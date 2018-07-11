Trending

Tour de France: Sagan wins stage 5 in Quimper

Green jersey tops Colbrelli in drag race sprint

Image 1 of 48

Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) wins stage 5 at the Tour de France

Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) wins stage 5 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 48

World champion Peter Sagan wins the fifth stage at the Tour de France

World champion Peter Sagan wins the fifth stage at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 3 of 48

The peloton during stage 5 at the Tour de France

The peloton during stage 5 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 48

Fans during stage 5 at the Tour de France

Fans during stage 5 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 48

Yellow jersey Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) during stage 5 at the Tour de France

Yellow jersey Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) during stage 5 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 48

The peloton during stage 5 at the Tour de France

The peloton during stage 5 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 48

Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) wins stage 5 at the Tour de France

Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) wins stage 5 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 48

The bunch sprint at stage 5 of the Tour de France

The bunch sprint at stage 5 of the Tour de France
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 48

Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo leads the mountain classification after stage 5

Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo leads the mountain classification after stage 5
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 48

Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb is the best young rider at the Tour de France

Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb is the best young rider at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 48

Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) wins stage 5 at the Tour de France and wears the green points jersey

Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) wins stage 5 at the Tour de France and wears the green points jersey
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 48

Fans during stage 5 at the Tour de France

Fans during stage 5 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 48

The breakway during stage 5 at the Tour de France

The breakway during stage 5 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 48

Peter Sagan wins the sprint to the line in Quimper, stage 5 at the Tour de France

Peter Sagan wins the sprint to the line in Quimper, stage 5 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 15 of 48

Peter Sagan wins the sprint to the line in Quimper, stage 5 at the Tour de France

Peter Sagan wins the sprint to the line in Quimper, stage 5 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 16 of 48

The bunch sprint at the end of stage 5 at the Tour de France won by Peter Sagan

The bunch sprint at the end of stage 5 at the Tour de France won by Peter Sagan
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 17 of 48

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC)

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 18 of 48

Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) puts on the green jersey after winning stage 5 at the Tour de France

Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) puts on the green jersey after winning stage 5 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 19 of 48

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) puts on the yellow jersey at the Tour de France

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) puts on the yellow jersey at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 20 of 48

Yellow jersey Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) during stage 5 at the Tour de France

Yellow jersey Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) during stage 5 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 48

Yellow jersey Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) during stage 5 at the Tour de France

Yellow jersey Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) during stage 5 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 48

Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo was in the day's breakway

Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo was in the day's breakway
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 23 of 48

Toms Skujins (Trek-Segafredo) on the podium as the mountains classification leader

Toms Skujins (Trek-Segafredo) on the podium as the mountains classification leader
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 24 of 48

Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) wins stage 5 at the Tour de France

Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) wins stage 5 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 48

Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) wins stage 5 at the Tour de France

Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) wins stage 5 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 48

Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) wins stage 5 at the Tour de France

Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) wins stage 5 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 48

Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) wins stage 5 at the Tour de France

Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) wins stage 5 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 48

Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) wins stage 5 at the Tour de France

Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) wins stage 5 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 48

Breakaway on stage 5 with

Breakaway on stage 5 with
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 48

Breakaway on stage 5 with Toms Skuijns (Trek-Segafredo) and Lilian Calmejane (Direct Energie)

Breakaway on stage 5 with Toms Skuijns (Trek-Segafredo) and Lilian Calmejane (Direct Energie)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 31 of 48

Breakaway on stage 5 with Toms Skuijns (Trek-Segafredo) and Lilian Calmejane (Direct Energie)

Breakaway on stage 5 with Toms Skuijns (Trek-Segafredo) and Lilian Calmejane (Direct Energie)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 48

Breakaway on stage 5 with Toms Skuijns (Trek-Segafredo) and Lilian Calmejane (Direct Energie)

Breakaway on stage 5 with Toms Skuijns (Trek-Segafredo) and Lilian Calmejane (Direct Energie)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 33 of 48

Breakaway on stage 5 with Toms Skuijns (Trek-Segafredo) and Lilian Calmejane (Direct Energie)

Breakaway on stage 5 with Toms Skuijns (Trek-Segafredo) and Lilian Calmejane (Direct Energie)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 34 of 48

Breakaway on stage 5 with Toms Skuijns (Trek-Segafredo) and Lilian Calmejane (Direct Energie)

Breakaway on stage 5 with Toms Skuijns (Trek-Segafredo) and Lilian Calmejane (Direct Energie)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 35 of 48

Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe)

Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 36 of 48

Philippe Gilbert (Quick-Step Floors)

Philippe Gilbert (Quick-Step Floors)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 37 of 48

Jack Bauer (Mitchelton-Scott)

Jack Bauer (Mitchelton-Scott)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 38 of 48

The start of the Tour de France stage in Lorient

The start of the Tour de France stage in Lorient
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 39 of 48

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) in the maillot jaune

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) in the maillot jaune
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 40 of 48

BMC keeps Greg Van Avermaet in position

BMC keeps Greg Van Avermaet in position
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 41 of 48

Nicolas Edet (Cofidis) leads the breakaway

Nicolas Edet (Cofidis) leads the breakaway
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 42 of 48

Julien Vermote (Dimension Data) leads the breakaway

Julien Vermote (Dimension Data) leads the breakaway
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 43 of 48

Toms Skujins (Trek-Segafredo) in the breakaway

Toms Skujins (Trek-Segafredo) in the breakaway
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 44 of 48

Lilian Calmejane (Direct Energie) in the breakaway

Lilian Calmejane (Direct Energie) in the breakaway
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 45 of 48

The Breton flag flies at the Tour de France

The Breton flag flies at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 46 of 48

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC)

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 47 of 48

Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb)

Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 48 of 48

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) at the start

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) at the start
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) tightened his grip on the green jersey by claiming stage 5 of the Tour de France with a resounding sprint on the uphill finale in Quimper. The world champion timed his effort well on the drag to the line to beat Sonny Colbrelli (Bahrain-Merida) and Philippe Gilbert (Quick-Step Floors) to the stage honours, while Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) placed seventh to retain the yellow jersey.

Related Articles

Tour de France: Stage 5 finish line quotes

Tour de France: Sagan's 10th stage win earns him the Zwift Rider of the Day

At the end of a demanding afternoon in the rugged hills of Finistère, only the strongest remained in contention come the final kick to the line in Quimper, where Gilbert opened the hostilities some 800 metres from home.

The Belgian was looking to claim both stage honours and a stint in yellow, and his forceful acceleration put one in mind of his efforts on the Cauberg over the years, but the gradients were not quite steep enough for him to punch clear. Instead, Julien Simon (Cofidis) closed down Gilbert's effort, and as the gradient eased slightly in the final 400 metres, it was Van Avermaet who found himself leading out the reduced bunch sprint.

After biding his time on the stiffest part of the climb and then holding his nerve as the pace dropped following Gilbert's attack, Sagan unfurled a crisp sprint as the finish line reared into the view. As on stage 2, he faced stiff competition from the in-form Colbrelli, who threatened to get on terms but never quite looked like overhauling the Slovakian.

"It was a little bit lucky because Colbrelli was coming close," Sagan said. "Gilbert came over and tried to attack but we caught him. I think that Van Avermaet started too early and, in the end, he pulled a very good sprint for me and Colbrelli."

When Gilbert's attack fizzled out, one might have expected his Quick-Step teammate Julian Alaphilippe to come to the fore in the sprint, but the Frenchman conceded positions on the final corner and could only manage fifth behind Alejandro Valverde (Movistar).

The sinuous roads and rolling hills in the finale meant that the onus was on the general classification contenders to ride on the front in the closing kilometres. Dan Martin (UAE Team Emirates) took 6th on the stage, while Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) came across the line in 10th place.

Chris Froome's Sky team were prominent on the run-in, with Gianni Moscon and Michal Kwiatkowski coming to the fore on the approach to the final climb. Froome himself was in second wheel underneath the flamme rouge, and came home in 14th place, with Nairo Quintana (Movistar) and Richie Porte (BMC) just behind him.

The bunch spent much of the day pursuing the early seven-man break, with the final survivors Toms Skuijns (Trek-Segafredo) and Lilian Calmejane (Direct Energie) only swept up in the final 12 kilometres, and the speed was relentless on the twisting approach the line.

Ultimately, the podium contenders all finished together in Quimper, but the Tour's first full day in Brittany provided a robust test of nerve – and legs – as the peloton tackled the rippling hills of Finestère. "The parcours was a little bit like the Ardennes – up, down, left, right and a little bit narrow roads," Sagan said. "It was a nice parcours."

Not everyone will have felt the same. Only 38 riders made it to the finish in the front group, with most of the pure sprinters burnt off through the afternoon thanks to the pace-making of Bora-Hansgrohe and BMC, and later Team Sky. Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step), already winner of two stages, was among those to lose touch in the finale, while Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) and Marcel Kittel (Katusha-Alpecin) were distanced almost 80km from home and came in more than 20 minutes down.

"I think our guys did great, they did a lot of work," said Van Avermaet, who stressed that Porte's GC bid was BMC's priority. "Sometimes you can lose more time than in a mountain stage, so I think that it was important to do it."

In the overall standings, Van Avermaet extended his lead over teammate Tejay van Garderen to two seconds after picking up second place behind Alaphilippe at the uphill bonus sprint with 12km remaining. Gilbert moved up to third overall, three seconds down, thanks to the bonus he picked up at the finish. He will surely try again on Thursday's stiff uphill finish at Mûr-de-Bretagne, and he will not be the only one.

How it unfolded

An ill Michael Matthews (Sunweb) and an injured Tiesj Benoot (Lotto Soudal) were non-starters as the race left Lorient, and the attrition continued as the peloton snaked through the neighbouring town of Ploemeur, where an early crash forced Robert Kiserlovski (Katusha-Alpecin) out of the Tour.

The day's breakaway forged clear soon afterwards, as Sylvain Chavanel, Lilian Calmejane (Direct Energie), Jasper De Buyst (Lotto Soudal), Julien Vermote (Dimension Data), Toms Skujins (Trek-Segafredo), Elie Gesbert (Fortuneo-Samsic) and Nicolas Edet (Cofidis) slipped up the road and established a maximum lead of four minutes.

The Tour's first leg entirely on Breton roads was a day of two halves. The opening run along the coast and then inland to the intermediate sprint at Roudouallec was largely flat, before the race hit a succession of climbs on the rolling roads that led to the finish line in Quimper.

The unity of the break fragmented on the day's first classified ascent, the category 4 Côte de Kaliforn, where Chavanel jumped clear to take the mountains points and then continued with his solo effort over the other side. The Frenchman, who is riding in his 18th consecutive Tour de France, had a lead of 45 seconds over the top of the Côte de Trimen shortly afterwards, while his teammate Calmejane could sit on the wheels behind.

Back in the main peloton, meanwhile, there was a distinct injection of pace as the race hit the rugged terrain in the final 100km, with Bora-Hansgrohe prominent. Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) and Marcel Kittel (Katusha-Alpecin) were among the sprinters to betray signs of suffering as they dangled perilously off the rear of the bunch, and they were distanced in turn as the intensity ratcheted upwards.

The unfortunate Gesbert crashed out of the break when his wheels slid from under him on the descent off the Trimen, and in the kilometres that followed, the unity of the chasing group began to fragment. When Skuijns attacked in pursuit of Chavanel, only Edet and Calmejane could follow, while De Buyst and Vermote dropped back to the bunch. Chavanel was joined by Edet, Calmejan and Skuijns over the top of the Côte de la Roche du Feu with 60km remaining, where they had two minutes in hand on the peloton.

Chavanel sat up on the following Côte de Menez Quelerc'h, while the climb through the evocative village of Locronan with 25km to go saw the end of Edet's involvement at the head of the race, as Skuijns forced the pace. By that point, Skuijns and Calmejane still had almost a minute in hand, but a sudden injection of pace in the peloton saw them pinned back on the climb to the bonus sprint on the Côte de la Chapelle de la Lorette.

It was breathless fare from there on in, but the last word, as is so often the case, fell to Sagan.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe4:48:06
2Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
3Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
4Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
5Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
6Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
7Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
8Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
9Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
10Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
11Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
12Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
13Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
14Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky
15Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
16Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
17Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
18Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
19Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
20Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
21Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team
22Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
23Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
24Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
25Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
26Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
27Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
28Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
29Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
30Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
31Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
32Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
33Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
34Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo
35Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott
36David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
37Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
38Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
39Arthur Vichot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:00:14
40Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
41Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:00:17
42Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team
43Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
44Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
45Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
46Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
47Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
48Maxime Bouet (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
49Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott0:00:23
50Romain Hardy (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic0:00:25
51Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
52Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
53Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb0:00:28
54Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal
55Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:00:39
56Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team0:00:49
57Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
58Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:53
59Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
60Amael Moinard (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
61Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:01:01
62Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:01:08
63Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic0:01:15
64Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:01:17
65Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
66Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
67Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
68Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
69Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
70Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo0:01:23
71Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates
72Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ0:01:25
73Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
74Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data
75Robert Gesink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:01:27
76José Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
77Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
78Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
79Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
80Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
81Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
82Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
83Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
84Rein Taaramäe (Est) Direct Energie
85Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
86Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates
87Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
88Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb
89Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
90Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:46
91Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
92Paul Martens (Ger) LottoNL-Jumbo0:01:48
93Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida0:01:58
94Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott0:02:10
95Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky0:02:15
96Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
97Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
98Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
99Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
100Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
101Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team
102Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:02:32
103Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
104Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
105Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo0:03:07
106Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
107Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
108Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:03:13
109Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors0:03:16
110Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:29
111Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:04:14
112Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
113Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
114Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb0:04:17
115John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
116Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors0:04:24
117Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
118Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
119Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
120Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
121Michael Valgren (Den) Astana Pro Team
122Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
123Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
124Jerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie
125Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:05:24
126Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:05:26
127Edward Theuns (Bel) Team Sunweb0:07:52
128Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates
129Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
130Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
131Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
132Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin
133Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky
134Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
135Mathew Hayman (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
136Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team
137Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
138Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic0:08:55
139Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
140Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida0:12:50
141Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
142Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
143Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
144Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
145Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ
146Simon Gerrans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
147Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
148Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
149Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
150Damien Gaudin (Fra) Direct Energie
151Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team
152Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
153Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data0:17:17
154André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
155Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
156Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
157Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
158Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
159Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
160Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
161Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data0:20:56
162Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
163Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
164Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ
165Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
166Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
167Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
168Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo
169Marcel Kittel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
170Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
DNSMichael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
DNFRobert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin
DNSTiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal

Intermediate sprint - Roudouallec, km. 92.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie20pts
2Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits17
3Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal15
4Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic13
5Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data11
6Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie10
7Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo9
8Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors8
9Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe7
10Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates6
11Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ5
12André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal4
13Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors3
14Marcel Kittel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin2
15Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin1

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe30pts
2Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida25
3Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors22
4Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team19
5Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors17
6Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates15
7Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team13
8Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb11
9Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert9
10Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida7
11Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits6
12Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky5
13Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
14Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky3
15Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal2

Mountain 1 (Cat. 4) Côte de Kaliforn, km. 106
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie1

Côte de Trimen (Cat. 4) km. 113
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie1

Côte de la Roche du Feu (Cat. 3) km. 140.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie2pts
2Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie1

Côte de Menez Quelerc'h (Cat. 3) km. 159.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo2pts
2Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie1

Côte de la montagne de Locronan (Cat. 3) km. 181
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo2pts
2Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie1

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb4:48:06
2Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
3Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
4Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
5David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
6Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team0:00:17
7Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
8Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
9Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo0:00:53
10Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie0:01:17
11Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:01:27
12Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
13Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
14Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky0:02:15
15Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
16Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:03:07
17Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:04:14
18Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors0:04:24
19Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
20Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:05:24
21Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic0:08:55
22Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:12:50
23Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bahrain-Merida14:24:18
2Movistar Team
3Team Sky
4Quick-Step Floors
5BMC Racing Team
6AG2R La Mondiale
7Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:00:17
8LottoNl-Jumbo
9Mitchelton-Scott0:00:23
10Team Sunweb0:00:28
11Groupama-FDJ0:00:31
12Fortuneo-Samsic0:00:42
13Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:53
14Trek-Segafredo
15Astana Pro Team0:00:56
16EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:01:44
17Lotto Soudal0:01:53
18Dimension Data0:01:59
19Katusha-Alpecin0:02:35
20UAE Team Emirates0:02:40
21Direct Energie0:03:51
22Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:04:40

General classification after stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team18:22:00
2Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:02
3Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:00:03
4Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky0:00:05
5Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors0:00:06
6Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors0:00:09
7Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb0:00:13
8Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
9Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:00:37
10Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:52
11Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team0:00:53
12Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
13Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:55
14Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team
15Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky0:00:57
16Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott0:01:02
17Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:01:08
18Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:17
19Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo
20Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
21Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo0:01:18
22Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
23Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky0:01:21
24Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates0:01:40
25Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:01:45
26Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic0:01:48
27Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott0:01:51
28Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team0:01:52
29Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:01:53
30Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:01:59
31Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:02:01
32Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb0:02:03
33Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:02:10
34Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida0:02:13
35Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:02:25
36Romain Hardy (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic0:02:30
37Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data0:02:41
38Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:02:43
39Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe0:02:46
40Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
41Arthur Vichot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:02:49
42Maxime Bouet (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic0:02:56
43Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic0:03:03
44Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates0:03:07
45Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
46Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
47Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie0:03:10
48Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data0:03:15
49Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie0:03:19
50Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:03:25
51Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:28
52Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:03:29
53Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:33
54Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:03:38
55Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:03:53
56Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates0:03:54
57Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates0:03:58
58Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:04:13
59Paul Martens (Ger) LottoNL-Jumbo0:04:23
60Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:04:37
61Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:04:39
62Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:04:41
63Amael Moinard (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic0:04:44
64Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky0:04:45
65Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott0:04:50
66Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:04:53
67Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:04:55
68Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team0:05:17
69Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo0:05:23
70Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
71Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:05:28
72John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo0:05:35
73Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:05:51
74Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb0:06:00
75Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky0:06:24
76Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida0:06:28
77David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:06:49
78Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:07:06
79Rein Taaramäe (Est) Direct Energie0:07:07
80Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:07:14
81Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:07:17
82Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:07:18
83Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:07:21
84José Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team0:07:28
85Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
86Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data0:07:29
87Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie0:07:44
88Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:07:49
89Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:08:03
90Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:08:11
91Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:08:23
92Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data0:08:31
93Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:08:40
94Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors0:09:00
95Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors0:09:20
96Michael Valgren (Den) Astana Pro Team
97Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:09:45
98Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb0:09:53
99Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo0:09:54
100Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team0:09:55
101Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:10:04
102Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:10:21
103Jerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie0:11:16
104Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:11:27
105Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:11:30
106Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:11:36
107Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors0:11:43
108Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team0:11:57
109Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe0:12:09
110Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal0:12:26
111Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb0:12:32
112Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:12:36
113Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:12:39
114Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team0:13:01
115Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:13:18
116Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team0:13:22
117Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic0:13:46
118Edward Theuns (Bel) Team Sunweb
119Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky0:13:48
120Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:14:06
121Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:14:22
122Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe0:14:24
123Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ0:14:41
124Robert Gesink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:15:45
125Mathew Hayman (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:16:02
126Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic0:16:05
127Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:16:11
128Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team0:16:21
129Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo0:16:34
130Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:17:16
131Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida0:17:26
132Simon Gerrans (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:17:33
133Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:17:38
134Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale0:17:43
135Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky0:17:54
136Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:18:02
137Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie0:18:48
138Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:18:49
139Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin0:18:54
140Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ0:19:28
141Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:19:43
142Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:19:49
143Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates0:20:25
144Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:20:29
145Damien Gaudin (Fra) Direct Energie
146Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data0:20:47
147Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:20:53
148Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
149Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky0:21:12
150Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic0:21:35
151Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:21:47
152Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:22:03
153Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:22:11
154André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal0:22:17
155Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:22:49
156Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data0:22:50
157Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team0:22:52
158Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:23:07
159Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ0:23:14
160Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:23:51
161Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
162Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo0:24:03
163Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data0:24:16
164Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:24:43
165Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:25:11
166Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:25:22
167Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal0:26:54
168Marcel Kittel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:29:09
169Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data0:31:14
170Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:43:12

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe180pts
2Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors147
3Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates78
4André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal69
5Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ57
6Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida55
7Marcel Kittel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin52
8Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert41
9Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie40
10John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo36
11Jerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie33
12Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo32
13Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors31
14Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team31
15Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert26
16Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors25
17Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert24
18Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie18
19Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe18
20Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors17
21Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits17
22Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits17
23Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic17
24Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits16
25Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team15
26Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates15
27Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie15
28Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert15
29Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal15
30Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits15
31Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida13
32Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic13
33Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb11
34Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe11
35Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data11
36Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo9
37Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky8
38Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team8
39Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert8
40Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data8
41Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe7
42Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits6
43Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors5
44Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo5
45Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ5
46Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
47Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky3
48Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic3
49Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin3
50Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe2
51Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal2
52Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal2
53Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo4pts
2Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie4
3Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie3
4Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert1
5Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic1
6Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1

Young riders classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb18:22:13
2Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky0:01:08
3Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team0:01:39
4Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:02:12
5Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:02:30
6Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie0:02:57
7Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:15
8Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:04:24
9Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:04:28
10Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky0:06:11
11David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:06:36
12Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:06:53
13Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:07:50
14Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:07:58
15Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors0:08:47
16Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo0:09:41
17Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team0:09:42
18Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic0:15:52
19Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:15:58
20Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:17:03
21Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie0:18:35
22Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic0:21:22
23Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:22:36
24Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:22:54
25Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:23:38
26Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo0:23:50
27Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:24:58
28Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:25:09

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Quick-Step Floors55:45:20
2BMC Racing Team0:00:23
3Team Sunweb0:00:44
4Team Sky0:01:54
5Mitchelton-Scott0:03:27
6Bora-Hansgrohe0:03:45
7Astana Pro Team0:03:52
8Bahrain-Merida0:03:56
9EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:04:10
10Movistar Team0:04:19
11LottoNl-Jumbo0:04:49
12AG2R La Mondiale0:04:56
13Trek-Segafredo0:05:29
14Katusha-Alpecin0:05:35
15Fortuneo-Samsic0:07:18
16Groupama-FDJ0:07:42
17UAE Team Emirates0:09:16
18Dimension Data0:09:21
19Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:09:25
20Lotto Soudal0:10:41
21Direct Energie0:10:47
22Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:18:50

 

Latest on Cyclingnews