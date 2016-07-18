Image 1 of 43 Peter Sagan edges out Alexander Kristoff to win stage 16 at the Tour de France Image 2 of 43 Peter Sagan celebrates his third Tour de France stage win of 2016 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 43 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 43 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 43 Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) takes the stage from Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 43 Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) throws his bike and narrowly wins over Kristoff (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 43 Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 43 Rafal Majka (Tinkoff) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 43 The sprint on stage 16 of the Tour de France in Berne, Switzerland (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 43 Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) just about had the stage win (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 43 Tony Martin shares the combativity stage with teammate Julian Alaphilippe (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 43 Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 43 Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 43 Chris Froome (Sky) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 43 Team Sky line up in support of Chris Froome during stage 16 of the Tour de France. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 43 Tony Martin and Julian Alaphilippe in the breakaway during stage 16 of the Tour de France. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 43 Tony Martin and Julian Alaphilippe in the breakaway during stage 16 of the Tour de France. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 43 A solo rider tried a move during stage 16 of the Tour de France. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 43 Tony Martin and Julian Alaphilippe in the breakaway during stage 16 of the Tour de France. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 43 Tony Martin and Julian Alaphilippe in the breakaway during stage 16 of the Tour de France. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 43 The peloton in action during stage 16 of the Tour de France. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 43 Vegard Breen leads the early breakaway during stage 16 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 43 Lawson Craddock leads the early breakaway during stage 16 of the Tour de France. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 43 Tony Martin and Julian Alaphilippe in the breakaway during stage 16 of the Tour de France. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 43 BMC drive the pace during stage 16 of the Tour de France (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 43 BMC drive the pace during stage 16 of the Tour de France (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 43 Team Sky line up in support of Chris Froome during stage 16 of the Tour de France. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 43 World champion Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) wins stage 16 at Tour de France Image 29 of 43 Photo-finish sprint won by green jersey Peter Sagan (Tinkoff), Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) was second Image 30 of 43 Peter Sagan edges out Alexander Kristoff to win stage 16 at the Tour de France Image 31 of 43 Peter Sagan edges out Alexander Kristoff to win stage 16 at the Tour de France Image 32 of 43 Yellow jersey Chris Froome (Team Sky) Image 33 of 43 Etixx-QuickStep teammates Tony Martin and Julian Alaphilippe in a breakaway stage 16 Tour de France Image 34 of 43 Yellow jersey Chris Froome (Team Sky) and mountain leader Rafal Majka (Tinoff) stage 16 Tour de France Image 35 of 43 Julian Alaphilippe (Etixx-QuickStep) throws a water bottle stage 16 Tour de France Image 36 of 43 USA's Lawson Craddock (2ndL) and France's Nicolas Edet drink as they ride in a breakaway, stage 16 Tour de France Image 37 of 43 Team Sky lead the way with yellow jersey Chris Froome on their wheels Image 38 of 43 USA's Lawson Craddock, France's Nicolas Edet, Norway's Vegard Breen and Netherlands' Timo Roosen ride in a breakaway stage 16 Tour de France Image 39 of 43 BMC at the front of the main field Image 40 of 43 Julian Alaphilippe (Etixx-QuickStep) Image 41 of 43 Tony Martin and Julian Alaphilippe (Etixx-QuickStep) Image 42 of 43 The devil Image 43 of 43 Yellow jersey Chris Froome (Team Sky) and green jersey Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) stage 16 Tour de France

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) claimed his third Tour de France stage victory, taking out a photo-finish sprint in Berne, Switzerland, on stage 16. Sagan's late bike throw denied Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) the stage he has been seeking, while Sondre Holst Enger (IAM Cycling) was third.

Hometown hero Fabian Cancellara (Trek-Segafredo) mixed it up in the sprint, but failed to find his way through, coming in sixth behind John Degenkolb (Giant-Alpecin) and Michael Matthews (Orica-BikeExchange).

Sagan was pleasantly surprised to be awarded the stage victory, especially in light of his two-year streak of winning the green jersey competition without ever taking a stage victory, and his long stretch of second places before this season. This year he has racked up three Tour stages, equalling his record from the 2012 Tour de France, with one more chance to come on the Champs-Elysees in Paris.

"It was a very long stage, it was very hot. I'm so happy, and so proud of my team because they did a very good job. I'm so happy to win for them, and for Tinkoff and Oleg [Tinkov]. It's unbelievable. A lot of times I lose races like this, and today I won. I believe in destiny, and now it's turning back," Sagan said.

The stage was a last hope for the sprinters ahead of the second rest day and four tough mountain stages, and time was running out for Kristoff and Katusha, who have gone winless so far this Tour de France. The brief moment of jubilation that Kristoff experienced, thinking he had won the stage, quickly turned to more disappointment as the review of the cameras showed Sagan pushing in front of Kristoff by millimetres.

"At the beginning we were really happy and celebrating because we thought we had the win. Then, it started to filter through that we hadn't," Katusha directeur sportif Jose Acevedo said. "It was disappointing. The organisers were saying Sagan had won and Kristoff was second. We lost by a tiny little margin.

"The team has worked really hard since the beginning of the Tour and right at the end we lost by a few millimetres. That's cycling, that's sport, and so we have another chance in Paris and hopefully Kristoff can win on the Champs-Elysees."

With the win, Sagan further padded his lead in the points classification over Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data), who did not feature in the sprint, to a massive 114 point advantage, fuelling speculation that the Manxman will abandon on the rest day to begin his preparation for the track cycling events at the Olympic Games in Rio.

Although the final kilometers were riddled with opportunity for disaster to strike, with twists and turns, tram tracks, cobblestones and roundabouts, Chris Froome (Sky) finished safely in the peloton to remain in the race leader's yellow jersey. Froome continues to hold a 1:47 lead on Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo) and 2:45 on Adam Yates (Orica-BikeExchange), the latter holding onto his white jersey of best young rider.

"I wasn't actually up at the front those last few kilometers, it was pretty sketchy through all the towns, with lots of road furniture, lefts and rights and obviously over the cobbles," Froome said. "I was just trying to stay out of trouble and get to the finish as good as possible. I think everyone is quite glad there's a rest day tomorrow, that was a tough day out there."

After a rest day in Berne, the riders hit the Alps for three road stages and a short, uphill individual time trial. "I'm pretty tired to be honest, and looking forward to the rest day," Froome said. "I'm looking forward to the Alps. I'm motivated, the team's been great. I'm looking forward to the last few days now.

"I think the team's in fantastic shape. I don't think we've ever been at this point with nine riders left. That's a great advantage for us. The guys are doing well, the morale is high, and we have the leader's jersey and a lot to fight for still. We're looking forward to getting back into the mountains now."

Tour de France stage 16 highlights video

How it unfolded

A sunny, warm, calm day greeted the riders as they departed Moirans-en-Montagne with a 206km journey to Berne across the Swiss border, and it was a knock-down drag-out fight to be in the breakaway, as the sprinters' teams were not about to let the kind of large breakaway escape as has happened in the previous stages. In the chaos, Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale) had a puncture but he quickly rejoined the peloton.

After 10km of a high pace, Tony Martin towed his Etixx-Quickstep teammate Julian Alaphilippe off the front, the Frenchman having had his ambitions of a stage 15 victory scuttled by a mechanical on the descent from the Colombier, and the day's breakaway was complete.

The pair were chased by several riders trying to join in, including Bert-jan Lindeman (LottoNl-Jumbo), and then a second counter-attack by Lawson Craddock (Cannondale-Drapac), Nicolas Edet (Cofidis), Vegard Breen (Fortuneo-Vital Concept) and Timo Roosen (Lotto NL - Jumbo) that was equally futile.

Martin went into long-distance individual time trial mode, doing all of the work with Alaphilippe in tow. The German was too strong even for four men to bridge across, and the quartet were swept up by the peloton finally after dangling in no-man's land for the better part of 80km.

The Martin-Alaphilippe tandem maxed out its lead over the peloton at six minutes, but as the stage wore on the peloton's strength began to overpower them. They had 1:20 at the intermediate sprint, where Alaphilippe took the points, and then dangled around 40 seconds ahead of the peloton, clearly enjoying their time in the spotlight, laughing and joking all the way to the day's only classified climb, the Cote de Muhleberg with 26km to go.

Alaphilippe, after a long afternoon of suffering behind the three-time individual time trial world champion, gave up the wheel before the top of the climb as Dimension Data halved Martin's lead to only 21 seconds.

Etixx-Quickstep's ambitions for the stage win appeared to become unglued along with Marcel Kittel, who was dropped on the Muhleberg and was attended by Iljo Keisse and then Alaphilippe, who had little left to give.

With 22km to go, Astana lost patience with Martin's breakaway, and an attack from Tanel Kangert, marked by Thomas Voeckler, finally ended the German's time off the front. Martin went straight out the back of the bunch without even lifting his pace to help Kittel, who was still trying to chase back on with Keisse.

Rui Costa (Lampre-Merida) had a go with 21km to go, and built up a solid 15 second advantage on the wide open, flat Swiss motorway as the sprinters' teams began to get organized for the approach to the finish line in Berne.

Direct Energie and Dimension Data were mainly responsible for keeping Costa within arm's reach, working for Coquard and Cavendish, respectively. BMC, looking at a possible win for Van Avermaet, and wanting to keep their GC men Porte and Van Garderen safe from the tricky run-in with numerous roundabouts, amassed at the front, but there was little organisation outside the 10km to go banner.

Costa, a three-time Tour de Suisse winner continued to pour everything into the seemingly futile attack, holding 12 seconds with 8km to go. Steve Cummings led for most of the final kilometers, while Katusha finally found Alexander Kristoff and delivered him to position with 6km to go.

IAM Cycling finally brought Costa back with 4km to go, leading into a technical section of the course through multiple turns, cobbles, and tram lines onto a narrow, fast descent, looking to put Sondre Holst Enger onto the podium for the team's second stage victory after Jarlinson Pantano's stage 15 win.

Sep Vanmarcke found the pave to his liking and attacked with 1700m to go, marked by Ramunas Navardauskas and a Dimension Data rider, but the move could not last as Giant-Alpecin led the peloton past for Degenkolb.

In the end, it was a chaotic push for the line, with Degenkolb, Holst Enger, Matthews and even Cancellara pushing for the win but Sagan took it in a photo finish.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team 4:26:02 2 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 3 Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling 4 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 5 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 6 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 7 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 8 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step 9 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 10 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 11 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 12 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 13 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 14 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 15 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida 16 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ 17 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team 18 Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie 19 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 20 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange 21 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 22 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 23 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 24 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 25 Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling 26 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 27 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 28 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 29 Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step 30 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 31 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 32 Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 33 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 34 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 35 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 36 Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling 37 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 38 Borut Bozic (Slo) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 39 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Drapac 40 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 41 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 42 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 43 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 44 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 45 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 46 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 47 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 48 Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 49 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac 50 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 51 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida 52 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 53 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 54 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 55 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 56 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 57 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 58 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 59 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 60 Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:00:59 61 Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18 62 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 63 Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team 64 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 65 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18 66 Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 67 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 68 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 69 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 70 Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 71 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff Team 72 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 73 Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 74 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 75 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Drapac 0:01:20 76 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida 77 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 78 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 79 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 80 Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ 81 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-BikeExchange 82 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 83 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 84 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 85 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 86 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 87 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida 88 Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team 89 Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team 90 Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 91 Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 92 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 93 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:30 94 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:01:58 95 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 0:02:03 96 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data 97 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:02:08 98 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 0:02:11 99 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:02:27 100 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-BikeExchange 0:02:28 101 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:02:30 102 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 0:02:43 103 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida 104 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 105 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie 0:02:54 106 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 107 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky 108 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18 109 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 110 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling 111 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 112 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 113 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 114 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida 115 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 116 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 117 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie 118 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ 119 Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida 120 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida 121 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 122 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 123 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 124 Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 125 Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling 126 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-BikeExchange 127 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 128 Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie 129 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 130 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:03:11 131 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 0:03:12 132 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:03:15 133 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 0:03:33 134 Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky 135 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team 0:03:44 136 Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha 137 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team 0:03:53 138 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:04:00 139 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data 140 Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 141 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 142 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 143 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 0:04:18 144 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 145 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 146 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha 147 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:04:25 148 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:04:27 149 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie 0:04:50 150 Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:06:53 151 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange 152 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 153 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data 154 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 155 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:07:11 156 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 157 Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling 0:07:23 158 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal 159 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 160 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 161 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 162 Vegard Breen (Nor) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 163 Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 164 Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 18 165 Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie 166 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:08:17 167 Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 0:08:18 168 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 169 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 170 Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team 171 Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha 172 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie 173 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff Team 174 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 175 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team 0:08:41 176 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:11:25 177 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 178 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 0:11:56 179 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18 180 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Direct Energie 181 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:12:14 182 Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:12:20 183 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step

Sprint 1 - Ins, 167.5km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 20 pts 2 Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 17 3 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team 15 4 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 13 5 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie 11 6 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team 10 7 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team 9 8 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie 8 9 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie 7 10 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 6 11 Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie 5 12 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 4 13 Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie 3 14 Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha 2 15 Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie 1

Finish - Berne, 209km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team 50 pts 2 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 30 3 Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling 20 4 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 18 5 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 16 6 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 14 7 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 12 8 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step 10 9 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 8 10 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 7 11 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 6 12 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 5 13 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 14 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 3 15 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida 2

Mountain - Cote de Muhleberg, 183.5km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 1

Young rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling 4:26:02 2 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 3 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida 4 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange 5 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 6 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:00:10 7 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:38 8 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:00:39 9 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida 10 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 0:00:59 11 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida 0:01:20 12 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 13 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida 14 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:30 15 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:01:58 16 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 0:02:11 17 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:02:46 18 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie 0:02:54 19 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:03:11 20 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie 0:04:50 21 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 0:06:53 22 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data 23 Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:07:23 24 Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 0:08:18 25 Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team 26 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 27 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:12:14 28 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:12:20

Combative # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step

Team # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 BMC Racing Team 13:18:06 2 Etixx - Quick-Step 3 Team Sky 4 Team Giant-Alpecin 0:00:10 5 IAM Cycling 0:00:21 6 Trek-Segafredo 0:00:39 7 Movistar Team 8 AG2R La Mondiale 9 Tinkoff Team 0:00:59 10 Team LottoNl-Jumbo 11 Team Katusha 12 Dimension Data 13 Astana Pro Team 0:01:18 14 Orica-BikeExchange 0:01:20 15 Bora-Argon 18 0:01:38 16 FDJ 17 Lotto Soudal 0:01:57 18 Lampre - Merida 0:01:59 19 Cannondale-Drapac 0:02:32 20 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:03:38 21 Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:04:53 22 Direct Energie 0:07:08

General classification after stage 16 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 72:40:38 2 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:47 3 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange 0:02:45 4 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:02:59 5 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 0:03:17 6 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:04 7 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:04:27 8 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:04:47 9 Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:05:03 10 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:05:16 11 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team 0:05:24 12 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida 0:05:48 13 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 0:05:54 14 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ 0:08:40 15 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 0:12:24 16 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 0:12:47 17 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac 0:13:03 18 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:19:15 19 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 0:27:00 20 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:28:23 21 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:28:38 22 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 0:33:18 23 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:35:05 24 Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling 0:36:17 25 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:38:12 26 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:40:00 27 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling 0:43:41 28 Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 0:46:58 29 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:48:05 30 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:48:23 31 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 0:51:52 32 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:53:17 33 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18 1:01:00 34 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team 1:01:49 35 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1:02:28 36 Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ 1:02:50 37 Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky 1:03:10 38 Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 1:05:49 39 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky 1:07:33 40 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 1:11:12 41 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-BikeExchange 1:11:24 42 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 1:12:01 43 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 1:12:58 44 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie 1:14:07 45 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 1:16:37 46 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 1:19:42 47 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 1:19:57 48 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 1:20:10 49 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 1:20:34 50 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 1:21:22 51 Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1:21:37 52 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 1:24:06 53 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:25:20 54 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff Team 1:26:17 55 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:31:05 56 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-BikeExchange 1:31:24 57 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 1:32:16 58 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 1:33:45 59 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 1:35:21 60 Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida 1:36:12 61 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:38:14 62 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Direct Energie 1:41:52 63 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida 1:45:41 64 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 1:46:21 65 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 1:46:50 66 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 1:47:01 67 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1:47:45 68 Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team 1:47:49 69 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 1:48:39 70 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 1:49:01 71 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida 1:50:02 72 Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team 1:50:30 73 Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie 1:52:13 74 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 1:52:40 75 Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha 1:53:13 76 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 1:53:30 77 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:54:57 78 Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 1:56:01 79 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 1:57:51 80 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 1:59:07 81 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida 1:59:34 82 Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 2:00:13 83 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 2:00:51 84 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 2:01:44 85 Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling 2:01:51 86 Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2:04:25 87 Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling 2:04:31 88 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 2:04:41 89 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data 2:06:02 90 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team 2:07:19 91 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie 2:07:39 92 Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18 2:09:58 93 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 2:10:57 94 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 2:11:47 95 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 2:13:04 96 Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 2:13:23 97 Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team 2:13:24 98 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 2:14:48 99 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 2:15:21 100 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 2:17:21 101 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 2:18:37 102 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 2:19:00 103 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 2:19:20 104 Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 2:20:42 105 Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 2:20:52 106 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 2:21:13 107 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida 2:21:41 108 Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 2:21:44 109 Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 2:22:16 110 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie 2:27:07 111 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie 2:27:37 112 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 2:27:43 113 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 2:27:58 114 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2:28:52 115 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2:29:31 116 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 2:29:37 117 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 2:31:27 118 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 2:31:28 119 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 2:31:36 120 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 2:32:01 121 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Drapac 2:33:37 122 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 2:33:55 123 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2:34:53 124 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 2:34:59 125 Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 2:35:15 126 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data 2:35:41 127 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 2:35:46 128 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 2:35:56 129 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2:36:01 130 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida 2:37:07 131 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 2:39:23 132 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2:39:25 133 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 2:39:29 134 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 2:39:30 135 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 2:39:31 136 Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling 2:39:39 137 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2:39:48 138 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 2:40:06 139 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 2:41:35 140 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ 2:41:48 141 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 2:41:59 142 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-BikeExchange 2:42:08 143 Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha 2:43:03 144 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange 2:43:39 145 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step 2:44:35 146 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 2:44:54 147 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 2:46:12 148 Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 2:46:16 149 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 2:47:09 150 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 2:47:12 151 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida 2:47:44 152 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 2:49:06 153 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 2:51:13 154 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal 2:51:25 155 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 2:51:27 156 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 2:52:11 157 Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie 2:52:19 158 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2:52:25 159 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team 2:52:55 160 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team 2:53:24 161 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff Team 2:53:41 162 Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie 2:53:46 163 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18 2:54:13 164 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Drapac 2:54:20 165 Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 2:54:31 166 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 2:56:18 167 Borut Bozic (Slo) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2:56:23 168 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha 2:56:24 169 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 2:57:18 170 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 2:58:01 171 Vegard Breen (Nor) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 2:59:06 172 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 2:59:12 173 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 2:59:17 174 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 2:59:49 175 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida 3:00:47 176 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal 3:01:52 177 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3:03:39 178 Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 3:05:25 179 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data 3:10:55 180 Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 18 3:11:38 181 Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling 3:18:02 182 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 3:22:50 183 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18 3:38:10

Point classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team 405 pts 2 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 291 3 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 228 4 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie 156 5 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 152 6 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 143 7 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 128 8 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 119 9 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 106 10 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 105 11 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 99 12 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team 94 13 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 84 14 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 76 15 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 74 16 Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling 66 17 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 64 18 Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling 62 19 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 59 20 Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step 56 21 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 54 22 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-BikeExchange 52 23 Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 51 24 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step 48 25 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 47 26 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 47 27 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 47 28 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 45 29 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 44 30 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 43 31 Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18 42 32 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18 40 33 Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 40 34 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 39 35 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange 38 36 Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 38 37 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18 37 38 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie 37 39 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 36 40 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 35 41 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team 34 42 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 32 43 Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida 32 44 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 32 45 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 31 46 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 29 47 Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 29 48 Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie 28 49 Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team 27 50 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 26 51 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 26 52 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 24 53 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 24 54 Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling 24 55 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie 24 56 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff Team 24 57 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 22 58 Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling 22 59 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data 22 60 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling 20 61 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 20 62 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 20 63 Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling 20 64 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac 20 65 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 19 66 Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team 19 67 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 18 68 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida 18 69 Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky 17 70 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 17 71 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 17 72 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida 17 73 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ 16 74 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 15 75 Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ 15 76 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 15 77 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 15 78 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 15 79 Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 15 80 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 15 81 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 15 82 Vegard Breen (Nor) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 15 83 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 14 84 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 14 85 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 14 86 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 14 87 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 13 88 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 13 89 Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 13 90 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 13 91 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 12 92 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 12 93 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 12 94 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 11 95 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 11 96 Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha 11 97 Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 11 98 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 10 99 Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team 10 100 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida 9 101 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 9 102 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team 9 103 Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team 8 104 Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 8 105 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie 8 106 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 7 107 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 7 108 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida 7 109 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 7 110 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 7 111 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal 7 112 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha 7 113 Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 18 7 114 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky 6 115 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 6 116 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 6 117 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 6 118 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 5 119 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 5 120 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida 5 121 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 5 122 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 5 123 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18 5 124 Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 4 125 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Drapac 4 126 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 4 127 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data 4 128 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 3 129 Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie 3 130 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 2 131 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida 2 132 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 2 133 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 2 134 Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 2 135 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 2 136 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 1 137 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data 1 138 Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie 1

Mountain classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team 127 pts 2 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 90 3 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 69 4 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 62 5 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 58 6 Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida 50 7 Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling 37 8 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 28 9 Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team 27 10 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 26 11 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie 24 12 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 23 13 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 22 14 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling 22 15 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 20 16 Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 19 17 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ 18 18 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 16 19 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 16 20 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data 16 21 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 15 22 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 15 23 Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie 14 24 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 13 25 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky 13 26 Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky 12 27 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 12 28 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 11 29 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 10 30 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 9 31 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 8 32 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 8 33 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-BikeExchange 6 34 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida 6 35 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie 5 36 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 5 37 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 5 38 Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18 4 39 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 4 40 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange 4 41 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 4 42 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18 4 43 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida 4 44 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida 3 45 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team 2 46 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 2 47 Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 2 48 Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step 2 49 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 2 50 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 2 51 Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team 2 52 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 1 53 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 1 54 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 1 55 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18 1 56 Vegard Breen (Nor) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 1 57 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 1 58 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team 1 59 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac 1 60 Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team 1 61 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 1 62 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 1

Young rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange 72:43:23 2 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida 0:03:03 3 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:16:30 4 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:25:53 5 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:45:38 6 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 1:10:13 7 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 1:17:25 8 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 1:31:00 9 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida 1:42:56 10 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida 1:56:49 11 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 2:08:12 12 Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team 2:10:39 13 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 2:15:52 14 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 2:18:28 15 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida 2:18:56 16 Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 2:19:31 17 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie 2:24:22 18 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie 2:24:52 19 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 2:24:58 20 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data 2:32:56 21 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 2:33:01 22 Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling 2:36:54 23 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 2:38:50 24 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 2:49:26 25 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2:49:40 26 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 2:54:33 27 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3:00:54 28 Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 3:02:40