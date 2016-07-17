Image 1 of 45 Jarlinson Pantano (IAM Cycling) wins the stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 45 Chris Froome (Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 45 Rafal Majka (Tinkoff) atop the Colombier (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 45 Rafal Majka and Jarinson Pantano (IAM Cycling) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 45 Rafal Majka (Tinkoff) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 45 Julian Alaphilippe (Etixx-Quickstep) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 45 Jarinson Pantano (IAM Cycling) and Rafal Majka (Tinkoff) on the final climb (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 45 Julian Alaphilippe (Etixx-Quickstep) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 45 Julian Alaphilippe (Etixx-Quickstep) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 45 Stage 15 of the Tour de France (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 45 Jarinson Pantano (IAM Cycling) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 45 Rafal Majka (Tinkoff) is back in the KOM jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 45 Adam Yates (Orica-BikeExchange) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 45 Adam Yates (Orica-BikeExchange) continues as best young rider (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 45 Rafal Majka (Tinkoff) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 45 Rafal Majka (Tinkoff) won the combativity prize (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 45 Chris Froome (Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 45 Rafal Majka took over the mountains classification lead (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 45 Chris Froome (Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 45 Jarinson Pantano (IAM Cycling) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 45 Adam Yates (Orica-BikeExchange) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 45 Jarlinson Pantano (IAM Cycling) wins stage 15 of the Tour de France Image 23 of 45 Serge Pauwels (Dimension Data) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 45 Jarlinson Pantano (IAM Cycling) wins stage 15 of the Tour de France Image 25 of 45 Stage 15 of the Tour de France (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 45 Stage 15 of the Tour de France (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 45 Stage 15 of the Tour de France (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 45 Chris Froome (Sky) comes to the line (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 45 Tejay van Garderen (BMC) lost time on the stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 30 of 45 Alexis Vuillermoz and Sebastian Reichenbach sprint for third (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 31 of 45 Jarlinson Pantano (IAM Cycling) wins stage 15 of the Tour de France (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 32 of 45 Tom-Jelte Slagter (Cannondale-Drapac) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 33 of 45 Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 34 of 45 Jarlinson Pantano (IAM Cycling) wins stage 15 of the Tour de France Image 35 of 45 Jarlinson Pantano (IAM Cycling) wins stage 15 of the Tour de France Image 36 of 45 Jarlinson Pantano (IAM Cycling) wins stage 15 of the Tour de France Image 37 of 45 Rafal Majka (Tinkoff) Image 38 of 45 Chris Froome (Sky) Image 39 of 45 Nairo Quintana (Movistar) Image 40 of 45 A large breakaway escaped on stage 15 Image 41 of 45 Rafal Majka (Tinkoff) on the attack with Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 42 of 45 Rafal Majka (Tinkoff) on the attack with Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 43 of 45 Rafal Majka (Tinkoff) on the attack with Alexis Vuillermoz (AG2R) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 44 of 45 Sylvain Chavanel (Direct Energie) Image 45 of 45 Serge Pauwels (Dimension Data)

Jarlinson Pantano took the biggest victory of his career and the first Tour de France stage win for his IAM Cycling team in Culoz. The Colombian bridged across to Rafal Majka (Tinkoff) on the testing descent from the Lacets du Grand Colombier and then out-sprinted the Polish champion to take the win from the day's breakaway.

The duo had distanced themselves from the day's early move of 30 riders on the finishing circuit, which included the 10km climb of the Lacets du Grand Colombier that crested with 14km to go. While Majka dropped Pantano before the top of the climb, he almost came to grief on the descent, just managing to keep it upright. The incident slowed him enough to allow Pantano to rejoin and fight for the stage victory.

Majka jumped early in the sprint and was overhauled by Pantano before the line, with the Colombian celebrating with his arms in the air.

Alexis Vuillermoz (AG2R La Mondiale) out-sprinted Sebastian Reichenbach (FDJ) for third on the stage a few seconds behind Pantano and Majka after they failed to catch them on the descent. However, Reichenbach gained three minutes in the overall standings, moving up to 15th at 8:40.

Chris Froome finished in the front group, lead home by his loyal and super strong domestique Wout Poels. Froome rarely seemed in trouble during the mountainous stage, with only Astana trying to shake up the front group of GC contenders. Astana's surge and then a late attack by Roman Bardet (AG2R-La Mondiale) only served to distance US rider Tejay van Garderen (BMC), who lost 1:28 and slipped to eighth overall at 4:47.

Pantano’s victory was in stark contrast to a week ago, when he finished the stage to Andorra Arcalis under an umbrella to protect him from the heavy rain. Today he was far happier and even emotional as he talked of his win.

"It's an incredible day for me. I came to the Tour de France thinking I'd try to win a stage but to do it is difficult to believe," he said, holding back the tears with a lump in his throat.

"I'd hope to do it but this is incredible. I want to thank my IAM teammates, who did a great job for me in the attack. I also want to thank my family, especially my wife, who have always supported me. This is a special day for me."

A hard day in the Jura mountains

The stage profile showed six classified climbs in just 160km but other hidden climbs and twisting roads made everyone in the peloton nervous about the day through the little-known Jura mountains. It would be a day for a brave breakaway attempt and a test of Froome's grip on the yellow jersey before heading to Bern for the second rest day and then the final, decisive stages in the Alps next week.

The first climb came after just 23km and was a perfect launch pad for the break of the day. Thomas De Gendt (Lotto-Soudal) was aggressive from the start but surprisingly ran out of power when the real climb began and the real break formed. His rival for the polka-dot jersey, Majka, made sure he was there and dragged the move clear with a strong attack.

He was soon joined by 29 others to create an interesting break of 30. Also there were Jon Izagirre and Nelson Oliveira (Movistar), Vincenzo Nibali and Tanel Kangert (Astana), Rafal Majka (Tinkoff), Domenico Pozzovivo and Alexis Vuillermoz (AG2R-LaMondiale), George Bennett (LottoNL-Jumbo), Haimar Zubeldia (Trek), Stef Clement, Jérôme Coppel and Jarlinson Pantano (IAM), Pierre Rolland, Tom-Jelte Slagter and Dylan van Baarle (Cannondale-Drapac), Serge Pauwels (Dimension Data), Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin), Steve Morabito and Sébastien Reichenbach (FDJ), Bartosz Huzarski (Bora-Argon 18), Alberto Losada and Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha), Kristijan Durasek, Tsgabu Grmay and Jan Polanc (Lampre-Merida), Romain Sicard and Thomas Voeckler (Direct Energie), Julian Alaphilippe (Etixx-Quick Step), Dani Navarro (Cofidis) and Ruben Plaza (Orica-BikeExchange).

Some were riding for the stage, some to set up their GC team leaders and other to help teammates in the attack. It was tactically fascinating to watch unfold. Behind, Team Sky first slowed the peloton to let the break form and then set a steady tempo and lead the chase. They also had their strategy for the day.

With the break formed and clear of the peloton, Majka turned his focus to hovering up mountain points. He was beaten by Voeckler on the lesser Col du Sappel and by Pauwels on the Col de Pisseloup but he scored some points to move past De Gendt. The Polish national champion then made sure he was up the road on the Grand Colombier and took 25 points to extend his lead and so pulled on the polka-dot jersey at the finish in Culoz. He has 127 points, with De Gendt back on 90.

Constant climbing takes it toll

The constant climbing took its toll on the break and the peloton. Dylan van Baarle (Cannondale-Drapac) blew the group apart on the lower slopes of the Grand Colombier and that inspired Dumoulin, Nibali and others to go after and past him. There was still 50km to race but the race was on.

Van Baarle was soon in trouble, as were Nibali and Dumoulin, but Majka and Zakarin came across, as did Jarlinson Pantano and Alexis Vuillermoz. Navarro also tried to put up a fight and challenge Majka for the polka-dot points but he quickly faded on the 6.8 per cent average gradient. The climb cut into the side of the mountain and into the rider's legs.

Pozzovivo, Vuillermoz, Pantano, Pauwels, Reichenbach, Navarro, Durasek, Alaphilippe tried to chase Zakarin and Majka but splintered on the final slopes of the Grand Colombier. It would be the descent that changed the scenario, with Majka and Pantano going clear as Zakarin suffered on the descent, perhaps still remembering his terrible crash on the descent of the Col d’Agnello at the Giro d’Italia.

The Grand Colombier also shook up the GC group, awaking the riders from their steady tempo set by the Team Sky metronomes. Astana lit the match with Diego Rosa upping the speed to prepare for Fabio Aru. The Sardinian did not attack before the summit but the peloton was reduced down to just 15 riders or so near the top. Interestingly Team Sky seemed on the back foot for perhaps the first time in the Tour de France but their signs of weakness did not last for long.

On the descent Nibali dropped back to help Rosa and so stretched out the peloton. Up front Majka and Pantano lead the race through the finish area with 24km and the final climb of the Lacets du Grand Colombier to go.

The final climb seemed promising but seemed to fizzle out under Team Sky’s control. Aru made his attack, got 100 metres but was quickly joined by Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) with Team Sky riding to bring them quickly back under control. Roman Bardet (AG2r-La Mondiale) tried to go clear near the summit but he was quickly pulled back too.





Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling 4:24:49 2 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team 3 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:06 4 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ 5 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:22 6 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 0:00:25 7 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac 8 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:01:30 9 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 10 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 0:02:08 11 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida 12 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18 0:02:10 13 Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky 0:03:07 14 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 15 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 16 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 17 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 18 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 19 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team 20 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida 21 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange 22 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 23 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 24 Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step 25 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 26 Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ 27 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 28 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 29 Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling 0:04:35 30 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 31 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 32 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 33 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 0:09:06 34 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 35 Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team 36 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida 37 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie 38 Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie 0:12:00 39 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:12:04 40 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 41 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-BikeExchange 42 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 43 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 44 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:13:49 45 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 46 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 47 Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 48 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 49 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 50 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 51 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 52 Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team 53 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 0:14:26 54 Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 55 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 56 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff Team 57 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Direct Energie 0:16:11 58 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:16:41 59 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 60 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 61 Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling 62 Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team 63 Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha 64 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 0:18:14 65 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:19:02 66 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 67 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 68 Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 69 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie 70 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:21:03 71 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 72 Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18 73 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:21:53 74 Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling 75 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 76 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 77 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 78 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 79 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 80 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data 81 Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 82 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida 83 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 84 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 85 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 86 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-BikeExchange 87 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 88 Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team 89 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 90 Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 91 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 92 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 93 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 94 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 95 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky 96 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 97 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 98 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 99 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 100 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange 101 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:22:40 102 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida 103 Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 104 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 105 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 106 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:24:35 107 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:25:29 108 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:26:32 109 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 110 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 111 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 112 Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida 113 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 114 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ 115 Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 116 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 117 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 118 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie 119 Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 120 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 121 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 122 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 123 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 124 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida 125 Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 126 Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 127 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 128 Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha 129 Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling 0:28:07 130 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 131 Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 132 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 133 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff Team 134 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 135 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 136 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 137 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 138 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida 139 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 140 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Drapac 141 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 142 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 143 Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 144 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team 145 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team 146 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data 147 Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 148 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 149 Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie 150 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie 151 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 152 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team 0:28:13 153 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:29:10 154 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 155 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 156 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal 157 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-BikeExchange 158 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha 159 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 160 Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie 161 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18 162 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 163 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 164 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 165 Vegard Breen (Nor) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 166 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 167 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 168 Borut Bozic (Slo) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 169 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 170 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step 171 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 172 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 173 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Drapac 174 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data 175 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida 176 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal 177 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18 178 Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 18 179 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 180 Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling 181 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 182 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 183 Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:31:45 DNS Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal DNF Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling 20 pts 2 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team 17 3 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 15 4 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ 13 5 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 11 6 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 10 7 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac 9 8 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 8 9 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 7 10 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 6 11 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida 5 12 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18 4 13 Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky 3 14 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 2 15 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 1

Intermediate sprint - Hauteville-Lompnes, km. 72 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 20 pts 2 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team 17 3 Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ 15 4 Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling 13 5 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18 11 6 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 10 7 Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha 9 8 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 8 9 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida 7 10 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 6 11 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 5 12 Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie 4 13 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 3 14 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida 2 15 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1

Mountain 1 - Col du Berthiand (Cat. 1), km. 23.0 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team 10 pts 2 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 8 3 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 6 4 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 4 5 Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling 2 6 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 1

Mountain 2 - Col du Sappel (Cat. 2), km. 52.0 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie 5 pts 2 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team 3 3 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 2 4 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1

Mountain 3 - Col de Pisseloup (Cat. 3) km. 63.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 2 pts 2 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team 1

Mountain 4 - Col de la Rochette (Cat. 3), km. 79.0 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 2 pts 2 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team 1

Mountain 5 - Grand Colombier (HC), km. 113.0 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team 25 pts 2 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 20 3 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 16 4 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling 14 5 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ 12 6 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 10 7 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 8 8 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida 6 9 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18 4 10 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 2

Mountain 6 - Lacets du Grand Colombier (Cat. 1), km. 146.0 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team 10 pts 2 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling 8 3 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ 6 4 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 5 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 2 6 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac 1

Combativity # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 4:25:11 2 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida 0:02:45 3 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange 4 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida 0:08:44 5 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:11:42 6 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:13:27 7 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 0:18:40 8 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:20:41 9 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida 0:21:31 10 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 11 Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team 12 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 13 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:26:10 14 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 15 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie 16 Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 17 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 18 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 19 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 0:27:45 20 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida 21 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 22 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data 23 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 24 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie 25 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:28:48 26 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 27 Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling 28 Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:31:23

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 AG2R La Mondiale 13:22:15 2 Movistar Team 0:01:33 3 Team Sky 0:03:01 4 Lampre - Merida 0:06:33 5 Tinkoff Team 0:09:45 6 FDJ 0:09:51 7 Trek-Segafredo 0:12:15 8 IAM Cycling 0:13:28 9 Team Katusha 0:13:30 10 BMC Racing Team 0:13:43 11 Cannondale-Drapac 0:13:47 12 Astana Pro Team 0:16:29 13 Etixx - Quick-Step 0:22:13 14 Bora-Argon 18 0:27:29 15 Orica-BikeExchange 0:29:16 16 Direct Energie 0:29:29 17 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:31:46 18 Team Giant-Alpecin 0:39:23 19 Dimension Data 0:42:37 20 Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:46:22 21 Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:50:24 22 Lotto Soudal 0:59:25

General classification after stage 15 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 68:14:36 2 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:47 3 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange 0:02:45 4 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:02:59 5 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 0:03:17 6 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:04 7 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:04:27 8 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:04:47 9 Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:05:03 10 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:05:16 11 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team 0:05:24 12 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida 0:05:48 13 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 0:05:54 14 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ 0:08:40 15 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 0:12:24 16 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac 17 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 0:12:47 18 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:19:05 19 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 0:24:06 20 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:27:44 21 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:27:59 22 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 0:32:39 23 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:34:26 24 Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling 0:36:17 25 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:36:52 26 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:37:06 27 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling 0:40:47 28 Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 0:46:19 29 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:46:45 30 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:48:23 31 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 0:48:40 32 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:52:18 33 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team 0:57:56 34 Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky 0:59:17 35 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18 1:00:01 36 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1:01:29 37 Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ 1:01:30 38 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky 1:04:39 39 Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 1:04:50 40 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 1:07:50 41 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 1:09:47 42 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 1:09:52 43 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-BikeExchange 1:10:04 44 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 1:11:02 45 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie 1:11:13 46 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 1:12:31 47 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 1:15:58 48 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 1:17:04 49 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 1:17:40 50 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 1:19:57 51 Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1:20:38 52 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:20:55 53 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 1:22:46 54 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff Team 1:25:18 55 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-BikeExchange 1:28:30 56 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Direct Energie 1:29:56 57 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:30:44 58 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 1:31:21 59 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 1:31:37 60 Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida 1:33:18 61 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 1:33:45 62 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:37:35 63 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 1:43:27 64 Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie 1:44:50 65 Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha 1:44:55 66 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida 1:45:02 67 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 1:45:17 68 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 1:45:30 69 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 1:45:45 70 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 1:46:22 71 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1:46:25 72 Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team 1:46:29 73 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:46:39 74 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida 1:47:08 75 Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 1:47:53 76 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 1:49:01 77 Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team 1:49:10 78 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 1:52:31 79 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 1:52:33 80 Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 1:54:41 81 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 1:54:57 82 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 1:58:08 83 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida 1:58:14 84 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 1:58:50 85 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie 1:59:21 86 Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling 2:01:30 87 Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling 2:01:37 88 Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2:03:05 89 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 2:03:42 90 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data 2:04:42 91 Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team 2:05:06 92 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 2:07:04 93 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team 2:07:29 94 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 2:08:11 95 Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18 2:08:59 96 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 2:10:10 97 Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 2:10:29 98 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 2:10:48 99 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 2:11:08 100 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 2:11:44 101 Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 2:13:58 102 Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 2:13:59 103 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 2:14:42 104 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 2:17:21 105 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 2:19:02 106 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 2:19:20 107 Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 2:19:43 108 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida 2:20:21 109 Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 2:20:45 110 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2:21:14 111 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie 2:22:47 112 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie 2:24:13 113 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 2:26:13 114 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 2:26:59 115 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 2:28:04 116 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2:28:13 117 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 2:28:17 118 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data 2:28:48 119 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 2:30:57 120 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 2:31:01 121 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 2:31:22 122 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 2:31:27 123 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 2:31:28 124 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 2:32:08 125 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2:32:46 126 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 2:32:55 127 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 128 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Drapac 2:33:04 129 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 2:33:39 130 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 2:33:53 131 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida 2:34:13 132 Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 2:34:16 133 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2:34:53 134 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 2:35:08 135 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 2:35:12 136 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2:36:31 137 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange 2:36:46 138 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 2:38:44 139 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ 2:38:54 140 Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha 2:39:19 141 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-BikeExchange 2:39:40 142 Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling 2:39:43 143 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2:40:11 144 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 2:40:15 145 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 2:41:20 146 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 2:42:27 147 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 2:42:51 148 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal 2:44:02 149 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step 2:44:35 150 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team 2:44:43 151 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff Team 2:45:23 152 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida 2:45:36 153 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 2:46:12 154 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 155 Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 2:46:16 156 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 2:46:36 157 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 2:47:18 158 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 2:48:43 159 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team 2:49:11 160 Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie 2:49:25 161 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 2:50:13 162 Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 2:50:31 163 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18 2:51:19 164 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 2:51:27 165 Vegard Breen (Nor) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 2:51:43 166 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 2:51:54 167 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha 2:52:06 168 Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie 2:52:26 169 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 2:52:45 170 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Drapac 2:53:00 171 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2:55:21 172 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 2:55:49 173 Borut Bozic (Slo) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2:56:00 174 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 2:56:19 175 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 2:56:29 176 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal 2:57:25 177 Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 2:58:02 178 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida 2:58:04 179 Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 18 3:04:15 180 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data 3:06:55 181 Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling 3:10:19 182 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 3:19:56 183 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18 3:26:14

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team 340 pts 2 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 278 3 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 228 4 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie 145 5 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 128 6 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 127 7 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 122 8 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 112 9 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 106 10 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 105 11 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 96 12 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team 94 13 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 76 14 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 68 15 Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling 66 16 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 64 17 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 64 18 Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step 56 19 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 54 20 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-BikeExchange 52 21 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 51 22 Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 51 23 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 47 24 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 47 25 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 44 26 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 43 27 Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18 42 28 Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling 42 29 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18 40 30 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 39 31 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 39 32 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange 38 33 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 38 34 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step 38 35 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18 37 36 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 36 37 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 35 38 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 32 39 Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida 32 40 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 32 41 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 29 42 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie 29 43 Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 29 44 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 29 45 Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team 27 46 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 26 47 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 26 48 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team 24 49 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 24 50 Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling 24 51 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff Team 24 52 Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie 23 53 Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 23 54 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 22 55 Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling 22 56 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data 22 57 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling 20 58 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 20 59 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 20 60 Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling 20 61 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 20 62 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac 20 63 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 19 64 Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team 19 65 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 19 66 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 18 67 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida 18 68 Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky 17 69 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 17 70 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 17 71 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie 17 72 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida 17 73 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ 16 74 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 15 75 Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ 15 76 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 15 77 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 15 78 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 15 79 Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 15 80 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 15 81 Vegard Breen (Nor) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 15 82 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 14 83 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 14 84 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 14 85 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 13 86 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 13 87 Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 13 88 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 13 89 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 12 90 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 12 91 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 12 92 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 11 93 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 11 94 Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 11 95 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 11 96 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 10 97 Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team 10 98 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 9 99 Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha 9 100 Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team 8 101 Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 8 102 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie 8 103 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida 7 104 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 7 105 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 7 106 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida 7 107 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 7 108 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 7 109 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal 7 110 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha 7 111 Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 18 7 112 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky 6 113 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 6 114 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 6 115 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 6 116 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 5 117 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida 5 118 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 5 119 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 5 120 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18 5 121 Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 4 122 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Drapac 4 123 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 4 124 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data 4 125 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 3 126 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 2 127 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida 2 128 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 2 129 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 2 130 Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 2 131 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 2 132 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 1 133 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team 127 pts 2 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 90 3 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 69 4 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 62 5 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 58 6 Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida 50 7 Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling 37 8 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 28 9 Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team 27 10 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 26 11 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie 24 12 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 23 13 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 22 14 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling 22 15 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 20 16 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ 18 17 Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 18 18 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 16 19 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 16 20 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data 16 21 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 15 22 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 15 23 Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie 14 24 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 13 25 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky 13 26 Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky 12 27 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 12 28 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 11 29 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 10 30 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 9 31 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 8 32 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 8 33 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-BikeExchange 6 34 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida 6 35 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie 5 36 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 5 37 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 5 38 Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18 4 39 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 4 40 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange 4 41 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 4 42 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18 4 43 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida 4 44 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida 3 45 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team 2 46 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 2 47 Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 2 48 Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step 2 49 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 2 50 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 2 51 Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team 2 52 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 1 53 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 1 54 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 1 55 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18 1 56 Vegard Breen (Nor) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 1 57 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 1 58 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team 1 59 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac 1 60 Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team 1 61 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 1 62 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange 68:17:21 2 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida 0:03:03 3 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:16:20 4 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:25:14 5 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:45:38 6 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 1:05:05 7 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 1:07:02 8 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 1:31:00 9 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida 1:42:17 10 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida 1:55:29 11 Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team 2:02:21 12 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 2:05:26 13 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 2:08:59 14 Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 2:11:13 15 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 2:16:17 16 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida 2:17:36 17 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie 2:20:02 18 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie 2:21:28 19 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 2:23:28 20 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data 2:26:03 21 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 2:32:23 22 Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling 2:36:58 23 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2:37:26 24 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 2:37:30 25 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 2:47:28 26 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2:52:36 27 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 2:53:34 28 Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 2:55:17