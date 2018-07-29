Image 1 of 56 Alexander Kristoff (UAE Team Emirates) wins stage 21 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 56 Movistar win the team classification at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 3 of 56 Dan Martin (UAE Team Emirates) gets the most combative rider award at the Tour de France (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 56 Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) secures the yellow jersey at the Tour de France (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 56 Alexander Kristoff (UAE Team Emirates) wins stage 21 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 56 Julian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step Floors) on the final podium as the winner of the mountain classification at the Tour de France (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 56 Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) on the final podium at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 8 of 56 Geraint Geraint Thomas sealed his first Tour de France victory, finishing safely behind the peloton in Paris. The Team Sky man rolled over the line with his teammates as up ahead Alexander Kristoff (UAE Team Emirates) beat John Degenkolb (Trek-Segafredo) for the stage win, with Arnaud Démare (Groupama-FDJ) completing the podium.

After the customary champagne and photo opportunities during the first half of the stage, things - as they usually do - got serious once the peloton hit Paris. A six-man break got away early on the Champs-Élysées circuits, but with the sprinter's teams keen to take the glory on the Tour's last day, they were hunted down with 6.5km to go.

A late move from Yves Lampaert threatened to ruin the sprinter's last hurrah, with the Quick-Step Floors man coming agonisingly close to staying away. But he was caught, and soon afterwards Degenkolb launched. Both Kristoff and Démare attempted to speed around either side of the German, but only Kristoff was successful, hugging the barriers to take UAE's second win of the race and his first Tour stage win since 2014.

"It's a dream come true," Kristoff said after the stage. "I've dreamt about this victory for many years. I've been close many times but never managed to beat the faster guys like [Mark] Cavendish, [André] Greipel, or [Marcel] Kittel. But today they're not here - they're out after the mountains - and today I was the fastest so I'm super happy."

Tour winner Thomas was in a similar joyous mood after riding safely through the stage to confirm his overall victory.

"It's unbelievable," he said. "It's going to take a while to sink in. Normally, this stage is really hard but today I just seemed to float around it - I had goosebumps going around there. To ride around wearing the [yellow jersey] is a dream. With the boys - that's the main thing for the whole three weeks, we stuck together through some tough times, stayed strong."

Thomas, Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb) and Chris Froome (Team Sky) made up the final GC podium, while Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) took a record-equalling points classification win and Julian Alaphilippe (Quick Step Floors) won the mountain classification. Movistar took the team classification for the third time in four years, while Dan Martin (UAE Team Emirates) won the combativity prize.

How it happened

A processional stage of just 116km - at least until the peloton hits the Champs-Élysées - the final stage of the 2018 Tour de France started out in Houilles, a commune 14km from the centre of the city. The riders would go the long way around though, taking in 54km before entering Paris and nine laps of the Champs-Élysées circuit.

With the champagne dispensed with, the real racing began on the Champs-Élysées with 50km to go. A group of riders broke clear, with Taylor Phinney (Education First-Drapac), Damien Gaudin (Direct Énergie), Michael Schär (BMC), Silvan Dillier (AG2R La Mondiale), Nils Politt (Katusha-Alpecin) and Guillaume van Keirsbulck (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) managing to escape from the peloton.

The depleted sprinter's field meant that only a handful of teams had a realistic interest in the finish, but nevertheless it would be near-impossible for a breakaway to stay away to the finish. The sextet built their way up to a 45-second lead, but with Bora-Hansgrohe, Groupama-FDJ and UAE Team Emirates among the teams keen to ensure a sprint finish, that gap would be the ceiling of their advantage.

Eventually caught after Cofidis joined the fray at the beginning of the final circuit, the break saw Politt put up a final act of resistance from the break. From then on, though, it would all come down to one last sprint as the German was brought back 500 metres later.

As leadout trains competed in the final 5km, a number of escape moves were attempted, first by Marco Marcato (UAE Team Emirates), then by Daniel Oss (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Yves Lampaert (Quick Step Floors). Lampaert was the most successful, threatening an upset, but the Belgian champion was caught 300 metres from the line. Soon after, the sprinters launched, and seconds later the Tour was over, with Kristoff holding his arms aloft in celebration.



Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 2:46:36 2 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 3 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 4 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 5 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 6 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors 7 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 8 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 9 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 10 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 11 Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 12 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie 13 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 14 Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team 15 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 16 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team 17 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 18 Edward Theuns (Bel) Team Sunweb 19 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 20 Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 21 Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott 22 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 23 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 24 Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 25 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie 26 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 27 Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 28 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 29 Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo 30 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 31 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 32 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 33 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 34 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 35 Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 36 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb 37 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 38 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 39 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 40 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 41 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 42 Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb 43 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 44 Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 45 Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team 46 Robert Gesink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 47 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 48 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 49 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 50 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 51 Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 52 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 53 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 54 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 55 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 56 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 57 Simon Gerrans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 58 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 59 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky 60 Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data 61 Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors 62 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 63 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates 64 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ 65 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky 66 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 67 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 68 Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates 69 Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky 70 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 71 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:00:24 72 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 73 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 74 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 75 Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 76 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida 77 Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data 78 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 79 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 80 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky 81 Paul Martens (Ger) LottoNL-Jumbo 82 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 83 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 84 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie 85 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:30 86 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 87 Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 88 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 89 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 90 Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 91 Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 92 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 93 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 94 Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 95 Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team 96 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 97 Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 98 Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin 99 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 100 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 101 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ 102 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb 103 Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 104 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo 105 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 106 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie 107 Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb 108 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 0:00:38 109 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors 0:00:39 110 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 111 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 0:00:42 112 Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 113 Michael Valgren (Den) Astana Pro Team 114 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:55 115 Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates 116 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:59 117 Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:01:01 118 Romain Hardy (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 119 Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:03 120 Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie 0:01:07 121 Arthur Vichot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:01:11 122 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 123 Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:15 124 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 125 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:22 126 Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 127 Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:28 128 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates 129 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:34 130 Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 131 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 0:01:45 132 Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:02:07 133 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:16 134 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:03:19 135 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 0:03:21 136 Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:03:23 137 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:04:04 138 Amael Moinard (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 0:04:06 139 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:04:08 140 Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:04:10 141 Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:04:11 142 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:04:18 143 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 144 Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:44 145 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Direct Energie

Finish - Paris Champs-Élysées - 116 km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 50 pts 2 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 30 3 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 20 4 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 18 5 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 16 6 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors 14 7 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 12 8 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 10 9 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 8 10 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 7 11 Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 6 12 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie 5 13 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 4 14 Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team 3 15 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 2

Young rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2:46:36 2 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie 3 Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team 4 Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 5 Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 6 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 7 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 8 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 9 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 10 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 11 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky 12 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 13 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:24 14 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 15 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie 16 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:30 17 Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 18 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo 19 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 0:00:42 20 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:55 21 Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:15 22 Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:02:07 23 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:03:19 24 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:04:18

Team # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Wanty-Groupe Gobert 8:19:48 2 Team Sunweb 3 Direct Energie 4 Mitchelton-Scott 5 Movistar Team 6 LottoNl-Jumbo 7 Quick-Step Floors 8 AG2R La Mondiale 9 BMC Racing Team 10 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 11 Groupama-FDJ 12 UAE Team Emirates 13 Bora-Hansgrohe 14 Team Sky 15 Bahrain-Merida 0:00:24 16 Dimension Data 17 Fortuneo-Samsic 18 Trek-Segafredo 0:00:30 19 Katusha-Alpecin 20 Lotto Soudal 0:00:48 21 Astana Pro Team 0:00:54 22 EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale

Final general classification after stage 21 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 83:17:13 2 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:01:51 3 Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky 0:02:24 4 Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:03:22 5 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:06:08 6 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:06:57 7 Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team 0:07:37 8 Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates 0:09:05 9 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:12:37 10 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:14:18 11 Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors 0:16:32 12 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:19:46 13 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:22:13 14 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 0:27:26 15 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky 0:27:52 16 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:34:52 17 Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 0:37:06 18 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:39:08 19 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:39:57 20 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:42:31 21 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:44:18 22 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 0:46:36 23 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 0:49:19 24 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 0:50:02 25 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:50:15 26 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 1:06:33 27 Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 1:09:09 28 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 1:10:14 29 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 1:17:35 30 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 1:18:09 31 Robert Gesink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 1:21:13 32 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 1:23:05 33 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 1:28:08 34 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1:30:01 35 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 1:34:12 36 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 1:38:38 37 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 1:39:01 38 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1:47:36 39 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie 1:47:47 40 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates 1:48:06 41 Arthur Vichot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1:51:19 42 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 1:58:08 43 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:58:54 44 Michael Valgren (Den) Astana Pro Team 1:59:20 45 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2:00:32 46 Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott 2:00:53 47 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2:01:52 48 Amael Moinard (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 2:03:20 49 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 2:05:29 50 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 2:05:38 51 Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb 2:06:22 52 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 2:06:23 53 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 2:07:14 54 Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 2:09:54 55 Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 2:10:29 56 Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team 2:10:33 57 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 2:10:59 58 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky 2:13:23 59 Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data 2:13:58 60 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 2:17:32 61 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 2:17:52 62 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 2:18:51 63 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 2:20:24 64 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 2:20:31 65 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2:24:41 66 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 2:29:36 67 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 2:32:02 68 Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team 2:32:26 69 Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates 2:35:47 70 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky 2:36:06 71 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 2:38:08 72 Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb 2:39:40 73 Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie 2:42:53 74 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ 2:45:40 75 Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data 2:45:57 76 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 2:46:13 77 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 2:47:46 78 Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 2:48:29 79 Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin 2:51:47 80 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 2:52:37 81 Paul Martens (Ger) LottoNL-Jumbo 2:52:46 82 Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 2:53:41 83 Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 2:55:15 84 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 2:57:00 85 Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2:58:56 86 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 3:00:48 87 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 3:00:54 88 Edward Theuns (Bel) Team Sunweb 3:02:15 89 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie 3:04:07 90 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 3:04:14 91 Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 3:04:27 92 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 3:04:48 93 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie 3:05:34 94 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 3:07:14 95 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 3:09:34 96 Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 3:11:55 97 Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 3:12:24 98 Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 3:12:46 99 Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 3:13:47 100 Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 3:15:40 101 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3:15:55 102 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 3:16:54 103 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 3:19:10 104 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team 3:19:22 105 Romain Hardy (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 3:19:49 106 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates 3:21:22 107 Simon Gerrans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 3:21:37 108 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 3:21:55 109 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 110 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 3:24:25 111 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 3:26:35 112 Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 3:32:29 113 Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 3:32:54 114 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 3:33:33 115 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 3:34:17 116 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3:36:11 117 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 3:36:30 118 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 3:37:21 119 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors 3:37:31 120 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie 3:37:56 121 Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 3:39:02 122 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 3:39:20 123 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 3:40:30 124 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3:41:55 125 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida 3:42:24 126 Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 3:42:54 127 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 3:49:03 128 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 3:50:55 129 Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 3:50:59 130 Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3:51:15 131 Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 3:51:16 132 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 3:56:53 133 Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 3:57:02 134 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ 3:58:01 135 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors 3:58:58 136 Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 3:59:07 137 Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 4:01:05 138 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 4:01:34 139 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo 4:02:04 140 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Direct Energie 4:02:07 141 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 4:08:18 142 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 4:08:54 143 Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 4:09:49 144 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ 4:12:29 145 Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 4:34:19

Point classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 477 pts 2 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 246 3 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 203 4 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 178 5 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 143 6 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 134 7 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 115 8 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 110 9 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 104 10 Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates 98 11 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 98 12 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 82 13 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie 81 14 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 78 15 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb 75 16 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 73 17 Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo 71 18 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 71 19 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 69 20 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 69 21 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 68 22 Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky 65 23 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 62 24 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 59 25 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 57 26 Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 56 27 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors 56 28 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 55 29 Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 53 30 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Direct Energie 52 31 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie 51 32 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie 50 33 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 49 34 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 48 35 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 47 36 Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team 46 37 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 46 38 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 46 39 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie 45 40 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 45 41 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 43 42 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 43 43 Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 41 44 Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott 39 45 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 37 46 Michael Valgren (Den) Astana Pro Team 36 47 Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors 35 48 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 35 49 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 34 50 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 34 51 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 32 52 Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 32 53 Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 32 54 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors 31 55 Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team 30 56 Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 30 57 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 30 58 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 30 59 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 29 60 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 28 61 Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 28 62 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 27 63 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 27 64 Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 26 65 Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 26 66 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 26 67 Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 26 68 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 25 69 Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data 25 70 Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data 25 71 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 24 72 Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie 24 73 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 24 74 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team 24 75 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 23 76 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 23 77 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 21 78 Robert Gesink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 21 79 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 21 80 Arthur Vichot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 20 81 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 20 82 Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 19 83 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 19 84 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb 18 85 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 17 86 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 17 87 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates 17 88 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 17 89 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 17 90 Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 17 91 Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 15 92 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky 14 93 Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 14 94 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 14 95 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ 14 96 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 13 97 Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 13 98 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 11 99 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 11 100 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 10 101 Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb 9 102 Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 8 103 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 8 104 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 7 105 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 7 106 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ 7 107 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 7 108 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 7 109 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 6 110 Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 6 111 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 6 112 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 6 113 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 6 114 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 5 115 Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb 5 116 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 5 117 Romain Hardy (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 4 118 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 3 119 Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team 3 120 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 3 121 Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates 3 122 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky 2 123 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates 1 124 Amael Moinard (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic -2

Mountain classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 170 pts 2 Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 91 3 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 76 4 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 74 5 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb 63 6 Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo 56 7 Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates 41 8 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 40 9 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 39 10 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 36 11 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 35 12 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 35 13 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 25 14 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 24 15 Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team 24 16 Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 23 17 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 22 18 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 20 19 Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky 20 20 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 18 21 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 16 22 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 15 23 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 15 24 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 15 25 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 14 26 Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors 14 27 Robert Gesink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 14 28 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 14 29 Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 13 30 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 13 31 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates 12 32 Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates 12 33 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 10 34 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 10 35 Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 8 36 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky 8 37 Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team 6 38 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 5 39 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 5 40 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie 4 41 Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 4 42 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 4 43 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 3 44 Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data 3 45 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie 2 46 Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 2 47 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 2 48 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 49 Michael Valgren (Den) Astana Pro Team 2 50 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 2 51 Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 2 52 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 2 53 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 1 54 Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 1 55 Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 1 56 Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 1 57 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors 1 58 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 1 59 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Direct Energie 1 60 Arthur Vichot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1 61 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 1 62 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 1 63 Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 83:39:26 2 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky 0:05:39 3 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:22:05 4 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1:07:48 5 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 1:16:25 6 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 1:16:48 7 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 1:44:10 8 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1:45:01 9 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 1:56:38 10 Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team 2:10:13 11 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 2:24:00 12 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 2:38:35 13 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 2:38:41 14 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie 2:41:54 15 Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 2:49:42 16 Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 2:50:11 17 Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 3:10:41 18 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3:13:58 19 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie 3:15:43 20 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 3:26:50 21 Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 3:34:49 22 Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 3:38:52 23 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo 3:39:51 24 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3:46:41

Combative rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates