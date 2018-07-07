Trending

Tour de France: Gaviria wins opener and takes first yellow jersey

Froome crashes, mechanical for Quintana in closing kilometres to Fontenay-Le-Comte

Image 1 of 44

Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors) wins the opening stage at the 2018 Tour de France

Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors) wins the opening stage at the 2018 Tour de France
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 44

Lawson Craddock (EF Education First-Drapac) crashes but finishes stage 1 at the Tour de France

Lawson Craddock (EF Education First-Drapac) crashes but finishes stage 1 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 44

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) loses time after two broken wheels in stage 1

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) loses time after two broken wheels in stage 1
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 44

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) loses time after two broken wheels in stage 1

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) loses time after two broken wheels in stage 1
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 44

Chris Froome (Team Sky) loses time after crashing into a ditch during stage 1

Chris Froome (Team Sky) loses time after crashing into a ditch during stage 1
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 44

Chris Froome (Team Sky) loses time after crashing into a ditch during stage 1

Chris Froome (Team Sky) loses time after crashing into a ditch during stage 1
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 44

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 44

Chris Froome (Team Sky) loses time after crashing into a ditch during stage 1

Chris Froome (Team Sky) loses time after crashing into a ditch during stage 1
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 44

Fernando Gaviria is the stage 1 winner

Fernando Gaviria is the stage 1 winner
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 44

Chris Froome (Team Sky) loses time after crashing into a ditch during stage 1

Chris Froome (Team Sky) loses time after crashing into a ditch during stage 1
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 44

Chris Froome (Team Sky) loses time after crashing into a ditch during stage 1

Chris Froome (Team Sky) loses time after crashing into a ditch during stage 1
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 44

Chris Froome (Team Sky) loses time after crashing into a ditch during stage 1

Chris Froome (Team Sky) loses time after crashing into a ditch during stage 1
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 44

Richie Porte (BMC) caught behind crashes, also lost time in stage 1

Richie Porte (BMC) caught behind crashes, also lost time in stage 1
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 44

Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors) takes first yellow jersey

Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors) takes first yellow jersey
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 44

Chris Froome and Team Sky during stage 1 at the Tour de France

Chris Froome and Team Sky during stage 1 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 44

Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors) wins the opening stage and takes the first yellow jersey at the 2018 Tour de France

Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors) wins the opening stage and takes the first yellow jersey at the 2018 Tour de France
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 44

Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors) wins the opening stage and takes the first yellow jersey at the 2018 Tour de France

Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors) wins the opening stage and takes the first yellow jersey at the 2018 Tour de France
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 44

Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors) wins the opening stage at the 2018 Tour de France

Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors) wins the opening stage at the 2018 Tour de France
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 44

Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors) takes the first yellow jersey at the 2018 Tour de France

Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors) takes the first yellow jersey at the 2018 Tour de France
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 44

Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors) wins the opening stage at the 2018 Tour de France

Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors) wins the opening stage at the 2018 Tour de France
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 44

Quick-Step Floors set up Fernando Gaviria during stage 1 at the Tour de France

Quick-Step Floors set up Fernando Gaviria during stage 1 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 44

Helicopter and jerseys fly high at the Tour de France opening stage

Helicopter and jerseys fly high at the Tour de France opening stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 44

Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors) wins the opening stage at the 2018 Tour de France

Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors) wins the opening stage at the 2018 Tour de France
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 44

Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors) wins the opening stage at the 2018 Tour de France

Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors) wins the opening stage at the 2018 Tour de France
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 44

Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors) wins the opening stage at the 2018 Tour de France

Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors) wins the opening stage at the 2018 Tour de France
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 44

Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors) wins the opener, Peter Sagan (Bora Hansgrohe) second and Marcel Kittel (Katusha Alpecin) third

Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors) wins the opener, Peter Sagan (Bora Hansgrohe) second and Marcel Kittel (Katusha Alpecin) third
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 44

Noirmoutier-En-L'Ïle hosted the start of the Tour de France

Noirmoutier-En-L'Ïle hosted the start of the Tour de France
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 28 of 44

Peter Sagan (Bora Hansgrohe) speaks to the press at the start of stage 1 of the Tour de France

Peter Sagan (Bora Hansgrohe) speaks to the press at the start of stage 1 of the Tour de France
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 29 of 44

Fans for Peter Sagan on course

Fans for Peter Sagan on course
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 30 of 44

Tour de France director Christian Prudhomme shakes hands with fans at the start of stage 1

Tour de France director Christian Prudhomme shakes hands with fans at the start of stage 1
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 31 of 44

The start of the Tour de France in Noirmoutier-En-L'Ïle

The start of the Tour de France in Noirmoutier-En-L'Ïle
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 32 of 44

Peter Sagan at the start of stage 1 in Noirmoutier-En-L'Ïle

Peter Sagan at the start of stage 1 in Noirmoutier-En-L'Ïle
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 33 of 44

Romain Bardet takes the start line in Noirmoutier-En-L'Ïle

Romain Bardet takes the start line in Noirmoutier-En-L'Ïle
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 34 of 44

Peter Sagan rolls off the sign-in stage in Noirmoutier-En-L'Ïle

Peter Sagan rolls off the sign-in stage in Noirmoutier-En-L'Ïle
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 35 of 44

Chris Froome (Team Sky)

Chris Froome (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 36 of 44

Team Sky during stage 1 at the Tour de France

Team Sky during stage 1 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 37 of 44

Marcel Kittel speaks to the press in Noirmoutier-En-L'Ïle

Marcel Kittel speaks to the press in Noirmoutier-En-L'Ïle
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 38 of 44

Prince of Monaco and Eddy Merckx

Prince of Monaco and Eddy Merckx
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 39 of 44

Chris Froome

Chris Froome
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 40 of 44

The Tour de France started in Noirmoutier-En-L'Ïle

The Tour de France started in Noirmoutier-En-L'Ïle
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 41 of 44

Tour de France opening stage

Tour de France opening stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 42 of 44

Tour de France fans on course during stage 1

Tour de France fans on course during stage 1
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 43 of 44

Noirmoutier-En-L'Ïle

Noirmoutier-En-L'Ïle
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 44 of 44

Chris Froome (Team Sky) at the start of stage 1 of the Tour de France

Chris Froome (Team Sky) at the start of stage 1 of the Tour de France
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)

Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors) won stage 1 of the Tour de France in Fontenay-le-Comte after a drama-filled finale to what seemed like it would be a standard sprint stage. The Colombian's first Tour victory came at the expense of Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) in second and Marcel Kittel (Katusha-Alpecin) in third.

The Colombian becomes the first rider to win his debut Tour stage since Sagan in 2012, also becoming only the second man from his country to wear the yellow jersey after Víctor Hugo Peña in 2003. He benefitted from a fantastically-organised lead-out from his Quick Step team, with four men on the front in the final kilometre executing their jobs perfectly.

Sagan and Alexander Kristoff (UAE Team Emirates) lurked dangerously on his wheel, but there was nothing to be done about the Colombian, who was both the strongest man and led from the front - an unbeatable combination.

"It really is an amazing day for me," said Gaviria. "It's really good for our team and amazing for every rider in the team. We had a clear plan for today's stage - were ready for the sprint to succeed and thanks to god it has.

"It's a jersey that everyone wants to get and to get it on the first day is just amazing," he added. "I really don't have any words to describe what I've achieved today; I'm going to be so happy to wear it. I don't know if I'll keep it of course, but we'll try to keep it for as long as we can."

Formulaic for much of the day, the race came alive in the final 10km as multiple crashes and mechanical incidents first saw Richie Porte (BMC) and Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) lose contact with the peloton, then Chris Froome (Team Sky) who crashed into a grass verge after colliding with another rider. Seconds later Nairo Quintana (Movistar) punctured, meaning the GC race had already begun just 200km into the race.

In the end, Froome, Porte and Yates lost 51 seconds, while Quintana and his countryman Egan Bernal (Team Sky) came in 1:12 behind the peloton. Gaviria leads the overall classification by four seconds from Sagan, and also leads the points and young riders classification. Escapee Kévin Ledanois (Fortuneo-Samsic) leads the mountain classification.

How it happened

The opening stage of the 2018 Tour was a long one at 201km, and a largely flat jaunt starting out from Noirmoutier-en-l'Île, an island off the coast of western France situated in the Vendée department. The island was last visited for the 2005 prologue, won by David Zabriskie.

After heading over the Pont de Noirmoutier bridge to the mainland, the route hugged the coast for much of the day before heading inland for the finale. The day's only intermediate sprint came at 119.5km in the town of La Tranche-Sur-Mer, while the first climb of the race was the Côte de Vix a 700-metre hill averaging 4.2 per cent which came 173km into the stage.

A new addition to the Tour, the bonification sprint, came in Maillezais just 13.5km from the line. Included for the first nine stage of the race - minus the TTT - the sprint awards 3-2-1 second time bonuses, though no green jersey points. As ever, ten, six and four seconds were available at the finish in Fontenay-le-Comte. Late obstacles consisted of two roundabouts in the last 3km, plus a sharp right before the straight final kilometre

Three riders were on the attack as soon as race director Christian Prudhomme dropped the flag at the start of the stage. The men in question were three Frenchmen - Ledanois, Yoann Offredo (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) and Jérôme Cousin (Direct Energie), with Cousin's team keen to make an impression in their home region of the Vendée.

The trio quickly worked their way to a four-minute gap as they reached the mainland, with their fast pace offset by the more leisurely peloton, who were happy with the composition of the Tour's first breakaway.

EF-Drapac's Lawson Craddock didn't take long to suffer from his bib number - the unlucky 13. He went down in the feed zone, suffering cuts to his left eye before getting back on his bike and back to the peloton.

At the intermediate sprint, the break simply rolled through, but two minutes further back Gaviria beat out André Greipel (Lotto-Soudal) and Arnaud Demaré (Groupama-FDJ) for fourth place.

With Dimension Data, Groupama-FDJ, LottoNL-Jumbo and Quick Step Floors all prominent at the front of the peloton, a sprint finish was all but assured, with the gap down to under a minute with 30km to run. Ledanois, the U23 world champion in 2015, took the first polka dot jersey of the race, beating his breakmates up the generously-titled 'climb' 28km from the line.

Before and after the climb, Yoann Offredo's multiple attacks showed his determination to go it alone, or at least extend Wanty's time on television. Having won the combativity award on stage two last year, he looked set to take another this time around.

After fighting for half the stage to stay in contact with the peloton, Craddock - who was also nursing an injured shoulder - dropped back as the pace upped in the final 20km. Cousin beat Offredo to the time bonification sprint, but the break was soon over, caught with 10km to go.

Soon afterwards, Demaré was in the wars, caught up in a crash towards the rear of the peloton and all but losing his chance at the stage victory. Young climbers Bernal and Pierre Latour (AG2R La Mondiale) were also delayed while Porte was missing from the peloton too.

With 5km to run, there was more drama as Bernal's team leader Froome hit the deck, tumbing onto the grass verge on the outside of a corner. Then came Quintana's troubles, with the Colombian dropping behind the Froome group, to give the end of a fairly straightforward stage a whole new meaning.

Groups featuring GC contenders were scattered along the route, but up front the Quick Step Floors train was untroubled, riding a perfect leadout to take the first stage victory of the Tour.

 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors4:23:32
2Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
3Marcel Kittel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
4Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
5Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
6Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
7Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
8John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
9Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
10Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
11Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
12Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
13Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
14Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
15Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
16Michael Valgren (Den) Astana Pro Team
17Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
18Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
19Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
20Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
21Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
22Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
23Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
24Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
25Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
26André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
27Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
28Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
29Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
30Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
31Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
32Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team
33Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
34Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
35Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
36Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
37Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
38Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
39Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
40Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
41Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
42Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
43Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
44Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
45Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
46Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
47Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
48Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
49Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
50Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
51Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
52Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
53Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
54Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo
55Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
56Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
57Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
58Romain Hardy (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
59Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ
60Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
61Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
62Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal
63Edward Theuns (Bel) Team Sunweb
64Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida0:00:22
65Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:24
66Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
67Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:00:32
68Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors0:00:33
69Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:34
70Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
71Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:40
72Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:00:42
73Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data
74Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team
75Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
76Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
77Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
78Amael Moinard (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
79Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
80Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
81Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
82Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
83Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:00:51
84Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
85Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
86Arthur Vichot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
87Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
88Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
89Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
90Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
91Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky
92Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
93Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb
94Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
95Rein Taaramäe (Est) Direct Energie
96Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin
97Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
98Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates
99Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates
100Maxime Bouet (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
101Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
102Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott
103Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
104Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:01:02
105Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data0:01:04
106Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
107Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
108Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:01:12
109Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
110Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott0:01:14
111Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team0:01:15
112Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
113Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
114Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team0:01:17
115Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:01:18
116Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
117Paul Martens (Ger) LottoNL-Jumbo
118Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo
119Jerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie
120Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb0:01:22
121Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
122Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:01:27
123Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
124Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:01:30
125Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ
126Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
127Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky0:01:38
128Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:52
129Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:02:00
130Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:11
131Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:02:16
132Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
133Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:02:19
134Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
135Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data0:02:24
136Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
137Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
138Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Trek-Segafredo
139David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
140Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
141Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
142Damien Gaudin (Fra) Direct Energie
143Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
144Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
145Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
146Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
147Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates
148Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
149Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
150Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
151Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team0:02:42
152Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky0:02:44
153Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin
154José Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
155Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:48
156Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:03:00
157Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:03:02
158Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
159Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
160Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
161Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
162Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
163Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
164Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal0:03:12
165Simon Gerrans (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:04:04
166Mathew Hayman (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
167Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
168Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
169Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
170Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team
171Robert Gesink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
172Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ0:06:23
173Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
174Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
175Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky0:07:48
176Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:07:50

Sprint 1 - La Tranche-Sur-Mer, 119.5km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie20pts
2Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic17
3Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert15
4Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors13
5André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal11
6Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ10
7Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe9
8Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data8
9Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe7
10Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates6
11Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert5
12Marcel Kittel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin4
13Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors3
14Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin2
15Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe1

Finish - Fontenay-Le-Conte, 201km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors50pts
2Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe30
3Marcel Kittel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin20
4Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates18
5Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits16
6Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo14
7Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb12
8John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo10
9Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team8
10Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe7
11Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida6
12Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert5
13Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie4
14Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky3
15Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors2

Mountain 1 - Cote de Vix, 173km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic1

Young rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors4:23:32
2Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
3Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
4Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
5Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
6Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
7Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
8Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
9Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
10Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:00:32
11Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:34
12Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team0:00:42
13Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
14Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:51
15Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
16Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky0:01:15
17Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo0:01:18
18Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic0:01:27
19Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:01:30
20Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky0:01:38
21Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:11
22Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:02:19
23Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie0:02:24
24David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
25Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
26Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
27Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:03:02
28Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
29Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:06:23

Combative
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert

Team
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Quick-Step Floors13:10:36
2Astana Pro Team
3Bora-Hansgrohe
4Bahrain-Merida
5Trek-Segafredo
6Wanty-Groupe Gobert
7Katusha-Alpecin
8Dimension Data
9Team Sunweb
10Cofidis, Solutions Credits
11LottoNl-Jumbo
12Direct Energie
13Lotto Soudal
14Fortuneo-Samsic
15AG2R La Mondiale0:00:24
16UAE Team Emirates0:00:32
17EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:00:34
18BMC Racing Team0:00:51
19Groupama-FDJ
20Movistar Team0:01:15
21Team Sky0:02:06
22Mitchelton-Scott0:02:56

General classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors4:23:22
2Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:04
3Marcel Kittel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:06
4Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:09
5Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates0:00:10
6Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
7Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
8Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
9John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
10Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
11Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
12Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
13Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
14Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
15Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
16Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
17Michael Valgren (Den) Astana Pro Team
18Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
19Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
20Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
21Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
22Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
23Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
24Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
25Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
26Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
27André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
28Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
29Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
30Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
31Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
32Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
33Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team
34Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
35Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
36Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
37Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
38Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
39Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
40Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
41Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
42Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
43Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
44Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
45Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
46Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
47Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
48Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
49Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
50Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
51Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
52Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
53Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
54Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo
55Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
56Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
57Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
58Romain Hardy (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
59Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ
60Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
61Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
62Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal
63Edward Theuns (Bel) Team Sunweb
64Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida0:00:32
65Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:34
66Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
67Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:00:42
68Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors0:00:43
69Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:44
70Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
71Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:50
72Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:00:52
73Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data
74Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team
75Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
76Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
77Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
78Amael Moinard (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
79Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
80Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
81Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
82Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
83Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:01:01
84Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
85Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
86Arthur Vichot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
87Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
88Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
89Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
90Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
91Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky
92Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
93Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb
94Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
95Rein Taaramäe (Est) Direct Energie
96Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin
97Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
98Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates
99Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates
100Maxime Bouet (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
101Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
102Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott
103Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
104Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:01:12
105Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data0:01:14
106Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
107Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
108Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:01:22
109Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
110Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott0:01:24
111Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team0:01:25
112Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
113Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
114Jerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie
115Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team0:01:27
116Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:01:28
117Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
118Paul Martens (Ger) LottoNL-Jumbo
119Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo
120Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb0:01:32
121Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
122Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:01:37
123Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
124Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:01:40
125Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ
126Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
127Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky0:01:48
128Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:02
129Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:02:10
130Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:21
131Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:02:26
132Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
133Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:02:29
134Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
135Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data0:02:34
136Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
137Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
138Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Trek-Segafredo
139David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
140Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
141Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
142Damien Gaudin (Fra) Direct Energie
143Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
144Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
145Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
146Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
147Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates
148Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
149Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
150Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
151Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team0:02:52
152Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky0:02:54
153Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin
154José Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
155Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:58
156Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:03:10
157Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
158Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott0:03:12
159Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
160Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
161Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
162Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
163Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
164Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal0:03:22
165Simon Gerrans (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:04:14
166Mathew Hayman (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
167Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
168Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
169Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
170Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team
171Robert Gesink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
172Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ0:06:33
173Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
174Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
175Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky0:07:58
176Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:08:00

Point classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors63pts
2Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe37
3Marcel Kittel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin24
4Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates24
5Jerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie20
6Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic17
7Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits16
8Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert15
9Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo14
10Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb12
11André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal11
12John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo10
13Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ10
14Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe9
15Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team8
16Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data8
17Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe7
18Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida6
19Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert5
20Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert5
21Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie4
22Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky3
23Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors3
24Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors2
25Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin2
26Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe1

Mountain classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors4:23:22
2Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:10
3Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
4Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
5Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
6Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
7Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
8Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
9Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
10Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:00:42
11Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:44
12Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team0:00:52
13Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
14Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:01:01
15Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
16Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky0:01:25
17Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo0:01:28
18Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic0:01:37
19Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:01:40
20Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky0:01:48
21Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:21
22Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:02:29
23Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie0:02:34
24David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
25Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
26Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
27Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:03:12
28Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
29Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:06:33

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Quick-Step Floors13:10:36
2Astana Pro Team
3Bora-Hansgrohe
4Bahrain-Merida
5Trek-Segafredo
6Wanty-Groupe Gobert
7Katusha-Alpecin
8Dimension Data
9Team Sunweb
10Cofidis, Solutions Credits
11LottoNl-Jumbo
12Direct Energie
13Lotto Soudal
14Fortuneo-Samsic
15AG2R La Mondiale0:00:24
16UAE Team Emirates0:00:32
17EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:00:34
18BMC Racing Team0:00:51
19Groupama-FDJ
20Movistar Team0:01:15
21Team Sky0:02:06
22Mitchelton-Scott0:02:56

