Tour de France: Quintana wins short stage 17 atop Col du Portet
Thomas keeps race lead as Froome drops behind Dumoulin
Stage 17: Bagnères-de-Luchon - Saint-Lary-Soulan (Col de Portet)
Nairo Quintana (Movistar) won stage 17 of the Tour de France on Wednesday, attacking on the final climb and riding alone to the summit of Col du Portet for his first Tour stage win in five years.
Dan Martin (UAE Team Emirates) finished second, 28 seconds behind, while overall race leader Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) fought off all challengers on the final climb to finish third at 47 seconds and keep his yellow jersey. Four-time champion Chris Froome saw his chances for a fifth win fade in the final kilometres as he finished 1:35 down on Quintana.
"It was a hard day, but we'd prepared well for it," Quintana said at the finish. "It went as exactly as we'd planned. We had Valverde and Soler up front, and their riding helped shake out the peloton. We knew it was a stage for pure climbers, and we showed our strength.
"I had some difficult moments in the first part of this Tour and lost some time, but I still felt strong and had the energy to finish the race on a high," Quintana said. "I usually improve in the third week of the Tour, and it's going that way."
Quintana attacked with Martin after teammate Marc Soler set the pace in the peloton at the bottom of the final climb. The Colombian quickly dropped Martin and then steadily swept up riders from the day's earlier moves. Rafal Majka (Bora-Hansgrohe) initially stayed with Quintana as they sped past solo leader Tanel Kangert (Astana), but the Pole eventually lost contact with just over 6km remaining.
Froome, meanwhile, benefited from the efforts of 21-year-old teammate Egan Bernal, who set the pace in the yellow jersey group over the final kilometres until the four-time champion cracked and lost the pace. The young Colombian sat up and waited, but Froome could not match attacks from Dumoulin and then Roglic, who were unable to dispatch Thomas.
Thomas now leads Dumoulin in the general classification by 1:59, while Froome dropped to third, another 32 seconds back. Roglic is fourth at 2:47, while Quintana moved from eighth to fifth at 3:30.
The Colombian stage winner said he wanted to win for his fans back home.
"All the support I've had from everyone, as well as my family and friends, really helped me today," Quintana said. "We were a bit down in the last days, so we needed this win. It's a wonderful day today."
How it happened
The 65km 17th stage from Bagnères-de-Luchon to Saint-Lary-Soulan always promised fireworks, and it delivered from the starting gun on Wednesday. After lining up in the Tour's first-ever Formula 1-type grid start by GC ranking, the riders started climbing immediately on the category 1 Col de Peyresourde/Montée de Peyragudes, reaching the 1,645m summit just 15km into the day.
A quick descent into Loudenvielle led to the category 1 Col de Val Louron-Azet at 37km. from there, another long descent took the riders to the final gruelling climb, the hors category Col du Portet, the highest peak of the Tour at 2,215m on a road that was only paved just a few weeks before the Tour.
As expected, the attacks started immediately on the Col de Peyresourde, with 22 riders moving clear of the Team Sky-led peloton. Astana's Tanel Kangert and Cofidis' Nicolas Edet set off ahead of a 20-rider chase that included, among others, Alejandro Valverde and Movistar teammate Marc Soler, Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) with teammate Mikel Nieve, and Julian Alaphlippe (Quick-Step Floors) in the polka dot jersey.
The mountains leader jumped away from the chase with Kristijan Durasek (UAE Team Emirates) and Jesus Herrada (Cofidis) in a bridging attempt to the duo up front. The trio swept up Edet first as the Cofidis couldn't hold Kangert's pace. They immediately dropped Edet and set off for the lone leader.
Further down the road, Soler was setting a pace that started splintering the large chase group, and chase 2 was quickly down to just 10 riders, including Soler, Valverde, Yates, Herrada, Gregor Mühlberger (Bora-Hansgrohe), Rafal Majka (Bora-Hansgrohe), Omar Fraile (Astana), Daniel Navarro (Cofidis), Dani Martinez (EF Education First-Drapac) and Franco Pellizotti (Bahrain-Merida).
Kangert crested the Peyresourde with 20 seconds over the chasing trio, 1:13 over the second chase group and 3:18 over the peloton. Alaphlippe's daring descending skills left Herrada behind as he and Durasek caught Kangert on the downhill.
Col de Val Louron-Azet
The lead trio carried more than a minute over the chase into the base of the day's second ascent, where Team Sky were neutralising multiple attacks on the lower slopes. Pierre Latour went to the front of the peloton for AG2R La Mondiale team leader Romain Bardet, setting a pace that had riders popping out of the back of the group, while Martinez upped the pace in the chase group and was soon riding with just Valverde, Majka, Pellizotti and Fraile in pursuit of the leaders.
Mühlberger clawed his way back to the chase group and immediately went to the front for Majka, closing the gap to the leaders to just 43 seconds over the top of the climb. Mühlberger's effort cost him dearly, however, as he cracked before the summit and nearly came to a stop on the side of the road. Majka went over the top with Valverde, Martinez, Pellizotti and Fraile, while the peloton, now led by Movistar's Soler, crested the climb 2:10 behind the leaders.
Alaphilippe put his descending skills to work again, dropping Durasek on the downhill while Kangert took big risks to keep the flying Frenchman in check.
Col du Portet
Alaphilippe and Kangert started the final 16km climb with a 1:10 gap over the chase and 2:35 to the peloton. The Frenchman cracked at the bottom of the climb, leaving Kangert to go on alone in search of stage glory. Valverde attacked the chase group and dropped Pellizotti, while Kangert started opening up his gap. Another effort from Valverde dropped everyone but Martinez and Majka.
Back in the peloton, Soler pressed the pace on the front, while Team Sky sat just behind keeping the Movistar rider in check. Martin then jumped away with Quintana, but Team Sky did not react and continued to tap out the tempo with Jonathan Castroviejo on the front.
Quintana distanced Martin and continued on alone, sweeping up earlier breakaway riders Yates, Navarro, Durasek and Alaphilippe, and then setting off for Valverde's group.
Roglic jumped out of the bunch with 13.5km to go and was quickly marked by Froome. The Slovenian set the pace with Froome tucked in his slipstream, while Dumoulin went to the front of the peloton in pursuit.
The pace whittled the Dumoulin-led yellow jersey group to Thomas, Bardet, Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNL-Jumbo), Mikel Landa (Movistar) and Bernal, and they soon had Roglic and Froome back under control.
Further up the road, Quintana joined Valverde's group as Kangert continued on alone at the head of affairs. Valverde and Quintana dropped all but Majka and whittled Kangert's lead down to a minute with 11km to go, while Dan Martin was at 1:10 and the yellow jersey group was 1:40 back.
Valverde couldn't hold Quintana's pace and lost contact with his teammate and Majka, who closed to within 30 seconds of the leader with 9km remaining. Martin passed Valverde and had Quintana and Majka in sight as the gap to Kangert continued to come down quickly.
Quintana and Majka caught and dropped Kangert with 8.5km to go to form a new lead duo at the front of the race, with Martin lagging 15 seconds back and the yellow jersey group at 1:02. Quintana set the pace up front as Majka was happy to follow, while Team Sky continued to power the chase for Thomas and Froome.
Majka cracked with 6.4km remaining, leaving the Colombian on the front alone with more than a minute back to the Wout Poels-led yellow jersey group of nine riders. Bardet lost contact with that group as Martin reeled in Majka further up the road.
Kruijswijk put in a dig with just under 5km to go, and the acceleration put Poels and Valverde out of the yellow jersey group. Team Sky's Bernal then took up the chase, followed in order by Thomas, Froome, Dumoulin, Roglic and Landa. Bernal quickly brought Kruijswijk back into the fold, and the Thomas group then swept up Majka with 3km to go, leaving just Quintana and Martin up the road.
Roglic attacked under the 3km banner, but Bernal easily marked the move although it distanced Landa and Froome. Bernal recognised the situation and sat up, fading back to pace the four-time Tour champion.
Dumoulin sensed the opportunity and went next, dragging Thomas, Roglic and Kruijswijk with him as Bernal waited for Froome. Roglic accelerated in turn, opening a small gap that Thomas had to close down while Dumoulin struggled and Kruijswijk also dropped back.
With 1km remaining, the finishing order was pretty much set. Quintana had 35 seconds on Martin and 53 seconds on the yellow jersey group of Thomas, Roglic, and Dumoulin. Kruijswijk was fighting to get back on terms and Froome was struggling lower on the climb, led by Bernal.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|2:21:27
|2
|Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:28
|3
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:47
|4
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:00:52
|5
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
|6
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:01:05
|7
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
|0:01:33
|8
|Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|0:01:35
|9
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team
|10
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:02:01
|11
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:02:20
|12
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:32
|13
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:35
|14
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:03:23
|15
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:04:00
|16
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|0:04:15
|17
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
|0:05:10
|18
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|19
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|0:05:12
|20
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|0:05:38
|21
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:06:00
|22
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:06:11
|23
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:06:52
|24
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:08:12
|25
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:09:08
|26
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates
|27
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|28
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|0:09:59
|29
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:10:50
|30
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|31
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|32
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|33
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:11:30
|34
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:11:39
|35
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:12:22
|36
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:13:25
|37
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|38
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky
|0:13:33
|39
|Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|40
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|41
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|42
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|43
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|44
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|45
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
|46
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|0:13:56
|47
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|0:14:05
|48
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ
|0:14:43
|49
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:14:51
|50
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:15:07
|51
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:15:24
|52
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:16:04
|53
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:16:06
|54
|Robert Gesink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:16:13
|55
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:16:16
|56
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:16:21
|57
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:17:53
|58
|Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:18:50
|59
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|0:19:30
|60
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|61
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|62
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|63
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:19:37
|64
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|65
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|66
|Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|67
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data
|68
|Michael Valgren (Den) Astana Pro Team
|69
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
|70
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates
|71
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|72
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|73
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|74
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|75
|Paul Martens (Ger) LottoNL-Jumbo
|76
|Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin
|77
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|78
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:19:42
|79
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:20:11
|80
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Team Sunweb
|0:20:37
|81
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:20:39
|82
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:20:41
|83
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:20:45
|84
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|0:20:55
|85
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:21:03
|86
|Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:21:44
|87
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott
|88
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:22:03
|89
|Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data
|0:22:12
|90
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:22:20
|91
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|0:23:06
|92
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|93
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|0:23:08
|94
|Amael Moinard (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|95
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|96
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:23:22
|97
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:23:28
|98
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|99
|Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|100
|Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|101
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|102
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:24:09
|103
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:24:31
|104
|Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:24:36
|105
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|106
|Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:24:39
|107
|Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:24:43
|108
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:25:22
|109
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|0:25:25
|110
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|111
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|0:25:29
|112
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:25:32
|113
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:25:48
|114
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|115
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|116
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|117
|Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|118
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
|119
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|120
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|121
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|122
|Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|123
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
|124
|Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|125
|Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|126
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|127
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team
|128
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|129
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:26:01
|130
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
|0:26:14
|131
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:26:22
|132
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|133
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|134
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:26:29
|135
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|136
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:26:39
|137
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:27:18
|138
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|0:27:23
|139
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:27:36
|140
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ
|0:27:52
|141
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
|0:28:01
|142
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:28:26
|143
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ
|0:28:30
|144
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:28:59
|145
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:29:16
|146
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:31:30
|DNS
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|20
|pts
|2
|Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
|17
|3
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|15
|4
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo
|13
|5
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
|11
|6
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|10
|7
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
|9
|8
|Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|8
|9
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team
|7
|10
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|6
|11
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|5
|12
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|13
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|14
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|2
|15
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|20
|pts
|2
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates
|17
|3
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|15
|4
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|13
|5
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|11
|6
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|10
|7
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|9
|8
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|8
|9
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|7
|10
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|6
|11
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|5
|12
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|4
|13
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|3
|14
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2
|15
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|10
|pts
|2
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|8
|3
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates
|6
|4
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|4
|5
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2
|6
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|10
|pts
|2
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|8
|3
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates
|6
|4
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|5
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|2
|6
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|40
|pts
|2
|Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
|30
|3
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|24
|4
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo
|20
|5
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
|16
|6
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|12
|7
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
|8
|8
|Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|4
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
|2:23:00
|2
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:01:50
|3
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:04:27
|4
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:19
|5
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:07:35
|6
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:09:17
|7
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:12:00
|8
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:17:57
|9
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|10
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:18:04
|11
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:19:12
|12
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:20:47
|13
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|0:21:35
|14
|Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:21:55
|15
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:22:36
|16
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:22:58
|17
|Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:23:03
|18
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|19
|Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:23:06
|20
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:24:15
|21
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|22
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
|23
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:24:28
|24
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|0:24:49
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Sky
|7:08:16
|2
|Movistar Team
|0:00:12
|3
|LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:04:02
|4
|Astana Pro Team
|0:10:53
|5
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:19:14
|6
|Team Sunweb
|0:23:43
|7
|Groupama-FDJ
|0:25:01
|8
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:25:09
|9
|Bahrain-Merida
|0:25:40
|10
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:30:12
|11
|Katusha-Alpecin
|0:31:16
|12
|Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:35:44
|13
|Quick-Step Floors
|0:35:59
|14
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:37:46
|15
|Fortuneo-Samsic
|0:39:20
|16
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:40:28
|17
|Direct Energie
|0:40:45
|18
|EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:40:46
|19
|BMC Racing Team
|0:44:27
|20
|Mitchelton-Scott
|0:47:42
|21
|Dimension Data
|0:59:38
|22
|Lotto Soudal
|1:08:36
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|70:34:11
|2
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:01:59
|3
|Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|0:02:31
|4
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:02:47
|5
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:03:30
|6
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:04:19
|7
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:04:34
|8
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:13
|9
|Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
|0:06:33
|10
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:09:31
|11
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:11:25
|12
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:11:31
|13
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
|0:14:20
|14
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:16:03
|15
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:22:30
|16
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
|0:24:34
|17
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|0:26:54
|18
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:27:22
|19
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|0:27:35
|20
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:32:56
|21
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:33:11
|22
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:33:47
|23
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:35:08
|24
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:36:13
|25
|Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|0:37:24
|26
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:41:04
|27
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:43:03
|28
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|0:43:14
|29
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:44:05
|30
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:45:47
|31
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|1:02:49
|32
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|1:02:51
|33
|Robert Gesink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|1:05:09
|34
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|1:07:25
|35
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|1:08:39
|36
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|1:12:06
|37
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|1:13:29
|38
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|1:14:08
|39
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|1:15:37
|40
|Michael Valgren (Den) Astana Pro Team
|1:21:01
|41
|Amael Moinard (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|1:21:22
|42
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:21:26
|43
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:23:48
|44
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott
|1:23:54
|45
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates
|1:25:42
|46
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|1:26:02
|47
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|1:28:40
|48
|Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:31:42
|49
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|1:32:41
|50
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|1:34:04
|51
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1:34:20
|52
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|1:35:24
|53
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|1:36:00
|54
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|1:36:36
|55
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|1:38:02
|56
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:40:09
|57
|Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb
|1:40:14
|58
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|1:40:16
|59
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|1:41:19
|60
|Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data
|1:41:49
|61
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|1:43:17
|62
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|1:43:57
|63
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|1:47:15
|64
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:48:09
|65
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:52:05
|66
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:52:43
|67
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1:53:01
|68
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|1:54:26
|69
|Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team
|1:54:53
|70
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|1:58:33
|71
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ
|2:02:02
|72
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
|2:03:51
|73
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
|2:04:48
|74
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2:04:57
|75
|Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin
|2:09:28
|76
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|2:09:43
|77
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data
|2:10:29
|78
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|2:12:51
|79
|Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|2:12:54
|80
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky
|2:12:58
|81
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2:13:24
|82
|Paul Martens (Ger) LottoNL-Jumbo
|2:15:09
|83
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|2:15:49
|84
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2:16:08
|85
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:16:26
|86
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|2:18:54
|87
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|2:20:07
|88
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Team Sunweb
|2:20:42
|89
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|2:22:24
|90
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|2:23:04
|91
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|2:24:05
|92
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|2:25:37
|93
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|94
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2:26:59
|95
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2:28:52
|96
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie
|2:29:11
|97
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|2:32:50
|98
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2:33:10
|99
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|2:34:21
|100
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|2:34:55
|101
|Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|2:36:10
|102
|Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|2:36:13
|103
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|2:36:34
|104
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates
|2:37:19
|105
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|2:38:15
|106
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|2:39:12
|107
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|2:39:41
|108
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team
|2:40:39
|109
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|2:41:27
|110
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|2:41:35
|111
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|2:43:21
|112
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|2:44:29
|113
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|2:45:07
|114
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
|2:46:12
|115
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|2:47:06
|116
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2:47:40
|117
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|2:48:34
|118
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|2:52:05
|119
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|2:54:59
|120
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|2:57:11
|121
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
|2:57:16
|122
|Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|2:57:17
|123
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2:57:50
|124
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
|2:58:12
|125
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|2:58:18
|126
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2:58:41
|127
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|3:01:23
|128
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3:03:56
|129
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|3:05:23
|130
|Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|3:05:32
|131
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|3:07:05
|132
|Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|3:07:08
|133
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|3:08:35
|134
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|3:09:14
|135
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3:09:22
|136
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ
|3:11:14
|137
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Direct Energie
|3:11:28
|138
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
|3:14:31
|139
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|3:15:14
|140
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|3:22:23
|141
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3:22:58
|142
|Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|3:23:24
|143
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo
|3:25:54
|144
|Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|3:26:06
|145
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ
|3:27:34
|146
|Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|3:41:40
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|452
|pts
|2
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|170
|3
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|134
|4
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|133
|5
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|130
|6
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|128
|7
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|100
|8
|Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
|85
|9
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|82
|10
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|78
|11
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|76
|12
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|71
|13
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|69
|14
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|63
|15
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|63
|16
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|62
|17
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|61
|18
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|58
|19
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|54
|20
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|53
|21
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|52
|22
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
|51
|23
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie
|50
|24
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|50
|25
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|47
|26
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|46
|27
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
|45
|28
|Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team
|43
|29
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|43
|30
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo
|43
|31
|Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|43
|32
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|43
|33
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|43
|34
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|41
|35
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|41
|36
|Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|40
|37
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott
|39
|38
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|38
|39
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|37
|40
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|37
|41
|Michael Valgren (Den) Astana Pro Team
|36
|42
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|32
|43
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|32
|44
|Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|32
|45
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|32
|46
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|31
|47
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|29
|48
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|29
|49
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|28
|50
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
|28
|51
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|27
|52
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|26
|53
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|26
|54
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|25
|55
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|25
|56
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data
|25
|57
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|24
|58
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
|24
|59
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|23
|60
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team
|21
|61
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|21
|62
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
|21
|63
|Robert Gesink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|21
|64
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|21
|65
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|20
|66
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|19
|67
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|19
|68
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|19
|69
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb
|18
|70
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|18
|71
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates
|17
|72
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|17
|73
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|17
|74
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|17
|75
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|16
|76
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|15
|77
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|15
|78
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Direct Energie
|15
|79
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|15
|80
|Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|14
|81
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
|14
|82
|Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|13
|83
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|84
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
|11
|85
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
|11
|86
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ
|11
|87
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|10
|88
|Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data
|10
|89
|Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|10
|90
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|9
|91
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|9
|92
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
|9
|93
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|8
|94
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|8
|95
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|8
|96
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|8
|97
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|8
|98
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|8
|99
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|7
|100
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|7
|101
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|7
|102
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team
|7
|103
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|6
|104
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|6
|105
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|6
|106
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|6
|107
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|6
|108
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|5
|109
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|5
|110
|Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb
|5
|111
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|5
|112
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|3
|113
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|3
|114
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|3
|115
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|3
|116
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ
|2
|117
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates
|1
|118
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|1
|119
|Amael Moinard (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|-2
|120
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|-5
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|140
|pts
|2
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|73
|3
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|54
|4
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|40
|5
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
|39
|6
|Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
|33
|7
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|32
|8
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|31
|9
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|29
|10
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo
|26
|11
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|25
|12
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|23
|13
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|22
|14
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|22
|15
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|20
|16
|Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|20
|17
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
|19
|18
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|16
|19
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|15
|20
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|15
|21
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|15
|22
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|14
|23
|Robert Gesink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|14
|24
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|14
|25
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|13
|26
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|13
|27
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|28
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates
|12
|29
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|12
|30
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|10
|31
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|10
|32
|Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|10
|33
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|8
|34
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team
|8
|35
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
|8
|36
|Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team
|6
|37
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|5
|38
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|4
|39
|Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|4
|40
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|4
|41
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|3
|42
|Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data
|3
|43
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
|2
|44
|Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|2
|45
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|2
|46
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|2
|47
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|48
|Michael Valgren (Den) Astana Pro Team
|2
|49
|Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|50
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2
|51
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|1
|52
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|1
|53
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|1
|54
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|1
|55
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|56
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1
|57
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|70:50:14
|2
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:06:27
|3
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
|0:08:31
|4
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:46:48
|5
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:58:05
|6
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|1:09:59
|7
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|1:18:01
|8
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1:18:17
|9
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:36:02
|10
|Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team
|1:38:50
|11
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1:48:54
|12
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|2:04:04
|13
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|2:06:21
|14
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|2:08:02
|15
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|2:18:18
|16
|Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|2:20:07
|17
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|2:29:04
|18
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
|2:41:13
|19
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2:42:38
|20
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|2:45:20
|21
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|2:53:11
|22
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3:06:55
|23
|Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|3:07:21
|24
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo
|3:09:51
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Movistar Team
|211:48:39
|2
|Bahrain-Merida
|0:24:20
|3
|Team Sky
|0:56:13
|4
|LottoNl-Jumbo
|1:01:38
|5
|Astana Pro Team
|1:05:35
|6
|Team Sunweb
|1:55:24
|7
|AG2R La Mondiale
|2:00:54
|8
|BMC Racing Team
|2:07:53
|9
|Quick-Step Floors
|2:26:36
|10
|Mitchelton-Scott
|2:27:42
|11
|Trek-Segafredo
|3:01:21
|12
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3:01:31
|13
|Direct Energie
|3:07:06
|14
|UAE Team Emirates
|3:15:53
|15
|Groupama-FDJ
|3:15:54
|16
|Fortuneo-Samsic
|3:31:01
|17
|Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|3:35:37
|18
|EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|3:38:22
|19
|Katusha-Alpecin
|3:41:14
|20
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|3:45:17
|21
|Dimension Data
|4:41:23
|22
|Lotto Soudal
|6:03:44
