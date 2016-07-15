Tour de France: Dumoulin wins stage 13 time trial in Pont-d'Arc
Froome second, consolidates overall lead
Stage 13: Bourg-Saint-Andéol - La Caverne du Pont-d'Arc (ITT)
With the previous day's attack on the Bastille Day celebrations in Nice, which reportedly killed at least 84 people, it was a sombre day at stage 13 of the Tour de France. Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) won the 37km time trial from Bourg-Saint-Andéol to Pont-d'Arc. He covered the lumpy course in 50:15, beating Chris Froome (Team Sky) by 1:03 and Nelson Oliveira (Movistar) by 1:31.
Related Articles
Tour de France stage 13 highlights - Video
Tour de France honours victims of Nice attack with minute of silence
Tour de France: Yates plays down GC chances after Pont-d'Arc time trial
Tour de France: Bardet struggles with winds in stage 13 time trial
The Tour de France isn't over despite Froome's advantage, says Portal
Tour de France: Martin loses 3 minutes to Froome but keeps top 10 spot
Tour de France: Tom Dumoulin earns Cyclingnews Rider of the Day
Tour de France: Kelderman disappointed with windy time trial
Gaviria extends Etixx-QuickStep winning streak in Poland - News Shorts
It was Dumoulin's second stage victory at the Tour de France, after attacking his breakaway companions in the finale of stage 9 to Andorra, but he spoke about the day being both saddened by the incident in Nice and the tough decision the event and riders had in starting the stage.
"It was a just question whether we should race or not today," Dumoulin said. "In the end, it was a just decision to race because we can't let terrorists rule our lives in our society. It's terrible what happened and overshadows the day a lot. So you're speaking to a man with two sides to his face today. Of course I'm happy with the win, but at the same time my thoughts are with everyone involved in the horrific attacks in Nice."
Froome proved to be the strongest of the overall contenders and built his lead out to 1:47 over Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo) and 2:45 over Adam Yates (Orica-BikeExchange), who both put forth strong time trial performances.
Event officials changed the traditional podium presentation following the time trial in honour of the tragic attack in Nice. All jersey holders walked on stage together to display the jerseys and show their solidarity. There were no sponsors presented or podium music, only a moment of silence.
"I think it was good that we stand together," Froome said. "Things have been put into perspective here for us. Of course, I'm happy with how the time trial went, but really the atmosphere here is sad and everyone's hearts are with those affected down in Nice. It's a special place for me also, close to my home base, and I can't image what those people are going through down there."
- Tour de France stage 13 - Finish line quotes
- Tour de France: Stage 13 to be held as planned after Nice attack
- Tour de France stage 13 highlights - Video
Tour de France stage 13 highlights video
How it unfolded
Event staff, teams and riders at stage 13 of the Tour de France were saddened and in disbelief by the attack in Nice, many who have close ties to the city, where a lorry drove into the crowded street celebrations killing at least 84 and wounding an additional 202, while 25 are reported to be on life support and 52 in critical condition.
Event director Christian Prudhomme addressed security concerns but ultimately decided that the race must go on, saying, "The stage goes ahead, the Tour will continue in dignity. We will not give in to people who want to change our way of life."
Dumoulin commented on the decision to race the time trial following the attack, saying, "This morning I woke up with the terrible news from Nice, and it was a big question if the team would start. I think it was a good decision [to start], in general, these terrorists cannot decide our lives. I think it's good that we showed that we are the modern world and we don't say yes to these attacks."
And so the race continued on. The time trial was not underestimated as an opportunity for the overall contenders to gain (or lose) time on one another, and for the time trial specialists to pick up a stage win at the biggest race in the world.
The event was 37km, beginning with Bourg-Saint-Andéol and ending in La Caverne du Pont-d'Arc, routed along the Gorges de l'Ardèche on the banks of Rhône.
It was a challenging test with a seven-kilometre climb that started almost right off the ramp. It travelled up to the Plateau du Laoul and descended the Col du Serre into the gorge. The descent offered a technical component to the race, suited to the risk takers among the time triallists. Riders then climbed out of the gorge along a five-kilometre finish ascent to Pont-d'Arc.
Nelson Oliveira had initially posted the fastest time but that wouldn't last long as Dumoulin, who showed his capability in the mountains last year at the Vuelta a Espana, this year at the Giro d'Italia, and in Andorra this week, stormed through with a phenomenal time of 50:15, over a minute and half faster than Oliveira.
Dumoulin said he decided to use a disc wheel during the time trial, even with the 40-50 km/h gusts of wind. "If you want to win you have to take risks," he said. "The wind was difficult and hard to cope with, I could have ridden with a three-spoke wheel, and one moment was tricky and I almost went off the road, but in general it was a smooth ride."
The course was expected to be a challenge for the traditionally powerful time triallists like Tony Martin (Etixx-QuickStep), who ended up feeling disappointed with his time, which was 2:05 slower than Dumoulin.
"After two weeks, of course, every power output counts, maybe I was too tired from yesterday," Martin said. "A the top [of the climb] I felt good and as if I could really go, but I suffered on the climb. It's hard to analyse two weeks into the race. I think I was OK, but my power was maybe not the best. The wind was stronger than when I previewed the course in the morning. It's not an excuse but it's interesting to analyse."
All eyes were on the last 16 riders to roll off the starting ramp with the likes of Richie Porte and Tejay van Garderen (BMC), Daniel Martin (Etixx-QuickStep), Fabio Aru (Astana), Alejandro Valverde and Nairo Quintana (Movistar), Adam Yates (Orica-BikeExchange) and yellow jersey Chris Froome (Team Sky).
Porte had a fast start, marked at ten seconds off of Dumoulin's time check at the top of the Côte de Bourg-Saint-Andéol (30.34km to go). Although Porte's opening times were quick he ended up losing just over three minutes to Dumoulin.
"I couldn't hear anything on the radio. It was so windy out there and I didn't know what the times were out there. It hurt like hell, to be honest, and yesterday, with the motorbike [crash on Mont Ventoux] doesn't help either. I'm a little bit sore. It's disappointing. I'm sure the race is not over yet."
Quintana also had a disappointing ride finishing 3:08 behind Dumoulin, but more importantly losing 2:05 to Froome.
Mollema, on the other hand, had a very strong performance posting the sixth fastest time at 1:57 behind Dumoulin, and calling it the "time trial of his life." The result stood out among the other general classification men.
As for Froome, he started out strong with the sixth best time at the first time check, 17 seconds slower than Dumoulin, and much faster than his GC rivals.
He continued to show that he was by far the best of the general classification riders on course. At the next time check he was 47 seconds slower than Dumoulin, but still even faster than his rivals.
There was no slowing down for Froome who finished second on the day 1:03 off of Dumoulin's stage-winning time, but far ahead of his direct competitors in the hunt for the yellow jersey.
FullResults
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:50:15
|2
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|0:01:03
|3
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|0:01:31
|4
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|0:01:35
|5
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:41
|6
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:54
|7
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|0:02:00
|8
|Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:02
|9
|Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:02:05
|10
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:02:24
|11
|Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18
|0:02:31
|12
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|0:02:32
|13
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|0:02:34
|14
|Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling
|0:02:38
|15
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:48
|16
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:50
|17
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|0:03:01
|18
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange
|19
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:03:07
|20
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:03:08
|21
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|22
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team
|0:03:13
|23
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|0:03:15
|24
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|0:03:23
|25
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:29
|26
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-BikeExchange
|0:03:35
|27
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:41
|28
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:03:48
|29
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:03:52
|30
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|31
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
|0:04:06
|32
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:04:08
|33
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:04:10
|34
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:04:17
|35
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida
|0:04:22
|36
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|37
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:04:25
|38
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|0:04:29
|39
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling
|0:04:38
|40
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ
|0:04:42
|41
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:04:43
|42
|Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:04:46
|43
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:04:49
|44
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|0:04:52
|45
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:04:57
|46
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:04:58
|47
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:05:06
|48
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|0:05:10
|49
|Vegard Breen (Nor) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:05:11
|50
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:05:23
|51
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|52
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:05:26
|53
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-BikeExchange
|0:05:27
|54
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky
|0:05:30
|55
|Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:05:31
|56
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:05:32
|57
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:05:37
|58
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:05:40
|59
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:05:41
|60
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-BikeExchange
|0:05:43
|61
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:05:49
|62
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:05:50
|63
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|64
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|0:05:51
|65
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling
|0:05:52
|66
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:05:55
|67
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|68
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:05:56
|69
|Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team
|0:06:01
|70
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:06:04
|71
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:06:06
|72
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:06:08
|73
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|74
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:06:13
|75
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:06:14
|76
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|0:06:15
|77
|Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
|78
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|0:06:17
|79
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:06:20
|80
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|0:06:21
|81
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:06:22
|82
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|0:06:23
|83
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|84
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:06:32
|85
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|86
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:06:33
|87
|Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:06:34
|88
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal
|89
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|90
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:06:40
|91
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|0:06:41
|92
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:06:43
|93
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:06:47
|94
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|0:06:48
|95
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|0:06:49
|96
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida
|97
|Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ
|0:06:51
|98
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
|0:06:57
|99
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:07:00
|100
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:07:05
|101
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:07:07
|102
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18
|0:07:09
|103
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:07:11
|104
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|105
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|106
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:07:15
|107
|Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|108
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie
|0:07:19
|109
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:07:20
|110
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|111
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:07:21
|112
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:07:22
|113
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|114
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:07:25
|115
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:07:27
|116
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|117
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:07:28
|118
|Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling
|0:07:30
|119
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|0:07:33
|120
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|121
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|122
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|0:07:39
|123
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:07:41
|124
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|125
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:07:47
|126
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:07:48
|127
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|128
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:07:50
|129
|Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|130
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:07:51
|131
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|0:07:52
|132
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida
|133
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:07:54
|134
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|0:07:56
|135
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|0:07:58
|136
|Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha
|137
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:08:01
|138
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:08:07
|139
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:08:08
|140
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|0:08:11
|141
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:08:14
|142
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:08:16
|143
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:08:18
|144
|Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:08:21
|145
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:08:23
|146
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:08:26
|147
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|148
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:08:31
|149
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|149
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|151
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:08:32
|152
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:08:34
|153
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff Team
|0:08:36
|154
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|155
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|0:08:37
|156
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|157
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|0:08:38
|158
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|159
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|0:08:39
|160
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
|0:08:40
|161
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:08:42
|162
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:08:43
|163
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|0:08:50
|164
|Matti Breschel (Den) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:08:52
|165
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange
|166
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|0:08:55
|167
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida
|0:08:59
|168
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|169
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:09:04
|170
|Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 18
|0:09:05
|171
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:09:14
|172
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:09:17
|173
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|174
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:09:20
|175
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|0:09:28
|176
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:09:38
|177
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
|0:09:40
|178
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
|0:09:44
|179
|Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:09:50
|180
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:10:07
|181
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:10:08
|182
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:10:18
|183
|Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling
|0:10:25
|184
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|0:10:37
|185
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:10:42
|186
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:11:01
|187
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:11:18
|DNF
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|DNS
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|DNS
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|20
|pts
|2
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|17
|3
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|15
|4
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|13
|5
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|11
|6
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|10
|7
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|9
|8
|Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|8
|9
|Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|7
|10
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
|6
|11
|Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18
|5
|12
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|4
|13
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|3
|14
|Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling
|2
|15
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|0:53:16
|2
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange
|3
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:40
|4
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida
|0:01:21
|5
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:01:56
|7
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:01:57
|8
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|0:02:09
|9
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:02:31
|10
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:02:39
|11
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:02:40
|12
|Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team
|0:03:00
|13
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|0:03:40
|14
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:04:14
|15
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie
|0:04:18
|16
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:04:26
|17
|Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling
|0:04:29
|18
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:04:47
|19
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:04:50
|20
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida
|0:04:51
|21
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:04:53
|22
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:05:00
|23
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:05:22
|24
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|0:05:36
|25
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:05:37
|26
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|0:05:38
|27
|Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:06:49
|28
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|0:07:36
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Movistar Team
|2:37:06
|2
|BMC Racing Team
|0:01:18
|3
|Team Sky
|0:01:34
|4
|IAM Cycling
|0:02:30
|5
|Orica-BikeExchange
|0:03:16
|6
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:03:26
|7
|Team Dimension Data
|0:04:57
|8
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:05:03
|9
|Astana Pro Team
|0:05:14
|10
|Tinkoff
|11
|FDJ
|0:05:50
|12
|Etixx-Quick Step
|0:06:08
|13
|Direct Energie
|0:07:14
|14
|Team Katusha
|0:08:06
|15
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:08:16
|16
|Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:08:38
|17
|Bora-Argon 18
|0:08:51
|18
|Team LottoNl - Jumbo
|0:08:59
|19
|Lampre - Merida
|0:09:26
|20
|Lotto Soudal
|0:10:42
|21
|Cannondale Drapac Team
|0:10:53
|22
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:12:14
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|58:02:51
|2
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:47
|3
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange
|0:02:45
|4
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:02:59
|5
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:03:17
|6
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:19
|7
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:04
|8
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:27
|9
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:05:03
|10
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:05:16
|11
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team
|0:05:24
|12
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida
|0:05:48
|13
|Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:05:54
|14
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|0:06:25
|15
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|0:06:48
|16
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:08:23
|17
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ
|0:11:41
|18
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:12:28
|19
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:15:40
|20
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:19:02
|21
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|0:20:00
|22
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|0:27:52
|23
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|0:27:55
|24
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:30:08
|25
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:30:49
|26
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|0:32:39
|27
|Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling
|0:34:49
|28
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:36:05
|29
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky
|0:43:15
|30
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling
|0:44:04
|31
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:44:17
|32
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:44:56
|33
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:48:22
|34
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|0:48:44
|35
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:50:47
|36
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:50:50
|37
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-BikeExchange
|0:51:18
|38
|Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:51:30
|39
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:55:18
|40
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:56:18
|41
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|0:56:39
|42
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|0:58:31
|43
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:58:44
|44
|Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ
|0:58:52
|45
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|1:00:56
|46
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18
|1:00:58
|47
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|1:01:11
|48
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:02:05
|49
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1:04:00
|50
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|1:05:16
|51
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|1:06:22
|52
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|1:06:58
|53
|Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
|1:07:15
|54
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|1:07:57
|55
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:11:11
|56
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1:12:35
|57
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff Team
|1:13:59
|58
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Direct Energie
|1:14:20
|59
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1:14:39
|60
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|1:14:59
|61
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-BikeExchange
|1:19:33
|62
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|1:20:55
|63
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|1:22:20
|64
|Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|1:22:34
|65
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|1:24:41
|66
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:26:53
|67
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1:27:39
|68
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:28:06
|69
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:30:23
|70
|Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha
|1:31:21
|71
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|1:31:38
|72
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
|1:31:40
|73
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
|1:33:19
|74
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|1:35:03
|75
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1:35:27
|76
|Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:35:36
|77
|Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:35:47
|78
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|1:36:11
|79
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|1:39:03
|80
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida
|1:39:28
|81
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:39:40
|82
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:39:49
|83
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|1:41:01
|84
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling
|1:41:07
|85
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|1:42:27
|86
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data
|1:43:18
|87
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|1:43:22
|88
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|1:43:38
|89
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|1:45:25
|90
|Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team
|1:46:20
|91
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|1:46:44
|92
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|1:46:45
|93
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1:46:47
|94
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|1:46:49
|95
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|1:47:55
|96
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida
|1:48:07
|97
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|1:49:44
|98
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1:50:08
|99
|Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18
|1:51:03
|100
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|1:51:18
|101
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|1:51:43
|102
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|1:52:52
|103
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie
|1:53:22
|104
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|1:54:20
|105
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|1:54:43
|106
|Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|1:55:13
|107
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|1:55:21
|108
|Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|1:55:45
|109
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:56:17
|110
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie
|1:57:47
|111
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|1:58:50
|112
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|2:00:10
|113
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie
|2:00:22
|114
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|2:00:29
|115
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
|2:01:10
|116
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|2:01:13
|117
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|2:01:29
|118
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|2:01:59
|119
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|2:03:27
|120
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|2:03:50
|121
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|2:04:52
|122
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|2:04:54
|123
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|2:06:27
|124
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
|2:06:31
|125
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Drapac
|2:07:01
|126
|Matti Breschel (Den) Cannondale-Drapac
|2:07:13
|127
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|2:07:57
|128
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:08:50
|129
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|2:08:53
|130
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|2:09:05
|131
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|2:09:16
|132
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2:09:27
|133
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|2:10:14
|134
|Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha
|2:11:13
|135
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|2:11:31
|136
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|2:12:15
|137
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-BikeExchange
|2:13:37
|138
|Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling
|2:13:40
|139
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2:14:00
|140
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida
|2:14:40
|141
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2:15:07
|142
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|2:15:15
|143
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
|2:15:29
|144
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2:16:46
|145
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2:17:00
|146
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange
|2:17:24
|147
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|2:17:55
|148
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal
|2:17:59
|149
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step
|2:18:32
|150
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|2:19:43
|151
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|2:19:53
|152
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|2:19:58
|153
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|2:20:09
|154
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|155
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|156
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|2:20:27
|157
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|2:20:33
|158
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|2:21:21
|159
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|2:21:48
|160
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|2:22:11
|161
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
|2:22:38
|162
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|2:22:57
|163
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|2:23:39
|164
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|2:23:43
|165
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie
|2:24:06
|166
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|2:24:10
|167
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|2:25:34
|168
|Vegard Breen (Nor) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|2:25:40
|169
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|2:25:51
|170
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
|2:26:03
|171
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
|2:26:23
|172
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Drapac
|2:26:34
|173
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|2:27:06
|174
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|2:27:19
|175
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2:27:50
|176
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|2:28:51
|177
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:29:18
|178
|Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|2:29:24
|179
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|2:30:56
|180
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|2:31:58
|181
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|2:32:01
|182
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|2:32:22
|183
|Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 18
|2:37:53
|184
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
|2:38:37
|185
|Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling
|2:43:42
|186
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|2:51:15
|187
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
|3:00:11
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|309
|pts
|2
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|219
|3
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|202
|4
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie
|125
|5
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|124
|6
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|114
|7
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|112
|8
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|106
|9
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|94
|10
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|92
|11
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|90
|12
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
|68
|13
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|60
|14
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step
|56
|15
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|56
|16
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|54
|17
|Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling
|53
|18
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|53
|19
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-BikeExchange
|52
|20
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|51
|21
|Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|51
|22
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|47
|23
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|46
|24
|Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18
|42
|25
|Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling
|42
|26
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|41
|27
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|39
|28
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange
|38
|29
|Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|38
|30
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|38
|31
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|36
|32
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|35
|33
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|35
|34
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|32
|35
|Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
|32
|36
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|32
|37
|RICHEZE Ariel Maximiliano
|31
|38
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|29
|39
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|29
|40
|Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|29
|41
|Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|27
|42
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|26
|43
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|26
|44
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team
|24
|45
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling
|24
|46
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|24
|47
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|22
|48
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18
|22
|49
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data
|22
|50
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|22
|51
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|22
|52
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|20
|53
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
|20
|54
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|20
|55
|Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling
|20
|56
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|20
|57
|Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|20
|58
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|19
|59
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
|19
|60
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|19
|61
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|18
|62
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|18
|63
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|18
|64
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|17
|65
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|17
|66
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie
|17
|67
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida
|17
|68
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|15
|69
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|15
|70
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|15
|71
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|15
|72
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|15
|73
|Vegard Breen (Nor) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|15
|74
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|14
|75
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|14
|76
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|14
|77
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|14
|78
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|13
|79
|Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|13
|80
|Matti Breschel (Den) Cannondale-Drapac
|13
|81
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|13
|82
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|11
|83
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac
|11
|84
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|11
|85
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|11
|86
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|11
|87
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|11
|88
|Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team
|10
|89
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|9
|90
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|9
|91
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|9
|92
|Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|8
|93
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|8
|94
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie
|8
|95
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|8
|96
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida
|7
|97
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|7
|98
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|7
|99
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|7
|100
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|7
|101
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|7
|102
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal
|7
|103
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
|7
|104
|Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 18
|7
|105
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky
|6
|106
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|6
|107
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|6
|108
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|6
|109
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|5
|110
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|4
|111
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|4
|112
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
|4
|113
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ
|3
|114
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|115
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|3
|116
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|2
|117
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|118
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|2
|119
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|2
|120
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|1
|121
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange
|58:05:36
|2
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida
|0:03:03
|3
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:05:38
|4
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:16:17
|5
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:27:23
|6
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:42:11
|7
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|1:05:12
|8
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|1:12:14
|9
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|1:36:18
|10
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida
|1:36:43
|11
|Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team
|1:43:35
|12
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|1:43:59
|13
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1:44:02
|14
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|1:45:10
|15
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|1:52:36
|16
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie
|1:55:02
|17
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie
|1:57:37
|18
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|1:57:44
|19
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
|1:58:25
|20
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|1:58:28
|21
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|2:06:20
|22
|Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling
|2:10:55
|23
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|2:12:30
|24
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2:14:01
|25
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|2:21:25
|26
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:26:33
|27
|Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|2:26:39
|28
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|2:29:37
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|BMC Racing Team
|174:07:01
|2
|Movistar Team
|0:02:30
|3
|Team Sky
|0:08:10
|4
|Astana Pro Team
|0:26:33
|5
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:45:58
|6
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:54:15
|7
|Tinkoff
|1:07:08
|8
|Team Katusha
|1:19:43
|9
|IAM Cycling
|1:24:22
|10
|Orica-Bikeexchange
|1:24:53
|11
|FDJ
|1:31:24
|12
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|1:39:41
|13
|Etixx-Quick Step
|2:01:36
|14
|Lampre - Merida
|2:08:52
|15
|Bora-Argon 18
|2:10:34
|16
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2:21:25
|17
|Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo
|2:23:25
|18
|Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|2:48:31
|19
|Direct Energie
|2:58:04
|20
|Cannondale Drapac Team
|3:03:46
|21
|Team Dimension Data
|3:12:29
|22
|Lotto Soudal
|3:41:31
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Merckx mourns death of 'good friend' Poulidor'The cycling world loses a monument, an icon' says Belgian of his old rival
-
Raymond Poulidor dies aged 83French cycling icon passes away after long spell in hospital
-
Romain Bardet set to miss 2020 Tour de FranceFrenchman targets Giro d'Italia and Vuelta a España
-
Stijn Devolder: I realised that I'd become old enough to be other pro riders' fatherRetired Belgian has 'no regrets' and will work in agricultural industry
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy