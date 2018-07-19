Trending

Tour de France: Thomas wins atop Alpe d'Huez

Maillot Jaune triumphs, Nibali crashes

Image 1 of 53

Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) wins on the Alpe d'Huez

Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) wins on the Alpe d'Huez
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 2 of 53

The lacets de Montvernier

The lacets de Montvernier
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 53

The lacets de Montvernier

The lacets de Montvernier
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 53

Warren Barguil, Rafal Majka and Mikel Nieve on the move

Warren Barguil, Rafal Majka and Mikel Nieve on the move
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 53

The breakaway with Steven Kruijswijk, Alejandro Valverde and Warren Barguil

The breakaway with Steven Kruijswijk, Alejandro Valverde and Warren Barguil
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 53

Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNl-Jumbo) with the combativity prize

Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNl-Jumbo) with the combativity prize
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 53

The top of Alpe d'Huez as the stragglers come in

The top of Alpe d'Huez as the stragglers come in
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 8 of 53

Chris Froome gets a message

Chris Froome gets a message
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 9 of 53

Romain Bardet attacks

Romain Bardet attacks
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 10 of 53

Tom Dumoulin tries his luck

Tom Dumoulin tries his luck
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 11 of 53

Vincenzo Nibali leads Primoz Roglic to the line

Vincenzo Nibali leads Primoz Roglic to the line
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 12 of 53

Vincenzo Nibali chases back after his crash

Vincenzo Nibali chases back after his crash
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 13 of 53

Arnaud Demare (Groupama-FDJ) made the time cut on Alpe d'Huez

Arnaud Demare (Groupama-FDJ) made the time cut on Alpe d'Huez
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 14 of 53

Geraint Thomas celebrates his stage win in Alpe d'Huez

Geraint Thomas celebrates his stage win in Alpe d'Huez
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 15 of 53

Geraint Thomas celebrates his stage win in Alpe d'Huez

Geraint Thomas celebrates his stage win in Alpe d'Huez
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 16 of 53

Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNl-Jumbo)

Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNl-Jumbo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 53

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) attacks

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) attacks
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 53

Juilan Alaphilippe (Quick-Step Floors)

Juilan Alaphilippe (Quick-Step Floors)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 53

Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe)

Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 53

Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) finished the stage to Alpe d'Huez after crashing with 4km to go

Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) finished the stage to Alpe d'Huez after crashing with 4km to go
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 53

Nairo Quintana (Movistar)

Nairo Quintana (Movistar)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 22 of 53

Jakob Fuglsang (Astana)

Jakob Fuglsang (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 23 of 53

Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida)

Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 24 of 53

Chris Froome (Team Sky)

Chris Froome (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 25 of 53

Tom Dumoulin (Sunweb) launches an attack

Tom Dumoulin (Sunweb) launches an attack
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 26 of 53

Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNl-Jumbo)

Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNl-Jumbo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 27 of 53

Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNl-Jumbo)

Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNl-Jumbo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 28 of 53

The four leaders on the Alpe d'Huez

The four leaders on the Alpe d'Huez
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 29 of 53

Reinardt Janse van Rensburg shattered after chasing the time limit

Reinardt Janse van Rensburg shattered after chasing the time limit
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 30 of 53

Mikel Landa (Movistar)

Mikel Landa (Movistar)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 31 of 53

Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) chases after a crash

Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) chases after a crash
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 32 of 53

Tom Dumoulin (Sunweb) leads Geraint Thomas in the final kilometer of l'Alpe d'Huez

Tom Dumoulin (Sunweb) leads Geraint Thomas in the final kilometer of l'Alpe d'Huez
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 33 of 53

Romain Bardet (AG2R) is reeled in by Chris Froome

Romain Bardet (AG2R) is reeled in by Chris Froome
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 34 of 53

Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) wins on the Alpe d'Huez

Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) wins on the Alpe d'Huez
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 35 of 53

Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) sprints to the win on Alpe d'Huez

Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) sprints to the win on Alpe d'Huez
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 36 of 53

Chris Froome (Team Sky) leads on the Alpe d'Huez

Chris Froome (Team Sky) leads on the Alpe d'Huez
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 37 of 53

Team Sky head to sign on

Team Sky head to sign on
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 38 of 53

Stage 11 of the Tour de France

Stage 11 of the Tour de France
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 39 of 53

Edvald Boasson Hagen interviewed one day after being penalized for accepting a team bike from Sky after a mechanical and no team car in sight

Edvald Boasson Hagen interviewed one day after being penalized for accepting a team bike from Sky after a mechanical and no team car in sight
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 40 of 53

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) went in the breakaway

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) went in the breakaway
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 41 of 53

Robert Gesink (LottoNl-Jumbo) in the breakaway

Robert Gesink (LottoNl-Jumbo) in the breakaway
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 42 of 53

Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNl-Jumbo) on the attack

Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNl-Jumbo) on the attack
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 43 of 53

Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNl-Jumbo) leads the breakaway

Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNl-Jumbo) leads the breakaway
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 44 of 53

Team Sky on the front

Team Sky on the front
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 45 of 53

Geraint Thomas (Team Sky)

Geraint Thomas (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 46 of 53

Julian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step Floors)

Julian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step Floors)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 47 of 53

Pierre Latour (AG2R La Mondiale)

Pierre Latour (AG2R La Mondiale)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 48 of 53

Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha-Alpecin)

Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha-Alpecin)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 49 of 53

Stage 11 of the Tour de France

Stage 11 of the Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 50 of 53

Ion Izagirre (Bahrain-Merida)

Ion Izagirre (Bahrain-Merida)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 51 of 53

Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) in the maillot jaune

Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) in the maillot jaune
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 52 of 53

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) tries to keep cool

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) tries to keep cool
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 53 of 53

The flag flies above Dutch Corner on Alpe d'Huez

The flag flies above Dutch Corner on Alpe d'Huez
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) took his second consecutive victory at the Tour de France and also made history by winning atop the iconic Alpe d'Huez while wearing the race leader's yellow jersey.

Related Articles

Tour de France: Stage 12 finish line quotes

Tour de France: Kruijswijk secures Zwift Rider of the Day

Vincenzo Nibali transported to hospital after crash on Alpe d'Huez

Tour de France: Geraint Thomas on cloud nine after historic Alpe d'Huez win

Tour de France: The Alps in review with Thomas, Dumoulin and Roglic - Podcast

Vincenzo Nibali out of the Tour de France

Dumoulin misses Alpe d'Huez win but remains Team Sky's main Tour de France threat

Vuelta a Espana and Worlds remain in Nibali's plans after Tour de France crash

The Welshman reached the finish of the legendary 13.8km climb with a select group of four others, and opened his sprint with 300 metres to go after the decisive left turn, crossing the line ahead of Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb), Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale), while his Team Sky teammate Chris Froome was fourth and Mikel Landa (Movistar) fifth.

Thanks a two-second gap and a ten-second time bonus, Thomas increased his lead in the overall classification to 1:39 ahead of four-time overall champion Froome and 1:50 ahead of Dumoulin.

It was an all-out battle through the 21 hairpins of Alpe d'Huez, and in the end it came down to five remaining contenders as Thomas and Froome each responded to the inevitable and searing attacks that came from both Bardet and Dumoulin, while Landa spent much of that time just trying to hang on, yo-yoing off the back of his rivals' high speeds.

A chasing Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida), who initially appeared to have been taken down accidentally by a police motorbike squeeze with around four kilometres to go, managed to climb back on his bike and continue to pursue the five leaders with Primoz Roglic (LottoNL-Jumbo) on his wheel. Roglic finished sixth and Nibali 7th, at 13 seconds behind Thomas. [It was later suggested that Nibali crashed after his bike was hooked by the strap of a spectator's camera. Doctors confirmed after the stage that Nibali fractured his T10 vertebra and he was forced to abandon the Tour de France - ed.]

They were not able to make contact before the finish line, and Roglic crossed the line in sixth and Nibali seventh, both 13 seconds after Thomas.

"Honestly, I'm speechless," Thomas said while shaking his head in disbelief in the post-race interview. "I don't know what to say. There is not a chance in hell that I thought I was going to win today.

"I just followed Dumoulin, Bardet, while Froome was attacking, and it was bad luck for Nibali, who I nearly rode over his back wheel and nearly came down myself.

"I don't know what say. This is unbelievable. Can we just go straight to Paris now? I did say yesterday that this race was made for me, and after today, I can be happy.

Asked if he is now considered the leader for Team Sky, Thomas insisted that the leadership role belongs to Froome.

"This race is so hard and you never know how the body reacts. I'm still riding for Froome. He's still the man. He won it four times and is probably the best ... ever. I'm just going to enjoy this now."

A fight to the finish  

Stage 12 of the Tour de France was the third of three successive and brutal Alpine stages. It was always expected to be the queen stage as the parcours routed over three hors-category giants; Col de la Madeleine, the Croix-de-Fer and summit-finish on the Alpe d'Huez, along with the smaller category 2 Lacets de Montvernier mid-stage.

Drastic times called for drastic measures and Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNL-Jumbo), who started the day in sixth place overall at 2:40 down on the yellow jersey, understood that if he wanted to make an impact on the race's overall classification, and on Team Sky's dominant pair of Thomas and Froome, he would have to do something big.

Instead of waiting for the final punch to the summit of Alpe d'Huez, the Dutchman rode into the day's early breakaway over the Col de Madeleine and then showed his true boldness by riding his breakaway companions Alejandro Valverde (Movistar), Pierre Rolland (EF Education First- Drapac) and Warren Barguil (Fortuneo-Samsic), off his wheel on the Croix-de-Fer to gain six-minute advantage on the Team Sky-led peloton.

A time trial effort through the valley got him to the bottom Alpe d'Huez with 4:16 minutes ahead of Team Sky, and still as the virtual race leader, but his hopes for the stage victory were dashed as his gap was slashed in half at the half-way point of the climb. The gap dropped by another minute with five kilometres to go, and ultimately, he was reeled in completely by the blistering speeds of the Team Sky's chase, led by Egan Bernal.

On the lower slopes of the climb, attacks came from Nairo Quintana (Movistar) and then Nibali, but they were snuffed out by Bernal's quick tempo. Bardet made his first of several moves on the heels of an attack from Landa, and although he gained a small gap with seven kilometres to go, Bernal brought him back into the fold.

Bardet opened another small gap, but Bernal had no more left to give, and he peeled off, leaving Thomas to close the gap. Froome took over with an attack of his own, and he caught and passed Bardet, which forced Dumoulin into time-trial mode to catch the Briton.

Kruijswijk could only watch on as they passed him with under four kilometres to the top.

As soon as Dumoulin made contact, he jumped with Thomas on his wheel, but Froome and Bardet shut him down. Landa, in the meantime, struggled to stay with the leaders and was distanced after every attack but kept his own tempo and regained contact each time.

Knocked off his bike with 4km to go but was helped back up by a spectator, while up front, in an apparent show of fair play, Froome, Bardet, Dumoulin and Thomas eased off and waited for him. However, Bardet soon broke the pact and made an attack, with Froome chasing after him. Behind Nibali kept a slow but steady pace, with Roglic on his wheel, to try and regain contact with the leaders.

Racing under the flamme rouge, Dumoulin led Thomas and Froome, then Bardet and Landa. As the five riders looked back they saw Nibali and Roglic in their shadows only a few metres behind.

Landa led the four riders into the final 300 metres and into the last corner but Thomas took the better line on the outside and was the first to start his sprint. He was faster and stronger and crossed the line two seconds ahead of Dumoulin, and another second ahead of Bardet and Froome. Landa finished in fifth at seven seconds and then Roglic and Nibali at 13 seconds back.

How it unfolded

After the previous day's brutal Alpine stage that finished in La Rosière, there were only 161 starters for stage 12. Standing in his yellow jersey at the start line, Thomas had predicted that the day would be a challenging one. "It's a long day, the hardest of the three in the Alps. It's a big, big finish up Alpe d'Huez. I'm sure it'll be exciting to watch."

He was right.

After some early accelerations, Ed Theuns (Team Sunweb) was the first to make a solo move, 10km into the 175.5km stage and that move was next followed by veteran Sylvain Chavanel (Direct Energie). But in both cases, the wide-open valley roads made it hard for them to gain any substantial time.

In much the same fashion as their previous day's breakaway efforts, Fortuneo-Samsic then worked to set up their Frenchman Warren Barguil for the breakaway, attacking the slowing field just several kilometres from the bottom of the hors category Col de la Madeleine. The 25km-long ascent with an average grade of 6.2% was the first major test. Barguil cleared the field with a group that swelled to 30 riders.

Sensing the lead group was too big, Pierre Rolland (EF Education First-Drapac) made a move halfway up the ascent bringing with him eight others that included Kruijswijk, Alejandro Valverde (Movistar), Barguil and mountain leader Julian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step Floors) and Serge Pauwels (Dimension Data).

Team Sky set a brisk pace that saw even their own teammates Luke Rowe and Wout Poels struggle, and riders like Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo) hurt just to stay on the tail end of the field, while Nibali, Bardet and Dumoulin sat in close behind.

Over the crest, at the 53.5km mark, Alaphilippe sprinted to the line to pick up 20 points to help him defend his polka-dot jersey. Barguil put up a fight but he didn’t have the same punchy sprint as his compatriot at settled for second while Pauwels was third.

There was no reprieve for Rowe and Poels, who worked their way back to the front of the main field but had to immediately help set tempo for their Team Sky leaders. The pair led the peloton over the top of the Madeleine, 2:45 behind the breakaway.

The gap pushed out to 3:05 at this point, which meant that Kruijswijk was in the virtual race lead as he started the day in 6th overall at only 2:40 behind Thomas. Although Team Sky reduced that down to 2:38 at the 119km-to-go-mark, the gap swelled out to again to 4:10, as the breakaway merged back together with 30 riders.

The large group included Pierre Rolland and Daniel Martinez (EF Education First-Drapac), Serge Pauwels (Dimension Data), Rafal Majka and Gregor Mühlberger (Bora-Hansgrohe), Alejandro Valverde and Andrey Amador (Movistar), Mikel Nieve (Mitchelton-Scott), Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha-Alpecin), Pierre Latour (AG2R La Mondiale), Warren Barguil, Amaël Moinard, Maxim Bouet (Fortuneo-Samsic), Tejay van Garderen (BMC), Gorka Izagirre (Bahrain-Merida), Robert Gesink and Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNL-Jumbo), David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ), Laurens ten Dam (Sunweb), Nicolas Edet and Daniel Navarro (Cofidis) and Jesper Hansen (Astana).

Still not happy with the size of the lead group, Rolland attacked again on the category 2 Lacets de Montvernier, a much smaller 3.4km climb but with an average grade of 8.2%. On the spectacular hairpins he was able to punch away with a 30-second lead as he crested the top with 83kms. He picked up the lesser set of points on offer at the top, and as the chasers approached the line at the summit, it was Alaphilippe taking second-place points followed by Pauwels.

Uran's withdraw from the race meant the Rolland could give everything he had to the stage, and he tried to pushed his gap out along the eight kilometres that separated the top of the Lacets de Montvernier and the base of the Croix-de-Fer. However there were a number of races within the race today, making for a dramatic day of racing.

The battle on the Croix-de-Fer

Rolland's move was successful in dragging out only the strongest from the 30-rider chase group on the steep lower slopes of the hors category Croix-de-Fer, a 29km ascent with an average grade of at 5.2%. His efforts cut the group in half and he was joined by Valverde and Kruijswijk, and then Martinez, Barguil, Nieve, Zakarin, Majka, Amador, Izagirre and Gesink.

As the 11 men carried on in pursuit of stage glory, all others from the original breakaway sat up and waited for Team Sky-led field at roughly 4:30 behind.

As the slope lessened, Kruijswijk made an acceleration that was powerful enough to distance his rivals. His gap opened to 20 seconds and then increased to over a minute. More importantly, he was over six minutes ahead of Thomas and Team Sky. However it was a bold move with 70km remaining on the difficult stage.

Kruijswijk climbed the 29km climb alone in just over an hour and reached the summit in the hope that he could maintain some of his six-minute lead over Team Sky-led field. He was having the ride of his life, reminding many of his performance at the 2016 Giro d'Italia where he led the race before a crash on the descent of the Coll dell'Agnello, ultimately cost him the pink jersey.

Behind Team Sky set such a fast pace that only 17 riders remained in the GC group over the top of the Croix-de-Fer, but they didn't put a dent into Kruijswijk's lead on the ascent nor on the 25 kilometres of descending into the valley roads.

There were still 20km of flat roads through the valley before reaching the base of the final climb and Team Sky's Jonathan Castroviejo, Egan Bernal and Michal Kwiatkowski set a pace that was quick enough to reel in Valverde's group, and shortly after Barguil's group too.

Kruijswijk treated the flat stretch of road as a time trial as he fought a headwind, and even though his lead dropped slightly to 5:30 with 27km to go, he pushed on in an attempt to start climbing Alpe d'Huez with as much of a lead on Team Sky and the GC peloton as possible.

He reached the climb already as the hero of the day and as the most combative rider, but his time gap was not enough to hold off Team Sky.

With his legs fatigued after the day's brave effort, he was caught with four kilometres to go, and could only watch on as Froome passed him, followed then by Dumoulin, Bardet and Thomas, and the rest of what was left of a completely shattered field. 

The mountain finish marked the end of the Alpine stages that have dashed the hopes of many riders, including the world's best sprinters. Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) and Marcel Kittel (Katusha-Alpecin) missed the time-cut on the previous day's brutal stage to La Rosière. Today the mountains put an end to Andre Greipel (Lotto Soudal), and double stage winners Dylan Groenewegen (LottoNL-Jumbo) and Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors). They all failed to finish the stage.

It also saw the demise of GC contenders Rigoberto Uran (EF Education First- Drapac), who didn't start after struggling with injuries from a crash over the cobbles of stage 9 at the weekend. Bardet's AG2R La Mondiale team is down another rider as Tony Gallopin abandoned, after already losing Alexis Vuillermoz and Axel Domont in the early stages of the race.

The riders will be happy to see the back of the Alps on stage on Friday, when the 169.5km stage heads from Bourg d’Oisans to Valence. It is a day for a breakaway or sprint as the GC riders catch their breath and recover before the Pyrenees.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky5:18:37
2Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb0:00:02
3Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:03
4Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky0:00:04
5Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:07
6Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:13
7Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
8Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team0:00:42
9Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:00:47
10Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:53
11Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky0:01:41
12Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates0:01:45
13Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors0:03:09
14Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team0:04:29
15Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
16Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:35
17Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida0:04:37
18Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:04:40
19Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team0:05:41
20David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:06:52
21Robert Gesink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:08:24
22Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb0:08:58
23Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:09:33
24Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott0:09:57
25Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:10:59
26Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
27Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe0:15:09
28Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb0:15:39
29Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:22:21
30Maxime Bouet (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
31Arthur Vichot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
32Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
33Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
34Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
35Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
36Michael Valgren (Den) Astana Pro Team
37Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
38Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
39Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
40Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
41Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
42Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:23:39
43Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:23:52
44Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:24:25
45Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
46Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
47Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates0:25:20
48Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data0:25:55
49Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team0:26:22
50Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky0:26:30
51Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data
52Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
53Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo0:26:39
54Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
55Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data0:26:41
56Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
57Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:27:05
58Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
59Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
60Paul Martens (Ger) LottoNL-Jumbo
61Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:27:09
62Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal0:27:11
63Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo0:27:52
64Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
65Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo
66Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates
67Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ0:28:54
68Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
69Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
70Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
71Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
72Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
73Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
74Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
75Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
76Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team
77Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
78Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
79Simon Gerrans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
80Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
81Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
82Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
83Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott
84Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
85Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
86Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
87Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
88Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
89Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
90Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
91Jerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie
92Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
93Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
94Amael Moinard (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
95Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin
96Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
97Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
98Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
99Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
100Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors0:29:11
101Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb0:29:55
102Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo0:31:19
103Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
104Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
105Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team
106Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
107Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:31:29
108Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
109Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
110Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
111Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team0:31:33
112Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:31:37
113Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
114Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data0:31:45
115Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
116Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
117Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
118Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates
119Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
120Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
121Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:32:02
122Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates0:32:19
123Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie0:32:27
124Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo0:32:41
125John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
126Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:32:48
127Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:32:54
128Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
129Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:33:02
130Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
131Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
132Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
133Mathew Hayman (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
134Edward Theuns (Bel) Team Sunweb
135Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie0:33:32
136Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:33:56
137Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:34:10
138Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors0:34:29
139Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:34:44
140Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:34:58
141Damien Gaudin (Fra) Direct Energie
142Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:35:05
143Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:35:08
144Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:35:35
145Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:36:22
146Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:36:24
147Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:36:52
148Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott0:37:10
149Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ0:37:36
150Romain Hardy (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic0:37:53
151Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ0:38:03
152Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors0:38:19
153Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:39:27
OTLDmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
OTLDylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
DNSRigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
DNFTony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFFernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
DNFRick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
DNFDylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
DNFAndré Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
DNFMarcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal

Intermediate sprint - Saint-Jean-De-Maurienne - 91 km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale20pts
2Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo17
3Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team15
4Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale13
5Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie11
6Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits10
7Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe9
8Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data8
9Maxime Bouet (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic7
10Robert Gesink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo6
11Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb5
12Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team4
13Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team3
14Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2
15Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida1

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky20pts
2Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb17
3Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale15
4Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky13
5Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team11
6Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo10
7Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida9
8Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team8
9Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team7
10Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo6
11Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky5
12Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates4
13Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors3
14Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team2
15Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin1

Mountain 1 (HC) Col de la Madeleine, 53.5 km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors20pts
2Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic15
3Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data12
4Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale10
5Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe8
6Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits6
7David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ4
8Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe2

Mountain 2 (Cat. 3) Lacets de Montvernier, 83 km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale5pts
2Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors3
3Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data2
4Robert Gesink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo1

Mountain 3 (HC) Col de la Croix de Fer, 121 km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo20pts
2Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic15
3Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott12
4Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe10
5Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale8
6Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team6
7Robert Gesink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo4
8Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin2

Mountain 4 (HC) Alpe D'huez, 175.5 km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky20pts
2Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb15
3Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale12
4Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky10
5Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team8
6Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo6
7Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida4
8Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team2

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky5:20:18
2Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:54
3Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:02:59
4David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:05:11
5Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:20:40
6Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:22:44
7Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:24:49
8Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo0:26:11
9Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:27:13
10Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
11Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
12Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
13Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
14Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
15Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
16Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb0:28:14
17Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team0:29:38
18Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie0:30:46
19Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo0:31:00
20Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:31:13
21Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie0:31:51
22Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:32:15
23Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:32:29
24Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:33:27
25Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:34:41

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Sky15:57:36
2Movistar Team0:03:38
3LottoNl-Jumbo0:07:45
4Team Sunweb0:22:54
5AG2R La Mondiale0:25:14
6Bahrain-Merida0:26:57
7Astana Pro Team0:26:59
8Groupama-FDJ0:49:49
9UAE Team Emirates0:53:12
10Katusha-Alpecin0:53:59
11Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:56:50
12EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:57:18
13Quick-Step Floors0:57:40
14Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:57:52
15Fortuneo-Samsic1:00:29
16Mitchelton-Scott1:06:00
17BMC Racing Team1:07:22
18Bora-Hansgrohe1:13:37
19Trek-Segafredo1:15:07
20Dimension Data1:17:21
21Lotto Soudal1:23:42
22Direct Energie1:24:57

General classification after stage 12
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky49:24:43
2Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky0:01:39
3Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb0:01:50
4Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:02:37
5Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo0:02:46
6Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:07
7Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team0:03:13
8Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:03:43
9Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:04:13
10Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates0:05:11
11Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team0:05:45
12Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team0:09:07
13Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors0:09:09
14Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:09:37
15Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott0:15:28
16Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:16:41
17Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:18:39
18Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team0:20:41
19Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky0:21:22
20Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic0:23:55
21Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe0:28:38
22Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott0:34:55
23Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo0:36:16
24Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data0:36:35
25Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida0:36:48
26Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:37:16
27Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:39:48
28Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:44:46
29Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb0:46:23
30Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:48:17
31Robert Gesink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:51:12
32David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:51:38
33Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:52:03
34Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie0:52:40
35Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:57:37
36Arthur Vichot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:58:22
37Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida0:59:24
38Maxime Bouet (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic1:02:37
39Amael Moinard (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic1:02:56
40Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo1:03:23
41Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors1:04:05
42Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb1:04:56
43Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale1:07:20
44Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin1:08:29
45Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie1:09:24
46Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale1:09:48
47Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb1:10:44
48Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates1:11:53
49Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team1:11:57
50Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors1:12:46
51Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:12:49
52Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida1:16:15
53Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo1:16:21
54Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott1:17:01
55Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale1:17:17
56Michael Valgren (Den) Astana Pro Team1:17:33
57Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data1:18:32
58Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:18:44
59Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky1:18:59
60Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky1:21:15
61Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert1:21:40
62Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates1:22:30
63Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe1:23:27
64Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb1:23:49
65Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo1:24:32
66Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
67Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team1:24:35
68Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal1:26:37
69Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo1:26:54
70Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert1:27:45
71Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data1:28:28
72Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team1:29:02
73Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe1:29:17
74Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb1:29:45
75Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team1:30:22
76Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert1:31:01
77Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ1:31:13
78Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie1:32:50
79Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic1:34:13
80Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie1:34:17
81Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo1:34:29
82Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team1:34:45
83Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin1:35:03
84Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal1:35:14
85Paul Martens (Ger) LottoNL-Jumbo1:35:29
86Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:35:31
87Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo1:38:40
88Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin1:39:09
89Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data1:39:30
90Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team1:39:38
91Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert1:39:44
92John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo1:39:54
93Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors1:40:33
94Edward Theuns (Bel) Team Sunweb1:40:45
95Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team1:40:50
96Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale1:41:44
97Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale1:41:52
98Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates1:42:02
99Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe1:42:18
100Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe1:43:13
101Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe1:43:25
102Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida1:43:56
103Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky1:44:35
104Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team1:44:54
105Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert1:46:53
106Jerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie1:47:13
107Mathew Hayman (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott1:47:38
108Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic1:47:40
109Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:47:49
110Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal1:47:54
111Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida1:48:18
112Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic1:48:47
113Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale1:50:08
114Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky1:51:30
115Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data1:52:16
116Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team1:52:49
117Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida1:53:03
118Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott1:54:09
119Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates1:54:24
120Romain Hardy (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic1:54:30
121Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott1:55:54
122Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates1:56:14
123Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors1:56:25
124Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott1:56:47
125Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe1:57:01
126Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic1:57:09
127Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ1:57:11
128Simon Gerrans (Aus) BMC Racing Team1:57:55
129Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale2:00:10
130Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky2:02:20
131Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ2:02:42
132Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale2:03:19
133Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors2:03:42
134Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ2:04:41
135Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
136Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert2:05:36
137Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team2:06:57
138Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2:07:03
139Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates2:07:22
140Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors2:07:52
141Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert2:08:06
142Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott2:08:50
143Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe2:09:09
144Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2:09:19
145Damien Gaudin (Fra) Direct Energie2:11:02
146Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie2:13:59
147Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2:18:23
148Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ2:20:20
149Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal2:20:39
150Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo2:24:36
151Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data2:26:03
152Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo2:27:37
153Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale2:33:51

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe339pts
2Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates129
3Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ106
4John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo100
5Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert82
6Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors78
7Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team70
8Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team69
9Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates68
10Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors64
11Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida64
12Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky63
13Jerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie50
14Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie45
15Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie43
16Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale42
17Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic40
18Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert40
19Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe38
20Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie35
21Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb34
22Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits34
23Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors34
24Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data33
25Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe33
26Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky32
27Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida32
28Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits32
29Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal31
30Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie31
31Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo31
32Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo30
33Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team30
34Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale28
35Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic28
36Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors28
37Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe26
38Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert24
39Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits23
40Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert23
41Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie22
42Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors21
43Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale20
44Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team20
45Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic20
46Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo20
47Damien Gaudin (Fra) Direct Energie20
48Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott18
49Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida18
50Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott18
51Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team17
52Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert17
53Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe17
54Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic17
55Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits17
56Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits17
57Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits16
58Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data16
59Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert15
60Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits15
61Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal15
62Rein Taaramäe (Est) Direct Energie15
63Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team14
64Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data14
65Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo13
66Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb12
67Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott11
68Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb11
69Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data11
70Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data10
71Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team10
72Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe10
73Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb9
74Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo9
75Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team9
76Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors9
77Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott8
78Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ8
79Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky7
80David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ7
81Maxime Bouet (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic7
82Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ7
83Robert Gesink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo6
84Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo6
85Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team6
86Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe6
87Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits6
88Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team6
89Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors6
90Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team5
91Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ5
92Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb5
93Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team5
94Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin5
95Michael Valgren (Den) Astana Pro Team4
96Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin3
97Amael Moinard (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic3
98Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team3
99Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe3
100Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale3
101Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert2
102Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal2
103Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida1
104Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates1
105Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott5

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors84pts
2Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic70
3Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data63
4Rein Taaramäe (Est) Direct Energie36
5Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky30
6David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ25
7Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale23
8Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb23
9Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ22
10Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo20
11Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott19
12Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe18
13Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky16
14Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team15
15Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic14
16Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits13
17Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale12
18Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates12
19Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal12
20Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits11
21Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida10
22Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team10
23Robert Gesink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo10
24Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team8
25Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo6
26Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo6
27Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team6
28Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie6
29Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie4
30Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert4
31Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida4
32Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team4
33Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates3
34Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie2
35Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team2
36Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin2
37Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale2
38Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors2
39Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe2
40Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert1
41Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert1
42Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic1
43Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1
44Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott1

Young riders classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale49:41:14
2Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:02:08
3Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky0:04:41
4David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:35:07
5Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb0:48:25
6Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:53:17
7Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:55:26
8Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:59:50
9Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team1:12:31
10Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic1:17:42
11Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie1:17:46
12Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo1:22:09
13Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin1:22:38
14Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team1:24:19
15Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe1:25:47
16Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert1:30:22
17Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky1:34:59
18Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic1:40:38
19Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ1:40:40
20Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates1:48:10
21Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie1:57:28
22Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2:01:52
23Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal2:03:48
24Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo2:08:05
25Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo2:11:06

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Movistar Team149:10:25
2Team Sky0:02:07
3LottoNl-Jumbo0:12:06
4Bahrain-Merida0:24:56
5AG2R La Mondiale0:46:19
6Astana Pro Team0:52:16
7Team Sunweb1:05:45
8Mitchelton-Scott1:37:17
9BMC Racing Team1:39:18
10Katusha-Alpecin1:44:14
11UAE Team Emirates1:44:27
12Groupama-FDJ1:45:42
13Quick-Step Floors1:54:00
14Fortuneo-Samsic1:59:33
15EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale2:15:24
16Wanty-Groupe Gobert2:18:27
17Trek-Segafredo2:19:39
18Cofidis, Solutions Credits2:26:59
19Direct Energie2:27:55
20Bora-Hansgrohe2:43:37
21Dimension Data2:48:59
22Lotto Soudal3:25:50

 

Latest on Cyclingnews