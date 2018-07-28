Tour de France: Stage 20 highlights - Video

World champion Tom Dumoulin (Sunweb) racing the stage 20 time trial at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tom Dumoulin (Sunweb) won the stage 20 time trial at the Tour de France, covering the 31km course in 40:52, enough to beat Team Sky's trio of Chris Froome by one second, Geraint Thomas by 14 seconds and Michal Kwiatkowski by 50 seconds.

Thomas' effort was enough to seal his overall victory at the Tour de France, ahead of the final processional stage 21 into Paris on Sunday. He cemented his hold on the yellow jersey by 1:51 ahead of Dumoulin and by 2:24 over his teammate and four-time winner Froome.

It was a tough 31km route in the French Basque Country between Saint-Pée-sur-Nivelle and Espelette. Starting under some rain, the course was also wet, which made the race against the clock slightly more risky. The parcours was undulating with some tricky descents and included a 900-metre, 10.2 per cent climb of the Col de Pinodieta just 3km from the finish.

