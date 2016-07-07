Image 1 of 45 Mark Cavendish wins stage 6 at the Tour de France. Image 2 of 45 The peloton climbs during stage 6 of the Tour de France. Image 3 of 45 The sprinters cross the line at the finish of stage 6. Image 4 of 45 Mark Cavendish greets Bernard Hinault on the stage 6 podium after surpassing the Frenchman's number of Tour de France stage wins. Image 5 of 45 An overhead shot of the finish during stage 6 at the Tour de France Image 6 of 45 The sprinters near the finish of stage 6 at the Tour de France Image 7 of 45 Yukiya Arashiro on the stage 6 Tour de France podium after winning the combativity prize Image 8 of 45 The peloton passes a spectator waving a French national flag reading 'Go France!' during the 190.5km 6th stage Image 9 of 45 The Tour de France peloton crosses a bridge during stage 6 Image 10 of 45 The peloton in actin during stage 6. Image 11 of 45 Greg Van Avermaet's yellow jersey is just visible in the middle of the bunch during stage 6. Image 12 of 45 Greg Van Avermaet in yellow during stage 6 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 45 BMC line up in support of race leader Greg Van Avermaet (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 45 The peloton in action during stage 6 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 45 Lampre-Merida's Yukiya Arashiro powers the break during stage 6 at the Tour de France. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 45 The sprinters bear down on the line during stage 6 of the Tour de France. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 45 The sprinters bear down on the line during stage 6 of the Tour de France. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 45 Mark Cavendish on the stage 6 podium after his win. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 45 Greg Van Avermaet on the podium after stage 6 at the Tour de France. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 45 Mark Cavendish in the green jersey after stage 6 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 45 Thomas de Gendt in the polka dot jersey after stage 6 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 45 Lampre-Merida's Yukiya Arashiro won the ost conbative prize for stage 6 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 45 Julian Alaphilippe in the white jersey after stage 6 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 45 Greg Van Avermaet in yellow after stage 6 of the Tour de France. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 45 Jan Barta gets aero in the breakaway during stage 6 of the Tour de France. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 45 Greg Van Avermaet gives stage 6 a thumbs up. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 45 The peloton in action during stage 6. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 45 Joaquim Rodriguez at the team car during stage 6 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 45 The peloton chases the break during stage 6 at the Tour de France. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 30 of 45 The peloton in action during stage 6 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 31 of 45 BMC line up in support of race leader Greg Van Avermaet (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 32 of 45 Lampre-Merida's Yukiya Arashiro powers the break during stage 6 at the Tour de France. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 33 of 45 The peloton in action during stage 6 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 34 of 45 Mark Cavendish reacts to winning stage 6 at the Tour de France. Image 35 of 45 Mark Cavendish reacts to winning stage 6 at the Tour de France. Image 36 of 45 Mark Cavendish wins stage 6 at the Tour de France. Image 37 of 45 Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) Image 38 of 45 Alberto Contador (Tinkoff) and Chris Froome (Team Sky) Image 39 of 45 Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) meets fans outside team bus at Tour de France Image 40 of 45 The jerseys of the Tour de France Image 41 of 45 bikes, bikes, bikes! Image 42 of 45 Fabian Cancellara (Trek-Segafredo) Tour de France Image 43 of 45 Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) sits in the field at the start of stage 6 Image 44 of 45 Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) wears the yellow jersey at the start of stage 6 Image 45 of 45 Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) in yellow on the start line of stage 6

For all his success at the Tour de France over the years, Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) has never known an opening week quite like this one. The Manxman claimed his third win in just six days – and the 29th Tour stage victory of his career – when he out-lasted Marcel Kittel (Etixx-QuickStep) and Dan McLay (Fortuneo-Vital Concept) in the bunch sprint in Montauban.

In keeping with the tenor of bunch finishes at this year's Tour, it was another rather chaotic finale to stage 6, with no one team capable of taking control of affairs at the head of the peloton, despite the game efforts of Bryan Coquard's Direct Energie squad.

Faced with such tumult, Cavendish opted for a rather straightforward tactic: he sought out his rival Kittel's wheel in the closing kilometres, and then looked to come around him in the finishing straight. Easier said than done, but Cavendish is enjoying a run of form perhaps unseen since his domination of the sprint stages at the 2013 Giro d'Italia: every decision he takes this week appears to be the right one.

Cavendish duly came off Kittel's wheel just inside the final 150 metres and quickly opened a gap. Though both Kittel and the rapidly-closing McLay began to peg him back in as the line drew nearer, Cavendish was not to be denied.

Prior to this week, Cavendish had never beaten Kittel in a head-to-head sprint at the Tour, and the assumption was that the German's recent pre-eminence in that particular prize fight would continue here. Instead, the scorecard reads 3-1 in Cavendish's favour as the mountains appear on the horizon.

"It was just carnage in the final with guys coming left and right. I wanted Kittel's wheel. I was fighting and fighting for Kittel's wheel," Cavendish said afterwards. "Etixx weren't that organised but I knew that they would get it on the final long, fast run-in. I knew it would be the right thing to go early. Because it was slightly downhill, I put on a bigger gear again and I just went. Actually, I maxed out, I should have put a bigger gear on.

"I kept going to the line, I really wanted it. I felt Kittel coming up on my side again but I just did what he's done to me over the last three years and just held him at it."

Kittel was magnanimous in defeat, admitting that Cavendish was "where he needed to be and when." When the peloton entered the final four kilometres, it had been notable that neither Kittel nor any of his Etixx-QuickStep teammates were in the first 25 positions, and the German explained that bunch finishes at this year's Tour have been especially difficult to negotiate.

"To be very honest, in the finals this year, there is no tactic. It's impossible to ride with a team here. I don't know why the organisers do it like this with downhills in the city, we have all those small roads and corners. It goes wide, narrow, wide again and every team is struggling at this stage to be at the front," Kittel said. "The GC teams are also holding their wheels until the finish line. It's pure chaos and that's why you can win here with really smart positioning. The team only has to bring you forward at a certain moment and that's it and then you have to go out of the wheel of someone at a certain point."

That kind of chaos arguably suited McLay more than anyone. The Englishman slalomed to a spectacular victory at the GP Denain earlier in the season, and he picked his way through the traffic here and came within a whisker of springing a surprise victory.

Indeed, McLay's has been a remarkably assured Tour debut. Not many neophytes succeed in participating in a bunch sprint, far less coming so close to claiming a victory, but McLay now has four top-ten finishes under his belt and has justified the faith shown in him by his Fortuneo-Vital Concept team.

Alexander Kristoff, who enjoyed a slightly better lead-out than most from his Katusha team, had to settle for fourth, ahead of Christophe Laporte (Cofidis), while Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) took fifth.

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) finished safely in the main peloton to keep the yellow jersey and maintain his lead of 5:11 over Julian Alaphilippe (Etixx-QuickStep), with Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) a further two seconds back in third.

Calm before the storm

With the mercury steadily rising in time with the Tour peloton's trajectory south, and with the race set to enter the high mountains on Friday, it was hardly surprising that once an early break formed – step forward Yukiya Arashiro (Lampre-Merida) and Jan Barta (Bora-Argon 18) – the peloton would leave them to it.

The two leaders amassed a maximum advantage just north of five minutes while BMC – with some help from the sprinters' teams – kept tabs on the gap, though there was precious little urgency in the main peloton until deep into the stage.

Arashiro and Barta's gap slipped to less a minute with 40 kilometres to race, and once Direct Energie went through the motions of marshalling the chase in earnest, their day was done, and they were duly swept up with 23 kilometres remaining.

Even at that juncture, however, no one man team managed to bend the finale to its will, and the finale seemed almost placid at times, with riders spread across the road on the front right into the final ten kilometres. As Cavendish pointed out afterwards, however, it was all rather less serene beneath the surface. Nothing is ever straightforward at the Tour.

"Oh my God, that was terrifying. That was like the old days, just wheel surfing," Cavendish said. "Honestly, I said this morning: ‘There are two finish lines, there's one with 12k to go when we got onto the small road.' And we were a little too far back, Bernie [Eisel] and I, going into that."

Cavendish succeeded in navigating the eddying currents of the peloton better than most in the finale, where others unexpectedly ran aground. Lotto Soudal led into the final 1500 metres, for instance, but André Greipel could only manage 15th, while for all Sylvain Chavanel and Direct Energie's work, Coquard had to settle for 9th place. In the end, it was Fabio Sabatini (Etixx-QuickStep) who opened a rather disjointed sprint, but it was his former teammate Cavendish who emerged to claim the spoils.

The general classification contenders, meanwhile, enjoyed a relative day of détente ahead of the upcoming troika of Pyrenean stages, with Chris Froome (Sky), Nairo Quintana (Movistar) and Alberto Contador (Tinkoff) all finishing safely in the main peloton.

Unlike a year ago, Froome and Quintana enter the high mountains locked on the same time, each 5:17 down on Van Avermaet. The Col d'Aspin awaits.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 4:43:48 2 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 3 Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 4 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 5 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 6 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team 7 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 8 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 9 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie 10 Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 18 11 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 12 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida 13 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 14 Matti Breschel (Den) Cannondale-Drapac 15 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 16 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 17 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:03 18 Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie 19 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha 0:00:04 20 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 21 Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling 22 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 23 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team 24 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 25 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 26 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 27 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 28 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 29 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 30 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling 31 Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team 32 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 33 Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step 34 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 35 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 36 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 37 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac 38 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 39 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 40 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange 41 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ 42 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 43 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 44 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 45 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 46 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida 47 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 48 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team Katusha 49 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ 50 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal 51 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal 52 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Drapac 53 Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling 54 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 55 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 56 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 57 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 58 Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 59 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 60 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida 0:00:05 61 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team 62 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 63 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 64 Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 65 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 66 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 67 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 68 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 69 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 70 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 71 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ 72 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 73 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 74 Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 75 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 76 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 77 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 78 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 79 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 80 Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling 81 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 82 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 83 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 84 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 85 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Drapac 86 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team 87 Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida 88 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 89 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 90 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 91 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 92 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 93 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 94 Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 95 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 96 Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 97 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 98 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 99 Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 100 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 101 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 102 Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ 103 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 104 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Direct Energie 105 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 106 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 107 Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha 108 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 109 Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling 110 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18 111 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida 112 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 113 Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18 114 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-BikeExchange 115 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 116 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff Team 117 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 118 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data 119 Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 120 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida 121 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step 122 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 123 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 124 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 125 Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 126 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 127 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 128 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data 129 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 130 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 131 Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team 132 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida 133 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida 134 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 135 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:26 136 Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 137 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data 138 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data 139 Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 140 Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team 141 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 142 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 0:00:38 143 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:00:42 144 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 0:00:44 145 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky 0:00:53 146 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 147 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 0:00:57 148 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 149 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 150 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie 151 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 152 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida 153 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie 154 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 155 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 156 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 157 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-BikeExchange 158 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 159 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-BikeExchange 160 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 161 Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky 162 Vegard Breen (Nor) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 163 Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 164 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18 165 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 166 Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling 167 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 168 Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 169 Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 170 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 171 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 172 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:01:06 173 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 0:01:12 174 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 175 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:16 176 Borut Bozic (Slo) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 177 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team 0:01:25 178 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff Team 179 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ 0:01:33 180 Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team 181 Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha 182 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 183 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 184 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 185 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 0:01:38 186 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team 187 Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie 188 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:01:59 189 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange 190 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 0:02:02 191 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:02:21 192 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:02:34 193 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie 0:03:12 194 Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie 0:03:15 195 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie 196 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 0:06:26 197 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Katusha 198 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18

Sprint 1 - Montbazens, 77.5km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18 20 pts 2 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida 17 3 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie 15 4 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 13 5 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team 11 6 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 10 7 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 9 8 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 8 9 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 7 10 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step 6 11 Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 5 12 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data 4 13 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 3 14 Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 2 15 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 1

Finish - Montauban, 190.5km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 50 pts 2 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 30 3 Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 20 4 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 18 5 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 16 6 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team 14 7 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 12 8 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 10 9 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie 8 10 Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 18 7 11 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 6 12 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida 5 13 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 14 Matti Breschel (Den) Cannondale-Drapac 3 15 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 2

Mountain 1 - Col des Estaques, 62km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18 2 pts 2 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida 1

Mountain 2 - Cote d'Aubin, 71.5km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida 1

Mountain 3 - Cote de Saint-Antonin-Noble-Val, 149km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18 2 pts 2 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida 1

Young rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 4:43:48 2 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 4 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 5 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie 6 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:00:04 7 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 8 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange 9 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida 10 Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling 11 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 12 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida 0:00:05 13 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 14 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 15 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 16 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 17 Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 18 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 19 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida 20 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida 21 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 22 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data 23 Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team 24 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 0:00:44 25 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 0:00:57 26 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 27 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 28 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:02:21 29 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie 0:03:12

Team # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Etixx - Quick-Step 14:11:31 2 Direct Energie 3 Team Katusha 0:00:01 4 Tinkoff Team 5 Cannondale-Drapac 6 Fortuneo - Vital Concept 7 Team Giant-Alpecin 8 Dimension Data 9 Lotto Soudal 10 Orica-BikeExchange 11 Lampre - Merida 12 Team LottoNl-Jumbo 13 AG2R La Mondiale 14 Trek-Segafredo 15 Bora-Argon 18 16 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 17 Movistar Team 0:00:05 18 BMC Racing Team 19 Team Sky 20 Astana Pro Team 21 IAM Cycling 22 FDJ

General classification after stage 6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 30:18:38 2 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:05:11 3 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 0:05:13 4 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 0:05:15 5 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 0:05:17 6 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 7 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 8 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac 9 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 10 Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step 11 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 12 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 13 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange 14 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 15 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 16 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 17 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team Katusha 0:05:26 18 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team 0:05:28 19 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida 20 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 21 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ 0:05:29 22 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 0:05:57 23 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:06:09 24 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 0:06:31 25 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team 0:06:39 26 Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:06:55 27 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:07:02 28 Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 0:07:21 29 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 0:08:02 30 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:08:45 31 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 32 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 33 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 34 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Direct Energie 0:09:09 35 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:09:40 36 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:10:13 37 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 0:10:31 38 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:10:44 39 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 0:10:46 40 Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling 0:10:52 41 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:11:04 42 Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ 43 Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 0:12:18 44 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling 0:13:22 45 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:13:27 46 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18 0:13:32 47 Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida 0:13:56 48 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 49 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:14:06 50 Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 0:14:13 51 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:14:17 52 Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha 0:14:31 53 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:14:48 54 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky 0:14:53 55 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:15:09 56 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:15:24 57 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:15:36 58 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 59 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 0:15:41 60 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:16:10 61 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff Team 0:16:17 62 Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:16:42 63 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 0:16:45 64 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:18:45 65 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:18:53 66 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-BikeExchange 0:19:29 67 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 0:19:45 68 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:20:21 69 Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:20:24 70 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:22:11 71 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 72 Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie 0:22:40 73 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida 0:23:04 74 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team 0:23:33 75 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 0:23:55 76 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:23:56 77 Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:24:13 78 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team 0:24:17 79 Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:24:37 80 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 0:25:20 81 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 0:25:25 82 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida 0:25:35 83 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie 0:25:55 84 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:26:01 85 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 0:26:42 86 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:26:43 87 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:26:44 88 Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling 0:26:45 89 Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling 0:26:46 90 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 0:26:47 91 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 0:26:53 92 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:26:59 93 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:27:10 94 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:27:19 95 Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:27:21 96 Matti Breschel (Den) Cannondale-Drapac 0:28:12 97 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:28:15 98 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ 0:28:16 99 Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team 100 Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 0:28:17 101 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:28:45 102 Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky 0:29:01 103 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:29:02 104 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ 0:29:08 105 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 0:29:14 106 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 0:29:16 107 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 0:29:17 108 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:29:18 109 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida 0:29:20 110 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:29:28 111 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Drapac 112 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:29:31 113 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 114 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie 0:29:37 115 Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 116 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:29:41 117 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-BikeExchange 0:29:44 118 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:29:45 119 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:29:51 120 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 0:29:55 121 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:30:05 122 Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team 0:30:17 123 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 0:30:19 124 Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team 0:30:27 125 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:30:52 126 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 0:31:02 127 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:31:14 128 Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling 129 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 0:31:34 130 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida 0:31:39 131 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 0:31:40 132 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:31:49 133 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:32:08 134 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:32:11 135 Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18 0:32:20 136 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:32:39 137 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida 0:33:08 138 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 0:33:26 139 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:33:29 140 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 141 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 0:33:37 142 Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:33:41 143 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 0:33:44 144 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Drapac 0:33:48 145 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team 0:34:13 146 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha 0:34:16 147 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal 0:34:31 148 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie 0:34:35 149 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 0:34:44 150 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:34:54 151 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team 0:35:00 152 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data 0:35:13 153 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:35:15 154 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie 0:35:23 155 Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:35:27 156 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:35:28 157 Vegard Breen (Nor) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:35:32 158 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:35:36 159 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:35:44 160 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:35:54 161 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie 0:36:13 162 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 0:36:14 163 Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie 0:36:15 164 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:36:48 165 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:36:49 166 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:36:55 167 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida 168 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data 0:37:11 169 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-BikeExchange 0:37:26 170 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 0:37:33 171 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:38:11 172 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:38:23 173 Borut Bozic (Slo) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:39:04 174 Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:39:07 175 Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie 0:39:32 176 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff Team 0:40:04 177 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:40:08 178 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:40:23 179 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:40:37 180 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18 0:40:43 181 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:40:50 182 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:40:55 183 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 0:41:08 184 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:41:12 185 Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha 0:41:13 186 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ 0:41:34 187 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange 0:41:53 188 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:42:39 189 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data 0:43:01 190 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 0:43:17 191 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 0:43:48 192 Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 18 0:43:52 193 Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:44:40 194 Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling 0:45:42 195 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data 0:45:59 196 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 0:58:36 197 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18 1:02:31 198 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Katusha 1:16:47

Point classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 204 pts 2 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 182 3 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team 175 4 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie 112 5 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 89 6 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 74 7 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 67 8 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 64 9 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 57 10 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 50 11 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 48 12 Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 48 13 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 40 14 Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18 37 15 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 37 16 Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step 35 17 Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling 34 18 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team 32 19 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 25 20 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18 22 21 Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 21 22 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 20 23 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18 20 24 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 20 25 Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling 20 26 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 20 27 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step 20 28 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 18 29 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 17 30 Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling 17 31 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida 17 32 Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 17 33 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie 17 34 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 16 35 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange 15 36 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 15 37 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 15 38 Vegard Breen (Nor) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 15 39 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 14 40 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 13 41 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 13 42 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 13 43 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 13 44 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 12 45 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 12 46 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac 11 47 Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 11 48 Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie 11 49 Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 9 50 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 8 51 Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 8 52 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida 8 53 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 7 54 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 7 55 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal 7 56 Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 18 7 57 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal 6 58 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 6 59 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 5 60 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 5 61 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 62 Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 4 63 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data 4 64 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ 3 65 Matti Breschel (Den) Cannondale-Drapac 3 66 Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team 3 67 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 3 68 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Katusha 3 69 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 2 70 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha 2 71 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data 2 72 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 2 73 Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 2 74 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 1 75 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 1 76 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 1 77 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 1

Mountain classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 13 pts 2 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 11 3 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 5 4 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 5 5 Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18 4 6 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida 3 7 Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 2 8 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team 2 9 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 1 10 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 1 11 Vegard Breen (Nor) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 1 12 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 30:23:49 2 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:00:06 3 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 4 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange 5 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida 0:00:17 6 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:03:34 7 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 8 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 0:05:35 9 Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 0:09:02 10 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida 0:17:53 11 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida 0:20:24 12 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:21:32 13 Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling 0:21:35 14 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:21:48 15 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:24:07 16 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida 0:24:09 17 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie 0:24:26 18 Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team 0:25:16 19 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 0:28:33 20 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie 0:30:12 21 Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:30:16 22 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:30:17 23 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:31:38 24 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:31:44 25 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:35:44 26 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 0:35:57 27 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:37:28 28 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 0:38:06 29 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data 0:40:48