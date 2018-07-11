Tour de France: Sagan wins stage 5 in Quimper
Green jersey tops Colbrelli in drag race sprint
Stage 5: Lorient - Quimper
Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) tightened his grip on the green jersey by claiming stage 5 of the Tour de France with a resounding sprint on the uphill finale in Quimper. The world champion timed his effort well on the drag to the line to beat Sonny Colbrelli (Bahrain-Merida) and Philippe Gilbert (Quick-Step Floors) to the stage honours, while Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) placed seventh to retain the yellow jersey.
At the end of a demanding afternoon in the rugged hills of Finistère, only the strongest remained in contention come the final kick to the line in Quimper, where Gilbert opened the hostilities some 800 metres from home.
The Belgian was looking to claim both stage honours and a stint in yellow, and his forceful acceleration put one in mind of his efforts on the Cauberg over the years, but the gradients were not quite steep enough for him to punch clear. Instead, Julien Simon (Cofidis) closed down Gilbert's effort, and as the gradient eased slightly in the final 400 metres, it was Van Avermaet who found himself leading out the reduced bunch sprint.
After biding his time on the stiffest part of the climb and then holding his nerve as the pace dropped following Gilbert's attack, Sagan unfurled a crisp sprint as the finish line reared into the view. As on stage 2, he faced stiff competition from the in-form Colbrelli, who threatened to get on terms but never quite looked like overhauling the Slovakian.
"It was a little bit lucky because Colbrelli was coming close," Sagan said. "Gilbert came over and tried to attack but we caught him. I think that Van Avermaet started too early and, in the end, he pulled a very good sprint for me and Colbrelli."
When Gilbert's attack fizzled out, one might have expected his Quick-Step teammate Julian Alaphilippe to come to the fore in the sprint, but the Frenchman conceded positions on the final corner and could only manage fifth behind Alejandro Valverde (Movistar).
The sinuous roads and rolling hills in the finale meant that the onus was on the general classification contenders to ride on the front in the closing kilometres. Dan Martin (UAE Team Emirates) took 6th on the stage, while Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) came across the line in 10th place.
Chris Froome's Sky team were prominent on the run-in, with Gianni Moscon and Michal Kwiatkowski coming to the fore on the approach to the final climb. Froome himself was in second wheel underneath the flamme rouge, and came home in 14th place, with Nairo Quintana (Movistar) and Richie Porte (BMC) just behind him.
The bunch spent much of the day pursuing the early seven-man break, with the final survivors Toms Skuijns (Trek-Segafredo) and Lilian Calmejane (Direct Energie) only swept up in the final 12 kilometres, and the speed was relentless on the twisting approach the line.
Ultimately, the podium contenders all finished together in Quimper, but the Tour's first full day in Brittany provided a robust test of nerve – and legs – as the peloton tackled the rippling hills of Finestère. "The parcours was a little bit like the Ardennes – up, down, left, right and a little bit narrow roads," Sagan said. "It was a nice parcours."
Not everyone will have felt the same. Only 38 riders made it to the finish in the front group, with most of the pure sprinters burnt off through the afternoon thanks to the pace-making of Bora-Hansgrohe and BMC, and later Team Sky. Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step), already winner of two stages, was among those to lose touch in the finale, while Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) and Marcel Kittel (Katusha-Alpecin) were distanced almost 80km from home and came in more than 20 minutes down.
"I think our guys did great, they did a lot of work," said Van Avermaet, who stressed that Porte's GC bid was BMC's priority. "Sometimes you can lose more time than in a mountain stage, so I think that it was important to do it."
In the overall standings, Van Avermaet extended his lead over teammate Tejay van Garderen to two seconds after picking up second place behind Alaphilippe at the uphill bonus sprint with 12km remaining. Gilbert moved up to third overall, three seconds down, thanks to the bonus he picked up at the finish. He will surely try again on Thursday's stiff uphill finish at Mûr-de-Bretagne, and he will not be the only one.
How it unfolded
An ill Michael Matthews (Sunweb) and an injured Tiesj Benoot (Lotto Soudal) were non-starters as the race left Lorient, and the attrition continued as the peloton snaked through the neighbouring town of Ploemeur, where an early crash forced Robert Kiserlovski (Katusha-Alpecin) out of the Tour.
The day's breakaway forged clear soon afterwards, as Sylvain Chavanel, Lilian Calmejane (Direct Energie), Jasper De Buyst (Lotto Soudal), Julien Vermote (Dimension Data), Toms Skujins (Trek-Segafredo), Elie Gesbert (Fortuneo-Samsic) and Nicolas Edet (Cofidis) slipped up the road and established a maximum lead of four minutes.
The Tour's first leg entirely on Breton roads was a day of two halves. The opening run along the coast and then inland to the intermediate sprint at Roudouallec was largely flat, before the race hit a succession of climbs on the rolling roads that led to the finish line in Quimper.
The unity of the break fragmented on the day's first classified ascent, the category 4 Côte de Kaliforn, where Chavanel jumped clear to take the mountains points and then continued with his solo effort over the other side. The Frenchman, who is riding in his 18th consecutive Tour de France, had a lead of 45 seconds over the top of the Côte de Trimen shortly afterwards, while his teammate Calmejane could sit on the wheels behind.
Back in the main peloton, meanwhile, there was a distinct injection of pace as the race hit the rugged terrain in the final 100km, with Bora-Hansgrohe prominent. Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) and Marcel Kittel (Katusha-Alpecin) were among the sprinters to betray signs of suffering as they dangled perilously off the rear of the bunch, and they were distanced in turn as the intensity ratcheted upwards.
The unfortunate Gesbert crashed out of the break when his wheels slid from under him on the descent off the Trimen, and in the kilometres that followed, the unity of the chasing group began to fragment. When Skuijns attacked in pursuit of Chavanel, only Edet and Calmejane could follow, while De Buyst and Vermote dropped back to the bunch. Chavanel was joined by Edet, Calmejan and Skuijns over the top of the Côte de la Roche du Feu with 60km remaining, where they had two minutes in hand on the peloton.
Chavanel sat up on the following Côte de Menez Quelerc'h, while the climb through the evocative village of Locronan with 25km to go saw the end of Edet's involvement at the head of the race, as Skuijns forced the pace. By that point, Skuijns and Calmejane still had almost a minute in hand, but a sudden injection of pace in the peloton saw them pinned back on the climb to the bonus sprint on the Côte de la Chapelle de la Lorette.
It was breathless fare from there on in, but the last word, as is so often the case, fell to Sagan.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|4:48:06
|2
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|3
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|4
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|5
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|6
|Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
|7
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|8
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|9
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|10
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|11
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|12
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|13
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|14
|Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|15
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|16
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
|17
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|18
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|19
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|20
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|21
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team
|22
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|23
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|24
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|25
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|26
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|27
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
|28
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|29
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|30
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|31
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|32
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|33
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|34
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo
|35
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott
|36
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|37
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|38
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
|39
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:00:14
|40
|Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|41
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:00:17
|42
|Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team
|43
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|44
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|45
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|46
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|47
|Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|48
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|49
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:23
|50
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|0:00:25
|51
|Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|52
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|53
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:00:28
|54
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|55
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:39
|56
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:49
|57
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|58
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:53
|59
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|60
|Amael Moinard (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|61
|Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:01:01
|62
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:01:08
|63
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|0:01:15
|64
|Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:17
|65
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|66
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
|67
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|68
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|69
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|70
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:23
|71
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|72
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ
|0:01:25
|73
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|74
|Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data
|75
|Robert Gesink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:01:27
|76
|José Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|77
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|78
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|79
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|80
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|81
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|82
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|83
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|84
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Direct Energie
|85
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|86
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates
|87
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|88
|Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb
|89
|Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|90
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:46
|91
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|92
|Paul Martens (Ger) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:01:48
|93
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|0:01:58
|94
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:02:10
|95
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
|0:02:15
|96
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|97
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|98
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|99
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|100
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|101
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|102
|Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:02:32
|103
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|104
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|105
|Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:03:07
|106
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|107
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|108
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:03:13
|109
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
|0:03:16
|110
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:29
|111
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:14
|112
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|113
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|114
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
|0:04:17
|115
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|116
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
|0:04:24
|117
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|118
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|119
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|120
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|121
|Michael Valgren (Den) Astana Pro Team
|122
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
|123
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|124
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie
|125
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:05:24
|126
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:05:26
|127
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Team Sunweb
|0:07:52
|128
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates
|129
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|130
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|131
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|132
|Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin
|133
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky
|134
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|135
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|136
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team
|137
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|138
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|0:08:55
|139
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|140
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
|0:12:50
|141
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|142
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|143
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|144
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|145
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ
|146
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|147
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|148
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|149
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|150
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Direct Energie
|151
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team
|152
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|153
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data
|0:17:17
|154
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|155
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|156
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|157
|Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|158
|Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|159
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|160
|Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|161
|Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:20:56
|162
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
|163
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|164
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ
|165
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|166
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|167
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|168
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo
|169
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|170
|Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|DNS
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
|DNF
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin
|DNS
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|20
|pts
|2
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|17
|3
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|15
|4
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|13
|5
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data
|11
|6
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|10
|7
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|9
|8
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|8
|9
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|7
|10
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|6
|11
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|5
|12
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|4
|13
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
|3
|14
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|2
|15
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|30
|pts
|2
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|25
|3
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|22
|4
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|19
|5
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|17
|6
|Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
|15
|7
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|13
|8
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|11
|9
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|9
|10
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|7
|11
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|6
|12
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|5
|13
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|14
|Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|3
|15
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|2
|pts
|2
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|2
|pts
|2
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|2
|pts
|2
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|4:48:06
|2
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
|4
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|5
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|6
|Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:17
|7
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|8
|Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|9
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:53
|10
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:01:17
|11
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:01:27
|12
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|13
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|14
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
|0:02:15
|15
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|16
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:03:07
|17
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:14
|18
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|0:04:24
|19
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
|20
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:05:24
|21
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|0:08:55
|22
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:12:50
|23
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bahrain-Merida
|14:24:18
|2
|Movistar Team
|3
|Team Sky
|4
|Quick-Step Floors
|5
|BMC Racing Team
|6
|AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:00:17
|8
|LottoNl-Jumbo
|9
|Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:23
|10
|Team Sunweb
|0:00:28
|11
|Groupama-FDJ
|0:00:31
|12
|Fortuneo-Samsic
|0:00:42
|13
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:53
|14
|Trek-Segafredo
|15
|Astana Pro Team
|0:00:56
|16
|EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:01:44
|17
|Lotto Soudal
|0:01:53
|18
|Dimension Data
|0:01:59
|19
|Katusha-Alpecin
|0:02:35
|20
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:02:40
|21
|Direct Energie
|0:03:51
|22
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:04:40
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|18:22:00
|2
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:02
|3
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:03
|4
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:05
|5
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:06
|6
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:09
|7
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:00:13
|8
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|9
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:00:37
|10
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:52
|11
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:53
|12
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|13
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:55
|14
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team
|15
|Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:57
|16
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:01:02
|17
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:01:08
|18
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:17
|19
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo
|20
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|21
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:18
|22
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|23
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
|0:01:21
|24
|Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:40
|25
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:01:45
|26
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|0:01:48
|27
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:01:51
|28
|Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:52
|29
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:01:53
|30
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:01:59
|31
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:02:01
|32
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:02:03
|33
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:02:10
|34
|Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|0:02:13
|35
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:02:25
|36
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|0:02:30
|37
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|0:02:41
|38
|Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:02:43
|39
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:02:46
|40
|Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|41
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:02:49
|42
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|0:02:56
|43
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|0:03:03
|44
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|0:03:07
|45
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|46
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|47
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:03:10
|48
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|0:03:15
|49
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:03:19
|50
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:03:25
|51
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:28
|52
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:29
|53
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:33
|54
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:03:38
|55
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:03:53
|56
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|0:03:54
|57
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates
|0:03:58
|58
|Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:04:13
|59
|Paul Martens (Ger) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:04:23
|60
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:04:37
|61
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:04:39
|62
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:04:41
|63
|Amael Moinard (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|0:04:44
|64
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|0:04:45
|65
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:04:50
|66
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:04:53
|67
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:04:55
|68
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|0:05:17
|69
|Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:05:23
|70
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|71
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:05:28
|72
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|0:05:35
|73
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:05:51
|74
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
|0:06:00
|75
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
|0:06:24
|76
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|0:06:28
|77
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:06:49
|78
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:07:06
|79
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Direct Energie
|0:07:07
|80
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:07:14
|81
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:07:17
|82
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:07:18
|83
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:07:21
|84
|José Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:07:28
|85
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|86
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:07:29
|87
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:07:44
|88
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:07:49
|89
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:08:03
|90
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:08:11
|91
|Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:08:23
|92
|Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data
|0:08:31
|93
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:08:40
|94
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|0:09:00
|95
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
|0:09:20
|96
|Michael Valgren (Den) Astana Pro Team
|97
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:09:45
|98
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:09:53
|99
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|0:09:54
|100
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:09:55
|101
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:10:04
|102
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:10:21
|103
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:11:16
|104
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:11:27
|105
|Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:11:30
|106
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:11:36
|107
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
|0:11:43
|108
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|0:11:57
|109
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:12:09
|110
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|0:12:26
|111
|Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:12:32
|112
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:12:36
|113
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:12:39
|114
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team
|0:13:01
|115
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:13:18
|116
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:13:22
|117
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|0:13:46
|118
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Team Sunweb
|119
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|0:13:48
|120
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:14:06
|121
|Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:14:22
|122
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:14:24
|123
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ
|0:14:41
|124
|Robert Gesink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:15:45
|125
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:16:02
|126
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|0:16:05
|127
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:16:11
|128
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:16:21
|129
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|0:16:34
|130
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:17:16
|131
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
|0:17:26
|132
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:17:33
|133
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:17:38
|134
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:17:43
|135
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|0:17:54
|136
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:18:02
|137
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:18:48
|138
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:18:49
|139
|Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:18:54
|140
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ
|0:19:28
|141
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:19:43
|142
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:19:49
|143
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates
|0:20:25
|144
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:20:29
|145
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Direct Energie
|146
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data
|0:20:47
|147
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:20:53
|148
|Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|149
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky
|0:21:12
|150
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|0:21:35
|151
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:21:47
|152
|Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:22:03
|153
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:22:11
|154
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|0:22:17
|155
|Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:22:49
|156
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:22:50
|157
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:22:52
|158
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:23:07
|159
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ
|0:23:14
|160
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:23:51
|161
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|162
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:24:03
|163
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:24:16
|164
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:24:43
|165
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:25:11
|166
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:25:22
|167
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|0:26:54
|168
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:29:09
|169
|Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:31:14
|170
|Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:43:12
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|180
|pts
|2
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|147
|3
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|78
|4
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|69
|5
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|57
|6
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|55
|7
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|52
|8
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|41
|9
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|40
|10
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|36
|11
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie
|33
|12
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|32
|13
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|31
|14
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|31
|15
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|26
|16
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|25
|17
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|24
|18
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|18
|19
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|18
|20
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
|17
|21
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|17
|22
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|17
|23
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|17
|24
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|16
|25
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|15
|26
|Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
|15
|27
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|15
|28
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|15
|29
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|15
|30
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|15
|31
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|13
|32
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|13
|33
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|11
|34
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|11
|35
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data
|11
|36
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|9
|37
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|8
|38
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|8
|39
|Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|8
|40
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|8
|41
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|7
|42
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|6
|43
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
|5
|44
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|5
|45
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ
|5
|46
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|47
|Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|3
|48
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|3
|49
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|3
|50
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2
|51
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2
|52
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2
|53
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|4
|pts
|2
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|4
|3
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|3
|4
|Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|1
|5
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|1
|6
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|18:22:13
|2
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
|0:01:08
|3
|Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:39
|4
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:02:12
|5
|Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:02:30
|6
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:02:57
|7
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:15
|8
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:04:24
|9
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:04:28
|10
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
|0:06:11
|11
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:06:36
|12
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:06:53
|13
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:07:50
|14
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:07:58
|15
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|0:08:47
|16
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|0:09:41
|17
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:09:42
|18
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|0:15:52
|19
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:15:58
|20
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:17:03
|21
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:18:35
|22
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|0:21:22
|23
|Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:22:36
|24
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:22:54
|25
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:23:38
|26
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:23:50
|27
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:24:58
|28
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:25:09
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Quick-Step Floors
|55:45:20
|2
|BMC Racing Team
|0:00:23
|3
|Team Sunweb
|0:00:44
|4
|Team Sky
|0:01:54
|5
|Mitchelton-Scott
|0:03:27
|6
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:03:45
|7
|Astana Pro Team
|0:03:52
|8
|Bahrain-Merida
|0:03:56
|9
|EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:04:10
|10
|Movistar Team
|0:04:19
|11
|LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:04:49
|12
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:56
|13
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:05:29
|14
|Katusha-Alpecin
|0:05:35
|15
|Fortuneo-Samsic
|0:07:18
|16
|Groupama-FDJ
|0:07:42
|17
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:09:16
|18
|Dimension Data
|0:09:21
|19
|Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:09:25
|20
|Lotto Soudal
|0:10:41
|21
|Direct Energie
|0:10:47
|22
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:18:50
