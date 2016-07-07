Trending

Tour de France: Cavendish wins stage 6

Van Avermaet remains in the maillot jaune

Image 1 of 45

Mark Cavendish wins stage 6 at the Tour de France.

Mark Cavendish wins stage 6 at the Tour de France.
Image 2 of 45

The peloton climbs during stage 6 of the Tour de France.

The peloton climbs during stage 6 of the Tour de France.
Image 3 of 45

The sprinters cross the line at the finish of stage 6.

The sprinters cross the line at the finish of stage 6.
Image 4 of 45

Mark Cavendish greets Bernard Hinault on the stage 6 podium after surpassing the Frenchman's number of Tour de France stage wins.

Mark Cavendish greets Bernard Hinault on the stage 6 podium after surpassing the Frenchman's number of Tour de France stage wins.
Image 5 of 45

An overhead shot of the finish during stage 6 at the Tour de France

An overhead shot of the finish during stage 6 at the Tour de France
Image 6 of 45

The sprinters near the finish of stage 6 at the Tour de France

The sprinters near the finish of stage 6 at the Tour de France
Image 7 of 45

Yukiya Arashiro on the stage 6 Tour de France podium after winning the combativity prize

Yukiya Arashiro on the stage 6 Tour de France podium after winning the combativity prize
Image 8 of 45

The peloton passes a spectator waving a French national flag reading 'Go France!' during the 190.5km 6th stage

The peloton passes a spectator waving a French national flag reading 'Go France!' during the 190.5km 6th stage
Image 9 of 45

The Tour de France peloton crosses a bridge during stage 6

The Tour de France peloton crosses a bridge during stage 6
Image 10 of 45

The peloton in actin during stage 6.

The peloton in actin during stage 6.
Image 11 of 45

Greg Van Avermaet's yellow jersey is just visible in the middle of the bunch during stage 6.

Greg Van Avermaet's yellow jersey is just visible in the middle of the bunch during stage 6.
Image 12 of 45

Greg Van Avermaet in yellow during stage 6

Greg Van Avermaet in yellow during stage 6
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 45

BMC line up in support of race leader Greg Van Avermaet

BMC line up in support of race leader Greg Van Avermaet
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 45

The peloton in action during stage 6 at the Tour de France

The peloton in action during stage 6 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 45

Lampre-Merida's Yukiya Arashiro powers the break during stage 6 at the Tour de France.

Lampre-Merida's Yukiya Arashiro powers the break during stage 6 at the Tour de France.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 45

The sprinters bear down on the line during stage 6 of the Tour de France.

The sprinters bear down on the line during stage 6 of the Tour de France.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 45

The sprinters bear down on the line during stage 6 of the Tour de France.

The sprinters bear down on the line during stage 6 of the Tour de France.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 45

Mark Cavendish on the stage 6 podium after his win.

Mark Cavendish on the stage 6 podium after his win.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 45

Greg Van Avermaet on the podium after stage 6 at the Tour de France.

Greg Van Avermaet on the podium after stage 6 at the Tour de France.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 45

Mark Cavendish in the green jersey after stage 6

Mark Cavendish in the green jersey after stage 6
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 45

Thomas de Gendt in the polka dot jersey after stage 6

Thomas de Gendt in the polka dot jersey after stage 6
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 45

Lampre-Merida's Yukiya Arashiro won the ost conbative prize for stage 6

Lampre-Merida's Yukiya Arashiro won the ost conbative prize for stage 6
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 45

Julian Alaphilippe in the white jersey after stage 6

Julian Alaphilippe in the white jersey after stage 6
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 45

Greg Van Avermaet in yellow after stage 6 of the Tour de France.

Greg Van Avermaet in yellow after stage 6 of the Tour de France.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 45

Jan Barta gets aero in the breakaway during stage 6 of the Tour de France.

Jan Barta gets aero in the breakaway during stage 6 of the Tour de France.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 45

Greg Van Avermaet gives stage 6 a thumbs up.

Greg Van Avermaet gives stage 6 a thumbs up.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 45

The peloton in action during stage 6.

The peloton in action during stage 6.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 45

Joaquim Rodriguez at the team car during stage 6

Joaquim Rodriguez at the team car during stage 6
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 45

The peloton chases the break during stage 6 at the Tour de France.

The peloton chases the break during stage 6 at the Tour de France.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 45

The peloton in action during stage 6 at the Tour de France

The peloton in action during stage 6 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 45

BMC line up in support of race leader Greg Van Avermaet

BMC line up in support of race leader Greg Van Avermaet
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 45

Lampre-Merida's Yukiya Arashiro powers the break during stage 6 at the Tour de France.

Lampre-Merida's Yukiya Arashiro powers the break during stage 6 at the Tour de France.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 45

The peloton in action during stage 6 at the Tour de France

The peloton in action during stage 6 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 45

Mark Cavendish reacts to winning stage 6 at the Tour de France.

Mark Cavendish reacts to winning stage 6 at the Tour de France.
Image 35 of 45

Mark Cavendish reacts to winning stage 6 at the Tour de France.

Mark Cavendish reacts to winning stage 6 at the Tour de France.
Image 36 of 45

Mark Cavendish wins stage 6 at the Tour de France.

Mark Cavendish wins stage 6 at the Tour de France.
Image 37 of 45

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC)

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC)
Image 38 of 45

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff) and Chris Froome (Team Sky)

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff) and Chris Froome (Team Sky)
Image 39 of 45

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) meets fans outside team bus at Tour de France

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) meets fans outside team bus at Tour de France
Image 40 of 45

The jerseys of the Tour de France

The jerseys of the Tour de France
Image 41 of 45

bikes, bikes, bikes!

bikes, bikes, bikes!
Image 42 of 45

Fabian Cancellara (Trek-Segafredo) Tour de France

Fabian Cancellara (Trek-Segafredo) Tour de France
Image 43 of 45

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) sits in the field at the start of stage 6

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) sits in the field at the start of stage 6
Image 44 of 45

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) wears the yellow jersey at the start of stage 6

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) wears the yellow jersey at the start of stage 6
Image 45 of 45

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) in yellow on the start line of stage 6

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) in yellow on the start line of stage 6

For all his success at the Tour de France over the years, Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) has never known an opening week quite like this one. The Manxman claimed his third win in just six days – and the 29th Tour stage victory of his career – when he out-lasted Marcel Kittel (Etixx-QuickStep) and Dan McLay (Fortuneo-Vital Concept) in the bunch sprint in Montauban.

Related Articles

Tour de France stage 6 highlights - Video

Cavendish conquers the chaos in hectic Tour de France sprints

Tour de France: Bad decision ruins Greipel's sprint in Montauban

Tour de France: Dan McLay earns Cyclingnews Rider of the Day

In keeping with the tenor of bunch finishes at this year's Tour, it was another rather chaotic finale to stage 6, with no one team capable of taking control of affairs at the head of the peloton, despite the game efforts of Bryan Coquard's Direct Energie squad.

Faced with such tumult, Cavendish opted for a rather straightforward tactic: he sought out his rival Kittel's wheel in the closing kilometres, and then looked to come around him in the finishing straight. Easier said than done, but Cavendish is enjoying a run of form perhaps unseen since his domination of the sprint stages at the 2013 Giro d'Italia: every decision he takes this week appears to be the right one.

Cavendish duly came off Kittel's wheel just inside the final 150 metres and quickly opened a gap. Though both Kittel and the rapidly-closing McLay began to peg him back in as the line drew nearer, Cavendish was not to be denied.

Prior to this week, Cavendish had never beaten Kittel in a head-to-head sprint at the Tour, and the assumption was that the German's recent pre-eminence in that particular prize fight would continue here. Instead, the scorecard reads 3-1 in Cavendish's favour as the mountains appear on the horizon.

"It was just carnage in the final with guys coming left and right. I wanted Kittel's wheel. I was fighting and fighting for Kittel's wheel," Cavendish said afterwards. "Etixx weren't that organised but I knew that they would get it on the final long, fast run-in. I knew it would be the right thing to go early. Because it was slightly downhill, I put on a bigger gear again and I just went. Actually, I maxed out, I should have put a bigger gear on.

"I kept going to the line, I really wanted it. I felt Kittel coming up on my side again but I just did what he's done to me over the last three years and just held him at it."

Kittel was magnanimous in defeat, admitting that Cavendish was "where he needed to be and when." When the peloton entered the final four kilometres, it had been notable that neither Kittel nor any of his Etixx-QuickStep teammates were in the first 25 positions, and the German explained that bunch finishes at this year's Tour have been especially difficult to negotiate.

"To be very honest, in the finals this year, there is no tactic. It's impossible to ride with a team here. I don't know why the organisers do it like this with downhills in the city, we have all those small roads and corners. It goes wide, narrow, wide again and every team is struggling at this stage to be at the front," Kittel said. "The GC teams are also holding their wheels until the finish line. It's pure chaos and that's why you can win here with really smart positioning. The team only has to bring you forward at a certain moment and that's it and then you have to go out of the wheel of someone at a certain point."

That kind of chaos arguably suited McLay more than anyone. The Englishman slalomed to a spectacular victory at the GP Denain earlier in the season, and he picked his way through the traffic here and came within a whisker of springing a surprise victory.

Indeed, McLay's has been a remarkably assured Tour debut. Not many neophytes succeed in participating in a bunch sprint, far less coming so close to claiming a victory, but McLay now has four top-ten finishes under his belt and has justified the faith shown in him by his Fortuneo-Vital Concept team.

Alexander Kristoff, who enjoyed a slightly better lead-out than most from his Katusha team, had to settle for fourth, ahead of Christophe Laporte (Cofidis), while Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) took fifth.

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) finished safely in the main peloton to keep the yellow jersey and maintain his lead of 5:11 over Julian Alaphilippe (Etixx-QuickStep), with Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) a further two seconds back in third.

Calm before the storm

With the mercury steadily rising in time with the Tour peloton's trajectory south, and with the race set to enter the high mountains on Friday, it was hardly surprising that once an early break formed – step forward Yukiya Arashiro (Lampre-Merida) and Jan Barta (Bora-Argon 18) – the peloton would leave them to it.

The two leaders amassed a maximum advantage just north of five minutes while BMC – with some help from the sprinters' teams – kept tabs on the gap, though there was precious little urgency in the main peloton until deep into the stage.

Arashiro and Barta's gap slipped to less a minute with 40 kilometres to race, and once Direct Energie went through the motions of marshalling the chase in earnest, their day was done, and they were duly swept up with 23 kilometres remaining.

Even at that juncture, however, no one man team managed to bend the finale to its will, and the finale seemed almost placid at times, with riders spread across the road on the front right into the final ten kilometres. As Cavendish pointed out afterwards, however, it was all rather less serene beneath the surface. Nothing is ever straightforward at the Tour.

"Oh my God, that was terrifying. That was like the old days, just wheel surfing," Cavendish said. "Honestly, I said this morning: ‘There are two finish lines, there's one with 12k to go when we got onto the small road.' And we were a little too far back, Bernie [Eisel] and I, going into that."

Cavendish succeeded in navigating the eddying currents of the peloton better than most in the finale, where others unexpectedly ran aground. Lotto Soudal led into the final 1500 metres, for instance, but André Greipel could only manage 15th, while for all Sylvain Chavanel and Direct Energie's work, Coquard had to settle for 9th place. In the end, it was Fabio Sabatini (Etixx-QuickStep) who opened a rather disjointed sprint, but it was his former teammate Cavendish who emerged to claim the spoils.

The general classification contenders, meanwhile, enjoyed a relative day of détente ahead of the upcoming troika of Pyrenean stages, with Chris Froome (Sky), Nairo Quintana (Movistar) and Alberto Contador (Tinkoff) all finishing safely in the main peloton.

Unlike a year ago, Froome and Quintana enter the high mountains locked on the same time, each 5:17 down on Van Avermaet. The Col d'Aspin awaits.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data4:43:48
2Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
3Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
4Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
5Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
6Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team
7Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
8Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
9Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie
10Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 18
11Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
12Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida
13Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
14Matti Breschel (Den) Cannondale-Drapac
15André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
16John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
17Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:03
18Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
19Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha0:00:04
20Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
21Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling
22Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
23Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team
24Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
25Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
26Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
27Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
28Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
29Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
30Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling
31Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
32Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
33Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step
34Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
35Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
36Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
37Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac
38Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
39Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
40Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange
41William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
42Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
43Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
44Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
45Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
46Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida
47Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
48Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team Katusha
49Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
50Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
51Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal
52Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Drapac
53Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling
54Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
55Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
56Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
57Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
58Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
59Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
60Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida0:00:05
61Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team
62Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
63Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
64Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
65Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
66Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
67Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
68Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
69Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
70Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
71Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ
72Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
73Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
74Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
75Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
76Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
77Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
78Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
79Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
80Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling
81Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
82Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
83Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
84Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
85Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Drapac
86Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team
87Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
88Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
89Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
90Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
91Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
92Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
93Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
94Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
95Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
96Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
97Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
98Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
99Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
100Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
101Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
102Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ
103Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
104Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Direct Energie
105Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
106Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
107Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha
108Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
109Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling
110Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
111Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida
112Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
113Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18
114Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-BikeExchange
115Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
116Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff Team
117Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
118Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data
119Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
120Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida
121Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step
122Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
123Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
124Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
125Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
126Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
127Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
128Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
129Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
130Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
131Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team
132Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida
133Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida
134Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
135Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:26
136Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
137Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
138Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
139Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
140Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team
141Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
142Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal0:00:38
143Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:00:42
144Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha0:00:44
145Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky0:00:53
146Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
147Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team0:00:57
148Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
149Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
150Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
151Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
152Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida
153Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie
154Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
155Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
156Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
157Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-BikeExchange
158Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
159Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-BikeExchange
160Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
161Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
162Vegard Breen (Nor) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
163Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
164Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18
165Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
166Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling
167Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
168Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
169Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
170Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
171Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
172Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal0:01:06
173Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ0:01:12
174Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
175Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:16
176Borut Bozic (Slo) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
177Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team0:01:25
178Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff Team
179Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ0:01:33
180Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team
181Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha
182Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
183Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
184Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
185Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data0:01:38
186Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team
187Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie
188George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:01:59
189Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange
190Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac0:02:02
191Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:02:21
192Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:02:34
193Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie0:03:12
194Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie0:03:15
195Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie
196Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal0:06:26
197Michael Morkov (Den) Team Katusha
198Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18

Sprint 1 - Montbazens, 77.5km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 1820pts
2Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida17
3Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie15
4Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange13
5Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team11
6Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step10
7Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo9
8Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data8
9Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step7
10Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step6
11Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step5
12Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data4
13Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step3
14Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step2
15Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal1

Finish - Montauban, 190.5km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data50pts
2Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step30
3Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept20
4Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha18
5Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits16
6Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team14
7Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo12
8Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo10
9Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie8
10Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 187
11Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange6
12Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida5
13Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
14Matti Breschel (Den) Cannondale-Drapac3
15André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal2

Mountain 1 - Col des Estaques, 62km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 182pts
2Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida1

Mountain 2 - Cote d'Aubin, 71.5km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida1

Mountain 3 - Cote de Saint-Antonin-Noble-Val, 149km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 182pts
2Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida1

Young rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept4:43:48
2Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
3Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
4Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
5Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie
6Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:04
7Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
8Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange
9Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida
10Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling
11Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
12Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida0:00:05
13Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
14Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
15Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
16Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
17Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
18Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
19Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida
20Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida
21Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
22Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
23Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team
24Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha0:00:44
25Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange0:00:57
26Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
27Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
28Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:02:21
29Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie0:03:12

Team
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Etixx - Quick-Step14:11:31
2Direct Energie
3Team Katusha0:00:01
4Tinkoff Team
5Cannondale-Drapac
6Fortuneo - Vital Concept
7Team Giant-Alpecin
8Dimension Data
9Lotto Soudal
10Orica-BikeExchange
11Lampre - Merida
12Team LottoNl-Jumbo
13AG2R La Mondiale
14Trek-Segafredo
15Bora-Argon 18
16Cofidis, Solutions Credits
17Movistar Team0:00:05
18BMC Racing Team
19Team Sky
20Astana Pro Team
21IAM Cycling
22FDJ

General classification after stage 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team30:18:38
2Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step0:05:11
3Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team0:05:13
4Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha0:05:15
5Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky0:05:17
6Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
7Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
8Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac
9Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
10Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step
11Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
12Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
13Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange
14Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
15Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
16Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
17Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team Katusha0:05:26
18Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team0:05:28
19Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida
20Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
21Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ0:05:29
22Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky0:05:57
23Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling0:06:09
24Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data0:06:31
25Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team0:06:39
26Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:06:55
27Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:07:02
28Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team0:07:21
29Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky0:08:02
30Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:08:45
31Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
32Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
33Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
34Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Direct Energie0:09:09
35Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:09:40
36Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:10:13
37Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team0:10:31
38Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:10:44
39Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 180:10:46
40Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling0:10:52
41Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:11:04
42Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ
43Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek-Segafredo0:12:18
44Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling0:13:22
45Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:13:27
46Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 180:13:32
47Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida0:13:56
48Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
49Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:14:06
50Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac0:14:13
51Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:14:17
52Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha0:14:31
53Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:14:48
54Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky0:14:53
55Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin0:15:09
56Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:15:24
57Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:15:36
58Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
59Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:15:41
60Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha0:16:10
61Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff Team0:16:17
62Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:16:42
63Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac0:16:45
64Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:18:45
65Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:18:53
66Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-BikeExchange0:19:29
67Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team0:19:45
68Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:20:21
69Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step0:20:24
70Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling0:22:11
71Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
72Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie0:22:40
73Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida0:23:04
74Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team0:23:33
75Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ0:23:55
76Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:23:56
77Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:24:13
78Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team0:24:17
79Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:24:37
80Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange0:25:20
81Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange0:25:25
82Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida0:25:35
83Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie0:25:55
84Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:26:01
85Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ0:26:42
86Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo0:26:43
87Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step0:26:44
88Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling0:26:45
89Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling0:26:46
90Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data0:26:47
91Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal0:26:53
92Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo0:26:59
93Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling0:27:10
94Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:27:19
95Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:27:21
96Matti Breschel (Den) Cannondale-Drapac0:28:12
97Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:28:15
98William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ0:28:16
99Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team
100Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo0:28:17
101Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:28:45
102Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky0:29:01
103Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:29:02
104Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ0:29:08
105Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team0:29:14
106Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange0:29:16
107Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data0:29:17
108Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:29:18
109Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida0:29:20
110Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:29:28
111Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Drapac
112Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:29:31
113Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
114Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie0:29:37
115Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
116Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:29:41
117Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-BikeExchange0:29:44
118George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:29:45
119Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:29:51
120Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data0:29:55
121Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:30:05
122Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team0:30:17
123Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo0:30:19
124Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team0:30:27
125Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:30:52
126Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky0:31:02
127Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:31:14
128Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling
129Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac0:31:34
130Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida0:31:39
131Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac0:31:40
132Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step0:31:49
133Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:32:08
134John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:32:11
135Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 180:32:20
136Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step0:32:39
137Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida0:33:08
138Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha0:33:26
139André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal0:33:29
140Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
141Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team0:33:37
142Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:33:41
143Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange0:33:44
144Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Drapac0:33:48
145Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team0:34:13
146Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha0:34:16
147Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal0:34:31
148Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie0:34:35
149Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team0:34:44
150Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:34:54
151Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team0:35:00
152Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data0:35:13
153Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:35:15
154Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie0:35:23
155Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:35:27
156Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step0:35:28
157Vegard Breen (Nor) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:35:32
158Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:35:36
159Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:35:44
160Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team0:35:54
161Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie0:36:13
162Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky0:36:14
163Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie0:36:15
164Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:36:48
165Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:36:49
166Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:36:55
167Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida
168Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data0:37:11
169Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-BikeExchange0:37:26
170Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky0:37:33
171Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:38:11
172Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:38:23
173Borut Bozic (Slo) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:39:04
174Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:39:07
175Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie0:39:32
176Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff Team0:40:04
177Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team0:40:08
178Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal0:40:23
179Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:40:37
180Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 180:40:43
181Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:40:50
182Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:40:55
183Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac0:41:08
184Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:41:12
185Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha0:41:13
186Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ0:41:34
187Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange0:41:53
188Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:42:39
189Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data0:43:01
190Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha0:43:17
191Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data0:43:48
192Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 180:43:52
193Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:44:40
194Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling0:45:42
195Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data0:45:59
196Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal0:58:36
197Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 181:02:31
198Michael Morkov (Den) Team Katusha1:16:47

Point classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data204pts
2Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step182
3Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team175
4Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie112
5André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal89
6Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha74
7Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team67
8Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo64
9Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange57
10Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step50
11Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal48
12Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept48
13Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits40
14Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 1837
15Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo37
16Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step35
17Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling34
18Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team32
19Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step25
20Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 1822
21Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha21
22Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept20
23Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 1820
24Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 1820
25Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling20
26Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team20
27Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step20
28Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo18
29Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team17
30Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling17
31Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida17
32Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 1817
33Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie17
34Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky16
35Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange15
36Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo15
37Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac15
38Vegard Breen (Nor) Fortuneo - Vital Concept15
39Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo14
40Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data13
41Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange13
42Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept13
43Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale13
44Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale12
45Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal12
46Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac11
47Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step11
48Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie11
49Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale9
50Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo8
51Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept8
52Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida8
53Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin7
54Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team7
55Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal7
56Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 187
57Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal6
58John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin6
59Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team5
60Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo5
61Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
62Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac4
63Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data4
64Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ3
65Matti Breschel (Den) Cannondale-Drapac3
66Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team3
67Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step3
68Michael Morkov (Den) Team Katusha3
69Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team2
70Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha2
71Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data2
72Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team2
73Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step2
74Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data1
75Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team1
76Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team1
77Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal1

Mountain classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal13pts
2Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team11
3Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo5
4Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team5
5Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 184
6Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida3
7Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 182
8Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team2
9Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept1
10Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo1
11Vegard Breen (Nor) Fortuneo - Vital Concept1
12Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step30:23:49
2Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:06
3Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
4Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange
5Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida0:00:17
6Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:03:34
7Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
8Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 180:05:35
9Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac0:09:02
10Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida0:17:53
11Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida0:20:24
12Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo0:21:32
13Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling0:21:35
14Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo0:21:48
15Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:24:07
16Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida0:24:09
17Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie0:24:26
18Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team0:25:16
19Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange0:28:33
20Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie0:30:12
21Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:30:16
22Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step0:30:17
23Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:31:38
24Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:31:44
25Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:35:44
26Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac0:35:57
27Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:37:28
28Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha0:38:06
29Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data0:40:48

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1BMC Racing Team91:08:23
2Team Sky0:03:36
3Movistar Team0:04:12
4Tinkoff Team0:04:47
5Astana Pro Team0:07:17
6AG2R La Mondiale0:08:21
7FDJ0:08:55
8Trek-Segafredo0:12:28
9Team Katusha0:12:37
10Etixx - Quick-Step0:12:43
11Bora-Argon 180:15:20
12IAM Cycling0:16:50
13Cannondale-Drapac0:19:58
14Lampre - Merida0:21:20
15Team Giant-Alpecin0:21:22
16Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:24:49
17Orica-BikeExchange0:30:34
18Direct Energie0:32:18
19Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:32:25
20Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:39:25
21Lotto Soudal0:47:36
22Dimension Data0:47:52

Latest on Cyclingnews