Tadej Pogačar strikes huge blow in Tour de France battle with Jonas Vingegaard in time trial

Slovenian back in yellow and firmly in the GC driving seat, taking 65 seconds on his great rival

UAE Team Emirate - XRG team&#039;s Slovenian rider Tadej Pogacar wearing the best climber&#039;s polka dot (dotted) jersey cycles to the finish line of the 5th stage of the 112th edition of the Tour de France cycling race, 33 km individual time trial starting and finishing in Caen, northwestern France, on July 9, 2025. (Photo by Marco BERTORELLO / AFP) (Photo by MARCO BERTORELLO/AFP via Getty Images)
Tadej Pogačar unexpectedly gained time in spades on his main yellow jersey rival Jonas Vingegaard during the stage 5 time trial (Image credit: Getty Images)

He may have scored the 100th victory of his career earlier this week, have three Tour de France titles under his belt, and be capable of winning all year round, but Tadej Pogačar is somehow still capable of surprising.

The defending Tour champion sped back into the yellow jersey in the stage 5 time trial, the 41st of his career, limiting his losses to stage winner, world and Olympic time trial champion Remco Evenepoel. Unexpectedly, he made huge gains on his great rival, Jonas Vingegaard, gaining 65 seconds.

Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor and later being hired full-time. Before joining the team, she had written for numerous major publications in the cycling world, including CyclingWeekly and Rouleur. She writes and edits at Cyclingnews as well as running newsletter, social media, and how to watch campaigns.

