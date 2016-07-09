Tour de France: Froome attacks descent to win stage to Luchon
Defending champion returns to yellow jersey
Stage 8: Pau - Bagnères-de-Luchon
Tour de France director Christian Prudhomme designed the first two of this year's Pyrenean stages with the aim of denying Chris Froome the opportunity of taking a grip on the race in the range as he did when he claimed the title in 2013 and 2015. However, Team Sky's leader wasn't to be denied as he produced one of the most astonishing and daring performances of his career on Saturday, enabling him to claim a brilliant solo victory in Bagnères de Luchon and with it the race leader’s yellow jersey.
Froome swept into Luchon 13 seconds clear of the other favourites, who were led in by Dan Martin (Etixx-QuickStep), just ahead of Joaquim Rodríguez (Katusha). Thanks to the 10-second bonus he gained for winning the stage, Froome moved into yellow, 16 seconds ahead of compatriot Adam Yates (Orica-BikeExchange), with Rodríguez third overall. Froome's principal rival, Nairo Quintana is now sixth at 23 seconds.
This scenario had seemed extremely unlikely halfway up the Peyresourde. After setting the pace on the front of the group of favourites for most of the way over stage's four major climbs, mopping up all of the breakaway riders as they did so, it appeared that Sky would be content to lead the GC contenders down into Luchon and save their powder for the next stage to Arcalis. Yet, three kilometres from the top of the Peyresourde, the last of those climbs, Sky's initiated a series of attacks that split the group, with Tinkoff's Alberto Contador the main casualty.
Cresting the Peyresourde, Froome accelerated. He and teammate Wout Poels had done the same on the previous climb of Val Louron, apparently to deny Tinkoff's Rafal Majka maximum points for the King of the Mountains jersey. On this occasion, though, Froome continued his effort.
Catching his rivals by surprise, he quickly opened up a gap of a few seconds as he began the plunge into Luchon. What came next was even more startling as Froome tucked down onto his toptube and spun his 54 chainring with all he had, opening up an even bigger gap in the process. It didn't look pretty or comfortable, but it was very effective.
As Quintana's teammate Alejandro Valverde led the chase behind the defending Tour champion, Froome's advantage reached 25 seconds. Then BMC duo Richie Porte and Tejay van Garderen gave a bit more weight to the chase, which helped to halve the gap by the finish. To complete another good day for British riders, Adam Yates retained the white jersey and Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) finished in the gruppetto to hold the green.
Video Highlights
How it unfolded
There was blistering start to the day, as the peloton covered 51km in the first hour, chasing down every breakaway attempt in the process. Approaching the intermediate sprint (67km), a group of around 13 riders gained half a minute on the peloton. Among them was Orica-BikeExchange's Michael Matthews, who breezed clear to take maximum points.
That group of 13 split after the sprint. On the early slopes of the Tourmalet, the only one of that baker's dozen to remain at the front was Arnold Jeannesson (Cofidis), who was soon joined by two big-hitters in the shape of Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) and Tinkoff's Majka.
Jeannesson couldn't stay with the pace of his new companions, who forged on as Sky took over pace-setting duties in the peloton behind. While Jeannesson dropped back, Etixx-QuickStep's Tony Martin went past him and pressed on to join the two leaders two-thirds of the way up the Tourmalet.
As Martin advanced, teammate Julian Alaphilippe was one of the riders shaken out of the peloton climbing the Tourmalet. Yellow jersey Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) also slipped out of the group, his loss of time soon guaranteeing there would be a new race leader in Luchon.
On the final steep ramps of the Tourmalet, Pinot accelerated to ensure he was first over the pass. It earned him €5,000 for the Souvenir Jacques Goddet prize awarded in memory of the former Tour director and useful points in the mountains competition. The Sky-led peloton was 2-22 behind.
As Martin sat in behind Majka and Pinot on the second-category Hourquette d'Ancizan, the German's role clearly to assist Etixx leader Dan Martin further into the stage, Sky’s pace was beginning to tell in the peloton. Movistar's Dan Moreno and Winner Anacona couldn't stay with it, nor could IAM's leader Matthias Frank.
Pinot led Majka and Martin over the Hourquette d'Ancizan, with Sky's Sergio Henao heading the group of GC contenders 90 seconds later. When the leading trio started up the first-cat Val Louron, their advantage had dropped to a minute as Movistar sent Nelson Oliveira to the front to push up the pace. Within minutes, Oliveira had pulled the favourites across to the three leaders, with Majka the last of them to yield.
Oliveira had done his stint, and Sky's Mikel Nieve moved to the front, with around 35 riders in the group following the Spaniard. Soon after news had come through that Katusha's Michael Mørkøv had become the first rider to abandon the race, the lead group topped Val Louron, where Majka made a late surge to take maximum KoM points only to see Poels and Froome surge to deny him, although the Pole would still end the day in the polka-dot jersey.
Descending Val Louron, Wilco Kelderman's tube rolled off on a right-hand hairpin, leaving him sitting in the road as LottoNL-Jumbo teammate George Bennett offered him his wheel and a mechanic appeared with a new bike. Both rejoined the lead group for the Peyresourde, where Nieve stuck to his task and there was absolutely no hint of the thrills about to come.
Then, three kilometres from the top, Henao attacked. Movistar's Quintana and Valverde were quick to respond, and Froome was right with them. The group reformed, then Valverde pressed hard, only to see Froome surge by with Quintana on his wheel. Then Dan Martin accelerated, his move being countered by Henao.
This flurry split the group, with Warren Barguil (Giant-Alpecin) and Contador the most notable absentees. It settled for a few moments, then AG2R's Romain Bardet accelerated. Quintana chased the Frenchman down and made his first dig in this series of attacks, drawing a response from Henao and Froome. That seemed likely to be the end of the action, until Froome made the most unlikely of attacks, in the process shredding any argument that descending is his weak point.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|4:57:33
|2
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:13
|3
|Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|4
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team
|6
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|7
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange
|8
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|9
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|10
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|11
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|12
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|13
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida
|14
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|15
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:01:41
|16
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|17
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|18
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling
|19
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|20
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|21
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|22
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|23
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team Katusha
|24
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:01:45
|25
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|26
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|27
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ
|0:02:55
|28
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:10
|29
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:04:12
|30
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|31
|Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|32
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:05:31
|33
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:10:18
|34
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|35
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|36
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky
|37
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|0:11:26
|38
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|39
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:12:34
|40
|Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ
|0:13:25
|41
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|42
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18
|43
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|44
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|45
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-BikeExchange
|46
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|47
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|48
|Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|49
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|50
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff Team
|51
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|0:16:19
|52
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-BikeExchange
|53
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:18:37
|54
|Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:20:54
|55
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|56
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:21:24
|57
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:22:33
|58
|Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:24:09
|59
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:25:14
|60
|Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling
|0:25:42
|61
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|62
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|63
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|64
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|65
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|66
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|67
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|68
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:25:54
|69
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|70
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling
|71
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|72
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|73
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|74
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|75
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|76
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|77
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|78
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|79
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|80
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|81
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida
|82
|Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team
|83
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange
|84
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data
|85
|Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18
|86
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|87
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|88
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|89
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
|90
|Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
|91
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|92
|Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|93
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:29:32
|94
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|0:32:48
|95
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
|96
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|97
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
|98
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|0:34:43
|99
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|100
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|101
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|102
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|103
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|104
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|105
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|106
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|107
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|108
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|109
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|110
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|111
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|112
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|113
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
|114
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|115
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|116
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|117
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie
|118
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie
|119
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie
|120
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|121
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|122
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|123
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|124
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|125
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|126
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
|127
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|128
|Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|129
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|130
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-BikeExchange
|131
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|132
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|133
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|134
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|135
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Drapac
|136
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|137
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|138
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|139
|Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha
|140
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida
|141
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|142
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:39:24
|143
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|144
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|145
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|146
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|147
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|148
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|149
|Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling
|150
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|151
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|152
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|153
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|154
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|155
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie
|156
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida
|157
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
|158
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|159
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step
|160
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|161
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
|162
|Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling
|163
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|164
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|165
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
|166
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|167
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|168
|Vegard Breen (Nor) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|169
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Drapac
|170
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|171
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|172
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|173
|Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|174
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal
|175
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|176
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|177
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|178
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|179
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|180
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|181
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|182
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|183
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|184
|Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|185
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
|186
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
|187
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|188
|Matti Breschel (Den) Cannondale-Drapac
|189
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|190
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|191
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|192
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
|193
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|194
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|195
|Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 18
|196
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|197
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
|DNF
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Katusha
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|20
|pts
|2
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step
|17
|3
|Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|15
|4
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|13
|5
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team
|11
|6
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|10
|7
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange
|9
|8
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|8
|9
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|7
|10
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|6
|11
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|5
|12
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|4
|13
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida
|3
|14
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|2
|15
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|20
|pts
|2
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|17
|3
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|15
|4
|Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling
|13
|5
|Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|11
|6
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|10
|7
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|9
|8
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
|8
|9
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|7
|10
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|11
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|5
|12
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|4
|13
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|3
|14
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|2
|15
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|25
|pts
|2
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|20
|3
|Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|16
|4
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
|14
|5
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky
|12
|6
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|10
|7
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|8
|8
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|6
|9
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|4
|10
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|5
|pts
|2
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|3
|3
|Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|2
|4
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|10
|pts
|2
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|8
|3
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|6
|4
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|4
|5
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|2
|6
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|10
|pts
|2
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|8
|3
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|6
|4
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|4
|5
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step
|2
|6
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|1
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange
|4:57:46
|2
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida
|3
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:01:28
|4
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|5
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:01:32
|6
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:05:18
|7
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:22:20
|8
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:25:01
|9
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:25:41
|10
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|11
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|12
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|13
|Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team
|14
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|0:34:30
|15
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|16
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|17
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie
|18
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|19
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
|20
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|21
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|22
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|0:39:11
|23
|Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling
|24
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie
|25
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida
|26
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|27
|Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|28
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|29
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Sky
|14:54:33
|2
|BMC Racing Team
|0:02:42
|3
|Movistar Team
|0:02:44
|4
|Astana Pro Team
|0:04:16
|5
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:10:18
|6
|Tinkoff Team
|0:11:26
|7
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:12:34
|8
|Team Katusha
|0:13:25
|9
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:23:30
|10
|Orica-BikeExchange
|0:28:03
|11
|FDJ
|0:30:45
|12
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:37:38
|13
|Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:38:46
|14
|IAM Cycling
|0:38:54
|15
|Bora-Argon 18
|0:39:06
|16
|Lampre - Merida
|0:50:07
|17
|Direct Energie
|0:55:42
|18
|Cannondale-Drapac
|0:59:48
|19
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:03:07
|20
|Dimension Data
|1:33:26
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|39:13:04
|2
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange
|0:00:16
|3
|Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|4
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:17
|5
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:19
|6
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:00:23
|7
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|8
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|9
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|11
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|12
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team
|0:00:34
|13
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida
|14
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:01:51
|15
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:01:55
|16
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|17
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team Katusha
|0:02:00
|18
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:08
|19
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|0:02:31
|20
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|0:03:12
|21
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ
|0:03:16
|22
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|0:04:35
|23
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:05:36
|24
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:06:46
|25
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|0:08:59
|26
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:09:07
|27
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|0:09:14
|28
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:09:33
|29
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling
|0:10:19
|30
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|0:14:27
|31
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:14:51
|32
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:19:02
|33
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|0:19:44
|34
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:20:07
|35
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky
|0:21:25
|36
|Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ
|0:22:25
|37
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:23:51
|38
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:25:24
|39
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:25:58
|40
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:26:15
|41
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff Team
|0:26:27
|42
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:27:24
|43
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:27:26
|44
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-BikeExchange
|0:28:02
|45
|Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:28:59
|46
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:29:30
|47
|Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:30:52
|48
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|0:31:06
|49
|Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling
|0:31:26
|50
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|0:31:57
|51
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:32:32
|52
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|0:32:58
|53
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:33:00
|54
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:33:14
|55
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|0:35:20
|56
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:35:22
|57
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18
|0:35:38
|58
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:38:40
|59
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|0:38:52
|60
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:39:06
|61
|Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|62
|Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:39:12
|63
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:39:35
|64
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|0:40:50
|65
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:42:05
|66
|Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:44:03
|67
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:46:16
|68
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:46:52
|69
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:47:09
|70
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:48:01
|71
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:48:09
|72
|Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
|0:48:30
|73
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:48:43
|74
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-BikeExchange
|0:48:48
|75
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:48:51
|76
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:48:53
|77
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:50:15
|78
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:50:39
|79
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:52:27
|80
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:52:54
|81
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|0:53:10
|82
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:53:34
|83
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:55:00
|84
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling
|0:55:10
|85
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:56:23
|86
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
|0:59:35
|87
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|0:59:59
|88
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|1:00:00
|89
|Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18
|1:00:44
|90
|Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team
|1:00:57
|91
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|1:01:05
|92
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|1:01:20
|93
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|1:01:28
|94
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida
|1:01:37
|95
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|1:01:42
|96
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1:04:14
|97
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|1:04:22
|98
|Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|1:04:34
|99
|Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|1:04:41
|100
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|1:04:43
|101
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida
|1:04:58
|102
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|1:07:03
|103
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|1:07:41
|104
|Matti Breschel (Den) Cannondale-Drapac
|1:07:45
|105
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|1:07:59
|106
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1:08:05
|107
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|1:08:14
|108
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|1:08:19
|109
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|1:08:37
|110
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|1:08:38
|111
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie
|1:08:57
|112
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|1:09:38
|113
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|1:09:41
|114
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data
|1:09:47
|115
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|1:10:10
|116
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|1:10:11
|117
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|1:10:12
|118
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:10:39
|119
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|1:10:46
|120
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|1:10:59
|121
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|1:11:28
|122
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|123
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|1:11:40
|124
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
|125
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida
|1:12:27
|126
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:12:37
|127
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|1:12:39
|128
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie
|1:12:44
|129
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1:12:51
|130
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Drapac
|131
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-BikeExchange
|1:13:07
|132
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|1:13:09
|133
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:14:06
|134
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
|1:14:18
|135
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|1:14:26
|136
|Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling
|1:14:51
|137
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|1:15:04
|138
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|1:15:25
|139
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie
|1:15:33
|140
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange
|1:16:28
|141
|Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha
|1:16:29
|142
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|1:17:02
|143
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step
|1:17:32
|144
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|1:17:36
|145
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|1:17:37
|146
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|1:18:10
|147
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:18:35
|148
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:18:39
|149
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|1:19:16
|150
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|1:19:54
|151
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|1:20:12
|152
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|153
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1:20:16
|154
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|1:20:44
|155
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|156
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|1:20:55
|157
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|1:21:31
|158
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|1:21:34
|159
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:21:41
|160
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Drapac
|1:21:53
|161
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
|1:22:11
|162
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
|1:22:21
|163
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal
|1:22:36
|164
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie
|1:22:56
|165
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|1:23:33
|166
|Vegard Breen (Nor) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|1:23:37
|167
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:23:38
|168
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1:23:40
|169
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|1:23:41
|170
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|1:23:49
|171
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|1:24:18
|172
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|173
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
|1:24:20
|174
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|1:24:36
|175
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:24:43
|176
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|1:25:00
|177
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|178
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
|1:25:18
|179
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|1:25:48
|180
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:25:55
|181
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|1:26:12
|182
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:26:15
|183
|Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|1:26:16
|184
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1:26:28
|185
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|1:27:12
|186
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
|1:28:00
|187
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|1:28:04
|188
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|1:28:41
|189
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|1:29:25
|190
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
|1:29:39
|191
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:30:43
|192
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|1:31:12
|193
|Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling
|1:33:47
|194
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
|1:33:50
|195
|Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 18
|1:34:41
|196
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|1:49:25
|197
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
|1:53:20
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|204
|pts
|2
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|182
|3
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|177
|4
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie
|112
|5
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|90
|6
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|89
|7
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|77
|8
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|74
|9
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|64
|10
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step
|54
|11
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|53
|12
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
|50
|13
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|48
|14
|Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|48
|15
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|44
|16
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|42
|17
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|40
|18
|Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18
|37
|19
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|37
|20
|Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|36
|21
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|35
|22
|Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling
|34
|23
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|33
|24
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|32
|25
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-BikeExchange
|29
|26
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|28
|27
|Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|28
|28
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|25
|29
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange
|24
|30
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|22
|31
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18
|22
|32
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
|20
|33
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|20
|34
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|20
|35
|Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling
|20
|36
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step
|20
|37
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
|19
|38
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|17
|39
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|17
|40
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling
|17
|41
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|17
|42
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida
|17
|43
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie
|17
|44
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team
|16
|45
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|15
|46
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|15
|47
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|15
|48
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|15
|49
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|15
|50
|Vegard Breen (Nor) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|15
|51
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|14
|52
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|14
|53
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|13
|54
|Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling
|13
|55
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|13
|56
|Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|13
|57
|Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|13
|58
|Matti Breschel (Den) Cannondale-Drapac
|13
|59
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|13
|60
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|13
|61
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|13
|62
|Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|12
|63
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|64
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|12
|65
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac
|11
|66
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|11
|67
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|11
|68
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|10
|69
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|10
|70
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|9
|71
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|9
|72
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie
|8
|73
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|8
|74
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|8
|75
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|7
|76
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|7
|77
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|7
|78
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|7
|79
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal
|7
|80
|Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 18
|7
|81
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|6
|82
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|6
|83
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|5
|84
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|5
|85
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|4
|86
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|4
|87
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
|4
|88
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida
|3
|89
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ
|3
|90
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|91
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|3
|92
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|2
|93
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
|2
|94
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|2
|95
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
|2
|96
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|97
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|1
|98
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|99
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|1
|100
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|1
|101
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|1
|102
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|31
|pts
|2
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|30
|3
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|22
|4
|Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|18
|5
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|16
|6
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
|14
|7
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|13
|8
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|13
|9
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky
|13
|10
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|12
|11
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
|10
|12
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|10
|13
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|9
|14
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|8
|15
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|8
|16
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-BikeExchange
|6
|17
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|5
|18
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|5
|19
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|5
|20
|Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18
|4
|21
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|4
|22
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida
|3
|23
|Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|2
|24
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|2
|25
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step
|2
|26
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|1
|27
|Vegard Breen (Nor) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|1
|28
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|1
|29
|Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|30
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team
|1
|31
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange
|39:13:20
|2
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida
|0:00:18
|3
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:01:35
|4
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:01:39
|5
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:05:20
|6
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:09:17
|7
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:25:42
|8
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|0:32:42
|9
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:46:36
|10
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|0:52:54
|11
|Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team
|1:00:41
|12
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|1:04:06
|13
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida
|1:04:42
|14
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1:07:49
|15
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|1:08:03
|16
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie
|1:08:41
|17
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|1:09:55
|18
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|1:10:43
|19
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie
|1:12:28
|20
|Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling
|1:14:35
|21
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|1:14:48
|22
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:18:19
|23
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|1:19:56
|24
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|1:20:39
|25
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|1:24:44
|26
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
|1:25:02
|27
|Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|1:26:00
|28
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|1:29:09
|29
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:30:27
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|BMC Racing Team
|117:40:16
|2
|Team Sky
|0:01:34
|3
|Movistar Team
|0:04:54
|4
|Astana Pro Team
|0:07:52
|5
|Tinkoff Team
|0:15:32
|6
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:19:45
|7
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:21:39
|8
|Team Katusha
|0:24:57
|9
|FDJ
|0:43:46
|10
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:47:11
|11
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:50:30
|12
|IAM Cycling
|0:54:30
|13
|Bora-Argon 18
|0:55:25
|14
|Orica-BikeExchange
|0:56:59
|15
|Cannondale-Drapac
|1:20:04
|16
|Lampre - Merida
|1:20:07
|17
|Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|1:22:19
|18
|Direct Energie
|1:32:03
|19
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:34:55
|20
|Dimension Data
|2:28:09
