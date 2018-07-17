Trending

Tour de France: Alaphilippe wins in Le Grand Bornand

Van Avermaet extends overall lead

Image 1 of 49

Julian Alaphilippe wins stage 10 at the Tour de France

Julian Alaphilippe wins stage 10 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 2 of 49

Julian Alaphilippe on his way to winning stage 10 at the Tour de France

Julian Alaphilippe on his way to winning stage 10 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 3 of 49

Julian Alaphilippe on his way to winning stage 10 at the Tour de France

Julian Alaphilippe on his way to winning stage 10 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 4 of 49

Julian Alaphilippe wins stage 10 at the Tour de France

Julian Alaphilippe wins stage 10 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 5 of 49

Greg Van Avermaet added to his overall lead on stage 10 of the Tour de France

Greg Van Avermaet added to his overall lead on stage 10 of the Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 6 of 49

Scenery along the route of stage 10 at the tour de Francr

Scenery along the route of stage 10 at the tour de Francr
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 7 of 49

Julian Alaphilippe earned the polka dot jersey with his stage 10 win

Julian Alaphilippe earned the polka dot jersey with his stage 10 win
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 8 of 49

Greg Van Avermaet added to his overall lead on stage 10 of the Tour de France

Greg Van Avermaet added to his overall lead on stage 10 of the Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 9 of 49

Julian Alaphilippe on the podium after stage 10 at the Tour de France

Julian Alaphilippe on the podium after stage 10 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 10 of 49

Chris Froome tucks on a descent during stage 10 at the Tour de France

Chris Froome tucks on a descent during stage 10 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 11 of 49

Greg Van Avermaet in the breakaway during stage 10 at the Tour de France

Greg Van Avermaet in the breakaway during stage 10 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 12 of 49

Peter Sagan in green at the Tour de France

Peter Sagan in green at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 13 of 49

Julian Alaphilippe approaches the finish of stage 10 at the Tour de France

Julian Alaphilippe approaches the finish of stage 10 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 14 of 49

Warren Barguil on the attack during stage 10 at the Tour de France

Warren Barguil on the attack during stage 10 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 15 of 49

Luke Rowe gets some food during stage 10 at the Tour de France

Luke Rowe gets some food during stage 10 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 16 of 49

Romain Bardet in the bunch during stage 10 at the Tour de France

Romain Bardet in the bunch during stage 10 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 17 of 49

Chris Froome remounts after a puncture during stage 10 at the Tour de France

Chris Froome remounts after a puncture during stage 10 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 18 of 49

Chris Froome remounts after a puncture during stage 10 at the Tour de France

Chris Froome remounts after a puncture during stage 10 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 19 of 49

Chris Froome on the gravel during stage 10 at the Tour de France

Chris Froome on the gravel during stage 10 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 20 of 49

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) on the attack on stage 10

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) on the attack on stage 10
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 49

Nairo Quintana (Movistar)

Nairo Quintana (Movistar)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 22 of 49

Luke Rowe gets some food during stage 10 at the Tour de France

Luke Rowe gets some food during stage 10 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 23 of 49

Peter Sagan rides on the gravel during stage 10 at the Tour de France

Peter Sagan rides on the gravel during stage 10 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 24 of 49

Julian Alaphilippe attacks alone during stage 10 at the Tour de France

Julian Alaphilippe attacks alone during stage 10 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 25 of 49

Peter Sagan checks for the bunch during stage 10 at the Tour de France

Peter Sagan checks for the bunch during stage 10 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 26 of 49

Team Sky lined out during stage 10 at the Tour de France

Team Sky lined out during stage 10 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 27 of 49

Rein Taaramee (Direct Energie) goes solo during stage 10 at the Tour de France

Rein Taaramee (Direct Energie) goes solo during stage 10 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 28 of 49

Julain Alaphilippe in the break during stage 10 at the Tour de France

Julain Alaphilippe in the break during stage 10 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 29 of 49

Greg Van Avermaet in the breakaway during stage 10 at thew Tour de France

Greg Van Avermaet in the breakaway during stage 10 at thew Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 30 of 49

The peloton in the dust during stage 10 at the Tour de France

The peloton in the dust during stage 10 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 31 of 49

Team Sky set tempo as Froome chases back from a puncture on the gravel

Team Sky set tempo as Froome chases back from a puncture on the gravel
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 32 of 49

Chris Froome (Team Sky) chases back after a puncture on stage 10

Chris Froome (Team Sky) chases back after a puncture on stage 10
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 33 of 49

Chris Froome (Team Sky) during stage 10 at the Tour de France

Chris Froome (Team Sky) during stage 10 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 34 of 49

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) during stage 10 at the Tour de France

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) during stage 10 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 35 of 49

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) during stage 10 at the Tour de France

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) during stage 10 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 36 of 49

PhilippeGilbert (Quick-Step Floors) in a breakaway during stage 10 at the Tour de France

PhilippeGilbert (Quick-Step Floors) in a breakaway during stage 10 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 37 of 49

The dust kicks up on the dirt roads during stage 10 at the Tour de France

The dust kicks up on the dirt roads during stage 10 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 38 of 49

The peloton and caravan during stage 10 at the Tour de France

The peloton and caravan during stage 10 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 39 of 49

The peloton on the dirt roads during stage 10 at the Tour de France

The peloton on the dirt roads during stage 10 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 40 of 49

Robert Gesink of The Netherlands and Team LottoNL - Jumbo

Robert Gesink of The Netherlands and Team LottoNL - Jumbo
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 41 of 49

Greg Van Avermaet with Serge Pauwels

Greg Van Avermaet with Serge Pauwels
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 42 of 49

Mark Cavendish chasing

Mark Cavendish chasing
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 43 of 49

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) leads the breakaway

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) leads the breakaway
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 44 of 49

The peloton on stage 10 of the Tour de France

The peloton on stage 10 of the Tour de France
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 45 of 49

Chris Froome chases back from his puncture

Chris Froome chases back from his puncture
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 46 of 49

The start of stage 10 of the Tour de France

The start of stage 10 of the Tour de France
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 47 of 49

Sky in control on stage 10

Sky in control on stage 10
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 48 of 49

Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal) on the attack

Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal) on the attack
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 49 of 49

Chris Froome (Team Sky) during stage 10 at the Tour de France

Chris Froome (Team Sky) during stage 10 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Julian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step Floors) claimed his first Tour de France stage win in style in Le Grand Bornand, parlaying a 30km-long solo attack over two mountains into his career's biggest victory.

The Frenchman was part of a 21-rider breakaway that escaped early in the stage, and after taking the maximum points on the Col de Bluffy and Montée du plateau des Glières, he attacked to crest the Col de Romme alone and then pressed on to keep his solo lead over the Col de la Colombière and on the long descent to the finish.

Alaphilippe collapsed at the finish line, a mix of pain, exhaustion and tears of joy shifting across his face.

"There's a lot of emotion, because winning at the Tour is not easy," Alaphilippe said. "I came close in my first Tour two years ago, and to win in this way, it's unexpected because... I don't even have the words... I'm just thinking about my family. I'm happy to make them happy. I'm happy for myself as well. Now I hope things go well for Bob [Jungels] on GC, and there are lots of great things still do, but today I really want to enjoy this."

The 26-year-old was a favourite for stage 6 to the Mur de Bretagne, but he missed the winning move and finished fourth. To win in the Alps was a vindication.

"I was disappointed on the Mur de Bretagne, it suited me well. I lost to stronger riders, simple as that, the legs weren't as good as I'd hoped. So to bounce back like that is the perfect response."

Ion Izagirre (Bahrain-Merida) out-paced Rein Taaramae (Direct Energie) for second on the stage.

Alaphilippe's effort gave him a healthy lead in the mountains classification, but more importantly, the thrill of standing atop the podium as a Tour stage winner.

Race leader Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) earned the day's most aggressive rider prize, going into the breakaway and then holding on to pad his advantage over the GC contenders. He came in fourth on the stage, 1:44 behind Alaphilippe - but more importantly, 1:39 ahead of the Dan Martin-led peloton, ensuring a longer spell in the maillot jaune.

Van Avermaet now leads Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) by 2:22 in the general classification, with Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) into third at 3:10.

Some of the pre-race favourites suffered in the rude transition from the cobbles of Roubaix to the high mountains of the Alps - Bob Jungels (Quick-Step Floors), Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo), Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha-Alpecin) and Rafal Majka (Bora-Hansgrohe) lost 51 seconds, while Rigoberto Uran (EF-Drapac), who crashed heavily on stage 9, struggled in 2:36 down after being distanced on the Colombiere.

How it unfolded

The first hard mountain stage directly after a rest day was always going to be a challenge for the Tour de France contenders, but some had worse luck than others. Mikel Landa (Movistar), already the victim of a crash on Sunday's stage 9, had another fall in the neutral zone when he, Fernando Gaviria, and several other riders ran into some plastic traffic bollards.

The fall delayed the start, but they all got back up and when the flag dropped the attacks flew, with Julian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step Floors) sparking the day's successful breakaway.

He was joined by green jersey holder Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) - looking to capture some points at the intermediate sprint in Thônes, Tom-Jelte Slagter (Dimension Data) and Elie Gesbert (Fortuneo-Samsic), and then on the first of five classified ascents, the category 4 Col de Bluffy, the group swelled 21 riders, including none other than the maillot jaune himself, Greg Van Avermaet (BMC).

Tony Gallopin (AG2R), Elie Gesbert and Amaël Moinard (Fortuneo-Samsic), Ion Izagirre (Bahrain-Merida), Jack Bauer and Daryl Impey (Mitchelton-Scott), Greg Van Avermaet (BMC), Julian Alaphilippe and Philippe Gilbert (Quick Step), Peter Sagan and Lukas Pöstlberger (Bora-Hansgrohe), Serge Pauwels and Tom-Jelte Slagter (Dimension Data), David Gaudu, Rudy Molard and Arthur Vichot (Groupama-FDJ), Robert Gesink (LottoNL-Jumbo), Lilian Calmejane and Rein Taaramäe (Direct Energie), Guillaume Martin and Thomas Degand (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) made up that group.

Sagan duly claimed the maximum points, and the large group held nearly three minutes over the peloton ahead of the category 1 Col de la Croix Fry. Molard put in an attack and was followed by Taaramae, splitting the group. Sagan lost contact with the lead group, but Van Avermaet continued with Pauwels, Gaudu, Gilbert, Moinard and Postlberger, eventually linking up with the two attackers on the descent.

On the Col des Glières, Gilbert, Postlberger, and Moinard lost contact with the leaders, but a chasing group from behind Gesink, Alaphilippe, Gallopin, Izagirre, Martin, Moinard, Gesbert and Calmejane managed to bridge across.

That made 13 riders out front with Alaphilippe taking the maximum points over the top of the hors-categorie Glières and then tearing along solo over a section of gravel on the other side before sitting up and waiting for the chase.

Chris Froome punctured on the gravel section and then had two more stops for bike changes before he smoothly made his way back to the peloton in the valley.

Eighteen riders continued at the front, with Sagan and Postlberger heading back to the peloton with 50km to go, as the breakaway held a seven-minute advantage on the bunch as they headed toward the category 1 Col de Romme.

Calmejane set a vigorous pace as the Romme kicked up, sending Gilbert, Degand, Gallopin, Moinard and Slagter out the back of the group. Guillaume Martin also struggled, surprisingly, but Van Avermaet held tough to the group despite repeated accelerations. Direct Energie's Rein Taaramae snuck away with 34km to go and steadily pulled out a gap on his former companions.

Alaphilippe kicked with 31km to go, leaving the maillot jaune to chase with the remnants of the breakaway, and then bridging across to Taaramae and leaving him behind briefly at the top to take maximum points for the polka dot jersey. The duo began the descent with 45 seconds over Van Avermaet's group.

Behind, there was not much action in the peloton, aside from AG2R La Mondiale leading out the sprint to the base of the climb. Warren Barguil (Fortuneo-Samsic) put in an attack at the base of the Romme with 36km to go, but he was reeled in by the steady tempo of Team Sky and filtered to the back of the group four kilometers later. Sky's Jonathan Castroviejo kept the gap to the escape steady around five and a half minutes for much of the Romme.

Alaphilippe left behind Taaramae as the Colombiere kicked up, the Estonian fading dramatically backwards. The Frenchman was buoyed by the crowd as he crested the category 1 climb with two minutes over Izagirre, with Taaramae, Pauwels and Van Avermaet a bit further back, and the Sky-led peloton five minutes down.

Rigoberto Uran (EF-Drapac) lost contact with the Sky group before the top, his chances of a repeat Tour podium quickly fading. Bob Jungels (Quick-Step Floors) was the next to go with 1km left to climb, while Bauke Mollema, Rafal Majka and Ilnur Zakarin were also forced to chase on the descent - losing a minute to Thomas.

Alaphilippe, however, was unstoppable, taking out a huge victory - his team's third stage win of the race - while the other main conteders came through 3:23 down.

 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors4:25:27
2Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida0:01:34
3Rein Taaramäe (Est) Direct Energie0:01:40
4Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:01:44
5Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
6Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie0:02:24
7Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates0:03:23
8Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo
9David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
10Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
11Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
12Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
13Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
14Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
15Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky
16Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
17Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
18Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
19Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
20Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team
21Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
22Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
23Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:03:28
24Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky0:03:38
25Robert Gesink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:03:55
26Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors0:04:14
27Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
28Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
29Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
30Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
31Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
32Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
33Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky0:04:26
34Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:05:59
35Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team0:08:14
36Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
37Arthur Vichot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:09:47
38Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb0:10:52
39Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
40Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
41Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin
42Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
43Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team
44Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
45Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
46Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic0:10:57
47Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:11:25
48Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
49Maxime Bouet (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic0:12:11
50Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data
51Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates
52Amael Moinard (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
53Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic0:14:54
54Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb0:15:02
55Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb0:15:03
56Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:17:42
57Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates0:17:47
58Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:18:25
59Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb0:18:52
60Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
61Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
62Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
63Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
64Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ
65Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
66Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
67Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
68Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
69Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
70Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
71Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
72Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott
73Michael Valgren (Den) Astana Pro Team
74Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
75Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
76Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
77Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky
78Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:21:28
79Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
80Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
81Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
82Paul Martens (Ger) LottoNL-Jumbo
83Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team
84Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo0:21:33
85Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:22:36
86Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
87Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
88Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team0:24:28
89Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale0:25:03
90Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
91Edward Theuns (Bel) Team Sunweb
92Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
93Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
94Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
95Simon Gerrans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
96Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
97Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
98Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
99Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
100Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
101Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
102Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
103Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates
104Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
105Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
106Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
107Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team
108Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
109Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
110Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
111Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
112Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
113Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:25:23
114Mathew Hayman (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
115Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe0:26:29
116Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
117Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:27:50
118Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
119Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
120Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
121Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
122Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
123John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
124Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ
125Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
126Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
127Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
128Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
129Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
130Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
131Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
132André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
133Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ
134Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
135Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
136Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
137Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
138Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
139Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
140Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
141Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
142Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
143Jerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie
144Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
145Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
146Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
147Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
148Damien Gaudin (Fra) Direct Energie
149Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
150Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team
151Romain Hardy (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
152Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
153Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
154Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott0:29:56
155Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data0:34:02
156Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
157Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo
158Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
159Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
160Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
161Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
162Marcel Kittel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
163Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
164Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
165Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
DNSAlexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
DNSJens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal

Sprint 1 - Thones, 29km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe20pts
2Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe17
3Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors15
4Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale13
5Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team11
6Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data10
7Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic9
8Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott8
9Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie7
10Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott6
11Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ5
12Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data4
13Amael Moinard (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic3
14Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert2
15Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida1

Finish - Le Grand Bornand, 158.5km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors20pts
2Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida17
3Rein Taaramäe (Est) Direct Energie15
4Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team13
5Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data11
6Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie10
7Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates9
8Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo8
9David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ7
10Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky6
11Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale5
12Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo4
13Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott3
14Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team2
15Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky1

Mountain 1 - Col de Bluffy, 19km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors1

Mountain 2 - Col de la Croix Fry, 43km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ10pts
2Rein Taaramäe (Est) Direct Energie8
3David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ6
4Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data4
5Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors2
6Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team1

Mountain 3 - Montee du Plateau des Glieres, 68.5km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors20pts
2David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ15
3Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ12
4Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data10
5Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team8
6Rein Taaramäe (Est) Direct Energie6
7Robert Gesink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo4
8Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida2

Mountain 4 - Col de Romme, 130km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors10pts
2Rein Taaramäe (Est) Direct Energie8
3Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data6
4Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team4
5Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie2
6Robert Gesink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo1

Mountain 5 - Col de la Colombiere, 144km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors10pts
2Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida8
3Rein Taaramäe (Est) Direct Energie6
4Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data4
5Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team2
6Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie1

Combative
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team

Young rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ4:28:50
2Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
3Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:00:05
4Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky0:00:15
5Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:04:51
6Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic0:11:31
7Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb0:11:39
8Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:15:29
9Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
10Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo0:18:10
11Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team0:21:05
12Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:21:40
13Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
14Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
15Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team
16Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
17Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:24:27
18Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
19Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
20Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
21Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
22Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
23Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
24Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
25Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo0:30:39
26Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
27Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
28Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo

Team
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bahrain-Merida13:25:32
2Movistar Team0:00:58
3Team Sky0:01:13
4LottoNl-Jumbo0:01:30
5Groupama-FDJ0:07:22
6BMC Racing Team0:07:39
7AG2R La Mondiale0:08:27
8Mitchelton-Scott0:09:51
9Astana Pro Team0:13:18
10Direct Energie0:13:45
11Quick-Step Floors0:17:39
12Team Sunweb0:20:06
13UAE Team Emirates0:24:10
14Trek-Segafredo0:24:47
15Katusha-Alpecin
16Fortuneo-Samsic0:26:08
17Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:30:51
18Dimension Data0:32:34
19EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:34:32
20Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:44:37
21Bora-Hansgrohe0:45:09
22Lotto Soudal1:02:23

General classification after stage 10
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team40:34:28
2Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky0:02:22
3Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team0:03:10
4Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team0:03:12
5Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors0:03:20
6Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky0:03:21
7Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
8Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team
9Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:03:27
10Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo0:03:36
11Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb0:03:42
12Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:03:45
13Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe0:04:02
14Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:11
15Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo0:04:28
16Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:04:29
17Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates0:05:01
18Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:05:12
19Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
20Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:05:18
21Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie0:05:41
22Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:07:08
23Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott0:07:11
24Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida0:08:06
25Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:10:59
26Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic0:11:50
27Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:11:51
28Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors0:12:05
29Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:12:53
30Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team0:13:09
31Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb0:15:01
32Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:15:13
33Maxime Bouet (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic0:17:27
34Amael Moinard (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic0:19:33
35Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky0:19:46
36Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates0:19:58
37Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo0:21:21
38Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:21:29
39Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:21:36
40Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie0:21:50
41Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb0:22:56
42Robert Gesink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:23:33
43Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott0:24:02
44Rein Taaramäe (Est) Direct Energie0:24:03
45Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:25:49
46David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:26:41
47Arthur Vichot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:27:23
48Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data0:27:46
49Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe0:27:53
50Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo0:29:08
51Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale0:30:30
52Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:30:58
53Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb0:32:06
54Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data0:32:11
55Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:32:14
56Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team0:32:55
57Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team0:33:38
58Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida0:33:55
59Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:34:35
60Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie0:34:49
61Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:34:58
62Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:34:59
63Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:35:39
64Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:37:46
65Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:37:54
66Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:38:25
67Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo0:38:41
68Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky0:40:05
69Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:40:19
70Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:40:31
71Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb0:41:38
72John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo0:41:50
73Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo0:41:54
74Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data0:42:22
75Edward Theuns (Bel) Team Sunweb0:43:38
76Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:43:48
77Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:43:55
78Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ0:44:14
79Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates0:44:20
80Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:44:22
81Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:45:00
82Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:45:09
83Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:45:31
84Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb0:46:22
85Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky0:46:35
86Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team0:46:39
87Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:47:03
88Michael Valgren (Den) Astana Pro Team0:47:25
89Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe0:47:39
90Paul Martens (Ger) LottoNL-Jumbo0:48:03
91Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates0:48:46
92Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo0:48:55
93Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:49:12
94Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team0:49:20
95Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:49:52
96Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors0:50:07
97Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:50:17
98Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:50:29
99Mathew Hayman (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:50:31
100Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
101Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic0:50:50
102Romain Hardy (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic0:50:54
103Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie0:50:55
104Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:51:10
105Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:51:35
106Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic0:51:40
107Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:52:37
108Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
109Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:53:54
110Jerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie0:54:14
111Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:54:34
112Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida0:54:38
113Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic0:54:41
114Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott0:55:32
115Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe0:55:59
116Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin0:56:09
117Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:56:20
118Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky0:58:31
119Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team0:59:29
120Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal1:00:22
121Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data1:00:23
122Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors1:01:34
123Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe1:01:37
124Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ1:01:42
125Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale1:01:59
126Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors1:02:10
127Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team1:02:12
128Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ1:02:21
129Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors1:02:30
130Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ1:02:54
131Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott1:02:55
132Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates1:02:56
133André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal1:03:30
134Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team1:03:34
135Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott1:04:42
136Simon Gerrans (Aus) BMC Racing Team1:04:56
137Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic1:05:26
138Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky1:05:46
139Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale1:06:11
140Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert1:07:08
141Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates1:07:15
142Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky1:08:03
143Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:08:22
144Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal1:09:00
145Damien Gaudin (Fra) Direct Energie1:09:25
146Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:09:28
147Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:09:49
148Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data1:11:00
149Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert1:11:19
150Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team
151Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates1:11:39
152Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe1:12:01
153Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie1:15:49
154Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:16:17
155Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ1:16:23
156Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin1:19:26
157Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal1:20:46
158Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:21:24
159Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo1:24:49
160Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo1:28:09
161Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data1:28:35
162Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo1:29:24
163Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data1:29:30
164Marcel Kittel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin1:32:16
165Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale1:46:07

Point classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe319pts
2Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors218
3Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo132
4Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates129
5Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ106
6André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal106
7John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo100
8Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert72
9Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors70
10Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team69
11Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors64
12Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida64
13Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates54
14Marcel Kittel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin54
15Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team53
16Jerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie50
17Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie45
18Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie43
19Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic40
20Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert40
21Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe38
22Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie35
23Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors34
24Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe33
25Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits32
26Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits32
27Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie31
28Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal30
29Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale29
30Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors28
31Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data28
32Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe26
33Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert24
34Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky23
35Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert23
36Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic22
37Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo20
38Damien Gaudin (Fra) Direct Energie20
39Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors18
40Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott18
41Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida18
42Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott18
43Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert17
44Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe17
45Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic17
46Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits17
47Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits17
48Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida16
49Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data16
50Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data16
51Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo15
52Rein Taaramäe (Est) Direct Energie15
53Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert15
54Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits15
55Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal15
56Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data14
57Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo13
58Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale13
59Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team12
60Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb12
61Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb11
62Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data11
63Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data10
64Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team10
65Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb9
66Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo9
67Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team9
68Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin9
69Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott8
70Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ8
71David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ7
72Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors7
73Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ7
74Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe6
75Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits6
76Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo6
77Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors6
78Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team6
79Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale5
80Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic5
81Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ5
82Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team5
83Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin5
84Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky4
85Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo4
86Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team4
87Amael Moinard (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic3
88Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale3
89Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert2
90Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team2
91Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal2
92Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin1
93Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe1
94Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates1
95Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott5

Mountain classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors41pts
2Rein Taaramäe (Est) Direct Energie28
3Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data24
4Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ22
5David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ21
6Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team15
7Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida10
8Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo6
9Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie6
10Robert Gesink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo5
11Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie4
12Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert4
13Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates2
14Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie2
15Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors2
16Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert1
17Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert1
18Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic1
19Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1
20Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1
21Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale40:45:27
2Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:01:54
3Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb0:04:02
4Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky0:08:47
5David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:15:42
6Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:19:59
7Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team0:22:39
8Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie0:23:50
9Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:29:32
10Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo0:30:55
11Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:32:56
12Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:36:04
13Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team0:38:21
14Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors0:39:08
15Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic0:39:51
16Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:40:36
17Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:42:55
18Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky0:47:32
19Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:51:55
20Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:51:57
21Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic0:54:27
22Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie1:04:50
23Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin1:08:27
24Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal1:09:47
25Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:10:25
26Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo1:13:50
27Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo1:17:10
28Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo1:18:25

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Movistar Team122:34:07
2Bahrain-Merida0:00:18
3LottoNl-Jumbo0:03:10
4BMC Racing Team0:08:26
5Team Sky0:09:54
6Mitchelton-Scott0:10:00
7AG2R La Mondiale0:10:30
8Quick-Step Floors0:11:50
9Astana Pro Team0:17:36
10Team Sunweb0:20:25
11Direct Energie0:22:07
12Groupama-FDJ0:23:31
13Trek-Segafredo0:26:50
14Fortuneo-Samsic0:32:48
15Katusha-Alpecin0:33:38
16UAE Team Emirates0:35:44
17EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:40:32
18Dimension Data0:40:50
19Bora-Hansgrohe0:46:43
20Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:47:33
21Lotto Soudal1:16:53
22Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:24:46

