Tour de France: Dan Martin wins on the Mur de Bretagne

Van Avermaet keeps yellow, Dumoulin and Bardet lose time

Image 1 of 46

Dan Martin (UAE Team Emirates) wins stage 6 at the Tour de France

Dan Martin (UAE Team Emirates) wins stage 6 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 2 of 46

Romain Bardet suffered a puncture near the end of stage 6 at the Tour de France

Romain Bardet suffered a puncture near the end of stage 6 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 3 of 46

Dan Martin wins stage 6 at the 2018 Tour de France

Dan Martin wins stage 6 at the 2018 Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 4 of 46

Dan Martin on the Tour de France podium after winning stage 6

Dan Martin on the Tour de France podium after winning stage 6
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 5 of 46

Greg van Avermaet pulls on the yellow jersey after stage 6

Greg van Avermaet pulls on the yellow jersey after stage 6
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 6 of 46

Fans get a good view of the Tour de France peloton during stage 6

Fans get a good view of the Tour de France peloton during stage 6
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 7 of 46

The stage 6 breakaway in action at the Tour de France

The stage 6 breakaway in action at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 8 of 46

Dan Martin attacks on his way to winning stage 6 at the Tour de France

Dan Martin attacks on his way to winning stage 6 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 9 of 46

Dan Martin on the stage 6 podium at the Tour de France

Dan Martin on the stage 6 podium at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 10 of 46

Dan Martin (UAE Team Emirates) on his way to winning stage 6 at the Tour de France

Dan Martin (UAE Team Emirates) on his way to winning stage 6 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 11 of 46

Peter Sagan in green after stage 6 at the Tour de France

Peter Sagan in green after stage 6 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 12 of 46

Toms Skujins in polka dots after stage 6 at the Tour de France

Toms Skujins in polka dots after stage 6 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 13 of 46

Dan Martin attacks on his way to winning stage 6 at the Tour de France

Dan Martin attacks on his way to winning stage 6 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 14 of 46

A UAE Team Emirates rider loads up with water bottles

A UAE Team Emirates rider loads up with water bottles
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 15 of 46

Greg Van Avermaet in yellow during stage 6 at the Tour de France

Greg Van Avermaet in yellow during stage 6 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 16 of 46

Jack Bauer attacks near the end of stage 6 at the Tour de France

Jack Bauer attacks near the end of stage 6 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 17 of 46

Dan Martin (UAE Team Emirates) attacks on his way to winning stage 6 at the Tour de France

Dan Martin (UAE Team Emirates) attacks on his way to winning stage 6 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 18 of 46

Damien Gaudin (Direct Energie) attacks near the end of stage 6 at the Tour de France

Damien Gaudin (Direct Energie) attacks near the end of stage 6 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 19 of 46

The bunch goes under the 1km banner during stage 6 at the Tour de France

The bunch goes under the 1km banner during stage 6 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 20 of 46

Dan Martin (UAE Team Emirates) wins stage 6 at the Tour de France

Dan Martin (UAE Team Emirates) wins stage 6 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 21 of 46

Dan Martin (UAE Team Emirates) wins stage 6 at the Tour de France

Dan Martin (UAE Team Emirates) wins stage 6 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 22 of 46

A spectator has a birds-eye view of stage 6 at the Tour de France

A spectator has a birds-eye view of stage 6 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 23 of 46

Dan Martin (UAE Team Emirates) wins stage 6 at the Tour de France on Mur de Bretagne

Dan Martin (UAE Team Emirates) wins stage 6 at the Tour de France on Mur de Bretagne
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 24 of 46

Greg Van Avermaet gives an interview

Greg Van Avermaet gives an interview
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 46

Chris Froome (Team Sky)

Chris Froome (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 26 of 46

Road art gone wrong: hay bales catch fire at the Tour de France

Road art gone wrong: hay bales catch fire at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 27 of 46

Lotto Soudal's Andre Greipel

Lotto Soudal's Andre Greipel
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 46

Taylor Phinney rides in the bunch during stage 6 at the Tour de France

Taylor Phinney rides in the bunch during stage 6 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 46

Bauke Mollema before the start of stage 6 at the Tour de France

Bauke Mollema before the start of stage 6 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 46

Wout Poels gives the thumbs up during stage 6 at the Tour de France

Wout Poels gives the thumbs up during stage 6 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 46

Scenery along the route of stage 6 at the tour de France

Scenery along the route of stage 6 at the tour de France
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 46

Scenery along the route of stage 6 at the tour de France

Scenery along the route of stage 6 at the tour de France
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 46

The peloton in action during stage 6 at the Tour de France

The peloton in action during stage 6 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 46

Big competition for the combine classification

Big competition for the combine classification
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 35 of 46

Traffic jam at the start in Brest

Traffic jam at the start in Brest
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 36 of 46

The start of stage 6 in Brest

The start of stage 6 in Brest
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 37 of 46

Richie Porte swarmed by the media

Richie Porte swarmed by the media
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 38 of 46

Bob Jungels (Quick-Step Floors)

Bob Jungels (Quick-Step Floors)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 39 of 46

Wout Poels (Team Sky)

Wout Poels (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 40 of 46

Damien Howson (Mitchelton-Scott)

Damien Howson (Mitchelton-Scott)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 41 of 46

Philippe Gilbert had plenty of requests for interviews

Philippe Gilbert had plenty of requests for interviews
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 42 of 46

Another day in the maillot jaune for Greg Van Avermaet

Another day in the maillot jaune for Greg Van Avermaet
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 43 of 46

Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha-Alpecin)

Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha-Alpecin)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 44 of 46

Riders line up for stage 6 of the Tour de France in Brest

Riders line up for stage 6 of the Tour de France in Brest
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 45 of 46

Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale)

Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 46 of 46

Edvald Boasson Hagen chats with Alexander Kristoff chat during stage 6

Edvald Boasson Hagen chats with Alexander Kristoff chat during stage 6
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Three years after AG2R La Mondiale denied Dan Martin (UAE Team Emirates) a stage atop the Mur de Bretagne the Irishman had his revenge, holding off a late challenge from Pierre Latour (AG2R La Mondiale) to secure stage 6 of the Tour de France.

Martin demonstrated his uphill prowess with a long-range attack with over a kilometre to go and quickly opened up a significant gap while the yellow-jersey group struggled as the gradient continued to rise. In 2015, it was Alexis Vuillermoz who held off Martin to take the win on the same climb and when LaTour jumped away in pursuit of the Irishman it looked as though Martin would be denied once more. However, as Latour tightened up, Martin found an extra gear to win ahead of the Frenchman and a fast-finishing Alejandro Valverde (Movistar).

Behind Martin, the battle for the yellow jersey burst into life ahead of the final of two accents up the Mur de Bretagne with Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb) and Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale) suffering mechanicals. The Frenchman lost 31 seconds to his rivals, with the Giro d'Italia runner-up fairing even worse and dropping a further twenty seconds.

Martin though deserved his win, and a second career stage in the Tour de France after his first triumph in Bagnéres de Bigorre in 2013. The 31-year-old had it all to do in the final 1,500m of the climb. He responded when Richie Porte (BMC Racing) lifted the pace, and immediately shot by the Australian with 1,200m to go. A reluctant looking Porte and then Adam Yates (Mitchelton Scott) and Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) tried to bring Martin to a heel, but despite a headwind the UAE Emirates rider had enough to keep a slim margin on the chasers.

"It's a great feeling to actually get a win again. So many second places at the Tour since the last one. I was a bit nervous because of the headwind, I didn't think it was going to happen. The race went so hard on the first part of the climb - I saw everyone was on the limit, and there were no teammates left, so why not have a try," Martin said at the finish.

"The legs just were there - I don't know what happened. Maybe adrenaline or what. I felt really good yesterday and didn't quite get up there in the final to have a go. It was a good sign for today, I was really relaxed all day - not confident but looking forward to having a crack, looking forward to racing hard on the last climb."

"The last time I got second here, I had already lost a bit of time before the stage, and I thought maybe they'd let me go. Today there was no question, I just attacked as hard as I could. It makes this Tour de France a success, and everything else will be a bonus."

Van Avermaet holds yellow but GC riders lose time

The pace on the final climb was too high for defending champion Chris Froome (Team Sky), who conceded five seconds to the group containing Porte, Yates, Nairo Quintana and Vincenzo Nibali, but the Giro d'Italia winner still faired better than several of his other key rivals.

Last year's Tour de France runner-up, Rigoberto Uran (EF Education First-Drapac) lost a further three seconds but that was a relative success compared to Bardet, with France's main hope forced to take a teammate's bike after a late puncture interrupted his charge up the final climb.

Dumoulin's problems started much earlier with a front wheel puncture inside 6km to go. Despite a high-intensity chase the Dutchman was unable to regain contact with the front of the race, and he crossed the line 53 seconds in arrears. Froome and Dumoulin are now tied on time, 1:03 off Van Avermaet's lead, with Thomas inching himself closer to a slightly more stable leadership bid.

Gentle beginning disrupted by crosswinds

As the race departed from Brest a five-man move established itself from the gun, with Damien Gaudin (Direct Energie), Fabien Grellier (Direct Energie), Anthony Turgis (Cofidis), Dion Smith (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) and Laurent Pichon (Fortuneo-Samsic), allowed to build a healthy lead as the route wound its way towards two ascents of the Mur de Bretagne.

The leaders drew out over six minutes on the main field as they crested the Cote de Ploudiry, and added a further minute by the time they reached the fourth category, Cote de Roc'h Trevezel. Smith, who wore the KOM jersey earlier the race, took the points at both checks but the race changed dramatically when with 100km to go the route changed direction and Quick-Step made use of a crosswind section.

The conditions were far from extreme but they were enough to see Vincenzo Nibali, Dan Martin, Steven Kruijswijk, Jakob Fuglsang and Movistar's pairing of Nairo Quintana and Mikel Landa lose contact. Promiz Roglic was caught even further behind and endured a near 30km chase before finally regaining contact. The intensity and energy exerted from LottoNL-Jumbo to bring the Slovenian back into contention was the clearest indication yet that the Tour de Romandie winner is not here at the Tour for just experience but a possible GC challenge of his own.

The increase in pace saw the break's advantage more than halved and with 80km to go the gap stood at 3:19 with Quick-Step still setting a brisk tempo. The situation remained stable as the stage headed into the final hour of action, but as the first ascent of the Mur de Bretagne drew closer tensions started to fray. A crash involving Yves Lampaert (Quick-Step Floors) held up Jakob Fuglsang with a full quota of Astana riders ordered to wait for the Danish leader.

At the head of affairs, Gaudin attacked through the intermediate sprint and although the Frenchman drew out a 25-second lead, his sole responsibility was to try and weaken his enemies within the break before teammate Grellier surged clear. The plan worked to some extent, but with Team Sky and Peter Sagan's Bora-Hansgrohe leading the charge the last remaining rider from the break was absorbed into the bunch before the summit of the first ascent up the Mur de Bretagne. Thomas' sprint to take two seconds at the top of the first ascent appeared to be a canny move but only he will know if it sapped his energy before the final climb.

Jack Bauer then launched a move in order to force Yates' rivals to wear themselves out, and the Kiwi dutifully built up a lead close to 30 seconds before he too was caught as the final climb approached. Although Bardet and Dumoulin appeared well-placed before their respective mechanicals they quickly lost ground as the fight for position intensified.

Surprise package Dimension Data hit the front, alongside Team Sky but it was Daniel Oss who ignited the flames with a powerful acceleration through the middle of the road. Julian Alaphilippe made it onto the Italian's wheel but it was Porte who looked the most comfortable when he came through with Thomas on his wheel.

Martin's surge started from further back, with the Irishman later revealing that he attacked from a similar place in 2015 but had been boxed in on that occasion. When the eventual winner soloed clear it looked as though the rest were waiting to pounce, but the truth was that a headwind, Martin's superior legs and telling aggression were enough to take the win. After so many second places it was just what he deserved. 

To subscribe to the Cyclingnews podcast, click here.

 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates4:13:43
2Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:01
3Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:03
4Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
5Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
6Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
7Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
8Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
9Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
10Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo
11Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
12Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
13Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
14Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
15Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
16Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team
17Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:06
18Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky0:00:08
19Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:00:11
20Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic0:00:12
21Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
22Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
23Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
24Arthur Vichot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
25Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
26Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
27Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
28Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
29Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data
30Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
31Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
32Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:16
33Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:31
34Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
35Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
36Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
37Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:00:41
38Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data0:00:43
39David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
40Maxime Bouet (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
41Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team0:00:45
42Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
43Rein Taaramäe (Est) Direct Energie
44Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
45Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb0:00:53
46Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
47Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie0:00:58
48Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
49Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic0:01:04
50Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie0:01:05
51Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott0:01:16
52Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
53Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ0:01:23
54Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
55Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
56Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
57Robert Gesink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:01:58
58Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:02:00
59Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
60Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
61Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team0:02:14
62Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal
63José Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:17
64Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
65Romain Hardy (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
66Amael Moinard (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
67Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
68Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
69Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
70Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
71Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
72Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
73Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates
74Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
75Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
76Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
77Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
78Jerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie0:02:29
79Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
80Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data0:03:07
81Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
82Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
83Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
84Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:03:09
85Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
86Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe0:03:27
87Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie0:03:28
88Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
89Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie0:03:38
90Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb0:03:44
91Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb
92Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic0:03:59
93Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
94Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic0:04:13
95Paul Martens (Ger) LottoNL-Jumbo0:04:34
96Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
97Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
98Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky0:04:59
99Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
100Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale0:05:38
101Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:05:41
102Edward Theuns (Bel) Team Sunweb
103Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida0:05:45
104Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin
105Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
106Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott0:05:46
107Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
108Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
109Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:05:55
110Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:06:11
111Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky0:06:18
112Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:06:28
113Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:06:43
114Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors0:07:18
115Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky0:07:30
116Simon Gerrans (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:07:45
117Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:08:25
118Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
119Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
120Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
121Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie0:09:06
122Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:09:35
123Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:09:37
124Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ
125Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
126Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic0:09:39
127Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo0:10:13
128John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
129Mathew Hayman (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
130Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
131Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:10:51
132Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky0:11:14
133Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
134Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates
135Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
136Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:11:32
137Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:11:45
138Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
139Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team
140Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
141Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates0:14:30
142Michael Valgren (Den) Astana Pro Team
143Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
144Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
145Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
146Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
147Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
148Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
149Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
150Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
151Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
152Marcel Kittel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
153Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
154Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
155Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
156Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
157André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
158Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
159Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team
160Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
161Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
162Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
163Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
164Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team
165Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
166Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo
167Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ
168Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
169Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
170Damien Gaudin (Fra) Direct Energie

Sprint 1 - Plouguernevel, 135km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic20pts
2Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits17
3Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert15
4Damien Gaudin (Fra) Direct Energie13
5Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie11
6Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates10
7Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors9
8Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe8
9Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe7
10André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal6
11Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data5
12Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors4
13Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data3
14Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data2
15Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data1

Finish - Mur de Bretagne, 181km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates30pts
2Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale25
3Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team22
4Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors19
5Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe17
6Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott15
7Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo13
8Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe11
9Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky9
10Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo7
11Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team6
12Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team5
13Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team4
14Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida3
15Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team2

Mountain 1 - Cote de Ploudiry, 44km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert2pts
2Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie1

Mountain 2 - Core de Roc'h Trevezel, 68.5km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert1

Mountain 3 - Mur de Bretagne (1st passage), 165km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo2pts
2Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott1

Mountain 4 - Mur de Bretagne Guerledan, 181km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates2pts
2Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1

Combative
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Damien Gaudin (Fra) Direct Energie

Young rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4:13:44
2Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky0:00:11
3Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:00:30
4David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:00:42
5Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb0:00:52
6Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic0:01:03
7Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo0:01:15
8Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:59
9Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team0:02:13
10Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:02:16
11Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
12Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
13Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie0:03:27
14Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic0:04:12
15Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:05:40
16Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:05:44
17Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky0:06:17
18Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:08:24
19Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie0:09:05
20Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:10:50

Team
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Movistar Team12:41:18
2BMC Racing Team0:00:03
3Team Sky0:00:14
4Quick-Step Floors0:00:18
5Bahrain-Merida
6AG2R La Mondiale0:00:35
7Fortuneo-Samsic0:01:50
8Mitchelton-Scott0:01:55
9Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:02:01
10Astana Pro Team0:02:02
11LottoNl-Jumbo0:02:04
12Groupama-FDJ0:02:09
13Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:11
14Trek-Segafredo0:02:33
15Direct Energie0:02:39
16EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:02:50
17Dimension Data0:03:03
18Bora-Hansgrohe0:03:06
19UAE Team Emirates0:04:25
20Team Sunweb0:04:44
21Lotto Soudal0:07:20
22Katusha-Alpecin0:08:05

General classification after stage 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team22:35:46
2Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky0:00:03
3Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:05
4Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors0:00:06
5Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:00:12
6Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors0:00:18
7Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:00:45
8Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:51
9Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:52
10Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team0:00:53
11Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
12Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:55
13Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott0:01:02
14Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky
15Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb0:01:03
16Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:01:08
17Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo0:01:17
18Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo0:01:18
19Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb0:01:23
20Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:01:26
21Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates0:01:27
22Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky0:01:30
23Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:45
24Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic0:01:57
25Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:02:02
26Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:02:08
27Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:02:10
28Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:02:13
29Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida0:02:22
30Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott0:02:33
31Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe0:02:46
32Arthur Vichot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:02:58
33Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:20
34Maxime Bouet (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic0:03:36
35Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:42
36Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data0:03:55
37Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:03:57
38Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie0:04:02
39Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team0:04:03
40Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:04:07
41Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:04:16
42Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie0:04:21
43Romain Hardy (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic0:04:44
44Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data0:04:55
45Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale0:05:00
46Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:05:09
47Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb0:05:44
48Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:05:50
49Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:05:59
50Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
51Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott0:06:03
52Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates0:06:12
53Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:06:27
54Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe0:06:32
55Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie0:06:35
56Amael Moinard (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic0:06:58
57David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:07:29
58Rein Taaramäe (Est) Direct Energie0:07:49
59Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:07:53
60Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:07:59
61Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
62Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:08:02
63Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:08:13
64Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida0:08:25
65Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data0:08:40
66Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo0:08:48
67Paul Martens (Ger) LottoNL-Jumbo0:08:54
68Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb0:09:06
69Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:09:20
70Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky0:09:41
71José Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team0:09:42
72Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:10:15
73Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
74Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:10:25
75Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott0:11:03
76Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo0:11:07
77Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:11:11
78Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie0:11:19
79Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data0:11:25
80Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo0:11:28
81Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:11:44
82Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team0:11:52
83Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:12:18
84Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:12:35
85Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic0:12:39
86Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
87Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:12:49
88Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb0:12:57
89Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:13:25
90Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:13:27
91Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:13:31
92Jerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie0:13:42
93Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:13:44
94Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:13:45
95Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:14:06
96Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team0:14:11
97Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates0:15:05
98Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo0:15:33
99Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
100Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:15:43
101John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo0:15:45
102Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ0:16:01
103Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:16:10
104Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb0:16:13
105Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:16:52
106Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic0:17:06
107Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal0:17:21
108Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates0:17:34
109Robert Gesink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:17:40
110Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic0:17:42
111Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:18:25
112Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors0:18:58
113Edward Theuns (Bel) Team Sunweb0:19:24
114Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky0:20:08
115Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo0:21:05
116Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:21:08
117Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:21:41
118Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team0:21:44
119Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:22:33
120Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:22:38
121Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida0:23:08
122Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale0:23:18
123Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors0:23:27
124Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors0:23:47
125Michael Valgren (Den) Astana Pro Team
126Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data0:23:51
127Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:24:18
128Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin0:24:36
129Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky0:24:59
130Simon Gerrans (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:25:15
131Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic0:25:45
132Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:25:51
133Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:26:03
134Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe0:26:06
135Mathew Hayman (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:26:12
136Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:27:06
137Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team0:27:28
138Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie0:27:51
139Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:28:33
140Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky0:28:39
141Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:29:15
142Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:30:03
143Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team0:30:48
144Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:31:11
145Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:31:43
146Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:31:45
147Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ0:32:48
148Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:33:16
149Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ0:33:55
150Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:34:10
151Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:34:16
152Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team0:34:34
153Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates0:34:52
154Damien Gaudin (Fra) Direct Energie0:34:56
155Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:35:20
156Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:35:33
157Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
158Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:36:14
159Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:36:30
160André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal0:36:44
161Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data0:37:17
162Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:37:34
163Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo0:38:30
164Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data0:38:43
165Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:39:38
166Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:39:49
167Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal0:41:21
168Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data0:42:25
169Marcel Kittel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:43:36
170Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:57:39

Point classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe199pts
2Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors156
3Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates88
4André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal75
5Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ57
6Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida55
7Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team53
8Marcel Kittel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin52
9Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates45
10Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors44
11Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert41
12Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie40
13John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo36
14Jerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie33
15Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo32
16Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors31
17Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale29
18Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert26
19Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert24
20Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe24
21Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert23
22Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic20
23Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team20
24Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe18
25Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie18
26Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe18
27Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky17
28Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors17
29Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits17
30Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic17
31Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits17
32Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits17
33Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida16
34Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data16
35Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits16
36Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott15
37Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie15
38Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert15
39Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits15
40Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal15
41Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo13
42Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic13
43Damien Gaudin (Fra) Direct Energie13
44Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb11
45Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie11
46Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data11
47Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team10
48Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo9
49Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo7
50Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team6
51Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits6
52Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors5
53Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo5
54Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ5
55Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team4
56Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors4
57Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky3
58Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic3
59Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin3
60Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data2
61Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe2
62Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal2
63Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal2
64Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin1
65Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data1

Mountain classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo6pts
2Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie4
3Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert4
4Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie3
5Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates2
6Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic1
7Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1
8Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1
9Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott1
10Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb22:36:49
2Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky0:00:27
3Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:17
4Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team0:03:00
5Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:04:06
6Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie0:05:32
7David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:06:26
8Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:08:17
9Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:09:12
10Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:09:22
11Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo0:10:04
12Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team0:10:49
13Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky0:11:36
14Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:12:28
15Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:12:42
16Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:15:49
17Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic0:16:03
18Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:17:22
19Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors0:22:24
20Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic0:24:42
21Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie0:26:48
22Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:30:08
23Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:30:40
24Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:34:30
25Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:36:31
26Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo0:37:27
27Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:38:35
28Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:38:46

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Quick-Step Floors68:26:56
2BMC Racing Team0:00:08
3Team Sky0:01:50
4Bahrain-Merida0:03:56
5Movistar Team0:04:01
6Mitchelton-Scott0:05:04
7Team Sunweb0:05:10
8AG2R La Mondiale0:05:13
9Astana Pro Team0:05:36
10Bora-Hansgrohe0:06:33
11LottoNl-Jumbo0:06:35
12EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:06:42
13Trek-Segafredo0:07:44
14Fortuneo-Samsic0:08:50
15Groupama-FDJ0:09:33
16Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:11:08
17Dimension Data0:12:06
18Direct Energie0:13:08
19Katusha-Alpecin0:13:22
20UAE Team Emirates0:13:23
21Lotto Soudal0:17:43
22Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:20:43

 

