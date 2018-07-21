Image 1 of 45 Omar Fraile (Astana) wins stage 14 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 45 Jasper Stuyven on the Tour de France podium for most combative on stage 14 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 3 of 45 The peloton races through Massif Central during stage 14 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 4 of 45 The sun shines on riders during stage 14 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 5 of 45 Omar Fraile on the podium after winning stage 14 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 6 of 45 team Sky's Geraint Thomas and Chris Froome (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 7 of 45 Pierre Latour got another white jersey after stage 14 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 8 of 45 Geraint Thomas in yellow after stage 14 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 9 of 45 Chris Froome, Tom Dumoulin and Geraint Thomas finish stage 14 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 10 of 45 Chris Froome, Tom Dumoulin and Geraint Thomas finish stage 14 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 11 of 45 Romain Bardet at the finish of stage 14 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 12 of 45 Geraint Thomas and Chris Froome finish stage 14 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 13 of 45 Stuyven, Izagirre and Slagter near the end of stage 14 at the Toour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 14 of 45 Jasper Stuyven attacks alone during stage 14 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 15 of 45 Omar Fraile rides to victory during stage 14 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 16 of 45 Julian Alaphilippe meets the press after stage 14 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 17 of 45 Julian Alaphilippe finishes second on stage 14 at the tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 18 of 45 Omar Fraile on the Tour de France podium after winning stage 14 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 19 of 45 Omar Fraile (Astana) wins stage 14 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 20 of 45 Omar Fraile (Astana) wins stage 14 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 21 of 45 Omar Fraile (Astana) wins stage 14 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 22 of 45 Omar Fraile (Astana) wins stage 14 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 23 of 45 Sunflowers in Massif Central at the Tour de France (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 45 The peloton splits up during stage 14 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 45 BMC Racing's Greg Van Avermaet (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 45 Scenery along the route of stage 14 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 27 of 45 Sonny Colbrelli was on water duty during stage 14 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 28 of 45 Team Sky's Geraint Thomas and Chris Froome (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 29 of 45 Geraint Thomas in yellow during stage 14 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 30 of 45 Direct Energie's Lilian Calmejane and Jerome Cousin (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 31 of 45 BMC Racing's Paddy Bevin checks in the medical car before abandoning the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 32 of 45 A bovine fans watches the 2018 Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 33 of 45 Philippe Gilbert leads the peloton during stage 14 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 34 of 45 Thomas De Gendt leads the breakaway during stage 14 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 35 of 45 Thomas De Gendt leads the breakaway during stage 14 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 36 of 45 Sunflowers in Massif Central at the Tour de France (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 37 of 45 White jersey Pierre Latour and yellow jersey Geraint Thomas (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 38 of 45 Micthelton-Scott's Daryl Impey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 39 of 45 Michael Hepburn takes on fuel during stage 14 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 40 of 45 Michael Hepburn takes on fuel during stage 14 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 41 of 45 Jasper Stuyven (Trek-Segafredo) rides during stage 14 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 42 of 45 Philippe Gilbert smiles for the camera during stage 14 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 43 of 45 Peter Sagan takes a corner during stage 14 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 44 of 45 Julian Alaphilippe descends in polka dots (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 45 of 45 Scenery along the route of stage 14 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images)

Omar Fraile (Astana) flew to victory on the Mende airstrip on stage 14 of the Tour de France, surviving from a large breakaway. The Spaniard beat out polka dot jersey wearer Julian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step Floors) and Jasper Stuyven (Trek-Segafredo) by six seconds in order to take his third victory of the season, the biggest of his career.

In a day of two races, the breakaway contested the finish 18 minutes ahead of the peloton. Fraile's compatriot Gorka Izagirre (Bahrain-Merida) kicked off the attacking festivities 59km out, taking with him Stuyven and Tom-Jelte Slagter (Dimension Data). The Trek-Segafredo man soon went it alone, his fantastic effort coming to naught on the final climb.

There, Fraile piggybacked a Thomas De Gendt (Lotto-Soudal) attack to launch his own. Catching Stuyven towards the top of the 'Montée Laurent Jalabert', he powered away to win solo despite the best efforts of Alaphilippe, who flew up the latter part of the climb - perhaps leaving his effort a touch too late.

"It's an amazing day," said Fraile after the finish. "I've been dreaming about this victory. In the end we picked up this phenomenal win and it's absolutely amazing. It's easily the best day of my career so far."

"We had a headwind [on the climb] and it was really tricky, but I just tried to climb it at the best rate I could, and in the end I did have the legs. I knew the climb today very well indeed."

Primož Roglič (LottoNL-Jumbo) led the GC men in, finishing 18:01 behind Fraile. The Slovenian had started the attacking on the final climb and wasn't caught despite the efforts of those behind. Race leader Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) was next in, 8 seconds later. He couldn't be separated from teammate Chris Froome and third-placed man Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb), with the two Sky men being the only riders able to follow the Dutchman's attack 2km from the line.

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) trailed ten seconds behind, while Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale) lost a further four seconds. Mikel Landa, who looked to have established himself as Movistar team leader on the Alpe d'Huez, came in with his teammate Alejandro Valverde, losing 37 seconds to Roglič.

The top eight positions on GC remain unchanged after the stage, while Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Julian Alaphilippe (Quick Step Floors) only bolstered their respective mountain and point classification leads after making the break of the day.

How it happened

Another transitional stage between the Alps and Pyrenees, this one came with a sting in the tail in the form of the uphill finish at the airstrip in Mende. After a largely flat start, the hills reared up midway through as the peloton headed towards the Massif Central.

First up, there was the Côte du Grand Châtaignier (1km at 7.4 per cent) at 81km, 9km before the intermediate sprint at Bessèges. The real climbing started with the second category Col de la Croix de Berthel (9.1km at 5.3 per cent), coming 129km into the 188km stage. A third category climb - the Col du Pont sans Eau (3.3km at 6.3 per cent) followed at 142km before an uncategorised lump and the valley before the finale.

The Côte de la Croix Neuve, a road on Mont Mimat overlooking Mende, provided the final climb of the day before 1.5km of flat road to the airstrip - the 3km climb with an average of 10.2 per cent is also known as the Montée Laurent Jalabert, after the man who won there on its first inclusion in the Tour de France back in 1995.

Since then, Marcos Serrano, Joaquim Rodríguez and Steve Cummings have triumphed there - in 2005, 2010 and 2015 respectively. The climb has also been used in Paris-Nice and Tour du Gévaudan, with Alberto Contador, Davide Rebellin and Alexis Vuillermoz among those to have triumphed there.

One of the few opportunities for puncheurs to show themselves at the 2018 Tour, the stage would be a fierce fight to get on that exclusive list of winners. Thomas De Gendt (Lotto-Soudal), obviously not satisfied with being in the break yesterday, went from the gun to begin his 17th WorldTour breakaway of the season - eight more than any other rider.

The fast start provoked echelons and splits in the peloton early on with Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale), Alejandro Valverde and Mikel Landa (both Movistar) among those caught out. Within the first 20km an easing of the pace led to a regrouping and the escape of a sizeable breakaway group.

Big break

Out front, two groups merged to make a 31-rider breakaway consisting of De Gendt, Peter Sagan and Maciej Bodnar (both Bora-Hansgrohe); Greg Van Avermaet, Damiano Caruso and Stefan Küng (all BMC); Lilian Calmejane, Thomas Boudat, Damien Gaudin, Jérôme Cousin and Sylvain Chavanel (all Direct Énergie); Gorka Izagirre and Kristijan Koren (Bahrain-Merida); Julian Alaphilippe and Philippe Gilbert (both Quick Step Floors); Anthony Turgis, Anthony Perez, Christophe Laporte and Nicolas Edet (all Cofidis); Jasper Stuyven and Michael Gogl (both Trek-Segafredo); Tom-Jelte Slagter and Julien Vermote (both Dimension Data); Pierre Rolland and Daniel Martínez (both Education First-Drapac); Michael Hepburn and Daryl Impey (both Mitchelton-Scott); Thomas Degand (Wanty-Groupe Gobert), Andrey Amador (Movistar), Simon Geschke (Team Sunweb), and Omar Fraile (Astana).

With the break's best-placed man on GC being Caruso, who lay 39:18 down, a breakaway stage win looked likely. Increasingly so, as the Sky train leading the peloton was not flying along, allowing the gap to increase gradually to the point where it became clear there would be two races today.

With both the green jersey Sagan and polka dot jersey Alaphilippe in the break, it was no surprise to see the world champion lead the way over the intermediate sprint, while the Frenchman added three points to his king of the mountains total over the first three climbs of the day.

Izagirre starts the attacking

Izagirre signalled his intentions by attacking over the top of the Croix de Berthel, 59km from the finish. After the loss of Bahrain-Merida team leader Vincenzo Nibali on the Alpe d'Huez, a Tour-saving stage win or polka dot jersey bid seemed to be on his mind.

The Spanish champion was joined on the descent by Stuyven and Slagter, with the trio taking a minute on the remainder of the break as they reached the final 50km. The group didn't last long together though, attacking each other on the unclassified climb with 35km to go.

Meanwhile, further behind De Gendt and Calmejane were on the offensive, splitting the chase group for good. The duo soon joined Izagirre and Slagter, while at the 20km to go mark Stuyven ploughed a lone furrow 1:10 up the road.

Almost 20 minutes (over 10km on the road) further back, the peloton were still led by Team Sky, just waiting to hit the day's final climb to the finish. Stuyven's advantage as he hit 5km to go was a solid 1:40 over the disorganised chasing group.

The final climb

As Stuyven hit the climb in the small ring, looking to measure his effort, De Gendt attacked from the chase group, bringing Fraile with him. The Spaniard soon went it alone on the steepest section of the climb, gradually eating into the Belgian's lead.

Stuyven's heroic effort came to an end 2km from the finish as Fraile passed with 500 metres of the climb to go. Further back,in a polka dot whir, Alaphilippe had fired away from the chase group and was eating up the gap to the new leader.

Over the top, Fraile survived out front, while Alaphilippe and Stuyven chased behind. With a 1.5km run slightly downhill to the finish, it was no trouble for the Astana man to stay away though. He had time to celebrate before taking the win ahead of the chasing duo.

The peloton makes it, eventually

AG2R La Mondiale and Sky led the way at the foot of the Croix Neuve, while bad luck struck Dan Martin (UAE Team Emirates) as he punctured just before the start of the climb. Roglič was the first of the GC men to strike out, attacking with 3km to go.

Egan Bernal (Team Sky) led a select GC group of Thomas, Froome, Quintana, Bardet and Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNL-Jumbo) a handful of seconds further back, while Landa struggled to keep pace. Dumoulin initially looked to be dropping, but paced himself back, attacking with 2km to go as Bernal pulled off the front.

Only Froome and Thomas could follow, with the inseparable trio cresting the climb together behind Roglič. The remainder of the GC top 10 trailed in over the next 38 seconds - all except for Dan Martin, who would drop one place, losing 1:51 to Roglič.

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 4:41:57 2 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 0:00:06 3 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 4 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:12 5 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:00:17 6 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:00:19 7 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 8 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 0:00:23 9 Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:30 10 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:37 11 Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:00:51 12 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:01:06 13 Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:18 14 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 0:01:26 15 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:01:46 16 Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 17 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:02:07 18 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 19 Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data 0:02:25 20 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 21 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie 0:02:53 22 Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data 0:03:23 23 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 24 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:03:37 25 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:03:57 26 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie 0:06:35 27 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 28 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:07:11 29 Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:18:01 30 Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky 0:18:09 31 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb 32 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 33 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:18:19 34 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:18:23 35 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky 36 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 37 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:18:33 38 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 0:18:38 39 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 40 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 41 Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team 42 Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors 0:18:53 43 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:18:56 44 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 0:19:03 45 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:19:04 46 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:19:25 47 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Direct Energie 0:19:28 48 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:19:35 49 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:19:52 50 Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates 51 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 52 Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team 53 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 0:19:59 54 Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 55 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 0:20:27 56 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 57 Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb 58 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:20:48 59 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:20:56 60 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:21:18 61 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 62 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:21:20 63 Arthur Vichot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 64 Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 65 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 0:21:32 66 Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 0:21:37 67 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors 0:21:45 68 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 0:21:47 69 Simon Gerrans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:22:13 70 Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 71 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 72 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 73 Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 74 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 75 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 76 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 77 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 78 Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin 79 Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:22:46 80 Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 81 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 82 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:22:57 83 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ 0:22:59 84 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:23:03 85 Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:23:15 86 Edward Theuns (Bel) Team Sunweb 87 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 88 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 89 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie 90 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 91 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 92 Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 93 Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie 94 Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb 95 Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 96 Robert Gesink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 97 Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 98 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 99 Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 100 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 101 Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 102 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates 103 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 104 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 105 Paul Martens (Ger) LottoNL-Jumbo 106 Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team 107 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 108 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 109 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:23:21 110 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 111 Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 112 Michael Valgren (Den) Astana Pro Team 113 Romain Hardy (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 114 Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 115 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky 116 Amael Moinard (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 117 Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 118 Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 119 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky 120 Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 121 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 122 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team 123 Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 124 Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 125 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 126 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 0:24:11 127 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ 128 Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:24:33 129 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 130 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky 131 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 132 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 133 Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 134 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 135 Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 136 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates 137 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 0:25:10 138 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida 139 Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates 140 Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 141 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors 142 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie 0:25:18 143 Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:25:22 144 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:25:26 145 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 146 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 0:25:47 147 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ 0:25:54 148 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:26:12 149 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:26:19 150 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:26:24 151 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:26:28 DNF Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team

Sprint 1 - 90km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 20 pts 2 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie 17 3 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 15 4 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 13 5 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 11 6 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 10 7 Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data 9 8 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 8 9 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 7 10 Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 6 11 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 5 12 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 4 13 Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott 3 14 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2 15 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 1

Sprint 2 - 188km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 30 pts 2 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 25 3 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 22 4 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 19 5 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 17 6 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb 15 7 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 13 8 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 11 9 Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott 9 10 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 7 11 Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 6 12 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 5 13 Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 4 14 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 3 15 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 2

KOM 1 - 81km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 1

KOM 2 - 129km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 5 pts 2 Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data 3 3 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 2 4 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 1

KOM 3 - 142km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 2 pts 2 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 1

KOM 4 - 186.5km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 5 pts 2 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 3 3 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 2 4 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 1

Best Young Rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 4:43:03 2 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:01:01 3 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:02:51 4 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky 0:17:17 5 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:17:50 6 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:18:19 7 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:18:46 8 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 0:20:12 9 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:20:14 10 Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 0:20:31 11 Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:21:40 12 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 13 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:21:57 14 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie 0:22:09 15 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 16 Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 17 Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team 18 Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:22:15 19 Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 20 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 21 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky 0:23:27 22 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 23 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 24 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie 0:24:12 25 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:24:20

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 BMC Racing Team 14:10:40 2 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 14:11:25 3 Quick - Step Floors 14:14:18 4 Direct Energie 14:15:42 5 Mitchelton - Scott 14:28:47 6 Bahrain - Merida 14:29:32 7 Team EF Education First - Drapac 14:31:09 8 Team Dimension Data 14:32:06 9 Bora - Hansgrohe 14:36:29 10 Astana Pro Team 14:43:33 11 Team Sunweb 14:44:46 12 Movistar Team 14:44:55 13 Trek - Segafredo 14:45:59 14 Wanty - Groupe Gobert 14:46:54 15 Lotto Soudal 14:51:44 16 Team Sky 15:00:32 17 Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo 15:02:07 18 Ag2R La Mondiale 15:04:30 19 Team Fortuneo - Samsic 15:07:26 20 Team Katusha Alpecin 15:09:23 21 Groupama - Fdj 15:10:44 22 UAE Team Emirates 15:12:13

General Classification after stage 14 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 58:10:44 2 Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky 0:01:39 3 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:01:50 4 Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:02:38 5 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:21 6 Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team 0:03:42 7 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:03:57 8 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:04:23 9 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:06:14 10 Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates 0:06:54 11 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 0:09:36 12 Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors 0:09:53 13 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:10:01 14 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 0:16:22 15 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:17:28 16 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:19:55 17 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:21:26 18 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:21:36 19 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky 0:23:44 20 Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 0:25:45 21 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:29:02 22 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:29:56 23 Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:32:22 24 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 0:34:54 25 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:35:52 26 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:39:05 27 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 0:39:56 28 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 0:41:01 29 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:41:40 30 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 0:42:41 31 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 0:43:01 32 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 0:48:04 33 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie 0:54:08 34 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:54:53 35 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:56:05 36 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:56:23 37 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:56:51 38 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:57:30 39 Robert Gesink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:57:54 40 Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott 1:01:30 41 Arthur Vichot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1:01:33 42 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1:03:04 43 Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data 1:04:56 44 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 1:05:07 45 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:05:20 46 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 1:06:25 47 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 1:07:17 48 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:08:44 49 Amael Moinard (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 1:09:15 50 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 1:09:56 51 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 1:10:01 52 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:11:13 53 Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 1:12:39 54 Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 1:12:45 55 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 1:13:50 56 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 1:14:11 57 Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb 1:14:25 58 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:19:31 59 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates 1:19:40 60 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 1:20:12 61 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 1:22:21 62 Michael Valgren (Den) Astana Pro Team 1:22:45 63 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 1:23:23 64 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 1:23:36 65 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 1:24:30 66 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:25:58 67 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky 1:28:35 68 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 1:29:09 69 Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb 1:30:57 70 Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates 1:31:39 71 Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 1:32:52 72 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 1:32:54 73 Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:33:06 74 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 1:33:34 75 Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team 1:34:08 76 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 1:34:51 77 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 1:35:05 78 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie 1:36:53 79 Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data 1:37:30 80 Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team 1:37:35 81 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ 1:38:05 82 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:39:16 83 Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie 1:39:46 84 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:41:12 85 Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin 1:41:15 86 Paul Martens (Ger) LottoNL-Jumbo 1:41:18 87 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie 1:41:26 89 Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 1:41:49 90 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 1:42:45 91 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 1:43:46 92 Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 1:44:17 93 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 1:44:36 94 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 1:45:30 95 Edward Theuns (Bel) Team Sunweb 1:45:51 96 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 1:45:56 97 Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 1:47:08 98 Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 1:47:41 99 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 1:48:04 100 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 1:49:02 101 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 1:49:15 102 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 1:49:34 103 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:49:38 104 Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:50:15 105 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:50:39 106 Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 1:51:30 107 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky 1:51:43 108 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1:51:46 109 Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 1:53:33 110 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 1:54:02 111 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 1:54:04 112 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 1:54:36 113 Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 1:55:35 114 Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 1:57:16 115 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:59:34 116 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky 2:00:02 117 Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 2:00:37 118 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida 2:00:47 119 Romain Hardy (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 2:01:50 120 Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 2:02:12 121 Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 2:02:37 122 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 2:02:41 123 Simon Gerrans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 2:02:58 124 Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 2:03:11 125 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates 2:03:28 126 Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 2:04:26 127 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 2:05:37 128 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2:06:19 129 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 2:07:24 130 Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 2:08:07 131 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 2:08:56 132 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors 2:09:26 133 Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 2:09:43 134 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 2:10:57 135 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ 2:11:07 136 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 2:11:29 137 Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 2:11:49 138 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2:11:58 139 Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 2:12:43 140 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team 2:12:49 141 Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2:14:23 142 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Direct Energie 2:14:29 143 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors 2:14:53 144 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 2:16:19 145 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie 2:20:56 146 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2:25:33 147 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ 2:28:05 148 Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 2:32:45 149 Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 2:32:49 150 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo 2:33:29 151 Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 2:43:49

Sprint Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 437 pts 2 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 170 3 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 133 4 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 128 5 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 100 6 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 96 7 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 89 8 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 84 9 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 72 10 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 71 11 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 70 12 Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates 68 13 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 63 14 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 63 15 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 56 16 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 52 17 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie 52 18 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie 50 19 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 50 20 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 47 21 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie 43 22 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 43 23 Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 43 24 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 40 25 Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 40 26 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 39 27 Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 38 28 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb 34 29 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 33 30 Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky 32 31 Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 32 32 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 32 33 Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 32 34 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie 31 35 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 31 36 Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo 30 37 Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott 30 38 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 28 39 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 28 40 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors 28 41 Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 26 42 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 26 43 Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data 25 44 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 24 45 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 23 46 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 23 47 Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie 22 48 Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors 21 49 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 20 50 Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 20 51 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 20 52 Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 19 53 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 19 54 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 18 55 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 18 56 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 18 57 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 17 58 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 17 59 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 17 60 Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 17 61 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 16 62 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb 15

Mountains Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 90 pts 2 Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 70 3 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 63 4 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 30 5 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 25 6 Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 23 7 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb 23 8 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 22 9 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 20 10 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 19 11 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 18 12 Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky 16 13 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 15 14 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 14 15 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 14 16 Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 13 17 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 12 18 Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates 12 19 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 11 20 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 10 21 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 10 22 Robert Gesink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 10 23 Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team 8 24 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 6 25 Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 6 26 Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo 6 27 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 6 28 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 6 29 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 5 30 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie 4 31 Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 4 32 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 4 33 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 4 34 Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates 3 35 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 3 36 Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data 3 37 Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 2 38 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie 2 39 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 2 40 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 2 41 Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 2 42 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 2 43 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 1 44 Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 1 45 Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 1 46 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1 47 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 1 48 Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 1

Best Young Rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 58:28:12 2 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 58:30:39 3 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky 58:34:28 4 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 59:05:37 5 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 59:06:49 6 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 59:07:35 7 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 59:20:45 8 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 59:30:56 9 Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team 59:44:52 10 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie 59:52:10 11 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 59:53:29 12 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 59:54:30 13 Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 59:57:52 14 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 59:58:48 15 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 60:00:22 16 Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 60:02:14 17 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky 60:10:46 18 Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 60:11:21 19 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 60:16:21 20 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 60:17:03 21 Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 60:22:33 22 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie 60:31:40 23 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 60:36:17 24 Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 60:43:33 25 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo 60:44:13