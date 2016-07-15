Image 1 of 49 Tom Dumoulin en route during the stage 13 time trial at the Tour de France (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 49 Sébastien Reichenbach (FDJ) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 49 KOM leader (Lotto Soudal) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 49 World Champion Vasil Kiryienka (Team Sky) warms up (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 49 A black armband on the yellow jersey as a mark of respect for the Nice victims (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 49 Is that you Rafal Majka? (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 49 Belgian Jasper Stuyven rides underneath his national flag (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 49 Lawson Craddock (Cannondale-Drapac) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 49 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Dimension Data) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 49 The jersey wearers take part in a solemn podium ceremony following stage 13. Image 11 of 49 Chris Froome fights to the finish during the stage 13 time trial at the Tour de France. Image 12 of 49 Tom Dumoulin en route to winning stage 13 at the Tour de France. Image 13 of 49 Tom Dumoulin is focused during the stage 13 time trial at the Tour de France. Image 14 of 49 Tom Dumoulin is focused during the stage 13 time trial at the Tour de France. Image 15 of 49 Tony Martin gets aero during the stage 13 time trial. Image 16 of 49 Fabian Cancellara was unable to pull off the win in his second-to-last Tour time trial. Image 17 of 49 Tom Dumoulin rides to the win during Friday's stage 13 time trial. Image 18 of 49 Warren Barguil en route to the finish during stage 13 at the Tour de France Image 19 of 49 Fabio Aru (Astana) (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 20 of 49 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 21 of 49 Chris Froome (Team Sky) (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 22 of 49 Nairo Quintana (Movistar) (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 23 of 49 Rohan Dennis (BMC) (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 24 of 49 Adam Yates (Orica-BikeExchange) (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 25 of 49 Chris Froome (Team Sky) (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 26 of 49 Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo) (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 27 of 49 Chris Froome finished second behind Tom Dumoulin in the stage 13 time trial Image 28 of 49 Greg Van Avermaet finishes the stage 13 time trial. Image 29 of 49 Thomas de Gendt finishes the stage 13 time trial in the polka dot jersey. Image 30 of 49 Tsgabu Grmay crosses the finish line during the stage 13 time trial. Image 31 of 49 Tejay van Garderen in the start house. Image 32 of 49 Chris Froome flies out of the start house during the stage 13 time trial. Image 33 of 49 Chris Froome prepares to start the stage 13 time trial. Image 34 of 49 Jerome Coppel finished 4th during the stage 13 time trial Image 35 of 49 Richie Porte gets ready to take off for the stage 13 time trial. Image 36 of 49 Geraint Thomas en route during the stage 13 time trial. Image 37 of 49 Switzerland's Fabian Cancellara crosses the finish line of the 37,5 km individual time-trial Image 38 of 49 Dimension Data time trailing Image 39 of 49 World champion from Belarus Vasil Kiryienka (Team Sky) Image 40 of 49 USA's Brent Bookwalter crosses the finish line of the 37,5 km individual time-trial Image 41 of 49 Great Britain's Luke Rowe crosses the finish line of the 37,5 km individual time-trial Image 42 of 49 Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) in the Tour de France stage 13 time trial, wearing the points skin suit Image 43 of 49 France's Arthur Vichot waits prior to the 37,5 km individual time-trial, Image 44 of 49 Eritrea's Daniel Teklehaimanot crosses the finish line of the 37,5 km individual time-trial Image 45 of 49 Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) in the Tour de France stage 13 time trial, wearing the points skin suit Image 46 of 49 France's Bryan Coquard (Direct Energie) Image 47 of 49 Germany's Andre Greipel rosses the finish line of the 37,5 km individual time-trial Image 48 of 49 Michael Matthews (Orica-BikeExchange) Image 49 of 49 Poland's Maciej Bodnar (Tinkoff)

With the previous day's attack on the Bastille Day celebrations in Nice, which reportedly killed at least 84 people, it was a sombre day at stage 13 of the Tour de France. Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) won the 37km time trial from Bourg-Saint-Andéol to Pont-d'Arc. He covered the lumpy course in 50:15, beating Chris Froome (Team Sky) by 1:03 and Nelson Oliveira (Movistar) by 1:31.

It was Dumoulin's second stage victory at the Tour de France, after attacking his breakaway companions in the finale of stage 9 to Andorra, but he spoke about the day being both saddened by the incident in Nice and the tough decision the event and riders had in starting the stage.

"It was a just question whether we should race or not today," Dumoulin said. "In the end, it was a just decision to race because we can't let terrorists rule our lives in our society. It's terrible what happened and overshadows the day a lot. So you're speaking to a man with two sides to his face today. Of course I'm happy with the win, but at the same time my thoughts are with everyone involved in the horrific attacks in Nice."

Froome proved to be the strongest of the overall contenders and built his lead out to 1:47 over Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo) and 2:45 over Adam Yates (Orica-BikeExchange), who both put forth strong time trial performances.

Event officials changed the traditional podium presentation following the time trial in honour of the tragic attack in Nice. All jersey holders walked on stage together to display the jerseys and show their solidarity. There were no sponsors presented or podium music, only a moment of silence.

"I think it was good that we stand together," Froome said. "Things have been put into perspective here for us. Of course, I'm happy with how the time trial went, but really the atmosphere here is sad and everyone's hearts are with those affected down in Nice. It's a special place for me also, close to my home base, and I can't image what those people are going through down there."

How it unfolded

Event staff, teams and riders at stage 13 of the Tour de France were saddened and in disbelief by the attack in Nice, many who have close ties to the city, where a lorry drove into the crowded street celebrations killing at least 84 and wounding an additional 202, while 25 are reported to be on life support and 52 in critical condition.

Event director Christian Prudhomme addressed security concerns but ultimately decided that the race must go on, saying, "The stage goes ahead, the Tour will continue in dignity. We will not give in to people who want to change our way of life."

Dumoulin commented on the decision to race the time trial following the attack, saying, "This morning I woke up with the terrible news from Nice, and it was a big question if the team would start. I think it was a good decision [to start], in general, these terrorists cannot decide our lives. I think it's good that we showed that we are the modern world and we don't say yes to these attacks."

And so the race continued on. The time trial was not underestimated as an opportunity for the overall contenders to gain (or lose) time on one another, and for the time trial specialists to pick up a stage win at the biggest race in the world.

The event was 37km, beginning with Bourg-Saint-Andéol and ending in La Caverne du Pont-d'Arc, routed along the Gorges de l'Ardèche on the banks of Rhône.

It was a challenging test with a seven-kilometre climb that started almost right off the ramp. It travelled up to the Plateau du Laoul and descended the Col du Serre into the gorge. The descent offered a technical component to the race, suited to the risk takers among the time triallists. Riders then climbed out of the gorge along a five-kilometre finish ascent to Pont-d'Arc.

Nelson Oliveira had initially posted the fastest time but that wouldn't last long as Dumoulin, who showed his capability in the mountains last year at the Vuelta a Espana, this year at the Giro d'Italia, and in Andorra this week, stormed through with a phenomenal time of 50:15, over a minute and half faster than Oliveira.

Dumoulin said he decided to use a disc wheel during the time trial, even with the 40-50 km/h gusts of wind. "If you want to win you have to take risks," he said. "The wind was difficult and hard to cope with, I could have ridden with a three-spoke wheel, and one moment was tricky and I almost went off the road, but in general it was a smooth ride."

The course was expected to be a challenge for the traditionally powerful time triallists like Tony Martin (Etixx-QuickStep), who ended up feeling disappointed with his time, which was 2:05 slower than Dumoulin.

"After two weeks, of course, every power output counts, maybe I was too tired from yesterday," Martin said. "A the top [of the climb] I felt good and as if I could really go, but I suffered on the climb. It's hard to analyse two weeks into the race. I think I was OK, but my power was maybe not the best. The wind was stronger than when I previewed the course in the morning. It's not an excuse but it's interesting to analyse."

All eyes were on the last 16 riders to roll off the starting ramp with the likes of Richie Porte and Tejay van Garderen (BMC), Daniel Martin (Etixx-QuickStep), Fabio Aru (Astana), Alejandro Valverde and Nairo Quintana (Movistar), Adam Yates (Orica-BikeExchange) and yellow jersey Chris Froome (Team Sky).

Porte had a fast start, marked at ten seconds off of Dumoulin's time check at the top of the Côte de Bourg-Saint-Andéol (30.34km to go). Although Porte's opening times were quick he ended up losing just over three minutes to Dumoulin.

"I couldn't hear anything on the radio. It was so windy out there and I didn't know what the times were out there. It hurt like hell, to be honest, and yesterday, with the motorbike [crash on Mont Ventoux] doesn't help either. I'm a little bit sore. It's disappointing. I'm sure the race is not over yet."

Quintana also had a disappointing ride finishing 3:08 behind Dumoulin, but more importantly losing 2:05 to Froome.

Mollema, on the other hand, had a very strong performance posting the sixth fastest time at 1:57 behind Dumoulin, and calling it the "time trial of his life." The result stood out among the other general classification men.

As for Froome, he started out strong with the sixth best time at the first time check, 17 seconds slower than Dumoulin, and much faster than his GC rivals.

He continued to show that he was by far the best of the general classification riders on course. At the next time check he was 47 seconds slower than Dumoulin, but still even faster than his rivals.

There was no slowing down for Froome who finished second on the day 1:03 off of Dumoulin's stage-winning time, but far ahead of his direct competitors in the hunt for the yellow jersey.

FullResults

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:50:15 2 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 0:01:03 3 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 0:01:31 4 Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling 0:01:35 5 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:01:41 6 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:54 7 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 0:02:00 8 Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:02 9 Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:02:05 10 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 0:02:24 11 Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18 0:02:31 12 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff Team 0:02:32 13 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 0:02:34 14 Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling 0:02:38 15 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:48 16 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:02:50 17 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 0:03:01 18 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange 19 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:03:07 20 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:03:08 21 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 22 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team 0:03:13 23 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 0:03:15 24 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 0:03:23 25 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:03:29 26 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-BikeExchange 0:03:35 27 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:03:41 28 Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie 0:03:48 29 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie 0:03:52 30 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 31 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 0:04:06 32 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:04:08 33 Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:04:10 34 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:04:17 35 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida 0:04:22 36 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 37 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:04:25 38 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 0:04:29 39 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling 0:04:38 40 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ 0:04:42 41 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:04:43 42 Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 0:04:46 43 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:04:49 44 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 0:04:52 45 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:04:57 46 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:04:58 47 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:05:06 48 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida 0:05:10 49 Vegard Breen (Nor) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:05:11 50 Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:05:23 51 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 52 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:05:26 53 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-BikeExchange 0:05:27 54 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky 0:05:30 55 Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:05:31 56 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:05:32 57 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Drapac 0:05:37 58 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:05:40 59 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 0:05:41 60 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-BikeExchange 0:05:43 61 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:05:49 62 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:05:50 63 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team 64 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:05:51 65 Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling 0:05:52 66 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie 0:05:55 67 Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 68 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac 0:05:56 69 Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team 0:06:01 70 Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:06:04 71 Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:06:06 72 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:06:08 73 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 74 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:06:13 75 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:06:14 76 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 0:06:15 77 Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida 78 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team 0:06:17 79 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data 0:06:20 80 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 0:06:21 81 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:06:22 82 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 0:06:23 83 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 84 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:06:32 85 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 86 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:06:33 87 Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha 0:06:34 88 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal 89 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 90 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Direct Energie 0:06:40 91 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:06:41 92 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 0:06:43 93 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:06:47 94 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 0:06:48 95 Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky 0:06:49 96 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida 97 Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ 0:06:51 98 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ 0:06:57 99 Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie 0:07:00 100 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:07:05 101 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:07:07 102 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18 0:07:09 103 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:07:11 104 Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 105 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team 106 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:07:15 107 Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team 108 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie 0:07:19 109 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:07:20 110 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 111 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:07:21 112 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:07:22 113 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal 114 Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:07:25 115 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:07:27 116 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 117 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:07:28 118 Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling 0:07:30 119 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 0:07:33 120 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 121 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team 122 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 0:07:39 123 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 0:07:41 124 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 125 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 0:07:47 126 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data 0:07:48 127 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 128 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:07:50 129 Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 130 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:07:51 131 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 0:07:52 132 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida 133 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:07:54 134 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 0:07:56 135 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 0:07:58 136 Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha 137 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie 0:08:01 138 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:08:07 139 Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:08:08 140 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:08:11 141 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:08:14 142 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:08:16 143 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:08:18 144 Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:08:21 145 Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 0:08:23 146 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:08:26 147 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 148 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 0:08:31 149 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 149 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 151 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:08:32 152 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:08:34 153 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff Team 0:08:36 154 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 155 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida 0:08:37 156 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 157 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 0:08:38 158 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 159 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 0:08:39 160 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18 0:08:40 161 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:08:42 162 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha 0:08:43 163 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 0:08:50 164 Matti Breschel (Den) Cannondale-Drapac 0:08:52 165 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange 166 Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 0:08:55 167 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida 0:08:59 168 Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 169 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:09:04 170 Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 18 0:09:05 171 Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie 0:09:14 172 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:09:17 173 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 174 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:09:20 175 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 0:09:28 176 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Drapac 0:09:38 177 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18 0:09:40 178 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data 0:09:44 179 Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:09:50 180 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 0:10:07 181 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:10:08 182 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:10:18 183 Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling 0:10:25 184 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 0:10:37 185 Borut Bozic (Slo) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:10:42 186 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:11:01 187 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:11:18 DNF Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo DNS Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ DNS Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange

Points Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 20 pts 2 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 17 3 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 15 4 Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling 13 5 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 11 6 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 10 7 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 9 8 Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team 8 9 Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 7 10 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 6 11 Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18 5 12 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff Team 4 13 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 3 14 Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling 2 15 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 1

Youth Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 0:53:16 2 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange 3 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:00:40 4 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida 0:01:21 5 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:01:56 7 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:01:57 8 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida 0:02:09 9 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:02:31 10 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:02:39 11 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 0:02:40 12 Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team 0:03:00 13 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:03:40 14 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:04:14 15 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie 0:04:18 16 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:04:26 17 Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling 0:04:29 18 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data 0:04:47 19 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:04:50 20 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida 0:04:51 21 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:04:53 22 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie 0:05:00 23 Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 0:05:22 24 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida 0:05:36 25 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:05:37 26 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 0:05:38 27 Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:06:49 28 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 0:07:36

Teams Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Movistar Team 2:37:06 2 BMC Racing Team 0:01:18 3 Team Sky 0:01:34 4 IAM Cycling 0:02:30 5 Orica-BikeExchange 0:03:16 6 Team Giant-Alpecin 0:03:26 7 Team Dimension Data 0:04:57 8 Trek - Segafredo 0:05:03 9 Astana Pro Team 0:05:14 10 Tinkoff 11 FDJ 0:05:50 12 Etixx-Quick Step 0:06:08 13 Direct Energie 0:07:14 14 Team Katusha 0:08:06 15 AG2R La Mondiale 0:08:16 16 Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:08:38 17 Bora-Argon 18 0:08:51 18 Team LottoNl - Jumbo 0:08:59 19 Lampre - Merida 0:09:26 20 Lotto Soudal 0:10:42 21 Cannondale Drapac Team 0:10:53 22 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:12:14

General Classification after stage 13 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 58:02:51 2 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:47 3 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange 0:02:45 4 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:02:59 5 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 0:03:17 6 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:03:19 7 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:04 8 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:04:27 9 Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:05:03 10 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:05:16 11 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team 0:05:24 12 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida 0:05:48 13 Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 0:05:54 14 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 0:06:25 15 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 0:06:48 16 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:08:23 17 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ 0:11:41 18 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac 0:12:28 19 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:15:40 20 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:19:02 21 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 0:20:00 22 Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 0:27:52 23 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:27:55 24 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:30:08 25 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:30:49 26 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 0:32:39 27 Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling 0:34:49 28 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:36:05 29 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky 0:43:15 30 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling 0:44:04 31 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:44:17 32 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:44:56 33 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:48:22 34 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 0:48:44 35 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:50:47 36 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:50:50 37 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-BikeExchange 0:51:18 38 Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 0:51:30 39 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie 0:55:18 40 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:56:18 41 Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky 0:56:39 42 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team 0:58:31 43 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:58:44 44 Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ 0:58:52 45 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 1:00:56 46 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18 1:00:58 47 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 1:01:11 48 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 1:02:05 49 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 1:04:00 50 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 1:05:16 51 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 1:06:22 52 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 1:06:58 53 Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida 1:07:15 54 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 1:07:57 55 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:11:11 56 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 1:12:35 57 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff Team 1:13:59 58 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Direct Energie 1:14:20 59 Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1:14:39 60 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 1:14:59 61 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-BikeExchange 1:19:33 62 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 1:20:55 63 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 1:22:20 64 Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 1:22:34 65 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 1:24:41 66 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:26:53 67 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1:27:39 68 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:28:06 69 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 1:30:23 70 Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha 1:31:21 71 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 1:31:38 72 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 1:31:40 73 Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie 1:33:19 74 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 1:35:03 75 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 1:35:27 76 Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team 1:35:36 77 Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team 1:35:47 78 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 1:36:11 79 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida 1:39:03 80 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida 1:39:28 81 Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:39:40 82 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 1:39:49 83 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 1:41:01 84 Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling 1:41:07 85 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team 1:42:27 86 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data 1:43:18 87 Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 1:43:22 88 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 1:43:38 89 Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling 1:45:25 90 Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team 1:46:20 91 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 1:46:44 92 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 1:46:45 93 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1:46:47 94 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 1:46:49 95 Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 1:47:55 96 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida 1:48:07 97 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 1:49:44 98 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1:50:08 99 Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18 1:51:03 100 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 1:51:18 101 Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 1:51:43 102 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 1:52:52 103 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie 1:53:22 104 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 1:54:20 105 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 1:54:43 106 Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 1:55:13 107 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida 1:55:21 108 Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 1:55:45 109 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:56:17 110 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie 1:57:47 111 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 1:58:50 112 Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 2:00:10 113 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie 2:00:22 114 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 2:00:29 115 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data 2:01:10 116 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 2:01:13 117 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 2:01:29 118 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 2:01:59 119 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 2:03:27 120 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 2:03:50 121 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 2:04:52 122 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 2:04:54 123 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 2:06:27 124 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 2:06:31 125 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Drapac 2:07:01 126 Matti Breschel (Den) Cannondale-Drapac 2:07:13 127 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 2:07:57 128 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2:08:50 129 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 2:08:53 130 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 2:09:05 131 Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 2:09:16 132 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2:09:27 133 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 2:10:14 134 Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha 2:11:13 135 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 2:11:31 136 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 2:12:15 137 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-BikeExchange 2:13:37 138 Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling 2:13:40 139 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2:14:00 140 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida 2:14:40 141 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2:15:07 142 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 2:15:15 143 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ 2:15:29 144 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2:16:46 145 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2:17:00 146 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange 2:17:24 147 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 2:17:55 148 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal 2:17:59 149 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step 2:18:32 150 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team 2:19:43 151 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff Team 2:19:53 152 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 2:19:58 153 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 2:20:09 154 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 155 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal 156 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 2:20:27 157 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 2:20:33 158 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 2:21:21 159 Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 2:21:48 160 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida 2:22:11 161 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18 2:22:38 162 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team 2:22:57 163 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 2:23:39 164 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 2:23:43 165 Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie 2:24:06 166 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 2:24:10 167 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 2:25:34 168 Vegard Breen (Nor) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 2:25:40 169 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 2:25:51 170 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha 2:26:03 171 Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie 2:26:23 172 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Drapac 2:26:34 173 Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 2:27:06 174 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 2:27:19 175 Borut Bozic (Slo) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2:27:50 176 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 2:28:51 177 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2:29:18 178 Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 2:29:24 179 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal 2:30:56 180 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 2:31:58 181 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida 2:32:01 182 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 2:32:22 183 Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 18 2:37:53 184 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data 2:38:37 185 Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling 2:43:42 186 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 2:51:15 187 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18 3:00:11

Points Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team 309 pts 2 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 219 3 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 202 4 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie 125 5 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 124 6 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 114 7 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 112 8 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 106 9 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 94 10 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 92 11 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 90 12 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 68 13 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team 60 14 Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step 56 15 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 56 16 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 54 17 Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling 53 18 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 53 19 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-BikeExchange 52 20 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 51 21 Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 51 22 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 47 23 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 46 24 Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18 42 25 Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling 42 26 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 41 27 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 39 28 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange 38 29 Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 38 30 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 38 31 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 36 32 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 35 33 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 35 34 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 32 35 Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida 32 36 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 32 37 RICHEZE Ariel Maximiliano 31 38 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 29 39 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie 29 40 Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 29 41 Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team 27 42 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 26 43 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 26 44 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team 24 45 Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling 24 46 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff Team 24 47 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 22 48 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18 22 49 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data 22 50 Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling 22 51 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 22 52 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 20 53 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18 20 54 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 20 55 Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling 20 56 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 20 57 Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 20 58 Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team 19 59 Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie 19 60 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 19 61 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 18 62 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 18 63 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 18 64 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 17 65 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 17 66 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie 17 67 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida 17 68 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 15 69 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 15 70 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 15 71 Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 15 72 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 15 73 Vegard Breen (Nor) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 15 74 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 14 75 Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky 14 76 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 14 77 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 14 78 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 13 79 Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 13 80 Matti Breschel (Den) Cannondale-Drapac 13 81 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 13 82 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 11 83 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac 11 84 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 11 85 Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 11 86 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 11 87 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 11 88 Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team 10 89 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 9 90 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 9 91 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 9 92 Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team 8 93 Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 8 94 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie 8 95 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida 8 96 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida 7 97 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 7 98 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 7 99 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 7 100 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 7 101 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 7 102 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal 7 103 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha 7 104 Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 18 7 105 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky 6 106 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 6 107 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal 6 108 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 6 109 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 5 110 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 4 111 Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 4 112 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data 4 113 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ 3 114 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 3 115 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 3 116 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 2 117 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 2 118 Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 2 119 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 2 120 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 1 121 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 1

Youth Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange 58:05:36 2 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida 0:03:03 3 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:05:38 4 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:16:17 5 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:27:23 6 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:42:11 7 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 1:05:12 8 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 1:12:14 9 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida 1:36:18 10 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida 1:36:43 11 Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team 1:43:35 12 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 1:43:59 13 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1:44:02 14 Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 1:45:10 15 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida 1:52:36 16 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie 1:55:02 17 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie 1:57:37 18 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 1:57:44 19 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data 1:58:25 20 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 1:58:28 21 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 2:06:20 22 Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling 2:10:55 23 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 2:12:30 24 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2:14:01 25 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 2:21:25 26 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2:26:33 27 Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 2:26:39 28 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 2:29:37