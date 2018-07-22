Trending

Tour de France: Magnus Cort wins stage 15 in Carcassonne

Thomas keeps the yellow jersey as the bunch finishes more than 13 minutes down

Image 1 of 45

Magnus Cort Nielsen wins stage 15 at the Tour de France

Magnus Cort Nielsen wins stage 15 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 2 of 45

Peter sagan added to his lead in the points competition during stage 15

Peter sagan added to his lead in the points competition during stage 15
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 3 of 45

Pierre Latour in white after stage 15

Pierre Latour in white after stage 15
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 4 of 45

Another day in polka dots for Julian Alaphillipe

Another day in polka dots for Julian Alaphillipe
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 5 of 45

Magnus Cort Nielsen on the Tour de France podium after winning stage 15

Magnus Cort Nielsen on the Tour de France podium after winning stage 15
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 6 of 45

Rafal Majka's late attack earned the most combative prize for stage 15

Rafal Majka's late attack earned the most combative prize for stage 15
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 7 of 45

Astana's Magnus Cort and Trek's Bauke Mollema

Astana's Magnus Cort and Trek's Bauke Mollema
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 8 of 45

Magnus Cort Nielsen wins stage 15 at the Tour de France

Magnus Cort Nielsen wins stage 15 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 9 of 45

Cort Nielsen, Mollema and Izagirre make their way to the finish near the end of stage 15

Cort Nielsen, Mollema and Izagirre make their way to the finish near the end of stage 15
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 10 of 45

Bauke Mollema and Magnus Cort attack stage 15 at the Tour de France

Bauke Mollema and Magnus Cort attack stage 15 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 11 of 45

Scenery along the route of stage 15 at the Tour de France

Scenery along the route of stage 15 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 45

Julien Bernard and Lilian Calmejane on the attack during stage 15

Julien Bernard and Lilian Calmejane on the attack during stage 15
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 13 of 45

Dan Martin tried a solo move during stage 15 at the Tour de France

Dan Martin tried a solo move during stage 15 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 14 of 45

Rafal Majka on the attack during stage 15

Rafal Majka on the attack during stage 15
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 15 of 45

Bob Jungels grabs a mussette during stage 15

Bob Jungels grabs a mussette during stage 15
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 16 of 45

Toms Skujins and Damien Howson in the stage 15 breakaway

Toms Skujins and Damien Howson in the stage 15 breakaway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 45

Ion Izaguirre ride sin the breakaway during stage 15

Ion Izaguirre ride sin the breakaway during stage 15
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 45

Paper Peter Sagan greets fans at the Bora-Hansgrohe team bus.

Paper Peter Sagan greets fans at the Bora-Hansgrohe team bus.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 45

Peter Sagan and Geraint Thomas chat before the start of stage 15

Peter Sagan and Geraint Thomas chat before the start of stage 15
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 45

Peter Sagan in the breakaway during stage 15

Peter Sagan in the breakaway during stage 15
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 45

Scenery along the route of stage 15 at the Tour de France

Scenery along the route of stage 15 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 22 of 45

The peloton crosses a bridge during stage 15 at the Tour de France

The peloton crosses a bridge during stage 15 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 23 of 45

Geraint Thomas in yellow during stage 15 at the Tour de France

Geraint Thomas in yellow during stage 15 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 24 of 45

Team Sky line up in front of Geraint Thomas at the Tour de France

Team Sky line up in front of Geraint Thomas at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 25 of 45

Team Sky line up in front of Geraint Thomas at the Tour de France

Team Sky line up in front of Geraint Thomas at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 26 of 45

Scenery along the route of stage 15 at the Tour de France

Scenery along the route of stage 15 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 27 of 45

The peloton chases the breakaway during stage 15

The peloton chases the breakaway during stage 15
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 28 of 45

Lilian Calmejane make a solo move during stage 15

Lilian Calmejane make a solo move during stage 15
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 29 of 45

BMC Racing's Greg Van Avermaet

BMC Racing's Greg Van Avermaet
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 45

Daryl Impey, Serge Pauwels and Silvan Dillier in the stage 15 breakaway

Daryl Impey, Serge Pauwels and Silvan Dillier in the stage 15 breakaway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 45

Niki Terpstra on the front of the stage 15 breakway

Niki Terpstra on the front of the stage 15 breakway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 45

Scenery along the route of stage 15 at the Tour de France

Scenery along the route of stage 15 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 45

Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Wanty Groupe Gobert) and Arnaud Demare (Groupama-FDJ)

Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Wanty Groupe Gobert) and Arnaud Demare (Groupama-FDJ)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 45

Mitchelton-Scott's Adam Yates

Mitchelton-Scott's Adam Yates
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 45

Scenery along the route of stage 15 at the Tour de France

Scenery along the route of stage 15 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 36 of 45

Pierre Latour gets ready for the start of stage 15

Pierre Latour gets ready for the start of stage 15
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 37 of 45

Gregor Muhlberger (Bora-Hansgrohe), Warren Barguil ( Fortuneo Samsic) and Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott)

Gregor Muhlberger (Bora-Hansgrohe), Warren Barguil ( Fortuneo Samsic) and Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 38 of 45

Katusha's Nils Politt

Katusha's Nils Politt
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 39 of 45

Scenery along the route of stage 15 at the Tour de France

Scenery along the route of stage 15 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 40 of 45

Pavel Kochetkov and Rory Sutherland in the stage 15 breakaway

Pavel Kochetkov and Rory Sutherland in the stage 15 breakaway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 41 of 45

Serge Pauwels (Dimension Data)

Serge Pauwels (Dimension Data)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 42 of 45

AG2R's Silvan Dillier

AG2R's Silvan Dillier
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 43 of 45

The peloton in action during stage 15 at the Tour de France

The peloton in action during stage 15 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 44 of 45

Scenery along the route of stage 15 at the Tour de France

Scenery along the route of stage 15 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 45 of 45

Team Sky riders fuel up during stage 15

Team Sky riders fuel up during stage 15
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Magnus Cort (Astana) took the second consecutive stage win for Astana Sunday at the Tour de France, winning the sprint of a three-man group in the 15th stage to Carcassonne. Ion Izagirre (Bahrain-Merida) took second, with Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo) third.

Part of the large break that got away some 40km into the day, Cort made the selection on the day's only first category climb - the Pic de Nore, which peaked 41.5km from the line. As Rafał Majka (Bora-Hansgrohe) detonated the group with an attack midway up the mountain, Cort banded together with Mollema to keep in touch some 30 seconds back.

Several groups of the fractured break came together shortly after the descent, making a lead group of eight men, including Cort's teammate Michael Valgren. When the attacks for the stage win began, Cort made it to the lead group of three, just having to wait for the sprint to easily outclass the two men with him.

"It's amazing. It's what I've been dreaming of even before I started riding a bike," Cort said after the stage. "It's my first year here at the Tour and I'm so happy to take a victory. I have to thank my team a lot for giving me this chance and really believing in me - especially also with Michael [Valgren] in the final."

"It really was perfect and my sports directors had a really big belief in me. THey were the ones who came with this tactic many days ago, they already said that this is the stage for me. Everything worked out perfectly and I'm so happy."

The Team Sky-led peloton rolled in 13:11 down having enjoyed a largely drama-free day. The overall general classification remains unchanged heading into Monday's rest day, while Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Julian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step Floors) once again nabbed more points to add to their respective points and mountain classification leads.

How it happened

Stage 15 of the Tour, the final transition stage before the rest day and then the Pyrenees, ran 181.5km from Millau to Carcassonne ‒ possible ambush territory given the third, second and first category climbs en route.

First up, among the trio of sharp climbs that started the day, was the Côte de Luzençon (3.1km at 5.9 per cent) just 9km into the day. The category two Col de Sié (10.2km at 4.9 per cent) came after 64.5km, before a long and lumpy 'descent' into the valley before the main climb of the day - the 12.3km, 6.3 per cent Pic de Nore, which came after 140km. A largely downhill 41.5km to the finish followed, raising the possibility of a GC ambush on the climb.

A fast start to the day saw Thomas De Gendt (Lotto-Soudal) once again try to go at the gun. Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) also tried an early move but neither made it away. Meanwhile Arnaud Dé-mare (Groupama-FDJ) was among the first to drop from the peloton, losing contact on the early third category climb.

Before a break was established, Julian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step Floors) leapt out to take the maxi-mum two points on said climb. A large number of attacks were launched soon after, but the Team Sky-led peloton weren't keen to let anything go in the first 20km.

A large break was only allowed away over 40km into the day, with the gap soon zooming up to over three minutes. It was made up of Peter Sagan, Paweł Poljański and Rafał Majka (all Bora-Hansgrohe); Lilian Calmejane and Fabien Grellier (both Direct Énergie); Greg Van Avermaet (BMC); Bauke Mollema, Julian Bernard and Toms Skujiņš (all Trek-Segafredo); Serge Pauwels (Dimension Data); Dome-nico Pozzovivo, Sonny Colbrelli and Ion Izagirre (all Bahrain-Merida); Daniel Martínez (Education First-Drapac); Daryl Impey and Damien Howson (both Mitchelton-Scott); Arthur Vichot (Groupama-FDJ); Amaël Moinard and Florian Vachon (Fortuneo-Samsic); Magnus Cort and Michael Valgren (both Astana); Jesús Herrada (Cofidis); Nikias Arndt (Team Sunweb); Imanol Erviti, Marc Soler and Daniele Bennati (all Movistar); Silvan Dillier (AG2R La Mondiale); and Niki Terpstra (Quick-Step Floors).

As the break hit the day's second climb - the Col de Sié - they rode into the department Tarn, home of Calmejane. The Frenchman attacked on the climb, ensuring he led the Tour into his home region, collecting the mountain points but finding himself all alone with over 110km to go and a 1:15 advantage.

Just 10 kilometres later, Calmejane dropped back to the break, realising such a long solo was probably not wise move after all. That wasn't the end of the attacks though, as his teammate Grellier was very active over the next 20km. He eventually got away with Bernard just before the day's intermediate sprint, situated at the base of the Pic de Nore began.

Midway up the climb, with 50km to race, the duo enjoyed a 1:30 advantage over the remainder of the break, and a gap of over 13 minutes back to the peloton. It soon evaporated though, with Majka attacking from the break while Dan Martin (UAE Team Emirates) went on the offensive back in the peloton.

The Pole led over the top, battling the crosswinds on the exposed section of road at the top of climb. Cort and Mollema gave pursuit 25 seconds back, while a group consisting of Calmejane, Skujiņš, Pozzovivo, Izagirre and Valgren lay a further 15 seconds in arrears. Dan Martin crested the peak 12 minutes later, a minute ahead of the peloton but facing a lonely 40km run to the finish.

A regrouping at the front with 15km to go saw the lead group swell to eight as Martin's effort came to an end after the at the same time, with more exposed and windy roads leading to the finish in Carcassonne. Heading inside the last 10km, the break began to attack one another.

After Pozzovivo kicked off the festivities, a group of three emerged, with Cort, Izagirre and Mollema making it to the front of the race. Despite an attempt from Izagirre to get away, the Astana sprinter was always the favourite to win.

Cort led from the front, checking around for any flyers from behind, and went on to launch his sprint as Izagirre went first with 250 metres to go. More or less the confirmed stage winner as soon as he made the front group, all that was left was to confirm it. 

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team4:25:52
2Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
3Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo0:00:02
4Michael Valgren (Den) Astana Pro Team0:00:29
5Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo0:00:34
6Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
7Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
8Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:37
9Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb0:02:31
10Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
11Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
12Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
13Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team
14Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
15Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
16Amael Moinard (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
17Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott
18Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
19Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
20Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
21Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
22Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
23Arthur Vichot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
24Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team0:06:07
25Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic0:08:13
26Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
27Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky0:13:11
28Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky
29Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky
30Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
31Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
32Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
33Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
34Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb
35Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
36Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
37Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
38Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
39Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
40Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
41Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team
42Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
43Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
44Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team
45Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
46Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
47Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
48Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates
49Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
50Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
51Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
52Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
53Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
54Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
55Robert Gesink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
56Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
57Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
58Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
59Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
60Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
61Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo
62Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
63Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
64Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
65Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
66Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
67Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
68David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
69Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
70Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
71Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
72Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
73Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
74Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott0:15:40
75Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb
76Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
77Maxime Bouet (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
78Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:17:55
79Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ
80Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
81Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
82Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
83Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
84Paul Martens (Ger) LottoNL-Jumbo
85Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
86Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
87Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin
88Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
89Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
90Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
91Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
92Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
93Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates
94Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
95Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates
96Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
97Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
98Edward Theuns (Bel) Team Sunweb
99Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
100Romain Hardy (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
101Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
102Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
103Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:18:01
104Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:21:44
105Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
106Simon Gerrans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
107Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data0:22:17
108Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:23:36
109Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
110Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
111Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
112Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
113Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
114Mathew Hayman (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
115Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
116Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
117Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
118Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
119Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
120Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
121Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
122Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
123Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
124Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
125Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
126Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
127Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
128Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
129Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
130Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ
131John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
132Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
133Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
134Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
135Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
136Damien Gaudin (Fra) Direct Energie
137Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
138Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
139Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ
140Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
141Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
142Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
143Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
144Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
145Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
146Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
147Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo
148Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
149Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data
150Jerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie
DSQGianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky

Sprint 1 - 121.5km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo20pts
2Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie17
3Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe15
4Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team13
5Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe11
6Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe10
7Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott9
8Arthur Vichot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ8
9Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott7
10Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale6
11Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team5
12Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida4
13Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team3
14Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie2
15Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team1

Sprint 2 - 181.5km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team30pts
2Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida25
3Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo22
4Michael Valgren (Den) Astana Pro Team19
5Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo17
6Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida15
7Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie13
8Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe11
9Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb9
10Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo7
11Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team6
12Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors5
13Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team4
14Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie3
15Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe2

KOM 1 - 9km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors2pts
2Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale1

KOM 2 - 64.5km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie5pts
2Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data3
3Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo2
4Arthur Vichot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ1

KOM 3 - 140km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe10pts
2Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo8
3Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team6
4Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie4
5Michael Valgren (Den) Astana Pro Team2
6Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida1

Most Combative
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe

Best Young Rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team4:25:52
2Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie0:02:31
3Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
4Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team0:06:07
5Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky0:13:11
6Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
7Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
8Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
9Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
10Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
11David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
12Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:17:55
13Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
14Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
15Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
16Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
17Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
18Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:23:36
19Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
20Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
21Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
22Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
23Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
24Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Trek - Segafredo13:20:43
2Direct Energie0:02:29
3Astana Pro Team0:10:33
4Bahrain - Merida0:10:38
5Bora - Hansgrohe0:13:12
6Movistar Team0:13:44
7Mitchelton - Scott0:15:06
8Team Fortuneo - Samsic0:20:48
9Team Sunweb0:25:46
10BMC Racing Team
11Quick - Step Floors
12Groupama - Fdj
13Cofidis, Solutions Credits
14Team EF Education First - Drapac P/B Cannondale0:30:30
15Team Sky0:36:26
16Wanty - Groupe Gobert
17Ag2R La Mondiale
18Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo
19UAE Team Emirates0:41:10
20Team Dimension Data0:45:17
21Team Katusha Alpecin0:45:54
22Lotto Soudal1:00:08

General Classification after stage 15
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky62:49:47
2Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky0:01:39
3Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb0:01:50
4Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo0:02:38
5Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:21
6Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team0:03:42
7Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:03:57
8Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:04:23
9Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team0:06:14
10Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates0:06:54
11Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team0:09:36
12Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors0:09:53
13Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:10:01
14Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:17:28
15Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:18:22
16Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott0:18:51
17Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:19:55
18Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:21:36
19Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
20Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie0:22:17
21Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe0:23:18
22Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky0:23:44
23Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic0:25:45
24Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo0:25:52
25Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:29:03
26Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida0:29:44
27Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb0:29:56
28Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data0:30:21
29Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:32:22
30Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott0:39:56
31Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida0:42:41
32Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:44:13
33Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott0:50:50
34Arthur Vichot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:50:53
35Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie0:54:08
36Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:56:23
37Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo0:56:37
38David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:56:51
39Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:57:40
40Robert Gesink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:57:54
41Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors0:58:29
42Amael Moinard (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic0:58:35
43Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team1:00:49
44Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ1:03:04
45Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe1:05:20
46Maxime Bouet (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic1:07:36
47Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:08:44
48Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:08:51
49Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team1:09:56
50Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb1:10:01
51Michael Valgren (Den) Astana Pro Team1:10:03
52Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo1:11:09
53Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale1:12:39
54Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team1:14:11
55Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data1:15:21
56Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb1:16:54
57Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert1:17:29
58Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin1:18:34
59Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates1:19:40
60Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal1:19:46
61Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo1:20:12
62Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team1:20:47
63Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb1:22:14
64Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida1:22:21
65Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert1:23:23
66Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale1:23:36
67Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky1:24:30
68Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:25:58
69Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky1:28:35
70Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie1:29:06
71Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo1:29:12
72Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb1:35:41
73Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates1:36:23
74Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team1:37:35
75Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo1:37:36
76Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:37:56
77Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors1:39:34
78Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert1:39:49
79Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe1:39:59
80Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team1:40:32
81Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team1:41:00
82Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ1:42:49
83Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data1:43:59
84Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida1:45:16
85Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin1:45:59
86Paul Martens (Ger) LottoNL-Jumbo1:46:02
87Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie1:46:10
88Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data1:46:36
89Jerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie1:47:18
90Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic1:47:29
91Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale1:47:41
92Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin1:48:30
93Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert1:49:01
94Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe1:49:41
95Edward Theuns (Bel) Team Sunweb1:50:35
96Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic1:50:37
97Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert1:51:30
98Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida1:51:31
99Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:51:37
100Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky1:51:43
101Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal1:51:51
102Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott1:53:46
103Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data1:55:01
104John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo1:56:21
105Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team1:56:30
106Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo1:57:33
107Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors1:58:46
108Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal1:59:20
109Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale1:59:40
110Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates1:59:59
111Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe2:00:03
112Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe2:00:40
113Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale2:02:00
114Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team2:02:09
115Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic2:03:58
116Mathew Hayman (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott2:04:27
117Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott2:04:29
118Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic2:05:21
119Romain Hardy (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic2:06:34
120Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott2:07:25
121Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates2:08:12
122Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe2:09:59
123Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie2:10:16
124Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida2:11:12
125Simon Gerrans (Aus) BMC Racing Team2:11:31
126Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates2:12:37
127Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors2:13:02
128Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott2:13:36
129Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ2:16:02
130Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2:16:44
131Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert2:17:27
132Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert2:17:29
133Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe2:17:49
134Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale2:18:32
135Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale2:20:08
136Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ2:21:22
137Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ2:21:32
138Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky2:21:54
139Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates2:22:14
140Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2:22:23
141Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2:24:48
142Damien Gaudin (Fra) Direct Energie2:24:54
143Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors2:25:18
144Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates2:26:44
145Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal2:35:58
146Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo2:37:33
147Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ2:38:30
148Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data2:43:10
149Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo2:43:54
150Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale2:54:14

Points Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe452pts
2Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates170
3Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ133
4John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo128
5Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team115
6Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert100
7Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors89
8Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors84
9Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida76
10Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal71
11Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team70
12Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie69
13Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates68
14Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky63
15Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors63
16Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits52
17Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie52
18Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie51
19Jerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie50
20Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo50
21Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team47
22Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe47
23Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team43
24Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie43
25Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida43
26Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe43
27Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert43
28Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team40
29Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic40
30Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale39
31Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott39
32Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe38
33Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo35
34Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb34
35Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data33
36Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky32
37Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert32
38Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits32
39Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits32
40Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo31
41Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo30
42Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale28
43Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic28
44Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors28
45Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo27
46Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale26
47Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo26
48Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data25
49Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert24
50Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie24
51Michael Valgren (Den) Astana Pro Team23
52Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits23
53Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team23
54Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors21
55Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb21
56Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team20
57Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic20
58Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data20
59Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits19
60Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits19
61Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott18
62Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe18
63Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team17
64Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert17
65Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data17
66Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic17
67Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits16
68Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe16
69Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida15
70Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb15
71Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert15
72Damien Gaudin (Fra) Direct Energie15
73Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal15
74Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team14
75Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors14
76Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale13
77Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott11
78Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb11
79Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ11
80Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data10
81Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe10
82Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale10
83Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb9
84Arthur Vichot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ8
85Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott8
86Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ8
87David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ7
88Maxime Bouet (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic7
89Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida7
90Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott7
91Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team7
92Robert Gesink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo6
93Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert6
94Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo6
95Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale6
96Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe6
97Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits6
98Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors6
99Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team5
100Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale5
101Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team5
102Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ5
103Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb5
104Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo5
105Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team5
106Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin5
107Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida4
108Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin3
109Amael Moinard (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic3
110Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates3
111Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team3
112Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert2
113Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky2
114Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ2
115Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal2
116Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team1
117Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott1
118Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates1
119Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott-5

Mountains Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors92pts
2Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic70
3Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data66
4Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky30
5Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe28
6David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ25
7Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale23
8Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb23
9Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ22
10Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo20
11Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott19
12Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky16
13Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie15
14Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team15
15Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal14
16Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic14
17Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits13
18Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale12
19Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates12
20Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits11
21Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team10
22Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida10
23Robert Gesink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo10
24Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo8
25Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team8
26Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo8
27Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida6
28Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo6
29Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team6
30Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team6
31Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team5
32Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie4
33Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert4
34Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo4
35Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team4
36Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates3
37Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors3
38Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data3
39Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie2
40Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale2
41Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team2
42Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin2
43Michael Valgren (Den) Astana Pro Team2
44Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale2
45Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe2
46Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert1
47Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert1
48Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic1
49Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1
50Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida1
51Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale1
52Arthur Vichot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ1
53Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe1
54Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott1

Best Young Rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale63:07:15
2Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:02:27
3Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky0:06:16
4Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:26:45
5David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:39:23
6Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:43:21
7Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb0:52:33
8Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo1:02:44
9Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team1:03:19
10Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team1:23:32
11Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie1:28:42
12Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic1:30:01
13Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin1:31:02
14Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert1:34:02
15Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo1:40:05
16Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe1:42:35
17Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic1:47:53
18Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie1:52:48
19Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ1:58:34
20Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:59:16
21Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates2:04:46
22Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal2:18:30
23Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo2:20:05
24Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo2:26:26

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Movistar Team188:47:32
2Bahrain - Merida0:07:10
3Team Sky0:42:22
4Astana Pro Team0:47:43
5Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo0:52:00
6Team Sunweb1:17:38
7BMC Racing Team1:18:04
8Mitchelton - Scott1:22:31
9Ag2R La Mondiale1:29:19
10Quick - Step Floors1:35:25
11Direct Energie1:47:27
12Cofidis, Solutions Credits2:07:36
13Trek - Segafredo2:07:51
14Team EF Education First - Drapac P/B Cannondale2:20:01
15Groupama - Fdj2:23:33
16Team Fortuneo - Samsic2:29:48
17Bora - Hansgrohe2:37:58
18UAE Team Emirates2:39:58
19Team Katusha Alpecin2:41:25
20Wanty - Groupe Gobert2:43:08
21Team Dimension Data3:07:43
22Lotto Soudal4:22:47

