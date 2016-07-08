Image 1 of 59 Steve Cummings (Dimension Data) wins stage 7 of the Tour de France Image 2 of 59 Steve Cummings (Dimension Data) Image 3 of 59 Vincenzo Nibali as most combative rider today (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 59 Julian Alaphilippe best young rider (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 59 Greg Van Avermaet is the overall leader after stage 7 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 59 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) on the attack over the final section of the stage 7 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 59 Steve Cummings (Dimension Data) on his way to solo victory of stage 7 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 59 Steve Cummings (Dimension Data) on his way to solo victory of stage 7 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 59 Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) finished fifth on the day (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 59 Nibali Steve Cummings gave Dimension Data its fourth stage win of this Tour de France, soloing away from the day's breakaway on stage 7 before the Col d'Aspin and then surviving the climb to take the second Tour stage of his career.

"Of all my victories, I think it's the best one. The Tour is the Tour, it's special. I didn't need to win a stage this year. I had a different condition from last year as I started the Tour riding for Mark [Cavendish] who is such a winner and an inspiration. It's brilliant, it's fantastic," Cummings said.

Daryl Impey (Orica-BikeExchange) out-sprinted Daniel Navarro (Cofidis) for second on the stage, while Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) kept his race lead by going into the day's breakaway and coming in three minutes behind Cummings, well ahead of the chasing peloton that was waylaid by a collapsed 1km to go banner.

Cummings was part of a 29-rider breakaway that went clear after a hectic start to the 167.5km stage from L'Isle-Jourdain to Lac de Payolle, one that started flat but kicked up into the Pyrenees, tackling the category 4 Cote de Capvern and the category 1 Col d'Aspin just 7km before the finish. Also in the group was race leader Greg Van Avermaet (BMC Racing), who took the initiative to protect his team from having to work after an attack-filled opening to the stage.

"It was a bit strange because they kept on attacking, and some big breaks were going off. My team was getting tired in the end, so I just wanted to take the pressure off my team and go by myself," Van Avermaet said. I think it was a smart decision to do this. They didn't have to work today and they still have the same at the end of the day. It was a pretty good day for BMC."

Cummings was also a man to take the initiative, forging clear on his own just before the intermediate sprint with 25.6km to go, then steadily building up an advantage over a chasing group containing Giro d'Italia winner Vincenzo Nibali (Astana), Navarro and Impey.

"I wasn't confident in that group with [Vincenzo] Nibali and [Dani] Navarro. The idea was that Navarro will cook himself before the climb, so I put pressure on Astana to chase behind. I felt if I can get in front with a smaller number of riders, I'd have more chances of winning. I cooked myself actually. I think I was riding on the flat quite a lot," Cummings said.

By the time he made it over the Aspin, Cummings enjoyed a minute's lead on the chasing trio, and was able to take the descent smoothly and cruise in for the stage win.

"The climb was 5 or 6 percent and that’s good for my characteristics. And when you’re on the limit and in a chase you never trust anyone except your own teammates," Cummings said. "So I just carried on, as you do.”

There were few fireworks in the chasing peloton of race favourites, as Chris Froome (Sky), Tejay van Garderen (BMC), Fabio Aru (Astana) and Nairo Quintana (Movistar) allowed the lower-ranked contenders to have their go.

The only one to suffer was Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) who was distanced on the Col d'Aspin and lost almost three minutes to the Froome group.

Van Avermaet continues in the race lead with 6:42 on Froome and the bulk of the rest of the favourites with two major mountain stages to come.

"I wasn't expecting a winning time today, I'm pretty happy with this. It was a smart decision to go in the break. At the end of the day I got what I wanted, I got an extra day in yellow. I will enjoy tomorrow, but I think it will be my last day tomorrow."

Yates on the attack

The white jersey changed hands at the end of the day, moving onto the shoulders of Adam Yates (Orica-BikeExchange), who also moved into second overall ahead of the overnight best young rider Julian Alaphilippe (Etixx-Quickstep), although the Frenchman accepted the white jersey during the stage podium ceremony.

Yates attacked over the Col d'Aspin and opened up a gap of seven seconds on the chasing peloton containing Alaphilippe, but between the time the leaders came through and Yates approached 1km to go, the inflatable red banner signifying the 1km mark had deflated, causing Yates to crash.

A protest from Orica reinstated Yates' gap at that moment, putting him second overall and top of the best young rider classification.

Tour de France stage 7 highlights video

How it unfolded

The riders complaining of the lackadaisical pace on the first of trio of 200km stages on Monday might have found themselves longing for those lazy days about mid-way through the frenetic first hour of Friday's 167.5km stage.

In previous days, the first attacks were met by little resistance, and the day's escape went pretty much from kilometre zero, but the fight to make the day's move was joined by first the green jersey contenders and then the maillot jaune himself.

With the day's intermediate sprint at the foot of the Col d'Aspin, 137km into the stage, four-time green jersey winner Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) went into the early move in an attempt to distance current points classification and triple stage winner Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data). But the Manxman was having none of it, and followed the world champion into the first nine-man escape of the day.

The pair were joined by a group or riders who would have been a perfect combination for the stage - climbers Gorka Izagirre (Movistar), Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana), Jarlinson Pantano (IAM Cycling) and Chris Anker Sørensen (Fortuneo-Vital Concept) with roulers Ramunas Navardauskas (Cannondale-Drapac), Jérémy Roy (FDJ), Cesare Benedetti (Bora-Argon 18), Rui Costa (Lampre-Merida), Nicolas Edet and Geoffrey Soupe (Cofidis).

But the presence of the sprint titans threatened the position of Marcel Kittel in the green jersey competition, and Etixx-Quickstep chased it back just 43km into the stage. Roy, Benedetti and Navardauskas tried to stay clear, and were briefly joined by Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data) but they could not prevent a regrouping.

In his swan song Tour de France, Fabian Cancellara (Trek-Segafredo) helped spark the next move, making an all-new nine-man move with Alexis Vuillermoz (AG2R-La Mondiale), Paul Martens (LottoNL-Jumbo), Oliver Naesen (IAM Cycling), Sebastian Langeveld (Cannondale-Drapac), Kristijan Durasek (Lampre-Merida), Jurgen Roelandts (Lotto-Soudal) and Pierre-Luc Périchon (Fortuneo-Vital Concept).

The maillot jaune himself, Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) was part of a group that bridged across to the new leading group that swelled to 29 riders and included Vincenzo Nibali (Astana), who had already scuttled his GC chances and was 14:06 down on Van Avermaet.

Only Tinkoff were absent from the group that also included Jan Bakelants (AG2R-La Mondiale), Borut Bozic, Luis Mate and Daniel Navarro (Cofidis), Simon Geschke (Giant-Alpecin), Daryl Impey (Orica-Bike Exchange), Tony Martin (Etixx-QuickStep), Tsgabu Grmay (Lampre-Merida), Sylvain Chavanel and Antoine Duchesne (Direct Energie), Jasper Stuyven (Trek-Segafredo), Alexey Lutsenko (Astana), Steve Cummings (Dimension Data), Cesare Benedetti, Paul Voss (Bora-Argon 18), Angel Vicioso (Katusha), Alex Howes and Matti Breschel (Cannondale-Drapac), with Vasil Kiryienka (Sky) and Gorka Izagirre (Movistar) patrolling the move for their team leaders.

As the gap to the lead group went over five minutes, Sky set a frantic pace and were joined by Movistar as the breakaway headed up the first climb, the Cote de Capvern, a category 4 climb that presaged the agony to follow on the Col d'Aspin, which crested only 7km before the finish.

Nibali jumped clear to take the mountain points atop the Capvern, but was quickly brought back by Tony Martin (Etixx-Quickstep), and the breakaway seemed poised to ride intact across the 25km of flat roads leading to the base of the Aspin.

Duchesne and Breschel decided otherwise, and forged clear with 42.5km to go. They were joined by Navarro and set a furious pace as the maillot jaune, indifferent, enjoyed a sandwich. However, when Cummings, Nibali and Langeveld attempted to bridge across, Van Avermaet took notice and jumped onto the speeding train. Cummings made it across solo to the move with 35.5km to go, while Van Avermaet settled into a group with Impey, Martens, Lutsenko, Howes, Perichon who were soon joined by Nibali and Langeveld, making an eight-man chase group.

Cummings, no threat to Van Avermaet's yellow jersey at more than 42 minutes down, sensed the approach of the maillot jaune group and attacked ahead of the intermediate sprint, taking the points with 25.6km to go, while Navarro relented in his chase and settled back into the now ten-rider strong chase group.

As the Col d'Aspin began to bite, only Nibali, Navarro, Impey, Howes and Van Avermaet were left, but the latter two would soon be dropped with 15km to go.

Behind, in the peloton, FDJ set the pace until Thibaut Pinot began to suffer on the Aspin, being distanced from the main bunch before attacks had even begun. AG2R's Domenico Pozzovivo stuck a knife into the Frenchman for Pinot's rival Romain Bardet with a dig off the front.

Navarro attacked and dropped Nibali and Impey, as Cummings crested the Col d'Aspin with a minute's lead on the chasers. The peloton behind picked off the remainder of the day's breakaway but not Van Avermaet, who stayed clear at the crest by two minutes.

The peloton were delayed by a collapse of the 1km to go inflatable, allowing Van Avermaet to finish with no panic, 3:05 behind the stage winner to keep his race lead.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 3:48:09 2 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-BikeExchange 0:01:04 3 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 4 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:01:58 5 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:02:57 6 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:03:37 7 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 8 Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky 9 Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team 10 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 11 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 12 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team 13 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 14 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 15 Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step 16 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 17 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac 18 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 19 Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling 20 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 21 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:03:55 22 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:03:37 23 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida 24 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 25 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 26 Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 0:04:00 27 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:04:02 28 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 0:04:09 29 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:37 30 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 31 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 32 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 33 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team 34 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ 35 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 36 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:04:02 37 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 38 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling 0:04:00 39 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team Katusha 0:03:37 40 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 41 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 0:04:09 42 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:29 43 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Direct Energie 0:04:27 44 Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 0:04:29 45 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:04:17 46 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:04:34 47 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:04:47 48 Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:04:54 49 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 50 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 0:05:03 51 Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:05:05 52 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky 0:04:58 53 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team 54 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:03 55 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 0:05:25 56 Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:05:48 57 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie 58 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff Team 0:05:30 59 Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ 0:06:41 60 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida 61 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 0:06:23 62 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 0:06:41 63 Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:05:48 64 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:06:41 65 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 66 Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 67 Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 68 Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie 0:08:53 69 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:07:35 70 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 71 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:07:39 72 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:07:10 73 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange 0:03:30 74 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-BikeExchange 0:06:41 75 Matti Breschel (Den) Cannondale-Drapac 0:08:53 76 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie 0:06:41 77 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:08:53 78 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 79 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:08:59 80 Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:09:07 81 Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha 0:09:17 82 Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha 83 Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling 0:10:29 84 Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling 0:11:15 85 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 86 Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18 87 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida 88 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida 0:12:49 89 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 90 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida 91 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 92 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:13:21 93 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 94 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 95 Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team 96 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 97 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 98 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data 99 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 100 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 101 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 102 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:13:48 103 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie 0:13:21 104 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie 105 Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team 106 Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 107 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 108 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 109 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ 110 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida 111 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 112 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 0:14:42 113 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 114 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida 115 Borut Bozic (Slo) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:14:59 116 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:17:25 117 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 118 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 119 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 120 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 121 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 122 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18 123 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 124 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 125 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha 126 Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 127 Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 128 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 129 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 130 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 131 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 132 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 133 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 134 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Drapac 135 Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida 136 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 137 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18 138 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie 139 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data 140 Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling 141 Vegard Breen (Nor) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 142 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 143 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 144 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ 145 Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 146 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 147 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 148 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 149 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 150 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-BikeExchange 151 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team 152 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Drapac 153 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange 154 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 155 Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 156 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 157 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 158 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 159 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 160 Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie 161 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 162 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ 163 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 164 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 165 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida 166 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 167 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 168 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 169 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 170 Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie 171 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal 172 Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling 173 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 174 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data 0:20:09 174 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data 176 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal 177 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 178 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal 179 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 180 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:19:28 181 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 0:20:09 182 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 183 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 184 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team 185 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team 186 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step 187 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18 188 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 189 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 190 Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 191 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 192 Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 18 193 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff Team 194 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:20:21 195 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 196 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:23:18 197 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 198 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Katusha 0:24:35

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 30 pts 2 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-BikeExchange 25 3 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 22 4 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 19 5 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 17 6 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 15 7 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 13 8 Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky 11 9 Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team 9 10 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 7 11 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 6 12 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team 5 13 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 4 14 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 3 15 Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step 2

Intermediate sprint - Sarrancolin, km. 137 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 20 pts 2 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 17 3 Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 15 4 Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 13 5 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 11 6 Matti Breschel (Den) Cannondale-Drapac 10 7 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 9 8 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie 8 9 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 7 10 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 6 11 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 5 12 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-BikeExchange 4 13 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 3 14 Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 2 15 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1

Mountain 1 - Côte de Capvern (Cat. 4) km. 117 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1

Mountain 2 - Col d'Aspin (Cat. 1), km. 155.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 10 pts 2 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 8 3 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-BikeExchange 6 4 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 4 5 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 2 6 Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team 1

Combativity Rider Name (Country) Team Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 3:51:46 2 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:00:18 3 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 4 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida 5 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:00:25 6 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 7 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 0:01:26 8 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida 0:03:04 9 Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 11 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie 0:03:04 12 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida 0:07:38 13 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida 0:09:12 14 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 15 Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team 0:09:44 16 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data 17 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 18 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie 19 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 20 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 0:13:48 21 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 22 Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling 23 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 24 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 25 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 26 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:15:51 27 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 0:16:32 28 Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 29 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:19:41

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Astana Pro Team 11:33:39 2 BMC Racing Team 0:00:59 3 Team Sky 0:01:39 4 Movistar Team 5 Orica-BikeExchange 0:02:03 6 IAM Cycling 0:02:27 7 AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:31 8 Trek-Segafredo 0:02:34 9 Team Katusha 0:02:36 10 Tinkoff Team 0:03:00 11 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:03:04 12 Etixx - Quick-Step 0:03:50 13 Cannondale-Drapac 0:03:59 14 Bora-Argon 18 0:04:40 15 Team Giant-Alpecin 0:06:00 16 Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:07:19 17 Direct Energie 0:07:44 18 FDJ 0:07:47 19 Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:07:49 20 Dimension Data 0:10:32 21 Lampre - Merida 0:12:21 22 Lotto Soudal 0:32:49

General classification after stage 7 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 34:09:44 2 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange 0:05:50 3 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:05:51 4 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 0:05:53 5 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 0:05:54 6 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 0:05:57 7 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 8 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 9 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac 10 Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step 11 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 12 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 13 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 14 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 15 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 16 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 17 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team Katusha 0:06:06 18 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team 0:06:08 19 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida 20 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ 21 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 0:06:37 22 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:07:13 23 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team 0:07:18 24 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:07:42 25 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 0:08:41 26 Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 0:08:52 27 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 0:09:12 28 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:09:42 29 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:09:49 30 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 0:09:56 31 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 32 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:10:34 33 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Direct Energie 0:10:38 34 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:10:44 35 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:10:52 36 Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling 0:11:31 37 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:12:15 38 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 0:12:51 39 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:13:07 40 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:13:09 41 Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 0:13:20 42 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling 0:14:25 43 Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ 0:14:47 44 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:15:27 45 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky 0:16:54 46 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:17:20 47 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-BikeExchange 0:17:30 48 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:17:46 49 Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 0:17:56 50 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:18:33 51 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff Team 0:18:49 52 Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:18:50 53 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:18:59 54 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 0:19:13 55 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:19:20 56 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:19:28 57 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:19:46 58 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:19:48 59 Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha 0:20:50 60 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 0:20:55 61 Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:21:23 62 Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:23:14 63 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 0:23:28 64 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:25:22 65 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team 0:26:18 66 Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:27:27 67 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18 0:28:00 68 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:28:06 69 Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida 0:28:23 70 Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie 0:28:36 71 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:28:44 72 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie 0:28:46 73 Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team 0:28:56 74 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:29:09 75 Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky 0:29:41 76 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 0:30:08 77 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:30:44 78 Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:31:04 79 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:31:05 80 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida 0:31:21 81 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 0:32:34 82 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 0:32:46 83 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida 0:33:03 84 Matti Breschel (Den) Cannondale-Drapac 0:34:08 85 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 0:34:19 86 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 87 Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:34:37 88 Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling 0:35:03 89 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida 0:35:26 90 Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:35:38 91 Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:35:47 92 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:36:34 93 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 94 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:37:02 95 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:37:09 96 Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling 0:38:45 97 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie 0:39:07 98 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ 0:39:32 99 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 0:39:41 100 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 0:39:52 101 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:39:53 102 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie 0:40:01 103 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:40:29 104 Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18 0:40:37 105 Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team 0:40:41 106 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 107 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 0:40:42 108 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team 0:40:45 109 Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team 0:40:50 110 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 0:41:10 111 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-BikeExchange 112 Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling 0:41:14 113 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 114 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 0:41:16 115 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 0:41:21 116 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:41:27 117 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida 0:41:30 118 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:41:37 119 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 0:42:32 120 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 121 Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 0:42:44 122 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ 123 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 0:43:25 124 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida 0:43:31 125 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 0:43:41 126 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 0:43:43 127 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:43:55 128 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step 129 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Drapac 130 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:43:59 131 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-BikeExchange 0:44:11 132 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:44:19 133 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:44:33 134 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 0:45:30 135 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:45:39 136 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:46:17 137 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie 0:46:37 138 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:46:39 139 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 0:47:07 140 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 141 Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha 0:47:33 142 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 0:47:54 143 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 0:47:57 144 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:48:04 145 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 146 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 0:48:12 147 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Drapac 0:48:16 148 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team 0:48:41 149 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha 0:48:44 150 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal 0:48:59 151 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie 0:49:03 152 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:49:39 153 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data 0:49:40 154 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:49:43 155 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:49:56 156 Vegard Breen (Nor) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:50:00 157 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:50:01 158 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:50:03 159 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:50:12 160 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:50:41 161 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 162 Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie 0:50:43 163 Borut Bozic (Slo) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:51:06 164 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:51:16 165 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 166 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:51:19 167 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:51:23 168 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida 169 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 0:51:32 170 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 0:51:56 171 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:51:59 172 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team 0:52:11 173 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:52:18 174 Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:52:39 175 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:52:51 176 Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:53:35 177 Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie 0:54:00 178 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data 0:54:23 179 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 0:54:45 180 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:55:04 181 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18 0:55:10 182 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:55:18 183 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:55:40 184 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ 0:56:02 185 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange 0:56:21 186 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data 0:56:22 187 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:57:06 188 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff Team 0:57:16 189 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:57:19 190 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:57:35 191 Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:59:08 192 Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling 1:00:10 193 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data 1:00:13 194 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 1:00:29 195 Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 18 1:01:04 196 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 1:15:48 197 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18 1:19:43 198 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Katusha 1:38:25

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 204 pts 2 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 182 3 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team 175 4 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie 112 5 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 90 6 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 89 7 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 74 8 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 64 9 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 57 10 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 53 11 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 50 12 Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 48 13 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 48 14 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 40 15 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 39 16 Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18 37 17 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 37 18 Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step 37 19 Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling 34 20 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team 32 21 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-BikeExchange 29 22 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 28 23 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 27 24 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 25 25 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 22 26 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 22 27 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18 22 28 Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 21 29 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 20 30 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18 20 31 Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling 20 32 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 20 33 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step 20 34 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 18 35 Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling 17 36 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida 17 37 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 17 38 Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 17 39 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie 17 40 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange 15 41 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 15 42 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 15 43 Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 15 44 Vegard Breen (Nor) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 15 45 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 14 46 Matti Breschel (Den) Cannondale-Drapac 13 47 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 13 48 Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 13 49 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 13 50 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 13 51 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 13 52 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 13 53 Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 13 54 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 12 55 Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team 12 56 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 12 57 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac 11 58 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 11 59 Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky 11 60 Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie 11 61 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 9 62 Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 9 63 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida 8 64 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 8 65 Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 8 66 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie 8 67 Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 18 7 68 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 7 69 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 7 70 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal 7 71 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 6 72 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal 6 73 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team 5 74 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 5 75 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 5 76 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 77 Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 4 78 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data 4 79 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ 3 80 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 3 81 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 3 82 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Katusha 3 83 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha 2 84 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 2 85 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 2 86 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data 2 87 Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 2 88 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 1 89 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1 90 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 1 91 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 1 92 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 13 pts 2 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 13 3 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 10 4 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 8 5 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-BikeExchange 6 6 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 5 7 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 5 8 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 5 9 Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18 4 10 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida 3 11 Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 2 12 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team 2 13 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 1 14 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 1 15 Vegard Breen (Nor) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 1 16 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team 1 17 Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange 34:15:34 2 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:01 3 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:00:07 4 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 5 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida 0:00:18 6 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:03:52 7 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:03:59 8 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 0:07:01 9 Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 0:12:06 10 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida 0:25:31 11 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida 0:27:13 12 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida 0:29:36 13 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:30:44 14 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie 0:33:17 15 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie 0:34:11 16 Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team 0:35:00 17 Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling 0:35:24 18 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:35:37 19 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 0:42:22 20 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:43:49 21 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:45:26 22 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:45:29 23 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:45:33 24 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 0:45:42 25 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:46:09 26 Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:46:49 27 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data 0:50:32 28 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:51:16 29 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 0:54:39