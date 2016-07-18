Tour de France: Sagan wins in Berne
Kristoff celebrates too early, Froome stays in yellow
Stage 16: Moirans-en-Montagne - Berne
Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) claimed his third Tour de France stage victory, taking out a photo-finish sprint in Berne, Switzerland, on stage 16. Sagan's late bike throw denied Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) the stage he has been seeking, while Sondre Holst Enger (IAM Cycling) was third.
Hometown hero Fabian Cancellara (Trek-Segafredo) mixed it up in the sprint, but failed to find his way through, coming in sixth behind John Degenkolb (Giant-Alpecin) and Michael Matthews (Orica-BikeExchange).
Sagan was pleasantly surprised to be awarded the stage victory, especially in light of his two-year streak of winning the green jersey competition without ever taking a stage victory, and his long stretch of second places before this season. This year he has racked up three Tour stages, equalling his record from the 2012 Tour de France, with one more chance to come on the Champs-Elysees in Paris.
"It was a very long stage, it was very hot. I'm so happy, and so proud of my team because they did a very good job. I'm so happy to win for them, and for Tinkoff and Oleg [Tinkov]. It's unbelievable. A lot of times I lose races like this, and today I won. I believe in destiny, and now it's turning back," Sagan said.
The stage was a last hope for the sprinters ahead of the second rest day and four tough mountain stages, and time was running out for Kristoff and Katusha, who have gone winless so far this Tour de France. The brief moment of jubilation that Kristoff experienced, thinking he had won the stage, quickly turned to more disappointment as the review of the cameras showed Sagan pushing in front of Kristoff by millimetres.
"At the beginning we were really happy and celebrating because we thought we had the win. Then, it started to filter through that we hadn't," Katusha directeur sportif Jose Acevedo said. "It was disappointing. The organisers were saying Sagan had won and Kristoff was second. We lost by a tiny little margin.
"The team has worked really hard since the beginning of the Tour and right at the end we lost by a few millimetres. That's cycling, that's sport, and so we have another chance in Paris and hopefully Kristoff can win on the Champs-Elysees."
With the win, Sagan further padded his lead in the points classification over Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data), who did not feature in the sprint, to a massive 114 point advantage, fuelling speculation that the Manxman will abandon on the rest day to begin his preparation for the track cycling events at the Olympic Games in Rio.
Although the final kilometers were riddled with opportunity for disaster to strike, with twists and turns, tram tracks, cobblestones and roundabouts, Chris Froome (Sky) finished safely in the peloton to remain in the race leader's yellow jersey. Froome continues to hold a 1:47 lead on Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo) and 2:45 on Adam Yates (Orica-BikeExchange), the latter holding onto his white jersey of best young rider.
"I wasn't actually up at the front those last few kilometers, it was pretty sketchy through all the towns, with lots of road furniture, lefts and rights and obviously over the cobbles," Froome said. "I was just trying to stay out of trouble and get to the finish as good as possible. I think everyone is quite glad there's a rest day tomorrow, that was a tough day out there."
After a rest day in Berne, the riders hit the Alps for three road stages and a short, uphill individual time trial. "I'm pretty tired to be honest, and looking forward to the rest day," Froome said. "I'm looking forward to the Alps. I'm motivated, the team's been great. I'm looking forward to the last few days now.
"I think the team's in fantastic shape. I don't think we've ever been at this point with nine riders left. That's a great advantage for us. The guys are doing well, the morale is high, and we have the leader's jersey and a lot to fight for still. We're looking forward to getting back into the mountains now."
Tour de France stage 16 highlights video
How it unfolded
A sunny, warm, calm day greeted the riders as they departed Moirans-en-Montagne with a 206km journey to Berne across the Swiss border, and it was a knock-down drag-out fight to be in the breakaway, as the sprinters' teams were not about to let the kind of large breakaway escape as has happened in the previous stages. In the chaos, Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale) had a puncture but he quickly rejoined the peloton.
After 10km of a high pace, Tony Martin towed his Etixx-Quickstep teammate Julian Alaphilippe off the front, the Frenchman having had his ambitions of a stage 15 victory scuttled by a mechanical on the descent from the Colombier, and the day's breakaway was complete.
The pair were chased by several riders trying to join in, including Bert-jan Lindeman (LottoNl-Jumbo), and then a second counter-attack by Lawson Craddock (Cannondale-Drapac), Nicolas Edet (Cofidis), Vegard Breen (Fortuneo-Vital Concept) and Timo Roosen (Lotto NL - Jumbo) that was equally futile.
Martin went into long-distance individual time trial mode, doing all of the work with Alaphilippe in tow. The German was too strong even for four men to bridge across, and the quartet were swept up by the peloton finally after dangling in no-man's land for the better part of 80km.
The Martin-Alaphilippe tandem maxed out its lead over the peloton at six minutes, but as the stage wore on the peloton's strength began to overpower them. They had 1:20 at the intermediate sprint, where Alaphilippe took the points, and then dangled around 40 seconds ahead of the peloton, clearly enjoying their time in the spotlight, laughing and joking all the way to the day's only classified climb, the Cote de Muhleberg with 26km to go.
Alaphilippe, after a long afternoon of suffering behind the three-time individual time trial world champion, gave up the wheel before the top of the climb as Dimension Data halved Martin's lead to only 21 seconds.
Etixx-Quickstep's ambitions for the stage win appeared to become unglued along with Marcel Kittel, who was dropped on the Muhleberg and was attended by Iljo Keisse and then Alaphilippe, who had little left to give.
With 22km to go, Astana lost patience with Martin's breakaway, and an attack from Tanel Kangert, marked by Thomas Voeckler, finally ended the German's time off the front. Martin went straight out the back of the bunch without even lifting his pace to help Kittel, who was still trying to chase back on with Keisse.
Rui Costa (Lampre-Merida) had a go with 21km to go, and built up a solid 15 second advantage on the wide open, flat Swiss motorway as the sprinters' teams began to get organized for the approach to the finish line in Berne.
Direct Energie and Dimension Data were mainly responsible for keeping Costa within arm's reach, working for Coquard and Cavendish, respectively. BMC, looking at a possible win for Van Avermaet, and wanting to keep their GC men Porte and Van Garderen safe from the tricky run-in with numerous roundabouts, amassed at the front, but there was little organisation outside the 10km to go banner.
Costa, a three-time Tour de Suisse winner continued to pour everything into the seemingly futile attack, holding 12 seconds with 8km to go. Steve Cummings led for most of the final kilometers, while Katusha finally found Alexander Kristoff and delivered him to position with 6km to go.
IAM Cycling finally brought Costa back with 4km to go, leading into a technical section of the course through multiple turns, cobbles, and tram lines onto a narrow, fast descent, looking to put Sondre Holst Enger onto the podium for the team's second stage victory after Jarlinson Pantano's stage 15 win.
Sep Vanmarcke found the pave to his liking and attacked with 1700m to go, marked by Ramunas Navardauskas and a Dimension Data rider, but the move could not last as Giant-Alpecin led the peloton past for Degenkolb.
In the end, it was a chaotic push for the line, with Degenkolb, Holst Enger, Matthews and even Cancellara pushing for the win but Sagan took it in a photo finish.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|4:26:02
|2
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|3
|Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling
|4
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|5
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|6
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|7
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|8
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step
|9
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|10
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|11
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|12
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|13
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|14
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|15
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida
|16
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ
|17
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team
|18
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
|19
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|20
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange
|21
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|22
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|23
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|24
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|25
|Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling
|26
|Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|27
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|28
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|29
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step
|30
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|31
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|32
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|33
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|34
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|35
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|36
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling
|37
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|38
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|39
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Drapac
|40
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|41
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|42
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|43
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|44
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|45
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|46
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|47
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|48
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|49
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac
|50
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|51
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|52
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|53
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|54
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|55
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|56
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|57
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|58
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|59
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|60
|Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:00:59
|61
|Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18
|62
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|63
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|64
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|65
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18
|66
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|67
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|68
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|69
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|70
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|71
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff Team
|72
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|73
|Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|74
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|75
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:01:20
|76
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida
|77
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|78
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|79
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|80
|Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ
|81
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-BikeExchange
|82
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|83
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|84
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|85
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|86
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|87
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|88
|Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|89
|Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|90
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|91
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|92
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|93
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:30
|94
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:01:58
|95
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|0:02:03
|96
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data
|97
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:02:08
|98
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:02:11
|99
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:02:27
|100
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-BikeExchange
|0:02:28
|101
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:02:30
|102
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|0:02:43
|103
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|104
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|105
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:02:54
|106
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|107
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky
|108
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
|109
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|110
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling
|111
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|112
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|113
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|114
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida
|115
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|116
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|117
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie
|118
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
|119
|Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
|120
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida
|121
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|122
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|123
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|124
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|125
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|126
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-BikeExchange
|127
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|128
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie
|129
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|130
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:03:11
|131
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|0:03:12
|132
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:03:15
|133
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|0:03:33
|134
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|135
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|0:03:44
|136
|Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha
|137
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|0:03:53
|138
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:04:00
|139
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
|140
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|141
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|142
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|143
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:04:18
|144
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|145
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|146
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
|147
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:04:25
|148
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|0:04:27
|149
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:04:50
|150
|Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:06:53
|151
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange
|152
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|153
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
|154
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|155
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:07:11
|156
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|157
|Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling
|0:07:23
|158
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal
|159
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|160
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|161
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|162
|Vegard Breen (Nor) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|163
|Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|164
|Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 18
|165
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
|166
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:08:17
|167
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:08:18
|168
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
|169
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|170
|Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team
|171
|Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha
|172
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie
|173
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|174
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|175
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|0:08:41
|176
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:11:25
|177
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|178
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|0:11:56
|179
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
|180
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Direct Energie
|181
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:12:14
|182
|Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:12:20
|183
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|20
|pts
|2
|Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|17
|3
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|15
|4
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|13
|5
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie
|11
|6
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team
|10
|7
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|9
|8
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|8
|9
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie
|7
|10
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
|6
|11
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
|5
|12
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|4
|13
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
|3
|14
|Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha
|2
|15
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|50
|pts
|2
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|30
|3
|Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling
|20
|4
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|18
|5
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|16
|6
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|14
|7
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|12
|8
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step
|10
|9
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|8
|10
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|7
|11
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|12
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|5
|13
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|14
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|3
|15
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling
|4:26:02
|2
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|3
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida
|4
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange
|5
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|6
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:00:10
|7
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:38
|8
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:00:39
|9
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|10
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|0:00:59
|11
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida
|0:01:20
|12
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|13
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|14
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:30
|15
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:01:58
|16
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:02:11
|17
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:46
|18
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie
|0:02:54
|19
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:03:11
|20
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:04:50
|21
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|0:06:53
|22
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
|23
|Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:07:23
|24
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:08:18
|25
|Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team
|26
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|27
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:12:14
|28
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:12:20
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|BMC Racing Team
|13:18:06
|2
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|3
|Team Sky
|4
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:00:10
|5
|IAM Cycling
|0:00:21
|6
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:39
|7
|Movistar Team
|8
|AG2R La Mondiale
|9
|Tinkoff Team
|0:00:59
|10
|Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|11
|Team Katusha
|12
|Dimension Data
|13
|Astana Pro Team
|0:01:18
|14
|Orica-BikeExchange
|0:01:20
|15
|Bora-Argon 18
|0:01:38
|16
|FDJ
|17
|Lotto Soudal
|0:01:57
|18
|Lampre - Merida
|0:01:59
|19
|Cannondale-Drapac
|0:02:32
|20
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:03:38
|21
|Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:04:53
|22
|Direct Energie
|0:07:08
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|72:40:38
|2
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:47
|3
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange
|0:02:45
|4
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:02:59
|5
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:03:17
|6
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:04
|7
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:27
|8
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:47
|9
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:05:03
|10
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:05:16
|11
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team
|0:05:24
|12
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida
|0:05:48
|13
|Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:05:54
|14
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ
|0:08:40
|15
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|0:12:24
|16
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|0:12:47
|17
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:13:03
|18
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:19:15
|19
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|0:27:00
|20
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:28:23
|21
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:28:38
|22
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|0:33:18
|23
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:35:05
|24
|Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling
|0:36:17
|25
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|0:38:12
|26
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:40:00
|27
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling
|0:43:41
|28
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|0:46:58
|29
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:48:05
|30
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:48:23
|31
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|0:51:52
|32
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:53:17
|33
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18
|1:01:00
|34
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|1:01:49
|35
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1:02:28
|36
|Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ
|1:02:50
|37
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|1:03:10
|38
|Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:05:49
|39
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky
|1:07:33
|40
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1:11:12
|41
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-BikeExchange
|1:11:24
|42
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:12:01
|43
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|1:12:58
|44
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|1:14:07
|45
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|1:16:37
|46
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|1:19:42
|47
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|1:19:57
|48
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|1:20:10
|49
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|1:20:34
|50
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|1:21:22
|51
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1:21:37
|52
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1:24:06
|53
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:25:20
|54
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff Team
|1:26:17
|55
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:31:05
|56
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-BikeExchange
|1:31:24
|57
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|1:32:16
|58
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|1:33:45
|59
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1:35:21
|60
|Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
|1:36:12
|61
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:38:14
|62
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Direct Energie
|1:41:52
|63
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|1:45:41
|64
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|1:46:21
|65
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:46:50
|66
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|1:47:01
|67
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1:47:45
|68
|Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:47:49
|69
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|1:48:39
|70
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1:49:01
|71
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida
|1:50:02
|72
|Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:50:30
|73
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
|1:52:13
|74
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|1:52:40
|75
|Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha
|1:53:13
|76
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|1:53:30
|77
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:54:57
|78
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|1:56:01
|79
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|1:57:51
|80
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|1:59:07
|81
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida
|1:59:34
|82
|Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|2:00:13
|83
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
|2:00:51
|84
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|2:01:44
|85
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling
|2:01:51
|86
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:04:25
|87
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|2:04:31
|88
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|2:04:41
|89
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data
|2:06:02
|90
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|2:07:19
|91
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie
|2:07:39
|92
|Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18
|2:09:58
|93
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|2:10:57
|94
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|2:11:47
|95
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|2:13:04
|96
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|2:13:23
|97
|Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team
|2:13:24
|98
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|2:14:48
|99
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|2:15:21
|100
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|2:17:21
|101
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|2:18:37
|102
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|2:19:00
|103
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|2:19:20
|104
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|2:20:42
|105
|Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|2:20:52
|106
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|2:21:13
|107
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|2:21:41
|108
|Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|2:21:44
|109
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|2:22:16
|110
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie
|2:27:07
|111
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie
|2:27:37
|112
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|2:27:43
|113
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|2:27:58
|114
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2:28:52
|115
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2:29:31
|116
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|2:29:37
|117
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|2:31:27
|118
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|2:31:28
|119
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|2:31:36
|120
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|2:32:01
|121
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Drapac
|2:33:37
|122
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|2:33:55
|123
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:34:53
|124
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|2:34:59
|125
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|2:35:15
|126
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
|2:35:41
|127
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|2:35:46
|128
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|2:35:56
|129
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2:36:01
|130
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida
|2:37:07
|131
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|2:39:23
|132
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2:39:25
|133
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|2:39:29
|134
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
|2:39:30
|135
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|2:39:31
|136
|Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling
|2:39:39
|137
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2:39:48
|138
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|2:40:06
|139
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|2:41:35
|140
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
|2:41:48
|141
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|2:41:59
|142
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-BikeExchange
|2:42:08
|143
|Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha
|2:43:03
|144
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange
|2:43:39
|145
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step
|2:44:35
|146
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|2:44:54
|147
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|2:46:12
|148
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|2:46:16
|149
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|2:47:09
|150
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|2:47:12
|151
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|2:47:44
|152
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|2:49:06
|153
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|2:51:13
|154
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal
|2:51:25
|155
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|2:51:27
|156
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|2:52:11
|157
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie
|2:52:19
|158
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2:52:25
|159
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|2:52:55
|160
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|2:53:24
|161
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|2:53:41
|162
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
|2:53:46
|163
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
|2:54:13
|164
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Drapac
|2:54:20
|165
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|2:54:31
|166
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|2:56:18
|167
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2:56:23
|168
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
|2:56:24
|169
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|2:57:18
|170
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|2:58:01
|171
|Vegard Breen (Nor) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|2:59:06
|172
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|2:59:12
|173
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|2:59:17
|174
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|2:59:49
|175
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|3:00:47
|176
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|3:01:52
|177
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3:03:39
|178
|Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|3:05:25
|179
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
|3:10:55
|180
|Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 18
|3:11:38
|181
|Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling
|3:18:02
|182
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|3:22:50
|183
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
|3:38:10
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|405
|pts
|2
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|291
|3
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|228
|4
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie
|156
|5
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|152
|6
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|143
|7
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|128
|8
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|119
|9
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|106
|10
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|105
|11
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|99
|12
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|94
|13
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|84
|14
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|76
|15
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
|74
|16
|Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling
|66
|17
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|64
|18
|Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling
|62
|19
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|59
|20
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step
|56
|21
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|54
|22
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-BikeExchange
|52
|23
|Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|51
|24
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step
|48
|25
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|47
|26
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|47
|27
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|47
|28
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|45
|29
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|44
|30
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|43
|31
|Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18
|42
|32
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
|40
|33
|Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|40
|34
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|39
|35
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange
|38
|36
|Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|38
|37
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18
|37
|38
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|37
|39
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|36
|40
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|35
|41
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team
|34
|42
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|32
|43
|Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
|32
|44
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|32
|45
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|31
|46
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|29
|47
|Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|29
|48
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
|28
|49
|Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|27
|50
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|26
|51
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|26
|52
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|24
|53
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|24
|54
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling
|24
|55
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie
|24
|56
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|24
|57
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|22
|58
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|22
|59
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data
|22
|60
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling
|20
|61
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|20
|62
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|20
|63
|Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling
|20
|64
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac
|20
|65
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|19
|66
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|19
|67
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|18
|68
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|18
|69
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|17
|70
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|17
|71
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|17
|72
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida
|17
|73
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ
|16
|74
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|15
|75
|Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ
|15
|76
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|15
|77
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
|15
|78
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|15
|79
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|15
|80
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|15
|81
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|15
|82
|Vegard Breen (Nor) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|15
|83
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|14
|84
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|14
|85
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|14
|86
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|14
|87
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|13
|88
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|13
|89
|Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|13
|90
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|13
|91
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|12
|92
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|12
|93
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|12
|94
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|11
|95
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|11
|96
|Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha
|11
|97
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|11
|98
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|10
|99
|Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team
|10
|100
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida
|9
|101
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|9
|102
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|9
|103
|Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|8
|104
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|8
|105
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie
|8
|106
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|7
|107
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|7
|108
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|7
|109
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|7
|110
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|7
|111
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal
|7
|112
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
|7
|113
|Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 18
|7
|114
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky
|6
|115
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|6
|116
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|6
|117
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|6
|118
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|5
|119
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|5
|120
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida
|5
|121
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|5
|122
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|5
|123
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
|5
|124
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|4
|125
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Drapac
|4
|126
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|4
|127
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
|4
|128
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|129
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
|3
|130
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|2
|131
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida
|2
|132
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|2
|133
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|134
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|2
|135
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|2
|136
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|1
|137
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
|1
|138
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|127
|pts
|2
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|90
|3
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|69
|4
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|62
|5
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|58
|6
|Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
|50
|7
|Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling
|37
|8
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|28
|9
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|27
|10
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|26
|11
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|24
|12
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|23
|13
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|22
|14
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling
|22
|15
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|20
|16
|Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|19
|17
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ
|18
|18
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|16
|19
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|16
|20
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data
|16
|21
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|15
|22
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|15
|23
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
|14
|24
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|13
|25
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky
|13
|26
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|12
|27
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|12
|28
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
|11
|29
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|10
|30
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|9
|31
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|8
|32
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|8
|33
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-BikeExchange
|6
|34
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida
|6
|35
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie
|5
|36
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|5
|37
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|5
|38
|Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18
|4
|39
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|4
|40
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange
|4
|41
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|4
|42
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18
|4
|43
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida
|4
|44
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida
|3
|45
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|2
|46
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|2
|47
|Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|2
|48
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step
|2
|49
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|2
|50
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|51
|Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|52
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|1
|53
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|1
|54
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|1
|55
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
|1
|56
|Vegard Breen (Nor) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|1
|57
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|1
|58
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team
|1
|59
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac
|1
|60
|Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|61
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|1
|62
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange
|72:43:23
|2
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida
|0:03:03
|3
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:16:30
|4
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:25:53
|5
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:45:38
|6
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|1:10:13
|7
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|1:17:25
|8
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|1:31:00
|9
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|1:42:56
|10
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida
|1:56:49
|11
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|2:08:12
|12
|Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team
|2:10:39
|13
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|2:15:52
|14
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|2:18:28
|15
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|2:18:56
|16
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|2:19:31
|17
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie
|2:24:22
|18
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie
|2:24:52
|19
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|2:24:58
|20
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
|2:32:56
|21
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|2:33:01
|22
|Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling
|2:36:54
|23
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|2:38:50
|24
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|2:49:26
|25
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2:49:40
|26
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|2:54:33
|27
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3:00:54
|28
|Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|3:02:40
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Movistar Team
|218:03:31
|2
|Team Sky
|0:06:29
|3
|BMC Racing Team
|0:09:01
|4
|Astana Pro Team
|0:39:38
|5
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:41:55
|6
|Trek-Segafredo
|1:02:27
|7
|Tinkoff Team
|1:13:10
|8
|Team Katusha
|1:29:30
|9
|IAM Cycling
|1:33:29
|10
|FDJ
|1:38:11
|11
|Orica-BikeExchange
|1:50:47
|12
|Lampre - Merida
|2:12:42
|13
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|2:14:32
|14
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|2:19:07
|15
|Bora-Argon 18
|2:34:59
|16
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2:52:07
|17
|Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|3:06:04
|18
|Cannondale-Drapac
|3:19:27
|19
|Direct Energie
|3:29:59
|20
|Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|3:39:06
|21
|Dimension Data
|3:51:23
|22
|Lotto Soudal
|4:38:11
