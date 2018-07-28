Tour de France: Stage 20 finish line quotes

Image 1 of 7 World champion Tom Dumoulin (Sunweb) and yellow jersey Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) wait for their time trial during stage 20 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 7 Tom Dumoulin and Geraint Thomas ahead of the stage 20 time trial at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 3 of 7 Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) stage 20 time trial at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 4 of 7 Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) stage 20 time trial at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 5 of 7 Primoz Roglic (LottoNL-Jumbo) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 6 of 7 Chris Froome (Team Sky) starts time stage 20 time trial at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 7 of 7 Tom Dumoulin (Sunweb) during the stage 20 time trial at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images)

Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) - Overall race leader

I can't believe it. I'm welling up, man. I don't know what to say. It's just... overwhelming. I didn't think about it all race, and now suddenly... I won the Tour, man! Ah...

I felt good, I felt strong. I felt really good actually. I heard I was up and maybe I was pushing it a bit hard on some of those corners. Nico [Portal - Sky DS] told me to relax, take it easy and just make sure I won the Tour. And that's what I did. I can't speak. It's just incredible. I believed I could beat the guys here but to do it on the biggest stage of all, over three weeks... it's insane. The last time I cried was when I got married... I don't know what's happened to me...

And with that, he breaks down and can't continue the interview

Tom Dumoulin (Sunweb) - stage 20 winner

[On winning the time trial] Ah that's crazy! I didn't know anything about the split times. I still thought Froome was one second ahead of me when I crossed the line. Everyone was saying I was second by one second. That's crazy. Wow! What an amazing last day. I was so nervous. This morning we found out that we lost the skinsuit, so Exteondo, our sponsor, they’re from the Basque Country on the Spanish side and they made a new one - they were sewing it this morning! I'm forever thankful because otherwise I wound't have been finishing in this beautiful world champion's jersey.

It's crazy! I has such a hard time yesterday, and all my frustration came out at the finish. Today I cannot believe this. It’s amazing. One second...!

[More on the world champion skinsuit getting lost] My skinsuit got lost. I always give some stuff at the beginning of the Tour to the bus or the truck so that I don't need to carry it around for three weeks. My bag with all my skinsuit and everything got lost. It was a bit of a panic but Etxeondo, our clothing sponsor, saved my life brought in a new one this morning. They actually made it, because they are in the Spanish Basque Country, and it was crazy. It's all good now. (Eurosport)

I did what I could. I'm happy with it. I had good feelings, and I produced good power. It was what we could manage at the moment. For sure there are no regrets. It has been a crazy Tour. I'm really happy and proud.

Half the course is all about how well you've recovered after so many stages, and for sure I was motivated to do it well because it's pretty much the last day that I could show myself in this race. (Eurosport)