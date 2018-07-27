Tour de France: Roglic wins final mountain stage in Laruns
LottoNL-Jumbo leader moves into third overall as Thomas keeps the yellow jersey
Stage 19: Lourdes - Laruns
Primoz Roglic parlayed a series of relentless attacks by him and his LottoNL-Jumbo team into an emphatic stage victory on a breathless final mountain stage of the Tour de France to Laruns in the Pyrenees.
The Slovenian couldn't drop the maillot jaune Geraint Thomas on the soaring final climb of the Col d'Aubisque, but opened up a 19-second gap on the 20-kilometre long descent over the race leader, Tom Dumoulin (Sunweb) and, more importantly, third-placed Chris Froome (Team Sky).
Thomas sprinted in for second place on the stage ahead of Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale), virtually cementing the overall race victory with only Saturday’s 31km individual time trial to go before the parade into Paris.
"We expected a hard day, and whew - it was really on all day," Thomas said. "To come through it - it was quite a fast descent, so it was nice to get through that in one piece.
"I knew all I had to do was follow Tom Dumoulin. I knew he'd be chasing Roglic, too. Roglic was really strong today, he was really going. I'm really happy to tick that off. It's obviously getting closer, but we have one more day. I need to do a really good TT and we'll see."
Dumoulin held on to keep second place overall, 2:05 behind Thomas, while Roglic's concerted efforts paid off, moving him up over Froome into third in the general classification at 2:24. Froome is now fourth at 2:37.
With a second career stage victory in the Tour de France after last year's win in a similar fashion with an attack off the Col du Galibier, Roglic now finds himself in the position of realistically finishing on the overall podium.
"What can I say, I'm really happy," he said immediately after the stage. "It's crazy - it's a really nice feeling. Obviously I had legs today, I really tried a lot of times and finally I went away on the descent. Of course it was really perfect and I'm really happy with it."
Roglic played off intense pacing from teammate Robert Gesink, and then multiple attacks by Steven Kruijswijk. They couldn't manage to break Team Sky's hold on the race on the climb of the Aubisque but Roglic did on the descent. He will now have to battle Froome for the final podium spot in the 31km time trial to Espelette on Saturday and could go after Dumoulin’s second place.
If Roglic has trepidation or confidence of holding onto third, he wasn't giving anything away.
"The time trial is the same for everyone, we always start from zero. Tomorrow is a new day and a new focus, and for sure I will do my best," Roglic said.
A visibly annoyed Dumoulin gave his respect to Roglic for showing his strength, but blamed the yawning gap to the Slovenian on the interference of the television motorbike.
"He was flying downhill, and eventually I got dropped on a straight part just because he was on his tube and full in the slipstream of the motorbike," Dumoulin said. "I was sprinting to his wheel and I couldn't get any closer. I just got dropped on the only straight part of the downhill. It's ridiculous really."
How it unfolded
There were 146 nervous riders at the start of the last big mountain stage of the 2018 Tour de France in Lourdes: with the daunting Col d'Aspin, Col du Tourmalet, and the final ascent of the Col d'Aubisque standing between their tired legs and the final push to Paris. It would be a fight for the sprinters to keep contact at the back and a battle at the front for the baroudeurs - and one last shot for any GC riders to threaten Team Sky's grip on the race.
First, there was the matter of the category 4 ascents of the Cote de Loucrup and Cote de Capvern-les-Bains in the first 40km, a perfect launching pad for the breakaway artists. Thomas De Gendt's luck continued to elude him, and the Lotto Soudal rider's initial attack was nullified and countered by Damien Gaudin (Direct Energie), Lukas Postlberger (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Silvan Dillier (AG2R La Mondiale).
But their gap did not go out fast enough to prevent a counter-attack from joining them, with Tanel Kangert (Astana), Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) and Bob Jungels (Quick-Step Floors) going across. After the second climb, more riders bridged across, making it 18 total out the front, with Katusha-Alpecin chasing due to the presence of Jungels, who began to threaten Ilnur Zakarin's spot in the GC.
Next to join the Jungels group was Warren Barguil and Romain Hardy (Fortuneo-Samsic), Arthur Vichot (Groupama-FDJ), Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo), Mikel Nieve (Mitchelton-Scott), Julian Alaphilippe (Quick Step Floors), Andrey Amador and Daniele Bennati (Movistar), Marcus Burghardt (Bora-Hansgrohe), Gorka Izagirre (Bahrain Merida), Sylvain Chavanel (Direct Energie), Tom-Jelte Slagter (Dimension Data).
Their lead didn't exactly balloon, and at the base of the Col d'Aspin, the 3:30 gap to the peloton was easily bridge-able by the best climbers, and the pace increasingly difficult for riders to hold onto out front. Gaudin, Pöstlberger and Vichot were among the first dropped, and by the summit, there were only 12 left up front. Alaphilippe padded out his polka dot jersey with the maximum points at the top, besting Barguil and Mollema.
Attacks on the Tourmalet
In what would be some of the most scintillating Tour tactics seen this year, the teams inside the top 10 took turns to attack on the final climbs, with the back-markers who needed more time hitting out first on the Col du Tourmalet.
Six riders crested the Tourmalet at the head of the race: Alaphilippe, Nieve, Jungels, Barguil, Kangert and Gorka Izagirre, while behind them, Katusha's pace-making began to make more sense when Zakarin was launched away from the maillot jaune group by teammate Ian Boswell.
AG2R's Dillier, back from the earlier breakaway, did the same for Romain Bardet, and the move was marked by the attentive Mikel Landa (Movistar) with help from Daniele Bennati. Jakob Fuglsang, knowing that teammate Kangert was up the road, went across with Rafal Majka (Bora-Hansgrohe) for company.
Amador, hearing that Landa was on the move, dropped back from the lead group to help his Movistar teammate, making a six-rider chase group on the Tourmalet with Zakarin, Bardet, Majka, and Fuglsang. But the Astana rider was dropped before the crest of the Tourmalet, and the chasers picked up Adam Yates.
Alaphilippe once more claimed the maximum points on the spectacular Tourmalet, with the Landa group beginning their descent just 27 seconds behind the leaders, and two minutes and change over the ever-shrinking maillot jaune group. Over the top, the chasers dropped Yates, his confidence on the downhills having taken a hit with that crash on the Col du Portillon on stage 16.
Col d'Aubisque brings out the beast
The 11 riders out front came together in the long valley descent before the final two climbs, and Team Sky seemed to have matters under control with five riders protecting Thomas' maillot jaune. Jonathan Castroviejo and Wout Poels handled most of the early chasing, leaving Michal Kwiatkowski, Egan Bernal and Chris Froome to support Thomas later in the stage.
The leaders pushed their gap to 3:30 over the maillot jaune, with Amador using the last of his energy to launch the group into the base of the Col des Borderes before dropping off, putting Landa less than a minute of the maillot jaune virtuel - threatening the positions of Primoz Roglic and Steven Kruijswijk.
But it wasn't just fourth place that LottoNL-Jumbo was protecting when Robert Gesink went to the front of the peloton and halved the gap to the leaders. They had a combative strategy up their yellow sleeves and were about to start swinging.
Steven Kruijswijk played off Gesink's efforts and launched himself clear of the Thomas group on the first half of the Aubisque. The GC group had been reduced to just 11 riders - four of them Team Sky, with Kwiatkowski leading. Roglic, Dumoulin, Dan Martin, Quintana, Ion Izagirre, Pierre Latour and Pozzovivo rounded out the group.
Up ahead, the lead group was reduced to just Landa, Bardet and Majka until Zakarin clawed his way across, with 1:30 on the maillot jaune and Kruijswijk coming on strong.
Jumbo attacks
As Kruijswijk opened up a 12 second lead over the Thomas group, Dumoulin launched a move that was marked handily by Roglic. The attacks put Kwiatkowski out of commission, but Thomas was left with Bernal and Froome. Dumoulin waited a moment, then went again, marked by Thomas and Roglic - with Bernal distanced, sitting back pacing Froome. Nairo Quintana's overall hopes came to an end, the injuries from his crash cramping his usually elegant climbing style. He would finish seven minutes down.
Dan Martin (UAE Team Emirates) then attacked only to be chased down by Roglic - the acceleration distancing Bernal again. Froome was forced to mark Roglic, while Dumoulin was left to chase with Thomas on his wheel. They reeled in Kruijswijk, but Froome was briefly distanced with Bernal and Martin as the maillot jaune group picked up Izagirre and Jungels before the misty crest of the Col du Soulor.
The four leaders had just 16 seconds with 25km to go as they enjoyed a brief respite before the final pitch to the top of the Col d'Aubisque. Kruijswijk attacked again just before Froome's group used a short descent to bridge back to the maillot jaune. Bernal came to the front, and the young rider's steady pace eventually brought the Dutchman to heel and pulled the leaders into view.
Zakarin was caught by the maillot jaune group before the crest, leaving Landa, Bardet and Majka dangling ahead. Roglic saw there were only two more kilometres of climbing in the Tour de France and it was now or never to try his luck. The former ski jumper blasted across to Landa and Bardet but Dumoulin was obliged to chase, bringing Thomas smoothly across. It was tactical racing but fascinating to watch and understand.
Roglic wasn't done yet - there were 750 more metres to the summit. He dug again, marked by Bardet and daylight briefly opened up behind them. Roglic was caught before the crest, and it seemed Thomas' maillot jaune was secure, but what about Froome's podium spot? Over the top, Froome struggled briefly, but soon joined the group with Thomas, Dumoulin and Roglic in sight. It wasn't enough.
As they descended through the clouds through the mist-obscured mountain scape, they reeled in Majka and it seemed there would be a detente on the descent.
Roglic, however, had other plans. He went to the front, fearlessly opening up a gap on the steep, sinuous descent - hoping he could carve out enough time to climb onto the podium in Paris. His daredevil antics put the wobbly Zakarin out the back. Dumoulin had no trouble keeping him in sight, staying behind at a safe, even distance just in case Roglic came to grief.
But as the road became less hairy, Roglic pulled away. Froome popped up to the front for a peek to try to help but Roglic was soon out of sight. The LottoNL-Jumbo rider had 17 seconds with two kilometres to go, and added a couple more seconds before the line to put a golden stamp on his podium bid, 19 seconds ahead of the chasers.
He moved up to third, bumping Froome down to fourth, with Saturday’s hilly 31km time trial another opportunity for another stage victory and who knows what else.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo
|5:28:17
|2
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:19
|3
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
|5
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|6
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
|7
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team
|8
|Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|9
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:00:31
|10
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|11
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|0:01:47
|12
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
|13
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
|14
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:03:39
|15
|Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|16
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:57
|17
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:31
|18
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:06:52
|19
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:07:09
|20
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:07:18
|21
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|22
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb
|23
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|24
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
|25
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:11:58
|26
|Robert Gesink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:12:36
|27
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:13:09
|28
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:14:38
|29
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|30
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:16:59
|31
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:17:43
|32
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|33
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|34
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates
|35
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|0:18:28
|36
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|37
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky
|0:19:30
|38
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|0:21:41
|39
|Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb
|40
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:22:53
|41
|Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data
|0:24:13
|42
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:29:40
|43
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:31:41
|44
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:31:43
|45
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|46
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|47
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|48
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|49
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|50
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:31:55
|51
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|52
|Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|53
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|54
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|55
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|56
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|57
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|58
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|59
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|60
|Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|61
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data
|62
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|63
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|64
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|65
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|66
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|67
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|68
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:32:05
|69
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|70
|Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|71
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|72
|Paul Martens (Ger) LottoNL-Jumbo
|73
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|74
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|75
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|76
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|77
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|78
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|79
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|80
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|81
|Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team
|82
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
|83
|Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|84
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|85
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|86
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|87
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|88
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|89
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|90
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|91
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|92
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates
|93
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|94
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|95
|Michael Valgren (Den) Astana Pro Team
|96
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|97
|Amael Moinard (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|98
|Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|99
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo
|100
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
|101
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie
|102
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
|103
|Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin
|104
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team
|105
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|0:32:34
|106
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:32:50
|107
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|108
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ
|0:36:22
|109
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|110
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|111
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Direct Energie
|112
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:38:23
|113
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|114
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Team Sunweb
|115
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|116
|Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|117
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
|118
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|119
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|120
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|121
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|122
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|123
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|124
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|125
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|126
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|127
|Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|128
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|129
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|130
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|131
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
|132
|Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|133
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ
|134
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|135
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|136
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|137
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|138
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ
|139
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|140
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|141
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|142
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
|143
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|144
|Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|145
|Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:40:33
|DNF
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Direct Energie
|20
|pts
|2
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team
|17
|3
|Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data
|15
|4
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|13
|5
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|11
|6
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|10
|7
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|9
|8
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|8
|9
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|7
|10
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|6
|11
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|12
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|4
|13
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|3
|14
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|2
|15
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo
|20
|pts
|2
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|17
|3
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|15
|4
|Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
|13
|5
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|11
|6
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
|10
|7
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team
|9
|8
|Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|8
|9
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|7
|10
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|6
|11
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|5
|12
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
|4
|13
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
|3
|14
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|2
|15
|Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Direct Energie
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|10
|pts
|2
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|8
|3
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|6
|4
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|4
|5
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
|2
|6
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|20
|pts
|2
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
|15
|3
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
|12
|4
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|10
|5
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|8
|6
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|6
|7
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|4
|8
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|3
|3
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|2
|4
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|40
|pts
|2
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo
|30
|3
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
|24
|4
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|20
|5
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team
|16
|6
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|7
|Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
|8
|8
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|4
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
|5:30:04
|2
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:44
|3
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:05:05
|4
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:11:22
|5
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:15:56
|6
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:21:06
|7
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:30:08
|8
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|9
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|10
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:30:18
|11
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|12
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|13
|Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team
|14
|Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|15
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|16
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|17
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|18
|Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|19
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo
|20
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
|21
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:36:36
|22
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|23
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|24
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Sky
|16:27:16
|2
|LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:04:58
|3
|Bahrain-Merida
|0:06:40
|4
|Movistar Team
|0:19:41
|5
|Astana Pro Team
|0:25:49
|6
|Team Sunweb
|0:26:53
|7
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:34:06
|8
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:47:32
|9
|BMC Racing Team
|0:48:34
|10
|Fortuneo-Samsic
|0:54:31
|11
|Quick-Step Floors
|0:56:13
|12
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|1:01:54
|13
|Katusha-Alpecin
|14
|Mitchelton-Scott
|1:06:38
|15
|Groupama-FDJ
|1:14:32
|16
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:16:23
|17
|Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|1:18:56
|18
|EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|1:19:28
|19
|Trek-Segafredo
|1:23:16
|20
|Dimension Data
|1:26:17
|21
|Direct Energie
|1:33:28
|22
|Lotto Soudal
|1:39:48
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|79:49:31
|2
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:02:05
|3
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:02:24
|4
|Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|0:02:37
|5
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:04:37
|6
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:04:40
|7
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:15
|8
|Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
|0:06:39
|9
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:10:26
|10
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:11:49
|11
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
|0:15:54
|12
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:16:36
|13
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:20:21
|14
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:25:50
|15
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
|0:26:08
|16
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|0:31:19
|17
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|0:33:59
|18
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:36:37
|19
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:37:35
|20
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:40:00
|21
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:41:14
|22
|Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|0:43:24
|23
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:45:39
|24
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|0:46:51
|25
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:48:09
|26
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:59:14
|27
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|1:04:36
|28
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|1:05:29
|29
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|1:14:55
|30
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|1:15:53
|31
|Robert Gesink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|1:17:32
|32
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|1:20:24
|33
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|1:24:10
|34
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|1:27:04
|35
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|1:28:53
|36
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|1:35:02
|37
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|1:36:36
|38
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates
|1:43:12
|39
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|1:43:36
|40
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|1:44:59
|41
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|1:47:29
|42
|Amael Moinard (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|1:53:14
|43
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|1:54:06
|44
|Michael Valgren (Den) Astana Pro Team
|1:54:12
|45
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:55:39
|46
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott
|1:55:46
|47
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:56:55
|48
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:58:14
|49
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|2:00:32
|50
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|2:01:32
|51
|Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb
|2:01:42
|52
|Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:03:24
|53
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|2:05:46
|54
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|2:06:02
|55
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|2:06:22
|56
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|2:06:57
|57
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|2:07:06
|58
|Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data
|2:08:55
|59
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|2:11:24
|60
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|2:12:28
|61
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|2:12:49
|62
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|2:15:49
|63
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|2:16:25
|64
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|2:17:19
|65
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2:22:12
|66
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:24:13
|67
|Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team
|2:26:45
|68
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|2:29:14
|69
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|2:30:15
|70
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2:31:11
|71
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky
|2:34:49
|72
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
|2:37:57
|73
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
|2:38:17
|74
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2:39:10
|75
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ
|2:42:07
|76
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data
|2:42:11
|77
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|2:44:33
|78
|Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|2:44:36
|79
|Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin
|2:45:16
|80
|Paul Martens (Ger) LottoNL-Jumbo
|2:47:01
|81
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|2:47:53
|82
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:47:54
|83
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|2:48:44
|84
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2:51:11
|85
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|2:51:15
|86
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|2:54:33
|87
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|2:55:57
|88
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|2:57:07
|89
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|2:57:54
|90
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|2:58:19
|91
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Team Sunweb
|2:58:52
|92
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie
|3:01:03
|93
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|3:01:12
|94
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|3:01:14
|95
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|3:01:57
|96
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|3:06:03
|97
|Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|3:08:02
|98
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|3:08:16
|99
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|3:08:17
|100
|Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|3:10:31
|101
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|3:11:00
|102
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3:11:20
|103
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team
|3:12:31
|104
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|3:12:57
|105
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates
|3:13:07
|106
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|3:15:02
|107
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|3:16:11
|108
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|3:16:25
|109
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|3:17:12
|110
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|3:17:51
|111
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|3:21:31
|112
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|3:25:20
|113
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|3:25:50
|114
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|3:26:19
|115
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|3:26:40
|116
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
|3:27:54
|117
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3:30:33
|118
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|3:30:58
|119
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
|3:31:42
|120
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|3:33:09
|121
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|3:34:00
|122
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|3:35:21
|123
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3:35:42
|124
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|3:36:00
|125
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
|3:36:22
|126
|Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|3:37:38
|127
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|3:41:54
|128
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3:43:18
|129
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|3:44:44
|130
|Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|3:44:45
|131
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|3:45:15
|132
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|3:45:54
|133
|Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|3:47:28
|134
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|3:48:16
|135
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Direct Energie
|3:50:11
|136
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ
|3:50:32
|137
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
|3:52:41
|138
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|3:54:25
|139
|Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|3:55:16
|140
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo
|3:57:46
|141
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|4:00:23
|142
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|4:01:08
|143
|Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|4:04:16
|144
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ
|4:05:44
|145
|Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|4:24:28
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|467
|pts
|2
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|196
|3
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|183
|4
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|148
|5
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|143
|6
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|134
|7
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|107
|8
|Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
|98
|9
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|95
|10
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|92
|11
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|82
|12
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|82
|13
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|76
|14
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|72
|15
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|71
|16
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|69
|17
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|69
|18
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|68
|19
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo
|63
|20
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|62
|21
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|59
|22
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
|55
|23
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|55
|24
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|54
|25
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|53
|26
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
|51
|27
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie
|50
|28
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|50
|29
|Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|48
|30
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|48
|31
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|47
|32
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|46
|33
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|46
|34
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|45
|35
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|44
|36
|Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|44
|37
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|44
|38
|Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team
|43
|39
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|43
|40
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
|42
|41
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|41
|42
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott
|39
|43
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|37
|44
|Michael Valgren (Den) Astana Pro Team
|36
|45
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Direct Energie
|35
|46
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|35
|47
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|34
|48
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|32
|49
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|32
|50
|Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|32
|51
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|32
|52
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
|31
|53
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team
|30
|54
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|29
|55
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|29
|56
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|28
|57
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|27
|58
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|26
|59
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|26
|60
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|26
|61
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
|25
|62
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|25
|63
|Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data
|25
|64
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data
|25
|65
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
|24
|66
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team
|24
|67
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|23
|68
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|23
|69
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|21
|70
|Robert Gesink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|21
|71
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|21
|72
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|21
|73
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|20
|74
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|20
|75
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|19
|76
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|19
|77
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|19
|78
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb
|18
|79
|Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|18
|80
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates
|17
|81
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|17
|82
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|17
|83
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|17
|84
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|16
|85
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|16
|86
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|15
|87
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|15
|88
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|15
|89
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
|14
|90
|Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|14
|91
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ
|14
|92
|Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|13
|93
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
|11
|94
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|10
|95
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|10
|96
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|9
|97
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
|9
|98
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|8
|99
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|8
|100
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|8
|101
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|7
|102
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|7
|103
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|7
|104
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|7
|105
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|6
|106
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|6
|107
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|6
|108
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|6
|109
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|6
|110
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|5
|111
|Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb
|5
|112
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|5
|113
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|114
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|4
|115
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|3
|116
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|3
|117
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|3
|118
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|3
|119
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ
|2
|120
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates
|1
|121
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|1
|122
|Amael Moinard (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|-2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|170
|pts
|2
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|91
|3
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|76
|4
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|74
|5
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
|63
|6
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo
|56
|7
|Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
|41
|8
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|40
|9
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|39
|10
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|36
|11
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
|35
|12
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|35
|13
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|25
|14
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team
|24
|15
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|24
|16
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|23
|17
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|22
|18
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|20
|19
|Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|20
|20
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|18
|21
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|16
|22
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|15
|23
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|15
|24
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|15
|25
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|14
|26
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
|14
|27
|Robert Gesink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|14
|28
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|14
|29
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|13
|30
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|13
|31
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates
|12
|32
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|12
|33
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|10
|34
|Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|10
|35
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|8
|36
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
|8
|37
|Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team
|6
|38
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|5
|39
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|5
|40
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|4
|41
|Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|4
|42
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|4
|43
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|3
|44
|Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data
|3
|45
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
|2
|46
|Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|2
|47
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|2
|48
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|49
|Michael Valgren (Den) Astana Pro Team
|2
|50
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|2
|51
|Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|52
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2
|53
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|1
|54
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|55
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|1
|56
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|1
|57
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
|1
|58
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|1
|59
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Direct Energie
|1
|60
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|1
|61
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|62
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1
|63
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|80:09:52
|2
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
|0:05:47
|3
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:19:39
|4
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|1:06:43
|5
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|1:14:41
|6
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|1:16:15
|7
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|1:45:25
|8
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1:45:41
|9
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:56:58
|10
|Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team
|2:06:24
|11
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2:18:49
|12
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|2:34:12
|13
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|2:35:36
|14
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|2:37:33
|15
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|2:45:42
|16
|Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|2:47:41
|17
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|3:04:59
|18
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3:10:12
|19
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
|3:11:21
|20
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|3:21:33
|21
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|3:27:55
|22
|Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|3:34:55
|23
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo
|3:37:25
|24
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3:40:47
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Movistar Team
|239:56:06
|2
|Bahrain-Merida
|0:11:19
|3
|Team Sky
|0:36:32
|4
|LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:46:55
|5
|Astana Pro Team
|1:11:43
|6
|Team Sunweb
|2:02:36
|7
|AG2R La Mondiale
|2:15:19
|8
|BMC Racing Team
|2:36:46
|9
|Quick-Step Floors
|3:03:08
|10
|Mitchelton-Scott
|3:14:39
|11
|UAE Team Emirates
|3:43:44
|12
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3:58:13
|13
|Trek-Segafredo
|4:04:56
|14
|Fortuneo-Samsic
|4:05:51
|15
|Groupama-FDJ
|4:10:45
|16
|Direct Energie
|4:20:53
|17
|Katusha-Alpecin
|4:23:27
|18
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|4:27:30
|19
|Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|4:34:52
|20
|EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|4:40:15
|21
|Dimension Data
|5:47:59
|22
|Lotto Soudal
|7:28:05
