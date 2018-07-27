Image 1 of 55 Primoz Roglic (LottoNL-Jumbo) wins stage 19 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 55 Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 3 of 55 Geraint Thomas sprints in for second (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 4 of 55 Fog atop the Col du Soulor (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 5 of 55 Pierre Latour (AG2R La Mondiale) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 6 of 55 Tom Dumoulin (Sunweb) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 7 of 55 Julian Alaphilippe cemented his polka dot jersey win (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 8 of 55 Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) in the autobus (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 9 of 55 Rafal Majka (Bora-Hansgrohe) on the attack (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 10 of 55 Bob Jungels leads the maillot jaune group (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 11 of 55 Mikel Landa (Movistar) (Image credit: Getty Images) Primoz Roglic parlayed a series of relentless attacks by him and his LottoNL-Jumbo team into an emphatic stage victory on a breathless final mountain stage of the Tour de France to Laruns in the Pyrenees.

The Slovenian couldn't drop the maillot jaune Geraint Thomas on the soaring final climb of the Col d'Aubisque, but opened up a 19-second gap on the 20-kilometre long descent over the race leader, Tom Dumoulin (Sunweb) and, more importantly, third-placed Chris Froome (Team Sky).

Thomas sprinted in for second place on the stage ahead of Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale), virtually cementing the overall race victory with only Saturday’s 31km individual time trial to go before the parade into Paris.

"We expected a hard day, and whew - it was really on all day," Thomas said. "To come through it - it was quite a fast descent, so it was nice to get through that in one piece.

"I knew all I had to do was follow Tom Dumoulin. I knew he'd be chasing Roglic, too. Roglic was really strong today, he was really going. I'm really happy to tick that off. It's obviously getting closer, but we have one more day. I need to do a really good TT and we'll see."

Dumoulin held on to keep second place overall, 2:05 behind Thomas, while Roglic's concerted efforts paid off, moving him up over Froome into third in the general classification at 2:24. Froome is now fourth at 2:37.

With a second career stage victory in the Tour de France after last year's win in a similar fashion with an attack off the Col du Galibier, Roglic now finds himself in the position of realistically finishing on the overall podium.

"What can I say, I'm really happy," he said immediately after the stage. "It's crazy - it's a really nice feeling. Obviously I had legs today, I really tried a lot of times and finally I went away on the descent. Of course it was really perfect and I'm really happy with it."

Roglic played off intense pacing from teammate Robert Gesink, and then multiple attacks by Steven Kruijswijk. They couldn't manage to break Team Sky's hold on the race on the climb of the Aubisque but Roglic did on the descent. He will now have to battle Froome for the final podium spot in the 31km time trial to Espelette on Saturday and could go after Dumoulin’s second place.

If Roglic has trepidation or confidence of holding onto third, he wasn't giving anything away.

"The time trial is the same for everyone, we always start from zero. Tomorrow is a new day and a new focus, and for sure I will do my best," Roglic said.

A visibly annoyed Dumoulin gave his respect to Roglic for showing his strength, but blamed the yawning gap to the Slovenian on the interference of the television motorbike.

"He was flying downhill, and eventually I got dropped on a straight part just because he was on his tube and full in the slipstream of the motorbike," Dumoulin said. "I was sprinting to his wheel and I couldn't get any closer. I just got dropped on the only straight part of the downhill. It's ridiculous really."

How it unfolded

There were 146 nervous riders at the start of the last big mountain stage of the 2018 Tour de France in Lourdes: with the daunting Col d'Aspin, Col du Tourmalet, and the final ascent of the Col d'Aubisque standing between their tired legs and the final push to Paris. It would be a fight for the sprinters to keep contact at the back and a battle at the front for the baroudeurs - and one last shot for any GC riders to threaten Team Sky's grip on the race.

First, there was the matter of the category 4 ascents of the Cote de Loucrup and Cote de Capvern-les-Bains in the first 40km, a perfect launching pad for the breakaway artists. Thomas De Gendt's luck continued to elude him, and the Lotto Soudal rider's initial attack was nullified and countered by Damien Gaudin (Direct Energie), Lukas Postlberger (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Silvan Dillier (AG2R La Mondiale).

But their gap did not go out fast enough to prevent a counter-attack from joining them, with Tanel Kangert (Astana), Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) and Bob Jungels (Quick-Step Floors) going across. After the second climb, more riders bridged across, making it 18 total out the front, with Katusha-Alpecin chasing due to the presence of Jungels, who began to threaten Ilnur Zakarin's spot in the GC.

Next to join the Jungels group was Warren Barguil and Romain Hardy (Fortuneo-Samsic), Arthur Vichot (Groupama-FDJ), Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo), Mikel Nieve (Mitchelton-Scott), Julian Alaphilippe (Quick Step Floors), Andrey Amador and Daniele Bennati (Movistar), Marcus Burghardt (Bora-Hansgrohe), Gorka Izagirre (Bahrain Merida), Sylvain Chavanel (Direct Energie), Tom-Jelte Slagter (Dimension Data).

Their lead didn't exactly balloon, and at the base of the Col d'Aspin, the 3:30 gap to the peloton was easily bridge-able by the best climbers, and the pace increasingly difficult for riders to hold onto out front. Gaudin, Pöstlberger and Vichot were among the first dropped, and by the summit, there were only 12 left up front. Alaphilippe padded out his polka dot jersey with the maximum points at the top, besting Barguil and Mollema.

Attacks on the Tourmalet

In what would be some of the most scintillating Tour tactics seen this year, the teams inside the top 10 took turns to attack on the final climbs, with the back-markers who needed more time hitting out first on the Col du Tourmalet.

Six riders crested the Tourmalet at the head of the race: Alaphilippe, Nieve, Jungels, Barguil, Kangert and Gorka Izagirre, while behind them, Katusha's pace-making began to make more sense when Zakarin was launched away from the maillot jaune group by teammate Ian Boswell.

AG2R's Dillier, back from the earlier breakaway, did the same for Romain Bardet, and the move was marked by the attentive Mikel Landa (Movistar) with help from Daniele Bennati. Jakob Fuglsang, knowing that teammate Kangert was up the road, went across with Rafal Majka (Bora-Hansgrohe) for company.

Amador, hearing that Landa was on the move, dropped back from the lead group to help his Movistar teammate, making a six-rider chase group on the Tourmalet with Zakarin, Bardet, Majka, and Fuglsang. But the Astana rider was dropped before the crest of the Tourmalet, and the chasers picked up Adam Yates.

Alaphilippe once more claimed the maximum points on the spectacular Tourmalet, with the Landa group beginning their descent just 27 seconds behind the leaders, and two minutes and change over the ever-shrinking maillot jaune group. Over the top, the chasers dropped Yates, his confidence on the downhills having taken a hit with that crash on the Col du Portillon on stage 16.

Col d'Aubisque brings out the beast

The 11 riders out front came together in the long valley descent before the final two climbs, and Team Sky seemed to have matters under control with five riders protecting Thomas' maillot jaune. Jonathan Castroviejo and Wout Poels handled most of the early chasing, leaving Michal Kwiatkowski, Egan Bernal and Chris Froome to support Thomas later in the stage.

The leaders pushed their gap to 3:30 over the maillot jaune, with Amador using the last of his energy to launch the group into the base of the Col des Borderes before dropping off, putting Landa less than a minute of the maillot jaune virtuel - threatening the positions of Primoz Roglic and Steven Kruijswijk.

But it wasn't just fourth place that LottoNL-Jumbo was protecting when Robert Gesink went to the front of the peloton and halved the gap to the leaders. They had a combative strategy up their yellow sleeves and were about to start swinging.

Steven Kruijswijk played off Gesink's efforts and launched himself clear of the Thomas group on the first half of the Aubisque. The GC group had been reduced to just 11 riders - four of them Team Sky, with Kwiatkowski leading. Roglic, Dumoulin, Dan Martin, Quintana, Ion Izagirre, Pierre Latour and Pozzovivo rounded out the group.

Up ahead, the lead group was reduced to just Landa, Bardet and Majka until Zakarin clawed his way across, with 1:30 on the maillot jaune and Kruijswijk coming on strong.

Jumbo attacks

As Kruijswijk opened up a 12 second lead over the Thomas group, Dumoulin launched a move that was marked handily by Roglic. The attacks put Kwiatkowski out of commission, but Thomas was left with Bernal and Froome. Dumoulin waited a moment, then went again, marked by Thomas and Roglic - with Bernal distanced, sitting back pacing Froome. Nairo Quintana's overall hopes came to an end, the injuries from his crash cramping his usually elegant climbing style. He would finish seven minutes down.

Dan Martin (UAE Team Emirates) then attacked only to be chased down by Roglic - the acceleration distancing Bernal again. Froome was forced to mark Roglic, while Dumoulin was left to chase with Thomas on his wheel. They reeled in Kruijswijk, but Froome was briefly distanced with Bernal and Martin as the maillot jaune group picked up Izagirre and Jungels before the misty crest of the Col du Soulor.

The four leaders had just 16 seconds with 25km to go as they enjoyed a brief respite before the final pitch to the top of the Col d'Aubisque. Kruijswijk attacked again just before Froome's group used a short descent to bridge back to the maillot jaune. Bernal came to the front, and the young rider's steady pace eventually brought the Dutchman to heel and pulled the leaders into view.

Zakarin was caught by the maillot jaune group before the crest, leaving Landa, Bardet and Majka dangling ahead. Roglic saw there were only two more kilometres of climbing in the Tour de France and it was now or never to try his luck. The former ski jumper blasted across to Landa and Bardet but Dumoulin was obliged to chase, bringing Thomas smoothly across. It was tactical racing but fascinating to watch and understand.

Roglic wasn't done yet - there were 750 more metres to the summit. He dug again, marked by Bardet and daylight briefly opened up behind them. Roglic was caught before the crest, and it seemed Thomas' maillot jaune was secure, but what about Froome's podium spot? Over the top, Froome struggled briefly, but soon joined the group with Thomas, Dumoulin and Roglic in sight. It wasn't enough.

As they descended through the clouds through the mist-obscured mountain scape, they reeled in Majka and it seemed there would be a detente on the descent.

Roglic, however, had other plans. He went to the front, fearlessly opening up a gap on the steep, sinuous descent - hoping he could carve out enough time to climb onto the podium in Paris. His daredevil antics put the wobbly Zakarin out the back. Dumoulin had no trouble keeping him in sight, staying behind at a safe, even distance just in case Roglic came to grief.

But as the road became less hairy, Roglic pulled away. Froome popped up to the front for a peek to try to help but Roglic was soon out of sight. The LottoNL-Jumbo rider had 17 seconds with two kilometres to go, and added a couple more seconds before the line to put a golden stamp on his podium bid, 19 seconds ahead of the chasers.

He moved up to third, bumping Froome down to fourth, with Saturday’s hilly 31km time trial another opportunity for another stage victory and who knows what else.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo 5:28:17 2 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:19 3 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates 5 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 6 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb 7 Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team 8 Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky 9 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:00:31 10 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 11 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 0:01:47 12 Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors 13 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky 14 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:03:39 15 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 16 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:03:57 17 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:31 18 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:06:52 19 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:07:09 20 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:07:18 21 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 22 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb 23 Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 24 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 25 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:11:58 26 Robert Gesink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:12:36 27 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:13:09 28 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 0:14:38 29 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 30 Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:16:59 31 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:17:43 32 Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 33 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 34 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates 35 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 0:18:28 36 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 37 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky 0:19:30 38 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 0:21:41 39 Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb 40 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 0:22:53 41 Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data 0:24:13 42 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 0:29:40 43 Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 0:31:41 44 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:31:43 45 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 46 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 47 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 48 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 49 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie 50 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:31:55 51 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 52 Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 53 Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 54 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 55 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 56 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 57 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 58 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 59 Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 60 Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 61 Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data 62 Simon Gerrans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 63 Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 64 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 65 Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates 66 Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 67 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 68 Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott 0:32:05 69 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 70 Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 71 Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 72 Paul Martens (Ger) LottoNL-Jumbo 73 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 74 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 75 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 76 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 77 Romain Hardy (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 78 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 79 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 80 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 81 Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team 82 Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb 83 Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 84 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 85 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky 86 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 87 Arthur Vichot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 88 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 89 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie 90 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 91 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 92 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates 93 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 94 Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 95 Michael Valgren (Den) Astana Pro Team 96 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 97 Amael Moinard (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 98 Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 99 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo 100 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie 101 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie 102 Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie 103 Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin 104 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team 105 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 0:32:34 106 Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:32:50 107 Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 108 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ 0:36:22 109 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 110 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 111 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Direct Energie 112 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:38:23 113 Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 114 Edward Theuns (Bel) Team Sunweb 115 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 116 Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 117 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida 118 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 119 Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 120 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 121 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 122 Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 123 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 124 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 125 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 126 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 127 Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 128 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 129 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 130 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 131 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors 132 Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 133 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ 134 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 135 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 136 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 137 Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 138 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ 139 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 140 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 141 Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 142 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors 143 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 144 Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 145 Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:40:33 DNF Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal

Intermediate sprint - Sarrancolin, km. 59.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Direct Energie 20 pts 2 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team 17 3 Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data 15 4 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 13 5 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 11 6 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 10 7 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 9 8 Arthur Vichot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 8 9 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 7 10 Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 6 11 Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 5 12 Romain Hardy (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 4 13 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 3 14 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie 2 15 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 1

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo 20 pts 2 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 17 3 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 15 4 Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates 13 5 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 11 6 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb 10 7 Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team 9 8 Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky 8 9 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 7 10 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 6 11 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 5 12 Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors 4 13 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky 3 14 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 2 15 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 1

Mountain 1 (Cat. 4) Côte de Loucrup, km. 7 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 1

Mountain 2 (Cat. 4) Côte de Capvern-les-Bains, km. 40 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Direct Energie 1

Mountain 3 (Cat. 1) Col d'Aspin, km. 78.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 10 pts 2 Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 8 3 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 6 4 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 4 5 Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors 2 6 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 1

Mountain 4 (HC) Col du Tourmalet (Souvenir Jacques Goddet), km. 108 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 20 pts 2 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 15 3 Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors 12 4 Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 10 5 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 8 6 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 6 7 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 4 8 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 2

Mountain 5 (Cat. 2) Col des Bordères, km. 159.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 5 pts 2 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 3 3 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 2 4 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 1

Mountain 6 (HC) Col d'Aubisque, km. 180.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 40 pts 2 Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo 30 3 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb 24 4 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 20 5 Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team 16 6 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 12 7 Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates 8 8 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 4

Combativity # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky 5:30:04 2 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:44 3 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:05:05 4 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:11:22 5 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:15:56 6 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 0:21:06 7 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:30:08 8 Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 9 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 10 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:30:18 11 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 12 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 13 Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team 14 Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 15 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 16 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie 17 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 18 Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 19 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo 20 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie 21 Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:36:36 22 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 23 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 24 Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team Sky 16:27:16 2 LottoNl-Jumbo 0:04:58 3 Bahrain-Merida 0:06:40 4 Movistar Team 0:19:41 5 Astana Pro Team 0:25:49 6 Team Sunweb 0:26:53 7 AG2R La Mondiale 0:34:06 8 UAE Team Emirates 0:47:32 9 BMC Racing Team 0:48:34 10 Fortuneo-Samsic 0:54:31 11 Quick-Step Floors 0:56:13 12 Bora-Hansgrohe 1:01:54 13 Katusha-Alpecin 14 Mitchelton-Scott 1:06:38 15 Groupama-FDJ 1:14:32 16 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:16:23 17 Wanty-Groupe Gobert 1:18:56 18 EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 1:19:28 19 Trek-Segafredo 1:23:16 20 Dimension Data 1:26:17 21 Direct Energie 1:33:28 22 Lotto Soudal 1:39:48

General classification after stage 19 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 79:49:31 2 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:02:05 3 Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:02:24 4 Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky 0:02:37 5 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:04:37 6 Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team 0:04:40 7 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:15 8 Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates 0:06:39 9 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:10:26 10 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:11:49 11 Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors 0:15:54 12 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:16:36 13 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:20:21 14 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 0:25:50 15 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky 0:26:08 16 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:31:19 17 Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 0:33:59 18 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:36:37 19 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:37:35 20 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:40:00 21 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:41:14 22 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 0:43:24 23 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 0:45:39 24 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 0:46:51 25 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:48:09 26 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:59:14 27 Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 1:04:36 28 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 1:05:29 29 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 1:14:55 30 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 1:15:53 31 Robert Gesink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 1:17:32 32 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 1:20:24 33 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 1:24:10 34 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1:27:04 35 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 1:28:53 36 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 1:35:02 37 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 1:36:36 38 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates 1:43:12 39 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1:43:36 40 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie 1:44:59 41 Arthur Vichot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1:47:29 42 Amael Moinard (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 1:53:14 43 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 1:54:06 44 Michael Valgren (Den) Astana Pro Team 1:54:12 45 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:55:39 46 Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott 1:55:46 47 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:56:55 48 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:58:14 49 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 2:00:32 50 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 2:01:32 51 Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb 2:01:42 52 Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 2:03:24 53 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 2:05:46 54 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 2:06:02 55 Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team 2:06:22 56 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 2:06:57 57 Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 2:07:06 58 Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data 2:08:55 59 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky 2:11:24 60 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 2:12:28 61 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 2:12:49 62 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 2:15:49 63 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 2:16:25 64 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 2:17:19 65 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2:22:12 66 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 2:24:13 67 Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team 2:26:45 68 Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates 2:29:14 69 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 2:30:15 70 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 2:31:11 71 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky 2:34:49 72 Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb 2:37:57 73 Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie 2:38:17 74 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 2:39:10 75 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ 2:42:07 76 Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data 2:42:11 77 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 2:44:33 78 Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 2:44:36 79 Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin 2:45:16 80 Paul Martens (Ger) LottoNL-Jumbo 2:47:01 81 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 2:47:53 82 Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 2:47:54 83 Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 2:48:44 84 Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2:51:11 85 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 2:51:15 86 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 2:54:33 87 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 2:55:57 88 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 2:57:07 89 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie 2:57:54 90 Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 2:58:19 91 Edward Theuns (Bel) Team Sunweb 2:58:52 92 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie 3:01:03 93 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 3:01:12 94 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 3:01:14 95 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 3:01:57 96 Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 3:06:03 97 Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 3:08:02 98 Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 3:08:16 99 Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 3:08:17 100 Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 3:10:31 101 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 3:11:00 102 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3:11:20 103 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team 3:12:31 104 Romain Hardy (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 3:12:57 105 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates 3:13:07 106 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 3:15:02 107 Simon Gerrans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 3:16:11 108 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 3:16:25 109 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 3:17:12 110 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 3:17:51 111 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 3:21:31 112 Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 3:25:20 113 Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 3:25:50 114 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 3:26:19 115 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 3:26:40 116 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors 3:27:54 117 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3:30:33 118 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 3:30:58 119 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie 3:31:42 120 Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 3:33:09 121 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 3:34:00 122 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 3:35:21 123 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3:35:42 124 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 3:36:00 125 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida 3:36:22 126 Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 3:37:38 127 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 3:41:54 128 Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3:43:18 129 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 3:44:44 130 Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 3:44:45 131 Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 3:45:15 132 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 3:45:54 133 Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 3:47:28 134 Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 3:48:16 135 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Direct Energie 3:50:11 136 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ 3:50:32 137 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors 3:52:41 138 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 3:54:25 139 Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 3:55:16 140 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo 3:57:46 141 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 4:00:23 142 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 4:01:08 143 Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 4:04:16 144 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ 4:05:44 145 Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 4:24:28

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 467 pts 2 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 196 3 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 183 4 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 148 5 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 143 6 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 134 7 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 107 8 Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates 98 9 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 95 10 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 92 11 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 82 12 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 82 13 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie 76 14 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 72 15 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 71 16 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 69 17 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 69 18 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 68 19 Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo 63 20 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 62 21 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 59 22 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb 55 23 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 55 24 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 54 25 Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 53 26 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie 51 27 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie 50 28 Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 50 29 Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky 48 30 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 48 31 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 47 32 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 46 33 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 46 34 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie 45 35 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 44 36 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 44 37 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 44 38 Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team 43 39 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 43 40 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors 42 41 Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 41 42 Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott 39 43 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 37 44 Michael Valgren (Den) Astana Pro Team 36 45 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Direct Energie 35 46 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 35 47 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 34 48 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 32 49 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 32 50 Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 32 51 Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 32 52 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors 31 53 Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team 30 54 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 29 55 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 29 56 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 28 57 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 27 58 Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 26 59 Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 26 60 Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 26 61 Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors 25 62 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 25 63 Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data 25 64 Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data 25 65 Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie 24 66 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team 24 67 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 23 68 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 23 69 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 21 70 Robert Gesink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 21 71 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 21 72 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 21 73 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 20 74 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 20 75 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 19 76 Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 19 77 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 19 78 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb 18 79 Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 18 80 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates 17 81 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 17 82 Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 17 83 Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 17 84 Arthur Vichot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 16 85 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 16 86 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 15 87 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 15 88 Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 15 89 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky 14 90 Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 14 91 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ 14 92 Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 13 93 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 11 94 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 10 95 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 10 96 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 9 97 Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb 9 98 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 8 99 Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 8 100 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 8 101 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 7 102 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 7 103 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 7 104 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 7 105 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 6 106 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 6 107 Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 6 108 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 6 109 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 6 110 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 5 111 Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb 5 112 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 5 113 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 4 114 Romain Hardy (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 4 115 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 3 116 Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team 3 117 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 3 118 Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates 3 119 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ 2 120 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates 1 121 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 1 122 Amael Moinard (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic -2

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 170 pts 2 Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 91 3 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 76 4 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 74 5 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb 63 6 Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo 56 7 Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates 41 8 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 40 9 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 39 10 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 36 11 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 35 12 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 35 13 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 25 14 Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team 24 15 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 24 16 Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 23 17 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 22 18 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 20 19 Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky 20 20 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 18 21 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 16 22 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 15 23 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 15 24 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 15 25 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 14 26 Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors 14 27 Robert Gesink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 14 28 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 14 29 Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 13 30 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 13 31 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates 12 32 Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates 12 33 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 10 34 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 10 35 Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 8 36 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky 8 37 Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team 6 38 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 5 39 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 5 40 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie 4 41 Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 4 42 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 4 43 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 3 44 Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data 3 45 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie 2 46 Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 2 47 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 2 48 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 49 Michael Valgren (Den) Astana Pro Team 2 50 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 2 51 Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 2 52 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 2 53 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 1 54 Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 1 55 Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 1 56 Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 1 57 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors 1 58 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 1 59 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Direct Energie 1 60 Arthur Vichot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1 61 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 1 62 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 1 63 Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 1

Young riders classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 80:09:52 2 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky 0:05:47 3 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:19:39 4 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1:06:43 5 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 1:14:41 6 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 1:16:15 7 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 1:45:25 8 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1:45:41 9 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 1:56:58 10 Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team 2:06:24 11 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 2:18:49 12 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 2:34:12 13 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 2:35:36 14 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie 2:37:33 15 Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 2:45:42 16 Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 2:47:41 17 Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 3:04:59 18 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3:10:12 19 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie 3:11:21 20 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 3:21:33 21 Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 3:27:55 22 Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 3:34:55 23 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo 3:37:25 24 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3:40:47