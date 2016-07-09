Trending

Tour de France: Froome attacks descent to win stage to Luchon

Defending champion returns to yellow jersey

Tour de France director Christian Prudhomme designed the first two of this year's Pyrenean stages with the aim of denying Chris Froome the opportunity of taking a grip on the race in the range as he did when he claimed the title in 2013 and 2015. However, Team Sky's leader wasn't to be denied as he produced one of the most astonishing and daring performances of his career on Saturday, enabling him to claim a brilliant solo victory in Bagnères de Luchon and with it the race leader’s yellow jersey.

Froome swept into Luchon 13 seconds clear of the other favourites, who were led in by Dan Martin (Etixx-QuickStep), just ahead of Joaquim Rodríguez (Katusha). Thanks to the 10-second bonus he gained for winning the stage, Froome moved into yellow, 16 seconds ahead of compatriot Adam Yates (Orica-BikeExchange), with Rodríguez third overall. Froome's principal rival, Nairo Quintana is now sixth at 23 seconds.

This scenario had seemed extremely unlikely halfway up the Peyresourde. After setting the pace on the front of the group of favourites for most of the way over stage's four major climbs, mopping up all of the breakaway riders as they did so, it appeared that Sky would be content to lead the GC contenders down into Luchon and save their powder for the next stage to Arcalis. Yet, three kilometres from the top of the Peyresourde, the last of those climbs, Sky's initiated a series of attacks that split the group, with Tinkoff's Alberto Contador the main casualty.

Cresting the Peyresourde, Froome accelerated. He and teammate Wout Poels had done the same on the previous climb of Val Louron, apparently to deny Tinkoff's Rafal Majka maximum points for the King of the Mountains jersey. On this occasion, though, Froome continued his effort.

Catching his rivals by surprise, he quickly opened up a gap of a few seconds as he began the plunge into Luchon. What came next was even more startling as Froome tucked down onto his toptube and spun his 54 chainring with all he had, opening up an even bigger gap in the process. It didn't look pretty or comfortable, but it was very effective.

As Quintana's teammate Alejandro Valverde led the chase behind the defending Tour champion, Froome's advantage reached 25 seconds. Then BMC duo Richie Porte and Tejay van Garderen gave a bit more weight to the chase, which helped to halve the gap by the finish. To complete another good day for British riders, Adam Yates retained the white jersey and Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) finished in the gruppetto to hold the green.

Video Highlights

How it unfolded

There was blistering start to the day, as the peloton covered 51km in the first hour, chasing down every breakaway attempt in the process. Approaching the intermediate sprint (67km), a group of around 13 riders gained half a minute on the peloton. Among them was Orica-BikeExchange's Michael Matthews, who breezed clear to take maximum points.

That group of 13 split after the sprint. On the early slopes of the Tourmalet, the only one of that baker's dozen to remain at the front was Arnold Jeannesson (Cofidis), who was soon joined by two big-hitters in the shape of Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) and Tinkoff's Majka.

Jeannesson couldn't stay with the pace of his new companions, who forged on as Sky took over pace-setting duties in the peloton behind. While Jeannesson dropped back, Etixx-QuickStep's Tony Martin went past him and pressed on to join the two leaders two-thirds of the way up the Tourmalet.

As Martin advanced, teammate Julian Alaphilippe was one of the riders shaken out of the peloton climbing the Tourmalet. Yellow jersey Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) also slipped out of the group, his loss of time soon guaranteeing there would be a new race leader in Luchon.

On the final steep ramps of the Tourmalet, Pinot accelerated to ensure he was first over the pass. It earned him €5,000 for the Souvenir Jacques Goddet prize awarded in memory of the former Tour director and useful points in the mountains competition. The Sky-led peloton was 2-22 behind.

As Martin sat in behind Majka and Pinot on the second-category Hourquette d'Ancizan, the German's role clearly to assist Etixx leader Dan Martin further into the stage, Sky’s pace was beginning to tell in the peloton. Movistar's Dan Moreno and Winner Anacona couldn't stay with it, nor could IAM's leader Matthias Frank.

Pinot led Majka and Martin over the Hourquette d'Ancizan, with Sky's Sergio Henao heading the group of GC contenders 90 seconds later. When the leading trio started up the first-cat Val Louron, their advantage had dropped to a minute as Movistar sent Nelson Oliveira to the front to push up the pace. Within minutes, Oliveira had pulled the favourites across to the three leaders, with Majka the last of them to yield.

Oliveira had done his stint, and Sky's Mikel Nieve moved to the front, with around 35 riders in the group following the Spaniard. Soon after news had come through that Katusha's Michael Mørkøv had become the first rider to abandon the race, the lead group topped Val Louron, where Majka made a late surge to take maximum KoM points only to see Poels and Froome surge to deny him, although the Pole would still end the day in the polka-dot jersey.

Descending Val Louron, Wilco Kelderman's tube rolled off on a right-hand hairpin, leaving him sitting in the road as LottoNL-Jumbo teammate George Bennett offered him his wheel and a mechanic appeared with a new bike. Both rejoined the lead group for the Peyresourde, where Nieve stuck to his task and there was absolutely no hint of the thrills about to come.

Then, three kilometres from the top, Henao attacked. Movistar's Quintana and Valverde were quick to respond, and Froome was right with them. The group reformed, then Valverde pressed hard, only to see Froome surge by with Quintana on his wheel. Then Dan Martin accelerated, his move being countered by Henao.

This flurry split the group, with Warren Barguil (Giant-Alpecin) and Contador the most notable absentees. It settled for a few moments, then AG2R's Romain Bardet accelerated. Quintana chased the Frenchman down and made his first dig in this series of attacks, drawing a response from Henao and Froome. That seemed likely to be the end of the action, until Froome made the most unlikely of attacks, in the process shredding any argument that descending is his weak point. 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky4:57:33
2Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:13
3Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
4Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
5Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team
6Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
7Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange
8Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
9Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
10Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
11Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
12Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
13Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida
14Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
15Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:01:41
16Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
17Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team
18Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling
19Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
20Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
21Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
22Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
23Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team Katusha
24Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac0:01:45
25Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
26Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
27Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ0:02:55
28Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:04:10
29George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:04:12
30Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
31Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team
32Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:05:31
33Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie0:10:18
34Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
35Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
36Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky
37Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team0:11:26
38Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
39Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:12:34
40Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ0:13:25
41Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
42Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18
43Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
44Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
45Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-BikeExchange
46Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
47Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
48Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
49Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
50Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff Team
51Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ0:16:19
52Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-BikeExchange
53Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:18:37
54Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team0:20:54
55Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
56Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Direct Energie0:21:24
57Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:22:33
58Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha0:24:09
59Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac0:25:14
60Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling0:25:42
61Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
62Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
63Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
64Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
65Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
66Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
67Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
68Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:25:54
69Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
70Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling
71Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
72Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida
73Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
74Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
75Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
76Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
77Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
78Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
79Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
80Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
81Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida
82Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team
83Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange
84Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data
85Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18
86Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
87Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
88Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
89Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
90Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
91Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
92Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
93Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:29:32
94Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ0:32:48
95Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
96Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
97Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
98Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha0:34:43
99Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
100Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
101Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
102Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
103Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
104Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
105Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
106Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida
107Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
108Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
109Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
110Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
111Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
112Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
113William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
114Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
115Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
116Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
117Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie
118Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie
119Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie
120Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
121Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
122Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
123Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff Team
124Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team
125Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
126Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
127Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
128Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
129Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
130Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-BikeExchange
131Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
132Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
133Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling
134Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
135Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Drapac
136Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
137Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team
138Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
139Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha
140Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida
141Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
142Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:39:24
143Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
144Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
145Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
146Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
147Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
148Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team
149Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling
150Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
151Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
152André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
153Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
154Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
155Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie
156Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida
157Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
158Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida
159Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step
160Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
161Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
162Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling
163Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
164Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
165Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
166Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida
167Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
168Vegard Breen (Nor) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
169Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Drapac
170Borut Bozic (Slo) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
171Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
172Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
173Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
174Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal
175Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
176Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
177Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
178Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
179Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
180Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
181John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
182Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
183Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
184Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
185Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
186Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
187Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
188Matti Breschel (Den) Cannondale-Drapac
189Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
190Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
191Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
192Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
193Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
194Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
195Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 18
196Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
197Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
DNFMichael Morkov (Den) Team Katusha

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky20pts
2Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step17
3Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha15
4Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale13
5Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team11
6Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team10
7Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange9
8Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team8
9Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo7
10Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team6
11Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team5
12Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team4
13Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida3
14Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky2
15Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 181

Intermediate sprint - Esquièze-Sère, km. 67
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange20pts
2Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale17
3Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo15
4Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling13
5Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 1811
6Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin10
7Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac9
8Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie8
9Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team7
10Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team6
11Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits5
12Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha4
13Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky3
14Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team2
15Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ1

Col du Tourmalet (HC) Souvenir Jacques Goddet, km.86
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ25pts
2Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team20
3Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step16
4Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie14
5Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky12
6Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team10
7Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky8
8Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky6
9Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky4
10Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky2

Hourquette d'Ancizan (Cat. 2), km. 120
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ5pts
2Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team3
3Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step2
4Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky1

Col de Val Louron-Azet (Cat. 1), km. 148
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky10pts
2Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky8
3Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team6
4Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky4
5Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky2
6Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team1

Col de Peyresourde (Cat. 1), km. 168.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky10pts
2Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team8
3Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky6
4Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team4
5Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step2
6Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team1

Combativity
Rider Name (Country) Team
Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange4:57:46
2Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida
3Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:01:28
4Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
5Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:01:32
6Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:05:18
7Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:22:20
8Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac0:25:01
9Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step0:25:41
10Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida
11Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
12Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
13Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team
14Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha0:34:30
15Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
16Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida
17Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie
18Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
19Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
20Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
21Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
22Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo0:39:11
23Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling
24Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie
25Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida
26Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
27Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
28Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
29Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Sky14:54:33
2BMC Racing Team0:02:42
3Movistar Team0:02:44
4Astana Pro Team0:04:16
5Trek-Segafredo0:10:18
6Tinkoff Team0:11:26
7AG2R La Mondiale0:12:34
8Team Katusha0:13:25
9Team Giant-Alpecin0:23:30
10Orica-BikeExchange0:28:03
11FDJ0:30:45
12Etixx - Quick-Step0:37:38
13Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:38:46
14IAM Cycling0:38:54
15Bora-Argon 180:39:06
16Lampre - Merida0:50:07
17Direct Energie0:55:42
18Cannondale-Drapac0:59:48
19Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:03:07
20Dimension Data1:33:26

General classification after stage 8
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky39:13:04
2Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange0:00:16
3Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
4Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:17
5Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:19
6Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:00:23
7Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
8Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
9Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
10Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
11Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
12Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team0:00:34
13Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida
14Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin0:01:51
15Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac0:01:55
16Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
17Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team Katusha0:02:00
18Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:02:08
19Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky0:02:31
20Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team0:03:12
21Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ0:03:16
22Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky0:04:35
23Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:05:36
24Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:06:46
25Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team0:08:59
26Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:09:07
27Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek-Segafredo0:09:14
28Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:09:33
29Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling0:10:19
30Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo0:14:27
31Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling0:14:51
32Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:19:02
33Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ0:19:44
34Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:20:07
35Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky0:21:25
36Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ0:22:25
37Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:23:51
38Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha0:25:24
39Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step0:25:58
40Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Direct Energie0:26:15
41Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff Team0:26:27
42Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin0:27:24
43Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:27:26
44Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-BikeExchange0:28:02
45Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team0:28:59
46George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:29:30
47Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step0:30:52
48Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team0:31:06
49Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling0:31:26
50Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team0:31:57
51Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team0:32:32
52Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 180:32:58
53Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:33:00
54Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:33:14
55Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky0:35:20
56Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:35:22
57Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 180:35:38
58Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:38:40
59Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data0:38:52
60Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:39:06
61Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team
62Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha0:39:12
63Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:39:35
64Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team0:40:50
65Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:42:05
66Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team0:44:03
67Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:46:16
68Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac0:46:52
69Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:47:09
70Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling0:48:01
71Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac0:48:09
72Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida0:48:30
73Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie0:48:43
74Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-BikeExchange0:48:48
75Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:48:51
76Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie0:48:53
77Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:50:15
78Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:50:39
79Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:52:27
80Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:52:54
81Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida0:53:10
82Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie0:53:34
83Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:55:00
84Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling0:55:10
85Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:56:23
86Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ0:59:35
87Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange0:59:59
88Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team1:00:00
89Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 181:00:44
90Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team1:00:57
91Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ1:01:05
92Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ1:01:20
93Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal1:01:28
94Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida1:01:37
95Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac1:01:42
96Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team1:04:14
97Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida1:04:22
98Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 181:04:34
99Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept1:04:41
100Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo1:04:43
101Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida1:04:58
102Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team1:07:03
103Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling1:07:41
104Matti Breschel (Den) Cannondale-Drapac1:07:45
105Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team1:07:59
106Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1:08:05
107Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept1:08:14
108Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange1:08:19
109Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data1:08:37
110Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling1:08:38
111Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie1:08:57
112Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo1:09:38
113Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team1:09:41
114Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data1:09:47
115Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data1:10:10
116Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo1:10:11
117Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo1:10:12
118Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal1:10:39
119Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept1:10:46
120Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac1:10:59
121Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange1:11:28
122Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
123Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo1:11:40
124William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
125Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida1:12:27
126Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team1:12:37
127Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange1:12:39
128Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie1:12:44
129Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin1:12:51
130Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Drapac
131Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-BikeExchange1:13:07
132Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ1:13:09
133Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:14:06
134Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data1:14:18
135Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky1:14:26
136Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling1:14:51
137Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo1:15:04
138Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team1:15:25
139Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie1:15:33
140Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange1:16:28
141Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha1:16:29
142Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac1:17:02
143Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step1:17:32
144Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo1:17:36
145Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team1:17:37
146Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept1:18:10
147Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:18:35
148Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:18:39
149Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo1:19:16
150Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step1:19:54
151Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo1:20:12
152Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
153John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin1:20:16
154Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data1:20:44
155Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
156Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step1:20:55
157Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha1:21:31
158Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal1:21:34
159Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal1:21:41
160Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Drapac1:21:53
161Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 181:22:11
162Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha1:22:21
163Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal1:22:36
164Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie1:22:56
165Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida1:23:33
166Vegard Breen (Nor) Fortuneo - Vital Concept1:23:37
167Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:23:38
168Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin1:23:40
169Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky1:23:41
170Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step1:23:49
171André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal1:24:18
172Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
173Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie1:24:20
174Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 181:24:36
175Borut Bozic (Slo) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:24:43
176Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo1:25:00
177Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida
178Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data1:25:18
179Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team1:25:48
180Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:25:55
181Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff Team1:26:12
182Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team1:26:15
183Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept1:26:16
184Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin1:26:28
185Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo1:27:12
186Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data1:28:00
187Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step1:28:04
188Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team1:28:41
189Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha1:29:25
190Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ1:29:39
191Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:30:43
192Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal1:31:12
193Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling1:33:47
194Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data1:33:50
195Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 181:34:41
196Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal1:49:25
197Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 181:53:20

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data204pts
2Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step182
3Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team177
4Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie112
5Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team90
6André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal89
7Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange77
8Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha74
9Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo64
10Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step54
11Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step53
12Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data50
13Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal48
14Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept48
15Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits44
16Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky42
17Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits40
18Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 1837
19Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo37
20Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha36
21Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team35
22Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling34
23Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo33
24Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team32
25Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-BikeExchange29
26Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team28
27Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 1828
28Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step25
29Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange24
30Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac22
31Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 1822
32Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 1820
33Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept20
34Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 1820
35Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling20
36Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step20
37Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie19
38Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale17
39Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale17
40Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling17
41Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team17
42Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida17
43Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie17
44Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team16
45Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits15
46Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team15
47Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo15
48Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo15
49Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo15
50Vegard Breen (Nor) Fortuneo - Vital Concept15
51Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky14
52Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo14
53Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky13
54Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling13
55Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data13
56Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step13
57Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept13
58Matti Breschel (Den) Cannondale-Drapac13
59Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept13
60Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange13
61Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale13
62Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team12
63Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale12
64Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal12
65Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac11
66Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team11
67Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin11
68Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team10
69Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin10
70Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac9
71Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale9
72Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie8
73Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept8
74Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida8
75Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team7
76Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin7
77Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team7
78Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team7
79Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal7
80Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 187
81John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin6
82Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal6
83Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team5
84Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo5
85Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha4
86Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac4
87Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data4
88Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida3
89Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ3
90Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale3
91Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step3
92Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky2
93Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha2
94Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step2
95Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data2
96Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team2
97Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 181
98Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1
99Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ1
100Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data1
101Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team1
102Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team31pts
2Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ30
3Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky22
4Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step18
5Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky16
6Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie14
7Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal13
8Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team13
9Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky13
10Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky12
11Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data10
12Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team10
13Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team9
14Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits8
15Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky8
16Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-BikeExchange6
17Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo5
18Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team5
19Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team5
20Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 184
21Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team4
22Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida3
23Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 182
24Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky2
25Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step2
26Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo1
27Vegard Breen (Nor) Fortuneo - Vital Concept1
28Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept1
29Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team1
30Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team1
31Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange39:13:20
2Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida0:00:18
3Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin0:01:35
4Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:01:39
5Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:05:20
6Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:09:17
7Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step0:25:42
8Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 180:32:42
9Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac0:46:36
10Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida0:52:54
11Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team1:00:41
12Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida1:04:06
13Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida1:04:42
14Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1:07:49
15Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange1:08:03
16Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie1:08:41
17Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo1:09:55
18Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac1:10:43
19Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie1:12:28
20Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling1:14:35
21Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo1:14:48
22Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:18:19
23Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo1:19:56
24Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step1:20:39
25Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo1:24:44
26Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data1:25:02
27Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept1:26:00
28Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha1:29:09
29Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:30:27

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1BMC Racing Team117:40:16
2Team Sky0:01:34
3Movistar Team0:04:54
4Astana Pro Team0:07:52
5Tinkoff Team0:15:32
6AG2R La Mondiale0:19:45
7Trek-Segafredo0:21:39
8Team Katusha0:24:57
9FDJ0:43:46
10Team Giant-Alpecin0:47:11
11Etixx - Quick-Step0:50:30
12IAM Cycling0:54:30
13Bora-Argon 180:55:25
14Orica-BikeExchange0:56:59
15Cannondale-Drapac1:20:04
16Lampre - Merida1:20:07
17Team LottoNl-Jumbo1:22:19
18Direct Energie1:32:03
19Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:34:55
20Dimension Data2:28:09

 

