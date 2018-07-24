Image 1 of 58 Julian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step Floors) wins stage 16 at the Tour de France in Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) attacks from the breakaway and leads the Tour de France stage 16 before crashing on the descent into Bagnères-de-Luchon (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 58 Julian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step Floors) on the podium as the winner of stage 16 at the leader of the mountain competition at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 3 of 58 Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) puts on the yellow jersey after stage 16 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 4 of 58 Julian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step Floors) attacks on the last climb and chases Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 5 of 58 Julian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step Floors) wins stage 16 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 6 of 58 Philippe Gilbert being pulled out of the small Julian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step Floors) won his second stage at the 2018 Tour de France in Bagnères-de-Luchon after another day in the breakaway scoring mountain points in defence of his polka-dot climber''s jersey.

Alaphilippe passed Adam Yates on the descent of the Col de Portillon after the Mitchelton-Scott rider slipped out at speed on a curve. Alaphilippe then dived down to the finish, celebrating alone before and after the line. Gorka Izagirre (Bahrain-Merida) won the sprint for second place 15 seconds behind Alaphilippe, beating Yates, Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo) and Domenico Pozzovivo (Bahrain-Merida).

The 218km stage included the first climbs in the Pyrenees, but there were no major attacks amongst the overall contenders, and so Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) stays in the leader's yellow jersey before the intense 65km stage 17 and mountain finish on the Col du Portet above Saint-Lary Soulan.

Mikel Landa (Movistar) tried an attack on the descent of the Col du Portillon, splitting the overall contender group, but Team Sky's Michal Kwiatkowski and Egan Bernal led Thomas and Chris Froome to the finish, 8:51 after Alaphilippe.

Thomas still leads teammate Froome by 1:39, with Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb) at 1:50. Primoz Roglic (LottoNL-Jumbo) is fourth at 2:38, and Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale) is fifth at 3:21. Dan Martin (UAE Team Emirates) completes the top 10 at 6:54.

"Today it was a very crazy day," Alaphilippe said. "I had a lot of pain in my legs, I think everybody did. I cannot believe I won for the second time today. I knew the finale, especially the last climb and the downhill, because I'd done a recon. I'm just so happy.

"I will never forget this day. It was extraordinary and perfect. Another day in the polka-dot jersey, and now I'm going to fight hard to keep it. It will be difficult but I will fight every day."

How it happened

After the second rest day in Carcassonne, the Tour de France peloton left the ancient city to head deep into the Pyrenees for the first of three decisive mountain stages. At 218km it was the second longest stage of this year's Tour de France.

The rolling country roads were perfect for the breakaway to form early on, but yet again there was a huge fight to get away in the hope of winning the stage.

The first categorised climb came after just 25km, and so Alaphilippe and Warren Barguil (Fortuneo-Samsic) also joined the attacks. Barguil grabbed the point at the summit of the category 4 climb of Cote de Fanjeaux, but Alaphilippe was on his tail and already aggressive.

With 190km still to race, the stage came to a sudden halt after local farmers tried to interrupt the race. The peloton slowed as straw bales narrowed the road, and then they stopped when a number of riders needed medical treatment after inhaling the tear gas police used to control the farmers.

Race Director Christian Prudhomme was forced to stop the peloton for 15 minutes as order was restored, and riders, including Team Sky's Thomas and Froome, washed their eyes. UCI president David Lappartient was in Prudhomme's car, but the protest was about local farmer's rights rather than anything said by Team Sky manager David Brailsford or the dislike of Team Sky's dominance.

When the race started again, the attacks resumed, with the average speed for the first hour a painful 48kph. After a game of cat and mouse, a significant attack came on the Côte de Pamiers after 70km of racing, and a large group formed. Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) had sneaked in there, and so Team Sky soon closed it down.

Edward Theuns (Team Sunweb) was the next to try his hand. He was joined by Damiano Caruso (BMC Racing) and then other groups came across. Suddenly the peloton eased and the break was clear, after a super fast 105km of racing, covered at 47.7kph.

The riders in the extra-large move were: Warren Barguil, Maxime Bouet, Romain Hardy, Amaël Moinard and Laurent Pichon (Fortuneo-Samsic), Bauke Mollema, Julien Bernand, Koek de Kort and Jasper Stuyven (Trek-Segafredo), Silvan Dillier, Matthias Fränk and Pierre Latour (AG2R-La Mondiale), Andrey Amador, Daniele Bennati and Marc Soler (Movistar Team), Simon Geschke, Soren Kragh and Edward Theuns (Team Sunweb), Gorka Izagirre, Ion Izagirre and Domenico Pozzovivo (Bahrain-Merida), Damiano Caruso, Greg van Avermaet and Tejay van Garderen (BMC Racing Team), Edvald Boasson Hagen, Tom-Jelte Slagter and Julien Vermote (Team Dimension Data), Christophe Laporte, Nicolas Edet and Dani Navarro (Cofidis), Julian Alaphilippe and Philippe Gilbert (Quick-Step Floors), Adam Yates and Matthew Hayman (Mitchelton-Scott), Marcus Burghardt and Gregor Mühlberger (Bora-Hansgrohe), Magnus Cort and Michael Valgren (Astana), Marco Minaard and Guillaume Martin (Wanty-Groupe Gobert), Rudy Molard (Groupama-FDJ), Robert Gesink (LottoNL-Jumbo), Jelle Vanendert (Lotto-Soudal), Thomas Boudat (Direct Energie), Simon Clarke (EF Drapac), Kristijan Durasek (UAE Team Emirates) and Nils Politt (Katusha-Alpecin).

Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) was not up there, but with other riders taking the intermediate points, he mathematically secured his sixth green jersey. He now has to finish inside the time on each stage and reach Paris to win the points classification.

The late climbs

The stage was staked with the Pyrenean climbs late in the stage that were always going to shake up the breakaway.

Gilbert was again supporting Alaphilippe in the breakaway but attacked to perhaps target the stage victory. He opened a one-minute lead on the slopes of the Col de Portet-d'Aspet as the peloton rode tempo, some 10minutes behind, with the rest of the break spread in between and the best climbers emerging on the steep 5.4km climb.

Gilbert led down the descent but then lost control on a tight corner. He slowed before hitting a low wall but flipped over his bike and into the trees below. For a moment everyone held their breath, remembering that Fabio Casartelli had crashed and died on the same descent in 1995. Fortunately, Gilbert was not seriously hurt. He got up, recovered and even got back on his bike and finished the stage.

Luke Rowe (Team Sky) led the peloton over the top of the Portet-d'Aspet, 7:25 down on the attackers. There was no sign of a challenge from Movistar, despite the race about to head into Spain.

The 6.9km Col de Mente started straight after the descent of the Portet-d'Aspet, and Gesink and Caruso soon made the first move, keen to distance many of their breakaway rivals. Alaphilippe managed to join them before the summit and took maximum mountain points, with Yates and Mollema also getting across. Other riders slipped back to the peloton, including Gilbert, but the GC contenders were all together at over 11 minutes.

The break came back together on the valley road to the Col du Portillon as the race briefly entered into Spain. The 17 riders upfront included Gesink, Yates, Alaphilippe, Latour, Mollema, Pozzovivo, Soler, Amador and Caruso. Barguil was there too but cracked and was distanced.

Gesink and Pozzovivo were the first to move on the Portillon but Yates also put his cards on the table, searching for a stage victory after struggling to compete for the overall classification this year. There was a brief regrouping of the strongest climbers but then Yates attacked again and again. He got away and was the first to the summit, ahead of Alaphilippe, only to crash at speed on the descent. He got up despite some nasty road rash but Alaphilippe passed him and kept going on the testing descent to Bagnères-de-Luchon.

Izaguirre, Mollema and Pozzovivo managed to catch Yates but Alaphilippe's descending skills gave him enough time to celebrate his second win of the Tour.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 5:13:22 2 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 0:00:15 3 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 4 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 5 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:00:18 6 Robert Gesink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:00:37 7 Michael Valgren (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:00:56 8 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 9 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:10 10 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:18 11 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 12 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:01:20 13 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:02:09 14 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:02:31 15 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 16 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 0:03:42 17 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:05:23 18 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 0:06:27 19 Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 0:06:29 20 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates 21 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 0:08:52 22 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky 23 Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky 24 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 25 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb 26 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 27 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 28 Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team 29 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 30 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 31 Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo 32 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 33 Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates 34 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 35 Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors 36 Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 0:09:01 37 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:09:04 38 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb 39 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 40 Amael Moinard (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 41 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:09:25 42 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:09:56 43 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:10:13 44 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:11:26 45 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky 0:11:48 46 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:12:10 47 Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 48 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 49 Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin 0:13:27 50 Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data 0:13:51 51 Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data 52 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ 0:14:05 53 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 54 Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 55 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 56 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie 57 Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb 58 Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team 59 Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates 60 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 61 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:16:35 62 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky 0:17:17 63 Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 64 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:18:47 65 Edward Theuns (Bel) Team Sunweb 0:19:05 66 Romain Hardy (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 67 Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 68 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 69 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 70 Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 71 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 72 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 73 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 74 Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 75 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 76 Simon Gerrans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 77 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 78 Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb 79 Paul Martens (Ger) LottoNL-Jumbo 80 Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team 81 Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 82 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 83 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 84 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates 85 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 86 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:20:39 87 Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott 0:20:55 88 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 89 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:22:17 90 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 91 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team 92 Arthur Vichot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:23:29 93 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie 94 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 95 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 96 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:23:32 97 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:25:34 98 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:30:47 99 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 100 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 101 Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 102 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 103 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ 104 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors 105 Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 106 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 107 Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 108 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 109 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 110 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie 111 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 112 Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 113 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 114 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 115 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 116 Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 117 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 118 Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 119 Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 120 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 121 Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 122 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ 123 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors 124 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 125 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 126 Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 127 Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 128 Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 129 Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 130 Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 131 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 132 Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie 133 Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 134 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida 135 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 136 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 137 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie 138 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 139 Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 140 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 141 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Direct Energie 142 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:31:11 143 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:31:13 144 Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 145 Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:31:26 146 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 147 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:41:20 DNS Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott DNF Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors DNS Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data

Intermediate sprint - Saint-Girons, km. 124 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 20 pts 2 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 17 3 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 15 4 Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 13 5 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie 11 6 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 10 7 Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 9 8 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 8 9 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 7 10 Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 6 11 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 5 12 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 4 13 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb 3 14 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 2 15 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 1

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 30 pts 2 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 25 3 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 22 4 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 19 5 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 17 6 Robert Gesink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 15 7 Michael Valgren (Den) Astana Pro Team 13 8 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 11 9 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 9 10 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 7 11 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 6 12 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 5 13 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 4 14 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 3 15 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 2

Mountain 1 (Cat. 4) Côte de Fanjeaux, km. 25 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 1

Mountain 2 (Cat. 4) Côte de Pamiers, km. 72 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 1

Mountain 3 (Cat. 2( Col de Portet-d'Aspet, km. 155.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 5 pts 2 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 3 3 Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 2 4 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 1

Mountain 4 (Cat. 1) Col de Menté, km. 171 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 10 pts 2 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 8 3 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 6 4 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 4 5 Robert Gesink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 2 6 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1

Mountain 5 (Cat. 1) Col du Portillon, kmn. 208 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 20 pts 2 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 16 3 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 12 4 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 8 5 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 4 6 Robert Gesink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 2

Combativity # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 5:14:18 2 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:14 3 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:22 4 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:00:24 5 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky 0:07:56 6 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 7 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:08:29 8 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:18:09 9 Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team 10 Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 11 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 12 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:19:43 13 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie 0:22:33 14 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 15 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 16 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:24:38 17 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:29:51 18 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 19 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie 20 Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 21 Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 22 Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 23 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 24 Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bahrain-Merida 15:44:21 2 Movistar Team 0:08:18 3 BMC Racing Team 0:13:52 4 LottoNl-Jumbo 0:14:06 5 AG2R La Mondiale 0:14:56 6 Astana Pro Team 0:15:29 7 Trek-Segafredo 0:21:32 8 Team Sky 0:22:21 9 Team Sunweb 0:22:33 10 Quick-Step Floors 0:23:42 11 UAE Team Emirates 0:25:11 12 Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:25:15 13 Mitchelton-Scott 0:25:59 14 Fortuneo-Samsic 0:30:23 15 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:32:13 16 Groupama-FDJ 0:35:50 17 Katusha-Alpecin 0:37:03 18 Bora-Hansgrohe 0:38:03 19 Lotto Soudal 0:40:51 20 Dimension Data 0:42:32 21 EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:46:05 22 Direct Energie 0:47:24

General classification after stage 16 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 68:12:01 2 Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky 0:01:39 3 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:01:50 4 Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:02:38 5 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:21 6 Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team 0:03:42 7 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:03:57 8 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:04:23 9 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:06:14 10 Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates 0:06:54 11 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 0:09:36 12 Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors 0:09:53 13 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:09:54 14 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:10:13 15 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:12:23 16 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:14:02 17 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:14:53 18 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:17:15 19 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 0:19:03 20 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:20:29 21 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:22:40 22 Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 0:23:22 23 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky 0:23:44 24 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 0:24:34 25 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 0:27:30 26 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:30:08 27 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 0:31:15 28 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:33:31 29 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 0:33:58 30 Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:35:40 31 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 0:49:27 32 Robert Gesink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:49:39 33 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 0:54:12 34 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:54:26 35 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:56:43 36 Amael Moinard (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 0:58:57 37 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie 0:59:21 38 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 1:00:14 39 Michael Valgren (Den) Astana Pro Team 1:02:07 40 Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott 1:02:53 41 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 1:03:35 42 Arthur Vichot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1:05:30 43 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 1:10:11 44 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1:11:28 45 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:12:09 46 Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 1:12:48 47 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:13:57 48 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1:15:26 49 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates 1:17:17 50 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 1:17:49 51 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 1:18:42 52 Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data 1:20:20 53 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 1:20:45 54 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 1:21:22 55 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 1:21:54 56 Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb 1:22:07 57 Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 1:22:42 58 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:23:04 59 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 1:24:30 60 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:27:15 61 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:27:19 62 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 1:28:29 63 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 1:28:36 64 Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team 1:31:00 65 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky 1:31:31 66 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 1:32:34 67 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 1:33:18 68 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 1:33:49 69 Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates 1:41:36 70 Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team 1:42:48 71 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 1:44:09 72 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:45:08 73 Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb 1:45:54 74 Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 1:47:49 75 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ 1:48:02 76 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 1:49:47 77 Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin 1:50:34 78 Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie 1:51:01 79 Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 1:51:07 80 Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data 1:51:35 81 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:52:07 82 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 1:53:57 83 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 1:54:12 84 Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 1:56:06 85 Paul Martens (Ger) LottoNL-Jumbo 1:56:15 86 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 1:57:42 87 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky 2:00:08 88 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 2:00:17 89 Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2:00:30 90 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie 2:00:47 91 Edward Theuns (Bel) Team Sunweb 2:00:48 92 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 2:01:44 93 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 2:01:54 94 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 2:03:06 95 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 2:06:43 96 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 2:07:11 97 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie 2:09:13 98 Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 2:10:56 99 Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 2:12:13 100 Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 2:12:32 101 Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 2:13:25 102 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 2:13:26 103 Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 2:14:11 104 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 105 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team 2:15:34 106 Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 107 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 2:16:30 108 Romain Hardy (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 2:16:47 109 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 2:16:56 110 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 2:18:16 111 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates 2:18:25 112 Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 2:19:28 113 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors 2:20:41 114 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 2:21:15 115 Simon Gerrans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 2:21:44 116 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 2:21:54 117 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 2:22:01 118 Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 2:22:35 119 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 2:26:24 120 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 2:29:20 121 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 2:31:54 122 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie 2:32:11 123 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida 2:33:07 124 Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 2:34:32 125 Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 2:35:31 126 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2:37:03 127 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 2:37:57 128 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2:38:39 129 Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 2:39:22 130 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 2:39:24 131 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 2:39:44 132 Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 2:40:27 133 Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 2:42:03 134 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ 2:43:27 135 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 2:43:49 136 Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 2:44:09 137 Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2:46:43 138 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Direct Energie 2:46:49 139 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors 2:47:13 140 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 2:48:39 141 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 2:53:50 142 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2:57:53 143 Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 2:59:28 144 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ 3:00:25 145 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo 3:00:36 146 Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 3:05:05 147 Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 3:16:35

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 452 pts 2 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 170 3 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 133 4 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 130 5 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 128 6 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 119 7 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 100 8 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 91 9 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 76 10 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 71 11 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 70 12 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 69 13 Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates 68 14 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 63 15 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie 63 16 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 63 17 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 56 18 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 54 19 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 54 20 Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 53 21 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 52 22 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie 51 23 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie 50 24 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 50 25 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 47 26 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 46 27 Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team 43 28 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie 43 29 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 43 30 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 43 31 Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 43 32 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 40 33 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 40 34 Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott 39 35 Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 38 36 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 37 37 Michael Valgren (Den) Astana Pro Team 36 38 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb 34 39 Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 32 40 Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 32 41 Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky 32 42 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 32 43 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 31 44 Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo 30 45 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 29 46 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 28 47 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 28 48 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors 28 49 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 27 50 Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 26 51 Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 26 52 Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data 25 53 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 24 54 Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie 24 55 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 23 56 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 23 57 Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors 21 58 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 21 59 Robert Gesink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 21 60 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 21 61 Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 20 62 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 20 63 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 19 64 Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 19 65 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 18 66 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb 18 67 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 17 68 Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 17 69 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 17 70 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 17 71 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 16 72 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 16 73 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 15 74 Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 15 75 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Direct Energie 15 76 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 15 77 Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 14 78 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors 14 79 Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team 14 80 Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 13 81 Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 12 82 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 11 83 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 11 84 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ 11 85 Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data 10 86 Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 10 87 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 9 88 Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb 9 89 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 8 90 Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 8 91 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 8 92 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 8 93 Arthur Vichot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 8 94 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 8 95 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team 7 96 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 7 97 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 7 98 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 7 99 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 7 100 Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 6 101 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 6 102 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 6 103 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 6 104 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 5 105 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 5 106 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 5 107 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 5 108 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 5 109 Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb 5 110 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 3 111 Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team 3 112 Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates 3 113 Amael Moinard (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 3 114 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 3 115 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ 2 116 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky 2 117 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 1 118 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates 1 119 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott -5

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 122 pts 2 Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 73 3 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 30 4 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 29 5 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 28 6 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 25 7 Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 23 8 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb 23 9 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 22 10 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 20 11 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 20 12 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 19 13 Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky 16 14 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 16 15 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 15 16 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 15 17 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 14 18 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 14 19 Robert Gesink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 14 20 Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 13 21 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 13 22 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 12 23 Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates 12 24 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 11 25 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 10 26 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 10 27 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 8 28 Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 8 29 Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team 8 30 Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team 6 31 Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo 6 32 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 6 33 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 5 34 Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 4 35 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie 4 36 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 4 37 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 4 38 Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates 3 39 Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data 3 40 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie 2 41 Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 2 42 Michael Valgren (Den) Astana Pro Team 2 43 Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 2 44 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 45 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 2 46 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 2 47 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 2 48 Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 1 49 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 1 50 Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 1 51 Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 1 52 Arthur Vichot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1 53 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 1 54 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 1

Young riders classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 68:21:55 2 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:02:29 3 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky 0:13:50 4 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:44:32 5 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 1:00:17 6 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1:01:34 7 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1:05:32 8 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 1:10:51 9 Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team 1:21:06 10 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 1:23:24 11 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:42:13 12 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 1:47:48 13 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 1:50:23 14 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie 1:50:53 15 Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 2:03:31 16 Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 2:05:40 17 Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 2:09:34 18 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie 2:22:17 19 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 2:28:03 20 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2:28:45 21 Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 2:34:15 22 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2:47:59 23 Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 2:49:34 24 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo 2:50:42