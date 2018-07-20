Image 1 of 47 Peter Sagan wins stage 13 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 47 Scenery along the route of stage 13 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 3 of 47 Peter sagan wins stage 13 of the Tour de France (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 47 Peter Sagan relaxes next to the bunch during stage 13 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 47 Geraint Thomas finishes stage 13 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 47 Marcus Burghardt celebrates Sagan's win on stage 13 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 47 Michael Schar was most combative rider on stage 13 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 47 Pierre Latour in the white jersey after stage 13 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 47 Julian Alaphilippe in polka Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) won his third stage at the 2018 Tour de France in Valence on Friday. The world champion, who is leading the points classification, waited patiently to start his sprint, coming around Alexander Kristoff (UAE Team Emirates) and Arnaud Demare (Groupama-FDJ) at the line.

"This stage was a piece of gold for us," Sagan said, comparing Friday's relatively flat to the three previous days in the Alps, which saw several of the event's top sprinters miss the time cut.

"It's fantastic. I mean also with the flat stage and a flat stage everyone recovered a little bit in the group. I think everyone was happy that it was a relaxed stage. I'm very happy to have won today. It was very nice for me, and thanks to all my teammates, who did a very good job."

Team Sky led the race into the final 10km and onto the city streets of Valence, with yellow jersey Geraint Thomas and Chris Froome safely at the front to avoid potential crashes or gaps.

Dimension Data briefly took over with their lead-out for sprinter Edvald Boasson Hagen with 6km to go, but Trek-Segafredo overtook them with stage 9 winner John Degenkolb through a tight left-hand turn at 5km to go that forced the peloton to ease up slightly.

Out of the corner safely, the field picked up Michael Schär (BMC Racing), the last rider of the day's four-person breakaway.

Team Sky stayed out front for the next two kilometres, while Trek-Segafredo had some rivalry from sprint teams Groupama-FDJ for Demare and Cofidis for Christophe Laporte.

Degenkolb's team looked in control with 2km to go with four riders ahead of him, followed by Kristoff without teammates, and Greg Van Avermaet (BMC Racing). But Philippe Gilbert (Quick-Step Floors) played his hand with a late attack under the flamme rouge, causing some disorganisation. Although he pulled away for a few brief moments, Groupama-FDJ pulled him in with 300 metres to the line.

Demare was the first to launch his sprint, but it may have been too soon, as Kristoff surged from the Frenchman's back wheel and the pair raced neck-to-neck for the line. The pair were caught out, however, as Sagan managed to come around them with a late surge for the line to steal the stage victory.

"I think I was a little bit late," Sagan said of his the timing of his sprint. "I was a little bit behind at 600 metres, but in the last climb, I tried to bring myself to the front. I stayed on Kristoff's wheel, and I'm very happy to beat them."

The field came through the finish line , and there were no changes to the general classification. Team Sky continue their stronghold on the race, with Tomas in yellow by 1:39 ahead of his teammate Froome, while Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb) sits in third at 1:50 back.

How it unfolded

Stage 13 saw the Tour de France exit the Alps and head toward the Massif Central for a 169.5km stage that started in Bourg d'Oisans and finished in Valence.

The peloton likely appreciated the rolling downhill for the first 30km, legs still feeling the burn from the previous three days of racing through the Alps that culminated at the top of the storied Alpe d'Huez on Thursday.

The mountainous jaunt shed many of the peloton's top sprinters: double stage winners Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors) and Dylan Groenewegen (LottoNL-Jumbo) along with Andre Greipel (Lotto Soudal), all finish outside the time limit on the road to Alpe d'Huez. Also, Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) and Marcel Kittel (Katusha-Alpecin) were time-cut the day before at La Rosiere.

The race to Valence was expected to be one for the sprinters, and the fast men still in the race included Sagan, Demare, Degenkolb, Kristoff and Sonny Colbrelli (Bahrain-Merida). Not to be discounted was Gaviria's primary lead-out man Max Richeze.

Breakaway specialist Thomas de Gendt (Lotto Soudal) attempted two attacks before he finally cleared the field with Thomas Scully (EF Education First-Drapac) in tow just a few kilometres off the start line.

Schär and Dimitri Claeys (Cofidis, Solutions Credits) counter-attacked and successfully made it across to form an early breakaway of four riders that pushed their gap out to 3:20 before the first climb of the day.

De Gendt led the quartet over the top of the Côte de Brié, a 2.4km, category 3 climb with an average grade of 6.9 per cent. There was no contest for the mountain points as Frenchman Julian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step Floors) has a firm lead in the polka-dot jersey classification, and he was back in the field.

Their gap dropped slightly on the descent into Grenoble, to 2:30, as riders from Bora-Hansgrohe, UAE Team Emirates and Groupama-FDJ set a pace at the front of the main peloton.

The field cut their gap by another minute through the valley and toward the first intermediate sprint of the day in Saint Quentin sur Isere located 71km into the race.

De Gendt rolled through the sprint line taking the 20 points, followed by Schär, Claeys and Scully. Just under two minutes later, Kristoff sprinted for the 11 points offered for fifth place, after pipping Degenkolb at the line with Sagan just behind.

The breakaway pushed through a headwind as they raced toward the second climb of the day, Côte de Sainte Eulalie, a 1.5km ascent with an average grade at just under 5 per cent and located roughly 60km from Valence. They lost a chunk of their gap, down to under a minute at the base of the climb, but they kept a steady pace over the top, and again, there was no contest for the KOM points, with Scully rolling through first.

It wasn't a straightforward run-in to Valence, as the last 40 kilometres were rolling and there were several climbs included in the parcours that were not categorised like the other two earlier ascents.

The peloton stayed relatively subdued and kept the four leaders at a manageable minute. There was some jostling in the field, however, as teams with sprinters began to organise their lead-outs while those with GC contenders moved closer to the front to stay safe.

The increased speeds of the Groupama-FDJ-led field cut the breakaway's gap in half, down to 30 seconds with 25km to go. De Gendt and Claeys sat up, knowing their day was over, while Schär made a last-ditch attacked over a small rise in the road. Scully tried to follow but wasn't able to fully close the gap before being reeled in by the field.

Schär pushed on alone and built his lead out to 45 seconds with less than 29km to go. His efforts secured him the most combative rider of the day award, but his time out front was destined to come to an end as the peloton prepared for a bunch kick in Valence.

The racing continues on the weekend with stage 14 from Saint-Paul-Trois-Châteaux to Mende on Saturday and stage 15 from Millau to Carcassonne on Sunday.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 3:45:55 2 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 3 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 4 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 5 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 6 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 7 Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team 8 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 9 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 10 Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 11 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 12 Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 13 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ 14 Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 15 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 16 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 17 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 18 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 19 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 20 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 21 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie 22 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 23 Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 24 Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team 25 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 26 Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 27 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 28 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors 29 Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates 30 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 31 Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors 32 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 33 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 34 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 35 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 36 Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data 37 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb 38 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 39 Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky 40 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 41 Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 42 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie 43 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 44 Michael Valgren (Den) Astana Pro Team 45 Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo 46 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 47 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 48 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 49 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 50 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 51 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 52 Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 53 Arthur Vichot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 54 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 55 Edward Theuns (Bel) Team Sunweb 56 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:00:14 57 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:24 58 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:29 59 Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 60 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:33 61 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 62 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team 0:00:40 63 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 64 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 65 Paul Martens (Ger) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:00:43 66 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida 67 Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 68 Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:47 69 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 70 Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 71 Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:52 72 Simon Gerrans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:00:59 73 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:01:05 74 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:07 75 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 76 Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team 77 Amael Moinard (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 78 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie 0:01:14 79 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:01:23 80 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 81 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 82 Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 83 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates 84 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 85 Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 86 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 87 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb 88 Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb 89 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 90 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 91 Robert Gesink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:01:36 92 Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 93 Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team 94 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 95 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 96 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 97 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo 98 Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 99 Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie 0:01:50 100 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie 0:01:51 101 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 0:01:56 102 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 103 Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 104 Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 105 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky 106 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ 0:02:02 107 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 108 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 109 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 110 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 111 Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 112 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 113 Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb 114 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:02:08 115 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 116 Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 117 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 118 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 119 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 120 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates 121 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 122 Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 123 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 124 Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin 125 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky 126 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 127 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 128 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 129 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky 130 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 131 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 132 Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 133 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 134 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 135 Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 136 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 137 Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates 138 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 139 Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott 140 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky 141 Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data 142 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 143 Romain Hardy (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 144 Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 145 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors 146 Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 147 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Direct Energie 148 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 149 Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:02:45 150 Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 151 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:02:48 152 Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 0:03:16 DNS Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida

Sprint - Saint Quentin Sur Isere, 71km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 20 pts 2 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 17 3 Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 15 4 Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 13 5 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 11 6 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 10 7 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 9 8 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 8 9 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 7 10 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 6 11 Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 5 12 Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 4 13 Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates 3 14 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ 2 15 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 1

Finish - Valence, 169.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 50 pts 2 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 30 3 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 20 4 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 18 5 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 16 6 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 14 7 Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team 12 8 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 10 9 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 8 10 Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 7 11 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 6 12 Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 5 13 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ 4 14 Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 3 15 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2

Mountain 1 - Cote de Brie, 32.5km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2 pts 2 Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 1

Mountain 2 - Cote de Sainte Eualie en Royans, 109.5km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 1

Combative # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team

Young rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team 3:45:55 2 Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 3 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 5 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie 6 Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 7 Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 8 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 9 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 10 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 11 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:01:36 12 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie 0:01:51 13 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 0:01:56 14 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:02:02 15 Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 16 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 17 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:02:08 18 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 19 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky 20 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky 21 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 22 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 23 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 24 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 25 Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 0:03:16

Team # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Wanty-Groupe Gobert 11:17:45 2 Dimension Data 3 Quick-Step Floors 4 Groupama-FDJ 5 Astana Pro Team 6 Direct Energie 7 Movistar Team 8 Mitchelton-Scott 9 LottoNl-Jumbo 10 Team Sunweb 11 Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:33 12 Fortuneo-Samsic 0:00:40 13 AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:43 14 Bahrain-Merida 15 UAE Team Emirates 0:00:47 16 Trek-Segafredo 0:00:52 17 BMC Racing Team 0:00:59 18 EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:01:37 19 Team Sky 0:01:56 20 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:02:05 21 Bora-Hansgrohe 0:03:19 22 Lotto Soudal 0:03:44

General classification after stage 13 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 53:10:38 2 Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky 0:01:39 3 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:01:50 4 Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:02:46 5 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:07 6 Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team 0:03:13 7 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:03:43 8 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:04:13 9 Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates 0:05:11 10 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:05:45 11 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 0:09:07 12 Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors 0:09:09 13 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:09:37 14 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 0:15:28 15 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:16:41 16 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:18:39 17 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:20:41 18 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky 0:23:30 19 Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 0:23:55 20 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:30:46 21 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 0:36:18 22 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:37:39 23 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 0:37:55 24 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 0:38:43 25 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:39:18 26 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:41:11 27 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:44:46 28 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:47:46 29 Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:49:40 30 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 0:52:40 31 Robert Gesink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:52:48 32 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:53:26 33 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:53:40 34 Arthur Vichot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:58:22 35 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:59:00 36 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 0:59:24 37 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 1:03:17 38 Amael Moinard (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 1:04:03 39 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 1:04:59 40 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 1:06:13 41 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 1:06:52 42 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 1:09:02 43 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie 1:09:24 44 Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 1:09:28 45 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 1:11:56 46 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1:11:57 47 Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb 1:12:07 48 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 1:12:46 49 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates 1:13:16 50 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:14:25 51 Michael Valgren (Den) Astana Pro Team 1:17:33 52 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 1:18:17 53 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 1:18:24 54 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 1:18:29 55 Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott 1:19:09 56 Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data 1:20:40 57 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:20:52 58 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 1:21:07 59 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 1:21:40 60 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:23:17 61 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky 1:23:23 62 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 1:24:32 63 Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates 1:24:38 64 Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb 1:25:51 65 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 1:25:58 66 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:26:34 67 Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 1:27:46 68 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 1:28:28 69 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:28:45 70 Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team 1:29:02 71 Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 1:29:08 72 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 1:29:45 73 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 1:31:01 74 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:31:13 75 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 1:32:30 76 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ 1:33:15 77 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie 1:34:17 78 Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie 1:34:40 79 Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team 1:35:52 80 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:36:00 81 Paul Martens (Ger) LottoNL-Jumbo 1:36:12 82 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 1:36:21 83 Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 1:36:37 84 Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin 1:37:11 85 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:37:22 86 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 1:39:09 87 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 1:39:30 88 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 1:39:54 89 Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 1:40:13 90 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 1:40:18 91 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 1:40:33 92 Edward Theuns (Bel) Team Sunweb 1:40:45 93 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 1:41:56 94 Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 95 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 1:41:58 96 Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 1:42:35 97 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 1:42:58 98 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 1:43:56 99 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:44:26 100 Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:45:09 101 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:45:33 102 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky 1:46:31 103 Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 1:46:53 104 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 1:47:38 105 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1:47:42 106 Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 1:48:27 107 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie 108 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 1:49:23 109 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 1:49:30 110 Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:49:57 111 Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 1:50:23 112 Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 1:52:04 113 Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data 1:52:16 114 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky 1:53:38 115 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida 1:53:46 116 Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team 1:54:25 117 Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 1:55:11 118 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 1:56:17 119 Romain Hardy (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 1:56:38 120 Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 1:56:47 121 Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 1:57:09 122 Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 1:58:02 123 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates 1:58:22 124 Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 1:58:33 125 Simon Gerrans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 1:58:54 126 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:59:09 127 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1:59:13 128 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 2:02:38 129 Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 2:02:55 130 Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 2:03:19 131 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 2:04:28 132 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ 2:05:05 133 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors 2:05:50 134 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 2:06:09 135 Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 2:06:43 136 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team 2:07:37 137 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors 2:07:52 138 Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 2:08:06 139 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 2:08:09 140 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 2:08:50 141 Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2:09:11 142 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2:09:19 143 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 2:10:32 144 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Direct Energie 2:13:10 145 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie 2:15:50 146 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ 2:20:20 147 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2:20:31 148 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2:20:39 149 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo 2:26:12 150 Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 2:27:37 151 Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 2:27:39 152 Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 2:36:36

Point classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 398 pts 2 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 170 3 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 133 4 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 128 5 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 100 6 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 85 7 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 78 8 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 72 9 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 70 10 Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates 68 11 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 64 12 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 63 13 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 51 14 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie 50 15 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 48 16 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 45 17 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie 43 18 Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 43 19 Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 40 20 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 39 21 Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 38 22 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie 35 23 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb 34 24 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 34 25 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 33 26 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 33 27 Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky 32 28 Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 32 29 Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 32 30 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 32 31 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie 31 32 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 31 33 Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo 30 34 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 30 35 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 28 36 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 28 37 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors 28 38 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 26 39 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 24 40 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 23 41 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 23 42 Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie 22 43 Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors 21 44 Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 20 45 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 20 46 Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 20 47 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 20 48 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 20 49 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 18 50 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 18 51 Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott 18 52 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 18 53 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 17 54 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 17 55 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 17 56 Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 17 57 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 17 58 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 16 59 Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data 16 60 Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 15 61 Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 15 62 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Direct Energie 15 63 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 15 64 Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team 14 65 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 13 66 Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 13 67 Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team 12 68 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 12 69 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 11 70 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 11 71 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ 11 72 Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data 10 73 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 10 74 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 10 75 Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 10 76 Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb 9 77 Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 9 78 Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team 9 79 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors 9 80 Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 8 81 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 8 82 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 7 83 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 7 84 Robert Gesink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 6 85 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 6 86 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 6 87 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 6 88 Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 6 89 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 5 90 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 5 91 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 5 92 Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb 5 93 Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 5 94 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 5 95 Michael Valgren (Den) Astana Pro Team 4 96 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 3 97 Amael Moinard (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 3 98 Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates 3 99 Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team 3 100 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 3 101 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 2 102 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky 2 103 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ 2 104 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2 105 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 1 106 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 1 107 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates 1 108 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 5

Mountain classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 84 pts 2 Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 70 3 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 63 4 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 30 5 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 25 6 Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 23 7 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb 23 8 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 22 9 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 20 10 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 19 11 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 18 12 Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky 16 13 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 15 14 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 14 15 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 14 16 Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 13 17 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 12 18 Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates 12 19 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 11 20 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 10 21 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 10 22 Robert Gesink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 10 23 Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team 8 24 Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 6 25 Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo 6 26 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 6 27 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 6 28 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie 4 29 Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 4 30 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 4 31 Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates 3 32 Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 2 33 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie 2 34 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 2 35 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 2 36 Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 2 37 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 2 38 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 2 39 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 1 40 Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 1 41 Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 1 42 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1 43 Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 53:27:19 2 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:01:58 3 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky 0:06:49 4 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:36:59 5 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 0:50:11 6 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:55:15 7 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:55:16 8 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 1:01:48 9 Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team 1:12:21 10 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie 1:17:36 11 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 1:19:40 12 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 1:22:28 13 Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 1:25:15 14 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 1:26:17 15 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:27:45 16 Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 1:30:12 17 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky 1:36:57 18 Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 1:40:28 19 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1:42:32 20 Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 1:50:02 21 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie 1:59:09 22 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2:03:50 23 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2:03:58 24 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo 2:09:31 25 Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 2:10:56