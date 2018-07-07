Tour de France: Gaviria wins opener and takes first yellow jersey
Froome crashes, mechanical for Quintana in closing kilometres to Fontenay-Le-Comte
Stage 1: Noirmoutier-En-L'Ïle - Fontenay-Le-Comte
Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors) won stage 1 of the Tour de France in Fontenay-le-Comte after a drama-filled finale to what seemed like it would be a standard sprint stage. The Colombian's first Tour victory came at the expense of Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) in second and Marcel Kittel (Katusha-Alpecin) in third.
The Colombian becomes the first rider to win his debut Tour stage since Sagan in 2012, also becoming only the second man from his country to wear the yellow jersey after Víctor Hugo Peña in 2003. He benefitted from a fantastically-organised lead-out from his Quick Step team, with four men on the front in the final kilometre executing their jobs perfectly.
Sagan and Alexander Kristoff (UAE Team Emirates) lurked dangerously on his wheel, but there was nothing to be done about the Colombian, who was both the strongest man and led from the front - an unbeatable combination.
"It really is an amazing day for me," said Gaviria. "It's really good for our team and amazing for every rider in the team. We had a clear plan for today's stage - were ready for the sprint to succeed and thanks to god it has.
"It's a jersey that everyone wants to get and to get it on the first day is just amazing," he added. "I really don't have any words to describe what I've achieved today; I'm going to be so happy to wear it. I don't know if I'll keep it of course, but we'll try to keep it for as long as we can."
Formulaic for much of the day, the race came alive in the final 10km as multiple crashes and mechanical incidents first saw Richie Porte (BMC) and Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) lose contact with the peloton, then Chris Froome (Team Sky) who crashed into a grass verge after colliding with another rider. Seconds later Nairo Quintana (Movistar) punctured, meaning the GC race had already begun just 200km into the race.
In the end, Froome, Porte and Yates lost 51 seconds, while Quintana and his countryman Egan Bernal (Team Sky) came in 1:12 behind the peloton. Gaviria leads the overall classification by four seconds from Sagan, and also leads the points and young riders classification. Escapee Kévin Ledanois (Fortuneo-Samsic) leads the mountain classification.
How it happened
The opening stage of the 2018 Tour was a long one at 201km, and a largely flat jaunt starting out from Noirmoutier-en-l'Île, an island off the coast of western France situated in the Vendée department. The island was last visited for the 2005 prologue, won by David Zabriskie.
After heading over the Pont de Noirmoutier bridge to the mainland, the route hugged the coast for much of the day before heading inland for the finale. The day's only intermediate sprint came at 119.5km in the town of La Tranche-Sur-Mer, while the first climb of the race was the Côte de Vix a 700-metre hill averaging 4.2 per cent which came 173km into the stage.
A new addition to the Tour, the bonification sprint, came in Maillezais just 13.5km from the line. Included for the first nine stage of the race - minus the TTT - the sprint awards 3-2-1 second time bonuses, though no green jersey points. As ever, ten, six and four seconds were available at the finish in Fontenay-le-Comte. Late obstacles consisted of two roundabouts in the last 3km, plus a sharp right before the straight final kilometre
Three riders were on the attack as soon as race director Christian Prudhomme dropped the flag at the start of the stage. The men in question were three Frenchmen - Ledanois, Yoann Offredo (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) and Jérôme Cousin (Direct Energie), with Cousin's team keen to make an impression in their home region of the Vendée.
The trio quickly worked their way to a four-minute gap as they reached the mainland, with their fast pace offset by the more leisurely peloton, who were happy with the composition of the Tour's first breakaway.
EF-Drapac's Lawson Craddock didn't take long to suffer from his bib number - the unlucky 13. He went down in the feed zone, suffering cuts to his left eye before getting back on his bike and back to the peloton.
At the intermediate sprint, the break simply rolled through, but two minutes further back Gaviria beat out André Greipel (Lotto-Soudal) and Arnaud Demaré (Groupama-FDJ) for fourth place.
With Dimension Data, Groupama-FDJ, LottoNL-Jumbo and Quick Step Floors all prominent at the front of the peloton, a sprint finish was all but assured, with the gap down to under a minute with 30km to run. Ledanois, the U23 world champion in 2015, took the first polka dot jersey of the race, beating his breakmates up the generously-titled 'climb' 28km from the line.
Before and after the climb, Yoann Offredo's multiple attacks showed his determination to go it alone, or at least extend Wanty's time on television. Having won the combativity award on stage two last year, he looked set to take another this time around.
After fighting for half the stage to stay in contact with the peloton, Craddock - who was also nursing an injured shoulder - dropped back as the pace upped in the final 20km. Cousin beat Offredo to the time bonification sprint, but the break was soon over, caught with 10km to go.
Soon afterwards, Demaré was in the wars, caught up in a crash towards the rear of the peloton and all but losing his chance at the stage victory. Young climbers Bernal and Pierre Latour (AG2R La Mondiale) were also delayed while Porte was missing from the peloton too.
With 5km to run, there was more drama as Bernal's team leader Froome hit the deck, tumbing onto the grass verge on the outside of a corner. Then came Quintana's troubles, with the Colombian dropping behind the Froome group, to give the end of a fairly straightforward stage a whole new meaning.
Groups featuring GC contenders were scattered along the route, but up front the Quick Step Floors train was untroubled, riding a perfect leadout to take the first stage victory of the Tour.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|4:23:32
|2
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|3
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|4
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|5
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|6
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|7
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
|8
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|9
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|10
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|11
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|12
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|13
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|14
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|15
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
|16
|Michael Valgren (Den) Astana Pro Team
|17
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
|18
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|19
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|20
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|21
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|22
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|23
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|24
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|25
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|26
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|27
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
|28
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|29
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|30
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|31
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|32
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team
|33
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|34
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|35
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|36
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|37
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|38
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|39
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|40
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|41
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|42
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|43
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|44
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|45
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|46
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|47
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|48
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|49
|Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|50
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|51
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|52
|Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
|53
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|54
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo
|55
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|56
|Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|57
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|58
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|59
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ
|60
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|61
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|62
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|63
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Team Sunweb
|64
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:22
|65
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:24
|66
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|67
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:32
|68
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:33
|69
|Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:00:34
|70
|Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|71
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:40
|72
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:42
|73
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data
|74
|Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team
|75
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|76
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|77
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|78
|Amael Moinard (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|79
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|80
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|81
|Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|82
|Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|83
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:51
|84
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|85
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|86
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|87
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|88
|Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|89
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|90
|Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|91
|Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|92
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|93
|Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb
|94
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|95
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Direct Energie
|96
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin
|97
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|98
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|99
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates
|100
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|101
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|102
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott
|103
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|104
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:02
|105
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|0:01:04
|106
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
|107
|Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|108
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:01:12
|109
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
|110
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:01:14
|111
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|0:01:15
|112
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|113
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
|114
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:01:17
|115
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:01:18
|116
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|117
|Paul Martens (Ger) LottoNL-Jumbo
|118
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo
|119
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie
|120
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:01:22
|121
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|122
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:27
|123
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|124
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:01:30
|125
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ
|126
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
|127
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
|0:01:38
|128
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:52
|129
|Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:02:00
|130
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:11
|131
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:16
|132
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|133
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:02:19
|134
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|135
|Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data
|0:02:24
|136
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
|137
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|138
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Trek-Segafredo
|139
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|140
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|141
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|142
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Direct Energie
|143
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|144
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|145
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|146
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|147
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates
|148
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|149
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|150
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|151
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:42
|152
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|0:02:44
|153
|Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin
|154
|José Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|155
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:48
|156
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:03:00
|157
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:03:02
|158
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|159
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|160
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|161
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|162
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|163
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|164
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|0:03:12
|165
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:04
|166
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|167
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|168
|Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|169
|Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|170
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|171
|Robert Gesink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|172
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ
|0:06:23
|173
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|174
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|175
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky
|0:07:48
|176
|Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:07:50
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie
|20
|pts
|2
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|17
|3
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|15
|4
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|13
|5
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|11
|6
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|10
|7
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|9
|8
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|8
|9
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|7
|10
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|6
|11
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|5
|12
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|4
|13
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
|3
|14
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|2
|15
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|50
|pts
|2
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|30
|3
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|20
|4
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|18
|5
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|16
|6
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|14
|7
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
|12
|8
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|10
|9
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|8
|10
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|7
|11
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|6
|12
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|5
|13
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|4
|14
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|3
|15
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|4:23:32
|2
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|3
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|4
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|5
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|6
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|7
|Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|8
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|9
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|10
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:32
|11
|Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:00:34
|12
|Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:42
|13
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|14
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:00:51
|15
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|16
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
|0:01:15
|17
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:01:18
|18
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|0:01:27
|19
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:01:30
|20
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
|0:01:38
|21
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:11
|22
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:02:19
|23
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:02:24
|24
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|25
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|26
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|27
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:03:02
|28
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|29
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:06:23
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Quick-Step Floors
|13:10:36
|2
|Astana Pro Team
|3
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|4
|Bahrain-Merida
|5
|Trek-Segafredo
|6
|Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|7
|Katusha-Alpecin
|8
|Dimension Data
|9
|Team Sunweb
|10
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|11
|LottoNl-Jumbo
|12
|Direct Energie
|13
|Lotto Soudal
|14
|Fortuneo-Samsic
|15
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:24
|16
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:32
|17
|EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:00:34
|18
|BMC Racing Team
|0:00:51
|19
|Groupama-FDJ
|20
|Movistar Team
|0:01:15
|21
|Team Sky
|0:02:06
|22
|Mitchelton-Scott
|0:02:56
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|4:23:22
|2
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:04
|3
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:06
|4
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:09
|5
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:10
|6
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|7
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|8
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
|9
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|10
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|11
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|12
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|13
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|14
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|15
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|16
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
|17
|Michael Valgren (Den) Astana Pro Team
|18
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
|19
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|20
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|21
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|22
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|23
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|24
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|25
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|26
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|27
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|28
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
|29
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|30
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|31
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|32
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|33
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team
|34
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|35
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|36
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|37
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|38
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|39
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|40
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|41
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|42
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|43
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|44
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|45
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|46
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|47
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|48
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|49
|Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|50
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|51
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|52
|Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
|53
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|54
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo
|55
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|56
|Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|57
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|58
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|59
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ
|60
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|61
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|62
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|63
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Team Sunweb
|64
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:32
|65
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:34
|66
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|67
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:42
|68
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:43
|69
|Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:00:44
|70
|Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|71
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:50
|72
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:52
|73
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data
|74
|Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team
|75
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|76
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|77
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|78
|Amael Moinard (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|79
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|80
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|81
|Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|82
|Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|83
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:01
|84
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|85
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|86
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|87
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|88
|Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|89
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|90
|Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|91
|Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|92
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|93
|Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb
|94
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|95
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Direct Energie
|96
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin
|97
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|98
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|99
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates
|100
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|101
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|102
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott
|103
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|104
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:12
|105
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|0:01:14
|106
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
|107
|Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|108
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:01:22
|109
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
|110
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:01:24
|111
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|0:01:25
|112
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|113
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
|114
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie
|115
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:01:27
|116
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:01:28
|117
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|118
|Paul Martens (Ger) LottoNL-Jumbo
|119
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo
|120
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:01:32
|121
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|122
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:37
|123
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|124
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:01:40
|125
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ
|126
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
|127
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
|0:01:48
|128
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:02
|129
|Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:02:10
|130
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:21
|131
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:26
|132
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|133
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:02:29
|134
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|135
|Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data
|0:02:34
|136
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
|137
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|138
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Trek-Segafredo
|139
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|140
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|141
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|142
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Direct Energie
|143
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|144
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|145
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|146
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|147
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates
|148
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|149
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|150
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|151
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:52
|152
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|0:02:54
|153
|Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin
|154
|José Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|155
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:58
|156
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:03:10
|157
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|158
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:03:12
|159
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|160
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|161
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|162
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|163
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|164
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|0:03:22
|165
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:14
|166
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|167
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|168
|Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|169
|Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|170
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|171
|Robert Gesink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|172
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ
|0:06:33
|173
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|174
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|175
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky
|0:07:58
|176
|Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:08:00
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|63
|pts
|2
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|37
|3
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|24
|4
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|24
|5
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie
|20
|6
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|17
|7
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|16
|8
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|15
|9
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|14
|10
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
|12
|11
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|11
|12
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|10
|13
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|10
|14
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|9
|15
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|8
|16
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|8
|17
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|7
|18
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|6
|19
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|5
|20
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|5
|21
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|4
|22
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|3
|23
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
|3
|24
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
|2
|25
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|2
|26
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|4:23:22
|2
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:00:10
|3
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|4
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|5
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|6
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|7
|Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|8
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|9
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|10
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:42
|11
|Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:00:44
|12
|Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:52
|13
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|14
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:01:01
|15
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|16
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
|0:01:25
|17
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:01:28
|18
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|0:01:37
|19
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:01:40
|20
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
|0:01:48
|21
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:21
|22
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:02:29
|23
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:02:34
|24
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|25
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|26
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|27
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:03:12
|28
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|29
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:06:33
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Quick-Step Floors
|13:10:36
|2
|Astana Pro Team
|3
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|4
|Bahrain-Merida
|5
|Trek-Segafredo
|6
|Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|7
|Katusha-Alpecin
|8
|Dimension Data
|9
|Team Sunweb
|10
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|11
|LottoNl-Jumbo
|12
|Direct Energie
|13
|Lotto Soudal
|14
|Fortuneo-Samsic
|15
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:24
|16
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:32
|17
|EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:00:34
|18
|BMC Racing Team
|0:00:51
|19
|Groupama-FDJ
|20
|Movistar Team
|0:01:15
|21
|Team Sky
|0:02:06
|22
|Mitchelton-Scott
|0:02:56
