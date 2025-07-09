Tadej Pogačar strikes huge blow in Tour de France battle with Jonas Vingegaard in time trial

Tadej Pogačar unexpectedly gained time in spades on his main yellow jersey rival Jonas Vingegaard during the stage 5 time trial

He may have scored the 100th victory of his career earlier this week, have three Tour de France titles under his belt, and be capable of winning all year round, but Tadej Pogačar is somehow still capable of surprising.

The defending Tour champion sped back into the yellow jersey in the stage 5 time trial, the 41st of his career, limiting his losses to stage winner, world and Olympic time trial champion Remco Evenepoel. Unexpectedly, he made huge gains on his great rival, Jonas Vingegaard, gaining 65 seconds.

Pogačar came off as a distinct third-best among the trio of Tour favourites during their most recent time trial showdown one month ago at the Critérium du Dauphiné.

There, he shed 49 seconds in 17.4km to World and Olympic time trial champion Evenepoel and 28 to Vingegaard.

This time he passed through the first 8km checkpoint of the flat 33km course in Caen, within a second of Evenepoel. He was also already 19 up on Vingegaard, gaps that grew to 8 and 30 seconds after 12.5km and 18 and 49 after 16.5km.

At the finish, Pogačar was back in yellow as expected – he was always the favourite to wrest back the maillot jaune from Mathieu van der Poel. , The road world champion completed the course just 16.7 seconds slower than Evenepoel and, more importantly, took a massive 1:05.1 on Vingegaard, who ended his ride in 13th place.

Having gained time on the Dane, albeit in the form of bonus seconds, on the hilly finishes of stages 2 and 4, Pogačar now firmly has the upper hand in the GC battle between the two men who have shared the past five Tour de France titles.

The Slovenian is now firmly in the driving seat at the top of the general classification, leading second-placed Evenepoel by 42 seconds. Vingegaard languishes 1:13 down in fourth overall, having dropped off the podium below a flying Kévin Vauquelin racing on home ground.

