Trending

Tour de France: Alaphilippe wins stage 16

Stalemate in GC group as Thomas keeps lead on first Pyrenean stage

Image 1 of 58

Julian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step Floors) wins stage 16 at the Tour de France in Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) attacks from the breakaway and leads the Tour de France stage 16 before crashing on the descent into Bagnères-de-Luchon

Julian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step Floors) wins stage 16 at the Tour de France in Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) attacks from the breakaway and leads the Tour de France stage 16 before crashing on the descent into Bagnères-de-Luchon
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 2 of 58

Julian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step Floors) on the podium as the winner of stage 16 at the leader of the mountain competition at the Tour de France

Julian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step Floors) on the podium as the winner of stage 16 at the leader of the mountain competition at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 3 of 58

Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) puts on the yellow jersey after stage 16

Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) puts on the yellow jersey after stage 16
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 4 of 58

Julian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step Floors) attacks on the last climb and chases Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott)

Julian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step Floors) attacks on the last climb and chases Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 5 of 58

Julian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step Floors) wins stage 16 at the Tour de France

Julian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step Floors) wins stage 16 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 6 of 58

Philippe Gilbert being pulled out of the small ravine at the side of the road where he crashed

Philippe Gilbert being pulled out of the small ravine at the side of the road where he crashed
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 7 of 58

Philippe Gilbert (Quick-Step Floors) chases to catch cack up to the peloton after crashing

Philippe Gilbert (Quick-Step Floors) chases to catch cack up to the peloton after crashing
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 8 of 58

Philippe Gilbert crashed off the side of the road and fell into a small ravine

Philippe Gilbert crashed off the side of the road and fell into a small ravine
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 9 of 58

Team Sky and Geraint Thomas, in yellow, riding stage 16

Team Sky and Geraint Thomas, in yellow, riding stage 16
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 10 of 58

Julian Alaphilippe wins stage 16 at the Tour de France

Julian Alaphilippe wins stage 16 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 11 of 58

Julian Alaphilippe wins stage 16 at the Tour de France

Julian Alaphilippe wins stage 16 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 12 of 58

Ion Izagirre attacks from the breakaway

Ion Izagirre attacks from the breakaway
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 13 of 58

Julian Alaphilippe wins stage 16 at the Tour de France and speaks to the press

Julian Alaphilippe wins stage 16 at the Tour de France and speaks to the press
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 14 of 58

Robert Gesink of The Netherlands and Team LottoNL - Jumbo / Damiano Caruso of Italy and BMC Racing Team attack the breakaway

Robert Gesink of The Netherlands and Team LottoNL - Jumbo / Damiano Caruso of Italy and BMC Racing Team attack the breakaway
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 15 of 58

Philippe Gilbert (Quick-Step Floors) sits down for a moment before restarting his race after a crash

Philippe Gilbert (Quick-Step Floors) sits down for a moment before restarting his race after a crash
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 16 of 58

Philippe Gilbert (Quick-Step Floors) crashed and went over the edge of a guardrail, climbing out back to the roadside

Philippe Gilbert (Quick-Step Floors) crashed and went over the edge of a guardrail, climbing out back to the roadside
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 17 of 58

Philippe Gilbert (Quick-Step Floors) gets back on his bike after a crash

Philippe Gilbert (Quick-Step Floors) gets back on his bike after a crash
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 18 of 58

Yellow jersey Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) finishes in the main bunch

Yellow jersey Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) finishes in the main bunch
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 19 of 58

Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) attacks from the breakaway and leads the Tour de France stage 16 before crashing on the descent into Bagnères-de-Luchon

Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) attacks from the breakaway and leads the Tour de France stage 16 before crashing on the descent into Bagnères-de-Luchon
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 20 of 58

Local police hold down a protester at the Tour de France

Local police hold down a protester at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 21 of 58

Geraint Thomas stopped to clean his eyes from tear gas that accidentally sprayed the peloton after police used it to stop protesters

Geraint Thomas stopped to clean his eyes from tear gas that accidentally sprayed the peloton after police used it to stop protesters
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 22 of 58

Nils Politt on the attack

Nils Politt on the attack
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 23 of 58

Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) during stage 16

Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) during stage 16
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 24 of 58

Julian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step Floors) wins stage 16 at the Tour de France

Julian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step Floors) wins stage 16 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 25 of 58

Julian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step Floors) wins stage 16 at the Tour de France

Julian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step Floors) wins stage 16 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 26 of 58

The peloton passing farmer's fields during stage 16 at the Tour de France

The peloton passing farmer's fields during stage 16 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 27 of 58

Gendarmes detain a protester during a farmers' protest who attempted to block the stage's route, during the 16th stage of the 105th edition of the Tour de France

Gendarmes detain a protester during a farmers' protest who attempted to block the stage's route, during the 16th stage of the 105th edition of the Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 28 of 58

Oliver Naesen (AG2R La Mondiael) at the start

Oliver Naesen (AG2R La Mondiael) at the start
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 58

Stage 16 of the Tour de France

Stage 16 of the Tour de France
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 58

Riders suffered the effects of police pepper spray downwind of a protest that disrupted the race

Riders suffered the effects of police pepper spray downwind of a protest that disrupted the race
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 58

Chris Froome washes out his eyes after gendarmes' pepper spray wafted over the peloton behind a protest

Chris Froome washes out his eyes after gendarmes' pepper spray wafted over the peloton behind a protest
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 58

Sunflowers featured prominently early on stage 16 of the Tour de France

Sunflowers featured prominently early on stage 16 of the Tour de France
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 58

Stage 16 of the Tour de France

Stage 16 of the Tour de France
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 58

The Tour de France heads through a cavern on stage 16

The Tour de France heads through a cavern on stage 16
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 58

Best young rider Pierre Latour (AG2R La Mondiale) on the attack

Best young rider Pierre Latour (AG2R La Mondiale) on the attack
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 36 of 58

Police subdue a protest that disrupted the Tour de France

Police subdue a protest that disrupted the Tour de France
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 37 of 58

The Tour de France was disrupted by a protest on stage 16

The Tour de France was disrupted by a protest on stage 16
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 38 of 58

Taylor Phinney (EF-Drapac) was one of the riders affected by the pepper spray

Taylor Phinney (EF-Drapac) was one of the riders affected by the pepper spray
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 39 of 58

Protesters used the Tour de France to raise attention to their cause

Protesters used the Tour de France to raise attention to their cause
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 40 of 58

Police pepper spray protesters who threatened to disrupt the Tour de France

Police pepper spray protesters who threatened to disrupt the Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 41 of 58

Riders react after riding through tear gas during a farmers' protest who attempted to block the stage's route

Riders react after riding through tear gas during a farmers' protest who attempted to block the stage's route
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 42 of 58

Gendarmes detain a protester during a farmers' protest who attempted to block the stage's route, during the 16th stage of the 105th edition of the Tour de France

Gendarmes detain a protester during a farmers' protest who attempted to block the stage's route, during the 16th stage of the 105th edition of the Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 43 of 58

Gendarmes detain a protester during a farmers' protest who attempted to block the stage's route, during the 16th stage of the 105th edition of the Tour de France

Gendarmes detain a protester during a farmers' protest who attempted to block the stage's route, during the 16th stage of the 105th edition of the Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 44 of 58

Gendarmes (L and R) hold back protesters with a flock of sheep, during a farmers' protest who attempted to block the stage's route with haystacks and sheep

Gendarmes (L and R) hold back protesters with a flock of sheep, during a farmers' protest who attempted to block the stage's route with haystacks and sheep
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 45 of 58

A protester holds a placard reading 'For the Piege region to live' as gendarmes stand watch (Rear) during a farmers' protest who attempted to block the stage's route

A protester holds a placard reading 'For the Piege region to live' as gendarmes stand watch (Rear) during a farmers' protest who attempted to block the stage's route
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 46 of 58

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 47 of 58

Marcel Sieberg reacts after riding through tear gas during a farmers' protest who attempted to block the stage's route

Marcel Sieberg reacts after riding through tear gas during a farmers' protest who attempted to block the stage's route
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 48 of 58

Gendarmes (L and R) hold back protesters with a flock of sheep, during a farmers' protest who attempted to block the stage's route with haystacks and sheep

Gendarmes (L and R) hold back protesters with a flock of sheep, during a farmers' protest who attempted to block the stage's route with haystacks and sheep
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 49 of 58

Gendarmes (L and R) hold back protesters with a flock of sheep, during a farmers' protest who attempted to block the stage's route with haystacks and sheep

Gendarmes (L and R) hold back protesters with a flock of sheep, during a farmers' protest who attempted to block the stage's route with haystacks and sheep
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 50 of 58

Gendarmes detain a protester during a farmers' protest who attempted to block the stage's route, during the 16th stage of the 105th edition of the Tour de France

Gendarmes detain a protester during a farmers' protest who attempted to block the stage's route, during the 16th stage of the 105th edition of the Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 51 of 58

A protester holds a placard reading 'For the Piege region to live' as gendarmes stand watch (Rear) during a farmers' protest who attempted to block the stage's route

A protester holds a placard reading 'For the Piege region to live' as gendarmes stand watch (Rear) during a farmers' protest who attempted to block the stage's route
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 52 of 58

Peloton stopped due to manifestation and launched tear gas

Peloton stopped due to manifestation and launched tear gas
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 53 of 58

Gendarmes (L and R) hold back protesters with a flock of sheep, during a farmers' protest who attempted to block the stage's route with haystacks and sheep

Gendarmes (L and R) hold back protesters with a flock of sheep, during a farmers' protest who attempted to block the stage's route with haystacks and sheep
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 54 of 58

Christopher Froome of Great Britain and Team Sky / peloton stopped due to manifestation and launched tear gas

Christopher Froome of Great Britain and Team Sky / peloton stopped due to manifestation and launched tear gas
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 55 of 58

Gendarmes detain a protester during a farmers' protest who attempted to block the stage's route, during the 16th stage of the 105th edition of the Tour de France

Gendarmes detain a protester during a farmers' protest who attempted to block the stage's route, during the 16th stage of the 105th edition of the Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 56 of 58

Great Britain's Geraint Thomas cleans his eyes after tear gas was used during a farmers' protest who attempted to block the stage's route

Great Britain's Geraint Thomas cleans his eyes after tear gas was used during a farmers' protest who attempted to block the stage's route
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 57 of 58

Great Britain's Geraint Thomas cleans his eyes after tear gas was used during a farmers' protest who attempted to block the stage's route

Great Britain's Geraint Thomas cleans his eyes after tear gas was used during a farmers' protest who attempted to block the stage's route
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 58 of 58

A gendarme (L) sprays tear gas at protesters (R, some hidden) as other gendarmes remove haystacks from the route, during a farmers' protest who attempted to block the stage's route

A gendarme (L) sprays tear gas at protesters (R, some hidden) as other gendarmes remove haystacks from the route, during a farmers' protest who attempted to block the stage's route
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Julian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step Floors) won his second stage at the 2018 Tour de France in Bagnères-de-Luchon after another day in the breakaway scoring mountain points in defence of his polka-dot climber''s jersey.

Related Articles

Tour de France: Stage 16 finish line quotes

Tour de France: Stage 16 highlights - Video

Tour de France: Adam Yates 'devastated' after crashing while leading stage 16

Philippe Gilbert abandons the Tour de France

Tour de France: Alaphilippe wins Zwift rider of the Day

Geraint Thomas expects 'massively decisive' stage to Saint-Lary-Soulan

Alaphilippe passed Adam Yates on the descent of the Col de Portillon after the Mitchelton-Scott rider slipped out at speed on a curve. Alaphilippe then dived down to the finish, celebrating alone before and after the line. Gorka Izagirre (Bahrain-Merida) won the sprint for second place 15 seconds behind Alaphilippe, beating Yates, Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo) and Domenico Pozzovivo (Bahrain-Merida).

The 218km stage included the first climbs in the Pyrenees, but there were no major attacks amongst the overall contenders, and so Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) stays in the leader's yellow jersey before the intense 65km stage 17 and mountain finish on the Col du Portet above Saint-Lary Soulan.

Mikel Landa (Movistar) tried an attack on the descent of the Col du Portillon, splitting the overall contender group, but Team Sky's Michal Kwiatkowski and Egan Bernal led Thomas and Chris Froome to the finish, 8:51 after Alaphilippe.

Thomas still leads teammate Froome by 1:39, with Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb) at 1:50. Primoz Roglic (LottoNL-Jumbo) is fourth at 2:38, and Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale) is fifth at 3:21. Dan Martin (UAE Team Emirates) completes the top 10 at 6:54.

"Today it was a very crazy day," Alaphilippe said. "I had a lot of pain in my legs, I think everybody did. I cannot believe I won for the second time today. I knew the finale, especially the last climb and the downhill, because I'd done a recon. I'm just so happy.

"I will never forget this day. It was extraordinary and perfect. Another day in the polka-dot jersey, and now I'm going to fight hard to keep it. It will be difficult but I will fight every day."

How it happened

After the second rest day in Carcassonne, the Tour de France peloton left the ancient city to head deep into the Pyrenees for the first of three decisive mountain stages. At 218km it was the second longest stage of this year's Tour de France.

The rolling country roads were perfect for the breakaway to form early on, but yet again there was a huge fight to get away in the hope of winning the stage.

The first categorised climb came after just 25km, and so Alaphilippe and Warren Barguil (Fortuneo-Samsic) also joined the attacks. Barguil grabbed the point at the summit of the category 4 climb of Cote de Fanjeaux, but Alaphilippe was on his tail and already aggressive.

With 190km still to race, the stage came to a sudden halt after local farmers tried to interrupt the race. The peloton slowed as straw bales narrowed the road, and then they stopped when a number of riders needed medical treatment after inhaling the tear gas police used to control the farmers.

Race Director Christian Prudhomme was forced to stop the peloton for 15 minutes as order was restored, and riders, including Team Sky's Thomas and Froome, washed their eyes. UCI president David Lappartient was in Prudhomme's car, but the protest was about local farmer's rights rather than anything said by Team Sky manager David Brailsford or the dislike of Team Sky's dominance.

When the race started again, the attacks resumed, with the average speed for the first hour a painful 48kph. After a game of cat and mouse, a significant attack came on the Côte de Pamiers after 70km of racing, and a large group formed. Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) had sneaked in there, and so Team Sky soon closed it down.

Edward Theuns (Team Sunweb) was the next to try his hand. He was joined by Damiano Caruso (BMC Racing) and then other groups came across. Suddenly the peloton eased and the break was clear, after a super fast 105km of racing, covered at 47.7kph.

The riders in the extra-large move were: Warren Barguil, Maxime Bouet, Romain Hardy, Amaël Moinard and Laurent Pichon (Fortuneo-Samsic), Bauke Mollema, Julien Bernand, Koek de Kort and Jasper Stuyven (Trek-Segafredo), Silvan Dillier, Matthias Fränk and Pierre Latour (AG2R-La Mondiale), Andrey Amador, Daniele Bennati and Marc Soler (Movistar Team), Simon Geschke, Soren Kragh and Edward Theuns (Team Sunweb), Gorka Izagirre, Ion Izagirre and Domenico Pozzovivo (Bahrain-Merida), Damiano Caruso, Greg van Avermaet and Tejay van Garderen (BMC Racing Team), Edvald Boasson Hagen, Tom-Jelte Slagter and Julien Vermote (Team Dimension Data), Christophe Laporte, Nicolas Edet and Dani Navarro (Cofidis), Julian Alaphilippe and Philippe Gilbert (Quick-Step Floors), Adam Yates and Matthew Hayman (Mitchelton-Scott), Marcus Burghardt and Gregor Mühlberger (Bora-Hansgrohe), Magnus Cort and Michael Valgren (Astana), Marco Minaard and Guillaume Martin (Wanty-Groupe Gobert), Rudy Molard (Groupama-FDJ), Robert Gesink (LottoNL-Jumbo), Jelle Vanendert (Lotto-Soudal), Thomas Boudat (Direct Energie), Simon Clarke (EF Drapac), Kristijan Durasek (UAE Team Emirates) and Nils Politt (Katusha-Alpecin).

Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) was not up there, but with other riders taking the intermediate points, he mathematically secured his sixth green jersey. He now has to finish inside the time on each stage and reach Paris to win the points classification.

The late climbs

The stage was staked with the Pyrenean climbs late in the stage that were always going to shake up the breakaway.

Gilbert was again supporting Alaphilippe in the breakaway but attacked to perhaps target the stage victory. He opened a one-minute lead on the slopes of the Col de Portet-d'Aspet as the peloton rode tempo, some 10minutes behind, with the rest of the break spread in between and the best climbers emerging on the steep 5.4km climb.

Gilbert led down the descent but then lost control on a tight corner. He slowed before hitting a low wall but flipped over his bike and into the trees below. For a moment everyone held their breath, remembering that Fabio Casartelli had crashed and died on the same descent in 1995. Fortunately, Gilbert was not seriously hurt. He got up, recovered and even got back on his bike and finished the stage.

Luke Rowe (Team Sky) led the peloton over the top of the Portet-d'Aspet, 7:25 down on the attackers. There was no sign of a challenge from Movistar, despite the race about to head into Spain.

The 6.9km Col de Mente started straight after the descent of the Portet-d'Aspet, and Gesink and Caruso soon made the first move, keen to distance many of their breakaway rivals. Alaphilippe managed to join them before the summit and took maximum mountain points, with Yates and Mollema also getting across. Other riders slipped back to the peloton, including Gilbert, but the GC contenders were all together at over 11 minutes.

The break came back together on the valley road to the Col du Portillon as the race briefly entered into Spain. The 17 riders upfront included Gesink, Yates, Alaphilippe, Latour, Mollema, Pozzovivo, Soler, Amador and Caruso. Barguil was there too but cracked and was distanced.

Gesink and Pozzovivo were the first to move on the Portillon but Yates also put his cards on the table, searching for a stage victory after struggling to compete for the overall classification this year. There was a brief regrouping of the strongest climbers but then Yates attacked again and again. He got away and was the first to the summit, ahead of Alaphilippe, only to crash at speed on the descent. He got up despite some nasty road rash but Alaphilippe passed him and kept going on the testing descent to Bagnères-de-Luchon.

Izaguirre, Mollema and Pozzovivo managed to catch Yates but Alaphilippe's descending skills gave him enough time to celebrate his second win of the Tour.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors5:13:22
2Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida0:00:15
3Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
4Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
5Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:00:18
6Robert Gesink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:37
7Michael Valgren (Den) Astana Pro Team0:00:56
8Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
9Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:10
10Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:18
11Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
12Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:01:20
13Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:02:09
14Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:02:31
15Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
16Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida0:03:42
17Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:05:23
18Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo0:06:27
19Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic0:06:29
20Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates
21Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky0:08:52
22Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
23Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky
24Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
25Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
26Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
27Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
28Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team
29Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
30Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
31Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo
32Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
33Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
34Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
35Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
36Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale0:09:01
37Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:09:04
38Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb
39Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
40Amael Moinard (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
41Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:09:25
42Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team0:09:56
43Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:10:13
44Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:11:26
45Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky0:11:48
46Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:12:10
47Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
48Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
49Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin0:13:27
50Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data0:13:51
51Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data
52Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ0:14:05
53Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
54Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
55Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
56Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
57Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb
58Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team
59Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates
60Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
61Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:16:35
62Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky0:17:17
63Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
64Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:18:47
65Edward Theuns (Bel) Team Sunweb0:19:05
66Romain Hardy (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
67Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
68Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
69Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
70Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
71Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
72Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
73Maxime Bouet (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
74Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
75Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
76Simon Gerrans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
77Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
78Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
79Paul Martens (Ger) LottoNL-Jumbo
80Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team
81Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
82Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
83Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
84Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates
85Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
86Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:20:39
87Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott0:20:55
88Mathew Hayman (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
89Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:22:17
90Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
91Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team
92Arthur Vichot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:23:29
93Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
94David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
95Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
96Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:23:32
97Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo0:25:34
98Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:30:47
99Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
100Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
101Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
102Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
103Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ
104Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
105Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
106Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
107Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
108Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
109Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
110Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
111Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
112Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
113Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
114Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
115John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
116Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
117Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
118Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
119Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
120Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
121Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
122Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ
123Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
124Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
125Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
126Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
127Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
128Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
129Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
130Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
131Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
132Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
133Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
134Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
135Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
136Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
137Jerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie
138Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
139Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
140Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
141Damien Gaudin (Fra) Direct Energie
142Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:31:11
143Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:31:13
144Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
145Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:31:26
146Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
147Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:41:20
DNSDamien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
DNFTim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
DNSSerge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data

Intermediate sprint - Saint-Girons, km. 124
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits20pts
2Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data17
3Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team15
4Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic13
5Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie11
6Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin10
7Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo9
8Mathew Hayman (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott8
9Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors7
10Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale6
11Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team5
12Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits4
13Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb3
14Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe2
15Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team1

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors30pts
2Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida25
3Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott22
4Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo19
5Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida17
6Robert Gesink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo15
7Michael Valgren (Den) Astana Pro Team13
8Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe11
9Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team9
10Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale7
11Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team6
12Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert5
13Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal4
14Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ3
15Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team2

Mountain 1 (Cat. 4) Côte de Fanjeaux, km. 25
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic1

Mountain 2 (Cat. 4) Côte de Pamiers, km. 72
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors1

Mountain 3 (Cat. 2( Col de Portet-d'Aspet, km. 155.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors5pts
2Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors3
3Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic2
4Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo1

Mountain 4 (Cat. 1) Col de Menté, km. 171
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors10pts
2Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo8
3Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team6
4Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida4
5Robert Gesink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo2
6Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1

Mountain 5 (Cat. 1) Col du Portillon, kmn. 208
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott20pts
2Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors16
3Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo12
4Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida8
5Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida4
6Robert Gesink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo2

Combativity
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe5:14:18
2Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:14
3Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:22
4Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:00:24
5Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky0:07:56
6Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
7Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:08:29
8Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:18:09
9Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team
10Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
11Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
12Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:19:43
13Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie0:22:33
14David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
15Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
16Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo0:24:38
17Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:29:51
18Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
19Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
20Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
21Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
22Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
23Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
24Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bahrain-Merida15:44:21
2Movistar Team0:08:18
3BMC Racing Team0:13:52
4LottoNl-Jumbo0:14:06
5AG2R La Mondiale0:14:56
6Astana Pro Team0:15:29
7Trek-Segafredo0:21:32
8Team Sky0:22:21
9Team Sunweb0:22:33
10Quick-Step Floors0:23:42
11UAE Team Emirates0:25:11
12Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:25:15
13Mitchelton-Scott0:25:59
14Fortuneo-Samsic0:30:23
15Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:32:13
16Groupama-FDJ0:35:50
17Katusha-Alpecin0:37:03
18Bora-Hansgrohe0:38:03
19Lotto Soudal0:40:51
20Dimension Data0:42:32
21EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:46:05
22Direct Energie0:47:24

General classification after stage 16
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky68:12:01
2Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky0:01:39
3Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb0:01:50
4Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo0:02:38
5Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:21
6Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team0:03:42
7Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:03:57
8Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:04:23
9Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team0:06:14
10Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates0:06:54
11Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team0:09:36
12Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors0:09:53
13Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:09:54
14Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:10:13
15Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:12:23
16Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:14:02
17Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:14:53
18Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo0:17:15
19Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott0:19:03
20Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:20:29
21Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team0:22:40
22Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic0:23:22
23Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky0:23:44
24Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida0:24:34
25Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie0:27:30
26Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb0:30:08
27Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott0:31:15
28Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe0:33:31
29Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida0:33:58
30Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:35:40
31Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors0:49:27
32Robert Gesink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:49:39
33Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo0:54:12
34Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:54:26
35Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:56:43
36Amael Moinard (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic0:58:57
37Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie0:59:21
38Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team1:00:14
39Michael Valgren (Den) Astana Pro Team1:02:07
40Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott1:02:53
41Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team1:03:35
42Arthur Vichot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ1:05:30
43Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb1:10:11
44David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ1:11:28
45Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:12:09
46Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale1:12:48
47Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:13:57
48Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team1:15:26
49Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates1:17:17
50Maxime Bouet (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic1:17:49
51Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors1:18:42
52Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data1:20:20
53Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo1:20:45
54Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo1:21:22
55Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team1:21:54
56Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb1:22:07
57Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert1:22:42
58Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal1:23:04
59Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky1:24:30
60Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe1:27:15
61Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:27:19
62Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin1:28:29
63Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert1:28:36
64Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team1:31:00
65Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky1:31:31
66Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida1:32:34
67Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team1:33:18
68Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale1:33:49
69Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates1:41:36
70Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team1:42:48
71Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb1:44:09
72Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal1:45:08
73Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb1:45:54
74Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo1:47:49
75Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ1:48:02
76Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors1:49:47
77Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin1:50:34
78Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie1:51:01
79Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo1:51:07
80Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data1:51:35
81Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe1:52:07
82Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team1:53:57
83Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data1:54:12
84Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale1:56:06
85Paul Martens (Ger) LottoNL-Jumbo1:56:15
86Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic1:57:42
87Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky2:00:08
88Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin2:00:17
89Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2:00:30
90Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie2:00:47
91Edward Theuns (Bel) Team Sunweb2:00:48
92Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert2:01:44
93Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe2:01:54
94Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe2:03:06
95Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team2:06:43
96Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida2:07:11
97Jerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie2:09:13
98Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert2:10:56
99Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale2:12:13
100Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic2:12:32
101Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert2:13:25
102Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida2:13:26
103Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic2:14:11
104Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
105Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team2:15:34
106Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
107Mathew Hayman (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott2:16:30
108Romain Hardy (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic2:16:47
109Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data2:16:56
110John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo2:18:16
111Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates2:18:25
112Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo2:19:28
113Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors2:20:41
114Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal2:21:15
115Simon Gerrans (Aus) BMC Racing Team2:21:44
116Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates2:21:54
117Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale2:22:01
118Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe2:22:35
119Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott2:26:24
120Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott2:29:20
121Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe2:31:54
122Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie2:32:11
123Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida2:33:07
124Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates2:34:32
125Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott2:35:31
126Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2:37:03
127Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ2:37:57
128Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2:38:39
129Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert2:39:22
130Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert2:39:24
131Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe2:39:44
132Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale2:40:27
133Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale2:42:03
134Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ2:43:27
135Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky2:43:49
136Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates2:44:09
137Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2:46:43
138Damien Gaudin (Fra) Direct Energie2:46:49
139Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors2:47:13
140Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates2:48:39
141Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ2:53:50
142Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal2:57:53
143Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo2:59:28
144Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ3:00:25
145Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo3:00:36
146Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data3:05:05
147Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale3:16:35

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe452pts
2Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates170
3Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ133
4Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team130
5John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo128
6Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors119
7Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert100
8Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors91
9Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida76
10Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal71
11Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team70
12Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie69
13Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates68
14Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky63
15Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie63
16Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors63
17Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits56
18Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team54
19Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo54
20Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic53
21Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits52
22Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie51
23Jerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie50
24Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo50
25Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe47
26Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale46
27Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team43
28Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie43
29Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida43
30Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe43
31Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert43
32Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team40
33Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott40
34Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott39
35Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe38
36Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data37
37Michael Valgren (Den) Astana Pro Team36
38Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb34
39Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits32
40Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert32
41Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky32
42Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida32
43Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo31
44Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo30
45Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida29
46Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale28
47Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic28
48Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors28
49Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo27
50Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale26
51Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo26
52Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data25
53Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert24
54Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie24
55Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team23
56Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits23
57Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors21
58Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb21
59Robert Gesink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo21
60Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe21
61Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic20
62Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team20
63Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits19
64Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits19
65Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe18
66Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb18
67Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert17
68Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic17
69Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data17
70Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team17
71Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits16
72Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe16
73Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal15
74Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert15
75Damien Gaudin (Fra) Direct Energie15
76Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin15
77Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo14
78Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors14
79Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team14
80Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale13
81Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale12
82Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb11
83Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott11
84Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ11
85Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data10
86Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale10
87Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team9
88Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb9
89Mathew Hayman (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott8
90Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott8
91Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ8
92Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ8
93Arthur Vichot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ8
94Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe8
95Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team7
96Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert7
97Maxime Bouet (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic7
98David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ7
99Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida7
100Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert6
101Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal6
102Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits6
103Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo6
104Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team5
105Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team5
106Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team5
107Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team5
108Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale5
109Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb5
110Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin3
111Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team3
112Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates3
113Amael Moinard (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic3
114Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team3
115Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ2
116Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky2
117Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott1
118Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates1
119Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott-5

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors122pts
2Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic73
3Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky30
4Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo29
5Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe28
6David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ25
7Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale23
8Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb23
9Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ22
10Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo20
11Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott20
12Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott19
13Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky16
14Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team16
15Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie15
16Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team15
17Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal14
18Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic14
19Robert Gesink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo14
20Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits13
21Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida13
22Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale12
23Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates12
24Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits11
25Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida10
26Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida10
27Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors8
28Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo8
29Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team8
30Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team6
31Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo6
32Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team6
33Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team5
34Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert4
35Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie4
36Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo4
37Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team4
38Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates3
39Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data3
40Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie2
41Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale2
42Michael Valgren (Den) Astana Pro Team2
43Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale2
44Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
45Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team2
46Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin2
47Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe2
48Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic1
49Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert1
50Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert1
51Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott1
52Arthur Vichot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ1
53Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale1
54Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe1

Young riders classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale68:21:55
2Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:02:29
3Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky0:13:50
4Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:44:32
5Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb1:00:17
6David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ1:01:34
7Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team1:05:32
8Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo1:10:51
9Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team1:21:06
10Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team1:23:24
11Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe1:42:13
12Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic1:47:48
13Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin1:50:23
14Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie1:50:53
15Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert2:03:31
16Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic2:05:40
17Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo2:09:34
18Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie2:22:17
19Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ2:28:03
20Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2:28:45
21Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates2:34:15
22Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal2:47:59
23Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo2:49:34
24Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo2:50:42

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bahrain-Merida204:39:03
2Movistar Team0:01:08
3Astana Pro Team0:56:02
4Team Sky0:57:33
5LottoNl-Jumbo0:58:56
6BMC Racing Team1:24:46
7Team Sunweb1:33:01
8AG2R La Mondiale1:37:05
9Mitchelton-Scott1:41:20
10Quick-Step Floors1:51:57
11Trek-Segafredo2:22:13
12Direct Energie2:27:41
13Cofidis, Solutions Credits2:32:39
14Groupama-FDJ2:52:13
15Fortuneo-Samsic2:53:01
16UAE Team Emirates2:57:59
17EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale2:58:56
18Wanty-Groupe Gobert3:01:13
19Bora-Hansgrohe3:08:51
20Katusha-Alpecin3:11:18
21Dimension Data3:43:05
22Lotto Soudal4:56:28

 

Latest on Cyclingnews