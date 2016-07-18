Trending

Tour de France: Sagan wins in Berne

Kristoff celebrates too early, Froome stays in yellow

Image 1 of 43

Peter Sagan edges out Alexander Kristoff to win stage 16 at the Tour de France

Image 2 of 43

Peter Sagan celebrates his third Tour de France stage win of 2016

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 43

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 43

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 43

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) takes the stage from Alexander Kristoff (Katusha)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 43

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) throws his bike and narrowly wins over Kristoff

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 43

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 43

Rafal Majka (Tinkoff)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 43

The sprint on stage 16 of the Tour de France in Berne, Switzerland

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 43

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) just about had the stage win

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 43

Tony Martin shares the combativity stage with teammate Julian Alaphilippe

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 43

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 43

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 43

Chris Froome (Sky)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 43

Team Sky line up in support of Chris Froome during stage 16 of the Tour de France.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 43

Tony Martin and Julian Alaphilippe in the breakaway during stage 16 of the Tour de France.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 43

Tony Martin and Julian Alaphilippe in the breakaway during stage 16 of the Tour de France.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 43

A solo rider tried a move during stage 16 of the Tour de France.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 43

Tony Martin and Julian Alaphilippe in the breakaway during stage 16 of the Tour de France.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 43

Tony Martin and Julian Alaphilippe in the breakaway during stage 16 of the Tour de France.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 43

The peloton in action during stage 16 of the Tour de France.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 43

Vegard Breen leads the early breakaway during stage 16

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 43

Lawson Craddock leads the early breakaway during stage 16 of the Tour de France.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 43

Tony Martin and Julian Alaphilippe in the breakaway during stage 16 of the Tour de France.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 43

BMC drive the pace during stage 16 of the Tour de France

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 43

BMC drive the pace during stage 16 of the Tour de France

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 43

Team Sky line up in support of Chris Froome during stage 16 of the Tour de France.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 43

World champion Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) wins stage 16 at Tour de France

Image 29 of 43

Photo-finish sprint won by green jersey Peter Sagan (Tinkoff), Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) was second

Image 30 of 43

Peter Sagan edges out Alexander Kristoff to win stage 16 at the Tour de France

Image 31 of 43

Peter Sagan edges out Alexander Kristoff to win stage 16 at the Tour de France

Image 32 of 43

Yellow jersey Chris Froome (Team Sky)

Image 33 of 43

Etixx-QuickStep teammates Tony Martin and Julian Alaphilippe in a breakaway stage 16 Tour de France

Image 34 of 43

Yellow jersey Chris Froome (Team Sky) and mountain leader Rafal Majka (Tinoff) stage 16 Tour de France

Image 35 of 43

Julian Alaphilippe (Etixx-QuickStep) throws a water bottle stage 16 Tour de France

Image 36 of 43

USA's Lawson Craddock (2ndL) and France's Nicolas Edet drink as they ride in a breakaway, stage 16 Tour de France

Image 37 of 43

Team Sky lead the way with yellow jersey Chris Froome on their wheels

Image 38 of 43

USA's Lawson Craddock, France's Nicolas Edet, Norway's Vegard Breen and Netherlands' Timo Roosen ride in a breakaway stage 16 Tour de France

Image 39 of 43

BMC at the front of the main field

Image 40 of 43

Julian Alaphilippe (Etixx-QuickStep)

Image 41 of 43

Tony Martin and Julian Alaphilippe (Etixx-QuickStep)

Image 42 of 43

The devil

Image 43 of 43

Yellow jersey Chris Froome (Team Sky) and green jersey Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) stage 16 Tour de France

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) claimed his third Tour de France stage victory, taking out a photo-finish sprint in Berne, Switzerland, on stage 16. Sagan's late bike throw denied Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) the stage he has been seeking, while Sondre Holst Enger (IAM Cycling) was third.

Hometown hero Fabian Cancellara (Trek-Segafredo) mixed it up in the sprint, but failed to find his way through, coming in sixth behind John Degenkolb (Giant-Alpecin) and Michael Matthews (Orica-BikeExchange).

Sagan was pleasantly surprised to be awarded the stage victory, especially in light of his two-year streak of winning the green jersey competition without ever taking a stage victory, and his long stretch of second places before this season. This year he has racked up three Tour stages, equalling his record from the 2012 Tour de France, with one more chance to come on the Champs-Elysees in Paris.

"It was a very long stage, it was very hot. I'm so happy, and so proud of my team because they did a very good job. I'm so happy to win for them, and for Tinkoff and Oleg [Tinkov]. It's unbelievable. A lot of times I lose races like this, and today I won. I believe in destiny, and now it's turning back," Sagan said.

The stage was a last hope for the sprinters ahead of the second rest day and four tough mountain stages, and time was running out for Kristoff and Katusha, who have gone winless so far this Tour de France. The brief moment of jubilation that Kristoff experienced, thinking he had won the stage, quickly turned to more disappointment as the review of the cameras showed Sagan pushing in front of Kristoff by millimetres.

"At the beginning we were really happy and celebrating because we thought we had the win. Then, it started to filter through that we hadn't," Katusha directeur sportif Jose Acevedo said. "It was disappointing. The organisers were saying Sagan had won and Kristoff was second. We lost by a tiny little margin.

"The team has worked really hard since the beginning of the Tour and right at the end we lost by a few millimetres. That's cycling, that's sport, and so we have another chance in Paris and hopefully Kristoff can win on the Champs-Elysees."

With the win, Sagan further padded his lead in the points classification over Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data), who did not feature in the sprint, to a massive 114 point advantage, fuelling speculation that the Manxman will abandon on the rest day to begin his preparation for the track cycling events at the Olympic Games in Rio.

Although the final kilometers were riddled with opportunity for disaster to strike, with twists and turns, tram tracks, cobblestones and roundabouts, Chris Froome (Sky) finished safely in the peloton to remain in the race leader's yellow jersey. Froome continues to hold a 1:47 lead on Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo) and 2:45 on Adam Yates (Orica-BikeExchange), the latter holding onto his white jersey of best young rider.

"I wasn't actually up at the front those last few kilometers, it was pretty sketchy through all the towns, with lots of road furniture, lefts and rights and obviously over the cobbles," Froome said. "I was just trying to stay out of trouble and get to the finish as good as possible. I think everyone is quite glad there's a rest day tomorrow, that was a tough day out there."

After a rest day in Berne, the riders hit the Alps for three road stages and a short, uphill individual time trial. "I'm pretty tired to be honest, and looking forward to the rest day," Froome said. "I'm looking forward to the Alps. I'm motivated, the team's been great. I'm looking forward to the last few days now.

"I think the team's in fantastic shape. I don't think we've ever been at this point with nine riders left. That's a great advantage for us. The guys are doing well, the morale is high, and we have the leader's jersey and a lot to fight for still. We're looking forward to getting back into the mountains now."

Tour de France stage 16 highlights video

How it unfolded

A sunny, warm, calm day greeted the riders as they departed Moirans-en-Montagne with a 206km journey to Berne across the Swiss border, and it was a knock-down drag-out fight to be in the breakaway, as the sprinters' teams were not about to let the kind of large breakaway escape as has happened in the previous stages. In the chaos, Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale) had a puncture but he quickly rejoined the peloton.

After 10km of a high pace, Tony Martin towed his Etixx-Quickstep teammate Julian Alaphilippe off the front, the Frenchman having had his ambitions of a stage 15 victory scuttled by a mechanical on the descent from the Colombier, and the day's breakaway was complete.

The pair were chased by several riders trying to join in, including Bert-jan Lindeman (LottoNl-Jumbo), and then a second counter-attack by Lawson Craddock (Cannondale-Drapac), Nicolas Edet (Cofidis), Vegard Breen (Fortuneo-Vital Concept) and Timo Roosen (Lotto NL - Jumbo) that was equally futile.

Martin went into long-distance individual time trial mode, doing all of the work with Alaphilippe in tow. The German was too strong even for four men to bridge across, and the quartet were swept up by the peloton finally after dangling in no-man's land for the better part of 80km.

The Martin-Alaphilippe tandem maxed out its lead over the peloton at six minutes, but as the stage wore on the peloton's strength began to overpower them. They had 1:20 at the intermediate sprint, where Alaphilippe took the points, and then dangled around 40 seconds ahead of the peloton, clearly enjoying their time in the spotlight, laughing and joking all the way to the day's only classified climb, the Cote de Muhleberg with 26km to go.

Alaphilippe, after a long afternoon of suffering behind the three-time individual time trial world champion, gave up the wheel before the top of the climb as Dimension Data halved Martin's lead to only 21 seconds.

Etixx-Quickstep's ambitions for the stage win appeared to become unglued along with Marcel Kittel, who was dropped on the Muhleberg and was attended by Iljo Keisse and then Alaphilippe, who had little left to give.

With 22km to go, Astana lost patience with Martin's breakaway, and an attack from Tanel Kangert, marked by Thomas Voeckler, finally ended the German's time off the front. Martin went straight out the back of the bunch without even lifting his pace to help Kittel, who was still trying to chase back on with Keisse.

Rui Costa (Lampre-Merida) had a go with 21km to go, and built up a solid 15 second advantage on the wide open, flat Swiss motorway as the sprinters' teams began to get organized for the approach to the finish line in Berne.

Direct Energie and Dimension Data were mainly responsible for keeping Costa within arm's reach, working for Coquard and Cavendish, respectively. BMC, looking at a possible win for Van Avermaet, and wanting to keep their GC men Porte and Van Garderen safe from the tricky run-in with numerous roundabouts, amassed at the front, but there was little organisation outside the 10km to go banner.

Costa, a three-time Tour de Suisse winner continued to pour everything into the seemingly futile attack, holding 12 seconds with 8km to go. Steve Cummings led for most of the final kilometers, while Katusha finally found Alexander Kristoff and delivered him to position with 6km to go.

IAM Cycling finally brought Costa back with 4km to go, leading into a technical section of the course through multiple turns, cobbles, and tram lines onto a narrow, fast descent, looking to put Sondre Holst Enger onto the podium for the team's second stage victory after Jarlinson Pantano's stage 15 win.

Sep Vanmarcke found the pave to his liking and attacked with 1700m to go, marked by Ramunas Navardauskas and a Dimension Data rider, but the move could not last as Giant-Alpecin led the peloton past for Degenkolb.

In the end, it was a chaotic push for the line, with Degenkolb, Holst Enger, Matthews and even Cancellara pushing for the win but Sagan took it in a photo finish.
Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team4:26:02
2Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
3Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling
4John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
5Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
6Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
7Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
8Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step
9Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
10Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
11Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
12Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
13Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
14Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
15Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida
16Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ
17Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team
18Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
19Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
20Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange
21Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
22Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
23Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
24Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
25Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling
26Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
27Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
28Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
29Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step
30Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
31Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
32Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
33Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
34Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
35Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
36Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling
37Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
38Borut Bozic (Slo) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
39Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Drapac
40Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
41Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
42Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
43Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
44Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
45André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
46Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
47Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
48Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
49Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac
50Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
51Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida
52Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
53Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
54Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
55Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
56Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
57Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
58Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
59Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
60Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:00:59
61Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18
62Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
63Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
64Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
65Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18
66Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
67Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
68Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
69Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
70Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
71Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff Team
72Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
73Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
74Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
75Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Drapac0:01:20
76Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida
77Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
78Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
79Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
80Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ
81Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-BikeExchange
82Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
83Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
84Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
85Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
86Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
87Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida
88Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team
89Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team
90Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
91Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
92Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
93Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo0:01:30
94Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:01:58
95Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange0:02:03
96Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data
97Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:02:08
98Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac0:02:11
99Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:02:27
100Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-BikeExchange0:02:28
101Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:02:30
102Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky0:02:43
103Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida
104Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
105Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie0:02:54
106Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
107Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky
108Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
109Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
110Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling
111Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
112Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
113Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
114Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida
115Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
116Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
117Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie
118William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
119Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
120Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida
121Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
122Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
123Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
124Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
125Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling
126Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-BikeExchange
127Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
128Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie
129Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
130Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:03:11
131Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data0:03:12
132Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:03:15
133Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky0:03:33
134Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
135Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team0:03:44
136Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha
137Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team0:03:53
138Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:04:00
139Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
140Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
141Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
142Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
143Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data0:04:18
144Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
145Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
146Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
147Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:04:25
148Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal0:04:27
149Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie0:04:50
150Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:06:53
151Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange
152Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
153Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
154Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
155George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:07:11
156Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
157Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling0:07:23
158Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal
159Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
160Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
161Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
162Vegard Breen (Nor) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
163Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
164Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 18
165Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
166Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:08:17
167Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac0:08:18
168Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
169Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
170Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team
171Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha
172Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie
173Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff Team
174Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
175Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team0:08:41
176Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:11:25
177Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
178Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal0:11:56
179Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
180Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Direct Energie
181Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:12:14
182Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step0:12:20
183Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step

Sprint 1 - Ins, 167.5km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step20pts
2Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step17
3Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team15
4Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data13
5Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie11
6Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team10
7Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team9
8Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie8
9Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie7
10Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data6
11Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie5
12Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team4
13Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie3
14Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha2
15Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie1

Finish - Berne, 209km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team50pts
2Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha30
3Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling20
4John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin18
5Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange16
6Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo14
7Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo12
8Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step10
9Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data8
10Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team7
11Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team6
12Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 185
13Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
14Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky3
15Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida2

Mountain - Cote de Muhleberg, 183.5km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step1

Young rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling4:26:02
2Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
3Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida
4Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange
5Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
6Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:10
7Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:38
8Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:00:39
9Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida
10Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha0:00:59
11Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida0:01:20
12Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
13Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida
14Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo0:01:30
15Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:01:58
16Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac0:02:11
17Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:02:46
18Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie0:02:54
19Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:03:11
20Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie0:04:50
21Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange0:06:53
22Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
23Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:07:23
24Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac0:08:18
25Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team
26Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
27Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:12:14
28Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step0:12:20

Combative
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step

Team
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1BMC Racing Team13:18:06
2Etixx - Quick-Step
3Team Sky
4Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:10
5IAM Cycling0:00:21
6Trek-Segafredo0:00:39
7Movistar Team
8AG2R La Mondiale
9Tinkoff Team0:00:59
10Team LottoNl-Jumbo
11Team Katusha
12Dimension Data
13Astana Pro Team0:01:18
14Orica-BikeExchange0:01:20
15Bora-Argon 180:01:38
16FDJ
17Lotto Soudal0:01:57
18Lampre - Merida0:01:59
19Cannondale-Drapac0:02:32
20Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:03:38
21Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:04:53
22Direct Energie0:07:08

General classification after stage 16
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky72:40:38
2Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo0:01:47
3Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange0:02:45
4Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:02:59
5Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team0:03:17
6Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:04
7Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:04:27
8Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:04:47
9Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step0:05:03
10Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:05:16
11Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team0:05:24
12Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida0:05:48
13Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha0:05:54
14Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ0:08:40
15Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky0:12:24
16Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky0:12:47
17Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac0:13:03
18Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin0:19:15
19Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky0:27:00
20Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:28:23
21Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:28:38
22Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo0:33:18
23Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:35:05
24Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling0:36:17
25Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team0:38:12
26Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:40:00
27Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling0:43:41
28Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek-Segafredo0:46:58
29Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha0:48:05
30Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:48:23
31Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data0:51:52
32Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:53:17
33Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 181:01:00
34Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team1:01:49
35Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team1:02:28
36Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ1:02:50
37Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky1:03:10
38Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team1:05:49
39Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky1:07:33
40Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin1:11:12
41Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-BikeExchange1:11:24
42Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale1:12:01
43Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept1:12:58
44Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie1:14:07
45Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team1:16:37
46George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo1:19:42
47Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team1:19:57
48Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step1:20:10
49Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo1:20:34
50Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team1:21:22
51Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team1:21:37
52Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin1:24:06
53Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal1:25:20
54Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff Team1:26:17
55Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:31:05
56Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-BikeExchange1:31:24
57Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team1:32:16
58Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 181:33:45
59Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin1:35:21
60Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida1:36:12
61Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:38:14
62Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Direct Energie1:41:52
63Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida1:45:41
64Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team1:46:21
65Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale1:46:50
66Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ1:47:01
67Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team1:47:45
68Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team1:47:49
69Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Fortuneo - Vital Concept1:48:39
70Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin1:49:01
71Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida1:50:02
72Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team1:50:30
73Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie1:52:13
74Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac1:52:40
75Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha1:53:13
76Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling1:53:30
77Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:54:57
78Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept1:56:01
79Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team1:57:51
80Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ1:59:07
81Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida1:59:34
82Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step2:00:13
83Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ2:00:51
84Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team2:01:44
85Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling2:01:51
86Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2:04:25
87Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling2:04:31
88Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team2:04:41
89Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data2:06:02
90Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team2:07:19
91Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie2:07:39
92Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 182:09:58
93Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team2:10:57
94Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team2:11:47
95Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept2:13:04
96Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept2:13:23
97Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team2:13:24
98Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo2:14:48
99Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal2:15:21
100Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo2:17:21
101Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange2:18:37
102Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal2:19:00
103Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data2:19:20
104Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo2:20:42
105Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept2:20:52
106Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac2:21:13
107Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida2:21:41
108Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 182:21:44
109Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac2:22:16
110Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie2:27:07
111Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie2:27:37
112Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo2:27:43
113Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data2:27:58
114Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal2:28:52
115Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2:29:31
116Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo2:29:37
117Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange2:31:27
118Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo2:31:28
119André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal2:31:36
120Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling2:32:01
121Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Drapac2:33:37
122Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky2:33:55
123Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2:34:53
124Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin2:34:59
125Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo2:35:15
126Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data2:35:41
127Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step2:35:46
128Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange2:35:56
129Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2:36:01
130Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida2:37:07
131Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team2:39:23
132Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2:39:25
133Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step2:39:29
134Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data2:39:30
135Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac2:39:31
136Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling2:39:39
137Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2:39:48
138Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team2:40:06
139Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo2:41:35
140William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ2:41:48
141Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept2:41:59
142Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-BikeExchange2:42:08
143Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha2:43:03
144Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange2:43:39
145Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step2:44:35
146Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo2:44:54
147John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin2:46:12
148Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step2:46:16
149Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team2:47:09
150Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha2:47:12
151Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida2:47:44
152Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step2:49:06
153Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin2:51:13
154Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal2:51:25
155Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data2:51:27
156Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo2:52:11
157Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie2:52:19
158Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2:52:25
159Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team2:52:55
160Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team2:53:24
161Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff Team2:53:41
162Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie2:53:46
163Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 182:54:13
164Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Drapac2:54:20
165Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo2:54:31
166Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky2:56:18
167Borut Bozic (Slo) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2:56:23
168Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha2:56:24
169Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha2:57:18
170Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step2:58:01
171Vegard Breen (Nor) Fortuneo - Vital Concept2:59:06
172Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky2:59:12
173Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 182:59:17
174Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin2:59:49
175Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida3:00:47
176Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal3:01:52
177Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3:03:39
178Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept3:05:25
179Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data3:10:55
180Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 183:11:38
181Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling3:18:02
182Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal3:22:50
183Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 183:38:10

Point classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team405pts
2Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data291
3Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step228
4Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie156
5Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha152
6Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange143
7André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal128
8Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team119
9Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal106
10Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits105
11Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky99
12Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team94
13Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step84
14Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data76
15Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data74
16Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling66
17Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits64
18Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling62
19Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data59
20Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step56
21Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin54
22Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-BikeExchange52
23Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept51
24Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step48
25Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo47
26John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin47
27Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo47
28Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team45
29Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step44
30Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale43
31Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 1842
32Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 1840
33Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step40
34Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac39
35Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange38
36Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha38
37Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 1837
38Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie37
39Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team36
40Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal35
41Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team34
42Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo32
43Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida32
44Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo32
45Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo31
46Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step29
47Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 1829
48Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie28
49Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team27
50Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team26
51Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange26
52Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale24
53Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale24
54Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling24
55Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie24
56Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff Team24
57Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky22
58Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling22
59Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data22
60Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling20
61Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept20
62Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 1820
63Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling20
64Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac20
65Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team19
66Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team19
67Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team18
68Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida18
69Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky17
70Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale17
71Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team17
72Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida17
73Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ16
74Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team15
75Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ15
76Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits15
77Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ15
78Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team15
79Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo15
80Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo15
81Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team15
82Vegard Breen (Nor) Fortuneo - Vital Concept15
83Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo14
84Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Fortuneo - Vital Concept14
85Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team14
86Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo14
87Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling13
88Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept13
89Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept13
90Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale13
91Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha12
92Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac12
93Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac12
94Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team11
95Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin11
96Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha11
97Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale11
98Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team10
99Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team10
100Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida9
101George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo9
102Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team9
103Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team8
104Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept8
105Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie8
106Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin7
107Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team7
108Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida7
109Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits7
110Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits7
111Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal7
112Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha7
113Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 187
114Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky6
115Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data6
116Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky6
117Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal6
118Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo5
119Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 185
120Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida5
121Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team5
122Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step5
123Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 185
124Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac4
125Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Drapac4
126Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin4
127Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data4
128Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale3
129Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie3
130Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky2
131Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida2
132Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange2
133Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team2
134Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step2
135Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky2
136Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 181
137Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data1
138Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie1

Mountain classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team127pts
2Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal90
3Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits69
4Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data62
5Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin58
6Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida50
7Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling37
8Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha28
9Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team27
10Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team26
11Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie24
12George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo23
13Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky22
14Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling22
15Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo20
16Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step19
17Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ18
18Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky16
19Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step16
20Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data16
21Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team15
22Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale15
23Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie14
24Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team13
25Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky13
26Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky12
27Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo12
28Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data11
29Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team10
30Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team9
31Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky8
32Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Fortuneo - Vital Concept8
33Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-BikeExchange6
34Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida6
35Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie5
36Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo5
37Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team5
38Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 184
39Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo4
40Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange4
41Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team4
42Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 184
43Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida4
44Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida3
45Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team2
46Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ2
47Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 182
48Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step2
49Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky2
50Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale2
51Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team2
52Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo1
53Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac1
54Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept1
55Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 181
56Vegard Breen (Nor) Fortuneo - Vital Concept1
57Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team1
58Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team1
59Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac1
60Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team1
61Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team1
62Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange1

Young rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange72:43:23
2Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida0:03:03
3Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin0:16:30
4Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:25:53
5Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:45:38
6Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept1:10:13
7Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step1:17:25
8Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 181:31:00
9Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida1:42:56
10Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida1:56:49
11Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team2:08:12
12Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team2:10:39
13Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange2:15:52
14Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac2:18:28
15Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida2:18:56
16Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac2:19:31
17Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie2:24:22
18Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie2:24:52
19Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo2:24:58
20Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data2:32:56
21Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step2:33:01
22Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling2:36:54
23Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo2:38:50
24Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo2:49:26
25Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2:49:40
26Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha2:54:33
27Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3:00:54
28Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept3:02:40

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Movistar Team218:03:31
2Team Sky0:06:29
3BMC Racing Team0:09:01
4Astana Pro Team0:39:38
5AG2R La Mondiale0:41:55
6Trek-Segafredo1:02:27
7Tinkoff Team1:13:10
8Team Katusha1:29:30
9IAM Cycling1:33:29
10FDJ1:38:11
11Orica-BikeExchange1:50:47
12Lampre - Merida2:12:42
13Team Giant-Alpecin2:14:32
14Etixx - Quick-Step2:19:07
15Bora-Argon 182:34:59
16Cofidis, Solutions Credits2:52:07
17Team LottoNl-Jumbo3:06:04
18Cannondale-Drapac3:19:27
19Direct Energie3:29:59
20Fortuneo - Vital Concept3:39:06
21Dimension Data3:51:23
22Lotto Soudal4:38:11

