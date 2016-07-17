Tour de France: Pantano wins in Culoz
Froome cruises in while van Garderen loses time
Stage 15: Bourg-en-Bresse - Culoz
Jarlinson Pantano took the biggest victory of his career and the first Tour de France stage win for his IAM Cycling team in Culoz. The Colombian bridged across to Rafal Majka (Tinkoff) on the testing descent from the Lacets du Grand Colombier and then out-sprinted the Polish champion to take the win from the day's breakaway.
The duo had distanced themselves from the day's early move of 30 riders on the finishing circuit, which included the 10km climb of the Lacets du Grand Colombier that crested with 14km to go. While Majka dropped Pantano before the top of the climb, he almost came to grief on the descent, just managing to keep it upright. The incident slowed him enough to allow Pantano to rejoin and fight for the stage victory.
Majka jumped early in the sprint and was overhauled by Pantano before the line, with the Colombian celebrating with his arms in the air.
Alexis Vuillermoz (AG2R La Mondiale) out-sprinted Sebastian Reichenbach (FDJ) for third on the stage a few seconds behind Pantano and Majka after they failed to catch them on the descent. However, Reichenbach gained three minutes in the overall standings, moving up to 15th at 8:40.
Chris Froome finished in the front group, lead home by his loyal and super strong domestique Wout Poels. Froome rarely seemed in trouble during the mountainous stage, with only Astana trying to shake up the front group of GC contenders. Astana's surge and then a late attack by Roman Bardet (AG2R-La Mondiale) only served to distance US rider Tejay van Garderen (BMC), who lost 1:28 and slipped to eighth overall at 4:47.
Pantano’s victory was in stark contrast to a week ago, when he finished the stage to Andorra Arcalis under an umbrella to protect him from the heavy rain. Today he was far happier and even emotional as he talked of his win.
"It's an incredible day for me. I came to the Tour de France thinking I'd try to win a stage but to do it is difficult to believe," he said, holding back the tears with a lump in his throat.
"I'd hope to do it but this is incredible. I want to thank my IAM teammates, who did a great job for me in the attack. I also want to thank my family, especially my wife, who have always supported me. This is a special day for me."
A hard day in the Jura mountains
The stage profile showed six classified climbs in just 160km but other hidden climbs and twisting roads made everyone in the peloton nervous about the day through the little-known Jura mountains. It would be a day for a brave breakaway attempt and a test of Froome's grip on the yellow jersey before heading to Bern for the second rest day and then the final, decisive stages in the Alps next week.
The first climb came after just 23km and was a perfect launch pad for the break of the day. Thomas De Gendt (Lotto-Soudal) was aggressive from the start but surprisingly ran out of power when the real climb began and the real break formed. His rival for the polka-dot jersey, Majka, made sure he was there and dragged the move clear with a strong attack.
He was soon joined by 29 others to create an interesting break of 30. Also there were Jon Izagirre and Nelson Oliveira (Movistar), Vincenzo Nibali and Tanel Kangert (Astana), Rafal Majka (Tinkoff), Domenico Pozzovivo and Alexis Vuillermoz (AG2R-LaMondiale), George Bennett (LottoNL-Jumbo), Haimar Zubeldia (Trek), Stef Clement, Jérôme Coppel and Jarlinson Pantano (IAM), Pierre Rolland, Tom-Jelte Slagter and Dylan van Baarle (Cannondale-Drapac), Serge Pauwels (Dimension Data), Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin), Steve Morabito and Sébastien Reichenbach (FDJ), Bartosz Huzarski (Bora-Argon 18), Alberto Losada and Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha), Kristijan Durasek, Tsgabu Grmay and Jan Polanc (Lampre-Merida), Romain Sicard and Thomas Voeckler (Direct Energie), Julian Alaphilippe (Etixx-Quick Step), Dani Navarro (Cofidis) and Ruben Plaza (Orica-BikeExchange).
Some were riding for the stage, some to set up their GC team leaders and other to help teammates in the attack. It was tactically fascinating to watch unfold. Behind, Team Sky first slowed the peloton to let the break form and then set a steady tempo and lead the chase. They also had their strategy for the day.
With the break formed and clear of the peloton, Majka turned his focus to hovering up mountain points. He was beaten by Voeckler on the lesser Col du Sappel and by Pauwels on the Col de Pisseloup but he scored some points to move past De Gendt. The Polish national champion then made sure he was up the road on the Grand Colombier and took 25 points to extend his lead and so pulled on the polka-dot jersey at the finish in Culoz. He has 127 points, with De Gendt back on 90.
Constant climbing takes it toll
The constant climbing took its toll on the break and the peloton. Dylan van Baarle (Cannondale-Drapac) blew the group apart on the lower slopes of the Grand Colombier and that inspired Dumoulin, Nibali and others to go after and past him. There was still 50km to race but the race was on.
Van Baarle was soon in trouble, as were Nibali and Dumoulin, but Majka and Zakarin came across, as did Jarlinson Pantano and Alexis Vuillermoz. Navarro also tried to put up a fight and challenge Majka for the polka-dot points but he quickly faded on the 6.8 per cent average gradient. The climb cut into the side of the mountain and into the rider's legs.
Pozzovivo, Vuillermoz, Pantano, Pauwels, Reichenbach, Navarro, Durasek, Alaphilippe tried to chase Zakarin and Majka but splintered on the final slopes of the Grand Colombier. It would be the descent that changed the scenario, with Majka and Pantano going clear as Zakarin suffered on the descent, perhaps still remembering his terrible crash on the descent of the Col d’Agnello at the Giro d’Italia.
The Grand Colombier also shook up the GC group, awaking the riders from their steady tempo set by the Team Sky metronomes. Astana lit the match with Diego Rosa upping the speed to prepare for Fabio Aru. The Sardinian did not attack before the summit but the peloton was reduced down to just 15 riders or so near the top. Interestingly Team Sky seemed on the back foot for perhaps the first time in the Tour de France but their signs of weakness did not last for long.
On the descent Nibali dropped back to help Rosa and so stretched out the peloton. Up front Majka and Pantano lead the race through the finish area with 24km and the final climb of the Lacets du Grand Colombier to go.
The final climb seemed promising but seemed to fizzle out under Team Sky’s control. Aru made his attack, got 100 metres but was quickly joined by Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) with Team Sky riding to bring them quickly back under control. Roman Bardet (AG2r-La Mondiale) tried to go clear near the summit but he was quickly pulled back too.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling
|4:24:49
|2
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|3
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:06
|4
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ
|5
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:22
|6
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|0:00:25
|7
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac
|8
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:01:30
|9
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|10
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:02:08
|11
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida
|12
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18
|0:02:10
|13
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|0:03:07
|14
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|15
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|16
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|17
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|18
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|19
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team
|20
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida
|21
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange
|22
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|23
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|24
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step
|25
|Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|26
|Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ
|27
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|28
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|29
|Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling
|0:04:35
|30
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|31
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|32
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|33
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|0:09:06
|34
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|35
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|36
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|37
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie
|38
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:12:00
|39
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:12:04
|40
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|41
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-BikeExchange
|42
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|43
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|44
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:13:49
|45
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|46
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|47
|Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|48
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|49
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|50
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|51
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|52
|Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|53
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|0:14:26
|54
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|55
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|56
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff Team
|57
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:16:11
|58
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:16:41
|59
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|60
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|61
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|62
|Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|63
|Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha
|64
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:18:14
|65
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:19:02
|66
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|67
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|68
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|69
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|70
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:21:03
|71
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|72
|Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18
|73
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:21:53
|74
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling
|75
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|76
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|77
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|78
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|79
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|80
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data
|81
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|82
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida
|83
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|84
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|85
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|86
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-BikeExchange
|87
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|88
|Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team
|89
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|90
|Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|91
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
|92
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|93
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|94
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|95
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky
|96
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|97
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|98
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|99
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|100
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange
|101
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:22:40
|102
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida
|103
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|104
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|105
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|106
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:24:35
|107
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:25:29
|108
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:26:32
|109
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|110
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|111
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|112
|Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
|113
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|114
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
|115
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|116
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|117
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|118
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie
|119
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|120
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|121
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|122
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|123
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|124
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|125
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|126
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|127
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|128
|Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha
|129
|Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling
|0:28:07
|130
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|131
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|132
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|133
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|134
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|135
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|136
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|137
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|138
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|139
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|140
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Drapac
|141
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|142
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|143
|Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|144
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|145
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|146
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
|147
|Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|148
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|149
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie
|150
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie
|151
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|152
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|0:28:13
|153
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:29:10
|154
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|155
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|156
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|157
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-BikeExchange
|158
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
|159
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|160
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
|161
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
|162
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|163
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|164
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
|165
|Vegard Breen (Nor) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|166
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|167
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|168
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|169
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|170
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step
|171
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|172
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|173
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Drapac
|174
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
|175
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|176
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal
|177
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
|178
|Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 18
|179
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|180
|Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling
|181
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|182
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|183
|Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:31:45
|DNS
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|DNF
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling
|20
|pts
|2
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|17
|3
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|15
|4
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ
|13
|5
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|11
|6
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|10
|7
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac
|9
|8
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|8
|9
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|7
|10
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|6
|11
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida
|5
|12
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18
|4
|13
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|3
|14
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|2
|15
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|20
|pts
|2
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|17
|3
|Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ
|15
|4
|Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling
|13
|5
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18
|11
|6
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|10
|7
|Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha
|9
|8
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|8
|9
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|7
|10
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|6
|11
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|5
|12
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
|4
|13
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|3
|14
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida
|2
|15
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|10
|pts
|2
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|8
|3
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|6
|4
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|4
|5
|Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling
|2
|6
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie
|5
|pts
|2
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|3
|3
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|2
|4
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|2
|pts
|2
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|2
|pts
|2
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|25
|pts
|2
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|20
|3
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|16
|4
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling
|14
|5
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ
|12
|6
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|7
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|8
|8
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida
|6
|9
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18
|4
|10
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|10
|pts
|2
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling
|8
|3
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ
|6
|4
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|5
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|2
|6
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|4:25:11
|2
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida
|0:02:45
|3
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange
|4
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|0:08:44
|5
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:11:42
|6
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:13:27
|7
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:18:40
|8
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:20:41
|9
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida
|0:21:31
|10
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|11
|Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team
|12
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|13
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:26:10
|14
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|15
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie
|16
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|17
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|18
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|19
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|0:27:45
|20
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|21
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|22
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
|23
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|24
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie
|25
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:28:48
|26
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|27
|Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling
|28
|Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:31:23
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|AG2R La Mondiale
|13:22:15
|2
|Movistar Team
|0:01:33
|3
|Team Sky
|0:03:01
|4
|Lampre - Merida
|0:06:33
|5
|Tinkoff Team
|0:09:45
|6
|FDJ
|0:09:51
|7
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:12:15
|8
|IAM Cycling
|0:13:28
|9
|Team Katusha
|0:13:30
|10
|BMC Racing Team
|0:13:43
|11
|Cannondale-Drapac
|0:13:47
|12
|Astana Pro Team
|0:16:29
|13
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:22:13
|14
|Bora-Argon 18
|0:27:29
|15
|Orica-BikeExchange
|0:29:16
|16
|Direct Energie
|0:29:29
|17
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:31:46
|18
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:39:23
|19
|Dimension Data
|0:42:37
|20
|Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:46:22
|21
|Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:50:24
|22
|Lotto Soudal
|0:59:25
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|68:14:36
|2
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:47
|3
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange
|0:02:45
|4
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:02:59
|5
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:03:17
|6
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:04
|7
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:27
|8
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:47
|9
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:05:03
|10
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:05:16
|11
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team
|0:05:24
|12
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida
|0:05:48
|13
|Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:05:54
|14
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ
|0:08:40
|15
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|0:12:24
|16
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac
|17
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|0:12:47
|18
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:19:05
|19
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|0:24:06
|20
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:27:44
|21
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:27:59
|22
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|0:32:39
|23
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:34:26
|24
|Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling
|0:36:17
|25
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|0:36:52
|26
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:37:06
|27
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling
|0:40:47
|28
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|0:46:19
|29
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:46:45
|30
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:48:23
|31
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|0:48:40
|32
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:52:18
|33
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|0:57:56
|34
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|0:59:17
|35
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18
|1:00:01
|36
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1:01:29
|37
|Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ
|1:01:30
|38
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky
|1:04:39
|39
|Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:04:50
|40
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|1:07:50
|41
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|1:09:47
|42
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1:09:52
|43
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-BikeExchange
|1:10:04
|44
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:11:02
|45
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|1:11:13
|46
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|1:12:31
|47
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|1:15:58
|48
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|1:17:04
|49
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|1:17:40
|50
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|1:19:57
|51
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1:20:38
|52
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:20:55
|53
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1:22:46
|54
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff Team
|1:25:18
|55
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-BikeExchange
|1:28:30
|56
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Direct Energie
|1:29:56
|57
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:30:44
|58
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1:31:21
|59
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|1:31:37
|60
|Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
|1:33:18
|61
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|1:33:45
|62
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:37:35
|63
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|1:43:27
|64
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
|1:44:50
|65
|Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha
|1:44:55
|66
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|1:45:02
|67
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|1:45:17
|68
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:45:30
|69
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|1:45:45
|70
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|1:46:22
|71
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1:46:25
|72
|Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:46:29
|73
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:46:39
|74
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida
|1:47:08
|75
|Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|1:47:53
|76
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1:49:01
|77
|Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:49:10
|78
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|1:52:31
|79
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
|1:52:33
|80
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|1:54:41
|81
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|1:54:57
|82
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|1:58:08
|83
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida
|1:58:14
|84
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|1:58:50
|85
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie
|1:59:21
|86
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling
|2:01:30
|87
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|2:01:37
|88
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:03:05
|89
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|2:03:42
|90
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data
|2:04:42
|91
|Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team
|2:05:06
|92
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|2:07:04
|93
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|2:07:29
|94
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|2:08:11
|95
|Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18
|2:08:59
|96
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|2:10:10
|97
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|2:10:29
|98
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|2:10:48
|99
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|2:11:08
|100
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|2:11:44
|101
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|2:13:58
|102
|Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|2:13:59
|103
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|2:14:42
|104
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|2:17:21
|105
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|2:19:02
|106
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|2:19:20
|107
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|2:19:43
|108
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|2:20:21
|109
|Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|2:20:45
|110
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2:21:14
|111
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie
|2:22:47
|112
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie
|2:24:13
|113
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|2:26:13
|114
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|2:26:59
|115
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|2:28:04
|116
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2:28:13
|117
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|2:28:17
|118
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
|2:28:48
|119
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|2:30:57
|120
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|2:31:01
|121
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|2:31:22
|122
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|2:31:27
|123
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|2:31:28
|124
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|2:32:08
|125
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2:32:46
|126
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|2:32:55
|127
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|128
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Drapac
|2:33:04
|129
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|2:33:39
|130
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|2:33:53
|131
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida
|2:34:13
|132
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|2:34:16
|133
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:34:53
|134
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|2:35:08
|135
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
|2:35:12
|136
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2:36:31
|137
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange
|2:36:46
|138
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|2:38:44
|139
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
|2:38:54
|140
|Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha
|2:39:19
|141
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-BikeExchange
|2:39:40
|142
|Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling
|2:39:43
|143
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2:40:11
|144
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|2:40:15
|145
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|2:41:20
|146
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|2:42:27
|147
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|2:42:51
|148
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal
|2:44:02
|149
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step
|2:44:35
|150
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|2:44:43
|151
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|2:45:23
|152
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|2:45:36
|153
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|2:46:12
|154
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|155
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|2:46:16
|156
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|2:46:36
|157
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|2:47:18
|158
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|2:48:43
|159
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|2:49:11
|160
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie
|2:49:25
|161
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|2:50:13
|162
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|2:50:31
|163
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
|2:51:19
|164
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|2:51:27
|165
|Vegard Breen (Nor) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|2:51:43
|166
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|2:51:54
|167
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
|2:52:06
|168
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
|2:52:26
|169
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|2:52:45
|170
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Drapac
|2:53:00
|171
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:55:21
|172
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|2:55:49
|173
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2:56:00
|174
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|2:56:19
|175
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|2:56:29
|176
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|2:57:25
|177
|Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|2:58:02
|178
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|2:58:04
|179
|Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 18
|3:04:15
|180
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
|3:06:55
|181
|Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling
|3:10:19
|182
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|3:19:56
|183
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
|3:26:14
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|340
|pts
|2
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|278
|3
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|228
|4
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie
|145
|5
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|128
|6
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|127
|7
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|122
|8
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|112
|9
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|106
|10
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|105
|11
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|96
|12
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|94
|13
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|76
|14
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
|68
|15
|Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling
|66
|16
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|64
|17
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|64
|18
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step
|56
|19
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|54
|20
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-BikeExchange
|52
|21
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|51
|22
|Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|51
|23
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|47
|24
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|47
|25
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|44
|26
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|43
|27
|Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18
|42
|28
|Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling
|42
|29
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
|40
|30
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|39
|31
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|39
|32
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange
|38
|33
|Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|38
|34
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step
|38
|35
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18
|37
|36
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|36
|37
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|35
|38
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|32
|39
|Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
|32
|40
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|32
|41
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|29
|42
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|29
|43
|Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|29
|44
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|29
|45
|Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|27
|46
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|26
|47
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|26
|48
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team
|24
|49
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|24
|50
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling
|24
|51
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|24
|52
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
|23
|53
|Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|23
|54
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|22
|55
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|22
|56
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data
|22
|57
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling
|20
|58
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|20
|59
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|20
|60
|Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling
|20
|61
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|20
|62
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac
|20
|63
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|19
|64
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|19
|65
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|19
|66
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|18
|67
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|18
|68
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|17
|69
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|17
|70
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|17
|71
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie
|17
|72
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida
|17
|73
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ
|16
|74
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|15
|75
|Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ
|15
|76
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|15
|77
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
|15
|78
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|15
|79
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|15
|80
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|15
|81
|Vegard Breen (Nor) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|15
|82
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|14
|83
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|14
|84
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|14
|85
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|13
|86
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|13
|87
|Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|13
|88
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|13
|89
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|12
|90
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|12
|91
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|12
|92
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|11
|93
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|11
|94
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|11
|95
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|11
|96
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|10
|97
|Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team
|10
|98
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|9
|99
|Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha
|9
|100
|Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|8
|101
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|8
|102
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie
|8
|103
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida
|7
|104
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|7
|105
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|7
|106
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|7
|107
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|7
|108
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|7
|109
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal
|7
|110
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
|7
|111
|Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 18
|7
|112
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky
|6
|113
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|6
|114
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|6
|115
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|6
|116
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|5
|117
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida
|5
|118
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|5
|119
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|5
|120
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
|5
|121
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|4
|122
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Drapac
|4
|123
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|4
|124
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
|4
|125
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|126
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|2
|127
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida
|2
|128
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|2
|129
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|130
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|2
|131
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|2
|132
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|1
|133
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|127
|pts
|2
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|90
|3
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|69
|4
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|62
|5
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|58
|6
|Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
|50
|7
|Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling
|37
|8
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|28
|9
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|27
|10
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|26
|11
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|24
|12
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|23
|13
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|22
|14
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling
|22
|15
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|20
|16
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ
|18
|17
|Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|18
|18
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|16
|19
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|16
|20
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data
|16
|21
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|15
|22
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|15
|23
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
|14
|24
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|13
|25
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky
|13
|26
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|12
|27
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|12
|28
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
|11
|29
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|10
|30
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|9
|31
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|8
|32
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|8
|33
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-BikeExchange
|6
|34
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida
|6
|35
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie
|5
|36
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|5
|37
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|5
|38
|Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18
|4
|39
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|4
|40
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange
|4
|41
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|4
|42
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18
|4
|43
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida
|4
|44
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida
|3
|45
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|2
|46
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|2
|47
|Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|2
|48
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step
|2
|49
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|2
|50
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|51
|Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|52
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|1
|53
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|1
|54
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|1
|55
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
|1
|56
|Vegard Breen (Nor) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|1
|57
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|1
|58
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team
|1
|59
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac
|1
|60
|Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|61
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|1
|62
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange
|68:17:21
|2
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida
|0:03:03
|3
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:16:20
|4
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:25:14
|5
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:45:38
|6
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|1:05:05
|7
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|1:07:02
|8
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|1:31:00
|9
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|1:42:17
|10
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida
|1:55:29
|11
|Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team
|2:02:21
|12
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|2:05:26
|13
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|2:08:59
|14
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|2:11:13
|15
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|2:16:17
|16
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|2:17:36
|17
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie
|2:20:02
|18
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie
|2:21:28
|19
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|2:23:28
|20
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
|2:26:03
|21
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|2:32:23
|22
|Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling
|2:36:58
|23
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2:37:26
|24
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|2:37:30
|25
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|2:47:28
|26
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:52:36
|27
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|2:53:34
|28
|Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|2:55:17
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Movistar Team
|204:44:46
|2
|Team Sky
|0:07:08
|3
|BMC Racing Team
|0:09:40
|4
|Astana Pro Team
|0:38:59
|5
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:41:55
|6
|Trek-Segafredo
|1:02:27
|7
|Tinkoff Team
|1:12:50
|8
|Team Katusha
|1:29:10
|9
|IAM Cycling
|1:33:47
|10
|FDJ
|1:37:12
|11
|Orica-BikeExchange
|1:50:06
|12
|Lampre - Merida
|2:11:22
|13
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|2:15:01
|14
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|2:19:46
|15
|Bora-Argon 18
|2:34:00
|16
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2:49:08
|17
|Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|3:05:44
|18
|Cannondale-Drapac
|3:17:34
|19
|Direct Energie
|3:23:30
|20
|Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|3:34:52
|21
|Dimension Data
|3:51:03
|22
|Lotto Soudal
|4:36:53
