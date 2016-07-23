Image 1 of 45 Ion Izagirre celebrates winning stage 20 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 45 Ion Izagirre (Movistar) wins the last mountain stage at the Tour de France Image 3 of 45 Chris Froome (Team Sky) takes the yellow jersey into Paris Image 4 of 45 Chris Froome (Team Sky) yellow jersey Tour de France Image 5 of 45 Ion Izagirre (Movistar) wins stage 20 at Tour de France Image 6 of 45 Chris Froome crosses the finish line of stage 20 at the Tour de France Image 7 of 45 Fabio Aru descends during stage 20 at the Tour de France. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 45 Dan Martin descends during stage 20 of the Tour de France. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 45 Etixx-QuickStep's Julian Vermote (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 45 Ion Izagirre celebrates winning stage 20 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 45 Alexander Kristoff descends during stage 20 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 45 Fog and rain shroud the final climb during stage 20 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 45 Ion Izagirre celebrates after winning stage 20 at the Tour de France Image 14 of 45 Chris Froome rides in the rain during stage 20 at the Tour de France. Image 15 of 45 Adam Yates in the white jersey during stage 20 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 45 Sam Dumoulin descends through a corner during stage 20 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 45 Team Sky protects Chris Froome duriNG stage 20 at the Tour de France. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 45 Julian Alaphilippe finishes stage 20 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 45 Joachim Rodriguez finishes stage 20 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 45 Dan Martin, Romain Bardet and Nairo Quintana finish stage 20 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 45 A happy Chris Froome only needs to finish Sunday in Paris to win his third Tour de France. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 45 Romain Bardet and Nairo Quintana finish stage 20 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 45 Joachim Rodriguez finishes stage 20 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 45 The GC group climbs during stage 20 of the Tour de France. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 45 Ion Izagirre wins stage 20 of the Tour de France Image 26 of 45 Ion Izagirre wins stage 20 of the Tour de France Image 27 of 45 Ion Izagirre celebrates after winning stage 20 at the Tour de France Image 28 of 45 Ion Izagirre celebrates after winning stage 20 at the Tour de France Image 29 of 45 Chris Froome finishes stage 20 of the Tour de France. Image 30 of 45 A moto had trouble in the rain during stage 20 at the Tour de France. Image 31 of 45 Julian Alaphilippe rides off the front with Jarlinson Pantano during stage 20 at the Tour de France. Image 32 of 45 Chris Froome crosses the finish line of stage 20 at the Tour de France. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 33 of 45 Julian Alaphillipe and Jarlinson Pantano ride off the front during stage 20 at the Tour de France. Image 34 of 45 Julian Alaphillipe and Jarlinson Pantano ride off the front during stage 20 at the Tour de France. Image 35 of 45 Julian Alaphillipe and Jarlinson Pantano ride off the front during stage 20 at the Tour de France. Image 36 of 45 Stage 20 at the Tour de France Image 37 of 45 Andre Greipel (Lotto Soudal) and yellow jersey Chris Froome (Team Sky) at stage 20 at the Tour de France Image 38 of 45 The crowds were out for stage 20 at the Tour de France Image 39 of 45 Movistar's Nairo Quintana at stage 20 at the Tour de France Image 40 of 45 Chris Froome (Team Sky) bandaged up after crashing the previous day's stage 19 Image 41 of 45 Big crowds catching a glimpse of the riders at the start of stage 20 at the Tour de France Image 42 of 45 Nairo Quintana (Movistar) Image 43 of 45 The rain came pouring down for the second day in a row at stage 20 at the Tour de France Image 44 of 45 Chris Froome (Team Sky) stage 20 at the Tour de France Image 45 of 45 Chris Froome stage 20 at the Tour de France

Ion Izagirre (Movistar) won the final mountain stage of the 2016 Tour de France, attacking on the descent of the Col de Joux Plane to take the biggest win of his career. He outdistanced Jarlinson Pantano (IAM Cycling) and Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) after the trio had formed as a group just before the summit of the climb.

Chris Froome and his Team Sky teammates, haunted by his crash the previous stage, took the descent more carefully and crossed the line over four minutes later. Froome is just one processional stage from Paris away from winning his third Tour de France title.

Froome will ride into Paris with a 4:05 lead over second place Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale) and Nairo Quintana (Movistar) in third at 4:21.

Despite the heavy rain and the four categorised climbs before the wet descent into Morzine the race leader was put under little pressure with his team once again shepherding him towards safety. The day was dominated by riders further down the classification trying to move up with Roman Kreuziger (Tinkoff) starting the day in 12th overall and successfully infiltrating the day's early break that contained over 30 riders and his teammate Peter Sagan.

The day's break decided the points of each of the four climbs with Thomas de Gendt (Lotto Soudal) particularly aggressive.

Behind the break Astana set the pace in a bid to set up Fabio Aru for one final assault with the final climb of the Joux Plane acting as the final battleground for this year's Tour. As the race hit the final climb, the break splintered with Pantano and Julian Alaphilippe riding clear of what was left of Kreuziger's group.

Nibali, who had been in the move, counter attacked and caught the pair before the summit but Izagirre paced himself perfectly on the climb and caught the tiring Astana rider and Pantano just before the summit. The Movistar man attacked just as the summit proper started and he wasn't seen again.

Back in the GC group, Astana's best laid plans fell apart on the Joux Plane with Aru an early casualty as the pace increased by the top ten contenders, who looked for any weaknesses they could exploit. Team Sky, as they have done for most of this year's race, kept the situation in check. Only Bauke Mollema - briefly – and Joaquim Rodriguez - more successfully – were able to break free as Bardet, Quintana sat in and protected their positions. Adam Yates and Richie Porte – who had ambitions for challenging for the podium – were unable to attack and on the wet descent into Morzine, Geraint Thomas controlled Froome’s rivals.

Dan Martin fired off a late attack in order to try and stop Rodriguez from moving above him in GC but it was too late, with the Spaniard climbing to seventh in what will be his final Tour.

Froome's lead lost a few seconds as Bardet and Quintana stuck to Martin's acceleration but the race now heads to Paris with Froome set to be crowned the 2016 winner.

Tour de France stage 20 highlights video

How it unfolded

As soon as the flag dropped riders started jumping from the field with a group of 37 riders going clear. By the first climb of the day, the Col des Aravis, only 20km into the stage, Thomas De Gendt (Lotto-Soudal) had attacked from the group. He took the points and continued on his own with the Sky-controlled peloton roughly two minutes down.

On the next climb, the Col de la Colombiere, De Gendt, Sergio Henao (Sky), Ion Izagirre and Nelson Oliveira (Movistar), Vincenzo Nibali and Jakob Fuglsang (Astana), Peter Sagan and Roman Kreuziger (Tinkoff), Ben Gastauer, Cyril Gautier and Alexis Gougeard (AG2R La Mondiale), Wilco Kelderman and George Bennett (LottoNL-Jumbo), Frank Schleck and Jasper Stuyven (Trek), Jarlinson Pantano (IAM Cycling), Pierre Rolland, Tom-Jelte Slagter and Dylan van Baarle (Cannondale-Drapac), Patrick Konrad (Bora), Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha), Rui Costa (Lampre-Merida), Tony Gallopin (Lotto-Soudal), Sylvain Chavanel and Fabrice Jeandesbosz (Direct Energie), Julian Alaphilippe (Etixx-QuickStep), Nicolas Edet (Cofidis), Chris Juul-Jensen and Michael Matthews (Orica-BikeExchange) formed as one major group, with Warren Barguil (Giant Alpecin) eventually making contact after a long chase.

Sagan turns mountain domestique

De Gendt once again took maximum points at the top of the Colombiere with the peloton at 4:44. The large lead group splintered on the descent, with Sagan leading the first group of eight riders - Kreuziger, Izagirre, Nibali, Rui Costa, Pantano, Alaphilippe, and Gougeard. The gap of five and a half minutes put Kreuziger on the virtual podium and eventually sparked life from AG2R and Astana, who took over the pace-setting from Team Sky.

Col de la Ramaz was looming, and Astana had moved into the lead, chasing at the front of the peloton, and steadily bringing the gap down from six minutes.

World champion Sagan put in huge efforts to lead his group and help his teammate, Kreuziger, before eventually sitting up with 62km to go.

Much further back, Bauke Mollema dropped out of the peloton, although he eventually caught up again.

De Gendt took off near the top of the Ramaz, once again taking the maximum points. He continued on the wet descent but was soon caught and then passed by Pantano, with Alaphillipe moving up to join the Colombian. The duo built up a lead of over a minute as they approached the final climb, after the cooperation in the Kreuziger group had been as patchy as the weather.

Battle up the Col de Joux Plane

With just one climb remaining, the Col de Joux Plane, the duo of Pantano and Alaphilippe took a 5:30 lead over the peloton with them as they started to climb.

Astana had led the peloton much of the day, even chasing their own man Nibali. But it all came to naught as Fabio Aru struggled in the rain at the very back of the field, falling back despite his teammates' help.

Nibali was perhaps aware of this, and with 18km to go he jumped from the chase group. Mollema also took heart and jumped from the peloton, looking to make up some of the time he lost on Friday, but was unable to establish a lead and faded badly.

Alaphillipe and Pantano battled with one another, jumping and trying to get away. Nibali was within sight of the two, but the constant attacks hurt his efforts.

Yet with 15.5km to go he caught them and soon pulled away.

Izagirre moved up from the chasers and caught Pantano and Alaphilippe, and the young French rider started to lose ground. The new duo caught the tiring Nibali close to the summit, with Pantano the first to cross the line. At this point the group around Froome was only three minutes back.

It was not a mountaintop finish, as a descent followed. The road was newly re-paved, and water-covered from the constant rain. Izagirre proved to have the best nerves, flying bravely down. Pantano had one heart-stopping moment as his bike slid but he was able to control it at the last minute.

Izagirre continued on his own to the end, claiming the first Spanish victory in this year's Tour.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 4:06:45 2 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling 0:00:19 3 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:42 4 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:49 5 Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida 0:01:43 6 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team 0:01:44 7 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:00:49 8 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 0:03:24 9 Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:04:12 10 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 11 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 12 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 0:04:14 13 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange 14 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida 15 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team 0:04:17 16 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:04:18 17 Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky 18 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 19 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 20 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 21 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 22 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 23 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:44 24 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac 0:04:51 25 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:05:42 26 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:06:46 27 Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 0:06:55 28 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida 29 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:07:03 30 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:07:09 31 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ 0:07:40 32 Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling 0:08:04 33 Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:08:49 34 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:09:10 35 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18 36 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:09:49 37 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 0:10:21 38 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 0:10:40 39 Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:10:58 40 Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 0:11:27 41 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie 0:11:59 42 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:12:17 43 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 44 Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team 45 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:12:23 46 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:12:51 47 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 48 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 0:13:17 49 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 0:14:18 50 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-BikeExchange 0:14:33 51 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:15:15 52 Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:16:06 53 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:17:25 54 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:17:38 55 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 56 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 57 Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team 58 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 59 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 60 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 61 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky 62 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Direct Energie 0:18:03 63 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:18:08 64 Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 65 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 66 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:19:57 67 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 68 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 69 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 70 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 71 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:20:53 72 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida 73 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 74 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 75 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 76 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 77 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 78 Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling 79 Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling 80 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida 0:21:08 81 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange 0:22:09 82 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida 0:22:35 83 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 84 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18 0:22:59 85 Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:23:58 86 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:26:31 87 Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18 88 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:26:56 89 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 90 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff Team 0:27:22 91 Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ 0:27:57 92 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data 93 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 94 Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha 95 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 96 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 97 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team 0:28:17 98 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-BikeExchange 0:29:34 99 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 0:29:37 100 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie 0:29:40 101 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:29:42 102 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 0:29:52 103 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 104 Vegard Breen (Nor) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 105 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 106 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 107 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 108 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 109 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Drapac 110 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 111 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 112 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 113 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie 0:30:08 114 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida 115 Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie 116 Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha 0:30:24 117 Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:30:44 118 Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling 0:33:26 119 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team 0:33:46 120 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 121 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step 122 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 123 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 124 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 125 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:33:54 126 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team 127 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:33:58 128 Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 129 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 130 Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 131 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:34:08 132 Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 133 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 134 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha 135 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 136 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 137 Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 138 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 139 Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 140 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida 141 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 142 Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling 143 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 144 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 145 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ 146 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data 147 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 148 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal 149 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 150 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 151 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 152 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 153 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 154 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 155 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 156 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 157 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data 158 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 159 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 160 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 161 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie 0:34:32 162 Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie 163 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:34:34 164 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 165 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 166 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Drapac 167 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 168 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-BikeExchange 169 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18 170 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 171 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 172 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff Team 0:35:00 173 Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie 0:35:28 174 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 175 Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:36:19

Sprint 1 - Le Grand-Bornand, 33.5km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 20 pts 2 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 17 3 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team 15 4 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 13 5 Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida 11 6 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 10 7 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team 9 8 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 8 9 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 7 10 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 6 11 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 5 12 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 4 13 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange 3 14 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 2 15 Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 1

Finish - Morzine, 146.5km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 20 pts 2 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling 17 3 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 15 4 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 13 5 Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida 11 6 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team 10 7 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 9 8 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 8 9 Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step 7 10 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 11 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 5 12 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 4 13 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange 3 14 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida 2 15 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team 1

Mountain 1 - Col des Aravis, 21km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 5 pts 2 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling 3 3 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 4 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team 1

Mountian 2 - Col de la Colombiere, 45.5km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 10 pts 2 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling 8 3 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 6 4 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 5 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 2 6 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1

Mountain 3 - Col de la Ramaz, 93.5km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 10 pts 2 Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida 8 3 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac 6 4 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling 4 5 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team 2 6 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 1

Mountain 4 - Col de Joux Plane, 134.5km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling 25 pts 2 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 20 3 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 16 4 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 14 5 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 12 6 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team 10 7 Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida 8 8 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 6 9 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 4 10 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac 2

Young rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 4:07:34 2 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 3 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange 0:03:25 4 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida 5 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida 0:06:06 6 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:08:21 7 Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team 0:11:28 8 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:14:26 9 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:16:49 10 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:19:08 11 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 12 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 13 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 0:20:04 14 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida 0:20:19 15 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida 0:21:46 16 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:26:07 17 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 0:28:48 18 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie 0:28:51 19 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie 0:29:19 20 Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling 0:32:37 21 Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 0:33:09 22 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:33:19 23 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 24 Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 25 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 26 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 27 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 28 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data

Combative # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling

Team # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Movistar Team 12:28:41 2 Lampre - Merida 0:04:26 3 Team Sky 0:04:28 4 Etixx - Quick-Step 0:07:33 5 AG2R La Mondiale 0:07:39 6 Tinkoff Team 0:09:52 7 IAM Cycling 0:12:14 8 BMC Racing Team 0:17:35 9 FDJ 0:22:52 10 Trek-Segafredo 0:23:30 11 Bora-Argon 18 0:26:00 12 Astana Pro Team 0:27:32 13 Team Katusha 0:29:58 14 Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:32:17 15 Orica-BikeExchange 0:32:30 16 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:39:08 17 Team Giant-Alpecin 0:44:47 18 Cannondale-Drapac 0:45:15 19 Lotto Soudal 0:48:01 20 Direct Energie 0:51:16 21 Fortuneo - Vital Concept 1:00:07 22 Dimension Data 1:27:47

General classification after stage 20 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 86:21:40 2 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:05 3 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:04:21 4 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange 0:04:42 5 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:05:17 6 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 0:06:16 7 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 0:06:58 8 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida 9 Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:07:04 10 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team 0:07:11 11 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:13:13 12 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 0:18:51 13 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:19:20 14 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ 0:24:59 15 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 0:28:31 16 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac 0:30:42 17 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 0:38:30 18 Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling 0:38:57 19 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling 0:38:59 20 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:42:28 21 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:47:40 22 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:48:23 23 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:52:14 24 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 0:53:06 25 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:56:33 26 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 1:03:59 27 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team 1:04:25 28 Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky 1:06:57 29 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 1:12:06 30 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1:19:59 31 Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 1:21:00 32 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 1:24:38 33 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 1:25:14 34 Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 1:27:39 35 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky 1:32:19 36 Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ 1:38:30 37 Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1:46:36 38 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-BikeExchange 1:50:51 39 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18 1:55:28 40 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:56:35 41 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 2:00:09 42 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 2:00:38 43 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie 2:02:53 44 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 2:06:13 45 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 2:06:36 46 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 2:07:22 47 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 2:09:49 48 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 2:10:25 49 Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida 2:11:42 50 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 2:13:47 51 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida 2:15:16 52 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 2:17:16 53 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 2:18:05 54 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida 2:18:24 55 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2:21:17 56 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 2:25:45 57 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2:27:45 58 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff Team 2:28:06 59 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 2:28:27 60 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Direct Energie 2:34:15 61 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 2:41:05 62 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 2:41:52 63 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 2:43:51 64 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 2:44:01 65 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 2:46:32 66 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 2:47:32 67 Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha 2:48:02 68 Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2:49:49 69 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 2:50:23 70 Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 2:50:49 71 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 2:51:23 72 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-BikeExchange 2:53:10 73 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 2:53:22 74 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 2:58:12 75 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie 2:58:26 76 Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling 2:58:48 77 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 3:00:54 78 Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team 3:01:22 79 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 3:02:10 80 Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie 3:04:10 81 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 3:04:53 82 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 3:09:19 83 Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling 3:11:28 84 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 3:12:52 85 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data 3:14:07 86 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 3:14:31 87 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3:18:14 88 Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18 3:19:44 89 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 3:20:22 90 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 3:21:09 91 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 3:23:15 92 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida 3:23:17 93 Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 3:24:36 94 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 3:26:19 95 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 3:27:15 96 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team 97 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 3:28:33 98 Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 3:30:05 99 Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 3:33:29 100 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 101 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 3:34:26 102 Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 3:36:25 103 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida 3:38:17 104 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 3:38:41 105 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 3:40:02 106 Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 3:40:09 107 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3:42:42 108 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie 3:44:54 109 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 3:46:42 110 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 3:47:29 111 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 3:47:40 112 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 3:50:43 113 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 3:51:55 114 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie 3:51:57 115 Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 3:52:50 116 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 3:56:30 117 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida 3:57:06 118 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 3:57:49 119 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 3:57:58 120 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange 3:58:10 121 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 3:58:17 122 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3:58:36 123 Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 3:59:12 124 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data 4:02:12 125 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 4:03:16 126 Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 4:03:44 127 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 4:05:22 128 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ 4:06:18 129 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18 4:06:23 130 Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha 4:08:07 131 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4:08:08 132 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 4:08:22 133 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-BikeExchange 4:09:04 134 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 4:09:17 135 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Drapac 4:09:40 136 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 4:10:33 137 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida 4:12:53 138 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 4:13:49 139 Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling 4:14:48 140 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 4:16:53 141 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 4:16:57 142 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 4:17:03 143 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 4:18:15 144 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 4:21:41 145 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step 4:22:02 146 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team 4:22:05 147 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 4:23:01 148 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4:23:42 149 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 4:24:24 150 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 4:24:28 151 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 4:26:39 152 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 4:27:49 153 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Drapac 4:28:01 154 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 4:28:11 155 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 4:28:33 156 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal 4:29:22 157 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team 4:29:38 158 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 4:29:47 159 Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie 4:30:02 160 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff Team 4:30:30 161 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 4:30:34 162 Vegard Breen (Nor) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 4:31:10 163 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 4:31:34 164 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 4:31:40 165 Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 4:32:09 166 Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie 4:32:25 167 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha 4:34:45 168 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 4:35:06 169 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida 4:39:37 170 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal 4:40:24 171 Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 4:50:14 172 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data 4:51:07 173 Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling 4:55:13 174 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 5:01:18 175 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18 5:17:14

Point classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team 440 pts 2 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 228 3 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 183 4 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie 156 5 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 152 6 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 150 7 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 136 8 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 131 9 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 128 10 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team 120 11 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 97 12 Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling 89 13 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 77 14 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 74 15 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling 73 16 Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step 72 17 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 71 18 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 68 19 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 64 20 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 64 21 Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling 62 22 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 59 23 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 58 24 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team 56 25 Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida 55 26 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-BikeExchange 52 27 Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 51 28 Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 51 29 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange 48 30 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step 48 31 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 47 32 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 47 33 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 47 34 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 44 35 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 44 36 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 44 37 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 43 38 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 43 39 Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18 42 40 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 42 41 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie 42 42 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 41 43 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18 40 44 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 39 45 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 37 46 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18 37 47 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie 37 48 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 36 49 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida 32 50 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 32 51 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 32 52 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 31 53 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 31 54 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 29 55 Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 29 56 Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie 28 57 Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling 27 58 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 26 59 Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 26 60 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 26 61 Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky 25 62 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida 25 63 Vegard Breen (Nor) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 25 64 Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ 24 65 Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling 24 66 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff Team 24 67 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac 23 68 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 22 69 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data 22 70 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 22 71 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 20 72 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 20 73 Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling 20 74 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 19 75 Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team 19 76 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 18 77 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida 18 78 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 17 79 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 17 80 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 17 81 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida 17 82 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ 16 83 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 16 84 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 16 85 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 15 86 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 15 87 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 15 88 Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 15 89 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 15 90 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 14 91 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 14 92 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 13 93 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 13 94 Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 13 95 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 12 96 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 11 97 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 11 98 Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha 11 99 Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 11 100 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 10 101 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky 10 102 Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team 10 103 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 9 104 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 9 105 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team 9 106 Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 8 107 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie 8 108 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 7 109 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida 7 110 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 7 111 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 7 112 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 7 113 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal 7 114 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha 7 115 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 6 116 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 6 117 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 6 118 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 6 119 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 5 120 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 5 121 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 5 122 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18 5 123 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 4 124 Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 4 125 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 4 126 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Drapac 4 127 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data 4 128 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 3 129 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange 3 130 Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie 3 131 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida 2 132 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 2 133 Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 2 134 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 2 135 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 2 136 Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 1 137 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff Team 1 138 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data 1 139 Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie 1

Mountain classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team 209 pts 2 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 130 3 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling 121 4 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 84 5 Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida 76 6 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 62 7 Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling 53 8 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 36 9 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida 36 10 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie 33 11 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 33 12 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 29 13 Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team 27 14 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 27 15 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 26 16 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie 24 17 Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 24 18 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 22 19 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 22 20 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 20 21 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 20 22 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 20 23 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 20 24 Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 19 25 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 19 26 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ 18 27 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 18 28 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 16 29 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data 16 30 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team 14 31 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac 14 32 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 14 33 Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ 14 34 Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie 14 35 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 13 36 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 13 37 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky 13 38 Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky 12 39 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 12 40 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 11 41 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 8 42 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida 8 43 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 8 44 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 8 45 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 8 46 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-BikeExchange 6 47 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 6 48 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 6 49 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 50 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 5 51 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 5 52 Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18 4 53 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange 4 54 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 4 55 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18 4 56 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff Team 4 57 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida 4 58 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team 3 59 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida 3 60 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 2 61 Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 2 62 Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step 2 63 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 2 64 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 2 65 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 2 66 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 1 67 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18 1 68 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 1 69 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 1 70 Vegard Breen (Nor) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 1 71 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 1 72 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 1 73 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange 86:26:22 2 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida 0:02:16 3 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:42:58 4 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:47:32 5 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 1:19:56 6 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 1:55:27 7 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida 2:13:42 8 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 2:23:45 9 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 2:37:10 10 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 2:41:50 11 Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team 2:56:40 12 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 3:18:33 13 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida 3:18:35 14 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 3:28:47 15 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida 3:33:35 16 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie 3:40:12 17 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 3:46:01 18 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 3:47:13 19 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie 3:47:15 20 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 3:53:16 21 Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 3:54:30 22 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data 3:57:30 23 Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling 4:10:06 24 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4:19:00 25 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 4:25:05 26 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 4:25:52 27 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 4:26:58 28 Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 4:45:32