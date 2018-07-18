Trending

Tour de France: Geraint Thomas wins stage 11 at La Rosiere, takes yellow

Race explodes in second Alpine stage

Image 1 of 52

Geraint Thomas (Team Sky)

Geraint Thomas (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 2 of 52

Dan Martin (UAE Team Emirates) finished 6th on stage 11

Dan Martin (UAE Team Emirates) finished 6th on stage 11
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 3 of 52

Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale) finished 8th on stage 11

Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale) finished 8th on stage 11
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 4 of 52

Domenico Pozzovivo (Bahrain-Merida) crosses the line

Domenico Pozzovivo (Bahrain-Merida) crosses the line
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 5 of 52

Mikel Nieve (Mitchelton-Scott) finished fifth in stage 11 after being caught with 300 metres to go.

Mikel Nieve (Mitchelton-Scott) finished fifth in stage 11 after being caught with 300 metres to go.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 6 of 52

Rick Zabel (Katusha-Alpecin) sits on the ground at the finish of stage 11 after officials announce he could stay in the race after narrowly missing the time cut

Rick Zabel (Katusha-Alpecin) sits on the ground at the finish of stage 11 after officials announce he could stay in the race after narrowly missing the time cut
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 7 of 52

Marcel Kittel (Katusha Alpecin) finished at La Rosiere outside of the time limits for the stage

Marcel Kittel (Katusha Alpecin) finished at La Rosiere outside of the time limits for the stage
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 8 of 52

Team Sky's Chris Froome and Geraint Thomas on the climb to La Rosiere

Team Sky's Chris Froome and Geraint Thomas on the climb to La Rosiere
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 9 of 52

Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) waits for the podium presentation after winning stage 11 in la Rosiere

Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) waits for the podium presentation after winning stage 11 in la Rosiere
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 10 of 52

Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) catches the breaks on the climb to La Rosiere, before attacking to win

Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) catches the breaks on the climb to La Rosiere, before attacking to win
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 11 of 52

Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) gets to the finish line in La Rosiere, but not within the time cuts

Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) gets to the finish line in La Rosiere, but not within the time cuts
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 12 of 52

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) on the attack

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) on the attack
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 13 of 52

Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) after winning stage 11 at the Tour de France

Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) after winning stage 11 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 14 of 52

Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) is time cut during stage 11 at the Tour de France

Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) is time cut during stage 11 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 15 of 52

Mikel NIeve (Mitchelton-Scott) goes solo on stage 11 at the Tour de France

Mikel NIeve (Mitchelton-Scott) goes solo on stage 11 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 16 of 52

Tom Dumoulin (Sunweb) and Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)

Tom Dumoulin (Sunweb) and Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 17 of 52

Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) takes the yellow jersey at the Tour de France after winning stage 11

Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) takes the yellow jersey at the Tour de France after winning stage 11
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 18 of 52

Tom Dumoulin (Sunweb) and Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) stage 11 at the Tour de France

Tom Dumoulin (Sunweb) and Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) stage 11 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 19 of 52

Geraint Thomas (Team Sky)

Geraint Thomas (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 52

Tejay van Garderen and Julian Alaphilippe in the early breakaway

Tejay van Garderen and Julian Alaphilippe in the early breakaway
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 21 of 52

Damiano Caruso, Warren Barguil and Mikel Nieve in a late breakaway

Damiano Caruso, Warren Barguil and Mikel Nieve in a late breakaway
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 22 of 52

Peter Sagan went on the attack for more green jersey points

Peter Sagan went on the attack for more green jersey points
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 23 of 52

Julian Alaphilippe attacks for more mountain points

Julian Alaphilippe attacks for more mountain points
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 24 of 52

Stage 11 of the Tour de France

Stage 11 of the Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 25 of 52

Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) celebrates winning stage 11

Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) celebrates winning stage 11
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 26 of 52

Chris Froome (Team Sky) and Tom Dumoulin (Sunweb) sprint for second place on stage 11

Chris Froome (Team Sky) and Tom Dumoulin (Sunweb) sprint for second place on stage 11
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 27 of 52

Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) makes a run for the finish line to take stage 11 victory and the yellow jersey a the Tour de France

Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) makes a run for the finish line to take stage 11 victory and the yellow jersey a the Tour de France
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 28 of 52

Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) wins stage 11

Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) wins stage 11
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 52

Chris Froome (Team Sky) and Tom Dumoulin (Sunweb) at the finish line of stage 11 at the Tour de France

Chris Froome (Team Sky) and Tom Dumoulin (Sunweb) at the finish line of stage 11 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 52

Chris Froome (Team Sky) and Tom Dumoulin (Sunweb) at the finish line of stage 11 at the Tour de France

Chris Froome (Team Sky) and Tom Dumoulin (Sunweb) at the finish line of stage 11 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 52

Chris Froome (Team Sky) at the finish line of stage 11 at the Tour de France

Chris Froome (Team Sky) at the finish line of stage 11 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 52

Mikel Nieve (Mitchelton-Scott)

Mikel Nieve (Mitchelton-Scott)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 52

Geraint Thomas (Team Sky)

Geraint Thomas (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 52

Geraint Thomas (Team Sky)

Geraint Thomas (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 52

Nils Pollitt having fun with Didi the Devil

Nils Pollitt having fun with Didi the Devil
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 36 of 52

Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) wins stage 11 at the Tour de France and takes yellow

Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) wins stage 11 at the Tour de France and takes yellow
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 37 of 52

Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) wins stage 11 at the Tour de France and takes yellow

Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) wins stage 11 at the Tour de France and takes yellow
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 38 of 52

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) goes on the attack

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) goes on the attack
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 39 of 52

Tom Dumoulin (Sunweb) on the attack with Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)

Tom Dumoulin (Sunweb) on the attack with Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 40 of 52

Tom Dumoulin (Sunweb) on the attack with Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)

Tom Dumoulin (Sunweb) on the attack with Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 41 of 52

Mikel Nieve (Mitchelton-Scott)

Mikel Nieve (Mitchelton-Scott)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 42 of 52

Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) takes the stage win

Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) takes the stage win
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 43 of 52

Chris Froome (Team Sky) ahead of stage 11 at the Tour de France

Chris Froome (Team Sky) ahead of stage 11 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 44 of 52

Julian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step Floors) at the front of the breakaway, stage 11 at the Tour de France

Julian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step Floors) at the front of the breakaway, stage 11 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 45 of 52

Thomas De Gendt (BEL - Lotto Soudal) leads the breakaway at stage 11 of the Tour de France

Thomas De Gendt (BEL - Lotto Soudal) leads the breakaway at stage 11 of the Tour de France
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 46 of 52

Tejay van Garderen (BMC) warms up ahead of stage 11 at the Tour de France

Tejay van Garderen (BMC) warms up ahead of stage 11 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 47 of 52

Yellow jersey Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) with the fans at the start of stage 11 at the Tour de France

Yellow jersey Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) with the fans at the start of stage 11 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 48 of 52

Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) joins the early breakaway during stage 11 at the Tour de France

Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) joins the early breakaway during stage 11 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 49 of 52

Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) at the start of stage 11 at the Tour de France

Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) at the start of stage 11 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 50 of 52

The breakaway during stage 11 at the Tour de France - France's Warren Barguil, Italy's Damiano Caruso, US Tejay Van Garderen, France's Romain Sicard, Spain's Daniel Navarro (Behind Sicard) and France's Julian Alaphilippe, wearing the best climber's polka dot jersey, ride in the ascent of Bisanne

The breakaway during stage 11 at the Tour de France - France's Warren Barguil, Italy's Damiano Caruso, US Tejay Van Garderen, France's Romain Sicard, Spain's Daniel Navarro (Behind Sicard) and France's Julian Alaphilippe, wearing the best climber's polka dot jersey, ride in the ascent of Bisanne
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 51 of 52

US Tejay Van Garderen, France's Romain Sicard, Spain's Daniel Navarro and France's Julian Alaphilippe, wearing the best climber's polka dot jersey, ride in the ascent of Bisanne during their breakaway

US Tejay Van Garderen, France's Romain Sicard, Spain's Daniel Navarro and France's Julian Alaphilippe, wearing the best climber's polka dot jersey, ride in the ascent of Bisanne during their breakaway
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 52 of 52

Thomas De Gendt (BEL - Lotto Soudal) leads the breakaway at stage 11 of the Tour de France

Thomas De Gendt (BEL - Lotto Soudal) leads the breakaway at stage 11 of the Tour de France
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

If the first Alpine outing of the 2018 Tour de France had seen something of a stalemate, the second helping on Wednesday's stage 11 duly saw the race explode for the first time. Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) took the stage victory in La Rosière and moved into the yellow jersey, with his general classification rivals scattered down the mountain below him.

Thomas had played down talk of an internal rivalry within Team Sky on the rest day, but he produced a real statement of intent when he accelerated away from Chris Froome and the rest of the GC group six kilometres from the top of the final climb – the first summit finish of the race. Not that Froome looked any weaker; he played the obvious games with the rest of the overall contenders before riding away from them in the final few kilometres.

The four-time champion placed third on the stage, pipped at the line by Tom Dumoulin (Sunweb), who had attacked ahead of the final climb and who had been joined by Thomas for a few kilometres before the Welshman ripped away for the line in the final kilometre.

Mikel Nieve placed fifth, having come so close to surviving from the day's breakaway. Fellow escapee Damiano Caruso came around him for fourth, but ultimately this stage was all about the GC riders. Dumoulin and Froome finished 20 seconds behind Thomas, while Dan Martin (UAE Team Emirates), whose counter-attack had helped Froome to drop many of his big-name rivals, finished at 27 seconds.

Next in was a group containing Romain Bardet, Nairo Quintana, Vincenzo Nibali, and Primoz Roglic. Fifty-nine seconds was the damage for them on what must be a significant dent to morale.

Mikel Landa finished at 1:47, the Movistar hierarchy becoming increasingly clear on a day that saw Alejandro Valverde animate the race with a 60km attack before eventually losing more than three minutes. Ilnur Zakarin lost another 1:51, while the damage was more fatal for others –Jakob Fuglsang, Adam Yates and Bob Jungels both losing 4:42. In Yates' case, it must be pointed out that when he was dropped with 10km of the final climb remaining, his teammate Nieve was making his play for the stage win. The writing was already on the wall for Rigobero Uran, Bauke Mollema, and Rafal Majka, but they all lost more than 10 minutes and plummeted definitively out of contention.

Thomas now leads the race by 1:25 from his teammate Froome, with Dumoulin third overall at 1:44. No one else is within two minutes – Nibali at 2:14, Roglic at 2:33 and his teammate Steven Kruijswijk at 2:40. Landa and Bardet then creep in just under three minutes down, with Quintana and Martin rounding out the top 10 at 3:16.

"It is unreal and I didn't expect it at all," Thomas said before his trip to the podium to pull on the maillot jaune for a second Tour in a row.

"We were low on numbers and so it was more instinct, when I went, it was so that we didn't get caught out and have to ride. I got a little gap and then Froomey could follow the other guys. I committed and got across to [Tom] Dumoulin and was able to sit on because Froomey was coming across. I could see Frosty [Mikel Nieve], and it's a shame, but I had to go for that win because it was super nice."

Of the maillot jaune, he added: "I knew there was a good chance, obviously, but I didn't know how anyone else was going to ride. To wear the yellow jersey is always a massive honour. I managed to do it last year, and to do it two years in a row is really nice."

How it unfolded

After watching Julian Alaphilippe go all the way the previous afternoon, there was once again no shortage of interest in the breakaway on the second of three days in the Alps. More than 40 riders managed to escape the clutches of the peloton, though many would fall away once the road began to rise in earnest. One of them was Peter Sagan, who struck out for a second day in a row to collect the points at the intermediate sprint, adding to his lead in the green jersey standings before drifting back through the peloton to the soon-to-be-formed gruppetto.

With Sagan at the intermediate sprint were four other riders: Warren Barguil (Fortuneo-Samsic), Damiano Caruso (BMC Racing), Romain Sicard (Direct Energie), and Dani Navarro (Cofidis). They led onto the Montée de Bisanne, an hors-catégorie climb 12.4km long and 8.4 per cent steep, but they would soon be joined by the stronger riders of the huge group chasing behind.

In there were: Julian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step Floors), Mathias Frank (AG2R La Mondiale), Chad Hagan, Soren Kragh Andersen (Sunweb), Maxime Bouet, Amael Moinard, Romain Hardy (Fortuneo-Samsic), Gorka Izaguirre (Bahrain-Merida), Mark Soler (Movistar), Tejay van Garderen, Stefan Kung (BMC), Pawel Poljanski (Bora-Hansgrohe), Michael Valgren, Tanel Kanger, (Astana), Serge Pauwels (Dimension Data), Thomas De Gendt, Tomasz Marczynski (Lotto Soudal), Rein Taaramae, Jerome Cousin (Direct Energie), Toms Skujins (Trek-Segafredo), Jesus Herrada, Anthony Perez (Cofidis), Mikel Nieve, Damian Howson (Mitchelton-Scott), Darwin Atapuma (UAE Team Emirates), Arthur Vichot, Rudy Molard (Groupama-FDJ), Guillaume Martin (Wanty Groupe Gobert), Pierre Rolland (EF-Drapac).

At the top of the climb, Alaphilippe, wearing the polka-dot jersey after Tuesday's exploits, sprinted for more points to extend his lead in the mountains classification. Barguil also tried but couldn't match the acceleration, while De Gendt came across in third. Those three took on the descent together, while the riders who'd lost ground on the upper slopes managed to regain contact.

Meanwhile, the gap to the peloton, led by Team Sky and their Classics specialist Luke Rowe, had yawned out to six minutes.

Col du Pré and Cormet de Roselend

By the lower slopes of the Col du Pré, the second HC climb of the day, Alaphilippe, Barguil, and De Gendt had been caught and the leading group had swelled to more than 30 once again. It would soon explode, though, as the double-digit gradients started to bite. Fortuneo would impose a train of their own, setting a pace that would thin the group dramatically.

Back in the peloton, the Sky hegemony was finally broken. Luke Rowe disappeared from the front and Movistar took it up, putting three men in front of that Sky train. The increase in pace was almost immediately evidenced by a number of riders – who'd been able to cope with the more sedate pace until then – falling off the back. Among them were Greg Van Avermaet, who, as he himself predicted, began to slide out of the yellow jersey.

And then came the GC damage. Rigoberto Urán, who'd lost time the previous day and before that on the cobbles, fell away and waved a definitive goodbye to his GC ambitions. It was the same for Bauke Mollema, who has been struggling with back pain. Further up, Rafal Majka showed more signs of weakness.

Half-way up the climb, Valverde made the first real attack of the Tour de France. He quickly opened up a lead of half a minute as Sky were forced back onto the front, and picked off the flailing members of the early break. One of them, of course, was Soler, who got straight to work for his leader.

At the top of the Col du Pré, Barguil – with Alaphilippe dropped – helped himself to the KOM points, ahead of Pauwels, who was by now in the virtual maillot jaune. Valverde and Soler, 3:50 down, had found 1:10 on Sky and the rest of the peloton.

After a short descent, the road reared uphill again to the Cormet de Roselend – a 5.7km climb at 6.7 per cent, rising to an altitude of almost 2000 metres. Not content with Gianni Moscon’s reappearance, Vincenzo Nibali’s Bahrain-Merida put Franco Pelizotti on the front of the bunch and thinned the group to 30. Meanwhile, Valverde was two minutes up the road and now in the virtual yellow jersey, but Bahrain's forcing would shave half a minute off the gap by the top.

In the break, once again it was Fortuneo taking it up, Moinard with Barguil in his wheel ready to help himself to more points at the top. At the crest, there were 13 left out front: Moinard, Barguil, Gesbert, Nieve, Valgren, Kangert, Martin, Caruso, Herrada, Navarro, Frank, Pauwels, and Atapuma.

Valverde and Soler topped the climb just over two minutes in arrears, but their lead over the GC group had been paired back to a minute. A long, 18-kilometre descent followed, used by Tom Dumoulin for a speculative attack, with teammate Kragh Andersen for company.

By the foot of the final climb, the situation was thus: Four leaders in Barguil, Moinard, Caruso, and Valgren, then eight of their previous companions at 30 seconds, then Valverde/Soler at 2:30, then Dumoulin and Kragh Andersen at 2:48, then the Sky-led peloton at 3:20.

Summit finish

Just a kilometre or so into the climb to La Rosière – 17.6km at an average of 5.8 per cent – Soler's work was done, though by this point Dumoulin had pretty much made the bridge, so Valverde tucked in behind the Dutchman, who still had Kragh Andersen to pull for another kilometre or so. When Kragh Andersen went, Dumoulin started pulling and turned round to usher Valverde through, but the Spaniard refused, putting the pressure on Dumoulin with the excuse that he had teammates to fall back on behind. 30 seconds was their gap to the peloton, where there were no more than 20 riders, and six of them wearing Sky jerseys.

Up front, Moinard pulled over and almost ground to a halt, leaving Barguil to fight mano a mano with Caruso, Nieve, and Valgren, though the latter was done for after seven kilometres. The Cofidis duo of Herrada and Navarro led the chase and produced a remarkable effort to bridge across to the three remaining leaders with 9km to go. As soon as they'd made the junction, however, Nieve attacked. He was clearly all-in for a stage win and not a bridge for Yates, as the attack coincided with the Mitchelton leader losing contact with the GC group. Nieve's move stuck, and spelled an end to Barguil's hopes, with Caruso the chief chaser followed by the Cofidis duo.

Meanwhile, Dumoulin had too much for Valverde and dropped the Spaniard, who fell back to the peloton and then out of the back of it, his GC hopes and Movistar's 'three cards' approach taking a major hit. By now Castroviejo had pulled over and Kwiatkowski was doing the damage for Sky, and following Yates and Valverde out of the back door were Ilnur Zakarin, Jakob Fuglsang, and white jersey Pierre Latour.

With six kilometres to go, Nieve had one minute on the advancing Dumoulin, with the peloton at 1:35. Kwiatkowski dug in and caused enough damage to take Egan Bernal – Sky's next in line to pull – out of the equation.

With just over 6km to go, Thomas made his move. Froome pulled over and waved the others through, but they began to call his bluff. Bardet cracked first, dragging Froome with him and establishing a selection with Quintana, Nibali, Roglic, and Martin, who would dangle off the back. By this point, Landa and Zakarin had lost contact, and Yates a few kilomtres before that.

Froome then made an attack of his own. He risked dragging the others over to Thomas, but he sensed weakness in his rivals. He was well marked, with Bardet putting in a couple of short-lived accelerations. Another big acceleration from Froome kept everyone on their toes.

With 4km to go, Thomas reached Dumoulin and sat in, but they would soon be hunted down by Froome. Martin, having clawed his way back, made a big attack and Froome, scarcely able to believe his luck, jumped on board. Quintana, Bardet, Nibali, and Roglic let it go, and as they looked around at each other, the duo eased clear. Kruijswijk then got back in to make it a group of five.

With just over a kilometre to go, and with Dumoulin and Thomas almost in sight, Froome attacked Martin. As he did, Thomas made an equally stinging acceleration to jump clear of Dumoulin and pass Nieve en route to the stage win.

Though Sky didn't quite manage a one-two on the stage, they nevertheless now sit one-two on GC. Alpe d'Huez awaits tomorrow, as do the inevitable leadership questions, but for Sky it was a near-perfect day, while for everyone else a tough task just got even tougher.

It was the end of the road for some; Mark Cavendish and Marcel Kittel - along with their lead-out men Mark Renshaw and Rick Zabel - finished more than 30 minutes down and missed the time cut.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky3:29:36
2Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb0:00:20
3Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky
4Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:00:22
5Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
6Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates0:00:27
7Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:57
8Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:59
9Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
10Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
11Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo
12Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:01:07
13Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:47
14Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
15Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:01:58
16Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:51
17Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:59
18Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida0:03:06
19Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:03:08
20Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
21Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:03:30
22Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
23Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
24Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates0:03:41
25Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team0:03:53
26Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
27Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors0:04:42
28Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
29Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data0:07:10
30Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:08:59
31Michael Valgren (Den) Astana Pro Team0:09:49
32Arthur Vichot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:10:40
33Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team0:10:56
34Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:11:29
35Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
36Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
37Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
38Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
39Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin0:12:02
40Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
41Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:12:31
42Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:14:21
43Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
44Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky
45Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie0:15:03
46Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb0:15:29
47Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:16:31
48Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
49Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
50Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb
51Amael Moinard (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
52Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
53Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
54Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
55Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo0:17:25
56Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
57Rein Taaramäe (Est) Direct Energie0:17:51
58Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
59Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
60Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
61Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo0:18:42
62David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:20:07
63Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ
64Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
65Robert Gesink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:21:17
66Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
67Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates
68Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb0:22:02
69Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:22:23
70Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
71Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
72Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
73Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
74Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
75Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team
76Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
77Paul Martens (Ger) LottoNL-Jumbo
78Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
79Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
80Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:23:51
81Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team0:24:38
82Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
83Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:24:51
84Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
85Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
86Maxime Bouet (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
87Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
88Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
89Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
90Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates0:26:05
91Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky0:26:07
92Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott
93Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data
94Edward Theuns (Bel) Team Sunweb
95Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
96Simon Gerrans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
97Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
98Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
99Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
100Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
101Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
102Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
103Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
104Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
105Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
106Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
107Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
108Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
109Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
110Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
111Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
112Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
113Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team
114Mathew Hayman (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
115Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
116Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
117Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
118Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
119Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
120Jerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie
121Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
122Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team
123Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
124Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:26:44
125Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data0:27:25
126Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
127Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
128Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
129Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ
130Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
131Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
132Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
133Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
134Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
135Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
136Romain Hardy (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
137Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
138Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
139Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
140John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
141Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
142Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
143Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
144Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
145André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
146Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
147Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
148Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
149Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
150Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie0:27:45
151Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ0:27:56
152Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie0:27:58
153Damien Gaudin (Fra) Direct Energie0:28:31
154Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors0:29:05
155Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
156Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:29:18
157Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:29:22
158Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
159Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo
160Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
161Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal0:29:25
162Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:31:32
OTLMark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
OTLMark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
OTLMarcel Kittel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin

Intermediate sprint - Villard-Sur-Doron - 11.5 km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe20pts
2Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team17
3Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic15
4Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits13
5Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie11
6Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert10
7Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data9
8Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors8
9Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits7
10Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic6
11Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team5
12Michael Valgren (Den) Astana Pro Team4
13Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe3
14Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors2
15Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal1

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky20pts
2Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb17
3Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky15
4Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team13
5Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott11
6Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates10
7Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits9
8Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale8
9Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida7
10Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team6
11Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo5
12Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo4
13Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team3
14Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky2
15Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin1

Mountain 1 - Montée de Bisanne (HC) - 26 km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors20pts
2Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic15
3Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal12
4Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data10
5Rein Taaramäe (Est) Direct Energie8
6Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits6
7Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott4
8Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates2

Mountain 2 - Col du Pré (HC) - 57.5 km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic20pts
2Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data15
3Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic12
4Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates10
5Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits8
6Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team6
7Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team4
8Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale2

Mountain 3 - Cormet de Roselend (Cat. 2) - 70 km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic5pts
2Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3
3Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic2
4Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott1

Mountain 4 (Cat. 1) La Rosière - 108.5 km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky10pts
2Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb8
3Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky6
4Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team4
5Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott2
6Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates1

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky3:31:23
2Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:12
3Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:01:21
4Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:01:43
5Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:07:12
6Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:14:44
7Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
8David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:18:20
9Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb0:20:15
10Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:22:04
11Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team0:22:51
12Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic0:23:04
13Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky0:24:20
14Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
15Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
16Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
17Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team
18Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
19Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:24:57
20Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:25:38
21Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
22Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
23Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie0:25:58
24Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie0:26:11
25Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:27:35
26Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo
27Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
28Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:29:45

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Sky10:30:55
2Movistar Team0:04:09
3Bahrain-Merida0:05:28
4LottoNl-Jumbo0:08:58
5Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:13:10
6Astana Pro Team0:15:28
7AG2R La Mondiale0:18:22
8UAE Team Emirates0:23:18
9Katusha-Alpecin0:24:24
10Mitchelton-Scott0:29:04
11Team Sunweb0:30:13
12BMC Racing Team0:31:17
13Fortuneo-Samsic0:34:03
14Groupama-FDJ0:40:09
15Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:40:49
16EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:45:21
17Trek-Segafredo0:45:29
18Direct Energie0:48:38
19Bora-Hansgrohe0:51:04
20Quick-Step Floors0:52:17
21Lotto Soudal0:53:02
22Dimension Data0:58:35

General classification after stage 11
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky44:06:16
2Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky0:01:25
3Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb0:01:44
4Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:02:14
5Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo0:02:23
6Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:02:40
7Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:56
8Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:58
9Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:03:16
10Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
11Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team0:04:28
12Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team0:04:53
13Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:04:58
14Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott0:05:21
15Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors0:05:50
16Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott0:05:51
17Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:06:36
18Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:10:01
19Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data0:10:30
20Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:11:46
21Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic0:12:46
22Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe0:13:19
23Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo0:13:45
24Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:13:49
25Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team0:14:50
26Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky0:19:21
27Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:20:11
28Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie0:23:36
29Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:29:32
30Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:31:03
31Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida0:32:01
32Amael Moinard (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic0:33:52
33Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors0:34:44
34Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida0:34:49
35Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb0:34:51
36Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:35:06
37Arthur Vichot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:35:51
38Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo0:36:34
39Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:37:08
40Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb0:37:15
41Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie0:37:29
42Rein Taaramäe (Est) Direct Energie0:39:42
43Maxime Bouet (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic0:40:06
44Robert Gesink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:42:38
45Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:43:45
46Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates0:43:51
47David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:44:36
48Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale0:44:49
49Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:45:13
50Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:45:17
51Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:45:31
52Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:45:58
53Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott0:47:57
54Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky0:49:55
55Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates0:50:15
56Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data0:51:41
57Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe0:51:48
58Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:52:13
59Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo0:53:03
60Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:53:38
61Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:53:50
62Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb0:54:45
63Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:54:46
64Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb0:54:55
65Michael Valgren (Den) Astana Pro Team0:55:02
66Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team0:55:21
67Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team0:57:33
68Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:57:38
69Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:57:57
70Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky0:58:44
71Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo0:58:52
72Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:58:53
73Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data0:59:24
74Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
75Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:59:48
76Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert1:00:30
77Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie1:00:35
78Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb1:00:41
79Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:02:01
80Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ1:02:09
81Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal1:03:27
82Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie1:03:46
83Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin1:05:03
84Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic1:05:09
85Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo1:05:25
86Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo1:05:49
87Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin1:05:59
88Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:06:27
89John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo1:07:03
90Edward Theuns (Bel) Team Sunweb1:07:33
91Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data1:07:35
92Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team1:08:13
93Paul Martens (Ger) LottoNL-Jumbo1:08:14
94Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:09:01
95Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors1:09:04
96Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates1:09:33
97Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team1:10:34
98Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert1:10:40
99Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida1:10:44
100Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe1:11:34
101Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe1:11:38
102Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team1:11:46
103Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale1:12:48
104Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe1:13:14
105Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors1:14:02
106Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott1:14:12
107Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale1:14:25
108Mathew Hayman (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott1:14:26
109Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic1:15:35
110Romain Hardy (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic1:16:07
111Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida1:16:23
112Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert1:17:49
113Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates1:17:50
114Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky1:17:55
115Jerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie1:18:09
116Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale1:18:29
117Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic1:18:36
118Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:18:45
119Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott1:19:27
120Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida1:19:51
121Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1:20:15
122Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal1:20:33
123Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team1:22:23
124Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky1:22:26
125Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team1:23:45
126Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors1:24:13
127Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe1:25:32
128Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data1:25:36
129Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott1:26:50
130Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ1:26:55
131Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale1:27:12
132Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ1:27:34
133Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic1:28:05
134Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ1:28:07
135Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates1:28:09
136André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal1:28:43
137Simon Gerrans (Aus) BMC Racing Team1:28:51
138Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors1:29:03
139Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors1:29:23
140Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates1:30:44
141Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale1:31:24
142Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott1:31:48
143Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert1:32:21
144Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates1:32:28
145Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky1:33:16
146Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:33:44
147Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team1:35:14
148Damien Gaudin (Fra) Direct Energie1:35:44
149Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal1:36:13
150Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert1:36:32
151Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe1:37:14
152Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:40:12
153Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie1:41:22
154Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ1:42:07
155Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:45:19
156Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal1:45:59
157Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin1:48:46
158Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo1:52:19
159Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data1:53:48
160Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo1:55:19
161Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo1:56:34
162Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale2:10:02

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe339pts
2Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors218
3Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo132
4Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates129
5Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ106
6André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal106
7John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo100
8Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert82
9Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors78
10Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team69
11Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates64
12Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors64
13Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida64
14Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team53
15Jerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie50
16Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie45
17Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky43
18Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie43
19Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic40
20Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert40
21Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe38
22Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie35
23Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors34
24Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe33
25Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits32
26Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits32
27Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal31
28Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie31
29Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team30
30Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale29
31Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic28
32Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors28
33Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe26
34Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data25
35Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert24
36Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida23
37Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert23
38Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo20
39Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic20
40Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo20
41Damien Gaudin (Fra) Direct Energie20
42Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky19
43Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors18
44Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott18
45Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida18
46Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott18
47Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb17
48Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert17
49Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe17
50Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic17
51Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits17
52Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits17
53Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits16
54Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data16
55Rein Taaramäe (Est) Direct Energie15
56Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert15
57Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits15
58Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal15
59Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data14
60Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale13
61Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo13
62Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale13
63Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits13
64Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team12
65Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb12
66Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott11
67Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb11
68Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie11
69Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data11
70Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team10
71Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data10
72Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team10
73Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb9
74Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo9
75Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team9
76Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors9
77Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo8
78Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott8
79Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ8
80David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ7
81Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ7
82Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo6
83Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe6
84Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits6
85Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team6
86Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors6
87Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team5
88Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ5
89Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team5
90Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin5
91Michael Valgren (Den) Astana Pro Team4
92Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team3
93Amael Moinard (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic3
94Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe3
95Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale3
96Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin2
97Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert2
98Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky2
99Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team2
100Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal2
101Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe1
102Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates1
103Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
104Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott5pts

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors61pts
2Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data49
3Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic40
4Rein Taaramäe (Est) Direct Energie36
5Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ22
6David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ21
7Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team15
8Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic14
9Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates12
10Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal12
11Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits11
12Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky10
13Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team10
14Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida10
15Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb8
16Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits7
17Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott7
18Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo6
19Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky6
20Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie6
21Robert Gesink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo5
22Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie4
23Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert4
24Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team4
25Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates3
26Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie2
27Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale2
28Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors2
29Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert1
30Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert1
31Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic1
32Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1
33Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott1

Young riders classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale44:18:02
2Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:02:03
3Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky0:07:35
4Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb0:23:05
5David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:32:50
6Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:33:27
7Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:33:31
8Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:42:04
9Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team0:45:47
10Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie0:48:49
11Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:53:17
12Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic0:53:23
13Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo0:54:03
14Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team1:00:00
15Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe1:01:28
16Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors1:02:16
17Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert1:06:03
18Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky1:10:40
19Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic1:16:19
20Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ1:16:21
21Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates1:16:23
22Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie1:29:36
23Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:33:33
24Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal1:34:13
25Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin1:37:00
26Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo1:40:33
27Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo1:43:33
28Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo1:44:48

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Movistar Team133:09:11
2Bahrain-Merida0:01:37
3Team Sky0:05:45
4LottoNl-Jumbo0:07:59
5AG2R La Mondiale0:24:43
6Astana Pro Team0:28:55
7Mitchelton-Scott0:34:55
8BMC Racing Team0:35:34
9Team Sunweb0:46:29
10Katusha-Alpecin0:53:53
11UAE Team Emirates0:54:53
12Groupama-FDJ0:59:31
13Quick-Step Floors0:59:58
14Fortuneo-Samsic1:02:42
15Direct Energie1:06:36
16Trek-Segafredo1:08:10
17EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale1:21:44
18Wanty-Groupe Gobert1:24:13
19Bora-Hansgrohe1:33:38
20Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:33:47
21Dimension Data1:35:16
22Lotto Soudal2:05:46

