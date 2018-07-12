Tour de France: Dan Martin wins on the Mur de Bretagne
Van Avermaet keeps yellow, Dumoulin and Bardet lose time
Stage 6: Brest - Mûr de Bretagne Guerlédan
Three years after AG2R La Mondiale denied Dan Martin (UAE Team Emirates) a stage atop the Mur de Bretagne the Irishman had his revenge, holding off a late challenge from Pierre Latour (AG2R La Mondiale) to secure stage 6 of the Tour de France.
Martin demonstrated his uphill prowess with a long-range attack with over a kilometre to go and quickly opened up a significant gap while the yellow-jersey group struggled as the gradient continued to rise. In 2015, it was Alexis Vuillermoz who held off Martin to take the win on the same climb and when LaTour jumped away in pursuit of the Irishman it looked as though Martin would be denied once more. However, as Latour tightened up, Martin found an extra gear to win ahead of the Frenchman and a fast-finishing Alejandro Valverde (Movistar).
Behind Martin, the battle for the yellow jersey burst into life ahead of the final of two accents up the Mur de Bretagne with Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb) and Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale) suffering mechanicals. The Frenchman lost 31 seconds to his rivals, with the Giro d'Italia runner-up fairing even worse and dropping a further twenty seconds.
Martin though deserved his win, and a second career stage in the Tour de France after his first triumph in Bagnéres de Bigorre in 2013. The 31-year-old had it all to do in the final 1,500m of the climb. He responded when Richie Porte (BMC Racing) lifted the pace, and immediately shot by the Australian with 1,200m to go. A reluctant looking Porte and then Adam Yates (Mitchelton Scott) and Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) tried to bring Martin to a heel, but despite a headwind the UAE Emirates rider had enough to keep a slim margin on the chasers.
"It's a great feeling to actually get a win again. So many second places at the Tour since the last one. I was a bit nervous because of the headwind, I didn't think it was going to happen. The race went so hard on the first part of the climb - I saw everyone was on the limit, and there were no teammates left, so why not have a try," Martin said at the finish.
"The legs just were there - I don't know what happened. Maybe adrenaline or what. I felt really good yesterday and didn't quite get up there in the final to have a go. It was a good sign for today, I was really relaxed all day - not confident but looking forward to having a crack, looking forward to racing hard on the last climb."
"The last time I got second here, I had already lost a bit of time before the stage, and I thought maybe they'd let me go. Today there was no question, I just attacked as hard as I could. It makes this Tour de France a success, and everything else will be a bonus."
Van Avermaet holds yellow but GC riders lose time
The pace on the final climb was too high for defending champion Chris Froome (Team Sky), who conceded five seconds to the group containing Porte, Yates, Nairo Quintana and Vincenzo Nibali, but the Giro d'Italia winner still faired better than several of his other key rivals.
Last year's Tour de France runner-up, Rigoberto Uran (EF Education First-Drapac) lost a further three seconds but that was a relative success compared to Bardet, with France's main hope forced to take a teammate's bike after a late puncture interrupted his charge up the final climb.
Dumoulin's problems started much earlier with a front wheel puncture inside 6km to go. Despite a high-intensity chase the Dutchman was unable to regain contact with the front of the race, and he crossed the line 53 seconds in arrears. Froome and Dumoulin are now tied on time, 1:03 off Van Avermaet's lead, with Thomas inching himself closer to a slightly more stable leadership bid.
Gentle beginning disrupted by crosswinds
As the race departed from Brest a five-man move established itself from the gun, with Damien Gaudin (Direct Energie), Fabien Grellier (Direct Energie), Anthony Turgis (Cofidis), Dion Smith (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) and Laurent Pichon (Fortuneo-Samsic), allowed to build a healthy lead as the route wound its way towards two ascents of the Mur de Bretagne.
The leaders drew out over six minutes on the main field as they crested the Cote de Ploudiry, and added a further minute by the time they reached the fourth category, Cote de Roc'h Trevezel. Smith, who wore the KOM jersey earlier the race, took the points at both checks but the race changed dramatically when with 100km to go the route changed direction and Quick-Step made use of a crosswind section.
The conditions were far from extreme but they were enough to see Vincenzo Nibali, Dan Martin, Steven Kruijswijk, Jakob Fuglsang and Movistar's pairing of Nairo Quintana and Mikel Landa lose contact. Promiz Roglic was caught even further behind and endured a near 30km chase before finally regaining contact. The intensity and energy exerted from LottoNL-Jumbo to bring the Slovenian back into contention was the clearest indication yet that the Tour de Romandie winner is not here at the Tour for just experience but a possible GC challenge of his own.
The increase in pace saw the break's advantage more than halved and with 80km to go the gap stood at 3:19 with Quick-Step still setting a brisk tempo. The situation remained stable as the stage headed into the final hour of action, but as the first ascent of the Mur de Bretagne drew closer tensions started to fray. A crash involving Yves Lampaert (Quick-Step Floors) held up Jakob Fuglsang with a full quota of Astana riders ordered to wait for the Danish leader.
At the head of affairs, Gaudin attacked through the intermediate sprint and although the Frenchman drew out a 25-second lead, his sole responsibility was to try and weaken his enemies within the break before teammate Grellier surged clear. The plan worked to some extent, but with Team Sky and Peter Sagan's Bora-Hansgrohe leading the charge the last remaining rider from the break was absorbed into the bunch before the summit of the first ascent up the Mur de Bretagne. Thomas' sprint to take two seconds at the top of the first ascent appeared to be a canny move but only he will know if it sapped his energy before the final climb.
Jack Bauer then launched a move in order to force Yates' rivals to wear themselves out, and the Kiwi dutifully built up a lead close to 30 seconds before he too was caught as the final climb approached. Although Bardet and Dumoulin appeared well-placed before their respective mechanicals they quickly lost ground as the fight for position intensified.
Surprise package Dimension Data hit the front, alongside Team Sky but it was Daniel Oss who ignited the flames with a powerful acceleration through the middle of the road. Julian Alaphilippe made it onto the Italian's wheel but it was Porte who looked the most comfortable when he came through with Thomas on his wheel.
Martin's surge started from further back, with the Irishman later revealing that he attacked from a similar place in 2015 but had been boxed in on that occasion. When the eventual winner soloed clear it looked as though the rest were waiting to pounce, but the truth was that a headwind, Martin's superior legs and telling aggression were enough to take the win. After so many second places it was just what he deserved.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
|4:13:43
|2
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:01
|3
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:03
|4
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|5
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|6
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|7
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|8
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|9
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|10
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo
|11
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|12
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|13
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|14
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|15
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|16
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team
|17
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:06
|18
|Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:08
|19
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:00:11
|20
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|0:00:12
|21
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
|22
|Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|23
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|24
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|25
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|26
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
|27
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|28
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|29
|Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data
|30
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|31
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|32
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:16
|33
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:31
|34
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|35
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|36
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|37
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:00:41
|38
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|0:00:43
|39
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|40
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|41
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:45
|42
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|43
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Direct Energie
|44
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
|45
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|0:00:53
|46
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
|47
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:00:58
|48
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|49
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|0:01:04
|50
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:01:05
|51
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:01:16
|52
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|53
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ
|0:01:23
|54
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|55
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|56
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|57
|Robert Gesink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:01:58
|58
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:02:00
|59
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|60
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|61
|Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:14
|62
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|63
|José Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:17
|64
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|65
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|66
|Amael Moinard (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|67
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|68
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|69
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|70
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|71
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|72
|Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|73
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates
|74
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|75
|Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|76
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|77
|Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|78
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:02:29
|79
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|80
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data
|0:03:07
|81
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|82
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|83
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|84
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:03:09
|85
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
|86
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:03:27
|87
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:03:28
|88
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|89
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:03:38
|90
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:03:44
|91
|Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb
|92
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|0:03:59
|93
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|94
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|0:04:13
|95
|Paul Martens (Ger) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:04:34
|96
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|97
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|98
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|0:04:59
|99
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|100
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:38
|101
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:05:41
|102
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Team Sunweb
|103
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
|0:05:45
|104
|Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin
|105
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|106
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:05:46
|107
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|108
|Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|109
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:05:55
|110
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:06:11
|111
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
|0:06:18
|112
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:06:28
|113
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:06:43
|114
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
|0:07:18
|115
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky
|0:07:30
|116
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:07:45
|117
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:08:25
|118
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|119
|Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|120
|Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|121
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:09:06
|122
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:09:35
|123
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:09:37
|124
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ
|125
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|126
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|0:09:39
|127
|Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:10:13
|128
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|129
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|130
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|131
|Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:10:51
|132
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|0:11:14
|133
|Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|134
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|135
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|136
|Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:11:32
|137
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:11:45
|138
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|139
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team
|140
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|141
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates
|0:14:30
|142
|Michael Valgren (Den) Astana Pro Team
|143
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|144
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|145
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|146
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|147
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|148
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|149
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|150
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|151
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|152
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|153
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|154
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|155
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
|156
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|157
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|158
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
|159
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team
|160
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|161
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|162
|Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|163
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|164
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|165
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|166
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo
|167
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ
|168
|Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|169
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|170
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Direct Energie
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|20
|pts
|2
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|17
|3
|Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|15
|4
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Direct Energie
|13
|5
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
|11
|6
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|10
|7
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|9
|8
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|8
|9
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|7
|10
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|6
|11
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data
|5
|12
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|4
|13
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|3
|14
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|2
|15
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
|30
|pts
|2
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|25
|3
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|22
|4
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|19
|5
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|17
|6
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|15
|7
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|13
|8
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|11
|9
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|9
|10
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo
|7
|11
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|6
|12
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|5
|13
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|4
|14
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|3
|15
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|2
|pts
|2
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|2
|pts
|2
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
|2
|pts
|2
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Direct Energie
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4:13:44
|2
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
|0:00:11
|3
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:00:30
|4
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:00:42
|5
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|0:00:52
|6
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|0:01:03
|7
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:15
|8
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:59
|9
|Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:13
|10
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:02:16
|11
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|12
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|13
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:03:27
|14
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|0:04:12
|15
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:05:40
|16
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:05:44
|17
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
|0:06:17
|18
|Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:08:24
|19
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:09:05
|20
|Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:10:50
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Movistar Team
|12:41:18
|2
|BMC Racing Team
|0:00:03
|3
|Team Sky
|0:00:14
|4
|Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:18
|5
|Bahrain-Merida
|6
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:35
|7
|Fortuneo-Samsic
|0:01:50
|8
|Mitchelton-Scott
|0:01:55
|9
|Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:02:01
|10
|Astana Pro Team
|0:02:02
|11
|LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:02:04
|12
|Groupama-FDJ
|0:02:09
|13
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:11
|14
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:02:33
|15
|Direct Energie
|0:02:39
|16
|EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:02:50
|17
|Dimension Data
|0:03:03
|18
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:03:06
|19
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:04:25
|20
|Team Sunweb
|0:04:44
|21
|Lotto Soudal
|0:07:20
|22
|Katusha-Alpecin
|0:08:05
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|22:35:46
|2
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:03
|3
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:05
|4
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:06
|5
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:12
|6
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:18
|7
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:00:45
|8
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:51
|9
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:52
|10
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:53
|11
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|12
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:55
|13
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:01:02
|14
|Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|15
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|0:01:03
|16
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:01:08
|17
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:01:17
|18
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:18
|19
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:01:23
|20
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:01:26
|21
|Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:27
|22
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
|0:01:30
|23
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:45
|24
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|0:01:57
|25
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:02:02
|26
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:02:08
|27
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:02:10
|28
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:02:13
|29
|Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|0:02:22
|30
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:02:33
|31
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:02:46
|32
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:02:58
|33
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:20
|34
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|0:03:36
|35
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:42
|36
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|0:03:55
|37
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:57
|38
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:04:02
|39
|Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:04:03
|40
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:04:07
|41
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:04:16
|42
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:04:21
|43
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|0:04:44
|44
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|0:04:55
|45
|Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:00
|46
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:05:09
|47
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:05:44
|48
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:05:50
|49
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:05:59
|50
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|51
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:06:03
|52
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates
|0:06:12
|53
|Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:06:27
|54
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:06:32
|55
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:06:35
|56
|Amael Moinard (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|0:06:58
|57
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:07:29
|58
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Direct Energie
|0:07:49
|59
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:07:53
|60
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:07:59
|61
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|62
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:08:02
|63
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:08:13
|64
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|0:08:25
|65
|Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data
|0:08:40
|66
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|0:08:48
|67
|Paul Martens (Ger) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:08:54
|68
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
|0:09:06
|69
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:09:20
|70
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|0:09:41
|71
|José Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:09:42
|72
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:10:15
|73
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|74
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:10:25
|75
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:11:03
|76
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|0:11:07
|77
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:11:11
|78
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:11:19
|79
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:11:25
|80
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|0:11:28
|81
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:11:44
|82
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:11:52
|83
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:12:18
|84
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:12:35
|85
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|0:12:39
|86
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
|87
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:12:49
|88
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:12:57
|89
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:13:25
|90
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:13:27
|91
|Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:13:31
|92
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:13:42
|93
|Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:13:44
|94
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:13:45
|95
|Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:14:06
|96
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|0:14:11
|97
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|0:15:05
|98
|Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:15:33
|99
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|100
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:15:43
|101
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|0:15:45
|102
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ
|0:16:01
|103
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:16:10
|104
|Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:16:13
|105
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:16:52
|106
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|0:17:06
|107
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|0:17:21
|108
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|0:17:34
|109
|Robert Gesink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:17:40
|110
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|0:17:42
|111
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:18:25
|112
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
|0:18:58
|113
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Team Sunweb
|0:19:24
|114
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|0:20:08
|115
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|0:21:05
|116
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:21:08
|117
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:21:41
|118
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:21:44
|119
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:22:33
|120
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:22:38
|121
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
|0:23:08
|122
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:23:18
|123
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|0:23:27
|124
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
|0:23:47
|125
|Michael Valgren (Den) Astana Pro Team
|126
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data
|0:23:51
|127
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:24:18
|128
|Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:24:36
|129
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|0:24:59
|130
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:25:15
|131
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|0:25:45
|132
|Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:25:51
|133
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:26:03
|134
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:26:06
|135
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:26:12
|136
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:27:06
|137
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team
|0:27:28
|138
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:27:51
|139
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:28:33
|140
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky
|0:28:39
|141
|Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:29:15
|142
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:30:03
|143
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:30:48
|144
|Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:31:11
|145
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:31:43
|146
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:31:45
|147
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ
|0:32:48
|148
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:33:16
|149
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ
|0:33:55
|150
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:34:10
|151
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:34:16
|152
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:34:34
|153
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates
|0:34:52
|154
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:34:56
|155
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:35:20
|156
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:35:33
|157
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|158
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:36:14
|159
|Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:36:30
|160
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|0:36:44
|161
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:37:17
|162
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:37:34
|163
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:38:30
|164
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:38:43
|165
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:39:38
|166
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:39:49
|167
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|0:41:21
|168
|Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:42:25
|169
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:43:36
|170
|Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:57:39
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|199
|pts
|2
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|156
|3
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|88
|4
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|75
|5
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|57
|6
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|55
|7
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|53
|8
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|52
|9
|Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
|45
|10
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|44
|11
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|41
|12
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|40
|13
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|36
|14
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie
|33
|15
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|32
|16
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|31
|17
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|29
|18
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|26
|19
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|24
|20
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|24
|21
|Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|23
|22
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|20
|23
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|20
|24
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|18
|25
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|18
|26
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|18
|27
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|17
|28
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
|17
|29
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|17
|30
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|17
|31
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|17
|32
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|17
|33
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|16
|34
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data
|16
|35
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|16
|36
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|15
|37
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|15
|38
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|15
|39
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|15
|40
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|15
|41
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|13
|42
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|13
|43
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Direct Energie
|13
|44
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|11
|45
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
|11
|46
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|11
|47
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|10
|48
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|9
|49
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo
|7
|50
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|6
|51
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|6
|52
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
|5
|53
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|5
|54
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ
|5
|55
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|4
|56
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|4
|57
|Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|3
|58
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|3
|59
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|3
|60
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|2
|61
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2
|62
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2
|63
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2
|64
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|1
|65
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|6
|pts
|2
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|4
|3
|Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|4
|4
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|3
|5
|Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
|2
|6
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|1
|7
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1
|8
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|9
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|1
|10
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|22:36:49
|2
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
|0:00:27
|3
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:17
|4
|Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:00
|5
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:04:06
|6
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:05:32
|7
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:06:26
|8
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:08:17
|9
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:09:12
|10
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:09:22
|11
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|0:10:04
|12
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:10:49
|13
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
|0:11:36
|14
|Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:12:28
|15
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:12:42
|16
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:15:49
|17
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|0:16:03
|18
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:17:22
|19
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|0:22:24
|20
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|0:24:42
|21
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:26:48
|22
|Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:30:08
|23
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:30:40
|24
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:34:30
|25
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:36:31
|26
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:37:27
|27
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:38:35
|28
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:38:46
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Quick-Step Floors
|68:26:56
|2
|BMC Racing Team
|0:00:08
|3
|Team Sky
|0:01:50
|4
|Bahrain-Merida
|0:03:56
|5
|Movistar Team
|0:04:01
|6
|Mitchelton-Scott
|0:05:04
|7
|Team Sunweb
|0:05:10
|8
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:13
|9
|Astana Pro Team
|0:05:36
|10
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:06:33
|11
|LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:06:35
|12
|EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:06:42
|13
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:07:44
|14
|Fortuneo-Samsic
|0:08:50
|15
|Groupama-FDJ
|0:09:33
|16
|Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:11:08
|17
|Dimension Data
|0:12:06
|18
|Direct Energie
|0:13:08
|19
|Katusha-Alpecin
|0:13:22
|20
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:13:23
|21
|Lotto Soudal
|0:17:43
|22
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:20:43
