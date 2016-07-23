Froome set to win 2016 Tour de France ahead of procession to Paris
Ion Izagirre wins final Alps stage to Morzine
Stage 20: Megève - Morzine
Ion Izagirre (Movistar) won the final mountain stage of the 2016 Tour de France, attacking on the descent of the Col de Joux Plane to take the biggest win of his career. He outdistanced Jarlinson Pantano (IAM Cycling) and Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) after the trio had formed as a group just before the summit of the climb.
Chris Froome and his Team Sky teammates, haunted by his crash the previous stage, took the descent more carefully and crossed the line over four minutes later. Froome is just one processional stage from Paris away from winning his third Tour de France title.
Froome will ride into Paris with a 4:05 lead over second place Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale) and Nairo Quintana (Movistar) in third at 4:21.
Despite the heavy rain and the four categorised climbs before the wet descent into Morzine the race leader was put under little pressure with his team once again shepherding him towards safety. The day was dominated by riders further down the classification trying to move up with Roman Kreuziger (Tinkoff) starting the day in 12th overall and successfully infiltrating the day's early break that contained over 30 riders and his teammate Peter Sagan.
The day's break decided the points of each of the four climbs with Thomas de Gendt (Lotto Soudal) particularly aggressive.
Behind the break Astana set the pace in a bid to set up Fabio Aru for one final assault with the final climb of the Joux Plane acting as the final battleground for this year's Tour. As the race hit the final climb, the break splintered with Pantano and Julian Alaphilippe riding clear of what was left of Kreuziger's group.
Nibali, who had been in the move, counter attacked and caught the pair before the summit but Izagirre paced himself perfectly on the climb and caught the tiring Astana rider and Pantano just before the summit. The Movistar man attacked just as the summit proper started and he wasn't seen again.
Back in the GC group, Astana's best laid plans fell apart on the Joux Plane with Aru an early casualty as the pace increased by the top ten contenders, who looked for any weaknesses they could exploit. Team Sky, as they have done for most of this year's race, kept the situation in check. Only Bauke Mollema - briefly – and Joaquim Rodriguez - more successfully – were able to break free as Bardet, Quintana sat in and protected their positions. Adam Yates and Richie Porte – who had ambitions for challenging for the podium – were unable to attack and on the wet descent into Morzine, Geraint Thomas controlled Froome’s rivals.
Dan Martin fired off a late attack in order to try and stop Rodriguez from moving above him in GC but it was too late, with the Spaniard climbing to seventh in what will be his final Tour.
Froome's lead lost a few seconds as Bardet and Quintana stuck to Martin's acceleration but the race now heads to Paris with Froome set to be crowned the 2016 winner.
Tour de France stage 20 highlights video
How it unfolded
As soon as the flag dropped riders started jumping from the field with a group of 37 riders going clear. By the first climb of the day, the Col des Aravis, only 20km into the stage, Thomas De Gendt (Lotto-Soudal) had attacked from the group. He took the points and continued on his own with the Sky-controlled peloton roughly two minutes down.
On the next climb, the Col de la Colombiere, De Gendt, Sergio Henao (Sky), Ion Izagirre and Nelson Oliveira (Movistar), Vincenzo Nibali and Jakob Fuglsang (Astana), Peter Sagan and Roman Kreuziger (Tinkoff), Ben Gastauer, Cyril Gautier and Alexis Gougeard (AG2R La Mondiale), Wilco Kelderman and George Bennett (LottoNL-Jumbo), Frank Schleck and Jasper Stuyven (Trek), Jarlinson Pantano (IAM Cycling), Pierre Rolland, Tom-Jelte Slagter and Dylan van Baarle (Cannondale-Drapac), Patrick Konrad (Bora), Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha), Rui Costa (Lampre-Merida), Tony Gallopin (Lotto-Soudal), Sylvain Chavanel and Fabrice Jeandesbosz (Direct Energie), Julian Alaphilippe (Etixx-QuickStep), Nicolas Edet (Cofidis), Chris Juul-Jensen and Michael Matthews (Orica-BikeExchange) formed as one major group, with Warren Barguil (Giant Alpecin) eventually making contact after a long chase.
Sagan turns mountain domestique
De Gendt once again took maximum points at the top of the Colombiere with the peloton at 4:44. The large lead group splintered on the descent, with Sagan leading the first group of eight riders - Kreuziger, Izagirre, Nibali, Rui Costa, Pantano, Alaphilippe, and Gougeard. The gap of five and a half minutes put Kreuziger on the virtual podium and eventually sparked life from AG2R and Astana, who took over the pace-setting from Team Sky.
Col de la Ramaz was looming, and Astana had moved into the lead, chasing at the front of the peloton, and steadily bringing the gap down from six minutes.
World champion Sagan put in huge efforts to lead his group and help his teammate, Kreuziger, before eventually sitting up with 62km to go.
Much further back, Bauke Mollema dropped out of the peloton, although he eventually caught up again.
De Gendt took off near the top of the Ramaz, once again taking the maximum points. He continued on the wet descent but was soon caught and then passed by Pantano, with Alaphillipe moving up to join the Colombian. The duo built up a lead of over a minute as they approached the final climb, after the cooperation in the Kreuziger group had been as patchy as the weather.
Battle up the Col de Joux Plane
With just one climb remaining, the Col de Joux Plane, the duo of Pantano and Alaphilippe took a 5:30 lead over the peloton with them as they started to climb.
Astana had led the peloton much of the day, even chasing their own man Nibali. But it all came to naught as Fabio Aru struggled in the rain at the very back of the field, falling back despite his teammates' help.
Nibali was perhaps aware of this, and with 18km to go he jumped from the chase group. Mollema also took heart and jumped from the peloton, looking to make up some of the time he lost on Friday, but was unable to establish a lead and faded badly.
Alaphillipe and Pantano battled with one another, jumping and trying to get away. Nibali was within sight of the two, but the constant attacks hurt his efforts.
Yet with 15.5km to go he caught them and soon pulled away.
Izagirre moved up from the chasers and caught Pantano and Alaphilippe, and the young French rider started to lose ground. The new duo caught the tiring Nibali close to the summit, with Pantano the first to cross the line. At this point the group around Froome was only three minutes back.
It was not a mountaintop finish, as a descent followed. The road was newly re-paved, and water-covered from the constant rain. Izagirre proved to have the best nerves, flying bravely down. Pantano had one heart-stopping moment as his bike slid but he was able to control it at the last minute.
Izagirre continued on his own to the end, claiming the first Spanish victory in this year's Tour.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|4:06:45
|2
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling
|0:00:19
|3
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:42
|4
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:49
|5
|Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
|0:01:43
|6
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team
|0:01:44
|7
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:00:49
|8
|Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:03:24
|9
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:04:12
|10
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|11
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|12
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:04:14
|13
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange
|14
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida
|15
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|0:04:17
|16
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:18
|17
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|18
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|19
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|20
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|21
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|22
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|23
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:44
|24
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:04:51
|25
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:05:42
|26
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:06:46
|27
|Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:06:55
|28
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|29
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:07:03
|30
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:07:09
|31
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ
|0:07:40
|32
|Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling
|0:08:04
|33
|Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:08:49
|34
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:09:10
|35
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18
|36
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:09:49
|37
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|0:10:21
|38
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|0:10:40
|39
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:10:58
|40
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|0:11:27
|41
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:11:59
|42
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:12:17
|43
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|44
|Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team
|45
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:12:23
|46
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:12:51
|47
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|48
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|0:13:17
|49
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|0:14:18
|50
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-BikeExchange
|0:14:33
|51
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|0:15:15
|52
|Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:16:06
|53
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:17:25
|54
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|0:17:38
|55
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|56
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|57
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|58
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|59
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|60
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|61
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky
|62
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:18:03
|63
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:18:08
|64
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|65
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|66
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:19:57
|67
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|68
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|69
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|70
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|71
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:20:53
|72
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida
|73
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|74
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|75
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|76
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|77
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|78
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling
|79
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|80
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida
|0:21:08
|81
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange
|0:22:09
|82
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|0:22:35
|83
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|84
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
|0:22:59
|85
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:23:58
|86
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:26:31
|87
|Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18
|88
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:26:56
|89
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|90
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff Team
|0:27:22
|91
|Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ
|0:27:57
|92
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data
|93
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|94
|Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha
|95
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|96
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|97
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|0:28:17
|98
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-BikeExchange
|0:29:34
|99
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|0:29:37
|100
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie
|0:29:40
|101
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:29:42
|102
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|0:29:52
|103
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|104
|Vegard Breen (Nor) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|105
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|106
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|107
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|108
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|109
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Drapac
|110
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|111
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|112
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|113
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:30:08
|114
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida
|115
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
|116
|Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:30:24
|117
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:30:44
|118
|Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling
|0:33:26
|119
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|0:33:46
|120
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|121
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step
|122
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|123
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|124
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|125
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:33:54
|126
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|127
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|0:33:58
|128
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|129
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|130
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|131
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:34:08
|132
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|133
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|134
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
|135
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|136
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|137
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|138
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|139
|Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|140
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|141
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
|142
|Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling
|143
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|144
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|145
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
|146
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
|147
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|148
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal
|149
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|150
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|151
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|152
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|153
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|154
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|155
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|156
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|157
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
|158
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|159
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|160
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|161
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:34:32
|162
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie
|163
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:34:34
|164
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|165
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|166
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Drapac
|167
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|168
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-BikeExchange
|169
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
|170
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
|171
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|172
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|0:35:00
|173
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:35:28
|174
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|175
|Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:36:19
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|20
|pts
|2
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|17
|3
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|15
|4
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|13
|5
|Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
|11
|6
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|10
|7
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team
|9
|8
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|8
|9
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|7
|10
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|6
|11
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|12
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|4
|13
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange
|3
|14
|Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|15
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|20
|pts
|2
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling
|17
|3
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|15
|4
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|13
|5
|Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
|11
|6
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team
|10
|7
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|9
|8
|Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|8
|9
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step
|7
|10
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|11
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|5
|12
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|13
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange
|3
|14
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida
|2
|15
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|5
|pts
|2
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling
|3
|3
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|4
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|10
|pts
|2
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling
|8
|3
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|6
|4
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|5
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|2
|6
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|10
|pts
|2
|Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
|8
|3
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac
|6
|4
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling
|4
|5
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team
|2
|6
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling
|25
|pts
|2
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|20
|3
|Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|16
|4
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|14
|5
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|12
|6
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team
|10
|7
|Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
|8
|8
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|6
|9
|Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|4
|10
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|4:07:34
|2
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|3
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange
|0:03:25
|4
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida
|5
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|0:06:06
|6
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:08:21
|7
|Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team
|0:11:28
|8
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|0:14:26
|9
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:16:49
|10
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:19:08
|11
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|12
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|13
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:20:04
|14
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida
|0:20:19
|15
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|0:21:46
|16
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:26:07
|17
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|0:28:48
|18
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie
|0:28:51
|19
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:29:19
|20
|Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling
|0:32:37
|21
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:33:09
|22
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:33:19
|23
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|24
|Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|25
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|26
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|27
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|28
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Movistar Team
|12:28:41
|2
|Lampre - Merida
|0:04:26
|3
|Team Sky
|0:04:28
|4
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:07:33
|5
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:07:39
|6
|Tinkoff Team
|0:09:52
|7
|IAM Cycling
|0:12:14
|8
|BMC Racing Team
|0:17:35
|9
|FDJ
|0:22:52
|10
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:23:30
|11
|Bora-Argon 18
|0:26:00
|12
|Astana Pro Team
|0:27:32
|13
|Team Katusha
|0:29:58
|14
|Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:32:17
|15
|Orica-BikeExchange
|0:32:30
|16
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:39:08
|17
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:44:47
|18
|Cannondale-Drapac
|0:45:15
|19
|Lotto Soudal
|0:48:01
|20
|Direct Energie
|0:51:16
|21
|Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|1:00:07
|22
|Dimension Data
|1:27:47
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|86:21:40
|2
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:05
|3
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:04:21
|4
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange
|0:04:42
|5
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:05:17
|6
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:06:16
|7
|Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:06:58
|8
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida
|9
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:07:04
|10
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team
|0:07:11
|11
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:13:13
|12
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|0:18:51
|13
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:19:20
|14
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ
|0:24:59
|15
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|0:28:31
|16
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:30:42
|17
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|0:38:30
|18
|Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling
|0:38:57
|19
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling
|0:38:59
|20
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:42:28
|21
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:47:40
|22
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:48:23
|23
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:52:14
|24
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|0:53:06
|25
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:56:33
|26
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|1:03:59
|27
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|1:04:25
|28
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|1:06:57
|29
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|1:12:06
|30
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1:19:59
|31
|Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:21:00
|32
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|1:24:38
|33
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:25:14
|34
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|1:27:39
|35
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky
|1:32:19
|36
|Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ
|1:38:30
|37
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1:46:36
|38
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-BikeExchange
|1:50:51
|39
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18
|1:55:28
|40
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:56:35
|41
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|2:00:09
|42
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|2:00:38
|43
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|2:02:53
|44
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|2:06:13
|45
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|2:06:36
|46
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|2:07:22
|47
|Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|2:09:49
|48
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|2:10:25
|49
|Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
|2:11:42
|50
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:13:47
|51
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida
|2:15:16
|52
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|2:17:16
|53
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|2:18:05
|54
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|2:18:24
|55
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2:21:17
|56
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|2:25:45
|57
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:27:45
|58
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff Team
|2:28:06
|59
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|2:28:27
|60
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Direct Energie
|2:34:15
|61
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:41:05
|62
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|2:41:52
|63
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|2:43:51
|64
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|2:44:01
|65
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|2:46:32
|66
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|2:47:32
|67
|Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha
|2:48:02
|68
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:49:49
|69
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|2:50:23
|70
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|2:50:49
|71
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|2:51:23
|72
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-BikeExchange
|2:53:10
|73
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|2:53:22
|74
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|2:58:12
|75
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie
|2:58:26
|76
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|2:58:48
|77
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|3:00:54
|78
|Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team
|3:01:22
|79
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|3:02:10
|80
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
|3:04:10
|81
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|3:04:53
|82
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|3:09:19
|83
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling
|3:11:28
|84
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|3:12:52
|85
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data
|3:14:07
|86
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|3:14:31
|87
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3:18:14
|88
|Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18
|3:19:44
|89
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|3:20:22
|90
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|3:21:09
|91
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|3:23:15
|92
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida
|3:23:17
|93
|Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|3:24:36
|94
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|3:26:19
|95
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
|3:27:15
|96
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|97
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|3:28:33
|98
|Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|3:30:05
|99
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|3:33:29
|100
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|101
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|3:34:26
|102
|Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|3:36:25
|103
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|3:38:17
|104
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|3:38:41
|105
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|3:40:02
|106
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|3:40:09
|107
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3:42:42
|108
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie
|3:44:54
|109
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|3:46:42
|110
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|3:47:29
|111
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|3:47:40
|112
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|3:50:43
|113
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|3:51:55
|114
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie
|3:51:57
|115
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|3:52:50
|116
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|3:56:30
|117
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida
|3:57:06
|118
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|3:57:49
|119
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|3:57:58
|120
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange
|3:58:10
|121
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|3:58:17
|122
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3:58:36
|123
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|3:59:12
|124
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
|4:02:12
|125
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|4:03:16
|126
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|4:03:44
|127
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|4:05:22
|128
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
|4:06:18
|129
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
|4:06:23
|130
|Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha
|4:08:07
|131
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4:08:08
|132
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|4:08:22
|133
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-BikeExchange
|4:09:04
|134
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|4:09:17
|135
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Drapac
|4:09:40
|136
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|4:10:33
|137
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|4:12:53
|138
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|4:13:49
|139
|Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling
|4:14:48
|140
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|4:16:53
|141
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|4:16:57
|142
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
|4:17:03
|143
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|4:18:15
|144
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|4:21:41
|145
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step
|4:22:02
|146
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|4:22:05
|147
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|4:23:01
|148
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4:23:42
|149
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|4:24:24
|150
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|4:24:28
|151
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|4:26:39
|152
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|4:27:49
|153
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Drapac
|4:28:01
|154
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|4:28:11
|155
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|4:28:33
|156
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal
|4:29:22
|157
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|4:29:38
|158
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|4:29:47
|159
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie
|4:30:02
|160
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|4:30:30
|161
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|4:30:34
|162
|Vegard Breen (Nor) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|4:31:10
|163
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|4:31:34
|164
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|4:31:40
|165
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|4:32:09
|166
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
|4:32:25
|167
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
|4:34:45
|168
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|4:35:06
|169
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|4:39:37
|170
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|4:40:24
|171
|Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|4:50:14
|172
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
|4:51:07
|173
|Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling
|4:55:13
|174
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|5:01:18
|175
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
|5:17:14
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|440
|pts
|2
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|228
|3
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|183
|4
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie
|156
|5
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|152
|6
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|150
|7
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|136
|8
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|131
|9
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|128
|10
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|120
|11
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|97
|12
|Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling
|89
|13
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|77
|14
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
|74
|15
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling
|73
|16
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step
|72
|17
|Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|71
|18
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|68
|19
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|64
|20
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|64
|21
|Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling
|62
|22
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|59
|23
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|58
|24
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team
|56
|25
|Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
|55
|26
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-BikeExchange
|52
|27
|Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|51
|28
|Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|51
|29
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange
|48
|30
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step
|48
|31
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|47
|32
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|47
|33
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|47
|34
|Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|44
|35
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|44
|36
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|44
|37
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|43
|38
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|43
|39
|Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18
|42
|40
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|42
|41
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie
|42
|42
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|41
|43
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
|40
|44
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|39
|45
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|37
|46
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18
|37
|47
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|37
|48
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|36
|49
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida
|32
|50
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|32
|51
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|32
|52
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|31
|53
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|31
|54
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|29
|55
|Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|29
|56
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
|28
|57
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|27
|58
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|26
|59
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|26
|60
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|26
|61
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|25
|62
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida
|25
|63
|Vegard Breen (Nor) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|25
|64
|Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ
|24
|65
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling
|24
|66
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|24
|67
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac
|23
|68
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|22
|69
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data
|22
|70
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|22
|71
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|20
|72
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|20
|73
|Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling
|20
|74
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|19
|75
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|19
|76
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|18
|77
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|18
|78
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|17
|79
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|17
|80
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|17
|81
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida
|17
|82
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ
|16
|83
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|16
|84
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|16
|85
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|15
|86
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|15
|87
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
|15
|88
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|15
|89
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|15
|90
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|14
|91
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|14
|92
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|13
|93
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|13
|94
|Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|13
|95
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|12
|96
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|11
|97
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|11
|98
|Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha
|11
|99
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|11
|100
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|10
|101
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky
|10
|102
|Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team
|10
|103
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|9
|104
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|9
|105
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|9
|106
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|8
|107
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie
|8
|108
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|7
|109
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|7
|110
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|7
|111
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|7
|112
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|7
|113
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal
|7
|114
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
|7
|115
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|6
|116
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|6
|117
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|6
|118
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|6
|119
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|5
|120
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|5
|121
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|5
|122
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
|5
|123
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|4
|124
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|4
|125
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|4
|126
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Drapac
|4
|127
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
|4
|128
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|129
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange
|3
|130
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
|3
|131
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida
|2
|132
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|133
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|2
|134
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|2
|135
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|2
|136
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|1
|137
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff Team
|1
|138
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
|1
|139
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|209
|pts
|2
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|130
|3
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling
|121
|4
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|84
|5
|Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
|76
|6
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|62
|7
|Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling
|53
|8
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|36
|9
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida
|36
|10
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie
|33
|11
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|33
|12
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|29
|13
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|27
|14
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|27
|15
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|26
|16
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|24
|17
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|24
|18
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|22
|19
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|22
|20
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|20
|21
|Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|20
|22
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|20
|23
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|20
|24
|Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|19
|25
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|19
|26
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ
|18
|27
|Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|18
|28
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|16
|29
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data
|16
|30
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team
|14
|31
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac
|14
|32
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|14
|33
|Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ
|14
|34
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
|14
|35
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|13
|36
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|13
|37
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky
|13
|38
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|12
|39
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|12
|40
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
|11
|41
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|8
|42
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida
|8
|43
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|8
|44
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|8
|45
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|8
|46
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-BikeExchange
|6
|47
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|6
|48
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|6
|49
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|50
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|5
|51
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|5
|52
|Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18
|4
|53
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange
|4
|54
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|4
|55
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18
|4
|56
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff Team
|4
|57
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida
|4
|58
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|3
|59
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida
|3
|60
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|2
|61
|Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|2
|62
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step
|2
|63
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|2
|64
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|2
|65
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|2
|66
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|1
|67
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
|1
|68
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|1
|69
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|1
|70
|Vegard Breen (Nor) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|1
|71
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|1
|72
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|1
|73
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange
|86:26:22
|2
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida
|0:02:16
|3
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:42:58
|4
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:47:32
|5
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|1:19:56
|6
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|1:55:27
|7
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|2:13:42
|8
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|2:23:45
|9
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|2:37:10
|10
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|2:41:50
|11
|Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team
|2:56:40
|12
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|3:18:33
|13
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida
|3:18:35
|14
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|3:28:47
|15
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|3:33:35
|16
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie
|3:40:12
|17
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|3:46:01
|18
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|3:47:13
|19
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie
|3:47:15
|20
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|3:53:16
|21
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|3:54:30
|22
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
|3:57:30
|23
|Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling
|4:10:06
|24
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4:19:00
|25
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|4:25:05
|26
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|4:25:52
|27
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|4:26:58
|28
|Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|4:45:32
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Movistar Team
|259:11:21
|2
|Team Sky
|0:08:14
|3
|BMC Racing Team
|0:48:11
|4
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:56:50
|5
|Astana Pro Team
|1:16:58
|6
|Tinkoff Team
|1:52:23
|7
|Trek-Segafredo
|2:00:16
|8
|IAM Cycling
|2:10:03
|9
|Team Katusha
|2:29:13
|10
|Lampre - Merida
|2:35:18
|11
|FDJ
|2:59:58
|12
|Orica-BikeExchange
|3:28:52
|13
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|3:53:29
|14
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|4:36:43
|15
|Bora-Argon 18
|4:42:37
|16
|Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|5:28:59
|17
|Direct Energie
|5:40:42
|18
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|5:46:25
|19
|Cannondale-Drapac
|5:49:55
|20
|Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|6:13:18
|21
|Lotto Soudal
|6:56:05
|22
|Dimension Data
|7:18:12
