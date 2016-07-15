Trending

Tour de France: Dumoulin wins stage 13 time trial in Pont-d'Arc

Froome second, consolidates overall lead

Image 1 of 49

Tom Dumoulin en route during the stage 13 time trial at the Tour de France

Tom Dumoulin en route during the stage 13 time trial at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 49

Sébastien Reichenbach (FDJ)

Sébastien Reichenbach (FDJ)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 49

KOM leader (Lotto Soudal)

KOM leader (Lotto Soudal)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 49

World Champion Vasil Kiryienka (Team Sky) warms up

World Champion Vasil Kiryienka (Team Sky) warms up
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 49

A black armband on the yellow jersey as a mark of respect for the Nice victims

A black armband on the yellow jersey as a mark of respect for the Nice victims
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 49

Is that you Rafal Majka?

Is that you Rafal Majka?
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 49

Belgian Jasper Stuyven rides underneath his national flag

Belgian Jasper Stuyven rides underneath his national flag
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 49

Lawson Craddock (Cannondale-Drapac)

Lawson Craddock (Cannondale-Drapac)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 49

Daniel Teklehaimanot (Dimension Data)

Daniel Teklehaimanot (Dimension Data)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 49

The jersey wearers take part in a solemn podium ceremony following stage 13.

The jersey wearers take part in a solemn podium ceremony following stage 13.
Image 11 of 49

Chris Froome fights to the finish during the stage 13 time trial at the Tour de France.

Chris Froome fights to the finish during the stage 13 time trial at the Tour de France.
Image 12 of 49

Tom Dumoulin en route to winning stage 13 at the Tour de France.

Tom Dumoulin en route to winning stage 13 at the Tour de France.
Image 13 of 49

Tom Dumoulin is focused during the stage 13 time trial at the Tour de France.

Tom Dumoulin is focused during the stage 13 time trial at the Tour de France.
Image 14 of 49

Tom Dumoulin is focused during the stage 13 time trial at the Tour de France.

Tom Dumoulin is focused during the stage 13 time trial at the Tour de France.
Image 15 of 49

Tony Martin gets aero during the stage 13 time trial.

Tony Martin gets aero during the stage 13 time trial.
Image 16 of 49

Fabian Cancellara was unable to pull off the win in his second-to-last Tour time trial.

Fabian Cancellara was unable to pull off the win in his second-to-last Tour time trial.
Image 17 of 49

Tom Dumoulin rides to the win during Friday's stage 13 time trial.

Tom Dumoulin rides to the win during Friday's stage 13 time trial.
Image 18 of 49

Warren Barguil en route to the finish during stage 13 at the Tour de France

Warren Barguil en route to the finish during stage 13 at the Tour de France
Image 19 of 49

Fabio Aru (Astana)

Fabio Aru (Astana)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 20 of 49

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 21 of 49

Chris Froome (Team Sky)

Chris Froome (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 22 of 49

Nairo Quintana (Movistar)

Nairo Quintana (Movistar)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 23 of 49

Rohan Dennis (BMC)

Rohan Dennis (BMC)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 24 of 49

Adam Yates (Orica-BikeExchange)

Adam Yates (Orica-BikeExchange)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 25 of 49

Chris Froome (Team Sky)

Chris Froome (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 26 of 49

Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo)

Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 27 of 49

Chris Froome finished second behind Tom Dumoulin in the stage 13 time trial

Chris Froome finished second behind Tom Dumoulin in the stage 13 time trial
Image 28 of 49

Greg Van Avermaet finishes the stage 13 time trial.

Greg Van Avermaet finishes the stage 13 time trial.
Image 29 of 49

Thomas de Gendt finishes the stage 13 time trial in the polka dot jersey.

Thomas de Gendt finishes the stage 13 time trial in the polka dot jersey.
Image 30 of 49

Tsgabu Grmay crosses the finish line during the stage 13 time trial.

Tsgabu Grmay crosses the finish line during the stage 13 time trial.
Image 31 of 49

Tejay van Garderen in the start house.

Tejay van Garderen in the start house.
Image 32 of 49

Chris Froome flies out of the start house during the stage 13 time trial.

Chris Froome flies out of the start house during the stage 13 time trial.
Image 33 of 49

Chris Froome prepares to start the stage 13 time trial.

Chris Froome prepares to start the stage 13 time trial.
Image 34 of 49

Jerome Coppel finished 4th during the stage 13 time trial

Jerome Coppel finished 4th during the stage 13 time trial
Image 35 of 49

Richie Porte gets ready to take off for the stage 13 time trial.

Richie Porte gets ready to take off for the stage 13 time trial.
Image 36 of 49

Geraint Thomas en route during the stage 13 time trial.

Geraint Thomas en route during the stage 13 time trial.
Image 37 of 49

Switzerland's Fabian Cancellara crosses the finish line of the 37,5 km individual time-trial

Switzerland's Fabian Cancellara crosses the finish line of the 37,5 km individual time-trial
Image 38 of 49

Dimension Data time trailing

Dimension Data time trailing
Image 39 of 49

World champion from Belarus Vasil Kiryienka (Team Sky)

World champion from Belarus Vasil Kiryienka (Team Sky)
Image 40 of 49

USA's Brent Bookwalter crosses the finish line of the 37,5 km individual time-trial

USA's Brent Bookwalter crosses the finish line of the 37,5 km individual time-trial
Image 41 of 49

Great Britain's Luke Rowe crosses the finish line of the 37,5 km individual time-trial

Great Britain's Luke Rowe crosses the finish line of the 37,5 km individual time-trial
Image 42 of 49

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) in the Tour de France stage 13 time trial, wearing the points skin suit

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) in the Tour de France stage 13 time trial, wearing the points skin suit
Image 43 of 49

France's Arthur Vichot waits prior to the 37,5 km individual time-trial,

France's Arthur Vichot waits prior to the 37,5 km individual time-trial,
Image 44 of 49

Eritrea's Daniel Teklehaimanot crosses the finish line of the 37,5 km individual time-trial

Eritrea's Daniel Teklehaimanot crosses the finish line of the 37,5 km individual time-trial
Image 45 of 49

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) in the Tour de France stage 13 time trial, wearing the points skin suit

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) in the Tour de France stage 13 time trial, wearing the points skin suit
Image 46 of 49

France's Bryan Coquard (Direct Energie)

France's Bryan Coquard (Direct Energie)
Image 47 of 49

Germany's Andre Greipel rosses the finish line of the 37,5 km individual time-trial

Germany's Andre Greipel rosses the finish line of the 37,5 km individual time-trial
Image 48 of 49

Michael Matthews (Orica-BikeExchange)

Michael Matthews (Orica-BikeExchange)
Image 49 of 49

Poland's Maciej Bodnar (Tinkoff)

Poland's Maciej Bodnar (Tinkoff)

With the previous day's attack on the Bastille Day celebrations in Nice, which reportedly killed at least 84 people, it was a sombre day at stage 13 of the Tour de France. Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) won the 37km time trial from Bourg-Saint-Andéol to Pont-d'Arc. He covered the lumpy course in 50:15, beating Chris Froome (Team Sky) by 1:03 and Nelson Oliveira (Movistar) by 1:31.

Related Articles

Tour de France stage 13 highlights - Video

Tour de France honours victims of Nice attack with minute of silence

Tour de France: Yates plays down GC chances after Pont-d'Arc time trial

Tour de France: Bardet struggles with winds in stage 13 time trial

The Tour de France isn't over despite Froome's advantage, says Portal

Tour de France: Martin loses 3 minutes to Froome but keeps top 10 spot

Tour de France: Tom Dumoulin earns Cyclingnews Rider of the Day

Tour de France: Kelderman disappointed with windy time trial

Gaviria extends Etixx-QuickStep winning streak in Poland - News Shorts

It was Dumoulin's second stage victory at the Tour de France, after attacking his breakaway companions in the finale of stage 9 to Andorra, but he spoke about the day being both saddened by the incident in Nice and the tough decision the event and riders had in starting the stage.

"It was a just question whether we should race or not today," Dumoulin said. "In the end, it was a just decision to race because we can't let terrorists rule our lives in our society. It's terrible what happened and overshadows the day a lot. So you're speaking to a man with two sides to his face today. Of course I'm happy with the win, but at the same time my thoughts are with everyone involved in the horrific attacks in Nice."

Froome proved to be the strongest of the overall contenders and built his lead out to 1:47 over Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo) and 2:45 over Adam Yates (Orica-BikeExchange), who both put forth strong time trial performances.

Event officials changed the traditional podium presentation following the time trial in honour of the tragic attack in Nice. All jersey holders walked on stage together to display the jerseys and show their solidarity. There were no sponsors presented or podium music, only a moment of silence.

"I think it was good that we stand together," Froome said. "Things have been put into perspective here for us. Of course, I'm happy with how the time trial went, but really the atmosphere here is sad and everyone's hearts are with those affected down in Nice. It's a special place for me also, close to my home base, and I can't image what those people are going through down there."

More on this story:

Tour de France stage 13 highlights video

How it unfolded

Event staff, teams and riders at stage 13 of the Tour de France were saddened and in disbelief by the attack in Nice, many who have close ties to the city, where a lorry drove into the crowded street celebrations killing at least 84 and wounding an additional 202, while 25 are reported to be on life support and 52 in critical condition.

Event director Christian Prudhomme addressed security concerns but ultimately decided that the race must go on, saying, "The stage goes ahead, the Tour will continue in dignity. We will not give in to people who want to change our way of life."

Dumoulin commented on the decision to race the time trial following the attack, saying, "This morning I woke up with the terrible news from Nice, and it was a big question if the team would start. I think it was a good decision [to start], in general, these terrorists cannot decide our lives. I think it's good that we showed that we are the modern world and we don't say yes to these attacks."

And so the race continued on. The time trial was not underestimated as an opportunity for the overall contenders to gain (or lose) time on one another, and for the time trial specialists to pick up a stage win at the biggest race in the world.

The event was 37km, beginning with Bourg-Saint-Andéol and ending in La Caverne du Pont-d'Arc, routed along the Gorges de l'Ardèche on the banks of Rhône.

It was a challenging test with a seven-kilometre climb that started almost right off the ramp. It travelled up to the Plateau du Laoul and descended the Col du Serre into the gorge. The descent offered a technical component to the race, suited to the risk takers among the time triallists. Riders then climbed out of the gorge along a five-kilometre finish ascent to Pont-d'Arc.

Nelson Oliveira had initially posted the fastest time but that wouldn't last long as Dumoulin, who showed his capability in the mountains last year at the Vuelta a Espana, this year at the Giro d'Italia, and in Andorra this week, stormed through with a phenomenal time of 50:15, over a minute and half faster than Oliveira.

Dumoulin said he decided to use a disc wheel during the time trial, even with the 40-50 km/h gusts of wind. "If you want to win you have to take risks," he said. "The wind was difficult and hard to cope with, I could have ridden with a three-spoke wheel, and one moment was tricky and I almost went off the road, but in general it was a smooth ride."

The course was expected to be a challenge for the traditionally powerful time triallists like Tony Martin (Etixx-QuickStep), who ended up feeling disappointed with his time, which was 2:05 slower than Dumoulin.

"After two weeks, of course, every power output counts, maybe I was too tired from yesterday," Martin said. "A the top [of the climb] I felt good and as if I could really go, but I suffered on the climb. It's hard to analyse two weeks into the race. I think I was OK, but my power was maybe not the best. The wind was stronger than when I previewed the course in the morning. It's not an excuse but it's interesting to analyse."

All eyes were on the last 16 riders to roll off the starting ramp with the likes of Richie Porte and Tejay van Garderen (BMC), Daniel Martin (Etixx-QuickStep), Fabio Aru (Astana), Alejandro Valverde and Nairo Quintana (Movistar), Adam Yates (Orica-BikeExchange) and yellow jersey Chris Froome (Team Sky).

Porte had a fast start, marked at ten seconds off of Dumoulin's time check at the top of the Côte de Bourg-Saint-Andéol (30.34km to go). Although Porte's opening times were quick he ended up losing just over three minutes to Dumoulin.

"I couldn't hear anything on the radio. It was so windy out there and I didn't know what the times were out there. It hurt like hell, to be honest, and yesterday, with the motorbike [crash on Mont Ventoux] doesn't help either. I'm a little bit sore. It's disappointing. I'm sure the race is not over yet."

Quintana also had a disappointing ride finishing 3:08 behind Dumoulin, but more importantly losing 2:05 to Froome.

Mollema, on the other hand, had a very strong performance posting the sixth fastest time at 1:57 behind Dumoulin, and calling it the "time trial of his life." The result stood out among the other general classification men.

As for Froome, he started out strong with the sixth best time at the first time check, 17 seconds slower than Dumoulin, and much faster than his GC rivals.

He continued to show that he was by far the best of the general classification riders on course. At the next time check he was 47 seconds slower than Dumoulin, but still even faster than his rivals.

There was no slowing down for Froome who finished second on the day 1:03 off of Dumoulin's stage-winning time, but far ahead of his direct competitors in the hunt for the yellow jersey.

FullResults

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:50:15
2Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky0:01:03
3Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team0:01:31
4Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling0:01:35
5Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:01:41
6Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo0:01:54
7Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky0:02:00
8Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:02
9Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step0:02:05
10Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data0:02:24
11Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 180:02:31
12Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff Team0:02:32
13Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data0:02:34
14Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling0:02:38
15Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:48
16Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:02:50
17Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange0:03:01
18Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange
19Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha0:03:07
20Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:03:08
21Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
22Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team0:03:13
23Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo0:03:15
24Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ0:03:23
25Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:03:29
26Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-BikeExchange0:03:35
27Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:03:41
28Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie0:03:48
29Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie0:03:52
30Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
31Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ0:04:06
32Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:04:08
33Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step0:04:10
34Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:04:17
35Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida0:04:22
36Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
37Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:04:25
38Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team0:04:29
39Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling0:04:38
40Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ0:04:42
41Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:04:43
42Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha0:04:46
43Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin0:04:49
44Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky0:04:52
45Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:04:57
46Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin0:04:58
47Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling0:05:06
48Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida0:05:10
49Vegard Breen (Nor) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:05:11
50Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:05:23
51Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
52Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling0:05:26
53Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-BikeExchange0:05:27
54Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky0:05:30
55Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:05:31
56Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:05:32
57Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Drapac0:05:37
58Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:05:40
59Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac0:05:41
60Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-BikeExchange0:05:43
61Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:05:49
62Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:05:50
63Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team
64Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team0:05:51
65Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling0:05:52
66Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie0:05:55
67Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
68Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac0:05:56
69Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team0:06:01
70Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:06:04
71Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:06:06
72Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team0:06:08
73Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
74Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:06:13
75Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:06:14
76Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo0:06:15
77Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
78Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team0:06:17
79Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data0:06:20
80Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal0:06:21
81Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:06:22
82Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ0:06:23
83Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
84Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:06:32
85Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
86Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:06:33
87Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha0:06:34
88Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal
89Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
90Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Direct Energie0:06:40
91Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo0:06:41
92Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:06:43
93Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:06:47
94Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky0:06:48
95Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky0:06:49
96Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida
97Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ0:06:51
98William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ0:06:57
99Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie0:07:00
100Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:07:05
101Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step0:07:07
102Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 180:07:09
103Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:07:11
104Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
105Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team
106Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step0:07:15
107Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team
108Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie0:07:19
109Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:07:20
110Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
111Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:07:21
112Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:07:22
113Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
114Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:07:25
115Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:07:27
116Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
117Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team0:07:28
118Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling0:07:30
119Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange0:07:33
120Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
121Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team
122Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo0:07:39
123Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac0:07:41
124Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
125Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data0:07:47
126Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data0:07:48
127Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
128Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:07:50
129Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
130Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:07:51
131Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data0:07:52
132Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida
133Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:07:54
134Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange0:07:56
135Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky0:07:58
136Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha
137Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie0:08:01
138Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:08:07
139Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:08:08
140André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal0:08:11
141Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:08:14
142Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:08:16
143Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:08:18
144Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:08:21
145Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac0:08:23
146Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:08:26
147Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
148Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac0:08:31
149Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
149Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
151Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:08:32
152John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:08:34
153Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff Team0:08:36
154Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
155Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida0:08:37
156Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
157Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team0:08:38
158Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
159Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 180:08:39
160Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 180:08:40
161Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step0:08:42
162Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha0:08:43
163Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal0:08:50
164Matti Breschel (Den) Cannondale-Drapac0:08:52
165Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange
166Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo0:08:55
167Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida0:08:59
168Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
169Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling0:09:04
170Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 180:09:05
171Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie0:09:14
172George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:09:17
173Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
174Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:09:20
175Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal0:09:28
176Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Drapac0:09:38
177Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 180:09:40
178Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data0:09:44
179Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:09:50
180Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data0:10:07
181Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:10:08
182Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:10:18
183Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling0:10:25
184Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha0:10:37
185Borut Bozic (Slo) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:10:42
186Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:11:01
187Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:11:18
DNFEdward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
DNSThibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
DNSSimon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange

Points Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin20pts
2Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky17
3Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team15
4Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling13
5Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team11
6Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo10
7Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky9
8Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team8
9Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step7
10Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data6
11Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 185
12Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff Team4
13Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data3
14Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling2
15Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team1

Youth Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange0:53:16
2Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange
3Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:00:40
4Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida0:01:21
5Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
6Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:01:56
7Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin0:01:57
8Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida0:02:09
9Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:02:31
10Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:02:39
11Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac0:02:40
12Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team0:03:00
13Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo0:03:40
14Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step0:04:14
15Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie0:04:18
16Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:04:26
17Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling0:04:29
18Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data0:04:47
19Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:04:50
20Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida0:04:51
21Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:04:53
22Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie0:05:00
23Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac0:05:22
24Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida0:05:36
25Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step0:05:37
26Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 180:05:38
27Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:06:49
28Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha0:07:36

Teams Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Movistar Team2:37:06
2BMC Racing Team0:01:18
3Team Sky0:01:34
4IAM Cycling0:02:30
5Orica-BikeExchange0:03:16
6Team Giant-Alpecin0:03:26
7Team Dimension Data0:04:57
8Trek - Segafredo0:05:03
9Astana Pro Team0:05:14
10Tinkoff
11FDJ0:05:50
12Etixx-Quick Step0:06:08
13Direct Energie0:07:14
14Team Katusha0:08:06
15AG2R La Mondiale0:08:16
16Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:08:38
17Bora-Argon 180:08:51
18Team LottoNl - Jumbo0:08:59
19Lampre - Merida0:09:26
20Lotto Soudal0:10:42
21Cannondale Drapac Team0:10:53
22Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:12:14

General Classification after stage 13
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky58:02:51
2Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo0:01:47
3Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange0:02:45
4Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:02:59
5Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team0:03:17
6Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:03:19
7Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:04
8Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:04:27
9Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step0:05:03
10Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:05:16
11Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team0:05:24
12Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida0:05:48
13Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha0:05:54
14Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky0:06:25
15Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky0:06:48
16Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin0:08:23
17Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ0:11:41
18Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac0:12:28
19Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:15:40
20Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:19:02
21Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky0:20:00
22Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek-Segafredo0:27:52
23Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team0:27:55
24Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:30:08
25Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:30:49
26Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo0:32:39
27Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling0:34:49
28Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:36:05
29Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky0:43:15
30Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling0:44:04
31Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling0:44:17
32Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:44:56
33Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha0:48:22
34Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data0:48:44
35Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:50:47
36Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:50:50
37Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-BikeExchange0:51:18
38Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team0:51:30
39Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie0:55:18
40Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:56:18
41Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky0:56:39
42Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team0:58:31
43Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:58:44
44Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ0:58:52
45George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo1:00:56
46Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 181:00:58
47Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team1:01:11
48Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale1:02:05
49Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin1:04:00
50Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team1:05:16
51Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team1:06:22
52Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo1:06:58
53Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida1:07:15
54Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step1:07:57
55Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:11:11
56Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin1:12:35
57Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff Team1:13:59
58Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Direct Energie1:14:20
59Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team1:14:39
60Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 181:14:59
61Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-BikeExchange1:19:33
62Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team1:20:55
63Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Fortuneo - Vital Concept1:22:20
64Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step1:22:34
65Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team1:24:41
66Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:26:53
67Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team1:27:39
68Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:28:06
69Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale1:30:23
70Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha1:31:21
71Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling1:31:38
72Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ1:31:40
73Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie1:33:19
74Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ1:35:03
75Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin1:35:27
76Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team1:35:36
77Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team1:35:47
78Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team1:36:11
79Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida1:39:03
80Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida1:39:28
81Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:39:40
82Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team1:39:49
83Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal1:41:01
84Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling1:41:07
85Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team1:42:27
86Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data1:43:18
87Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept1:43:22
88Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac1:43:38
89Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling1:45:25
90Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team1:46:20
91Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange1:46:44
92Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept1:46:45
93Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1:46:47
94Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ1:46:49
95Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac1:47:55
96Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida1:48:07
97Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team1:49:44
98Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team1:50:08
99Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 181:51:03
100Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo1:51:18
101Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept1:51:43
102Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo1:52:52
103Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie1:53:22
104Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data1:54:20
105Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal1:54:43
106Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept1:55:13
107Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida1:55:21
108Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 181:55:45
109Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:56:17
110Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie1:57:47
111Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team1:58:50
112Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo2:00:10
113Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie2:00:22
114Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac2:00:29
115Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data2:01:10
116Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo2:01:13
117Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step2:01:29
118Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data2:01:59
119Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac2:03:27
120Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo2:03:50
121Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo2:04:52
122André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal2:04:54
123Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange2:06:27
124Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data2:06:31
125Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Drapac2:07:01
126Matti Breschel (Den) Cannondale-Drapac2:07:13
127Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling2:07:57
128Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2:08:50
129Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange2:08:53
130Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step2:09:05
131Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo2:09:16
132Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal2:09:27
133Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin2:10:14
134Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha2:11:13
135Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team2:11:31
136Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky2:12:15
137Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-BikeExchange2:13:37
138Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling2:13:40
139Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2:14:00
140Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida2:14:40
141Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2:15:07
142Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo2:15:15
143William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ2:15:29
144Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2:16:46
145Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2:17:00
146Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange2:17:24
147Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept2:17:55
148Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal2:17:59
149Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step2:18:32
150Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team2:19:43
151Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff Team2:19:53
152Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team2:19:58
153Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step2:20:09
154John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
155Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
156Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo2:20:27
157Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step2:20:33
158Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha2:21:21
159Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step2:21:48
160Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida2:22:11
161Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 182:22:38
162Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team2:22:57
163Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team2:23:39
164Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin2:23:43
165Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie2:24:06
166Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo2:24:10
167Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data2:25:34
168Vegard Breen (Nor) Fortuneo - Vital Concept2:25:40
169Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 182:25:51
170Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha2:26:03
171Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie2:26:23
172Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Drapac2:26:34
173Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo2:27:06
174Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky2:27:19
175Borut Bozic (Slo) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2:27:50
176Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky2:28:51
177Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2:29:18
178Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept2:29:24
179Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal2:30:56
180Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin2:31:58
181Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida2:32:01
182Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha2:32:22
183Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 182:37:53
184Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data2:38:37
185Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling2:43:42
186Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal2:51:15
187Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 183:00:11

Points Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team309pts
2Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data219
3Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step202
4Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie125
5Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange124
6André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal114
7Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team112
8Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal106
9Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky94
10Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha92
11Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits90
12Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data68
13Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team60
14Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step56
15Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits56
16Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin54
17Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling53
18Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step53
19Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-BikeExchange52
20Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data51
21Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept51
22Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo47
23Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data46
24Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 1842
25Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling42
26Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo41
27Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team39
28Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange38
29Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha38
30Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step38
31Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale36
32Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team35
33Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal35
34Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo32
35Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida32
36Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo32
37RICHEZE Ariel Maximiliano31
38Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step29
39Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie29
40Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 1829
41Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team27
42Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team26
43Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange26
44Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team24
45Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling24
46Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff Team24
47Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky22
48Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 1822
49Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data22
50Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling22
51Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac22
52Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept20
53Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 1820
54Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 1820
55Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling20
56Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale20
57Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step20
58Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team19
59Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie19
60Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo19
61Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team18
62Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team18
63Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team18
64Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team17
65Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale17
66Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie17
67Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida17
68Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team15
69Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits15
70Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team15
71Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo15
72Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo15
73Vegard Breen (Nor) Fortuneo - Vital Concept15
74Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo14
75Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky14
76Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Fortuneo - Vital Concept14
77Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team14
78Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept13
79Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept13
80Matti Breschel (Den) Cannondale-Drapac13
81Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale13
82Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team11
83Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac11
84Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin11
85Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale11
86Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team11
87John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin11
88Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team10
89Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale9
90George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo9
91Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac9
92Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team8
93Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept8
94Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie8
95Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida8
96Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida7
97Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin7
98Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling7
99Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team7
100Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits7
101Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits7
102Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal7
103Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha7
104Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 187
105Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky6
106Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data6
107Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal6
108Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky6
109Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team5
110Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha4
111Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac4
112Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data4
113Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ3
114Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale3
115Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step3
116Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky2
117Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team2
118Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step2
119Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky2
120Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 181
121Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal1

Youth Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange58:05:36
2Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida0:03:03
3Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin0:05:38
4Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:16:17
5Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:27:23
6Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:42:11
7Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step1:05:12
8Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 181:12:14
9Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida1:36:18
10Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida1:36:43
11Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team1:43:35
12Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange1:43:59
13Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1:44:02
14Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac1:45:10
15Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida1:52:36
16Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie1:55:02
17Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie1:57:37
18Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac1:57:44
19Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data1:58:25
20Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo1:58:28
21Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step2:06:20
22Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling2:10:55
23Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo2:12:30
24Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2:14:01
25Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo2:21:25
26Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2:26:33
27Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept2:26:39
28Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha2:29:37

Teams Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1BMC Racing Team174:07:01
2Movistar Team0:02:30
3Team Sky0:08:10
4Astana Pro Team0:26:33
5AG2R La Mondiale0:45:58
6Trek - Segafredo0:54:15
7Tinkoff1:07:08
8Team Katusha1:19:43
9IAM Cycling1:24:22
10Orica-Bikeexchange1:24:53
11FDJ1:31:24
12Team Giant-Alpecin1:39:41
13Etixx-Quick Step2:01:36
14Lampre - Merida2:08:52
15Bora-Argon 182:10:34
16Cofidis, Solutions Credits2:21:25
17Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo2:23:25
18Fortuneo - Vital Concept2:48:31
19Direct Energie2:58:04
20Cannondale Drapac Team3:03:46
21Team Dimension Data3:12:29
22Lotto Soudal3:41:31

 

Latest on Cyclingnews