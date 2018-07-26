Trending

Tour de France: Demare wins stage 18 in Pau

Laporte elbowed out by Groupama-FDJ man

Image 1 of 46

Arnaud Demare wins stage 18 at the Tour de France

Arnaud Demare wins stage 18 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 2 of 46

The peloton in action during stage 18 at the Tour de France

The peloton in action during stage 18 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 3 of 46

A view of the peloton from stage 18 at the Tour de France

A view of the peloton from stage 18 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 4 of 46

A view of the peloton from stage 18 at the Tour de France

A view of the peloton from stage 18 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 5 of 46

The peloton starts stage 18 at the Tour de France

The peloton starts stage 18 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 6 of 46

Sunflowers along the route of stage 18 at the Tour de France

Sunflowers along the route of stage 18 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 7 of 46

Mitchelton-Scott's Mathew Hayman gets a tyre change

Mitchelton-Scott's Mathew Hayman gets a tyre change
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 8 of 46

BMC Racing's Michael Schar

BMC Racing's Michael Schar
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 9 of 46

LottoNL-Jumbo's Paul Martens and Steven Kruijswijk

LottoNL-Jumbo's Paul Martens and Steven Kruijswijk
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 10 of 46

Geraint Thomas sits in the Team Sky train at the Tour de France

Geraint Thomas sits in the Team Sky train at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 46

Arnaud Demare celebrates after winning stage 18 at the Tour de France

Arnaud Demare celebrates after winning stage 18 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 46

Geraint Thomas in yellow with three stages remaining at the Tour de France

Geraint Thomas in yellow with three stages remaining at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 46

Pierre Latour in white after stage 18 at the Tour de France

Pierre Latour in white after stage 18 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 46

Luke Durbridge was the 'most combative' rider on stage 18 at the Tour de France

Luke Durbridge was the 'most combative' rider on stage 18 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 46

Groupama-FDJ celebrate as Arnaud Demare wins stage 18 at the Tour de France

Groupama-FDJ celebrate as Arnaud Demare wins stage 18 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 46

Julian Alaphilippe in polka dots after stage 18 at the Tour de France

Julian Alaphilippe in polka dots after stage 18 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 46

Peter Sagan gingerly pulls on the green jersey after stage 18 at the Tour de France

Peter Sagan gingerly pulls on the green jersey after stage 18 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 46

Arnaud Demare celebrates after winning stage 18 at the Tour de France

Arnaud Demare celebrates after winning stage 18 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 46

Groupama-FDJ's Arnaud Demare after winning stage 18 at the tour de France

Groupama-FDJ's Arnaud Demare after winning stage 18 at the tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 20 of 46

The peloton in action during stage 18 at the Tour de France

The peloton in action during stage 18 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 21 of 46

A lone sunflower stands out along the route of stage 18 at the Tour de France

A lone sunflower stands out along the route of stage 18 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 22 of 46

Sprinters bear down on the line during stage 18 at the Tour de France

Sprinters bear down on the line during stage 18 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 23 of 46

The stage 18 breakaway at the Tour de France

The stage 18 breakaway at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 24 of 46

Sunflowers along the route of stage 18 at the Tour de France

Sunflowers along the route of stage 18 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 25 of 46

Arnaud Demare wins stage 18 at the Tour de France

Arnaud Demare wins stage 18 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 26 of 46

Team Sky's Geraint Thomas and Chris Froome

Team Sky's Geraint Thomas and Chris Froome
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 27 of 46

Arnaud Demare wins stage 18 at the Tour de France

Arnaud Demare wins stage 18 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 28 of 46

Groupama-FDJ's Arnaud Demare on the podium after winning stage 18 at the tour de France

Groupama-FDJ's Arnaud Demare on the podium after winning stage 18 at the tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 29 of 46

Groupama-FDJ's Arnaud Demare after winning stage 18 at the tour de France

Groupama-FDJ's Arnaud Demare after winning stage 18 at the tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 30 of 46

Arnaud Demare wins stage 18 at the Tour de France

Arnaud Demare wins stage 18 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 31 of 46

Arnaud Demare wins stage 18 at the Tour de France ahead of Christophe Laporte

Arnaud Demare wins stage 18 at the Tour de France ahead of Christophe Laporte
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 32 of 46

Arnaud Demare wins stage 18 at the Tour de France

Arnaud Demare wins stage 18 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 33 of 46

Darth Vader loves the Tour

Darth Vader loves the Tour
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 34 of 46

Chris Froome (Team Sky)

Chris Froome (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 46

Egan Bernal (Team Sky)

Egan Bernal (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 36 of 46

Geraint Thomas is interviewed by Cyclingnews' Daniel Benson

Geraint Thomas is interviewed by Cyclingnews' Daniel Benson
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 37 of 46

The breakaway led by Mathew Hayman (Mitchelton-Scott)

The breakaway led by Mathew Hayman (Mitchelton-Scott)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 38 of 46

Niki Terpstra (Quick-Step Floors) leads the attack

Niki Terpstra (Quick-Step Floors) leads the attack
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 39 of 46

Tom Dumoulin (Sunweb)

Tom Dumoulin (Sunweb)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 40 of 46

Peter Sagan all bandaged up after a crash on stage 17

Peter Sagan all bandaged up after a crash on stage 17
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 41 of 46

Julian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step Floors) leads the mountains classification

Julian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step Floors) leads the mountains classification
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 42 of 46

Peter Sagan shows the effects of his high-speed crash

Peter Sagan shows the effects of his high-speed crash
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 43 of 46

Adam Yates also sports bandages from a fall

Adam Yates also sports bandages from a fall
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 44 of 46

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) gets up after his crash

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) gets up after his crash
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 45 of 46

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) was torn up in a crash on stage 18

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) was torn up in a crash on stage 18
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 46 of 46

Niki Terpstra (Quick-Step Floors)

Niki Terpstra (Quick-Step Floors)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Arnaud Démare (Groupama-FDJ) took a long-awaited bunch-sprint victory on stage 18 at the Tour de France. The Frenchman benefited from a superb lead-out, jumping inside the final 200 metres to take the win ahead of Christophe Laporte (Cofidis) and Alexander Kristoff (UAE Team Emirates) in downtown Pau.

Related Articles

Tour de France: Stage 18 highlights - Video

Tour de France: Stage 18 finish line quotes

Tour de France: Determined Demare is Zwift Rider of the Day

Demare: This is the best response I could give to Greipel

The victory was sweet relief for Demare, who has struggled to make the time cut in several mountain stages in order to contest the final two sprint stages in Pau and Paris.

"I've been through some difficult moments but I really wanted to make it to the final sprints and play my cards. I always believed in myself and my chances of winning in this Tour," Démare said. "Winning today, before the final chance on the Champs Elysees is great for my motivation. This is for my wife, my family and my friends. People who know me, know how hard I trained for the Tour de France and this goal. That's why I'm so happy today."

Groupama-FDJ went into the stage knowing that it was one of their last chances to secure a stage win at this year's Grande Boucle, and as such, did the necessary work to keep a five-man breakaway at bay for much of the race.

With occasional help from other teams with strong sprinters, the breakaway was reeled back in just after the final climb of the day, Cote d'Anos, roughly 20km from Pau.

There was a re-shuffling of the lead-out trains inside the final six kilometres that saw Bora-Hansgrohe come to the fore for green jersey Peter Sagan, confirming that he was healthy enough to try and sprint after the injuries he sustained in a crash the previous day. Maciej Bodnar led the team, which allowed Sagan to sit well-positioned in fourth wheel.

Bora-Hansgrohe kept the speeds high but soon faced contention from UAE Team Emirates as Alexander Kristoff moved toward the front inside the final 2km. Both teams were swarmed, however, in a battle for the front between Cofidis, EF Education First-Drapac and Trek-Segafredo.

Tom Scully (EF Education First-Drapac) led the field through a sharp left-hand corner, and then under the flamme rouge, but Cofidis quickly overtook him.

It was then Trek-Segafredo's Jasper Stuyven who led the peloton through the final bend with 500 metres to go, but as they straightened up for the run-in to the finish line, Stuyven swung off the front and looked back to see his sprinter John Degenkolb positioned too far back.

In a textbook lead-out, Groupama-FDJ kicked it into a full sprint for Démare, who then jumped with less than 200 metres to go, and although both Laporte and Kristoff were on his wheel, none could come around him as he sealed his first stage win at this year's Tour de France.

"It was a fast sprint after a fast stage. I was well-placed thanks to Jacopo Guarnieri and believed I could win. The team was perfect in the way they set me up," Démare said.

Kristoff was disappointed to find he lacked the speed to match Démare and Laporte in the final after his team helped with some of the work to control the day's breakaway.

"It was not so good, I only had one guy in front of me with 2km to go. He was too early in front. But I didn't really have the legs in the final straight either.

"We did a lot of work, but unfortunately at the end I did not really have the fastest legs. That's it. I came from a little too far back in this final stretch."

There were no changes to the overall classification as Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) continues to lead the race by 1:59 ahead of runner-up Tom Dumoulin (Sunweb), 2:31 to his teammate Chris Froome in third, and 2:47 to fourth-placed Primoz Roglic (LottoNL-Jumbo).

"It definitely wasn’t an easy day," Thomas said. "We were on the pedals all day, and it was a hot day which was tough, and a fast final as well. It was stressful but I’m happy to get through it."

The race heads back into the mountains on stage 19's 200km race from Lourdes to Laruns where the peloton will tackle six ascents that include the Col d'Aspin, Col du Tourmalet and Col d'Aubisque.

"Obviously there is one more big day, and we are expecting a lot of attacks," Thomas said. "There is a lot of climbing, it’s going to be a hard day, but we’ve ridden really well as a team so far so hopefully we can keep that going."

How it unfolded

After a short but brutal 65km stage to the summit of the Col du Portet, the highest point of this year's Tour de France, the peloton no doubt felt a sense of reprieve to race along stage 18's relatively flat sprint-friendly route into Pau.

The 171km race started in Trie-Sur Baise and routed over two category 4 climbs; Cote du Madiran (1.2km at 7%) at the 53.5km mark and Cote d'Anos (2.1km at 4.6%) at the 152km mark, and a mid-stage intermediate sprint in Aurensan.

Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe), who leads in the points classification and has mathematically secured a record-equalling sixth green jersey, was initially a favourite for this stage. However, he started the day covered in bandages after crashing at high speeds on the descent off of the Col de Val Louron-Azet during stage 17, and so it was unclear if he would attempt another stage victory.

The day's breakaway set off just a few kilometres into the stage and included Guillaume van Keirsbulck (Wanty-Groupe Gobert), Mathew Hayman and Luke Durbridge (Mitchelton-Scott), Niki Terpstra (Quick-Step Floors) and Thomas Boudat (Direct Energie).

Despite Bora-Hansgrohe, Groupama-FDJ and UAE Team Emirates attempting to bring them back, the five riders pushed their advantage out from 20 seconds to roughly one minute.

There was no real contest over the Col du Madiran as Terpstra rolled through to pick up full mountain points just by taking his turn to pull the breakaway along.

Over the top, an attack from the main field from Sep Vanmarcke (EF Education First-Drapac) and Jasper Stuyven (Trek-Segafredo) saw the pair try and bridge to the five-man breakaway, but their efforts were short-lived as the field reeled in the pair.

A crash in the peloton took down stage 17 winner Nairo Quintana (Movistar), but the Colombian continued despite deep scrapes on his left elbow and shoulder.

Up in the breakaway, Van Keirsbulck picked up 20 points at the intermediate sprint in Aurensan, 73km into the race. Over a minute later, John Degenkolb (Trek-Segafredo) sprinted in ahead of the main field.

Groupama-FDJ did much of the pace-setting for their sprinter Arnaud Demare. Teams that also chipped in to manage the gap to the breakaway were Cofidis with Christophe Laporte and UAE Team Emirates with Alexander Kristoff.

The gapped was cut in half, down to 20 seconds, as the breakaway approached the Cote d'Anos. The top of the climb positioned only 20km from the finish line meant that it was inevitable that riders would attack over the top.

Simon Clarke (EF Education First-Drapac) was the first to make a move, followed sharply by Dan Martin (UAE Team Emirates) and Jack Bauer (Mitchelton-Scott). But it was gruppo compatto as Team Sky pulled the field back together on the descent with 16km to Pau.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ3:46:50
2Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
3Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
4Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
5Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
6Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
7John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
8Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
9Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
10Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
11Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
12Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
13Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
14Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
15Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ
16Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
17Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
18Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
19Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
20Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team
21Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
22Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
23Jerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie
24Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
25Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
26Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
27Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
28Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
29Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
30Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
31Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
32Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team
33Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky
34Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
35Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
36Edward Theuns (Bel) Team Sunweb
37Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team
38Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
39Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
40Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
41Paul Martens (Ger) LottoNL-Jumbo
42Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo
43Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
44Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
45Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
46Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
47Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
48Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
49Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo
50Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
51Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
52Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
53Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
54Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
55Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
56Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
57Arthur Vichot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
58Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates
59Robert Gesink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
60Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
61Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
62Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
63Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
64Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
65Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
66Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
67Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
68Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
69Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb
70Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
71Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb
72Maxime Bouet (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
73Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
74Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
75Amael Moinard (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
76Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
77Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
78Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
79Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
80Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
81Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data
82Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
83Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
84Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott
85Simon Gerrans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
86Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
87Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
88Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
89David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
90Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:00:52
91Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:01:01
92Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:01:03
93Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
94Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
95Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ0:01:08
96Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:01:10
97Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:01:13
98Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb0:01:17
99Michael Valgren (Den) Astana Pro Team0:01:19
100Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
101Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
102Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:01:23
103Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic0:01:30
104Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:01:53
105Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
106Romain Hardy (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
107Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo0:02:03
108Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
109Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:02:11
110Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:02:21
111Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
112Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
113Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
114Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
115Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team
116Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
117Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
118Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
119Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
120Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
121Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
122Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:26
123Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
124Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:02:34
125Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
126Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
127Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
128Damien Gaudin (Fra) Direct Energie
129Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
130Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
131Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
132Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky
133Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
134Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:03:06
135Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
136Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data
137Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates
138Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky0:03:32
139Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
140Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie0:03:38
141Mathew Hayman (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:03:45
142Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
143Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates0:03:56
144Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin
145Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ
146Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:04:38

Intermediate sprint - Aurensan, km.73.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert20pts
2Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors17
3Mathew Hayman (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott15
4Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie13
5Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott11
6Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale10
7Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo9
8John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo8
9Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert7
10Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates6
11Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe5
12Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team4
13Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe3
14Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team2
15Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ1

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ50pts
2Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits30
3Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates20
4Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data18
5Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida16
6Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors14
7John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo12
8Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe10
9Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale8
10Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert7
11Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors6
12Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal5
13Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale4
14Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data3
15Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ2

Mountain 1 (Cat. 4) Côte de Madiran, km. 53.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors1

Mountain 2 (Cat. 4) Côte d'Anos, km. 152.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert1

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal3:46:50
2Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
3Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team
4Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
5Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
6Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
7Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
8Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo
9Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
10Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
11Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
12Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
13Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
14David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
15Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:00:52
16Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:01:53
17Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo0:02:03
18Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:02:21
19Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
20Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
21Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie0:02:34
22Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
23Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
24Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie0:03:38

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Groupama-FDJ11:20:30
2Trek-Segafredo
3Direct Energie
4Quick-Step Floors
5BMC Racing Team
6Wanty-Groupe Gobert
7Dimension Data
8AG2R La Mondiale
9Team Sky
10UAE Team Emirates
11Movistar Team
12Astana Pro Team
13Bahrain-Merida
14LottoNl-Jumbo
15Team Sunweb
16Mitchelton-Scott
17Katusha-Alpecin
18Cofidis, Solutions Credits
19Fortuneo-Samsic
20Bora-Hansgrohe
21EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:02:06
22Lotto Soudal0:04:14

General classification after stage 18
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky74:21:01
2Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb0:01:59
3Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky0:02:31
4Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo0:02:47
5Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:03:30
6Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:04:19
7Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team0:04:34
8Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:05:13
9Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates0:06:33
10Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team0:09:31
11Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team0:11:25
12Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:11:31
13Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors0:14:20
14Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:16:03
15Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:22:30
16Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky0:24:34
17Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic0:26:54
18Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo0:27:22
19Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team0:27:35
20Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:33:11
21Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:33:47
22Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:34:09
23Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe0:37:29
24Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott0:38:34
25Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida0:39:58
26Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb0:41:04
27Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie0:43:03
28Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida0:45:17
29Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott0:46:26
30Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:47:06
31Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale1:04:44
32Robert Gesink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo1:05:09
33Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors1:05:55
34Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo1:07:25
35Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team1:08:39
36Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ1:12:06
37Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie1:13:29
38David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ1:14:08
39Arthur Vichot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ1:15:37
40Amael Moinard (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic1:21:22
41Michael Valgren (Den) Astana Pro Team1:22:20
42Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:23:47
43Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott1:23:54
44Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates1:25:42
45Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:26:22
46Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo1:28:23
47Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team1:28:40
48Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale1:31:42
49Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb1:34:04
50Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team1:34:20
51Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team1:35:15
52Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert1:35:24
53Maxime Bouet (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic1:36:36
54Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky1:39:32
55Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb1:40:14
56Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo1:40:16
57Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida1:40:36
58Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin1:41:19
59Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:42:30
60Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky1:43:17
61Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert1:43:57
62Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data1:44:55
63Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team1:49:36
64Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal1:50:30
65Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale1:52:43
66Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe1:53:01
67Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team1:54:39
68Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team1:54:53
69Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates1:57:32
70Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb1:58:33
71Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ2:05:58
72Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb2:06:05
73Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie2:06:25
74Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe2:07:18
75Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors2:09:43
76Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data2:10:29
77Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team2:12:51
78Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo2:12:54
79Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin2:13:24
80Paul Martens (Ger) LottoNL-Jumbo2:15:09
81Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky2:15:32
82Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale2:16:26
83Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal2:16:30
84Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo2:16:52
85Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2:18:34
86Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data2:18:54
87Edward Theuns (Bel) Team Sunweb2:20:42
88Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic2:22:41
89Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert2:23:04
90Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin2:24:05
91Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert2:25:37
92Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
93Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie2:26:02
94Jerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie2:29:11
95Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe2:29:20
96Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe2:30:15
97Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida2:32:50
98Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2:33:10
99Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic2:34:21
100Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert2:36:10
101Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic2:36:25
102Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic2:36:34
103Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida2:38:15
104Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale2:38:39
105Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data2:39:41
106Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team2:40:39
107Romain Hardy (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic2:41:05
108Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates2:41:15
109Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal2:43:20
110John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo2:43:21
111Simon Gerrans (Aus) BMC Racing Team2:44:29
112Mathew Hayman (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott2:45:20
113Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo2:47:10
114Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe2:47:40
115Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale2:48:09
116Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates2:48:30
117Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors2:49:44
118Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott2:54:59
119Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott2:55:50
120Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott2:57:11
121Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe2:57:50
122Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida2:58:12
123Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2:58:41
124Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert2:59:28
125Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
126Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie2:59:50
127Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ3:03:44
128Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3:03:50
129Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale3:06:35
130Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert3:07:05
131Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale3:07:08
132Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe3:07:44
133Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky3:08:35
134Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates3:10:06
135Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3:10:41
136Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ3:12:22
137Damien Gaudin (Fra) Direct Energie3:14:02
138Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors3:14:31
139Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates3:16:15
140Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ3:22:13
141Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal3:22:58
142Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo3:23:24
143Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo3:25:54
144Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data3:26:06
145Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ3:27:34
146Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale3:46:18

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe467pts
2Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates196
3Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ183
4John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo148
5Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors134
6Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team134
7Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert107
8Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida92
9Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates85
10Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits82
11Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team82
12Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky78
13Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie76
14Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal71
15Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie69
16Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors69
17Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits62
18Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe61
19Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo59
20Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo58
21Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data55
22Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team54
23Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic53
24Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie51
25Jerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie50
26Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert50
27Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team47
28Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale46
29Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb45
30Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert44
31Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team43
32Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie43
33Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo43
34Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida43
35Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe43
36Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors42
37Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo41
38Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott41
39Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe41
40Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky40
41Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott39
42Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team37
43Michael Valgren (Den) Astana Pro Team36
44Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida32
45Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe32
46Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert32
47Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits32
48Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale31
49Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors31
50Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida29
51Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits29
52Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic28
53Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo27
54Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale26
55Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo26
56Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team25
57Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits25
58Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data25
59Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie24
60Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team23
61Mathew Hayman (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott23
62Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team21
63Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team21
64Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors21
65Robert Gesink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo21
66Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb21
67Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic20
68Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data20
69Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal20
70Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team19
71Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits19
72Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits19
73Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb18
74Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale18
75Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe18
76Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates17
77Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert17
78Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic17
79Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe16
80Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin15
81Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert15
82Damien Gaudin (Fra) Direct Energie15
83Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo14
84Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ14
85Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale13
86Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale12
87Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky11
88Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott11
89Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale10
90Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data10
91Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale10
92Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin9
93David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ9
94Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb9
95Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ8
96Arthur Vichot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ8
97Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe8
98Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott8
99Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ8
100Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert7
101Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team7
102Maxime Bouet (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic7
103Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida7
104Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team7
105Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo6
106Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb6
107Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert6
108Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal6
109Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits6
110Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott6
111Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team5
112Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb5
113Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team5
114Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale4
115Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team3
116Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida3
117Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team3
118Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates3
119Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ2
120Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates1
121Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott1
122Amael Moinard (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic-2

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors140pts
2Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic73
3Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky54
4Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team40
5Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb39
6Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates33
7Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo32
8Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe31
9Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo29
10Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo26
11David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ25
12Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale23
13Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team22
14Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ22
15Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott20
16Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky20
17Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott19
18Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team16
19Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie15
20Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team15
21Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits15
22Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal14
23Robert Gesink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo14
24Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic14
25Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits13
26Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida13
27Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale12
28Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates12
29Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates12
30Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida10
31Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team10
32Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida10
33Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo8
34Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team8
35Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky8
36Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team6
37Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team5
38Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie4
39Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert4
40Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo4
41Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale3
42Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data3
43Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie2
44Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale2
45Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team2
46Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin2
47Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
48Michael Valgren (Den) Astana Pro Team2
49Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale2
50Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe2
51Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert1
52Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert1
53Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic1
54Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors1
55Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert1
56Arthur Vichot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ1
57Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe1
58Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team1
59Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott1

Young riders classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale74:37:04
2Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:06:27
3Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky0:08:31
4Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:48:41
5David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:58:05
6Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo1:12:20
7Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb1:18:01
8Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team1:18:17
9Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team1:38:36
10Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team1:38:50
11Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe1:51:15
12Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic2:06:38
13Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin2:08:02
14Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie2:09:59
15Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic2:18:18
16Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert2:20:07
17Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo2:31:07
18Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2:42:38
19Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie2:43:47
20Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ2:47:41
21Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates2:54:03
22Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal3:06:55
23Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo3:07:21
24Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo3:09:51

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Movistar Team223:09:09
2Bahrain-Merida0:24:20
3Team Sky0:56:13
4LottoNl-Jumbo1:01:38
5Astana Pro Team1:05:35
6Team Sunweb1:55:24
7AG2R La Mondiale2:00:54
8BMC Racing Team2:07:53
9Quick-Step Floors2:26:36
10Mitchelton-Scott2:27:42
11Trek-Segafredo3:01:21
12Cofidis, Solutions Credits3:01:31
13Direct Energie3:07:06
14UAE Team Emirates3:15:53
15Groupama-FDJ3:15:54
16Fortuneo-Samsic3:31:01
17Wanty-Groupe Gobert3:35:37
18EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale3:40:28
19Katusha-Alpecin3:41:14
20Bora-Hansgrohe3:45:17
21Dimension Data4:41:23
22Lotto Soudal6:07:58

 

Latest on Cyclingnews