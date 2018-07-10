Tour de France: Gaviria wins stage 4 in Sarzeau
Van Avermaet keeps yellow jersey
Stage 4: La Baule - Sarzeau
Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors) claimed his second victory of this year's Tour de France after a close three-way sprint into Sarzeau on stage 4. Green jersey Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) squeezed up the inside to take second, while Andre Greipel (Lotto Soudal) faded to third after striking out early.
"It was a very difficult victory," Gaviria said after the stage. "We didn't have any help to control the breakaway today so it was really difficult, but we really wanted to win today and the team did an incredible job and we're really happy. I'd like to thank all of my teammates for all of their hard work, and we're now looking forward to the next few days.
"It's hard to say that you believe that you can do it when you come here, but we really trained very hard for this Tour. We've arrived here in very good condition."
Greg Van Avermaet (BMC Racing) joined in the sprint and finished safely to keep hold of the yellow jersey for another day.
The run into Sarzeau was the longest finishing straight of this year's Tour de France, and the sprint trains made the most of it. Dimension Data brought the peloton into the final kilometre as they pulled back the remnants of the breakaway, but they were muscled out in the end. Quick-Step Floors showed why their sprint train is so renowned, with Max Richeze dragging Gaviria through the melee to place him at the front of the pack at just the right time.
Greipel was the first to launch his sprint down the right-hand side of the road, but the German faded in what was a very long sprint affected by a strong headwind. Gaviria took the middle of the road, while Sagan, who had been boxed in briefly, moved across to the barriers to try and slip up the inside of Greipel. Both overtook the German in the closing metres, with Gaviria edging out Sagan on the line.
The head-on shot made it appear a blanket finish between the three, but an overhead image made it clear that Gaviria was the obvious winner. The Colombian is quickly becoming the dominant sprinter in the opening week of the 2018 Tour de France.
The headwind was an issue, Sagan said. "Maybe it would have been better if I was on the wheel of Andre but I still got second and that's better than third and I'm happy to keep the green jersey."
How it happened
After BMC Racing won the stage 3 team time trial, Van Avermaet was keen to start the day in the yellow jersey, perhaps hoping it would be a good omen for the national side ahead of Belgium's clash with France at the FIFA World Cup later in the day.
It was a lengthy neutral zone, with the peloton travelling nine kilometres before the flag was finally dropped for racing to begin. Each of the Pro Continental teams had riders getting up close and personal with the race director's car, eager to make it into another breakaway. It would likely be a publicity effort, with the peloton targeting a third sprint finish of this year's Tour de France.
There wasn't too much of a fight put up before a four-rider breakaway got clear of the bunch. Cofidis had two representatives in Dimitri Claeys and Anthony Perez, while Direct Energie and Wanty-Group Gobert had Jerome Cousin and Guillaume Van Keirsbulck, respectively. Fortuneo-Samsic would be the only one of the wildcard teams not to make it into the move.
After the efforts of the team time trial, the peloton was in no hurry to chase them down, and the break would be allowed to build a lead of close to eight minutes before the peloton sprang into action to manage the gap. The quartet moved smoothly for the changes and rolled through the intermediate sprint at the midway point with no contest. It was a different story in the peloton, with the sprinters looking to grab a few points in the green jersey competition Gaviria took 11 points for his tally, followed by Greipel and the classification leader Sagan.
Brief excitement over, the riders settled back into the slog toward Sarzeau, where UCI president David Lappartient is the sitting mayor. Quick-Step Floors did much of the work with a little help from Lotto Soudal and BMC Racing. With 20 kilometres remaining, their once grand advantage had fallen to two minutes. Some 10 kilometres later, a further minute had been shaved off the lead as more and more sprinters' teams moved up to the front of the peloton.
With some serious firepower in the four-rider move, they were not ready to sit up and let the peloton take them. In the tussle for supremacy, the peloton suffered a blow when a rider appeared to crash near the front of the group, causing a massive chain reaction that saw several riders hit the deck hard. Rigoberto Uran (EF Education First-Drapac) and Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha-Alpecin) were among those that got stuck behind the crash, and a massive chase ensued. Uran made it back in the peloton, but Zakarin would finish almost a minute behind and lose time, having fallen outside the 3km mark.
Despite having their number depleted, the peloton reeled back three of the four attackers just before the flamme rouge. Van Keirsbulck held on for a few hundred metres more before he too was brought back, setting things up for the sprint finish.
The wide road made for another hectic finish, with a number of teams lining up their sprinters on the front of the bunch. In the end, Quick-Step Floors played it to perfection once again, with Gaviria backing up the work put in by his team.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|4:25:01
|2
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|3
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|4
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|5
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|6
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|7
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|8
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|9
|Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|10
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|11
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|12
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|13
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|14
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|15
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|16
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|17
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|18
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|19
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|20
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
|21
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|22
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|23
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
|24
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|25
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
|26
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|27
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|28
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|29
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|30
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|31
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|32
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|33
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|34
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
|35
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|36
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|37
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|38
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|39
|Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team
|40
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
|41
|Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|42
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|43
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|44
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|45
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|46
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|47
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|48
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
|49
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|50
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|51
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|52
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|53
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
|54
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|55
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|56
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|57
|Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|58
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|59
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo
|60
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|61
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|62
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|63
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|64
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|65
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|66
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|67
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|68
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team
|69
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|70
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team
|71
|José Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|72
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Direct Energie
|73
|Paul Martens (Ger) LottoNL-Jumbo
|74
|Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
|75
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb
|76
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
|77
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|78
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|79
|Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|80
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|81
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|82
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|83
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|84
|Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|85
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|86
|Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|87
|Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|88
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team
|89
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|90
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|91
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|92
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|93
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|94
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|95
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|96
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|97
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|98
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
|99
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates
|100
|Amael Moinard (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|101
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|102
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|103
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky
|104
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|105
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|106
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|107
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:00:22
|108
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:00:30
|109
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|110
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ
|0:00:32
|111
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ
|0:00:34
|112
|Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|113
|Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|114
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:38
|115
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:00:47
|116
|Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:00:50
|117
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data
|0:00:54
|118
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|119
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|120
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|121
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:59
|122
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:04
|123
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:06
|124
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:01:11
|125
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:19
|126
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:01:24
|127
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:27
|128
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:01:33
|129
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:34
|130
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
|0:02:16
|131
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:02:28
|132
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:02:44
|133
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|134
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ
|135
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|136
|Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|137
|Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data
|138
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|139
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:47
|140
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|141
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|142
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:03:05
|143
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|144
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:03:22
|145
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Direct Energie
|146
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|147
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|148
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|149
|Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin
|150
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
|151
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|152
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|153
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Team Sunweb
|154
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:03:48
|155
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|156
|Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|157
|Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|158
|Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|159
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|160
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|161
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott
|162
|Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb
|163
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
|164
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates
|165
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|166
|Michael Valgren (Den) Astana Pro Team
|167
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|168
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|169
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|0:05:53
|170
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|171
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|0:05:55
|172
|Robert Gesink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:06:22
|173
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:10:12
|DNF
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|20
|pts
|2
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|17
|3
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|15
|4
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie
|13
|5
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|11
|6
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|10
|7
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|9
|8
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|8
|9
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|7
|10
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|6
|11
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|5
|12
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
|4
|13
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|3
|14
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2
|15
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|50
|pts
|2
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|30
|3
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|20
|4
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|18
|5
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|16
|6
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|14
|7
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|12
|8
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|10
|9
|Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|8
|10
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|7
|11
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|6
|12
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|5
|13
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|4
|14
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|3
|15
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|4:25:01
|2
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|3
|Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|4
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|5
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|6
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
|7
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|8
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|9
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|10
|Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team
|11
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|12
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
|13
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|14
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|15
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|16
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|17
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:00:30
|18
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:00:47
|19
|Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:00:50
|20
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:56
|21
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:01:24
|22
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:27
|23
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:44
|24
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|0:02:47
|25
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|0:03:05
|26
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:03:22
|27
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:03:48
|28
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
|29
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:10:12
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|13:15:03
|2
|Quick-Step Floors
|3
|Fortuneo-Samsic
|4
|Direct Energie
|5
|Team Sky
|6
|Team Sunweb
|7
|Mitchelton-Scott
|8
|Bahrain-Merida
|9
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|10
|Trek-Segafredo
|11
|BMC Racing Team
|12
|Katusha-Alpecin
|13
|Astana Pro Team
|14
|Groupama-FDJ
|15
|Movistar Team
|16
|LottoNl-Jumbo
|17
|AG2R La Mondiale
|18
|UAE Team Emirates
|19
|EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|20
|Dimension Data
|0:00:22
|21
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:06
|22
|Lotto Soudal
|0:01:48
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|13:33:56
|2
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|3
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:03
|4
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:05
|5
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:07
|6
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
|7
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:00:11
|8
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|9
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
|10
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:00:35
|11
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:50
|12
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|13
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:51
|14
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|15
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:53
|16
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team
|17
|Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:55
|18
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:01:00
|19
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:01:06
|20
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:15
|21
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo
|22
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|23
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:16
|24
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|25
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|26
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
|0:01:19
|27
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:01:26
|28
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
|29
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:01:32
|30
|Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:33
|31
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb
|32
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:38
|33
|Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
|34
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
|0:01:41
|35
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:01:42
|36
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|0:01:46
|37
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|38
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|39
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:01:48
|40
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:01:51
|41
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|42
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|43
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:01:52
|44
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:01:57
|45
|Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|46
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|0:02:03
|47
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:02:06
|48
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:02:08
|49
|Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:02:14
|50
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ
|0:02:16
|51
|Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:19
|52
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:02:20
|53
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|0:02:22
|54
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:02:24
|55
|Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|56
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|0:02:28
|57
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|0:02:29
|58
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates
|59
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:02:33
|60
|Paul Martens (Ger) LottoNL-Jumbo
|61
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|0:02:37
|62
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:50
|63
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:02:54
|64
|Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|65
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|66
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|0:02:56
|67
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:02
|68
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:03:03
|69
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:03:05
|70
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:03:11
|71
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|0:03:13
|72
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:03:18
|73
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:03:23
|74
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:26
|75
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data
|0:03:28
|76
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:31
|77
|Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:03:34
|78
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:03:36
|79
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|80
|Amael Moinard (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|0:03:49
|81
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:03:57
|82
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:03:58
|83
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|84
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
|0:04:07
|85
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:04:12
|86
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:04:13
|87
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:18
|88
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:04:24
|89
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|0:04:26
|90
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|0:04:28
|91
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|0:04:34
|92
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
|93
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:04:39
|94
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:41
|95
|Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:04:44
|96
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:04:48
|97
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|0:04:49
|98
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:04:52
|99
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
|0:04:54
|100
|Michael Valgren (Den) Astana Pro Team
|101
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|102
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|0:04:58
|103
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team
|0:05:07
|104
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:05:21
|105
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:05:28
|106
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:29
|107
|Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:05:30
|108
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:05:37
|109
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Direct Energie
|0:05:38
|110
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:05:48
|111
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Team Sunweb
|0:05:52
|112
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|0:05:56
|113
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:05:59
|114
|José Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|115
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|0:06:03
|116
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:06:12
|117
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:06:25
|118
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ
|0:06:36
|119
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:06:42
|120
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:06:47
|121
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:06:50
|122
|Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:06:54
|123
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:06:57
|124
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:06:58
|125
|Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data
|0:07:04
|126
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:07:28
|127
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:07:37
|128
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:07:49
|129
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:08:01
|130
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:08:08
|131
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:08:11
|132
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:08:12
|133
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:08:23
|134
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
|0:08:25
|135
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:08:26
|136
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|0:08:40
|137
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:08:52
|138
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:08:54
|139
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:08:55
|140
|Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:08:56
|141
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|0:08:59
|142
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|0:09:22
|143
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:09:44
|144
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:09:52
|145
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:10:00
|146
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:10:09
|147
|Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:10:16
|148
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|0:10:28
|149
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|0:10:57
|150
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:10:59
|151
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|152
|Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:11:00
|153
|Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:11:03
|154
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:11:49
|155
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:11:50
|156
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:11:51
|157
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:12:04
|158
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates
|0:12:31
|159
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:12:34
|160
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:12:35
|161
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|0:12:38
|162
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ
|0:13:14
|163
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky
|0:13:18
|164
|Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:13:19
|165
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|0:13:28
|166
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:14:04
|167
|Robert Gesink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:14:16
|168
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:14:22
|169
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:14:23
|170
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:14:42
|171
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:15:28
|172
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:15:55
|173
|Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:22:14
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|143
|pts
|2
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|139
|3
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|72
|4
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|65
|5
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|52
|6
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|50
|7
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|36
|8
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie
|33
|9
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|32
|10
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|32
|11
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|30
|12
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|26
|13
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|24
|14
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|20
|15
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|18
|16
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|18
|17
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|17
|18
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|17
|19
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|16
|20
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|15
|21
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|15
|22
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
|14
|23
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
|12
|24
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|12
|25
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|11
|26
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|9
|27
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|8
|28
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|8
|29
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|8
|30
|Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|8
|31
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|7
|32
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|6
|33
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
|5
|34
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|5
|35
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|5
|36
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ
|5
|37
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|3
|38
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|3
|39
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|3
|40
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|2
|41
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2
|42
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|1
|2
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1
|3
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|13:34:07
|2
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
|0:01:08
|3
|Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:22
|4
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:01:40
|5
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:01:55
|6
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:02:09
|7
|Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:02:13
|8
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:39
|9
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:02:54
|10
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|0:03:02
|11
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:15
|12
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
|0:03:56
|13
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:04:02
|14
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:04:13
|15
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|0:04:23
|16
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:04:28
|17
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:04:43
|18
|Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:05:19
|19
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:05:37
|20
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:06:31
|21
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:06:36
|22
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:08:15
|23
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|0:08:48
|24
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:10:48
|25
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:11:39
|26
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:11:53
|27
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|0:12:27
|28
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:14:11
|29
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:14:31
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Quick-Step Floors
|41:21:02
|2
|Team Sunweb
|0:00:16
|3
|BMC Racing Team
|0:00:23
|4
|Team Sky
|0:01:54
|5
|EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:02:26
|6
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:02:52
|7
|Astana Pro Team
|0:02:56
|8
|Katusha-Alpecin
|0:03:00
|9
|Mitchelton-Scott
|0:03:04
|10
|Bahrain-Merida
|0:03:56
|11
|Movistar Team
|0:04:19
|12
|LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:04:32
|13
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:04:36
|14
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:56
|15
|Fortuneo-Samsic
|0:06:36
|16
|UAE Team Emirates
|17
|Direct Energie
|0:06:56
|18
|Groupama-FDJ
|0:07:11
|19
|Dimension Data
|0:07:22
|20
|Lotto Soudal
|0:08:48
|21
|Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:09:08
|22
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:14:10
