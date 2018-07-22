Tour de France: Magnus Cort wins stage 15 in Carcassonne
Thomas keeps the yellow jersey as the bunch finishes more than 13 minutes down
Stage 15: Millau - Carcassonne
Magnus Cort (Astana) took the second consecutive stage win for Astana Sunday at the Tour de France, winning the sprint of a three-man group in the 15th stage to Carcassonne. Ion Izagirre (Bahrain-Merida) took second, with Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo) third.
Part of the large break that got away some 40km into the day, Cort made the selection on the day's only first category climb - the Pic de Nore, which peaked 41.5km from the line. As Rafał Majka (Bora-Hansgrohe) detonated the group with an attack midway up the mountain, Cort banded together with Mollema to keep in touch some 30 seconds back.
Several groups of the fractured break came together shortly after the descent, making a lead group of eight men, including Cort's teammate Michael Valgren. When the attacks for the stage win began, Cort made it to the lead group of three, just having to wait for the sprint to easily outclass the two men with him.
"It's amazing. It's what I've been dreaming of even before I started riding a bike," Cort said after the stage. "It's my first year here at the Tour and I'm so happy to take a victory. I have to thank my team a lot for giving me this chance and really believing in me - especially also with Michael [Valgren] in the final."
"It really was perfect and my sports directors had a really big belief in me. THey were the ones who came with this tactic many days ago, they already said that this is the stage for me. Everything worked out perfectly and I'm so happy."
The Team Sky-led peloton rolled in 13:11 down having enjoyed a largely drama-free day. The overall general classification remains unchanged heading into Monday's rest day, while Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Julian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step Floors) once again nabbed more points to add to their respective points and mountain classification leads.
How it happened
Stage 15 of the Tour, the final transition stage before the rest day and then the Pyrenees, ran 181.5km from Millau to Carcassonne ‒ possible ambush territory given the third, second and first category climbs en route.
First up, among the trio of sharp climbs that started the day, was the Côte de Luzençon (3.1km at 5.9 per cent) just 9km into the day. The category two Col de Sié (10.2km at 4.9 per cent) came after 64.5km, before a long and lumpy 'descent' into the valley before the main climb of the day - the 12.3km, 6.3 per cent Pic de Nore, which came after 140km. A largely downhill 41.5km to the finish followed, raising the possibility of a GC ambush on the climb.
A fast start to the day saw Thomas De Gendt (Lotto-Soudal) once again try to go at the gun. Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) also tried an early move but neither made it away. Meanwhile Arnaud Dé-mare (Groupama-FDJ) was among the first to drop from the peloton, losing contact on the early third category climb.
Before a break was established, Julian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step Floors) leapt out to take the maxi-mum two points on said climb. A large number of attacks were launched soon after, but the Team Sky-led peloton weren't keen to let anything go in the first 20km.
A large break was only allowed away over 40km into the day, with the gap soon zooming up to over three minutes. It was made up of Peter Sagan, Paweł Poljański and Rafał Majka (all Bora-Hansgrohe); Lilian Calmejane and Fabien Grellier (both Direct Énergie); Greg Van Avermaet (BMC); Bauke Mollema, Julian Bernard and Toms Skujiņš (all Trek-Segafredo); Serge Pauwels (Dimension Data); Dome-nico Pozzovivo, Sonny Colbrelli and Ion Izagirre (all Bahrain-Merida); Daniel Martínez (Education First-Drapac); Daryl Impey and Damien Howson (both Mitchelton-Scott); Arthur Vichot (Groupama-FDJ); Amaël Moinard and Florian Vachon (Fortuneo-Samsic); Magnus Cort and Michael Valgren (both Astana); Jesús Herrada (Cofidis); Nikias Arndt (Team Sunweb); Imanol Erviti, Marc Soler and Daniele Bennati (all Movistar); Silvan Dillier (AG2R La Mondiale); and Niki Terpstra (Quick-Step Floors).
As the break hit the day's second climb - the Col de Sié - they rode into the department Tarn, home of Calmejane. The Frenchman attacked on the climb, ensuring he led the Tour into his home region, collecting the mountain points but finding himself all alone with over 110km to go and a 1:15 advantage.
Just 10 kilometres later, Calmejane dropped back to the break, realising such a long solo was probably not wise move after all. That wasn't the end of the attacks though, as his teammate Grellier was very active over the next 20km. He eventually got away with Bernard just before the day's intermediate sprint, situated at the base of the Pic de Nore began.
Midway up the climb, with 50km to race, the duo enjoyed a 1:30 advantage over the remainder of the break, and a gap of over 13 minutes back to the peloton. It soon evaporated though, with Majka attacking from the break while Dan Martin (UAE Team Emirates) went on the offensive back in the peloton.
The Pole led over the top, battling the crosswinds on the exposed section of road at the top of climb. Cort and Mollema gave pursuit 25 seconds back, while a group consisting of Calmejane, Skujiņš, Pozzovivo, Izagirre and Valgren lay a further 15 seconds in arrears. Dan Martin crested the peak 12 minutes later, a minute ahead of the peloton but facing a lonely 40km run to the finish.
A regrouping at the front with 15km to go saw the lead group swell to eight as Martin's effort came to an end after the at the same time, with more exposed and windy roads leading to the finish in Carcassonne. Heading inside the last 10km, the break began to attack one another.
After Pozzovivo kicked off the festivities, a group of three emerged, with Cort, Izagirre and Mollema making it to the front of the race. Despite an attempt from Izagirre to get away, the Astana sprinter was always the favourite to win.
Cort led from the front, checking around for any flyers from behind, and went on to launch his sprint as Izagirre went first with 250 metres to go. More or less the confirmed stage winner as soon as he made the front group, all that was left was to confirm it.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team
|4:25:52
|2
|Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|3
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:02
|4
|Michael Valgren (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:29
|5
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:34
|6
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|7
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|8
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:37
|9
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:02:31
|10
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|11
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|12
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
|13
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team
|14
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
|15
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|16
|Amael Moinard (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|17
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott
|18
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
|19
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|20
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|21
|Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|22
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|23
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|24
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:06:07
|25
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|0:08:13
|26
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|27
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|0:13:11
|28
|Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|29
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky
|30
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
|31
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|32
|Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|33
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|34
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb
|35
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
|36
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|37
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|38
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|39
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|40
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|41
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team
|42
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|43
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|44
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|45
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|46
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|47
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|48
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates
|49
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|50
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|51
|Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|52
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|53
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|54
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|55
|Robert Gesink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|56
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|57
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|58
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|59
|Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
|60
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|61
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo
|62
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|63
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
|64
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|65
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|66
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|67
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|68
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|69
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|70
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|71
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|72
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|73
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|74
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:15:40
|75
|Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb
|76
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|77
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|78
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:17:55
|79
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ
|80
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|81
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|82
|Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|83
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
|84
|Paul Martens (Ger) LottoNL-Jumbo
|85
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|86
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|87
|Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin
|88
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|89
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|90
|Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|91
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|92
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|93
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|94
|Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|95
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates
|96
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|97
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|98
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Team Sunweb
|99
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|100
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|101
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|102
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|103
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:18:01
|104
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:21:44
|105
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|106
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|107
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data
|0:22:17
|108
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:23:36
|109
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|110
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|111
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|112
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|113
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|114
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|115
|Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|116
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|117
|Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|118
|Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|119
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|120
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|121
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|122
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|123
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|124
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|125
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|126
|Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|127
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|128
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|129
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|130
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ
|131
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|132
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|133
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|134
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|135
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|136
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Direct Energie
|137
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|138
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|139
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ
|140
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
|141
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|142
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|143
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|144
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
|145
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|146
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|147
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo
|148
|Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|149
|Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data
|150
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie
|DSQ
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|20
|pts
|2
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
|17
|3
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|15
|4
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|13
|5
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|11
|6
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|10
|7
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott
|9
|8
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|8
|9
|Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|7
|10
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|11
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|5
|12
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|4
|13
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team
|3
|14
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
|2
|15
|Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team
|30
|pts
|2
|Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|25
|3
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|22
|4
|Michael Valgren (Den) Astana Pro Team
|19
|5
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|17
|6
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|15
|7
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|13
|8
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|11
|9
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|9
|10
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|7
|11
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|6
|12
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
|5
|13
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team
|4
|14
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
|3
|15
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|2
|pts
|2
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|5
|pts
|2
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|3
|3
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|2
|4
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|10
|pts
|2
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|8
|3
|Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team
|6
|4
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|4
|5
|Michael Valgren (Den) Astana Pro Team
|2
|6
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team
|4:25:52
|2
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:02:31
|3
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|4
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:06:07
|5
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
|0:13:11
|6
|Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|7
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|8
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|9
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|10
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|11
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|12
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:17:55
|13
|Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|14
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|15
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|16
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|17
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|18
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:23:36
|19
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|20
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|21
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|22
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|23
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|24
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Trek - Segafredo
|13:20:43
|2
|Direct Energie
|0:02:29
|3
|Astana Pro Team
|0:10:33
|4
|Bahrain - Merida
|0:10:38
|5
|Bora - Hansgrohe
|0:13:12
|6
|Movistar Team
|0:13:44
|7
|Mitchelton - Scott
|0:15:06
|8
|Team Fortuneo - Samsic
|0:20:48
|9
|Team Sunweb
|0:25:46
|10
|BMC Racing Team
|11
|Quick - Step Floors
|12
|Groupama - Fdj
|13
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|14
|Team EF Education First - Drapac P/B Cannondale
|0:30:30
|15
|Team Sky
|0:36:26
|16
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|17
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|18
|Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo
|19
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:41:10
|20
|Team Dimension Data
|0:45:17
|21
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|0:45:54
|22
|Lotto Soudal
|1:00:08
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|62:49:47
|2
|Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|0:01:39
|3
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:01:50
|4
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:02:38
|5
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:21
|6
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:03:42
|7
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:03:57
|8
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:04:23
|9
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:06:14
|10
|Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
|0:06:54
|11
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:09:36
|12
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
|0:09:53
|13
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:10:01
|14
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:17:28
|15
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:18:22
|16
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:18:51
|17
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:19:55
|18
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:21:36
|19
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|20
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:22:17
|21
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:23:18
|22
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
|0:23:44
|23
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|0:25:45
|24
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:25:52
|25
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:29:03
|26
|Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|0:29:44
|27
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:29:56
|28
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|0:30:21
|29
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:32:22
|30
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:39:56
|31
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|0:42:41
|32
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:44:13
|33
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:50:50
|34
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:50:53
|35
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:54:08
|36
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:56:23
|37
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|0:56:37
|38
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:56:51
|39
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:57:40
|40
|Robert Gesink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:57:54
|41
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|0:58:29
|42
|Amael Moinard (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|0:58:35
|43
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1:00:49
|44
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|1:03:04
|45
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1:05:20
|46
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|1:07:36
|47
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:08:44
|48
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:08:51
|49
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|1:09:56
|50
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|1:10:01
|51
|Michael Valgren (Den) Astana Pro Team
|1:10:03
|52
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|1:11:09
|53
|Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:12:39
|54
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|1:14:11
|55
|Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data
|1:15:21
|56
|Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb
|1:16:54
|57
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|1:17:29
|58
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|1:18:34
|59
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates
|1:19:40
|60
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:19:46
|61
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|1:20:12
|62
|Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team
|1:20:47
|63
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|1:22:14
|64
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|1:22:21
|65
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|1:23:23
|66
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:23:36
|67
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|1:24:30
|68
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:25:58
|69
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|1:28:35
|70
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
|1:29:06
|71
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|1:29:12
|72
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
|1:35:41
|73
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|1:36:23
|74
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|1:37:35
|75
|Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|1:37:36
|76
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:37:56
|77
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|1:39:34
|78
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|1:39:49
|79
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1:39:59
|80
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:40:32
|81
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:41:00
|82
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ
|1:42:49
|83
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|1:43:59
|84
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|1:45:16
|85
|Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin
|1:45:59
|86
|Paul Martens (Ger) LottoNL-Jumbo
|1:46:02
|87
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|1:46:10
|88
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data
|1:46:36
|89
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie
|1:47:18
|90
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|1:47:29
|91
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:47:41
|92
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|1:48:30
|93
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|1:49:01
|94
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1:49:41
|95
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Team Sunweb
|1:50:35
|96
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|1:50:37
|97
|Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|1:51:30
|98
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|1:51:31
|99
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:51:37
|100
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky
|1:51:43
|101
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:51:51
|102
|Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|1:53:46
|103
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|1:55:01
|104
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|1:56:21
|105
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1:56:30
|106
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|1:57:33
|107
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
|1:58:46
|108
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|1:59:20
|109
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|1:59:40
|110
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|1:59:59
|111
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2:00:03
|112
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2:00:40
|113
|Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|2:02:00
|114
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team
|2:02:09
|115
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|2:03:58
|116
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|2:04:27
|117
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|2:04:29
|118
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|2:05:21
|119
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|2:06:34
|120
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|2:07:25
|121
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates
|2:08:12
|122
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2:09:59
|123
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
|2:10:16
|124
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
|2:11:12
|125
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|2:11:31
|126
|Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|2:12:37
|127
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|2:13:02
|128
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|2:13:36
|129
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|2:16:02
|130
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2:16:44
|131
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|2:17:27
|132
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|2:17:29
|133
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2:17:49
|134
|Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|2:18:32
|135
|Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|2:20:08
|136
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|2:21:22
|137
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ
|2:21:32
|138
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|2:21:54
|139
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|2:22:14
|140
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2:22:23
|141
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2:24:48
|142
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Direct Energie
|2:24:54
|143
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
|2:25:18
|144
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|2:26:44
|145
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2:35:58
|146
|Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|2:37:33
|147
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ
|2:38:30
|148
|Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|2:43:10
|149
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo
|2:43:54
|150
|Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|2:54:14
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|452
|pts
|2
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|170
|3
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|133
|4
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|128
|5
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|115
|6
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|100
|7
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|89
|8
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|84
|9
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|76
|10
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|71
|11
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|70
|12
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|69
|13
|Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
|68
|14
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|63
|15
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|63
|16
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|52
|17
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|52
|18
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
|51
|19
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie
|50
|20
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|50
|21
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|47
|22
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|47
|23
|Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team
|43
|24
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|43
|25
|Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|43
|26
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|43
|27
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|43
|28
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|40
|29
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|40
|30
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|39
|31
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott
|39
|32
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|38
|33
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|35
|34
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
|34
|35
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|33
|36
|Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|32
|37
|Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|32
|38
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|32
|39
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|32
|40
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|31
|41
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo
|30
|42
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|28
|43
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|28
|44
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
|28
|45
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|27
|46
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|26
|47
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|26
|48
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data
|25
|49
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|24
|50
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
|24
|51
|Michael Valgren (Den) Astana Pro Team
|23
|52
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|23
|53
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|23
|54
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
|21
|55
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|21
|56
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|20
|57
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|20
|58
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|20
|59
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|19
|60
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|19
|61
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|18
|62
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|18
|63
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|17
|64
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|17
|65
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|17
|66
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|17
|67
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|16
|68
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|16
|69
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|15
|70
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb
|15
|71
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|15
|72
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Direct Energie
|15
|73
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|15
|74
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team
|14
|75
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
|14
|76
|Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|13
|77
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
|11
|78
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|11
|79
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ
|11
|80
|Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data
|10
|81
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|10
|82
|Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|10
|83
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
|9
|84
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|8
|85
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|8
|86
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|8
|87
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|7
|88
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|7
|89
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|7
|90
|Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|7
|91
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team
|7
|92
|Robert Gesink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|6
|93
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|6
|94
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|6
|95
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|96
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|6
|97
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|6
|98
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|6
|99
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|5
|100
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|5
|101
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|5
|102
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|5
|103
|Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb
|5
|104
|Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|5
|105
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|5
|106
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|5
|107
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|4
|108
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|3
|109
|Amael Moinard (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|3
|110
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|3
|111
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|3
|112
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|2
|113
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
|2
|114
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ
|2
|115
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2
|116
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|1
|117
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|1
|118
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates
|1
|119
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|-5
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|92
|pts
|2
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|70
|3
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|66
|4
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|30
|5
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|28
|6
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|25
|7
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|23
|8
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
|23
|9
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|22
|10
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|20
|11
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
|19
|12
|Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|16
|13
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|15
|14
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|15
|15
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|14
|16
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|14
|17
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|13
|18
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|19
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|12
|20
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|11
|21
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|10
|22
|Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|10
|23
|Robert Gesink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|10
|24
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|8
|25
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team
|8
|26
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|8
|27
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|6
|28
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo
|6
|29
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|30
|Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team
|6
|31
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|5
|32
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|4
|33
|Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|4
|34
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|4
|35
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|4
|36
|Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
|3
|37
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|3
|38
|Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data
|3
|39
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
|2
|40
|Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|2
|41
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|2
|42
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|2
|43
|Michael Valgren (Den) Astana Pro Team
|2
|44
|Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|45
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2
|46
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|1
|47
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|1
|48
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|1
|49
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|50
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|1
|51
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|1
|52
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|1
|53
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1
|54
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|63:07:15
|2
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:02:27
|3
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
|0:06:16
|4
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:26:45
|5
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:39:23
|6
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:43:21
|7
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|0:52:33
|8
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|1:02:44
|9
|Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team
|1:03:19
|10
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:23:32
|11
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|1:28:42
|12
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|1:30:01
|13
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|1:31:02
|14
|Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|1:34:02
|15
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|1:40:05
|16
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1:42:35
|17
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|1:47:53
|18
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
|1:52:48
|19
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|1:58:34
|20
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:59:16
|21
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|2:04:46
|22
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2:18:30
|23
|Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|2:20:05
|24
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo
|2:26:26
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Movistar Team
|188:47:32
|2
|Bahrain - Merida
|0:07:10
|3
|Team Sky
|0:42:22
|4
|Astana Pro Team
|0:47:43
|5
|Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo
|0:52:00
|6
|Team Sunweb
|1:17:38
|7
|BMC Racing Team
|1:18:04
|8
|Mitchelton - Scott
|1:22:31
|9
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|1:29:19
|10
|Quick - Step Floors
|1:35:25
|11
|Direct Energie
|1:47:27
|12
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2:07:36
|13
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:07:51
|14
|Team EF Education First - Drapac P/B Cannondale
|2:20:01
|15
|Groupama - Fdj
|2:23:33
|16
|Team Fortuneo - Samsic
|2:29:48
|17
|Bora - Hansgrohe
|2:37:58
|18
|UAE Team Emirates
|2:39:58
|19
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|2:41:25
|20
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|2:43:08
|21
|Team Dimension Data
|3:07:43
|22
|Lotto Soudal
|4:22:47
