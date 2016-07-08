Tour de France: Cummings solos to victory over Col d'Aspin
Van Avermaet goes into breakaway to protect yellow jersey
Stage 7: L'Isle-Jourdain - Lac de Payolle
Steve Cummings gave Dimension Data its fourth stage win of this Tour de France, soloing away from the day's breakaway on stage 7 before the Col d'Aspin and then surviving the climb to take the second Tour stage of his career.
"Of all my victories, I think it's the best one. The Tour is the Tour, it's special. I didn't need to win a stage this year. I had a different condition from last year as I started the Tour riding for Mark [Cavendish] who is such a winner and an inspiration. It's brilliant, it's fantastic," Cummings said.
Daryl Impey (Orica-BikeExchange) out-sprinted Daniel Navarro (Cofidis) for second on the stage, while Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) kept his race lead by going into the day's breakaway and coming in three minutes behind Cummings, well ahead of the chasing peloton that was waylaid by a collapsed 1km to go banner.
Cummings was part of a 29-rider breakaway that went clear after a hectic start to the 167.5km stage from L'Isle-Jourdain to Lac de Payolle, one that started flat but kicked up into the Pyrenees, tackling the category 4 Cote de Capvern and the category 1 Col d'Aspin just 7km before the finish. Also in the group was race leader Greg Van Avermaet (BMC Racing), who took the initiative to protect his team from having to work after an attack-filled opening to the stage.
"It was a bit strange because they kept on attacking, and some big breaks were going off. My team was getting tired in the end, so I just wanted to take the pressure off my team and go by myself," Van Avermaet said. I think it was a smart decision to do this. They didn't have to work today and they still have the same at the end of the day. It was a pretty good day for BMC."
Cummings was also a man to take the initiative, forging clear on his own just before the intermediate sprint with 25.6km to go, then steadily building up an advantage over a chasing group containing Giro d'Italia winner Vincenzo Nibali (Astana), Navarro and Impey.
"I wasn't confident in that group with [Vincenzo] Nibali and [Dani] Navarro. The idea was that Navarro will cook himself before the climb, so I put pressure on Astana to chase behind. I felt if I can get in front with a smaller number of riders, I'd have more chances of winning. I cooked myself actually. I think I was riding on the flat quite a lot," Cummings said.
By the time he made it over the Aspin, Cummings enjoyed a minute's lead on the chasing trio, and was able to take the descent smoothly and cruise in for the stage win.
"The climb was 5 or 6 percent and that’s good for my characteristics. And when you’re on the limit and in a chase you never trust anyone except your own teammates," Cummings said. "So I just carried on, as you do.”
There were few fireworks in the chasing peloton of race favourites, as Chris Froome (Sky), Tejay van Garderen (BMC), Fabio Aru (Astana) and Nairo Quintana (Movistar) allowed the lower-ranked contenders to have their go.
The only one to suffer was Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) who was distanced on the Col d'Aspin and lost almost three minutes to the Froome group.
Van Avermaet continues in the race lead with 6:42 on Froome and the bulk of the rest of the favourites with two major mountain stages to come.
"I wasn't expecting a winning time today, I'm pretty happy with this. It was a smart decision to go in the break. At the end of the day I got what I wanted, I got an extra day in yellow. I will enjoy tomorrow, but I think it will be my last day tomorrow."
Yates on the attack
The white jersey changed hands at the end of the day, moving onto the shoulders of Adam Yates (Orica-BikeExchange), who also moved into second overall ahead of the overnight best young rider Julian Alaphilippe (Etixx-Quickstep), although the Frenchman accepted the white jersey during the stage podium ceremony.
Yates attacked over the Col d'Aspin and opened up a gap of seven seconds on the chasing peloton containing Alaphilippe, but between the time the leaders came through and Yates approached 1km to go, the inflatable red banner signifying the 1km mark had deflated, causing Yates to crash.
A protest from Orica reinstated Yates' gap at that moment, putting him second overall and top of the best young rider classification.
How it unfolded
The riders complaining of the lackadaisical pace on the first of trio of 200km stages on Monday might have found themselves longing for those lazy days about mid-way through the frenetic first hour of Friday's 167.5km stage.
In previous days, the first attacks were met by little resistance, and the day's escape went pretty much from kilometre zero, but the fight to make the day's move was joined by first the green jersey contenders and then the maillot jaune himself.
With the day's intermediate sprint at the foot of the Col d'Aspin, 137km into the stage, four-time green jersey winner Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) went into the early move in an attempt to distance current points classification and triple stage winner Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data). But the Manxman was having none of it, and followed the world champion into the first nine-man escape of the day.
The pair were joined by a group or riders who would have been a perfect combination for the stage - climbers Gorka Izagirre (Movistar), Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana), Jarlinson Pantano (IAM Cycling) and Chris Anker Sørensen (Fortuneo-Vital Concept) with roulers Ramunas Navardauskas (Cannondale-Drapac), Jérémy Roy (FDJ), Cesare Benedetti (Bora-Argon 18), Rui Costa (Lampre-Merida), Nicolas Edet and Geoffrey Soupe (Cofidis).
But the presence of the sprint titans threatened the position of Marcel Kittel in the green jersey competition, and Etixx-Quickstep chased it back just 43km into the stage. Roy, Benedetti and Navardauskas tried to stay clear, and were briefly joined by Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data) but they could not prevent a regrouping.
In his swan song Tour de France, Fabian Cancellara (Trek-Segafredo) helped spark the next move, making an all-new nine-man move with Alexis Vuillermoz (AG2R-La Mondiale), Paul Martens (LottoNL-Jumbo), Oliver Naesen (IAM Cycling), Sebastian Langeveld (Cannondale-Drapac), Kristijan Durasek (Lampre-Merida), Jurgen Roelandts (Lotto-Soudal) and Pierre-Luc Périchon (Fortuneo-Vital Concept).
The maillot jaune himself, Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) was part of a group that bridged across to the new leading group that swelled to 29 riders and included Vincenzo Nibali (Astana), who had already scuttled his GC chances and was 14:06 down on Van Avermaet.
Only Tinkoff were absent from the group that also included Jan Bakelants (AG2R-La Mondiale), Borut Bozic, Luis Mate and Daniel Navarro (Cofidis), Simon Geschke (Giant-Alpecin), Daryl Impey (Orica-Bike Exchange), Tony Martin (Etixx-QuickStep), Tsgabu Grmay (Lampre-Merida), Sylvain Chavanel and Antoine Duchesne (Direct Energie), Jasper Stuyven (Trek-Segafredo), Alexey Lutsenko (Astana), Steve Cummings (Dimension Data), Cesare Benedetti, Paul Voss (Bora-Argon 18), Angel Vicioso (Katusha), Alex Howes and Matti Breschel (Cannondale-Drapac), with Vasil Kiryienka (Sky) and Gorka Izagirre (Movistar) patrolling the move for their team leaders.
As the gap to the lead group went over five minutes, Sky set a frantic pace and were joined by Movistar as the breakaway headed up the first climb, the Cote de Capvern, a category 4 climb that presaged the agony to follow on the Col d'Aspin, which crested only 7km before the finish.
Nibali jumped clear to take the mountain points atop the Capvern, but was quickly brought back by Tony Martin (Etixx-Quickstep), and the breakaway seemed poised to ride intact across the 25km of flat roads leading to the base of the Aspin.
Duchesne and Breschel decided otherwise, and forged clear with 42.5km to go. They were joined by Navarro and set a furious pace as the maillot jaune, indifferent, enjoyed a sandwich. However, when Cummings, Nibali and Langeveld attempted to bridge across, Van Avermaet took notice and jumped onto the speeding train. Cummings made it across solo to the move with 35.5km to go, while Van Avermaet settled into a group with Impey, Martens, Lutsenko, Howes, Perichon who were soon joined by Nibali and Langeveld, making an eight-man chase group.
Cummings, no threat to Van Avermaet's yellow jersey at more than 42 minutes down, sensed the approach of the maillot jaune group and attacked ahead of the intermediate sprint, taking the points with 25.6km to go, while Navarro relented in his chase and settled back into the now ten-rider strong chase group.
As the Col d'Aspin began to bite, only Nibali, Navarro, Impey, Howes and Van Avermaet were left, but the latter two would soon be dropped with 15km to go.
Behind, in the peloton, FDJ set the pace until Thibaut Pinot began to suffer on the Aspin, being distanced from the main bunch before attacks had even begun. AG2R's Domenico Pozzovivo stuck a knife into the Frenchman for Pinot's rival Romain Bardet with a dig off the front.
Navarro attacked and dropped Nibali and Impey, as Cummings crested the Col d'Aspin with a minute's lead on the chasers. The peloton behind picked off the remainder of the day's breakaway but not Van Avermaet, who stayed clear at the crest by two minutes.
The peloton were delayed by a collapse of the 1km to go inflatable, allowing Van Avermaet to finish with no panic, 3:05 behind the stage winner to keep his race lead.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
|3:48:09
|2
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-BikeExchange
|0:01:04
|3
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|4
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:58
|5
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:57
|6
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:03:37
|7
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|8
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|9
|Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|10
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|11
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|12
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team
|13
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|14
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|15
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step
|16
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|17
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac
|18
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|19
|Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling
|20
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|21
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:03:55
|22
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:03:37
|23
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida
|24
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|25
|Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|26
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|0:04:00
|27
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:04:02
|28
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|0:04:09
|29
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:37
|30
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|31
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|32
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|33
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|34
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ
|35
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|36
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:02
|37
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|38
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling
|0:04:00
|39
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team Katusha
|0:03:37
|40
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|41
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:04:09
|42
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:29
|43
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:04:27
|44
|Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:04:29
|45
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:04:17
|46
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:04:34
|47
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|0:04:47
|48
|Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:04:54
|49
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|50
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|0:05:03
|51
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:05:05
|52
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky
|0:04:58
|53
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|54
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:03
|55
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:05:25
|56
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:05:48
|57
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|58
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff Team
|0:05:30
|59
|Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ
|0:06:41
|60
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|61
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|0:06:23
|62
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|0:06:41
|63
|Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:05:48
|64
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:06:41
|65
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|66
|Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|67
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|68
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:08:53
|69
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:07:35
|70
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|71
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:07:39
|72
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:07:10
|73
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange
|0:03:30
|74
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-BikeExchange
|0:06:41
|75
|Matti Breschel (Den) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:08:53
|76
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie
|0:06:41
|77
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:08:53
|78
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|79
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:08:59
|80
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:09:07
|81
|Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:09:17
|82
|Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha
|83
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|0:10:29
|84
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling
|0:11:15
|85
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|86
|Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18
|87
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida
|88
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|0:12:49
|89
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|90
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida
|91
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|92
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:13:21
|93
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|94
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|95
|Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team
|96
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|97
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|98
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
|99
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|100
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|101
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|102
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:13:48
|103
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:13:21
|104
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie
|105
|Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|106
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|107
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|108
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|109
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|110
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida
|111
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
|112
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:14:42
|113
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|114
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|115
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:14:59
|116
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:17:25
|117
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|118
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|119
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|120
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|121
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|122
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
|123
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|124
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|125
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
|126
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|127
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|128
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|129
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|130
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|131
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|132
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|133
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|134
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Drapac
|135
|Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
|136
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|137
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18
|138
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie
|139
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data
|140
|Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling
|141
|Vegard Breen (Nor) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|142
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|143
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|144
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
|145
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|146
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|147
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|148
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|149
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|150
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-BikeExchange
|151
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|152
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Drapac
|153
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange
|154
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|155
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|156
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|157
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|158
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|159
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|160
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie
|161
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|162
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
|163
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|164
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|165
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|166
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|167
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|168
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|169
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|170
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
|171
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal
|172
|Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling
|173
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|174
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
|0:20:09
|174
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
|176
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|177
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|178
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|179
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|180
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:19:28
|181
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|0:20:09
|182
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|183
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|184
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|185
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|186
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step
|187
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
|188
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|189
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|190
|Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|191
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|192
|Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 18
|193
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|194
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:20:21
|195
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|196
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:23:18
|197
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|198
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Katusha
|0:24:35
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
|30
|pts
|2
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-BikeExchange
|25
|3
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|22
|4
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|19
|5
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|17
|6
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|15
|7
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|13
|8
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|11
|9
|Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|9
|10
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|7
|11
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|6
|12
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team
|5
|13
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|4
|14
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|3
|15
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
|20
|pts
|2
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|17
|3
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|15
|4
|Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|13
|5
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|11
|6
|Matti Breschel (Den) Cannondale-Drapac
|10
|7
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|9
|8
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie
|8
|9
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|7
|10
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|6
|11
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|5
|12
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-BikeExchange
|4
|13
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|14
|Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|2
|15
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
|10
|pts
|2
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|8
|3
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-BikeExchange
|6
|4
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|4
|5
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|2
|6
|Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|3:51:46
|2
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:00:18
|3
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|4
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida
|5
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:00:25
|6
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|7
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|0:01:26
|8
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|0:03:04
|9
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|11
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie
|0:03:04
|12
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida
|0:07:38
|13
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|0:09:12
|14
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|15
|Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team
|0:09:44
|16
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
|17
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|18
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie
|19
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|20
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|0:13:48
|21
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|22
|Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling
|23
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|24
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|25
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|26
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:15:51
|27
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|0:16:32
|28
|Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|29
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:19:41
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Astana Pro Team
|11:33:39
|2
|BMC Racing Team
|0:00:59
|3
|Team Sky
|0:01:39
|4
|Movistar Team
|5
|Orica-BikeExchange
|0:02:03
|6
|IAM Cycling
|0:02:27
|7
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:31
|8
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:02:34
|9
|Team Katusha
|0:02:36
|10
|Tinkoff Team
|0:03:00
|11
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:03:04
|12
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:03:50
|13
|Cannondale-Drapac
|0:03:59
|14
|Bora-Argon 18
|0:04:40
|15
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:06:00
|16
|Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:07:19
|17
|Direct Energie
|0:07:44
|18
|FDJ
|0:07:47
|19
|Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:07:49
|20
|Dimension Data
|0:10:32
|21
|Lampre - Merida
|0:12:21
|22
|Lotto Soudal
|0:32:49
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|34:09:44
|2
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange
|0:05:50
|3
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:05:51
|4
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:05:53
|5
|Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:05:54
|6
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|0:05:57
|7
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|8
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|9
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac
|10
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step
|11
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|12
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|13
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|14
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|15
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|16
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|17
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team Katusha
|0:06:06
|18
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team
|0:06:08
|19
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida
|20
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ
|21
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|0:06:37
|22
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:07:13
|23
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|0:07:18
|24
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:07:42
|25
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|0:08:41
|26
|Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:08:52
|27
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|0:09:12
|28
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:09:42
|29
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:09:49
|30
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|0:09:56
|31
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|32
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|0:10:34
|33
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:10:38
|34
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:10:44
|35
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:10:52
|36
|Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling
|0:11:31
|37
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:12:15
|38
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|0:12:51
|39
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:13:07
|40
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:13:09
|41
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|0:13:20
|42
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling
|0:14:25
|43
|Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ
|0:14:47
|44
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:15:27
|45
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky
|0:16:54
|46
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:17:20
|47
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-BikeExchange
|0:17:30
|48
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:17:46
|49
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:17:56
|50
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:18:33
|51
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff Team
|0:18:49
|52
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:18:50
|53
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:18:59
|54
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:19:13
|55
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:19:20
|56
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:19:28
|57
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:19:46
|58
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:19:48
|59
|Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:20:50
|60
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|0:20:55
|61
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:21:23
|62
|Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:23:14
|63
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|0:23:28
|64
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:25:22
|65
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|0:26:18
|66
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:27:27
|67
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18
|0:28:00
|68
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:28:06
|69
|Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
|0:28:23
|70
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:28:36
|71
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:28:44
|72
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:28:46
|73
|Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:28:56
|74
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:29:09
|75
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|0:29:41
|76
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:30:08
|77
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:30:44
|78
|Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:31:04
|79
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:31:05
|80
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida
|0:31:21
|81
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
|0:32:34
|82
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:32:46
|83
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|0:33:03
|84
|Matti Breschel (Den) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:34:08
|85
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|0:34:19
|86
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|87
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:34:37
|88
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling
|0:35:03
|89
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|0:35:26
|90
|Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:35:38
|91
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:35:47
|92
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|0:36:34
|93
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|94
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:37:02
|95
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:37:09
|96
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|0:38:45
|97
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie
|0:39:07
|98
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|0:39:32
|99
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:39:41
|100
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|0:39:52
|101
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:39:53
|102
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:40:01
|103
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:40:29
|104
|Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18
|0:40:37
|105
|Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:40:41
|106
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
|107
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|0:40:42
|108
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|0:40:45
|109
|Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team
|0:40:50
|110
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|0:41:10
|111
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-BikeExchange
|112
|Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling
|0:41:14
|113
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|114
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|0:41:16
|115
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|0:41:21
|116
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|0:41:27
|117
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida
|0:41:30
|118
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:41:37
|119
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|0:42:32
|120
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|121
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|0:42:44
|122
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
|123
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:43:25
|124
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida
|0:43:31
|125
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:43:41
|126
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|0:43:43
|127
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:43:55
|128
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step
|129
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Drapac
|130
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:43:59
|131
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-BikeExchange
|0:44:11
|132
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:44:19
|133
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:44:33
|134
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|0:45:30
|135
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:45:39
|136
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:46:17
|137
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:46:37
|138
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:46:39
|139
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:47:07
|140
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|141
|Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:47:33
|142
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|0:47:54
|143
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|0:47:57
|144
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:48:04
|145
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|146
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|0:48:12
|147
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:48:16
|148
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|0:48:41
|149
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:48:44
|150
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal
|0:48:59
|151
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:49:03
|152
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:49:39
|153
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:49:40
|154
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:49:43
|155
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:49:56
|156
|Vegard Breen (Nor) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:50:00
|157
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:50:01
|158
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:50:03
|159
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:50:12
|160
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|0:50:41
|161
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|162
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:50:43
|163
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:51:06
|164
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:51:16
|165
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|166
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:51:19
|167
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:51:23
|168
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|169
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:51:32
|170
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|0:51:56
|171
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:51:59
|172
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|0:52:11
|173
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:52:18
|174
|Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:52:39
|175
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:52:51
|176
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:53:35
|177
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:54:00
|178
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:54:23
|179
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|0:54:45
|180
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:55:04
|181
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
|0:55:10
|182
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:55:18
|183
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:55:40
|184
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
|0:56:02
|185
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange
|0:56:21
|186
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:56:22
|187
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:57:06
|188
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|0:57:16
|189
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:57:19
|190
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|0:57:35
|191
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:59:08
|192
|Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling
|1:00:10
|193
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
|1:00:13
|194
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|1:00:29
|195
|Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 18
|1:01:04
|196
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|1:15:48
|197
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
|1:19:43
|198
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Katusha
|1:38:25
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|204
|pts
|2
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|182
|3
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|175
|4
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie
|112
|5
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|90
|6
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|89
|7
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|74
|8
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|64
|9
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|57
|10
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|53
|11
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
|50
|12
|Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|48
|13
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|48
|14
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|40
|15
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|39
|16
|Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18
|37
|17
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|37
|18
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step
|37
|19
|Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling
|34
|20
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|32
|21
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-BikeExchange
|29
|22
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|28
|23
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|27
|24
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|25
|25
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|22
|26
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|22
|27
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18
|22
|28
|Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|21
|29
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|20
|30
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
|20
|31
|Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling
|20
|32
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|20
|33
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step
|20
|34
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|18
|35
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling
|17
|36
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida
|17
|37
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|17
|38
|Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|17
|39
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie
|17
|40
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange
|15
|41
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|15
|42
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|15
|43
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|15
|44
|Vegard Breen (Nor) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|15
|45
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|14
|46
|Matti Breschel (Den) Cannondale-Drapac
|13
|47
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|13
|48
|Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|13
|49
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|13
|50
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|13
|51
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|13
|52
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|13
|53
|Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|13
|54
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|55
|Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|12
|56
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|12
|57
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac
|11
|58
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|11
|59
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|11
|60
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
|11
|61
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|9
|62
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|9
|63
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|8
|64
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|8
|65
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|8
|66
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie
|8
|67
|Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 18
|7
|68
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|7
|69
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|7
|70
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal
|7
|71
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|6
|72
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|6
|73
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team
|5
|74
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|5
|75
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|5
|76
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|77
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|4
|78
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
|4
|79
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ
|3
|80
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|81
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|3
|82
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Katusha
|3
|83
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
|2
|84
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|2
|85
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|86
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
|2
|87
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|2
|88
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|1
|89
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|90
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|91
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|1
|92
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|13
|pts
|2
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|13
|3
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
|10
|4
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|8
|5
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-BikeExchange
|6
|6
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|5
|7
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|5
|8
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|5
|9
|Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18
|4
|10
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida
|3
|11
|Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|2
|12
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|2
|13
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|1
|14
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|1
|15
|Vegard Breen (Nor) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|1
|16
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team
|1
|17
|Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange
|34:15:34
|2
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:01
|3
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:00:07
|4
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|5
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida
|0:00:18
|6
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:03:52
|7
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:03:59
|8
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|0:07:01
|9
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:12:06
|10
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida
|0:25:31
|11
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|0:27:13
|12
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|0:29:36
|13
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|0:30:44
|14
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie
|0:33:17
|15
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:34:11
|16
|Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team
|0:35:00
|17
|Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling
|0:35:24
|18
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|0:35:37
|19
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|0:42:22
|20
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:43:49
|21
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:45:26
|22
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:45:29
|23
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:45:33
|24
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:45:42
|25
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:46:09
|26
|Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:46:49
|27
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:50:32
|28
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:51:16
|29
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|0:54:39
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|BMC Racing Team
|102:43:01
|2
|Team Sky
|0:04:16
|3
|Movistar Team
|0:04:52
|4
|Astana Pro Team
|0:06:18
|5
|Tinkoff Team
|0:06:48
|6
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:09:53
|7
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:14:03
|8
|Team Katusha
|0:14:14
|9
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:15:34
|10
|FDJ
|0:15:43
|11
|IAM Cycling
|0:18:18
|12
|Bora-Argon 18
|0:19:01
|13
|Cannondale-Drapac
|0:22:58
|14
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:26:23
|15
|Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:31:09
|16
|Orica-BikeExchange
|0:31:38
|17
|Lampre - Merida
|0:32:42
|18
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:34:30
|19
|Direct Energie
|0:39:03
|20
|Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:46:15
|21
|Dimension Data
|0:57:25
|22
|Lotto Soudal
|1:19:26
