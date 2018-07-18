Tour de France: Geraint Thomas wins stage 11 at La Rosiere, takes yellow
Race explodes in second Alpine stage
Stage 11: Albertville - La Rosière
If the first Alpine outing of the 2018 Tour de France had seen something of a stalemate, the second helping on Wednesday's stage 11 duly saw the race explode for the first time. Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) took the stage victory in La Rosière and moved into the yellow jersey, with his general classification rivals scattered down the mountain below him.
Related Articles
Thomas had played down talk of an internal rivalry within Team Sky on the rest day, but he produced a real statement of intent when he accelerated away from Chris Froome and the rest of the GC group six kilometres from the top of the final climb – the first summit finish of the race. Not that Froome looked any weaker; he played the obvious games with the rest of the overall contenders before riding away from them in the final few kilometres.
The four-time champion placed third on the stage, pipped at the line by Tom Dumoulin (Sunweb), who had attacked ahead of the final climb and who had been joined by Thomas for a few kilometres before the Welshman ripped away for the line in the final kilometre.
Mikel Nieve placed fifth, having come so close to surviving from the day's breakaway. Fellow escapee Damiano Caruso came around him for fourth, but ultimately this stage was all about the GC riders. Dumoulin and Froome finished 20 seconds behind Thomas, while Dan Martin (UAE Team Emirates), whose counter-attack had helped Froome to drop many of his big-name rivals, finished at 27 seconds.
Next in was a group containing Romain Bardet, Nairo Quintana, Vincenzo Nibali, and Primoz Roglic. Fifty-nine seconds was the damage for them on what must be a significant dent to morale.
Mikel Landa finished at 1:47, the Movistar hierarchy becoming increasingly clear on a day that saw Alejandro Valverde animate the race with a 60km attack before eventually losing more than three minutes. Ilnur Zakarin lost another 1:51, while the damage was more fatal for others –Jakob Fuglsang, Adam Yates and Bob Jungels both losing 4:42. In Yates' case, it must be pointed out that when he was dropped with 10km of the final climb remaining, his teammate Nieve was making his play for the stage win. The writing was already on the wall for Rigobero Uran, Bauke Mollema, and Rafal Majka, but they all lost more than 10 minutes and plummeted definitively out of contention.
Thomas now leads the race by 1:25 from his teammate Froome, with Dumoulin third overall at 1:44. No one else is within two minutes – Nibali at 2:14, Roglic at 2:33 and his teammate Steven Kruijswijk at 2:40. Landa and Bardet then creep in just under three minutes down, with Quintana and Martin rounding out the top 10 at 3:16.
"It is unreal and I didn't expect it at all," Thomas said before his trip to the podium to pull on the maillot jaune for a second Tour in a row.
"We were low on numbers and so it was more instinct, when I went, it was so that we didn't get caught out and have to ride. I got a little gap and then Froomey could follow the other guys. I committed and got across to [Tom] Dumoulin and was able to sit on because Froomey was coming across. I could see Frosty [Mikel Nieve], and it's a shame, but I had to go for that win because it was super nice."
Of the maillot jaune, he added: "I knew there was a good chance, obviously, but I didn't know how anyone else was going to ride. To wear the yellow jersey is always a massive honour. I managed to do it last year, and to do it two years in a row is really nice."
How it unfolded
After watching Julian Alaphilippe go all the way the previous afternoon, there was once again no shortage of interest in the breakaway on the second of three days in the Alps. More than 40 riders managed to escape the clutches of the peloton, though many would fall away once the road began to rise in earnest. One of them was Peter Sagan, who struck out for a second day in a row to collect the points at the intermediate sprint, adding to his lead in the green jersey standings before drifting back through the peloton to the soon-to-be-formed gruppetto.
With Sagan at the intermediate sprint were four other riders: Warren Barguil (Fortuneo-Samsic), Damiano Caruso (BMC Racing), Romain Sicard (Direct Energie), and Dani Navarro (Cofidis). They led onto the Montée de Bisanne, an hors-catégorie climb 12.4km long and 8.4 per cent steep, but they would soon be joined by the stronger riders of the huge group chasing behind.
In there were: Julian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step Floors), Mathias Frank (AG2R La Mondiale), Chad Hagan, Soren Kragh Andersen (Sunweb), Maxime Bouet, Amael Moinard, Romain Hardy (Fortuneo-Samsic), Gorka Izaguirre (Bahrain-Merida), Mark Soler (Movistar), Tejay van Garderen, Stefan Kung (BMC), Pawel Poljanski (Bora-Hansgrohe), Michael Valgren, Tanel Kanger, (Astana), Serge Pauwels (Dimension Data), Thomas De Gendt, Tomasz Marczynski (Lotto Soudal), Rein Taaramae, Jerome Cousin (Direct Energie), Toms Skujins (Trek-Segafredo), Jesus Herrada, Anthony Perez (Cofidis), Mikel Nieve, Damian Howson (Mitchelton-Scott), Darwin Atapuma (UAE Team Emirates), Arthur Vichot, Rudy Molard (Groupama-FDJ), Guillaume Martin (Wanty Groupe Gobert), Pierre Rolland (EF-Drapac).
At the top of the climb, Alaphilippe, wearing the polka-dot jersey after Tuesday's exploits, sprinted for more points to extend his lead in the mountains classification. Barguil also tried but couldn't match the acceleration, while De Gendt came across in third. Those three took on the descent together, while the riders who'd lost ground on the upper slopes managed to regain contact.
Meanwhile, the gap to the peloton, led by Team Sky and their Classics specialist Luke Rowe, had yawned out to six minutes.
Col du Pré and Cormet de Roselend
By the lower slopes of the Col du Pré, the second HC climb of the day, Alaphilippe, Barguil, and De Gendt had been caught and the leading group had swelled to more than 30 once again. It would soon explode, though, as the double-digit gradients started to bite. Fortuneo would impose a train of their own, setting a pace that would thin the group dramatically.
Back in the peloton, the Sky hegemony was finally broken. Luke Rowe disappeared from the front and Movistar took it up, putting three men in front of that Sky train. The increase in pace was almost immediately evidenced by a number of riders – who'd been able to cope with the more sedate pace until then – falling off the back. Among them were Greg Van Avermaet, who, as he himself predicted, began to slide out of the yellow jersey.
And then came the GC damage. Rigoberto Urán, who'd lost time the previous day and before that on the cobbles, fell away and waved a definitive goodbye to his GC ambitions. It was the same for Bauke Mollema, who has been struggling with back pain. Further up, Rafal Majka showed more signs of weakness.
Half-way up the climb, Valverde made the first real attack of the Tour de France. He quickly opened up a lead of half a minute as Sky were forced back onto the front, and picked off the flailing members of the early break. One of them, of course, was Soler, who got straight to work for his leader.
At the top of the Col du Pré, Barguil – with Alaphilippe dropped – helped himself to the KOM points, ahead of Pauwels, who was by now in the virtual maillot jaune. Valverde and Soler, 3:50 down, had found 1:10 on Sky and the rest of the peloton.
After a short descent, the road reared uphill again to the Cormet de Roselend – a 5.7km climb at 6.7 per cent, rising to an altitude of almost 2000 metres. Not content with Gianni Moscon’s reappearance, Vincenzo Nibali’s Bahrain-Merida put Franco Pelizotti on the front of the bunch and thinned the group to 30. Meanwhile, Valverde was two minutes up the road and now in the virtual yellow jersey, but Bahrain's forcing would shave half a minute off the gap by the top.
In the break, once again it was Fortuneo taking it up, Moinard with Barguil in his wheel ready to help himself to more points at the top. At the crest, there were 13 left out front: Moinard, Barguil, Gesbert, Nieve, Valgren, Kangert, Martin, Caruso, Herrada, Navarro, Frank, Pauwels, and Atapuma.
Valverde and Soler topped the climb just over two minutes in arrears, but their lead over the GC group had been paired back to a minute. A long, 18-kilometre descent followed, used by Tom Dumoulin for a speculative attack, with teammate Kragh Andersen for company.
By the foot of the final climb, the situation was thus: Four leaders in Barguil, Moinard, Caruso, and Valgren, then eight of their previous companions at 30 seconds, then Valverde/Soler at 2:30, then Dumoulin and Kragh Andersen at 2:48, then the Sky-led peloton at 3:20.
Summit finish
Just a kilometre or so into the climb to La Rosière – 17.6km at an average of 5.8 per cent – Soler's work was done, though by this point Dumoulin had pretty much made the bridge, so Valverde tucked in behind the Dutchman, who still had Kragh Andersen to pull for another kilometre or so. When Kragh Andersen went, Dumoulin started pulling and turned round to usher Valverde through, but the Spaniard refused, putting the pressure on Dumoulin with the excuse that he had teammates to fall back on behind. 30 seconds was their gap to the peloton, where there were no more than 20 riders, and six of them wearing Sky jerseys.
Up front, Moinard pulled over and almost ground to a halt, leaving Barguil to fight mano a mano with Caruso, Nieve, and Valgren, though the latter was done for after seven kilometres. The Cofidis duo of Herrada and Navarro led the chase and produced a remarkable effort to bridge across to the three remaining leaders with 9km to go. As soon as they'd made the junction, however, Nieve attacked. He was clearly all-in for a stage win and not a bridge for Yates, as the attack coincided with the Mitchelton leader losing contact with the GC group. Nieve's move stuck, and spelled an end to Barguil's hopes, with Caruso the chief chaser followed by the Cofidis duo.
Meanwhile, Dumoulin had too much for Valverde and dropped the Spaniard, who fell back to the peloton and then out of the back of it, his GC hopes and Movistar's 'three cards' approach taking a major hit. By now Castroviejo had pulled over and Kwiatkowski was doing the damage for Sky, and following Yates and Valverde out of the back door were Ilnur Zakarin, Jakob Fuglsang, and white jersey Pierre Latour.
With six kilometres to go, Nieve had one minute on the advancing Dumoulin, with the peloton at 1:35. Kwiatkowski dug in and caused enough damage to take Egan Bernal – Sky's next in line to pull – out of the equation.
With just over 6km to go, Thomas made his move. Froome pulled over and waved the others through, but they began to call his bluff. Bardet cracked first, dragging Froome with him and establishing a selection with Quintana, Nibali, Roglic, and Martin, who would dangle off the back. By this point, Landa and Zakarin had lost contact, and Yates a few kilomtres before that.
Froome then made an attack of his own. He risked dragging the others over to Thomas, but he sensed weakness in his rivals. He was well marked, with Bardet putting in a couple of short-lived accelerations. Another big acceleration from Froome kept everyone on their toes.
With 4km to go, Thomas reached Dumoulin and sat in, but they would soon be hunted down by Froome. Martin, having clawed his way back, made a big attack and Froome, scarcely able to believe his luck, jumped on board. Quintana, Bardet, Nibali, and Roglic let it go, and as they looked around at each other, the duo eased clear. Kruijswijk then got back in to make it a group of five.
With just over a kilometre to go, and with Dumoulin and Thomas almost in sight, Froome attacked Martin. As he did, Thomas made an equally stinging acceleration to jump clear of Dumoulin and pass Nieve en route to the stage win.
Though Sky didn't quite manage a one-two on the stage, they nevertheless now sit one-two on GC. Alpe d'Huez awaits tomorrow, as do the inevitable leadership questions, but for Sky it was a near-perfect day, while for everyone else a tough task just got even tougher.
It was the end of the road for some; Mark Cavendish and Marcel Kittel - along with their lead-out men Mark Renshaw and Rick Zabel - finished more than 30 minutes down and missed the time cut.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|3:29:36
|2
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:00:20
|3
|Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|4
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:22
|5
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
|6
|Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:27
|7
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:57
|8
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:59
|9
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|10
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|11
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo
|12
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:01:07
|13
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:47
|14
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
|15
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:01:58
|16
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:51
|17
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:59
|18
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|0:03:06
|19
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:03:08
|20
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|21
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:03:30
|22
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|23
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|24
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|0:03:41
|25
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:53
|26
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|27
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
|0:04:42
|28
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|29
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|0:07:10
|30
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:08:59
|31
|Michael Valgren (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:09:49
|32
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:10:40
|33
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:10:56
|34
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:11:29
|35
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|36
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|37
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|38
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|39
|Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:12:02
|40
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|41
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:12:31
|42
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:14:21
|43
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|44
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky
|45
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:15:03
|46
|Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:15:29
|47
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:16:31
|48
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|49
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|50
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb
|51
|Amael Moinard (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|52
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|53
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|54
|Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|55
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|0:17:25
|56
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|57
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Direct Energie
|0:17:51
|58
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|59
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|60
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|61
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|0:18:42
|62
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:20:07
|63
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ
|64
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|65
|Robert Gesink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:21:17
|66
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|67
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates
|68
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|0:22:02
|69
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:22:23
|70
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|71
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|72
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|73
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|74
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|75
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team
|76
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|77
|Paul Martens (Ger) LottoNL-Jumbo
|78
|Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|79
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|80
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:23:51
|81
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:24:38
|82
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|83
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:24:51
|84
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|85
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|86
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|87
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|88
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
|89
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|90
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates
|0:26:05
|91
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
|0:26:07
|92
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott
|93
|Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data
|94
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Team Sunweb
|95
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|96
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|97
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|98
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|99
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|100
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|101
|Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|102
|Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|103
|Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|104
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|105
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|106
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|107
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|108
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|109
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|110
|Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|111
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|112
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|113
|Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team
|114
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|115
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|116
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|117
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|118
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|119
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|120
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie
|121
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|122
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team
|123
|Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|124
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:26:44
|125
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data
|0:27:25
|126
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|127
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|128
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|129
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ
|130
|Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|131
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|132
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|133
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|134
|Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|135
|Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|136
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|137
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|138
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|139
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|140
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|141
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|142
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|143
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
|144
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|145
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|146
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|147
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|148
|Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|149
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|150
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:27:45
|151
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ
|0:27:56
|152
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:27:58
|153
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:28:31
|154
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
|0:29:05
|155
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
|156
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:29:18
|157
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:29:22
|158
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|159
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo
|160
|Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|161
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|0:29:25
|162
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:31:32
|OTL
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|OTL
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
|OTL
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|20
|pts
|2
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|17
|3
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|15
|4
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|13
|5
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
|11
|6
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|10
|7
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|9
|8
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|8
|9
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|7
|10
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|6
|11
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|5
|12
|Michael Valgren (Den) Astana Pro Team
|4
|13
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|3
|14
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
|2
|15
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|20
|pts
|2
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
|17
|3
|Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|15
|4
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|13
|5
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
|11
|6
|Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
|10
|7
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|9
|8
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|9
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|7
|10
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|6
|11
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo
|5
|12
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|4
|13
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|14
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
|2
|15
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|20
|pts
|2
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|15
|3
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|12
|4
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|10
|5
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Direct Energie
|8
|6
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|6
|7
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
|4
|8
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|20
|pts
|2
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|15
|3
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|12
|4
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|10
|5
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|8
|6
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|6
|7
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|4
|8
|Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|5
|pts
|2
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3
|3
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|2
|4
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|10
|pts
|2
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
|8
|3
|Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|6
|4
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|4
|5
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
|2
|6
|Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
|3:31:23
|2
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:12
|3
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:01:21
|4
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:01:43
|5
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:07:12
|6
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:14:44
|7
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|8
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:18:20
|9
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|0:20:15
|10
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:22:04
|11
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:22:51
|12
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|0:23:04
|13
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
|0:24:20
|14
|Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|15
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|16
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|17
|Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team
|18
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|19
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:24:57
|20
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:25:38
|21
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|22
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|23
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:25:58
|24
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:26:11
|25
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:27:35
|26
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo
|27
|Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|28
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:29:45
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Sky
|10:30:55
|2
|Movistar Team
|0:04:09
|3
|Bahrain-Merida
|0:05:28
|4
|LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:08:58
|5
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:13:10
|6
|Astana Pro Team
|0:15:28
|7
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:18:22
|8
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:23:18
|9
|Katusha-Alpecin
|0:24:24
|10
|Mitchelton-Scott
|0:29:04
|11
|Team Sunweb
|0:30:13
|12
|BMC Racing Team
|0:31:17
|13
|Fortuneo-Samsic
|0:34:03
|14
|Groupama-FDJ
|0:40:09
|15
|Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:40:49
|16
|EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:45:21
|17
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:45:29
|18
|Direct Energie
|0:48:38
|19
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:51:04
|20
|Quick-Step Floors
|0:52:17
|21
|Lotto Soudal
|0:53:02
|22
|Dimension Data
|0:58:35
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|44:06:16
|2
|Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|0:01:25
|3
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:01:44
|4
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:02:14
|5
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:02:23
|6
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:02:40
|7
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:56
|8
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:58
|9
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:03:16
|10
|Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
|11
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:04:28
|12
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:04:53
|13
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:04:58
|14
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:05:21
|15
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
|0:05:50
|16
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:05:51
|17
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:06:36
|18
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:10:01
|19
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|0:10:30
|20
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:11:46
|21
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|0:12:46
|22
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:13:19
|23
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:13:45
|24
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:13:49
|25
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|0:14:50
|26
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
|0:19:21
|27
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:20:11
|28
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:23:36
|29
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:29:32
|30
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:31:03
|31
|Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|0:32:01
|32
|Amael Moinard (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|0:33:52
|33
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|0:34:44
|34
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|0:34:49
|35
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|0:34:51
|36
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:35:06
|37
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:35:51
|38
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|0:36:34
|39
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:37:08
|40
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:37:15
|41
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:37:29
|42
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Direct Energie
|0:39:42
|43
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|0:40:06
|44
|Robert Gesink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:42:38
|45
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:43:45
|46
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates
|0:43:51
|47
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:44:36
|48
|Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:44:49
|49
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:45:13
|50
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:45:17
|51
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:45:31
|52
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:45:58
|53
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:47:57
|54
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|0:49:55
|55
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|0:50:15
|56
|Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data
|0:51:41
|57
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:51:48
|58
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:52:13
|59
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|0:53:03
|60
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:53:38
|61
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:53:50
|62
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
|0:54:45
|63
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:54:46
|64
|Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:54:55
|65
|Michael Valgren (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:55:02
|66
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|0:55:21
|67
|Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:57:33
|68
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:57:38
|69
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:57:57
|70
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|0:58:44
|71
|Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:58:52
|72
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:58:53
|73
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|0:59:24
|74
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|75
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:59:48
|76
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|1:00:30
|77
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|1:00:35
|78
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|1:00:41
|79
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:02:01
|80
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ
|1:02:09
|81
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:03:27
|82
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
|1:03:46
|83
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|1:05:03
|84
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|1:05:09
|85
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|1:05:25
|86
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|1:05:49
|87
|Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin
|1:05:59
|88
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:06:27
|89
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|1:07:03
|90
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Team Sunweb
|1:07:33
|91
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|1:07:35
|92
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|1:08:13
|93
|Paul Martens (Ger) LottoNL-Jumbo
|1:08:14
|94
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:09:01
|95
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|1:09:04
|96
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|1:09:33
|97
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:10:34
|98
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|1:10:40
|99
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|1:10:44
|100
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1:11:34
|101
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1:11:38
|102
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:11:46
|103
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:12:48
|104
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1:13:14
|105
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|1:14:02
|106
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|1:14:12
|107
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|1:14:25
|108
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|1:14:26
|109
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|1:15:35
|110
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|1:16:07
|111
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|1:16:23
|112
|Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|1:17:49
|113
|Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|1:17:50
|114
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky
|1:17:55
|115
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie
|1:18:09
|116
|Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|1:18:29
|117
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|1:18:36
|118
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:18:45
|119
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|1:19:27
|120
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
|1:19:51
|121
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1:20:15
|122
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|1:20:33
|123
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1:22:23
|124
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
|1:22:26
|125
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team
|1:23:45
|126
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|1:24:13
|127
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1:25:32
|128
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data
|1:25:36
|129
|Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|1:26:50
|130
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ
|1:26:55
|131
|Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|1:27:12
|132
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|1:27:34
|133
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|1:28:05
|134
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|1:28:07
|135
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|1:28:09
|136
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|1:28:43
|137
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|1:28:51
|138
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
|1:29:03
|139
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
|1:29:23
|140
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates
|1:30:44
|141
|Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|1:31:24
|142
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|1:31:48
|143
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|1:32:21
|144
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|1:32:28
|145
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|1:33:16
|146
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:33:44
|147
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team
|1:35:14
|148
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Direct Energie
|1:35:44
|149
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|1:36:13
|150
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|1:36:32
|151
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1:37:14
|152
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:40:12
|153
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
|1:41:22
|154
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ
|1:42:07
|155
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:45:19
|156
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:45:59
|157
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|1:48:46
|158
|Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|1:52:19
|159
|Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|1:53:48
|160
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|1:55:19
|161
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo
|1:56:34
|162
|Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|2:10:02
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|339
|pts
|2
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|218
|3
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|132
|4
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|129
|5
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|106
|6
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|106
|7
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|100
|8
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|82
|9
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|78
|10
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|69
|11
|Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
|64
|12
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|64
|13
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|64
|14
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|53
|15
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie
|50
|16
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|45
|17
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|43
|18
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|43
|19
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|40
|20
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|40
|21
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|38
|22
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|35
|23
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|34
|24
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|33
|25
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|32
|26
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|32
|27
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|31
|28
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
|31
|29
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|30
|30
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|29
|31
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|28
|32
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
|28
|33
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|26
|34
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|25
|35
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|24
|36
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|23
|37
|Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|23
|38
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo
|20
|39
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|20
|40
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|20
|41
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Direct Energie
|20
|42
|Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|19
|43
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
|18
|44
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|18
|45
|Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|18
|46
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott
|18
|47
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
|17
|48
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|17
|49
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|17
|50
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|17
|51
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|17
|52
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|17
|53
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|16
|54
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data
|16
|55
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Direct Energie
|15
|56
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|15
|57
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|15
|58
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|15
|59
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|14
|60
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|13
|61
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|13
|62
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|13
|63
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|13
|64
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|12
|65
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|12
|66
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
|11
|67
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|11
|68
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
|11
|69
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|11
|70
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|10
|71
|Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data
|10
|72
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|10
|73
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
|9
|74
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|9
|75
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team
|9
|76
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
|9
|77
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|8
|78
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|8
|79
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|8
|80
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|7
|81
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ
|7
|82
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|6
|83
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|6
|84
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|6
|85
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|6
|86
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|6
|87
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|5
|88
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|5
|89
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|5
|90
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|5
|91
|Michael Valgren (Den) Astana Pro Team
|4
|92
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|93
|Amael Moinard (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|3
|94
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|3
|95
|Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|3
|96
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|2
|97
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|2
|98
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
|2
|99
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|2
|100
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2
|101
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1
|102
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates
|1
|103
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|104
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|5
|pts
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|61
|pts
|2
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|49
|3
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|40
|4
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Direct Energie
|36
|5
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|22
|6
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|21
|7
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|15
|8
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|14
|9
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|12
|10
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|12
|11
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|11
|12
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|10
|13
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|10
|14
|Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|10
|15
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
|8
|16
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|7
|17
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
|7
|18
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|6
|19
|Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|6
|20
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|6
|21
|Robert Gesink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|5
|22
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|4
|23
|Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|4
|24
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|4
|25
|Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
|3
|26
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
|2
|27
|Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|28
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|2
|29
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|1
|30
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|1
|31
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|1
|32
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|33
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|44:18:02
|2
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:02:03
|3
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
|0:07:35
|4
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|0:23:05
|5
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:32:50
|6
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:33:27
|7
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:33:31
|8
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:42:04
|9
|Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:45:47
|10
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:48:49
|11
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:53:17
|12
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|0:53:23
|13
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|0:54:03
|14
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:00:00
|15
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1:01:28
|16
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|1:02:16
|17
|Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|1:06:03
|18
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
|1:10:40
|19
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|1:16:19
|20
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|1:16:21
|21
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|1:16:23
|22
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
|1:29:36
|23
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:33:33
|24
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:34:13
|25
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|1:37:00
|26
|Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|1:40:33
|27
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|1:43:33
|28
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo
|1:44:48
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Movistar Team
|133:09:11
|2
|Bahrain-Merida
|0:01:37
|3
|Team Sky
|0:05:45
|4
|LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:07:59
|5
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:24:43
|6
|Astana Pro Team
|0:28:55
|7
|Mitchelton-Scott
|0:34:55
|8
|BMC Racing Team
|0:35:34
|9
|Team Sunweb
|0:46:29
|10
|Katusha-Alpecin
|0:53:53
|11
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:54:53
|12
|Groupama-FDJ
|0:59:31
|13
|Quick-Step Floors
|0:59:58
|14
|Fortuneo-Samsic
|1:02:42
|15
|Direct Energie
|1:06:36
|16
|Trek-Segafredo
|1:08:10
|17
|EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|1:21:44
|18
|Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|1:24:13
|19
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|1:33:38
|20
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:33:47
|21
|Dimension Data
|1:35:16
|22
|Lotto Soudal
|2:05:46
