Tour de France: Fraile wins in Mende

No changes to the top of the general classification after a long day in Massif Central

Omar Fraile (Astana) wins stage 14 at the Tour de France

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jasper Stuyven on the Tour de France podium for most combative on stage 14

(Image credit: Getty Images)
The peloton races through Massif Central during stage 14 at the Tour de France

(Image credit: Getty Images)
The sun shines on riders during stage 14 at the Tour de France

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Omar Fraile on the podium after winning stage 14 at the Tour de France

(Image credit: Getty Images)
team Sky's Geraint Thomas and Chris Froome

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Pierre Latour got another white jersey after stage 14 at the Tour de France

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Geraint Thomas in yellow after stage 14 at the Tour de France

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Chris Froome, Tom Dumoulin and Geraint Thomas finish stage 14 at the Tour de France

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Chris Froome, Tom Dumoulin and Geraint Thomas finish stage 14 at the Tour de France

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Romain Bardet at the finish of stage 14 at the Tour de France

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Geraint Thomas and Chris Froome finish stage 14 at the Tour de France

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Stuyven, Izagirre and Slagter near the end of stage 14 at the Toour de France

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jasper Stuyven attacks alone during stage 14 at the Tour de France

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Omar Fraile rides to victory during stage 14 at the Tour de France

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Julian Alaphilippe meets the press after stage 14 at the Tour de France

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Julian Alaphilippe finishes second on stage 14 at the tour de France

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Omar Fraile on the Tour de France podium after winning stage 14

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Omar Fraile (Astana) wins stage 14 at the Tour de France

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Omar Fraile (Astana) wins stage 14 at the Tour de France

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Omar Fraile (Astana) wins stage 14 at the Tour de France

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Omar Fraile (Astana) wins stage 14 at the Tour de France

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Sunflowers in Massif Central at the Tour de France

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The peloton splits up during stage 14 at the Tour de France

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
BMC Racing's Greg Van Avermaet

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Scenery along the route of stage 14 at the Tour de France

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Sonny Colbrelli was on water duty during stage 14 at the Tour de France

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Team Sky's Geraint Thomas and Chris Froome

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Geraint Thomas in yellow during stage 14 at the Tour de France

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Direct Energie's Lilian Calmejane and Jerome Cousin

(Image credit: Getty Images)
BMC Racing's Paddy Bevin checks in the medical car before abandoning the Tour de France

(Image credit: Getty Images)
A bovine fans watches the 2018 Tour de France

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Philippe Gilbert leads the peloton during stage 14 at the Tour de France

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Thomas De Gendt leads the breakaway during stage 14

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Thomas De Gendt leads the breakaway during stage 14

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Sunflowers in Massif Central at the Tour de France

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
White jersey Pierre Latour and yellow jersey Geraint Thomas

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Micthelton-Scott's Daryl Impey

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Michael Hepburn takes on fuel during stage 14

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Michael Hepburn takes on fuel during stage 14

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Jasper Stuyven (Trek-Segafredo) rides during stage 14

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Philippe Gilbert smiles for the camera during stage 14

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Peter Sagan takes a corner during stage 14 at the Tour de France

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Julian Alaphilippe descends in polka dots

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Scenery along the route of stage 14 at the Tour de France

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Omar Fraile (Astana) flew to victory on the Mende airstrip on stage 14 of the Tour de France, surviving from a large breakaway. The Spaniard beat out polka dot jersey wearer Julian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step Floors) and Jasper Stuyven (Trek-Segafredo) by six seconds in order to take his third victory of the season, the biggest of his career.

In a day of two races, the breakaway contested the finish 18 minutes ahead of the peloton. Fraile's compatriot Gorka Izagirre (Bahrain-Merida) kicked off the attacking festivities 59km out, taking with him Stuyven and Tom-Jelte Slagter (Dimension Data). The Trek-Segafredo man soon went it alone, his fantastic effort coming to naught on the final climb.

There, Fraile piggybacked a Thomas De Gendt (Lotto-Soudal) attack to launch his own. Catching Stuyven towards the top of the 'Montée Laurent Jalabert', he powered away to win solo despite the best efforts of Alaphilippe, who flew up the latter part of the climb - perhaps leaving his effort a touch too late.

"It's an amazing day," said Fraile after the finish. "I've been dreaming about this victory. In the end we picked up this phenomenal win and it's absolutely amazing. It's easily the best day of my career so far."

"We had a headwind [on the climb] and it was really tricky, but I just tried to climb it at the best rate I could, and in the end I did have the legs. I knew the climb today very well indeed."

Primož Roglič (LottoNL-Jumbo) led the GC men in, finishing 18:01 behind Fraile. The Slovenian had started the attacking on the final climb and wasn't caught despite the efforts of those behind. Race leader Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) was next in, 8 seconds later. He couldn't be separated from teammate Chris Froome and third-placed man Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb), with the two Sky men being the only riders able to follow the Dutchman's attack 2km from the line.

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) trailed ten seconds behind, while Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale) lost a further four seconds. Mikel Landa, who looked to have established himself as Movistar team leader on the Alpe d'Huez, came in with his teammate Alejandro Valverde, losing 37 seconds to Roglič.

The top eight positions on GC remain unchanged after the stage, while Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Julian Alaphilippe (Quick Step Floors) only bolstered their respective mountain and point classification leads after making the break of the day.

How it happened

Another transitional stage between the Alps and Pyrenees, this one came with a sting in the tail in the form of the uphill finish at the airstrip in Mende. After a largely flat start, the hills reared up midway through as the peloton headed towards the Massif Central.

First up, there was the Côte du Grand Châtaignier (1km at 7.4 per cent) at 81km, 9km before the intermediate sprint at Bessèges. The real climbing started with the second category Col de la Croix de Berthel (9.1km at 5.3 per cent), coming 129km into the 188km stage. A third category climb - the Col du Pont sans Eau (3.3km at 6.3 per cent) followed at 142km before an uncategorised lump and the valley before the finale.

The Côte de la Croix Neuve, a road on Mont Mimat overlooking Mende, provided the final climb of the day before 1.5km of flat road to the airstrip - the 3km climb with an average of 10.2 per cent is also known as the Montée Laurent Jalabert, after the man who won there on its first inclusion in the Tour de France back in 1995.

Since then, Marcos Serrano, Joaquim Rodríguez and Steve Cummings have triumphed there - in 2005, 2010 and 2015 respectively. The climb has also been used in Paris-Nice and Tour du Gévaudan, with Alberto Contador, Davide Rebellin and Alexis Vuillermoz among those to have triumphed there.

One of the few opportunities for puncheurs to show themselves at the 2018 Tour, the stage would be a fierce fight to get on that exclusive list of winners. Thomas De Gendt (Lotto-Soudal), obviously not satisfied with being in the break yesterday, went from the gun to begin his 17th WorldTour breakaway of the season - eight more than any other rider.

The fast start provoked echelons and splits in the peloton early on with Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale), Alejandro Valverde and Mikel Landa (both Movistar) among those caught out. Within the first 20km an easing of the pace led to a regrouping and the escape of a sizeable breakaway group.

Big break

Out front, two groups merged to make a 31-rider breakaway consisting of De Gendt, Peter Sagan and Maciej Bodnar (both Bora-Hansgrohe); Greg Van Avermaet, Damiano Caruso and Stefan Küng (all BMC); Lilian Calmejane, Thomas Boudat, Damien Gaudin, Jérôme Cousin and Sylvain Chavanel (all Direct Énergie); Gorka Izagirre and Kristijan Koren (Bahrain-Merida); Julian Alaphilippe and Philippe Gilbert (both Quick Step Floors); Anthony Turgis, Anthony Perez, Christophe Laporte and Nicolas Edet (all Cofidis); Jasper Stuyven and Michael Gogl (both Trek-Segafredo); Tom-Jelte Slagter and Julien Vermote (both Dimension Data); Pierre Rolland and Daniel Martínez (both Education First-Drapac); Michael Hepburn and Daryl Impey (both Mitchelton-Scott); Thomas Degand (Wanty-Groupe Gobert), Andrey Amador (Movistar), Simon Geschke (Team Sunweb), and Omar Fraile (Astana).

With the break's best-placed man on GC being Caruso, who lay 39:18 down, a breakaway stage win looked likely. Increasingly so, as the Sky train leading the peloton was not flying along, allowing the gap to increase gradually to the point where it became clear there would be two races today.

With both the green jersey Sagan and polka dot jersey Alaphilippe in the break, it was no surprise to see the world champion lead the way over the intermediate sprint, while the Frenchman added three points to his king of the mountains total over the first three climbs of the day.

Izagirre starts the attacking

Izagirre signalled his intentions by attacking over the top of the Croix de Berthel, 59km from the finish. After the loss of Bahrain-Merida team leader Vincenzo Nibali on the Alpe d'Huez, a Tour-saving stage win or polka dot jersey bid seemed to be on his mind.

The Spanish champion was joined on the descent by Stuyven and Slagter, with the trio taking a minute on the remainder of the break as they reached the final 50km. The group didn't last long together though, attacking each other on the unclassified climb with 35km to go.

Meanwhile, further behind De Gendt and Calmejane were on the offensive, splitting the chase group for good. The duo soon joined Izagirre and Slagter, while at the 20km to go mark Stuyven ploughed a lone furrow 1:10 up the road.

Almost 20 minutes (over 10km on the road) further back, the peloton were still led by Team Sky, just waiting to hit the day's final climb to the finish. Stuyven's advantage as he hit 5km to go was a solid 1:40 over the disorganised chasing group.

The final climb

As Stuyven hit the climb in the small ring, looking to measure his effort, De Gendt attacked from the chase group, bringing Fraile with him. The Spaniard soon went it alone on the steepest section of the climb, gradually eating into the Belgian's lead.

Stuyven's heroic effort came to an end 2km from the finish as Fraile passed with 500 metres of the climb to go. Further back,in a polka dot whir, Alaphilippe had fired away from the chase group and was eating up the gap to the new leader.

Over the top, Fraile survived out front, while Alaphilippe and Stuyven chased behind. With a 1.5km run slightly downhill to the finish, it was no trouble for the Astana man to stay away though. He had time to celebrate before taking the win ahead of the chasing duo.

The peloton makes it, eventually

AG2R La Mondiale and Sky led the way at the foot of the Croix Neuve, while bad luck struck Dan Martin (UAE Team Emirates) as he punctured just before the start of the climb. Roglič was the first of the GC men to strike out, attacking with 3km to go.

Egan Bernal (Team Sky) led a select GC group of Thomas, Froome, Quintana, Bardet and Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNL-Jumbo) a handful of seconds further back, while Landa struggled to keep pace. Dumoulin initially looked to be dropping, but paced himself back, attacking with 2km to go as Bernal pulled off the front.

Only Froome and Thomas could follow, with the inseparable trio cresting the climb together behind Roglič. The remainder of the GC top 10 trailed in over the next 38 seconds - all except for Dan Martin, who would drop one place, losing 1:51 to Roglič.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team4:41:57
2Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors0:00:06
3Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
4Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:12
5Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:00:17
6Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb0:00:19
7Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
8Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie0:00:23
9Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott0:00:30
10Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:37
11Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:00:51
12Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:01:06
13Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:18
14Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida0:01:26
15Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:01:46
16Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
17Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:02:07
18Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
19Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data0:02:25
20Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
21Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie0:02:53
22Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data0:03:23
23Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
24Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:03:37
25Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:03:57
26Jerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie0:06:35
27Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
28Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe0:07:11
29Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo0:18:01
30Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky0:18:09
31Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
32Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
33Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:18:19
34Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:18:23
35Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
36Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
37Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:18:33
38Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team0:18:38
39Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
40Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
41Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team
42Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors0:18:53
43Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:18:56
44Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott0:19:03
45Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team0:19:04
46Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:19:25
47Damien Gaudin (Fra) Direct Energie0:19:28
48Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo0:19:35
49Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:19:52
50Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
51Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
52Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team
53Maxime Bouet (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic0:19:59
54Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
55Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data0:20:27
56Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
57Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb
58Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:20:48
59Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:20:56
60Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb0:21:18
61Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
62David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:21:20
63Arthur Vichot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
64Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
65Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky0:21:32
66Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic0:21:37
67Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors0:21:45
68Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott0:21:47
69Simon Gerrans (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:22:13
70Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
71Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
72Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
73Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
74Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
75Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
76Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
77Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
78Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin
79Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:22:46
80Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
81Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
82Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:22:57
83Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ0:22:59
84Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:23:03
85Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe0:23:15
86Edward Theuns (Bel) Team Sunweb
87Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
88Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
89Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
90Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
91Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
92Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
93Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
94Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
95Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
96Robert Gesink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
97Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
98Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
99Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
100Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
101Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
102Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates
103Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
104Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
105Paul Martens (Ger) LottoNL-Jumbo
106Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team
107Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
108Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
109Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:23:21
110Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
111Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
112Michael Valgren (Den) Astana Pro Team
113Romain Hardy (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
114Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
115Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
116Amael Moinard (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
117Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
118Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
119Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky
120Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
121Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
122Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team
123Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
124Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
125Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
126John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo0:24:11
127Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ
128Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:24:33
129Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
130Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
131Mathew Hayman (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
132Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
133Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
134Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
135Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
136Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates
137Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky0:25:10
138Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
139Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates
140Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
141Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
142Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie0:25:18
143Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:25:22
144Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo0:25:26
145Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
146Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates0:25:47
147Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ0:25:54
148Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:26:12
149Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:26:19
150Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:26:24
151Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:26:28
DNFPatrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team

Sprint 1 - 90km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe20pts
2Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie17
3Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors15
4Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal13
5Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team11
6Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe10
7Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data9
8Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo8
9Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida7
10Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert6
11Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits5
12Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors4
13Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott3
14Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2
15Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott1

Sprint 2 - 188km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team30pts
2Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors25
3Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo22
4Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe19
5Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team17
6Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb15
7Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits13
8Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie11
9Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott9
10Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal7
11Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale6
12Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale5
13Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits4
14Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida3
15Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors2

KOM 1 - 81km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors1

KOM 2 - 129km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida5pts
2Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data3
3Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors2
4Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors1

KOM 3 - 142km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo2pts
2Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida1

KOM 4 - 186.5km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team5pts
2Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors3
3Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo2
4Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe1

Best Young Rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale4:43:03
2Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:01:01
3Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:51
4Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky0:17:17
5Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:17:50
6Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:18:19
7Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:18:46
8Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb0:20:12
9David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:20:14
10Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic0:20:31
11Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:21:40
12Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
13Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:21:57
14Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie0:22:09
15Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
16Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
17Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team
18Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:22:15
19Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
20Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
21Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky0:23:27
22Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
23Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
24Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie0:24:12
25Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo0:24:20

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1BMC Racing Team14:10:40
2Cofidis, Solutions Credits14:11:25
3Quick - Step Floors14:14:18
4Direct Energie14:15:42
5Mitchelton - Scott14:28:47
6Bahrain - Merida14:29:32
7Team EF Education First - Drapac14:31:09
8Team Dimension Data14:32:06
9Bora - Hansgrohe14:36:29
10Astana Pro Team14:43:33
11Team Sunweb14:44:46
12Movistar Team14:44:55
13Trek - Segafredo14:45:59
14Wanty - Groupe Gobert14:46:54
15Lotto Soudal14:51:44
16Team Sky15:00:32
17Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo15:02:07
18Ag2R La Mondiale15:04:30
19Team Fortuneo - Samsic15:07:26
20Team Katusha Alpecin15:09:23
21Groupama - Fdj15:10:44
22UAE Team Emirates15:12:13

General Classification after stage 14
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky58:10:44
2Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky0:01:39
3Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb0:01:50
4Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo0:02:38
5Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:21
6Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team0:03:42
7Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:03:57
8Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:04:23
9Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team0:06:14
10Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates0:06:54
11Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team0:09:36
12Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors0:09:53
13Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:10:01
14Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott0:16:22
15Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:17:28
16Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:19:55
17Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:21:26
18Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team0:21:36
19Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky0:23:44
20Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic0:25:45
21Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:29:02
22Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb0:29:56
23Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:32:22
24Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie0:34:54
25Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe0:35:52
26Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo0:39:05
27Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott0:39:56
28Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data0:41:01
29Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:41:40
30Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida0:42:41
31Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida0:43:01
32Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors0:48:04
33Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie0:54:08
34Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:54:53
35Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:56:05
36Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:56:23
37David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:56:51
38Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:57:30
39Robert Gesink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:57:54
40Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott1:01:30
41Arthur Vichot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ1:01:33
42Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ1:03:04
43Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data1:04:56
44Maxime Bouet (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic1:05:07
45Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe1:05:20
46Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo1:06:25
47Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo1:07:17
48Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:08:44
49Amael Moinard (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic1:09:15
50Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team1:09:56
51Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb1:10:01
52Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal1:11:13
53Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale1:12:39
54Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert1:12:45
55Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin1:13:50
56Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team1:14:11
57Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb1:14:25
58Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:19:31
59Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates1:19:40
60Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo1:20:12
61Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida1:22:21
62Michael Valgren (Den) Astana Pro Team1:22:45
63Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert1:23:23
64Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale1:23:36
65Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky1:24:30
66Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:25:58
67Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky1:28:35
68Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors1:29:09
69Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb1:30:57
70Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates1:31:39
71Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo1:32:52
72Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb1:32:54
73Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:33:06
74Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data1:33:34
75Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team1:34:08
76Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida1:34:51
77Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert1:35:05
78Jerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie1:36:53
79Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data1:37:30
80Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team1:37:35
81Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ1:38:05
82Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe1:39:16
83Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie1:39:46
84Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:41:12
85Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin1:41:15
86Paul Martens (Ger) LottoNL-Jumbo1:41:18
87Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie1:41:26
89Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo1:41:49
90Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic1:42:45
91Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin1:43:46
92Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert1:44:17
93Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data1:44:36
94Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team1:45:30
95Edward Theuns (Bel) Team Sunweb1:45:51
96John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo1:45:56
97Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo1:47:08
98Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale1:47:41
99Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team1:48:04
100Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida1:49:02
101Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale1:49:15
102Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates1:49:34
103Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe1:49:38
104Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe1:50:15
105Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe1:50:39
106Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert1:51:30
107Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky1:51:43
108Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team1:51:46
109Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic1:53:33
110Mathew Hayman (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott1:54:02
111Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott1:54:04
112Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal1:54:36
113Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic1:55:35
114Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale1:57:16
115Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe1:59:34
116Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky2:00:02
117Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic2:00:37
118Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida2:00:47
119Romain Hardy (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic2:01:50
120Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates2:02:12
121Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors2:02:37
122Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott2:02:41
123Simon Gerrans (Aus) BMC Racing Team2:02:58
124Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott2:03:11
125Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates2:03:28
126Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott2:04:26
127Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ2:05:37
128Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2:06:19
129Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe2:07:24
130Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale2:08:07
131Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert2:08:56
132Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors2:09:26
133Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale2:09:43
134Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ2:10:57
135Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ2:11:07
136Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky2:11:29
137Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates2:11:49
138Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2:11:58
139Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert2:12:43
140Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team2:12:49
141Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2:14:23
142Damien Gaudin (Fra) Direct Energie2:14:29
143Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors2:14:53
144Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates2:16:19
145Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie2:20:56
146Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal2:25:33
147Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ2:28:05
148Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data2:32:45
149Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo2:32:49
150Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo2:33:29
151Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale2:43:49

Sprint Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe437pts
2Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates170
3Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ133
4John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo128
5Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert100
6Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team96
7Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors89
8Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors84
9Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida72
10Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal71
11Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team70
12Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates68
13Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky63
14Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors63
15Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie56
16Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits52
17Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie52
18Jerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie50
19Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo50
20Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team47
21Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie43
22Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe43
23Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert43
24Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team40
25Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic40
26Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale39
27Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe38
28Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb34
29Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data33
30Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky32
31Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert32
32Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits32
33Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits32
34Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie31
35Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo31
36Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo30
37Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott30
38Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale28
39Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic28
40Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors28
41Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale26
42Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe26
43Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data25
44Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert24
45Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits23
46Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team23
47Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie22
48Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors21
49Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team20
50Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic20
51Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data20
52Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits19
53Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits19
54Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott18
55Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida18
56Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe18
57Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team17
58Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert17
59Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data17
60Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic17
61Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits16
62Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb15

Mountains Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors90pts
2Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic70
3Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data63
4Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky30
5David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ25
6Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale23
7Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb23
8Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ22
9Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo20
10Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott19
11Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe18
12Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky16
13Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team15
14Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal14
15Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic14
16Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits13
17Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale12
18Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates12
19Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits11
20Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team10
21Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida10
22Robert Gesink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo10
23Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team8
24Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida6
25Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo6
26Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo6
27Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team6
28Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie6
29Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team5
30Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie4
31Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert4
32Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo4
33Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team4
34Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates3
35Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors3
36Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data3
37Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale2
38Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie2
39Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team2
40Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin2
41Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale2
42Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe2
43Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert1
44Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert1
45Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic1
46Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1
47Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe1
48Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott1

Best Young Rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale58:28:12
2Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert58:30:39
3Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky58:34:28
4Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale59:05:37
5Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team59:06:49
6David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ59:07:35
7Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb59:20:45
8Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo59:30:56
9Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team59:44:52
10Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie59:52:10
11Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic59:53:29
12Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin59:54:30
13Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo59:57:52
14Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team59:58:48
15Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe60:00:22
16Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert60:02:14
17Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky60:10:46
18Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic60:11:21
19Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ60:16:21
20Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits60:17:03
21Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates60:22:33
22Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie60:31:40
23Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal60:36:17
24Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo60:43:33
25Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo60:44:13

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Movistar Team175:13:05
2Bahrain - Merida175:23:21
3Team Sky175:32:45
4Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo175:42:23
5Astana Pro Team176:03:59
6Team Sunweb176:18:41
7BMC Racing Team176:19:07
8Ag2R La Mondiale176:19:42
9Mitchelton - Scott176:34:14
10Quick - Step Floors176:36:28
11Cofidis, Solutions Credits177:08:39
12Direct Energie177:11:47
13Team EF Education First - Drapac177:16:20
14Team Katusha Alpecin177:22:20
15Groupama - Fdj177:24:36
16UAE Team Emirates177:25:37
17Wanty - Groupe Gobert177:33:31
18Trek - Segafredo177:34:40
19Team Fortuneo - Samsic177:35:49
20Team Dimension Data177:49:15
21Bora - Hansgrohe177:51:35
22Lotto Soudal178:49:28

