Romain Bardet (AG2R-La Mondiale) won stage 19 of the Tour de France on Friday, escaping the yellow jersey group on the lower slopes of Mont Blanc and powering away from breakaway survivor Rui Costa (Lampre-Merida) in the closing kilometres to take the win by 23 seconds over Joachim Rodriguez (Katusha) and Alejandro Valverde (Movistar). The young Frenchman moved to second overall.

Race leader Chris Froome (Team Sky) survived a scare after he hit the deck with Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) on a descent before the final climb, but his Team Sky teammates dutifully pulled him back to the group and out of trouble.

"I was up front trying to stay safe and stay out of trouble," Froome said. "I think I just hit one of the white lines and lost my front wheel. I'm lucky I wasn't seriously injured, just lost a bit of skin and banged my knee a bit."

Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo), however, was not so lucky, going off the road before the final climb and failing to regain contact, surrendering his GC position of second overall at the start and slipping to 10th.

"At the bottom, I tried to come back, I had to try and close it there as fast as I could, otherwise it would have been difficult. Pete Stetina pulled on the flat part, but when you start 20 seconds down, I couldn't close it and I just exploded."

Adam Yates (Orica-BikeExchange) fought back from a mechanical before the penultimate climb, slipping to fourth at the end of the day.

Froome now leads Bardet in the overall by 4:11, with Quintana jumping to third, 4:27 back.

Bardet's audacious move and jump to second overall was not part of any plan, the AG2R rider said, rather he was relying on instinct.

"The whole team put in an incredible performance," Bardet said. "Mikael Cherel just pushed, and pushed and pushed me to do it. At first I thought about GC, but when I caught Rui Costa I knew I was going to go for the stage win. That was all that mattered at that point. I have no more words."

Bardet capitalized on the confusion in the crashes and rain, although he admitted later he was flying a bit blind himself.

"I had no idea what was going on out there," he said. "I knew that if Mikael Cherel and I did a good descent together then we had a chance before the penultimate climb. I knew I that I could maintain my pace, but you're never 100 per cent sure. I've now won two stages in two years. I just hope can keep this going for two more days."

Tour de France stage 19 highlights video

How it unfolded

The 146km stage from Albertville to Mont Blanc included three categorized climbs that preceded the summit finish on the iconic mountain. With four climbs on the menu there was little surprise to see a large group escape in the early stage.

The group contained Alexey Lutsenko (Astana), Robert Kiserlovski and Rafal Majka (Tinkoff), Alexis Vuillermoz (AG2R-La Mondiale), George Bennett (LottoNL-Jumbo), Pierre Rolland (Cannondale-Drapac), Markus Burghardt and Amaël Moinard (BMC), Natnael Berhane (Dimension Data), Laurens ten Dam (Giant-Alpecin), Emmanuel Buchman (Bora-Argon 18), Rui Costa (Lampre-Merida), Thomas De Gendt and Tony Gallopin (Lotto-Soudal), Tony Martin (Etixx-Quick Step), Daniel Navarro (Cofidis), Michael Matthews (Orica-BikeExchange), Eduardo Sepulveda and Vegard Breen (Fortuneo-Vital Concept).

The second climb of the Col de la Forclaz saw Astana take up the reins, looking to promote Fabio Aru up the standings and secure a podium place. They reeled the break back to within a couple of minutes before finally settling down of the Col de la Forclaz de Queige.

The brief armistice was torn up on the approach to the Montee de Bisanne with Astana, and encouraging help from Katusha, splitting the field.

Yates suffered his mechanical here and was forced to chase just as the pace increased, while Tom Dumoulin's race came to an end after the two-time stage winner in this year's race crashed out.

The Montee de Bisanne saw Astana turn the screw, reducing the yellow jersey group to less than 50 riders as Yates clung to their coattails after his long chase.

The climb, 12.4km in length and with an average gradient of 8.2 per cent, became a war of attrition. Tejay van Garderen was among the early casualties, slipping back under the pressure from Astana, as Froome and Team Sky held firm, waiting in the wings as Aru's men grew in confidence.

Their pace was relentless as they brought the struggling break to within 1:45 with 50 kilometres remaining. Yates was also a casualty of Astana's pace-making, failing to regain contact over the top, but catching back on before the start of the final climb.

Majka led the break over the climb to take 25 points and seal his second title in the King of the Mountains.

Costa and Rolland slipped off the front on the wet descent, leaving a nine-rider group to chase until Rolland crashed hard but remounted his machine and was immediately back in the fray. Rain started to fall on the descent, but the rest of the group remained as Costa powered on alone.

Back in the yellow jersey group, Richie Porte was caught behind a crash and was forced to chase with three teammates dropping back to help. The effort certainly didn't help any plans Porte may have had to attack on the final climb.

Costa opened up a one-minute gap on the breakaway, which the yellow jersey group caught with 25km to go. Navarro jumped away in pursuit, dangling just ahead of the Froome group for several kilometres but eventually succumbing to the chase as well.

Mollema slipped in the wet conditions and took a detour into the grass, never able to get back on terms with the yellow jersey group. Froome was the next victim of the slippery conditions, getting a bike from teammate Geraint Thomas to get back into the action.

"I could see Froome on the front and he was saying chill on the radio but he doesn't do chill, does he?" Thomas said. "All of a sudden he's on the floor and going 'I need a bike, I need a bike,' so I gave him mine. Then I waited for the team car although they did drive passed me. I wasn't going to run to the finish but luckily they stopped a few hundred meters later and I got on this, and that was that."

Bardet escaped the group on the lower slopes of Mont Blanc with 10km to go, putting more pressure on Froome, whose torn jersey showed the nastiness of his crash.

Bardet had Costa in his sights a couple of kilometres later, and the two-man duel to the finish was on as the yellow jersey group remained one minute back. Bardet caught Costa with 7km to go, immediately taking up the pace-making with Costa on his wheel.

Bardet dropped Costa on the steepest pitches of the climb with 3.2km remaining, while in the yellow jersey group Porte and Quintana (Movistar) attacked. Dan Martin (Etixx-QuickStep) made a move off the front, with the added pressure seeing Yates continue to yo-yo in and out of the group.

Porte put in another move with 2km to go, and Quintana immediately jumped on his wheel. Aru dragged the group up to the duo then counter attacked, gaining a small advantage.

Valverde (Movistar) tried to drag Quintana away from Froome, but the Briton, led by teammate Wout Poels, dug deep to limit any losses, finishing 36 seconds behind Bardet and maintaining his overall lead.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4:14:08 2 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 0:00:23 3 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 4 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida 5 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:00:26 6 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:28 7 Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step 8 Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky 0:00:36 9 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 10 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:00:53 11 Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team 12 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky 13 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange 0:00:56 14 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:01:17 15 Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida 0:01:52 16 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 0:01:57 17 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team 0:01:58 18 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:03:00 19 Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling 0:03:10 20 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling 0:03:52 21 Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team 22 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 23 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:04:26 24 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:04:42 25 Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 0:04:49 26 Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:06:08 27 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team 0:06:13 28 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 0:06:33 29 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 30 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 31 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 0:07:49 32 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac 0:07:54 33 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:08:20 34 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 0:08:43 35 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-BikeExchange 0:09:03 36 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:09:07 37 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ 0:09:33 38 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 0:11:04 39 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:11:43 40 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 41 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 42 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff Team 43 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida 44 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 45 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:11:53 46 Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ 0:12:34 47 Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie 0:13:13 48 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Direct Energie 49 Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha 0:13:30 50 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 0:13:36 51 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:14:29 52 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 53 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 54 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida 55 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:15:02 56 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:16:50 57 Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 0:17:30 58 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 59 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie 60 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:18:01 61 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 0:18:32 62 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 63 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:19:34 64 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:19:57 65 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 66 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data 67 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 68 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 69 Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team 70 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data 71 Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling 72 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 73 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 0:21:15 74 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 75 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-BikeExchange 76 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:21:57 77 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie 0:22:53 78 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie 79 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:23:00 80 Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:23:03 81 Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 82 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:23:46 83 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 84 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie 85 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 86 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:24:47 87 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:25:18 88 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 89 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18 0:27:38 90 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18 91 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 92 Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18 93 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 94 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 95 Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 96 Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 97 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 98 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 99 Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 100 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ 101 Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling 102 Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling 0:29:56 103 Vegard Breen (Nor) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 104 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 105 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 106 Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 107 Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling 0:31:28 108 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 109 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 110 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 111 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 112 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 113 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team 114 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team 115 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 116 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Drapac 117 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 118 Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 119 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 120 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 121 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 122 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 123 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 124 Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 125 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-BikeExchange 126 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 127 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 128 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida 129 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 130 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida 131 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida 132 Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 133 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 134 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 135 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 136 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 137 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 138 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 139 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 140 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 141 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 142 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 143 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 144 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 145 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 146 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 147 Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 148 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 149 Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha 150 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18 151 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 152 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Drapac 153 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange 154 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 155 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 156 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 157 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 158 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida 159 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 160 Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie 161 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha 162 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff Team 163 Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie 164 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 165 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal 166 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida 167 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 168 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 169 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:31:44 170 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data 171 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 172 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team 173 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 174 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:31:47 175 Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:35:39 DNF Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits DNF Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin

Sprint 1 - Doussard, 25.5km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 20 pts 2 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 17 3 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 15 4 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 13 5 Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 11 6 Vegard Breen (Nor) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 10 7 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling 9 8 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 8 9 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 7 10 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 6 11 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team 5 12 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 4 13 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac 3 14 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 2 15 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff Team 1

Finish - Le Bettez, 146km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 20 pts 2 Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 17 3 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 15 4 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida 13 5 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 11 6 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 10 7 Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step 9 8 Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky 8 9 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 7 10 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 6 11 Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team 5 12 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky 4 13 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange 3 14 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 2 15 Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida 1

Mountain 1 - Col de la Forclaz de Montmin, 42.5km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 10 pts 2 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team 8 3 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 4 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff Team 4 5 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling 2 6 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1

Mountain 2 - Col de la Forclaz de Queige, 73.5km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 5 pts 2 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team 3 3 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 2 4 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac 1

Montee de Brisanne, 96.5km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team 25 pts 2 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 20 3 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling 16 4 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 14 5 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 12 6 Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida 10 7 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 8 8 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 6 9 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac 4 10 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 2

Le Brettex, 146km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 20 pts 2 Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 16 3 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 12 4 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida 8 5 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 4 6 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 2

Young rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida 4:14:31 2 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange 0:00:33 3 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:00:54 4 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:04:19 5 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:11:20 6 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 7 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida 0:14:06 8 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:18:09 9 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 0:19:34 10 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data 11 Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team 12 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie 0:22:30 13 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:22:37 14 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:23:23 15 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 16 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie 17 Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling 0:29:33 18 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:31:05 19 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 20 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 21 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida 22 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida 23 Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 24 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 25 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 26 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 27 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 28 Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:35:16

Combative # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida

Team # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Movistar Team 12:44:06 2 Team Sky 0:00:23 3 AG2R La Mondiale 0:08:18 4 Astana Pro Team 0:09:11 5 Lampre - Merida 0:12:16 6 BMC Racing Team 0:13:15 7 Tinkoff Team 0:18:12 8 Trek-Segafredo 0:21:10 9 IAM Cycling 0:22:50 10 Team Katusha 0:23:54 11 Orica-BikeExchange 0:26:49 12 Direct Energie 0:42:14 13 Team Giant-Alpecin 0:44:19 14 Etixx - Quick-Step 0:44:49 15 FDJ 0:48:03 16 Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:49:53 17 Cannondale-Drapac 0:53:47 18 Lotto Soudal 0:54:25 19 Bora-Argon 18 0:58:16 20 Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:59:36 21 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:05:50 22 Dimension Data 1:09:40

General classification after stage 19 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 82:10:37 2 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:11 3 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:04:27 4 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange 0:04:46 5 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:05:17 6 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:06:00 7 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 0:06:20 8 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida 0:07:02 9 Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:07:10 10 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:07:42 11 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 0:07:52 12 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team 0:09:45 13 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 0:18:51 14 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ 0:21:37 15 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 0:28:31 16 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac 0:30:09 17 Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling 0:35:11 18 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:36:35 19 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 0:38:30 20 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:42:02 21 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:42:48 22 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling 0:43:04 23 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 0:46:44 24 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:48:23 25 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:50:39 26 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:53:48 27 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:58:46 28 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team 1:04:26 29 Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky 1:06:57 30 Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ 1:14:51 31 Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 1:18:23 32 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky 1:18:59 33 Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 1:20:30 34 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 1:22:23 35 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1:23:39 36 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 1:28:07 37 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 1:30:48 38 Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1:33:16 39 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-BikeExchange 1:40:36 40 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 1:40:39 41 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 1:45:09 42 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18 1:50:36 43 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 1:53:16 44 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 1:54:38 45 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:55:11 46 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie 1:55:12 47 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 1:57:05 48 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 1:58:37 49 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida 1:58:41 50 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 2:02:26 51 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 2:03:38 52 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff Team 2:05:02 53 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 2:05:14 54 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 2:09:10 55 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2:13:55 56 Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team 2:14:17 57 Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida 58 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida 2:15:47 59 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2:18:49 60 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Direct Energie 2:20:30 61 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 2:23:06 62 Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 2:24:23 63 Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha 64 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 2:27:15 65 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-BikeExchange 2:27:54 66 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie 2:28:12 67 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 2:28:32 68 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 2:30:53 69 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 2:32:38 70 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 2:34:48 71 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 2:34:52 72 Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2:35:59 73 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 2:36:02 74 Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie 2:38:20 75 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 2:39:27 76 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 2:40:23 77 Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling 2:42:13 78 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 2:44:19 79 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 2:45:03 80 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 2:45:40 81 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 2:46:36 82 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 2:47:18 83 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2:48:34 84 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data 2:50:28 85 Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team 2:53:23 86 Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling 2:54:53 87 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 2:54:58 88 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 2:55:35 89 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 2:56:07 90 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 2:57:25 91 Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18 2:57:31 92 Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 2:58:04 93 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 3:00:45 94 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team 3:03:16 95 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida 3:06:27 96 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 3:06:40 97 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 3:08:52 98 Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 3:10:19 99 Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 3:13:49 100 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 3:15:02 101 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 3:17:13 102 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie 3:19:32 103 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida 3:20:00 104 Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 3:20:05 105 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 3:20:34 106 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 3:22:05 107 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 3:22:06 108 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 3:22:32 109 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 3:24:23 110 Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 3:24:37 111 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie 3:26:07 112 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 3:26:40 113 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 3:28:08 114 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 3:28:27 115 Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 3:29:32 116 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 3:30:07 117 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida 3:31:16 118 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data 3:32:22 119 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 3:33:48 120 Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 3:33:54 121 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3:34:09 122 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3:34:57 123 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 3:35:04 124 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3:35:54 125 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ 3:36:28 126 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3:38:18 127 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 3:38:32 128 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-BikeExchange 3:38:48 129 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Drapac 3:39:24 130 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 3:39:49 131 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange 3:40:19 132 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 3:40:43 133 Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha 3:42:01 134 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3:43:59 135 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 3:44:42 136 Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling 3:45:40 137 Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 3:46:10 138 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 3:46:47 139 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 3:47:03 140 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3:47:05 141 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 3:47:07 142 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18 3:47:42 143 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 3:51:25 144 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team 3:52:29 145 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step 3:52:34 146 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 3:53:11 147 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 3:54:34 148 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 3:54:38 149 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida 3:56:18 150 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 3:57:03 151 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 3:57:55 152 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 3:58:17 153 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal 3:59:32 154 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff Team 3:59:48 155 Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie 156 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3:59:57 157 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team 4:00:10 158 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 4:00:44 159 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4:01:04 160 Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie 4:01:15 161 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 4:02:15 162 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Drapac 4:02:27 163 Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 4:02:29 164 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha 4:04:55 165 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 4:05:16 166 Vegard Breen (Nor) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 4:05:36 167 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 4:06:00 168 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 4:06:21 169 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida 4:09:47 170 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal 4:10:44 171 Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 4:20:24 172 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data 4:21:17 173 Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling 4:25:23 174 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 4:31:28 175 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18 4:46:58

Point classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team 425 pts 2 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 228 3 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 163 4 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie 156 5 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 152 6 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 136 7 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 133 8 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 131 9 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 128 10 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team 119 11 Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling 89 12 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 84 13 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 77 14 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 74 15 Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step 65 16 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 64 17 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 64 18 Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 63 19 Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling 62 20 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 59 21 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 58 22 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling 56 23 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-BikeExchange 52 24 Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 51 25 Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 51 26 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step 48 27 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 47 28 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 47 29 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 47 30 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange 45 31 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 44 32 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 43 33 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 43 34 Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18 42 35 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 42 36 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie 42 37 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18 40 38 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 40 39 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 39 40 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team 37 41 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 37 42 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 37 43 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18 37 44 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie 37 45 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 36 46 Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida 33 47 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 32 48 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 32 49 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 31 50 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 31 51 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida 30 52 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 29 53 Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 29 54 Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie 28 55 Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling 27 56 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 26 57 Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 26 58 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 26 59 Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky 25 60 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida 25 61 Vegard Breen (Nor) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 25 62 Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ 24 63 Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling 24 64 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff Team 24 65 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac 23 66 Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team 22 67 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data 22 68 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 20 69 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 20 70 Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling 20 71 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 19 72 Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team 19 73 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida 18 74 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 17 75 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 17 76 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 17 77 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida 17 78 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ 16 79 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 16 80 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 16 81 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 15 82 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 15 83 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 15 84 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 15 85 Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 15 86 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 15 87 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 14 88 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 14 89 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 14 90 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 13 91 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 13 92 Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 13 93 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 13 94 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 12 95 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 12 96 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 11 97 Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha 11 98 Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 11 99 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 11 100 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky 10 101 Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team 10 102 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 9 103 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 9 104 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team 9 105 Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 8 106 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie 8 107 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 7 108 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida 7 109 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 7 110 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 7 111 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 7 112 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal 7 113 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha 7 114 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 6 115 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 6 116 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 6 117 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 6 118 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 5 119 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 5 120 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 5 121 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18 5 122 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 4 123 Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 4 124 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 4 125 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Drapac 4 126 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data 4 127 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 3 128 Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie 3 129 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 2 130 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida 2 131 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 2 132 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 2 133 Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 2 134 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 2 135 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff Team 1 136 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data 1 137 Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie 1

Mountian classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team 209 pts 2 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 105 3 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling 81 4 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 78 5 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 62 6 Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida 60 7 Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling 53 8 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida 36 9 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie 33 10 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 33 11 Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team 27 12 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 26 13 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 25 14 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie 24 15 Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 24 16 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 22 17 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 22 18 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 20 19 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 20 20 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 20 21 Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 19 22 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 19 23 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ 18 24 Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 16 25 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 16 26 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 16 27 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data 16 28 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 15 29 Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ 14 30 Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie 14 31 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 13 32 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 13 33 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky 13 34 Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky 12 35 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 12 36 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 11 37 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 8 38 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida 8 39 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 8 40 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 8 41 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 8 42 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac 6 43 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-BikeExchange 6 44 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 6 45 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 5 46 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 5 47 Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18 4 48 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange 4 49 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 4 50 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18 4 51 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff Team 4 52 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida 4 53 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team 3 54 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida 3 55 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 2 56 Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 2 57 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 2 58 Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step 2 59 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 2 60 Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team 2 61 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 2 62 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 1 63 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 1 64 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18 1 65 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 1 66 Vegard Breen (Nor) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 1 67 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team 1 68 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 1 69 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 1 70 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange 82:15:23 2 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida 0:02:16 3 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:31:49 4 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:38:02 5 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 1:23:21 6 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 1:53:51 7 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 1:58:52 8 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida 2:11:01 9 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 2:23:46 10 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 2:26:07 11 Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team 2:48:37 12 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida 3:01:41 13 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 3:01:54 14 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie 3:14:46 15 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida 3:15:14 16 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 3:17:19 17 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 3:17:46 18 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie 3:21:21 19 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 3:23:22 20 Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 3:24:46 21 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data 3:27:36 22 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 3:30:18 23 Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling 3:40:54 24 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3:55:11 25 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 3:55:58 26 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3:56:18 27 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 4:01:35 28 Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 4:15:38