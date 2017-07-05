Tour de France: Stage 5 highlights - Video

Fabio Aru (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

In the first of only three summit finishes of the 2017 Tour de France, Italian champion Fabio Aru (Astana) danced away on the steep ramps of La Planche des Belles Filles to take the first Tour stage victory of his career and the polka dot jersey of best climber.

Behind, Dan Martin (Quick-Step Floors) moved up into fourth place overall with second on the stage, while Chris Froome (Team Sky) finished third to overtake teammate Geraint Thomas in the lead of the general classification.

Aru's stage victory propelled him to third overall behind Froome and Thomas, just 14 seconds off the race lead.