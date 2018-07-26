Image 1 of 46 Arnaud Demare wins stage 18 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 46 The peloton in action during stage 18 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 3 of 46 A view of the peloton from stage 18 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 4 of 46 A view of the peloton from stage 18 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 5 of 46 The peloton starts stage 18 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 6 of 46 Sunflowers along the route of stage 18 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 7 of 46 Mitchelton-Scott's Mathew Hayman gets a tyre change (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 8 of 46 BMC Racing's Michael Schar (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 9 of 46 LottoNL-Jumbo's Paul Martens and Steven Kruijswijk (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 10 of 46 Geraint Thomas sits in the Team Sky train at the Tour de France (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 46 Arnaud Demare celebrates after winning stage 18 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 46 Geraint Thomas in yellow with three stages remaining at the Tour de France (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 46 Pierre Latour in white after stage 18 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 46 Luke Durbridge was the 'most combative' rider on stage 18 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 46 Groupama-FDJ celebrate as Arnaud Demare wins stage 18 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 46 Julian Alaphilippe in polka dots after stage 18 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 46 Peter Sagan gingerly pulls on the green jersey after stage 18 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 46 Arnaud Demare celebrates after winning stage 18 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 46 Groupama-FDJ's Arnaud Demare after winning stage 18 at the tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 20 of 46 The peloton in action during stage 18 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 21 of 46 A lone sunflower stands out along the route of stage 18 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 22 of 46 Sprinters bear down on the line during stage 18 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 23 of 46 The stage 18 breakaway at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 24 of 46 Sunflowers along the route of stage 18 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 25 of 46 Arnaud Demare wins stage 18 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 26 of 46 Team Sky's Geraint Thomas and Chris Froome (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 27 of 46 Arnaud Demare wins stage 18 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 28 of 46 Groupama-FDJ's Arnaud Demare on the podium after winning stage 18 at the tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 29 of 46 Groupama-FDJ's Arnaud Demare after winning stage 18 at the tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 30 of 46 Arnaud Demare wins stage 18 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 31 of 46 Arnaud Demare wins stage 18 at the Tour de France ahead of Christophe Laporte (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 32 of 46 Arnaud Demare wins stage 18 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 33 of 46 Darth Vader loves the Tour (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 34 of 46 Chris Froome (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 35 of 46 Egan Bernal (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 36 of 46 Geraint Thomas is interviewed by Cyclingnews' Daniel Benson (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 37 of 46 The breakaway led by Mathew Hayman (Mitchelton-Scott) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 38 of 46 Niki Terpstra (Quick-Step Floors) leads the attack (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 39 of 46 Tom Dumoulin (Sunweb) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 40 of 46 Peter Sagan all bandaged up after a crash on stage 17 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 41 of 46 Julian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step Floors) leads the mountains classification (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 42 of 46 Peter Sagan shows the effects of his high-speed crash (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 43 of 46 Adam Yates also sports bandages from a fall (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 44 of 46 Nairo Quintana (Movistar) gets up after his crash (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 45 of 46 Nairo Quintana (Movistar) was torn up in a crash on stage 18 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 46 of 46 Niki Terpstra (Quick-Step Floors) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Arnaud Démare (Groupama-FDJ) took a long-awaited bunch-sprint victory on stage 18 at the Tour de France. The Frenchman benefited from a superb lead-out, jumping inside the final 200 metres to take the win ahead of Christophe Laporte (Cofidis) and Alexander Kristoff (UAE Team Emirates) in downtown Pau.

The victory was sweet relief for Demare, who has struggled to make the time cut in several mountain stages in order to contest the final two sprint stages in Pau and Paris.

"I've been through some difficult moments but I really wanted to make it to the final sprints and play my cards. I always believed in myself and my chances of winning in this Tour," Démare said. "Winning today, before the final chance on the Champs Elysees is great for my motivation. This is for my wife, my family and my friends. People who know me, know how hard I trained for the Tour de France and this goal. That's why I'm so happy today."

Groupama-FDJ went into the stage knowing that it was one of their last chances to secure a stage win at this year's Grande Boucle, and as such, did the necessary work to keep a five-man breakaway at bay for much of the race.

With occasional help from other teams with strong sprinters, the breakaway was reeled back in just after the final climb of the day, Cote d'Anos, roughly 20km from Pau.

There was a re-shuffling of the lead-out trains inside the final six kilometres that saw Bora-Hansgrohe come to the fore for green jersey Peter Sagan, confirming that he was healthy enough to try and sprint after the injuries he sustained in a crash the previous day. Maciej Bodnar led the team, which allowed Sagan to sit well-positioned in fourth wheel.

Bora-Hansgrohe kept the speeds high but soon faced contention from UAE Team Emirates as Alexander Kristoff moved toward the front inside the final 2km. Both teams were swarmed, however, in a battle for the front between Cofidis, EF Education First-Drapac and Trek-Segafredo.

Tom Scully (EF Education First-Drapac) led the field through a sharp left-hand corner, and then under the flamme rouge, but Cofidis quickly overtook him.

It was then Trek-Segafredo's Jasper Stuyven who led the peloton through the final bend with 500 metres to go, but as they straightened up for the run-in to the finish line, Stuyven swung off the front and looked back to see his sprinter John Degenkolb positioned too far back.

In a textbook lead-out, Groupama-FDJ kicked it into a full sprint for Démare, who then jumped with less than 200 metres to go, and although both Laporte and Kristoff were on his wheel, none could come around him as he sealed his first stage win at this year's Tour de France.

"It was a fast sprint after a fast stage. I was well-placed thanks to Jacopo Guarnieri and believed I could win. The team was perfect in the way they set me up," Démare said.

Kristoff was disappointed to find he lacked the speed to match Démare and Laporte in the final after his team helped with some of the work to control the day's breakaway.

"It was not so good, I only had one guy in front of me with 2km to go. He was too early in front. But I didn't really have the legs in the final straight either.

"We did a lot of work, but unfortunately at the end I did not really have the fastest legs. That's it. I came from a little too far back in this final stretch."

There were no changes to the overall classification as Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) continues to lead the race by 1:59 ahead of runner-up Tom Dumoulin (Sunweb), 2:31 to his teammate Chris Froome in third, and 2:47 to fourth-placed Primoz Roglic (LottoNL-Jumbo).

"It definitely wasn’t an easy day," Thomas said. "We were on the pedals all day, and it was a hot day which was tough, and a fast final as well. It was stressful but I’m happy to get through it."

The race heads back into the mountains on stage 19's 200km race from Lourdes to Laruns where the peloton will tackle six ascents that include the Col d'Aspin, Col du Tourmalet and Col d'Aubisque.

"Obviously there is one more big day, and we are expecting a lot of attacks," Thomas said. "There is a lot of climbing, it’s going to be a hard day, but we’ve ridden really well as a team so far so hopefully we can keep that going."

How it unfolded

After a short but brutal 65km stage to the summit of the Col du Portet, the highest point of this year's Tour de France, the peloton no doubt felt a sense of reprieve to race along stage 18's relatively flat sprint-friendly route into Pau.

The 171km race started in Trie-Sur Baise and routed over two category 4 climbs; Cote du Madiran (1.2km at 7%) at the 53.5km mark and Cote d'Anos (2.1km at 4.6%) at the 152km mark, and a mid-stage intermediate sprint in Aurensan.

Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe), who leads in the points classification and has mathematically secured a record-equalling sixth green jersey, was initially a favourite for this stage. However, he started the day covered in bandages after crashing at high speeds on the descent off of the Col de Val Louron-Azet during stage 17, and so it was unclear if he would attempt another stage victory.

The day's breakaway set off just a few kilometres into the stage and included Guillaume van Keirsbulck (Wanty-Groupe Gobert), Mathew Hayman and Luke Durbridge (Mitchelton-Scott), Niki Terpstra (Quick-Step Floors) and Thomas Boudat (Direct Energie).

Despite Bora-Hansgrohe, Groupama-FDJ and UAE Team Emirates attempting to bring them back, the five riders pushed their advantage out from 20 seconds to roughly one minute.

There was no real contest over the Col du Madiran as Terpstra rolled through to pick up full mountain points just by taking his turn to pull the breakaway along.

Over the top, an attack from the main field from Sep Vanmarcke (EF Education First-Drapac) and Jasper Stuyven (Trek-Segafredo) saw the pair try and bridge to the five-man breakaway, but their efforts were short-lived as the field reeled in the pair.

A crash in the peloton took down stage 17 winner Nairo Quintana (Movistar), but the Colombian continued despite deep scrapes on his left elbow and shoulder.

Up in the breakaway, Van Keirsbulck picked up 20 points at the intermediate sprint in Aurensan, 73km into the race. Over a minute later, John Degenkolb (Trek-Segafredo) sprinted in ahead of the main field.

Groupama-FDJ did much of the pace-setting for their sprinter Arnaud Demare. Teams that also chipped in to manage the gap to the breakaway were Cofidis with Christophe Laporte and UAE Team Emirates with Alexander Kristoff.

The gapped was cut in half, down to 20 seconds, as the breakaway approached the Cote d'Anos. The top of the climb positioned only 20km from the finish line meant that it was inevitable that riders would attack over the top.

Simon Clarke (EF Education First-Drapac) was the first to make a move, followed sharply by Dan Martin (UAE Team Emirates) and Jack Bauer (Mitchelton-Scott). But it was gruppo compatto as Team Sky pulled the field back together on the descent with 16km to Pau.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 3:46:50 2 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 4 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 5 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 6 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors 7 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 8 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 9 Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 10 Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 11 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 12 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 13 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 14 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 15 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ 16 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 17 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 18 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 19 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 20 Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team 21 Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 22 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 23 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie 24 Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 25 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 26 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 27 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb 28 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 29 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie 30 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 31 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 32 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team 33 Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky 34 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 35 Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 36 Edward Theuns (Bel) Team Sunweb 37 Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team 38 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 39 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 40 Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 41 Paul Martens (Ger) LottoNL-Jumbo 42 Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo 43 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 44 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 45 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 46 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 47 Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates 48 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 49 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo 50 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 51 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 52 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 53 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 54 Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 55 Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors 56 Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 57 Arthur Vichot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 58 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates 59 Robert Gesink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 60 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky 61 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 62 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 63 Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 64 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 65 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 66 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 67 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 68 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 69 Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb 70 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 71 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb 72 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 73 Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 74 Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 75 Amael Moinard (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 76 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 77 Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 78 Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 79 Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 80 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 81 Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data 82 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 83 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida 84 Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott 85 Simon Gerrans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 86 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 87 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 88 Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 89 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 90 Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:52 91 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:01 92 Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:01:03 93 Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 94 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 95 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ 0:01:08 96 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:01:10 97 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:01:13 98 Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb 0:01:17 99 Michael Valgren (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:01:19 100 Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 101 Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 102 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:23 103 Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 0:01:30 104 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:01:53 105 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 106 Romain Hardy (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 107 Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:03 108 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 109 Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:02:11 110 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:02:21 111 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 112 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 113 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 114 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 115 Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team 116 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 117 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 118 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 119 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 120 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 121 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 122 Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:02:26 123 Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 124 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:02:34 125 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 126 Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie 127 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 128 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Direct Energie 129 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie 130 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 131 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 132 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky 133 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 134 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:03:06 135 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 136 Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data 137 Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates 138 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky 0:03:32 139 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors 140 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie 0:03:38 141 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:03:45 142 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 143 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates 0:03:56 144 Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin 145 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ 146 Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:04:38

Intermediate sprint - Aurensan, km.73.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 20 pts 2 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors 17 3 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 15 4 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie 13 5 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 11 6 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 10 7 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 9 8 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 8 9 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 7 10 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 6 11 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 5 12 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 4 13 Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 3 14 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 2 15 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ 1

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 50 pts 2 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 30 3 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 20 4 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 18 5 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 16 6 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors 14 7 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 12 8 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 10 9 Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 8 10 Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 7 11 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 6 12 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 5 13 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 4 14 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 3 15 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ 2

Mountain 1 (Cat. 4) Côte de Madiran, km. 53.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors 1

Mountain 2 (Cat. 4) Côte d'Anos, km. 152.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 1

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3:46:50 2 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 3 Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team 4 Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 5 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 6 Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 7 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 8 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo 9 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 10 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky 11 Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 12 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 13 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 14 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 15 Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:52 16 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:01:53 17 Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:03 18 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:02:21 19 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 20 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 21 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie 0:02:34 22 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 23 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 24 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie 0:03:38

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Groupama-FDJ 11:20:30 2 Trek-Segafredo 3 Direct Energie 4 Quick-Step Floors 5 BMC Racing Team 6 Wanty-Groupe Gobert 7 Dimension Data 8 AG2R La Mondiale 9 Team Sky 10 UAE Team Emirates 11 Movistar Team 12 Astana Pro Team 13 Bahrain-Merida 14 LottoNl-Jumbo 15 Team Sunweb 16 Mitchelton-Scott 17 Katusha-Alpecin 18 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 19 Fortuneo-Samsic 20 Bora-Hansgrohe 21 EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:02:06 22 Lotto Soudal 0:04:14

General classification after stage 18 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 74:21:01 2 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:01:59 3 Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky 0:02:31 4 Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:02:47 5 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:03:30 6 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:04:19 7 Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team 0:04:34 8 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:13 9 Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates 0:06:33 10 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:09:31 11 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 0:11:25 12 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:11:31 13 Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors 0:14:20 14 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:16:03 15 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:22:30 16 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky 0:24:34 17 Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 0:26:54 18 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:27:22 19 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:27:35 20 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:33:11 21 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:33:47 22 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:34:09 23 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:37:29 24 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 0:38:34 25 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 0:39:58 26 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:41:04 27 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 0:43:03 28 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 0:45:17 29 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 0:46:26 30 Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:47:06 31 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 1:04:44 32 Robert Gesink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 1:05:09 33 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 1:05:55 34 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 1:07:25 35 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 1:08:39 36 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1:12:06 37 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie 1:13:29 38 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1:14:08 39 Arthur Vichot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1:15:37 40 Amael Moinard (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 1:21:22 41 Michael Valgren (Den) Astana Pro Team 1:22:20 42 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:23:47 43 Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott 1:23:54 44 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates 1:25:42 45 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:26:22 46 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 1:28:23 47 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 1:28:40 48 Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 1:31:42 49 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 1:34:04 50 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1:34:20 51 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 1:35:15 52 Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 1:35:24 53 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 1:36:36 54 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky 1:39:32 55 Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb 1:40:14 56 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 1:40:16 57 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 1:40:36 58 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 1:41:19 59 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:42:30 60 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 1:43:17 61 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 1:43:57 62 Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data 1:44:55 63 Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team 1:49:36 64 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:50:30 65 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 1:52:43 66 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:53:01 67 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 1:54:39 68 Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team 1:54:53 69 Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates 1:57:32 70 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 1:58:33 71 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ 2:05:58 72 Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb 2:06:05 73 Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie 2:06:25 74 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 2:07:18 75 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 2:09:43 76 Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data 2:10:29 77 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 2:12:51 78 Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 2:12:54 79 Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin 2:13:24 80 Paul Martens (Ger) LottoNL-Jumbo 2:15:09 81 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky 2:15:32 82 Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 2:16:26 83 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2:16:30 84 Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 2:16:52 85 Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2:18:34 86 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 2:18:54 87 Edward Theuns (Bel) Team Sunweb 2:20:42 88 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 2:22:41 89 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 2:23:04 90 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 2:24:05 91 Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 2:25:37 92 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 93 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie 2:26:02 94 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie 2:29:11 95 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 2:29:20 96 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 2:30:15 97 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 2:32:50 98 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2:33:10 99 Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 2:34:21 100 Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 2:36:10 101 Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 2:36:25 102 Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 2:36:34 103 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 2:38:15 104 Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 2:38:39 105 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 2:39:41 106 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team 2:40:39 107 Romain Hardy (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 2:41:05 108 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates 2:41:15 109 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 2:43:20 110 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 2:43:21 111 Simon Gerrans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 2:44:29 112 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 2:45:20 113 Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 2:47:10 114 Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 2:47:40 115 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 2:48:09 116 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 2:48:30 117 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors 2:49:44 118 Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 2:54:59 119 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 2:55:50 120 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 2:57:11 121 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 2:57:50 122 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida 2:58:12 123 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2:58:41 124 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 2:59:28 125 Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 126 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie 2:59:50 127 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 3:03:44 128 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3:03:50 129 Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 3:06:35 130 Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 3:07:05 131 Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 3:07:08 132 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 3:07:44 133 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 3:08:35 134 Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 3:10:06 135 Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3:10:41 136 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ 3:12:22 137 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Direct Energie 3:14:02 138 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors 3:14:31 139 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 3:16:15 140 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 3:22:13 141 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3:22:58 142 Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 3:23:24 143 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo 3:25:54 144 Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 3:26:06 145 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ 3:27:34 146 Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 3:46:18

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 467 pts 2 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 196 3 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 183 4 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 148 5 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 134 6 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 134 7 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 107 8 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 92 9 Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates 85 10 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 82 11 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 82 12 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 78 13 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie 76 14 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 71 15 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 69 16 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 69 17 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 62 18 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 61 19 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 59 20 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 58 21 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 55 22 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 54 23 Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 53 24 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie 51 25 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie 50 26 Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 50 27 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 47 28 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 46 29 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb 45 30 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 44 31 Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team 43 32 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie 43 33 Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo 43 34 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 43 35 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 43 36 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors 42 37 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 41 38 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 41 39 Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 41 40 Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky 40 41 Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott 39 42 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 37 43 Michael Valgren (Den) Astana Pro Team 36 44 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 32 45 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 32 46 Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 32 47 Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 32 48 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 31 49 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors 31 50 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 29 51 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 29 52 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 28 53 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 27 54 Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 26 55 Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 26 56 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 25 57 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 25 58 Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data 25 59 Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie 24 60 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 23 61 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 23 62 Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team 21 63 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 21 64 Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors 21 65 Robert Gesink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 21 66 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 21 67 Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 20 68 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 20 69 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 20 70 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 19 71 Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 19 72 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 19 73 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb 18 74 Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 18 75 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 18 76 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates 17 77 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 17 78 Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 17 79 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 16 80 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 15 81 Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 15 82 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Direct Energie 15 83 Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 14 84 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ 14 85 Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 13 86 Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 12 87 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky 11 88 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 11 89 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 10 90 Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data 10 91 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 10 92 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 9 93 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 9 94 Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb 9 95 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 8 96 Arthur Vichot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 8 97 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 8 98 Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 8 99 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 8 100 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 7 101 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 7 102 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 7 103 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 7 104 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team 7 105 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 6 106 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 6 107 Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 6 108 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 6 109 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 6 110 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 6 111 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 5 112 Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb 5 113 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 5 114 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 4 115 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 3 116 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 3 117 Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team 3 118 Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates 3 119 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ 2 120 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates 1 121 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 1 122 Amael Moinard (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic -2

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 140 pts 2 Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 73 3 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 54 4 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 40 5 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb 39 6 Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates 33 7 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 32 8 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 31 9 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 29 10 Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo 26 11 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 25 12 Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 23 13 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 22 14 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 22 15 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 20 16 Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky 20 17 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 19 18 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 16 19 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 15 20 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 15 21 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 15 22 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 14 23 Robert Gesink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 14 24 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 14 25 Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 13 26 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 13 27 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 12 28 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates 12 29 Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates 12 30 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 10 31 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 10 32 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 10 33 Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 8 34 Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team 8 35 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky 8 36 Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team 6 37 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 5 38 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie 4 39 Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 4 40 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 4 41 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 3 42 Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data 3 43 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie 2 44 Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 2 45 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 2 46 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 2 47 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 48 Michael Valgren (Den) Astana Pro Team 2 49 Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 2 50 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 2 51 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 1 52 Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 1 53 Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 1 54 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors 1 55 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 1 56 Arthur Vichot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1 57 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 1 58 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 1 59 Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 1

Young riders classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 74:37:04 2 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:06:27 3 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky 0:08:31 4 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:48:41 5 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:58:05 6 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 1:12:20 7 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 1:18:01 8 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1:18:17 9 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 1:38:36 10 Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team 1:38:50 11 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:51:15 12 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 2:06:38 13 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 2:08:02 14 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie 2:09:59 15 Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 2:18:18 16 Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 2:20:07 17 Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 2:31:07 18 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2:42:38 19 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie 2:43:47 20 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 2:47:41 21 Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 2:54:03 22 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3:06:55 23 Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 3:07:21 24 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo 3:09:51