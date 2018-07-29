Trending

Geraint Thomas wins 2018 Tour de France

Kristoff wins final sprint on the Champs-Elysees

Image 1 of 56

Alexander Kristoff (UAE Team Emirates) wins stage 21 at the Tour de France

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 2 of 56

Movistar win the team classification at the Tour de France

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 3 of 56

Dan Martin (UAE Team Emirates) gets the most combative rider award at the Tour de France

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 56

Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) secures the yellow jersey at the Tour de France

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 56

Alexander Kristoff (UAE Team Emirates) wins stage 21 at the Tour de France

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 56

Julian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step Floors) on the final podium as the winner of the mountain classification at the Tour de France

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 56

Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) on the final podium at the Tour de France

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 8 of 56

Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) on the final podium at the Tour de France

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 9 of 56

Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) on the final podium at the Tour de France, with Tom Dumoulin (Sunweb) and Chris Froome (Team Sky)

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 10 of 56

Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) on the final podium at the Tour de France

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 11 of 56

Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) on the final podium at the Tour de France

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 12 of 56

Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) on the final podium at the Tour de France

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 13 of 56

Pierre Latour wins the best young rider classification at the Tour de France

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 14 of 56

Team Sky racing the final stage at the Tour de France

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 15 of 56

Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) carries the Welsh flag over his head during the last stage at the Tour de France

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 16 of 56

Alexander Kristoff (UAE Team Emirates) wins stage 21 at the Tour de France

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 17 of 56

Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) celebrates his overall victory at the Tour de France

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 18 of 56

Geraint Thomas and Team Sky celebrates his overall victory at the Tour de France

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 19 of 56

Alexander Kristoff (UAE Team Emirates) wins stage 21 at the Tour de France

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 20 of 56

Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) celebrates his overall victory at the Tour de France with his wife

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 21 of 56

Alexander Kristoff (UAE Team Emirates) wins stage 21 at the Tour de France

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 22 of 56

Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) racing stage 21 at the Tour de France

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 23 of 56

Alexander Kristoff (UAE Team Emirates) wins stage 21 at the Tour de France

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 24 of 56

Alexander Kristoff (UAE Team Emirates) wins stage 21 at the Tour de France

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 25 of 56

Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) celebrates his overall victory with his wife following stage 21 at the Tour de France

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 26 of 56

Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) sits in the Ford GT at the start of stage 21 at the Tour de France

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 27 of 56

Geraint Thomas wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey and teammate Luke Rowe hold the Welsh flag as they ride during the 21st and last stage of the 105th edition of the Tour de France

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 28 of 56

Overall winner Geraint Thomas (Team Sky)

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 29 of 56

Team Sky surround their overall winner Geraint Thomas through the last stage at the 2018 Tour de France

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 30 of 56

Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) and Greg Van Avermaet (BMC)

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 31 of 56

Chris Froome (Team Sky) and Geraint Thomas

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 32 of 56

Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale) stage 21 Tour de France

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 33 of 56

Team Sky and overall winner Geraint Thomas stage 21 Tour de France

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 34 of 56

Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) and Chris Froome on the last stage at the Tour de France

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 35 of 56

Tom Dumoulin (Sunweb) second overall at the Tour de France

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 36 of 56

Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) carries the Welsh flag over his head during the last stage at the Tour de France

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 37 of 56

Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky) leads Team Sky through the processional stage 21 at the Tour de France

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 38 of 56

Geraint Thomas in yellow and Peter Sagan in green at the start line of stage 21 at the Tour de France

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 39 of 56

Geraint Thomas in yellow and Julian Alaphilippe in polka-dots at the start line of stage 21 at the Tour de France

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 40 of 56

Geraint Thomas (Team Sky), Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansrgohe), Julian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step Flooors), Pierre Latour (AG2R) at the start line of stage 21 at the Tour de France

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 41 of 56

Polka-dot jersey Julian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step Floors) rides to the start line of stage 21 at the Tour de France

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 42 of 56

Green jersey Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) on the start line of stage 21 at the Tour de France

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 43 of 56

Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) stage 21 at the Tour de France

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 44 of 56

Team Sky enjoy a celebratory glass of champagne during stage 21 at the Tour de France

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 45 of 56

Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) and Dan Martin (UAE Team Emirates)

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 46 of 56

Tom Dumoulin (Sunweb) starts the final stage of the Tour de France

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 47 of 56

Geraint Thomas in yellow and Julian Alaphilippe in polka-dots at the start line of stage 21 at the Tour de France

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 48 of 56

Fausto Pinarello - Geraint Thomas (GBR - Team Sky)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 49 of 56

Fausto Pinarello and Ford GT before the start of stage 21 at the 2018 Tour de France

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 50 of 56

Fausto Pinarello - Geraint Thomas (GBR - Team Sky)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 51 of 56

Fausto Pinarello and Ford GT before the start of stage 21 at the 2018 Tour de France

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 52 of 56

Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) on the start line of stage 21 at the Tour de France

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 53 of 56

Tour de France winner Geraint Thomas and teammate Chris Froome on the final stage at the 2018 Tour de France

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 54 of 56

Geraint Thomas (Team Sky

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 55 of 56

Tom Dumoulin (Sunweb) starts the final stage of the Tour de France

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 56 of 56

Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) and teammate Chris Froome during the 21st stage at the Tour de France

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Geraint Thomas sealed his first Tour de France victory, finishing safely behind the peloton in Paris. The Team Sky man rolled over the line with his teammates as up ahead Alexander Kristoff (UAE Team Emirates) beat John Degenkolb (Trek-Segafredo) for the stage win, with Arnaud Démare (Groupama-FDJ) completing the podium.

After the customary champagne and photo opportunities during the first half of the stage, things - as they usually do - got serious once the peloton hit Paris. A six-man break got away early on the Champs-Élysées circuits, but with the sprinter's teams keen to take the glory on the Tour's last day, they were hunted down with 6.5km to go.

A late move from Yves Lampaert threatened to ruin the sprinter's last hurrah, with the Quick-Step Floors man coming agonisingly close to staying away. But he was caught, and soon afterwards Degenkolb launched. Both Kristoff and Démare attempted to speed around either side of the German, but only Kristoff was successful, hugging the barriers to take UAE's second win of the race and his first Tour stage win since 2014.

"It's a dream come true," Kristoff said after the stage. "I've dreamt about this victory for many years. I've been close many times but never managed to beat the faster guys like [Mark] Cavendish, [André] Greipel, or [Marcel] Kittel. But today they're not here - they're out after the mountains - and today I was the fastest so I'm super happy."

Tour winner Thomas was in a similar joyous mood after riding safely through the stage to confirm his overall victory.

"It's unbelievable," he said. "It's going to take a while to sink in. Normally, this stage is really hard but today I just seemed to float around it - I had goosebumps going around there. To ride around wearing the [yellow jersey] is a dream. With the boys - that's the main thing for the whole three weeks, we stuck together through some tough times, stayed strong."

Thomas, Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb) and Chris Froome (Team Sky) made up the final GC podium, while Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) took a record-equalling points classification win and Julian Alaphilippe (Quick Step Floors) won the mountain classification. Movistar took the team classification for the third time in four years, while Dan Martin (UAE Team Emirates) won the combativity prize.

How it happened

A processional stage of just 116km - at least until the peloton hits the Champs-Élysées - the final stage of the 2018 Tour de France started out in Houilles, a commune 14km from the centre of the city. The riders would go the long way around though, taking in 54km before entering Paris and nine laps of the Champs-Élysées circuit.

With the champagne dispensed with, the real racing began on the Champs-Élysées with 50km to go. A group of riders broke clear, with Taylor Phinney (Education First-Drapac), Damien Gaudin (Direct Énergie), Michael Schär (BMC), Silvan Dillier (AG2R La Mondiale), Nils Politt (Katusha-Alpecin) and Guillaume van Keirsbulck (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) managing to escape from the peloton.

The depleted sprinter's field meant that only a handful of teams had a realistic interest in the finish, but nevertheless it would be near-impossible for a breakaway to stay away to the finish. The sextet built their way up to a 45-second lead, but with Bora-Hansgrohe, Groupama-FDJ and UAE Team Emirates among the teams keen to ensure a sprint finish, that gap would be the ceiling of their advantage.

Eventually caught after Cofidis joined the fray at the beginning of the final circuit, the break saw Politt put up a final act of resistance from the break. From then on, though, it would all come down to one last sprint as the German was brought back 500 metres later.

As leadout trains competed in the final 5km, a number of escape moves were attempted, first by Marco Marcato (UAE Team Emirates), then by Daniel Oss (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Yves Lampaert (Quick Step Floors). Lampaert was the most successful, threatening an upset, but the Belgian champion was caught 300 metres from the line. Soon after, the sprinters launched, and seconds later the Tour was over, with Kristoff holding his arms aloft in celebration.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates2:46:36
2John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
3Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
4Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
5Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
6Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
7Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
8Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
9Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
10Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
11Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
12Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
13Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
14Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team
15Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
16Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team
17Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
18Edward Theuns (Bel) Team Sunweb
19Mathew Hayman (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
20Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
21Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott
22Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
23Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
24Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
25Jerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie
26Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
27Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
28Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
29Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo
30Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
31Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
32Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
33Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
34Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
35Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
36Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
37Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
38Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
39Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
40Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
41Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
42Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
43Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
44Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
45Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team
46Robert Gesink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
47Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
48Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
49Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
50Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
51Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
52Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
53Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
54Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
55Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
56Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
57Simon Gerrans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
58Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
59Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky
60Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data
61Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
62Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
63Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates
64Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ
65Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
66Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
67Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
68Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
69Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky
70Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
71Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team0:00:24
72Maxime Bouet (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
73Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
74Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
75Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
76Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
77Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data
78Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
79Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
80Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
81Paul Martens (Ger) LottoNL-Jumbo
82Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
83Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
84Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
85Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ0:00:30
86Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
87Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
88David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
89Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
90Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
91Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
92Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
93Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
94Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
95Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team
96Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
97Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
98Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin
99Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
100Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
101Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ
102Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb
103Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
104Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo
105Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
106Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
107Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb
108Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida0:00:38
109Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors0:00:39
110Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
111Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic0:00:42
112Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
113Michael Valgren (Den) Astana Pro Team
114Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:00:55
115Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates
116Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:00:59
117Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:01:01
118Romain Hardy (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
119Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe0:01:03
120Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie0:01:07
121Arthur Vichot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:01:11
122Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
123Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo0:01:15
124Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
125Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:22
126Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
127Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:01:28
128Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates
129Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo0:01:34
130Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
131Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida0:01:45
132Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:02:07
133Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo0:02:16
134Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:03:19
135Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky0:03:21
136Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:03:23
137Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:04:04
138Amael Moinard (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic0:04:06
139Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:04:08
140Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:04:10
141Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:04:11
142Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:04:18
143Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
144Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:44
145Damien Gaudin (Fra) Direct Energie

Finish - Paris Champs-Élysées - 116 km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates50pts
2John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo30
3Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ20
4Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data18
5Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits16
6Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors14
7Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida12
8Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe10
9Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert8
10Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal7
11Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert6
12Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie5
13Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale4
14Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team3
15Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale2

Young rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal2:46:36
2Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
3Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team
4Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
5Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
6Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
7Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
8Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
9Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
10Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
11Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
12Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
13Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:24
14Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
15Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
16David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:00:30
17Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
18Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo
19Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic0:00:42
20Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:00:55
21Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo0:01:15
22Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:02:07
23Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:03:19
24Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:04:18

Team
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wanty-Groupe Gobert8:19:48
2Team Sunweb
3Direct Energie
4Mitchelton-Scott
5Movistar Team
6LottoNl-Jumbo
7Quick-Step Floors
8AG2R La Mondiale
9BMC Racing Team
10Cofidis, Solutions Credits
11Groupama-FDJ
12UAE Team Emirates
13Bora-Hansgrohe
14Team Sky
15Bahrain-Merida0:00:24
16Dimension Data
17Fortuneo-Samsic
18Trek-Segafredo0:00:30
19Katusha-Alpecin
20Lotto Soudal0:00:48
21Astana Pro Team0:00:54
22EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale

Final general classification after stage 21
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky83:17:13
2Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb0:01:51
3Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky0:02:24
4Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo0:03:22
5Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:06:08
6Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:06:57
7Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team0:07:37
8Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates0:09:05
9Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:12:37
10Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:14:18
11Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors0:16:32
12Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team0:19:46
13Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:22:13
14Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team0:27:26
15Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky0:27:52
16Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team0:34:52
17Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic0:37:06
18Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:39:08
19Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe0:39:57
20Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:42:31
21Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:44:18
22Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida0:46:36
23Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott0:49:19
24Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida0:50:02
25Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb0:50:15
26Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo1:06:33
27Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale1:09:09
28Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team1:10:14
29Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott1:17:35
30Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie1:18:09
31Robert Gesink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo1:21:13
32Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team1:23:05
33Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors1:28:08
34David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ1:30:01
35Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo1:34:12
36Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale1:38:38
37Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo1:39:01
38Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ1:47:36
39Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie1:47:47
40Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates1:48:06
41Arthur Vichot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ1:51:19
42Maxime Bouet (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic1:58:08
43Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:58:54
44Michael Valgren (Den) Astana Pro Team1:59:20
45Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2:00:32
46Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott2:00:53
47Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2:01:52
48Amael Moinard (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic2:03:20
49Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky2:05:29
50Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team2:05:38
51Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb2:06:22
52Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb2:06:23
53Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team2:07:14
54Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert2:09:54
55Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale2:10:29
56Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team2:10:33
57Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team2:10:59
58Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky2:13:23
59Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data2:13:58
60Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida2:17:32
61Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin2:17:52
62Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team2:18:51
63Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo2:20:24
64Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert2:20:31
65Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal2:24:41
66Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale2:29:36
67Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb2:32:02
68Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team2:32:26
69Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates2:35:47
70Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky2:36:06
71Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe2:38:08
72Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb2:39:40
73Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie2:42:53
74Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ2:45:40
75Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data2:45:57
76Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe2:46:13
77Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team2:47:46
78Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo2:48:29
79Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin2:51:47
80Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors2:52:37
81Paul Martens (Ger) LottoNL-Jumbo2:52:46
82Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo2:53:41
83Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale2:55:15
84Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data2:57:00
85Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2:58:56
86Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic3:00:48
87Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin3:00:54
88Edward Theuns (Bel) Team Sunweb3:02:15
89Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie3:04:07
90Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team3:04:14
91Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert3:04:27
92Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe3:04:48
93Jerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie3:05:34
94Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe3:07:14
95Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert3:09:34
96Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic3:11:55
97Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert3:12:24
98Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic3:12:46
99Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic3:13:47
100Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale3:15:40
101Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3:15:55
102Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida3:16:54
103Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal3:19:10
104Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team3:19:22
105Romain Hardy (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic3:19:49
106Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates3:21:22
107Simon Gerrans (Aus) BMC Racing Team3:21:37
108Mathew Hayman (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott3:21:55
109Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
110Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data3:24:25
111John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo3:26:35
112Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe3:32:29
113Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo3:32:54
114Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates3:33:33
115Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale3:34:17
116Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3:36:11
117Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott3:36:30
118Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott3:37:21
119Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors3:37:31
120Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie3:37:56
121Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott3:39:02
122Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe3:39:20
123Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert3:40:30
124Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3:41:55
125Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida3:42:24
126Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates3:42:54
127Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ3:49:03
128Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky3:50:55
129Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale3:50:59
130Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3:51:15
131Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert3:51:16
132Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe3:56:53
133Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates3:57:02
134Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ3:58:01
135Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors3:58:58
136Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale3:59:07
137Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo4:01:05
138Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates4:01:34
139Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo4:02:04
140Damien Gaudin (Fra) Direct Energie4:02:07
141Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ4:08:18
142Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal4:08:54
143Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data4:09:49
144Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ4:12:29
145Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale4:34:19

Point classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe477pts
2Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates246
3Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ203
4John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo178
5Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors143
6Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team134
7Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert115
8Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky110
9Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida104
10Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates98
11Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits98
12Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team82
13Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie81
14Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe78
15Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb75
16Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data73
17Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo71
18Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal71
19Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie69
20Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors69
21Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo68
22Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky65
23Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits62
24Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo59
25Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team57
26Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert56
27Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors56
28Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert55
29Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic53
30Damien Gaudin (Fra) Direct Energie52
31Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie51
32Jerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie50
33Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott49
34Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo48
35Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team47
36Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team46
37Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale46
38Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale46
39Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie45
40Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida45
41Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team43
42Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe43
43Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe41
44Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott39
45Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team37
46Michael Valgren (Den) Astana Pro Team36
47Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors35
48Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida35
49Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida34
50Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe34
51Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team32
52Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert32
53Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits32
54Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors31
55Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team30
56Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale30
57Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin30
58Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe30
59Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits29
60Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic28
61Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale28
62Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo27
63Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal27
64Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale26
65Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic26
66Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team26
67Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo26
68Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits25
69Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data25
70Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data25
71Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin24
72Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie24
73Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe24
74Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team24
75Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe23
76Mathew Hayman (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott23
77Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team21
78Robert Gesink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo21
79Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb21
80Arthur Vichot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ20
81Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data20
82Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits19
83Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits19
84Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb18
85David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ17
86Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ17
87Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates17
88Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb17
89Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert17
90Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic17
91Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert15
92Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky14
93Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo14
94Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale14
95Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ14
96Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky13
97Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale13
98Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott11
99Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team11
100Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale10
101Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb9
102Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott8
103Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ8
104Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert7
105Maxime Bouet (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic7
106Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ7
107Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida7
108Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott7
109Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo6
110Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert6
111Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale6
112Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits6
113Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott6
114Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team5
115Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb5
116Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team5
117Romain Hardy (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic4
118Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team3
119Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team3
120Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida3
121Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates3
122Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky2
123Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates1
124Amael Moinard (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic-2

Mountain classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors170pts
2Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic91
3Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe76
4Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky74
5Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb63
6Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo56
7Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates41
8Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team40
9Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team39
10Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo36
11Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott35
12Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo35
13David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ25
14Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale24
15Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team24
16Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale23
17Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ22
18Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott20
19Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky20
20Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida18
21Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team16
22Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie15
23Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team15
24Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits15
25Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal14
26Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors14
27Robert Gesink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo14
28Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic14
29Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits13
30Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida13
31Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates12
32Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates12
33Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team10
34Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida10
35Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo8
36Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky8
37Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team6
38Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team5
39Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin5
40Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie4
41Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert4
42Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo4
43Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale3
44Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data3
45Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie2
46Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale2
47Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team2
48Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
49Michael Valgren (Den) Astana Pro Team2
50Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team2
51Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale2
52Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe2
53Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert1
54Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale1
55Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert1
56Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic1
57Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors1
58Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert1
59Damien Gaudin (Fra) Direct Energie1
60Arthur Vichot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ1
61Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team1
62Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe1
63Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale83:39:26
2Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky0:05:39
3Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:22:05
4David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ1:07:48
5Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale1:16:25
6Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo1:16:48
7Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb1:44:10
8Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team1:45:01
9Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team1:56:38
10Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team2:10:13
11Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe2:24:00
12Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic2:38:35
13Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin2:38:41
14Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie2:41:54
15Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic2:49:42
16Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert2:50:11
17Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo3:10:41
18Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3:13:58
19Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie3:15:43
20Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ3:26:50
21Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates3:34:49
22Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo3:38:52
23Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo3:39:51
24Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal3:46:41

Combative rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Movistar Team250:24:53
2Bahrain-Merida0:12:33
3Team Sky0:31:14
4LottoNl-Jumbo0:47:24
5Astana Pro Team1:15:32
6Team Sunweb1:58:54
7AG2R La Mondiale2:15:49
8BMC Racing Team2:35:45
9Quick-Step Floors3:06:17
10Mitchelton-Scott3:13:41
11UAE Team Emirates3:49:11
12Cofidis, Solutions Credits4:00:46
13Trek-Segafredo4:09:34
14Fortuneo-Samsic4:11:49
15Groupama-FDJ4:13:13
16Direct Energie4:24:13
17Katusha-Alpecin4:25:45
18Bora-Hansgrohe4:29:08
19Wanty-Groupe Gobert4:40:15
20EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale4:45:48
21Dimension Data5:56:10
22Lotto Soudal7:36:47

 

