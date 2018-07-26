Tour de France: Demare wins stage 18 in Pau
Laporte elbowed out by Groupama-FDJ man
Stage 18: Trie-sur-Baïse - Pau
Arnaud Démare (Groupama-FDJ) took a long-awaited bunch-sprint victory on stage 18 at the Tour de France. The Frenchman benefited from a superb lead-out, jumping inside the final 200 metres to take the win ahead of Christophe Laporte (Cofidis) and Alexander Kristoff (UAE Team Emirates) in downtown Pau.
The victory was sweet relief for Demare, who has struggled to make the time cut in several mountain stages in order to contest the final two sprint stages in Pau and Paris.
"I've been through some difficult moments but I really wanted to make it to the final sprints and play my cards. I always believed in myself and my chances of winning in this Tour," Démare said. "Winning today, before the final chance on the Champs Elysees is great for my motivation. This is for my wife, my family and my friends. People who know me, know how hard I trained for the Tour de France and this goal. That's why I'm so happy today."
Groupama-FDJ went into the stage knowing that it was one of their last chances to secure a stage win at this year's Grande Boucle, and as such, did the necessary work to keep a five-man breakaway at bay for much of the race.
With occasional help from other teams with strong sprinters, the breakaway was reeled back in just after the final climb of the day, Cote d'Anos, roughly 20km from Pau.
There was a re-shuffling of the lead-out trains inside the final six kilometres that saw Bora-Hansgrohe come to the fore for green jersey Peter Sagan, confirming that he was healthy enough to try and sprint after the injuries he sustained in a crash the previous day. Maciej Bodnar led the team, which allowed Sagan to sit well-positioned in fourth wheel.
Bora-Hansgrohe kept the speeds high but soon faced contention from UAE Team Emirates as Alexander Kristoff moved toward the front inside the final 2km. Both teams were swarmed, however, in a battle for the front between Cofidis, EF Education First-Drapac and Trek-Segafredo.
Tom Scully (EF Education First-Drapac) led the field through a sharp left-hand corner, and then under the flamme rouge, but Cofidis quickly overtook him.
It was then Trek-Segafredo's Jasper Stuyven who led the peloton through the final bend with 500 metres to go, but as they straightened up for the run-in to the finish line, Stuyven swung off the front and looked back to see his sprinter John Degenkolb positioned too far back.
In a textbook lead-out, Groupama-FDJ kicked it into a full sprint for Démare, who then jumped with less than 200 metres to go, and although both Laporte and Kristoff were on his wheel, none could come around him as he sealed his first stage win at this year's Tour de France.
"It was a fast sprint after a fast stage. I was well-placed thanks to Jacopo Guarnieri and believed I could win. The team was perfect in the way they set me up," Démare said.
Kristoff was disappointed to find he lacked the speed to match Démare and Laporte in the final after his team helped with some of the work to control the day's breakaway.
"It was not so good, I only had one guy in front of me with 2km to go. He was too early in front. But I didn't really have the legs in the final straight either.
"We did a lot of work, but unfortunately at the end I did not really have the fastest legs. That's it. I came from a little too far back in this final stretch."
There were no changes to the overall classification as Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) continues to lead the race by 1:59 ahead of runner-up Tom Dumoulin (Sunweb), 2:31 to his teammate Chris Froome in third, and 2:47 to fourth-placed Primoz Roglic (LottoNL-Jumbo).
"It definitely wasn’t an easy day," Thomas said. "We were on the pedals all day, and it was a hot day which was tough, and a fast final as well. It was stressful but I’m happy to get through it."
The race heads back into the mountains on stage 19's 200km race from Lourdes to Laruns where the peloton will tackle six ascents that include the Col d'Aspin, Col du Tourmalet and Col d'Aubisque.
"Obviously there is one more big day, and we are expecting a lot of attacks," Thomas said. "There is a lot of climbing, it’s going to be a hard day, but we’ve ridden really well as a team so far so hopefully we can keep that going."
How it unfolded
After a short but brutal 65km stage to the summit of the Col du Portet, the highest point of this year's Tour de France, the peloton no doubt felt a sense of reprieve to race along stage 18's relatively flat sprint-friendly route into Pau.
The 171km race started in Trie-Sur Baise and routed over two category 4 climbs; Cote du Madiran (1.2km at 7%) at the 53.5km mark and Cote d'Anos (2.1km at 4.6%) at the 152km mark, and a mid-stage intermediate sprint in Aurensan.
Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe), who leads in the points classification and has mathematically secured a record-equalling sixth green jersey, was initially a favourite for this stage. However, he started the day covered in bandages after crashing at high speeds on the descent off of the Col de Val Louron-Azet during stage 17, and so it was unclear if he would attempt another stage victory.
The day's breakaway set off just a few kilometres into the stage and included Guillaume van Keirsbulck (Wanty-Groupe Gobert), Mathew Hayman and Luke Durbridge (Mitchelton-Scott), Niki Terpstra (Quick-Step Floors) and Thomas Boudat (Direct Energie).
Despite Bora-Hansgrohe, Groupama-FDJ and UAE Team Emirates attempting to bring them back, the five riders pushed their advantage out from 20 seconds to roughly one minute.
There was no real contest over the Col du Madiran as Terpstra rolled through to pick up full mountain points just by taking his turn to pull the breakaway along.
Over the top, an attack from the main field from Sep Vanmarcke (EF Education First-Drapac) and Jasper Stuyven (Trek-Segafredo) saw the pair try and bridge to the five-man breakaway, but their efforts were short-lived as the field reeled in the pair.
A crash in the peloton took down stage 17 winner Nairo Quintana (Movistar), but the Colombian continued despite deep scrapes on his left elbow and shoulder.
Up in the breakaway, Van Keirsbulck picked up 20 points at the intermediate sprint in Aurensan, 73km into the race. Over a minute later, John Degenkolb (Trek-Segafredo) sprinted in ahead of the main field.
Groupama-FDJ did much of the pace-setting for their sprinter Arnaud Demare. Teams that also chipped in to manage the gap to the breakaway were Cofidis with Christophe Laporte and UAE Team Emirates with Alexander Kristoff.
The gapped was cut in half, down to 20 seconds, as the breakaway approached the Cote d'Anos. The top of the climb positioned only 20km from the finish line meant that it was inevitable that riders would attack over the top.
Simon Clarke (EF Education First-Drapac) was the first to make a move, followed sharply by Dan Martin (UAE Team Emirates) and Jack Bauer (Mitchelton-Scott). But it was gruppo compatto as Team Sky pulled the field back together on the descent with 16km to Pau.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|3:46:50
|2
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|4
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|5
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|6
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
|7
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|8
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|9
|Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|10
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|11
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|12
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|13
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|14
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|15
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ
|16
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|17
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|18
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|19
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|20
|Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team
|21
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|22
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|23
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie
|24
|Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|25
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|26
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|27
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
|28
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|29
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|30
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|31
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|32
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team
|33
|Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|34
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|35
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|36
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Team Sunweb
|37
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team
|38
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|39
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|40
|Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|41
|Paul Martens (Ger) LottoNL-Jumbo
|42
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo
|43
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|44
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|45
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|46
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|47
|Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
|48
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|49
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo
|50
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|51
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|52
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|53
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|54
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|55
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
|56
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|57
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|58
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates
|59
|Robert Gesink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|60
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
|61
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|62
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|63
|Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|64
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|65
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|66
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|67
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|68
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|69
|Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb
|70
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|71
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb
|72
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|73
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|74
|Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|75
|Amael Moinard (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|76
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|77
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|78
|Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|79
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|80
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|81
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data
|82
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|83
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
|84
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott
|85
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|86
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|87
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|88
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|89
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|90
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:52
|91
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:01
|92
|Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:01:03
|93
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|94
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|95
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ
|0:01:08
|96
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:01:10
|97
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:13
|98
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
|0:01:17
|99
|Michael Valgren (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:19
|100
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|101
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|102
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:01:23
|103
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|0:01:30
|104
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:01:53
|105
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|106
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|107
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|0:02:03
|108
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|109
|Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:02:11
|110
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:02:21
|111
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|112
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|113
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|114
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|115
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|116
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|117
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|118
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|119
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
|120
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|121
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|122
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:26
|123
|Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|124
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:34
|125
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|126
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
|127
|Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|128
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Direct Energie
|129
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
|130
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|131
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|132
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky
|133
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|134
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:03:06
|135
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|136
|Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data
|137
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|138
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|0:03:32
|139
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
|140
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:03:38
|141
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:03:45
|142
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|143
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates
|0:03:56
|144
|Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin
|145
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ
|146
|Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:04:38
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|20
|pts
|2
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
|17
|3
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|15
|4
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|13
|5
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|11
|6
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|10
|7
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|9
|8
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|8
|9
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|7
|10
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|6
|11
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|5
|12
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|4
|13
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|3
|14
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|2
|15
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|50
|pts
|2
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|30
|3
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|20
|4
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|18
|5
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|16
|6
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
|14
|7
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|12
|8
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|10
|9
|Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|8
|10
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|7
|11
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|6
|12
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|5
|13
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|14
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|3
|15
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3:46:50
|2
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|3
|Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team
|4
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|5
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|6
|Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|7
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo
|9
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|10
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
|11
|Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|12
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|13
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|14
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|15
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:52
|16
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:01:53
|17
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|0:02:03
|18
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:02:21
|19
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|20
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|21
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:02:34
|22
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|23
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|24
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:03:38
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Groupama-FDJ
|11:20:30
|2
|Trek-Segafredo
|3
|Direct Energie
|4
|Quick-Step Floors
|5
|BMC Racing Team
|6
|Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|7
|Dimension Data
|8
|AG2R La Mondiale
|9
|Team Sky
|10
|UAE Team Emirates
|11
|Movistar Team
|12
|Astana Pro Team
|13
|Bahrain-Merida
|14
|LottoNl-Jumbo
|15
|Team Sunweb
|16
|Mitchelton-Scott
|17
|Katusha-Alpecin
|18
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|19
|Fortuneo-Samsic
|20
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|21
|EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:02:06
|22
|Lotto Soudal
|0:04:14
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|74:21:01
|2
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:01:59
|3
|Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|0:02:31
|4
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:02:47
|5
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:03:30
|6
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:04:19
|7
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:04:34
|8
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:13
|9
|Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
|0:06:33
|10
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:09:31
|11
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:11:25
|12
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:11:31
|13
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
|0:14:20
|14
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:16:03
|15
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:22:30
|16
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
|0:24:34
|17
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|0:26:54
|18
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:27:22
|19
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|0:27:35
|20
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:33:11
|21
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:33:47
|22
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:34:09
|23
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:37:29
|24
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:38:34
|25
|Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|0:39:58
|26
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:41:04
|27
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:43:03
|28
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|0:45:17
|29
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:46:26
|30
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:47:06
|31
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|1:04:44
|32
|Robert Gesink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|1:05:09
|33
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|1:05:55
|34
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|1:07:25
|35
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|1:08:39
|36
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|1:12:06
|37
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|1:13:29
|38
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|1:14:08
|39
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|1:15:37
|40
|Amael Moinard (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|1:21:22
|41
|Michael Valgren (Den) Astana Pro Team
|1:22:20
|42
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:23:47
|43
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott
|1:23:54
|44
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates
|1:25:42
|45
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:26:22
|46
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|1:28:23
|47
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|1:28:40
|48
|Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:31:42
|49
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|1:34:04
|50
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1:34:20
|51
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|1:35:15
|52
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|1:35:24
|53
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|1:36:36
|54
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|1:39:32
|55
|Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb
|1:40:14
|56
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|1:40:16
|57
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|1:40:36
|58
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|1:41:19
|59
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:42:30
|60
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|1:43:17
|61
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|1:43:57
|62
|Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data
|1:44:55
|63
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|1:49:36
|64
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:50:30
|65
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:52:43
|66
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1:53:01
|67
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:54:39
|68
|Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team
|1:54:53
|69
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|1:57:32
|70
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|1:58:33
|71
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ
|2:05:58
|72
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
|2:06:05
|73
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
|2:06:25
|74
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2:07:18
|75
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|2:09:43
|76
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data
|2:10:29
|77
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|2:12:51
|78
|Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|2:12:54
|79
|Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin
|2:13:24
|80
|Paul Martens (Ger) LottoNL-Jumbo
|2:15:09
|81
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky
|2:15:32
|82
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:16:26
|83
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2:16:30
|84
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|2:16:52
|85
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2:18:34
|86
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|2:18:54
|87
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Team Sunweb
|2:20:42
|88
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|2:22:41
|89
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|2:23:04
|90
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|2:24:05
|91
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|2:25:37
|92
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|93
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|2:26:02
|94
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie
|2:29:11
|95
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2:29:20
|96
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2:30:15
|97
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|2:32:50
|98
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2:33:10
|99
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|2:34:21
|100
|Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|2:36:10
|101
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|2:36:25
|102
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|2:36:34
|103
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|2:38:15
|104
|Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|2:38:39
|105
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|2:39:41
|106
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team
|2:40:39
|107
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|2:41:05
|108
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates
|2:41:15
|109
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|2:43:20
|110
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|2:43:21
|111
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|2:44:29
|112
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|2:45:20
|113
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|2:47:10
|114
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2:47:40
|115
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|2:48:09
|116
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|2:48:30
|117
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
|2:49:44
|118
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|2:54:59
|119
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|2:55:50
|120
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|2:57:11
|121
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2:57:50
|122
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
|2:58:12
|123
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2:58:41
|124
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|2:59:28
|125
|Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|126
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
|2:59:50
|127
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|3:03:44
|128
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3:03:50
|129
|Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|3:06:35
|130
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|3:07:05
|131
|Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|3:07:08
|132
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|3:07:44
|133
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|3:08:35
|134
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|3:10:06
|135
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3:10:41
|136
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ
|3:12:22
|137
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Direct Energie
|3:14:02
|138
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
|3:14:31
|139
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|3:16:15
|140
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|3:22:13
|141
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3:22:58
|142
|Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|3:23:24
|143
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo
|3:25:54
|144
|Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|3:26:06
|145
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ
|3:27:34
|146
|Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|3:46:18
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|467
|pts
|2
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|196
|3
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|183
|4
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|148
|5
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|134
|6
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|134
|7
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|107
|8
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|92
|9
|Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
|85
|10
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|82
|11
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|82
|12
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|78
|13
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|76
|14
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|71
|15
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|69
|16
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|69
|17
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|62
|18
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|61
|19
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|59
|20
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|58
|21
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|55
|22
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|54
|23
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|53
|24
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
|51
|25
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie
|50
|26
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|50
|27
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|47
|28
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|46
|29
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
|45
|30
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|44
|31
|Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team
|43
|32
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|43
|33
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo
|43
|34
|Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|43
|35
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|43
|36
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
|42
|37
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|41
|38
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|41
|39
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|41
|40
|Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|40
|41
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott
|39
|42
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|37
|43
|Michael Valgren (Den) Astana Pro Team
|36
|44
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|32
|45
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|32
|46
|Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|32
|47
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|32
|48
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|31
|49
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
|31
|50
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|29
|51
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|29
|52
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|28
|53
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|27
|54
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|26
|55
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|26
|56
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|25
|57
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|25
|58
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data
|25
|59
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
|24
|60
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|23
|61
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|23
|62
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team
|21
|63
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|21
|64
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
|21
|65
|Robert Gesink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|21
|66
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|21
|67
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|20
|68
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|20
|69
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|20
|70
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|19
|71
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|19
|72
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|19
|73
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb
|18
|74
|Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|18
|75
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|18
|76
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates
|17
|77
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|17
|78
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|17
|79
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|16
|80
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|15
|81
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|15
|82
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Direct Energie
|15
|83
|Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|14
|84
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ
|14
|85
|Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|13
|86
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|87
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
|11
|88
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
|11
|89
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|10
|90
|Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data
|10
|91
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|10
|92
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|9
|93
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|9
|94
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
|9
|95
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|8
|96
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|8
|97
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|8
|98
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|8
|99
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|8
|100
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|7
|101
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|7
|102
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|7
|103
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|7
|104
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team
|7
|105
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|6
|106
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|6
|107
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|6
|108
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|6
|109
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|6
|110
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|6
|111
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|5
|112
|Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb
|5
|113
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|5
|114
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|115
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|3
|116
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|3
|117
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|3
|118
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|3
|119
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ
|2
|120
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates
|1
|121
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|1
|122
|Amael Moinard (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|-2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|140
|pts
|2
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|73
|3
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|54
|4
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|40
|5
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
|39
|6
|Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
|33
|7
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|32
|8
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|31
|9
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|29
|10
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo
|26
|11
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|25
|12
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|23
|13
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|22
|14
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|22
|15
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|20
|16
|Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|20
|17
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
|19
|18
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|16
|19
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|15
|20
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|15
|21
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|15
|22
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|14
|23
|Robert Gesink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|14
|24
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|14
|25
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|13
|26
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|13
|27
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|28
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates
|12
|29
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|12
|30
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|10
|31
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|10
|32
|Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|10
|33
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|8
|34
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team
|8
|35
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
|8
|36
|Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team
|6
|37
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|5
|38
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|4
|39
|Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|4
|40
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|4
|41
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|3
|42
|Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data
|3
|43
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
|2
|44
|Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|2
|45
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|2
|46
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|2
|47
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|48
|Michael Valgren (Den) Astana Pro Team
|2
|49
|Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|50
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2
|51
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|1
|52
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|1
|53
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|1
|54
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
|1
|55
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|1
|56
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|1
|57
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1
|58
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|59
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|74:37:04
|2
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:06:27
|3
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
|0:08:31
|4
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:48:41
|5
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:58:05
|6
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|1:12:20
|7
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|1:18:01
|8
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1:18:17
|9
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:38:36
|10
|Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team
|1:38:50
|11
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1:51:15
|12
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|2:06:38
|13
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|2:08:02
|14
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|2:09:59
|15
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|2:18:18
|16
|Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|2:20:07
|17
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|2:31:07
|18
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2:42:38
|19
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
|2:43:47
|20
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|2:47:41
|21
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|2:54:03
|22
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3:06:55
|23
|Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|3:07:21
|24
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo
|3:09:51
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Movistar Team
|223:09:09
|2
|Bahrain-Merida
|0:24:20
|3
|Team Sky
|0:56:13
|4
|LottoNl-Jumbo
|1:01:38
|5
|Astana Pro Team
|1:05:35
|6
|Team Sunweb
|1:55:24
|7
|AG2R La Mondiale
|2:00:54
|8
|BMC Racing Team
|2:07:53
|9
|Quick-Step Floors
|2:26:36
|10
|Mitchelton-Scott
|2:27:42
|11
|Trek-Segafredo
|3:01:21
|12
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3:01:31
|13
|Direct Energie
|3:07:06
|14
|UAE Team Emirates
|3:15:53
|15
|Groupama-FDJ
|3:15:54
|16
|Fortuneo-Samsic
|3:31:01
|17
|Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|3:35:37
|18
|EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|3:40:28
|19
|Katusha-Alpecin
|3:41:14
|20
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|3:45:17
|21
|Dimension Data
|4:41:23
|22
|Lotto Soudal
|6:07:58
