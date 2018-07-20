Trending

Tour de France: Peter Sagan wins stage 13 bunch sprint in Valence

World champion surges past Kristoff and Demare

Image 1 of 47

Peter Sagan wins stage 13 at the Tour de France

Peter Sagan wins stage 13 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 47

Scenery along the route of stage 13 at the Tour de France

Scenery along the route of stage 13 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 3 of 47

Peter sagan wins stage 13 of the Tour de France

Peter sagan wins stage 13 of the Tour de France
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 47

Peter Sagan relaxes next to the bunch during stage 13 at the Tour de France

Peter Sagan relaxes next to the bunch during stage 13 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 47

Geraint Thomas finishes stage 13 at the Tour de France

Geraint Thomas finishes stage 13 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 47

Marcus Burghardt celebrates Sagan's win on stage 13 at the Tour de France

Marcus Burghardt celebrates Sagan's win on stage 13 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 47

Michael Schar was most combative rider on stage 13 at the Tour de France

Michael Schar was most combative rider on stage 13 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 47

Pierre Latour in the white jersey after stage 13 at the Tour de France

Pierre Latour in the white jersey after stage 13 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 47

Julian Alaphilippe in polka dots after stage 13 at the Tour de France

Julian Alaphilippe in polka dots after stage 13 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 47

Geraint Thomas in yellow after stage 13 at the Tour de France

Geraint Thomas in yellow after stage 13 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 47

Peter Sagan on the Tour de France podium after winning stage 13

Peter Sagan on the Tour de France podium after winning stage 13
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 47

Peter Sagan wins stage 13 at the Tour de France

Peter Sagan wins stage 13 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 47

Peter Sagan gets low during stage 13 at the Tour de France

Peter Sagan gets low during stage 13 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 47

Alejandro Valverde and Chris froome share a laugh during stage 13 at the Tour de France

Alejandro Valverde and Chris froome share a laugh during stage 13 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 47

Peter Sagan wins stage 13 at the Tour de France

Peter Sagan wins stage 13 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 47

The peloton in action during stage 13 at the Tour de France

The peloton in action during stage 13 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 47

Michael Schar rides alone near the end of stage 13 at the Tour de France

Michael Schar rides alone near the end of stage 13 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 47

Peter Sagan throws his bike for the line ahead of Alexander Kristoff

Peter Sagan throws his bike for the line ahead of Alexander Kristoff
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 47

Peter Sagan throws his bike for the line ahead of Alexander Kristoff

Peter Sagan throws his bike for the line ahead of Alexander Kristoff
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 47

Peter Sagan throws his bike for the line ahead of Alexander Kristoff

Peter Sagan throws his bike for the line ahead of Alexander Kristoff
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 47

Team Sunweb's Chad Haga and Tom Dumoulin

Team Sunweb's Chad Haga and Tom Dumoulin
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 47

Scenery along the route of stage 13 at the Tour de France

Scenery along the route of stage 13 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 47

Geraint Thomas protected by Team Sky during stage 1 3at the Tour de France

Geraint Thomas protected by Team Sky during stage 1 3at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 47

Sunflowers along the route of stage 13 at the Tour de France

Sunflowers along the route of stage 13 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 47

Michael Schar in the stage 13 breakaway

Michael Schar in the stage 13 breakaway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 47

The stage 13 breakaway rolls

The stage 13 breakaway rolls
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 47

Geraint Thomas in yellow during stage 13 at the Tour de France

Geraint Thomas in yellow during stage 13 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 47

Katusha's Ian Boswell during stage 13 at the Tour de France

Katusha's Ian Boswell during stage 13 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 47

Maximiliano Ariel Richeze at the Quick-Step team car

Maximiliano Ariel Richeze at the Quick-Step team car
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 47

Ilnur Zakarin at the Katusha team car during stage 13 at the Tour de France

Ilnur Zakarin at the Katusha team car during stage 13 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 47

Dinner time for Mitchelton-Scott

Dinner time for Mitchelton-Scott
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 47

Dinner time for Mitchelton-Scott

Dinner time for Mitchelton-Scott
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 47

Yellow jersey Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) and green jersey Peter Sagan (Bora Hansgrohe) at the start of stage 13 at the Tour de France

Yellow jersey Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) and green jersey Peter Sagan (Bora Hansgrohe) at the start of stage 13 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 47

Andre Greipel (Lotto Soudal) at the start of stage 13 is headed home after not making the time cut on the previous day's mountain stage

Andre Greipel (Lotto Soudal) at the start of stage 13 is headed home after not making the time cut on the previous day's mountain stage
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 35 of 47

The start of stage 13 at the Tour de France, director Christian Prudhomme, in the lead vehicle

The start of stage 13 at the Tour de France, director Christian Prudhomme, in the lead vehicle
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 36 of 47

Team Sky ushering their yellow jersey Geraint Thomas during stage 13 at the Tour de France

Team Sky ushering their yellow jersey Geraint Thomas during stage 13 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 37 of 47

Thomas DeGendt (Lotto Soudal) leads the four-man breakaway during stage 13 at the Tour de France

Thomas DeGendt (Lotto Soudal) leads the four-man breakaway during stage 13 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 38 of 47

Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) during stage 13 at the Tour de France

Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) during stage 13 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 39 of 47

Chris Froome (Team Sky) during during stage 13 at the Tour de France

Chris Froome (Team Sky) during during stage 13 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 40 of 47

The peloton races by July's sunflowers at the Tour de France

The peloton races by July's sunflowers at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 41 of 47

Stage 13 breakaway at the Tour de France: Thomas de Gendt (Lotto Soudal), Thomas Scully (EF Education First-Drapac), Michael Schär (BMC Racing) and Dimitri Claeys (Cofidis, Solutions Credits)

Stage 13 breakaway at the Tour de France: Thomas de Gendt (Lotto Soudal), Thomas Scully (EF Education First-Drapac), Michael Schär (BMC Racing) and Dimitri Claeys (Cofidis, Solutions Credits)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 42 of 47

Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) wearing the yellow jersey during stage 13 at the Tour de France

Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) wearing the yellow jersey during stage 13 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 43 of 47

Team Sky in the field during stage 13

Team Sky in the field during stage 13
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 44 of 47

Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) at the start of stage 13 at the Tour de France

Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) at the start of stage 13 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 45 of 47

Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) number 8, at the start of stage 13 at the Tour de France

Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) number 8, at the start of stage 13 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 46 of 47

Chris Froome (Team Sky) meets with fans at the start of stage 13 at the Tour de France

Chris Froome (Team Sky) meets with fans at the start of stage 13 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 47 of 47

Stage 13 breakaway at the Tour de France: Thomas de Gendt (Lotto Soudal), Thomas Scully (EF Education First-Drapac), Michael Schär (BMC Racing) and Dimitri Claeys (Cofidis, Solutions Credits)

Stage 13 breakaway at the Tour de France: Thomas de Gendt (Lotto Soudal), Thomas Scully (EF Education First-Drapac), Michael Schär (BMC Racing) and Dimitri Claeys (Cofidis, Solutions Credits)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) won his third stage at the 2018 Tour de France in Valence on Friday. The world champion, who is leading the points classification, waited patiently to start his sprint, coming around Alexander Kristoff (UAE Team Emirates) and Arnaud Demare (Groupama-FDJ) at the line.

"This stage was a piece of gold for us," Sagan said, comparing Friday's relatively flat to the three previous days in the Alps, which saw several of the event's top sprinters miss the time cut.

"It's fantastic. I mean also with the flat stage and a flat stage everyone recovered a little bit in the group. I think everyone was happy that it was a relaxed stage. I'm very happy to have won today. It was very nice for me, and thanks to all my teammates, who did a very good job."

Team Sky led the race into the final 10km and onto the city streets of Valence, with yellow jersey Geraint Thomas and Chris Froome safely at the front to avoid potential crashes or gaps.

Dimension Data briefly took over with their lead-out for sprinter Edvald Boasson Hagen with 6km to go, but Trek-Segafredo overtook them with stage 9 winner John Degenkolb through a tight left-hand turn at 5km to go that forced the peloton to ease up slightly.

Out of the corner safely, the field picked up Michael Schär (BMC Racing), the last rider of the day's four-person breakaway.

Team Sky stayed out front for the next two kilometres, while Trek-Segafredo had some rivalry from sprint teams Groupama-FDJ for Demare and Cofidis for Christophe Laporte.

Degenkolb's team looked in control with 2km to go with four riders ahead of him, followed by Kristoff without teammates, and Greg Van Avermaet (BMC Racing). But Philippe Gilbert (Quick-Step Floors) played his hand with a late attack under the flamme rouge, causing some disorganisation. Although he pulled away for a few brief moments, Groupama-FDJ pulled him in with 300 metres to the line.

Demare was the first to launch his sprint, but it may have been too soon, as Kristoff surged from the Frenchman's back wheel and the pair raced neck-to-neck for the line. The pair were caught out, however, as Sagan managed to come around them with a late surge for the line to steal the stage victory.

"I think I was a little bit late," Sagan said of his the timing of his sprint. "I was a little bit behind at 600 metres, but in the last climb, I tried to bring myself to the front. I stayed on Kristoff's wheel, and I'm very happy to beat them."

The field came through the finish line , and there were no changes to the general classification. Team Sky continue their stronghold on the race, with Tomas in yellow by 1:39 ahead of his teammate Froome, while Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb) sits in third at 1:50 back.

How it unfolded

Stage 13 saw the Tour de France exit the Alps and head toward the Massif Central for a 169.5km stage that started in Bourg d'Oisans and finished in Valence.

The peloton likely appreciated the rolling downhill for the first 30km, legs still feeling the burn from the previous three days of racing through the Alps that culminated at the top of the storied Alpe d'Huez on Thursday.

The mountainous jaunt shed many of the peloton's top sprinters: double stage winners Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors) and Dylan Groenewegen (LottoNL-Jumbo) along with Andre Greipel (Lotto Soudal), all finish outside the time limit on the road to Alpe d'Huez. Also, Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) and Marcel Kittel (Katusha-Alpecin) were time-cut the day before at La Rosiere.

The race to Valence was expected to be one for the sprinters, and the fast men still in the race included Sagan, Demare, Degenkolb, Kristoff and Sonny Colbrelli (Bahrain-Merida). Not to be discounted was Gaviria's primary lead-out man Max Richeze.

Breakaway specialist Thomas de Gendt (Lotto Soudal) attempted two attacks before he finally cleared the field with Thomas Scully (EF Education First-Drapac) in tow just a few kilometres off the start line.

Schär and Dimitri Claeys (Cofidis, Solutions Credits) counter-attacked and successfully made it across to form an early breakaway of four riders that pushed their gap out to 3:20 before the first climb of the day.

De Gendt led the quartet over the top of the Côte de Brié, a 2.4km, category 3 climb with an average grade of 6.9 per cent. There was no contest for the mountain points as Frenchman Julian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step Floors) has a firm lead in the polka-dot jersey classification, and he was back in the field.

Their gap dropped slightly on the descent into Grenoble, to 2:30, as riders from Bora-Hansgrohe, UAE Team Emirates and Groupama-FDJ set a pace at the front of the main peloton.

The field cut their gap by another minute through the valley and toward the first intermediate sprint of the day in Saint Quentin sur Isere located 71km into the race.

De Gendt rolled through the sprint line taking the 20 points, followed by Schär, Claeys and Scully. Just under two minutes later, Kristoff sprinted for the 11 points offered for fifth place, after pipping Degenkolb at the line with Sagan just behind.

The breakaway pushed through a headwind as they raced toward the second climb of the day, Côte de Sainte Eulalie, a 1.5km ascent with an average grade at just under 5 per cent and located roughly 60km from Valence. They lost a chunk of their gap, down to under a minute at the base of the climb, but they kept a steady pace over the top, and again, there was no contest for the KOM points, with Scully rolling through first.

It wasn't a straightforward run-in to Valence, as the last 40 kilometres were rolling and there were several climbs included in the parcours that were not categorised like the other two earlier ascents.

The peloton stayed relatively subdued and kept the four leaders at a manageable minute. There was some jostling in the field, however, as teams with sprinters began to organise their lead-outs while those with GC contenders moved closer to the front to stay safe.

The increased speeds of the Groupama-FDJ-led field cut the breakaway's gap in half, down to 30 seconds with 25km to go. De Gendt and Claeys sat up, knowing their day was over, while Schär made a last-ditch attacked over a small rise in the road. Scully tried to follow but wasn't able to fully close the gap before being reeled in by the field.

Schär pushed on alone and built his lead out to 45 seconds with less than 29km to go. His efforts secured him the most combative rider of the day award, but his time out front was destined to come to an end as the peloton prepared for a bunch kick in Valence.

The racing continues on the weekend with stage 14 from Saint-Paul-Trois-Châteaux to Mende on Saturday and stage 15 from Millau to Carcassonne on Sunday.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe3:45:55
2Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
3Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
4John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
5Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
6Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
7Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team
8Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
9Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
10Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
11Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
12Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
13Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ
14Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
15Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
16Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
17Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
18Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
19Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
20Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
21Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
22Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
23Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
24Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team
25Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
26Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
27Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
28Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
29Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
30Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
31Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
32Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
33Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
34Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
35Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
36Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data
37Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
38Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
39Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky
40Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
41Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
42Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
43Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
44Michael Valgren (Den) Astana Pro Team
45Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo
46Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
47Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
48Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
49Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
50Mathew Hayman (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
51Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
52Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
53Arthur Vichot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
54Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
55Edward Theuns (Bel) Team Sunweb
56Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:00:14
57Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ0:00:24
58Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:29
59Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
60Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:33
61Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
62Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team0:00:40
63Maxime Bouet (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
64Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
65Paul Martens (Ger) LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:43
66Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
67Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
68Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:00:47
69Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
70Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
71Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo0:00:52
72Simon Gerrans (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:00:59
73Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:01:05
74Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:07
75Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
76Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team
77Amael Moinard (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
78Jerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie0:01:14
79Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:01:23
80Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
81Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
82Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
83Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates
84Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
85Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
86Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
87Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb
88Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb
89Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
90Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
91Robert Gesink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:01:36
92Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
93Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team
94Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
95Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
96Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
97Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo
98Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
99Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie0:01:50
100Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie0:01:51
101Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb0:01:56
102Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
103Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
104Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
105Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky
106Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ0:02:02
107David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
108Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
109Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
110Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
111Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
112Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
113Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
114Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:02:08
115Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
116Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
117Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
118Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
119Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
120Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates
121Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
122Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
123Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
124Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin
125Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
126Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
127Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
128Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
129Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
130Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
131Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
132Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
133Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
134Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
135Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
136Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
137Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates
138Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
139Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott
140Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
141Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data
142Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
143Romain Hardy (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
144Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
145Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
146Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
147Damien Gaudin (Fra) Direct Energie
148Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
149Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:02:45
150Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
151Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:02:48
152Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo0:03:16
DNSVincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida

Sprint - Saint Quentin Sur Isere, 71km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal20pts
2Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team17
3Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits15
4Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale13
5Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates11
6John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo10
7Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe9
8Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert8
9Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ7
10Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data6
11Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo5
12Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert4
13Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates3
14Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ2
15Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe1

Finish - Valence, 169.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe50pts
2Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates30
3Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ20
4John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo18
5Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team16
6Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors14
7Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team12
8Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert10
9Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida8
10Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale7
11Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data6
12Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert5
13Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ4
14Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert3
15Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2

Mountain 1 - Cote de Brie, 32.5km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal2pts
2Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale1

Mountain 2 - Cote de Sainte Eualie en Royans, 109.5km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale1

Combative
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team

Young rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team3:45:55
2Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
3Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
4Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
5Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
6Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
7Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
8Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
9Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
10Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
11Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo0:01:36
12Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie0:01:51
13Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb0:01:56
14David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:02:02
15Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
16Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
17Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:02:08
18Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
19Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
20Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
21Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
22Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
23Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
24Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
25Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo0:03:16

Team
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wanty-Groupe Gobert11:17:45
2Dimension Data
3Quick-Step Floors
4Groupama-FDJ
5Astana Pro Team
6Direct Energie
7Movistar Team
8Mitchelton-Scott
9LottoNl-Jumbo
10Team Sunweb
11Katusha-Alpecin0:00:33
12Fortuneo-Samsic0:00:40
13AG2R La Mondiale0:00:43
14Bahrain-Merida
15UAE Team Emirates0:00:47
16Trek-Segafredo0:00:52
17BMC Racing Team0:00:59
18EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:01:37
19Team Sky0:01:56
20Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:05
21Bora-Hansgrohe0:03:19
22Lotto Soudal0:03:44

General classification after stage 13
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky53:10:38
2Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky0:01:39
3Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb0:01:50
4Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo0:02:46
5Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:07
6Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team0:03:13
7Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:03:43
8Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:04:13
9Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates0:05:11
10Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team0:05:45
11Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team0:09:07
12Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors0:09:09
13Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:09:37
14Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott0:15:28
15Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:16:41
16Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:18:39
17Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team0:20:41
18Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky0:23:30
19Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic0:23:55
20Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe0:30:46
21Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott0:36:18
22Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo0:37:39
23Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida0:37:55
24Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data0:38:43
25Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:39:18
26Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:41:11
27Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:44:46
28Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb0:47:46
29Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:49:40
30Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie0:52:40
31Robert Gesink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:52:48
32Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:53:26
33David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:53:40
34Arthur Vichot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:58:22
35Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:59:00
36Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida0:59:24
37Maxime Bouet (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic1:03:17
38Amael Moinard (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic1:04:03
39Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo1:04:59
40Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors1:06:13
41Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb1:06:52
42Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin1:09:02
43Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie1:09:24
44Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale1:09:28
45Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale1:11:56
46Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team1:11:57
47Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb1:12:07
48Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors1:12:46
49Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates1:13:16
50Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:14:25
51Michael Valgren (Den) Astana Pro Team1:17:33
52Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida1:18:17
53Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale1:18:24
54Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo1:18:29
55Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott1:19:09
56Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data1:20:40
57Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:20:52
58Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky1:21:07
59Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert1:21:40
60Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe1:23:17
61Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky1:23:23
62Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo1:24:32
63Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates1:24:38
64Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb1:25:51
65Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team1:25:58
66Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:26:34
67Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo1:27:46
68Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data1:28:28
69Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal1:28:45
70Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team1:29:02
71Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert1:29:08
72Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb1:29:45
73Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert1:31:01
74Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe1:31:13
75Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team1:32:30
76Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ1:33:15
77Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie1:34:17
78Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie1:34:40
79Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team1:35:52
80Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:36:00
81Paul Martens (Ger) LottoNL-Jumbo1:36:12
82Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic1:36:21
83Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo1:36:37
84Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin1:37:11
85Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal1:37:22
86Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin1:39:09
87Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data1:39:30
88John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo1:39:54
89Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert1:40:13
90Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team1:40:18
91Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors1:40:33
92Edward Theuns (Bel) Team Sunweb1:40:45
93Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates1:41:56
94Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
95Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale1:41:58
96Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale1:42:35
97Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team1:42:58
98Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida1:43:56
99Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe1:44:26
100Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe1:45:09
101Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe1:45:33
102Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky1:46:31
103Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert1:46:53
104Mathew Hayman (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott1:47:38
105Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team1:47:42
106Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic1:48:27
107Jerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie
108Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida1:49:23
109Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal1:49:30
110Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:49:57
111Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic1:50:23
112Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale1:52:04
113Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data1:52:16
114Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky1:53:38
115Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida1:53:46
116Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team1:54:25
117Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates1:55:11
118Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott1:56:17
119Romain Hardy (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic1:56:38
120Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott1:56:47
121Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic1:57:09
122Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott1:58:02
123Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates1:58:22
124Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors1:58:33
125Simon Gerrans (Aus) BMC Racing Team1:58:54
126Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe1:59:09
127Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ1:59:13
128Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ2:02:38
129Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale2:02:55
130Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale2:03:19
131Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky2:04:28
132Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ2:05:05
133Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors2:05:50
134Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert2:06:09
135Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates2:06:43
136Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team2:07:37
137Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors2:07:52
138Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert2:08:06
139Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates2:08:09
140Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott2:08:50
141Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2:09:11
142Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2:09:19
143Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe2:10:32
144Damien Gaudin (Fra) Direct Energie2:13:10
145Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie2:15:50
146Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ2:20:20
147Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2:20:31
148Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal2:20:39
149Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo2:26:12
150Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo2:27:37
151Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data2:27:39
152Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale2:36:36

Point classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe398pts
2Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates170
3Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ133
4John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo128
5Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert100
6Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team85
7Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors78
8Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida72
9Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team70
10Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates68
11Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors64
12Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky63
13Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal51
14Jerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie50
15Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors48
16Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie45
17Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie43
18Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert43
19Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic40
20Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale39
21Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe38
22Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie35
23Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb34
24Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits34
25Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data33
26Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe33
27Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky32
28Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert32
29Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits32
30Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits32
31Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie31
32Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo31
33Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo30
34Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team30
35Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale28
36Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic28
37Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors28
38Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe26
39Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert24
40Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits23
41Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team23
42Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie22
43Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors21
44Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale20
45Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team20
46Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic20
47Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo20
48Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data20
49Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott18
50Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida18
51Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott18
52Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe18
53Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team17
54Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert17
55Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data17
56Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic17
57Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits17
58Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits16
59Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data16
60Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert15
61Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits15
62Damien Gaudin (Fra) Direct Energie15
63Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal15
64Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team14
65Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo13
66Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale13
67Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team12
68Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb12
69Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott11
70Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb11
71Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ11
72Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data10
73Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team10
74Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe10
75Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale10
76Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb9
77Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo9
78Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team9
79Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors9
80Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott8
81Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ8
82David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ7
83Maxime Bouet (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic7
84Robert Gesink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo6
85Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo6
86Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe6
87Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits6
88Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors6
89Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team5
90Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ5
91Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team5
92Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb5
93Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo5
94Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin5
95Michael Valgren (Den) Astana Pro Team4
96Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin3
97Amael Moinard (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic3
98Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates3
99Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team3
100Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe3
101Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert2
102Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky2
103Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ2
104Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal2
105Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida1
106Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team1
107Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates1
108Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott5

Mountain classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors84pts
2Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic70
3Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data63
4Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky30
5David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ25
6Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale23
7Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb23
8Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ22
9Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo20
10Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott19
11Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe18
12Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky16
13Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team15
14Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal14
15Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic14
16Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits13
17Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale12
18Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates12
19Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits11
20Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida10
21Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team10
22Robert Gesink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo10
23Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team8
24Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo6
25Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo6
26Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team6
27Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie6
28Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie4
29Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert4
30Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team4
31Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates3
32Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale2
33Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie2
34Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team2
35Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin2
36Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale2
37Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors2
38Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe2
39Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert1
40Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert1
41Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic1
42Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1
43Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale53:27:19
2Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:01:58
3Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky0:06:49
4David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:36:59
5Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb0:50:11
6Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:55:15
7Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:55:16
8Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo1:01:48
9Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team1:12:21
10Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie1:17:36
11Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic1:19:40
12Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin1:22:28
13Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo1:25:15
14Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team1:26:17
15Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe1:27:45
16Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert1:30:12
17Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky1:36:57
18Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic1:40:28
19Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ1:42:32
20Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates1:50:02
21Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie1:59:09
22Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2:03:50
23Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal2:03:58
24Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo2:09:31
25Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo2:10:56

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Movistar Team160:28:10
2Team Sky0:04:03
3LottoNl-Jumbo0:12:06
4Bahrain-Merida0:25:39
5AG2R La Mondiale0:47:02
6Astana Pro Team0:52:16
7Team Sunweb1:05:45
8Mitchelton-Scott1:37:17
9BMC Racing Team1:40:17
10Katusha-Alpecin1:44:47
11UAE Team Emirates1:45:14
12Groupama-FDJ1:45:42
13Quick-Step Floors1:54:00
14Fortuneo-Samsic2:00:13
15EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale2:17:01
16Wanty-Groupe Gobert2:18:27
17Trek-Segafredo2:20:31
18Direct Energie2:27:55
19Cofidis, Solutions Credits2:29:04
20Bora-Hansgrohe2:46:56
21Dimension Data2:48:59
22Lotto Soudal3:29:34

