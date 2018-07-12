Image 1 of 46 Dan Martin (UAE Team Emirates) wins stage 6 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 46 Romain Bardet suffered a puncture near the end of stage 6 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 3 of 46 Dan Martin wins stage 6 at the 2018 Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 4 of 46 Dan Martin on the Tour de France podium after winning stage 6 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 5 of 46 Greg van Avermaet pulls on the yellow jersey after stage 6 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 6 of 46 Fans get a good view of the Tour de France peloton during stage 6 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 7 of 46 The stage 6 breakaway in action at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 8 of 46 Dan Martin attacks on his way to winning stage 6 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 9 of 46 Dan Martin on the stage 6 podium at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 10 of 46 Dan Martin (UAE Team Emirates) on his way to winning stage 6 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 11 of 46 Peter Sagan in green after stage 6 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 12 of 46 Toms Skujins in polka dots after stage 6 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 13 of 46 Dan Martin attacks on his way to winning stage 6 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 14 of 46 A UAE Team Emirates rider loads up with water bottles (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 15 of 46 Greg Van Avermaet in yellow during stage 6 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 16 of 46 Jack Bauer attacks near the end of stage 6 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 17 of 46 Dan Martin (UAE Team Emirates) attacks on his way to winning stage 6 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 18 of 46 Damien Gaudin (Direct Energie) attacks near the end of stage 6 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 19 of 46 The bunch goes under the 1km banner during stage 6 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 20 of 46 Dan Martin (UAE Team Emirates) wins stage 6 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 21 of 46 Dan Martin (UAE Team Emirates) wins stage 6 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 22 of 46 A spectator has a birds-eye view of stage 6 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 23 of 46 Dan Martin (UAE Team Emirates) wins stage 6 at the Tour de France on Mur de Bretagne (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 24 of 46 Greg Van Avermaet gives an interview (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 46 Chris Froome (Team Sky) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 26 of 46 Road art gone wrong: hay bales catch fire at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 27 of 46 Lotto Soudal's Andre Greipel (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 46 Taylor Phinney rides in the bunch during stage 6 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 46 Bauke Mollema before the start of stage 6 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 30 of 46 Wout Poels gives the thumbs up during stage 6 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 31 of 46 Scenery along the route of stage 6 at the tour de France (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 32 of 46 Scenery along the route of stage 6 at the tour de France (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 33 of 46 The peloton in action during stage 6 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 34 of 46 Big competition for the combine classification (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 35 of 46 Traffic jam at the start in Brest (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 36 of 46 The start of stage 6 in Brest (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 37 of 46 Richie Porte swarmed by the media (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 38 of 46 Bob Jungels (Quick-Step Floors) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 39 of 46 Wout Poels (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 40 of 46 Damien Howson (Mitchelton-Scott) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 41 of 46 Philippe Gilbert had plenty of requests for interviews (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 42 of 46 Another day in the maillot jaune for Greg Van Avermaet (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 43 of 46 Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha-Alpecin) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 44 of 46 Riders line up for stage 6 of the Tour de France in Brest (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 45 of 46 Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 46 of 46 Edvald Boasson Hagen chats with Alexander Kristoff chat during stage 6 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Three years after AG2R La Mondiale denied Dan Martin (UAE Team Emirates) a stage atop the Mur de Bretagne the Irishman had his revenge, holding off a late challenge from Pierre Latour (AG2R La Mondiale) to secure stage 6 of the Tour de France.

Martin demonstrated his uphill prowess with a long-range attack with over a kilometre to go and quickly opened up a significant gap while the yellow-jersey group struggled as the gradient continued to rise. In 2015, it was Alexis Vuillermoz who held off Martin to take the win on the same climb and when LaTour jumped away in pursuit of the Irishman it looked as though Martin would be denied once more. However, as Latour tightened up, Martin found an extra gear to win ahead of the Frenchman and a fast-finishing Alejandro Valverde (Movistar).

Behind Martin, the battle for the yellow jersey burst into life ahead of the final of two accents up the Mur de Bretagne with Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb) and Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale) suffering mechanicals. The Frenchman lost 31 seconds to his rivals, with the Giro d'Italia runner-up fairing even worse and dropping a further twenty seconds.

Martin though deserved his win, and a second career stage in the Tour de France after his first triumph in Bagnéres de Bigorre in 2013. The 31-year-old had it all to do in the final 1,500m of the climb. He responded when Richie Porte (BMC Racing) lifted the pace, and immediately shot by the Australian with 1,200m to go. A reluctant looking Porte and then Adam Yates (Mitchelton Scott) and Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) tried to bring Martin to a heel, but despite a headwind the UAE Emirates rider had enough to keep a slim margin on the chasers.

"It's a great feeling to actually get a win again. So many second places at the Tour since the last one. I was a bit nervous because of the headwind, I didn't think it was going to happen. The race went so hard on the first part of the climb - I saw everyone was on the limit, and there were no teammates left, so why not have a try," Martin said at the finish.

"The legs just were there - I don't know what happened. Maybe adrenaline or what. I felt really good yesterday and didn't quite get up there in the final to have a go. It was a good sign for today, I was really relaxed all day - not confident but looking forward to having a crack, looking forward to racing hard on the last climb."

"The last time I got second here, I had already lost a bit of time before the stage, and I thought maybe they'd let me go. Today there was no question, I just attacked as hard as I could. It makes this Tour de France a success, and everything else will be a bonus."

Van Avermaet holds yellow but GC riders lose time

The pace on the final climb was too high for defending champion Chris Froome (Team Sky), who conceded five seconds to the group containing Porte, Yates, Nairo Quintana and Vincenzo Nibali, but the Giro d'Italia winner still faired better than several of his other key rivals.

Last year's Tour de France runner-up, Rigoberto Uran (EF Education First-Drapac) lost a further three seconds but that was a relative success compared to Bardet, with France's main hope forced to take a teammate's bike after a late puncture interrupted his charge up the final climb.

Dumoulin's problems started much earlier with a front wheel puncture inside 6km to go. Despite a high-intensity chase the Dutchman was unable to regain contact with the front of the race, and he crossed the line 53 seconds in arrears. Froome and Dumoulin are now tied on time, 1:03 off Van Avermaet's lead, with Thomas inching himself closer to a slightly more stable leadership bid.

Gentle beginning disrupted by crosswinds

As the race departed from Brest a five-man move established itself from the gun, with Damien Gaudin (Direct Energie), Fabien Grellier (Direct Energie), Anthony Turgis (Cofidis), Dion Smith (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) and Laurent Pichon (Fortuneo-Samsic), allowed to build a healthy lead as the route wound its way towards two ascents of the Mur de Bretagne.

The leaders drew out over six minutes on the main field as they crested the Cote de Ploudiry, and added a further minute by the time they reached the fourth category, Cote de Roc'h Trevezel. Smith, who wore the KOM jersey earlier the race, took the points at both checks but the race changed dramatically when with 100km to go the route changed direction and Quick-Step made use of a crosswind section.

The conditions were far from extreme but they were enough to see Vincenzo Nibali, Dan Martin, Steven Kruijswijk, Jakob Fuglsang and Movistar's pairing of Nairo Quintana and Mikel Landa lose contact. Promiz Roglic was caught even further behind and endured a near 30km chase before finally regaining contact. The intensity and energy exerted from LottoNL-Jumbo to bring the Slovenian back into contention was the clearest indication yet that the Tour de Romandie winner is not here at the Tour for just experience but a possible GC challenge of his own.

The increase in pace saw the break's advantage more than halved and with 80km to go the gap stood at 3:19 with Quick-Step still setting a brisk tempo. The situation remained stable as the stage headed into the final hour of action, but as the first ascent of the Mur de Bretagne drew closer tensions started to fray. A crash involving Yves Lampaert (Quick-Step Floors) held up Jakob Fuglsang with a full quota of Astana riders ordered to wait for the Danish leader.

At the head of affairs, Gaudin attacked through the intermediate sprint and although the Frenchman drew out a 25-second lead, his sole responsibility was to try and weaken his enemies within the break before teammate Grellier surged clear. The plan worked to some extent, but with Team Sky and Peter Sagan's Bora-Hansgrohe leading the charge the last remaining rider from the break was absorbed into the bunch before the summit of the first ascent up the Mur de Bretagne. Thomas' sprint to take two seconds at the top of the first ascent appeared to be a canny move but only he will know if it sapped his energy before the final climb.

Jack Bauer then launched a move in order to force Yates' rivals to wear themselves out, and the Kiwi dutifully built up a lead close to 30 seconds before he too was caught as the final climb approached. Although Bardet and Dumoulin appeared well-placed before their respective mechanicals they quickly lost ground as the fight for position intensified.

Surprise package Dimension Data hit the front, alongside Team Sky but it was Daniel Oss who ignited the flames with a powerful acceleration through the middle of the road. Julian Alaphilippe made it onto the Italian's wheel but it was Porte who looked the most comfortable when he came through with Thomas on his wheel.

Martin's surge started from further back, with the Irishman later revealing that he attacked from a similar place in 2015 but had been boxed in on that occasion. When the eventual winner soloed clear it looked as though the rest were waiting to pounce, but the truth was that a headwind, Martin's superior legs and telling aggression were enough to take the win. After so many second places it was just what he deserved.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates 4:13:43 2 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:01 3 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:03 4 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 5 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 6 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 7 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 8 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 9 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 10 Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo 11 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 12 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 13 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 14 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 15 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 16 Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team 17 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:00:06 18 Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:08 19 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:00:11 20 Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 0:00:12 21 Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors 22 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 23 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 24 Arthur Vichot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 25 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 26 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky 27 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 28 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 29 Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data 30 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 31 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 32 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:16 33 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:31 34 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 35 Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 36 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 37 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:00:41 38 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 0:00:43 39 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 40 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 41 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:00:45 42 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 43 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Direct Energie 44 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 45 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 0:00:53 46 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb 47 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie 0:00:58 48 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 49 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 0:01:04 50 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 0:01:05 51 Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott 0:01:16 52 Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 53 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ 0:01:23 54 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 55 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 56 Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 57 Robert Gesink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:01:58 58 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:02:00 59 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 60 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 61 Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:02:14 62 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal 63 José Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:17 64 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 65 Romain Hardy (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 66 Amael Moinard (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 67 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 68 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 69 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky 70 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 71 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 72 Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 73 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates 74 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 75 Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 76 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 77 Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 78 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie 0:02:29 79 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 80 Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data 0:03:07 81 Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 82 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 83 Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 84 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:03:09 85 Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb 86 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:03:27 87 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie 0:03:28 88 Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 89 Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie 0:03:38 90 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:03:44 91 Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb 92 Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 0:03:59 93 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 94 Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 0:04:13 95 Paul Martens (Ger) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:04:34 96 Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 97 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 98 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 0:04:59 99 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 100 Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:38 101 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:05:41 102 Edward Theuns (Bel) Team Sunweb 103 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida 0:05:45 104 Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin 105 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 106 Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 0:05:46 107 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 108 Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 109 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:05:55 110 Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:06:11 111 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky 0:06:18 112 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:06:28 113 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:06:43 114 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors 0:07:18 115 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky 0:07:30 116 Simon Gerrans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:07:45 117 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:08:25 118 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 119 Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 120 Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 121 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie 0:09:06 122 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:09:35 123 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:09:37 124 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ 125 Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 126 Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 0:09:39 127 Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:10:13 128 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 129 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 130 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 131 Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:10:51 132 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 0:11:14 133 Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 134 Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates 135 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 136 Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:11:32 137 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:11:45 138 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 139 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team 140 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 141 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates 0:14:30 142 Michael Valgren (Den) Astana Pro Team 143 Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 144 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 145 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal 146 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 147 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 148 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 149 Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 150 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 151 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 152 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 153 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 154 Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 155 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors 156 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 157 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 158 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data 159 Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team 160 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 161 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors 162 Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 163 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 164 Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team 165 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 166 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo 167 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ 168 Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 169 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 170 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Direct Energie

Sprint 1 - Plouguernevel, 135km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 20 pts 2 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 17 3 Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 15 4 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Direct Energie 13 5 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie 11 6 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 10 7 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors 9 8 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 8 9 Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 7 10 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 6 11 Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data 5 12 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 4 13 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 3 14 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 2 15 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 1

Finish - Mur de Bretagne, 181km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates 30 pts 2 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 25 3 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 22 4 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 19 5 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 17 6 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 15 7 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 13 8 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 11 9 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 9 10 Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo 7 11 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 6 12 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 5 13 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 4 14 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 3 15 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 2

Mountain 1 - Cote de Ploudiry, 44km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 2 pts 2 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie 1

Mountain 2 - Core de Roc'h Trevezel, 68.5km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 1

Mountain 3 - Mur de Bretagne (1st passage), 165km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 2 pts 2 Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 1

Mountain 4 - Mur de Bretagne Guerledan, 181km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates 2 pts 2 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1

Combative # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Direct Energie

Young rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4:13:44 2 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky 0:00:11 3 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:00:30 4 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:42 5 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 0:00:52 6 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 0:01:03 7 Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:15 8 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:59 9 Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:02:13 10 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:02:16 11 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 12 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 13 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie 0:03:27 14 Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 0:04:12 15 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:05:40 16 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:05:44 17 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky 0:06:17 18 Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:08:24 19 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie 0:09:05 20 Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:10:50

Team # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Movistar Team 12:41:18 2 BMC Racing Team 0:00:03 3 Team Sky 0:00:14 4 Quick-Step Floors 0:00:18 5 Bahrain-Merida 6 AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:35 7 Fortuneo-Samsic 0:01:50 8 Mitchelton-Scott 0:01:55 9 Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:02:01 10 Astana Pro Team 0:02:02 11 LottoNl-Jumbo 0:02:04 12 Groupama-FDJ 0:02:09 13 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:02:11 14 Trek-Segafredo 0:02:33 15 Direct Energie 0:02:39 16 EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:02:50 17 Dimension Data 0:03:03 18 Bora-Hansgrohe 0:03:06 19 UAE Team Emirates 0:04:25 20 Team Sunweb 0:04:44 21 Lotto Soudal 0:07:20 22 Katusha-Alpecin 0:08:05

General classification after stage 6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 22:35:46 2 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:03 3 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:00:05 4 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 0:00:06 5 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:00:12 6 Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors 0:00:18 7 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:00:45 8 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:51 9 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:52 10 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:00:53 11 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 12 Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:55 13 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 0:01:02 14 Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky 15 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 0:01:03 16 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:01:08 17 Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:01:17 18 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:18 19 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:01:23 20 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:01:26 21 Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:27 22 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky 0:01:30 23 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:45 24 Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 0:01:57 25 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:02:02 26 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:02:08 27 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:02:10 28 Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:02:13 29 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 0:02:22 30 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 0:02:33 31 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:02:46 32 Arthur Vichot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:02:58 33 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:20 34 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 0:03:36 35 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:42 36 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 0:03:55 37 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:03:57 38 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie 0:04:02 39 Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:04:03 40 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:04:07 41 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:04:16 42 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 0:04:21 43 Romain Hardy (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 0:04:44 44 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 0:04:55 45 Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:00 46 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:05:09 47 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:05:44 48 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:05:50 49 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:05:59 50 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 51 Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott 0:06:03 52 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates 0:06:12 53 Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:06:27 54 Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:06:32 55 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie 0:06:35 56 Amael Moinard (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 0:06:58 57 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:07:29 58 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Direct Energie 0:07:49 59 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:07:53 60 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:07:59 61 Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 62 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:08:02 63 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:08:13 64 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 0:08:25 65 Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data 0:08:40 66 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 0:08:48 67 Paul Martens (Ger) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:08:54 68 Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb 0:09:06 69 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:09:20 70 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 0:09:41 71 José Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:09:42 72 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:10:15 73 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 74 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:10:25 75 Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 0:11:03 76 Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 0:11:07 77 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:11:11 78 Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie 0:11:19 79 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 0:11:25 80 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:11:28 81 Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:11:44 82 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 0:11:52 83 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:12:18 84 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:12:35 85 Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 0:12:39 86 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky 87 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:12:49 88 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:12:57 89 Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:13:25 90 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:13:27 91 Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:13:31 92 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie 0:13:42 93 Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:13:44 94 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:13:45 95 Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:14:06 96 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 0:14:11 97 Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:15:05 98 Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:15:33 99 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 100 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:15:43 101 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 0:15:45 102 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ 0:16:01 103 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:16:10 104 Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:16:13 105 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:16:52 106 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 0:17:06 107 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 0:17:21 108 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 0:17:34 109 Robert Gesink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:17:40 110 Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 0:17:42 111 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:18:25 112 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors 0:18:58 113 Edward Theuns (Bel) Team Sunweb 0:19:24 114 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky 0:20:08 115 Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 0:21:05 116 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:21:08 117 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:21:41 118 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:21:44 119 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:22:33 120 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:22:38 121 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida 0:23:08 122 Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 0:23:18 123 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors 0:23:27 124 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors 0:23:47 125 Michael Valgren (Den) Astana Pro Team 126 Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data 0:23:51 127 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:24:18 128 Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin 0:24:36 129 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 0:24:59 130 Simon Gerrans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:25:15 131 Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 0:25:45 132 Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:25:51 133 Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:26:03 134 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:26:06 135 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:26:12 136 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:27:06 137 Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team 0:27:28 138 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie 0:27:51 139 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:28:33 140 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky 0:28:39 141 Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:29:15 142 Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:30:03 143 Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:30:48 144 Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:31:11 145 Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:31:43 146 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:31:45 147 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ 0:32:48 148 Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:33:16 149 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ 0:33:55 150 Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:34:10 151 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:34:16 152 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team 0:34:34 153 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates 0:34:52 154 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Direct Energie 0:34:56 155 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:35:20 156 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:35:33 157 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 158 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:36:14 159 Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:36:30 160 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:36:44 161 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 0:37:17 162 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:37:34 163 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:38:30 164 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data 0:38:43 165 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:39:38 166 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:39:49 167 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:41:21 168 Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 0:42:25 169 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:43:36 170 Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:57:39

Point classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 199 pts 2 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors 156 3 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 88 4 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 75 5 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 57 6 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 55 7 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 53 8 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 52 9 Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates 45 10 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 44 11 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 41 12 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie 40 13 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 36 14 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie 33 15 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 32 16 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 31 17 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 29 18 Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 26 19 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 24 20 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 24 21 Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 23 22 Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 20 23 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 20 24 Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 18 25 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie 18 26 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 18 27 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 17 28 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors 17 29 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 17 30 Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 17 31 Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 17 32 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 17 33 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 16 34 Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data 16 35 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 16 36 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 15 37 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 15 38 Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 15 39 Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 15 40 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 15 41 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 13 42 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 13 43 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Direct Energie 13 44 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 11 45 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie 11 46 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 11 47 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 10 48 Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 9 49 Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo 7 50 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 6 51 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 6 52 Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors 5 53 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 5 54 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ 5 55 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 4 56 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 4 57 Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky 3 58 Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 3 59 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 3 60 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 2 61 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 2 62 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2 63 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2 64 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 1 65 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 1

Mountain classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 6 pts 2 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie 4 3 Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 4 4 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 3 5 Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates 2 6 Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 1 7 Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1 8 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1 9 Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 1 10 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 22:36:49 2 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky 0:00:27 3 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:17 4 Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:03:00 5 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:04:06 6 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie 0:05:32 7 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:06:26 8 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:08:17 9 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:09:12 10 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:09:22 11 Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 0:10:04 12 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 0:10:49 13 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky 0:11:36 14 Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:12:28 15 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:12:42 16 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:15:49 17 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 0:16:03 18 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:17:22 19 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors 0:22:24 20 Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 0:24:42 21 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie 0:26:48 22 Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:30:08 23 Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:30:40 24 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:34:30 25 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:36:31 26 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:37:27 27 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:38:35 28 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:38:46