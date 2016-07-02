Image 1 of 59 Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) in the yellow jersey of leader of the Tour de France (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 59 Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) in the yellow jersey of leader of the Tour de France (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 59 Alberto Contador (Tinkoff) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 59 Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 59 Anthony Delaplace (Fortuneo Vital Concept) was most aggressive rider (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 59 Chris Froome (Sky) comes to the line (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 59 Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) in the yellow jersey of leader of the Tour de France (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 59 Alberto Contador (Tinkoff) after his crash (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 59 Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) wins stage 1 and earns his first ever yellow jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 59 The UCI uses its magnetic resonance tablet to check for motors at the Tour de France (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 59 A ceremony at the WWII memorial on Utah Beach (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 59 Alberto Contador back up after his crash (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 59 Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) wins stage 1 of the Tour de France (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 59 Paul Voß (Bora-Argon 18) took the mountains jersey on stage 1 of the Tour de France (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 59 Paul Voß (Bora-Argon 18) took the mountains jersey on stage 1 of the Tour de France (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 59 Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) in the green jersey on stage 1 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 59 Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) wins stage 1 of the Tour de France (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 59 Sam Bennett (Bora-Argon 18) crashed in the finale (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 59 Alberto Contador is helped by Tinkoff teammates after his crash (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 59 The UCI uses its magnetic resonance tablet to check for motors at the Tour de France (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 59 The UCI uses its magnetic resonance tablet to check for motors at the Tour de France (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 22 of 59 Stage 1 of the Tour de France (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 23 of 59 Alberto Contador is helped by Tinkoff teammates after his crash (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 24 of 59 Mark Cavendish celebrates his victory with his family (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 25 of 59 Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) wins stage 1 of the Tour de France (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 26 of 59 Sam Bennett (Bora-Argon 18) crashed in the finale (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 27 of 59 Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) wins stage 1 of the Tour de France (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 28 of 59 Fabio Aru and Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 29 of 59 A bandaged and bruised Alberto Contador finishes stage 1 of the Tour de France after a crash earlier in the day. Mark Cavendish filled one of the very few gaps on his palmarès when he showed a clean pair of heels to his rivals on the final straight at Utah Beach to claim his 27th stage victory at the Tour de France and with it his first yellow jersey.

"I'm so happy. I really wanted to win here today," Cavendish said. "The lads were incredble. Edvald [Boasson Hagen] did the most incredible turn at the end. He rode out of skin today. I'm so happy to do this for Dimension Data today. There's no better way to highlight the Quebeka charity.

"It's quite emotional. This is the only jersey in cycling I've not worn. I've had all three points jerseys, the worlds jerseys and the leaders jerseys in the Giro and the Vuelta and now this. I just wanted to win the stage and to wear this jersey is an honour. I've built my whole career on this race."

Well protected by his Dimension Data teammates coming into the final kilometre, where a strong crosswind was a complicating factor, Cavendish jumped onto Peter Sagan's wheel when Tinkoff's world champion accelerated from 200 metres out. As the heavily tipped Marcel Kittel (Etixx-QuickStep) began to come through on Sagan's left, Cavendish went on the Slovak's right and arrowed clear of his rivals, crossing the line two bike lengths ahead of Kittel, with Sagan third and Lotto-Soudal's André Greipel in fourth.

More on this story

The success, which was Cavendish's first major objective for the season before he targets an Olympic medal in Rio de Janeiro and a second world road title in Qatar in October, was also the first time the Manxman had beaten Kittel in a head-to-head sprint and he could have chosen no better moment to put an end to that hoodoo as well as to suggestions that he's past his best.

As is always the case, the Tour's opening stage was a nervy affair in parts and saw several riders hit the deck. The most notable was two-time champion Alberto Contador, who went down hard after BMC's Brent Bookwalter lost control coming out of a roundabout at high speed, the impact also taking down Sky's Luke Rowe. Although the Spaniard suffered cuts and grazes to his back and right shoulder, he remounted quickly and finished in the pack led in by Cavendish.

"I'm bruised all down along my right side from my ankle up but at least I don't have to go home," Contador said. "Hopefully I can get through the coming days and recover before the mountains. There are some positions where my shoulder gives me some doubts but I want to be optimistic and recover. I was well placed [at the time of the crash]. I came into the corner, there was a traffic island and my front wheel hit it and then I hit the curb with my back."

There was more drama as the bunch sprint began to open up. Michael Morkov, the leadout man for Katusha sprinter Alexander Kristoff appeared to clip the foot of a barrier and catapulted into the riders following in the wake of the sprinters. Sam Bennett (Bora-Argon 18), Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data) and Sky's Geraint Thomas were among those who went down as a result.

Video Highlights

How it unfolded

The stage began in far less frenetic fashion. Christian Prudhomme had barely finished flourishing the flag to signal the start of racing when Bora-Argon 18's Jan Barta and Paul Voss jumped away and were quickly joined by Leigh Howard (IAM Cycling). Only two riders reacted in the bunch, Alex Howes (Cannondale) and Anthony Delapace (Fortuneo-Vital Concept) giving chase as the peloton sat up and allowed the quintet to go on their way.

With two fourth-category climbs coming early on, the leading trio didn't ease up to allow Howes and Delaplace into the first contest for the King of the Mountains jersey. Approaching the climbs, the Bora duo made their numerical advantage count. Barta delivered an initial thrust that Howard chased down, only to see Voss counter and go off on his own to take the single point available on the summit of the Côte d'Avraches and then the Côte des Falaises de Champeux.

In between the two climbs, Howes and Delaplace finally made contact with Barta and Howard, and the four finally became five when Voss eased off soon after taking the second KoM.

The lead group's advantage over the peloton, which had reached four and a half minutes early on, was trimmed back to around three following the two climbs as the GC teams readied for possible splits in the westerly wind blowing in off the English Channel.

Coming out of the feed zone halfway through the stage, a shift in the wind direction led to an injection of pace at the front of the peloton. A number of riders were caught out at the back of the peloton, although none of the favourites were among them.

It seemed that the main result of the acceleration was the break's lead being chopped back to less than a minute. However, it was as the peloton was beginning to settle down that Bookwalter, Contador and Rowe went down, the three of them landing on the concrete divide in the centre of the road with some force.

The rips in the Spaniard's jersey and his bloodied right shoulder were testament to the impact. However, initial reports suggested he hadn't sustained any fractures and it appeared that the most serious damage was to his right shoe, which he had to replace as Tinkoff's domestiques guided him back to the bunch.

Up ahead, Voss dropped back from the lead group before the intermediate sprint, which Howard won at a canter. Just 40-odd seconds later, Greipel was quickest of the sprinters, easing past compatriot Kittel coming up to the line, with Cavendish, Sagan and Byran Coquard (Direct Énergie) among those happy to follow close behind the two Germans.

With 57km to the finish, Delaplace and Howes cut loose from Barta and Howard. The pair's lead fluctuated between 10 and 35 seconds for the next 40km, the two riders cooperating well until Delaplace attempted to go away on his own with 18km left. Howes responded with a dig of his own a couple of kilometres later.

Usually, these attacks would have signaled the end of the breakaway, but the peloton was happy to let the two escapees hold centre stage until well inside the 10-kilometre banner. Finally, with 5km left, Etixx-Quickstep and Lotto-Soudal came to the front and swept past Howes and Delaplace.

As the sprinters' teams massed and Etixx and Lotto-Soudal vied for position on the front, Cavendish and a couple of his teammates managed to infiltrate the Etixx train, putting the Briton in an ideal position coming into the final kilometre. Once under the kilometre kite, no one team was able to impose itself, enabling lone gun Sagan to make an audacious bid for victory, only to see Cavendish fly by and take all of the spoils.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 4:14:05 2 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 3 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team 4 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 5 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 6 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 7 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie 8 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 9 Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 10 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal 0:00:03 10 Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling 12 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 13 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 14 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 15 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 16 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data 0:00:08 17 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:10 18 Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:11 19 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 20 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step 21 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:00:16 22 Matti Breschel (Den) Cannondale-Drapac 23 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:00:21 24 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team 0:00:23 25 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 26 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 27 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 28 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team 29 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 30 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 31 Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:00:29 32 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 33 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 34 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 35 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie 36 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:32 37 Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 38 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 39 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 40 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 41 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 42 Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team 43 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 44 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 45 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 46 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 47 Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling 48 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-BikeExchange 49 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 50 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 51 Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 52 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 53 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 54 Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step 55 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac 56 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 57 Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 58 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 59 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team Katusha 60 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 61 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida 62 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 63 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 64 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 65 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Drapac 0:00:42 66 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 66 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 68 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:00:45 69 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 70 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie 71 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 72 Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 73 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 74 Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie 75 Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team 76 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 77 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 78 Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie 0:00:50 79 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Drapac 80 Borut Bozic (Slo) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 81 Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida 0:00:53 82 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:00:55 83 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling 84 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 85 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 86 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team 87 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange 88 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team 89 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 90 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 91 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff Team 92 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 93 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-BikeExchange 94 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 95 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal 96 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 97 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff Team 98 Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 99 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 100 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 101 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 102 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida 0:01:00 103 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 104 Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling 105 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 106 Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team 107 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 108 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 109 Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 110 Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 111 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 112 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ 113 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 114 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky 115 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ 116 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 117 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida 118 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 119 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 120 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 121 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha 122 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 123 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida 124 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18 125 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 126 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 127 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 128 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data 128 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Direct Energie 130 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 131 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida 132 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 133 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 134 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ 135 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 136 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 137 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida 138 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 139 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:01:11 140 Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie 141 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 0:01:13 142 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida 143 Vegard Breen (Nor) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:01:15 144 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 145 Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:18 146 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 147 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie 0:01:22 148 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 0:01:23 149 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 150 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:26 151 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 152 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 153 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 154 Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling 155 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 156 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data 157 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18 158 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 159 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 160 Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 161 Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 0:01:33 162 Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha 163 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-BikeExchange 164 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 165 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange 166 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 167 Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18 168 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 169 Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky 170 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 171 Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha 172 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida 173 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 174 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data 175 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 176 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:45 177 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 178 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:01:57 179 Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ 0:02:08 180 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:02:11 181 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:02:18 182 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18 0:02:20 183 Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 18 184 Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 185 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ 0:02:21 186 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:02:44 187 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:02:48 188 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 189 Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling 190 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team 191 Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team 192 Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:03:07 193 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Katusha 0:03:22 194 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 195 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:03:32 196 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie 0:04:05 197 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 0:04:33 198 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 50 pts 2 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 30 3 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team 20 4 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 18 5 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 16 6 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 14 7 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie 12 8 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 10 9 Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 8 10 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal 7 11 Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling 6 12 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 5 13 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 4 14 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 3 15 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 2

Intermediate sprint - La Haye, km. 118.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling 20 pts 2 Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18 17 3 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 15 4 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 13 5 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 11 6 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 10 7 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team 9 8 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie 8 9 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 7 10 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 6 11 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 5 12 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step 4 13 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Katusha 3 14 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 2 15 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 1

Mountain 1 (Cat. 4) Côte d'Avranches, km. 20.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 1

Mountain 2 (Cat. 4) Côte des falaises de Champeaux, km. 39 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 1

Combativity # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 4:14:05 2 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie 4 Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 5 Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling 6 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 7 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 8 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 9 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 10 Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team 11 Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 12 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie 13 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 14 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 15 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange 16 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 17 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida 18 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 19 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 20 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida 21 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 22 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data 23 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida 24 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 25 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 26 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 0:01:33 27 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida 28 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 29 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:04:33

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lotto Soudal 12:42:15 2 Trek-Segafredo 3 Etixx - Quick-Step 4 Team Giant-Alpecin 5 Tinkoff Team 6 Dimension Data 7 Movistar Team 8 Team LottoNl-Jumbo 9 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 10 IAM Cycling 11 BMC Racing Team 12 Fortuneo - Vital Concept 13 Astana Pro Team 14 Direct Energie 15 Cannondale-Drapac 16 Orica-BikeExchange 17 AG2R La Mondiale 18 Team Sky 19 Team Katusha 20 Lampre - Merida 21 FDJ 22 Bora-Argon 18

General classification after stage 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 4:13:55 2 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:04 3 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team 0:00:06 4 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:00:10 5 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 6 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 7 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie 8 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 9 Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 10 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal 11 Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling 12 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 13 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 14 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 15 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 16 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data 17 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal 18 Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 19 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 20 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step 21 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 22 Matti Breschel (Den) Cannondale-Drapac 23 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 24 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team 25 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 26 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 27 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 28 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team 29 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 30 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 31 Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 32 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 33 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 34 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 35 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie 36 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 37 Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 38 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 39 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 40 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 41 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 42 Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team 43 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 44 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 45 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 46 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 47 Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling 48 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-BikeExchange 49 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 50 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 51 Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 52 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 53 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 54 Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step 55 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac 56 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 57 Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 58 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 59 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team Katusha 60 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 61 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida 62 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 63 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 64 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 65 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Drapac 66 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 67 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 68 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 69 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 70 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie 71 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 72 Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 73 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 74 Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie 75 Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team 76 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 77 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 78 Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie 79 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Drapac 80 Borut Bozic (Slo) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 81 Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida 82 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 83 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling 84 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 85 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 86 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team 87 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange 88 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team 89 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 90 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 91 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff Team 92 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 93 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-BikeExchange 94 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 95 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal 96 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 97 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff Team 98 Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 99 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 100 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 101 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 102 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida 103 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 104 Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling 105 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 106 Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team 107 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 108 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 109 Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 110 Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 111 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 112 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ 113 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 114 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky 115 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ 116 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 117 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida 118 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 119 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 120 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 121 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha 122 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 123 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida 124 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18 125 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 126 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 127 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 128 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data 129 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Direct Energie 130 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 131 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida 132 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 133 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 134 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ 135 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 136 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 137 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida 138 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 139 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 140 Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie 141 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 142 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida 143 Vegard Breen (Nor) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 144 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 145 Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 146 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 147 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 148 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 149 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 150 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 151 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 152 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 153 Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling 154 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 155 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data 156 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18 157 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 158 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 159 Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 160 Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 161 Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha 162 Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18 163 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 164 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 165 Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha 166 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data 167 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 168 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 169 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 170 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 171 Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ 172 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18 173 Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 18 174 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 175 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Katusha 176 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 177 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie 0:01:32 178 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-BikeExchange 0:01:43 179 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 180 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange 181 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 182 Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky 183 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida 184 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 185 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:02:21 186 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:02:28 187 Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:02:30 188 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ 0:02:31 189 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:02:58 190 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 191 Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling 192 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team 193 Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team 194 Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:03:17 195 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:03:42 196 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie 0:04:15 197 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 0:04:43 198 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 56 pts 2 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 40 3 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team 29 4 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 29 5 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie 20 6 Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling 20 7 Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18 17 8 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 16 9 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 15 10 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 14 11 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 13 12 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 12 13 Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 8 14 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal 7 15 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 7 16 Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling 6 17 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 5 18 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 5 19 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 4 20 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step 4 21 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 3 22 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Katusha 3 23 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 2 24 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 2 pts

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 4:14:05 2 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie 4 Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 5 Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling 6 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 7 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 8 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 9 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 10 Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team 11 Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 12 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie 13 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 14 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 15 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange 16 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 17 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida 18 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 19 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 20 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida 21 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 22 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data 23 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida 24 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 25 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 26 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 27 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 0:01:33 28 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida 29 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:04:33