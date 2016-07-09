Image 1 of 59 Chris Froome was all smiles after his surprise attack on the descent to Luchon Image 2 of 59 Wilco Kelderman (LottoNl-Jumbo) crashed on a descent (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 59 Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) with the combativity prize on stage 8 of the Tour de France (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 59 Tejay van Garderen and Richie Porte (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 59 Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) attacks Froome (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 59 Sergio Henao (Sky) closed down Quintana's move (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 59 Nairo Quiintana (Movistar) pushes the pace on the Peyresourde (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 59 Nairo Quintana (Movistar) counters a move by Romain Bardet (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 59 Chris Froome (Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 59 Pierre Rolland (Cannondale-Drapac) showing signs of a crash (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 59 Adam Yates (Orica-BikeExchange) in the white jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 59 Rafal Majka (Tinkoff) claimed the polka dot jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 59 Chris Froome (Sky) Image 14 of 59 Alberto Contador (Tinkoff) comes in a group 3:12 down (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 59 Daniel Martin (Etixx-Quickstep) takes second over Joaquim Rodriguez (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 59 Chris Froome (Sky) Image 17 of 59 Chris Froome (Sky) celebrates his first maillot jaune of the 2016 Tour de France Image 18 of 59 Chris Froome (Sky) Image 19 of 59 Chris Froome (Sky) Image 20 of 59 Chris Froome (Sky) wins stage 8 of the Tour de France in Luchon Image 21 of 59 An open air museum at the start (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 59 Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) Image 23 of 59 The feed zone on stage 8 of the Tour de France Image 24 of 59 Team Sky sets pace in the peloton Image 25 of 59 Tony Martin on the back of the break with Thibaut Pinot and Rafal Majka Image 26 of 59 Greg Van Avermaet (BMC Racing) Image 27 of 59 French champion Arthur Vichot (FDJ) Image 28 of 59 Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) Image 29 of 59 Rafal Majka and Thibaut Pinot in the breakaway Image 30 of 59 Richie Porte (BMC) Image 31 of 59 Alberto Contador, Richie Porte and Fabio Aru in the chase bunch Image 32 of 59 Stage 8 of the Tour de France (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 33 of 59 The time board shows the gaps (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 34 of 59 Greg van Avermaet (BMC Racing) lost the yellow jersey on stage 8 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 35 of 59 Greg van Avermaet (BMC Racing) lost the yellow jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 36 of 59 Stage 8 of the Tour de France (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 37 of 59 Frank Schlek (Trek-Segafredo) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 38 of 59 The breakaway on stage 8 of the Tour de France (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 39 of 59 Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) Image 40 of 59 Team Sky patrols the front Image 41 of 59 Rafal Majka (Tinkoff) Image 42 of 59 Jan Bakelants and Romain Bardet discuss the stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 43 of 59 Jan Bakelants and Romain Bardet (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 44 of 59 The start of stage 8 of the Tour de France (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 45 of 59 Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 46 of 59 Mark Cavendish in the green jersey at the Tour de FranceJoa (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 47 of 59 Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal) and Mark Cavendish at the start (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 48 of 59 Stage 8 of the Tour de France (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 49 of 59 Greg Van Avermaet, Mark Cavendish and Adam Yates at the start (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 50 of 59 Mark Cavendish and Adam Yates undoubtedly discussing the 1km banner collapse (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 51 of 59 Chris Froome (Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 52 of 59 Chris Froome (Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 53 of 59 Adam Yates (Orica-BikeExchange) Image 54 of 59 Thomas De Gendt tries to make the move early in the stage Image 55 of 59 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Dimension Data) sparked the first move but was caught Image 56 of 59 Stage 8 of the Tour de France Image 57 of 59 Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal) Image 58 of 59 Nairo Quintana (Movistar) Image 59 of 59 Adam Yates (Orica-BikeExchange) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Tour de France director Christian Prudhomme designed the first two of this year's Pyrenean stages with the aim of denying Chris Froome the opportunity of taking a grip on the race in the range as he did when he claimed the title in 2013 and 2015. However, Team Sky's leader wasn't to be denied as he produced one of the most astonishing and daring performances of his career on Saturday, enabling him to claim a brilliant solo victory in Bagnères de Luchon and with it the race leader’s yellow jersey.

Froome swept into Luchon 13 seconds clear of the other favourites, who were led in by Dan Martin (Etixx-QuickStep), just ahead of Joaquim Rodríguez (Katusha). Thanks to the 10-second bonus he gained for winning the stage, Froome moved into yellow, 16 seconds ahead of compatriot Adam Yates (Orica-BikeExchange), with Rodríguez third overall. Froome's principal rival, Nairo Quintana is now sixth at 23 seconds.

This scenario had seemed extremely unlikely halfway up the Peyresourde. After setting the pace on the front of the group of favourites for most of the way over stage's four major climbs, mopping up all of the breakaway riders as they did so, it appeared that Sky would be content to lead the GC contenders down into Luchon and save their powder for the next stage to Arcalis. Yet, three kilometres from the top of the Peyresourde, the last of those climbs, Sky's initiated a series of attacks that split the group, with Tinkoff's Alberto Contador the main casualty.

Cresting the Peyresourde, Froome accelerated. He and teammate Wout Poels had done the same on the previous climb of Val Louron, apparently to deny Tinkoff's Rafal Majka maximum points for the King of the Mountains jersey. On this occasion, though, Froome continued his effort.

Catching his rivals by surprise, he quickly opened up a gap of a few seconds as he began the plunge into Luchon. What came next was even more startling as Froome tucked down onto his toptube and spun his 54 chainring with all he had, opening up an even bigger gap in the process. It didn't look pretty or comfortable, but it was very effective.

As Quintana's teammate Alejandro Valverde led the chase behind the defending Tour champion, Froome's advantage reached 25 seconds. Then BMC duo Richie Porte and Tejay van Garderen gave a bit more weight to the chase, which helped to halve the gap by the finish. To complete another good day for British riders, Adam Yates retained the white jersey and Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) finished in the gruppetto to hold the green.

How it unfolded

There was blistering start to the day, as the peloton covered 51km in the first hour, chasing down every breakaway attempt in the process. Approaching the intermediate sprint (67km), a group of around 13 riders gained half a minute on the peloton. Among them was Orica-BikeExchange's Michael Matthews, who breezed clear to take maximum points.

That group of 13 split after the sprint. On the early slopes of the Tourmalet, the only one of that baker's dozen to remain at the front was Arnold Jeannesson (Cofidis), who was soon joined by two big-hitters in the shape of Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) and Tinkoff's Majka.

Jeannesson couldn't stay with the pace of his new companions, who forged on as Sky took over pace-setting duties in the peloton behind. While Jeannesson dropped back, Etixx-QuickStep's Tony Martin went past him and pressed on to join the two leaders two-thirds of the way up the Tourmalet.

As Martin advanced, teammate Julian Alaphilippe was one of the riders shaken out of the peloton climbing the Tourmalet. Yellow jersey Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) also slipped out of the group, his loss of time soon guaranteeing there would be a new race leader in Luchon.

On the final steep ramps of the Tourmalet, Pinot accelerated to ensure he was first over the pass. It earned him €5,000 for the Souvenir Jacques Goddet prize awarded in memory of the former Tour director and useful points in the mountains competition. The Sky-led peloton was 2-22 behind.

As Martin sat in behind Majka and Pinot on the second-category Hourquette d'Ancizan, the German's role clearly to assist Etixx leader Dan Martin further into the stage, Sky’s pace was beginning to tell in the peloton. Movistar's Dan Moreno and Winner Anacona couldn't stay with it, nor could IAM's leader Matthias Frank.

Pinot led Majka and Martin over the Hourquette d'Ancizan, with Sky's Sergio Henao heading the group of GC contenders 90 seconds later. When the leading trio started up the first-cat Val Louron, their advantage had dropped to a minute as Movistar sent Nelson Oliveira to the front to push up the pace. Within minutes, Oliveira had pulled the favourites across to the three leaders, with Majka the last of them to yield.

Oliveira had done his stint, and Sky's Mikel Nieve moved to the front, with around 35 riders in the group following the Spaniard. Soon after news had come through that Katusha's Michael Mørkøv had become the first rider to abandon the race, the lead group topped Val Louron, where Majka made a late surge to take maximum KoM points only to see Poels and Froome surge to deny him, although the Pole would still end the day in the polka-dot jersey.

Descending Val Louron, Wilco Kelderman's tube rolled off on a right-hand hairpin, leaving him sitting in the road as LottoNL-Jumbo teammate George Bennett offered him his wheel and a mechanic appeared with a new bike. Both rejoined the lead group for the Peyresourde, where Nieve stuck to his task and there was absolutely no hint of the thrills about to come.

Then, three kilometres from the top, Henao attacked. Movistar's Quintana and Valverde were quick to respond, and Froome was right with them. The group reformed, then Valverde pressed hard, only to see Froome surge by with Quintana on his wheel. Then Dan Martin accelerated, his move being countered by Henao.

This flurry split the group, with Warren Barguil (Giant-Alpecin) and Contador the most notable absentees. It settled for a few moments, then AG2R's Romain Bardet accelerated. Quintana chased the Frenchman down and made his first dig in this series of attacks, drawing a response from Henao and Froome. That seemed likely to be the end of the action, until Froome made the most unlikely of attacks, in the process shredding any argument that descending is his weak point.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 4:57:33 2 Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:13 3 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 4 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 5 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team 6 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 7 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange 8 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 9 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 10 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 11 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 12 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 13 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida 14 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 15 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:01:41 16 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 17 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team 18 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling 19 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 20 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 21 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 22 Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 23 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team Katusha 24 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac 0:01:45 25 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 26 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 27 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ 0:02:55 28 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:04:10 29 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:04:12 30 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 31 Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team 32 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:05:31 33 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie 0:10:18 34 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 35 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 36 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky 37 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team 0:11:26 38 Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky 39 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:12:34 40 Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ 0:13:25 41 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 42 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18 43 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 44 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 45 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-BikeExchange 46 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 47 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 48 Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 49 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 50 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff Team 51 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 0:16:19 52 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-BikeExchange 53 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:18:37 54 Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team 0:20:54 55 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 56 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Direct Energie 0:21:24 57 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:22:33 58 Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha 0:24:09 59 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 0:25:14 60 Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling 0:25:42 61 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 62 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 63 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 64 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 65 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 66 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 67 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 68 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:25:54 69 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 70 Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling 71 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 72 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida 73 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 74 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 75 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 76 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 77 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie 78 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 79 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 80 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 81 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida 82 Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team 83 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange 84 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data 85 Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18 86 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 87 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 88 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 89 Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie 90 Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida 91 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 92 Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 93 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:29:32 94 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 0:32:48 95 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18 96 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 97 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 98 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 0:34:43 99 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 100 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 101 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 102 Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 103 Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 104 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 105 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 106 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida 107 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 108 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 109 Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 110 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 111 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 112 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 113 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ 114 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 115 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 116 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 117 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie 118 Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie 119 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie 120 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 121 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 122 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 123 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff Team 124 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team 125 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 126 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data 127 Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 128 Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 129 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 130 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-BikeExchange 131 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 132 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 133 Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling 134 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 135 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Drapac 136 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 137 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team 138 Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 139 Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha 140 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida 141 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 142 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:39:24 143 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 144 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 145 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal 146 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 147 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 148 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team 149 Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling 150 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 151 Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 152 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 153 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 154 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 155 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie 156 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida 157 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ 158 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida 159 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step 160 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 161 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18 162 Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling 163 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ 164 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 165 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha 166 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida 167 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 168 Vegard Breen (Nor) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 169 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Drapac 170 Borut Bozic (Slo) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 171 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 172 Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 173 Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 174 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal 175 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 176 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 177 Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team 178 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 179 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 180 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 181 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 182 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 183 Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 184 Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 185 Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie 186 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data 187 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 188 Matti Breschel (Den) Cannondale-Drapac 189 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal 190 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 191 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 192 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 193 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 194 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 195 Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 18 196 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 197 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data DNF Michael Morkov (Den) Team Katusha

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 20 pts 2 Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step 17 3 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 15 4 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 13 5 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team 11 6 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 10 7 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange 9 8 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 8 9 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 7 10 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 6 11 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 5 12 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 4 13 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida 3 14 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 2 15 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 1

Intermediate sprint - Esquièze-Sère, km. 67 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 20 pts 2 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 17 3 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 15 4 Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling 13 5 Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 11 6 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 10 7 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 9 8 Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie 8 9 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 7 10 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 6 11 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 5 12 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 4 13 Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky 3 14 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team 2 15 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 1

Col du Tourmalet (HC) Souvenir Jacques Goddet, km.86 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 25 pts 2 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team 20 3 Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 16 4 Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie 14 5 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky 12 6 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 10 7 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 8 8 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 6 9 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 4 10 Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky 2

Hourquette d'Ancizan (Cat. 2), km. 120 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 5 pts 2 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team 3 3 Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 2 4 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky 1

Col de Val Louron-Azet (Cat. 1), km. 148 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky 10 pts 2 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 8 3 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team 6 4 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 4 5 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 2 6 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 1

Col de Peyresourde (Cat. 1), km. 168.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 10 pts 2 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 8 3 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 6 4 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 4 5 Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step 2 6 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 1

Combativity Rider Name (Country) Team Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange 4:57:46 2 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida 3 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:01:28 4 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 5 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:01:32 6 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:05:18 7 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:22:20 8 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 0:25:01 9 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:25:41 10 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida 11 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 12 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 13 Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team 14 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 0:34:30 15 Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 16 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida 17 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie 18 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 19 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data 20 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 21 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 22 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:39:11 23 Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling 24 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie 25 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida 26 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 27 Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 28 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 29 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team Sky 14:54:33 2 BMC Racing Team 0:02:42 3 Movistar Team 0:02:44 4 Astana Pro Team 0:04:16 5 Trek-Segafredo 0:10:18 6 Tinkoff Team 0:11:26 7 AG2R La Mondiale 0:12:34 8 Team Katusha 0:13:25 9 Team Giant-Alpecin 0:23:30 10 Orica-BikeExchange 0:28:03 11 FDJ 0:30:45 12 Etixx - Quick-Step 0:37:38 13 Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:38:46 14 IAM Cycling 0:38:54 15 Bora-Argon 18 0:39:06 16 Lampre - Merida 0:50:07 17 Direct Energie 0:55:42 18 Cannondale-Drapac 0:59:48 19 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:03:07 20 Dimension Data 1:33:26

General classification after stage 8 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 39:13:04 2 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange 0:00:16 3 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 4 Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:17 5 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:19 6 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:00:23 7 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 8 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 9 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 10 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 11 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 12 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team 0:00:34 13 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida 14 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:01:51 15 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac 0:01:55 16 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 17 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team Katusha 0:02:00 18 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:02:08 19 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 0:02:31 20 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team 0:03:12 21 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ 0:03:16 22 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 0:04:35 23 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:05:36 24 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:06:46 25 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:08:59 26 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:09:07 27 Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 0:09:14 28 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:09:33 29 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling 0:10:19 30 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 0:14:27 31 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:14:51 32 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:19:02 33 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 0:19:44 34 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:20:07 35 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky 0:21:25 36 Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ 0:22:25 37 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:23:51 38 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:25:24 39 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:25:58 40 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Direct Energie 0:26:15 41 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff Team 0:26:27 42 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:27:24 43 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:27:26 44 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-BikeExchange 0:28:02 45 Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 0:28:59 46 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:29:30 47 Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:30:52 48 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 0:31:06 49 Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling 0:31:26 50 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team 0:31:57 51 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:32:32 52 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 0:32:58 53 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:33:00 54 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:33:14 55 Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky 0:35:20 56 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:35:22 57 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18 0:35:38 58 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:38:40 59 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 0:38:52 60 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:39:06 61 Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team 62 Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha 0:39:12 63 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:39:35 64 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 0:40:50 65 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:42:05 66 Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team 0:44:03 67 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:46:16 68 Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 0:46:52 69 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:47:09 70 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:48:01 71 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 0:48:09 72 Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida 0:48:30 73 Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie 0:48:43 74 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-BikeExchange 0:48:48 75 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:48:51 76 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie 0:48:53 77 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 0:50:15 78 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:50:39 79 Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:52:27 80 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:52:54 81 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida 0:53:10 82 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie 0:53:34 83 Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:55:00 84 Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling 0:55:10 85 Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:56:23 86 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 0:59:35 87 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 0:59:59 88 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 1:00:00 89 Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18 1:00:44 90 Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team 1:00:57 91 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 1:01:05 92 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 1:01:20 93 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 1:01:28 94 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida 1:01:37 95 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 1:01:42 96 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1:04:14 97 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida 1:04:22 98 Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 1:04:34 99 Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 1:04:41 100 Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 1:04:43 101 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida 1:04:58 102 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 1:07:03 103 Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling 1:07:41 104 Matti Breschel (Den) Cannondale-Drapac 1:07:45 105 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 1:07:59 106 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1:08:05 107 Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 1:08:14 108 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 1:08:19 109 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 1:08:37 110 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 1:08:38 111 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie 1:08:57 112 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 1:09:38 113 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team 1:09:41 114 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data 1:09:47 115 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 1:10:10 116 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 1:10:11 117 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 1:10:12 118 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:10:39 119 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 1:10:46 120 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 1:10:59 121 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 1:11:28 122 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 123 Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 1:11:40 124 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ 125 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida 1:12:27 126 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 1:12:37 127 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 1:12:39 128 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie 1:12:44 129 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 1:12:51 130 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Drapac 131 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-BikeExchange 1:13:07 132 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ 1:13:09 133 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:14:06 134 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 1:14:18 135 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 1:14:26 136 Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling 1:14:51 137 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 1:15:04 138 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 1:15:25 139 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie 1:15:33 140 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange 1:16:28 141 Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha 1:16:29 142 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 1:17:02 143 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step 1:17:32 144 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 1:17:36 145 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team 1:17:37 146 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 1:18:10 147 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:18:35 148 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:18:39 149 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 1:19:16 150 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 1:19:54 151 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 1:20:12 152 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 153 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 1:20:16 154 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 1:20:44 155 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 156 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 1:20:55 157 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 1:21:31 158 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 1:21:34 159 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:21:41 160 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Drapac 1:21:53 161 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18 1:22:11 162 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha 1:22:21 163 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal 1:22:36 164 Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie 1:22:56 165 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida 1:23:33 166 Vegard Breen (Nor) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 1:23:37 167 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:23:38 168 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 1:23:40 169 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 1:23:41 170 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 1:23:49 171 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 1:24:18 172 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 173 Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie 1:24:20 174 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 1:24:36 175 Borut Bozic (Slo) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:24:43 176 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 1:25:00 177 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida 178 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data 1:25:18 179 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team 1:25:48 180 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:25:55 181 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff Team 1:26:12 182 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 1:26:15 183 Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 1:26:16 184 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 1:26:28 185 Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 1:27:12 186 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data 1:28:00 187 Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 1:28:04 188 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 1:28:41 189 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 1:29:25 190 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ 1:29:39 191 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:30:43 192 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal 1:31:12 193 Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling 1:33:47 194 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data 1:33:50 195 Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 18 1:34:41 196 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 1:49:25 197 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18 1:53:20

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 204 pts 2 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 182 3 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team 177 4 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie 112 5 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 90 6 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 89 7 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 77 8 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 74 9 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 64 10 Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step 54 11 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 53 12 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 50 13 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 48 14 Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 48 15 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 44 16 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 42 17 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 40 18 Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18 37 19 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 37 20 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 36 21 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 35 22 Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling 34 23 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 33 24 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team 32 25 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-BikeExchange 29 26 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 28 27 Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 28 28 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 25 29 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange 24 30 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 22 31 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18 22 32 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18 20 33 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 20 34 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 20 35 Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling 20 36 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step 20 37 Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie 19 38 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 17 39 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 17 40 Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling 17 41 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 17 42 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida 17 43 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie 17 44 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team 16 45 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 15 46 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 15 47 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 15 48 Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 15 49 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 15 50 Vegard Breen (Nor) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 15 51 Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky 14 52 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 14 53 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 13 54 Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling 13 55 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 13 56 Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 13 57 Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 13 58 Matti Breschel (Den) Cannondale-Drapac 13 59 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 13 60 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 13 61 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 13 62 Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team 12 63 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 12 64 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 12 65 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac 11 66 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 11 67 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 11 68 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 10 69 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 10 70 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 9 71 Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 9 72 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie 8 73 Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 8 74 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida 8 75 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 7 76 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 7 77 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 7 78 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 7 79 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal 7 80 Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 18 7 81 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 6 82 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal 6 83 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 5 84 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 5 85 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 4 86 Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 4 87 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data 4 88 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida 3 89 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ 3 90 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 3 91 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 3 92 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 2 93 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha 2 94 Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 2 95 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data 2 96 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 2 97 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 1 98 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1 99 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 1 100 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 1 101 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 1 102 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team 31 pts 2 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 30 3 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 22 4 Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 18 5 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 16 6 Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie 14 7 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 13 8 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 13 9 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky 13 10 Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky 12 11 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 10 12 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 10 13 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 9 14 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 8 15 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 8 16 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-BikeExchange 6 17 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 5 18 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 5 19 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 5 20 Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18 4 21 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 4 22 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida 3 23 Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 2 24 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 2 25 Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step 2 26 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 1 27 Vegard Breen (Nor) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 1 28 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 1 29 Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team 1 30 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team 1 31 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange 39:13:20 2 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida 0:00:18 3 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:01:35 4 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:01:39 5 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:05:20 6 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:09:17 7 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:25:42 8 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 0:32:42 9 Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 0:46:36 10 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida 0:52:54 11 Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team 1:00:41 12 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida 1:04:06 13 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida 1:04:42 14 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1:07:49 15 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 1:08:03 16 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie 1:08:41 17 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 1:09:55 18 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 1:10:43 19 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie 1:12:28 20 Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling 1:14:35 21 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 1:14:48 22 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:18:19 23 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 1:19:56 24 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 1:20:39 25 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 1:24:44 26 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data 1:25:02 27 Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 1:26:00 28 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 1:29:09 29 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:30:27