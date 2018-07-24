Tour de France: Alaphilippe wins stage 16
Stalemate in GC group as Thomas keeps lead on first Pyrenean stage
Stage 16: Carcassonne - Bagnères-de-Luchon
Julian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step Floors) won his second stage at the 2018 Tour de France in Bagnères-de-Luchon after another day in the breakaway scoring mountain points in defence of his polka-dot climber''s jersey.
Alaphilippe passed Adam Yates on the descent of the Col de Portillon after the Mitchelton-Scott rider slipped out at speed on a curve. Alaphilippe then dived down to the finish, celebrating alone before and after the line. Gorka Izagirre (Bahrain-Merida) won the sprint for second place 15 seconds behind Alaphilippe, beating Yates, Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo) and Domenico Pozzovivo (Bahrain-Merida).
The 218km stage included the first climbs in the Pyrenees, but there were no major attacks amongst the overall contenders, and so Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) stays in the leader's yellow jersey before the intense 65km stage 17 and mountain finish on the Col du Portet above Saint-Lary Soulan.
Mikel Landa (Movistar) tried an attack on the descent of the Col du Portillon, splitting the overall contender group, but Team Sky's Michal Kwiatkowski and Egan Bernal led Thomas and Chris Froome to the finish, 8:51 after Alaphilippe.
Thomas still leads teammate Froome by 1:39, with Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb) at 1:50. Primoz Roglic (LottoNL-Jumbo) is fourth at 2:38, and Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale) is fifth at 3:21. Dan Martin (UAE Team Emirates) completes the top 10 at 6:54.
"Today it was a very crazy day," Alaphilippe said. "I had a lot of pain in my legs, I think everybody did. I cannot believe I won for the second time today. I knew the finale, especially the last climb and the downhill, because I'd done a recon. I'm just so happy.
"I will never forget this day. It was extraordinary and perfect. Another day in the polka-dot jersey, and now I'm going to fight hard to keep it. It will be difficult but I will fight every day."
How it happened
After the second rest day in Carcassonne, the Tour de France peloton left the ancient city to head deep into the Pyrenees for the first of three decisive mountain stages. At 218km it was the second longest stage of this year's Tour de France.
The rolling country roads were perfect for the breakaway to form early on, but yet again there was a huge fight to get away in the hope of winning the stage.
The first categorised climb came after just 25km, and so Alaphilippe and Warren Barguil (Fortuneo-Samsic) also joined the attacks. Barguil grabbed the point at the summit of the category 4 climb of Cote de Fanjeaux, but Alaphilippe was on his tail and already aggressive.
With 190km still to race, the stage came to a sudden halt after local farmers tried to interrupt the race. The peloton slowed as straw bales narrowed the road, and then they stopped when a number of riders needed medical treatment after inhaling the tear gas police used to control the farmers.
Race Director Christian Prudhomme was forced to stop the peloton for 15 minutes as order was restored, and riders, including Team Sky's Thomas and Froome, washed their eyes. UCI president David Lappartient was in Prudhomme's car, but the protest was about local farmer's rights rather than anything said by Team Sky manager David Brailsford or the dislike of Team Sky's dominance.
When the race started again, the attacks resumed, with the average speed for the first hour a painful 48kph. After a game of cat and mouse, a significant attack came on the Côte de Pamiers after 70km of racing, and a large group formed. Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) had sneaked in there, and so Team Sky soon closed it down.
Edward Theuns (Team Sunweb) was the next to try his hand. He was joined by Damiano Caruso (BMC Racing) and then other groups came across. Suddenly the peloton eased and the break was clear, after a super fast 105km of racing, covered at 47.7kph.
The riders in the extra-large move were: Warren Barguil, Maxime Bouet, Romain Hardy, Amaël Moinard and Laurent Pichon (Fortuneo-Samsic), Bauke Mollema, Julien Bernand, Koek de Kort and Jasper Stuyven (Trek-Segafredo), Silvan Dillier, Matthias Fränk and Pierre Latour (AG2R-La Mondiale), Andrey Amador, Daniele Bennati and Marc Soler (Movistar Team), Simon Geschke, Soren Kragh and Edward Theuns (Team Sunweb), Gorka Izagirre, Ion Izagirre and Domenico Pozzovivo (Bahrain-Merida), Damiano Caruso, Greg van Avermaet and Tejay van Garderen (BMC Racing Team), Edvald Boasson Hagen, Tom-Jelte Slagter and Julien Vermote (Team Dimension Data), Christophe Laporte, Nicolas Edet and Dani Navarro (Cofidis), Julian Alaphilippe and Philippe Gilbert (Quick-Step Floors), Adam Yates and Matthew Hayman (Mitchelton-Scott), Marcus Burghardt and Gregor Mühlberger (Bora-Hansgrohe), Magnus Cort and Michael Valgren (Astana), Marco Minaard and Guillaume Martin (Wanty-Groupe Gobert), Rudy Molard (Groupama-FDJ), Robert Gesink (LottoNL-Jumbo), Jelle Vanendert (Lotto-Soudal), Thomas Boudat (Direct Energie), Simon Clarke (EF Drapac), Kristijan Durasek (UAE Team Emirates) and Nils Politt (Katusha-Alpecin).
Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) was not up there, but with other riders taking the intermediate points, he mathematically secured his sixth green jersey. He now has to finish inside the time on each stage and reach Paris to win the points classification.
The late climbs
The stage was staked with the Pyrenean climbs late in the stage that were always going to shake up the breakaway.
Gilbert was again supporting Alaphilippe in the breakaway but attacked to perhaps target the stage victory. He opened a one-minute lead on the slopes of the Col de Portet-d'Aspet as the peloton rode tempo, some 10minutes behind, with the rest of the break spread in between and the best climbers emerging on the steep 5.4km climb.
Gilbert led down the descent but then lost control on a tight corner. He slowed before hitting a low wall but flipped over his bike and into the trees below. For a moment everyone held their breath, remembering that Fabio Casartelli had crashed and died on the same descent in 1995. Fortunately, Gilbert was not seriously hurt. He got up, recovered and even got back on his bike and finished the stage.
Luke Rowe (Team Sky) led the peloton over the top of the Portet-d'Aspet, 7:25 down on the attackers. There was no sign of a challenge from Movistar, despite the race about to head into Spain.
The 6.9km Col de Mente started straight after the descent of the Portet-d'Aspet, and Gesink and Caruso soon made the first move, keen to distance many of their breakaway rivals. Alaphilippe managed to join them before the summit and took maximum mountain points, with Yates and Mollema also getting across. Other riders slipped back to the peloton, including Gilbert, but the GC contenders were all together at over 11 minutes.
The break came back together on the valley road to the Col du Portillon as the race briefly entered into Spain. The 17 riders upfront included Gesink, Yates, Alaphilippe, Latour, Mollema, Pozzovivo, Soler, Amador and Caruso. Barguil was there too but cracked and was distanced.
Gesink and Pozzovivo were the first to move on the Portillon but Yates also put his cards on the table, searching for a stage victory after struggling to compete for the overall classification this year. There was a brief regrouping of the strongest climbers but then Yates attacked again and again. He got away and was the first to the summit, ahead of Alaphilippe, only to crash at speed on the descent. He got up despite some nasty road rash but Alaphilippe passed him and kept going on the testing descent to Bagnères-de-Luchon.
Izaguirre, Mollema and Pozzovivo managed to catch Yates but Alaphilippe's descending skills gave him enough time to celebrate his second win of the Tour.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|5:13:22
|2
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:15
|3
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|4
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|5
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:18
|6
|Robert Gesink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:00:37
|7
|Michael Valgren (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:56
|8
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|9
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:10
|10
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:18
|11
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|12
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:01:20
|13
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:09
|14
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:02:31
|15
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|16
|Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|0:03:42
|17
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:05:23
|18
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|0:06:27
|19
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|0:06:29
|20
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates
|21
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|0:08:52
|22
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
|23
|Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|24
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|25
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
|26
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|27
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|28
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team
|29
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|30
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|31
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo
|32
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|33
|Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
|34
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|35
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
|36
|Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:09:01
|37
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:09:04
|38
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb
|39
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
|40
|Amael Moinard (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|41
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:09:25
|42
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|0:09:56
|43
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:10:13
|44
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:11:26
|45
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|0:11:48
|46
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:12:10
|47
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|48
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|49
|Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:13:27
|50
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data
|0:13:51
|51
|Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data
|52
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ
|0:14:05
|53
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|54
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|55
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|56
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|57
|Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb
|58
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|59
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|60
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|61
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:16:35
|62
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky
|0:17:17
|63
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|64
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:18:47
|65
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Team Sunweb
|0:19:05
|66
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|67
|Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|68
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|69
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|70
|Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|71
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|72
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|73
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|74
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|75
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|76
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|77
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|78
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
|79
|Paul Martens (Ger) LottoNL-Jumbo
|80
|Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team
|81
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|82
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|83
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|84
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates
|85
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|86
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:20:39
|87
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:20:55
|88
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|89
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:22:17
|90
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|91
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team
|92
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:23:29
|93
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|94
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|95
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|96
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:23:32
|97
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:25:34
|98
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:30:47
|99
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|100
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|101
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|102
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|103
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ
|104
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
|105
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|106
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|107
|Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|108
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|109
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|110
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
|111
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|112
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|113
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|114
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|115
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|116
|Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|117
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|118
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|119
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|120
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|121
|Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|122
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ
|123
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
|124
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|125
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|126
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|127
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|128
|Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|129
|Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|130
|Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|131
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|132
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
|133
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|134
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
|135
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|136
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|137
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie
|138
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|139
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|140
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|141
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Direct Energie
|142
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:31:11
|143
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:31:13
|144
|Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|145
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:31:26
|146
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|147
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:41:20
|DNS
|Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|DNF
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|DNS
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|20
|pts
|2
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|17
|3
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|15
|4
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|13
|5
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|11
|6
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|10
|7
|Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|9
|8
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|8
|9
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|7
|10
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|11
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|5
|12
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|4
|13
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb
|3
|14
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2
|15
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|30
|pts
|2
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|25
|3
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|22
|4
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|19
|5
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|17
|6
|Robert Gesink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|15
|7
|Michael Valgren (Den) Astana Pro Team
|13
|8
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|11
|9
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|9
|10
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|11
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|6
|12
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|5
|13
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|4
|14
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|3
|15
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|5
|pts
|2
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|3
|3
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|2
|4
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|10
|pts
|2
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|8
|3
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|6
|4
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|4
|5
|Robert Gesink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|2
|6
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|20
|pts
|2
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|16
|3
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|12
|4
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|8
|5
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|4
|6
|Robert Gesink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|5:14:18
|2
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:14
|3
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:22
|4
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:00:24
|5
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
|0:07:56
|6
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|7
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:08:29
|8
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:18:09
|9
|Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team
|10
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|11
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|12
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:19:43
|13
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:22:33
|14
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|15
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|16
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:24:38
|17
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:29:51
|18
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|19
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
|20
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|21
|Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|22
|Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|23
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|24
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bahrain-Merida
|15:44:21
|2
|Movistar Team
|0:08:18
|3
|BMC Racing Team
|0:13:52
|4
|LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:14:06
|5
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:14:56
|6
|Astana Pro Team
|0:15:29
|7
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:21:32
|8
|Team Sky
|0:22:21
|9
|Team Sunweb
|0:22:33
|10
|Quick-Step Floors
|0:23:42
|11
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:25:11
|12
|Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:25:15
|13
|Mitchelton-Scott
|0:25:59
|14
|Fortuneo-Samsic
|0:30:23
|15
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:32:13
|16
|Groupama-FDJ
|0:35:50
|17
|Katusha-Alpecin
|0:37:03
|18
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:38:03
|19
|Lotto Soudal
|0:40:51
|20
|Dimension Data
|0:42:32
|21
|EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:46:05
|22
|Direct Energie
|0:47:24
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|68:12:01
|2
|Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|0:01:39
|3
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:01:50
|4
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:02:38
|5
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:21
|6
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:03:42
|7
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:03:57
|8
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:04:23
|9
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:06:14
|10
|Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
|0:06:54
|11
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:09:36
|12
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
|0:09:53
|13
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:09:54
|14
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:10:13
|15
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:12:23
|16
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:14:02
|17
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:14:53
|18
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:17:15
|19
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:19:03
|20
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:20:29
|21
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|0:22:40
|22
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|0:23:22
|23
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
|0:23:44
|24
|Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|0:24:34
|25
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:27:30
|26
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:30:08
|27
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:31:15
|28
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:33:31
|29
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|0:33:58
|30
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:35:40
|31
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|0:49:27
|32
|Robert Gesink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:49:39
|33
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|0:54:12
|34
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:54:26
|35
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:56:43
|36
|Amael Moinard (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|0:58:57
|37
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:59:21
|38
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|1:00:14
|39
|Michael Valgren (Den) Astana Pro Team
|1:02:07
|40
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott
|1:02:53
|41
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|1:03:35
|42
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|1:05:30
|43
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|1:10:11
|44
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|1:11:28
|45
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:12:09
|46
|Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:12:48
|47
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:13:57
|48
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1:15:26
|49
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates
|1:17:17
|50
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|1:17:49
|51
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|1:18:42
|52
|Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data
|1:20:20
|53
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|1:20:45
|54
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|1:21:22
|55
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|1:21:54
|56
|Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb
|1:22:07
|57
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|1:22:42
|58
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:23:04
|59
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|1:24:30
|60
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1:27:15
|61
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:27:19
|62
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|1:28:29
|63
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|1:28:36
|64
|Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team
|1:31:00
|65
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|1:31:31
|66
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|1:32:34
|67
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:33:18
|68
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:33:49
|69
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|1:41:36
|70
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|1:42:48
|71
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|1:44:09
|72
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:45:08
|73
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
|1:45:54
|74
|Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|1:47:49
|75
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ
|1:48:02
|76
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|1:49:47
|77
|Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin
|1:50:34
|78
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
|1:51:01
|79
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|1:51:07
|80
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data
|1:51:35
|81
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1:52:07
|82
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:53:57
|83
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|1:54:12
|84
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:56:06
|85
|Paul Martens (Ger) LottoNL-Jumbo
|1:56:15
|86
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|1:57:42
|87
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky
|2:00:08
|88
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|2:00:17
|89
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2:00:30
|90
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|2:00:47
|91
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Team Sunweb
|2:00:48
|92
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|2:01:44
|93
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2:01:54
|94
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2:03:06
|95
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|2:06:43
|96
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|2:07:11
|97
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie
|2:09:13
|98
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|2:10:56
|99
|Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|2:12:13
|100
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|2:12:32
|101
|Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|2:13:25
|102
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|2:13:26
|103
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|2:14:11
|104
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|105
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team
|2:15:34
|106
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|107
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|2:16:30
|108
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|2:16:47
|109
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|2:16:56
|110
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|2:18:16
|111
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates
|2:18:25
|112
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|2:19:28
|113
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
|2:20:41
|114
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|2:21:15
|115
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|2:21:44
|116
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|2:21:54
|117
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|2:22:01
|118
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2:22:35
|119
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|2:26:24
|120
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|2:29:20
|121
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2:31:54
|122
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
|2:32:11
|123
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
|2:33:07
|124
|Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|2:34:32
|125
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|2:35:31
|126
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2:37:03
|127
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|2:37:57
|128
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2:38:39
|129
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|2:39:22
|130
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|2:39:24
|131
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2:39:44
|132
|Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|2:40:27
|133
|Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|2:42:03
|134
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ
|2:43:27
|135
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|2:43:49
|136
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|2:44:09
|137
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2:46:43
|138
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Direct Energie
|2:46:49
|139
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
|2:47:13
|140
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|2:48:39
|141
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|2:53:50
|142
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2:57:53
|143
|Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|2:59:28
|144
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ
|3:00:25
|145
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo
|3:00:36
|146
|Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|3:05:05
|147
|Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|3:16:35
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|452
|pts
|2
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|170
|3
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|133
|4
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|130
|5
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|128
|6
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|119
|7
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|100
|8
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|91
|9
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|76
|10
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|71
|11
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|70
|12
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|69
|13
|Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
|68
|14
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|63
|15
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|63
|16
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|63
|17
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|56
|18
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|54
|19
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|54
|20
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|53
|21
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|52
|22
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
|51
|23
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie
|50
|24
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|50
|25
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|47
|26
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|46
|27
|Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team
|43
|28
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|43
|29
|Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|43
|30
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|43
|31
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|43
|32
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|40
|33
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|40
|34
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott
|39
|35
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|38
|36
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|37
|37
|Michael Valgren (Den) Astana Pro Team
|36
|38
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
|34
|39
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|32
|40
|Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|32
|41
|Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|32
|42
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|32
|43
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|31
|44
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo
|30
|45
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|29
|46
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|28
|47
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|28
|48
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
|28
|49
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|27
|50
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|26
|51
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|26
|52
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data
|25
|53
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|24
|54
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
|24
|55
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|23
|56
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|23
|57
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
|21
|58
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|21
|59
|Robert Gesink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|21
|60
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|21
|61
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|20
|62
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|20
|63
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|19
|64
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|19
|65
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|18
|66
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb
|18
|67
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|17
|68
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|17
|69
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|17
|70
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|17
|71
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|16
|72
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|16
|73
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|15
|74
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|15
|75
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Direct Energie
|15
|76
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|15
|77
|Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|14
|78
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
|14
|79
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team
|14
|80
|Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|13
|81
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|82
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|11
|83
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
|11
|84
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ
|11
|85
|Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data
|10
|86
|Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|10
|87
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|9
|88
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
|9
|89
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|8
|90
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|8
|91
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|8
|92
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|8
|93
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|8
|94
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|8
|95
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team
|7
|96
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|7
|97
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|7
|98
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|7
|99
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|7
|100
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|6
|101
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|6
|102
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|6
|103
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|6
|104
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|5
|105
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|5
|106
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|5
|107
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|5
|108
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|5
|109
|Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb
|5
|110
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|3
|111
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|3
|112
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|3
|113
|Amael Moinard (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|3
|114
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|3
|115
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ
|2
|116
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
|2
|117
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|1
|118
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates
|1
|119
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|-5
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|122
|pts
|2
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|73
|3
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|30
|4
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|29
|5
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|28
|6
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|25
|7
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|23
|8
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
|23
|9
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|22
|10
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|20
|11
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|20
|12
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
|19
|13
|Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|16
|14
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|16
|15
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|15
|16
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|15
|17
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|14
|18
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|14
|19
|Robert Gesink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|14
|20
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|13
|21
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|13
|22
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|23
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|12
|24
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|11
|25
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|10
|26
|Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|10
|27
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|8
|28
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|8
|29
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team
|8
|30
|Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team
|6
|31
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo
|6
|32
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|33
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|5
|34
|Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|4
|35
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|4
|36
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|4
|37
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|4
|38
|Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
|3
|39
|Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data
|3
|40
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
|2
|41
|Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|2
|42
|Michael Valgren (Den) Astana Pro Team
|2
|43
|Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|44
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|45
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|2
|46
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|2
|47
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2
|48
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|1
|49
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|1
|50
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|1
|51
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|1
|52
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|1
|53
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|1
|54
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|68:21:55
|2
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:02:29
|3
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
|0:13:50
|4
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:44:32
|5
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|1:00:17
|6
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|1:01:34
|7
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1:05:32
|8
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|1:10:51
|9
|Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team
|1:21:06
|10
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:23:24
|11
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1:42:13
|12
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|1:47:48
|13
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|1:50:23
|14
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|1:50:53
|15
|Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|2:03:31
|16
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|2:05:40
|17
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|2:09:34
|18
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
|2:22:17
|19
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|2:28:03
|20
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2:28:45
|21
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|2:34:15
|22
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2:47:59
|23
|Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|2:49:34
|24
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo
|2:50:42
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bahrain-Merida
|204:39:03
|2
|Movistar Team
|0:01:08
|3
|Astana Pro Team
|0:56:02
|4
|Team Sky
|0:57:33
|5
|LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:58:56
|6
|BMC Racing Team
|1:24:46
|7
|Team Sunweb
|1:33:01
|8
|AG2R La Mondiale
|1:37:05
|9
|Mitchelton-Scott
|1:41:20
|10
|Quick-Step Floors
|1:51:57
|11
|Trek-Segafredo
|2:22:13
|12
|Direct Energie
|2:27:41
|13
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2:32:39
|14
|Groupama-FDJ
|2:52:13
|15
|Fortuneo-Samsic
|2:53:01
|16
|UAE Team Emirates
|2:57:59
|17
|EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|2:58:56
|18
|Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|3:01:13
|19
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|3:08:51
|20
|Katusha-Alpecin
|3:11:18
|21
|Dimension Data
|3:43:05
|22
|Lotto Soudal
|4:56:28
