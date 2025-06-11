Recommended reading

Critérium du Dauphiné: Remco Evenepoel crushes the clock on stage 4 individual time trial and takes overall lead

Jonas Vingegaard second in 17.4km ITT with Matteo Jorgenson taking third ahead of Tadej Pogačar

Critérium du Dauphiné 2025: Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-QuickStep) was the fastest on stage 4 in the ITT and took over the race lead
Time trial world champion Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-QuickStep) blasted to victory and the overall race lead on stage 4 of the Critérium du Dauphiné, completing the 17.4km individual time trial in 20:50 to take his second win in the discipline this year.

Evenepoel takes over the yellow jersey from stage 3 winner Iván Romeo (Movistar), and made gains on his two main GC rivals Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike) and Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG).

