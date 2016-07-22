Trending

Tour de France: Bardet wins summit to Saint-Gervais Mont Blanc

Froome survives crash, finishes on Thomas' bike

Image 1 of 46

Romain Bardet wins stage 19 at the Tour de France

Romain Bardet wins stage 19 at the Tour de France
Image 2 of 46

Chris Froome on the stage 19 podium.

Chris Froome on the stage 19 podium.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 46

Romain Bardet celebrates his stage 19 win on the Tour de France podium

Romain Bardet celebrates his stage 19 win on the Tour de France podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 46

Chris Froome's knee was under wraps on the stage 19 podium

Chris Froome's knee was under wraps on the stage 19 podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 46

Romain Bardet ont he stage 19 podium

Romain Bardet ont he stage 19 podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 46

Rui Costa won the combativity prize for stage 19

Rui Costa won the combativity prize for stage 19
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 46

Chris Froome has his knee on ice while on the stage 19 podium

Chris Froome has his knee on ice while on the stage 19 podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 46

Rui Costa was the final survivor from the breakaway during stage 19

Rui Costa was the final survivor from the breakaway during stage 19
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 9 of 46

Romain Bardet solos to the stage 19 win at the Tour de France.

Romain Bardet solos to the stage 19 win at the Tour de France.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 10 of 46

Pierre Rolland crashed hard while on the attack with Rui Costa.

Pierre Rolland crashed hard while on the attack with Rui Costa.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 11 of 46

Rafal Majka pulls on the polka dot jersey after stage 19

Rafal Majka pulls on the polka dot jersey after stage 19
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 46

Richie Porte attacks Chris Froome on the final climb.

Richie Porte attacks Chris Froome on the final climb.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 13 of 46

Rui Costa was the final survivor from the breakaway during stage 19

Rui Costa was the final survivor from the breakaway during stage 19
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 14 of 46

Chris Froome descends during stage 19 at the Tour de France.

Chris Froome descends during stage 19 at the Tour de France.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 15 of 46

Chris Froome and Wout Poels finish stage 19 after Froome crashed

Chris Froome and Wout Poels finish stage 19 after Froome crashed
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 16 of 46

Romain Bardet (Ag2R) rides solo toward the finish of stage 19

Romain Bardet (Ag2R) rides solo toward the finish of stage 19
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 17 of 46

Geraint Thomas and Bauke Mollema ride up Mont Blanc toward the finish of stage 19

Geraint Thomas and Bauke Mollema ride up Mont Blanc toward the finish of stage 19
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 18 of 46

Chris Froome climbs with Fabio Aru on his wheel during stage 19

Chris Froome climbs with Fabio Aru on his wheel during stage 19
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 19 of 46

The peloton passes a lake during stage 19 of the Tour de France.

The peloton passes a lake during stage 19 of the Tour de France.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 20 of 46

Diego Rosa on the attack for Astana

Diego Rosa on the attack for Astana
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 21 of 46

Chris Froome rides during stage 19 of the Tour de France.

Chris Froome rides during stage 19 of the Tour de France.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 22 of 46

Steve Morabito was one of many riders who crashed during stage 19

Steve Morabito was one of many riders who crashed during stage 19
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 23 of 46

BMC riders lead Richie Porte back to the yellow jersey group after he crashed.

BMC riders lead Richie Porte back to the yellow jersey group after he crashed.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 24 of 46

Adam Yates had a tough day during stage 19 but kept the white jersey.

Adam Yates had a tough day during stage 19 but kept the white jersey.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 46

Romain Bardet on the podium after winning stage 19 at the Tour de France

Romain Bardet on the podium after winning stage 19 at the Tour de France
Image 26 of 46

Romain Bardet stage 19 at the Tour de France

Romain Bardet stage 19 at the Tour de France
Image 27 of 46

Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo) tries to get back up to the leaders after his crash, stage 19 at the Tour de France

Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo) tries to get back up to the leaders after his crash, stage 19 at the Tour de France
Image 28 of 46

Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale) wins stage 19 at the Tour de France

Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale) wins stage 19 at the Tour de France
Image 29 of 46

Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo) crashed and lost his second place overall, stage 19 at the Tour de France

Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo) crashed and lost his second place overall, stage 19 at the Tour de France
Image 30 of 46

Yellow jersey Chris Froome (Team Sky) crashed on the slippery roads, stage 19 at the Tour de France

Yellow jersey Chris Froome (Team Sky) crashed on the slippery roads, stage 19 at the Tour de France
Image 31 of 46

Richie Porte (BMC) going all-out in the rainy stage 19 at the Tour de France

Richie Porte (BMC) going all-out in the rainy stage 19 at the Tour de France
Image 32 of 46

Richie Porte (BMC) riding through the rain, stage 19 at the Tour de France

Richie Porte (BMC) riding through the rain, stage 19 at the Tour de France
Image 33 of 46

Rui Costa (Lampre) was in the day's breakaway stage 19 at the Tour de France

Rui Costa (Lampre) was in the day's breakaway stage 19 at the Tour de France
Image 34 of 46

Romain Bardet on the podium as the stage 19 winner

Romain Bardet on the podium as the stage 19 winner
Image 35 of 46

Chris Froome (Team Sky) crosses the line after a hectic stage 19

Chris Froome (Team Sky) crosses the line after a hectic stage 19
Image 36 of 46

Pierre Rolland (Cannondale) takes a tumble on the slippery roads, stage 19 at the Tour de France

Pierre Rolland (Cannondale) takes a tumble on the slippery roads, stage 19 at the Tour de France
Image 37 of 46

Chris Froome following stage 19 at the Tour de France

Chris Froome following stage 19 at the Tour de France
Image 38 of 46

Chris Froome (Team Sky) makes it across the line with the yellow jersey

Chris Froome (Team Sky) makes it across the line with the yellow jersey
Image 39 of 46

Romain Bardet (Ag2R La Mondiale) on his way to winning star 19 at Mont Blanc

Romain Bardet (Ag2R La Mondiale) on his way to winning star 19 at Mont Blanc
Image 40 of 46

Romain Bardet (Ag2R La Mondiale)

Romain Bardet (Ag2R La Mondiale)
Image 41 of 46

Romain Bardet (Ag2R La Mondiale)

Romain Bardet (Ag2R La Mondiale)
Image 42 of 46

The peloton during stage 19 at the Tour de France

The peloton during stage 19 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 43 of 46

George Bennett (LottoNL Jumbo)

George Bennett (LottoNL Jumbo)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 44 of 46

Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal)

Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 45 of 46

Alexis Vuillermoz (AG2R la Mondiale) and Alexey Lutsenko (Astana)

Alexis Vuillermoz (AG2R la Mondiale) and Alexey Lutsenko (Astana)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 46 of 46

Amael Moinard (BMC)

Amael Moinard (BMC)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Romain Bardet (AG2R-La Mondiale) won stage 19 of the Tour de France on Friday, escaping the yellow jersey group on the lower slopes of Mont Blanc and powering away from breakaway survivor Rui Costa (Lampre-Merida) in the closing kilometres to take the win by 23 seconds over Joachim Rodriguez (Katusha) and Alejandro Valverde (Movistar). The young Frenchman moved to second overall.

Race leader Chris Froome (Team Sky) survived a scare after he hit the deck with Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) on a descent before the final climb, but his Team Sky teammates dutifully pulled him back to the group and out of trouble.

"I was up front trying to stay safe and stay out of trouble," Froome said. "I think I just hit one of the white lines and lost my front wheel. I'm lucky I wasn't seriously injured, just lost a bit of skin and banged my knee a bit."

Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo), however, was not so lucky, going off the road before the final climb and failing to regain contact, surrendering his GC position of second overall at the start and slipping to 10th.

"At the bottom, I tried to come back, I had to try and close it there as fast as I could, otherwise it would have been difficult. Pete Stetina pulled on the flat part, but when you start 20 seconds down, I couldn't close it and I just exploded."

Adam Yates (Orica-BikeExchange) fought back from a mechanical before the penultimate climb, slipping to fourth at the end of the day.

Froome now leads Bardet in the overall by 4:11, with Quintana jumping to third, 4:27 back.

Bardet's audacious move and jump to second overall was not part of any plan, the AG2R rider said, rather he was relying on instinct.

"The whole team put in an incredible performance," Bardet said. "Mikael Cherel just pushed, and pushed and pushed me to do it. At first I thought about GC, but when I caught Rui Costa I knew I was going to go for the stage win. That was all that mattered at that point. I have no more words."

Bardet capitalized on the confusion in the crashes and rain, although he admitted later he was flying a bit blind himself.

"I had no idea what was going on out there," he said. "I knew that if Mikael Cherel and I did a good descent together then we had a chance before the penultimate climb. I knew I that I could maintain my pace, but you're never 100 per cent sure. I've now won two stages in two years. I just hope can keep this going for two more days."

Tour de France stage 19 highlights video

How it unfolded

The 146km stage from Albertville to Mont Blanc included three categorized climbs that preceded the summit finish on the iconic mountain. With four climbs on the menu there was little surprise to see a large group escape in the early stage.

The group contained Alexey Lutsenko (Astana), Robert Kiserlovski and Rafal Majka (Tinkoff), Alexis Vuillermoz (AG2R-La Mondiale), George Bennett (LottoNL-Jumbo), Pierre Rolland (Cannondale-Drapac), Markus Burghardt and Amaël Moinard (BMC), Natnael Berhane (Dimension Data), Laurens ten Dam (Giant-Alpecin), Emmanuel Buchman (Bora-Argon 18), Rui Costa (Lampre-Merida), Thomas De Gendt and Tony Gallopin (Lotto-Soudal), Tony Martin (Etixx-Quick Step), Daniel Navarro (Cofidis), Michael Matthews (Orica-BikeExchange), Eduardo Sepulveda and Vegard Breen (Fortuneo-Vital Concept).

The second climb of the Col de la Forclaz saw Astana take up the reins, looking to promote Fabio Aru up the standings and secure a podium place. They reeled the break back to within a couple of minutes before finally settling down of the Col de la Forclaz de Queige.

The brief armistice was torn up on the approach to the Montee de Bisanne with Astana, and encouraging help from Katusha, splitting the field.

Yates suffered his mechanical here and was forced to chase just as the pace increased, while Tom Dumoulin's race came to an end after the two-time stage winner in this year's race crashed out.

The Montee de Bisanne saw Astana turn the screw, reducing the yellow jersey group to less than 50 riders as Yates clung to their coattails after his long chase.

The climb, 12.4km in length and with an average gradient of 8.2 per cent, became a war of attrition. Tejay van Garderen was among the early casualties, slipping back under the pressure from Astana, as Froome and Team Sky held firm, waiting in the wings as Aru's men grew in confidence.

Their pace was relentless as they brought the struggling break to within 1:45 with 50 kilometres remaining. Yates was also a casualty of Astana's pace-making, failing to regain contact over the top, but catching back on before the start of the final climb.

Majka led the break over the climb to take 25 points and seal his second title in the King of the Mountains.

Costa and Rolland slipped off the front on the wet descent, leaving a nine-rider group to chase until Rolland crashed hard but remounted his machine and was immediately back in the fray. Rain started to fall on the descent, but the rest of the group remained as Costa powered on alone.

Back in the yellow jersey group, Richie Porte was caught behind a crash and was forced to chase with three teammates dropping back to help. The effort certainly didn't help any plans Porte may have had to attack on the final climb.

Costa opened up a one-minute gap on the breakaway, which the yellow jersey group caught with 25km to go. Navarro jumped away in pursuit, dangling just ahead of the Froome group for several kilometres but eventually succumbing to the chase as well.

Mollema slipped in the wet conditions and took a detour into the grass, never able to get back on terms with the yellow jersey group. Froome was the next victim of the slippery conditions, getting a bike from teammate Geraint Thomas to get back into the action.

"I could see Froome on the front and he was saying chill on the radio but he doesn't do chill, does he?" Thomas said. "All of a sudden he's on the floor and going 'I need a bike, I need a bike,' so I gave him mine. Then I waited for the team car although they did drive passed me. I wasn't going to run to the finish but luckily they stopped a few hundred meters later and I got on this, and that was that."

Bardet escaped the group on the lower slopes of Mont Blanc with 10km to go, putting more pressure on Froome, whose torn jersey showed the nastiness of his crash.

Bardet had Costa in his sights a couple of kilometres later, and the two-man duel to the finish was on as the yellow jersey group remained one minute back. Bardet caught Costa with 7km to go, immediately taking up the pace-making with Costa on his wheel.

Bardet dropped Costa on the steepest pitches of the climb with 3.2km remaining, while in the yellow jersey group Porte and Quintana (Movistar) attacked. Dan Martin (Etixx-QuickStep) made a move off the front, with the added pressure seeing Yates continue to yo-yo in and out of the group.

Porte put in another move with 2km to go, and Quintana immediately jumped on his wheel. Aru dragged the group up to the duo then counter attacked, gaining a small advantage.

Valverde (Movistar) tried to drag Quintana away from Froome, but the Briton, led by teammate Wout Poels, dug deep to limit any losses, finishing 36 seconds behind Bardet and maintaining his overall lead.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4:14:08
2Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha0:00:23
3Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
4Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida
5Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:00:26
6Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:28
7Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step
8Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky0:00:36
9Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
10Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:00:53
11Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team
12Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky
13Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange0:00:56
14Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin0:01:17
15Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida0:01:52
16Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky0:01:57
17Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team0:01:58
18Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:03:00
19Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling0:03:10
20Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling0:03:52
21Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
22Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
23Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo0:04:26
24Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:04:42
25Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team0:04:49
26Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:06:08
27Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team0:06:13
28Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky0:06:33
29Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
30Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
31Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal0:07:49
32Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac0:07:54
33Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:08:20
34Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky0:08:43
35Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-BikeExchange0:09:03
36Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team0:09:07
37Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ0:09:33
38Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team0:11:04
39Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha0:11:43
40Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
41Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
42Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff Team
43Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida
44Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
45Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:11:53
46Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ0:12:34
47Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie0:13:13
48Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Direct Energie
49Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha0:13:30
50Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky0:13:36
51Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:14:29
52Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
53Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
54Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida
55George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:15:02
56Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:16:50
57Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek-Segafredo0:17:30
58Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
59Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
60Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:18:01
61Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange0:18:32
62Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
63Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:19:34
64Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:19:57
65Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
66Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
67Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
68Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
69Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team
70Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data
71Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling
72Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
73Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team0:21:15
74Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
75Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-BikeExchange
76Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:21:57
77Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie0:22:53
78Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie
79Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step0:23:00
80Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:23:03
81Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
82Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:23:46
83Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
84Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie
85Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
86Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:24:47
87Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:25:18
88Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
89Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 180:27:38
90Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
91Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
92Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18
93Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
94Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
95Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
96Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
97Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
98Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
99Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
100William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
101Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling
102Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling0:29:56
103Vegard Breen (Nor) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
104Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
105Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
106Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
107Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling0:31:28
108Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
109Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
110Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
111Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
112Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
113Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team
114Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team
115Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
116Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Drapac
117Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
118Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
119Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
120Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
121Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
122Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
123Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
124Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
125Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-BikeExchange
126Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
127Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
128Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida
129Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
130Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida
131Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida
132Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
133Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
134Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
135Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
136Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
137Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
138Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
139Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
140Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
141Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
142Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
143Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
144Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
145Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
146André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
147Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
148Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
149Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha
150Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
151Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
152Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Drapac
153Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange
154Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
155Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
156Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
157Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
158Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida
159Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
160Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie
161Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
162Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff Team
163Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
164Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
165Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal
166Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida
167Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
168Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
169Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal0:31:44
170Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
171Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
172Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team
173John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
174Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step0:31:47
175Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:35:39
DNFDaniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFTom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin

Sprint 1 - Doussard, 25.5km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange20pts
2Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal17
3Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 1815
4Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale13
5Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step11
6Vegard Breen (Nor) Fortuneo - Vital Concept10
7Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling9
8Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits8
9Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin7
10Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team6
11Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team5
12Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team4
13Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac3
14Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal2
15Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff Team1

Finish - Le Bettez, 146km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale20pts
2Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha17
3Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team15
4Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida13
5Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team11
6Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team10
7Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step9
8Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky8
9Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky7
10Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team6
11Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team5
12Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky4
13Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange3
14Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin2
15Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida1

Mountain 1 - Col de la Forclaz de Montmin, 42.5km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal10pts
2Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team8
3Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale6
4Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff Team4
5Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling2
6Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1

Mountain 2 - Col de la Forclaz de Queige, 73.5km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal5pts
2Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team3
3Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team2
4Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac1

Montee de Brisanne, 96.5km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team25pts
2Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal20
3Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling16
4Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits14
5Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale12
6Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida10
7Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team8
8Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept6
9Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac4
10George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo2

Le Brettex, 146km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale20pts
2Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha16
3Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team12
4Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida8
5Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team4
6Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team2

Young rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida4:14:31
2Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange0:00:33
3Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:54
4Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:04:19
5Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:11:20
6Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
7Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida0:14:06
8Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:18:09
9Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac0:19:34
10Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
11Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team
12Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie0:22:30
13Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step0:22:37
14Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:23:23
15Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
16Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie
17Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling0:29:33
18Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:31:05
19Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
20Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
21Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida
22Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida
23Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
24Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
25Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
26Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
27Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
28Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:35:16

Combative
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida

Team
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Movistar Team12:44:06
2Team Sky0:00:23
3AG2R La Mondiale0:08:18
4Astana Pro Team0:09:11
5Lampre - Merida0:12:16
6BMC Racing Team0:13:15
7Tinkoff Team0:18:12
8Trek-Segafredo0:21:10
9IAM Cycling0:22:50
10Team Katusha0:23:54
11Orica-BikeExchange0:26:49
12Direct Energie0:42:14
13Team Giant-Alpecin0:44:19
14Etixx - Quick-Step0:44:49
15FDJ0:48:03
16Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:49:53
17Cannondale-Drapac0:53:47
18Lotto Soudal0:54:25
19Bora-Argon 180:58:16
20Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:59:36
21Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:05:50
22Dimension Data1:09:40

General classification after stage 19
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky82:10:37
2Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:11
3Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:04:27
4Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange0:04:46
5Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:05:17
6Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:06:00
7Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team0:06:20
8Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida0:07:02
9Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step0:07:10
10Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo0:07:42
11Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha0:07:52
12Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team0:09:45
13Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky0:18:51
14Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ0:21:37
15Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky0:28:31
16Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac0:30:09
17Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling0:35:11
18Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin0:36:35
19Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky0:38:30
20Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:42:02
21Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:42:48
22Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling0:43:04
23Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo0:46:44
24Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:48:23
25Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team0:50:39
26Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha0:53:48
27Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:58:46
28Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team1:04:26
29Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky1:06:57
30Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ1:14:51
31Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team1:18:23
32Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky1:18:59
33Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek-Segafredo1:20:30
34Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale1:22:23
35Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team1:23:39
36Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo1:28:07
37Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data1:30:48
38Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team1:33:16
39Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-BikeExchange1:40:36
40Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team1:40:39
41Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo1:45:09
42Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 181:50:36
43Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team1:53:16
44Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team1:54:38
45Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal1:55:11
46Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie1:55:12
47Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team1:57:05
48Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept1:58:37
49Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida1:58:41
50George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo2:02:26
51Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step2:03:38
52Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff Team2:05:02
53Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale2:05:14
54Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin2:09:10
55Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2:13:55
56Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team2:14:17
57Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
58Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida2:15:47
59Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2:18:49
60Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Direct Energie2:20:30
61Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin2:23:06
62Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept2:24:23
63Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha
64Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale2:27:15
65Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-BikeExchange2:27:54
66Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie2:28:12
67Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team2:28:32
68Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 182:30:53
69Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team2:32:38
70Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal2:34:48
71Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ2:34:52
72Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2:35:59
73Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling2:36:02
74Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie2:38:20
75Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin2:39:27
76Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team2:40:23
77Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling2:42:13
78Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team2:44:19
79Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team2:45:03
80Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac2:45:40
81Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team2:46:36
82Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Fortuneo - Vital Concept2:47:18
83Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2:48:34
84Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data2:50:28
85Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team2:53:23
86Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling2:54:53
87Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team2:54:58
88Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept2:55:35
89Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ2:56:07
90Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ2:57:25
91Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 182:57:31
92Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step2:58:04
93Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo3:00:45
94Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team3:03:16
95Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida3:06:27
96Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac3:06:40
97Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal3:08:52
98Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept3:10:19
99Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo3:13:49
100Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky3:15:02
101Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data3:17:13
102Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie3:19:32
103Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida3:20:00
104Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept3:20:05
105Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling3:20:34
106Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange3:22:05
107Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange3:22:06
108Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo3:22:32
109Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo3:24:23
110Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 183:24:37
111Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie3:26:07
112Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data3:26:40
113Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step3:28:08
114Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo3:28:27
115Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac3:29:32
116Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team3:30:07
117Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida3:31:16
118Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data3:32:22
119Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin3:33:48
120Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo3:33:54
121Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3:34:09
122Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3:34:57
123Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo3:35:04
124Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal3:35:54
125William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ3:36:28
126Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3:38:18
127Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac3:38:32
128Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-BikeExchange3:38:48
129Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Drapac3:39:24
130André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal3:39:49
131Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange3:40:19
132Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange3:40:43
133Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha3:42:01
134Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3:43:59
135Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team3:44:42
136Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling3:45:40
137Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step3:46:10
138Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data3:46:47
139Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo3:47:03
140Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3:47:05
141Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step3:47:07
142Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 183:47:42
143Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin3:51:25
144Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team3:52:29
145Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step3:52:34
146Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept3:53:11
147John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin3:54:34
148Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha3:54:38
149Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida3:56:18
150Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step3:57:03
151Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin3:57:55
152Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 183:58:17
153Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal3:59:32
154Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff Team3:59:48
155Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie
156Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3:59:57
157Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team4:00:10
158Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo4:00:44
159Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4:01:04
160Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie4:01:15
161Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky4:02:15
162Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Drapac4:02:27
163Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo4:02:29
164Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha4:04:55
165Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step4:05:16
166Vegard Breen (Nor) Fortuneo - Vital Concept4:05:36
167Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky4:06:00
168Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha4:06:21
169Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida4:09:47
170Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal4:10:44
171Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept4:20:24
172Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data4:21:17
173Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling4:25:23
174Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal4:31:28
175Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 184:46:58

Point classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team425pts
2Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step228
3Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange163
4Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie156
5Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha152
6Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team136
7Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal133
8Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky131
9André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal128
10Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team119
11Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling89
12Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step84
13Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data77
14Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data74
15Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step65
16Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team64
17Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits64
18Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha63
19Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling62
20Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data59
21Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale58
22Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling56
23Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-BikeExchange52
24Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step51
25Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept51
26Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step48
27Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo47
28John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin47
29Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo47
30Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange45
31Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step44
32Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team43
33Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale43
34Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 1842
35Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team42
36Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie42
37Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 1840
38Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal40
39Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac39
40Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team37
41Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale37
42Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team37
43Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 1837
44Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie37
45Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team36
46Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida33
47Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo32
48Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo32
49Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha31
50Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo31
51Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida30
52Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step29
53Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 1829
54Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie28
55Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling27
56Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team26
57Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept26
58Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange26
59Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky25
60Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida25
61Vegard Breen (Nor) Fortuneo - Vital Concept25
62Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ24
63Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling24
64Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff Team24
65Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac23
66Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team22
67Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data22
68Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept20
69Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 1820
70Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling20
71Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team19
72Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team19
73Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida18
74Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky17
75Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale17
76Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team17
77Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida17
78Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ16
79Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 1816
80Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team16
81Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale15
82Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits15
83Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team15
84Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ15
85Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo15
86Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo15
87Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo14
88Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team14
89Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Fortuneo - Vital Concept14
90Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling13
91Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept13
92Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept13
93Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale13
94Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac12
95Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac12
96Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team11
97Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha11
98Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale11
99Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin11
100Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky10
101Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team10
102Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin9
103George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo9
104Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team9
105Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept8
106Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie8
107Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team7
108Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida7
109Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin7
110Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits7
111Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits7
112Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal7
113Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha7
114Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team6
115Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data6
116Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky6
117Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal6
118Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo5
119Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 185
120Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step5
121Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 185
122Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team4
123Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac4
124Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin4
125Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Drapac4
126Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data4
127Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale3
128Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie3
129Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky2
130Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida2
131Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team2
132Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange2
133Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step2
134Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky2
135Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff Team1
136Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data1
137Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie1

Mountian classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team209pts
2Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal105
3Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling81
4Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha78
5Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data62
6Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida60
7Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling53
8Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida36
9Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie33
10Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale33
11Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team27
12Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team26
13George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo25
14Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie24
15Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept24
16Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky22
17Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team22
18Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale20
19Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal20
20Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo20
21Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step19
22Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale19
23Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ18
24Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha16
25Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky16
26Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step16
27Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data16
28Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team15
29Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ14
30Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie14
31Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team13
32Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team13
33Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky13
34Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky12
35Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo12
36Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data11
37Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team8
38Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida8
39Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky8
40Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team8
41Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Fortuneo - Vital Concept8
42Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac6
43Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-BikeExchange6
44Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept6
45Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo5
46Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team5
47Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 184
48Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange4
49Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo4
50Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 184
51Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff Team4
52Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida4
53Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team3
54Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida3
55Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ2
56Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 182
57Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team2
58Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step2
59Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky2
60Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team2
61Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team2
62Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo1
63Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac1
64Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 181
65Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept1
66Vegard Breen (Nor) Fortuneo - Vital Concept1
67Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team1
68Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team1
69Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team1
70Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange82:15:23
2Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida0:02:16
3Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin0:31:49
4Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:38:02
5Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo1:23:21
6Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept1:53:51
7Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step1:58:52
8Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida2:11:01
9Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team2:23:46
10Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 182:26:07
11Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team2:48:37
12Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida3:01:41
13Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac3:01:54
14Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie3:14:46
15Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida3:15:14
16Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange3:17:19
17Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo3:17:46
18Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie3:21:21
19Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step3:23:22
20Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac3:24:46
21Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data3:27:36
22Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo3:30:18
23Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling3:40:54
24Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3:55:11
25Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo3:55:58
26Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3:56:18
27Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha4:01:35
28Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept4:15:38

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Movistar Team246:42:40
2Team Sky0:03:46
3BMC Racing Team0:30:36
4AG2R La Mondiale0:49:11
5Astana Pro Team0:49:26
6Trek-Segafredo1:36:46
7Tinkoff Team1:42:31
8IAM Cycling1:57:49
9Team Katusha1:59:15
10Lampre - Merida2:30:52
11FDJ2:37:06
12Orica-BikeExchange2:56:22
13Etixx - Quick-Step3:45:56
14Team Giant-Alpecin3:51:56
15Bora-Argon 184:16:37
16Direct Energie4:49:26
17Team LottoNl-Jumbo4:56:42
18Cannondale-Drapac5:04:40
19Cofidis, Solutions Credits5:07:17
20Fortuneo - Vital Concept5:13:11
21Dimension Data5:50:25
22Lotto Soudal6:08:04

