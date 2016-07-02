Tour de France: Cavendish wins opening stage
First maillot jaune for Dimension Data
Stage 1: Mont-Saint-Michel - Utah Beach / Sainte-Marie-Du-Mont
Mark Cavendish filled one of the very few gaps on his palmarès when he showed a clean pair of heels to his rivals on the final straight at Utah Beach to claim his 27th stage victory at the Tour de France and with it his first yellow jersey.
Related Articles
"I'm so happy. I really wanted to win here today," Cavendish said. "The lads were incredble. Edvald [Boasson Hagen] did the most incredible turn at the end. He rode out of skin today. I'm so happy to do this for Dimension Data today. There's no better way to highlight the Quebeka charity.
"It's quite emotional. This is the only jersey in cycling I've not worn. I've had all three points jerseys, the worlds jerseys and the leaders jerseys in the Giro and the Vuelta and now this. I just wanted to win the stage and to wear this jersey is an honour. I've built my whole career on this race."
Well protected by his Dimension Data teammates coming into the final kilometre, where a strong crosswind was a complicating factor, Cavendish jumped onto Peter Sagan's wheel when Tinkoff's world champion accelerated from 200 metres out. As the heavily tipped Marcel Kittel (Etixx-QuickStep) began to come through on Sagan's left, Cavendish went on the Slovak's right and arrowed clear of his rivals, crossing the line two bike lengths ahead of Kittel, with Sagan third and Lotto-Soudal's André Greipel in fourth.
- Mark Cavendish wins stage 1 of the Tour de France
- Tour de France stage 1 video highlights
- Mark Cavendish claims first Tour de France yellow jersey of his career at Utah Beach
The success, which was Cavendish's first major objective for the season before he targets an Olympic medal in Rio de Janeiro and a second world road title in Qatar in October, was also the first time the Manxman had beaten Kittel in a head-to-head sprint and he could have chosen no better moment to put an end to that hoodoo as well as to suggestions that he's past his best.
As is always the case, the Tour's opening stage was a nervy affair in parts and saw several riders hit the deck. The most notable was two-time champion Alberto Contador, who went down hard after BMC's Brent Bookwalter lost control coming out of a roundabout at high speed, the impact also taking down Sky's Luke Rowe. Although the Spaniard suffered cuts and grazes to his back and right shoulder, he remounted quickly and finished in the pack led in by Cavendish.
"I'm bruised all down along my right side from my ankle up but at least I don't have to go home," Contador said. "Hopefully I can get through the coming days and recover before the mountains. There are some positions where my shoulder gives me some doubts but I want to be optimistic and recover. I was well placed [at the time of the crash]. I came into the corner, there was a traffic island and my front wheel hit it and then I hit the curb with my back."
There was more drama as the bunch sprint began to open up. Michael Morkov, the leadout man for Katusha sprinter Alexander Kristoff appeared to clip the foot of a barrier and catapulted into the riders following in the wake of the sprinters. Sam Bennett (Bora-Argon 18), Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data) and Sky's Geraint Thomas were among those who went down as a result.
Video Highlights
How it unfolded
The stage began in far less frenetic fashion. Christian Prudhomme had barely finished flourishing the flag to signal the start of racing when Bora-Argon 18's Jan Barta and Paul Voss jumped away and were quickly joined by Leigh Howard (IAM Cycling). Only two riders reacted in the bunch, Alex Howes (Cannondale) and Anthony Delapace (Fortuneo-Vital Concept) giving chase as the peloton sat up and allowed the quintet to go on their way.
With two fourth-category climbs coming early on, the leading trio didn't ease up to allow Howes and Delaplace into the first contest for the King of the Mountains jersey. Approaching the climbs, the Bora duo made their numerical advantage count. Barta delivered an initial thrust that Howard chased down, only to see Voss counter and go off on his own to take the single point available on the summit of the Côte d'Avraches and then the Côte des Falaises de Champeux.
In between the two climbs, Howes and Delaplace finally made contact with Barta and Howard, and the four finally became five when Voss eased off soon after taking the second KoM.
The lead group's advantage over the peloton, which had reached four and a half minutes early on, was trimmed back to around three following the two climbs as the GC teams readied for possible splits in the westerly wind blowing in off the English Channel.
Coming out of the feed zone halfway through the stage, a shift in the wind direction led to an injection of pace at the front of the peloton. A number of riders were caught out at the back of the peloton, although none of the favourites were among them.
It seemed that the main result of the acceleration was the break's lead being chopped back to less than a minute. However, it was as the peloton was beginning to settle down that Bookwalter, Contador and Rowe went down, the three of them landing on the concrete divide in the centre of the road with some force.
The rips in the Spaniard's jersey and his bloodied right shoulder were testament to the impact. However, initial reports suggested he hadn't sustained any fractures and it appeared that the most serious damage was to his right shoe, which he had to replace as Tinkoff's domestiques guided him back to the bunch.
Up ahead, Voss dropped back from the lead group before the intermediate sprint, which Howard won at a canter. Just 40-odd seconds later, Greipel was quickest of the sprinters, easing past compatriot Kittel coming up to the line, with Cavendish, Sagan and Byran Coquard (Direct Énergie) among those happy to follow close behind the two Germans.
With 57km to the finish, Delaplace and Howes cut loose from Barta and Howard. The pair's lead fluctuated between 10 and 35 seconds for the next 40km, the two riders cooperating well until Delaplace attempted to go away on his own with 18km left. Howes responded with a dig of his own a couple of kilometres later.
Usually, these attacks would have signaled the end of the breakaway, but the peloton was happy to let the two escapees hold centre stage until well inside the 10-kilometre banner. Finally, with 5km left, Etixx-Quickstep and Lotto-Soudal came to the front and swept past Howes and Delaplace.
As the sprinters' teams massed and Etixx and Lotto-Soudal vied for position on the front, Cavendish and a couple of his teammates managed to infiltrate the Etixx train, putting the Briton in an ideal position coming into the final kilometre. Once under the kilometre kite, no one team was able to impose itself, enabling lone gun Sagan to make an audacious bid for victory, only to see Cavendish fly by and take all of the spoils.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|4:14:05
|2
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|3
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|4
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|5
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|6
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|7
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie
|8
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|9
|Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|10
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:03
|10
|Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling
|12
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|13
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|14
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|15
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|16
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:00:08
|17
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:10
|18
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:11
|19
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|20
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step
|21
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:00:16
|22
|Matti Breschel (Den) Cannondale-Drapac
|23
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:00:21
|24
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team
|0:00:23
|25
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|26
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|27
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|28
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|29
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|30
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|31
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:00:29
|32
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|33
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|34
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|35
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|36
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:32
|37
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|38
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|39
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|40
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|41
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|42
|Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team
|43
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|44
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|45
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|46
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|47
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling
|48
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-BikeExchange
|49
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|50
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|51
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|52
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|53
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|54
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step
|55
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac
|56
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|57
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|58
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|59
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team Katusha
|60
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|61
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|62
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|63
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|64
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|65
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:00:42
|66
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|66
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|68
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:45
|69
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|70
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie
|71
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|72
|Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|73
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|74
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
|75
|Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|76
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|77
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|78
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:00:50
|79
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Drapac
|80
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|81
|Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
|0:00:53
|82
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:00:55
|83
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling
|84
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|85
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|86
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|87
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange
|88
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|89
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|90
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|91
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff Team
|92
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|93
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-BikeExchange
|94
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|95
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|96
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|97
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|98
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|99
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|100
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|101
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|102
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|0:01:00
|103
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|104
|Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling
|105
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|106
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|107
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|108
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|109
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|110
|Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|111
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|112
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ
|113
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|114
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky
|115
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
|116
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|117
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida
|118
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|119
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|120
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|121
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
|122
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|123
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida
|124
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18
|125
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|126
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|127
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|128
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
|128
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Direct Energie
|130
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|131
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|132
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|133
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
|134
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
|135
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|136
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|137
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida
|138
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|139
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:01:11
|140
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
|141
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|0:01:13
|142
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|143
|Vegard Breen (Nor) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:01:15
|144
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|145
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:18
|146
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|147
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:01:22
|148
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:01:23
|149
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|150
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:26
|151
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|152
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|153
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|154
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|155
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|156
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data
|157
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
|158
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|159
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|160
|Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|161
|Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:01:33
|162
|Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha
|163
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-BikeExchange
|164
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|165
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange
|166
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|167
|Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18
|168
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|169
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|170
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|171
|Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha
|172
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida
|173
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|174
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
|175
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|176
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:45
|177
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|178
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:01:57
|179
|Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ
|0:02:08
|180
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:11
|181
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:18
|182
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
|0:02:20
|183
|Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 18
|184
|Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|185
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|0:02:21
|186
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:44
|187
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:48
|188
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|189
|Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling
|190
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|191
|Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|192
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:03:07
|193
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Katusha
|0:03:22
|194
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|195
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:03:32
|196
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:04:05
|197
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|0:04:33
|198
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|50
|pts
|2
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|30
|3
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|20
|4
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|18
|5
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|16
|6
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|14
|7
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie
|12
|8
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|10
|9
|Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|8
|10
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal
|7
|11
|Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling
|6
|12
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|5
|13
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|4
|14
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|3
|15
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling
|20
|pts
|2
|Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18
|17
|3
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|15
|4
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|13
|5
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|11
|6
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|10
|7
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|9
|8
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie
|8
|9
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|7
|10
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|6
|11
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|5
|12
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step
|4
|13
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Katusha
|3
|14
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|2
|15
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|4:14:05
|2
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie
|4
|Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|5
|Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling
|6
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|7
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|8
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|9
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|10
|Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team
|11
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|12
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie
|13
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|14
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|15
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange
|16
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|17
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|18
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|19
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|20
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida
|21
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|22
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
|23
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|24
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|25
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|26
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:01:33
|27
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida
|28
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|29
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:04:33
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lotto Soudal
|12:42:15
|2
|Trek-Segafredo
|3
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|4
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|5
|Tinkoff Team
|6
|Dimension Data
|7
|Movistar Team
|8
|Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|9
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|10
|IAM Cycling
|11
|BMC Racing Team
|12
|Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|13
|Astana Pro Team
|14
|Direct Energie
|15
|Cannondale-Drapac
|16
|Orica-BikeExchange
|17
|AG2R La Mondiale
|18
|Team Sky
|19
|Team Katusha
|20
|Lampre - Merida
|21
|FDJ
|22
|Bora-Argon 18
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|4:13:55
|2
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:04
|3
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|0:00:06
|4
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:10
|5
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|6
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|7
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie
|8
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|9
|Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|10
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal
|11
|Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling
|12
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|13
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|14
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|15
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|16
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
|17
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|18
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|19
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|20
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step
|21
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|22
|Matti Breschel (Den) Cannondale-Drapac
|23
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|24
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team
|25
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|26
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|27
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|28
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|29
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|30
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|31
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|32
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|33
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|34
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|35
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|36
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|37
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|38
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|39
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|40
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|41
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|42
|Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team
|43
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|44
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|45
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|46
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|47
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling
|48
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-BikeExchange
|49
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|50
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|51
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|52
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|53
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|54
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step
|55
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac
|56
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|57
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|58
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|59
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team Katusha
|60
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|61
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|62
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|63
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|64
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|65
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Drapac
|66
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|67
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|68
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|69
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|70
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie
|71
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|72
|Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|73
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|74
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
|75
|Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|76
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|77
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|78
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie
|79
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Drapac
|80
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|81
|Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
|82
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|83
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling
|84
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|85
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|86
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|87
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange
|88
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|89
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|90
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|91
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff Team
|92
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|93
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-BikeExchange
|94
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|95
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|96
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|97
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|98
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|99
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|100
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|101
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|102
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|103
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|104
|Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling
|105
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|106
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|107
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|108
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|109
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|110
|Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|111
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|112
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ
|113
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|114
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky
|115
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
|116
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|117
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida
|118
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|119
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|120
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|121
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
|122
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|123
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida
|124
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18
|125
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|126
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|127
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|128
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
|129
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Direct Energie
|130
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|131
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|132
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|133
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
|134
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
|135
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|136
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|137
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida
|138
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|139
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|140
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
|141
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|142
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|143
|Vegard Breen (Nor) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|144
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|145
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|146
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|147
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
|148
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|149
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|150
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|151
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|152
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|153
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|154
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|155
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data
|156
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
|157
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|158
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|159
|Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|160
|Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|161
|Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha
|162
|Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18
|163
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|164
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|165
|Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha
|166
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
|167
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|168
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|169
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|170
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|171
|Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ
|172
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
|173
|Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 18
|174
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|175
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Katusha
|176
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|177
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:01:32
|178
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-BikeExchange
|0:01:43
|179
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|180
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange
|181
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|182
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|183
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida
|184
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|185
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:21
|186
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:28
|187
|Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:02:30
|188
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|0:02:31
|189
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:58
|190
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|191
|Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling
|192
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|193
|Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|194
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:03:17
|195
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:03:42
|196
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:04:15
|197
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|0:04:43
|198
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|56
|pts
|2
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|40
|3
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|29
|4
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|29
|5
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie
|20
|6
|Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling
|20
|7
|Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18
|17
|8
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|16
|9
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|15
|10
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|14
|11
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|13
|12
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|12
|13
|Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|8
|14
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal
|7
|15
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|7
|16
|Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling
|6
|17
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|5
|18
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|5
|19
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|4
|20
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step
|4
|21
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|3
|22
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Katusha
|3
|23
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|2
|24
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|2
|pts
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|4:14:05
|2
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie
|4
|Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|5
|Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling
|6
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|7
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|8
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|9
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|10
|Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team
|11
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|12
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie
|13
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|14
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|15
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange
|16
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|17
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|18
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|19
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|20
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida
|21
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|22
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
|23
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|24
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|25
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|26
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|27
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:01:33
|28
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida
|29
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:04:33
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lotto Soudal
|12:42:15
|2
|Trek-Segafredo
|3
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|4
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|5
|Tinkoff Team
|6
|Dimension Data
|7
|Movistar Team
|8
|Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|9
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|10
|IAM Cycling
|11
|BMC Racing Team
|12
|Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|13
|Astana Pro Team
|14
|Direct Energie
|15
|Cannondale-Drapac
|16
|Orica-BikeExchange
|17
|AG2R La Mondiale
|18
|Team Sky
|19
|Team Katusha
|20
|Lampre - Merida
|21
|FDJ
|22
|Bora-Argon 18
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Carapaz ready for 'new challenges' with Team Ineos in 2020Ecuadorian bids farewell to Movistar after three years with Spanish WorldTour squad
-
Australian Paralympic champion Kieran Modra dies after collision with car'There was no such thing as 'can't'' says five-time Games gold medallist's brother
-
Aevolo looking to add European races to 2020 programFull roster for Mike Creed's US development team, which hopes to expand calendar in fourth season
-
Howes inks two-year deal to stay with EF Education FirstUS national champion turned pro with the team in 2012
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy