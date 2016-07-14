Trending

Tour de France: Froome knocked from bike on Mont Ventoux, keeps yellow

De Gendt wins stage 12

In a scene never before witnessed in the Tour de France, the race leader Chris Froome (Team Sky) was forced to leave his broken Pinarello behind and run up the Mont Ventoux in a tumultuous finale to a shortened stage. Although Froome finished more than a minute behind his rivals for the overall in the Tour de France, the race officials later reversed the time gaps due to the crowd-induced chaos, keeping the Team Sky rider in the maillot jaune.

It was an unprecedented level of mayhem, even for the Tour de France. It began with 125kph winds moving the finish from the moonscape of the summit down the mountain 7km to Chalet Reynard, and ended with roadsides heaving with frenzied fans, all pushing into the road to get a glimpse of the riders.

Froome, Richie Porte (BMC), and Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo) were clear of the other contenders when they were swarmed by the crowds outside of the barriers of the final kilometre. A camera motorbike was halted by the crowd, getting a closer-up shot than intended as Porte crashed into it. While Mollema made it around, Froome's bike was broken in the mayhem, and he had to run up the climb until neutral support could give him a bike. But the machine did not fit, and by the time Froome finally got one of his own bikes with 500m to go and rode across the line, he was 1:14 behind the Quintana group and 1:40 behind Mollema.

The judges awarded Porte and Mollema with the same time as Froome, 5:05 behind De Gendt, and 19 seconds ahead of the Quintana group containing all of the top 10 except Dan Martin (Etixx-Quickstep) and Sergio Henao (Sky).

Had the race jury not reversed the gaps, Adam Yates would have claimed the maillot jaune, with Mollema at 9 seconds and Quintana at 14 and Froome in sixth overall at 53 seconds. Now, Froome leads Yates by 47 seconds, having been awarded the time gaps that held at the time of the incident.

"What a final. In the final kilometre, the moto braked suddenly in front of us, and Richie, Bauke and I crashed into it, and then the moto behind me ran over my bike and broke it," Froome said. "I said to myself 'I have no bike'. And I knew the car with my bike was 5 minutes behind on the road, so I need to run.

"I'm very happy with the commissaires' decision. I think it was correct so thank you to them."

More on this story:

Adam Yates agreed that the jury made the correct decision. "I wouldn’t really want to take the yellow jersey like that, so I’m happy with the decision," he said. "If I was in Froome’s position and I’d lost the jersey like that, I’d have wanted the same decision as him. It was pretty dangerous in the last kilometre, but the fans make the sport and there’s not many sports where fans can get so close to the athletes. It is what it is. I wouldn’t have wanted to take the jersey like that. Froome is the rightful owner of the yellow jersey."

Other contenders rued the missed opportunity to attack, noting that this Tour de France has been more out of control than ever before.

"The wind on the last climb certainly made it tricky, but there were so many people out there," Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) said. "They made a really big problem. I really don't know what's going on with this Tour. Personally, I don't think it is under control at all. There were a lot of difficulties in the last couple of kilometres because of the position of people. I was feeling good, but it is disappointing."

Even Frenchman Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale) was critical of the security at the Tour.

"There were so many motorbikes in the way, it wasn't safe. You had to brake when you were attacking. We need to have a long conversation about security here. It was unacceptable what happened today. I don't know what will happen with the maillot jaune. I have never seen anything like this on a bike race before."

De Gendt's victory overshadowed

Although he is frequently on the attack in the mountains, the win was only De Gendt's second Grand Tour victory after his Giro d'Italia win atop the Stelvio in 2012, but he said both wins were equal in importance.

"I had the feeling that I have to go in the breakaway today," De Gendt said. "We knew it was a day either three guys would go in the break and they would take them back with 20km to go, or there's a big break and my feelings said to go. My feeling was right. I dedicate this to Stig Broeckx. We think about him every day, and we hope that his situation gets better in the next days, weeks or months. We fight for Stig.”

Video Highlights

 

How it unfolded

With only 178km on the menu of the shortened stage to Mont Ventoux, and the peloton facing howling winds, it was a brave rider who would go on the attack, but there were plenty such men in the peloton.

The attacks flew from the drop of the flag at kilometer zero, and soon there were 14 riders off the front - plenty of help to battle the winds. The group included Bertjan Lindeman and Sep Vanmarcke (Lotto-Jumbo), Stef Clement (IAM Cycling), Serge Pauwels and Daniel Teklehaimanot (Dimension Data), Paul Voss (Bora-Argon 18), André Greipel and Thomas De Gendt (Lotto-Soudal), Bryan Coquard and Sylvain Chavanel (Direct Energie), Iljo Keisse (Etixx-Quick Step), Dani Navarro and Cyril Lemoine (Cofidis) and Chris Anker Sorensen (Fortuneo-Vital Concept).

Voss punctured out of the group, but found himself in a chase group in no-man's land with Diego Rosa (Astana), Cyril Gautier (AG2R La Mondiale), Tom-Jelte Slagter (Cannondale-Drapac), and Georg Preidler (Giant-Alpecin).

The leaders gained a massive 18:15 by the midpoint of the stage, with all of the riders contributing to the pace. But behind the winds caused havoc in the peloton, splitting it to bits in an exposed section in wicked crosswinds.

The main overall favourites including the BMC duo Van Garderen and Porte, Nairo Quintana, Adam Yates, Dan Martin, Fabio Aru and most of Team Sky with Froome were at the front, but the Frenchmen Warren Barguil (Giant-Alpecin) and Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) were caught out together with green jersey holder Peter Sagan (Tinkoff).

Aru had a panic when he was forced to take a bike change from teammate Jakob Fuglsang as the Astana team car was trapped behind the second peloton. He rejoined the lead group after some effort.

The chasing peloton made up ground on the riders in no-man's land on the two smaller climbs with 40km to go, and were closing in on the leaders - they had the gap under eight minutes until Simon Gerrans (Orica-BikeExchange) was blown over in a turn on the descent from the Col des Trois Termes and took down Team Sky's Ian Stannard and Luke Rowe.

Inexplicably, the maillot jaune himself stopped and went back to pace his teammates back through the following cars as the peloton respected the go-slow. They rejoined a few kilometres later, without Stannard, and began the pursuit anew. The brief respite in pace allowed the second peloton to rejoin, bringing Barguil, Pinot and Vincenzo Nibali back into the action.

At the foot of the Ventoux, the breakaway still had nearly nine minutes, and Greipel decided to get a head start on the climb, powering away with 14km to go, but his move was only a boomerang. He was quickly caught and dropped. Soon it was De Gendt, Pauwels and Navarro alone up front. De Gendt was distanced from the leading group with 7km remaining, but rejoined a few kilometres later.

The fireworks from the yellow jersey group came with a probing attack from IAM Cycling's Jarlinson Pantano that was countered by Alejandro Valverde (Movistar). The surge dropped Geraint Thomas out the back, leaving Froome with his main climbers Henao, Poels and Nieve for protection. Nieve was soon dropped, and Quintana inserted himself into the Sky train as they reeled in Valverde.

As Valverde was reeled in, Quintana put in a dig that was marked by Sky, but the acceleration spat Dan Martin (Etixx-Quickstep) out the back, with Daniel Moreno (Movistar) along for company.

Not willing to quit, Quintana put in another dig but was once again shut down by Poels. The clash of the titans whittled the yellow jersey group down to only a few favourites and their main climbing domestiques. Mollema, Mientjes, Yates and Bardet held onto the back for dear life. A telling head shake from Quintana came before Joaquim Rodriguez injected some pace into the yellow jersey group, marked quickly by Valverde. Again, Poels proved too strong and nailed it back. It was not a day for the Colombian to gain time, in fact he would lose contact when Froome himself went with 1.6km to go, marked quickly by Richie Porte (BMC) with Quintana unable to stay on the wheel. Mollema attacked from Quintana's group to make it across to Froome and Porte.

Ahead, De Gendt, having had to chase back to Pauwels and Navarro, showed his strategy was on track as he attacked with 3km to go and distanced his companions. Only Pauwels could keep him in reach, and the Belgian made contact and quickly attacked with 1.9k to go. The two played too much cat and mouse, allowing Navarro to rejoin with 1km to go. De Gendt proved victorious however, but his victory would be forever overshadowed by the incident of the race leader Froome behind. 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal4:31:51
2Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data0:00:02
3Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:14
4Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling0:00:40
5Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
6Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:02:52
7Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data0:03:13
8Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:03:26
9Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:04:23
10Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo0:05:05
11Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange0:05:24
12Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
13Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida
14Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
15Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
16Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team0:05:31
17Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
18Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:05:36
19Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:05:05
20Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step0:06:30
21Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ
22Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
23Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
24Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky0:06:45
25Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky0:05:05
26Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team0:06:51
27Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac0:07:24
28Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
29Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
30Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky0:07:27
31Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky0:07:54
32Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
33André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal0:09:30
34Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo0:09:35
35Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
36Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
37Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
38Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
39Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
40Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling
41Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:10:05
42Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek-Segafredo0:11:41
43Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:12:13
44Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky0:12:29
45Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 180:13:40
46Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ0:14:11
47Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
48Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:14:33
49Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
50Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
51Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida
52Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18
53Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:15:25
54Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:15:27
55Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
56Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:16:27
57Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-BikeExchange0:18:32
58Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-BikeExchange
59Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ0:19:44
60Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
61Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
62Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
63Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:21:26
64Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
65Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
66Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
67Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
68Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie
69Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
70Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
71Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha
72Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
73Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
74Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
75Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling
76Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
77Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
78Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:22:40
79Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida
80Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
81Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
82Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
83Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:23:37
84Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
85Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
86Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
87Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
88Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Drapac
89Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
90Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team
91Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
92Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
93Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie
94Borut Bozic (Slo) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
95Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
96Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
97Matti Breschel (Den) Cannondale-Drapac
98Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:24:41
99Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff Team0:25:25
100Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
101Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team
102Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
103Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
104Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie
105Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
106Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha
107Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
108Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Direct Energie
109Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
110Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
111Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
112Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida
113Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
114Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
115Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
116Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
117Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
118Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
119Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal
120Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
121Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
122George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
123Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
124Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18
125Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling
126Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ
127Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
128Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
129Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
130Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
131Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
132Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
133Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
134Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
135Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange
136Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac0:25:57
137Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
138Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
139Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:26:03
140Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team0:27:49
141Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team
142Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team0:28:00
143Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data0:28:04
144Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling0:28:24
145Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Drapac
146Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team
147Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
148Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team
149Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
150Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
151Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida
152Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
153Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling
154Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
155Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
156Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
157Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
158Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
159Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
160Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
161William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
162Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
163Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
164Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
165Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
166Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
167Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
168Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
169Vegard Breen (Nor) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
170Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff Team
171Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie
172Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
173Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
174Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
175Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
176Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
177Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-BikeExchange
178Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
179Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
180Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
181Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
182Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
183Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida
184Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
185John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
186Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step0:29:13
187Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
188Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step
189Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida
190Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 18
DNFAngelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie
DNSJurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team Katusha

Sprint 1 - Molleges-Gare, 102.5km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step20pts
2Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo17
3André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal15
4Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie13
5Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal11
6Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits10
7Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data9
8Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data8
9Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits7
10Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie6
11Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Fortuneo - Vital Concept5
12Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling4
13Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo3
14Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
15Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 181

Finish - Mont Ventoux, 184km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal30pts
2Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data25
3Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits22
4Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling19
5Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie17
6Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo15
7Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data13
8Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo11
9Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Fortuneo - Vital Concept9
10Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo7
11Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange6
12Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team5
13Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida4
14Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3
15Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha2

Mountain 1 - Cote de Gorges - 131.5km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal1

Mountain 2 - Cole des Trois Termes, 135.5km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal2pts
2Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling1

Mountain 3 - 184km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal50pts
2Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data40
3Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits32
4Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling28
5Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie24
6Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo20
7Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data16
8Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo12
9Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Fortuneo - Vital Concept8
10Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo4

Young rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange4:37:15
2Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida
3Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin0:01:06
4Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:04:11
5Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 180:08:16
6Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida0:09:09
7Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo0:16:02
8Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
9Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie
10Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
11Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
12Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:18:13
13Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team
14Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie
15Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
16Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
17Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:20:01
18Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
19Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida
20Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
21Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
22Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
23Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac0:20:33
24Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:20:39
25Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida0:23:00
26Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling
27Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
28Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
29Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept

Combative
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal

Team
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Movistar Team13:53:05
2Team Sky0:01:42
3Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:22
4BMC Racing Team0:02:44
5Lotto Soudal0:06:31
6IAM Cycling0:07:16
7Dimension Data0:08:23
8Trek-Segafredo0:08:49
9AG2R La Mondiale0:12:52
10Astana Pro Team0:12:54
11Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:13:37
12Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:14:11
13Team Katusha0:16:42
14Etixx - Quick-Step0:18:18
15Bora-Argon 180:20:16
16FDJ0:22:53
17Orica-BikeExchange0:24:56
18Lampre - Merida0:25:05
19Direct Energie0:28:11
20Team Giant-Alpecin0:33:04
21Cannondale-Drapac0:34:55
22Tinkoff Team0:38:21

General classification after stage 12
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky57:11:33
2Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange0:00:47
3Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo0:00:56
4Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:01:01
5Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:15
6Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:39
7Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:01:44
8Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:01:54
9Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step0:01:56
10Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha0:02:11
11Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:02:22
12Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida0:02:29
13Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky0:02:36
14Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team0:03:14
15Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin0:04:28
16Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky0:05:51
17Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac0:07:35
18Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ0:08:02
19Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:11:20
20Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky0:14:15
21Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:14:33
22Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek-Segafredo0:21:44
23Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team0:23:07
24Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:25:29
25Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:26:14
26Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo0:27:27
27Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:28:54
28Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling0:33:14
29Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling0:36:16
30Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:38:32
31Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky0:38:48
32Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling0:40:29
33Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data0:41:55
34Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ0:42:54
35Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team0:44:43
36Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:45:06
37Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha0:46:18
38Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-BikeExchange0:46:38
39Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:48:21
40Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky0:50:53
41Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team0:52:01
42Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie0:52:29
43George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:52:42
44Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ0:53:04
45Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 180:54:52
46Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:55:39
47Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:55:52
48Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:56:34
49Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:57:21
50Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team0:58:47
51Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team1:00:11
52Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin1:00:14
53Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo1:00:40
54Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step1:01:45
55Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida1:02:03
56Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin1:05:31
57Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:05:42
58Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff Team1:06:26
59Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 181:07:23
60Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Direct Energie1:08:43
61Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team1:10:19
62Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Fortuneo - Vital Concept1:12:05
63Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team1:14:30
64Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-BikeExchange1:17:01
65Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:20:34
66Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team1:21:15
67Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:21:28
68Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step1:21:32
69Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team1:22:09
70Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha1:24:26
71Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale1:24:43
72Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling1:27:35
73Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ1:28:37
74Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin1:29:03
75Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team1:29:26
76Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team1:29:35
77Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie1:30:34
78Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team1:32:26
79Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:32:35
80Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida1:32:39
81Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ1:32:43
82Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team1:34:37
83Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida1:34:56
84Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal1:35:43
85Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling1:36:18
86Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac1:37:00
87Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team1:37:13
88Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data1:38:01
89Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept1:38:19
90Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac1:40:35
91Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team1:41:22
92Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ1:41:29
93Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida1:42:21
94Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team1:42:31
95Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept1:43:31
96Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1:44:09
97Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange1:44:46
98Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling1:44:53
99Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team1:45:22
100Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo1:46:35
101Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept1:46:51
102Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal1:46:56
103Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo1:47:38
104Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida1:47:47
105Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange1:48:05
106Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 181:48:27
107Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie1:48:30
108Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 181:49:35
109Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept1:50:45
110Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie1:50:49
111Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:51:30
112Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data1:52:49
113Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie1:54:06
114Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data1:54:25
115Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo1:55:09
116Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data1:55:15
117Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo1:55:35
118Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac1:55:51
119Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac1:55:59
120Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step1:56:18
121André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal1:57:46
122Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo1:58:16
123Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team1:58:22
124Matti Breschel (Den) Cannondale-Drapac1:59:24
125Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange1:59:34
126Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo2:01:24
127Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step2:01:30
128Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo2:01:38
129Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin2:02:00
130Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange2:02:23
131Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Drapac2:02:27
132Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2:02:42
133Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal2:03:25
134Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling2:03:34
135Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2:04:45
136Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data2:05:10
137Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha2:05:42
138Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky2:05:45
139Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo2:06:30
140Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida2:06:44
141Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling2:07:13
142Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept2:07:57
143Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-BikeExchange2:09:13
144Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2:09:26
145William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ2:09:35
146Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange
147Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2:09:55
148Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2:09:57
149Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo2:10:38
150Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step2:10:53
151Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
152Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal2:12:28
153John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin2:12:38
154Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo2:12:58
155Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step2:13:05
156Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida2:13:06
157Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal2:13:22
158Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team2:13:35
159Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step2:13:52
160Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha2:13:53
161Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 182:14:01
162Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step2:14:05
163Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team2:14:53
164Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie2:15:55
165Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin2:16:20
166Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data2:16:30
167Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo2:17:22
168Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Drapac2:17:59
169Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team2:18:10
170Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
171Borut Bozic (Slo) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2:18:11
172Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha2:18:23
173Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff Team2:18:24
174Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 182:19:34
175Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky2:19:46
176Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie2:20:26
177Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept2:20:37
178Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo2:20:44
179Vegard Breen (Nor) Fortuneo - Vital Concept2:21:32
180Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky2:21:56
181Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha2:22:48
182Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida2:23:44
183Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal2:24:37
184Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin2:24:43
185Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2:25:59
186Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 182:29:51
187Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data2:29:56
188Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling2:34:20
189Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal2:42:50
190Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 182:52:34

Point classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team309pts
2Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data219
3Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step202
4Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie125
5Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange124
6André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal114
7Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team112
8Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal106
9Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha92
10Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits90
11Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky77
12Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo64
13Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data62
14Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team60
15Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step56
16Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits56
17Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step53
18Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-BikeExchange52
19Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling51
20Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept51
21Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data48
22Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo47
23Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data46
24Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling42
25Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo41
26Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange38
27Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team38
28Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha38
29Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step38
30Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 1837
31Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale36
32Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team35
33Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal35
34Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin34
35Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida32
36Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo32
37Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step31
38Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step29
39Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie29
40Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 1829
41Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team27
42Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team26
43Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange26
44Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team24
45Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling24
46Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo22
47Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 1822
48Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data22
49Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac22
50Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept20
51Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 1820
52Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 1820
53Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling20
54Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale20
55Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff Team20
56Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team19
57Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie19
58Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo19
59Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team18
60Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team18
61Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team18
62Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ17
63Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale17
64Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team17
65Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie17
66Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida17
67Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team15
68Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits15
69Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo15
70Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo15
71Vegard Breen (Nor) Fortuneo - Vital Concept15
72Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo14
73Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky14
74Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Fortuneo - Vital Concept14
75Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team14
76Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky13
77Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step13
78Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept13
79Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange13
80Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept13
81Matti Breschel (Den) Cannondale-Drapac13
82Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale13
83Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team11
84Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac11
85Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin11
86Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale11
87John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin11
88Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team10
89Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale9
90George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo9
91Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling9
92Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac9
93Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept8
94Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie8
95Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida8
96Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida7
97Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin7
98Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling7
99Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team7
100Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits7
101Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits7
102Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal7
103Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha7
104Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 187
105Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky6
106Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data6
107Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal6
108Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky6
109Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team5
110Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha4
111Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac4
112Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data4
113Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ3
114Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale3
115Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step3
116Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky2
117Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step2
118Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team2
119Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky2
120Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 181
121Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal1

Mountain classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal89pts
2Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ80
3Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team77
4Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits68
5Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin58
6Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida50
7Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data40
8Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling35
9Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team27
10Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team26
11Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie24
12George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo23
13Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky22
14Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo20
15Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step18
16Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky16
17Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data16
18Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie14
19Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team13
20Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky13
21Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky12
22Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling12
23Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo12
24Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data11
25Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team11
26Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team10
27Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team9
28Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky8
29Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Fortuneo - Vital Concept8
30Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-BikeExchange6
31Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo5
32Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team5
33Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 184
34Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange4
35Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo4
36Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team4
37Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida4
38Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida3
39Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team2
40Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ2
41Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 182
42Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step2
43Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky2
44Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team2
45Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team2
46Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo1
47Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept1
48Vegard Breen (Nor) Fortuneo - Vital Concept1
49Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team1
50Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team1
51Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1
52Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team1
53Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange57:12:20
2Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida0:01:42
3Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin0:03:41
4Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:13:46
5Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:25:27
6Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:37:45
7Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step1:00:58
8Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 181:06:36
9Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida1:31:52
10Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida1:34:09
11Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac1:39:48
12Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team1:40:35
13Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1:43:22
14Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange1:43:59
15Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida1:47:00
16Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie1:50:02
17Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie1:53:19
18Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data1:53:38
19Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo1:54:48
20Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac1:55:04
21Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step2:00:43
22Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo2:05:43
23Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling2:06:26
24Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2:09:08
25Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo2:09:51
26Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo2:16:35
27Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept2:19:50
28Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha2:22:01
29Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2:25:12

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1BMC Racing Team171:28:49
2Movistar Team0:03:50
3Team Sky0:07:42
4Astana Pro Team0:22:25
5AG2R La Mondiale0:38:48
6Trek-Segafredo0:50:18
7Tinkoff Team1:03:00
8Team Katusha1:12:43
9Orica-BikeExchange1:22:43
10IAM Cycling1:22:58
11FDJ1:26:40
12Team Giant-Alpecin1:37:21
13Etixx - Quick-Step1:56:34
14Lampre - Merida2:00:32
15Bora-Argon 182:02:49
16Cofidis, Solutions Credits2:10:17
17Team LottoNl-Jumbo2:15:32
18Fortuneo - Vital Concept2:40:59
19Direct Energie2:51:56
20Cannondale-Drapac2:53:59
21Dimension Data3:08:38
22Lotto Soudal3:31:55

