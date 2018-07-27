Trending

Tour de France: Roglic wins final mountain stage in Laruns

LottoNL-Jumbo leader moves into third overall as Thomas keeps the yellow jersey

Primoz Roglic parlayed a series of relentless attacks by him and his LottoNL-Jumbo team into an emphatic stage victory on a breathless final mountain stage of the Tour de France to Laruns in the Pyrenees.

The Slovenian couldn't drop the maillot jaune Geraint Thomas on the soaring final climb of the Col d'Aubisque, but opened up a 19-second gap on the 20-kilometre long descent over the race leader, Tom Dumoulin (Sunweb) and, more importantly, third-placed Chris Froome (Team Sky).

Thomas sprinted in for second place on the stage ahead of Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale), virtually cementing the overall race victory with only Saturday’s 31km individual time trial to go before the parade into Paris.

"We expected a hard day, and whew - it was really on all day," Thomas said. "To come through it - it was quite a fast descent, so it was nice to get through that in one piece.

"I knew all I had to do was follow Tom Dumoulin. I knew he'd be chasing Roglic, too. Roglic was really strong today, he was really going. I'm really happy to tick that off. It's obviously getting closer, but we have one more day. I need to do a really good TT and we'll see."

Dumoulin held on to keep second place overall, 2:05 behind Thomas, while Roglic's concerted efforts paid off, moving him up over Froome into third in the general classification at 2:24. Froome is now fourth at 2:37.

With a second career stage victory in the Tour de France after last year's win in a similar fashion with an attack off the Col du Galibier, Roglic now finds himself in the position of realistically finishing on the overall podium.

"What can I say, I'm really happy," he said immediately after the stage. "It's crazy - it's a really nice feeling. Obviously I had legs today, I really tried a lot of times and finally I went away on the descent. Of course it was really perfect and I'm really happy with it."

Roglic played off intense pacing from teammate Robert Gesink, and then multiple attacks by Steven Kruijswijk. They couldn't manage to break Team Sky's hold on the race on the climb of the Aubisque but Roglic did on the descent. He will now have to battle Froome for the final podium spot in the 31km time trial to Espelette on Saturday and could go after Dumoulin’s second place.

If Roglic has trepidation or confidence of holding onto third, he wasn't giving anything away.

"The time trial is the same for everyone, we always start from zero. Tomorrow is a new day and a new focus, and for sure I will do my best," Roglic said.

A visibly annoyed Dumoulin gave his respect to Roglic for showing his strength, but blamed the yawning gap to the Slovenian on the interference of the television motorbike.

"He was flying downhill, and eventually I got dropped on a straight part just because he was on his tube and full in the slipstream of the motorbike," Dumoulin said. "I was sprinting to his wheel and I couldn't get any closer. I just got dropped on the only straight part of the downhill. It's ridiculous really."

How it unfolded

There were 146 nervous riders at the start of the last big mountain stage of the 2018 Tour de France in Lourdes: with the daunting Col d'Aspin, Col du Tourmalet, and the final ascent of the Col d'Aubisque standing between their tired legs and the final push to Paris. It would be a fight for the sprinters to keep contact at the back and a battle at the front for the baroudeurs - and one last shot for any GC riders to threaten Team Sky's grip on the race.

First, there was the matter of the category 4 ascents of the Cote de Loucrup and Cote de Capvern-les-Bains in the first 40km, a perfect launching pad for the breakaway artists. Thomas De Gendt's luck continued to elude him, and the Lotto Soudal rider's initial attack was nullified and countered by Damien Gaudin (Direct Energie), Lukas Postlberger (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Silvan Dillier (AG2R La Mondiale).

But their gap did not go out fast enough to prevent a counter-attack from joining them, with Tanel Kangert (Astana), Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) and Bob Jungels (Quick-Step Floors) going across. After the second climb, more riders bridged across, making it 18 total out the front, with Katusha-Alpecin chasing due to the presence of Jungels, who began to threaten Ilnur Zakarin's spot in the GC.

Next to join the Jungels group was Warren Barguil and Romain Hardy (Fortuneo-Samsic), Arthur Vichot (Groupama-FDJ), Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo), Mikel Nieve (Mitchelton-Scott), Julian Alaphilippe (Quick Step Floors), Andrey Amador and Daniele Bennati (Movistar), Marcus Burghardt (Bora-Hansgrohe), Gorka Izagirre (Bahrain Merida), Sylvain Chavanel (Direct Energie), Tom-Jelte Slagter (Dimension Data).

Their lead didn't exactly balloon, and at the base of the Col d'Aspin, the 3:30 gap to the peloton was easily bridge-able by the best climbers, and the pace increasingly difficult for riders to hold onto out front. Gaudin, Pöstlberger and Vichot were among the first dropped, and by the summit, there were only 12 left up front. Alaphilippe padded out his polka dot jersey with the maximum points at the top, besting Barguil and Mollema.

Attacks on the Tourmalet

In what would be some of the most scintillating Tour tactics seen this year, the teams inside the top 10 took turns to attack on the final climbs, with the back-markers who needed more time hitting out first on the Col du Tourmalet.

Six riders crested the Tourmalet at the head of the race: Alaphilippe, Nieve, Jungels, Barguil, Kangert and Gorka Izagirre, while behind them, Katusha's pace-making began to make more sense when Zakarin was launched away from the maillot jaune group by teammate Ian Boswell.

AG2R's Dillier, back from the earlier breakaway, did the same for Romain Bardet, and the move was marked by the attentive Mikel Landa (Movistar) with help from Daniele Bennati. Jakob Fuglsang, knowing that teammate Kangert was up the road, went across with Rafal Majka (Bora-Hansgrohe) for company.

Amador, hearing that Landa was on the move, dropped back from the lead group to help his Movistar teammate, making a six-rider chase group on the Tourmalet with Zakarin, Bardet, Majka, and Fuglsang. But the Astana rider was dropped before the crest of the Tourmalet, and the chasers picked up Adam Yates.

Alaphilippe once more claimed the maximum points on the spectacular Tourmalet, with the Landa group beginning their descent just 27 seconds behind the leaders, and two minutes and change over the ever-shrinking maillot jaune group. Over the top, the chasers dropped Yates, his confidence on the downhills having taken a hit with that crash on the Col du Portillon on stage 16.

Col d'Aubisque brings out the beast

The 11 riders out front came together in the long valley descent before the final two climbs, and Team Sky seemed to have matters under control with five riders protecting Thomas' maillot jaune. Jonathan Castroviejo and Wout Poels handled most of the early chasing, leaving Michal Kwiatkowski, Egan Bernal and Chris Froome to support Thomas later in the stage.

The leaders pushed their gap to 3:30 over the maillot jaune, with Amador using the last of his energy to launch the group into the base of the Col des Borderes before dropping off, putting Landa less than a minute of the maillot jaune virtuel - threatening the positions of Primoz Roglic and Steven Kruijswijk.

But it wasn't just fourth place that LottoNL-Jumbo was protecting when Robert Gesink went to the front of the peloton and halved the gap to the leaders. They had a combative strategy up their yellow sleeves and were about to start swinging.

Steven Kruijswijk played off Gesink's efforts and launched himself clear of the Thomas group on the first half of the Aubisque. The GC group had been reduced to just 11 riders - four of them Team Sky, with Kwiatkowski leading. Roglic, Dumoulin, Dan Martin, Quintana, Ion Izagirre, Pierre Latour and Pozzovivo rounded out the group.

Up ahead, the lead group was reduced to just Landa, Bardet and Majka until Zakarin clawed his way across, with 1:30 on the maillot jaune and Kruijswijk coming on strong.

Jumbo attacks

As Kruijswijk opened up a 12 second lead over the Thomas group, Dumoulin launched a move that was marked handily by Roglic. The attacks put Kwiatkowski out of commission, but Thomas was left with Bernal and Froome. Dumoulin waited a moment, then went again, marked by Thomas and Roglic - with Bernal distanced, sitting back pacing Froome. Nairo Quintana's overall hopes came to an end, the injuries from his crash cramping his usually elegant climbing style. He would finish seven minutes down.

Dan Martin (UAE Team Emirates) then attacked only to be chased down by Roglic - the acceleration distancing Bernal again. Froome was forced to mark Roglic, while Dumoulin was left to chase with Thomas on his wheel. They reeled in Kruijswijk, but Froome was briefly distanced with Bernal and Martin as the maillot jaune group picked up Izagirre and Jungels before the misty crest of the Col du Soulor.

The four leaders had just 16 seconds with 25km to go as they enjoyed a brief respite before the final pitch to the top of the Col d'Aubisque. Kruijswijk attacked again just before Froome's group used a short descent to bridge back to the maillot jaune. Bernal came to the front, and the young rider's steady pace eventually brought the Dutchman to heel and pulled the leaders into view.

Zakarin was caught by the maillot jaune group before the crest, leaving Landa, Bardet and Majka dangling ahead. Roglic saw there were only two more kilometres of climbing in the Tour de France and it was now or never to try his luck. The former ski jumper blasted across to Landa and Bardet but Dumoulin was obliged to chase, bringing Thomas smoothly across. It was tactical racing but fascinating to watch and understand.

Roglic wasn't done yet - there were 750 more metres to the summit. He dug again, marked by Bardet and daylight briefly opened up behind them. Roglic was caught before the crest, and it seemed Thomas' maillot jaune was secure, but what about Froome's podium spot? Over the top, Froome struggled briefly, but soon joined the group with Thomas, Dumoulin and Roglic in sight. It wasn't enough.

As they descended through the clouds through the mist-obscured mountain scape, they reeled in Majka and it seemed there would be a detente on the descent.

Roglic, however, had other plans. He went to the front, fearlessly opening up a gap on the steep, sinuous descent - hoping he could carve out enough time to climb onto the podium in Paris. His daredevil antics put the wobbly Zakarin out the back. Dumoulin had no trouble keeping him in sight, staying behind at a safe, even distance just in case Roglic came to grief.

But as the road became less hairy, Roglic pulled away. Froome popped up to the front for a peek to try to help but Roglic was soon out of sight. The LottoNL-Jumbo rider had 17 seconds with two kilometres to go, and added a couple more seconds before the line to put a golden stamp on his podium bid, 19 seconds ahead of the chasers.

He moved up to third, bumping Froome down to fourth, with Saturday’s hilly 31km time trial another opportunity for another stage victory and who knows what else.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo5:28:17
2Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky0:00:19
3Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
4Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
5Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
6Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
7Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team
8Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky
9Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:31
10Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
11Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida0:01:47
12Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
13Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
14Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:03:39
15Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
16Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team0:03:57
17Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:31
18Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:06:52
19Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:07:09
20Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team0:07:18
21Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
22Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb
23Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
24Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
25Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:11:58
26Robert Gesink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:12:36
27David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:13:09
28Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team0:14:38
29Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
30Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team0:16:59
31Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:17:43
32Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
33Maxime Bouet (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
34Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates
35Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky0:18:28
36Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
37Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky0:19:30
38Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo0:21:41
39Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb
40Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team0:22:53
41Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data0:24:13
42Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott0:29:40
43Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale0:31:41
44Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:31:43
45Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
46Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
47Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
48Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
49Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
50Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:31:55
51Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
52Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
53Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
54Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
55Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
56Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
57Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
58Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
59Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
60Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
61Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data
62Simon Gerrans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
63Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
64Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
65Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates
66Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
67Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
68Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott0:32:05
69Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
70Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
71Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
72Paul Martens (Ger) LottoNL-Jumbo
73Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
74Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
75Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
76Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
77Romain Hardy (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
78Mathew Hayman (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
79Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
80Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
81Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team
82Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
83Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
84Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
85Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
86Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
87Arthur Vichot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
88Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
89Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
90Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
91Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
92Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates
93Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
94Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
95Michael Valgren (Den) Astana Pro Team
96Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
97Amael Moinard (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
98Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
99Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo
100Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
101Jerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie
102Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
103Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin
104Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team
105Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data0:32:34
106Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:32:50
107Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
108Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ0:36:22
109Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
110Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
111Damien Gaudin (Fra) Direct Energie
112Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:38:23
113Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
114Edward Theuns (Bel) Team Sunweb
115Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
116Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
117Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
118Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
119Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
120Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
121Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
122Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
123Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
124Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
125Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
126Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
127Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
128Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
129Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
130Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
131Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
132Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
133Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ
134John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
135Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
136Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
137Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
138Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ
139Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
140Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
141Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
142Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
143Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
144Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
145Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:40:33
DNFJelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal

Intermediate sprint - Sarrancolin, km. 59.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Damien Gaudin (Fra) Direct Energie20pts
2Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team17
3Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data15
4Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe13
5Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe11
6Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo10
7Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors9
8Arthur Vichot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ8
9Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team7
10Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic6
11Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale5
12Romain Hardy (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic4
13Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott3
14Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie2
15Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida1

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo20pts
2Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky17
3Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale15
4Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates13
5Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe11
6Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb10
7Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team9
8Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky8
9Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo7
10Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin6
11Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida5
12Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors4
13Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky3
14Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida2
15Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida1

Mountain 1 (Cat. 4) Côte de Loucrup, km. 7
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale1

Mountain 2 (Cat. 4) Côte de Capvern-les-Bains, km. 40
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Damien Gaudin (Fra) Direct Energie1

Mountain 3 (Cat. 1) Col d'Aspin, km. 78.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors10pts
2Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic8
3Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo6
4Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team4
5Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors2
6Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott1

Mountain 4 (HC) Col du Tourmalet (Souvenir Jacques Goddet), km. 108
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors20pts
2Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott15
3Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors12
4Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic10
5Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team8
6Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida6
7Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe4
8Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team2

Mountain 5 (Cat. 2) Col des Bordères, km. 159.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team5pts
2Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin3
3Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida2
4Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe1

Mountain 6 (HC) Col d'Aubisque, km. 180.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe40pts
2Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo30
3Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb24
4Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky20
5Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team16
6Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale12
7Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates8
8Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo4

Combativity
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky5:30:04
2Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:44
3Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:05:05
4David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:11:22
5Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:15:56
6Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team0:21:06
7Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:30:08
8Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
9Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
10Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:30:18
11Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
12Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
13Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team
14Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
15Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
16Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
17Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
18Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
19Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo
20Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
21Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:36:36
22Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
23Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
24Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Sky16:27:16
2LottoNl-Jumbo0:04:58
3Bahrain-Merida0:06:40
4Movistar Team0:19:41
5Astana Pro Team0:25:49
6Team Sunweb0:26:53
7AG2R La Mondiale0:34:06
8UAE Team Emirates0:47:32
9BMC Racing Team0:48:34
10Fortuneo-Samsic0:54:31
11Quick-Step Floors0:56:13
12Bora-Hansgrohe1:01:54
13Katusha-Alpecin
14Mitchelton-Scott1:06:38
15Groupama-FDJ1:14:32
16Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:16:23
17Wanty-Groupe Gobert1:18:56
18EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale1:19:28
19Trek-Segafredo1:23:16
20Dimension Data1:26:17
21Direct Energie1:33:28
22Lotto Soudal1:39:48

General classification after stage 19
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky79:49:31
2Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb0:02:05
3Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo0:02:24
4Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky0:02:37
5Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:04:37
6Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team0:04:40
7Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:05:15
8Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates0:06:39
9Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:10:26
10Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:11:49
11Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors0:15:54
12Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team0:16:36
13Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:20:21
14Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team0:25:50
15Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky0:26:08
16Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team0:31:19
17Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic0:33:59
18Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:36:37
19Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe0:37:35
20Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:40:00
21Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:41:14
22Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida0:43:24
23Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott0:45:39
24Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida0:46:51
25Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb0:48:09
26Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo0:59:14
27Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale1:04:36
28Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team1:05:29
29Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie1:14:55
30Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott1:15:53
31Robert Gesink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo1:17:32
32Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team1:20:24
33Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors1:24:10
34David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ1:27:04
35Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo1:28:53
36Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo1:35:02
37Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale1:36:36
38Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates1:43:12
39Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ1:43:36
40Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie1:44:59
41Arthur Vichot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ1:47:29
42Amael Moinard (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic1:53:14
43Maxime Bouet (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic1:54:06
44Michael Valgren (Den) Astana Pro Team1:54:12
45Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:55:39
46Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott1:55:46
47Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:56:55
48Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:58:14
49Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team2:00:32
50Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky2:01:32
51Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb2:01:42
52Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale2:03:24
53Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb2:05:46
54Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team2:06:02
55Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team2:06:22
56Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team2:06:57
57Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert2:07:06
58Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data2:08:55
59Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky2:11:24
60Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida2:12:28
61Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin2:12:49
62Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert2:15:49
63Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo2:16:25
64Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team2:17:19
65Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal2:22:12
66Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale2:24:13
67Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team2:26:45
68Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates2:29:14
69Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb2:30:15
70Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe2:31:11
71Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky2:34:49
72Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb2:37:57
73Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie2:38:17
74Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe2:39:10
75Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ2:42:07
76Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data2:42:11
77Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team2:44:33
78Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo2:44:36
79Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin2:45:16
80Paul Martens (Ger) LottoNL-Jumbo2:47:01
81Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors2:47:53
82Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale2:47:54
83Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo2:48:44
84Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2:51:11
85Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data2:51:15
86Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic2:54:33
87Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin2:55:57
88Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team2:57:07
89Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie2:57:54
90Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert2:58:19
91Edward Theuns (Bel) Team Sunweb2:58:52
92Jerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie3:01:03
93Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe3:01:12
94Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert3:01:14
95Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe3:01:57
96Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic3:06:03
97Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert3:08:02
98Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic3:08:16
99Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic3:08:17
100Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale3:10:31
101Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida3:11:00
102Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3:11:20
103Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team3:12:31
104Romain Hardy (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic3:12:57
105Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates3:13:07
106Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal3:15:02
107Simon Gerrans (Aus) BMC Racing Team3:16:11
108Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida3:16:25
109Mathew Hayman (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott3:17:12
110Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data3:17:51
111John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo3:21:31
112Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo3:25:20
113Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe3:25:50
114Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale3:26:19
115Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates3:26:40
116Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors3:27:54
117Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3:30:33
118Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert3:30:58
119Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie3:31:42
120Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott3:33:09
121Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott3:34:00
122Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott3:35:21
123Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3:35:42
124Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe3:36:00
125Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida3:36:22
126Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates3:37:38
127Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ3:41:54
128Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3:43:18
129Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky3:44:44
130Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale3:44:45
131Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert3:45:15
132Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe3:45:54
133Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale3:47:28
134Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates3:48:16
135Damien Gaudin (Fra) Direct Energie3:50:11
136Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ3:50:32
137Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors3:52:41
138Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates3:54:25
139Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo3:55:16
140Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo3:57:46
141Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ4:00:23
142Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal4:01:08
143Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data4:04:16
144Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ4:05:44
145Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale4:24:28

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe467pts
2Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates196
3Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ183
4John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo148
5Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors143
6Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team134
7Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert107
8Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates98
9Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky95
10Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida92
11Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits82
12Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team82
13Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie76
14Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe72
15Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal71
16Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie69
17Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors69
18Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo68
19Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo63
20Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits62
21Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo59
22Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb55
23Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data55
24Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team54
25Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic53
26Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie51
27Jerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie50
28Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert50
29Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky48
30Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo48
31Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team47
32Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale46
33Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale46
34Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie45
35Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert44
36Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida44
37Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott44
38Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team43
39Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe43
40Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors42
41Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe41
42Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott39
43Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team37
44Michael Valgren (Den) Astana Pro Team36
45Damien Gaudin (Fra) Direct Energie35
46Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida35
47Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida34
48Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team32
49Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe32
50Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert32
51Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits32
52Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors31
53Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team30
54Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits29
55Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe29
56Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic28
57Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo27
58Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale26
59Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic26
60Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo26
61Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors25
62Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits25
63Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data25
64Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data25
65Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie24
66Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team24
67Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team23
68Mathew Hayman (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott23
69Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team21
70Robert Gesink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo21
71Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb21
72Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe21
73Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data20
74Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal20
75Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team19
76Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits19
77Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits19
78Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb18
79Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale18
80Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates17
81Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert17
82Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale17
83Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic17
84Arthur Vichot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ16
85Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe16
86Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin15
87Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin15
88Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert15
89Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky14
90Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo14
91Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ14
92Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale13
93Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott11
94Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale10
95Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale10
96David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ9
97Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb9
98Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ8
99Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott8
100Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ8
101Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert7
102Maxime Bouet (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic7
103Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team7
104Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida7
105Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo6
106Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb6
107Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert6
108Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits6
109Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott6
110Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team5
111Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb5
112Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team5
113Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale4
114Romain Hardy (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic4
115Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team3
116Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team3
117Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida3
118Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates3
119Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ2
120Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates1
121Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott1
122Amael Moinard (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic-2

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors170pts
2Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic91
3Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe76
4Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky74
5Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb63
6Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo56
7Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates41
8Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team40
9Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team39
10Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo36
11Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott35
12Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo35
13David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ25
14Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team24
15Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale24
16Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale23
17Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ22
18Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott20
19Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky20
20Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida18
21Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team16
22Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie15
23Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team15
24Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits15
25Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal14
26Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors14
27Robert Gesink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo14
28Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic14
29Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits13
30Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida13
31Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates12
32Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates12
33Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team10
34Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida10
35Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo8
36Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky8
37Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team6
38Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team5
39Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin5
40Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie4
41Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert4
42Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo4
43Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale3
44Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data3
45Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie2
46Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale2
47Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team2
48Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
49Michael Valgren (Den) Astana Pro Team2
50Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team2
51Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale2
52Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe2
53Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert1
54Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale1
55Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert1
56Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic1
57Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors1
58Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert1
59Damien Gaudin (Fra) Direct Energie1
60Arthur Vichot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ1
61Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team1
62Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe1
63Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott1

Young riders classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale80:09:52
2Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky0:05:47
3Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:19:39
4David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ1:06:43
5Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo1:14:41
6Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale1:16:15
7Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb1:45:25
8Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team1:45:41
9Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team1:56:58
10Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team2:06:24
11Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe2:18:49
12Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic2:34:12
13Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin2:35:36
14Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie2:37:33
15Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic2:45:42
16Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert2:47:41
17Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo3:04:59
18Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3:10:12
19Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie3:11:21
20Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ3:21:33
21Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates3:27:55
22Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo3:34:55
23Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo3:37:25
24Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal3:40:47

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Movistar Team239:56:06
2Bahrain-Merida0:11:19
3Team Sky0:36:32
4LottoNl-Jumbo0:46:55
5Astana Pro Team1:11:43
6Team Sunweb2:02:36
7AG2R La Mondiale2:15:19
8BMC Racing Team2:36:46
9Quick-Step Floors3:03:08
10Mitchelton-Scott3:14:39
11UAE Team Emirates3:43:44
12Cofidis, Solutions Credits3:58:13
13Trek-Segafredo4:04:56
14Fortuneo-Samsic4:05:51
15Groupama-FDJ4:10:45
16Direct Energie4:20:53
17Katusha-Alpecin4:23:27
18Bora-Hansgrohe4:27:30
19Wanty-Groupe Gobert4:34:52
20EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale4:40:15
21Dimension Data5:47:59
22Lotto Soudal7:28:05

 

