Image 1 of 53 Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) wins on the Alpe d'Huez (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 53 The lacets de Montvernier (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 53 The lacets de Montvernier (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 53 Warren Barguil, Rafal Majka and Mikel Nieve on the move (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 53 The breakaway with Steven Kruijswijk, Alejandro Valverde and Warren Barguil (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 53 Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNl-Jumbo) with the combativity prize (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 53 The top of Alpe d'Huez as the stragglers come in (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 8 of 53 Chris Froome gets a message (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 9 of 53 Romain Bardet attacks (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 10 of 53 Tom Dumoulin tries his luck (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 11 of 53 Vincenzo Nibali leads Primoz Roglic to the line (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 12 of 53 Vincenzo Nibali chases back after his crash (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 13 of 53 Arnaud Demare (Groupama-FDJ) made the time cut on Alpe d'Huez (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 14 of 53 Geraint Thomas celebrates his stage win in Alpe d'Huez (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 15 of 53 Geraint Thomas celebrates his stage win in Alpe d'Huez (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 16 of 53 Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNl-Jumbo) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 53 Nairo Quintana (Movistar) attacks (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 53 Juilan Alaphilippe (Quick-Step Floors) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 53 Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 53 Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) finished the stage to Alpe d'Huez after crashing with 4km to go (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 53 Nairo Quintana (Movistar) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 22 of 53 Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 23 of 53 Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 24 of 53 Chris Froome (Team Sky) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 25 of 53 Tom Dumoulin (Sunweb) launches an attack (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 26 of 53 Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNl-Jumbo) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 27 of 53 Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNl-Jumbo) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 28 of 53 The four leaders on the Alpe d'Huez (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 29 of 53 Reinardt Janse van Rensburg shattered after chasing the time limit (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 30 of 53 Mikel Landa (Movistar) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 31 of 53 Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) chases after a crash (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 32 of 53 Tom Dumoulin (Sunweb) leads Geraint Thomas in the final kilometer of l'Alpe d'Huez (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 33 of 53 Romain Bardet (AG2R) is reeled in by Chris Froome (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 34 of 53 Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) wins on the Alpe d'Huez (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 35 of 53 Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) sprints to the win on Alpe d'Huez (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 36 of 53 Chris Froome (Team Sky) leads on the Alpe d'Huez (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 37 of 53 Team Sky head to sign on (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 38 of 53 Stage 11 of the Tour de France (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 39 of 53 Edvald Boasson Hagen interviewed one day after being penalized for accepting a team bike from Sky after a mechanical and no team car in sight (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 40 of 53 Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) went in the breakaway (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 41 of 53 Robert Gesink (LottoNl-Jumbo) in the breakaway (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 42 of 53 Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNl-Jumbo) on the attack (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 43 of 53 Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNl-Jumbo) leads the breakaway (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 44 of 53 Team Sky on the front (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 45 of 53 Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 46 of 53 Julian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step Floors) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 47 of 53 Pierre Latour (AG2R La Mondiale) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 48 of 53 Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha-Alpecin) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 49 of 53 Stage 11 of the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 50 of 53 Ion Izagirre (Bahrain-Merida) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 51 of 53 Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) in the maillot jaune (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 52 of 53 Nairo Quintana (Movistar) tries to keep cool (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 53 of 53 The flag flies above Dutch Corner on Alpe d'Huez (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) took his second consecutive victory at the Tour de France and also made history by winning atop the iconic Alpe d'Huez while wearing the race leader's yellow jersey.

The Welshman reached the finish of the legendary 13.8km climb with a select group of four others, and opened his sprint with 300 metres to go after the decisive left turn, crossing the line ahead of Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb), Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale), while his Team Sky teammate Chris Froome was fourth and Mikel Landa (Movistar) fifth.

Thanks a two-second gap and a ten-second time bonus, Thomas increased his lead in the overall classification to 1:39 ahead of four-time overall champion Froome and 1:50 ahead of Dumoulin.

It was an all-out battle through the 21 hairpins of Alpe d'Huez, and in the end it came down to five remaining contenders as Thomas and Froome each responded to the inevitable and searing attacks that came from both Bardet and Dumoulin, while Landa spent much of that time just trying to hang on, yo-yoing off the back of his rivals' high speeds.

A chasing Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida), who initially appeared to have been taken down accidentally by a police motorbike squeeze with around four kilometres to go, managed to climb back on his bike and continue to pursue the five leaders with Primoz Roglic (LottoNL-Jumbo) on his wheel. Roglic finished sixth and Nibali 7th, at 13 seconds behind Thomas. [It was later suggested that Nibali crashed after his bike was hooked by the strap of a spectator's camera. Doctors confirmed after the stage that Nibali fractured his T10 vertebra and he was forced to abandon the Tour de France - ed.]

They were not able to make contact before the finish line, and Roglic crossed the line in sixth and Nibali seventh, both 13 seconds after Thomas.

"Honestly, I'm speechless," Thomas said while shaking his head in disbelief in the post-race interview. "I don't know what to say. There is not a chance in hell that I thought I was going to win today.

"I just followed Dumoulin, Bardet, while Froome was attacking, and it was bad luck for Nibali, who I nearly rode over his back wheel and nearly came down myself.

"I don't know what say. This is unbelievable. Can we just go straight to Paris now? I did say yesterday that this race was made for me, and after today, I can be happy.

Asked if he is now considered the leader for Team Sky, Thomas insisted that the leadership role belongs to Froome.

"This race is so hard and you never know how the body reacts. I'm still riding for Froome. He's still the man. He won it four times and is probably the best ... ever. I'm just going to enjoy this now."

A fight to the finish

Stage 12 of the Tour de France was the third of three successive and brutal Alpine stages. It was always expected to be the queen stage as the parcours routed over three hors-category giants; Col de la Madeleine, the Croix-de-Fer and summit-finish on the Alpe d'Huez, along with the smaller category 2 Lacets de Montvernier mid-stage.

Drastic times called for drastic measures and Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNL-Jumbo), who started the day in sixth place overall at 2:40 down on the yellow jersey, understood that if he wanted to make an impact on the race's overall classification, and on Team Sky's dominant pair of Thomas and Froome, he would have to do something big.

Instead of waiting for the final punch to the summit of Alpe d'Huez, the Dutchman rode into the day's early breakaway over the Col de Madeleine and then showed his true boldness by riding his breakaway companions Alejandro Valverde (Movistar), Pierre Rolland (EF Education First- Drapac) and Warren Barguil (Fortuneo-Samsic), off his wheel on the Croix-de-Fer to gain six-minute advantage on the Team Sky-led peloton.

A time trial effort through the valley got him to the bottom Alpe d'Huez with 4:16 minutes ahead of Team Sky, and still as the virtual race leader, but his hopes for the stage victory were dashed as his gap was slashed in half at the half-way point of the climb. The gap dropped by another minute with five kilometres to go, and ultimately, he was reeled in completely by the blistering speeds of the Team Sky's chase, led by Egan Bernal.

On the lower slopes of the climb, attacks came from Nairo Quintana (Movistar) and then Nibali, but they were snuffed out by Bernal's quick tempo. Bardet made his first of several moves on the heels of an attack from Landa, and although he gained a small gap with seven kilometres to go, Bernal brought him back into the fold.

Bardet opened another small gap, but Bernal had no more left to give, and he peeled off, leaving Thomas to close the gap. Froome took over with an attack of his own, and he caught and passed Bardet, which forced Dumoulin into time-trial mode to catch the Briton.

Kruijswijk could only watch on as they passed him with under four kilometres to the top.

As soon as Dumoulin made contact, he jumped with Thomas on his wheel, but Froome and Bardet shut him down. Landa, in the meantime, struggled to stay with the leaders and was distanced after every attack but kept his own tempo and regained contact each time.

Knocked off his bike with 4km to go but was helped back up by a spectator, while up front, in an apparent show of fair play, Froome, Bardet, Dumoulin and Thomas eased off and waited for him. However, Bardet soon broke the pact and made an attack, with Froome chasing after him. Behind Nibali kept a slow but steady pace, with Roglic on his wheel, to try and regain contact with the leaders.

Racing under the flamme rouge, Dumoulin led Thomas and Froome, then Bardet and Landa. As the five riders looked back they saw Nibali and Roglic in their shadows only a few metres behind.

Landa led the four riders into the final 300 metres and into the last corner but Thomas took the better line on the outside and was the first to start his sprint. He was faster and stronger and crossed the line two seconds ahead of Dumoulin, and another second ahead of Bardet and Froome. Landa finished in fifth at seven seconds and then Roglic and Nibali at 13 seconds back.

How it unfolded

After the previous day's brutal Alpine stage that finished in La Rosière, there were only 161 starters for stage 12. Standing in his yellow jersey at the start line, Thomas had predicted that the day would be a challenging one. "It's a long day, the hardest of the three in the Alps. It's a big, big finish up Alpe d'Huez. I'm sure it'll be exciting to watch."

He was right.

After some early accelerations, Ed Theuns (Team Sunweb) was the first to make a solo move, 10km into the 175.5km stage and that move was next followed by veteran Sylvain Chavanel (Direct Energie). But in both cases, the wide-open valley roads made it hard for them to gain any substantial time.

In much the same fashion as their previous day's breakaway efforts, Fortuneo-Samsic then worked to set up their Frenchman Warren Barguil for the breakaway, attacking the slowing field just several kilometres from the bottom of the hors category Col de la Madeleine. The 25km-long ascent with an average grade of 6.2% was the first major test. Barguil cleared the field with a group that swelled to 30 riders.

Sensing the lead group was too big, Pierre Rolland (EF Education First-Drapac) made a move halfway up the ascent bringing with him eight others that included Kruijswijk, Alejandro Valverde (Movistar), Barguil and mountain leader Julian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step Floors) and Serge Pauwels (Dimension Data).

Team Sky set a brisk pace that saw even their own teammates Luke Rowe and Wout Poels struggle, and riders like Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo) hurt just to stay on the tail end of the field, while Nibali, Bardet and Dumoulin sat in close behind.

Over the crest, at the 53.5km mark, Alaphilippe sprinted to the line to pick up 20 points to help him defend his polka-dot jersey. Barguil put up a fight but he didn’t have the same punchy sprint as his compatriot at settled for second while Pauwels was third.

There was no reprieve for Rowe and Poels, who worked their way back to the front of the main field but had to immediately help set tempo for their Team Sky leaders. The pair led the peloton over the top of the Madeleine, 2:45 behind the breakaway.

The gap pushed out to 3:05 at this point, which meant that Kruijswijk was in the virtual race lead as he started the day in 6th overall at only 2:40 behind Thomas. Although Team Sky reduced that down to 2:38 at the 119km-to-go-mark, the gap swelled out to again to 4:10, as the breakaway merged back together with 30 riders.

The large group included Pierre Rolland and Daniel Martinez (EF Education First-Drapac), Serge Pauwels (Dimension Data), Rafal Majka and Gregor Mühlberger (Bora-Hansgrohe), Alejandro Valverde and Andrey Amador (Movistar), Mikel Nieve (Mitchelton-Scott), Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha-Alpecin), Pierre Latour (AG2R La Mondiale), Warren Barguil, Amaël Moinard, Maxim Bouet (Fortuneo-Samsic), Tejay van Garderen (BMC), Gorka Izagirre (Bahrain-Merida), Robert Gesink and Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNL-Jumbo), David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ), Laurens ten Dam (Sunweb), Nicolas Edet and Daniel Navarro (Cofidis) and Jesper Hansen (Astana).

Still not happy with the size of the lead group, Rolland attacked again on the category 2 Lacets de Montvernier, a much smaller 3.4km climb but with an average grade of 8.2%. On the spectacular hairpins he was able to punch away with a 30-second lead as he crested the top with 83kms. He picked up the lesser set of points on offer at the top, and as the chasers approached the line at the summit, it was Alaphilippe taking second-place points followed by Pauwels.

Uran's withdraw from the race meant the Rolland could give everything he had to the stage, and he tried to pushed his gap out along the eight kilometres that separated the top of the Lacets de Montvernier and the base of the Croix-de-Fer. However there were a number of races within the race today, making for a dramatic day of racing.

The battle on the Croix-de-Fer

Rolland's move was successful in dragging out only the strongest from the 30-rider chase group on the steep lower slopes of the hors category Croix-de-Fer, a 29km ascent with an average grade of at 5.2%. His efforts cut the group in half and he was joined by Valverde and Kruijswijk, and then Martinez, Barguil, Nieve, Zakarin, Majka, Amador, Izagirre and Gesink.

As the 11 men carried on in pursuit of stage glory, all others from the original breakaway sat up and waited for Team Sky-led field at roughly 4:30 behind.

As the slope lessened, Kruijswijk made an acceleration that was powerful enough to distance his rivals. His gap opened to 20 seconds and then increased to over a minute. More importantly, he was over six minutes ahead of Thomas and Team Sky. However it was a bold move with 70km remaining on the difficult stage.

Kruijswijk climbed the 29km climb alone in just over an hour and reached the summit in the hope that he could maintain some of his six-minute lead over Team Sky-led field. He was having the ride of his life, reminding many of his performance at the 2016 Giro d'Italia where he led the race before a crash on the descent of the Coll dell'Agnello, ultimately cost him the pink jersey.





Behind Team Sky set such a fast pace that only 17 riders remained in the GC group over the top of the Croix-de-Fer, but they didn't put a dent into Kruijswijk's lead on the ascent nor on the 25 kilometres of descending into the valley roads.

There were still 20km of flat roads through the valley before reaching the base of the final climb and Team Sky's Jonathan Castroviejo, Egan Bernal and Michal Kwiatkowski set a pace that was quick enough to reel in Valverde's group, and shortly after Barguil's group too.

Kruijswijk treated the flat stretch of road as a time trial as he fought a headwind, and even though his lead dropped slightly to 5:30 with 27km to go, he pushed on in an attempt to start climbing Alpe d'Huez with as much of a lead on Team Sky and the GC peloton as possible.

He reached the climb already as the hero of the day and as the most combative rider, but his time gap was not enough to hold off Team Sky.

With his legs fatigued after the day's brave effort, he was caught with four kilometres to go, and could only watch on as Froome passed him, followed then by Dumoulin, Bardet and Thomas, and the rest of what was left of a completely shattered field.

The mountain finish marked the end of the Alpine stages that have dashed the hopes of many riders, including the world's best sprinters. Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) and Marcel Kittel (Katusha-Alpecin) missed the time-cut on the previous day's brutal stage to La Rosière. Today the mountains put an end to Andre Greipel (Lotto Soudal), and double stage winners Dylan Groenewegen (LottoNL-Jumbo) and Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors). They all failed to finish the stage.

It also saw the demise of GC contenders Rigoberto Uran (EF Education First- Drapac), who didn't start after struggling with injuries from a crash over the cobbles of stage 9 at the weekend. Bardet's AG2R La Mondiale team is down another rider as Tony Gallopin abandoned, after already losing Alexis Vuillermoz and Axel Domont in the early stages of the race.

The riders will be happy to see the back of the Alps on stage on Friday, when the 169.5km stage heads from Bourg d’Oisans to Valence. It is a day for a breakaway or sprint as the GC riders catch their breath and recover before the Pyrenees.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 5:18:37 2 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:00:02 3 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:03 4 Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:04 5 Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:07 6 Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:00:13 7 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 8 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:00:42 9 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:00:47 10 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:00:53 11 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky 0:01:41 12 Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:45 13 Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors 0:03:09 14 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 0:04:29 15 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 16 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:35 17 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 0:04:37 18 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:04:40 19 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:05:41 20 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:06:52 21 Robert Gesink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:08:24 22 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:08:58 23 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:09:33 24 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 0:09:57 25 Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:10:59 26 Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 27 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:15:09 28 Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:15:39 29 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:22:21 30 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 31 Arthur Vichot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 32 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 33 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 34 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 35 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 36 Michael Valgren (Den) Astana Pro Team 37 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 38 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 39 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 40 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky 41 Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 42 Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:23:39 43 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:23:52 44 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:24:25 45 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 46 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 47 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates 0:25:20 48 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 0:25:55 49 Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:26:22 50 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky 0:26:30 51 Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data 52 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 53 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 0:26:39 54 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 55 Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data 0:26:41 56 Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 57 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:27:05 58 Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 59 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 60 Paul Martens (Ger) LottoNL-Jumbo 61 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:27:09 62 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 0:27:11 63 Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:27:52 64 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 65 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo 66 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates 67 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ 0:28:54 68 Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 69 Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 70 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 71 Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 72 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 73 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 74 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 75 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 76 Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team 77 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky 78 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 79 Simon Gerrans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 80 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 81 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 82 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 83 Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott 84 Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb 85 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 86 Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 87 Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 88 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 89 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 90 Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 91 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie 92 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 93 Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie 94 Amael Moinard (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 95 Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin 96 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 97 Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 98 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 99 Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 100 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 0:29:11 101 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 0:29:55 102 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:31:19 103 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 104 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 105 Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team 106 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 107 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:31:29 108 Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 109 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 110 Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 111 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team 0:31:33 112 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:31:37 113 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 114 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 0:31:45 115 Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 116 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 117 Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 118 Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates 119 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 120 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie 121 Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:32:02 122 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 0:32:19 123 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie 0:32:27 124 Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 0:32:41 125 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 126 Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:32:48 127 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:32:54 128 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 129 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:33:02 130 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 131 Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 132 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida 133 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 134 Edward Theuns (Bel) Team Sunweb 135 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie 0:33:32 136 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:33:56 137 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:34:10 138 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors 0:34:29 139 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:34:44 140 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:34:58 141 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Direct Energie 142 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:35:05 143 Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:35:08 144 Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:35:35 145 Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:36:22 146 Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:36:24 147 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:36:52 148 Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 0:37:10 149 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ 0:37:36 150 Romain Hardy (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 0:37:53 151 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ 0:38:03 152 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors 0:38:19 153 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:39:27 OTL Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team OTL Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo DNS Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale DNF Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale DNF Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors DNF Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin DNF Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo DNF André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal DNF Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal

Intermediate sprint - Saint-Jean-De-Maurienne - 91 km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 20 pts 2 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 17 3 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 15 4 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 13 5 Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie 11 6 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 10 7 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 9 8 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 8 9 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 7 10 Robert Gesink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 6 11 Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb 5 12 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 4 13 Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team 3 14 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2 15 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 1

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 20 pts 2 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb 17 3 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 15 4 Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky 13 5 Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team 11 6 Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo 10 7 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 9 8 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 8 9 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 7 10 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 6 11 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky 5 12 Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates 4 13 Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors 3 14 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 2 15 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 1

Mountain 1 (HC) Col de la Madeleine, 53.5 km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 20 pts 2 Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 15 3 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 12 4 Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 10 5 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 8 6 Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 6 7 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 4 8 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 2

Mountain 2 (Cat. 3) Lacets de Montvernier, 83 km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 5 pts 2 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 3 3 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 2 4 Robert Gesink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 1

Mountain 3 (HC) Col de la Croix de Fer, 121 km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 20 pts 2 Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 15 3 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 12 4 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 10 5 Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 8 6 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 6 7 Robert Gesink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 4 8 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 2

Mountain 4 (HC) Alpe D'huez, 175.5 km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 20 pts 2 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb 15 3 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 12 4 Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky 10 5 Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team 8 6 Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo 6 7 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 4 8 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 2

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky 5:20:18 2 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:54 3 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:02:59 4 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:05:11 5 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:20:40 6 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:22:44 7 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:24:49 8 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:26:11 9 Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:27:13 10 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 11 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky 12 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 13 Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 14 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 15 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 16 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 0:28:14 17 Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:29:38 18 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie 0:30:46 19 Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 0:31:00 20 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:31:13 21 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie 0:31:51 22 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:32:15 23 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:32:29 24 Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:33:27 25 Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:34:41

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team Sky 15:57:36 2 Movistar Team 0:03:38 3 LottoNl-Jumbo 0:07:45 4 Team Sunweb 0:22:54 5 AG2R La Mondiale 0:25:14 6 Bahrain-Merida 0:26:57 7 Astana Pro Team 0:26:59 8 Groupama-FDJ 0:49:49 9 UAE Team Emirates 0:53:12 10 Katusha-Alpecin 0:53:59 11 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:56:50 12 EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:57:18 13 Quick-Step Floors 0:57:40 14 Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:57:52 15 Fortuneo-Samsic 1:00:29 16 Mitchelton-Scott 1:06:00 17 BMC Racing Team 1:07:22 18 Bora-Hansgrohe 1:13:37 19 Trek-Segafredo 1:15:07 20 Dimension Data 1:17:21 21 Lotto Soudal 1:23:42 22 Direct Energie 1:24:57

General classification after stage 12 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 49:24:43 2 Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky 0:01:39 3 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:01:50 4 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:02:37 5 Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:02:46 6 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:07 7 Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team 0:03:13 8 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:03:43 9 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:04:13 10 Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates 0:05:11 11 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:05:45 12 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 0:09:07 13 Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors 0:09:09 14 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:09:37 15 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 0:15:28 16 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:16:41 17 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:18:39 18 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:20:41 19 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky 0:21:22 20 Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 0:23:55 21 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:28:38 22 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 0:34:55 23 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:36:16 24 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 0:36:35 25 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 0:36:48 26 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:37:16 27 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:39:48 28 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:44:46 29 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:46:23 30 Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:48:17 31 Robert Gesink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:51:12 32 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:51:38 33 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:52:03 34 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 0:52:40 35 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:57:37 36 Arthur Vichot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:58:22 37 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 0:59:24 38 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 1:02:37 39 Amael Moinard (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 1:02:56 40 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 1:03:23 41 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 1:04:05 42 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 1:04:56 43 Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 1:07:20 44 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 1:08:29 45 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie 1:09:24 46 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 1:09:48 47 Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb 1:10:44 48 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates 1:11:53 49 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1:11:57 50 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 1:12:46 51 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:12:49 52 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 1:16:15 53 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 1:16:21 54 Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott 1:17:01 55 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 1:17:17 56 Michael Valgren (Den) Astana Pro Team 1:17:33 57 Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data 1:18:32 58 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:18:44 59 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 1:18:59 60 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky 1:21:15 61 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 1:21:40 62 Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates 1:22:30 63 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:23:27 64 Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb 1:23:49 65 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 1:24:32 66 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 67 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 1:24:35 68 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:26:37 69 Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 1:26:54 70 Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 1:27:45 71 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 1:28:28 72 Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team 1:29:02 73 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:29:17 74 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 1:29:45 75 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 1:30:22 76 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 1:31:01 77 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ 1:31:13 78 Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie 1:32:50 79 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 1:34:13 80 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie 1:34:17 81 Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 1:34:29 82 Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team 1:34:45 83 Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin 1:35:03 84 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:35:14 85 Paul Martens (Ger) LottoNL-Jumbo 1:35:29 86 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:35:31 87 Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 1:38:40 88 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 1:39:09 89 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 1:39:30 90 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 1:39:38 91 Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 1:39:44 92 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 1:39:54 93 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 1:40:33 94 Edward Theuns (Bel) Team Sunweb 1:40:45 95 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 1:40:50 96 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 1:41:44 97 Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 1:41:52 98 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 1:42:02 99 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:42:18 100 Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:43:13 101 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:43:25 102 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 1:43:56 103 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky 1:44:35 104 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1:44:54 105 Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 1:46:53 106 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie 1:47:13 107 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 1:47:38 108 Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 1:47:40 109 Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:47:49 110 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 1:47:54 111 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 1:48:18 112 Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 1:48:47 113 Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 1:50:08 114 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky 1:51:30 115 Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data 1:52:16 116 Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team 1:52:49 117 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida 1:53:03 118 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 1:54:09 119 Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 1:54:24 120 Romain Hardy (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 1:54:30 121 Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 1:55:54 122 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates 1:56:14 123 Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 1:56:25 124 Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 1:56:47 125 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:57:01 126 Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 1:57:09 127 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1:57:11 128 Simon Gerrans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 1:57:55 129 Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 2:00:10 130 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 2:02:20 131 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 2:02:42 132 Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 2:03:19 133 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors 2:03:42 134 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ 2:04:41 135 Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 136 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 2:05:36 137 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team 2:06:57 138 Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2:07:03 139 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 2:07:22 140 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors 2:07:52 141 Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 2:08:06 142 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 2:08:50 143 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 2:09:09 144 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2:09:19 145 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Direct Energie 2:11:02 146 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie 2:13:59 147 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2:18:23 148 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ 2:20:20 149 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2:20:39 150 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo 2:24:36 151 Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 2:26:03 152 Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 2:27:37 153 Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 2:33:51

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 339 pts 2 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 129 3 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 106 4 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 100 5 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 82 6 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 78 7 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 70 8 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 69 9 Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates 68 10 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 64 11 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 64 12 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 63 13 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie 50 14 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 45 15 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie 43 16 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 42 17 Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 40 18 Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 40 19 Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 38 20 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie 35 21 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb 34 22 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 34 23 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 34 24 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 33 25 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 33 26 Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky 32 27 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 32 28 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 32 29 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 31 30 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie 31 31 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 31 32 Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo 30 33 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 30 34 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 28 35 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 28 36 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors 28 37 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 26 38 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 24 39 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 23 40 Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 23 41 Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie 22 42 Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors 21 43 Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 20 44 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 20 45 Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 20 46 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 20 47 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Direct Energie 20 48 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 18 49 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 18 50 Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott 18 51 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 17 52 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 17 53 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 17 54 Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 17 55 Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 17 56 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 17 57 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 16 58 Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data 16 59 Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 15 60 Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 15 61 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 15 62 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Direct Energie 15 63 Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team 14 64 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 14 65 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 13 66 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 12 67 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 11 68 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 11 69 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 11 70 Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data 10 71 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 10 72 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 10 73 Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb 9 74 Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 9 75 Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team 9 76 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors 9 77 Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 8 78 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 8 79 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky 7 80 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 7 81 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 7 82 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ 7 83 Robert Gesink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 6 84 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 6 85 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 6 86 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 6 87 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 6 88 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 6 89 Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 6 90 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 5 91 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 5 92 Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb 5 93 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 5 94 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 5 95 Michael Valgren (Den) Astana Pro Team 4 96 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 3 97 Amael Moinard (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 3 98 Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team 3 99 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 3 100 Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 3 101 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 2 102 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2 103 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 1 104 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates 1 105 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 5

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 84 pts 2 Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 70 3 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 63 4 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Direct Energie 36 5 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 30 6 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 25 7 Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 23 8 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb 23 9 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 22 10 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 20 11 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 19 12 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 18 13 Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky 16 14 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 15 15 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 14 16 Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 13 17 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 12 18 Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates 12 19 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 12 20 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 11 21 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 10 22 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 10 23 Robert Gesink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 10 24 Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team 8 25 Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 6 26 Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo 6 27 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 6 28 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 6 29 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie 4 30 Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 4 31 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 4 32 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 4 33 Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates 3 34 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie 2 35 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 2 36 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 2 37 Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 2 38 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 2 39 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 2 40 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 1 41 Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 1 42 Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 1 43 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1 44 Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 1

Young riders classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 49:41:14 2 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:02:08 3 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky 0:04:41 4 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:35:07 5 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 0:48:25 6 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:53:17 7 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:55:26 8 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:59:50 9 Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team 1:12:31 10 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 1:17:42 11 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie 1:17:46 12 Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 1:22:09 13 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 1:22:38 14 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 1:24:19 15 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:25:47 16 Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 1:30:22 17 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky 1:34:59 18 Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 1:40:38 19 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1:40:40 20 Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 1:48:10 21 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie 1:57:28 22 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2:01:52 23 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2:03:48 24 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo 2:08:05 25 Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 2:11:06