Tour de France: Cummings solos to victory over Col d'Aspin

Van Avermaet goes into breakaway to protect yellow jersey

Image 1 of 59

Steve Cummings (Dimension Data) wins stage 7 of the Tour de France

Steve Cummings (Dimension Data) wins stage 7 of the Tour de France
Image 2 of 59

Steve Cummings (Dimension Data)

Steve Cummings (Dimension Data)
Image 3 of 59

Vincenzo Nibali as most combative rider today

Vincenzo Nibali as most combative rider today
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 59

Julian Alaphilippe best young rider

Julian Alaphilippe best young rider
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 59

Greg Van Avermaet is the overall leader after stage 7

Greg Van Avermaet is the overall leader after stage 7
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 59

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) on the attack over the final section of the stage 7

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) on the attack over the final section of the stage 7
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 59

Steve Cummings (Dimension Data) on his way to solo victory of stage 7

Steve Cummings (Dimension Data) on his way to solo victory of stage 7
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 59

Steve Cummings (Dimension Data) on his way to solo victory of stage 7

Steve Cummings (Dimension Data) on his way to solo victory of stage 7
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 59

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) finished fifth on the day

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) finished fifth on the day
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 59

Nibali leads the late break on stage 7

Nibali leads the late break on stage 7
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 59

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 59

Chris Froome (Team Sky) finishes 11th, 4:29 behind solo winner Cummings

Chris Froome (Team Sky) finishes 11th, 4:29 behind solo winner Cummings
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 59

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) finished the day in 5th place

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) finished the day in 5th place
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 59

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) on the podium for combative award

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) on the podium for combative award
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 59

Thomas De Gendt in the mountain jersey

Thomas De Gendt in the mountain jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 59

Steve Cummings (Dimension Data) takes the win

Steve Cummings (Dimension Data) takes the win
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 59

Mark Cavendish in the green points jersey

Mark Cavendish in the green points jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 59

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) leads the group

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) leads the group
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 59

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) chases the lead riders

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) chases the lead riders
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Tony Martin (Etixx)

Tony Martin (Etixx)

Tony Martin (Etixx)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 59

Alexis Vuillermoz (AG2R)

Alexis Vuillermoz (AG2R)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 59

Alexis Vuillermoz and Daryl Impey in the breakaway group

Alexis Vuillermoz and Daryl Impey in the breakaway group
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 59

Tony Martin (Etixx) gets a push after a mechanical

Tony Martin (Etixx) gets a push after a mechanical
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 59

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) in yellow on the start line of stage 6

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) in yellow on the start line of stage 6
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 59

Fabian Cancellara (Trek-Segafredo)

Fabian Cancellara (Trek-Segafredo)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 59

Molina pushes Adam Yates over the finish line after being hit by the collapsed 1km to go banner

Molina pushes Adam Yates over the finish line after being hit by the collapsed 1km to go banner
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 59

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 59

Julian Alaphilippe (Etixx) in the while jersey

Julian Alaphilippe (Etixx) in the while jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 59

Daryl Impey (Orica-BikeExchange)

Daryl Impey (Orica-BikeExchange)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 59

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) and Chris Froome (Team Sky)

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) and Chris Froome (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 31 of 59

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) heads to the start of stage 6

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) heads to the start of stage 6
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 32 of 59

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) in yellow

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) in yellow
Image 33 of 59

Steve Cummings (Dimension Data)

Steve Cummings (Dimension Data)
Image 34 of 59

Steve Cummings (Dimension Data)

Steve Cummings (Dimension Data)
Image 35 of 59

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) and Chris Foome (Team Sky) shaking hands after stage 7

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) and Chris Foome (Team Sky) shaking hands after stage 7
Image 36 of 59

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) wears the yellow jersey at the start of stage 6

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) wears the yellow jersey at the start of stage 6
Image 37 of 59

Steve Cummings (Dimensino Data) wins stage 7

Steve Cummings (Dimensino Data) wins stage 7
Image 38 of 59

Steve Cummings (Dimensino Data)

Steve Cummings (Dimensino Data)
Image 39 of 59

Steve Cummings (Dimension Data) on the podium as stage 7 winner

Steve Cummings (Dimension Data) on the podium as stage 7 winner
Image 40 of 59

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) stays in yellow, increases lead

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) stays in yellow, increases lead
Image 41 of 59

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) stays in yellow

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) stays in yellow
Image 42 of 59

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) stays in yellow

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) stays in yellow
Image 43 of 59

Steve Cummings (Dimension Data) wins stage 7 Tour de France

Steve Cummings (Dimension Data) wins stage 7 Tour de France
Image 44 of 59

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) is in the lead group

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) is in the lead group
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 45 of 59

Steve Cummings (Dimension Data) wins stage 7 of the Tour de France

Steve Cummings (Dimension Data) wins stage 7 of the Tour de France
Image 46 of 59

Steve Cummings (Dimension Data)

Steve Cummings (Dimension Data)
Image 47 of 59

Steve Cummings (Dimension Data) wins stage 7 of the Tour de France

Steve Cummings (Dimension Data) wins stage 7 of the Tour de France
Image 48 of 59

Steve Cummings (Dimension Data)

Steve Cummings (Dimension Data)
Image 49 of 59

The jersey holders at the start of stage 7

The jersey holders at the start of stage 7
Image 50 of 59

Fabian Cancellara (Trek-Segafredo) made an early breakaway

Fabian Cancellara (Trek-Segafredo) made an early breakaway
Image 51 of 59

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) went on the attack

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) went on the attack
Image 52 of 59

Fabian Cancellara (Trek-Segafredo)

Fabian Cancellara (Trek-Segafredo)
Image 53 of 59

The maillot jaune of Greg Van Avermaet goes across to the breakaway

The maillot jaune of Greg Van Avermaet goes across to the breakaway
Image 54 of 59

Greg van Avermaet (BMC Racing) defends his race lead by attacking

Greg van Avermaet (BMC Racing) defends his race lead by attacking
Image 55 of 59

Matti Breschel (Cannondale) goes in the attack

Matti Breschel (Cannondale) goes in the attack
Image 56 of 59

The maillot jaune of Greg Van Avermaet goes across to the breakaway

The maillot jaune of Greg Van Avermaet goes across to the breakaway
Image 57 of 59

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) went in the early move but was caught

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) went in the early move but was caught
Image 58 of 59

The first breakaway with Sagan was reeled in

The first breakaway with Sagan was reeled in
Image 59 of 59

Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) tacked onto the early move

Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) tacked onto the early move

Steve Cummings gave Dimension Data its fourth stage win of this Tour de France, soloing away from the day's breakaway on stage 7 before the Col d'Aspin and then surviving the climb to take the second Tour stage of his career.

"Of all my victories, I think it's the best one. The Tour is the Tour, it's special. I didn't need to win a stage this year. I had a different condition from last year as I started the Tour riding for Mark [Cavendish] who is such a winner and an inspiration. It's brilliant, it's fantastic," Cummings said.

Daryl Impey (Orica-BikeExchange) out-sprinted Daniel Navarro (Cofidis) for second on the stage, while Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) kept his race lead by going into the day's breakaway and coming in three minutes behind Cummings, well ahead of the chasing peloton that was waylaid by a collapsed 1km to go banner.

Cummings was part of a 29-rider breakaway that went clear after a hectic start to the 167.5km stage from L'Isle-Jourdain to Lac de Payolle, one that started flat but kicked up into the Pyrenees, tackling the category 4 Cote de Capvern and the category 1 Col d'Aspin just 7km before the finish. Also in the group was race leader Greg Van Avermaet (BMC Racing), who took the initiative to protect his team from having to work after an attack-filled opening to the stage.

"It was a bit strange because they kept on attacking, and some big breaks were going off. My team was getting tired in the end, so I just wanted to take the pressure off my team and go by myself," Van Avermaet said. I think it was a smart decision to do this. They didn't have to work today and they still have the same at the end of the day. It was a pretty good day for BMC."

Cummings was also a man to take the initiative, forging clear on his own just before the intermediate sprint with 25.6km to go, then steadily building up an advantage over a chasing group containing Giro d'Italia winner Vincenzo Nibali (Astana), Navarro and Impey.

"I wasn't confident in that group with [Vincenzo] Nibali and [Dani] Navarro. The idea was that Navarro will cook himself before the climb, so I put pressure on Astana to chase behind. I felt if I can get in front with a smaller number of riders, I'd have more chances of winning. I cooked myself actually. I think I was riding on the flat quite a lot," Cummings said.

By the time he made it over the Aspin, Cummings enjoyed a minute's lead on the chasing trio, and was able to take the descent smoothly and cruise in for the stage win.

"The climb was 5 or 6 percent and that’s good for my characteristics. And when you’re on the limit and in a chase you never trust anyone except your own teammates," Cummings said. "So I just carried on, as you do.”

There were few fireworks in the chasing peloton of race favourites, as Chris Froome (Sky), Tejay van Garderen (BMC), Fabio Aru (Astana) and Nairo Quintana (Movistar) allowed the lower-ranked contenders to have their go.

The only one to suffer was Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) who was distanced on the Col d'Aspin and lost almost three minutes to the Froome group.

Van Avermaet continues in the race lead with 6:42 on Froome and the bulk of the rest of the favourites with two major mountain stages to come.

"I wasn't expecting a winning time today, I'm pretty happy with this. It was a smart decision to go in the break. At the end of the day I got what I wanted, I got an extra day in yellow. I will enjoy tomorrow, but I think it will be my last day tomorrow."

Yates on the attack

The white jersey changed hands at the end of the day, moving onto the shoulders of Adam Yates (Orica-BikeExchange), who also moved into second overall ahead of the overnight best young rider Julian Alaphilippe (Etixx-Quickstep), although the Frenchman accepted the white jersey during the stage podium ceremony.

Yates attacked over the Col d'Aspin and opened up a gap of seven seconds on the chasing peloton containing Alaphilippe, but between the time the leaders came through and Yates approached 1km to go, the inflatable red banner signifying the 1km mark had deflated, causing Yates to crash.

A protest from Orica reinstated Yates' gap at that moment, putting him second overall and top of the best young rider classification.

Tour de France stage 7 highlights video

How it unfolded

The riders complaining of the lackadaisical pace on the first of trio of 200km stages on Monday might have found themselves longing for those lazy days about mid-way through the frenetic first hour of Friday's 167.5km stage.

In previous days, the first attacks were met by little resistance, and the day's escape went pretty much from kilometre zero, but the fight to make the day's move was joined by first the green jersey contenders and then the maillot jaune himself.

With the day's intermediate sprint at the foot of the Col d'Aspin, 137km into the stage, four-time green jersey winner Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) went into the early move in an attempt to distance current points classification and triple stage winner Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data). But the Manxman was having none of it, and followed the world champion into the first nine-man escape of the day.

The pair were joined by a group or riders who would have been a perfect combination for the stage - climbers Gorka Izagirre (Movistar), Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana), Jarlinson Pantano (IAM Cycling) and Chris Anker Sørensen (Fortuneo-Vital Concept) with roulers Ramunas Navardauskas (Cannondale-Drapac), Jérémy Roy (FDJ), Cesare Benedetti (Bora-Argon 18), Rui Costa (Lampre-Merida), Nicolas Edet and Geoffrey Soupe (Cofidis).

But the presence of the sprint titans threatened the position of Marcel Kittel in the green jersey competition, and Etixx-Quickstep chased it back just 43km into the stage. Roy, Benedetti and Navardauskas tried to stay clear, and were briefly joined by Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data) but they could not prevent a regrouping.

In his swan song Tour de France, Fabian Cancellara (Trek-Segafredo) helped spark the next move, making an all-new nine-man move with Alexis Vuillermoz (AG2R-La Mondiale), Paul Martens (LottoNL-Jumbo), Oliver Naesen (IAM Cycling), Sebastian Langeveld (Cannondale-Drapac), Kristijan Durasek (Lampre-Merida), Jurgen Roelandts (Lotto-Soudal) and Pierre-Luc Périchon (Fortuneo-Vital Concept).

The maillot jaune himself, Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) was part of a group that bridged across to the new leading group that swelled to 29 riders and included Vincenzo Nibali (Astana), who had already scuttled his GC chances and was 14:06 down on Van Avermaet.

Only Tinkoff were absent from the group that also included Jan Bakelants (AG2R-La Mondiale), Borut Bozic, Luis Mate and Daniel Navarro (Cofidis), Simon Geschke (Giant-Alpecin), Daryl Impey (Orica-Bike Exchange), Tony Martin (Etixx-QuickStep), Tsgabu Grmay (Lampre-Merida), Sylvain Chavanel and Antoine Duchesne (Direct Energie), Jasper Stuyven (Trek-Segafredo), Alexey Lutsenko (Astana), Steve Cummings (Dimension Data), Cesare Benedetti, Paul Voss (Bora-Argon 18), Angel Vicioso (Katusha), Alex Howes and Matti Breschel (Cannondale-Drapac), with Vasil Kiryienka (Sky) and Gorka Izagirre (Movistar) patrolling the move for their team leaders.

As the gap to the lead group went over five minutes, Sky set a frantic pace and were joined by Movistar as the breakaway headed up the first climb, the Cote de Capvern, a category 4 climb that presaged the agony to follow on the Col d'Aspin, which crested only 7km before the finish.

Nibali jumped clear to take the mountain points atop the Capvern, but was quickly brought back by Tony Martin (Etixx-Quickstep), and the breakaway seemed poised to ride intact across the 25km of flat roads leading to the base of the Aspin.

Duchesne and Breschel decided otherwise, and forged clear with 42.5km to go. They were joined by Navarro and set a furious pace as the maillot jaune, indifferent, enjoyed a sandwich. However, when Cummings, Nibali and Langeveld attempted to bridge across, Van Avermaet took notice and jumped onto the speeding train. Cummings made it across solo to the move with 35.5km to go, while Van Avermaet settled into a group with Impey, Martens, Lutsenko, Howes, Perichon who were soon joined by Nibali and Langeveld, making an eight-man chase group.

Cummings, no threat to Van Avermaet's yellow jersey at more than 42 minutes down, sensed the approach of the maillot jaune group and attacked ahead of the intermediate sprint, taking the points with 25.6km to go, while Navarro relented in his chase and settled back into the now ten-rider strong chase group.

As the Col d'Aspin began to bite, only Nibali, Navarro, Impey, Howes and Van Avermaet were left, but the latter two would soon be dropped with 15km to go.

Behind, in the peloton, FDJ set the pace until Thibaut Pinot began to suffer on the Aspin, being distanced from the main bunch before attacks had even begun. AG2R's Domenico Pozzovivo stuck a knife into the Frenchman for Pinot's rival Romain Bardet with a dig off the front.

Navarro attacked and dropped Nibali and Impey, as Cummings crested the Col d'Aspin with a minute's lead on the chasers. The peloton behind picked off the remainder of the day's breakaway but not Van Avermaet, who stayed clear at the crest by two minutes.

The peloton were delayed by a collapse of the 1km to go inflatable, allowing Van Avermaet to finish with no panic, 3:05 behind the stage winner to keep his race lead.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data3:48:09
2Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-BikeExchange0:01:04
3Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
4Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:01:58
5Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:02:57
6Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:03:37
7Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
8Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
9Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team
10Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
11Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
12Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team
13Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
14Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
15Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step
16Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
17Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac
18Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
19Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling
20Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
21Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:03:55
22Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:03:37
23Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida
24Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
25Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
26Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek-Segafredo0:04:00
27Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:04:02
28Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo0:04:09
29Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:37
30Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
31Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
32Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
33Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team
34Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ
35Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
36Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:04:02
37Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
38Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling0:04:00
39Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team Katusha0:03:37
40Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
41Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac0:04:09
42Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:29
43Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Direct Energie0:04:27
44Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team0:04:29
45George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:04:17
46Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha0:04:34
47Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team0:04:47
48Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:04:54
49Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
50Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 180:05:03
51Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:05:05
52Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky0:04:58
53Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team
54Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:05:03
55Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac0:05:25
56Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:05:48
57Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
58Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff Team0:05:30
59Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ0:06:41
60Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida
61Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data0:06:23
62Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ0:06:41
63Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step0:05:48
64Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:06:41
65Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
66Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
67Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
68Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie0:08:53
69Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin0:07:35
70Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
71Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:07:39
72Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:07:10
73Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange0:03:30
74Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-BikeExchange0:06:41
75Matti Breschel (Den) Cannondale-Drapac0:08:53
76Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie0:06:41
77Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:08:53
78Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
79Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:08:59
80Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:09:07
81Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha0:09:17
82Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha
83Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling0:10:29
84Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling0:11:15
85Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
86Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18
87Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida
88Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida0:12:49
89Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
90Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida
91Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
92Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:13:21
93Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
94Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
95Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team
96Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
97Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
98Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
99Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
100Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
101Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
102Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:13:48
103Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie0:13:21
104Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie
105Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team
106Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
107Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
108Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
109Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
110Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida
111Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
112Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac0:14:42
113Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
114Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida
115Borut Bozic (Slo) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:14:59
116Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:17:25
117Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
118Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
119Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
120Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
121Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
122Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
123Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
124Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
125Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
126Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
127Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
128Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
129Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
130Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
131Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
132Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
133Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
134Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Drapac
135Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
136Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
137Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18
138Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie
139Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data
140Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling
141Vegard Breen (Nor) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
142Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
143Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
144Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
145Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
146Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
147Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
148Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
149Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
150Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-BikeExchange
151Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team
152Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Drapac
153Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange
154Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
155Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
156Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
157Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
158John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
159Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
160Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie
161Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
162William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
163Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
164Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
165Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida
166Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
167Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
168Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
169Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
170Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
171Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal
172Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling
173Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
174Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data0:20:09
174Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
176Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
177Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
178Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
179André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
180Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step0:19:28
181Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange0:20:09
182Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
183Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
184Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team
185Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team
186Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step
187Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
188Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
189Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
190Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
191Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
192Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 18
193Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff Team
194Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:20:21
195Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
196Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:23:18
197Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
198Michael Morkov (Den) Team Katusha0:24:35

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data30pts
2Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-BikeExchange25
3Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits22
4Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team19
5Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team17
6Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits15
7Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky13
8Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky11
9Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team9
10Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team7
11Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky6
12Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team5
13Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team4
14Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step3
15Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step2

Intermediate sprint - Sarrancolin, km. 137
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data20pts
2Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits17
3Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo15
4Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept13
5Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin11
6Matti Breschel (Den) Cannondale-Drapac10
7Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team9
8Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie8
9Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac7
10Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team6
11Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team5
12Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-BikeExchange4
13Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale3
14Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step2
15Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1

Mountain 1 - Côte de Capvern (Cat. 4) km. 117
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team1

Mountain 2 - Col d'Aspin (Cat. 1), km. 155.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data10pts
2Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits8
3Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-BikeExchange6
4Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team4
5Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team2
6Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team1

Combativity
Rider Name (Country) Team
Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step3:51:46
2Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:00:18
3Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
4Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida
5Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:00:25
6Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
7Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 180:01:26
8Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida0:03:04
9Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
11Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie0:03:04
12Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida0:07:38
13Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida0:09:12
14Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
15Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team0:09:44
16Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
17Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
18Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie
19Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
20Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange0:13:48
21Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
22Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling
23Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
24Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
25Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
26Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step0:15:51
27Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha0:16:32
28Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
29Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:19:41

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Astana Pro Team11:33:39
2BMC Racing Team0:00:59
3Team Sky0:01:39
4Movistar Team
5Orica-BikeExchange0:02:03
6IAM Cycling0:02:27
7AG2R La Mondiale0:02:31
8Trek-Segafredo0:02:34
9Team Katusha0:02:36
10Tinkoff Team0:03:00
11Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:03:04
12Etixx - Quick-Step0:03:50
13Cannondale-Drapac0:03:59
14Bora-Argon 180:04:40
15Team Giant-Alpecin0:06:00
16Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:07:19
17Direct Energie0:07:44
18FDJ0:07:47
19Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:07:49
20Dimension Data0:10:32
21Lampre - Merida0:12:21
22Lotto Soudal0:32:49

General classification after stage 7
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team34:09:44
2Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange0:05:50
3Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step0:05:51
4Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team0:05:53
5Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha0:05:54
6Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky0:05:57
7Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
8Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
9Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac
10Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step
11Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
12Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
13Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
14Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
15Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
16Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
17Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team Katusha0:06:06
18Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team0:06:08
19Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida
20Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ
21Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky0:06:37
22Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling0:07:13
23Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team0:07:18
24Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:07:42
25Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky0:08:41
26Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team0:08:52
27Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ0:09:12
28Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:09:42
29Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:09:49
30Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data0:09:56
31Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
32Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team0:10:34
33Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Direct Energie0:10:38
34Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:10:44
35Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:10:52
36Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling0:11:31
37Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:12:15
38Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 180:12:51
39Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:13:07
40Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:13:09
41Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek-Segafredo0:13:20
42Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling0:14:25
43Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ0:14:47
44Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:15:27
45Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky0:16:54
46Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:17:20
47Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-BikeExchange0:17:30
48Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha0:17:46
49Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac0:17:56
50Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:18:33
51Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff Team0:18:49
52Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:18:50
53Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:18:59
54Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac0:19:13
55Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:19:20
56Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:19:28
57Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin0:19:46
58Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:19:48
59Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha0:20:50
60Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team0:20:55
61Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:21:23
62Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step0:23:14
63Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team0:23:28
64Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:25:22
65Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team0:26:18
66Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:27:27
67Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 180:28:00
68Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling0:28:06
69Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida0:28:23
70Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie0:28:36
71Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:28:44
72Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie0:28:46
73Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team0:28:56
74Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:29:09
75Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky0:29:41
76Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:30:08
77Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:30:44
78Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:31:04
79George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:31:05
80Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida0:31:21
81Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ0:32:34
82Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac0:32:46
83Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida0:33:03
84Matti Breschel (Den) Cannondale-Drapac0:34:08
85Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ0:34:19
86Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
87Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:34:37
88Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling0:35:03
89Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida0:35:26
90Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:35:38
91Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:35:47
92Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo0:36:34
93Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
94Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:37:02
95Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:37:09
96Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling0:38:45
97Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie0:39:07
98Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ0:39:32
99Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data0:39:41
100Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange0:39:52
101Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:39:53
102Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie0:40:01
103Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:40:29
104Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 180:40:37
105Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team0:40:41
106Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
107Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo0:40:42
108Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team0:40:45
109Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team0:40:50
110Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ0:41:10
111Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-BikeExchange
112Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling0:41:14
113Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
114Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo0:41:16
115Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal0:41:21
116Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo0:41:27
117Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida0:41:30
118Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling0:41:37
119Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange0:42:32
120Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
121Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo0:42:44
122William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
123Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac0:43:25
124Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida0:43:31
125Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team0:43:41
126Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange0:43:43
127Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:43:55
128Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step
129Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Drapac
130Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:43:59
131Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-BikeExchange0:44:11
132Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:44:19
133Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:44:33
134Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky0:45:30
135Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:45:39
136Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step0:46:17
137Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie0:46:37
138John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:46:39
139Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data0:47:07
140Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
141Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha0:47:33
142Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha0:47:54
143Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal0:47:57
144Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:48:04
145Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
146Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange0:48:12
147Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Drapac0:48:16
148Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team0:48:41
149Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha0:48:44
150Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal0:48:59
151Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie0:49:03
152Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:49:39
153Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data0:49:40
154Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:49:43
155Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:49:56
156Vegard Breen (Nor) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:50:00
157Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:50:01
158Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:50:03
159Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:50:12
160André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal0:50:41
161Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
162Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie0:50:43
163Borut Bozic (Slo) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:51:06
164Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:51:16
165Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
166Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:51:19
167Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:51:23
168Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida
169Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac0:51:32
170Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team0:51:56
171Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step0:51:59
172Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team0:52:11
173Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:52:18
174Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:52:39
175Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:52:51
176Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:53:35
177Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie0:54:00
178Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data0:54:23
179Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky0:54:45
180Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:55:04
181Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 180:55:10
182Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:55:18
183Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:55:40
184Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ0:56:02
185Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange0:56:21
186Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data0:56:22
187Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:57:06
188Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff Team0:57:16
189Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team0:57:19
190Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal0:57:35
191Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:59:08
192Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling1:00:10
193Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data1:00:13
194Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha1:00:29
195Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 181:01:04
196Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal1:15:48
197Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 181:19:43
198Michael Morkov (Den) Team Katusha1:38:25

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data204pts
2Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step182
3Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team175
4Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie112
5Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team90
6André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal89
7Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha74
8Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo64
9Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange57
10Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step53
11Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data50
12Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept48
13Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal48
14Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits40
15Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits39
16Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 1837
17Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo37
18Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step37
19Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling34
20Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team32
21Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-BikeExchange29
22Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team28
23Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team27
24Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step25
25Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky22
26Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac22
27Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 1822
28Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha21
29Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept20
30Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 1820
31Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling20
32Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 1820
33Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step20
34Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo18
35Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling17
36Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida17
37Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team17
38Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 1817
39Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie17
40Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange15
41Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo15
42Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits15
43Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo15
44Vegard Breen (Nor) Fortuneo - Vital Concept15
45Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo14
46Matti Breschel (Den) Cannondale-Drapac13
47Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky13
48Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept13
49Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data13
50Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept13
51Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale13
52Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange13
53Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step13
54Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale12
55Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team12
56Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal12
57Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac11
58Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin11
59Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky11
60Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie11
61Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team9
62Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale9
63Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida8
64Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo8
65Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept8
66Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie8
67Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 187
68Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin7
69Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team7
70Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal7
71John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin6
72Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal6
73Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team5
74Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo5
75Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team5
76Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
77Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac4
78Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data4
79Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ3
80Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale3
81Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step3
82Michael Morkov (Den) Team Katusha3
83Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha2
84Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team2
85Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team2
86Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data2
87Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step2
88Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data1
89Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1
90Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team1
91Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team1
92Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal13pts
2Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team13
3Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data10
4Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits8
5Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-BikeExchange6
6Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo5
7Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team5
8Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team5
9Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 184
10Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida3
11Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 182
12Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team2
13Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept1
14Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo1
15Vegard Breen (Nor) Fortuneo - Vital Concept1
16Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team1
17Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange34:15:34
2Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:01
3Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:07
4Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
5Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida0:00:18
6Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:03:52
7Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:03:59
8Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 180:07:01
9Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac0:12:06
10Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida0:25:31
11Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida0:27:13
12Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida0:29:36
13Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo0:30:44
14Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie0:33:17
15Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie0:34:11
16Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team0:35:00
17Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling0:35:24
18Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo0:35:37
19Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange0:42:22
20Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:43:49
21Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:45:26
22Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:45:29
23Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:45:33
24Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac0:45:42
25Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step0:46:09
26Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:46:49
27Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data0:50:32
28Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:51:16
29Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha0:54:39

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1BMC Racing Team102:43:01
2Team Sky0:04:16
3Movistar Team0:04:52
4Astana Pro Team0:06:18
5Tinkoff Team0:06:48
6AG2R La Mondiale0:09:53
7Trek-Segafredo0:14:03
8Team Katusha0:14:14
9Etixx - Quick-Step0:15:34
10FDJ0:15:43
11IAM Cycling0:18:18
12Bora-Argon 180:19:01
13Cannondale-Drapac0:22:58
14Team Giant-Alpecin0:26:23
15Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:31:09
16Orica-BikeExchange0:31:38
17Lampre - Merida0:32:42
18Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:34:30
19Direct Energie0:39:03
20Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:46:15
21Dimension Data0:57:25
22Lotto Soudal1:19:26

