Froome set to win 2016 Tour de France ahead of procession to Paris

Ion Izagirre wins final Alps stage to Morzine

Ion Izagirre (Movistar) won the final mountain stage of the 2016 Tour de France, attacking on the descent of the Col de Joux Plane to take the biggest win of his career. He outdistanced Jarlinson Pantano (IAM Cycling) and Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) after the trio had formed as a group just before the summit of the climb.

Chris Froome and his Team Sky teammates, haunted by his crash the previous stage, took the descent more carefully and crossed the line over four minutes later. Froome is just one processional stage from Paris away from winning his third Tour de France title.

Froome will ride into Paris with a 4:05 lead over second place Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale) and Nairo Quintana (Movistar) in third at 4:21.

Despite the heavy rain and the four categorised climbs before the wet descent into Morzine the race leader was put under little pressure with his team once again shepherding him towards safety. The day was dominated by riders further down the classification trying to move up with Roman Kreuziger (Tinkoff) starting the day in 12th overall and successfully infiltrating the day's early break that contained over 30 riders and his teammate Peter Sagan.

The day's break decided the points of each of the four climbs with Thomas de Gendt (Lotto Soudal) particularly aggressive.

Behind the break Astana set the pace in a bid to set up Fabio Aru for one final assault with the final climb of the Joux Plane acting as the final battleground for this year's Tour. As the race hit the final climb, the break splintered with Pantano and Julian Alaphilippe riding clear of what was left of Kreuziger's group.

Nibali, who had been in the move, counter attacked and caught the pair before the summit but Izagirre paced himself perfectly on the climb and caught the tiring Astana rider and Pantano just before the summit. The Movistar man attacked just as the summit proper started and he wasn't seen again.

Back in the GC group, Astana's best laid plans fell apart on the Joux Plane with Aru an early casualty as the pace increased by the top ten contenders, who looked for any weaknesses they could exploit. Team Sky, as they have done for most of this year's race, kept the situation in check. Only Bauke Mollema - briefly – and Joaquim Rodriguez - more successfully – were able to break free as Bardet, Quintana sat in and protected their positions. Adam Yates and Richie Porte – who had ambitions for challenging for the podium – were unable to attack and on the wet descent into Morzine, Geraint Thomas controlled Froome’s rivals.

Dan Martin fired off a late attack in order to try and stop Rodriguez from moving above him in GC but it was too late, with the Spaniard climbing to seventh in what will be his final Tour.

Froome's lead lost a few seconds as Bardet and Quintana stuck to Martin's acceleration but the race now heads to Paris with Froome set to be crowned the 2016 winner.

Tour de France stage 20 highlights video

How it unfolded

As soon as the flag dropped riders started jumping from the field with a group of 37 riders going clear. By the first climb of the day, the Col des Aravis, only 20km into the stage, Thomas De Gendt (Lotto-Soudal) had attacked from the group. He took the points and continued on his own with the Sky-controlled peloton roughly two minutes down.

On the next climb, the Col de la Colombiere, De Gendt, Sergio Henao (Sky), Ion Izagirre and Nelson Oliveira (Movistar), Vincenzo Nibali and Jakob Fuglsang (Astana), Peter Sagan and Roman Kreuziger (Tinkoff), Ben Gastauer, Cyril Gautier and Alexis Gougeard (AG2R La Mondiale), Wilco Kelderman and George Bennett (LottoNL-Jumbo), Frank Schleck and Jasper Stuyven (Trek), Jarlinson Pantano (IAM Cycling), Pierre Rolland, Tom-Jelte Slagter and Dylan van Baarle (Cannondale-Drapac), Patrick Konrad (Bora), Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha), Rui Costa (Lampre-Merida), Tony Gallopin (Lotto-Soudal), Sylvain Chavanel and Fabrice Jeandesbosz (Direct Energie), Julian Alaphilippe (Etixx-QuickStep), Nicolas Edet (Cofidis), Chris Juul-Jensen and Michael Matthews (Orica-BikeExchange) formed as one major group, with Warren Barguil (Giant Alpecin) eventually making contact after a long chase.

Sagan turns mountain domestique

De Gendt once again took maximum points at the top of the Colombiere with the peloton at 4:44. The large lead group splintered on the descent, with Sagan leading the first group of eight riders - Kreuziger, Izagirre, Nibali, Rui Costa, Pantano, Alaphilippe, and Gougeard. The gap of five and a half minutes put Kreuziger on the virtual podium and eventually sparked life from AG2R and Astana, who took over the pace-setting from Team Sky.

Col de la Ramaz was looming, and Astana had moved into the lead, chasing at the front of the peloton, and steadily bringing the gap down from six minutes.

World champion Sagan put in huge efforts to lead his group and help his teammate, Kreuziger, before eventually sitting up with 62km to go.

Much further back, Bauke Mollema dropped out of the peloton, although he eventually caught up again.

De Gendt took off near the top of the Ramaz, once again taking the maximum points. He continued on the wet descent but was soon caught and then passed by Pantano, with Alaphillipe moving up to join the Colombian. The duo built up a lead of over a minute as they approached the final climb, after the cooperation in the Kreuziger group had been as patchy as the weather.

Battle up the Col de Joux Plane

With just one climb remaining, the Col de Joux Plane, the duo of Pantano and Alaphilippe took a 5:30 lead over the peloton with them as they started to climb.

Astana had led the peloton much of the day, even chasing their own man Nibali. But it all came to naught as Fabio Aru struggled in the rain at the very back of the field, falling back despite his teammates' help.

Nibali was perhaps aware of this, and with 18km to go he jumped from the chase group. Mollema also took heart and jumped from the peloton, looking to make up some of the time he lost on Friday, but was unable to establish a lead and faded badly.

Alaphillipe and Pantano battled with one another, jumping and trying to get away. Nibali was within sight of the two, but the constant attacks hurt his efforts.

Yet with 15.5km to go he caught them and soon pulled away.

Izagirre moved up from the chasers and caught Pantano and Alaphilippe, and the young French rider started to lose ground. The new duo caught the tiring Nibali close to the summit, with Pantano the first to cross the line. At this point the group around Froome was only three minutes back.

It was not a mountaintop finish, as a descent followed. The road was newly re-paved, and water-covered from the constant rain. Izagirre proved to have the best nerves, flying bravely down. Pantano had one heart-stopping moment as his bike slid but he was able to control it at the last minute.

Izagirre continued on his own to the end, claiming the first Spanish victory in this year's Tour.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team4:06:45
2Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling0:00:19
3Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:42
4Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:49
5Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida0:01:43
6Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team0:01:44
7Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:00:49
8Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha0:03:24
9Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step0:04:12
10Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
11Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
12Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team0:04:14
13Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange
14Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida
15Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team0:04:17
16Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:04:18
17Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
18Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
19Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
20Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
21Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
22Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
23Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:44
24Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac0:04:51
25Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:05:42
26Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:06:46
27Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team0:06:55
28Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida
29Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha0:07:03
30Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:07:09
31Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ0:07:40
32Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling0:08:04
33Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:08:49
34Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:09:10
35Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18
36Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo0:09:49
37Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ0:10:21
38Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo0:10:40
39Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:10:58
40Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek-Segafredo0:11:27
41Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie0:11:59
42Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling0:12:17
43Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
44Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team
45Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:12:23
46Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:12:51
47Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
48Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ0:13:17
49Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team0:14:18
50Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-BikeExchange0:14:33
51Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo0:15:15
52Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:16:06
53Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:17:25
54Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team0:17:38
55Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
56Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
57Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
58Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
59Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
60Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
61Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky
62Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Direct Energie0:18:03
63Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:18:08
64Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
65Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
66Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:19:57
67Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
68Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
69George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
70Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
71Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:20:53
72Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida
73Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
74Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
75Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
76Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
77Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
78Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling
79Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling
80Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida0:21:08
81Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange0:22:09
82Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida0:22:35
83Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
84Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 180:22:59
85Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:23:58
86Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:26:31
87Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18
88Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team0:26:56
89Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
90Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff Team0:27:22
91Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ0:27:57
92Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data
93Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
94Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha
95Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
96Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
97Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team0:28:17
98Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-BikeExchange0:29:34
99Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha0:29:37
100Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie0:29:40
101Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:29:42
102Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky0:29:52
103Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
104Vegard Breen (Nor) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
105Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
106Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
107Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
108Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
109Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Drapac
110Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
111Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
112Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
113Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie0:30:08
114Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida
115Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
116Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha0:30:24
117Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:30:44
118Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling0:33:26
119Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team0:33:46
120Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
121Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step
122Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
123André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
124Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
125Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step0:33:54
126Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team
127Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal0:33:58
128Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
129Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
130Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
131Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step0:34:08
132Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
133Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
134Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
135Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
136Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
137Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
138Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
139Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
140Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida
141Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
142Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling
143Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
144Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
145William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
146Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
147Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
148Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal
149Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
150Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
151John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
152Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
153Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
154Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
155Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
156Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
157Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
158Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
159Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
160Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
161Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie0:34:32
162Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie
163Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:34:34
164Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
165Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
166Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Drapac
167Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
168Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-BikeExchange
169Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
170Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
171Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
172Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff Team0:35:00
173Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie0:35:28
174Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
175Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step0:36:19

Sprint 1 - Le Grand-Bornand, 33.5km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange20pts
2Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal17
3Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team15
4Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo13
5Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida11
6Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac10
7Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team9
8Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky8
9Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team7
10Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team6
11Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale5
12Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal4
13Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange3
14Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team2
15Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek-Segafredo1

Finish - Morzine, 146.5km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team20pts
2Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling17
3Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team15
4Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step13
5Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida11
6Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team10
7Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo9
8Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha8
9Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step7
10Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale6
11Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team5
12Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team4
13Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange3
14Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida2
15Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team1

Mountain 1 - Col des Aravis, 21km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal5pts
2Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling3
3Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
4Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team1

Mountian 2 - Col de la Colombiere, 45.5km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal10pts
2Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling8
3Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 186
4Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
5George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo2
6Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team1

Mountain 3 - Col de la Ramaz, 93.5km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal10pts
2Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida8
3Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac6
4Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling4
5Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team2
6Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step1

Mountain 4 - Col de Joux Plane, 134.5km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling25pts
2Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team20
3Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team16
4Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo14
5Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step12
6Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team10
7Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida8
8Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha6
9Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha4
10Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac2

Young rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step4:07:34
2Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
3Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange0:03:25
4Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida
5Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida0:06:06
6Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:08:21
7Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team0:11:28
8Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo0:14:26
9Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:16:49
10Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:19:08
11Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
12Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
13Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac0:20:04
14Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida0:20:19
15Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida0:21:46
16Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:26:07
17Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha0:28:48
18Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie0:28:51
19Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie0:29:19
20Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling0:32:37
21Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac0:33:09
22Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step0:33:19
23Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
24Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
25Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
26Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
27Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
28Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data

Combative
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling

Team
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Movistar Team12:28:41
2Lampre - Merida0:04:26
3Team Sky0:04:28
4Etixx - Quick-Step0:07:33
5AG2R La Mondiale0:07:39
6Tinkoff Team0:09:52
7IAM Cycling0:12:14
8BMC Racing Team0:17:35
9FDJ0:22:52
10Trek-Segafredo0:23:30
11Bora-Argon 180:26:00
12Astana Pro Team0:27:32
13Team Katusha0:29:58
14Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:32:17
15Orica-BikeExchange0:32:30
16Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:39:08
17Team Giant-Alpecin0:44:47
18Cannondale-Drapac0:45:15
19Lotto Soudal0:48:01
20Direct Energie0:51:16
21Fortuneo - Vital Concept1:00:07
22Dimension Data1:27:47

General classification after stage 20
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky86:21:40
2Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:05
3Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:04:21
4Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange0:04:42
5Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:05:17
6Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team0:06:16
7Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha0:06:58
8Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida
9Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step0:07:04
10Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team0:07:11
11Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo0:13:13
12Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky0:18:51
13Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:19:20
14Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ0:24:59
15Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky0:28:31
16Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac0:30:42
17Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky0:38:30
18Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling0:38:57
19Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling0:38:59
20Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:42:28
21Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:47:40
22Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:48:23
23Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin0:52:14
24Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo0:53:06
25Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha0:56:33
26Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team1:03:59
27Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team1:04:25
28Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky1:06:57
29Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team1:12:06
30Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team1:19:59
31Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team1:21:00
32Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo1:24:38
33Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale1:25:14
34Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek-Segafredo1:27:39
35Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky1:32:19
36Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ1:38:30
37Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team1:46:36
38Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-BikeExchange1:50:51
39Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 181:55:28
40Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal1:56:35
41Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step2:00:09
42Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data2:00:38
43Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie2:02:53
44Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team2:06:13
45Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team2:06:36
46Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo2:07:22
47Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team2:09:49
48Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team2:10:25
49Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida2:11:42
50Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale2:13:47
51Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida2:15:16
52Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team2:17:16
53George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo2:18:05
54Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida2:18:24
55Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2:21:17
56Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin2:25:45
57Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2:27:45
58Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff Team2:28:06
59Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept2:28:27
60Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Direct Energie2:34:15
61Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale2:41:05
62Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team2:41:52
63Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ2:43:51
64Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling2:44:01
65Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 182:46:32
66Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin2:47:32
67Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha2:48:02
68Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2:49:49
69Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team2:50:23
70Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept2:50:49
71Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal2:51:23
72Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-BikeExchange2:53:10
73Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin2:53:22
74Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team2:58:12
75Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie2:58:26
76Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling2:58:48
77Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team3:00:54
78Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team3:01:22
79Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ3:02:10
80Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie3:04:10
81Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team3:04:53
82Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac3:09:19
83Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling3:11:28
84Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Fortuneo - Vital Concept3:12:52
85Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data3:14:07
86Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team3:14:31
87Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3:18:14
88Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 183:19:44
89Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team3:20:22
90Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept3:21:09
91Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac3:23:15
92Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida3:23:17
93Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept3:24:36
94Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo3:26:19
95Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ3:27:15
96Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team
97Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling3:28:33
98Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step3:30:05
99Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo3:33:29
100Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
101Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal3:34:26
102Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 183:36:25
103Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida3:38:17
104Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky3:38:41
105Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo3:40:02
106Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept3:40:09
107Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3:42:42
108Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie3:44:54
109Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team3:46:42
110Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data3:47:29
111Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange3:47:40
112Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo3:50:43
113Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange3:51:55
114Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie3:51:57
115Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step3:52:50
116Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data3:56:30
117Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida3:57:06
118Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team3:57:49
119Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step3:57:58
120Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange3:58:10
121Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo3:58:17
122Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3:58:36
123Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac3:59:12
124Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data4:02:12
125Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin4:03:16
126Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo4:03:44
127Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal4:05:22
128William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ4:06:18
129Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 184:06:23
130Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha4:08:07
131Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4:08:08
132Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac4:08:22
133Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-BikeExchange4:09:04
134André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal4:09:17
135Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Drapac4:09:40
136Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange4:10:33
137Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida4:12:53
138Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits4:13:49
139Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling4:14:48
140Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo4:16:53
141Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step4:16:57
142Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data4:17:03
143Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits4:18:15
144Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin4:21:41
145Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step4:22:02
146Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team4:22:05
147Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept4:23:01
148Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4:23:42
149John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin4:24:24
150Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha4:24:28
151Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step4:26:39
152Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky4:27:49
153Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Drapac4:28:01
154Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin4:28:11
155Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 184:28:33
156Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal4:29:22
157Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team4:29:38
158Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits4:29:47
159Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie4:30:02
160Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff Team4:30:30
161Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo4:30:34
162Vegard Breen (Nor) Fortuneo - Vital Concept4:31:10
163Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky4:31:34
164Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha4:31:40
165Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo4:32:09
166Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie4:32:25
167Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha4:34:45
168Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step4:35:06
169Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida4:39:37
170Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal4:40:24
171Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept4:50:14
172Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data4:51:07
173Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling4:55:13
174Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal5:01:18
175Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 185:17:14

Point classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team440pts
2Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step228
3Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange183
4Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie156
5Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha152
6Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal150
7Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team136
8Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky131
9André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal128
10Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team120
11Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step97
12Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling89
13Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data77
14Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data74
15Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling73
16Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step72
17Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha71
18Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team68
19Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale64
20Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits64
21Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling62
22Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data59
23Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team58
24Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team56
25Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida55
26Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-BikeExchange52
27Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step51
28Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept51
29Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange48
30Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step48
31Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo47
32John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin47
33Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo47
34Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team44
35Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal44
36Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step44
37Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team43
38Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale43
39Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 1842
40Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team42
41Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie42
42Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team41
43Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 1840
44Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac39
45Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale37
46Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 1837
47Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie37
48Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo36
49Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida32
50Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo32
51Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo32
52Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha31
53Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo31
54Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step29
55Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 1829
56Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie28
57Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling27
58Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team26
59Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept26
60Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange26
61Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky25
62Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida25
63Vegard Breen (Nor) Fortuneo - Vital Concept25
64Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ24
65Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling24
66Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff Team24
67Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac23
68Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team22
69Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data22
70Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac22
71Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept20
72Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 1820
73Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling20
74Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team19
75Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team19
76Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale18
77Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida18
78Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky17
79Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale17
80Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team17
81Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida17
82Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ16
83Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 1816
84Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team16
85Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale15
86Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits15
87Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ15
88Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo15
89Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo15
90Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team14
91Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Fortuneo - Vital Concept14
92Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling13
93Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept13
94Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept13
95Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac12
96Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team11
97Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin11
98Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha11
99Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale11
100Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky10
101Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky10
102Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team10
103Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin9
104George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo9
105Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team9
106Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept8
107Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie8
108Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team7
109Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida7
110Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin7
111Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits7
112Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits7
113Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal7
114Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha7
115Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team6
116Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data6
117Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky6
118Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal6
119Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo5
120Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 185
121Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step5
122Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 185
123Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team4
124Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac4
125Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin4
126Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Drapac4
127Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data4
128Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale3
129Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange3
130Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie3
131Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida2
132Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team2
133Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step2
134Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange2
135Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky2
136Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek-Segafredo1
137Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff Team1
138Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data1
139Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie1

Mountain classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team209pts
2Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal130
3Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling121
4Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha84
5Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida76
6Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data62
7Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling53
8Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team36
9Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida36
10Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie33
11Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale33
12Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step29
13Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team27
14George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo27
15Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team26
16Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie24
17Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept24
18Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky22
19Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team22
20Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale20
21Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha20
22Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal20
23Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo20
24Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step19
25Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale19
26Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ18
27Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team18
28Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky16
29Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data16
30Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team14
31Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac14
32Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo14
33Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ14
34Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie14
35Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team13
36Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team13
37Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky13
38Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky12
39Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo12
40Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data11
41Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team8
42Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida8
43Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky8
44Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team8
45Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Fortuneo - Vital Concept8
46Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-BikeExchange6
47Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept6
48Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 186
49Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale6
50Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo5
51Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team5
52Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 184
53Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange4
54Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo4
55Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 184
56Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff Team4
57Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida4
58Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team3
59Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida3
60Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ2
61Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 182
62Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step2
63Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team2
64Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky2
65Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team2
66Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo1
67Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 181
68Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac1
69Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept1
70Vegard Breen (Nor) Fortuneo - Vital Concept1
71Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team1
72Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team1
73Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange86:26:22
2Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida0:02:16
3Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:42:58
4Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin0:47:32
5Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo1:19:56
6Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step1:55:27
7Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida2:13:42
8Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept2:23:45
9Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team2:37:10
10Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 182:41:50
11Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team2:56:40
12Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac3:18:33
13Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida3:18:35
14Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo3:28:47
15Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida3:33:35
16Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie3:40:12
17Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo3:46:01
18Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange3:47:13
19Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie3:47:15
20Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step3:53:16
21Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac3:54:30
22Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data3:57:30
23Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling4:10:06
24Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4:19:00
25Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits4:25:05
26Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo4:25:52
27Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha4:26:58
28Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept4:45:32

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Movistar Team259:11:21
2Team Sky0:08:14
3BMC Racing Team0:48:11
4AG2R La Mondiale0:56:50
5Astana Pro Team1:16:58
6Tinkoff Team1:52:23
7Trek-Segafredo2:00:16
8IAM Cycling2:10:03
9Team Katusha2:29:13
10Lampre - Merida2:35:18
11FDJ2:59:58
12Orica-BikeExchange3:28:52
13Etixx - Quick-Step3:53:29
14Team Giant-Alpecin4:36:43
15Bora-Argon 184:42:37
16Team LottoNl-Jumbo5:28:59
17Direct Energie5:40:42
18Cofidis, Solutions Credits5:46:25
19Cannondale-Drapac5:49:55
20Fortuneo - Vital Concept6:13:18
21Lotto Soudal6:56:05
22Dimension Data7:18:12

