Tour de France: Degenkolb wins much-feared stage in Roubaix

Carnage on the cobbles as Porte crashes out, Uran loses time

Image 1 of 55

John Degenkolb (Trek-Segafredo) wins the stage in Roubaix

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 2 of 55

Bob Jungels (Quick-Step Floors)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 55

Egan Bernal (Team Sky)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 55

Stage 9 of the Tour de France

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 55

Stage 9 of the Tour de France

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 55

Stage 9 of the Tour de France

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 55

Stage 9 of the Tour de France

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 55

Geraint Thomas at home on the pavé

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 55

Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 55

Tom Dumoulin (Sunweb)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 55

Toms Skujins (Trek-Segafredo)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 55

Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 55

Damien Gaudin (Direct Energie)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 55

Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (Dimension Data) in the breakaway

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 15 of 55

Damien Gaudin (Direct Energie) leads Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (Dimension Data) in the breakaway

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 16 of 55

Chad Haga (Sunweb) at the head of the breakaway

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 17 of 55

Team Sky drives the pace as the peloton splinters

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 18 of 55

Michal Kwiatkowsi (Team Sky)

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 19 of 55

Michal Kwiatkowsi (Team Sky) gets up after a crash

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 20 of 55

Yves Lampaert, Greg Van Avermaet and John Degenkolb got away on the Camphin-en-Pevele secteur

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 21 of 55

Greg Van Avermaet and Peter Sagan on the pavé

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 22 of 55

Chris Froome (Team Sky)

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 23 of 55

Peter Sagan in the bunch

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 24 of 55

John Degenkolb (Trek-Segafredo) dedicated the win to a friend who passed away suddenly last winter

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 25 of 55

Yves Lampaert leads Van Avermaet

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 26 of 55

Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale) with much of Northern France on his face

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 27 of 55

John Degenkolb (Trek-Segafredo) takes an emphatic win

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 28 of 55

Rigoberto Uran (EF-Drapac) lost time

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 29 of 55

Adam Yates and Nairo Quintana survived the cobbles

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 30 of 55

Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe)

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 31 of 55

An emotional John Degenkolb (Trek-Segafredo) on the Tour de France podium

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 32 of 55

Understandibly so, John Degenkolb (Trek-Segafredo) was pretty excited to win after a long drought

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 33 of 55

John Degenkolb (Trek-Segafredo) wins stage 9 of the Tour de France

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 34 of 55

John Degenkolb (Trek-Segafredo)

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 35 of 55

John Degenkolb (Trek-Segafredo)

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 36 of 55

John Degenkolb (Trek-Segafredo) lets out a primal scream on the podium

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 37 of 55

Geraint Thomas (Team Sky)

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 38 of 55

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) and John Degenkolb (Trek-Segafredo) on the attack

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 39 of 55

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC)

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 40 of 55

Michael Valgren (Astana) torn up in a crash

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 41 of 55

Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale) fought to limit his losses

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 42 of 55

Richie Porte (BMC) crashed early in stage 9 and broke his collarbone

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 43 of 55

Stage 9 of the Tour de France

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 44 of 55

Team Sky's principal David Brailsford

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 45 of 55

Romain Bardet had several punctures and bike problems

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 46 of 55

Richie Porte (BMC) out of the Tour de France

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 47 of 55

Dylan Groenewegen (LottoNl-Jumbo) had a crash on stage 9

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 48 of 55

Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) floats over the cobbles

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 49 of 55

The cobbles were dry and dusty

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 50 of 55

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC Racing)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 51 of 55

Jens Keukeleire (Lotto Soudal) crashed early on stage 9

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 52 of 55

Richie Porte (BMC) crashed early in stage 9 and broke his collarbone

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 53 of 55

The start of stage 9

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 54 of 55

Richie Porte (BMC) crashed early in stage 9 and broke his collarbone

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 55 of 55

Greg Van Avermaet in the bunch

(Image credit: Getty Images)

John Degenkolb (Trek-Segafredo) won stage 9 of the Tour de France in Roubaix, outsprinting yellow jersey Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) and Yves Lampaert (Quick Step Floors) after a tough day over the cobbles of Paris-Roubaix.

The win marks the end of Degenkolb’s long road back to the big stage after he and five other Giant-Alpecin riders were hospitalised after a training camp accident in Spain in January 2016. The riders were hit by an driver on the wrong side of the road, with Degenkolb almost losing a finger as a result.

A crash-heavy day ended with Degenkolb, Van Avermaet and Lampaert escaping on the Camphin-en-Pévèle sector, 17km from the line. In the peloton, there was no answer to the trio of specialists going up the road, though Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) did try a move later on.

While the Slovak would end up taking fifth behind Philippe Gilbert (Quick Step Floors), up front it was a cagey affair, with no real attempts to launch a race-winning attack before the line. With an advantage of a minute heading into the final five kilometres, they could afford to play tactics, too. Come the sprint though, neither man could overhaul Degenkolb, who led the group for the final kilometre before leading them over the line.

Degenkolb, enjoying his first WorldTour win since the final stage of the 2015 Vuelta a España, was clearly emotional and struggling for words in the post-race interview.

“Pure happiness,” he responded when asked about his feelings. “Really, I was chasing this victory for so long and it’s really hard to describe.

“It was a really hard fight the whole day. It’s a victory of the team — we really had a plan to stay out of trouble all the time and it worked out really well. It was unbelievable.”

The 29-year-old German then went on to talk about his comeback, dedicating the victory to a close friend who passed away during the winter.

“This is a very big victory, and I’ve been through a lot of things in the past,” he said. “It was such a hard time and I’m so happy to dedicate this victory to one of my best friends — he passed away last winter and this was really something for him.

“Everybody said I’m done and that after this accident I will never come back and I said ‘no I’m not done — I have to make at least one really big victory for this guy. His name is Jörg — he was my second father and it was a horrible accident. It was a huge loss and I’m so happy to get this victory now for him.”

“There’s no way to make it more dramatic, more nice, more fantastic. I’m totally overwhelmed.”

The majority of the GC contenders came in (relatively) intact, 27 seconds after Degenkolb. Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale) endured a horrendous day of punctures of bike changes before finishing 7 seconds down alongside Mikel Landa (Movistar), who crashed late on. Rigoberto Urán (Education First-Drapac) came off worse, losing 1:28 after a crash, while Richie Porte (BMC) abandoned the Tour early on after crashing.

Greg Van Avermaet’s efforts may not have come with a stage victory, but going into the rest day he extends his GC lead to 43 seconds over Team Sky’s Geraint Thomas. The other jerseys remain in the same hands too, with Peter Sagan extending his points classification lead.

How it happened

Last included in 2015, the cobbles of Paris-Roubaix made a reappearance at the Tour de France for stage nine, which ran 156.5km between Arras and Roubaix. A total of 21.7km of cobbles featured, — eight kilometres more than 2015 — including some of the toughest sectors from Paris-Roubaix such as Auchy à Bersée and Mons-en-Pévèle.

It was all go from the beginning of the day, with the break forming and a GC contender crashing out of the race. Thomas De Gendt (Lotto-Soudal), Lilian Calmejane, Jérôme Cousin, Damien Gaudin (all Direct Energie), Antwan Tolhoek (LottoNL-Jumbo), Reinardt Janse van Rensburg (Dimension Data), Omar Fraile (Astana), Chad Haga (Team Sunweb), Olivier Le Gac (Groupama-FDJ), Nicolas Edet (Cofidis) were the men out front.

Meanwhile, Porte left the race on stage 9 for the second year in a row. The Australian crashed before the race reached the cobbles, and abandoned clutching his right collarbone.

Crashes and mechanical problems were, unsurprisingly, a major theme of the day. Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale) suffered a puncture and changed bikes twice, later suffering another mechanical in the midst of the cobbled sectors. Michael Valgren (Astana), Dylan Groenewegen (LottoNL-Jumbo), Egan Bernal (Team Sky) and Niki Terpstra (Quick Step Floors) were among those to hit the deck before the riders reached the major cobbled sectors.

A large crash in the middle of the peloton 67km out at sector 12, Warlaing à Brillon, saw the peloton split, with Sky driving the pace afterwards. Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida), Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott), Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha-Alpecin) and Dan Martin (UAE Team Emirates) were among those caught on the wrong side of the split, while Movistar enjoyed having much of their team in the lead group.

There was a regrouping before sector 9 at Auchy à Bersée with 50km to go though. The longest — perhaps the hardest — sector of the day saw Bardet get in mechanical trouble once again, falling a minute behind, while Van Avermaet put in a testing attack towards the end of the sector.

The next sector — number 8 — was the famous Mons-en-Pévèle, or at least 900 metres of it. Team Sky crashed en masse heading into it, with Chris Froome and Geraint Thomas falling and dropping from the peloton briefly.

Still around 30 seconds behind the peloton, Bardet plugged away with lieutenant and Paris-Roubaix runner-up Silvan Dillier by his side. Meanwhile, the unexpected leaders of main group were Movistar, with six riders, including their trio of GC men, at the front of the race.

But the breakaway, or at least the remains of it, were still up front. With 37km to go, Janse van Rensburg and Gaudin left the rest behind to strike for glory. With just a 40-second gap though, their chances of staying away until Roubaix didn’t look great.

The crashes kept coming too, with Michał Kwiatkowski (Team Sky) going down on Pont-Thibault à Ennevelin with 35km to go, and Mikel Landa (Movistar) falling while drinking 32km out. On the exit of sector 5 at Templeuve, Gilbert and Edward Theuns (Team Sunweb) and became the latest men to fall.

Unseen for much of the day, Urán turned up on the television cameras with 30km to go, having clearly crashed at some point and lagging over a minute behind the peloton with teammate Sep Vanmarcke for company.

At 19km from the finish, the break was over, and soon afterwards Van Avermaet added three seconds to his GC lead at the bonus sprint, with Dan Martin taking a two-second bonus. The penultimate sector of the day at Camphin-en-Pévèle saw Lampaert attack, taking Degenkolb and Van Avermaet with him.

Back down the road, Urán and a cadre of teammates toiled almost two minutes down, while Landa, again with a handful of teammates, was chasing at 1:20 from the head of the race. The lead trio enjoyed a 40-second lead heading into the final 10km, with just the Willems à Hem sector to go.

It would be decided in Roubaix for the leaders though, as they passed that sector without any attacks. Now a minute back, the peloton was quiet too, save for Bardet stopping with his third puncture of the race.

Sagan left the peloton behind 3km from the finish, with Gilbert, Jasper Stuvyen (Trek-Segafredo) and Bob Jungels (Quick Step Floors) going too. Though with the leaders so far ahead, it was an attack more with the green jersey points in mind.

After a cat-and-mouse final kilometre, Degenkolb led out the sprint from the front, with Lampaert lying in third wheel. It would end in that order too, with his two rivals offering nothing to counter Degenkolb and his emotional return to the big time.

 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo3:24:26
2Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
3Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
4Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:00:19
5Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
6Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
7Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
8André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal0:00:27
9Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
10Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
11Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
12Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
13Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
14Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
15Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
16Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
17Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
18Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
19Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
20Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
21Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
22Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky
23Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
24Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
25Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
26Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo
27Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
28Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
29Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
30Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
31Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
32Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
33Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
34Mathew Hayman (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
35Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:34
36Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
37Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
38Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data0:00:36
39Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal0:00:38
40Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
41Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
42Robert Gesink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
43Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott
44Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:00:42
45Edward Theuns (Bel) Team Sunweb
46Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
47Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
48Damien Gaudin (Fra) Direct Energie0:00:47
49Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:48
50Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo0:00:55
51Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:01:02
52Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data0:01:12
53Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
54Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:23
55Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
56Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb0:01:30
57Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates0:01:50
58Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:01:55
59Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
60Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
61Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
62Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
63Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
64Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
65Maxime Bouet (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
66Amael Moinard (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
67Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
68Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
69Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ
70Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
71Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
72Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:02:12
73Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:02:26
74Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:03:23
75Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:04:15
76Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
77Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
78Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:05:11
79Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
80Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:05:42
81Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale0:05:47
82Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
83Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
84Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
85Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
86Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
87Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
88Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
89Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
90Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates0:05:52
91Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:05:57
92Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data0:06:01
93Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
94Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
95Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team0:06:03
96Michael Valgren (Den) Astana Pro Team0:06:17
97Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:07:57
98Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe0:09:31
99Jerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie0:10:18
100Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ0:10:26
101Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
102Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team
103Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:11:03
104Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:12:24
105Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
106Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
107Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
108Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
109Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
110Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb0:16:04
111Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
112David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
113Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
114Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
115Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
116Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
117Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
118Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
119Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
120Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
121Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky
122Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
123Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe0:16:09
124Marcel Kittel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
125Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
126Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team
127Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
128Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
129Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ
130Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
131Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
132Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
133Romain Hardy (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
134Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
135Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
136Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
137Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
138Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
139Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
140Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
141Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
142Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal
143Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
144Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
145Simon Gerrans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
146Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
147Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
148Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team
149Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin
150Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
151Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates
152Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
153Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
154Arthur Vichot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
155Rein Taaramäe (Est) Direct Energie
156Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
157Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
158Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
159Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
160Paul Martens (Ger) LottoNL-Jumbo
161Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
162Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo
163Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky0:16:23
164Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:16:28
165Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:19:51
166Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
167Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFJosé Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
DNFRichie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
DNSTony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin

Intermediate sprint - Wasnes-Au-Bac - 59 km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal20pts
2Jerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie17
3Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits15
4Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie13
5Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data11
6Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team10
7Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb9
8Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ8
9Damien Gaudin (Fra) Direct Energie7
10Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo6
11Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe5
12Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe4
13Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe3
14Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe2
15Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe1

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo30pts
2Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team25
3Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors22
4Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors19
5Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe17
6Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo15
7Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors13
8André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal11
9Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data9
10Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert7
11Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates6
12Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin5
13Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors4
14Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie3
15Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic2

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin3:24:53
2Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
3Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
4Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:00:45
5Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie0:01:28
6Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
7Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:05:20
8Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
9Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
10Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:05:34
11Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team0:05:36
12Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:11:57
13Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
14David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:15:37
15Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
16Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
17Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky0:15:42
18Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
19Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
20Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
21Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
22Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
23Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
24Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
25Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
26Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo
27Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky0:15:56
28Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:19:24

Most combative
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Damien Gaudin (Fra) Direct Energie

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Quick-Step Floors10:13:56
2Trek-Segafredo0:00:08
3Movistar Team0:00:50
4Bora-Hansgrohe
5LottoNl-Jumbo0:00:54
6Mitchelton-Scott
7Team Sunweb0:00:58
8Direct Energie0:01:03
9Dimension Data
10Lotto Soudal0:01:05
11Katusha-Alpecin0:01:18
12UAE Team Emirates0:01:28
13Bahrain-Merida0:02:11
14AG2R La Mondiale0:02:39
15Fortuneo-Samsic0:03:39
16Astana Pro Team0:04:31
17EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:05:07
18BMC Racing Team0:06:28
19Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:11:23
20Groupama-FDJ0:12:25
21Team Sky0:12:40
22Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:23:23

General classification after stage 9
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team36:07:17
2Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky0:00:43
3Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:00:44
4Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors0:00:50
5Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:31
6Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe0:01:32
7Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team0:01:33
8Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky0:01:42
9Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
10Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team
11Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb0:01:43
12Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:01:48
13Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo0:01:57
14Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo0:01:58
15Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb0:02:03
16Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:02:06
17Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:32
18Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic0:02:37
19Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:02:42
20Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:02:48
21Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:02:50
22Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:02:53
23Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe0:03:08
24Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates0:03:22
25Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:04:21
26Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott0:04:41
27Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie0:04:42
28Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie0:05:01
29Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data0:05:12
30Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:06:05
31Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
32Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team0:06:39
33Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott0:06:54
34Maxime Bouet (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic0:07:00
35Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida0:08:22
36Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie0:08:43
37Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:08:53
38Amael Moinard (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic0:09:06
39Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:09:20
40Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:09:21
41Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates0:09:31
42Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb0:09:37
43Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team0:10:19
44Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:11:09
45Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:11:16
46Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo0:12:00
47Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo0:12:13
48Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:13:50
49Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors0:13:59
50Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:14:25
51Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb0:14:58
52Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:15:33
53John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo0:15:44
54Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team0:15:47
55Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data0:16:16
56Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data0:17:19
57Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:17:50
58Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky0:17:52
59Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates0:18:14
60Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:18:31
61Arthur Vichot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:19:20
62Edward Theuns (Bel) Team Sunweb0:20:19
63Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:20:23
64Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:20:29
65Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:20:38
66Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:20:46
67Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:21:03
68Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:21:17
69Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale0:21:22
70Robert Gesink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
71Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo0:21:33
72Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:21:50
73Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo0:22:05
74Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:22:12
75Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe0:22:54
76Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:23:06
77Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team0:23:20
78Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors0:24:01
79Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:24:10
80Rein Taaramäe (Est) Direct Energie0:24:11
81Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:24:21
82Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida0:24:47
83Romain Hardy (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic0:24:48
84David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:25:02
85Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:25:04
86Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:26:18
87Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:26:31
88Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team0:26:36
89Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:26:38
90Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:26:47
91Mathew Hayman (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:26:52
92Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ0:27:06
93Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott0:27:20
94Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie0:27:36
95Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data0:28:05
96Jerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie0:28:08
97Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:28:16
98Paul Martens (Ger) LottoNL-Jumbo0:28:19
99Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic0:28:21
100Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida0:28:32
101Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo0:29:11
102Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb0:29:14
103Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale0:29:18
104Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:29:37
105Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:30:08
106Michael Valgren (Den) Astana Pro Team0:30:17
107Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky0:30:24
108Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:30:35
109Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:30:47
110Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic0:31:22
111Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:32:24
112Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky0:32:25
113Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb0:32:30
114Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe0:32:40
115Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates0:32:43
116Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:33:01
117Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:34:50
118Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:35:31
119Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ0:35:36
120Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:35:52
121Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:35:53
122Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors0:36:04
123Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:36:15
124Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors0:36:24
125Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:36:48
126Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:36:50
127Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal0:37:03
128André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal0:37:24
129Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:37:26
130Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic0:37:40
131Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:38:15
132Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data0:38:42
133Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:39:01
134Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:40:05
135Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:40:33
136Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:41:09
137Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:41:20
138Simon Gerrans (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:41:37
139Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky0:41:57
140Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic0:42:07
141Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal0:42:54
142Damien Gaudin (Fra) Direct Energie0:43:19
143Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:43:43
144Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team0:43:50
145Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky0:43:53
146Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:45:03
147Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team0:45:13
148Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe0:45:55
149Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin0:47:01
150Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:47:08
151Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates0:48:20
152Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky0:48:38
153Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie0:49:33
154Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:49:44
155Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ0:50:17
156Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team0:50:21
157Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:52:31
158Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:52:58
159Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:53:14
160Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:54:40
161Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:55:51
162Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo0:57:06
163Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data0:57:12
164Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:58:05
165Marcel Kittel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:59:58
166Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data1:02:29
167Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale1:20:01

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe299pts
2Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors218
3Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo132
4Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates129
5Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ106
6André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal106
7John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo100
8Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert72
9Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida64
10Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors55
11Marcel Kittel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin54
12Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team53
13Jerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie50
14Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates45
15Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team45
16Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors44
17Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie43
18Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic40
19Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert40
20Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe38
21Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie35
22Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors34
23Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe33
24Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits32
25Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits32
26Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie31
27Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal30
28Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale29
29Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie28
30Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors28
31Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data28
32Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe26
33Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert24
34Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert23
35Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo20
36Damien Gaudin (Fra) Direct Energie20
37Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors18
38Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky17
39Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert17
40Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic17
41Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits17
42Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits17
43Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida16
44Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data16
45Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott15
46Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert15
47Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits15
48Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal15
49Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data14
50Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo13
51Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic13
52Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott12
53Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb12
54Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb11
55Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data11
56Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team10
57Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team10
58Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb9
59Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo9
60Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team9
61Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin9
62Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ8
63Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo7
64Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors7
65Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ7
66Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe6
67Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits6
68Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors6
69Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo6
70Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team6
71Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic5
72Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team5
73Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin5
74Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team4
75Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky3
76Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale3
77Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team2
78Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal2
79Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin1
80Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data1
81Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe1
82Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates1
83Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott5

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo6pts
2Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie4
3Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert4
4Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie3
5Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates2
6Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie2
7Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert1
8Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert1
9Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic1
10Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1
11Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1
12Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott1

Young riders classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb36:09:00
2Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie0:07:00
3Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:07:37
4Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team0:08:36
5Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:09:26
6Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:12:07
7Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:12:42
8Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky0:16:09
9Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo0:20:22
10Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors0:22:18
11David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:23:19
12Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team0:24:53
13Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:25:04
14Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:26:33
15Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:28:52
16Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky0:30:42
17Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:35:05
18Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:35:07
19Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic0:35:57
20Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:38:50
21Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic0:40:24
22Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:45:25
23Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie0:47:50
24Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:50:48
25Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:52:57
26Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:54:08
27Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo0:55:23
28Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:56:22

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Quick-Step Floors109:02:46
2Movistar Team0:04:51
3Mitchelton-Scott0:05:58
4Bahrain-Merida0:06:07
5Team Sunweb0:06:08
6BMC Racing Team0:06:36
7Bora-Hansgrohe0:07:23
8LottoNl-Jumbo0:07:29
9Trek-Segafredo0:07:52
10AG2R La Mondiale
11Astana Pro Team0:10:07
12EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:11:49
13Fortuneo-Samsic0:12:29
14Dimension Data0:14:05
15Direct Energie0:14:11
16Team Sky0:14:30
17Katusha-Alpecin0:14:40
18UAE Team Emirates0:17:23
19Lotto Soudal0:20:19
20Groupama-FDJ0:21:58
21Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:22:31
22Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:45:58

 

