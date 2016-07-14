Tour de France: Froome knocked from bike on Mont Ventoux, keeps yellow
De Gendt wins stage 12
Stage 12 : Montpellier - Mont Ventoux
In a scene never before witnessed in the Tour de France, the race leader Chris Froome (Team Sky) was forced to leave his broken Pinarello behind and run up the Mont Ventoux in a tumultuous finale to a shortened stage. Although Froome finished more than a minute behind his rivals for the overall in the Tour de France, the race officials later reversed the time gaps due to the crowd-induced chaos, keeping the Team Sky rider in the maillot jaune.
Related Articles
The Tour de France and Mont Ventoux - Gallery
Tour de France: Ventoux stage shortened due to risk of 100km/h winds
Tour de France stage 12 - Finish line quotes
Tour de France stage 12 highlights - Video
Tour de France: Crashed Froome forced to run up Mont Ventoux
Pandemonium in Provence: Tour de France crowds out of control on Ventoux
Froome: Mont Ventoux is full of surprises
Gerrans out of Tour de France with broken collarbone - News Shorts
Tour de France: Porte dismayed and angry with roadside spectators
Adam Yates: Froome is the rightful wearer of the yellow jersey
Tour de France: Lack of barriers in final kilometres of Ventoux stage due to wind, explains Prudhomme
Tour de France: Quintana content with where he stands after Ventoux
Bardet eyes best-ever Tour de France result as the legs continue to improve
It was an unprecedented level of mayhem, even for the Tour de France. It began with 125kph winds moving the finish from the moonscape of the summit down the mountain 7km to Chalet Reynard, and ended with roadsides heaving with frenzied fans, all pushing into the road to get a glimpse of the riders.
Froome, Richie Porte (BMC), and Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo) were clear of the other contenders when they were swarmed by the crowds outside of the barriers of the final kilometre. A camera motorbike was halted by the crowd, getting a closer-up shot than intended as Porte crashed into it. While Mollema made it around, Froome's bike was broken in the mayhem, and he had to run up the climb until neutral support could give him a bike. But the machine did not fit, and by the time Froome finally got one of his own bikes with 500m to go and rode across the line, he was 1:14 behind the Quintana group and 1:40 behind Mollema.
The judges awarded Porte and Mollema with the same time as Froome, 5:05 behind De Gendt, and 19 seconds ahead of the Quintana group containing all of the top 10 except Dan Martin (Etixx-Quickstep) and Sergio Henao (Sky).
Had the race jury not reversed the gaps, Adam Yates would have claimed the maillot jaune, with Mollema at 9 seconds and Quintana at 14 and Froome in sixth overall at 53 seconds. Now, Froome leads Yates by 47 seconds, having been awarded the time gaps that held at the time of the incident.
"What a final. In the final kilometre, the moto braked suddenly in front of us, and Richie, Bauke and I crashed into it, and then the moto behind me ran over my bike and broke it," Froome said. "I said to myself 'I have no bike'. And I knew the car with my bike was 5 minutes behind on the road, so I need to run.
"I'm very happy with the commissaires' decision. I think it was correct so thank you to them."
- Tour de France: Froome knocked from bike on Mont Ventoux, keeps yellow
- Tour de France: Crashed Froome forced to run up Mont Ventoux
- Tour de France stage 12 - Finish line quotes
- Tour de France: Ventoux stage shortened due to risk of 100km/h winds
- The Tour de France and Mont Ventoux – Gallery
- Tour de France: The unpredictable Mont Ventoux
Adam Yates agreed that the jury made the correct decision. "I wouldn’t really want to take the yellow jersey like that, so I’m happy with the decision," he said. "If I was in Froome’s position and I’d lost the jersey like that, I’d have wanted the same decision as him. It was pretty dangerous in the last kilometre, but the fans make the sport and there’s not many sports where fans can get so close to the athletes. It is what it is. I wouldn’t have wanted to take the jersey like that. Froome is the rightful owner of the yellow jersey."
Other contenders rued the missed opportunity to attack, noting that this Tour de France has been more out of control than ever before.
"The wind on the last climb certainly made it tricky, but there were so many people out there," Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) said. "They made a really big problem. I really don't know what's going on with this Tour. Personally, I don't think it is under control at all. There were a lot of difficulties in the last couple of kilometres because of the position of people. I was feeling good, but it is disappointing."
Even Frenchman Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale) was critical of the security at the Tour.
"There were so many motorbikes in the way, it wasn't safe. You had to brake when you were attacking. We need to have a long conversation about security here. It was unacceptable what happened today. I don't know what will happen with the maillot jaune. I have never seen anything like this on a bike race before."
De Gendt's victory overshadowed
Although he is frequently on the attack in the mountains, the win was only De Gendt's second Grand Tour victory after his Giro d'Italia win atop the Stelvio in 2012, but he said both wins were equal in importance.
"I had the feeling that I have to go in the breakaway today," De Gendt said. "We knew it was a day either three guys would go in the break and they would take them back with 20km to go, or there's a big break and my feelings said to go. My feeling was right. I dedicate this to Stig Broeckx. We think about him every day, and we hope that his situation gets better in the next days, weeks or months. We fight for Stig.”
Video Highlights
How it unfolded
With only 178km on the menu of the shortened stage to Mont Ventoux, and the peloton facing howling winds, it was a brave rider who would go on the attack, but there were plenty such men in the peloton.
The attacks flew from the drop of the flag at kilometer zero, and soon there were 14 riders off the front - plenty of help to battle the winds. The group included Bertjan Lindeman and Sep Vanmarcke (Lotto-Jumbo), Stef Clement (IAM Cycling), Serge Pauwels and Daniel Teklehaimanot (Dimension Data), Paul Voss (Bora-Argon 18), André Greipel and Thomas De Gendt (Lotto-Soudal), Bryan Coquard and Sylvain Chavanel (Direct Energie), Iljo Keisse (Etixx-Quick Step), Dani Navarro and Cyril Lemoine (Cofidis) and Chris Anker Sorensen (Fortuneo-Vital Concept).
Voss punctured out of the group, but found himself in a chase group in no-man's land with Diego Rosa (Astana), Cyril Gautier (AG2R La Mondiale), Tom-Jelte Slagter (Cannondale-Drapac), and Georg Preidler (Giant-Alpecin).
The leaders gained a massive 18:15 by the midpoint of the stage, with all of the riders contributing to the pace. But behind the winds caused havoc in the peloton, splitting it to bits in an exposed section in wicked crosswinds.
The main overall favourites including the BMC duo Van Garderen and Porte, Nairo Quintana, Adam Yates, Dan Martin, Fabio Aru and most of Team Sky with Froome were at the front, but the Frenchmen Warren Barguil (Giant-Alpecin) and Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) were caught out together with green jersey holder Peter Sagan (Tinkoff).
Aru had a panic when he was forced to take a bike change from teammate Jakob Fuglsang as the Astana team car was trapped behind the second peloton. He rejoined the lead group after some effort.
The chasing peloton made up ground on the riders in no-man's land on the two smaller climbs with 40km to go, and were closing in on the leaders - they had the gap under eight minutes until Simon Gerrans (Orica-BikeExchange) was blown over in a turn on the descent from the Col des Trois Termes and took down Team Sky's Ian Stannard and Luke Rowe.
Inexplicably, the maillot jaune himself stopped and went back to pace his teammates back through the following cars as the peloton respected the go-slow. They rejoined a few kilometres later, without Stannard, and began the pursuit anew. The brief respite in pace allowed the second peloton to rejoin, bringing Barguil, Pinot and Vincenzo Nibali back into the action.
At the foot of the Ventoux, the breakaway still had nearly nine minutes, and Greipel decided to get a head start on the climb, powering away with 14km to go, but his move was only a boomerang. He was quickly caught and dropped. Soon it was De Gendt, Pauwels and Navarro alone up front. De Gendt was distanced from the leading group with 7km remaining, but rejoined a few kilometres later.
The fireworks from the yellow jersey group came with a probing attack from IAM Cycling's Jarlinson Pantano that was countered by Alejandro Valverde (Movistar). The surge dropped Geraint Thomas out the back, leaving Froome with his main climbers Henao, Poels and Nieve for protection. Nieve was soon dropped, and Quintana inserted himself into the Sky train as they reeled in Valverde.
As Valverde was reeled in, Quintana put in a dig that was marked by Sky, but the acceleration spat Dan Martin (Etixx-Quickstep) out the back, with Daniel Moreno (Movistar) along for company.
Not willing to quit, Quintana put in another dig but was once again shut down by Poels. The clash of the titans whittled the yellow jersey group down to only a few favourites and their main climbing domestiques. Mollema, Mientjes, Yates and Bardet held onto the back for dear life. A telling head shake from Quintana came before Joaquim Rodriguez injected some pace into the yellow jersey group, marked quickly by Valverde. Again, Poels proved too strong and nailed it back. It was not a day for the Colombian to gain time, in fact he would lose contact when Froome himself went with 1.6km to go, marked quickly by Richie Porte (BMC) with Quintana unable to stay on the wheel. Mollema attacked from Quintana's group to make it across to Froome and Porte.
Ahead, De Gendt, having had to chase back to Pauwels and Navarro, showed his strategy was on track as he attacked with 3km to go and distanced his companions. Only Pauwels could keep him in reach, and the Belgian made contact and quickly attacked with 1.9k to go. The two played too much cat and mouse, allowing Navarro to rejoin with 1km to go. De Gendt proved victorious however, but his victory would be forever overshadowed by the incident of the race leader Froome behind.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|4:31:51
|2
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|0:00:02
|3
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:14
|4
|Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling
|0:00:40
|5
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|6
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:02:52
|7
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:03:13
|8
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:03:26
|9
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:04:23
|10
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:05:05
|11
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange
|0:05:24
|12
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|13
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida
|14
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|15
|Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|16
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:05:31
|17
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|18
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:05:36
|19
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:05:05
|20
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:06:30
|21
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ
|22
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|23
|Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|24
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|0:06:45
|25
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|0:05:05
|26
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team
|0:06:51
|27
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:07:24
|28
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|29
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|30
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|0:07:27
|31
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|0:07:54
|32
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|33
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|0:09:30
|34
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|0:09:35
|35
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|36
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|37
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|38
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|39
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|40
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling
|41
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:10:05
|42
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|0:11:41
|43
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:12:13
|44
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky
|0:12:29
|45
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|0:13:40
|46
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
|0:14:11
|47
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|48
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:14:33
|49
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|50
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|51
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida
|52
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18
|53
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:15:25
|54
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:15:27
|55
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|56
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:16:27
|57
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-BikeExchange
|0:18:32
|58
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-BikeExchange
|59
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|0:19:44
|60
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|61
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|62
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|63
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:21:26
|64
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|65
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|66
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|67
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|68
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie
|69
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|70
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|71
|Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha
|72
|Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|73
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|74
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|75
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling
|76
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|77
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|78
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:22:40
|79
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida
|80
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|81
|Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|82
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|83
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:23:37
|84
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|85
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|86
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|87
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|88
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Drapac
|89
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|90
|Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team
|91
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|92
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|93
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie
|94
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|95
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|96
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|97
|Matti Breschel (Den) Cannondale-Drapac
|98
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:24:41
|99
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff Team
|0:25:25
|100
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|101
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|102
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|103
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|104
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie
|105
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|106
|Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha
|107
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|108
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Direct Energie
|109
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|110
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|111
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
|112
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|113
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|114
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|115
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|116
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|117
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|118
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|119
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal
|120
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|121
|Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|122
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|123
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|124
|Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18
|125
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|126
|Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ
|127
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|128
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|129
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|130
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|131
|Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
|132
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
|133
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|134
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|135
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange
|136
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:25:57
|137
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|138
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|139
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:26:03
|140
|Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:27:49
|141
|Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|142
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|0:28:00
|143
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:28:04
|144
|Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling
|0:28:24
|145
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Drapac
|146
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|147
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
|148
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|149
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|150
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|151
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|152
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
|153
|Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling
|154
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|155
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|156
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|157
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|158
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|159
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|160
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|161
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
|162
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|163
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|164
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|165
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
|166
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|167
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|168
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
|169
|Vegard Breen (Nor) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|170
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|171
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie
|172
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
|173
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|174
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
|175
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|176
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|177
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-BikeExchange
|178
|Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|179
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|180
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|181
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|182
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|183
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida
|184
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|185
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|186
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:29:13
|187
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|188
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step
|189
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|190
|Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 18
|DNF
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie
|DNS
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team Katusha
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|20
|pts
|2
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|17
|3
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|15
|4
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie
|13
|5
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|11
|6
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|10
|7
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data
|9
|8
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|8
|9
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|7
|10
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|6
|11
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|5
|12
|Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling
|4
|13
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|3
|14
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|15
|Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|30
|pts
|2
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|25
|3
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|22
|4
|Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling
|19
|5
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|17
|6
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|15
|7
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data
|13
|8
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|11
|9
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|9
|10
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|7
|11
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange
|6
|12
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|5
|13
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida
|4
|14
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|15
|Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2
|pts
|2
|Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|50
|pts
|2
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|40
|3
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|32
|4
|Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling
|28
|5
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|24
|6
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|20
|7
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data
|16
|8
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|12
|9
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|8
|10
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|4
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange
|4:37:15
|2
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida
|3
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:01:06
|4
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:04:11
|5
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|0:08:16
|6
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida
|0:09:09
|7
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|0:16:02
|8
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|9
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie
|10
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|11
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|12
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:18:13
|13
|Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team
|14
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie
|15
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|16
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|17
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:20:01
|18
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|19
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|20
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|21
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|22
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|23
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:20:33
|24
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:20:39
|25
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|0:23:00
|26
|Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling
|27
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
|28
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|29
|Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Movistar Team
|13:53:05
|2
|Team Sky
|0:01:42
|3
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:22
|4
|BMC Racing Team
|0:02:44
|5
|Lotto Soudal
|0:06:31
|6
|IAM Cycling
|0:07:16
|7
|Dimension Data
|0:08:23
|8
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:08:49
|9
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:12:52
|10
|Astana Pro Team
|0:12:54
|11
|Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:13:37
|12
|Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:14:11
|13
|Team Katusha
|0:16:42
|14
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:18:18
|15
|Bora-Argon 18
|0:20:16
|16
|FDJ
|0:22:53
|17
|Orica-BikeExchange
|0:24:56
|18
|Lampre - Merida
|0:25:05
|19
|Direct Energie
|0:28:11
|20
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:33:04
|21
|Cannondale-Drapac
|0:34:55
|22
|Tinkoff Team
|0:38:21
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|57:11:33
|2
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange
|0:00:47
|3
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:56
|4
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:01:01
|5
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:15
|6
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:39
|7
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:44
|8
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:54
|9
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:01:56
|10
|Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:02:11
|11
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:22
|12
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida
|0:02:29
|13
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|0:02:36
|14
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team
|0:03:14
|15
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:04:28
|16
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|0:05:51
|17
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:07:35
|18
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ
|0:08:02
|19
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:11:20
|20
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|0:14:15
|21
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:14:33
|22
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|0:21:44
|23
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|0:23:07
|24
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:25:29
|25
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:26:14
|26
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|0:27:27
|27
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:28:54
|28
|Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling
|0:33:14
|29
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:36:16
|30
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:38:32
|31
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky
|0:38:48
|32
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling
|0:40:29
|33
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|0:41:55
|34
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|0:42:54
|35
|Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:44:43
|36
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:45:06
|37
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:46:18
|38
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-BikeExchange
|0:46:38
|39
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:48:21
|40
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|0:50:53
|41
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|0:52:01
|42
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:52:29
|43
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:52:42
|44
|Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ
|0:53:04
|45
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18
|0:54:52
|46
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:55:39
|47
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:55:52
|48
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:56:34
|49
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:57:21
|50
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|0:58:47
|51
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|1:00:11
|52
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1:00:14
|53
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|1:00:40
|54
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|1:01:45
|55
|Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
|1:02:03
|56
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1:05:31
|57
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:05:42
|58
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff Team
|1:06:26
|59
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|1:07:23
|60
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Direct Energie
|1:08:43
|61
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1:10:19
|62
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|1:12:05
|63
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|1:14:30
|64
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-BikeExchange
|1:17:01
|65
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:20:34
|66
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|1:21:15
|67
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:21:28
|68
|Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|1:21:32
|69
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1:22:09
|70
|Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha
|1:24:26
|71
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:24:43
|72
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|1:27:35
|73
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
|1:28:37
|74
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1:29:03
|75
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|1:29:26
|76
|Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:29:35
|77
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
|1:30:34
|78
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:32:26
|79
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:32:35
|80
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida
|1:32:39
|81
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|1:32:43
|82
|Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:34:37
|83
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|1:34:56
|84
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|1:35:43
|85
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling
|1:36:18
|86
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|1:37:00
|87
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|1:37:13
|88
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data
|1:38:01
|89
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|1:38:19
|90
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|1:40:35
|91
|Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team
|1:41:22
|92
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|1:41:29
|93
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida
|1:42:21
|94
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|1:42:31
|95
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|1:43:31
|96
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1:44:09
|97
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|1:44:46
|98
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|1:44:53
|99
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1:45:22
|100
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|1:46:35
|101
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|1:46:51
|102
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|1:46:56
|103
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|1:47:38
|104
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|1:47:47
|105
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|1:48:05
|106
|Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|1:48:27
|107
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie
|1:48:30
|108
|Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18
|1:49:35
|109
|Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|1:50:45
|110
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie
|1:50:49
|111
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:51:30
|112
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|1:52:49
|113
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie
|1:54:06
|114
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
|1:54:25
|115
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|1:55:09
|116
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|1:55:15
|117
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|1:55:35
|118
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|1:55:51
|119
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|1:55:59
|120
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|1:56:18
|121
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|1:57:46
|122
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|1:58:16
|123
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|1:58:22
|124
|Matti Breschel (Den) Cannondale-Drapac
|1:59:24
|125
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|1:59:34
|126
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|2:01:24
|127
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|2:01:30
|128
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|2:01:38
|129
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|2:02:00
|130
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|2:02:23
|131
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Drapac
|2:02:27
|132
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:02:42
|133
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2:03:25
|134
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|2:03:34
|135
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2:04:45
|136
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
|2:05:10
|137
|Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha
|2:05:42
|138
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|2:05:45
|139
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|2:06:30
|140
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida
|2:06:44
|141
|Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling
|2:07:13
|142
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|2:07:57
|143
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-BikeExchange
|2:09:13
|144
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2:09:26
|145
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
|2:09:35
|146
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange
|147
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2:09:55
|148
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2:09:57
|149
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|2:10:38
|150
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step
|2:10:53
|151
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|152
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal
|2:12:28
|153
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|2:12:38
|154
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|2:12:58
|155
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|2:13:05
|156
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|2:13:06
|157
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2:13:22
|158
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|2:13:35
|159
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|2:13:52
|160
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|2:13:53
|161
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
|2:14:01
|162
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|2:14:05
|163
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|2:14:53
|164
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie
|2:15:55
|165
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|2:16:20
|166
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|2:16:30
|167
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|2:17:22
|168
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Drapac
|2:17:59
|169
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|2:18:10
|170
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|171
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2:18:11
|172
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
|2:18:23
|173
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|2:18:24
|174
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|2:19:34
|175
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|2:19:46
|176
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
|2:20:26
|177
|Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|2:20:37
|178
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|2:20:44
|179
|Vegard Breen (Nor) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|2:21:32
|180
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|2:21:56
|181
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|2:22:48
|182
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|2:23:44
|183
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|2:24:37
|184
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|2:24:43
|185
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:25:59
|186
|Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 18
|2:29:51
|187
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
|2:29:56
|188
|Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling
|2:34:20
|189
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|2:42:50
|190
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
|2:52:34
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|309
|pts
|2
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|219
|3
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|202
|4
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie
|125
|5
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|124
|6
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|114
|7
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|112
|8
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|106
|9
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|92
|10
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|90
|11
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|77
|12
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|64
|13
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
|62
|14
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|60
|15
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step
|56
|16
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|56
|17
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|53
|18
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-BikeExchange
|52
|19
|Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling
|51
|20
|Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|51
|21
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|48
|22
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|47
|23
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|46
|24
|Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling
|42
|25
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|41
|26
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange
|38
|27
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|38
|28
|Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|38
|29
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|38
|30
|Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18
|37
|31
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|36
|32
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|35
|33
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|35
|34
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|34
|35
|Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
|32
|36
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|32
|37
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step
|31
|38
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|29
|39
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|29
|40
|Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|29
|41
|Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|27
|42
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|26
|43
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|26
|44
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team
|24
|45
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling
|24
|46
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|22
|47
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18
|22
|48
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data
|22
|49
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|22
|50
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|20
|51
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
|20
|52
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|20
|53
|Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling
|20
|54
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|20
|55
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|20
|56
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|19
|57
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
|19
|58
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|19
|59
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|18
|60
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|18
|61
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|18
|62
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|17
|63
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|17
|64
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|17
|65
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie
|17
|66
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida
|17
|67
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|15
|68
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|15
|69
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|15
|70
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|15
|71
|Vegard Breen (Nor) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|15
|72
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|14
|73
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|14
|74
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|14
|75
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|14
|76
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|13
|77
|Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|13
|78
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|13
|79
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|13
|80
|Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|13
|81
|Matti Breschel (Den) Cannondale-Drapac
|13
|82
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|13
|83
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|11
|84
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac
|11
|85
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|11
|86
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|11
|87
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|11
|88
|Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team
|10
|89
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|9
|90
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|9
|91
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|9
|92
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|9
|93
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|8
|94
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie
|8
|95
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|8
|96
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida
|7
|97
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|7
|98
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|7
|99
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|7
|100
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|7
|101
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|7
|102
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal
|7
|103
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
|7
|104
|Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 18
|7
|105
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky
|6
|106
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|6
|107
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|6
|108
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|6
|109
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|5
|110
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|4
|111
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|4
|112
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
|4
|113
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ
|3
|114
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|115
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|3
|116
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|2
|117
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|2
|118
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|119
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|2
|120
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|1
|121
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|89
|pts
|2
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|80
|3
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|77
|4
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|68
|5
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|58
|6
|Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
|50
|7
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|40
|8
|Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling
|35
|9
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|27
|10
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|26
|11
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|24
|12
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|23
|13
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|22
|14
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|20
|15
|Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|18
|16
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|16
|17
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data
|16
|18
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
|14
|19
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|13
|20
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky
|13
|21
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|12
|22
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|12
|23
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|12
|24
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
|11
|25
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|11
|26
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|10
|27
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|9
|28
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|8
|29
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|8
|30
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-BikeExchange
|6
|31
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|5
|32
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|5
|33
|Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18
|4
|34
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange
|4
|35
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|4
|36
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|4
|37
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida
|4
|38
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida
|3
|39
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|2
|40
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|2
|41
|Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|2
|42
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step
|2
|43
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|2
|44
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|45
|Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|46
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|1
|47
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|1
|48
|Vegard Breen (Nor) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|1
|49
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|1
|50
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team
|1
|51
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|52
|Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|53
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange
|57:12:20
|2
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida
|0:01:42
|3
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:03:41
|4
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:13:46
|5
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:25:27
|6
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:37:45
|7
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|1:00:58
|8
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|1:06:36
|9
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida
|1:31:52
|10
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|1:34:09
|11
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|1:39:48
|12
|Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team
|1:40:35
|13
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1:43:22
|14
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|1:43:59
|15
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|1:47:00
|16
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie
|1:50:02
|17
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie
|1:53:19
|18
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
|1:53:38
|19
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|1:54:48
|20
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|1:55:04
|21
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|2:00:43
|22
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|2:05:43
|23
|Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling
|2:06:26
|24
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2:09:08
|25
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|2:09:51
|26
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|2:16:35
|27
|Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|2:19:50
|28
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|2:22:01
|29
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:25:12
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|BMC Racing Team
|171:28:49
|2
|Movistar Team
|0:03:50
|3
|Team Sky
|0:07:42
|4
|Astana Pro Team
|0:22:25
|5
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:38:48
|6
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:50:18
|7
|Tinkoff Team
|1:03:00
|8
|Team Katusha
|1:12:43
|9
|Orica-BikeExchange
|1:22:43
|10
|IAM Cycling
|1:22:58
|11
|FDJ
|1:26:40
|12
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|1:37:21
|13
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|1:56:34
|14
|Lampre - Merida
|2:00:32
|15
|Bora-Argon 18
|2:02:49
|16
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2:10:17
|17
|Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|2:15:32
|18
|Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|2:40:59
|19
|Direct Energie
|2:51:56
|20
|Cannondale-Drapac
|2:53:59
|21
|Dimension Data
|3:08:38
|22
|Lotto Soudal
|3:31:55
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Zwift Academy announce 2019 finalistsSix riders to compete for spots on Canyon-SRAM and NTT Pro Cycling U23
-
Cavendish crashes in opening night of Gent Six DayManxman sits out Madison
-
USA Cycling launches 'In Our Own Words' platform for athletesFirst submissions come from Gaimon, Compton and an anonymous contributor who writes about being sexually assaulted by her coach
-
Shane Sutton disputes bullying accusations in Freeman tribunal'Nothing evidence based' in Tuesday's hearing says Australian
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy