Tour de France: Gaviria wins stage 4 in Sarzeau

Van Avermaet keeps yellow jersey

Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors) claimed his second victory of this year's Tour de France after a close three-way sprint into Sarzeau on stage 4. Green jersey Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) squeezed up the inside to take second, while Andre Greipel (Lotto Soudal) faded to third after striking out early.

"It was a very difficult victory," Gaviria said after the stage. "We didn't have any help to control the breakaway today so it was really difficult, but we really wanted to win today and the team did an incredible job and we're really happy. I'd like to thank all of my teammates for all of their hard work, and we're now looking forward to the next few days.

"It's hard to say that you believe that you can do it when you come here, but we really trained very hard for this Tour. We've arrived here in very good condition."

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC Racing) joined in the sprint and finished safely to keep hold of the yellow jersey for another day.

The run into Sarzeau was the longest finishing straight of this year's Tour de France, and the sprint trains made the most of it. Dimension Data brought the peloton into the final kilometre as they pulled back the remnants of the breakaway, but they were muscled out in the end. Quick-Step Floors showed why their sprint train is so renowned, with Max Richeze dragging Gaviria through the melee to place him at the front of the pack at just the right time.

Greipel was the first to launch his sprint down the right-hand side of the road, but the German faded in what was a very long sprint affected by a strong headwind. Gaviria took the middle of the road, while Sagan, who had been boxed in briefly, moved across to the barriers to try and slip up the inside of Greipel. Both overtook the German in the closing metres, with Gaviria edging out Sagan on the line.

The head-on shot made it appear a blanket finish between the three, but an overhead image made it clear that Gaviria was the obvious winner. The Colombian is quickly becoming the dominant sprinter in the opening week of the 2018 Tour de France.

The headwind was an issue, Sagan said. "Maybe it would have been better if I was on the wheel of Andre but I still got second and that's better than third and I'm happy to keep the green jersey."

How it happened

After BMC Racing won the stage 3 team time trial, Van Avermaet was keen to start the day in the yellow jersey, perhaps hoping it would be a good omen for the national side ahead of Belgium's clash with France at the FIFA World Cup later in the day.

It was a lengthy neutral zone, with the peloton travelling nine kilometres before the flag was finally dropped for racing to begin. Each of the Pro Continental teams had riders getting up close and personal with the race director's car, eager to make it into another breakaway. It would likely be a publicity effort, with the peloton targeting a third sprint finish of this year's Tour de France.

There wasn't too much of a fight put up before a four-rider breakaway got clear of the bunch. Cofidis had two representatives in Dimitri Claeys and Anthony Perez, while Direct Energie and Wanty-Group Gobert had Jerome Cousin and Guillaume Van Keirsbulck, respectively. Fortuneo-Samsic would be the only one of the wildcard teams not to make it into the move.

After the efforts of the team time trial, the peloton was in no hurry to chase them down, and the break would be allowed to build a lead of close to eight minutes before the peloton sprang into action to manage the gap. The quartet moved smoothly for the changes and rolled through the intermediate sprint at the midway point with no contest. It was a different story in the peloton, with the sprinters looking to grab a few points in the green jersey competition Gaviria took 11 points for his tally, followed by Greipel and the classification leader Sagan.

Brief excitement over, the riders settled back into the slog toward Sarzeau, where UCI president David Lappartient is the sitting mayor. Quick-Step Floors did much of the work with a little help from Lotto Soudal and BMC Racing. With 20 kilometres remaining, their once grand advantage had fallen to two minutes. Some 10 kilometres later, a further minute had been shaved off the lead as more and more sprinters' teams moved up to the front of the peloton.

With some serious firepower in the four-rider move, they were not ready to sit up and let the peloton take them. In the tussle for supremacy, the peloton suffered a blow when a rider appeared to crash near the front of the group, causing a massive chain reaction that saw several riders hit the deck hard. Rigoberto Uran (EF Education First-Drapac) and Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha-Alpecin) were among those that got stuck behind the crash, and a massive chase ensued. Uran made it back in the peloton, but Zakarin would finish almost a minute behind and lose time, having fallen outside the 3km mark.

Despite having their number depleted, the peloton reeled back three of the four attackers just before the flamme rouge. Van Keirsbulck held on for a few hundred metres more before he too was brought back, setting things up for the sprint finish.

The wide road made for another hectic finish, with a number of teams lining up their sprinters on the front of the bunch. In the end, Quick-Step Floors played it to perfection once again, with Gaviria backing up the work put in by his team.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors4:25:01
2Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
3André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
4Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
5Marcel Kittel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
6Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
7Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
8John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
9Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
10Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
11Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
12Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
13Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
14Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
15Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
16Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
17Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
18Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
19Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
20Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
21Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
22Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
23Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
24Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
25Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
26Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
27Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
28Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
29Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
30Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
31Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
32Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
33Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
34Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
35Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
36Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
37Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
38Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
39Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team
40Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
41Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky
42Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
43Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
44Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
45Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
46Arthur Vichot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
47Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
48Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
49Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
50Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
51Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
52Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
53Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
54Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
55Mathew Hayman (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
56Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
57Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
58Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
59Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo
60David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
61Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
62Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
63Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
64Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
65Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
66Simon Gerrans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
67Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
68Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team
69Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
70Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team
71José Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
72Rein Taaramäe (Est) Direct Energie
73Paul Martens (Ger) LottoNL-Jumbo
74Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
75Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb
76Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
77Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
78Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
79Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
80Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
81Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
82Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
83Maxime Bouet (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
84Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
85Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
86Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
87Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
88Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team
89Romain Hardy (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
90Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
91Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
92Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
93Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
94Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
95Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
96Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates
97Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
98Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
99Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates
100Amael Moinard (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
101Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
102Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
103Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky
104Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
105Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
106Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
107Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data0:00:22
108Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:30
109Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
110Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ0:00:32
111Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ0:00:34
112Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
113Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
114Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:00:38
115Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:00:47
116Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:50
117Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data0:00:54
118Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal
119Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
120Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
121Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:59
122Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo0:01:04
123Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:06
124Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data0:01:11
125Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:01:19
126Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:01:24
127Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:01:27
128Jerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie0:01:33
129Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:34
130Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors0:02:16
131Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin0:02:28
132Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:02:44
133Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
134Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ
135Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
136Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
137Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data
138Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
139Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:47
140Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
141Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
142Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:03:05
143Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
144Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:03:22
145Damien Gaudin (Fra) Direct Energie
146Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
147Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
148Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
149Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin
150Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
151Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
152Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
153Edward Theuns (Bel) Team Sunweb
154Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:03:48
155Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
156Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
157Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
158Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
159Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
160Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
161Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott
162Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb
163Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
164Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates
165Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
166Michael Valgren (Den) Astana Pro Team
167Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
168Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team
169Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal0:05:53
170Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
171Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team0:05:55
172Robert Gesink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:06:22
173Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:10:12
DNFAxel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale

Sprint 1 - D46 Derval, 97.5km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert20pts
2Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits17
3Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits15
4Jerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie13
5Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors11
6André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal10
7Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe9
8John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo8
9Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates7
10Marcel Kittel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin6
11Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ5
12Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors4
13Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe3
14Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal2
15Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin1

Finish - Sarzeau, 195km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors50pts
2Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe30
3André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal20
4Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo18
5Marcel Kittel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin16
6Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert14
7Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates12
8John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo10
9Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert8
10Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert7
11Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ6
12Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie5
13Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie4
14Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic3
15Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors2

Mountain - Cote de Saint-Jean-la-Poterie, 135.5km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1

Combative
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Jerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie

Young rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors4:25:01
2Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
3Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
4Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
5Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
6Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
7Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
8Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
9Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
10Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team
11David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
12Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
13Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
14Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
15Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
16Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
17Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:30
18Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:00:47
19Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:50
20Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:56
21Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:01:24
22Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:01:27
23Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:44
24Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo0:02:47
25Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic0:03:05
26Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:03:22
27Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:03:48
28Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
29Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:10:12

Team
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wanty-Groupe Gobert13:15:03
2Quick-Step Floors
3Fortuneo-Samsic
4Direct Energie
5Team Sky
6Team Sunweb
7Mitchelton-Scott
8Bahrain-Merida
9Bora-Hansgrohe
10Trek-Segafredo
11BMC Racing Team
12Katusha-Alpecin
13Astana Pro Team
14Groupama-FDJ
15Movistar Team
16LottoNl-Jumbo
17AG2R La Mondiale
18UAE Team Emirates
19EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
20Dimension Data0:00:22
21Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:06
22Lotto Soudal0:01:48

General classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team13:33:56
2Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
3Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky0:00:03
4Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:00:05
5Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors0:00:07
6Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
7Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb0:00:11
8Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
9Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
10Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:00:35
11Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:50
12Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
13Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team0:00:51
14Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
15Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:53
16Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team
17Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky0:00:55
18Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott0:01:00
19Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:01:06
20Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:15
21Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo
22Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
23John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo0:01:16
24Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
25Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
26Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky0:01:19
27Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:01:26
28Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
29Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe0:01:32
30Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team0:01:33
31Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb
32Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates0:01:38
33Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
34Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb0:01:41
35Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:01:42
36Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic0:01:46
37Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
38Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
39Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie0:01:48
40Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie0:01:51
41Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
42Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
43Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data0:01:52
44Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:01:57
45Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
46Romain Hardy (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic0:02:03
47Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:02:06
48Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:02:08
49Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo0:02:14
50Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ0:02:16
51Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:19
52Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:02:20
53Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data0:02:22
54Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:02:24
55Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
56Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky0:02:28
57Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates0:02:29
58Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates
59Arthur Vichot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:02:33
60Paul Martens (Ger) LottoNL-Jumbo
61Maxime Bouet (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic0:02:37
62Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:02:50
63Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe0:02:54
64Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
65Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
66Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data0:02:56
67Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:03:02
68Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data0:03:03
69Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo0:03:05
70Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott0:03:11
71Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic0:03:13
72Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data0:03:18
73Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:03:23
74Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:26
75Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data0:03:28
76Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:31
77Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:03:34
78Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:03:36
79Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
80Amael Moinard (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic0:03:49
81Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:03:57
82Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:03:58
83Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
84Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky0:04:07
85Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:04:12
86Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:04:13
87Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:18
88Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:04:24
89Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team0:04:26
90Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida0:04:28
91Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors0:04:34
92Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
93Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:04:39
94Simon Gerrans (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:04:41
95Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:04:44
96Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott0:04:48
97Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic0:04:49
98Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:04:52
99Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors0:04:54
100Michael Valgren (Den) Astana Pro Team
101Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
102André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal0:04:58
103Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team0:05:07
104Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:05:21
105Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team0:05:28
106Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:05:29
107Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:05:30
108Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb0:05:37
109Rein Taaramäe (Est) Direct Energie0:05:38
110Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:05:48
111Edward Theuns (Bel) Team Sunweb0:05:52
112Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal0:05:56
113Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:05:59
114José Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
115Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo0:06:03
116Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:06:12
117Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie0:06:25
118Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ0:06:36
119Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:06:42
120David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:06:47
121Jerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie0:06:50
122Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:06:54
123Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:06:57
124Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin0:06:58
125Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data0:07:04
126Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:07:28
127Damien Gaudin (Fra) Direct Energie0:07:37
128Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:07:49
129Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:08:01
130Mathew Hayman (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:08:08
131Marcel Kittel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:08:11
132Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:08:12
133Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:08:23
134Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors0:08:25
135Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team0:08:26
136Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo0:08:40
137Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:08:52
138Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:08:54
139Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:08:55
140Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:08:56
141Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo0:08:59
142Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky0:09:22
143Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:09:44
144Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe0:09:52
145Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team0:10:00
146Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:10:09
147Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data0:10:16
148Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team0:10:28
149Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal0:10:57
150Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:10:59
151Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
152Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin0:11:00
153Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb0:11:03
154Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:11:49
155Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:11:50
156Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:11:51
157Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:12:04
158Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates0:12:31
159Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:12:34
160Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:12:35
161Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic0:12:38
162Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ0:13:14
163Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky0:13:18
164Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:13:19
165Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky0:13:28
166Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team0:14:04
167Robert Gesink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:14:16
168Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie0:14:22
169Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:14:23
170Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:14:42
171Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:15:28
172Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale0:15:55
173Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:22:14

Point classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe143pts
2Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors139
3Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates72
4André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal65
5Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ52
6Marcel Kittel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin50
7John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo36
8Jerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie33
9Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert32
10Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo32
11Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida30
12Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert26
13Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert24
14Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie20
15Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe18
16Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie18
17Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits17
18Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic17
19Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits16
20Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert15
21Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits15
22Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors14
23Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb12
24Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team12
25Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe11
26Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors9
27Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors8
28Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team8
29Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data8
30Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert8
31Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe7
32Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida6
33Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors5
34Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo5
35Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie5
36Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ5
37Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky3
38Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic3
39Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin3
40Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team2
41Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe2
42Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal2

Mountain classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert1
2Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1
3Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb13:34:07
2Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky0:01:08
3Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team0:01:22
4Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie0:01:40
5Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:01:55
6Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:02:09
7Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:02:13
8Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:02:39
9Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo0:02:54
10Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic0:03:02
11Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:15
12Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky0:03:56
13Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:04:02
14Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:04:13
15Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors0:04:23
16Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:04:28
17Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:04:43
18Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:05:19
19Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:05:37
20Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:06:31
21David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:06:36
22Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team0:08:15
23Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo0:08:48
24Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:10:48
25Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:11:39
26Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:11:53
27Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic0:12:27
28Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie0:14:11
29Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:14:31

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Quick-Step Floors41:21:02
2Team Sunweb0:00:16
3BMC Racing Team0:00:23
4Team Sky0:01:54
5EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:02:26
6Bora-Hansgrohe0:02:52
7Astana Pro Team0:02:56
8Katusha-Alpecin0:03:00
9Mitchelton-Scott0:03:04
10Bahrain-Merida0:03:56
11Movistar Team0:04:19
12LottoNl-Jumbo0:04:32
13Trek-Segafredo0:04:36
14AG2R La Mondiale0:04:56
15Fortuneo-Samsic0:06:36
16UAE Team Emirates
17Direct Energie0:06:56
18Groupama-FDJ0:07:11
19Dimension Data0:07:22
20Lotto Soudal0:08:48
21Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:09:08
22Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:14:10

 

