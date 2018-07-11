Image 1 of 48 Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) wins stage 5 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 48 World champion Peter Sagan wins the fifth stage at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 3 of 48 The peloton during stage 5 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 48 Fans during stage 5 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 48 Yellow jersey Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) during stage 5 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 48 The peloton during stage 5 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 48 Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) wins stage 5 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 48 The bunch sprint at stage 5 of the Tour de France (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 48 Toms Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) tightened his grip on the green jersey by claiming stage 5 of the Tour de France with a resounding sprint on the uphill finale in Quimper. The world champion timed his effort well on the drag to the line to beat Sonny Colbrelli (Bahrain-Merida) and Philippe Gilbert (Quick-Step Floors) to the stage honours, while Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) placed seventh to retain the yellow jersey.

At the end of a demanding afternoon in the rugged hills of Finistère, only the strongest remained in contention come the final kick to the line in Quimper, where Gilbert opened the hostilities some 800 metres from home.

The Belgian was looking to claim both stage honours and a stint in yellow, and his forceful acceleration put one in mind of his efforts on the Cauberg over the years, but the gradients were not quite steep enough for him to punch clear. Instead, Julien Simon (Cofidis) closed down Gilbert's effort, and as the gradient eased slightly in the final 400 metres, it was Van Avermaet who found himself leading out the reduced bunch sprint.

After biding his time on the stiffest part of the climb and then holding his nerve as the pace dropped following Gilbert's attack, Sagan unfurled a crisp sprint as the finish line reared into the view. As on stage 2, he faced stiff competition from the in-form Colbrelli, who threatened to get on terms but never quite looked like overhauling the Slovakian.

"It was a little bit lucky because Colbrelli was coming close," Sagan said. "Gilbert came over and tried to attack but we caught him. I think that Van Avermaet started too early and, in the end, he pulled a very good sprint for me and Colbrelli."

When Gilbert's attack fizzled out, one might have expected his Quick-Step teammate Julian Alaphilippe to come to the fore in the sprint, but the Frenchman conceded positions on the final corner and could only manage fifth behind Alejandro Valverde (Movistar).

The sinuous roads and rolling hills in the finale meant that the onus was on the general classification contenders to ride on the front in the closing kilometres. Dan Martin (UAE Team Emirates) took 6th on the stage, while Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) came across the line in 10th place.

Chris Froome's Sky team were prominent on the run-in, with Gianni Moscon and Michal Kwiatkowski coming to the fore on the approach to the final climb. Froome himself was in second wheel underneath the flamme rouge, and came home in 14th place, with Nairo Quintana (Movistar) and Richie Porte (BMC) just behind him.

The bunch spent much of the day pursuing the early seven-man break, with the final survivors Toms Skuijns (Trek-Segafredo) and Lilian Calmejane (Direct Energie) only swept up in the final 12 kilometres, and the speed was relentless on the twisting approach the line.

Ultimately, the podium contenders all finished together in Quimper, but the Tour's first full day in Brittany provided a robust test of nerve – and legs – as the peloton tackled the rippling hills of Finestère. "The parcours was a little bit like the Ardennes – up, down, left, right and a little bit narrow roads," Sagan said. "It was a nice parcours."

Not everyone will have felt the same. Only 38 riders made it to the finish in the front group, with most of the pure sprinters burnt off through the afternoon thanks to the pace-making of Bora-Hansgrohe and BMC, and later Team Sky. Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step), already winner of two stages, was among those to lose touch in the finale, while Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) and Marcel Kittel (Katusha-Alpecin) were distanced almost 80km from home and came in more than 20 minutes down.

"I think our guys did great, they did a lot of work," said Van Avermaet, who stressed that Porte's GC bid was BMC's priority. "Sometimes you can lose more time than in a mountain stage, so I think that it was important to do it."

In the overall standings, Van Avermaet extended his lead over teammate Tejay van Garderen to two seconds after picking up second place behind Alaphilippe at the uphill bonus sprint with 12km remaining. Gilbert moved up to third overall, three seconds down, thanks to the bonus he picked up at the finish. He will surely try again on Thursday's stiff uphill finish at Mûr-de-Bretagne, and he will not be the only one.

How it unfolded

An ill Michael Matthews (Sunweb) and an injured Tiesj Benoot (Lotto Soudal) were non-starters as the race left Lorient, and the attrition continued as the peloton snaked through the neighbouring town of Ploemeur, where an early crash forced Robert Kiserlovski (Katusha-Alpecin) out of the Tour.

The day's breakaway forged clear soon afterwards, as Sylvain Chavanel, Lilian Calmejane (Direct Energie), Jasper De Buyst (Lotto Soudal), Julien Vermote (Dimension Data), Toms Skujins (Trek-Segafredo), Elie Gesbert (Fortuneo-Samsic) and Nicolas Edet (Cofidis) slipped up the road and established a maximum lead of four minutes.

The Tour's first leg entirely on Breton roads was a day of two halves. The opening run along the coast and then inland to the intermediate sprint at Roudouallec was largely flat, before the race hit a succession of climbs on the rolling roads that led to the finish line in Quimper.

The unity of the break fragmented on the day's first classified ascent, the category 4 Côte de Kaliforn, where Chavanel jumped clear to take the mountains points and then continued with his solo effort over the other side. The Frenchman, who is riding in his 18th consecutive Tour de France, had a lead of 45 seconds over the top of the Côte de Trimen shortly afterwards, while his teammate Calmejane could sit on the wheels behind.

Back in the main peloton, meanwhile, there was a distinct injection of pace as the race hit the rugged terrain in the final 100km, with Bora-Hansgrohe prominent. Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) and Marcel Kittel (Katusha-Alpecin) were among the sprinters to betray signs of suffering as they dangled perilously off the rear of the bunch, and they were distanced in turn as the intensity ratcheted upwards.

The unfortunate Gesbert crashed out of the break when his wheels slid from under him on the descent off the Trimen, and in the kilometres that followed, the unity of the chasing group began to fragment. When Skuijns attacked in pursuit of Chavanel, only Edet and Calmejane could follow, while De Buyst and Vermote dropped back to the bunch. Chavanel was joined by Edet, Calmejan and Skuijns over the top of the Côte de la Roche du Feu with 60km remaining, where they had two minutes in hand on the peloton.

Chavanel sat up on the following Côte de Menez Quelerc'h, while the climb through the evocative village of Locronan with 25km to go saw the end of Edet's involvement at the head of the race, as Skuijns forced the pace. By that point, Skuijns and Calmejane still had almost a minute in hand, but a sudden injection of pace in the peloton saw them pinned back on the climb to the bonus sprint on the Côte de la Chapelle de la Lorette.

It was breathless fare from there on in, but the last word, as is so often the case, fell to Sagan.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 4:48:06 2 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 3 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 4 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 5 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 6 Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates 7 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 8 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 9 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 10 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 11 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 12 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 13 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 14 Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky 15 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 16 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky 17 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 18 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 19 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 20 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 21 Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team 22 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 23 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 24 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 25 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 26 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 27 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb 28 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 29 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 30 Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 31 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 32 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 33 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 34 Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo 35 Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott 36 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 37 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 38 Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors 39 Arthur Vichot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:14 40 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 41 Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:00:17 42 Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team 43 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 44 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 45 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 46 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 47 Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 48 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 49 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:23 50 Romain Hardy (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 0:00:25 51 Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 52 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 53 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:00:28 54 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal 55 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:00:39 56 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:00:49 57 Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 58 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:53 59 Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 60 Amael Moinard (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 61 Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:01:01 62 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:01:08 63 Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 0:01:15 64 Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:17 65 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie 66 Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie 67 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie 68 Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 69 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 70 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:23 71 Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates 72 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ 0:01:25 73 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 74 Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data 75 Robert Gesink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:01:27 76 José Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 77 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 78 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 79 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 80 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 81 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 82 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 83 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 84 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Direct Energie 85 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 86 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates 87 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 88 Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb 89 Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 90 Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:46 91 Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 92 Paul Martens (Ger) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:01:48 93 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 0:01:58 94 Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 0:02:10 95 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky 0:02:15 96 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 97 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 98 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 99 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 100 Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 101 Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team 102 Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:02:32 103 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 104 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 105 Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:03:07 106 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 107 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 108 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:03:13 109 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors 0:03:16 110 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:29 111 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:04:14 112 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 113 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 114 Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb 0:04:17 115 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 116 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors 0:04:24 117 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors 118 Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 119 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky 120 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 121 Michael Valgren (Den) Astana Pro Team 122 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie 123 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 124 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie 125 Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:05:24 126 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:05:26 127 Edward Theuns (Bel) Team Sunweb 0:07:52 128 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates 129 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 130 Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 131 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 132 Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin 133 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky 134 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 135 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 136 Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team 137 Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 138 Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 0:08:55 139 Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 140 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida 0:12:50 141 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 142 Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 143 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 144 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 145 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ 146 Simon Gerrans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 147 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 148 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 149 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 150 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Direct Energie 151 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team 152 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 153 Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data 0:17:17 154 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 155 Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 156 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 157 Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 158 Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 159 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 160 Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 161 Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 0:20:56 162 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data 163 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 164 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ 165 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 166 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal 167 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 168 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo 169 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 170 Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale DNS Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb DNF Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin DNS Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal

Intermediate sprint - Roudouallec, km. 92.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie 20 pts 2 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 17 3 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 15 4 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 13 5 Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data 11 6 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 10 7 Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 9 8 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors 8 9 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 7 10 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 6 11 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 5 12 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 4 13 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors 3 14 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 2 15 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 1

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 30 pts 2 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 25 3 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 22 4 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 19 5 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 17 6 Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates 15 7 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 13 8 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 11 9 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 9 10 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 7 11 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 6 12 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 5 13 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 14 Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky 3 15 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2

Mountain 1 (Cat. 4) Côte de Kaliforn, km. 106 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie 1

Côte de Trimen (Cat. 4) km. 113 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie 1

Côte de la Roche du Feu (Cat. 3) km. 140.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie 2 pts 2 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 1

Côte de Menez Quelerc'h (Cat. 3) km. 159.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 2 pts 2 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 1

Côte de la montagne de Locronan (Cat. 3) km. 181 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 2 pts 2 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 1

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 4:48:06 2 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky 4 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 5 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 6 Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:00:17 7 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 8 Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 9 Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:53 10 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie 0:01:17 11 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:01:27 12 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 13 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 14 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky 0:02:15 15 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 16 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:03:07 17 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:04:14 18 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors 0:04:24 19 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie 20 Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:05:24 21 Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 0:08:55 22 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:12:50 23 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bahrain-Merida 14:24:18 2 Movistar Team 3 Team Sky 4 Quick-Step Floors 5 BMC Racing Team 6 AG2R La Mondiale 7 Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:00:17 8 LottoNl-Jumbo 9 Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:23 10 Team Sunweb 0:00:28 11 Groupama-FDJ 0:00:31 12 Fortuneo-Samsic 0:00:42 13 Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:53 14 Trek-Segafredo 15 Astana Pro Team 0:00:56 16 EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:01:44 17 Lotto Soudal 0:01:53 18 Dimension Data 0:01:59 19 Katusha-Alpecin 0:02:35 20 UAE Team Emirates 0:02:40 21 Direct Energie 0:03:51 22 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:04:40

General classification after stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 18:22:00 2 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:00:02 3 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:00:03 4 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:05 5 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 0:00:06 6 Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors 0:00:09 7 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:00:13 8 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 9 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:00:37 10 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:52 11 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:00:53 12 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 13 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:55 14 Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team 15 Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:57 16 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 0:01:02 17 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:01:08 18 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:17 19 Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo 20 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 21 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:18 22 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 23 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky 0:01:21 24 Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:40 25 Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:01:45 26 Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 0:01:48 27 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 0:01:51 28 Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:01:52 29 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:01:53 30 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:01:59 31 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:02:01 32 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:02:03 33 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:02:10 34 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 0:02:13 35 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:02:25 36 Romain Hardy (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 0:02:30 37 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 0:02:41 38 Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:02:43 39 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:02:46 40 Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 41 Arthur Vichot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:02:49 42 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 0:02:56 43 Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 0:03:03 44 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 0:03:07 45 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie 46 Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 47 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie 0:03:10 48 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 0:03:15 49 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 0:03:19 50 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:03:25 51 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:28 52 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:03:29 53 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:33 54 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:03:38 55 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:03:53 56 Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:03:54 57 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates 0:03:58 58 Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:04:13 59 Paul Martens (Ger) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:04:23 60 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:04:37 61 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:04:39 62 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:04:41 63 Amael Moinard (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 0:04:44 64 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 0:04:45 65 Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott 0:04:50 66 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:04:53 67 Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:04:55 68 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:05:17 69 Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:05:23 70 Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 71 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:05:28 72 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 0:05:35 73 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:05:51 74 Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb 0:06:00 75 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky 0:06:24 76 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 0:06:28 77 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:06:49 78 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:07:06 79 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Direct Energie 0:07:07 80 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:07:14 81 Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:07:17 82 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:07:18 83 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:07:21 84 José Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:07:28 85 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 86 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 0:07:29 87 Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie 0:07:44 88 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:07:49 89 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:08:03 90 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:08:11 91 Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:08:23 92 Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data 0:08:31 93 Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:08:40 94 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors 0:09:00 95 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors 0:09:20 96 Michael Valgren (Den) Astana Pro Team 97 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:09:45 98 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:09:53 99 Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 0:09:54 100 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 0:09:55 101 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:10:04 102 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:10:21 103 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie 0:11:16 104 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:11:27 105 Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:11:30 106 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:11:36 107 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors 0:11:43 108 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 0:11:57 109 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:12:09 110 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 0:12:26 111 Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:12:32 112 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:12:36 113 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:12:39 114 Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team 0:13:01 115 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:13:18 116 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:13:22 117 Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 0:13:46 118 Edward Theuns (Bel) Team Sunweb 119 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 0:13:48 120 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:14:06 121 Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:14:22 122 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:14:24 123 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ 0:14:41 124 Robert Gesink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:15:45 125 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:16:02 126 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 0:16:05 127 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:16:11 128 Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:16:21 129 Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 0:16:34 130 Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:17:16 131 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida 0:17:26 132 Simon Gerrans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:17:33 133 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:17:38 134 Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 0:17:43 135 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky 0:17:54 136 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:18:02 137 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie 0:18:48 138 Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:18:49 139 Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin 0:18:54 140 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ 0:19:28 141 Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:19:43 142 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:19:49 143 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates 0:20:25 144 Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:20:29 145 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Direct Energie 146 Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data 0:20:47 147 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:20:53 148 Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 149 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky 0:21:12 150 Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 0:21:35 151 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:21:47 152 Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:22:03 153 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:22:11 154 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:22:17 155 Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:22:49 156 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 0:22:50 157 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team 0:22:52 158 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:23:07 159 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ 0:23:14 160 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:23:51 161 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 162 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:24:03 163 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data 0:24:16 164 Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:24:43 165 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:25:11 166 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:25:22 167 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:26:54 168 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:29:09 169 Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 0:31:14 170 Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:43:12

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 180 pts 2 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors 147 3 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 78 4 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 69 5 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 57 6 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 55 7 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 52 8 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 41 9 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie 40 10 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 36 11 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie 33 12 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 32 13 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 31 14 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 31 15 Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 26 16 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 25 17 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 24 18 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie 18 19 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 18 20 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors 17 21 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 17 22 Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 17 23 Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 17 24 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 16 25 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 15 26 Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates 15 27 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 15 28 Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 15 29 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 15 30 Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 15 31 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 13 32 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 13 33 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 11 34 Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 11 35 Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data 11 36 Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 9 37 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 8 38 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 8 39 Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 8 40 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 8 41 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 7 42 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 6 43 Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors 5 44 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 5 45 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ 5 46 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 47 Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky 3 48 Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 3 49 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 3 50 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 2 51 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2 52 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2 53 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 4 pts 2 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie 4 3 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 3 4 Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 1 5 Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 1 6 Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1

Young riders classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 18:22:13 2 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky 0:01:08 3 Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:01:39 4 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:02:12 5 Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:02:30 6 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie 0:02:57 7 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:15 8 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:04:24 9 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:04:28 10 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky 0:06:11 11 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:06:36 12 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:06:53 13 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:07:50 14 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:07:58 15 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors 0:08:47 16 Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 0:09:41 17 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 0:09:42 18 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 0:15:52 19 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:15:58 20 Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:17:03 21 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie 0:18:35 22 Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 0:21:22 23 Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:22:36 24 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:22:54 25 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:23:38 26 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:23:50 27 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:24:58 28 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:25:09