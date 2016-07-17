Trending

Tour de France: Pantano wins in Culoz

Froome cruises in while van Garderen loses time

Image 1 of 45

Jarlinson Pantano (IAM Cycling) wins the stage

Jarlinson Pantano (IAM Cycling) wins the stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Chris Froome (Sky)

Chris Froome (Sky)

Chris Froome (Sky)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 45

Rafal Majka (Tinkoff) atop the Colombier

Rafal Majka (Tinkoff) atop the Colombier
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 45

Rafal Majka and Jarinson Pantano (IAM Cycling)

Rafal Majka and Jarinson Pantano (IAM Cycling)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 45

Rafal Majka (Tinkoff)

Rafal Majka (Tinkoff)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 45

Julian Alaphilippe (Etixx-Quickstep)

Julian Alaphilippe (Etixx-Quickstep)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 45

Jarinson Pantano (IAM Cycling) and Rafal Majka (Tinkoff) on the final climb

Jarinson Pantano (IAM Cycling) and Rafal Majka (Tinkoff) on the final climb
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 45

Julian Alaphilippe (Etixx-Quickstep)

Julian Alaphilippe (Etixx-Quickstep)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 45

Julian Alaphilippe (Etixx-Quickstep)

Julian Alaphilippe (Etixx-Quickstep)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 45

Stage 15 of the Tour de France

Stage 15 of the Tour de France
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 45

Jarinson Pantano (IAM Cycling)

Jarinson Pantano (IAM Cycling)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 45

Rafal Majka (Tinkoff) is back in the KOM jersey

Rafal Majka (Tinkoff) is back in the KOM jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 45

Adam Yates (Orica-BikeExchange)

Adam Yates (Orica-BikeExchange)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 45

Adam Yates (Orica-BikeExchange) continues as best young rider

Adam Yates (Orica-BikeExchange) continues as best young rider
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Rafal Majka (Tinkoff)

Rafal Majka (Tinkoff)

Rafal Majka (Tinkoff)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 45

Rafal Majka (Tinkoff) won the combativity prize

Rafal Majka (Tinkoff) won the combativity prize
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Chris Froome (Sky)

Chris Froome (Sky)

Chris Froome (Sky)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 45

Rafal Majka took over the mountains classification lead

Rafal Majka took over the mountains classification lead
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Chris Froome (Sky)

Chris Froome (Sky)

Chris Froome (Sky)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 45

Jarinson Pantano (IAM Cycling)

Jarinson Pantano (IAM Cycling)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 45

Adam Yates (Orica-BikeExchange)

Adam Yates (Orica-BikeExchange)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 45

Jarlinson Pantano (IAM Cycling) wins stage 15 of the Tour de France

Jarlinson Pantano (IAM Cycling) wins stage 15 of the Tour de France
Image 23 of 45

Serge Pauwels (Dimension Data)

Serge Pauwels (Dimension Data)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 45

Jarlinson Pantano (IAM Cycling) wins stage 15 of the Tour de France

Jarlinson Pantano (IAM Cycling) wins stage 15 of the Tour de France
Image 25 of 45

Stage 15 of the Tour de France

Stage 15 of the Tour de France
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 45

Stage 15 of the Tour de France

Stage 15 of the Tour de France
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 45

Stage 15 of the Tour de France

Stage 15 of the Tour de France
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 45

Chris Froome (Sky) comes to the line

Chris Froome (Sky) comes to the line
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 45

Tejay van Garderen (BMC) lost time on the stage

Tejay van Garderen (BMC) lost time on the stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 45

Alexis Vuillermoz and Sebastian Reichenbach sprint for third

Alexis Vuillermoz and Sebastian Reichenbach sprint for third
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 45

Jarlinson Pantano (IAM Cycling) wins stage 15 of the Tour de France

Jarlinson Pantano (IAM Cycling) wins stage 15 of the Tour de France
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 45

Tom-Jelte Slagter (Cannondale-Drapac)

Tom-Jelte Slagter (Cannondale-Drapac)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 45

Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha)

Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 45

Jarlinson Pantano (IAM Cycling) wins stage 15 of the Tour de France

Jarlinson Pantano (IAM Cycling) wins stage 15 of the Tour de France
Image 35 of 45

Jarlinson Pantano (IAM Cycling) wins stage 15 of the Tour de France

Jarlinson Pantano (IAM Cycling) wins stage 15 of the Tour de France
Image 36 of 45

Jarlinson Pantano (IAM Cycling) wins stage 15 of the Tour de France

Jarlinson Pantano (IAM Cycling) wins stage 15 of the Tour de France
Rafal Majka (Tinkoff)

Rafal Majka (Tinkoff)

Rafal Majka (Tinkoff)
Chris Froome (Sky)

Chris Froome (Sky)

Chris Froome (Sky)
Image 39 of 45

Nairo Quintana (Movistar)

Nairo Quintana (Movistar)
Image 40 of 45

A large breakaway escaped on stage 15

A large breakaway escaped on stage 15
Image 41 of 45

Rafal Majka (Tinkoff) on the attack with Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha)

Rafal Majka (Tinkoff) on the attack with Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 42 of 45

Rafal Majka (Tinkoff) on the attack with Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha)

Rafal Majka (Tinkoff) on the attack with Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 43 of 45

Rafal Majka (Tinkoff) on the attack with Alexis Vuillermoz (AG2R)

Rafal Majka (Tinkoff) on the attack with Alexis Vuillermoz (AG2R)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 44 of 45

Sylvain Chavanel (Direct Energie)

Sylvain Chavanel (Direct Energie)
Image 45 of 45

Serge Pauwels (Dimension Data)

Serge Pauwels (Dimension Data)

Jarlinson Pantano took the biggest victory of his career and the first Tour de France stage win for his IAM Cycling team in Culoz. The Colombian bridged across to Rafal Majka (Tinkoff) on the testing descent from the Lacets du Grand Colombier and then out-sprinted the Polish champion to take the win from the day's breakaway.

The duo had distanced themselves from the day's early move of 30 riders on the finishing circuit, which included the 10km climb of the Lacets du Grand Colombier that crested with 14km to go. While Majka dropped Pantano before the top of the climb, he almost came to grief on the descent, just managing to keep it upright. The incident slowed him enough to allow Pantano to rejoin and fight for the stage victory.

Majka jumped early in the sprint and was overhauled by Pantano before the line, with the Colombian celebrating with his arms in the air.

Alexis Vuillermoz (AG2R La Mondiale) out-sprinted Sebastian Reichenbach (FDJ) for third on the stage a few seconds behind Pantano and Majka after they failed to catch them on the descent. However, Reichenbach gained three minutes in the overall standings, moving up to 15th at 8:40.

Chris Froome finished in the front group, lead home by his loyal and super strong domestique Wout Poels. Froome rarely seemed in trouble during the mountainous stage, with only Astana trying to shake up the front group of GC contenders. Astana's surge and then a late attack by Roman Bardet (AG2R-La Mondiale) only served to distance US rider Tejay van Garderen (BMC), who lost 1:28 and slipped to eighth overall at 4:47.

Pantano’s victory was in stark contrast to a week ago, when he finished the stage to Andorra Arcalis under an umbrella to protect him from the heavy rain. Today he was far happier and even emotional as he talked of his win.

"It's an incredible day for me. I came to the Tour de France thinking I'd try to win a stage but to do it is difficult to believe," he said, holding back the tears with a lump in his throat.

"I'd hope to do it but this is incredible. I want to thank my IAM teammates, who did a great job for me in the attack. I also want to thank my family, especially my wife, who have always supported me. This is a special day for me."

A hard day in the Jura mountains

The stage profile showed six classified climbs in just 160km but other hidden climbs and twisting roads made everyone in the peloton nervous about the day through the little-known Jura mountains. It would be a day for a brave breakaway attempt and a test of Froome's grip on the yellow jersey before heading to Bern for the second rest day and then the final, decisive stages in the Alps next week.

The first climb came after just 23km and was a perfect launch pad for the break of the day. Thomas De Gendt (Lotto-Soudal) was aggressive from the start but surprisingly ran out of power when the real climb began and the real break formed. His rival for the polka-dot jersey, Majka, made sure he was there and dragged the move clear with a strong attack.

He was soon joined by 29 others to create an interesting break of 30. Also there were Jon Izagirre and Nelson Oliveira (Movistar), Vincenzo Nibali and Tanel Kangert (Astana), Rafal Majka (Tinkoff), Domenico Pozzovivo and Alexis Vuillermoz (AG2R-LaMondiale), George Bennett (LottoNL-Jumbo), Haimar Zubeldia (Trek), Stef Clement, Jérôme Coppel and Jarlinson Pantano (IAM), Pierre Rolland, Tom-Jelte Slagter and Dylan van Baarle (Cannondale-Drapac), Serge Pauwels (Dimension Data), Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin), Steve Morabito and Sébastien Reichenbach (FDJ), Bartosz Huzarski (Bora-Argon 18), Alberto Losada and Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha), Kristijan Durasek, Tsgabu Grmay and Jan Polanc (Lampre-Merida), Romain Sicard and Thomas Voeckler (Direct Energie), Julian Alaphilippe (Etixx-Quick Step), Dani Navarro (Cofidis) and Ruben Plaza (Orica-BikeExchange).

Some were riding for the stage, some to set up their GC team leaders and other to help teammates in the attack. It was tactically fascinating to watch unfold. Behind, Team Sky first slowed the peloton to let the break form and then set a steady tempo and lead the chase. They also had their strategy for the day.

With the break formed and clear of the peloton, Majka turned his focus to hovering up mountain points. He was beaten by Voeckler on the lesser Col du Sappel and by Pauwels on the Col de Pisseloup but he scored some points to move past De Gendt. The Polish national champion then made sure he was up the road on the Grand Colombier and took 25 points to extend his lead and so pulled on the polka-dot jersey at the finish in Culoz. He has 127 points, with De Gendt back on 90.

Constant climbing takes it toll

The constant climbing took its toll on the break and the peloton. Dylan van Baarle (Cannondale-Drapac) blew the group apart on the lower slopes of the Grand Colombier and that inspired Dumoulin, Nibali and others to go after and past him. There was still 50km to race but the race was on.

Van Baarle was soon in trouble, as were Nibali and Dumoulin, but Majka and Zakarin came across, as did Jarlinson Pantano and Alexis Vuillermoz. Navarro also tried to put up a fight and challenge Majka for the polka-dot points but he quickly faded on the 6.8 per cent average gradient. The climb cut into the side of the mountain and into the rider's legs.

Pozzovivo, Vuillermoz, Pantano, Pauwels, Reichenbach, Navarro, Durasek, Alaphilippe tried to chase Zakarin and Majka but splintered on the final slopes of the Grand Colombier. It would be the descent that changed the scenario, with Majka and Pantano going clear as Zakarin suffered on the descent, perhaps still remembering his terrible crash on the descent of the Col d’Agnello at the Giro d’Italia.

The Grand Colombier also shook up the GC group, awaking the riders from their steady tempo set by the Team Sky metronomes. Astana lit the match with Diego Rosa upping the speed to prepare for Fabio Aru. The Sardinian did not attack before the summit but the peloton was reduced down to just 15 riders or so near the top. Interestingly Team Sky seemed on the back foot for perhaps the first time in the Tour de France but their signs of weakness did not last for long.

On the descent Nibali dropped back to help Rosa and so stretched out the peloton. Up front Majka and Pantano lead the race through the finish area with 24km and the final climb of the Lacets du Grand Colombier to go.

The final climb seemed promising but seemed to fizzle out under Team Sky’s control. Aru made his attack, got 100 metres but was quickly joined by Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) with Team Sky riding to bring them quickly back under control. Roman Bardet (AG2r-La Mondiale) tried to go clear near the summit but he was quickly pulled back too.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling4:24:49
2Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team
3Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:06
4Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ
5Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:22
6Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data0:00:25
7Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac
8Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha0:01:30
9Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
10Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac0:02:08
11Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida
12Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 180:02:10
13Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky0:03:07
14Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
15Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
16Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
17Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
18Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
19Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team
20Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida
21Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange
22Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
23Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
24Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step
25Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
26Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ
27Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
28Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
29Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling0:04:35
30Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
31Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
32Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
33Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky0:09:06
34Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
35Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
36Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida
37Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie
38Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie0:12:00
39Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:12:04
40George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
41Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-BikeExchange
42Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
43Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
44Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin0:13:49
45Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
46Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
47Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
48Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
49Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
50Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
51Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
52Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team
53Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ0:14:26
54Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
55Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
56Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff Team
57Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Direct Energie0:16:11
58Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:16:41
59Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
60Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
61Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling
62Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team
63Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha
64Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:18:14
65Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:19:02
66Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
67Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
68Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
69Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
70Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:21:03
71Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
72Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18
73Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:21:53
74Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling
75Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
76Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
77Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
78Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
79Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
80Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data
81Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
82Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida
83Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
84Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
85Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
86Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-BikeExchange
87Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
88Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team
89Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
90Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
91Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
92Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
93Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
94Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
95Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky
96Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
97Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
98Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
99Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
100Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange
101Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:22:40
102Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida
103Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
104Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
105Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
106Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:24:35
107Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:25:29
108Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling0:26:32
109Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
110Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
111Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
112Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
113Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
114William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
115Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
116Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
117Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
118Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie
119Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
120Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
121Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
122Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
123Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
124Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida
125Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
126Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
127Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
128Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha
129Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling0:28:07
130Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
131Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
132Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
133Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff Team
134Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
135Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
136Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
137Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
138Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida
139Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
140Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Drapac
141Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
142Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
143Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
144Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team
145Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team
146Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
147Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
148Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
149Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie
150Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie
151Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
152Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team0:28:13
153Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:29:10
154Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
155Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
156Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
157Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-BikeExchange
158Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
159Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
160Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
161Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
162Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
163André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
164Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
165Vegard Breen (Nor) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
166Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
167Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
168Borut Bozic (Slo) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
169Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
170Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step
171Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
172Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
173Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Drapac
174Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
175Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida
176Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal
177Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
178Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 18
179Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
180Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling
181John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
182Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
183Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:31:45
DNSJens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
DNFJesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling20pts
2Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team17
3Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale15
4Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ13
5Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step11
6Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data10
7Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac9
8Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha8
9Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits7
10Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac6
11Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida5
12Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 184
13Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky3
14Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky2
15Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team1

Intermediate sprint - Hauteville-Lompnes, km. 72
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data20pts
2Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team17
3Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ15
4Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling13
5Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 1811
6Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team10
7Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha9
8Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits8
9Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida7
10Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac6
11Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo5
12Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie4
13Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac3
14Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida2
15Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team1

Mountain 1 - Col du Berthiand (Cat. 1), km. 23.0
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team10pts
2Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha8
3Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data6
4Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team4
5Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling2
6Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team1

Mountain 2 - Col du Sappel (Cat. 2), km. 52.0
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie5pts
2Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team3
3Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data2
4Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1

Mountain 3 - Col de Pisseloup (Cat. 3) km. 63.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data2pts
2Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team1

Mountain 4 - Col de la Rochette (Cat. 3), km. 79.0
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data2pts
2Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team1

Mountain 5 - Grand Colombier (HC), km. 113.0
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team25pts
2Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha20
3Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step16
4Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling14
5Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ12
6Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale10
7Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data8
8Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida6
9Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 184
10Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale2

Mountain 6 - Lacets du Grand Colombier (Cat. 1), km. 146.0
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team10pts
2Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling8
3Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ6
4Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
5Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data2
6Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac1

Combativity
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step4:25:11
2Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida0:02:45
3Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange
4Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida0:08:44
5Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:11:42
6Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin0:13:27
7Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac0:18:40
8Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:20:41
9Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida0:21:31
10Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
11Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team
12Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
13Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step0:26:10
14Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
15Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie
16Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
17Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
18Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
19Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange0:27:45
20Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida
21Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
22Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
23Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
24Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie
25Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:28:48
26Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
27Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling
28Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:31:23

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1AG2R La Mondiale13:22:15
2Movistar Team0:01:33
3Team Sky0:03:01
4Lampre - Merida0:06:33
5Tinkoff Team0:09:45
6FDJ0:09:51
7Trek-Segafredo0:12:15
8IAM Cycling0:13:28
9Team Katusha0:13:30
10BMC Racing Team0:13:43
11Cannondale-Drapac0:13:47
12Astana Pro Team0:16:29
13Etixx - Quick-Step0:22:13
14Bora-Argon 180:27:29
15Orica-BikeExchange0:29:16
16Direct Energie0:29:29
17Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:31:46
18Team Giant-Alpecin0:39:23
19Dimension Data0:42:37
20Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:46:22
21Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:50:24
22Lotto Soudal0:59:25

General classification after stage 15
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky68:14:36
2Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo0:01:47
3Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange0:02:45
4Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:02:59
5Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team0:03:17
6Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:04
7Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:04:27
8Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:04:47
9Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step0:05:03
10Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:05:16
11Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team0:05:24
12Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida0:05:48
13Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha0:05:54
14Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ0:08:40
15Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky0:12:24
16Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac
17Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky0:12:47
18Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin0:19:05
19Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky0:24:06
20Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:27:44
21Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:27:59
22Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo0:32:39
23Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:34:26
24Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling0:36:17
25Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team0:36:52
26Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:37:06
27Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling0:40:47
28Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek-Segafredo0:46:19
29Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha0:46:45
30Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:48:23
31Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data0:48:40
32Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:52:18
33Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team0:57:56
34Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky0:59:17
35Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 181:00:01
36Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team1:01:29
37Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ1:01:30
38Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky1:04:39
39Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team1:04:50
40Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step1:07:50
41Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept1:09:47
42Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin1:09:52
43Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-BikeExchange1:10:04
44Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale1:11:02
45Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie1:11:13
46George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo1:12:31
47Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team1:15:58
48Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team1:17:04
49Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo1:17:40
50Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team1:19:57
51Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team1:20:38
52Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal1:20:55
53Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin1:22:46
54Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff Team1:25:18
55Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-BikeExchange1:28:30
56Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Direct Energie1:29:56
57Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:30:44
58Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin1:31:21
59Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team1:31:37
60Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida1:33:18
61Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 181:33:45
62Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:37:35
63Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team1:43:27
64Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie1:44:50
65Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha1:44:55
66Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida1:45:02
67Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac1:45:17
68Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale1:45:30
69Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Fortuneo - Vital Concept1:45:45
70Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ1:46:22
71Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team1:46:25
72Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team1:46:29
73Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:46:39
74Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida1:47:08
75Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step1:47:53
76Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin1:49:01
77Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team1:49:10
78Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling1:52:31
79Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ1:52:33
80Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept1:54:41
81Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team1:54:57
82Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ1:58:08
83Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida1:58:14
84Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team1:58:50
85Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie1:59:21
86Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling2:01:30
87Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling2:01:37
88Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2:03:05
89Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team2:03:42
90Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data2:04:42
91Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team2:05:06
92Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal2:07:04
93Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team2:07:29
94Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team2:08:11
95Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 182:08:59
96Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept2:10:10
97Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept2:10:29
98Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo2:10:48
99Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team2:11:08
100Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange2:11:44
101Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac2:13:58
102Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept2:13:59
103Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal2:14:42
104Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo2:17:21
105Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac2:19:02
106Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data2:19:20
107Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo2:19:43
108Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida2:20:21
109Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 182:20:45
110Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2:21:14
111Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie2:22:47
112Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie2:24:13
113Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo2:26:13
114Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data2:26:59
115Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step2:28:04
116Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal2:28:13
117Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo2:28:17
118Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data2:28:48
119André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal2:30:57
120Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky2:31:01
121Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling2:31:22
122Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange2:31:27
123Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo2:31:28
124Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac2:32:08
125Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2:32:46
126Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team2:32:55
127Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
128Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Drapac2:33:04
129Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin2:33:39
130Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange2:33:53
131Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida2:34:13
132Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo2:34:16
133Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2:34:53
134Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step2:35:08
135Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data2:35:12
136Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2:36:31
137Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange2:36:46
138Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team2:38:44
139William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ2:38:54
140Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha2:39:19
141Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-BikeExchange2:39:40
142Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling2:39:43
143Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2:40:11
144Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo2:40:15
145Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept2:41:20
146Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo2:42:27
147Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team2:42:51
148Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal2:44:02
149Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step2:44:35
150Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team2:44:43
151Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff Team2:45:23
152Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida2:45:36
153Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step2:46:12
154John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
155Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step2:46:16
156Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step2:46:36
157Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha2:47:18
158Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin2:48:43
159Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team2:49:11
160Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie2:49:25
161Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo2:50:13
162Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo2:50:31
163Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 182:51:19
164Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data2:51:27
165Vegard Breen (Nor) Fortuneo - Vital Concept2:51:43
166Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 182:51:54
167Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha2:52:06
168Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie2:52:26
169Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky2:52:45
170Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Drapac2:53:00
171Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2:55:21
172Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin2:55:49
173Borut Bozic (Slo) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2:56:00
174Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha2:56:19
175Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky2:56:29
176Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal2:57:25
177Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept2:58:02
178Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida2:58:04
179Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 183:04:15
180Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data3:06:55
181Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling3:10:19
182Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal3:19:56
183Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 183:26:14

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team340pts
2Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data278
3Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step228
4Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie145
5André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal128
6Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange127
7Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha122
8Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team112
9Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal106
10Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits105
11Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky96
12Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team94
13Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data76
14Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data68
15Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling66
16Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step64
17Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits64
18Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step56
19Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin54
20Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-BikeExchange52
21Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data51
22Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept51
23Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo47
24Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo47
25Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step44
26Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale43
27Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 1842
28Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling42
29Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 1840
30Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team39
31Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac39
32Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange38
33Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha38
34Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step38
35Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 1837
36Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team36
37Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal35
38Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo32
39Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida32
40Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo32
41Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step29
42Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie29
43Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 1829
44John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin29
45Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team27
46Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team26
47Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange26
48Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team24
49Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale24
50Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling24
51Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff Team24
52Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie23
53Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step23
54Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky22
55Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling22
56Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data22
57Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling20
58Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept20
59Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 1820
60Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling20
61Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale20
62Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac20
63Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team19
64Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team19
65Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo19
66Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team18
67Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida18
68Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky17
69Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale17
70Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team17
71Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie17
72Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida17
73Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ16
74Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team15
75Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ15
76Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits15
77Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ15
78Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team15
79Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo15
80Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo15
81Vegard Breen (Nor) Fortuneo - Vital Concept15
82Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo14
83Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Fortuneo - Vital Concept14
84Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team14
85Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling13
86Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept13
87Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept13
88Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale13
89Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha12
90Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac12
91Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac12
92Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team11
93Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin11
94Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale11
95Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team11
96Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team10
97Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team10
98George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo9
99Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha9
100Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team8
101Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept8
102Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie8
103Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida7
104Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin7
105Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team7
106Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida7
107Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits7
108Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits7
109Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal7
110Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha7
111Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 187
112Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky6
113Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data6
114Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky6
115Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal6
116Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo5
117Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida5
118Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team5
119Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step5
120Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 185
121Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac4
122Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Drapac4
123Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin4
124Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data4
125Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale3
126Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky2
127Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida2
128Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange2
129Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team2
130Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step2
131Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky2
132Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 181
133Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team127pts
2Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal90
3Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits69
4Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data62
5Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin58
6Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida50
7Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling37
8Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha28
9Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team27
10Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team26
11Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie24
12George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo23
13Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky22
14Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling22
15Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo20
16Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ18
17Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step18
18Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky16
19Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step16
20Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data16
21Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team15
22Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale15
23Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie14
24Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team13
25Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky13
26Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky12
27Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo12
28Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data11
29Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team10
30Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team9
31Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky8
32Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Fortuneo - Vital Concept8
33Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-BikeExchange6
34Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida6
35Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie5
36Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo5
37Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team5
38Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 184
39Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo4
40Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange4
41Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team4
42Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 184
43Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida4
44Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida3
45Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team2
46Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ2
47Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 182
48Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step2
49Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky2
50Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale2
51Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team2
52Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo1
53Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac1
54Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept1
55Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 181
56Vegard Breen (Nor) Fortuneo - Vital Concept1
57Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team1
58Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team1
59Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac1
60Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team1
61Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team1
62Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange68:17:21
2Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida0:03:03
3Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin0:16:20
4Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:25:14
5Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:45:38
6Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step1:05:05
7Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept1:07:02
8Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 181:31:00
9Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida1:42:17
10Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida1:55:29
11Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team2:02:21
12Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team2:05:26
13Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange2:08:59
14Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac2:11:13
15Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac2:16:17
16Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida2:17:36
17Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie2:20:02
18Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie2:21:28
19Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo2:23:28
20Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data2:26:03
21Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step2:32:23
22Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling2:36:58
23Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2:37:26
24Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo2:37:30
25Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo2:47:28
26Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2:52:36
27Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha2:53:34
28Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept2:55:17

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Movistar Team204:44:46
2Team Sky0:07:08
3BMC Racing Team0:09:40
4Astana Pro Team0:38:59
5AG2R La Mondiale0:41:55
6Trek-Segafredo1:02:27
7Tinkoff Team1:12:50
8Team Katusha1:29:10
9IAM Cycling1:33:47
10FDJ1:37:12
11Orica-BikeExchange1:50:06
12Lampre - Merida2:11:22
13Team Giant-Alpecin2:15:01
14Etixx - Quick-Step2:19:46
15Bora-Argon 182:34:00
16Cofidis, Solutions Credits2:49:08
17Team LottoNl-Jumbo3:05:44
18Cannondale-Drapac3:17:34
19Direct Energie3:23:30
20Fortuneo - Vital Concept3:34:52
21Dimension Data3:51:03
22Lotto Soudal4:36:53

 

