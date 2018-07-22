Image 1 of 45 Magnus Cort Nielsen wins stage 15 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 45 Peter sagan added to his lead in the points competition during stage 15 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 3 of 45 Pierre Latour in white after stage 15 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 4 of 45 Another day in polka dots for Julian Alaphillipe (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 5 of 45 Magnus Cort Nielsen on the Tour de France podium after winning stage 15 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 6 of 45 Rafal Majka's late attack earned the most combative prize for stage 15 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 7 of 45 Astana's Magnus Cort and Trek's Bauke Mollema (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 8 of 45 Magnus Cort Nielsen wins stage 15 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 9 of 45 Cort Nielsen, Mollema and Izagirre make their way to the finish near the end of stage 15 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 10 of 45 Bauke Mollema and Magnus Cort attack stage 15 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 11 of 45 Scenery along the route of stage 15 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 45 Julien Bernard and Lilian Calmejane on the attack during stage 15 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 13 of 45 Dan Martin tried a solo move during stage 15 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 14 of 45 Rafal Majka on the attack during stage 15 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 15 of 45 Bob Jungels grabs a mussette during stage 15 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 16 of 45 Toms Skujins and Damien Howson in the stage 15 breakaway (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 45 Ion Izaguirre ride sin the breakaway during stage 15 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 45 Paper Peter Sagan greets fans at the Bora-Hansgrohe team bus. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 45 Peter Sagan and Geraint Thomas chat before the start of stage 15 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 45 Peter Sagan in the breakaway during stage 15 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 45 Scenery along the route of stage 15 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 22 of 45 The peloton crosses a bridge during stage 15 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 23 of 45 Geraint Thomas in yellow during stage 15 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 24 of 45 Team Sky line up in front of Geraint Thomas at the Tour de France (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 25 of 45 Team Sky line up in front of Geraint Thomas at the Tour de France (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 26 of 45 Scenery along the route of stage 15 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 27 of 45 The peloton chases the breakaway during stage 15 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 28 of 45 Lilian Calmejane make a solo move during stage 15 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 29 of 45 BMC Racing's Greg Van Avermaet (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 30 of 45 Daryl Impey, Serge Pauwels and Silvan Dillier in the stage 15 breakaway (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 31 of 45 Niki Terpstra on the front of the stage 15 breakway (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 32 of 45 Scenery along the route of stage 15 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 33 of 45 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Wanty Groupe Gobert) and Arnaud Demare (Groupama-FDJ) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 34 of 45 Mitchelton-Scott's Adam Yates (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 35 of 45 Scenery along the route of stage 15 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 36 of 45 Pierre Latour gets ready for the start of stage 15 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 37 of 45 Gregor Muhlberger (Bora-Hansgrohe), Warren Barguil ( Fortuneo Samsic) and Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 38 of 45 Katusha's Nils Politt (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 39 of 45 Scenery along the route of stage 15 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 40 of 45 Pavel Kochetkov and Rory Sutherland in the stage 15 breakaway (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 41 of 45 Serge Pauwels (Dimension Data) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 42 of 45 AG2R's Silvan Dillier (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 43 of 45 The peloton in action during stage 15 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 44 of 45 Scenery along the route of stage 15 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 45 of 45 Team Sky riders fuel up during stage 15 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Magnus Cort (Astana) took the second consecutive stage win for Astana Sunday at the Tour de France, winning the sprint of a three-man group in the 15th stage to Carcassonne. Ion Izagirre (Bahrain-Merida) took second, with Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo) third.

Part of the large break that got away some 40km into the day, Cort made the selection on the day's only first category climb - the Pic de Nore, which peaked 41.5km from the line. As Rafał Majka (Bora-Hansgrohe) detonated the group with an attack midway up the mountain, Cort banded together with Mollema to keep in touch some 30 seconds back.

Several groups of the fractured break came together shortly after the descent, making a lead group of eight men, including Cort's teammate Michael Valgren. When the attacks for the stage win began, Cort made it to the lead group of three, just having to wait for the sprint to easily outclass the two men with him.

"It's amazing. It's what I've been dreaming of even before I started riding a bike," Cort said after the stage. "It's my first year here at the Tour and I'm so happy to take a victory. I have to thank my team a lot for giving me this chance and really believing in me - especially also with Michael [Valgren] in the final."

"It really was perfect and my sports directors had a really big belief in me. THey were the ones who came with this tactic many days ago, they already said that this is the stage for me. Everything worked out perfectly and I'm so happy."

The Team Sky-led peloton rolled in 13:11 down having enjoyed a largely drama-free day. The overall general classification remains unchanged heading into Monday's rest day, while Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Julian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step Floors) once again nabbed more points to add to their respective points and mountain classification leads.

How it happened

Stage 15 of the Tour, the final transition stage before the rest day and then the Pyrenees, ran 181.5km from Millau to Carcassonne ‒ possible ambush territory given the third, second and first category climbs en route.

First up, among the trio of sharp climbs that started the day, was the Côte de Luzençon (3.1km at 5.9 per cent) just 9km into the day. The category two Col de Sié (10.2km at 4.9 per cent) came after 64.5km, before a long and lumpy 'descent' into the valley before the main climb of the day - the 12.3km, 6.3 per cent Pic de Nore, which came after 140km. A largely downhill 41.5km to the finish followed, raising the possibility of a GC ambush on the climb.

A fast start to the day saw Thomas De Gendt (Lotto-Soudal) once again try to go at the gun. Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) also tried an early move but neither made it away. Meanwhile Arnaud Dé-mare (Groupama-FDJ) was among the first to drop from the peloton, losing contact on the early third category climb.

Before a break was established, Julian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step Floors) leapt out to take the maxi-mum two points on said climb. A large number of attacks were launched soon after, but the Team Sky-led peloton weren't keen to let anything go in the first 20km.

A large break was only allowed away over 40km into the day, with the gap soon zooming up to over three minutes. It was made up of Peter Sagan, Paweł Poljański and Rafał Majka (all Bora-Hansgrohe); Lilian Calmejane and Fabien Grellier (both Direct Énergie); Greg Van Avermaet (BMC); Bauke Mollema, Julian Bernard and Toms Skujiņš (all Trek-Segafredo); Serge Pauwels (Dimension Data); Dome-nico Pozzovivo, Sonny Colbrelli and Ion Izagirre (all Bahrain-Merida); Daniel Martínez (Education First-Drapac); Daryl Impey and Damien Howson (both Mitchelton-Scott); Arthur Vichot (Groupama-FDJ); Amaël Moinard and Florian Vachon (Fortuneo-Samsic); Magnus Cort and Michael Valgren (both Astana); Jesús Herrada (Cofidis); Nikias Arndt (Team Sunweb); Imanol Erviti, Marc Soler and Daniele Bennati (all Movistar); Silvan Dillier (AG2R La Mondiale); and Niki Terpstra (Quick-Step Floors).

As the break hit the day's second climb - the Col de Sié - they rode into the department Tarn, home of Calmejane. The Frenchman attacked on the climb, ensuring he led the Tour into his home region, collecting the mountain points but finding himself all alone with over 110km to go and a 1:15 advantage.

Just 10 kilometres later, Calmejane dropped back to the break, realising such a long solo was probably not wise move after all. That wasn't the end of the attacks though, as his teammate Grellier was very active over the next 20km. He eventually got away with Bernard just before the day's intermediate sprint, situated at the base of the Pic de Nore began.

Midway up the climb, with 50km to race, the duo enjoyed a 1:30 advantage over the remainder of the break, and a gap of over 13 minutes back to the peloton. It soon evaporated though, with Majka attacking from the break while Dan Martin (UAE Team Emirates) went on the offensive back in the peloton.

The Pole led over the top, battling the crosswinds on the exposed section of road at the top of climb. Cort and Mollema gave pursuit 25 seconds back, while a group consisting of Calmejane, Skujiņš, Pozzovivo, Izagirre and Valgren lay a further 15 seconds in arrears. Dan Martin crested the peak 12 minutes later, a minute ahead of the peloton but facing a lonely 40km run to the finish.

A regrouping at the front with 15km to go saw the lead group swell to eight as Martin's effort came to an end after the at the same time, with more exposed and windy roads leading to the finish in Carcassonne. Heading inside the last 10km, the break began to attack one another.

After Pozzovivo kicked off the festivities, a group of three emerged, with Cort, Izagirre and Mollema making it to the front of the race. Despite an attempt from Izagirre to get away, the Astana sprinter was always the favourite to win.

Cort led from the front, checking around for any flyers from behind, and went on to launch his sprint as Izagirre went first with 250 metres to go. More or less the confirmed stage winner as soon as he made the front group, all that was left was to confirm it.

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team 4:25:52 2 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 3 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:02 4 Michael Valgren (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:00:29 5 Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:34 6 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 7 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 8 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:37 9 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:02:31 10 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 11 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 12 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors 13 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team 14 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie 15 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 16 Amael Moinard (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 17 Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott 18 Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie 19 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 20 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 21 Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 22 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 23 Arthur Vichot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 24 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 0:06:07 25 Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 0:08:13 26 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 27 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 0:13:11 28 Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky 29 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky 30 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky 31 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 32 Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 33 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 34 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb 35 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb 36 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 37 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 38 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 39 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 40 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 41 Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team 42 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 43 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 44 Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team 45 Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 46 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 47 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 48 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates 49 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 50 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 51 Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 52 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 53 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 54 Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 55 Robert Gesink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 56 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 57 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 58 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 59 Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates 60 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 61 Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo 62 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 63 Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors 64 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 65 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 66 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky 67 Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 68 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 69 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 70 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 71 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 72 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie 73 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 74 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 0:15:40 75 Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb 76 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 77 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 78 Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:17:55 79 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ 80 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 81 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 82 Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 83 Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb 84 Paul Martens (Ger) LottoNL-Jumbo 85 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 86 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 87 Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin 88 Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 89 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 90 Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 91 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 92 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 93 Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates 94 Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 95 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates 96 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie 97 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 98 Edward Theuns (Bel) Team Sunweb 99 Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 100 Romain Hardy (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 101 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 102 Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 103 Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:18:01 104 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:21:44 105 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 106 Simon Gerrans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 107 Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data 0:22:17 108 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:23:36 109 Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 110 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 111 Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 112 Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 113 Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 114 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 115 Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 116 Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 117 Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 118 Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 119 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 120 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 121 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 122 Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 123 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 124 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 125 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 126 Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 127 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 128 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 129 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 130 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ 131 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 132 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 133 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 134 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 135 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 136 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Direct Energie 137 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 138 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 139 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ 140 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors 141 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 142 Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 143 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 144 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida 145 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 146 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 147 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo 148 Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 149 Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data 150 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie DSQ Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky

Sprint 1 - 121.5km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 20 pts 2 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie 17 3 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 15 4 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 13 5 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 11 6 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 10 7 Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott 9 8 Arthur Vichot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 8 9 Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 7 10 Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 6 11 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 5 12 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 4 13 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team 3 14 Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie 2 15 Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team 1

Sprint 2 - 181.5km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team 30 pts 2 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 25 3 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 22 4 Michael Valgren (Den) Astana Pro Team 19 5 Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 17 6 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 15 7 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 13 8 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 11 9 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 9 10 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 7 11 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 6 12 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors 5 13 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team 4 14 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie 3 15 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 2

KOM 1 - 9km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 2 pts 2 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 1

KOM 2 - 64.5km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 5 pts 2 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 3 3 Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 2 4 Arthur Vichot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1

KOM 3 - 140km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 10 pts 2 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 8 3 Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team 6 4 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 4 5 Michael Valgren (Den) Astana Pro Team 2 6 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 1

Most Combative # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe

Best Young Rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team 4:25:52 2 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie 0:02:31 3 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 4 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 0:06:07 5 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky 0:13:11 6 Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 7 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 8 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 9 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 10 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 11 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 12 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:17:55 13 Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 14 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 15 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie 16 Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 17 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 18 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:23:36 19 Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 20 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 21 Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 22 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 23 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 24 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Trek - Segafredo 13:20:43 2 Direct Energie 0:02:29 3 Astana Pro Team 0:10:33 4 Bahrain - Merida 0:10:38 5 Bora - Hansgrohe 0:13:12 6 Movistar Team 0:13:44 7 Mitchelton - Scott 0:15:06 8 Team Fortuneo - Samsic 0:20:48 9 Team Sunweb 0:25:46 10 BMC Racing Team 11 Quick - Step Floors 12 Groupama - Fdj 13 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 14 Team EF Education First - Drapac P/B Cannondale 0:30:30 15 Team Sky 0:36:26 16 Wanty - Groupe Gobert 17 Ag2R La Mondiale 18 Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo 19 UAE Team Emirates 0:41:10 20 Team Dimension Data 0:45:17 21 Team Katusha Alpecin 0:45:54 22 Lotto Soudal 1:00:08

General Classification after stage 15 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 62:49:47 2 Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky 0:01:39 3 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:01:50 4 Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:02:38 5 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:21 6 Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team 0:03:42 7 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:03:57 8 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:04:23 9 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:06:14 10 Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates 0:06:54 11 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 0:09:36 12 Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors 0:09:53 13 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:10:01 14 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:17:28 15 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:18:22 16 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 0:18:51 17 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:19:55 18 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:21:36 19 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 20 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 0:22:17 21 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:23:18 22 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky 0:23:44 23 Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 0:25:45 24 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:25:52 25 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:29:03 26 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 0:29:44 27 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:29:56 28 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 0:30:21 29 Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:32:22 30 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 0:39:56 31 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 0:42:41 32 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:44:13 33 Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott 0:50:50 34 Arthur Vichot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:50:53 35 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie 0:54:08 36 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:56:23 37 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 0:56:37 38 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:56:51 39 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:57:40 40 Robert Gesink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:57:54 41 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 0:58:29 42 Amael Moinard (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 0:58:35 43 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1:00:49 44 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1:03:04 45 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:05:20 46 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 1:07:36 47 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:08:44 48 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:08:51 49 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 1:09:56 50 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 1:10:01 51 Michael Valgren (Den) Astana Pro Team 1:10:03 52 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 1:11:09 53 Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 1:12:39 54 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 1:14:11 55 Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data 1:15:21 56 Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb 1:16:54 57 Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 1:17:29 58 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 1:18:34 59 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates 1:19:40 60 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:19:46 61 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 1:20:12 62 Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team 1:20:47 63 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 1:22:14 64 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 1:22:21 65 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 1:23:23 66 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 1:23:36 67 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 1:24:30 68 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:25:58 69 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky 1:28:35 70 Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie 1:29:06 71 Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 1:29:12 72 Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb 1:35:41 73 Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates 1:36:23 74 Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team 1:37:35 75 Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 1:37:36 76 Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:37:56 77 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 1:39:34 78 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 1:39:49 79 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:39:59 80 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 1:40:32 81 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 1:41:00 82 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ 1:42:49 83 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 1:43:59 84 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 1:45:16 85 Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin 1:45:59 86 Paul Martens (Ger) LottoNL-Jumbo 1:46:02 87 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie 1:46:10 88 Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data 1:46:36 89 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie 1:47:18 90 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 1:47:29 91 Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 1:47:41 92 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 1:48:30 93 Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 1:49:01 94 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:49:41 95 Edward Theuns (Bel) Team Sunweb 1:50:35 96 Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 1:50:37 97 Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 1:51:30 98 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 1:51:31 99 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:51:37 100 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky 1:51:43 101 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:51:51 102 Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 1:53:46 103 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 1:55:01 104 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 1:56:21 105 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1:56:30 106 Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 1:57:33 107 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors 1:58:46 108 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 1:59:20 109 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 1:59:40 110 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 1:59:59 111 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 2:00:03 112 Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 2:00:40 113 Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 2:02:00 114 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team 2:02:09 115 Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 2:03:58 116 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 2:04:27 117 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 2:04:29 118 Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 2:05:21 119 Romain Hardy (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 2:06:34 120 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 2:07:25 121 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates 2:08:12 122 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 2:09:59 123 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie 2:10:16 124 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida 2:11:12 125 Simon Gerrans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 2:11:31 126 Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 2:12:37 127 Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 2:13:02 128 Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 2:13:36 129 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 2:16:02 130 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2:16:44 131 Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 2:17:27 132 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 2:17:29 133 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 2:17:49 134 Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 2:18:32 135 Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 2:20:08 136 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 2:21:22 137 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ 2:21:32 138 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 2:21:54 139 Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 2:22:14 140 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2:22:23 141 Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2:24:48 142 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Direct Energie 2:24:54 143 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors 2:25:18 144 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 2:26:44 145 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2:35:58 146 Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 2:37:33 147 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ 2:38:30 148 Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 2:43:10 149 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo 2:43:54 150 Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 2:54:14

Points Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 452 pts 2 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 170 3 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 133 4 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 128 5 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 115 6 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 100 7 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 89 8 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 84 9 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 76 10 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 71 11 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 70 12 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 69 13 Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates 68 14 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 63 15 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 63 16 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 52 17 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie 52 18 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie 51 19 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie 50 20 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 50 21 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 47 22 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 47 23 Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team 43 24 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie 43 25 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 43 26 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 43 27 Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 43 28 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 40 29 Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 40 30 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 39 31 Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott 39 32 Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 38 33 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 35 34 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb 34 35 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 33 36 Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky 32 37 Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 32 38 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 32 39 Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 32 40 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 31 41 Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo 30 42 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 28 43 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 28 44 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors 28 45 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 27 46 Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 26 47 Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 26 48 Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data 25 49 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 24 50 Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie 24 51 Michael Valgren (Den) Astana Pro Team 23 52 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 23 53 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 23 54 Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors 21 55 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 21 56 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 20 57 Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 20 58 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 20 59 Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 19 60 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 19 61 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 18 62 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 18 63 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 17 64 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 17 65 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 17 66 Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 17 67 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 16 68 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 16 69 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 15 70 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb 15 71 Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 15 72 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Direct Energie 15 73 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 15 74 Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team 14 75 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors 14 76 Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 13 77 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 11 78 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 11 79 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ 11 80 Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data 10 81 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 10 82 Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 10 83 Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb 9 84 Arthur Vichot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 8 85 Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 8 86 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 8 87 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 7 88 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 7 89 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 7 90 Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 7 91 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team 7 92 Robert Gesink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 6 93 Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 6 94 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 6 95 Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 6 96 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 6 97 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 6 98 Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 6 99 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 5 100 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 5 101 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 5 102 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 5 103 Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb 5 104 Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 5 105 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 5 106 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 5 107 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 4 108 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 3 109 Amael Moinard (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 3 110 Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates 3 111 Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team 3 112 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 2 113 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky 2 114 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ 2 115 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2 116 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 1 117 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 1 118 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates 1 119 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott -5

Mountains Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 92 pts 2 Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 70 3 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 66 4 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 30 5 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 28 6 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 25 7 Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 23 8 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb 23 9 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 22 10 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 20 11 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 19 12 Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky 16 13 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 15 14 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 15 15 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 14 16 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 14 17 Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 13 18 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 12 19 Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates 12 20 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 11 21 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 10 22 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 10 23 Robert Gesink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 10 24 Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 8 25 Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team 8 26 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 8 27 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 6 28 Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo 6 29 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 6 30 Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team 6 31 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 5 32 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie 4 33 Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 4 34 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 4 35 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 4 36 Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates 3 37 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 3 38 Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data 3 39 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie 2 40 Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 2 41 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 2 42 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 2 43 Michael Valgren (Den) Astana Pro Team 2 44 Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 2 45 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 2 46 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 1 47 Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 1 48 Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 1 49 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1 50 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 1 51 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 1 52 Arthur Vichot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1 53 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 1 54 Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 1

Best Young Rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 63:07:15 2 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:02:27 3 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky 0:06:16 4 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:26:45 5 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:39:23 6 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:43:21 7 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 0:52:33 8 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 1:02:44 9 Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team 1:03:19 10 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 1:23:32 11 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie 1:28:42 12 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 1:30:01 13 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 1:31:02 14 Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 1:34:02 15 Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 1:40:05 16 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:42:35 17 Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 1:47:53 18 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie 1:52:48 19 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1:58:34 20 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:59:16 21 Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 2:04:46 22 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2:18:30 23 Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 2:20:05 24 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo 2:26:26