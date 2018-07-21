Tour de France: Fraile wins in Mende
No changes to the top of the general classification after a long day in Massif Central
Stage 14: Saint-Paul-Trois-Châteaux - Mende
Omar Fraile (Astana) flew to victory on the Mende airstrip on stage 14 of the Tour de France, surviving from a large breakaway. The Spaniard beat out polka dot jersey wearer Julian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step Floors) and Jasper Stuyven (Trek-Segafredo) by six seconds in order to take his third victory of the season, the biggest of his career.
Related Articles
Tour de France: Stage 14 highlights - Video
Tour de France: Fatigue catches up with Bardet in Mende
Tour de France: Roglic's late attack earns Zwift Rider of the Day
Late puncture costly for Dan Martin at Mende
Tour de France: Movistar lose more time in Mende
In a day of two races, the breakaway contested the finish 18 minutes ahead of the peloton. Fraile's compatriot Gorka Izagirre (Bahrain-Merida) kicked off the attacking festivities 59km out, taking with him Stuyven and Tom-Jelte Slagter (Dimension Data). The Trek-Segafredo man soon went it alone, his fantastic effort coming to naught on the final climb.
There, Fraile piggybacked a Thomas De Gendt (Lotto-Soudal) attack to launch his own. Catching Stuyven towards the top of the 'Montée Laurent Jalabert', he powered away to win solo despite the best efforts of Alaphilippe, who flew up the latter part of the climb - perhaps leaving his effort a touch too late.
"It's an amazing day," said Fraile after the finish. "I've been dreaming about this victory. In the end we picked up this phenomenal win and it's absolutely amazing. It's easily the best day of my career so far."
"We had a headwind [on the climb] and it was really tricky, but I just tried to climb it at the best rate I could, and in the end I did have the legs. I knew the climb today very well indeed."
Primož Roglič (LottoNL-Jumbo) led the GC men in, finishing 18:01 behind Fraile. The Slovenian had started the attacking on the final climb and wasn't caught despite the efforts of those behind. Race leader Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) was next in, 8 seconds later. He couldn't be separated from teammate Chris Froome and third-placed man Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb), with the two Sky men being the only riders able to follow the Dutchman's attack 2km from the line.
Nairo Quintana (Movistar) trailed ten seconds behind, while Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale) lost a further four seconds. Mikel Landa, who looked to have established himself as Movistar team leader on the Alpe d'Huez, came in with his teammate Alejandro Valverde, losing 37 seconds to Roglič.
The top eight positions on GC remain unchanged after the stage, while Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Julian Alaphilippe (Quick Step Floors) only bolstered their respective mountain and point classification leads after making the break of the day.
How it happened
Another transitional stage between the Alps and Pyrenees, this one came with a sting in the tail in the form of the uphill finish at the airstrip in Mende. After a largely flat start, the hills reared up midway through as the peloton headed towards the Massif Central.
First up, there was the Côte du Grand Châtaignier (1km at 7.4 per cent) at 81km, 9km before the intermediate sprint at Bessèges. The real climbing started with the second category Col de la Croix de Berthel (9.1km at 5.3 per cent), coming 129km into the 188km stage. A third category climb - the Col du Pont sans Eau (3.3km at 6.3 per cent) followed at 142km before an uncategorised lump and the valley before the finale.
The Côte de la Croix Neuve, a road on Mont Mimat overlooking Mende, provided the final climb of the day before 1.5km of flat road to the airstrip - the 3km climb with an average of 10.2 per cent is also known as the Montée Laurent Jalabert, after the man who won there on its first inclusion in the Tour de France back in 1995.
Since then, Marcos Serrano, Joaquim Rodríguez and Steve Cummings have triumphed there - in 2005, 2010 and 2015 respectively. The climb has also been used in Paris-Nice and Tour du Gévaudan, with Alberto Contador, Davide Rebellin and Alexis Vuillermoz among those to have triumphed there.
One of the few opportunities for puncheurs to show themselves at the 2018 Tour, the stage would be a fierce fight to get on that exclusive list of winners. Thomas De Gendt (Lotto-Soudal), obviously not satisfied with being in the break yesterday, went from the gun to begin his 17th WorldTour breakaway of the season - eight more than any other rider.
The fast start provoked echelons and splits in the peloton early on with Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale), Alejandro Valverde and Mikel Landa (both Movistar) among those caught out. Within the first 20km an easing of the pace led to a regrouping and the escape of a sizeable breakaway group.
Big break
Out front, two groups merged to make a 31-rider breakaway consisting of De Gendt, Peter Sagan and Maciej Bodnar (both Bora-Hansgrohe); Greg Van Avermaet, Damiano Caruso and Stefan Küng (all BMC); Lilian Calmejane, Thomas Boudat, Damien Gaudin, Jérôme Cousin and Sylvain Chavanel (all Direct Énergie); Gorka Izagirre and Kristijan Koren (Bahrain-Merida); Julian Alaphilippe and Philippe Gilbert (both Quick Step Floors); Anthony Turgis, Anthony Perez, Christophe Laporte and Nicolas Edet (all Cofidis); Jasper Stuyven and Michael Gogl (both Trek-Segafredo); Tom-Jelte Slagter and Julien Vermote (both Dimension Data); Pierre Rolland and Daniel Martínez (both Education First-Drapac); Michael Hepburn and Daryl Impey (both Mitchelton-Scott); Thomas Degand (Wanty-Groupe Gobert), Andrey Amador (Movistar), Simon Geschke (Team Sunweb), and Omar Fraile (Astana).
With the break's best-placed man on GC being Caruso, who lay 39:18 down, a breakaway stage win looked likely. Increasingly so, as the Sky train leading the peloton was not flying along, allowing the gap to increase gradually to the point where it became clear there would be two races today.
With both the green jersey Sagan and polka dot jersey Alaphilippe in the break, it was no surprise to see the world champion lead the way over the intermediate sprint, while the Frenchman added three points to his king of the mountains total over the first three climbs of the day.
Izagirre starts the attacking
Izagirre signalled his intentions by attacking over the top of the Croix de Berthel, 59km from the finish. After the loss of Bahrain-Merida team leader Vincenzo Nibali on the Alpe d'Huez, a Tour-saving stage win or polka dot jersey bid seemed to be on his mind.
The Spanish champion was joined on the descent by Stuyven and Slagter, with the trio taking a minute on the remainder of the break as they reached the final 50km. The group didn't last long together though, attacking each other on the unclassified climb with 35km to go.
Meanwhile, further behind De Gendt and Calmejane were on the offensive, splitting the chase group for good. The duo soon joined Izagirre and Slagter, while at the 20km to go mark Stuyven ploughed a lone furrow 1:10 up the road.
Almost 20 minutes (over 10km on the road) further back, the peloton were still led by Team Sky, just waiting to hit the day's final climb to the finish. Stuyven's advantage as he hit 5km to go was a solid 1:40 over the disorganised chasing group.
The final climb
As Stuyven hit the climb in the small ring, looking to measure his effort, De Gendt attacked from the chase group, bringing Fraile with him. The Spaniard soon went it alone on the steepest section of the climb, gradually eating into the Belgian's lead.
Stuyven's heroic effort came to an end 2km from the finish as Fraile passed with 500 metres of the climb to go. Further back,in a polka dot whir, Alaphilippe had fired away from the chase group and was eating up the gap to the new leader.
Over the top, Fraile survived out front, while Alaphilippe and Stuyven chased behind. With a 1.5km run slightly downhill to the finish, it was no trouble for the Astana man to stay away though. He had time to celebrate before taking the win ahead of the chasing duo.
The peloton makes it, eventually
AG2R La Mondiale and Sky led the way at the foot of the Croix Neuve, while bad luck struck Dan Martin (UAE Team Emirates) as he punctured just before the start of the climb. Roglič was the first of the GC men to strike out, attacking with 3km to go.
Egan Bernal (Team Sky) led a select GC group of Thomas, Froome, Quintana, Bardet and Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNL-Jumbo) a handful of seconds further back, while Landa struggled to keep pace. Dumoulin initially looked to be dropping, but paced himself back, attacking with 2km to go as Bernal pulled off the front.
Only Froome and Thomas could follow, with the inseparable trio cresting the climb together behind Roglič. The remainder of the GC top 10 trailed in over the next 38 seconds - all except for Dan Martin, who would drop one place, losing 1:51 to Roglič.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|4:41:57
|2
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:06
|3
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|4
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:12
|5
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:17
|6
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:00:19
|7
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|8
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:00:23
|9
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:30
|10
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:37
|11
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:00:51
|12
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:01:06
|13
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:18
|14
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|0:01:26
|15
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:01:46
|16
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|17
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:07
|18
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|19
|Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data
|0:02:25
|20
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|21
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:02:53
|22
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data
|0:03:23
|23
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|24
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:03:37
|25
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:03:57
|26
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:06:35
|27
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|28
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:07:11
|29
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:18:01
|30
|Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|0:18:09
|31
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
|32
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|33
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:18:19
|34
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:18:23
|35
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
|36
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|37
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:18:33
|38
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:18:38
|39
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|40
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|41
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team
|42
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
|0:18:53
|43
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:18:56
|44
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:19:03
|45
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|0:19:04
|46
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:19:25
|47
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:19:28
|48
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:19:35
|49
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:19:52
|50
|Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
|51
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|52
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|53
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|0:19:59
|54
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|55
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|0:20:27
|56
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|57
|Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb
|58
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:20:48
|59
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:20:56
|60
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:21:18
|61
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|62
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:21:20
|63
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|64
|Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|65
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|0:21:32
|66
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|0:21:37
|67
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
|0:21:45
|68
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:21:47
|69
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:22:13
|70
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|71
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|72
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|73
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|74
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|75
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|76
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|77
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|78
|Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin
|79
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:22:46
|80
|Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|81
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|82
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:22:57
|83
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ
|0:22:59
|84
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:23:03
|85
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:23:15
|86
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Team Sunweb
|87
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|88
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|89
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
|90
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|91
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|92
|Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|93
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
|94
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
|95
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|96
|Robert Gesink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|97
|Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|98
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|99
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|100
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|101
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|102
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates
|103
|Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|104
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|105
|Paul Martens (Ger) LottoNL-Jumbo
|106
|Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team
|107
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|108
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|109
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:23:21
|110
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|111
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|112
|Michael Valgren (Den) Astana Pro Team
|113
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|114
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|115
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|116
|Amael Moinard (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|117
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|118
|Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|119
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky
|120
|Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|121
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|122
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team
|123
|Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|124
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|125
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|126
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|0:24:11
|127
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ
|128
|Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:24:33
|129
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|130
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
|131
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|132
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|133
|Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|134
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|135
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|136
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates
|137
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|0:25:10
|138
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
|139
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|140
|Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|141
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
|142
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:25:18
|143
|Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:25:22
|144
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:25:26
|145
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|146
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|0:25:47
|147
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ
|0:25:54
|148
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:26:12
|149
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:26:19
|150
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:26:24
|151
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:26:28
|DNF
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|20
|pts
|2
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|17
|3
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|15
|4
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|13
|5
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|11
|6
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|10
|7
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data
|9
|8
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|8
|9
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|7
|10
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|6
|11
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|5
|12
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|4
|13
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott
|3
|14
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2
|15
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|30
|pts
|2
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|25
|3
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|22
|4
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|19
|5
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|17
|6
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb
|15
|7
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|13
|8
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|11
|9
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott
|9
|10
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|7
|11
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|6
|12
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|5
|13
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|4
|14
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|3
|15
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|5
|pts
|2
|Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data
|3
|3
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|2
|4
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|2
|pts
|2
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|3
|3
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|2
|4
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|4:43:03
|2
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:01
|3
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:51
|4
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
|0:17:17
|5
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:17:50
|6
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:18:19
|7
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:18:46
|8
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|0:20:12
|9
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:20:14
|10
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|0:20:31
|11
|Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:21:40
|12
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|13
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:21:57
|14
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:22:09
|15
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|16
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|17
|Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team
|18
|Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:22:15
|19
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|20
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|21
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
|0:23:27
|22
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|23
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|24
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:24:12
|25
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:24:20
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|BMC Racing Team
|14:10:40
|2
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|14:11:25
|3
|Quick - Step Floors
|14:14:18
|4
|Direct Energie
|14:15:42
|5
|Mitchelton - Scott
|14:28:47
|6
|Bahrain - Merida
|14:29:32
|7
|Team EF Education First - Drapac
|14:31:09
|8
|Team Dimension Data
|14:32:06
|9
|Bora - Hansgrohe
|14:36:29
|10
|Astana Pro Team
|14:43:33
|11
|Team Sunweb
|14:44:46
|12
|Movistar Team
|14:44:55
|13
|Trek - Segafredo
|14:45:59
|14
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|14:46:54
|15
|Lotto Soudal
|14:51:44
|16
|Team Sky
|15:00:32
|17
|Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo
|15:02:07
|18
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|15:04:30
|19
|Team Fortuneo - Samsic
|15:07:26
|20
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|15:09:23
|21
|Groupama - Fdj
|15:10:44
|22
|UAE Team Emirates
|15:12:13
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|58:10:44
|2
|Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|0:01:39
|3
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:01:50
|4
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:02:38
|5
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:21
|6
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:03:42
|7
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:03:57
|8
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:04:23
|9
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:06:14
|10
|Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
|0:06:54
|11
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:09:36
|12
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
|0:09:53
|13
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:10:01
|14
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:16:22
|15
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:17:28
|16
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:19:55
|17
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:21:26
|18
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|0:21:36
|19
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
|0:23:44
|20
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|0:25:45
|21
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:29:02
|22
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:29:56
|23
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:32:22
|24
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:34:54
|25
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:35:52
|26
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:39:05
|27
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:39:56
|28
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|0:41:01
|29
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:41:40
|30
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|0:42:41
|31
|Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|0:43:01
|32
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|0:48:04
|33
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:54:08
|34
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:54:53
|35
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:56:05
|36
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:56:23
|37
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:56:51
|38
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:57:30
|39
|Robert Gesink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:57:54
|40
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott
|1:01:30
|41
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|1:01:33
|42
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|1:03:04
|43
|Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data
|1:04:56
|44
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|1:05:07
|45
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1:05:20
|46
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|1:06:25
|47
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|1:07:17
|48
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:08:44
|49
|Amael Moinard (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|1:09:15
|50
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|1:09:56
|51
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|1:10:01
|52
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:11:13
|53
|Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:12:39
|54
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|1:12:45
|55
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|1:13:50
|56
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|1:14:11
|57
|Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb
|1:14:25
|58
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:19:31
|59
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates
|1:19:40
|60
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|1:20:12
|61
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|1:22:21
|62
|Michael Valgren (Den) Astana Pro Team
|1:22:45
|63
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|1:23:23
|64
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:23:36
|65
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|1:24:30
|66
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:25:58
|67
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|1:28:35
|68
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|1:29:09
|69
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
|1:30:57
|70
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|1:31:39
|71
|Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|1:32:52
|72
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|1:32:54
|73
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:33:06
|74
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|1:33:34
|75
|Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team
|1:34:08
|76
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|1:34:51
|77
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|1:35:05
|78
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie
|1:36:53
|79
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data
|1:37:30
|80
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|1:37:35
|81
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ
|1:38:05
|82
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1:39:16
|83
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
|1:39:46
|84
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:41:12
|85
|Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin
|1:41:15
|86
|Paul Martens (Ger) LottoNL-Jumbo
|1:41:18
|87
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|1:41:26
|89
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|1:41:49
|90
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|1:42:45
|91
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|1:43:46
|92
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|1:44:17
|93
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|1:44:36
|94
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:45:30
|95
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Team Sunweb
|1:45:51
|96
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|1:45:56
|97
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|1:47:08
|98
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:47:41
|99
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:48:04
|100
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|1:49:02
|101
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|1:49:15
|102
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|1:49:34
|103
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1:49:38
|104
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1:50:15
|105
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1:50:39
|106
|Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|1:51:30
|107
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky
|1:51:43
|108
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1:51:46
|109
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|1:53:33
|110
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|1:54:02
|111
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|1:54:04
|112
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|1:54:36
|113
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|1:55:35
|114
|Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|1:57:16
|115
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1:59:34
|116
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
|2:00:02
|117
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|2:00:37
|118
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
|2:00:47
|119
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|2:01:50
|120
|Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|2:02:12
|121
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|2:02:37
|122
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|2:02:41
|123
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|2:02:58
|124
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|2:03:11
|125
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates
|2:03:28
|126
|Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|2:04:26
|127
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|2:05:37
|128
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2:06:19
|129
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2:07:24
|130
|Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|2:08:07
|131
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|2:08:56
|132
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
|2:09:26
|133
|Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|2:09:43
|134
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|2:10:57
|135
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ
|2:11:07
|136
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|2:11:29
|137
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|2:11:49
|138
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2:11:58
|139
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|2:12:43
|140
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team
|2:12:49
|141
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2:14:23
|142
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Direct Energie
|2:14:29
|143
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
|2:14:53
|144
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|2:16:19
|145
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
|2:20:56
|146
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2:25:33
|147
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ
|2:28:05
|148
|Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|2:32:45
|149
|Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|2:32:49
|150
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo
|2:33:29
|151
|Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|2:43:49
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|437
|pts
|2
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|170
|3
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|133
|4
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|128
|5
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|100
|6
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|96
|7
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|89
|8
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|84
|9
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|72
|10
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|71
|11
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|70
|12
|Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
|68
|13
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|63
|14
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|63
|15
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|56
|16
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|52
|17
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|52
|18
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie
|50
|19
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|50
|20
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|47
|21
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|43
|22
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|43
|23
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|43
|24
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|40
|25
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|40
|26
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|39
|27
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|38
|28
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
|34
|29
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|33
|30
|Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|32
|31
|Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|32
|32
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|32
|33
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|32
|34
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
|31
|35
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|31
|36
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo
|30
|37
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott
|30
|38
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|28
|39
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|28
|40
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
|28
|41
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|26
|42
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|26
|43
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data
|25
|44
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|24
|45
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|23
|46
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|23
|47
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
|22
|48
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
|21
|49
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|20
|50
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|20
|51
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|20
|52
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|19
|53
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|19
|54
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|18
|55
|Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|18
|56
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|18
|57
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|17
|58
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|17
|59
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|17
|60
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|17
|61
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|16
|62
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb
|15
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|90
|pts
|2
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|70
|3
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|63
|4
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|30
|5
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|25
|6
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|23
|7
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
|23
|8
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|22
|9
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|20
|10
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
|19
|11
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|18
|12
|Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|16
|13
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|15
|14
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|14
|15
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|14
|16
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|13
|17
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|18
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|12
|19
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|11
|20
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|10
|21
|Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|10
|22
|Robert Gesink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|10
|23
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team
|8
|24
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|6
|25
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|6
|26
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo
|6
|27
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|28
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|6
|29
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|5
|30
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|4
|31
|Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|4
|32
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|4
|33
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|4
|34
|Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
|3
|35
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|3
|36
|Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data
|3
|37
|Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|2
|38
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
|2
|39
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|2
|40
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|2
|41
|Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|42
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2
|43
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|1
|44
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|1
|45
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|1
|46
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|47
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1
|48
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|58:28:12
|2
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|58:30:39
|3
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
|58:34:28
|4
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|59:05:37
|5
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|59:06:49
|6
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|59:07:35
|7
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|59:20:45
|8
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|59:30:56
|9
|Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team
|59:44:52
|10
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|59:52:10
|11
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|59:53:29
|12
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|59:54:30
|13
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|59:57:52
|14
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|59:58:48
|15
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|60:00:22
|16
|Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|60:02:14
|17
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
|60:10:46
|18
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|60:11:21
|19
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|60:16:21
|20
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|60:17:03
|21
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|60:22:33
|22
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
|60:31:40
|23
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|60:36:17
|24
|Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|60:43:33
|25
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo
|60:44:13
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Movistar Team
|175:13:05
|2
|Bahrain - Merida
|175:23:21
|3
|Team Sky
|175:32:45
|4
|Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo
|175:42:23
|5
|Astana Pro Team
|176:03:59
|6
|Team Sunweb
|176:18:41
|7
|BMC Racing Team
|176:19:07
|8
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|176:19:42
|9
|Mitchelton - Scott
|176:34:14
|10
|Quick - Step Floors
|176:36:28
|11
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|177:08:39
|12
|Direct Energie
|177:11:47
|13
|Team EF Education First - Drapac
|177:16:20
|14
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|177:22:20
|15
|Groupama - Fdj
|177:24:36
|16
|UAE Team Emirates
|177:25:37
|17
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|177:33:31
|18
|Trek - Segafredo
|177:34:40
|19
|Team Fortuneo - Samsic
|177:35:49
|20
|Team Dimension Data
|177:49:15
|21
|Bora - Hansgrohe
|177:51:35
|22
|Lotto Soudal
|178:49:28
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Voluntary recall of BMC Teammachine SLR01 Disc bikes for safety checksProblem with fork on 2018 and 2019 models could result in cracked or broken steerer tube
-
NTT sign Japanese road race champion Shotaro Iribe30-year-old joins team formerly known as Dimension Data
-
Thijssen improving after Gent Six Day crashBelgian expected to make full recovery, says teammate
-
McCabe ready to sign with Israel Cycling AcademyTwo-time US criterium champion jumps to WorldTour from Floyd's Pro Cycling
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy