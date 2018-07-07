Image 1 of 44 Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors) wins the opening stage at the 2018 Tour de France (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 44 Lawson Craddock (EF Education First-Drapac) crashes but finishes stage 1 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 44 Nairo Quintana (Movistar) loses time after two broken wheels in stage 1 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 44 Nairo Quintana (Movistar) loses time after two broken wheels in stage 1 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 44 Chris Froome (Team Sky) loses time after crashing into a ditch during stage 1 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 44 Chris Froome (Team Sky) loses time after crashing into a ditch during stage 1 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 44 Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 44 Chris Froome (Team Sky) loses time after crashing Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors) won stage 1 of the Tour de France in Fontenay-le-Comte after a drama-filled finale to what seemed like it would be a standard sprint stage. The Colombian's first Tour victory came at the expense of Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) in second and Marcel Kittel (Katusha-Alpecin) in third.

The Colombian becomes the first rider to win his debut Tour stage since Sagan in 2012, also becoming only the second man from his country to wear the yellow jersey after Víctor Hugo Peña in 2003. He benefitted from a fantastically-organised lead-out from his Quick Step team, with four men on the front in the final kilometre executing their jobs perfectly.

Sagan and Alexander Kristoff (UAE Team Emirates) lurked dangerously on his wheel, but there was nothing to be done about the Colombian, who was both the strongest man and led from the front - an unbeatable combination.

"It really is an amazing day for me," said Gaviria. "It's really good for our team and amazing for every rider in the team. We had a clear plan for today's stage - were ready for the sprint to succeed and thanks to god it has.

"It's a jersey that everyone wants to get and to get it on the first day is just amazing," he added. "I really don't have any words to describe what I've achieved today; I'm going to be so happy to wear it. I don't know if I'll keep it of course, but we'll try to keep it for as long as we can."

Formulaic for much of the day, the race came alive in the final 10km as multiple crashes and mechanical incidents first saw Richie Porte (BMC) and Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) lose contact with the peloton, then Chris Froome (Team Sky) who crashed into a grass verge after colliding with another rider. Seconds later Nairo Quintana (Movistar) punctured, meaning the GC race had already begun just 200km into the race.

In the end, Froome, Porte and Yates lost 51 seconds, while Quintana and his countryman Egan Bernal (Team Sky) came in 1:12 behind the peloton. Gaviria leads the overall classification by four seconds from Sagan, and also leads the points and young riders classification. Escapee Kévin Ledanois (Fortuneo-Samsic) leads the mountain classification.

How it happened

The opening stage of the 2018 Tour was a long one at 201km, and a largely flat jaunt starting out from Noirmoutier-en-l'Île, an island off the coast of western France situated in the Vendée department. The island was last visited for the 2005 prologue, won by David Zabriskie.

After heading over the Pont de Noirmoutier bridge to the mainland, the route hugged the coast for much of the day before heading inland for the finale. The day's only intermediate sprint came at 119.5km in the town of La Tranche-Sur-Mer, while the first climb of the race was the Côte de Vix a 700-metre hill averaging 4.2 per cent which came 173km into the stage.

A new addition to the Tour, the bonification sprint, came in Maillezais just 13.5km from the line. Included for the first nine stage of the race - minus the TTT - the sprint awards 3-2-1 second time bonuses, though no green jersey points. As ever, ten, six and four seconds were available at the finish in Fontenay-le-Comte. Late obstacles consisted of two roundabouts in the last 3km, plus a sharp right before the straight final kilometre

Three riders were on the attack as soon as race director Christian Prudhomme dropped the flag at the start of the stage. The men in question were three Frenchmen - Ledanois, Yoann Offredo (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) and Jérôme Cousin (Direct Energie), with Cousin's team keen to make an impression in their home region of the Vendée.

The trio quickly worked their way to a four-minute gap as they reached the mainland, with their fast pace offset by the more leisurely peloton, who were happy with the composition of the Tour's first breakaway.

EF-Drapac's Lawson Craddock didn't take long to suffer from his bib number - the unlucky 13. He went down in the feed zone, suffering cuts to his left eye before getting back on his bike and back to the peloton.

At the intermediate sprint, the break simply rolled through, but two minutes further back Gaviria beat out André Greipel (Lotto-Soudal) and Arnaud Demaré (Groupama-FDJ) for fourth place.

With Dimension Data, Groupama-FDJ, LottoNL-Jumbo and Quick Step Floors all prominent at the front of the peloton, a sprint finish was all but assured, with the gap down to under a minute with 30km to run. Ledanois, the U23 world champion in 2015, took the first polka dot jersey of the race, beating his breakmates up the generously-titled 'climb' 28km from the line.

Before and after the climb, Yoann Offredo's multiple attacks showed his determination to go it alone, or at least extend Wanty's time on television. Having won the combativity award on stage two last year, he looked set to take another this time around.

After fighting for half the stage to stay in contact with the peloton, Craddock - who was also nursing an injured shoulder - dropped back as the pace upped in the final 20km. Cousin beat Offredo to the time bonification sprint, but the break was soon over, caught with 10km to go.

Soon afterwards, Demaré was in the wars, caught up in a crash towards the rear of the peloton and all but losing his chance at the stage victory. Young climbers Bernal and Pierre Latour (AG2R La Mondiale) were also delayed while Porte was missing from the peloton too.

With 5km to run, there was more drama as Bernal's team leader Froome hit the deck, tumbing onto the grass verge on the outside of a corner. Then came Quintana's troubles, with the Colombian dropping behind the Froome group, to give the end of a fairly straightforward stage a whole new meaning.

Groups featuring GC contenders were scattered along the route, but up front the Quick Step Floors train was untroubled, riding a perfect leadout to take the first stage victory of the Tour.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors 4:23:32 2 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 3 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 4 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 5 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 6 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 7 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 8 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 9 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 10 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 11 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 12 Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 13 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie 14 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 15 Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors 16 Michael Valgren (Den) Astana Pro Team 17 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors 18 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 19 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 20 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 21 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 22 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 23 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 24 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 25 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 26 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 27 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb 28 Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 29 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 30 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 31 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 32 Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team 33 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 34 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 35 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 36 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 37 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 38 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 39 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 40 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 41 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 42 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 43 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 44 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 45 Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 46 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 47 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 48 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 49 Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 50 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 51 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 52 Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates 53 Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 54 Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo 55 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 56 Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 57 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie 58 Romain Hardy (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 59 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ 60 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 61 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal 62 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal 63 Edward Theuns (Bel) Team Sunweb 64 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida 0:00:22 65 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:24 66 Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 67 Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:32 68 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors 0:00:33 69 Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:00:34 70 Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 71 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:40 72 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:00:42 73 Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data 74 Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team 75 Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 76 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 77 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 78 Amael Moinard (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 79 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 80 Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 81 Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 82 Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 83 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:00:51 84 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 85 Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 86 Arthur Vichot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 87 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 88 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 89 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 90 Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 91 Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky 92 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 93 Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb 94 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 95 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Direct Energie 96 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin 97 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 98 Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates 99 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates 100 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 101 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 102 Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott 103 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 104 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:02 105 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 0:01:04 106 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data 107 Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 108 Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:01:12 109 Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie 110 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 0:01:14 111 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 0:01:15 112 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 113 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky 114 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team 0:01:17 115 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:01:18 116 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 117 Paul Martens (Ger) LottoNL-Jumbo 118 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo 119 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie 120 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:01:22 121 Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 122 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:01:27 123 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 124 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:30 125 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ 126 Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb 127 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky 0:01:38 128 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:52 129 Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:02:00 130 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:11 131 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:02:16 132 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 133 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:02:19 134 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 135 Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data 0:02:24 136 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie 137 Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 138 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Trek-Segafredo 139 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 140 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 141 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 142 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Direct Energie 143 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 144 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 145 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 146 Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 147 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates 148 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 149 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 150 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 151 Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team 0:02:42 152 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky 0:02:44 153 Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin 154 José Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 155 Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:48 156 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:03:00 157 Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:03:02 158 Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 159 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 160 Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 161 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 162 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 163 Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 164 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 0:03:12 165 Simon Gerrans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:04:04 166 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 167 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 168 Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 169 Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 170 Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team 171 Robert Gesink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 172 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ 0:06:23 173 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 174 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 175 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky 0:07:48 176 Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:07:50

Sprint 1 - La Tranche-Sur-Mer, 119.5km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie 20 pts 2 Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 17 3 Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 15 4 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors 13 5 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 11 6 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 10 7 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 9 8 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 8 9 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 7 10 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 6 11 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 5 12 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 4 13 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors 3 14 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 2 15 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 1

Finish - Fontenay-Le-Conte, 201km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors 50 pts 2 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 30 3 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 20 4 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 18 5 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 16 6 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 14 7 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 12 8 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 10 9 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 8 10 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 7 11 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 6 12 Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 5 13 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie 4 14 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 3 15 Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors 2

Mountain 1 - Cote de Vix, 173km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 1

Young rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors 4:23:32 2 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 3 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie 4 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 5 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 6 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 7 Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 8 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 9 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 10 Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:32 11 Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:00:34 12 Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:00:42 13 Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 14 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:00:51 15 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 16 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky 0:01:15 17 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:01:18 18 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 0:01:27 19 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:30 20 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky 0:01:38 21 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:11 22 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:02:19 23 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie 0:02:24 24 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 25 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 26 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 27 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:03:02 28 Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 29 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:06:23

Combative # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert

Team # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Quick-Step Floors 13:10:36 2 Astana Pro Team 3 Bora-Hansgrohe 4 Bahrain-Merida 5 Trek-Segafredo 6 Wanty-Groupe Gobert 7 Katusha-Alpecin 8 Dimension Data 9 Team Sunweb 10 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 11 LottoNl-Jumbo 12 Direct Energie 13 Lotto Soudal 14 Fortuneo-Samsic 15 AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:24 16 UAE Team Emirates 0:00:32 17 EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:00:34 18 BMC Racing Team 0:00:51 19 Groupama-FDJ 20 Movistar Team 0:01:15 21 Team Sky 0:02:06 22 Mitchelton-Scott 0:02:56

General classification after stage 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors 4:23:22 2 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:04 3 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:06 4 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:09 5 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:10 6 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 7 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 8 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 9 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 10 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 11 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 12 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 13 Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 14 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie 15 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 16 Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors 17 Michael Valgren (Den) Astana Pro Team 18 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors 19 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 20 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 21 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 22 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 23 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 24 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 25 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 26 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 27 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 28 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb 29 Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 30 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 31 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 32 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 33 Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team 34 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 35 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 36 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 37 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 38 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 39 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 40 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 41 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 42 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 43 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 44 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 45 Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 46 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 47 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 48 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 49 Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 50 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 51 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 52 Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates 53 Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 54 Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo 55 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 56 Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 57 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie 58 Romain Hardy (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 59 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ 60 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 61 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal 62 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal 63 Edward Theuns (Bel) Team Sunweb 64 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida 0:00:32 65 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:34 66 Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 67 Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:42 68 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors 0:00:43 69 Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:00:44 70 Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 71 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:50 72 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:00:52 73 Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data 74 Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team 75 Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 76 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 77 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 78 Amael Moinard (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 79 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 80 Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 81 Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 82 Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 83 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:01:01 84 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 85 Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 86 Arthur Vichot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 87 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 88 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 89 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 90 Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 91 Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky 92 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 93 Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb 94 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 95 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Direct Energie 96 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin 97 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 98 Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates 99 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates 100 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 101 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 102 Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott 103 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 104 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:12 105 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 0:01:14 106 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data 107 Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 108 Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:01:22 109 Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie 110 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 0:01:24 111 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 0:01:25 112 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 113 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky 114 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie 115 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team 0:01:27 116 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:01:28 117 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 118 Paul Martens (Ger) LottoNL-Jumbo 119 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo 120 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:01:32 121 Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 122 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:01:37 123 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 124 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:40 125 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ 126 Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb 127 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky 0:01:48 128 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:02 129 Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:02:10 130 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:21 131 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:02:26 132 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 133 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:02:29 134 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 135 Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data 0:02:34 136 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie 137 Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 138 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Trek-Segafredo 139 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 140 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 141 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 142 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Direct Energie 143 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 144 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 145 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 146 Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 147 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates 148 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 149 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 150 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 151 Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team 0:02:52 152 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky 0:02:54 153 Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin 154 José Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 155 Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:58 156 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:03:10 157 Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 158 Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 0:03:12 159 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 160 Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 161 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 162 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 163 Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 164 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 0:03:22 165 Simon Gerrans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:04:14 166 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 167 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 168 Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 169 Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 170 Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team 171 Robert Gesink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 172 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ 0:06:33 173 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 174 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 175 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky 0:07:58 176 Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:08:00

Point classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors 63 pts 2 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 37 3 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 24 4 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 24 5 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie 20 6 Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 17 7 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 16 8 Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 15 9 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 14 10 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 12 11 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 11 12 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 10 13 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 10 14 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 9 15 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 8 16 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 8 17 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 7 18 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 6 19 Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 5 20 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 5 21 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie 4 22 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 3 23 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors 3 24 Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors 2 25 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 2 26 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 1

Mountain classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors 4:23:22 2 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:00:10 3 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie 4 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 5 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 6 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 7 Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 8 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 9 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 10 Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:42 11 Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:00:44 12 Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:00:52 13 Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 14 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:01:01 15 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 16 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky 0:01:25 17 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:01:28 18 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 0:01:37 19 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:40 20 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky 0:01:48 21 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:21 22 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:02:29 23 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie 0:02:34 24 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 25 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 26 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 27 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:03:12 28 Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 29 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:06:33