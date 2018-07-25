Image 1 of 56 Nairo Quintana (Movistar) wins stage 17 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 56 Chris Froome (Team Sky) finished 8th on stage 17 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 56 Geraint Thomas (Sky) finishes third on the Col du Portet (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 56 Geraint Thomas (Sky) finishes third on the Col du Portet (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 56 Nairo Quintana (Movistar) waves to the crowd on the podium at the top of the Geraint Thomas (Sky) finishes third on the Col du Portet (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 56 Tanel Kangert (Astana) gets the combative rider of the day award (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 56 Geraint Thomas (Sky) stays in yellow after the climb to Geraint Thomas (Sky) finishes third on the Col du Portet, stage 17 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 56 Julian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step Floors) wears the polka-dot mountain jersey at the Tour de France (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 56 Rimain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale) showed his fatigue on the Col du Portet (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 56 Nairo Quintana (Movistar) wins atop Col du Portet (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 56 Egan Bernal (Sky) leads a struggling Chris Froome to the top of the Col du Portet (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 56 Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale) finished 13th stage 17 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 56 Chris Froome (Sky) struggled on the final climb of stage 17 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 56 Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) stage 17 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 56 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 56 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 56 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 56 Tanel Kangert (Astana) in the day's breakaway finished 20th on stage 17 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 56 Tom Dumoulin (Sunweb) moves into second overall after stage 17 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 56 Tanel Kangert (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 56 Nairo Quintana (Movistar) wins stage 17 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 22 of 56 Nairo Quintana (Movistar) wins stage 17 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 23 of 56 Tom Dumoulin (Sunweb) stage 17 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 24 of 56 Team Sky protect Geraint Thomas on stage 17 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 25 of 56 Nairo Quintana (Movistar) on his way to winning stage 17 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 26 of 56 Dan Martin (UAE Team Emirates) finishes second on stage 17 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 27 of 56 Primoz Roglic (LottoNL-Jumbo) and Chris Froome (Team Sky) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 28 of 56 Nairo Quintana (Movistar) on his way to winning stage 17 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 29 of 56 Nairo Quintana (Movistar) on his way to winning stage 17 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 30 of 56 Nairo Quintana (Movistar) on his way to winning stage 17 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 31 of 56 Nairo Quintana (Movistar) on his way to winning stage 17 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 32 of 56 Nairo Quintana (Movistar) on his way to winning stage 17 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 33 of 56 Sunweb and Tom Dumoulin warm up ahead of stage 17 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 34 of 56 Pavel Kochetkov (Katusha-Alpecin) attacks from the gun (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 35 of 56 Tanel Kangert, rides down the first pass during a breakaway in the 17th stage (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 36 of 56 Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) races stage 17 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 37 of 56 Daniel Martinez Poveda (Front) rides in a counter attack group during the 17th stage (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 38 of 56 Julian Alaphilippe, wearing the best climber's polka dot jersey (R) seizes the fork of Tour de France fan Didi Senft (L) during the 17th stage (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 39 of 56 Tanel Kangert (R) and France's Nicolas Edet ride during a two-men breakaway in the first kilometers of the 17th stage (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 40 of 56 Tanel Kangert (R), Croatia's Kristijan Durasek (C) and France's Julian Alaphilippe, wearing the best climber's polka dot jersey, ride during a breakaway in the first pass of the 17th stage (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 41 of 56 Geraint Thomas of Great Britain and Team Sky Yellow Leader Jersey / Christopher Froome of Great Britain and Team Sky / Luke Rowe of Great Britain and Team Sky / Michal Kwiatkowski of Poland and Team Sky / Col De Peyresourde-Portet-De-Luchon (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 42 of 56 Tanel Kangert (R), Croatia's Kristijan Durasek (C) and France's Julian Alaphilippe, wearing the best climber's polka dot jersey, ride during a breakaway in the first pass of the 17th stage (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 43 of 56 Yellow jersey Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) waits for the start of stage 17 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 44 of 56 Team Sky patrol the front (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 45 of 56 Fans cheer on the peloton on stage 17 of the Tour de France (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 46 of 56 Chris Froome (Team Sky) heads to his start position on the grid - stage 17 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 47 of 56 Yellow jersey Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) lines up on the start grid for a short stage 17 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 48 of 56 The start grid for stage 17 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 49 of 56 Stage 17 at the Tour de France - Movistar warm up ahead of a short 65km mountain stage (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 50 of 56 Stage 17 start grid: Christopher Froome (GBR - Team Sky) - Nairo Quintana (COL - Movistar) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 51 of 56 Tour de France director Christian Prudhomme holds the starting flag for the grid-start of stage 17 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 52 of 56 The start grid for stage 17 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 53 of 56 Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) at the head of the grid (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 54 of 56 Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 55 of 56 Team Sky leads the peloton out of Luchon (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 56 of 56 Mathias Frank (AG2R La Mondiale) (Image credit: Getty Images)

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) won stage 17 of the Tour de France on Wednesday, attacking on the final climb and riding alone to the summit of Col du Portet for his first Tour stage win in five years.

Dan Martin (UAE Team Emirates) finished second, 28 seconds behind, while overall race leader Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) fought off all challengers on the final climb to finish third at 47 seconds and keep his yellow jersey. Four-time champion Chris Froome saw his chances for a fifth win fade in the final kilometres as he finished 1:35 down on Quintana.

"It was a hard day, but we'd prepared well for it," Quintana said at the finish. "It went as exactly as we'd planned. We had Valverde and Soler up front, and their riding helped shake out the peloton. We knew it was a stage for pure climbers, and we showed our strength.

"I had some difficult moments in the first part of this Tour and lost some time, but I still felt strong and had the energy to finish the race on a high," Quintana said. "I usually improve in the third week of the Tour, and it's going that way."

Quintana attacked with Martin after teammate Marc Soler set the pace in the peloton at the bottom of the final climb. The Colombian quickly dropped Martin and then steadily swept up riders from the day's earlier moves. Rafal Majka (Bora-Hansgrohe) initially stayed with Quintana as they sped past solo leader Tanel Kangert (Astana), but the Pole eventually lost contact with just over 6km remaining.

Froome, meanwhile, benefited from the efforts of 21-year-old teammate Egan Bernal, who set the pace in the yellow jersey group over the final kilometres until the four-time champion cracked and lost the pace. The young Colombian sat up and waited, but Froome could not match attacks from Dumoulin and then Roglic, who were unable to dispatch Thomas.

Thomas now leads Dumoulin in the general classification by 1:59, while Froome dropped to third, another 32 seconds back. Roglic is fourth at 2:47, while Quintana moved from eighth to fifth at 3:30.

The Colombian stage winner said he wanted to win for his fans back home.

"All the support I've had from everyone, as well as my family and friends, really helped me today," Quintana said. "We were a bit down in the last days, so we needed this win. It's a wonderful day today."

How it happened

The 65km 17th stage from Bagnères-de-Luchon to Saint-Lary-Soulan always promised fireworks, and it delivered from the starting gun on Wednesday. After lining up in the Tour's first-ever Formula 1-type grid start by GC ranking, the riders started climbing immediately on the category 1 Col de Peyresourde/Montée de Peyragudes, reaching the 1,645m summit just 15km into the day.

A quick descent into Loudenvielle led to the category 1 Col de Val Louron-Azet at 37km. from there, another long descent took the riders to the final gruelling climb, the hors category Col du Portet, the highest peak of the Tour at 2,215m on a road that was only paved just a few weeks before the Tour.

As expected, the attacks started immediately on the Col de Peyresourde, with 22 riders moving clear of the Team Sky-led peloton. Astana's Tanel Kangert and Cofidis' Nicolas Edet set off ahead of a 20-rider chase that included, among others, Alejandro Valverde and Movistar teammate Marc Soler, Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) with teammate Mikel Nieve, and Julian Alaphlippe (Quick-Step Floors) in the polka dot jersey.

The mountains leader jumped away from the chase with Kristijan Durasek (UAE Team Emirates) and Jesus Herrada (Cofidis) in a bridging attempt to the duo up front. The trio swept up Edet first as the Cofidis couldn't hold Kangert's pace. They immediately dropped Edet and set off for the lone leader.

Further down the road, Soler was setting a pace that started splintering the large chase group, and chase 2 was quickly down to just 10 riders, including Soler, Valverde, Yates, Herrada, Gregor Mühlberger (Bora-Hansgrohe), Rafal Majka (Bora-Hansgrohe), Omar Fraile (Astana), Daniel Navarro (Cofidis), Dani Martinez (EF Education First-Drapac) and Franco Pellizotti (Bahrain-Merida).

Kangert crested the Peyresourde with 20 seconds over the chasing trio, 1:13 over the second chase group and 3:18 over the peloton. Alaphlippe's daring descending skills left Herrada behind as he and Durasek caught Kangert on the downhill.

Col de Val Louron-Azet

The lead trio carried more than a minute over the chase into the base of the day's second ascent, where Team Sky were neutralising multiple attacks on the lower slopes. Pierre Latour went to the front of the peloton for AG2R La Mondiale team leader Romain Bardet, setting a pace that had riders popping out of the back of the group, while Martinez upped the pace in the chase group and was soon riding with just Valverde, Majka, Pellizotti and Fraile in pursuit of the leaders.

Mühlberger clawed his way back to the chase group and immediately went to the front for Majka, closing the gap to the leaders to just 43 seconds over the top of the climb. Mühlberger's effort cost him dearly, however, as he cracked before the summit and nearly came to a stop on the side of the road. Majka went over the top with Valverde, Martinez, Pellizotti and Fraile, while the peloton, now led by Movistar's Soler, crested the climb 2:10 behind the leaders.

Alaphilippe put his descending skills to work again, dropping Durasek on the downhill while Kangert took big risks to keep the flying Frenchman in check.

Col du Portet

Alaphilippe and Kangert started the final 16km climb with a 1:10 gap over the chase and 2:35 to the peloton. The Frenchman cracked at the bottom of the climb, leaving Kangert to go on alone in search of stage glory. Valverde attacked the chase group and dropped Pellizotti, while Kangert started opening up his gap. Another effort from Valverde dropped everyone but Martinez and Majka.

Back in the peloton, Soler pressed the pace on the front, while Team Sky sat just behind keeping the Movistar rider in check. Martin then jumped away with Quintana, but Team Sky did not react and continued to tap out the tempo with Jonathan Castroviejo on the front.

Quintana distanced Martin and continued on alone, sweeping up earlier breakaway riders Yates, Navarro, Durasek and Alaphilippe, and then setting off for Valverde's group.

Roglic jumped out of the bunch with 13.5km to go and was quickly marked by Froome. The Slovenian set the pace with Froome tucked in his slipstream, while Dumoulin went to the front of the peloton in pursuit.

The pace whittled the Dumoulin-led yellow jersey group to Thomas, Bardet, Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNL-Jumbo), Mikel Landa (Movistar) and Bernal, and they soon had Roglic and Froome back under control.

Further up the road, Quintana joined Valverde's group as Kangert continued on alone at the head of affairs. Valverde and Quintana dropped all but Majka and whittled Kangert's lead down to a minute with 11km to go, while Dan Martin was at 1:10 and the yellow jersey group was 1:40 back.

Valverde couldn't hold Quintana's pace and lost contact with his teammate and Majka, who closed to within 30 seconds of the leader with 9km remaining. Martin passed Valverde and had Quintana and Majka in sight as the gap to Kangert continued to come down quickly.

Quintana and Majka caught and dropped Kangert with 8.5km to go to form a new lead duo at the front of the race, with Martin lagging 15 seconds back and the yellow jersey group at 1:02. Quintana set the pace up front as Majka was happy to follow, while Team Sky continued to power the chase for Thomas and Froome.

Majka cracked with 6.4km remaining, leaving the Colombian on the front alone with more than a minute back to the Wout Poels-led yellow jersey group of nine riders. Bardet lost contact with that group as Martin reeled in Majka further up the road.

Kruijswijk put in a dig with just under 5km to go, and the acceleration put Poels and Valverde out of the yellow jersey group. Team Sky's Bernal then took up the chase, followed in order by Thomas, Froome, Dumoulin, Roglic and Landa. Bernal quickly brought Kruijswijk back into the fold, and the Thomas group then swept up Majka with 3km to go, leaving just Quintana and Martin up the road.

Roglic attacked under the 3km banner, but Bernal easily marked the move although it distanced Landa and Froome. Bernal recognised the situation and sat up, fading back to pace the four-time Tour champion.

Dumoulin sensed the opportunity and went next, dragging Thomas, Roglic and Kruijswijk with him as Bernal waited for Froome. Roglic accelerated in turn, opening a small gap that Thomas had to close down while Dumoulin struggled and Kruijswijk also dropped back.

With 1km remaining, the finishing order was pretty much set. Quintana had 35 seconds on Martin and 53 seconds on the yellow jersey group of Thomas, Roglic, and Dumoulin. Kruijswijk was fighting to get back on terms and Froome was struggling lower on the climb, led by Bernal.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 2:21:27 2 Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:28 3 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:47 4 Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:00:52 5 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb 6 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:01:05 7 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky 0:01:33 8 Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky 0:01:35 9 Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team 10 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:02:01 11 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:02:20 12 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:32 13 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:35 14 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:03:23 15 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:04:00 16 Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 0:04:15 17 Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors 0:05:10 18 Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team 19 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky 0:05:12 20 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:05:38 21 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:06:00 22 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:06:11 23 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:06:52 24 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:08:12 25 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:09:08 26 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates 27 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 28 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 0:09:59 29 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:10:50 30 Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 31 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 32 Arthur Vichot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 33 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:11:30 34 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:11:39 35 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:12:22 36 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:13:25 37 Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 38 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky 0:13:33 39 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 40 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 41 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 42 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 43 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 44 Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates 45 Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie 46 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 0:13:56 47 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 0:14:05 48 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ 0:14:43 49 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie 0:14:51 50 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:15:07 51 Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:15:24 52 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:16:04 53 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:16:06 54 Robert Gesink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:16:13 55 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 0:16:16 56 Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:16:21 57 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 0:17:53 58 Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:18:50 59 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 0:19:30 60 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 61 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 62 Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 63 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:19:37 64 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 65 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 66 Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 67 Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data 68 Michael Valgren (Den) Astana Pro Team 69 Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb 70 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates 71 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 72 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 73 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 74 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 75 Paul Martens (Ger) LottoNL-Jumbo 76 Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin 77 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 78 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:19:42 79 Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 0:20:11 80 Edward Theuns (Bel) Team Sunweb 0:20:37 81 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:20:39 82 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie 0:20:41 83 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:20:45 84 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 0:20:55 85 Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 0:21:03 86 Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 0:21:44 87 Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott 88 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:22:03 89 Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data 0:22:12 90 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie 0:22:20 91 Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 0:23:06 92 Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 93 Romain Hardy (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 0:23:08 94 Amael Moinard (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 95 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 96 Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:23:22 97 Simon Gerrans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:23:28 98 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 99 Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 100 Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 101 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 102 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:24:09 103 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:24:31 104 Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:24:36 105 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 106 Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:24:39 107 Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:24:43 108 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Direct Energie 0:25:22 109 Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 0:25:25 110 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 111 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 0:25:29 112 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:25:32 113 Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:25:48 114 Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 115 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 116 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 117 Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 118 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie 119 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 120 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 121 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 122 Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 123 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida 124 Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 125 Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 126 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 127 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team 128 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 129 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:26:01 130 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors 0:26:14 131 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:26:22 132 Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 133 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 134 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:26:29 135 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 136 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:26:39 137 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:27:18 138 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 0:27:23 139 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:27:36 140 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ 0:27:52 141 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors 0:28:01 142 Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:28:26 143 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ 0:28:30 144 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:28:59 145 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:29:16 146 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:31:30 DNS Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 20 pts 2 Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates 17 3 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 15 4 Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo 13 5 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb 11 6 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 10 7 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky 9 8 Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky 8 9 Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team 7 10 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 6 11 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 5 12 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 4 13 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 14 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 2 15 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 1

Intermediate sprint - Loudenvielle, km. 27.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 20 pts 2 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates 17 3 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 15 4 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 13 5 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 11 6 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 10 7 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 9 8 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 8 9 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 7 10 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 6 11 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 5 12 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 4 13 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 3 14 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2 15 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 1

Mountain 1 (Cat. 1) Montée de Peyragudes, km. 15 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 10 pts 2 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 8 3 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates 6 4 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 4 5 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 2 6 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 1

Mountain 2 (Cat. 1) Col de Val Louron-Azet, km. 37 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 10 pts 2 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 8 3 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates 6 4 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 4 5 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 2 6 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 1

Mountain 3 (HC) Col du Portet, km. 65 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 40 pts 2 Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates 30 3 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 24 4 Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo 20 5 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb 16 6 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 12 7 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky 8 8 Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky 4

Most combative # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky 2:23:00 2 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:01:50 3 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:04:27 4 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:19 5 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:07:35 6 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:09:17 7 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:12:00 8 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 0:17:57 9 Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 10 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:18:04 11 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:19:12 12 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie 0:20:47 13 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 0:21:35 14 Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:21:55 15 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:22:36 16 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:22:58 17 Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:23:03 18 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 19 Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:23:06 20 Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:24:15 21 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 22 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie 23 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:24:28 24 Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 0:24:49

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team Sky 7:08:16 2 Movistar Team 0:00:12 3 LottoNl-Jumbo 0:04:02 4 Astana Pro Team 0:10:53 5 UAE Team Emirates 0:19:14 6 Team Sunweb 0:23:43 7 Groupama-FDJ 0:25:01 8 AG2R La Mondiale 0:25:09 9 Bahrain-Merida 0:25:40 10 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:30:12 11 Katusha-Alpecin 0:31:16 12 Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:35:44 13 Quick-Step Floors 0:35:59 14 Bora-Hansgrohe 0:37:46 15 Fortuneo-Samsic 0:39:20 16 Trek-Segafredo 0:40:28 17 Direct Energie 0:40:45 18 EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:40:46 19 BMC Racing Team 0:44:27 20 Mitchelton-Scott 0:47:42 21 Dimension Data 0:59:38 22 Lotto Soudal 1:08:36

General classification after stage 17 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 70:34:11 2 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:01:59 3 Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky 0:02:31 4 Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:02:47 5 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:03:30 6 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:04:19 7 Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team 0:04:34 8 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:13 9 Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates 0:06:33 10 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:09:31 11 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 0:11:25 12 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:11:31 13 Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors 0:14:20 14 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:16:03 15 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:22:30 16 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky 0:24:34 17 Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 0:26:54 18 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:27:22 19 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:27:35 20 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:32:56 21 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:33:11 22 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:33:47 23 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:35:08 24 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 0:36:13 25 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 0:37:24 26 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:41:04 27 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 0:43:03 28 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 0:43:14 29 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 0:44:05 30 Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:45:47 31 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 1:02:49 32 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 1:02:51 33 Robert Gesink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 1:05:09 34 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 1:07:25 35 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 1:08:39 36 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1:12:06 37 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie 1:13:29 38 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1:14:08 39 Arthur Vichot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1:15:37 40 Michael Valgren (Den) Astana Pro Team 1:21:01 41 Amael Moinard (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 1:21:22 42 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:21:26 43 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:23:48 44 Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott 1:23:54 45 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates 1:25:42 46 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 1:26:02 47 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 1:28:40 48 Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 1:31:42 49 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 1:32:41 50 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 1:34:04 51 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1:34:20 52 Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 1:35:24 53 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky 1:36:00 54 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 1:36:36 55 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 1:38:02 56 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:40:09 57 Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb 1:40:14 58 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 1:40:16 59 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 1:41:19 60 Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data 1:41:49 61 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 1:43:17 62 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 1:43:57 63 Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team 1:47:15 64 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:48:09 65 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 1:52:05 66 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 1:52:43 67 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:53:01 68 Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates 1:54:26 69 Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team 1:54:53 70 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 1:58:33 71 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ 2:02:02 72 Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie 2:03:51 73 Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb 2:04:48 74 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 2:04:57 75 Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin 2:09:28 76 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 2:09:43 77 Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data 2:10:29 78 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 2:12:51 79 Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 2:12:54 80 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky 2:12:58 81 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2:13:24 82 Paul Martens (Ger) LottoNL-Jumbo 2:15:09 83 Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 2:15:49 84 Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2:16:08 85 Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 2:16:26 86 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 2:18:54 87 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 2:20:07 88 Edward Theuns (Bel) Team Sunweb 2:20:42 89 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie 2:22:24 90 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 2:23:04 91 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 2:24:05 92 Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 2:25:37 93 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 94 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 2:26:59 95 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 2:28:52 96 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie 2:29:11 97 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 2:32:50 98 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2:33:10 99 Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 2:34:21 100 Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 2:34:55 101 Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 2:36:10 102 Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 2:36:13 103 Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 2:36:34 104 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates 2:37:19 105 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 2:38:15 106 Romain Hardy (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 2:39:12 107 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 2:39:41 108 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team 2:40:39 109 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 2:41:27 110 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 2:41:35 111 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 2:43:21 112 Simon Gerrans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 2:44:29 113 Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 2:45:07 114 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors 2:46:12 115 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 2:47:06 116 Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 2:47:40 117 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 2:48:34 118 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 2:52:05 119 Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 2:54:59 120 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 2:57:11 121 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie 2:57:16 122 Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 2:57:17 123 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 2:57:50 124 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida 2:58:12 125 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 2:58:18 126 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2:58:41 127 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 3:01:23 128 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3:03:56 129 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 3:05:23 130 Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 3:05:32 131 Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 3:07:05 132 Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 3:07:08 133 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 3:08:35 134 Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 3:09:14 135 Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3:09:22 136 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ 3:11:14 137 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Direct Energie 3:11:28 138 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors 3:14:31 139 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 3:15:14 140 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 3:22:23 141 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3:22:58 142 Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 3:23:24 143 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo 3:25:54 144 Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 3:26:06 145 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ 3:27:34 146 Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 3:41:40

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 452 pts 2 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 170 3 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 134 4 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 133 5 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 130 6 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 128 7 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 100 8 Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates 85 9 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 82 10 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 78 11 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 76 12 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 71 13 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 69 14 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 63 15 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie 63 16 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 62 17 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 61 18 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 58 19 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 54 20 Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 53 21 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 52 22 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie 51 23 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie 50 24 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 50 25 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 47 26 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 46 27 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb 45 28 Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team 43 29 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie 43 30 Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo 43 31 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 43 32 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 43 33 Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 43 34 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 41 35 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 41 36 Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky 40 37 Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott 39 38 Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 38 39 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 37 40 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 37 41 Michael Valgren (Den) Astana Pro Team 36 42 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 32 43 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 32 44 Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 32 45 Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 32 46 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 31 47 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 29 48 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 29 49 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 28 50 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors 28 51 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 27 52 Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 26 53 Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 26 54 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 25 55 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 25 56 Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data 25 57 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 24 58 Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie 24 59 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 23 60 Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team 21 61 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 21 62 Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors 21 63 Robert Gesink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 21 64 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 21 65 Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 20 66 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 19 67 Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 19 68 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 19 69 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb 18 70 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 18 71 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates 17 72 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 17 73 Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 17 74 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 17 75 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 16 76 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 15 77 Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 15 78 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Direct Energie 15 79 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 15 80 Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 14 81 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors 14 82 Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 13 83 Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 12 84 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky 11 85 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 11 86 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ 11 87 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 10 88 Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data 10 89 Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 10 90 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 9 91 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 9 92 Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb 9 93 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 8 94 Arthur Vichot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 8 95 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 8 96 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 8 97 Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 8 98 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 8 99 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 7 100 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 7 101 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 7 102 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team 7 103 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 6 104 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 6 105 Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 6 106 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 6 107 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 6 108 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 5 109 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 5 110 Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb 5 111 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 5 112 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 3 113 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 3 114 Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team 3 115 Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates 3 116 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ 2 117 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates 1 118 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 1 119 Amael Moinard (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic -2 120 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott -5

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 140 pts 2 Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 73 3 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 54 4 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 40 5 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb 39 6 Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates 33 7 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 32 8 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 31 9 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 29 10 Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo 26 11 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 25 12 Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 23 13 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 22 14 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 22 15 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 20 16 Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky 20 17 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 19 18 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 16 19 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 15 20 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 15 21 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 15 22 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 14 23 Robert Gesink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 14 24 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 14 25 Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 13 26 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 13 27 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 12 28 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates 12 29 Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates 12 30 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 10 31 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 10 32 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 10 33 Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 8 34 Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team 8 35 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky 8 36 Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team 6 37 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 5 38 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie 4 39 Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 4 40 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 4 41 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 3 42 Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data 3 43 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie 2 44 Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 2 45 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 2 46 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 2 47 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 48 Michael Valgren (Den) Astana Pro Team 2 49 Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 2 50 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 2 51 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 1 52 Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 1 53 Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 1 54 Arthur Vichot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1 55 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 1 56 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 1 57 Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 1

Young riders classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 70:50:14 2 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:06:27 3 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky 0:08:31 4 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:46:48 5 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:58:05 6 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 1:09:59 7 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 1:18:01 8 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1:18:17 9 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 1:36:02 10 Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team 1:38:50 11 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:48:54 12 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 2:04:04 13 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie 2:06:21 14 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 2:08:02 15 Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 2:18:18 16 Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 2:20:07 17 Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 2:29:04 18 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie 2:41:13 19 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2:42:38 20 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 2:45:20 21 Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 2:53:11 22 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3:06:55 23 Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 3:07:21 24 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo 3:09:51