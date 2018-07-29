Geraint Thomas wins 2018 Tour de France
Kristoff wins final sprint on the Champs-Elysees
Stage 21: Houilles - Paris
Geraint Thomas sealed his first Tour de France victory, finishing safely behind the peloton in Paris. The Team Sky man rolled over the line with his teammates as up ahead Alexander Kristoff (UAE Team Emirates) beat John Degenkolb (Trek-Segafredo) for the stage win, with Arnaud Démare (Groupama-FDJ) completing the podium.
After the customary champagne and photo opportunities during the first half of the stage, things - as they usually do - got serious once the peloton hit Paris. A six-man break got away early on the Champs-Élysées circuits, but with the sprinter's teams keen to take the glory on the Tour's last day, they were hunted down with 6.5km to go.
A late move from Yves Lampaert threatened to ruin the sprinter's last hurrah, with the Quick-Step Floors man coming agonisingly close to staying away. But he was caught, and soon afterwards Degenkolb launched. Both Kristoff and Démare attempted to speed around either side of the German, but only Kristoff was successful, hugging the barriers to take UAE's second win of the race and his first Tour stage win since 2014.
"It's a dream come true," Kristoff said after the stage. "I've dreamt about this victory for many years. I've been close many times but never managed to beat the faster guys like [Mark] Cavendish, [André] Greipel, or [Marcel] Kittel. But today they're not here - they're out after the mountains - and today I was the fastest so I'm super happy."
Tour winner Thomas was in a similar joyous mood after riding safely through the stage to confirm his overall victory.
"It's unbelievable," he said. "It's going to take a while to sink in. Normally, this stage is really hard but today I just seemed to float around it - I had goosebumps going around there. To ride around wearing the [yellow jersey] is a dream. With the boys - that's the main thing for the whole three weeks, we stuck together through some tough times, stayed strong."
Thomas, Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb) and Chris Froome (Team Sky) made up the final GC podium, while Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) took a record-equalling points classification win and Julian Alaphilippe (Quick Step Floors) won the mountain classification. Movistar took the team classification for the third time in four years, while Dan Martin (UAE Team Emirates) won the combativity prize.
How it happened
A processional stage of just 116km - at least until the peloton hits the Champs-Élysées - the final stage of the 2018 Tour de France started out in Houilles, a commune 14km from the centre of the city. The riders would go the long way around though, taking in 54km before entering Paris and nine laps of the Champs-Élysées circuit.
With the champagne dispensed with, the real racing began on the Champs-Élysées with 50km to go. A group of riders broke clear, with Taylor Phinney (Education First-Drapac), Damien Gaudin (Direct Énergie), Michael Schär (BMC), Silvan Dillier (AG2R La Mondiale), Nils Politt (Katusha-Alpecin) and Guillaume van Keirsbulck (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) managing to escape from the peloton.
The depleted sprinter's field meant that only a handful of teams had a realistic interest in the finish, but nevertheless it would be near-impossible for a breakaway to stay away to the finish. The sextet built their way up to a 45-second lead, but with Bora-Hansgrohe, Groupama-FDJ and UAE Team Emirates among the teams keen to ensure a sprint finish, that gap would be the ceiling of their advantage.
Eventually caught after Cofidis joined the fray at the beginning of the final circuit, the break saw Politt put up a final act of resistance from the break. From then on, though, it would all come down to one last sprint as the German was brought back 500 metres later.
As leadout trains competed in the final 5km, a number of escape moves were attempted, first by Marco Marcato (UAE Team Emirates), then by Daniel Oss (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Yves Lampaert (Quick Step Floors). Lampaert was the most successful, threatening an upset, but the Belgian champion was caught 300 metres from the line. Soon after, the sprinters launched, and seconds later the Tour was over, with Kristoff holding his arms aloft in celebration.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|2:46:36
|2
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|3
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|4
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|5
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|6
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
|7
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|8
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|9
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|10
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|11
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|12
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|13
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|14
|Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team
|15
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|16
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team
|17
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|18
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Team Sunweb
|19
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|20
|Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|21
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott
|22
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|23
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|24
|Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|25
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie
|26
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|27
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|28
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|29
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo
|30
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|31
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|32
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|33
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|34
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|35
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|36
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
|37
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|38
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|39
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|40
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|41
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|42
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
|43
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|44
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|45
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team
|46
|Robert Gesink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|47
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|48
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|49
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|50
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|51
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|52
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|53
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|54
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|55
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
|56
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|57
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|58
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|59
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky
|60
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data
|61
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
|62
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|63
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates
|64
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ
|65
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
|66
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|67
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|68
|Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
|69
|Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|70
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|71
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:24
|72
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|73
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|74
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|75
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|76
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
|77
|Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data
|78
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|79
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|80
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|81
|Paul Martens (Ger) LottoNL-Jumbo
|82
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|83
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|84
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
|85
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ
|0:00:30
|86
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|87
|Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|88
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|89
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|90
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|91
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|92
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|93
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|94
|Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|95
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|96
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|97
|Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|98
|Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin
|99
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|100
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|101
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ
|102
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb
|103
|Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|104
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo
|105
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|106
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|107
|Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb
|108
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:38
|109
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:39
|110
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|111
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|0:00:42
|112
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|113
|Michael Valgren (Den) Astana Pro Team
|114
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:00:55
|115
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|116
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:59
|117
|Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:01:01
|118
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|119
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:01:03
|120
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:01:07
|121
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:01:11
|122
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|123
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:15
|124
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|125
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:22
|126
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|127
|Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:28
|128
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates
|129
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:34
|130
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|131
|Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|0:01:45
|132
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:02:07
|133
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|0:02:16
|134
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:03:19
|135
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|0:03:21
|136
|Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:03:23
|137
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:04:04
|138
|Amael Moinard (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|0:04:06
|139
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:08
|140
|Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:04:10
|141
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:04:11
|142
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:04:18
|143
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|144
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:44
|145
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Direct Energie
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|50
|pts
|2
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|30
|3
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|20
|4
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|18
|5
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|16
|6
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
|14
|7
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|12
|8
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|10
|9
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|8
|10
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|7
|11
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|6
|12
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|5
|13
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|4
|14
|Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team
|3
|15
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2:46:36
|2
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|3
|Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team
|4
|Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|5
|Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|6
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|8
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|9
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|10
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|11
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
|12
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|13
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:24
|14
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|15
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
|16
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:00:30
|17
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|18
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo
|19
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|0:00:42
|20
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:00:55
|21
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:15
|22
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:02:07
|23
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:03:19
|24
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:04:18
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|8:19:48
|2
|Team Sunweb
|3
|Direct Energie
|4
|Mitchelton-Scott
|5
|Movistar Team
|6
|LottoNl-Jumbo
|7
|Quick-Step Floors
|8
|AG2R La Mondiale
|9
|BMC Racing Team
|10
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|11
|Groupama-FDJ
|12
|UAE Team Emirates
|13
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|14
|Team Sky
|15
|Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:24
|16
|Dimension Data
|17
|Fortuneo-Samsic
|18
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:30
|19
|Katusha-Alpecin
|20
|Lotto Soudal
|0:00:48
|21
|Astana Pro Team
|0:00:54
|22
|EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|83:17:13
|2
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:01:51
|3
|Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|0:02:24
|4
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:03:22
|5
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:06:08
|6
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:06:57
|7
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:07:37
|8
|Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
|0:09:05
|9
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:12:37
|10
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:14:18
|11
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
|0:16:32
|12
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:19:46
|13
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:22:13
|14
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:27:26
|15
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
|0:27:52
|16
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|0:34:52
|17
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|0:37:06
|18
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:39:08
|19
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:39:57
|20
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:42:31
|21
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:44:18
|22
|Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|0:46:36
|23
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:49:19
|24
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|0:50:02
|25
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:50:15
|26
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|1:06:33
|27
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|1:09:09
|28
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|1:10:14
|29
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|1:17:35
|30
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|1:18:09
|31
|Robert Gesink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|1:21:13
|32
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|1:23:05
|33
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|1:28:08
|34
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|1:30:01
|35
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|1:34:12
|36
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|1:38:38
|37
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|1:39:01
|38
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|1:47:36
|39
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|1:47:47
|40
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates
|1:48:06
|41
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|1:51:19
|42
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|1:58:08
|43
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:58:54
|44
|Michael Valgren (Den) Astana Pro Team
|1:59:20
|45
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2:00:32
|46
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott
|2:00:53
|47
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2:01:52
|48
|Amael Moinard (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|2:03:20
|49
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|2:05:29
|50
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|2:05:38
|51
|Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb
|2:06:22
|52
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|2:06:23
|53
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|2:07:14
|54
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|2:09:54
|55
|Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:10:29
|56
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|2:10:33
|57
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|2:10:59
|58
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|2:13:23
|59
|Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data
|2:13:58
|60
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|2:17:32
|61
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|2:17:52
|62
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|2:18:51
|63
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|2:20:24
|64
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|2:20:31
|65
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2:24:41
|66
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:29:36
|67
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|2:32:02
|68
|Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team
|2:32:26
|69
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|2:35:47
|70
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky
|2:36:06
|71
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2:38:08
|72
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
|2:39:40
|73
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
|2:42:53
|74
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ
|2:45:40
|75
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data
|2:45:57
|76
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2:46:13
|77
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|2:47:46
|78
|Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|2:48:29
|79
|Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin
|2:51:47
|80
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|2:52:37
|81
|Paul Martens (Ger) LottoNL-Jumbo
|2:52:46
|82
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|2:53:41
|83
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:55:15
|84
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|2:57:00
|85
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2:58:56
|86
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|3:00:48
|87
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|3:00:54
|88
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Team Sunweb
|3:02:15
|89
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|3:04:07
|90
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|3:04:14
|91
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|3:04:27
|92
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|3:04:48
|93
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie
|3:05:34
|94
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|3:07:14
|95
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|3:09:34
|96
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|3:11:55
|97
|Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|3:12:24
|98
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|3:12:46
|99
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|3:13:47
|100
|Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|3:15:40
|101
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3:15:55
|102
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|3:16:54
|103
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|3:19:10
|104
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team
|3:19:22
|105
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|3:19:49
|106
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates
|3:21:22
|107
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|3:21:37
|108
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|3:21:55
|109
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|110
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|3:24:25
|111
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|3:26:35
|112
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|3:32:29
|113
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|3:32:54
|114
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|3:33:33
|115
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|3:34:17
|116
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3:36:11
|117
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|3:36:30
|118
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|3:37:21
|119
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
|3:37:31
|120
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
|3:37:56
|121
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|3:39:02
|122
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|3:39:20
|123
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|3:40:30
|124
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3:41:55
|125
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
|3:42:24
|126
|Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|3:42:54
|127
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|3:49:03
|128
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|3:50:55
|129
|Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|3:50:59
|130
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3:51:15
|131
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|3:51:16
|132
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|3:56:53
|133
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|3:57:02
|134
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ
|3:58:01
|135
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
|3:58:58
|136
|Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|3:59:07
|137
|Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|4:01:05
|138
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|4:01:34
|139
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo
|4:02:04
|140
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Direct Energie
|4:02:07
|141
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|4:08:18
|142
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|4:08:54
|143
|Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|4:09:49
|144
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ
|4:12:29
|145
|Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|4:34:19
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|477
|pts
|2
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|246
|3
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|203
|4
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|178
|5
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|143
|6
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|134
|7
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|115
|8
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|110
|9
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|104
|10
|Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
|98
|11
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|98
|12
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|82
|13
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|81
|14
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|78
|15
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
|75
|16
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|73
|17
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo
|71
|18
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|71
|19
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|69
|20
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|69
|21
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|68
|22
|Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|65
|23
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|62
|24
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|59
|25
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|57
|26
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|56
|27
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
|56
|28
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|55
|29
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|53
|30
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Direct Energie
|52
|31
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
|51
|32
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie
|50
|33
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|49
|34
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|48
|35
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|47
|36
|Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team
|46
|37
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|46
|38
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|46
|39
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|45
|40
|Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|45
|41
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|43
|42
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|43
|43
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|41
|44
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott
|39
|45
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|37
|46
|Michael Valgren (Den) Astana Pro Team
|36
|47
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
|35
|48
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|35
|49
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|34
|50
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|34
|51
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|32
|52
|Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|32
|53
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|32
|54
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
|31
|55
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team
|30
|56
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|30
|57
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|30
|58
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|30
|59
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|29
|60
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|28
|61
|Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|28
|62
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|27
|63
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|27
|64
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|26
|65
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|26
|66
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|26
|67
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|26
|68
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|25
|69
|Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data
|25
|70
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data
|25
|71
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|24
|72
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
|24
|73
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|24
|74
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team
|24
|75
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|23
|76
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|23
|77
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|21
|78
|Robert Gesink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|21
|79
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|21
|80
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|20
|81
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|20
|82
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|19
|83
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|19
|84
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb
|18
|85
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|17
|86
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|17
|87
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates
|17
|88
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|17
|89
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|17
|90
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|17
|91
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|15
|92
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
|14
|93
|Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|14
|94
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|14
|95
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ
|14
|96
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|13
|97
|Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|13
|98
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
|11
|99
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|11
|100
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|10
|101
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
|9
|102
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|8
|103
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|8
|104
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|7
|105
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|7
|106
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ
|7
|107
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|7
|108
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|7
|109
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|6
|110
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|6
|111
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|112
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|6
|113
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|6
|114
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|5
|115
|Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb
|5
|116
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|5
|117
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|4
|118
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|3
|119
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|3
|120
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|3
|121
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|3
|122
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky
|2
|123
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates
|1
|124
|Amael Moinard (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|-2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|170
|pts
|2
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|91
|3
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|76
|4
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|74
|5
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
|63
|6
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo
|56
|7
|Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
|41
|8
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|40
|9
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|39
|10
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|36
|11
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
|35
|12
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|35
|13
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|25
|14
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|24
|15
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team
|24
|16
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|23
|17
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|22
|18
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|20
|19
|Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|20
|20
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|18
|21
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|16
|22
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|15
|23
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|15
|24
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|15
|25
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|14
|26
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
|14
|27
|Robert Gesink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|14
|28
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|14
|29
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|13
|30
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|13
|31
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates
|12
|32
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|12
|33
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|10
|34
|Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|10
|35
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|8
|36
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
|8
|37
|Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team
|6
|38
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|5
|39
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|5
|40
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|4
|41
|Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|4
|42
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|4
|43
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|3
|44
|Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data
|3
|45
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
|2
|46
|Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|2
|47
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|2
|48
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|49
|Michael Valgren (Den) Astana Pro Team
|2
|50
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|2
|51
|Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|52
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2
|53
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|1
|54
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|55
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|1
|56
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|1
|57
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
|1
|58
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|1
|59
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Direct Energie
|1
|60
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|1
|61
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|62
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1
|63
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|83:39:26
|2
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
|0:05:39
|3
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:22:05
|4
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|1:07:48
|5
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|1:16:25
|6
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|1:16:48
|7
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|1:44:10
|8
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1:45:01
|9
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:56:38
|10
|Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team
|2:10:13
|11
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2:24:00
|12
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|2:38:35
|13
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|2:38:41
|14
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|2:41:54
|15
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|2:49:42
|16
|Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|2:50:11
|17
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|3:10:41
|18
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3:13:58
|19
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
|3:15:43
|20
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|3:26:50
|21
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|3:34:49
|22
|Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|3:38:52
|23
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo
|3:39:51
|24
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3:46:41
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Movistar Team
|250:24:53
|2
|Bahrain-Merida
|0:12:33
|3
|Team Sky
|0:31:14
|4
|LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:47:24
|5
|Astana Pro Team
|1:15:32
|6
|Team Sunweb
|1:58:54
|7
|AG2R La Mondiale
|2:15:49
|8
|BMC Racing Team
|2:35:45
|9
|Quick-Step Floors
|3:06:17
|10
|Mitchelton-Scott
|3:13:41
|11
|UAE Team Emirates
|3:49:11
|12
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|4:00:46
|13
|Trek-Segafredo
|4:09:34
|14
|Fortuneo-Samsic
|4:11:49
|15
|Groupama-FDJ
|4:13:13
|16
|Direct Energie
|4:24:13
|17
|Katusha-Alpecin
|4:25:45
|18
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|4:29:08
|19
|Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|4:40:15
|20
|EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|4:45:48
|21
|Dimension Data
|5:56:10
|22
|Lotto Soudal
|7:36:47
