John Degenkolb (Trek-Segafredo) won stage 9 of the Tour de France in Roubaix, outsprinting yellow jersey Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) and Yves Lampaert (Quick Step Floors) after a tough day over the cobbles of Paris-Roubaix.

The win marks the end of Degenkolb’s long road back to the big stage after he and five other Giant-Alpecin riders were hospitalised after a training camp accident in Spain in January 2016. The riders were hit by an driver on the wrong side of the road, with Degenkolb almost losing a finger as a result.

A crash-heavy day ended with Degenkolb, Van Avermaet and Lampaert escaping on the Camphin-en-Pévèle sector, 17km from the line. In the peloton, there was no answer to the trio of specialists going up the road, though Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) did try a move later on.

While the Slovak would end up taking fifth behind Philippe Gilbert (Quick Step Floors), up front it was a cagey affair, with no real attempts to launch a race-winning attack before the line. With an advantage of a minute heading into the final five kilometres, they could afford to play tactics, too. Come the sprint though, neither man could overhaul Degenkolb, who led the group for the final kilometre before leading them over the line.

Degenkolb, enjoying his first WorldTour win since the final stage of the 2015 Vuelta a España, was clearly emotional and struggling for words in the post-race interview.

“Pure happiness,” he responded when asked about his feelings. “Really, I was chasing this victory for so long and it’s really hard to describe.

“It was a really hard fight the whole day. It’s a victory of the team — we really had a plan to stay out of trouble all the time and it worked out really well. It was unbelievable.”

The 29-year-old German then went on to talk about his comeback, dedicating the victory to a close friend who passed away during the winter.

“This is a very big victory, and I’ve been through a lot of things in the past,” he said. “It was such a hard time and I’m so happy to dedicate this victory to one of my best friends — he passed away last winter and this was really something for him.

“Everybody said I’m done and that after this accident I will never come back and I said ‘no I’m not done — I have to make at least one really big victory for this guy. His name is Jörg — he was my second father and it was a horrible accident. It was a huge loss and I’m so happy to get this victory now for him.”

“There’s no way to make it more dramatic, more nice, more fantastic. I’m totally overwhelmed.”

The majority of the GC contenders came in (relatively) intact, 27 seconds after Degenkolb. Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale) endured a horrendous day of punctures of bike changes before finishing 7 seconds down alongside Mikel Landa (Movistar), who crashed late on. Rigoberto Urán (Education First-Drapac) came off worse, losing 1:28 after a crash, while Richie Porte (BMC) abandoned the Tour early on after crashing.

Greg Van Avermaet’s efforts may not have come with a stage victory, but going into the rest day he extends his GC lead to 43 seconds over Team Sky’s Geraint Thomas. The other jerseys remain in the same hands too, with Peter Sagan extending his points classification lead.

How it happened

Last included in 2015, the cobbles of Paris-Roubaix made a reappearance at the Tour de France for stage nine, which ran 156.5km between Arras and Roubaix. A total of 21.7km of cobbles featured, — eight kilometres more than 2015 — including some of the toughest sectors from Paris-Roubaix such as Auchy à Bersée and Mons-en-Pévèle.

It was all go from the beginning of the day, with the break forming and a GC contender crashing out of the race. Thomas De Gendt (Lotto-Soudal), Lilian Calmejane, Jérôme Cousin, Damien Gaudin (all Direct Energie), Antwan Tolhoek (LottoNL-Jumbo), Reinardt Janse van Rensburg (Dimension Data), Omar Fraile (Astana), Chad Haga (Team Sunweb), Olivier Le Gac (Groupama-FDJ), Nicolas Edet (Cofidis) were the men out front.

Meanwhile, Porte left the race on stage 9 for the second year in a row. The Australian crashed before the race reached the cobbles, and abandoned clutching his right collarbone.

Crashes and mechanical problems were, unsurprisingly, a major theme of the day. Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale) suffered a puncture and changed bikes twice, later suffering another mechanical in the midst of the cobbled sectors. Michael Valgren (Astana), Dylan Groenewegen (LottoNL-Jumbo), Egan Bernal (Team Sky) and Niki Terpstra (Quick Step Floors) were among those to hit the deck before the riders reached the major cobbled sectors.

A large crash in the middle of the peloton 67km out at sector 12, Warlaing à Brillon, saw the peloton split, with Sky driving the pace afterwards. Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida), Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott), Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha-Alpecin) and Dan Martin (UAE Team Emirates) were among those caught on the wrong side of the split, while Movistar enjoyed having much of their team in the lead group.

There was a regrouping before sector 9 at Auchy à Bersée with 50km to go though. The longest — perhaps the hardest — sector of the day saw Bardet get in mechanical trouble once again, falling a minute behind, while Van Avermaet put in a testing attack towards the end of the sector.

The next sector — number 8 — was the famous Mons-en-Pévèle, or at least 900 metres of it. Team Sky crashed en masse heading into it, with Chris Froome and Geraint Thomas falling and dropping from the peloton briefly.

Still around 30 seconds behind the peloton, Bardet plugged away with lieutenant and Paris-Roubaix runner-up Silvan Dillier by his side. Meanwhile, the unexpected leaders of main group were Movistar, with six riders, including their trio of GC men, at the front of the race.

But the breakaway, or at least the remains of it, were still up front. With 37km to go, Janse van Rensburg and Gaudin left the rest behind to strike for glory. With just a 40-second gap though, their chances of staying away until Roubaix didn’t look great.

The crashes kept coming too, with Michał Kwiatkowski (Team Sky) going down on Pont-Thibault à Ennevelin with 35km to go, and Mikel Landa (Movistar) falling while drinking 32km out. On the exit of sector 5 at Templeuve, Gilbert and Edward Theuns (Team Sunweb) and became the latest men to fall.

Unseen for much of the day, Urán turned up on the television cameras with 30km to go, having clearly crashed at some point and lagging over a minute behind the peloton with teammate Sep Vanmarcke for company.

At 19km from the finish, the break was over, and soon afterwards Van Avermaet added three seconds to his GC lead at the bonus sprint, with Dan Martin taking a two-second bonus. The penultimate sector of the day at Camphin-en-Pévèle saw Lampaert attack, taking Degenkolb and Van Avermaet with him.

Back down the road, Urán and a cadre of teammates toiled almost two minutes down, while Landa, again with a handful of teammates, was chasing at 1:20 from the head of the race. The lead trio enjoyed a 40-second lead heading into the final 10km, with just the Willems à Hem sector to go.

It would be decided in Roubaix for the leaders though, as they passed that sector without any attacks. Now a minute back, the peloton was quiet too, save for Bardet stopping with his third puncture of the race.

Sagan left the peloton behind 3km from the finish, with Gilbert, Jasper Stuvyen (Trek-Segafredo) and Bob Jungels (Quick Step Floors) going too. Though with the leaders so far ahead, it was an attack more with the green jersey points in mind.

After a cat-and-mouse final kilometre, Degenkolb led out the sprint from the front, with Lampaert lying in third wheel. It would end in that order too, with his two rivals offering nothing to counter Degenkolb and his emotional return to the big time.

More to come!

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 3:24:26 2 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 3 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 4 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:00:19 5 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 6 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 7 Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors 8 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:00:27 9 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 10 Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 11 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 12 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 13 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors 14 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie 15 Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 16 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 17 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 18 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 19 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb 20 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 21 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 22 Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky 23 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 24 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 25 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 26 Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo 27 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 28 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 29 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 30 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 31 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 32 Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates 33 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 34 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 35 Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:34 36 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 37 Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 38 Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data 0:00:36 39 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:00:38 40 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 41 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 42 Robert Gesink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 43 Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott 44 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:42 45 Edward Theuns (Bel) Team Sunweb 46 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 47 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 48 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Direct Energie 0:00:47 49 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:48 50 Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:55 51 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:01:02 52 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 0:01:12 53 Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 54 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:23 55 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 56 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:01:30 57 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:50 58 Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:01:55 59 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 60 Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 61 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie 62 Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 63 Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb 64 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 65 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 66 Amael Moinard (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 67 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 68 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 69 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ 70 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 71 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 72 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:02:12 73 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:02:26 74 Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:03:23 75 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:04:15 76 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 77 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 78 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:05:11 79 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida 80 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:05:42 81 Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:47 82 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 83 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 84 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 85 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 86 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 87 Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 88 Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 89 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 90 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates 0:05:52 91 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:05:57 92 Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data 0:06:01 93 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 94 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 95 Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:06:03 96 Michael Valgren (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:06:17 97 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:07:57 98 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:09:31 99 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie 0:10:18 100 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ 0:10:26 101 Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 102 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team 103 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:11:03 104 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:12:24 105 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 106 Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 107 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors 108 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 109 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 110 Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:16:04 111 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors 112 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 113 Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 114 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 115 Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie 116 Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 117 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 118 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 119 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 120 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 121 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky 122 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 123 Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:16:09 124 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 125 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 126 Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team 127 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 128 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 129 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ 130 Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 131 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 132 Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 133 Romain Hardy (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 134 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky 135 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 136 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky 137 Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 138 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 139 Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 140 Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 141 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 142 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal 143 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 144 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie 145 Simon Gerrans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 146 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data 147 Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 148 Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team 149 Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin 150 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 151 Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates 152 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 153 Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 154 Arthur Vichot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 155 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Direct Energie 156 Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 157 Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 158 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 159 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 160 Paul Martens (Ger) LottoNL-Jumbo 161 Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 162 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo 163 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky 0:16:23 164 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:16:28 165 Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:19:51 166 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 167 Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits DNF José Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team DNF Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team DNS Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin

Intermediate sprint - Wasnes-Au-Bac - 59 km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 20 pts 2 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie 17 3 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 15 4 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 13 5 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 11 6 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 10 7 Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb 9 8 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 8 9 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Direct Energie 7 10 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 6 11 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 5 12 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 4 13 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 3 14 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 2 15 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 1

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 30 pts 2 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 25 3 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 22 4 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 19 5 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 17 6 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 15 7 Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors 13 8 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 11 9 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 9 10 Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 7 11 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 6 12 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 5 13 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors 4 14 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie 3 15 Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 2

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 3:24:53 2 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors 3 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 4 Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:45 5 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie 0:01:28 6 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 7 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:20 8 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 9 Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 10 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:05:34 11 Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:05:36 12 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:11:57 13 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 14 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:15:37 15 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 16 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 17 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky 0:15:42 18 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 19 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie 20 Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 21 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 22 Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 23 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 24 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 25 Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 26 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo 27 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky 0:15:56 28 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:19:24

Most combative # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Direct Energie

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Quick-Step Floors 10:13:56 2 Trek-Segafredo 0:00:08 3 Movistar Team 0:00:50 4 Bora-Hansgrohe 5 LottoNl-Jumbo 0:00:54 6 Mitchelton-Scott 7 Team Sunweb 0:00:58 8 Direct Energie 0:01:03 9 Dimension Data 10 Lotto Soudal 0:01:05 11 Katusha-Alpecin 0:01:18 12 UAE Team Emirates 0:01:28 13 Bahrain-Merida 0:02:11 14 AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:39 15 Fortuneo-Samsic 0:03:39 16 Astana Pro Team 0:04:31 17 EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:05:07 18 BMC Racing Team 0:06:28 19 Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:11:23 20 Groupama-FDJ 0:12:25 21 Team Sky 0:12:40 22 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:23:23

General classification after stage 9 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 36:07:17 2 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:43 3 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:00:44 4 Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors 0:00:50 5 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:31 6 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:32 7 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:01:33 8 Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky 0:01:42 9 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 10 Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team 11 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 0:01:43 12 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:01:48 13 Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:01:57 14 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:58 15 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:02:03 16 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:02:06 17 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:32 18 Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 0:02:37 19 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:02:42 20 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:02:48 21 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:02:50 22 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:02:53 23 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:03:08 24 Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates 0:03:22 25 Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:04:21 26 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 0:04:41 27 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie 0:04:42 28 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 0:05:01 29 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 0:05:12 30 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:06:05 31 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 32 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:06:39 33 Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott 0:06:54 34 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 0:07:00 35 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 0:08:22 36 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie 0:08:43 37 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:08:53 38 Amael Moinard (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 0:09:06 39 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:09:20 40 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:09:21 41 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates 0:09:31 42 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:09:37 43 Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:10:19 44 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:11:09 45 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:11:16 46 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:12:00 47 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 0:12:13 48 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:13:50 49 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 0:13:59 50 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:14:25 51 Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb 0:14:58 52 Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:15:33 53 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 0:15:44 54 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 0:15:47 55 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 0:16:16 56 Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data 0:17:19 57 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:17:50 58 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky 0:17:52 59 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 0:18:14 60 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:18:31 61 Arthur Vichot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:19:20 62 Edward Theuns (Bel) Team Sunweb 0:20:19 63 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:20:23 64 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:20:29 65 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:20:38 66 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:20:46 67 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:21:03 68 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:21:17 69 Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 0:21:22 70 Robert Gesink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 71 Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:21:33 72 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:21:50 73 Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 0:22:05 74 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:22:12 75 Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:22:54 76 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:23:06 77 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:23:20 78 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors 0:24:01 79 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:24:10 80 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Direct Energie 0:24:11 81 Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:24:21 82 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 0:24:47 83 Romain Hardy (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 0:24:48 84 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:25:02 85 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:25:04 86 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:26:18 87 Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:26:31 88 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 0:26:36 89 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:26:38 90 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:26:47 91 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:26:52 92 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ 0:27:06 93 Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 0:27:20 94 Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie 0:27:36 95 Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data 0:28:05 96 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie 0:28:08 97 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:28:16 98 Paul Martens (Ger) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:28:19 99 Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 0:28:21 100 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida 0:28:32 101 Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 0:29:11 102 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:29:14 103 Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 0:29:18 104 Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:29:37 105 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:30:08 106 Michael Valgren (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:30:17 107 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 0:30:24 108 Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:30:35 109 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:30:47 110 Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 0:31:22 111 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:32:24 112 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky 0:32:25 113 Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:32:30 114 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:32:40 115 Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:32:43 116 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:33:01 117 Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:34:50 118 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:35:31 119 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ 0:35:36 120 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:35:52 121 Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:35:53 122 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors 0:36:04 123 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:36:15 124 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors 0:36:24 125 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:36:48 126 Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:36:50 127 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 0:37:03 128 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:37:24 129 Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:37:26 130 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 0:37:40 131 Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:38:15 132 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 0:38:42 133 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:39:01 134 Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:40:05 135 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:40:33 136 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:41:09 137 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:41:20 138 Simon Gerrans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:41:37 139 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 0:41:57 140 Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 0:42:07 141 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:42:54 142 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Direct Energie 0:43:19 143 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:43:43 144 Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team 0:43:50 145 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky 0:43:53 146 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:45:03 147 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team 0:45:13 148 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:45:55 149 Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin 0:47:01 150 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:47:08 151 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates 0:48:20 152 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky 0:48:38 153 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie 0:49:33 154 Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:49:44 155 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ 0:50:17 156 Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:50:21 157 Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:52:31 158 Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:52:58 159 Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:53:14 160 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:54:40 161 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:55:51 162 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:57:06 163 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data 0:57:12 164 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:58:05 165 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:59:58 166 Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 1:02:29 167 Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 1:20:01

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 299 pts 2 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors 218 3 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 132 4 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 129 5 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 106 6 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 106 7 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 100 8 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 72 9 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 64 10 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 55 11 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 54 12 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 53 13 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie 50 14 Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates 45 15 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 45 16 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 44 17 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie 43 18 Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 40 19 Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 40 20 Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 38 21 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie 35 22 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 34 23 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 33 24 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 32 25 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 32 26 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie 31 27 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 30 28 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 29 29 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 28 30 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors 28 31 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 28 32 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 26 33 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 24 34 Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 23 35 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 20 36 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Direct Energie 20 37 Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors 18 38 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 17 39 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 17 40 Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 17 41 Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 17 42 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 17 43 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 16 44 Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data 16 45 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 15 46 Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 15 47 Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 15 48 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 15 49 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 14 50 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 13 51 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 13 52 Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott 12 53 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 12 54 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 11 55 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 11 56 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 10 57 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 10 58 Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb 9 59 Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 9 60 Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team 9 61 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 9 62 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 8 63 Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo 7 64 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors 7 65 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ 7 66 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 6 67 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 6 68 Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 6 69 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 6 70 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 6 71 Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 5 72 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 5 73 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 5 74 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 4 75 Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky 3 76 Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 3 77 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 2 78 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2 79 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 1 80 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 1 81 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 1 82 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates 1 83 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 5

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 6 pts 2 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie 4 3 Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 4 4 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 3 5 Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates 2 6 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie 2 7 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 1 8 Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 1 9 Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 1 10 Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1 11 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1 12 Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 1

Young riders classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 36:09:00 2 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie 0:07:00 3 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:07:37 4 Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:08:36 5 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:09:26 6 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:12:07 7 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:12:42 8 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky 0:16:09 9 Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 0:20:22 10 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors 0:22:18 11 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:23:19 12 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 0:24:53 13 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:25:04 14 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:26:33 15 Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:28:52 16 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky 0:30:42 17 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:35:05 18 Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:35:07 19 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 0:35:57 20 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:38:50 21 Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 0:40:24 22 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:45:25 23 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie 0:47:50 24 Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:50:48 25 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:52:57 26 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:54:08 27 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:55:23 28 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:56:22