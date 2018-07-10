Image 1 of 47 Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors) wins stage 4 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 47 Tiesj Benoot (Lotto Soudal) crashed near the end of stage 4 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 3 of 47 Fernando Gaviria back on the podium after winning stage 4 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 4 of 47 Peter Sagan in green after stage 4 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 5 of 47 Dion Smith, wearing the best climber's polka dot jersey, celebrates on the podium after the fourth stage of the 105th edition of the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 6 of 47 Soren Kragh Andersen (Team Sunweb) in the White Best Young Jersey (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 7 of 47 Fernando Gaviria wins stage 4 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 8 of 47 Scenery along the route Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors) claimed his second victory of this year's Tour de France after a close three-way sprint into Sarzeau on stage 4. Green jersey Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) squeezed up the inside to take second, while Andre Greipel (Lotto Soudal) faded to third after striking out early.

"It was a very difficult victory," Gaviria said after the stage. "We didn't have any help to control the breakaway today so it was really difficult, but we really wanted to win today and the team did an incredible job and we're really happy. I'd like to thank all of my teammates for all of their hard work, and we're now looking forward to the next few days.

"It's hard to say that you believe that you can do it when you come here, but we really trained very hard for this Tour. We've arrived here in very good condition."

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC Racing) joined in the sprint and finished safely to keep hold of the yellow jersey for another day.

The run into Sarzeau was the longest finishing straight of this year's Tour de France, and the sprint trains made the most of it. Dimension Data brought the peloton into the final kilometre as they pulled back the remnants of the breakaway, but they were muscled out in the end. Quick-Step Floors showed why their sprint train is so renowned, with Max Richeze dragging Gaviria through the melee to place him at the front of the pack at just the right time.

Greipel was the first to launch his sprint down the right-hand side of the road, but the German faded in what was a very long sprint affected by a strong headwind. Gaviria took the middle of the road, while Sagan, who had been boxed in briefly, moved across to the barriers to try and slip up the inside of Greipel. Both overtook the German in the closing metres, with Gaviria edging out Sagan on the line.

The head-on shot made it appear a blanket finish between the three, but an overhead image made it clear that Gaviria was the obvious winner. The Colombian is quickly becoming the dominant sprinter in the opening week of the 2018 Tour de France.

The headwind was an issue, Sagan said. "Maybe it would have been better if I was on the wheel of Andre but I still got second and that's better than third and I'm happy to keep the green jersey."

How it happened

After BMC Racing won the stage 3 team time trial, Van Avermaet was keen to start the day in the yellow jersey, perhaps hoping it would be a good omen for the national side ahead of Belgium's clash with France at the FIFA World Cup later in the day.

It was a lengthy neutral zone, with the peloton travelling nine kilometres before the flag was finally dropped for racing to begin. Each of the Pro Continental teams had riders getting up close and personal with the race director's car, eager to make it into another breakaway. It would likely be a publicity effort, with the peloton targeting a third sprint finish of this year's Tour de France.

There wasn't too much of a fight put up before a four-rider breakaway got clear of the bunch. Cofidis had two representatives in Dimitri Claeys and Anthony Perez, while Direct Energie and Wanty-Group Gobert had Jerome Cousin and Guillaume Van Keirsbulck, respectively. Fortuneo-Samsic would be the only one of the wildcard teams not to make it into the move.

After the efforts of the team time trial, the peloton was in no hurry to chase them down, and the break would be allowed to build a lead of close to eight minutes before the peloton sprang into action to manage the gap. The quartet moved smoothly for the changes and rolled through the intermediate sprint at the midway point with no contest. It was a different story in the peloton, with the sprinters looking to grab a few points in the green jersey competition Gaviria took 11 points for his tally, followed by Greipel and the classification leader Sagan.

Brief excitement over, the riders settled back into the slog toward Sarzeau, where UCI president David Lappartient is the sitting mayor. Quick-Step Floors did much of the work with a little help from Lotto Soudal and BMC Racing. With 20 kilometres remaining, their once grand advantage had fallen to two minutes. Some 10 kilometres later, a further minute had been shaved off the lead as more and more sprinters' teams moved up to the front of the peloton.

With some serious firepower in the four-rider move, they were not ready to sit up and let the peloton take them. In the tussle for supremacy, the peloton suffered a blow when a rider appeared to crash near the front of the group, causing a massive chain reaction that saw several riders hit the deck hard. Rigoberto Uran (EF Education First-Drapac) and Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha-Alpecin) were among those that got stuck behind the crash, and a massive chase ensued. Uran made it back in the peloton, but Zakarin would finish almost a minute behind and lose time, having fallen outside the 3km mark.

Despite having their number depleted, the peloton reeled back three of the four attackers just before the flamme rouge. Van Keirsbulck held on for a few hundred metres more before he too was brought back, setting things up for the sprint finish.

The wide road made for another hectic finish, with a number of teams lining up their sprinters on the front of the bunch. In the end, Quick-Step Floors played it to perfection once again, with Gaviria backing up the work put in by his team.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors 4:25:01 2 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 3 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 4 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 5 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 6 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 7 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 8 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 9 Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 10 Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 11 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 12 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 13 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie 14 Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 15 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 16 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 17 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 18 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 19 Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 20 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky 21 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 22 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 23 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb 24 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 25 Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors 26 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 27 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 28 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 29 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 30 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 31 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 32 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 33 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 34 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 35 Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 36 Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 37 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 38 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 39 Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team 40 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida 41 Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky 42 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 43 Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 44 Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 45 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 46 Arthur Vichot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 47 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 48 Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb 49 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 50 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 51 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie 52 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 53 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors 54 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 55 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 56 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 57 Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 58 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 59 Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo 60 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 61 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 62 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 63 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 64 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 65 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 66 Simon Gerrans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 67 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 68 Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team 69 Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 70 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team 71 José Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 72 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Direct Energie 73 Paul Martens (Ger) LottoNL-Jumbo 74 Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates 75 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb 76 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky 77 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 78 Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 79 Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 80 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 81 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 82 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 83 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 84 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 85 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 86 Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 87 Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 88 Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team 89 Romain Hardy (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 90 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 91 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 92 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 93 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 94 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 95 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 96 Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates 97 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 98 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 99 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates 100 Amael Moinard (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 101 Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 102 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 103 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky 104 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 105 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 106 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 107 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data 0:00:22 108 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:00:30 109 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 110 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:32 111 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:34 112 Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 113 Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 114 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:00:38 115 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:47 116 Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:00:50 117 Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data 0:00:54 118 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal 119 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal 120 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 121 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:59 122 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:04 123 Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:06 124 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 0:01:11 125 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:19 126 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:01:24 127 Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:27 128 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie 0:01:33 129 Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:34 130 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors 0:02:16 131 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin 0:02:28 132 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:02:44 133 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 134 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ 135 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 136 Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 137 Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data 138 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 139 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:47 140 Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 141 Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 142 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:03:05 143 Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 144 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:03:22 145 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Direct Energie 146 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky 147 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 148 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 149 Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin 150 Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie 151 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 152 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 153 Edward Theuns (Bel) Team Sunweb 154 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:03:48 155 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 156 Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 157 Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 158 Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 159 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 160 Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 161 Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott 162 Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb 163 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie 164 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates 165 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 166 Michael Valgren (Den) Astana Pro Team 167 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 168 Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team 169 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 0:05:53 170 Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 171 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 0:05:55 172 Robert Gesink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:06:22 173 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:10:12 DNF Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale

Sprint 1 - D46 Derval, 97.5km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 20 pts 2 Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 17 3 Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 15 4 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie 13 5 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors 11 6 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 10 7 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 9 8 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 8 9 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 7 10 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 6 11 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 5 12 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors 4 13 Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 3 14 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2 15 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 1

Finish - Sarzeau, 195km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors 50 pts 2 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 30 3 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 20 4 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 18 5 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 16 6 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 14 7 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 12 8 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 10 9 Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 8 10 Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 7 11 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 6 12 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 5 13 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie 4 14 Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 3 15 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 2

Mountain - Cote de Saint-Jean-la-Poterie, 135.5km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1

Combative # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie

Young rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors 4:25:01 2 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 3 Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 4 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie 5 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 6 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky 7 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 8 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 9 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 10 Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team 11 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 12 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky 13 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 14 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 15 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 16 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 17 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:00:30 18 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:47 19 Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:00:50 20 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:56 21 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:01:24 22 Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:27 23 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:44 24 Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:47 25 Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 0:03:05 26 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:03:22 27 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:03:48 28 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie 29 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:10:12

Team # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Wanty-Groupe Gobert 13:15:03 2 Quick-Step Floors 3 Fortuneo-Samsic 4 Direct Energie 5 Team Sky 6 Team Sunweb 7 Mitchelton-Scott 8 Bahrain-Merida 9 Bora-Hansgrohe 10 Trek-Segafredo 11 BMC Racing Team 12 Katusha-Alpecin 13 Astana Pro Team 14 Groupama-FDJ 15 Movistar Team 16 LottoNl-Jumbo 17 AG2R La Mondiale 18 UAE Team Emirates 19 EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 20 Dimension Data 0:00:22 21 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:06 22 Lotto Soudal 0:01:48

General classification after stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 13:33:56 2 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 3 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:03 4 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:00:05 5 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 0:00:07 6 Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors 7 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:00:11 8 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 9 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 10 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:00:35 11 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:50 12 Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 13 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:00:51 14 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 15 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:53 16 Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team 17 Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:55 18 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 0:01:00 19 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:01:06 20 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:15 21 Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo 22 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 23 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:16 24 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 25 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 26 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky 0:01:19 27 Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:01:26 28 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 29 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:32 30 Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:01:33 31 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb 32 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:38 33 Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates 34 Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb 0:01:41 35 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:01:42 36 Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 0:01:46 37 Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 38 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 39 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie 0:01:48 40 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 0:01:51 41 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie 42 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 43 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 0:01:52 44 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:01:57 45 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 46 Romain Hardy (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 0:02:03 47 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:02:06 48 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:02:08 49 Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:14 50 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ 0:02:16 51 Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:19 52 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:02:20 53 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 0:02:22 54 Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:02:24 55 Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 56 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 0:02:28 57 Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:02:29 58 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates 59 Arthur Vichot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:02:33 60 Paul Martens (Ger) LottoNL-Jumbo 61 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 0:02:37 62 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:02:50 63 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:02:54 64 Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 65 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 66 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 0:02:56 67 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:03:02 68 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 0:03:03 69 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:03:05 70 Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 0:03:11 71 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 0:03:13 72 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data 0:03:18 73 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:03:23 74 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:26 75 Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data 0:03:28 76 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:31 77 Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:03:34 78 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:03:36 79 Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 80 Amael Moinard (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 0:03:49 81 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:03:57 82 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:03:58 83 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 84 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky 0:04:07 85 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:04:12 86 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:04:13 87 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:18 88 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:04:24 89 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:04:26 90 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 0:04:28 91 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors 0:04:34 92 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida 93 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:04:39 94 Simon Gerrans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:04:41 95 Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:04:44 96 Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott 0:04:48 97 Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 0:04:49 98 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:04:52 99 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors 0:04:54 100 Michael Valgren (Den) Astana Pro Team 101 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 102 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:04:58 103 Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team 0:05:07 104 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:05:21 105 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:05:28 106 Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:29 107 Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:05:30 108 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:05:37 109 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Direct Energie 0:05:38 110 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:05:48 111 Edward Theuns (Bel) Team Sunweb 0:05:52 112 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:05:56 113 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:05:59 114 José Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 115 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 0:06:03 116 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:06:12 117 Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie 0:06:25 118 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ 0:06:36 119 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:06:42 120 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:06:47 121 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie 0:06:50 122 Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:06:54 123 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:06:57 124 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin 0:06:58 125 Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data 0:07:04 126 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:07:28 127 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Direct Energie 0:07:37 128 Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:07:49 129 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:08:01 130 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:08:08 131 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:08:11 132 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:08:12 133 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:08:23 134 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors 0:08:25 135 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 0:08:26 136 Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 0:08:40 137 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:08:52 138 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:08:54 139 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:08:55 140 Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:08:56 141 Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 0:08:59 142 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 0:09:22 143 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:09:44 144 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:09:52 145 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team 0:10:00 146 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:10:09 147 Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 0:10:16 148 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 0:10:28 149 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 0:10:57 150 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:10:59 151 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 152 Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin 0:11:00 153 Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:11:03 154 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:11:49 155 Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:11:50 156 Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:11:51 157 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:12:04 158 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates 0:12:31 159 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:12:34 160 Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:12:35 161 Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 0:12:38 162 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ 0:13:14 163 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky 0:13:18 164 Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:13:19 165 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky 0:13:28 166 Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:14:04 167 Robert Gesink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:14:16 168 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie 0:14:22 169 Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:14:23 170 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:14:42 171 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:15:28 172 Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 0:15:55 173 Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:22:14

Point classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 143 pts 2 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors 139 3 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 72 4 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 65 5 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 52 6 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 50 7 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 36 8 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie 33 9 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 32 10 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 32 11 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 30 12 Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 26 13 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 24 14 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie 20 15 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 18 16 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie 18 17 Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 17 18 Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 17 19 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 16 20 Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 15 21 Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 15 22 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors 14 23 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 12 24 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 12 25 Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 11 26 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 9 27 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 8 28 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 8 29 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 8 30 Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 8 31 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 7 32 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 6 33 Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors 5 34 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 5 35 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 5 36 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ 5 37 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 3 38 Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 3 39 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 3 40 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 2 41 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 2 42 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2

Mountain classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 1 2 Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1 3 Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 13:34:07 2 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky 0:01:08 3 Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:01:22 4 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie 0:01:40 5 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:01:55 6 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:02:09 7 Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:02:13 8 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:02:39 9 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:02:54 10 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 0:03:02 11 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:15 12 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky 0:03:56 13 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:04:02 14 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:04:13 15 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors 0:04:23 16 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:04:28 17 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:04:43 18 Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:05:19 19 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:05:37 20 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:06:31 21 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:06:36 22 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 0:08:15 23 Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 0:08:48 24 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:10:48 25 Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:11:39 26 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:11:53 27 Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 0:12:27 28 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie 0:14:11 29 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:14:31