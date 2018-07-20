Tour de France: Peter Sagan wins stage 13 bunch sprint in Valence
World champion surges past Kristoff and Demare
Stage 13: Bourg d'Oisans - Valence
Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) won his third stage at the 2018 Tour de France in Valence on Friday. The world champion, who is leading the points classification, waited patiently to start his sprint, coming around Alexander Kristoff (UAE Team Emirates) and Arnaud Demare (Groupama-FDJ) at the line.
Related Articles
"This stage was a piece of gold for us," Sagan said, comparing Friday's relatively flat to the three previous days in the Alps, which saw several of the event's top sprinters miss the time cut.
"It's fantastic. I mean also with the flat stage and a flat stage everyone recovered a little bit in the group. I think everyone was happy that it was a relaxed stage. I'm very happy to have won today. It was very nice for me, and thanks to all my teammates, who did a very good job."
Team Sky led the race into the final 10km and onto the city streets of Valence, with yellow jersey Geraint Thomas and Chris Froome safely at the front to avoid potential crashes or gaps.
Dimension Data briefly took over with their lead-out for sprinter Edvald Boasson Hagen with 6km to go, but Trek-Segafredo overtook them with stage 9 winner John Degenkolb through a tight left-hand turn at 5km to go that forced the peloton to ease up slightly.
Out of the corner safely, the field picked up Michael Schär (BMC Racing), the last rider of the day's four-person breakaway.
Team Sky stayed out front for the next two kilometres, while Trek-Segafredo had some rivalry from sprint teams Groupama-FDJ for Demare and Cofidis for Christophe Laporte.
Degenkolb's team looked in control with 2km to go with four riders ahead of him, followed by Kristoff without teammates, and Greg Van Avermaet (BMC Racing). But Philippe Gilbert (Quick-Step Floors) played his hand with a late attack under the flamme rouge, causing some disorganisation. Although he pulled away for a few brief moments, Groupama-FDJ pulled him in with 300 metres to the line.
Demare was the first to launch his sprint, but it may have been too soon, as Kristoff surged from the Frenchman's back wheel and the pair raced neck-to-neck for the line. The pair were caught out, however, as Sagan managed to come around them with a late surge for the line to steal the stage victory.
"I think I was a little bit late," Sagan said of his the timing of his sprint. "I was a little bit behind at 600 metres, but in the last climb, I tried to bring myself to the front. I stayed on Kristoff's wheel, and I'm very happy to beat them."
The field came through the finish line , and there were no changes to the general classification. Team Sky continue their stronghold on the race, with Tomas in yellow by 1:39 ahead of his teammate Froome, while Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb) sits in third at 1:50 back.
How it unfolded
Stage 13 saw the Tour de France exit the Alps and head toward the Massif Central for a 169.5km stage that started in Bourg d'Oisans and finished in Valence.
The peloton likely appreciated the rolling downhill for the first 30km, legs still feeling the burn from the previous three days of racing through the Alps that culminated at the top of the storied Alpe d'Huez on Thursday.
The mountainous jaunt shed many of the peloton's top sprinters: double stage winners Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors) and Dylan Groenewegen (LottoNL-Jumbo) along with Andre Greipel (Lotto Soudal), all finish outside the time limit on the road to Alpe d'Huez. Also, Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) and Marcel Kittel (Katusha-Alpecin) were time-cut the day before at La Rosiere.
The race to Valence was expected to be one for the sprinters, and the fast men still in the race included Sagan, Demare, Degenkolb, Kristoff and Sonny Colbrelli (Bahrain-Merida). Not to be discounted was Gaviria's primary lead-out man Max Richeze.
Breakaway specialist Thomas de Gendt (Lotto Soudal) attempted two attacks before he finally cleared the field with Thomas Scully (EF Education First-Drapac) in tow just a few kilometres off the start line.
Schär and Dimitri Claeys (Cofidis, Solutions Credits) counter-attacked and successfully made it across to form an early breakaway of four riders that pushed their gap out to 3:20 before the first climb of the day.
De Gendt led the quartet over the top of the Côte de Brié, a 2.4km, category 3 climb with an average grade of 6.9 per cent. There was no contest for the mountain points as Frenchman Julian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step Floors) has a firm lead in the polka-dot jersey classification, and he was back in the field.
Their gap dropped slightly on the descent into Grenoble, to 2:30, as riders from Bora-Hansgrohe, UAE Team Emirates and Groupama-FDJ set a pace at the front of the main peloton.
The field cut their gap by another minute through the valley and toward the first intermediate sprint of the day in Saint Quentin sur Isere located 71km into the race.
De Gendt rolled through the sprint line taking the 20 points, followed by Schär, Claeys and Scully. Just under two minutes later, Kristoff sprinted for the 11 points offered for fifth place, after pipping Degenkolb at the line with Sagan just behind.
The breakaway pushed through a headwind as they raced toward the second climb of the day, Côte de Sainte Eulalie, a 1.5km ascent with an average grade at just under 5 per cent and located roughly 60km from Valence. They lost a chunk of their gap, down to under a minute at the base of the climb, but they kept a steady pace over the top, and again, there was no contest for the KOM points, with Scully rolling through first.
It wasn't a straightforward run-in to Valence, as the last 40 kilometres were rolling and there were several climbs included in the parcours that were not categorised like the other two earlier ascents.
The peloton stayed relatively subdued and kept the four leaders at a manageable minute. There was some jostling in the field, however, as teams with sprinters began to organise their lead-outs while those with GC contenders moved closer to the front to stay safe.
The increased speeds of the Groupama-FDJ-led field cut the breakaway's gap in half, down to 30 seconds with 25km to go. De Gendt and Claeys sat up, knowing their day was over, while Schär made a last-ditch attacked over a small rise in the road. Scully tried to follow but wasn't able to fully close the gap before being reeled in by the field.
Schär pushed on alone and built his lead out to 45 seconds with less than 29km to go. His efforts secured him the most combative rider of the day award, but his time out front was destined to come to an end as the peloton prepared for a bunch kick in Valence.
The racing continues on the weekend with stage 14 from Saint-Paul-Trois-Châteaux to Mende on Saturday and stage 15 from Millau to Carcassonne on Sunday.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|3:45:55
|2
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|3
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|4
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|5
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|6
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|7
|Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team
|8
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|9
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|10
|Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|11
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|12
|Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|13
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ
|14
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|15
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|16
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|17
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|18
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|19
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|20
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|21
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|22
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|23
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|24
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team
|25
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|26
|Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|27
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|28
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
|29
|Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
|30
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|31
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
|32
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|33
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|34
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|35
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|36
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data
|37
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
|38
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|39
|Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|40
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
|41
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|42
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|43
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|44
|Michael Valgren (Den) Astana Pro Team
|45
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo
|46
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|47
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|48
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|49
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|50
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|51
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|52
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|53
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|54
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|55
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Team Sunweb
|56
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:00:14
|57
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ
|0:00:24
|58
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:29
|59
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|60
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:33
|61
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|62
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:00:40
|63
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|64
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|65
|Paul Martens (Ger) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:00:43
|66
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
|67
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|68
|Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:47
|69
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|70
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|71
|Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:52
|72
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:59
|73
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:01:05
|74
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:07
|75
|Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|76
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|77
|Amael Moinard (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|78
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:01:14
|79
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:01:23
|80
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|81
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|82
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|83
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates
|84
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|85
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|86
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|87
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb
|88
|Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb
|89
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|90
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|91
|Robert Gesink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:01:36
|92
|Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|93
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team
|94
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|95
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|96
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|97
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo
|98
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|99
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:01:50
|100
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:01:51
|101
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|0:01:56
|102
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|103
|Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|104
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|105
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky
|106
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ
|0:02:02
|107
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|108
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|109
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|110
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|111
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|112
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|113
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
|114
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:02:08
|115
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|116
|Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|117
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|118
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|119
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|120
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates
|121
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|122
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|123
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|124
|Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin
|125
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
|126
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|127
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|128
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|129
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
|130
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|131
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|132
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|133
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|134
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|135
|Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|136
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|137
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|138
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|139
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott
|140
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|141
|Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data
|142
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|143
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|144
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|145
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
|146
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|147
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Direct Energie
|148
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|149
|Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:02:45
|150
|Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|151
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:48
|152
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|0:03:16
|DNS
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|20
|pts
|2
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|17
|3
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|15
|4
|Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|13
|5
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|11
|6
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|10
|7
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|9
|8
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|8
|9
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|7
|10
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|6
|11
|Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|5
|12
|Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|4
|13
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|3
|14
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ
|2
|15
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|50
|pts
|2
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|30
|3
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|20
|4
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|18
|5
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|16
|6
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|14
|7
|Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team
|12
|8
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|10
|9
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|8
|10
|Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|7
|11
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|6
|12
|Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|5
|13
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ
|4
|14
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|3
|15
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2
|pts
|2
|Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team
|3:45:55
|2
|Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|3
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|5
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|6
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|7
|Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|8
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|9
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|10
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|11
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:01:36
|12
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:01:51
|13
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|0:01:56
|14
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:02:02
|15
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|16
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|17
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:02:08
|18
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|19
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
|20
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
|21
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|22
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|23
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|24
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|25
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|0:03:16
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|11:17:45
|2
|Dimension Data
|3
|Quick-Step Floors
|4
|Groupama-FDJ
|5
|Astana Pro Team
|6
|Direct Energie
|7
|Movistar Team
|8
|Mitchelton-Scott
|9
|LottoNl-Jumbo
|10
|Team Sunweb
|11
|Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:33
|12
|Fortuneo-Samsic
|0:00:40
|13
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:43
|14
|Bahrain-Merida
|15
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:47
|16
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:52
|17
|BMC Racing Team
|0:00:59
|18
|EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:01:37
|19
|Team Sky
|0:01:56
|20
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:05
|21
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:03:19
|22
|Lotto Soudal
|0:03:44
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|53:10:38
|2
|Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|0:01:39
|3
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:01:50
|4
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:02:46
|5
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:07
|6
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:03:13
|7
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:03:43
|8
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:04:13
|9
|Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
|0:05:11
|10
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:05:45
|11
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:09:07
|12
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
|0:09:09
|13
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:09:37
|14
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:15:28
|15
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:16:41
|16
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:18:39
|17
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|0:20:41
|18
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
|0:23:30
|19
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|0:23:55
|20
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:30:46
|21
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:36:18
|22
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:37:39
|23
|Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|0:37:55
|24
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|0:38:43
|25
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:39:18
|26
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:41:11
|27
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:44:46
|28
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:47:46
|29
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:49:40
|30
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:52:40
|31
|Robert Gesink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:52:48
|32
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:53:26
|33
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:53:40
|34
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:58:22
|35
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:59:00
|36
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|0:59:24
|37
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|1:03:17
|38
|Amael Moinard (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|1:04:03
|39
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|1:04:59
|40
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|1:06:13
|41
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|1:06:52
|42
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|1:09:02
|43
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|1:09:24
|44
|Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:09:28
|45
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|1:11:56
|46
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1:11:57
|47
|Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb
|1:12:07
|48
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|1:12:46
|49
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates
|1:13:16
|50
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:14:25
|51
|Michael Valgren (Den) Astana Pro Team
|1:17:33
|52
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|1:18:17
|53
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:18:24
|54
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|1:18:29
|55
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott
|1:19:09
|56
|Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data
|1:20:40
|57
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:20:52
|58
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|1:21:07
|59
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|1:21:40
|60
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1:23:17
|61
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|1:23:23
|62
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|1:24:32
|63
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|1:24:38
|64
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
|1:25:51
|65
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|1:25:58
|66
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:26:34
|67
|Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|1:27:46
|68
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|1:28:28
|69
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:28:45
|70
|Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team
|1:29:02
|71
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|1:29:08
|72
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|1:29:45
|73
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|1:31:01
|74
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1:31:13
|75
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|1:32:30
|76
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ
|1:33:15
|77
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|1:34:17
|78
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
|1:34:40
|79
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|1:35:52
|80
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:36:00
|81
|Paul Martens (Ger) LottoNL-Jumbo
|1:36:12
|82
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|1:36:21
|83
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|1:36:37
|84
|Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin
|1:37:11
|85
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:37:22
|86
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|1:39:09
|87
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|1:39:30
|88
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|1:39:54
|89
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|1:40:13
|90
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:40:18
|91
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|1:40:33
|92
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Team Sunweb
|1:40:45
|93
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|1:41:56
|94
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|95
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|1:41:58
|96
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:42:35
|97
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:42:58
|98
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|1:43:56
|99
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1:44:26
|100
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1:45:09
|101
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1:45:33
|102
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky
|1:46:31
|103
|Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|1:46:53
|104
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|1:47:38
|105
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1:47:42
|106
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|1:48:27
|107
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie
|108
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|1:49:23
|109
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|1:49:30
|110
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:49:57
|111
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|1:50:23
|112
|Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|1:52:04
|113
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data
|1:52:16
|114
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
|1:53:38
|115
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
|1:53:46
|116
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team
|1:54:25
|117
|Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|1:55:11
|118
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|1:56:17
|119
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|1:56:38
|120
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|1:56:47
|121
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|1:57:09
|122
|Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|1:58:02
|123
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates
|1:58:22
|124
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|1:58:33
|125
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|1:58:54
|126
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1:59:09
|127
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|1:59:13
|128
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|2:02:38
|129
|Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|2:02:55
|130
|Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|2:03:19
|131
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|2:04:28
|132
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ
|2:05:05
|133
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
|2:05:50
|134
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|2:06:09
|135
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|2:06:43
|136
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team
|2:07:37
|137
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
|2:07:52
|138
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|2:08:06
|139
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|2:08:09
|140
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|2:08:50
|141
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2:09:11
|142
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2:09:19
|143
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2:10:32
|144
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Direct Energie
|2:13:10
|145
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
|2:15:50
|146
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ
|2:20:20
|147
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2:20:31
|148
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2:20:39
|149
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo
|2:26:12
|150
|Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|2:27:37
|151
|Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|2:27:39
|152
|Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|2:36:36
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|398
|pts
|2
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|170
|3
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|133
|4
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|128
|5
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|100
|6
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|85
|7
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|78
|8
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|72
|9
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|70
|10
|Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
|68
|11
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|64
|12
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|63
|13
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|51
|14
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie
|50
|15
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|48
|16
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|45
|17
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|43
|18
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|43
|19
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|40
|20
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|39
|21
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|38
|22
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|35
|23
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
|34
|24
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|34
|25
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|33
|26
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|33
|27
|Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|32
|28
|Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|32
|29
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|32
|30
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|32
|31
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
|31
|32
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|31
|33
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo
|30
|34
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|30
|35
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|28
|36
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|28
|37
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
|28
|38
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|26
|39
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|24
|40
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|23
|41
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|23
|42
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
|22
|43
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
|21
|44
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|20
|45
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|20
|46
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|20
|47
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|20
|48
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|20
|49
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|18
|50
|Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|18
|51
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott
|18
|52
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|18
|53
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|17
|54
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|17
|55
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|17
|56
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|17
|57
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|17
|58
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|16
|59
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data
|16
|60
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|15
|61
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|15
|62
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Direct Energie
|15
|63
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|15
|64
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team
|14
|65
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|13
|66
|Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|13
|67
|Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team
|12
|68
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|12
|69
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
|11
|70
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|11
|71
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ
|11
|72
|Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data
|10
|73
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|10
|74
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|10
|75
|Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|10
|76
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
|9
|77
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|9
|78
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team
|9
|79
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
|9
|80
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|8
|81
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|8
|82
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|7
|83
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|7
|84
|Robert Gesink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|6
|85
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|6
|86
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|6
|87
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|6
|88
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|6
|89
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|5
|90
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|5
|91
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|5
|92
|Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb
|5
|93
|Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|5
|94
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|5
|95
|Michael Valgren (Den) Astana Pro Team
|4
|96
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|3
|97
|Amael Moinard (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|3
|98
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|3
|99
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|3
|100
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|3
|101
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|2
|102
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
|2
|103
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ
|2
|104
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2
|105
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|1
|106
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|1
|107
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates
|1
|108
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|5
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|84
|pts
|2
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|70
|3
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|63
|4
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|30
|5
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|25
|6
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|23
|7
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
|23
|8
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|22
|9
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|20
|10
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
|19
|11
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|18
|12
|Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|16
|13
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|15
|14
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|14
|15
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|14
|16
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|13
|17
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|18
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|12
|19
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|11
|20
|Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|10
|21
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|10
|22
|Robert Gesink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|10
|23
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team
|8
|24
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|6
|25
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo
|6
|26
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|27
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|6
|28
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|4
|29
|Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|4
|30
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|4
|31
|Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
|3
|32
|Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|2
|33
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
|2
|34
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|2
|35
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|2
|36
|Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|37
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|2
|38
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2
|39
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|1
|40
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|1
|41
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|1
|42
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|43
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|53:27:19
|2
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:01:58
|3
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
|0:06:49
|4
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:36:59
|5
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|0:50:11
|6
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:55:15
|7
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:55:16
|8
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|1:01:48
|9
|Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team
|1:12:21
|10
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|1:17:36
|11
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|1:19:40
|12
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|1:22:28
|13
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|1:25:15
|14
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:26:17
|15
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1:27:45
|16
|Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|1:30:12
|17
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
|1:36:57
|18
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|1:40:28
|19
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|1:42:32
|20
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|1:50:02
|21
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
|1:59:09
|22
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2:03:50
|23
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2:03:58
|24
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo
|2:09:31
|25
|Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|2:10:56
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Movistar Team
|160:28:10
|2
|Team Sky
|0:04:03
|3
|LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:12:06
|4
|Bahrain-Merida
|0:25:39
|5
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:47:02
|6
|Astana Pro Team
|0:52:16
|7
|Team Sunweb
|1:05:45
|8
|Mitchelton-Scott
|1:37:17
|9
|BMC Racing Team
|1:40:17
|10
|Katusha-Alpecin
|1:44:47
|11
|UAE Team Emirates
|1:45:14
|12
|Groupama-FDJ
|1:45:42
|13
|Quick-Step Floors
|1:54:00
|14
|Fortuneo-Samsic
|2:00:13
|15
|EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|2:17:01
|16
|Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|2:18:27
|17
|Trek-Segafredo
|2:20:31
|18
|Direct Energie
|2:27:55
|19
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2:29:04
|20
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|2:46:56
|21
|Dimension Data
|2:48:59
|22
|Lotto Soudal
|3:29:34
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Bora-Hansgrohe complete 2020 roster with Patrick GamperSagan, Ackermann, Buchmann and Majka headline 27-rider German WorldTour team
-
The best cycling overshoes: full coverage overshoes to see you through winterCyclingnews' round-up of the best cycling overshoes and toe warmers available to buy this winter
-
Poulidor's funeral to take place in his home town on TuesdayPlans for a big screen as big crowds expected
-
AG2R La Mondiale hit the Alps for pre-season camp – GalleryHiking and winter sports on the menu for team building
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy