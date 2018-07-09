Image 1 of 55 BMC riders finish the team time trial at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 55 Bahrain-Merida on their way to 11th in the Tour de France team time trial (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 3 of 55 Jonathan Castroviejo powers Team Sky during the stage 3 team time trial (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 4 of 55 John Degenkolb (Trek-Segafredo) shows the pain of the TTT (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 5 of 55 AG2R finished 12th in the stage 3 team time trial (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 6 of 55 Laurens ten Dam shows the effort of the stage 3 team time trial. BMC Racing Team claimed an emphatic victory in the stage 3 team time trial at the Tour de France, toppling Team Sky and Quick-Step Floors to propel Greg Van Avermaet into the maillot jaune. His teammate Tejay van Garderen finished on the same time to take second place overall, with Sky's Geraint Thomas third in the general classifications at three seconds.

Van Avermaet was thrilled to don the yellow jersey, which he last wore in 2016 when he led the race for three stages.

"It's a big goal to get yellow in the first week," Van Avermaet said. "I wore it once before and was an incredible feeling to wear it. I've got it for a second time and I'm going to enjoy it fully tomorrow. For a rider, it's something special. I want to thank my teammates because without them it wouldn't have happened.

"A team time trial is always something special," Van Avermaet continued. "The whole team does the effort for one goal in winning the stage and I think that our team are masters in it. I'm really happy to be a part of it."

BMC's performance helped to push leader Richie Porte into a better position after the Australian lost time on the opening stage, but more importantly, they earned a big morale boost through winning the stage.

"Obviously it was a tough one today but the big strong guys did a great job and it was a perfect team time trial," Porte said. "It puts us right back in the game. It would have been nice not to have thrown 51 seconds away on the first day. To win with these guys is a great feeling."

With BMC Racing potentially folding if they can't find a sponsor, the victory was another important milestone in the search for funding.

"It's not a bad thing for a team that's looking for a sponsor to have the yellow jersey," Porte said. "We're taking some time back on some of the other GC guys. It's still a long way to go, six more hectic days and the mountains."

Sky set the fast early time to nudge Mitchelton-Scott off the hot seat, but BMC, another early starter, flew through the line four seconds quicker.

Geraint Thomas, who was Sky's best-placed man in sixth overnight just 15 seconds off race leader Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) and, more importantly, one second ahead of Van Avermaet, had to be content with moving into third place on the standings at three seconds.

"To be honest, I didn't even think about [taking the yellow jersey]," Thomas said. "It was all about trying to win the stage, and that would have been a nice bonus on top of it. We really wanted to try and get that stage today because we've been close in the past in Tour TTTs. Close, but not quite quick enough.

Once BMC and Sky were through, the fight for the yellow jersey had a lull as the other teams of the overall contenders focused mainly on limiting their losses to the fastest teams. Sunweb came the closest to the top time, just 12 seconds behind BMC to keep Tom Dumoulin in contention at 12 seconds from Van Avermaet.

Quick-Step Floors, the second to last team on course, muscled in to take the third spot, nudging Mitchelton-Scott and Sunweb down a rung, but it was a disappointment for the Belgian team as Fernando Gaviria was dropped early on and Philippe Gilbert did not gain enough to move into the race lead, falling five seconds short. Peter Sagan lost contact with the Bora-Hansgrohe squad on the climb before the second time check and fell well out of contention for regaining the maillot jaune.

Of the major overall contenders, Dumoulin continued in a strong position just 11 seconds down in seventh, while Rigoberto Uran (EF Education First-Drapac) climbed to 10th overall at 35 seconds. Richie Porte (BMC) is up to 14th at 51 seconds, while defending champion Chris Froome (Team Sky) moved up to 18th at 55 seconds.

Froome said it was reassuring to gain back some of the time he lost to his crash on the opening stage. "It would have been nice not to lose it in the first place," he said. "I think there will be a lot more time lost throughout the GC group before we hit the mountains. One day you gain, one day you lose, that's the nature of the game."

How it unfolded

Bright sunshine and a light breeze greeted the teams as they lined up for the 35.5km team time trial in Cholet. Mitchelton-Scott were the first squad to take to the course, and although they were the obvious fastest first time, they also topped Team Sky and BMC at the early check on the course. The latter two squads were locked at one second behind the Australian team, but Sky began to pull away in the second half of the course.

More boos from the spectators dogged Team Sky as they drove an aggressive pace along the course, one that distanced first Luke Rowe and then Wout Poels. The remaining six stayed together to the finish, with Michal Kwiatkowski and Froome leading to the line to top Mitchelton-Scott by just under five seconds.

Movistar were clearly not going well, giving up 27 seconds by the second time check. They were down to five men - only Andrey Amador and Marc Soler were left with the three leaders as they desperately tried to limit their losses. The Spanish team lost 49 seconds to Sky by the line, another blow to their GC hopes already hit by the stage 1 disaster suffered by Nairo Quintana.

While Team Sky's performance was impressive, BMC were even better, coming over the climb for the second time check with six seconds over Sky. Van Avermaet powered his team toward a potential maillot jaune, going four seconds quicker than Sky at the finish.

Next in line was EF-Drapac, with the wounded Lawson Craddock continuing to show immense grit to stick with his squad - not merely a passenger but continuing to work to keep them in contention. They came across the second check 24 seconds behind BMC Racing, and with Craddock holding on to the finish, ceded 35 seconds to BMC.

"He was struggling a lot with the corners when we did the recon because he couldn't get out of the saddle," his teammate Taylor Phinney said. "To do a TTT at that speed and be able to hang on and push through, he's shown us all a lot of character."

AG2R La Mondiale struggled to keep pace with the leading teams, putting Romain Bardet at a distinct disadvantage by losing a minute to BMC, the situation much worse for UAE Team Emirates, who ceded 1:38 - not much to help for Dan Martin's GC hopes.

No teams came close to BMC and Sky until Team Sunweb powered across the line just 12 seconds slower than BMC in fourth. Bahrain-Merida was down to four riders early on, and it hurt their chances with the team of Vincenzo Nibali losing 1:06 to BMC.

The fight for the maillot jaune intensified as Bora-Hansgrohe started their ride, with Quick-Step Floors being pushed to the breaking point to put Philippe Gilbert into yellow jersey contention. After second-placed Fernando Gaviria lost contact, the team were forced to sit up and let Tim Declercq catch back on.

The Belgian squad got their act back together, with Terpstra powering four other riders including Gilbert just six seconds behind BMC at the second check. They continued on the same trajectory, losing only one more second by the line, but it wasn't enough for the team to take the maillot jaune.

Bora-Hansgrohe had similar problems, with Sagan losing contact on the climb before the second time check to slip out of the yellow jersey. The team held on for seventh best, 50 seconds slower than BMC.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 BMC Racing Team 0:38:46 2 Team Sky 0:00:04 3 Quick-Step Floors 0:00:07 4 Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:09 5 Team Sunweb 0:00:11 6 EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:00:35 7 Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:50 8 Astana Pro Team 0:00:51 9 Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:52 10 Movistar Team 0:00:53 11 Bahrain-Merida 0:01:06 12 AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:15 13 LottoNl-Jumbo 14 Trek-Segafredo 0:01:16 15 UAE Team Emirates 0:01:38 16 Groupama-FDJ 0:01:42 17 Fortuneo-Samsic 0:01:46 18 Direct Energie 0:01:51 19 Lotto Soudal 0:01:52 20 Dimension Data 21 Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:02:24 22 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:03:23

General classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 9:08:55 2 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 3 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:03 4 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:00:05 5 Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors 0:00:07 6 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 7 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:00:11 8 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 9 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 10 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:00:35 11 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:50 12 Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 13 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:00:51 14 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 15 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:52 16 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:53 17 Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team 18 Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:55 19 Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:00:56 20 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 0:01:00 21 Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott 22 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:01:06 23 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 24 Michael Valgren (Den) Astana Pro Team 25 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:15 26 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 27 Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo 28 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:16 29 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 30 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 31 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky 0:01:19 32 Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:01:26 33 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 34 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:31 35 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:32 36 Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:01:33 37 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb 38 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:38 39 Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates 40 Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb 0:01:41 41 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:01:42 42 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 43 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ 44 Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 0:01:46 45 Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 46 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 47 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie 0:01:48 48 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:01:49 49 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 0:01:51 50 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie 51 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 0:01:52 52 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 53 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 54 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 55 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:01:57 56 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 57 Romain Hardy (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 0:02:03 58 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:02:06 59 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:02:08 60 Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:14 61 Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:19 62 Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:02:20 63 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 64 Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:02:24 65 Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 66 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 0:02:28 67 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates 0:02:29 68 Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates 69 Edward Theuns (Bel) Team Sunweb 0:02:30 70 Arthur Vichot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:02:33 71 Paul Martens (Ger) LottoNL-Jumbo 72 Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data 0:02:34 73 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:02:35 74 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 0:02:37 75 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:02:50 76 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:02:54 77 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 78 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data 0:02:56 79 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 80 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:03:00 81 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:03:02 82 Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie 0:03:03 83 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:07 84 Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 0:03:11 85 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 0:03:13 86 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:03:15 87 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 88 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:03:23 89 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:26 90 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:31 91 Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:03:34 92 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:03:36 93 Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 94 Amael Moinard (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 0:03:49 95 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:03:57 96 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:03:58 97 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 98 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky 0:04:07 99 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:04:10 100 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:04:12 101 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:04:13 102 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Direct Energie 0:04:15 103 Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data 0:04:20 104 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:04:27 105 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin 0:04:30 106 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 0:04:33 107 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida 0:04:34 108 Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:04:40 109 Simon Gerrans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:04:41 110 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors 0:04:44 111 Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 0:04:49 112 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:04:54 113 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors 114 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 115 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 116 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 0:04:59 117 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:05:02 118 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal 119 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 0:05:04 120 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:05:06 121 Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team 0:05:07 122 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie 0:05:17 123 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:05:28 124 Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:29 125 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:05:34 126 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Direct Energie 0:05:38 127 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 0:05:42 128 Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 0:05:53 129 José Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:05:59 130 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ 0:06:04 131 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 132 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors 0:06:09 133 Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:06:12 134 Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 135 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:06:39 136 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:06:47 137 Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:06:54 138 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:06:57 139 Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:07:15 140 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:07:25 141 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:07:28 142 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:07:36 143 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:07:37 144 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 145 Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin 0:07:38 146 Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:07:49 147 Robert Gesink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:07:54 148 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:08:01 149 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:08:08 150 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:08:11 151 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:08:12 152 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:08:23 153 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:08:27 154 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates 0:08:43 155 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:08:46 156 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:08:52 157 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 0:09:22 158 Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:09:31 159 Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 0:09:33 160 Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 0:09:42 161 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team 0:10:00 162 Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 0:10:02 163 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky 0:10:06 164 Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:10:16 165 Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:10:18 166 Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:10:23 167 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ 0:10:30 168 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie 0:10:34 169 Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:10:35 170 Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:11:32 171 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:12:06 172 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky 0:13:18 173 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:13:55 174 Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:18:26

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 104 pts 2 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors 78 3 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 53 4 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 41 5 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 35 6 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 30 7 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 28 8 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie 20 9 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie 20 10 Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 19 11 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 18 12 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 18 13 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 18 14 Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 17 15 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 16 16 Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 15 17 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie 14 18 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 14 19 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 12 20 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 12 21 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors 10 22 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 9 23 Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 8 24 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 8 25 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 8 26 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 7 27 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 6 28 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 6 29 Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors 5 30 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 5 31 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ 5 32 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 4 33 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 3 34 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 2 35 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 2 36 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 2

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 1 2 Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 1

Young riders classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 9:09:06 2 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky 0:01:08 3 Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:01:22 4 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie 0:01:40 5 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:41 6 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:01:55 7 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:02:09 8 Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:02:13 9 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:02:24 10 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:02:39 11 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:02:43 12 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 0:03:02 13 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:03:04 14 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:15 15 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky 0:03:56 16 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:03:59 17 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:04:02 18 Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:04:29 19 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors 0:04:33 20 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:04:43 21 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 22 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 0:05:31 23 Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 0:06:01 24 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:06:36 25 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:07:26 26 Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 0:09:22 27 Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:10:12 28 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie 0:10:23 29 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:13:44