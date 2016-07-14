Image 1 of 45 Thomas De Gendt wins stage 12 of the Tour de France Image 2 of 45 Chris Froome crosses the finish line with teammate Sergio Henao (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 45 Team Sky GM Dave Brailsford was a busy man after stage 12 Image 4 of 45 Richie Porte shows his exasperation at the stage 12 finish Image 5 of 45 Chris Froome makes his move on Mont Ventoux. Image 6 of 45 Chris Froome rides a Mavic neutral support bike toward the finish of stage 12 Image 7 of 45 Richie Porte, Chris Froome and Bauke Mollema make their way through the crowds on Mont Ventoux (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 8 of 45 Chris Froome runs with his bike after the crash on Mont Ventoux (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 9 of 45 Bauke Mollema attempts to get going again as Chris Froome lies on the ground during stage 12 of the Tour de France (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 10 of 45 Richie Porte, Chris Froome and Bauke Mollema make their way through the crowds on Mont Ventoux (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 11 of 45 Richie Porte, Chris Froome and Bauke Mollema make their way through the crowds on Mont Ventoux (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 12 of 45 Thomas De gendt wins stage 12 of the 2016 Tour de France (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 45 Bauke Mollema had no idea before the stage started what kind of drama would unfold. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 45 The peloton in action during stage 12 at the Tour de France. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 45 Thomas de Gendt in the polka dot jersey atop Mont Ventoux Image 16 of 45 The peloton in action during stage 12 at the Tour de France. Image 17 of 45 Sep Vanmarcke and Sylvain Chavanel ride in the break during stage 12 at the Tour de France. Image 18 of 45 Nairo Quintana rides in the bunch during stage 12 at the Tour de France. Image 19 of 45 Chris Froome rides in the bunch during stage 12 at the Tour de France. Image 20 of 45 Fans line the roads during stage 12 at the Tour de France Image 21 of 45 The peloton in action during stage 12 at the Tour de France. Image 22 of 45 Chris Froome atop Mont Ventoux Image 23 of 45 Chris Froome kept yellow despite the carnage on Mont Ventoux Image 24 of 45 Adam Yates remains in white after stage 12 at the Tour de France. Image 25 of 45 Chris Froome runs for the top of Mont Ventoux during stage 12 at the Tour de France Image 26 of 45 Chris Froome runs for the line during stage 12 of the Tour de France Image 27 of 45 Carnage on Ventoux as Froome, Porte and Mollema go down. Image 28 of 45 Chris Froome gets a new bike from his team on Mont Ventoux Image 29 of 45 Chris Froome in the peloton during stage 12 at the Tour de France. Image 30 of 45 Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal) Image 31 of 45 Chris Froome (Team Sky) crashes on Mont Ventoux Image 32 of 45 Chris Froome runs for the line during stage 12 of the Tour de France Image 33 of 45 Chris Froome waits for his team car for a new bike during stage 12 at the Tour de France Image 34 of 45 Thomas De Gendt wins stage 12 of the Tour de France Image 35 of 45 Thomas De Gendt wins stage 12 of the Tour de France Image 36 of 45 Chris Froome runs for the line during stage 12 of the Tour de France Image 37 of 45 Chris Froome (Team Sky) Image 38 of 45 The peloton depart from Montpellier on stage twelve of the 2016 Le Tour de France Image 39 of 45 Cyclists ride in a breakaway during the 178 km twelvelth stage of the 103rd edition of the Tour de France Image 40 of 45 Fans cheer prior to the start the 178 km twelvelth stage of the 103rd edition of the Tour de France Image 41 of 45 The breakaway during stage 12 at the Tour de France Image 42 of 45 The chase group and main field during stage 12 at the Tour de France Image 43 of 45 Chris Froome of Great Britain riding for Team Sky wearing the yellow leaders jersey leads through Tarascon during stage twelve of the 2016 Le Tour de France Image 44 of 45 Tour de France's director Christian Prudhomme looks on prior to the start the 178 km twelfth stage of the 103rd edition of the Tour de France Image 45 of 45 Andre Greipel (Lotto Soudal)

In a scene never before witnessed in the Tour de France, the race leader Chris Froome (Team Sky) was forced to leave his broken Pinarello behind and run up the Mont Ventoux in a tumultuous finale to a shortened stage. Although Froome finished more than a minute behind his rivals for the overall in the Tour de France, the race officials later reversed the time gaps due to the crowd-induced chaos, keeping the Team Sky rider in the maillot jaune.

It was an unprecedented level of mayhem, even for the Tour de France. It began with 125kph winds moving the finish from the moonscape of the summit down the mountain 7km to Chalet Reynard, and ended with roadsides heaving with frenzied fans, all pushing into the road to get a glimpse of the riders.

Froome, Richie Porte (BMC), and Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo) were clear of the other contenders when they were swarmed by the crowds outside of the barriers of the final kilometre. A camera motorbike was halted by the crowd, getting a closer-up shot than intended as Porte crashed into it. While Mollema made it around, Froome's bike was broken in the mayhem, and he had to run up the climb until neutral support could give him a bike. But the machine did not fit, and by the time Froome finally got one of his own bikes with 500m to go and rode across the line, he was 1:14 behind the Quintana group and 1:40 behind Mollema.

The judges awarded Porte and Mollema with the same time as Froome, 5:05 behind De Gendt, and 19 seconds ahead of the Quintana group containing all of the top 10 except Dan Martin (Etixx-Quickstep) and Sergio Henao (Sky).

Had the race jury not reversed the gaps, Adam Yates would have claimed the maillot jaune, with Mollema at 9 seconds and Quintana at 14 and Froome in sixth overall at 53 seconds. Now, Froome leads Yates by 47 seconds, having been awarded the time gaps that held at the time of the incident.

"What a final. In the final kilometre, the moto braked suddenly in front of us, and Richie, Bauke and I crashed into it, and then the moto behind me ran over my bike and broke it," Froome said. "I said to myself 'I have no bike'. And I knew the car with my bike was 5 minutes behind on the road, so I need to run.

"I'm very happy with the commissaires' decision. I think it was correct so thank you to them."

More on this story:

Adam Yates agreed that the jury made the correct decision. "I wouldn’t really want to take the yellow jersey like that, so I’m happy with the decision," he said. "If I was in Froome’s position and I’d lost the jersey like that, I’d have wanted the same decision as him. It was pretty dangerous in the last kilometre, but the fans make the sport and there’s not many sports where fans can get so close to the athletes. It is what it is. I wouldn’t have wanted to take the jersey like that. Froome is the rightful owner of the yellow jersey."

Other contenders rued the missed opportunity to attack, noting that this Tour de France has been more out of control than ever before.

"The wind on the last climb certainly made it tricky, but there were so many people out there," Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) said. "They made a really big problem. I really don't know what's going on with this Tour. Personally, I don't think it is under control at all. There were a lot of difficulties in the last couple of kilometres because of the position of people. I was feeling good, but it is disappointing."

Even Frenchman Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale) was critical of the security at the Tour.

"There were so many motorbikes in the way, it wasn't safe. You had to brake when you were attacking. We need to have a long conversation about security here. It was unacceptable what happened today. I don't know what will happen with the maillot jaune. I have never seen anything like this on a bike race before."

De Gendt's victory overshadowed





Although he is frequently on the attack in the mountains, the win was only De Gendt's second Grand Tour victory after his Giro d'Italia win atop the Stelvio in 2012, but he said both wins were equal in importance.

"I had the feeling that I have to go in the breakaway today," De Gendt said. "We knew it was a day either three guys would go in the break and they would take them back with 20km to go, or there's a big break and my feelings said to go. My feeling was right. I dedicate this to Stig Broeckx. We think about him every day, and we hope that his situation gets better in the next days, weeks or months. We fight for Stig.”

Video Highlights

How it unfolded

With only 178km on the menu of the shortened stage to Mont Ventoux, and the peloton facing howling winds, it was a brave rider who would go on the attack, but there were plenty such men in the peloton.

The attacks flew from the drop of the flag at kilometer zero, and soon there were 14 riders off the front - plenty of help to battle the winds. The group included Bertjan Lindeman and Sep Vanmarcke (Lotto-Jumbo), Stef Clement (IAM Cycling), Serge Pauwels and Daniel Teklehaimanot (Dimension Data), Paul Voss (Bora-Argon 18), André Greipel and Thomas De Gendt (Lotto-Soudal), Bryan Coquard and Sylvain Chavanel (Direct Energie), Iljo Keisse (Etixx-Quick Step), Dani Navarro and Cyril Lemoine (Cofidis) and Chris Anker Sorensen (Fortuneo-Vital Concept).

Voss punctured out of the group, but found himself in a chase group in no-man's land with Diego Rosa (Astana), Cyril Gautier (AG2R La Mondiale), Tom-Jelte Slagter (Cannondale-Drapac), and Georg Preidler (Giant-Alpecin).

The leaders gained a massive 18:15 by the midpoint of the stage, with all of the riders contributing to the pace. But behind the winds caused havoc in the peloton, splitting it to bits in an exposed section in wicked crosswinds.

The main overall favourites including the BMC duo Van Garderen and Porte, Nairo Quintana, Adam Yates, Dan Martin, Fabio Aru and most of Team Sky with Froome were at the front, but the Frenchmen Warren Barguil (Giant-Alpecin) and Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) were caught out together with green jersey holder Peter Sagan (Tinkoff).

Aru had a panic when he was forced to take a bike change from teammate Jakob Fuglsang as the Astana team car was trapped behind the second peloton. He rejoined the lead group after some effort.

The chasing peloton made up ground on the riders in no-man's land on the two smaller climbs with 40km to go, and were closing in on the leaders - they had the gap under eight minutes until Simon Gerrans (Orica-BikeExchange) was blown over in a turn on the descent from the Col des Trois Termes and took down Team Sky's Ian Stannard and Luke Rowe.

Inexplicably, the maillot jaune himself stopped and went back to pace his teammates back through the following cars as the peloton respected the go-slow. They rejoined a few kilometres later, without Stannard, and began the pursuit anew. The brief respite in pace allowed the second peloton to rejoin, bringing Barguil, Pinot and Vincenzo Nibali back into the action.

At the foot of the Ventoux, the breakaway still had nearly nine minutes, and Greipel decided to get a head start on the climb, powering away with 14km to go, but his move was only a boomerang. He was quickly caught and dropped. Soon it was De Gendt, Pauwels and Navarro alone up front. De Gendt was distanced from the leading group with 7km remaining, but rejoined a few kilometres later.

The fireworks from the yellow jersey group came with a probing attack from IAM Cycling's Jarlinson Pantano that was countered by Alejandro Valverde (Movistar). The surge dropped Geraint Thomas out the back, leaving Froome with his main climbers Henao, Poels and Nieve for protection. Nieve was soon dropped, and Quintana inserted himself into the Sky train as they reeled in Valverde.

As Valverde was reeled in, Quintana put in a dig that was marked by Sky, but the acceleration spat Dan Martin (Etixx-Quickstep) out the back, with Daniel Moreno (Movistar) along for company.

Not willing to quit, Quintana put in another dig but was once again shut down by Poels. The clash of the titans whittled the yellow jersey group down to only a few favourites and their main climbing domestiques. Mollema, Mientjes, Yates and Bardet held onto the back for dear life. A telling head shake from Quintana came before Joaquim Rodriguez injected some pace into the yellow jersey group, marked quickly by Valverde. Again, Poels proved too strong and nailed it back. It was not a day for the Colombian to gain time, in fact he would lose contact when Froome himself went with 1.6km to go, marked quickly by Richie Porte (BMC) with Quintana unable to stay on the wheel. Mollema attacked from Quintana's group to make it across to Froome and Porte.

Ahead, De Gendt, having had to chase back to Pauwels and Navarro, showed his strategy was on track as he attacked with 3km to go and distanced his companions. Only Pauwels could keep him in reach, and the Belgian made contact and quickly attacked with 1.9k to go. The two played too much cat and mouse, allowing Navarro to rejoin with 1km to go. De Gendt proved victorious however, but his victory would be forever overshadowed by the incident of the race leader Froome behind.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 4:31:51 2 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 0:00:02 3 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:14 4 Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling 0:00:40 5 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie 6 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:02:52 7 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data 0:03:13 8 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:03:26 9 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:04:23 10 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:05:05 11 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange 0:05:24 12 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 13 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida 14 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 15 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 16 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 0:05:31 17 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 18 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:05:36 19 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:05:05 20 Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:06:30 21 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ 22 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 23 Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 24 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 0:06:45 25 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 0:05:05 26 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team 0:06:51 27 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac 0:07:24 28 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 29 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 30 Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky 0:07:27 31 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 0:07:54 32 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 33 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:09:30 34 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 0:09:35 35 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 36 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 37 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 38 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 39 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 40 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling 41 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:10:05 42 Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 0:11:41 43 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:12:13 44 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky 0:12:29 45 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 0:13:40 46 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 0:14:11 47 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 48 Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:14:33 49 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 50 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 51 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida 52 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18 53 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:15:25 54 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:15:27 55 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 56 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:16:27 57 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-BikeExchange 0:18:32 58 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-BikeExchange 59 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 0:19:44 60 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 61 Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 62 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 63 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:21:26 64 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 65 Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 66 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 67 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 68 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie 69 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 70 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 71 Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha 72 Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 73 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 74 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 75 Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling 76 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 77 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 78 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:22:40 79 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida 80 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 81 Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 82 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 83 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:23:37 84 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 85 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 86 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 87 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 88 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Drapac 89 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 90 Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team 91 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 92 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 93 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie 94 Borut Bozic (Slo) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 95 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 96 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 97 Matti Breschel (Den) Cannondale-Drapac 98 Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:24:41 99 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff Team 0:25:25 100 Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team 101 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team 102 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 103 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 104 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie 105 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 106 Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha 107 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 108 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Direct Energie 109 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 110 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 111 Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie 112 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida 113 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 114 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 115 Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 116 Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 117 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 118 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 119 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal 120 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal 121 Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 122 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 123 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 124 Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18 125 Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling 126 Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ 127 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 128 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 129 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 130 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 131 Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida 132 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 133 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 134 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 135 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange 136 Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 0:25:57 137 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 138 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 139 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:26:03 140 Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team 0:27:49 141 Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team 142 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team 0:28:00 143 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 0:28:04 144 Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling 0:28:24 145 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Drapac 146 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team 147 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data 148 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team 149 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal 150 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 151 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida 152 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18 153 Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling 154 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 155 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 156 Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 157 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 158 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 159 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 160 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 161 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ 162 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 163 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 164 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 165 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data 166 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 167 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 168 Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie 169 Vegard Breen (Nor) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 170 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff Team 171 Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie 172 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha 173 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 174 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18 175 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 176 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 177 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-BikeExchange 178 Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 179 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 180 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 181 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 182 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 183 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida 184 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 185 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 186 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:29:13 187 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 188 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step 189 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida 190 Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 18 DNF Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie DNS Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team Katusha

Sprint 1 - Molleges-Gare, 102.5km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 20 pts 2 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 17 3 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 15 4 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie 13 5 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 11 6 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 10 7 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data 9 8 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 8 9 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 7 10 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie 6 11 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 5 12 Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling 4 13 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 3 14 Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 15 Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 1

Finish - Mont Ventoux, 184km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 30 pts 2 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 25 3 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 22 4 Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling 19 5 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie 17 6 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 15 7 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data 13 8 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 11 9 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 9 10 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 7 11 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange 6 12 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 5 13 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida 4 14 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 15 Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 2

Mountain 1 - Cote de Gorges - 131.5km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1

Mountain 2 - Cole des Trois Termes, 135.5km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2 pts 2 Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling 1

Mountain 3 - 184km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 50 pts 2 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 40 3 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 32 4 Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling 28 5 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie 24 6 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 20 7 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data 16 8 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 12 9 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 8 10 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 4

Young rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange 4:37:15 2 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida 3 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:01:06 4 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:04:11 5 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 0:08:16 6 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida 0:09:09 7 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:16:02 8 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 9 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie 10 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 11 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 12 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:18:13 13 Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team 14 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie 15 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 16 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 17 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:20:01 18 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 19 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida 20 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 21 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 22 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 23 Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 0:20:33 24 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:20:39 25 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida 0:23:00 26 Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling 27 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data 28 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 29 Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept

Combative # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal

Team # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Movistar Team 13:53:05 2 Team Sky 0:01:42 3 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:02:22 4 BMC Racing Team 0:02:44 5 Lotto Soudal 0:06:31 6 IAM Cycling 0:07:16 7 Dimension Data 0:08:23 8 Trek-Segafredo 0:08:49 9 AG2R La Mondiale 0:12:52 10 Astana Pro Team 0:12:54 11 Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:13:37 12 Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:14:11 13 Team Katusha 0:16:42 14 Etixx - Quick-Step 0:18:18 15 Bora-Argon 18 0:20:16 16 FDJ 0:22:53 17 Orica-BikeExchange 0:24:56 18 Lampre - Merida 0:25:05 19 Direct Energie 0:28:11 20 Team Giant-Alpecin 0:33:04 21 Cannondale-Drapac 0:34:55 22 Tinkoff Team 0:38:21

General classification after stage 12 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 57:11:33 2 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange 0:00:47 3 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:56 4 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:01:01 5 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:15 6 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:39 7 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:01:44 8 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:01:54 9 Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:01:56 10 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 0:02:11 11 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:02:22 12 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida 0:02:29 13 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 0:02:36 14 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team 0:03:14 15 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:04:28 16 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 0:05:51 17 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac 0:07:35 18 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ 0:08:02 19 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:11:20 20 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 0:14:15 21 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:14:33 22 Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 0:21:44 23 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:23:07 24 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:25:29 25 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:26:14 26 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 0:27:27 27 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:28:54 28 Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling 0:33:14 29 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:36:16 30 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:38:32 31 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky 0:38:48 32 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling 0:40:29 33 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 0:41:55 34 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 0:42:54 35 Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 0:44:43 36 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:45:06 37 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:46:18 38 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-BikeExchange 0:46:38 39 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:48:21 40 Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky 0:50:53 41 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team 0:52:01 42 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie 0:52:29 43 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:52:42 44 Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ 0:53:04 45 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18 0:54:52 46 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:55:39 47 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:55:52 48 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:56:34 49 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:57:21 50 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 0:58:47 51 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 1:00:11 52 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 1:00:14 53 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 1:00:40 54 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 1:01:45 55 Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida 1:02:03 56 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 1:05:31 57 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:05:42 58 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff Team 1:06:26 59 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 1:07:23 60 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Direct Energie 1:08:43 61 Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1:10:19 62 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 1:12:05 63 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 1:14:30 64 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-BikeExchange 1:17:01 65 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:20:34 66 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 1:21:15 67 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:21:28 68 Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 1:21:32 69 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1:22:09 70 Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha 1:24:26 71 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 1:24:43 72 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 1:27:35 73 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 1:28:37 74 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 1:29:03 75 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 1:29:26 76 Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team 1:29:35 77 Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie 1:30:34 78 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 1:32:26 79 Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:32:35 80 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida 1:32:39 81 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 1:32:43 82 Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team 1:34:37 83 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida 1:34:56 84 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 1:35:43 85 Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling 1:36:18 86 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 1:37:00 87 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team 1:37:13 88 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data 1:38:01 89 Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 1:38:19 90 Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 1:40:35 91 Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team 1:41:22 92 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 1:41:29 93 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida 1:42:21 94 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 1:42:31 95 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 1:43:31 96 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1:44:09 97 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 1:44:46 98 Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling 1:44:53 99 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1:45:22 100 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 1:46:35 101 Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 1:46:51 102 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 1:46:56 103 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 1:47:38 104 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida 1:47:47 105 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 1:48:05 106 Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 1:48:27 107 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie 1:48:30 108 Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18 1:49:35 109 Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 1:50:45 110 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie 1:50:49 111 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:51:30 112 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 1:52:49 113 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie 1:54:06 114 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data 1:54:25 115 Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 1:55:09 116 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 1:55:15 117 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 1:55:35 118 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 1:55:51 119 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 1:55:59 120 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 1:56:18 121 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 1:57:46 122 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 1:58:16 123 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 1:58:22 124 Matti Breschel (Den) Cannondale-Drapac 1:59:24 125 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 1:59:34 126 Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 2:01:24 127 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 2:01:30 128 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 2:01:38 129 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 2:02:00 130 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 2:02:23 131 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Drapac 2:02:27 132 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2:02:42 133 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2:03:25 134 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 2:03:34 135 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2:04:45 136 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 2:05:10 137 Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha 2:05:42 138 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 2:05:45 139 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 2:06:30 140 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida 2:06:44 141 Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling 2:07:13 142 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 2:07:57 143 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-BikeExchange 2:09:13 144 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2:09:26 145 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ 2:09:35 146 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange 147 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2:09:55 148 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2:09:57 149 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 2:10:38 150 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step 2:10:53 151 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 152 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal 2:12:28 153 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 2:12:38 154 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 2:12:58 155 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 2:13:05 156 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida 2:13:06 157 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2:13:22 158 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team 2:13:35 159 Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 2:13:52 160 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 2:13:53 161 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18 2:14:01 162 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 2:14:05 163 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 2:14:53 164 Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie 2:15:55 165 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 2:16:20 166 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 2:16:30 167 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 2:17:22 168 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Drapac 2:17:59 169 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team 2:18:10 170 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 171 Borut Bozic (Slo) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2:18:11 172 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha 2:18:23 173 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff Team 2:18:24 174 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 2:19:34 175 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 2:19:46 176 Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie 2:20:26 177 Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 2:20:37 178 Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 2:20:44 179 Vegard Breen (Nor) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 2:21:32 180 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 2:21:56 181 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 2:22:48 182 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida 2:23:44 183 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal 2:24:37 184 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 2:24:43 185 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2:25:59 186 Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 18 2:29:51 187 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data 2:29:56 188 Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling 2:34:20 189 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 2:42:50 190 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18 2:52:34

Point classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team 309 pts 2 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 219 3 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 202 4 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie 125 5 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 124 6 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 114 7 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 112 8 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 106 9 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 92 10 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 90 11 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 77 12 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 64 13 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 62 14 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team 60 15 Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step 56 16 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 56 17 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 53 18 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-BikeExchange 52 19 Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling 51 20 Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 51 21 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 48 22 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 47 23 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 46 24 Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling 42 25 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 41 26 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange 38 27 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 38 28 Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 38 29 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 38 30 Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18 37 31 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 36 32 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 35 33 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 35 34 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 34 35 Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida 32 36 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 32 37 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step 31 38 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 29 39 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie 29 40 Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 29 41 Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team 27 42 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 26 43 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 26 44 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team 24 45 Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling 24 46 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 22 47 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18 22 48 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data 22 49 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 22 50 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 20 51 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18 20 52 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 20 53 Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling 20 54 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 20 55 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff Team 20 56 Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team 19 57 Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie 19 58 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 19 59 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 18 60 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 18 61 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 18 62 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 17 63 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 17 64 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 17 65 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie 17 66 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida 17 67 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 15 68 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 15 69 Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 15 70 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 15 71 Vegard Breen (Nor) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 15 72 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 14 73 Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky 14 74 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 14 75 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 14 76 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 13 77 Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 13 78 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 13 79 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 13 80 Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 13 81 Matti Breschel (Den) Cannondale-Drapac 13 82 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 13 83 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 11 84 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac 11 85 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 11 86 Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 11 87 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 11 88 Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team 10 89 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 9 90 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 9 91 Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling 9 92 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 9 93 Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 8 94 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie 8 95 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida 8 96 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida 7 97 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 7 98 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 7 99 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 7 100 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 7 101 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 7 102 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal 7 103 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha 7 104 Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 18 7 105 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky 6 106 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 6 107 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal 6 108 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 6 109 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 5 110 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 4 111 Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 4 112 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data 4 113 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ 3 114 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 3 115 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 3 116 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 2 117 Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 2 118 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 2 119 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 2 120 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 1 121 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 1

Mountain classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 89 pts 2 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 80 3 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team 77 4 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 68 5 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 58 6 Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida 50 7 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 40 8 Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling 35 9 Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team 27 10 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 26 11 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie 24 12 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 23 13 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 22 14 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 20 15 Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 18 16 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 16 17 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data 16 18 Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie 14 19 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 13 20 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky 13 21 Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky 12 22 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 12 23 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 12 24 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 11 25 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 11 26 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 10 27 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 9 28 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 8 29 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 8 30 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-BikeExchange 6 31 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 5 32 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 5 33 Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18 4 34 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange 4 35 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 4 36 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 4 37 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida 4 38 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida 3 39 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team 2 40 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 2 41 Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 2 42 Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step 2 43 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 2 44 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 2 45 Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team 2 46 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 1 47 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 1 48 Vegard Breen (Nor) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 1 49 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 1 50 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team 1 51 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1 52 Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team 1 53 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange 57:12:20 2 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida 0:01:42 3 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:03:41 4 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:13:46 5 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:25:27 6 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:37:45 7 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 1:00:58 8 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 1:06:36 9 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida 1:31:52 10 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida 1:34:09 11 Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 1:39:48 12 Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team 1:40:35 13 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1:43:22 14 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 1:43:59 15 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida 1:47:00 16 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie 1:50:02 17 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie 1:53:19 18 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data 1:53:38 19 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 1:54:48 20 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 1:55:04 21 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 2:00:43 22 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 2:05:43 23 Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling 2:06:26 24 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2:09:08 25 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 2:09:51 26 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 2:16:35 27 Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 2:19:50 28 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 2:22:01 29 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2:25:12