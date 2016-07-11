Trending

Tour de France: Rest day 1 wrap up

Podcast, interviews from Froome, Van Garderen, Porte, Quintana and more

Image 1 of 40

The view from Daniel Benson as Chris Froome (Sky) addresses the media

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 40

Ivan Basso still rides

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 40

Chris Froome (Sky)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 40

Chris Froome (Sky)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 40

The Team Sky press conference

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 40

Daniel Friebe interviews Chris Froome

Image 7 of 40

Sergio Henao and Chris Froome at the Team Sky press conference

Image 8 of 40

David Brailsford (Team Sky)

Image 9 of 40

Nairo Quintana at the Movistar press conference

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 40

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 40

Chris Froome (Sky) answering questions

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 40

Mikel Landa (Sky)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 40

The Team Sky press conference

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 40

Chris Froome (Sky) addresses the media

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 40

Chris Froome (Sky) heads out for his ride

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 40

Chris Froome (Sky)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 40

Team Sky leave for their ride

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 40

Team Sky leave for their ride

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 40

Chris Froome (Sky)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 40

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 40

Andre Greipel shows off his skills

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 22 of 40

Peter Sagan goes out for a ride with Ivan Basso

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 23 of 40

Ivan Basso poses for a photo

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 24 of 40

Moto GP star Jorge Lorenzo poses with Nairo Quintana

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 25 of 40

Nairo Quintana goes out for a ride with Moto GP star Jorge Lorenzo

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 26 of 40

Jorge Lorenzo signs autographs

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 27 of 40

The bidons await their liquids

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 28 of 40

Jorge Lorenzo, Moto GP driver, poses with Alejandro Valverde

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 29 of 40

Moto GP star Jorge Lorenzo poses with Nairo Quintana

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 30 of 40

Oleg Tinkoff heads out for a ride in one of Sagan's jerseys

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 31 of 40

Nairo Quintana

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 32 of 40

The Movistar press confeference

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 33 of 40

Chris Froome (Sky) trains on the rest day

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 34 of 40

Chris Froome signs autographs on the rest day

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 35 of 40

An emotional Joaquim Rodriguez announced he would retire at the end of the year

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 36 of 40

Team Sky head out for an easy spin

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 37 of 40

Fabio Aru in the press conference

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 38 of 40

Dmitriy Fofonov, Astana directeur sportif

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 39 of 40

Eusebio Unzue

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 40 of 40

Chris Froome (Sky)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Rest Day News

Rest Day Tech

 

