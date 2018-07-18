Image 1 of 52 Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 52 Dan Martin (UAE Team Emirates) finished 6th on stage 11 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 3 of 52 Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale) finished 8th on stage 11 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 4 of 52 Domenico Pozzovivo (Bahrain-Merida) crosses the line (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 5 of 52 Mikel Nieve (Mitchelton-Scott) finished fifth in stage 11 after being caught with 300 metres to go. If the first Alpine outing of the 2018 Tour de France had seen something of a stalemate, the second helping on Wednesday's stage 11 duly saw the race explode for the first time. Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) took the stage victory in La Rosière and moved into the yellow jersey, with his general classification rivals scattered down the mountain below him.

Thomas had played down talk of an internal rivalry within Team Sky on the rest day, but he produced a real statement of intent when he accelerated away from Chris Froome and the rest of the GC group six kilometres from the top of the final climb – the first summit finish of the race. Not that Froome looked any weaker; he played the obvious games with the rest of the overall contenders before riding away from them in the final few kilometres.

The four-time champion placed third on the stage, pipped at the line by Tom Dumoulin (Sunweb), who had attacked ahead of the final climb and who had been joined by Thomas for a few kilometres before the Welshman ripped away for the line in the final kilometre.

Mikel Nieve placed fifth, having come so close to surviving from the day's breakaway. Fellow escapee Damiano Caruso came around him for fourth, but ultimately this stage was all about the GC riders. Dumoulin and Froome finished 20 seconds behind Thomas, while Dan Martin (UAE Team Emirates), whose counter-attack had helped Froome to drop many of his big-name rivals, finished at 27 seconds.

Next in was a group containing Romain Bardet, Nairo Quintana, Vincenzo Nibali, and Primoz Roglic. Fifty-nine seconds was the damage for them on what must be a significant dent to morale.

Mikel Landa finished at 1:47, the Movistar hierarchy becoming increasingly clear on a day that saw Alejandro Valverde animate the race with a 60km attack before eventually losing more than three minutes. Ilnur Zakarin lost another 1:51, while the damage was more fatal for others –Jakob Fuglsang, Adam Yates and Bob Jungels both losing 4:42. In Yates' case, it must be pointed out that when he was dropped with 10km of the final climb remaining, his teammate Nieve was making his play for the stage win. The writing was already on the wall for Rigobero Uran, Bauke Mollema, and Rafal Majka, but they all lost more than 10 minutes and plummeted definitively out of contention.

Thomas now leads the race by 1:25 from his teammate Froome, with Dumoulin third overall at 1:44. No one else is within two minutes – Nibali at 2:14, Roglic at 2:33 and his teammate Steven Kruijswijk at 2:40. Landa and Bardet then creep in just under three minutes down, with Quintana and Martin rounding out the top 10 at 3:16.

"It is unreal and I didn't expect it at all," Thomas said before his trip to the podium to pull on the maillot jaune for a second Tour in a row.

"We were low on numbers and so it was more instinct, when I went, it was so that we didn't get caught out and have to ride. I got a little gap and then Froomey could follow the other guys. I committed and got across to [Tom] Dumoulin and was able to sit on because Froomey was coming across. I could see Frosty [Mikel Nieve], and it's a shame, but I had to go for that win because it was super nice."

Of the maillot jaune, he added: "I knew there was a good chance, obviously, but I didn't know how anyone else was going to ride. To wear the yellow jersey is always a massive honour. I managed to do it last year, and to do it two years in a row is really nice."

How it unfolded

After watching Julian Alaphilippe go all the way the previous afternoon, there was once again no shortage of interest in the breakaway on the second of three days in the Alps. More than 40 riders managed to escape the clutches of the peloton, though many would fall away once the road began to rise in earnest. One of them was Peter Sagan, who struck out for a second day in a row to collect the points at the intermediate sprint, adding to his lead in the green jersey standings before drifting back through the peloton to the soon-to-be-formed gruppetto.

With Sagan at the intermediate sprint were four other riders: Warren Barguil (Fortuneo-Samsic), Damiano Caruso (BMC Racing), Romain Sicard (Direct Energie), and Dani Navarro (Cofidis). They led onto the Montée de Bisanne, an hors-catégorie climb 12.4km long and 8.4 per cent steep, but they would soon be joined by the stronger riders of the huge group chasing behind.

In there were: Julian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step Floors), Mathias Frank (AG2R La Mondiale), Chad Hagan, Soren Kragh Andersen (Sunweb), Maxime Bouet, Amael Moinard, Romain Hardy (Fortuneo-Samsic), Gorka Izaguirre (Bahrain-Merida), Mark Soler (Movistar), Tejay van Garderen, Stefan Kung (BMC), Pawel Poljanski (Bora-Hansgrohe), Michael Valgren, Tanel Kanger, (Astana), Serge Pauwels (Dimension Data), Thomas De Gendt, Tomasz Marczynski (Lotto Soudal), Rein Taaramae, Jerome Cousin (Direct Energie), Toms Skujins (Trek-Segafredo), Jesus Herrada, Anthony Perez (Cofidis), Mikel Nieve, Damian Howson (Mitchelton-Scott), Darwin Atapuma (UAE Team Emirates), Arthur Vichot, Rudy Molard (Groupama-FDJ), Guillaume Martin (Wanty Groupe Gobert), Pierre Rolland (EF-Drapac).

At the top of the climb, Alaphilippe, wearing the polka-dot jersey after Tuesday's exploits, sprinted for more points to extend his lead in the mountains classification. Barguil also tried but couldn't match the acceleration, while De Gendt came across in third. Those three took on the descent together, while the riders who'd lost ground on the upper slopes managed to regain contact.

Meanwhile, the gap to the peloton, led by Team Sky and their Classics specialist Luke Rowe, had yawned out to six minutes.

Col du Pré and Cormet de Roselend

By the lower slopes of the Col du Pré, the second HC climb of the day, Alaphilippe, Barguil, and De Gendt had been caught and the leading group had swelled to more than 30 once again. It would soon explode, though, as the double-digit gradients started to bite. Fortuneo would impose a train of their own, setting a pace that would thin the group dramatically.

Back in the peloton, the Sky hegemony was finally broken. Luke Rowe disappeared from the front and Movistar took it up, putting three men in front of that Sky train. The increase in pace was almost immediately evidenced by a number of riders – who'd been able to cope with the more sedate pace until then – falling off the back. Among them were Greg Van Avermaet, who, as he himself predicted, began to slide out of the yellow jersey.

And then came the GC damage. Rigoberto Urán, who'd lost time the previous day and before that on the cobbles, fell away and waved a definitive goodbye to his GC ambitions. It was the same for Bauke Mollema, who has been struggling with back pain. Further up, Rafal Majka showed more signs of weakness.

Half-way up the climb, Valverde made the first real attack of the Tour de France. He quickly opened up a lead of half a minute as Sky were forced back onto the front, and picked off the flailing members of the early break. One of them, of course, was Soler, who got straight to work for his leader.

At the top of the Col du Pré, Barguil – with Alaphilippe dropped – helped himself to the KOM points, ahead of Pauwels, who was by now in the virtual maillot jaune. Valverde and Soler, 3:50 down, had found 1:10 on Sky and the rest of the peloton.

After a short descent, the road reared uphill again to the Cormet de Roselend – a 5.7km climb at 6.7 per cent, rising to an altitude of almost 2000 metres. Not content with Gianni Moscon’s reappearance, Vincenzo Nibali’s Bahrain-Merida put Franco Pelizotti on the front of the bunch and thinned the group to 30. Meanwhile, Valverde was two minutes up the road and now in the virtual yellow jersey, but Bahrain's forcing would shave half a minute off the gap by the top.

In the break, once again it was Fortuneo taking it up, Moinard with Barguil in his wheel ready to help himself to more points at the top. At the crest, there were 13 left out front: Moinard, Barguil, Gesbert, Nieve, Valgren, Kangert, Martin, Caruso, Herrada, Navarro, Frank, Pauwels, and Atapuma.

Valverde and Soler topped the climb just over two minutes in arrears, but their lead over the GC group had been paired back to a minute. A long, 18-kilometre descent followed, used by Tom Dumoulin for a speculative attack, with teammate Kragh Andersen for company.

By the foot of the final climb, the situation was thus: Four leaders in Barguil, Moinard, Caruso, and Valgren, then eight of their previous companions at 30 seconds, then Valverde/Soler at 2:30, then Dumoulin and Kragh Andersen at 2:48, then the Sky-led peloton at 3:20.

Summit finish

Just a kilometre or so into the climb to La Rosière – 17.6km at an average of 5.8 per cent – Soler's work was done, though by this point Dumoulin had pretty much made the bridge, so Valverde tucked in behind the Dutchman, who still had Kragh Andersen to pull for another kilometre or so. When Kragh Andersen went, Dumoulin started pulling and turned round to usher Valverde through, but the Spaniard refused, putting the pressure on Dumoulin with the excuse that he had teammates to fall back on behind. 30 seconds was their gap to the peloton, where there were no more than 20 riders, and six of them wearing Sky jerseys.

Up front, Moinard pulled over and almost ground to a halt, leaving Barguil to fight mano a mano with Caruso, Nieve, and Valgren, though the latter was done for after seven kilometres. The Cofidis duo of Herrada and Navarro led the chase and produced a remarkable effort to bridge across to the three remaining leaders with 9km to go. As soon as they'd made the junction, however, Nieve attacked. He was clearly all-in for a stage win and not a bridge for Yates, as the attack coincided with the Mitchelton leader losing contact with the GC group. Nieve's move stuck, and spelled an end to Barguil's hopes, with Caruso the chief chaser followed by the Cofidis duo.

Meanwhile, Dumoulin had too much for Valverde and dropped the Spaniard, who fell back to the peloton and then out of the back of it, his GC hopes and Movistar's 'three cards' approach taking a major hit. By now Castroviejo had pulled over and Kwiatkowski was doing the damage for Sky, and following Yates and Valverde out of the back door were Ilnur Zakarin, Jakob Fuglsang, and white jersey Pierre Latour.

With six kilometres to go, Nieve had one minute on the advancing Dumoulin, with the peloton at 1:35. Kwiatkowski dug in and caused enough damage to take Egan Bernal – Sky's next in line to pull – out of the equation.

With just over 6km to go, Thomas made his move. Froome pulled over and waved the others through, but they began to call his bluff. Bardet cracked first, dragging Froome with him and establishing a selection with Quintana, Nibali, Roglic, and Martin, who would dangle off the back. By this point, Landa and Zakarin had lost contact, and Yates a few kilomtres before that.

Froome then made an attack of his own. He risked dragging the others over to Thomas, but he sensed weakness in his rivals. He was well marked, with Bardet putting in a couple of short-lived accelerations. Another big acceleration from Froome kept everyone on their toes.

With 4km to go, Thomas reached Dumoulin and sat in, but they would soon be hunted down by Froome. Martin, having clawed his way back, made a big attack and Froome, scarcely able to believe his luck, jumped on board. Quintana, Bardet, Nibali, and Roglic let it go, and as they looked around at each other, the duo eased clear. Kruijswijk then got back in to make it a group of five.

With just over a kilometre to go, and with Dumoulin and Thomas almost in sight, Froome attacked Martin. As he did, Thomas made an equally stinging acceleration to jump clear of Dumoulin and pass Nieve en route to the stage win.

Though Sky didn't quite manage a one-two on the stage, they nevertheless now sit one-two on GC. Alpe d'Huez awaits tomorrow, as do the inevitable leadership questions, but for Sky it was a near-perfect day, while for everyone else a tough task just got even tougher.

It was the end of the road for some; Mark Cavendish and Marcel Kittel - along with their lead-out men Mark Renshaw and Rick Zabel - finished more than 30 minutes down and missed the time cut.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 3:29:36 2 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:00:20 3 Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky 4 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:00:22 5 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 6 Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:27 7 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:57 8 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:59 9 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 10 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 11 Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo 12 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:01:07 13 Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:47 14 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky 15 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:01:58 16 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:02:51 17 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:59 18 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 0:03:06 19 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:03:08 20 Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 21 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:03:30 22 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 23 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 24 Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:03:41 25 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:03:53 26 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 27 Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors 0:04:42 28 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 29 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 0:07:10 30 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:08:59 31 Michael Valgren (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:09:49 32 Arthur Vichot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:10:40 33 Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:10:56 34 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:11:29 35 Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 36 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 37 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 38 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 39 Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin 0:12:02 40 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 41 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:12:31 42 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:14:21 43 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky 44 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky 45 Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie 0:15:03 46 Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:15:29 47 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:16:31 48 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 49 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 50 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb 51 Amael Moinard (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 52 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 53 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 54 Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 55 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 0:17:25 56 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 57 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Direct Energie 0:17:51 58 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 59 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie 60 Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 61 Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 0:18:42 62 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:20:07 63 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ 64 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 65 Robert Gesink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:21:17 66 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 67 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates 68 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 0:22:02 69 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:22:23 70 Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 71 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 72 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 73 Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 74 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 75 Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team 76 Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 77 Paul Martens (Ger) LottoNL-Jumbo 78 Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 79 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 80 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:23:51 81 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 0:24:38 82 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 83 Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:24:51 84 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 85 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 86 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 87 Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 88 Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb 89 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 90 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates 0:26:05 91 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky 0:26:07 92 Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott 93 Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data 94 Edward Theuns (Bel) Team Sunweb 95 Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 96 Simon Gerrans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 97 Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 98 Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 99 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 100 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 101 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 102 Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 103 Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 104 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 105 Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 106 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 107 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 108 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors 109 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 110 Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 111 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 112 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 113 Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team 114 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 115 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 116 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 117 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 118 Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 119 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 120 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie 121 Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 122 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team 123 Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 124 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:26:44 125 Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data 0:27:25 126 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 127 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 128 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 129 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ 130 Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 131 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 132 Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 133 Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 134 Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 135 Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 136 Romain Hardy (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 137 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 138 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 139 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 140 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 141 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 142 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 143 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida 144 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 145 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 146 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 147 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 148 Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 149 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 150 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie 0:27:45 151 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ 0:27:56 152 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie 0:27:58 153 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Direct Energie 0:28:31 154 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors 0:29:05 155 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors 156 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:29:18 157 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:29:22 158 Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 159 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo 160 Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 161 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:29:25 162 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:31:32 OTL Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data OTL Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data OTL Marcel Kittel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin

Intermediate sprint - Villard-Sur-Doron - 11.5 km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 20 pts 2 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 17 3 Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 15 4 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 13 5 Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie 11 6 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 10 7 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 9 8 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 8 9 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 7 10 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 6 11 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 5 12 Michael Valgren (Den) Astana Pro Team 4 13 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 3 14 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors 2 15 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 20 pts 2 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb 17 3 Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky 15 4 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 13 5 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 11 6 Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates 10 7 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 9 8 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 8 9 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 7 10 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 6 11 Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo 5 12 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 4 13 Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team 3 14 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky 2 15 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 1

Mountain 1 - Montée de Bisanne (HC) - 26 km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 20 pts 2 Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 15 3 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 12 4 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 10 5 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Direct Energie 8 6 Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 6 7 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 4 8 Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates 2

Mountain 2 - Col du Pré (HC) - 57.5 km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 20 pts 2 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 15 3 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 12 4 Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates 10 5 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 8 6 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 6 7 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 4 8 Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 2

Mountain 3 - Cormet de Roselend (Cat. 2) - 70 km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 5 pts 2 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3 3 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 2 4 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 1

Mountain 4 (Cat. 1) La Rosière - 108.5 km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 10 pts 2 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb 8 3 Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky 6 4 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 4 5 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 2 6 Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates 1

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky 3:31:23 2 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:12 3 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:01:21 4 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:01:43 5 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:07:12 6 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:14:44 7 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 8 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:18:20 9 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 0:20:15 10 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:22:04 11 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 0:22:51 12 Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 0:23:04 13 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky 0:24:20 14 Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 15 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 16 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors 17 Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team 18 Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 19 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:24:57 20 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:25:38 21 Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 22 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 23 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie 0:25:58 24 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie 0:26:11 25 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:27:35 26 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo 27 Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 28 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:29:45

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team Sky 10:30:55 2 Movistar Team 0:04:09 3 Bahrain-Merida 0:05:28 4 LottoNl-Jumbo 0:08:58 5 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:13:10 6 Astana Pro Team 0:15:28 7 AG2R La Mondiale 0:18:22 8 UAE Team Emirates 0:23:18 9 Katusha-Alpecin 0:24:24 10 Mitchelton-Scott 0:29:04 11 Team Sunweb 0:30:13 12 BMC Racing Team 0:31:17 13 Fortuneo-Samsic 0:34:03 14 Groupama-FDJ 0:40:09 15 Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:40:49 16 EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:45:21 17 Trek-Segafredo 0:45:29 18 Direct Energie 0:48:38 19 Bora-Hansgrohe 0:51:04 20 Quick-Step Floors 0:52:17 21 Lotto Soudal 0:53:02 22 Dimension Data 0:58:35

General classification after stage 11 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 44:06:16 2 Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky 0:01:25 3 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:01:44 4 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:02:14 5 Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:02:23 6 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:02:40 7 Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:56 8 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:58 9 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:03:16 10 Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates 11 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 0:04:28 12 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:04:53 13 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:04:58 14 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 0:05:21 15 Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors 0:05:50 16 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 0:05:51 17 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:06:36 18 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:10:01 19 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 0:10:30 20 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:11:46 21 Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 0:12:46 22 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:13:19 23 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:13:45 24 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:13:49 25 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:14:50 26 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky 0:19:21 27 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:20:11 28 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 0:23:36 29 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:29:32 30 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:31:03 31 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 0:32:01 32 Amael Moinard (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 0:33:52 33 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 0:34:44 34 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 0:34:49 35 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 0:34:51 36 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:35:06 37 Arthur Vichot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:35:51 38 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 0:36:34 39 Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:37:08 40 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:37:15 41 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie 0:37:29 42 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Direct Energie 0:39:42 43 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 0:40:06 44 Robert Gesink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:42:38 45 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:43:45 46 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates 0:43:51 47 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:44:36 48 Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 0:44:49 49 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:45:13 50 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:45:17 51 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:45:31 52 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:45:58 53 Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott 0:47:57 54 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 0:49:55 55 Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:50:15 56 Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data 0:51:41 57 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:51:48 58 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:52:13 59 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:53:03 60 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:53:38 61 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:53:50 62 Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb 0:54:45 63 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:54:46 64 Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:54:55 65 Michael Valgren (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:55:02 66 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 0:55:21 67 Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:57:33 68 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:57:38 69 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:57:57 70 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky 0:58:44 71 Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:58:52 72 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:58:53 73 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 0:59:24 74 Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 75 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:59:48 76 Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 1:00:30 77 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie 1:00:35 78 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 1:00:41 79 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:02:01 80 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ 1:02:09 81 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:03:27 82 Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie 1:03:46 83 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 1:05:03 84 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 1:05:09 85 Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 1:05:25 86 Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 1:05:49 87 Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin 1:05:59 88 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:06:27 89 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 1:07:03 90 Edward Theuns (Bel) Team Sunweb 1:07:33 91 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 1:07:35 92 Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team 1:08:13 93 Paul Martens (Ger) LottoNL-Jumbo 1:08:14 94 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:09:01 95 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 1:09:04 96 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 1:09:33 97 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 1:10:34 98 Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 1:10:40 99 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 1:10:44 100 Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:11:34 101 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:11:38 102 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 1:11:46 103 Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 1:12:48 104 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:13:14 105 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors 1:14:02 106 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 1:14:12 107 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 1:14:25 108 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 1:14:26 109 Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 1:15:35 110 Romain Hardy (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 1:16:07 111 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 1:16:23 112 Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 1:17:49 113 Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 1:17:50 114 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky 1:17:55 115 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie 1:18:09 116 Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 1:18:29 117 Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 1:18:36 118 Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:18:45 119 Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 1:19:27 120 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida 1:19:51 121 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1:20:15 122 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 1:20:33 123 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1:22:23 124 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky 1:22:26 125 Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team 1:23:45 126 Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 1:24:13 127 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:25:32 128 Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data 1:25:36 129 Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 1:26:50 130 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ 1:26:55 131 Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 1:27:12 132 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1:27:34 133 Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 1:28:05 134 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1:28:07 135 Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 1:28:09 136 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 1:28:43 137 Simon Gerrans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 1:28:51 138 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors 1:29:03 139 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors 1:29:23 140 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates 1:30:44 141 Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 1:31:24 142 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 1:31:48 143 Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 1:32:21 144 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 1:32:28 145 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 1:33:16 146 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:33:44 147 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team 1:35:14 148 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Direct Energie 1:35:44 149 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal 1:36:13 150 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 1:36:32 151 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:37:14 152 Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:40:12 153 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie 1:41:22 154 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ 1:42:07 155 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:45:19 156 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:45:59 157 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 1:48:46 158 Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 1:52:19 159 Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 1:53:48 160 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 1:55:19 161 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo 1:56:34 162 Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 2:10:02

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 339 pts 2 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors 218 3 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 132 4 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 129 5 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 106 6 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 106 7 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 100 8 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 82 9 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 78 10 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 69 11 Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates 64 12 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 64 13 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 64 14 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 53 15 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie 50 16 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 45 17 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 43 18 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie 43 19 Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 40 20 Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 40 21 Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 38 22 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie 35 23 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 34 24 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 33 25 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 32 26 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 32 27 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 31 28 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie 31 29 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 30 30 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 29 31 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 28 32 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors 28 33 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 26 34 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 25 35 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 24 36 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 23 37 Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 23 38 Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo 20 39 Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 20 40 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 20 41 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Direct Energie 20 42 Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky 19 43 Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors 18 44 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 18 45 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 18 46 Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott 18 47 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb 17 48 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 17 49 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 17 50 Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 17 51 Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 17 52 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 17 53 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 16 54 Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data 16 55 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Direct Energie 15 56 Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 15 57 Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 15 58 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 15 59 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 14 60 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 13 61 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 13 62 Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 13 63 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 13 64 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 12 65 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 12 66 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 11 67 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 11 68 Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie 11 69 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 11 70 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 10 71 Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data 10 72 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 10 73 Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb 9 74 Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 9 75 Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team 9 76 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors 9 77 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 8 78 Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 8 79 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 8 80 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 7 81 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ 7 82 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 6 83 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 6 84 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 6 85 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 6 86 Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 6 87 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 5 88 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 5 89 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 5 90 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 5 91 Michael Valgren (Den) Astana Pro Team 4 92 Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team 3 93 Amael Moinard (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 3 94 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 3 95 Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 3 96 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 2 97 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 2 98 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky 2 99 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 2 100 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2 101 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 1 102 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates 1 103 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 104 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 5 pts

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 61 pts 2 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 49 3 Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 40 4 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Direct Energie 36 5 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 22 6 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 21 7 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 15 8 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 14 9 Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates 12 10 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 12 11 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 11 12 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 10 13 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 10 14 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 10 15 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb 8 16 Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 7 17 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 7 18 Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 6 19 Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky 6 20 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 6 21 Robert Gesink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 5 22 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie 4 23 Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 4 24 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 4 25 Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates 3 26 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie 2 27 Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 2 28 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 2 29 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 1 30 Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 1 31 Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 1 32 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1 33 Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 1

Young riders classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 44:18:02 2 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:02:03 3 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky 0:07:35 4 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 0:23:05 5 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:32:50 6 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:33:27 7 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:33:31 8 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:42:04 9 Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:45:47 10 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie 0:48:49 11 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:53:17 12 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 0:53:23 13 Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 0:54:03 14 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 1:00:00 15 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:01:28 16 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors 1:02:16 17 Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 1:06:03 18 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky 1:10:40 19 Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 1:16:19 20 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1:16:21 21 Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 1:16:23 22 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie 1:29:36 23 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:33:33 24 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:34:13 25 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 1:37:00 26 Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 1:40:33 27 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 1:43:33 28 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo 1:44:48