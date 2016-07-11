Tour de France: Rest day 1 wrap up
Podcast, interviews from Froome, Van Garderen, Porte, Quintana and more
Rest Day 1: Andorra -
Rest Day News
- Looking back at the first nine stages of the Tour de France - Gallery
- Joaquim Rodriguez announces that he will retire at the end of 2016
- Mollema extends with Trek-Segafredo
- Tour de France: Quintana's shadow looms over Froome on first rest day
- Tour de France: van Garderen confident he can make up for lost time in the Alps
- Dutch national lottery extends sponsorship of LottoNL-Jumbo
- Brailsford defends Froome after question about mechanical doping
- Bardet surprised by tight margins at Tour de France
- Giant-Alpecin confirm Sunweb as new title sponsor
- Contador to undergo a check-up in Madrid after quitting the Tour de France
- Tour de France: Time trial the biggest unknown for Dan Martin's ambitions
Rest Day Tech
- Nairo Quintana's Tour de France Canyon Ultimate CF SLX
- George Bennett's Bianchi Oltre XR4 at the Tour de France
