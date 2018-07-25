Trending

Tour de France: Quintana wins short stage 17 atop Col du Portet

Thomas keeps race lead as Froome drops behind Dumoulin

Image 1 of 56

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) wins stage 17 at the Tour de France

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) wins stage 17 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 56

Chris Froome (Team Sky) finished 8th on stage 17 at the Tour de France

Chris Froome (Team Sky) finished 8th on stage 17 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 56

Geraint Thomas (Sky) finishes third on the Col du Portet

Geraint Thomas (Sky) finishes third on the Col du Portet
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 56

Geraint Thomas (Sky) finishes third on the Col du Portet

Geraint Thomas (Sky) finishes third on the Col du Portet
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 56

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) waves to the crowd on the podium at the top of the Geraint Thomas (Sky) finishes third on the Col du Portet

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) waves to the crowd on the podium at the top of the Geraint Thomas (Sky) finishes third on the Col du Portet
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 56

Tanel Kangert (Astana) gets the combative rider of the day award

Tanel Kangert (Astana) gets the combative rider of the day award
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 56

Geraint Thomas (Sky) stays in yellow after the climb to Geraint Thomas (Sky) finishes third on the Col du Portet, stage 17

Geraint Thomas (Sky) stays in yellow after the climb to Geraint Thomas (Sky) finishes third on the Col du Portet, stage 17
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 56

Julian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step Floors) wears the polka-dot mountain jersey at the Tour de France

Julian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step Floors) wears the polka-dot mountain jersey at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 56

Rimain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale) showed his fatigue on the Col du Portet

Rimain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale) showed his fatigue on the Col du Portet
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 56

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) wins atop Col du Portet

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) wins atop Col du Portet
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 56

Egan Bernal (Sky) leads a struggling Chris Froome to the top of the Col du Portet

Egan Bernal (Sky) leads a struggling Chris Froome to the top of the Col du Portet
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 56

Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale) finished 13th stage 17 at the Tour de France

Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale) finished 13th stage 17 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 56

Chris Froome (Sky) struggled on the final climb of stage 17 at the Tour de France

Chris Froome (Sky) struggled on the final climb of stage 17 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 56

Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) stage 17 at the Tour de France

Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) stage 17 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 56

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 56

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 56

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 56

Tanel Kangert (Astana) in the day's breakaway finished 20th on stage 17

Tanel Kangert (Astana) in the day's breakaway finished 20th on stage 17
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 56

Tom Dumoulin (Sunweb) moves into second overall after stage 17

Tom Dumoulin (Sunweb) moves into second overall after stage 17
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 56

Tanel Kangert (Astana)

Tanel Kangert (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 56

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) wins stage 17 at the Tour de France

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) wins stage 17 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 22 of 56

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) wins stage 17 at the Tour de France

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) wins stage 17 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 23 of 56

Tom Dumoulin (Sunweb) stage 17 at the Tour de France

Tom Dumoulin (Sunweb) stage 17 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 24 of 56

Team Sky protect Geraint Thomas on stage 17 at the Tour de France

Team Sky protect Geraint Thomas on stage 17 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 25 of 56

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) on his way to winning stage 17 at the Tour de France

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) on his way to winning stage 17 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 26 of 56

Dan Martin (UAE Team Emirates) finishes second on stage 17 at the Tour de France

Dan Martin (UAE Team Emirates) finishes second on stage 17 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 27 of 56

Primoz Roglic (LottoNL-Jumbo) and Chris Froome (Team Sky)

Primoz Roglic (LottoNL-Jumbo) and Chris Froome (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 28 of 56

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) on his way to winning stage 17 at the Tour de France

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) on his way to winning stage 17 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 29 of 56

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) on his way to winning stage 17 at the Tour de France

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) on his way to winning stage 17 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 30 of 56

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) on his way to winning stage 17 at the Tour de France

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) on his way to winning stage 17 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 31 of 56

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) on his way to winning stage 17 at the Tour de France

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) on his way to winning stage 17 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 32 of 56

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) on his way to winning stage 17 at the Tour de France

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) on his way to winning stage 17 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 33 of 56

Sunweb and Tom Dumoulin warm up ahead of stage 17 at the Tour de France

Sunweb and Tom Dumoulin warm up ahead of stage 17 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 34 of 56

Pavel Kochetkov (Katusha-Alpecin) attacks from the gun

Pavel Kochetkov (Katusha-Alpecin) attacks from the gun
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 56

Tanel Kangert, rides down the first pass during a breakaway in the 17th stage

Tanel Kangert, rides down the first pass during a breakaway in the 17th stage
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 36 of 56

Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) races stage 17 at the Tour de France

Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) races stage 17 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 37 of 56

Daniel Martinez Poveda (Front) rides in a counter attack group during the 17th stage

Daniel Martinez Poveda (Front) rides in a counter attack group during the 17th stage
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 38 of 56

Julian Alaphilippe, wearing the best climber's polka dot jersey (R) seizes the fork of Tour de France fan Didi Senft (L) during the 17th stage

Julian Alaphilippe, wearing the best climber's polka dot jersey (R) seizes the fork of Tour de France fan Didi Senft (L) during the 17th stage
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 39 of 56

Tanel Kangert (R) and France's Nicolas Edet ride during a two-men breakaway in the first kilometers of the 17th stage

Tanel Kangert (R) and France's Nicolas Edet ride during a two-men breakaway in the first kilometers of the 17th stage
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 40 of 56

Tanel Kangert (R), Croatia's Kristijan Durasek (C) and France's Julian Alaphilippe, wearing the best climber's polka dot jersey, ride during a breakaway in the first pass of the 17th stage

Tanel Kangert (R), Croatia's Kristijan Durasek (C) and France's Julian Alaphilippe, wearing the best climber's polka dot jersey, ride during a breakaway in the first pass of the 17th stage
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 41 of 56

Geraint Thomas of Great Britain and Team Sky Yellow Leader Jersey / Christopher Froome of Great Britain and Team Sky / Luke Rowe of Great Britain and Team Sky / Michal Kwiatkowski of Poland and Team Sky / Col De Peyresourde-Portet-De-Luchon

Geraint Thomas of Great Britain and Team Sky Yellow Leader Jersey / Christopher Froome of Great Britain and Team Sky / Luke Rowe of Great Britain and Team Sky / Michal Kwiatkowski of Poland and Team Sky / Col De Peyresourde-Portet-De-Luchon
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 42 of 56

Tanel Kangert (R), Croatia's Kristijan Durasek (C) and France's Julian Alaphilippe, wearing the best climber's polka dot jersey, ride during a breakaway in the first pass of the 17th stage

Tanel Kangert (R), Croatia's Kristijan Durasek (C) and France's Julian Alaphilippe, wearing the best climber's polka dot jersey, ride during a breakaway in the first pass of the 17th stage
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 43 of 56

Yellow jersey Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) waits for the start of stage 17

Yellow jersey Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) waits for the start of stage 17
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 44 of 56

Team Sky patrol the front

Team Sky patrol the front
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 45 of 56

Fans cheer on the peloton on stage 17 of the Tour de France

Fans cheer on the peloton on stage 17 of the Tour de France
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 46 of 56

Chris Froome (Team Sky) heads to his start position on the grid - stage 17

Chris Froome (Team Sky) heads to his start position on the grid - stage 17
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 47 of 56

Yellow jersey Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) lines up on the start grid for a short stage 17 at the Tour de France

Yellow jersey Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) lines up on the start grid for a short stage 17 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 48 of 56

The start grid for stage 17 at the Tour de France

The start grid for stage 17 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 49 of 56

Stage 17 at the Tour de France - Movistar warm up ahead of a short 65km mountain stage

Stage 17 at the Tour de France - Movistar warm up ahead of a short 65km mountain stage
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 50 of 56

Stage 17 start grid: Christopher Froome (GBR - Team Sky) - Nairo Quintana (COL - Movistar)

Stage 17 start grid: Christopher Froome (GBR - Team Sky) - Nairo Quintana (COL - Movistar)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 51 of 56

Tour de France director Christian Prudhomme holds the starting flag for the grid-start of stage 17

Tour de France director Christian Prudhomme holds the starting flag for the grid-start of stage 17
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 52 of 56

The start grid for stage 17 at the Tour de France

The start grid for stage 17 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 53 of 56

Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) at the head of the grid

Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) at the head of the grid
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 54 of 56

Geraint Thomas (Team Sky)

Geraint Thomas (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 55 of 56

Team Sky leads the peloton out of Luchon

Team Sky leads the peloton out of Luchon
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 56 of 56

Mathias Frank (AG2R La Mondiale)

Mathias Frank (AG2R La Mondiale)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) won stage 17 of the Tour de France on Wednesday, attacking on the final climb and riding alone to the summit of Col du Portet for his first Tour stage win in five years.

Dan Martin (UAE Team Emirates) finished second, 28 seconds behind, while overall race leader Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) fought off all challengers on the final climb to finish third at 47 seconds and keep his yellow jersey. Four-time champion Chris Froome saw his chances for a fifth win fade in the final kilometres as he finished 1:35 down on Quintana.

"It was a hard day, but we'd prepared well for it," Quintana said at the finish. "It went as exactly as we'd planned. We had Valverde and Soler up front, and their riding helped shake out the peloton. We knew it was a stage for pure climbers, and we showed our strength.

"I had some difficult moments in the first part of this Tour and lost some time, but I still felt strong and had the energy to finish the race on a high," Quintana said. "I usually improve in the third week of the Tour, and it's going that way."

Quintana attacked with Martin after teammate Marc Soler set the pace in the peloton at the bottom of the final climb. The Colombian quickly dropped Martin and then steadily swept up riders from the day's earlier moves. Rafal Majka (Bora-Hansgrohe) initially stayed with Quintana as they sped past solo leader Tanel Kangert (Astana), but the Pole eventually lost contact with just over 6km remaining.

Froome, meanwhile, benefited from the efforts of 21-year-old teammate Egan Bernal, who set the pace in the yellow jersey group over the final kilometres until the four-time champion cracked and lost the pace. The young Colombian sat up and waited, but Froome could not match attacks from Dumoulin and then Roglic, who were unable to dispatch Thomas.

Thomas now leads Dumoulin in the general classification by 1:59, while Froome dropped to third, another 32 seconds back. Roglic is fourth at 2:47, while Quintana moved from eighth to fifth at 3:30.

The Colombian stage winner said he wanted to win for his fans back home.

"All the support I've had from everyone, as well as my family and friends, really helped me today," Quintana said. "We were a bit down in the last days, so we needed this win. It's a wonderful day today."

How it happened

The 65km 17th stage from Bagnères-de-Luchon to Saint-Lary-Soulan always promised fireworks, and it delivered from the starting gun on Wednesday. After lining up in the Tour's first-ever Formula 1-type grid start by GC ranking, the riders started climbing immediately on the category 1 Col de Peyresourde/Montée de Peyragudes, reaching the 1,645m summit just 15km into the day.

A quick descent into Loudenvielle led to the category 1 Col de Val Louron-Azet at 37km. from there, another long descent took the riders to the final gruelling climb, the hors category Col du Portet, the highest peak of the Tour at 2,215m on a road that was only paved just a few weeks before the Tour.

As expected, the attacks started immediately on the Col de Peyresourde, with 22 riders moving clear of the Team Sky-led peloton. Astana's Tanel Kangert and Cofidis' Nicolas Edet set off ahead of a 20-rider chase that included, among others, Alejandro Valverde and Movistar teammate Marc Soler, Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) with teammate Mikel Nieve, and Julian Alaphlippe (Quick-Step Floors) in the polka dot jersey.

The mountains leader jumped away from the chase with Kristijan Durasek (UAE Team Emirates) and Jesus Herrada (Cofidis) in a bridging attempt to the duo up front. The trio swept up Edet first as the Cofidis couldn't hold Kangert's pace. They immediately dropped Edet and set off for the lone leader.

Further down the road, Soler was setting a pace that started splintering the large chase group, and chase 2 was quickly down to just 10 riders, including Soler, Valverde, Yates, Herrada, Gregor Mühlberger (Bora-Hansgrohe), Rafal Majka (Bora-Hansgrohe), Omar Fraile (Astana), Daniel Navarro (Cofidis), Dani Martinez (EF Education First-Drapac) and Franco Pellizotti (Bahrain-Merida).

Kangert crested the Peyresourde with 20 seconds over the chasing trio, 1:13 over the second chase group and 3:18 over the peloton. Alaphlippe's daring descending skills left Herrada behind as he and Durasek caught Kangert on the downhill.

Col de Val Louron-Azet

The lead trio carried more than a minute over the chase into the base of the day's second ascent, where Team Sky were neutralising multiple attacks on the lower slopes. Pierre Latour went to the front of the peloton for AG2R La Mondiale team leader Romain Bardet, setting a pace that had riders popping out of the back of the group, while Martinez upped the pace in the chase group and was soon riding with just Valverde, Majka, Pellizotti and Fraile in pursuit of the leaders.

Mühlberger clawed his way back to the chase group and immediately went to the front for Majka, closing the gap to the leaders to just 43 seconds over the top of the climb. Mühlberger's effort cost him dearly, however, as he cracked before the summit and nearly came to a stop on the side of the road. Majka went over the top with Valverde, Martinez, Pellizotti and Fraile, while the peloton, now led by Movistar's Soler, crested the climb 2:10 behind the leaders.

Alaphilippe put his descending skills to work again, dropping Durasek on the downhill while Kangert took big risks to keep the flying Frenchman in check.

Col du Portet

Alaphilippe and Kangert started the final 16km climb with a 1:10 gap over the chase and 2:35 to the peloton. The Frenchman cracked at the bottom of the climb, leaving Kangert to go on alone in search of stage glory. Valverde attacked the chase group and dropped Pellizotti, while Kangert started opening up his gap. Another effort from Valverde dropped everyone but Martinez and Majka.

Back in the peloton, Soler pressed the pace on the front, while Team Sky sat just behind keeping the Movistar rider in check. Martin then jumped away with Quintana, but Team Sky did not react and continued to tap out the tempo with Jonathan Castroviejo on the front.

Quintana distanced Martin and continued on alone, sweeping up earlier breakaway riders Yates, Navarro, Durasek and Alaphilippe, and then setting off for Valverde's group.

Roglic jumped out of the bunch with 13.5km to go and was quickly marked by Froome. The Slovenian set the pace with Froome tucked in his slipstream, while Dumoulin went to the front of the peloton in pursuit.

The pace whittled the Dumoulin-led yellow jersey group to Thomas, Bardet, Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNL-Jumbo), Mikel Landa (Movistar) and Bernal, and they soon had Roglic and Froome back under control.

Further up the road, Quintana joined Valverde's group as Kangert continued on alone at the head of affairs. Valverde and Quintana dropped all but Majka and whittled Kangert's lead down to a minute with 11km to go, while Dan Martin was at 1:10 and the yellow jersey group was 1:40 back.

Valverde couldn't hold Quintana's pace and lost contact with his teammate and Majka, who closed to within 30 seconds of the leader with 9km remaining. Martin passed Valverde and had Quintana and Majka in sight as the gap to Kangert continued to come down quickly.

Quintana and Majka caught and dropped Kangert with 8.5km to go to form a new lead duo at the front of the race, with Martin lagging 15 seconds back and the yellow jersey group at 1:02. Quintana set the pace up front as Majka was happy to follow, while Team Sky continued to power the chase for Thomas and Froome.

Majka cracked with 6.4km remaining, leaving the Colombian on the front alone with more than a minute back to the Wout Poels-led yellow jersey group of nine riders. Bardet lost contact with that group as Martin reeled in Majka further up the road.

Kruijswijk put in a dig with just under 5km to go, and the acceleration put Poels and Valverde out of the yellow jersey group. Team Sky's Bernal then took up the chase, followed in order by Thomas, Froome, Dumoulin, Roglic and Landa. Bernal quickly brought Kruijswijk back into the fold, and the Thomas group then swept up Majka with 3km to go, leaving just Quintana and Martin up the road.

Roglic attacked under the 3km banner, but Bernal easily marked the move although it distanced Landa and Froome. Bernal recognised the situation and sat up, fading back to pace the four-time Tour champion.

Dumoulin sensed the opportunity and went next, dragging Thomas, Roglic and Kruijswijk with him as Bernal waited for Froome. Roglic accelerated in turn, opening a small gap that Thomas had to close down while Dumoulin struggled and Kruijswijk also dropped back.

With 1km remaining, the finishing order was pretty much set. Quintana had 35 seconds on Martin and 53 seconds on the yellow jersey group of Thomas, Roglic, and Dumoulin. Kruijswijk was fighting to get back on terms and Froome was struggling lower on the climb, led by Bernal.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team2:21:27
2Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates0:00:28
3Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky0:00:47
4Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:52
5Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
6Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:01:05
7Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky0:01:33
8Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky0:01:35
9Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team
10Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:02:01
11Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe0:02:20
12Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:32
13Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:35
14David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:03:23
15Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team0:04:00
16Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic0:04:15
17Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors0:05:10
18Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team
19Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky0:05:12
20Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team0:05:38
21Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:06:00
22Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:06:11
23Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:06:52
24Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:08:12
25Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:09:08
26Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates
27Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
28Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida0:09:59
29Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:10:50
30Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
31Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
32Arthur Vichot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
33Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:11:30
34Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb0:11:39
35Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:12:22
36Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:13:25
37Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
38Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky0:13:33
39Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
40Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
41Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
42Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
43Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
44Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates
45Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
46Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo0:13:56
47Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors0:14:05
48Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ0:14:43
49Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie0:14:51
50Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb0:15:07
51Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:15:24
52Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:16:04
53Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:16:06
54Robert Gesink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:16:13
55Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie0:16:16
56Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:16:21
57Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott0:17:53
58Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb0:18:50
59Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky0:19:30
60Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
61Maxime Bouet (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
62Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
63Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:19:37
64Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
65Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
66Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
67Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data
68Michael Valgren (Den) Astana Pro Team
69Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
70Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates
71Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
72Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
73Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
74Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
75Paul Martens (Ger) LottoNL-Jumbo
76Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin
77Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
78Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:19:42
79Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott0:20:11
80Edward Theuns (Bel) Team Sunweb0:20:37
81Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:20:39
82Jerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie0:20:41
83Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:20:45
84Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal0:20:55
85Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale0:21:03
86Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data0:21:44
87Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott
88Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:22:03
89Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data0:22:12
90Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie0:22:20
91Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic0:23:06
92Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
93Romain Hardy (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic0:23:08
94Amael Moinard (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
95Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
96Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:23:22
97Simon Gerrans (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:23:28
98Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
99Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
100Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
101Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
102Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:24:09
103Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:24:31
104Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team0:24:36
105Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
106Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:24:39
107Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:24:43
108Damien Gaudin (Fra) Direct Energie0:25:22
109Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo0:25:25
110Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
111Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky0:25:29
112Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:25:32
113Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:25:48
114Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
115Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
116Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
117Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
118Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
119Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
120John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
121Mathew Hayman (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
122Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
123Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
124Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
125Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
126Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
127Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team
128Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
129Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo0:26:01
130Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors0:26:14
131Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:26:22
132Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
133Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
134Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe0:26:29
135Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
136Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe0:26:39
137Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:27:18
138Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates0:27:23
139Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:27:36
140Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ0:27:52
141Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors0:28:01
142Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:28:26
143Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ0:28:30
144Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:28:59
145Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:29:16
146Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:31:30
DNSPhilippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team20pts
2Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates17
3Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky15
4Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo13
5Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb11
6Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo10
7Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky9
8Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky8
9Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team7
10Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin6
11Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe5
12Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team4
13Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3
14David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ2
15Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team1

Intermediate sprint - Loudenvielle, km. 27.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team20pts
2Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates17
3Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors15
4Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits13
5Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe11
6Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team10
7Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe9
8Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team8
9Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team7
10Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits6
11Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale5
12Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo4
13Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida3
14Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2
15Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott1

Mountain 1 (Cat. 1) Montée de Peyragudes, km. 15
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team10pts
2Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors8
3Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates6
4Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits4
5Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe2
6Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team1

Mountain 2 (Cat. 1) Col de Val Louron-Azet, km. 37
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors10pts
2Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team8
3Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates6
4Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team4
5Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale2
6Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe1

Mountain 3 (HC) Col du Portet, km. 65
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team40pts
2Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates30
3Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky24
4Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo20
5Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb16
6Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo12
7Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky8
8Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky4

Most combative
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky2:23:00
2David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:01:50
3Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:04:27
4Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:05:19
5Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:07:35
6Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:09:17
7Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:12:00
8Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team0:17:57
9Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
10Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:18:04
11Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:19:12
12Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie0:20:47
13Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic0:21:35
14Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:21:55
15Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:22:36
16Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:22:58
17Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team0:23:03
18Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
19Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:23:06
20Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:24:15
21Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
22Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
23Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo0:24:28
24Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo0:24:49

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Sky7:08:16
2Movistar Team0:00:12
3LottoNl-Jumbo0:04:02
4Astana Pro Team0:10:53
5UAE Team Emirates0:19:14
6Team Sunweb0:23:43
7Groupama-FDJ0:25:01
8AG2R La Mondiale0:25:09
9Bahrain-Merida0:25:40
10Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:30:12
11Katusha-Alpecin0:31:16
12Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:35:44
13Quick-Step Floors0:35:59
14Bora-Hansgrohe0:37:46
15Fortuneo-Samsic0:39:20
16Trek-Segafredo0:40:28
17Direct Energie0:40:45
18EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:40:46
19BMC Racing Team0:44:27
20Mitchelton-Scott0:47:42
21Dimension Data0:59:38
22Lotto Soudal1:08:36

General classification after stage 17
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky70:34:11
2Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb0:01:59
3Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky0:02:31
4Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo0:02:47
5Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:03:30
6Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:04:19
7Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team0:04:34
8Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:05:13
9Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates0:06:33
10Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team0:09:31
11Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team0:11:25
12Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:11:31
13Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors0:14:20
14Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:16:03
15Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:22:30
16Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky0:24:34
17Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic0:26:54
18Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo0:27:22
19Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team0:27:35
20Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:32:56
21Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:33:11
22Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:33:47
23Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe0:35:08
24Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott0:36:13
25Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida0:37:24
26Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb0:41:04
27Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie0:43:03
28Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida0:43:14
29Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott0:44:05
30Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:45:47
31Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors1:02:49
32Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale1:02:51
33Robert Gesink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo1:05:09
34Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo1:07:25
35Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team1:08:39
36Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ1:12:06
37Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie1:13:29
38David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ1:14:08
39Arthur Vichot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ1:15:37
40Michael Valgren (Den) Astana Pro Team1:21:01
41Amael Moinard (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic1:21:22
42Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:21:26
43Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:23:48
44Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott1:23:54
45Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates1:25:42
46Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo1:26:02
47Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team1:28:40
48Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale1:31:42
49Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team1:32:41
50Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb1:34:04
51Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team1:34:20
52Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert1:35:24
53Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky1:36:00
54Maxime Bouet (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic1:36:36
55Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida1:38:02
56Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:40:09
57Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb1:40:14
58Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo1:40:16
59Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin1:41:19
60Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data1:41:49
61Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky1:43:17
62Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert1:43:57
63Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team1:47:15
64Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal1:48:09
65Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team1:52:05
66Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale1:52:43
67Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe1:53:01
68Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates1:54:26
69Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team1:54:53
70Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb1:58:33
71Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ2:02:02
72Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie2:03:51
73Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb2:04:48
74Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe2:04:57
75Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin2:09:28
76Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors2:09:43
77Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data2:10:29
78Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team2:12:51
79Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo2:12:54
80Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky2:12:58
81Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal2:13:24
82Paul Martens (Ger) LottoNL-Jumbo2:15:09
83Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo2:15:49
84Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2:16:08
85Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale2:16:26
86Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data2:18:54
87Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic2:20:07
88Edward Theuns (Bel) Team Sunweb2:20:42
89Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie2:22:24
90Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert2:23:04
91Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin2:24:05
92Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert2:25:37
93Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
94Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe2:26:59
95Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe2:28:52
96Jerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie2:29:11
97Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida2:32:50
98Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2:33:10
99Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic2:34:21
100Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic2:34:55
101Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert2:36:10
102Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale2:36:13
103Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic2:36:34
104Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates2:37:19
105Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida2:38:15
106Romain Hardy (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic2:39:12
107Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data2:39:41
108Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team2:40:39
109Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal2:41:27
110Mathew Hayman (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott2:41:35
111John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo2:43:21
112Simon Gerrans (Aus) BMC Racing Team2:44:29
113Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo2:45:07
114Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors2:46:12
115Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale2:47:06
116Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe2:47:40
117Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates2:48:34
118Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott2:52:05
119Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott2:54:59
120Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott2:57:11
121Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie2:57:16
122Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates2:57:17
123Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe2:57:50
124Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida2:58:12
125Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert2:58:18
126Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2:58:41
127Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ3:01:23
128Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3:03:56
129Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe3:05:23
130Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale3:05:32
131Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert3:07:05
132Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale3:07:08
133Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky3:08:35
134Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates3:09:14
135Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3:09:22
136Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ3:11:14
137Damien Gaudin (Fra) Direct Energie3:11:28
138Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors3:14:31
139Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates3:15:14
140Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ3:22:23
141Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal3:22:58
142Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo3:23:24
143Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo3:25:54
144Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data3:26:06
145Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ3:27:34
146Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale3:41:40

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe452pts
2Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates170
3Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors134
4Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ133
5Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team130
6John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo128
7Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert100
8Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates85
9Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team82
10Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky78
11Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida76
12Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal71
13Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie69
14Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors63
15Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie63
16Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits62
17Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe61
18Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo58
19Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team54
20Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic53
21Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits52
22Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie51
23Jerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie50
24Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo50
25Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team47
26Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale46
27Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb45
28Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team43
29Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie43
30Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo43
31Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida43
32Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe43
33Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert43
34Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo41
35Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott41
36Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky40
37Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott39
38Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe38
39Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team37
40Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data37
41Michael Valgren (Den) Astana Pro Team36
42Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida32
43Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe32
44Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert32
45Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits32
46Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale31
47Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida29
48Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits29
49Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic28
50Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors28
51Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo27
52Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale26
53Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo26
54Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team25
55Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits25
56Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data25
57Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert24
58Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie24
59Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team23
60Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team21
61Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team21
62Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors21
63Robert Gesink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo21
64Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb21
65Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic20
66Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team19
67Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits19
68Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits19
69Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb18
70Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe18
71Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates17
72Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert17
73Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic17
74Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data17
75Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe16
76Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin15
77Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert15
78Damien Gaudin (Fra) Direct Energie15
79Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal15
80Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo14
81Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors14
82Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale13
83Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale12
84Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky11
85Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott11
86Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ11
87Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale10
88Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data10
89Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale10
90Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin9
91David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ9
92Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb9
93Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ8
94Arthur Vichot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ8
95Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe8
96Mathew Hayman (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott8
97Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott8
98Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ8
99Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert7
100Maxime Bouet (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic7
101Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida7
102Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team7
103Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo6
104Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb6
105Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert6
106Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal6
107Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits6
108Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team5
109Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team5
110Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb5
111Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team5
112Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team3
113Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida3
114Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team3
115Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates3
116Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ2
117Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates1
118Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott1
119Amael Moinard (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic-2
120Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott-5

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors140pts
2Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic73
3Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky54
4Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team40
5Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb39
6Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates33
7Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo32
8Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe31
9Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo29
10Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo26
11David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ25
12Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale23
13Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team22
14Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ22
15Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott20
16Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky20
17Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott19
18Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team16
19Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie15
20Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team15
21Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits15
22Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal14
23Robert Gesink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo14
24Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic14
25Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits13
26Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida13
27Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale12
28Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates12
29Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates12
30Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida10
31Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team10
32Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida10
33Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo8
34Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team8
35Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky8
36Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team6
37Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team5
38Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie4
39Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert4
40Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo4
41Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale3
42Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data3
43Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie2
44Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale2
45Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team2
46Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin2
47Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
48Michael Valgren (Den) Astana Pro Team2
49Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale2
50Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe2
51Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert1
52Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert1
53Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic1
54Arthur Vichot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ1
55Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team1
56Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe1
57Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott1

Young riders classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale70:50:14
2Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:06:27
3Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky0:08:31
4Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:46:48
5David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:58:05
6Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo1:09:59
7Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb1:18:01
8Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team1:18:17
9Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team1:36:02
10Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team1:38:50
11Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe1:48:54
12Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic2:04:04
13Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie2:06:21
14Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin2:08:02
15Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic2:18:18
16Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert2:20:07
17Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo2:29:04
18Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie2:41:13
19Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2:42:38
20Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ2:45:20
21Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates2:53:11
22Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal3:06:55
23Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo3:07:21
24Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo3:09:51

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Movistar Team211:48:39
2Bahrain-Merida0:24:20
3Team Sky0:56:13
4LottoNl-Jumbo1:01:38
5Astana Pro Team1:05:35
6Team Sunweb1:55:24
7AG2R La Mondiale2:00:54
8BMC Racing Team2:07:53
9Quick-Step Floors2:26:36
10Mitchelton-Scott2:27:42
11Trek-Segafredo3:01:21
12Cofidis, Solutions Credits3:01:31
13Direct Energie3:07:06
14UAE Team Emirates3:15:53
15Groupama-FDJ3:15:54
16Fortuneo-Samsic3:31:01
17Wanty-Groupe Gobert3:35:37
18EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale3:38:22
19Katusha-Alpecin3:41:14
20Bora-Hansgrohe3:45:17
21Dimension Data4:41:23
22Lotto Soudal6:03:44

 

