Julian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step Floors) claimed his first Tour de France stage win in style in Le Grand Bornand, parlaying a 30km-long solo attack over two mountains into his career's biggest victory.

The Frenchman was part of a 21-rider breakaway that escaped early in the stage, and after taking the maximum points on the Col de Bluffy and Montée du plateau des Glières, he attacked to crest the Col de Romme alone and then pressed on to keep his solo lead over the Col de la Colombière and on the long descent to the finish.

Alaphilippe collapsed at the finish line, a mix of pain, exhaustion and tears of joy shifting across his face.

"There's a lot of emotion, because winning at the Tour is not easy," Alaphilippe said. "I came close in my first Tour two years ago, and to win in this way, it's unexpected because... I don't even have the words... I'm just thinking about my family. I'm happy to make them happy. I'm happy for myself as well. Now I hope things go well for Bob [Jungels] on GC, and there are lots of great things still do, but today I really want to enjoy this."

The 26-year-old was a favourite for stage 6 to the Mur de Bretagne, but he missed the winning move and finished fourth. To win in the Alps was a vindication.

"I was disappointed on the Mur de Bretagne, it suited me well. I lost to stronger riders, simple as that, the legs weren't as good as I'd hoped. So to bounce back like that is the perfect response."

Ion Izagirre (Bahrain-Merida) out-paced Rein Taaramae (Direct Energie) for second on the stage.

Alaphilippe's effort gave him a healthy lead in the mountains classification, but more importantly, the thrill of standing atop the podium as a Tour stage winner.

Race leader Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) earned the day's most aggressive rider prize, going into the breakaway and then holding on to pad his advantage over the GC contenders. He came in fourth on the stage, 1:44 behind Alaphilippe - but more importantly, 1:39 ahead of the Dan Martin-led peloton, ensuring a longer spell in the maillot jaune.

Van Avermaet now leads Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) by 2:22 in the general classification, with Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) into third at 3:10.

Some of the pre-race favourites suffered in the rude transition from the cobbles of Roubaix to the high mountains of the Alps - Bob Jungels (Quick-Step Floors), Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo), Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha-Alpecin) and Rafal Majka (Bora-Hansgrohe) lost 51 seconds, while Rigoberto Uran (EF-Drapac), who crashed heavily on stage 9, struggled in 2:36 down after being distanced on the Colombiere.

How it unfolded

The first hard mountain stage directly after a rest day was always going to be a challenge for the Tour de France contenders, but some had worse luck than others. Mikel Landa (Movistar), already the victim of a crash on Sunday's stage 9, had another fall in the neutral zone when he, Fernando Gaviria, and several other riders ran into some plastic traffic bollards.

The fall delayed the start, but they all got back up and when the flag dropped the attacks flew, with Julian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step Floors) sparking the day's successful breakaway.

He was joined by green jersey holder Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) - looking to capture some points at the intermediate sprint in Thônes, Tom-Jelte Slagter (Dimension Data) and Elie Gesbert (Fortuneo-Samsic), and then on the first of five classified ascents, the category 4 Col de Bluffy, the group swelled 21 riders, including none other than the maillot jaune himself, Greg Van Avermaet (BMC).

Tony Gallopin (AG2R), Elie Gesbert and Amaël Moinard (Fortuneo-Samsic), Ion Izagirre (Bahrain-Merida), Jack Bauer and Daryl Impey (Mitchelton-Scott), Greg Van Avermaet (BMC), Julian Alaphilippe and Philippe Gilbert (Quick Step), Peter Sagan and Lukas Pöstlberger (Bora-Hansgrohe), Serge Pauwels and Tom-Jelte Slagter (Dimension Data), David Gaudu, Rudy Molard and Arthur Vichot (Groupama-FDJ), Robert Gesink (LottoNL-Jumbo), Lilian Calmejane and Rein Taaramäe (Direct Energie), Guillaume Martin and Thomas Degand (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) made up that group.

Sagan duly claimed the maximum points, and the large group held nearly three minutes over the peloton ahead of the category 1 Col de la Croix Fry. Molard put in an attack and was followed by Taaramae, splitting the group. Sagan lost contact with the lead group, but Van Avermaet continued with Pauwels, Gaudu, Gilbert, Moinard and Postlberger, eventually linking up with the two attackers on the descent.

On the Col des Glières, Gilbert, Postlberger, and Moinard lost contact with the leaders, but a chasing group from behind Gesink, Alaphilippe, Gallopin, Izagirre, Martin, Moinard, Gesbert and Calmejane managed to bridge across.

That made 13 riders out front with Alaphilippe taking the maximum points over the top of the hors-categorie Glières and then tearing along solo over a section of gravel on the other side before sitting up and waiting for the chase.

Chris Froome punctured on the gravel section and then had two more stops for bike changes before he smoothly made his way back to the peloton in the valley.

Eighteen riders continued at the front, with Sagan and Postlberger heading back to the peloton with 50km to go, as the breakaway held a seven-minute advantage on the bunch as they headed toward the category 1 Col de Romme.

Calmejane set a vigorous pace as the Romme kicked up, sending Gilbert, Degand, Gallopin, Moinard and Slagter out the back of the group. Guillaume Martin also struggled, surprisingly, but Van Avermaet held tough to the group despite repeated accelerations. Direct Energie's Rein Taaramae snuck away with 34km to go and steadily pulled out a gap on his former companions.

Alaphilippe kicked with 31km to go, leaving the maillot jaune to chase with the remnants of the breakaway, and then bridging across to Taaramae and leaving him behind briefly at the top to take maximum points for the polka dot jersey. The duo began the descent with 45 seconds over Van Avermaet's group.

Behind, there was not much action in the peloton, aside from AG2R La Mondiale leading out the sprint to the base of the climb. Warren Barguil (Fortuneo-Samsic) put in an attack at the base of the Romme with 36km to go, but he was reeled in by the steady tempo of Team Sky and filtered to the back of the group four kilometers later. Sky's Jonathan Castroviejo kept the gap to the escape steady around five and a half minutes for much of the Romme.

Alaphilippe left behind Taaramae as the Colombiere kicked up, the Estonian fading dramatically backwards. The Frenchman was buoyed by the crowd as he crested the category 1 climb with two minutes over Izagirre, with Taaramae, Pauwels and Van Avermaet a bit further back, and the Sky-led peloton five minutes down.

Rigoberto Uran (EF-Drapac) lost contact with the Sky group before the top, his chances of a repeat Tour podium quickly fading. Bob Jungels (Quick-Step Floors) was the next to go with 1km left to climb, while Bauke Mollema, Rafal Majka and Ilnur Zakarin were also forced to chase on the descent - losing a minute to Thomas.

Alaphilippe, however, was unstoppable, taking out a huge victory - his team's third stage win of the race - while the other main conteders came through 3:23 down.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 4:25:27 2 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 0:01:34 3 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Direct Energie 0:01:40 4 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:01:44 5 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 6 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 0:02:24 7 Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates 0:03:23 8 Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo 9 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 10 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 11 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 12 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 13 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 14 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 15 Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky 16 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb 17 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 18 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 19 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 20 Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team 21 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 22 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 23 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:03:28 24 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky 0:03:38 25 Robert Gesink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:03:55 26 Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors 0:04:14 27 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 28 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 29 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 30 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 31 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 32 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 33 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky 0:04:26 34 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:05:59 35 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:08:14 36 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 37 Arthur Vichot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:09:47 38 Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:10:52 39 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 40 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 41 Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin 42 Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 43 Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team 44 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 45 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 46 Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 0:10:57 47 Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:11:25 48 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 49 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 0:12:11 50 Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data 51 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates 52 Amael Moinard (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 53 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 0:14:54 54 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 0:15:02 55 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:15:03 56 Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:17:42 57 Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:17:47 58 Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:18:25 59 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:18:52 60 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 61 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 62 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 63 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 64 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ 65 Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb 66 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 67 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 68 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 69 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie 70 Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 71 Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 72 Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott 73 Michael Valgren (Den) Astana Pro Team 74 Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 75 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 76 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 77 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky 78 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:21:28 79 Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 80 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 81 Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 82 Paul Martens (Ger) LottoNL-Jumbo 83 Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team 84 Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 0:21:33 85 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:22:36 86 Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 87 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 88 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 0:24:28 89 Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 0:25:03 90 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 91 Edward Theuns (Bel) Team Sunweb 92 Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 93 Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 94 Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 95 Simon Gerrans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 96 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 97 Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 98 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 99 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 100 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 101 Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 102 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 103 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates 104 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 105 Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 106 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 107 Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team 108 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 109 Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie 110 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 111 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 112 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 113 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:25:23 114 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 115 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:26:29 116 Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 117 Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:27:50 118 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 119 Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 120 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 121 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 122 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 123 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 124 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ 125 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal 126 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 127 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors 128 Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 129 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 130 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 131 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors 132 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 133 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ 134 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 135 Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 136 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 137 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie 138 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky 139 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie 140 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 141 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 142 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida 143 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie 144 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 145 Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 146 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 147 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors 148 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Direct Energie 149 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 150 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team 151 Romain Hardy (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 152 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 153 Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 154 Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 0:29:56 155 Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data 0:34:02 156 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 157 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo 158 Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 159 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 160 Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 161 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 162 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 163 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 164 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 165 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data DNS Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale DNS Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal

Sprint 1 - Thones, 29km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 20 pts 2 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 17 3 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 15 4 Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 13 5 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 11 6 Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data 10 7 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 9 8 Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 8 9 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 7 10 Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott 6 11 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 5 12 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 4 13 Amael Moinard (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 3 14 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 2 15 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 1

Finish - Le Grand Bornand, 158.5km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 20 pts 2 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 17 3 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Direct Energie 15 4 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 13 5 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 11 6 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 10 7 Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates 9 8 Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo 8 9 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 7 10 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 6 11 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 5 12 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 4 13 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 3 14 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 2 15 Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky 1

Mountain 1 - Col de Bluffy, 19km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 1

Mountain 2 - Col de la Croix Fry, 43km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 10 pts 2 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Direct Energie 8 3 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 6 4 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 4 5 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 2 6 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 1

Mountain 3 - Montee du Plateau des Glieres, 68.5km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 20 pts 2 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 15 3 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 12 4 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 10 5 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 8 6 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Direct Energie 6 7 Robert Gesink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 4 8 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 2

Mountain 4 - Col de Romme, 130km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 10 pts 2 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Direct Energie 8 3 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 6 4 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 4 5 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 2 6 Robert Gesink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 1

Mountain 5 - Col de la Colombiere, 144km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 10 pts 2 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 8 3 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Direct Energie 6 4 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 4 5 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 2 6 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 1

Combative # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team

Young rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 4:28:50 2 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:00:05 4 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky 0:00:15 5 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:04:51 6 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 0:11:31 7 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 0:11:39 8 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:15:29 9 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 10 Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 0:18:10 11 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 0:21:05 12 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:21:40 13 Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 14 Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 15 Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team 16 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 17 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:24:27 18 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 19 Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 20 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors 21 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie 22 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky 23 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie 24 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 25 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:30:39 26 Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 27 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 28 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo

Team # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bahrain-Merida 13:25:32 2 Movistar Team 0:00:58 3 Team Sky 0:01:13 4 LottoNl-Jumbo 0:01:30 5 Groupama-FDJ 0:07:22 6 BMC Racing Team 0:07:39 7 AG2R La Mondiale 0:08:27 8 Mitchelton-Scott 0:09:51 9 Astana Pro Team 0:13:18 10 Direct Energie 0:13:45 11 Quick-Step Floors 0:17:39 12 Team Sunweb 0:20:06 13 UAE Team Emirates 0:24:10 14 Trek-Segafredo 0:24:47 15 Katusha-Alpecin 16 Fortuneo-Samsic 0:26:08 17 Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:30:51 18 Dimension Data 0:32:34 19 EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:34:32 20 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:44:37 21 Bora-Hansgrohe 0:45:09 22 Lotto Soudal 1:02:23

General classification after stage 10 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 40:34:28 2 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 0:02:22 3 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 0:03:10 4 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:03:12 5 Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors 0:03:20 6 Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky 0:03:21 7 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 8 Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team 9 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:03:27 10 Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:03:36 11 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:03:42 12 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:03:45 13 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:04:02 14 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:11 15 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:04:28 16 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:04:29 17 Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates 0:05:01 18 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:05:12 19 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 20 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:05:18 21 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 0:05:41 22 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:07:08 23 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 0:07:11 24 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 0:08:06 25 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:10:59 26 Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 0:11:50 27 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:11:51 28 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 0:12:05 29 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:12:53 30 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:13:09 31 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 0:15:01 32 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:15:13 33 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 0:17:27 34 Amael Moinard (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 0:19:33 35 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky 0:19:46 36 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates 0:19:58 37 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 0:21:21 38 Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:21:29 39 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:21:36 40 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie 0:21:50 41 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:22:56 42 Robert Gesink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:23:33 43 Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott 0:24:02 44 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Direct Energie 0:24:03 45 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:25:49 46 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:26:41 47 Arthur Vichot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:27:23 48 Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data 0:27:46 49 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:27:53 50 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:29:08 51 Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 0:30:30 52 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:30:58 53 Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb 0:32:06 54 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 0:32:11 55 Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:32:14 56 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 0:32:55 57 Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:33:38 58 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 0:33:55 59 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:34:35 60 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie 0:34:49 61 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:34:58 62 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:34:59 63 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:35:39 64 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:37:46 65 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:37:54 66 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:38:25 67 Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:38:41 68 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 0:40:05 69 Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:40:19 70 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:40:31 71 Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:41:38 72 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 0:41:50 73 Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 0:41:54 74 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 0:42:22 75 Edward Theuns (Bel) Team Sunweb 0:43:38 76 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:43:48 77 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:43:55 78 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ 0:44:14 79 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 0:44:20 80 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:44:22 81 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:45:00 82 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:45:09 83 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:45:31 84 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:46:22 85 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky 0:46:35 86 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:46:39 87 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:47:03 88 Michael Valgren (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:47:25 89 Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:47:39 90 Paul Martens (Ger) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:48:03 91 Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:48:46 92 Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 0:48:55 93 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:49:12 94 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 0:49:20 95 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:49:52 96 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors 0:50:07 97 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:50:17 98 Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:50:29 99 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:50:31 100 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 101 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 0:50:50 102 Romain Hardy (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 0:50:54 103 Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie 0:50:55 104 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:51:10 105 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:51:35 106 Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 0:51:40 107 Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:52:37 108 Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 109 Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:53:54 110 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie 0:54:14 111 Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:54:34 112 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida 0:54:38 113 Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 0:54:41 114 Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 0:55:32 115 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:55:59 116 Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin 0:56:09 117 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:56:20 118 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky 0:58:31 119 Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:59:29 120 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 1:00:22 121 Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data 1:00:23 122 Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 1:01:34 123 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:01:37 124 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ 1:01:42 125 Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 1:01:59 126 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors 1:02:10 127 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1:02:12 128 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1:02:21 129 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors 1:02:30 130 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1:02:54 131 Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 1:02:55 132 Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 1:02:56 133 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 1:03:30 134 Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team 1:03:34 135 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 1:04:42 136 Simon Gerrans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 1:04:56 137 Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 1:05:26 138 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky 1:05:46 139 Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 1:06:11 140 Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 1:07:08 141 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 1:07:15 142 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 1:08:03 143 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:08:22 144 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal 1:09:00 145 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Direct Energie 1:09:25 146 Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:09:28 147 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:09:49 148 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 1:11:00 149 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 1:11:19 150 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team 151 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates 1:11:39 152 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:12:01 153 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie 1:15:49 154 Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:16:17 155 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ 1:16:23 156 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 1:19:26 157 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:20:46 158 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:21:24 159 Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 1:24:49 160 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 1:28:09 161 Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 1:28:35 162 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo 1:29:24 163 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data 1:29:30 164 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 1:32:16 165 Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 1:46:07

Point classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 319 pts 2 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors 218 3 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 132 4 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 129 5 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 106 6 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 106 7 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 100 8 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 72 9 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 70 10 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 69 11 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 64 12 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 64 13 Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates 54 14 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 54 15 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 53 16 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie 50 17 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 45 18 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie 43 19 Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 40 20 Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 40 21 Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 38 22 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie 35 23 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 34 24 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 33 25 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 32 26 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 32 27 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie 31 28 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 30 29 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 29 30 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors 28 31 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 28 32 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 26 33 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 24 34 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 23 35 Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 23 36 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 22 37 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 20 38 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Direct Energie 20 39 Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors 18 40 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 18 41 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 18 42 Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott 18 43 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 17 44 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 17 45 Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 17 46 Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 17 47 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 17 48 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 16 49 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 16 50 Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data 16 51 Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo 15 52 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Direct Energie 15 53 Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 15 54 Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 15 55 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 15 56 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 14 57 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 13 58 Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 13 59 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 12 60 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 12 61 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 11 62 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 11 63 Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data 10 64 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 10 65 Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb 9 66 Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 9 67 Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team 9 68 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 9 69 Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 8 70 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 8 71 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 7 72 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors 7 73 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ 7 74 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 6 75 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 6 76 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 6 77 Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 6 78 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 6 79 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 5 80 Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 5 81 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 5 82 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 5 83 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 5 84 Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky 4 85 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 4 86 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 4 87 Amael Moinard (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 3 88 Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 3 89 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 2 90 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 2 91 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2 92 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 1 93 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 1 94 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates 1 95 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 5

Mountain classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 41 pts 2 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Direct Energie 28 3 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 24 4 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 22 5 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 21 6 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 15 7 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 10 8 Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 6 9 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 6 10 Robert Gesink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 5 11 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie 4 12 Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 4 13 Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates 2 14 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie 2 15 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 2 16 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 1 17 Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 1 18 Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 1 19 Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1 20 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1 21 Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 40:45:27 2 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:01:54 3 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 0:04:02 4 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky 0:08:47 5 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:15:42 6 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:19:59 7 Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:22:39 8 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie 0:23:50 9 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:29:32 10 Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 0:30:55 11 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:32:56 12 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:36:04 13 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 0:38:21 14 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors 0:39:08 15 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 0:39:51 16 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:40:36 17 Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:42:55 18 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky 0:47:32 19 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:51:55 20 Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:51:57 21 Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 0:54:27 22 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie 1:04:50 23 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 1:08:27 24 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:09:47 25 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:10:25 26 Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 1:13:50 27 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 1:17:10 28 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo 1:18:25