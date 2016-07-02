Trending

Tour de France: Cavendish wins opening stage

First maillot jaune for Dimension Data

Mark Cavendish filled one of the very few gaps on his palmarès when he showed a clean pair of heels to his rivals on the final straight at Utah Beach to claim his 27th stage victory at the Tour de France and with it his first yellow jersey.

The success, which was Cavendish's first major objective for the season before he targets an Olympic medal in Rio de Janeiro and a second world road title in Qatar in October, was also the first time the Manxman had beaten Kittel in a head-to-head sprint and he could have chosen no better moment to put an end to that hoodoo as well as to suggestions that he's past his best.

As is always the case, the Tour's opening stage was a nervy affair in parts and saw several riders hit the deck. The most notable was two-time champion Alberto Contador, who went down hard after BMC's Brent Bookwalter lost control coming out of a roundabout at high speed, the impact also taking down Sky's Luke Rowe. Although the Spaniard suffered cuts and grazes to his back and right shoulder, he remounted quickly and finished in the pack led in by Cavendish.

"I'm bruised all down along my right side from my ankle up but at least I don't have to go home," Contador said. "Hopefully I can get through the coming days and recover before the mountains. There are some positions where my shoulder gives me some doubts but I want to be optimistic and recover. I was well placed [at the time of the crash]. I came into the corner, there was a traffic island and my front wheel hit it and then I hit the curb with my back."

There was more drama as the bunch sprint began to open up. Michael Morkov, the leadout man for Katusha sprinter Alexander Kristoff appeared to clip the foot of a barrier and catapulted into the riders following in the wake of the sprinters. Sam Bennett (Bora-Argon 18), Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data) and Sky's Geraint Thomas were among those who went down as a result.

How it unfolded

The stage began in far less frenetic fashion. Christian Prudhomme had barely finished flourishing the flag to signal the start of racing when Bora-Argon 18's Jan Barta and Paul Voss jumped away and were quickly joined by Leigh Howard (IAM Cycling). Only two riders reacted in the bunch, Alex Howes (Cannondale) and Anthony Delapace (Fortuneo-Vital Concept) giving chase as the peloton sat up and allowed the quintet to go on their way.

With two fourth-category climbs coming early on, the leading trio didn't ease up to allow Howes and Delaplace into the first contest for the King of the Mountains jersey. Approaching the climbs, the Bora duo made their numerical advantage count. Barta delivered an initial thrust that Howard chased down, only to see Voss counter and go off on his own to take the single point available on the summit of the Côte d'Avraches and then the Côte des Falaises de Champeux.

In between the two climbs, Howes and Delaplace finally made contact with Barta and Howard, and the four finally became five when Voss eased off soon after taking the second KoM.

The lead group's advantage over the peloton, which had reached four and a half minutes early on, was trimmed back to around three following the two climbs as the GC teams readied for possible splits in the westerly wind blowing in off the English Channel.

Coming out of the feed zone halfway through the stage, a shift in the wind direction led to an injection of pace at the front of the peloton. A number of riders were caught out at the back of the peloton, although none of the favourites were among them.

It seemed that the main result of the acceleration was the break's lead being chopped back to less than a minute. However, it was as the peloton was beginning to settle down that Bookwalter, Contador and Rowe went down, the three of them landing on the concrete divide in the centre of the road with some force.

The rips in the Spaniard's jersey and his bloodied right shoulder were testament to the impact. However, initial reports suggested he hadn't sustained any fractures and it appeared that the most serious damage was to his right shoe, which he had to replace as Tinkoff's domestiques guided him back to the bunch.

Up ahead, Voss dropped back from the lead group before the intermediate sprint, which Howard won at a canter. Just 40-odd seconds later, Greipel was quickest of the sprinters, easing past compatriot Kittel coming up to the line, with Cavendish, Sagan and Byran Coquard (Direct Énergie) among those happy to follow close behind the two Germans.

With 57km to the finish, Delaplace and Howes cut loose from Barta and Howard. The pair's lead fluctuated between 10 and 35 seconds for the next 40km, the two riders cooperating well until Delaplace attempted to go away on his own with 18km left. Howes responded with a dig of his own a couple of kilometres later.

Usually, these attacks would have signaled the end of the breakaway, but the peloton was happy to let the two escapees hold centre stage until well inside the 10-kilometre banner. Finally, with 5km left, Etixx-Quickstep and Lotto-Soudal came to the front and swept past Howes and Delaplace.

As the sprinters' teams massed and Etixx and Lotto-Soudal vied for position on the front, Cavendish and a couple of his teammates managed to infiltrate the Etixx train, putting the Briton in an ideal position coming into the final kilometre. Once under the kilometre kite, no one team was able to impose itself, enabling lone gun Sagan to make an audacious bid for victory, only to see Cavendish fly by and take all of the spoils.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data4:14:05
2Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
3Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team
4André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
5Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
6Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
7Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie
8Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
9Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
10Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal0:00:03
10Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling
12Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
13Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
14Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
15John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
16Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data0:00:08
17Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:10
18Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo0:00:11
19Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
20Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step
21Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:16
22Matti Breschel (Den) Cannondale-Drapac
23Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:00:21
24Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team0:00:23
25Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
26Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
27Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
28Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team
29Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
30Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
31Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:00:29
32Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
33Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
34Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
35Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
36Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:32
37Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
38Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
39Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
40Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
41Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
42Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team
43Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
44Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
45Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
46Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
47Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling
48Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-BikeExchange
49Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
50Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
51Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
52Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
53Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
54Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step
55Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac
56Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
57Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
58Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
59Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team Katusha
60Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
61Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida
62Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
63Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
64Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
65Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Drapac0:00:42
66Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
66Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
68Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:45
69Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
70Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie
71Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
72Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
73Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
74Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
75Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team
76Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
77Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
78Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie0:00:50
79Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Drapac
80Borut Bozic (Slo) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
81Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida0:00:53
82Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:00:55
83Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling
84Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
85Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
86Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team
87Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange
88Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team
89Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
90Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
91Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff Team
92Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
93Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-BikeExchange
94Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
95Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
96Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
97Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff Team
98Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
99Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
100Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
101Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
102Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida0:01:00
103Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
104Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling
105Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
106Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
107Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
108Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
109Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
110Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
111Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
112Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ
113Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
114Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky
115Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
116Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
117Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida
118Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
119Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
120Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
121Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
122Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
123Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida
124Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18
125Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
126Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
127Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
128Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
128Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Direct Energie
130Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
131Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida
132Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
133Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
134William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
135Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
136Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
137Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida
138Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
139Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:01:11
140Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
141Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team0:01:13
142Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida
143Vegard Breen (Nor) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:01:15
144George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
145Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek-Segafredo0:01:18
146Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
147Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie0:01:22
148Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data0:01:23
149Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
150Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:26
151Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
152Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
153Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
154Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling
155Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
156Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data
157Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
158Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
159Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
160Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
161Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha0:01:33
162Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha
163Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-BikeExchange
164Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
165Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange
166Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
167Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18
168Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
169Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
170Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
171Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha
172Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida
173Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
174Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
175Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
176Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:45
177Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
178Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:01:57
179Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ0:02:08
180Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:11
181Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:02:18
182Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 180:02:20
183Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 18
184Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
185Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ0:02:21
186Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:44
187Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:02:48
188Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
189Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling
190Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team
191Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team
192Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:03:07
193Michael Morkov (Den) Team Katusha0:03:22
194Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
195Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:03:32
196Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie0:04:05
197Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal0:04:33
198Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data50pts
2Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step30
3Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team20
4André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal18
5Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo16
6Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits14
7Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie12
8Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha10
9Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept8
10Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal7
11Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling6
12Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo5
13Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin4
14Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step3
15John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin2

Intermediate sprint - La Haye, km. 118.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling20pts
2Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 1817
3Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac15
4Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept13
5André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal11
6Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step10
7Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team9
8Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie8
9Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team7
10Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data6
11Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step5
12Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step4
13Michael Morkov (Den) Team Katusha3
14Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha2
15Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data1

Mountain 1 (Cat. 4) Côte d'Avranches, km. 20.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 181

Mountain 2 (Cat. 4) Côte des falaises de Champeaux, km. 39
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 181

Combativity
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo4:14:05
2Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
3Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie
4Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
5Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling
6Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
7Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
8Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
9Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
10Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team
11Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
12Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie
13Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
14Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
15Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange
16Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
17Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida
18Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
19Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
20Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida
21Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
22Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
23Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida
24Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
25Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
26Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac0:01:33
27Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida
28Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
29Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:04:33

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lotto Soudal12:42:15
2Trek-Segafredo
3Etixx - Quick-Step
4Team Giant-Alpecin
5Tinkoff Team
6Dimension Data
7Movistar Team
8Team LottoNl-Jumbo
9Cofidis, Solutions Credits
10IAM Cycling
11BMC Racing Team
12Fortuneo - Vital Concept
13Astana Pro Team
14Direct Energie
15Cannondale-Drapac
16Orica-BikeExchange
17AG2R La Mondiale
18Team Sky
19Team Katusha
20Lampre - Merida
21FDJ
22Bora-Argon 18

General classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data4:13:55
2Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:04
3Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team0:00:06
4André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal0:00:10
5Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
6Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
7Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie
8Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
9Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
10Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal
11Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling
12Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
13Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
14Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
15John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
16Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
17Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
18Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
19Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
20Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step
21Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
22Matti Breschel (Den) Cannondale-Drapac
23Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
24Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team
25Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
26Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
27Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
28Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team
29Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
30Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
31Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
32Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
33Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
34Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
35Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
36Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
37Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
38Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
39Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
40Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
41Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
42Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team
43Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
44Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
45Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
46Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
47Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling
48Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-BikeExchange
49Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
50Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
51Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
52Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
53Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
54Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step
55Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac
56Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
57Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
58Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
59Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team Katusha
60Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
61Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida
62Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
63Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
64Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
65Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Drapac
66Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
67Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
68Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
69Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
70Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie
71Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
72Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
73Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
74Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
75Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team
76Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
77Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
78Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie
79Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Drapac
80Borut Bozic (Slo) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
81Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
82Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
83Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling
84Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
85Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
86Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team
87Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange
88Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team
89Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
90Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
91Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff Team
92Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
93Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-BikeExchange
94Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
95Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
96Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
97Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff Team
98Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
99Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
100Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
101Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
102Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida
103Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
104Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling
105Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
106Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
107Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
108Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
109Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
110Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
111Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
112Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ
113Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
114Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky
115Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
116Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
117Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida
118Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
119Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
120Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
121Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
122Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
123Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida
124Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18
125Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
126Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
127Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
128Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
129Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Direct Energie
130Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
131Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida
132Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
133Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
134William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
135Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
136Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
137Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida
138Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
139Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
140Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
141Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
142Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida
143Vegard Breen (Nor) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
144George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
145Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
146Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
147Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
148Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
149Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
150Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
151Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
152Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
153Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling
154Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
155Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data
156Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
157Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
158Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
159Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
160Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
161Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha
162Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18
163Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
164Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
165Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha
166Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
167Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
168Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
169Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
170Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
171Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ
172Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
173Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 18
174Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
175Michael Morkov (Den) Team Katusha
176Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
177Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie0:01:32
178Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-BikeExchange0:01:43
179Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
180Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange
181Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
182Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
183Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida
184Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
185Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:21
186Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:02:28
187Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:02:30
188Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ0:02:31
189Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:02:58
190Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
191Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling
192Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team
193Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team
194Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:03:17
195Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:03:42
196Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie0:04:15
197Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal0:04:43
198Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data56pts
2Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step40
3Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team29
4André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal29
5Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie20
6Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling20
7Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 1817
8Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo16
9Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac15
10Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits14
11Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept13
12Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha12
13Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept8
14Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal7
15Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team7
16Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling6
17Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo5
18Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step5
19Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin4
20Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step4
21Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step3
22Michael Morkov (Den) Team Katusha3
23John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin2
24Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 182pts

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo4:14:05
2Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
3Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie
4Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
5Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling
6Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
7Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
8Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
9Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
10Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team
11Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
12Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie
13Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
14Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
15Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange
16Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
17Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida
18Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
19Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
20Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida
21Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
22Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
23Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida
24Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
25Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
26Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
27Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac0:01:33
28Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida
29Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:04:33

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lotto Soudal12:42:15
2Trek-Segafredo
3Etixx - Quick-Step
4Team Giant-Alpecin
5Tinkoff Team
6Dimension Data
7Movistar Team
8Team LottoNl-Jumbo
9Cofidis, Solutions Credits
10IAM Cycling
11BMC Racing Team
12Fortuneo - Vital Concept
13Astana Pro Team
14Direct Energie
15Cannondale-Drapac
16Orica-BikeExchange
17AG2R La Mondiale
18Team Sky
19Team Katusha
20Lampre - Merida
21FDJ
22Bora-Argon 18

