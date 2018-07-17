Tour de France: Alaphilippe wins in Le Grand Bornand
Van Avermaet extends overall lead
Stage 10: Annecy - Le Grand-Bornand
Julian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step Floors) claimed his first Tour de France stage win in style in Le Grand Bornand, parlaying a 30km-long solo attack over two mountains into his career's biggest victory.
The Frenchman was part of a 21-rider breakaway that escaped early in the stage, and after taking the maximum points on the Col de Bluffy and Montée du plateau des Glières, he attacked to crest the Col de Romme alone and then pressed on to keep his solo lead over the Col de la Colombière and on the long descent to the finish.
Alaphilippe collapsed at the finish line, a mix of pain, exhaustion and tears of joy shifting across his face.
"There's a lot of emotion, because winning at the Tour is not easy," Alaphilippe said. "I came close in my first Tour two years ago, and to win in this way, it's unexpected because... I don't even have the words... I'm just thinking about my family. I'm happy to make them happy. I'm happy for myself as well. Now I hope things go well for Bob [Jungels] on GC, and there are lots of great things still do, but today I really want to enjoy this."
The 26-year-old was a favourite for stage 6 to the Mur de Bretagne, but he missed the winning move and finished fourth. To win in the Alps was a vindication.
"I was disappointed on the Mur de Bretagne, it suited me well. I lost to stronger riders, simple as that, the legs weren't as good as I'd hoped. So to bounce back like that is the perfect response."
Ion Izagirre (Bahrain-Merida) out-paced Rein Taaramae (Direct Energie) for second on the stage.
Alaphilippe's effort gave him a healthy lead in the mountains classification, but more importantly, the thrill of standing atop the podium as a Tour stage winner.
Race leader Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) earned the day's most aggressive rider prize, going into the breakaway and then holding on to pad his advantage over the GC contenders. He came in fourth on the stage, 1:44 behind Alaphilippe - but more importantly, 1:39 ahead of the Dan Martin-led peloton, ensuring a longer spell in the maillot jaune.
Van Avermaet now leads Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) by 2:22 in the general classification, with Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) into third at 3:10.
Some of the pre-race favourites suffered in the rude transition from the cobbles of Roubaix to the high mountains of the Alps - Bob Jungels (Quick-Step Floors), Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo), Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha-Alpecin) and Rafal Majka (Bora-Hansgrohe) lost 51 seconds, while Rigoberto Uran (EF-Drapac), who crashed heavily on stage 9, struggled in 2:36 down after being distanced on the Colombiere.
How it unfolded
The first hard mountain stage directly after a rest day was always going to be a challenge for the Tour de France contenders, but some had worse luck than others. Mikel Landa (Movistar), already the victim of a crash on Sunday's stage 9, had another fall in the neutral zone when he, Fernando Gaviria, and several other riders ran into some plastic traffic bollards.
The fall delayed the start, but they all got back up and when the flag dropped the attacks flew, with Julian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step Floors) sparking the day's successful breakaway.
He was joined by green jersey holder Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) - looking to capture some points at the intermediate sprint in Thônes, Tom-Jelte Slagter (Dimension Data) and Elie Gesbert (Fortuneo-Samsic), and then on the first of five classified ascents, the category 4 Col de Bluffy, the group swelled 21 riders, including none other than the maillot jaune himself, Greg Van Avermaet (BMC).
Tony Gallopin (AG2R), Elie Gesbert and Amaël Moinard (Fortuneo-Samsic), Ion Izagirre (Bahrain-Merida), Jack Bauer and Daryl Impey (Mitchelton-Scott), Greg Van Avermaet (BMC), Julian Alaphilippe and Philippe Gilbert (Quick Step), Peter Sagan and Lukas Pöstlberger (Bora-Hansgrohe), Serge Pauwels and Tom-Jelte Slagter (Dimension Data), David Gaudu, Rudy Molard and Arthur Vichot (Groupama-FDJ), Robert Gesink (LottoNL-Jumbo), Lilian Calmejane and Rein Taaramäe (Direct Energie), Guillaume Martin and Thomas Degand (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) made up that group.
Sagan duly claimed the maximum points, and the large group held nearly three minutes over the peloton ahead of the category 1 Col de la Croix Fry. Molard put in an attack and was followed by Taaramae, splitting the group. Sagan lost contact with the lead group, but Van Avermaet continued with Pauwels, Gaudu, Gilbert, Moinard and Postlberger, eventually linking up with the two attackers on the descent.
On the Col des Glières, Gilbert, Postlberger, and Moinard lost contact with the leaders, but a chasing group from behind Gesink, Alaphilippe, Gallopin, Izagirre, Martin, Moinard, Gesbert and Calmejane managed to bridge across.
That made 13 riders out front with Alaphilippe taking the maximum points over the top of the hors-categorie Glières and then tearing along solo over a section of gravel on the other side before sitting up and waiting for the chase.
Chris Froome punctured on the gravel section and then had two more stops for bike changes before he smoothly made his way back to the peloton in the valley.
Eighteen riders continued at the front, with Sagan and Postlberger heading back to the peloton with 50km to go, as the breakaway held a seven-minute advantage on the bunch as they headed toward the category 1 Col de Romme.
Calmejane set a vigorous pace as the Romme kicked up, sending Gilbert, Degand, Gallopin, Moinard and Slagter out the back of the group. Guillaume Martin also struggled, surprisingly, but Van Avermaet held tough to the group despite repeated accelerations. Direct Energie's Rein Taaramae snuck away with 34km to go and steadily pulled out a gap on his former companions.
Alaphilippe kicked with 31km to go, leaving the maillot jaune to chase with the remnants of the breakaway, and then bridging across to Taaramae and leaving him behind briefly at the top to take maximum points for the polka dot jersey. The duo began the descent with 45 seconds over Van Avermaet's group.
Behind, there was not much action in the peloton, aside from AG2R La Mondiale leading out the sprint to the base of the climb. Warren Barguil (Fortuneo-Samsic) put in an attack at the base of the Romme with 36km to go, but he was reeled in by the steady tempo of Team Sky and filtered to the back of the group four kilometers later. Sky's Jonathan Castroviejo kept the gap to the escape steady around five and a half minutes for much of the Romme.
Alaphilippe left behind Taaramae as the Colombiere kicked up, the Estonian fading dramatically backwards. The Frenchman was buoyed by the crowd as he crested the category 1 climb with two minutes over Izagirre, with Taaramae, Pauwels and Van Avermaet a bit further back, and the Sky-led peloton five minutes down.
Rigoberto Uran (EF-Drapac) lost contact with the Sky group before the top, his chances of a repeat Tour podium quickly fading. Bob Jungels (Quick-Step Floors) was the next to go with 1km left to climb, while Bauke Mollema, Rafal Majka and Ilnur Zakarin were also forced to chase on the descent - losing a minute to Thomas.
Alaphilippe, however, was unstoppable, taking out a huge victory - his team's third stage win of the race - while the other main conteders came through 3:23 down.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|4:25:27
|2
|Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|0:01:34
|3
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Direct Energie
|0:01:40
|4
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:44
|5
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|6
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:02:24
|7
|Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
|0:03:23
|8
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo
|9
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|10
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|11
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|13
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|14
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|15
|Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|16
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
|17
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|18
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|19
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|20
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team
|21
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|22
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|23
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:03:28
|24
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
|0:03:38
|25
|Robert Gesink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:03:55
|26
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
|0:04:14
|27
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|28
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|29
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
|30
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|31
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|32
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|33
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|0:04:26
|34
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:05:59
|35
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|0:08:14
|36
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|37
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:09:47
|38
|Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:10:52
|39
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|40
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|41
|Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin
|42
|Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|43
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|44
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|45
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|46
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|0:10:57
|47
|Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:11:25
|48
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|49
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|0:12:11
|50
|Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data
|51
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates
|52
|Amael Moinard (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|53
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|0:14:54
|54
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|0:15:02
|55
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:15:03
|56
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:17:42
|57
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|0:17:47
|58
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:18:25
|59
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:18:52
|60
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|61
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|62
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|63
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|64
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ
|65
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
|66
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|67
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|68
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|69
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|70
|Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|71
|Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|72
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott
|73
|Michael Valgren (Den) Astana Pro Team
|74
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|75
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|76
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|77
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky
|78
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:21:28
|79
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|80
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|81
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|82
|Paul Martens (Ger) LottoNL-Jumbo
|83
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team
|84
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|0:21:33
|85
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:22:36
|86
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|87
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|88
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:24:28
|89
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:25:03
|90
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|91
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Team Sunweb
|92
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|93
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|94
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|95
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|96
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|97
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|98
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|99
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|100
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|101
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|102
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|103
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates
|104
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|105
|Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|106
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|107
|Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team
|108
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|109
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
|110
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|111
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|112
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|113
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:25:23
|114
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|115
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:26:29
|116
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|117
|Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:27:50
|118
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|119
|Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|120
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|121
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|122
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|123
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|124
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ
|125
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|126
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|127
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
|128
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|129
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|130
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|131
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|132
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|133
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ
|134
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|135
|Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|136
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|137
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
|138
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
|139
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|140
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|141
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|142
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
|143
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie
|144
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|145
|Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|146
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|147
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
|148
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Direct Energie
|149
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|150
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team
|151
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|152
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|153
|Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|154
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:29:56
|155
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data
|0:34:02
|156
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|157
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo
|158
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|159
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|160
|Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|161
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|162
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|163
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|164
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|165
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
|DNS
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNS
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|20
|pts
|2
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|17
|3
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|15
|4
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|13
|5
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|11
|6
|Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data
|10
|7
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|9
|8
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|8
|9
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|7
|10
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott
|6
|11
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|5
|12
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|4
|13
|Amael Moinard (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|3
|14
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|2
|15
|Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|20
|pts
|2
|Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|17
|3
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Direct Energie
|15
|4
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|13
|5
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|11
|6
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|10
|7
|Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
|9
|8
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo
|8
|9
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|7
|10
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|6
|11
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|12
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|4
|13
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|3
|14
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|2
|15
|Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|10
|pts
|2
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Direct Energie
|8
|3
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|6
|4
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|4
|5
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|2
|6
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|20
|pts
|2
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|15
|3
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|12
|4
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|10
|5
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|8
|6
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Direct Energie
|6
|7
|Robert Gesink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|4
|8
|Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|10
|pts
|2
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Direct Energie
|8
|3
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|6
|4
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|4
|5
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|2
|6
|Robert Gesink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|10
|pts
|2
|Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|8
|3
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Direct Energie
|6
|4
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|4
|5
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|2
|6
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|4:28:50
|2
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:00:05
|4
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
|0:00:15
|5
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:04:51
|6
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|0:11:31
|7
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|0:11:39
|8
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:15:29
|9
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|10
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|0:18:10
|11
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:21:05
|12
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:21:40
|13
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|14
|Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|15
|Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team
|16
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|17
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:24:27
|18
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|19
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|20
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|21
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
|22
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
|23
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|24
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|25
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:30:39
|26
|Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|27
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|28
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bahrain-Merida
|13:25:32
|2
|Movistar Team
|0:00:58
|3
|Team Sky
|0:01:13
|4
|LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:01:30
|5
|Groupama-FDJ
|0:07:22
|6
|BMC Racing Team
|0:07:39
|7
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:08:27
|8
|Mitchelton-Scott
|0:09:51
|9
|Astana Pro Team
|0:13:18
|10
|Direct Energie
|0:13:45
|11
|Quick-Step Floors
|0:17:39
|12
|Team Sunweb
|0:20:06
|13
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:24:10
|14
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:24:47
|15
|Katusha-Alpecin
|16
|Fortuneo-Samsic
|0:26:08
|17
|Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:30:51
|18
|Dimension Data
|0:32:34
|19
|EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:34:32
|20
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:44:37
|21
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:45:09
|22
|Lotto Soudal
|1:02:23
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|40:34:28
|2
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|0:02:22
|3
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:03:10
|4
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:12
|5
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
|0:03:20
|6
|Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|0:03:21
|7
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|8
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team
|9
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:03:27
|10
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:03:36
|11
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:03:42
|12
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:03:45
|13
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:04:02
|14
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:11
|15
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:04:28
|16
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:04:29
|17
|Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
|0:05:01
|18
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:05:12
|19
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|20
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:05:18
|21
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:05:41
|22
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:07:08
|23
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:07:11
|24
|Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|0:08:06
|25
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:10:59
|26
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|0:11:50
|27
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:11:51
|28
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|0:12:05
|29
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:12:53
|30
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|0:13:09
|31
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|0:15:01
|32
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:15:13
|33
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|0:17:27
|34
|Amael Moinard (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|0:19:33
|35
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
|0:19:46
|36
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates
|0:19:58
|37
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|0:21:21
|38
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:21:29
|39
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:21:36
|40
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:21:50
|41
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:22:56
|42
|Robert Gesink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:23:33
|43
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:24:02
|44
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Direct Energie
|0:24:03
|45
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:25:49
|46
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:26:41
|47
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:27:23
|48
|Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data
|0:27:46
|49
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:27:53
|50
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|0:29:08
|51
|Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:30:30
|52
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:30:58
|53
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
|0:32:06
|54
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|0:32:11
|55
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:32:14
|56
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|0:32:55
|57
|Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:33:38
|58
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|0:33:55
|59
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:34:35
|60
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:34:49
|61
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:34:58
|62
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:34:59
|63
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:35:39
|64
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:37:46
|65
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:37:54
|66
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:38:25
|67
|Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:38:41
|68
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|0:40:05
|69
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:40:19
|70
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:40:31
|71
|Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:41:38
|72
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|0:41:50
|73
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|0:41:54
|74
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:42:22
|75
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Team Sunweb
|0:43:38
|76
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:43:48
|77
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:43:55
|78
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ
|0:44:14
|79
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|0:44:20
|80
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:44:22
|81
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:45:00
|82
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:45:09
|83
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:45:31
|84
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:46:22
|85
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|0:46:35
|86
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:46:39
|87
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:47:03
|88
|Michael Valgren (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:47:25
|89
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:47:39
|90
|Paul Martens (Ger) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:48:03
|91
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|0:48:46
|92
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|0:48:55
|93
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:49:12
|94
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:49:20
|95
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:49:52
|96
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|0:50:07
|97
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:50:17
|98
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:50:29
|99
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:50:31
|100
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|101
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|0:50:50
|102
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|0:50:54
|103
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:50:55
|104
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:51:10
|105
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:51:35
|106
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|0:51:40
|107
|Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:52:37
|108
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|109
|Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:53:54
|110
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:54:14
|111
|Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:54:34
|112
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
|0:54:38
|113
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|0:54:41
|114
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:55:32
|115
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:55:59
|116
|Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:56:09
|117
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:56:20
|118
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
|0:58:31
|119
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:59:29
|120
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|1:00:22
|121
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data
|1:00:23
|122
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|1:01:34
|123
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1:01:37
|124
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ
|1:01:42
|125
|Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|1:01:59
|126
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
|1:02:10
|127
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1:02:12
|128
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|1:02:21
|129
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
|1:02:30
|130
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|1:02:54
|131
|Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|1:02:55
|132
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|1:02:56
|133
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|1:03:30
|134
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team
|1:03:34
|135
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|1:04:42
|136
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|1:04:56
|137
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|1:05:26
|138
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky
|1:05:46
|139
|Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|1:06:11
|140
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|1:07:08
|141
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|1:07:15
|142
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|1:08:03
|143
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:08:22
|144
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|1:09:00
|145
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Direct Energie
|1:09:25
|146
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:09:28
|147
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:09:49
|148
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|1:11:00
|149
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|1:11:19
|150
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team
|151
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates
|1:11:39
|152
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1:12:01
|153
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
|1:15:49
|154
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:16:17
|155
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ
|1:16:23
|156
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|1:19:26
|157
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:20:46
|158
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:21:24
|159
|Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|1:24:49
|160
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|1:28:09
|161
|Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|1:28:35
|162
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo
|1:29:24
|163
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
|1:29:30
|164
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|1:32:16
|165
|Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|1:46:07
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|319
|pts
|2
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|218
|3
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|132
|4
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|129
|5
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|106
|6
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|106
|7
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|100
|8
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|72
|9
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|70
|10
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|69
|11
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|64
|12
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|64
|13
|Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
|54
|14
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|54
|15
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|53
|16
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie
|50
|17
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|45
|18
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|43
|19
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|40
|20
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|40
|21
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|38
|22
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|35
|23
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|34
|24
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|33
|25
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|32
|26
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|32
|27
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
|31
|28
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|30
|29
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|29
|30
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
|28
|31
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|28
|32
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|26
|33
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|24
|34
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|23
|35
|Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|23
|36
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|22
|37
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|20
|38
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Direct Energie
|20
|39
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
|18
|40
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|18
|41
|Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|18
|42
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott
|18
|43
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|17
|44
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|17
|45
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|17
|46
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|17
|47
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|17
|48
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|16
|49
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|16
|50
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data
|16
|51
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo
|15
|52
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Direct Energie
|15
|53
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|15
|54
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|15
|55
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|15
|56
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|14
|57
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|13
|58
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|13
|59
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|12
|60
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|12
|61
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|11
|62
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|11
|63
|Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data
|10
|64
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|10
|65
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
|9
|66
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|9
|67
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team
|9
|68
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|9
|69
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|8
|70
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|8
|71
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|7
|72
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
|7
|73
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ
|7
|74
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|6
|75
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|6
|76
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|6
|77
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|6
|78
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|6
|79
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|80
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|5
|81
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|5
|82
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|5
|83
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|5
|84
|Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|4
|85
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|4
|86
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|4
|87
|Amael Moinard (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|3
|88
|Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|3
|89
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|2
|90
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|2
|91
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2
|92
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|1
|93
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1
|94
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates
|1
|95
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|5
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|41
|pts
|2
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Direct Energie
|28
|3
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|24
|4
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|22
|5
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|21
|6
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|15
|7
|Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|10
|8
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|6
|9
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|6
|10
|Robert Gesink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|5
|11
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|4
|12
|Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|4
|13
|Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
|2
|14
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
|2
|15
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|2
|16
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|1
|17
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|1
|18
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|1
|19
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1
|20
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|21
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|40:45:27
|2
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:01:54
|3
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|0:04:02
|4
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
|0:08:47
|5
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:15:42
|6
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:19:59
|7
|Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:22:39
|8
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:23:50
|9
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:29:32
|10
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|0:30:55
|11
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:32:56
|12
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:36:04
|13
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:38:21
|14
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|0:39:08
|15
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|0:39:51
|16
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:40:36
|17
|Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:42:55
|18
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
|0:47:32
|19
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:51:55
|20
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:51:57
|21
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|0:54:27
|22
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
|1:04:50
|23
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|1:08:27
|24
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:09:47
|25
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:10:25
|26
|Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|1:13:50
|27
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|1:17:10
|28
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo
|1:18:25
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Movistar Team
|122:34:07
|2
|Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:18
|3
|LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:03:10
|4
|BMC Racing Team
|0:08:26
|5
|Team Sky
|0:09:54
|6
|Mitchelton-Scott
|0:10:00
|7
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:10:30
|8
|Quick-Step Floors
|0:11:50
|9
|Astana Pro Team
|0:17:36
|10
|Team Sunweb
|0:20:25
|11
|Direct Energie
|0:22:07
|12
|Groupama-FDJ
|0:23:31
|13
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:26:50
|14
|Fortuneo-Samsic
|0:32:48
|15
|Katusha-Alpecin
|0:33:38
|16
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:35:44
|17
|EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:40:32
|18
|Dimension Data
|0:40:50
|19
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:46:43
|20
|Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:47:33
|21
|Lotto Soudal
|1:16:53
|22
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:24:46
