Tour de France: Cavendish wins stage 6
Van Avermaet remains in the maillot jaune
Stage 6: Arpajon-sur-Cère - Montauban
For all his success at the Tour de France over the years, Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) has never known an opening week quite like this one. The Manxman claimed his third win in just six days – and the 29th Tour stage victory of his career – when he out-lasted Marcel Kittel (Etixx-QuickStep) and Dan McLay (Fortuneo-Vital Concept) in the bunch sprint in Montauban.
In keeping with the tenor of bunch finishes at this year's Tour, it was another rather chaotic finale to stage 6, with no one team capable of taking control of affairs at the head of the peloton, despite the game efforts of Bryan Coquard's Direct Energie squad.
Faced with such tumult, Cavendish opted for a rather straightforward tactic: he sought out his rival Kittel's wheel in the closing kilometres, and then looked to come around him in the finishing straight. Easier said than done, but Cavendish is enjoying a run of form perhaps unseen since his domination of the sprint stages at the 2013 Giro d'Italia: every decision he takes this week appears to be the right one.
Cavendish duly came off Kittel's wheel just inside the final 150 metres and quickly opened a gap. Though both Kittel and the rapidly-closing McLay began to peg him back in as the line drew nearer, Cavendish was not to be denied.
Prior to this week, Cavendish had never beaten Kittel in a head-to-head sprint at the Tour, and the assumption was that the German's recent pre-eminence in that particular prize fight would continue here. Instead, the scorecard reads 3-1 in Cavendish's favour as the mountains appear on the horizon.
"It was just carnage in the final with guys coming left and right. I wanted Kittel's wheel. I was fighting and fighting for Kittel's wheel," Cavendish said afterwards. "Etixx weren't that organised but I knew that they would get it on the final long, fast run-in. I knew it would be the right thing to go early. Because it was slightly downhill, I put on a bigger gear again and I just went. Actually, I maxed out, I should have put a bigger gear on.
"I kept going to the line, I really wanted it. I felt Kittel coming up on my side again but I just did what he's done to me over the last three years and just held him at it."
Kittel was magnanimous in defeat, admitting that Cavendish was "where he needed to be and when." When the peloton entered the final four kilometres, it had been notable that neither Kittel nor any of his Etixx-QuickStep teammates were in the first 25 positions, and the German explained that bunch finishes at this year's Tour have been especially difficult to negotiate.
"To be very honest, in the finals this year, there is no tactic. It's impossible to ride with a team here. I don't know why the organisers do it like this with downhills in the city, we have all those small roads and corners. It goes wide, narrow, wide again and every team is struggling at this stage to be at the front," Kittel said. "The GC teams are also holding their wheels until the finish line. It's pure chaos and that's why you can win here with really smart positioning. The team only has to bring you forward at a certain moment and that's it and then you have to go out of the wheel of someone at a certain point."
That kind of chaos arguably suited McLay more than anyone. The Englishman slalomed to a spectacular victory at the GP Denain earlier in the season, and he picked his way through the traffic here and came within a whisker of springing a surprise victory.
Indeed, McLay's has been a remarkably assured Tour debut. Not many neophytes succeed in participating in a bunch sprint, far less coming so close to claiming a victory, but McLay now has four top-ten finishes under his belt and has justified the faith shown in him by his Fortuneo-Vital Concept team.
Alexander Kristoff, who enjoyed a slightly better lead-out than most from his Katusha team, had to settle for fourth, ahead of Christophe Laporte (Cofidis), while Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) took fifth.
Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) finished safely in the main peloton to keep the yellow jersey and maintain his lead of 5:11 over Julian Alaphilippe (Etixx-QuickStep), with Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) a further two seconds back in third.
Calm before the storm
With the mercury steadily rising in time with the Tour peloton's trajectory south, and with the race set to enter the high mountains on Friday, it was hardly surprising that once an early break formed – step forward Yukiya Arashiro (Lampre-Merida) and Jan Barta (Bora-Argon 18) – the peloton would leave them to it.
The two leaders amassed a maximum advantage just north of five minutes while BMC – with some help from the sprinters' teams – kept tabs on the gap, though there was precious little urgency in the main peloton until deep into the stage.
Arashiro and Barta's gap slipped to less a minute with 40 kilometres to race, and once Direct Energie went through the motions of marshalling the chase in earnest, their day was done, and they were duly swept up with 23 kilometres remaining.
Even at that juncture, however, no one man team managed to bend the finale to its will, and the finale seemed almost placid at times, with riders spread across the road on the front right into the final ten kilometres. As Cavendish pointed out afterwards, however, it was all rather less serene beneath the surface. Nothing is ever straightforward at the Tour.
"Oh my God, that was terrifying. That was like the old days, just wheel surfing," Cavendish said. "Honestly, I said this morning: ‘There are two finish lines, there's one with 12k to go when we got onto the small road.' And we were a little too far back, Bernie [Eisel] and I, going into that."
Cavendish succeeded in navigating the eddying currents of the peloton better than most in the finale, where others unexpectedly ran aground. Lotto Soudal led into the final 1500 metres, for instance, but André Greipel could only manage 15th, while for all Sylvain Chavanel and Direct Energie's work, Coquard had to settle for 9th place. In the end, it was Fabio Sabatini (Etixx-QuickStep) who opened a rather disjointed sprint, but it was his former teammate Cavendish who emerged to claim the spoils.
The general classification contenders, meanwhile, enjoyed a relative day of détente ahead of the upcoming troika of Pyrenean stages, with Chris Froome (Sky), Nairo Quintana (Movistar) and Alberto Contador (Tinkoff) all finishing safely in the main peloton.
Unlike a year ago, Froome and Quintana enter the high mountains locked on the same time, each 5:17 down on Van Avermaet. The Col d'Aspin awaits.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|4:43:48
|2
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|3
|Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|4
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|5
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|6
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|7
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|8
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|9
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie
|10
|Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 18
|11
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|12
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|13
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|14
|Matti Breschel (Den) Cannondale-Drapac
|15
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|16
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|17
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:03
|18
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
|19
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:00:04
|20
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|21
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling
|22
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|23
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team
|24
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|25
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|26
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|27
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|28
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|29
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|30
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling
|31
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|32
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|33
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step
|34
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|35
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|36
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|37
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac
|38
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|39
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|40
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange
|41
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
|42
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|43
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|44
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|45
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|46
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida
|47
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|48
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team Katusha
|49
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|50
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|51
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal
|52
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Drapac
|53
|Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling
|54
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|55
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|56
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|57
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|58
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|59
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|60
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|0:00:05
|61
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|62
|Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|63
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|64
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|65
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|66
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|67
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|68
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|69
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|70
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|71
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ
|72
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|73
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|74
|Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|75
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|76
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|77
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|78
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|79
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|80
|Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling
|81
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
|82
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|83
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|84
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|85
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Drapac
|86
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|87
|Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
|88
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|89
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|90
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|91
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|92
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|93
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|94
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|95
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|96
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|97
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|98
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|99
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|100
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|101
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|102
|Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ
|103
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|104
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Direct Energie
|105
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|106
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|107
|Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha
|108
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|109
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|110
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
|111
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|112
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|113
|Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18
|114
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-BikeExchange
|115
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|116
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff Team
|117
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|118
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data
|119
|Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|120
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida
|121
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step
|122
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|123
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|124
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|125
|Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|126
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|127
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|128
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
|129
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|130
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|131
|Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team
|132
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida
|133
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida
|134
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|135
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:26
|136
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|137
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
|138
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
|139
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|140
|Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|141
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|142
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:38
|143
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:00:42
|144
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|0:00:44
|145
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky
|0:00:53
|146
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|147
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:57
|148
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|149
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|150
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|151
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|152
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|153
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie
|154
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|155
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|156
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|157
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-BikeExchange
|158
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|159
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-BikeExchange
|160
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|161
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|162
|Vegard Breen (Nor) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|163
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|164
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18
|165
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|166
|Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling
|167
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|168
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|169
|Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|170
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|171
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|172
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:06
|173
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|0:01:12
|174
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|175
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:16
|176
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|177
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|0:01:25
|178
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|179
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
|0:01:33
|180
|Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|181
|Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha
|182
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|183
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|184
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|185
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:01:38
|186
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|187
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie
|188
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:01:59
|189
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange
|190
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:02:02
|191
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:21
|192
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:34
|193
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie
|0:03:12
|194
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:03:15
|195
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie
|196
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|0:06:26
|197
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Katusha
|198
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18
|20
|pts
|2
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida
|17
|3
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie
|15
|4
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|13
|5
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|11
|6
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|10
|7
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|9
|8
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|8
|9
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|7
|10
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step
|6
|11
|Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|5
|12
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
|4
|13
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|3
|14
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|2
|15
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|50
|pts
|2
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|30
|3
|Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|20
|4
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|18
|5
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|16
|6
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|14
|7
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|12
|8
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|10
|9
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie
|8
|10
|Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 18
|7
|11
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|6
|12
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|5
|13
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|14
|Matti Breschel (Den) Cannondale-Drapac
|3
|15
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18
|2
|pts
|2
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18
|2
|pts
|2
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|4:43:48
|2
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|4
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|5
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie
|6
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:00:04
|7
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|8
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange
|9
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida
|10
|Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling
|11
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|12
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|0:00:05
|13
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|14
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|15
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|16
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|17
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|18
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|19
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|20
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida
|21
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|22
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
|23
|Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team
|24
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|0:00:44
|25
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|0:00:57
|26
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|27
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|28
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:21
|29
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie
|0:03:12
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|14:11:31
|2
|Direct Energie
|3
|Team Katusha
|0:00:01
|4
|Tinkoff Team
|5
|Cannondale-Drapac
|6
|Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|7
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|8
|Dimension Data
|9
|Lotto Soudal
|10
|Orica-BikeExchange
|11
|Lampre - Merida
|12
|Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|13
|AG2R La Mondiale
|14
|Trek-Segafredo
|15
|Bora-Argon 18
|16
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|17
|Movistar Team
|0:00:05
|18
|BMC Racing Team
|19
|Team Sky
|20
|Astana Pro Team
|21
|IAM Cycling
|22
|FDJ
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|30:18:38
|2
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:05:11
|3
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:05:13
|4
|Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:05:15
|5
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|0:05:17
|6
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|7
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|8
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac
|9
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|10
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step
|11
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|12
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|13
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange
|14
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|15
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|16
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|17
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team Katusha
|0:05:26
|18
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team
|0:05:28
|19
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida
|20
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|21
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ
|0:05:29
|22
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|0:05:57
|23
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:06:09
|24
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|0:06:31
|25
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|0:06:39
|26
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:06:55
|27
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:07:02
|28
|Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:07:21
|29
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|0:08:02
|30
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:08:45
|31
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|32
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|33
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|34
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:09:09
|35
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:09:40
|36
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:10:13
|37
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|0:10:31
|38
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:10:44
|39
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|0:10:46
|40
|Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling
|0:10:52
|41
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:11:04
|42
|Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ
|43
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|0:12:18
|44
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling
|0:13:22
|45
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:13:27
|46
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18
|0:13:32
|47
|Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
|0:13:56
|48
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|49
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:14:06
|50
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:14:13
|51
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:14:17
|52
|Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:14:31
|53
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:14:48
|54
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky
|0:14:53
|55
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:15:09
|56
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:15:24
|57
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:15:36
|58
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|59
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:15:41
|60
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:16:10
|61
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff Team
|0:16:17
|62
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:16:42
|63
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:16:45
|64
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:18:45
|65
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:18:53
|66
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-BikeExchange
|0:19:29
|67
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|0:19:45
|68
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:20:21
|69
|Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:20:24
|70
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:22:11
|71
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
|72
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:22:40
|73
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida
|0:23:04
|74
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|0:23:33
|75
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|0:23:55
|76
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:23:56
|77
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:24:13
|78
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|0:24:17
|79
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:24:37
|80
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|0:25:20
|81
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|0:25:25
|82
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|0:25:35
|83
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:25:55
|84
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:26:01
|85
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|0:26:42
|86
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|0:26:43
|87
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:26:44
|88
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling
|0:26:45
|89
|Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling
|0:26:46
|90
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|0:26:47
|91
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|0:26:53
|92
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|0:26:59
|93
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:27:10
|94
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:27:19
|95
|Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:27:21
|96
|Matti Breschel (Den) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:28:12
|97
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:28:15
|98
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
|0:28:16
|99
|Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|100
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|0:28:17
|101
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:28:45
|102
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|0:29:01
|103
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:29:02
|104
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|0:29:08
|105
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:29:14
|106
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|0:29:16
|107
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:29:17
|108
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:29:18
|109
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|0:29:20
|110
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:29:28
|111
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Drapac
|112
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:29:31
|113
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|114
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:29:37
|115
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|116
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:29:41
|117
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-BikeExchange
|0:29:44
|118
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:29:45
|119
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:29:51
|120
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:29:55
|121
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:30:05
|122
|Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:30:17
|123
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|0:30:19
|124
|Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team
|0:30:27
|125
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:30:52
|126
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|0:31:02
|127
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:31:14
|128
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|129
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:31:34
|130
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida
|0:31:39
|131
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:31:40
|132
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:31:49
|133
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:32:08
|134
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:32:11
|135
|Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18
|0:32:20
|136
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:32:39
|137
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida
|0:33:08
|138
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|0:33:26
|139
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|0:33:29
|140
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|141
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|0:33:37
|142
|Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:33:41
|143
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|0:33:44
|144
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:33:48
|145
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|0:34:13
|146
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:34:16
|147
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal
|0:34:31
|148
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:34:35
|149
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|0:34:44
|150
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:34:54
|151
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|0:35:00
|152
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:35:13
|153
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:35:15
|154
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie
|0:35:23
|155
|Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:35:27
|156
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:35:28
|157
|Vegard Breen (Nor) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:35:32
|158
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:35:36
|159
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:35:44
|160
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:35:54
|161
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:36:13
|162
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|0:36:14
|163
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:36:15
|164
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:36:48
|165
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:36:49
|166
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:36:55
|167
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|168
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:37:11
|169
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-BikeExchange
|0:37:26
|170
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|0:37:33
|171
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:38:11
|172
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:38:23
|173
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:39:04
|174
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:39:07
|175
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:39:32
|176
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|0:40:04
|177
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:40:08
|178
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|0:40:23
|179
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:40:37
|180
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
|0:40:43
|181
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:40:50
|182
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:40:55
|183
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:41:08
|184
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:41:12
|185
|Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:41:13
|186
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
|0:41:34
|187
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange
|0:41:53
|188
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:42:39
|189
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
|0:43:01
|190
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|0:43:17
|191
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:43:48
|192
|Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 18
|0:43:52
|193
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:44:40
|194
|Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling
|0:45:42
|195
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:45:59
|196
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|0:58:36
|197
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
|1:02:31
|198
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Katusha
|1:16:47
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|204
|pts
|2
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|182
|3
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|175
|4
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie
|112
|5
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|89
|6
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|74
|7
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|67
|8
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|64
|9
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|57
|10
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|50
|11
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|48
|12
|Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|48
|13
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|40
|14
|Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18
|37
|15
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|37
|16
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step
|35
|17
|Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling
|34
|18
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|32
|19
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|25
|20
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18
|22
|21
|Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|21
|22
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|20
|23
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
|20
|24
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|20
|25
|Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling
|20
|26
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|20
|27
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step
|20
|28
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|18
|29
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|17
|30
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling
|17
|31
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida
|17
|32
|Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|17
|33
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie
|17
|34
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|16
|35
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange
|15
|36
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|15
|37
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|15
|38
|Vegard Breen (Nor) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|15
|39
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|14
|40
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|13
|41
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|13
|42
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|13
|43
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|13
|44
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|45
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|12
|46
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac
|11
|47
|Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|11
|48
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
|11
|49
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|9
|50
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|8
|51
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|8
|52
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|8
|53
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|7
|54
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|7
|55
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal
|7
|56
|Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 18
|7
|57
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|6
|58
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|6
|59
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|5
|60
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|5
|61
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|62
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|4
|63
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
|4
|64
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ
|3
|65
|Matti Breschel (Den) Cannondale-Drapac
|3
|66
|Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|67
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|3
|68
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Katusha
|3
|69
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|2
|70
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
|2
|71
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
|2
|72
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|73
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|2
|74
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|1
|75
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|76
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|1
|77
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|13
|pts
|2
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|11
|3
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|5
|4
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|5
|5
|Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18
|4
|6
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida
|3
|7
|Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|2
|8
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|2
|9
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|1
|10
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|1
|11
|Vegard Breen (Nor) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|1
|12
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|30:23:49
|2
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:00:06
|3
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|4
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange
|5
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida
|0:00:17
|6
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:03:34
|7
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|8
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|0:05:35
|9
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:09:02
|10
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida
|0:17:53
|11
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|0:20:24
|12
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|0:21:32
|13
|Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling
|0:21:35
|14
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|0:21:48
|15
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:24:07
|16
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|0:24:09
|17
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:24:26
|18
|Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team
|0:25:16
|19
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|0:28:33
|20
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie
|0:30:12
|21
|Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:30:16
|22
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:30:17
|23
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:31:38
|24
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:31:44
|25
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:35:44
|26
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:35:57
|27
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:37:28
|28
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|0:38:06
|29
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:40:48
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|BMC Racing Team
|91:08:23
|2
|Team Sky
|0:03:36
|3
|Movistar Team
|0:04:12
|4
|Tinkoff Team
|0:04:47
|5
|Astana Pro Team
|0:07:17
|6
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:08:21
|7
|FDJ
|0:08:55
|8
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:12:28
|9
|Team Katusha
|0:12:37
|10
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:12:43
|11
|Bora-Argon 18
|0:15:20
|12
|IAM Cycling
|0:16:50
|13
|Cannondale-Drapac
|0:19:58
|14
|Lampre - Merida
|0:21:20
|15
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:21:22
|16
|Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:24:49
|17
|Orica-BikeExchange
|0:30:34
|18
|Direct Energie
|0:32:18
|19
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:32:25
|20
|Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:39:25
|21
|Lotto Soudal
|0:47:36
|22
|Dimension Data
|0:47:52
