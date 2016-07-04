Tour de France: Cavendish wins stage 3 in Angers
Sagan stays in yellow
Stage 3: Granville - Angers
Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) continued his storming start to the 2016 Tour de France with a second stage victory on stage 3, where he got the better of André Greipel (Lotto Soudal) by a hair’s breadth.
It was the German who raised his arm as he crossed the line but both riders faced a nervy wait while the commissaires reviewed the photo finish, and it was the Manxman who was able to indulge in jubilant – if delayed – celebration. It marks his 28th stage win at the Tour de France, drawing him level with Bernard Hinault and one closer to the 34 of record holder Eddy Merckx.
Frenchman Bryan Coquard (Direct Energie) was third on the slightly uphill drag to the line in Angers but the final 100 metres represented a two-way tussle between old foes Cavendish and Greipel – the ferocious and tense contest in stark contrast to what was largely a yawn of a 223.5km journey from Granville to Angers.
It was the German who opened the sprint, his lead-out man Jurgen Roelandts having led round the right-hand bend into the final 300m, but Cavendish came roaring back. After spending a couple of seconds in the slipstream, the green jersey wearer launched his bid to come round but it was a protracted affair as Greipel found a second wind, and the overhaul was only completed at the last gasp and by the slimmest of margins.
“I thought I had it but you never know,” Cavendish said. “I kind of knew I’d got it but you have to wait.
“We planned this stage, and I knew I’d have to come from behind. That’s why when Mark [Renshaw] went I wanted to be behind Greipel. Last year after I didn’t win the first sprint I was nervous and maybe went too soon in the following stages and I thought that might be the same for Greipel here.”
Peter Sagan was fourth in the sprint and retained his lead atop the general classification, though he did cede the top spot in the points classification to Cavendish, who’ll wear the green jersey again on stage 4 but this time as the rightful owner.
“To think when I started cycling I’d my name in the same sentence as Bernard Hinault… it’s incredible. It’s a pretty special thing today," Cavendish added.
Video Highlights
How it unfolded
There were improved conditions on stage 3 after the miserable outing the previous day, and riders cut relaxed figures in the start village, with many sipping coffees and reading the latest edition of L’Equipe. That relaxed tone would continue for most of the day, with the peloton ambling along at less than 34km/h and well behind the slowest predicted time schedule.
Tom Dumoulin summed it up best when he glanced over at a TV motorbike and raised his hand to his mouth to mime a big yawn.
There was one attacker from the gun in Armindo Fonseca (Fortuneo-Vital Concept), who found no one for company and settled in for a long and lonely day in the saddle. The Frenchman’s motivation to be in a breakaway today no doubt came from the fact that this stage represented the only point at which this year’s Tour would pass through Brittany – his home region and also that of his team.
After picking up the KOM point at the only categorised climb of the day – the Côte de Villedieu-les-Poêles – he built up a buffer of around six minutes as he entered Brittany at around the 75km mark.
He wouldn’t emerge from the other side – into the Pays de la Loire region – alone, however, as Thomas Voeckler (Direct Energie) injected some much-needed incident into proceedings. With just over 80km remaining, the iconic Frenchman had clearly become bored and decided to jump off the front of the peloton, bridging the five-minute gap to the lone leader in no time.
That seemed to jolt the bunch into life somewhat, as Tinkoff, Lotto Soudal, and Etixx began to show a little more urgency. The gap was down to just over a minute by the intermediate sprint point in Bouillé-Ménard with just over 50km to go. The leading duo didn’t contest it but the main sprinters clipped away from the bunch to stretch their legs, with Kittel crossing first ahead of Kristoff, Sagan, Cavendish and Greipel.
After that the escapees were allowed to dangle out front, the peloton safe in the knowledge they could make the catch when they pleased, and they eventually pleased 8km from the finish.
By that point the sprint trains were in full flow, jostling for position with each other as well as many GC-focused teams who, as in the past two days, were keen to keep their leaders near the front and out of trouble. Etixx-QuickStep were prominent going into the last few kilometres but they misfired in the end – with Kittel finishing a distant seventh – while Roelandts and Renshaw took up perfect positions for Greipel and Cavendish respectively going into the final kilometre.
After that it was a drag race, with Cavendish showing that even with the Rio Olympics looming, his road legs haven’t suffered one iota as he further enshrined his name in Tour legend.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|5:59:54
|2
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|3
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie
|4
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|5
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|6
|Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling
|7
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|8
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|9
|Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|10
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|11
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|12
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|13
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|14
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|15
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|16
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|17
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|18
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|19
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|20
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal
|21
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|22
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|23
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|24
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|25
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
|26
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|27
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|28
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
|29
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|30
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|31
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|32
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step
|33
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team
|34
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange
|35
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac
|36
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|37
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|38
|Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team
|39
|Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
|40
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|41
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|42
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|43
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|44
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|45
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|46
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|47
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|48
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|49
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|50
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|51
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|52
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|53
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team Katusha
|54
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
|55
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida
|56
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky
|57
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|58
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling
|59
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ
|60
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|61
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling
|62
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|63
|Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 18
|64
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|65
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|66
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
|67
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida
|68
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|69
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|70
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|71
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|72
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|73
|Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|74
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|75
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|76
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|77
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|78
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|79
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|80
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|81
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|82
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|83
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|84
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|85
|Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|86
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|87
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|88
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|89
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|90
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|91
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|91
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|93
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|94
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|95
|Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ
|96
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|97
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|98
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|99
|Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling
|100
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Drapac
|101
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|102
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Direct Energie
|103
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|104
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|105
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|106
|Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|107
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|108
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|109
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|110
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|111
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|112
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data
|113
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|114
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|115
|Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling
|116
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|117
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|118
|Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18
|119
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|120
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|121
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|122
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff Team
|123
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|124
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|125
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
|126
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
|126
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie
|128
|Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha
|129
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|130
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|131
|Matti Breschel (Den) Cannondale-Drapac
|132
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|133
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|134
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|135
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|136
|Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|137
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:00:28
|138
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18
|0:00:31
|139
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
|140
|Max Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick -Step
|141
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|142
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|143
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida
|144
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:36
|145
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:37
|146
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|147
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:00:40
|148
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:00:41
|149
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:44
|150
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|151
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|152
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-BikeExchange
|153
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Drapac
|154
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida
|155
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:00:50
|156
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|157
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:52
|158
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:00:54
|159
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:00:59
|160
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|161
|Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|162
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|163
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:17
|164
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|165
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-BikeExchange
|166
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|167
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-BikeExchange
|168
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|169
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:01:23
|170
|Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|171
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|0:01:26
|172
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:01:35
|173
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:49
|174
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|175
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|176
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
|177
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|178
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|179
|Vegard Breen (Nor) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|180
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|181
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|182
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|183
|Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:01:53
|184
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|185
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|0:02:03
|186
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
|187
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:02:05
|188
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:02:07
|189
|Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:02:08
|190
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|191
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
|192
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|193
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:39
|194
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange
|195
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:03:31
|196
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
|0:04:07
|197
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:06:10
|198
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Katusha
|0:08:44
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|20
|pts
|2
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie
|17
|3
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|15
|4
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|13
|5
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|11
|6
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|10
|7
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|9
|8
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|8
|9
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie
|7
|10
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|6
|11
|Max Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick -Step
|5
|12
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|4
|13
|Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|3
|14
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|15
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|50
|pts
|2
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|30
|3
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie
|20
|4
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|18
|5
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|16
|6
|Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling
|14
|7
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|12
|8
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|10
|9
|Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|8
|10
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|7
|11
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|6
|12
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|5
|13
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|4
|14
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|3
|15
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie
|5:59:54
|2
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|3
|Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling
|4
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|5
|Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|6
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|7
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|8
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|9
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|10
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange
|11
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|12
|Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team
|13
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|14
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|15
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|16
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lotto Soudal
|17:59:42
|2
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|3
|Tinkoff Team
|4
|Astana Pro Team
|5
|Trek-Segafredo
|6
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|7
|Team Katusha
|8
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|9
|Dimension Data
|10
|Movistar Team
|11
|IAM Cycling
|12
|Lampre - Merida
|13
|Team Sky
|14
|Orica-BikeExchange
|15
|Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|16
|Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|17
|Bora-Argon 18
|18
|Cannondale-Drapac
|19
|FDJ
|20
|BMC Racing Team
|21
|Direct Energie
|22
|AG2R La Mondiale
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|14:34:36
|2
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:08
|3
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:10
|4
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:14
|5
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|6
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|7
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team
|8
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|9
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|10
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step
|11
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac
|12
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|13
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|14
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|15
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|16
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|17
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team Katusha
|18
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange
|19
|Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
|20
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|21
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|22
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|23
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|24
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|25
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky
|26
|Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|27
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:00:24
|28
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:25
|29
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling
|30
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ
|31
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|32
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida
|33
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:29
|34
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|35
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:00:31
|36
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|37
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|38
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
|39
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|40
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|41
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|42
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|43
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:35
|44
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|45
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:38
|46
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:40
|47
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|48
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|0:00:49
|49
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|50
|Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ
|51
|Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha
|52
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:55
|53
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|54
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Direct Energie
|55
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|56
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:02
|57
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|58
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff Team
|59
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|60
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|61
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:11
|62
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:01:17
|63
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:01:21
|64
|Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:01:27
|65
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|66
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|67
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:01:33
|68
|Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling
|0:01:36
|69
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|70
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:01:39
|71
|Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:48
|72
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|73
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:53
|74
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling
|75
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|76
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|77
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:59
|78
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|79
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|80
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|81
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|0:02:03
|82
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:24
|83
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|0:02:26
|84
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:02:27
|85
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-BikeExchange
|0:02:37
|86
|Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling
|0:02:38
|87
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:43
|88
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|0:02:44
|89
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:03:06
|90
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|91
|Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team
|92
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|93
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|94
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|95
|Matti Breschel (Den) Cannondale-Drapac
|96
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
|97
|Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|98
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:03:10
|99
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:38
|100
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:04:01
|101
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:04:05
|102
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|103
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:04:17
|104
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-BikeExchange
|0:04:23
|105
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:04:30
|106
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|107
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|108
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:04:32
|109
|Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:04:41
|110
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:04:55
|111
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|112
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|0:05:00
|113
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|114
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|115
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|116
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|117
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|0:05:21
|118
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|0:05:27
|119
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:05:31
|120
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:05:40
|121
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:06:01
|122
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:06:03
|123
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|0:06:08
|124
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:06:10
|125
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:06:17
|126
|Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:06:23
|127
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:06:28
|128
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:06:50
|129
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:06:59
|130
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:07:05
|131
|Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|132
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
|133
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|134
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|135
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|136
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|137
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Drapac
|138
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|139
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida
|140
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|141
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie
|142
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|143
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
|144
|Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18
|145
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:07:15
|146
|Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:07:34
|147
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18
|0:07:36
|148
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida
|149
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|0:07:41
|150
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:07:49
|151
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:07:55
|152
|Vegard Breen (Nor) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:07:56
|153
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:07:59
|154
|Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:08:06
|155
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:08:22
|156
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|0:08:23
|157
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal
|0:08:29
|158
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|159
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|160
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|161
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
|162
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|163
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|164
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|165
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|166
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
|167
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data
|168
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
|0:08:54
|169
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:08:58
|170
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|171
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|0:09:00
|172
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|0:09:05
|173
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:09:08
|174
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:09:10
|175
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:09:12
|176
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|177
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|0:09:21
|178
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida
|0:09:22
|179
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:09:28
|180
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:09:52
|181
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:10:02
|182
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
|0:10:32
|183
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:10:36
|184
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|185
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
|186
|Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling
|0:11:17
|187
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange
|188
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-BikeExchange
|0:11:19
|189
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|190
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:11:38
|191
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:11:51
|192
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
|0:12:36
|193
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:12:40
|194
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:13:06
|195
|Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 18
|0:13:53
|196
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|0:15:41
|197
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
|0:18:40
|198
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Katusha
|0:22:37
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|123
|pts
|2
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|116
|3
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|79
|4
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|77
|5
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie
|52
|6
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|40
|7
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|35
|8
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|33
|9
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|32
|10
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|24
|11
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|20
|12
|Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling
|20
|13
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
|20
|14
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|20
|15
|Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling
|20
|16
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step
|18
|17
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|18
|18
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|17
|19
|Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|17
|20
|Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18
|17
|21
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie
|17
|22
|Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|16
|23
|Vegard Breen (Nor) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|15
|24
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|15
|25
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|14
|26
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|13
|27
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|12
|28
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|11
|29
|Max Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick -Step
|9
|30
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|8
|31
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|7
|32
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|7
|33
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal
|7
|34
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|7
|35
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|6
|36
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|6
|37
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|6
|38
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac
|5
|39
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange
|4
|40
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|4
|41
|Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|42
|Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|3
|43
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|3
|44
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Katusha
|3
|45
|Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|2
|46
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
|2
|47
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|48
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|49
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|1
|50
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|4
|pts
|2
|Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|2
|3
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|1
|4
|Vegard Breen (Nor) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|1
|5
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|14:34:44
|2
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:00:06
|3
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange
|4
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|5
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida
|0:00:17
|6
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|0:00:23
|7
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|8
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|9
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|10
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:01:09
|11
|Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling
|0:01:28
|12
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|0:01:45
|13
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|14
|Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team
|0:02:58
|15
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|16
|Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:06:57
|17
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:08:21
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Orica-BikeExchange
|43:44:30
|2
|Team Sky
|3
|Movistar Team
|0:00:21
|4
|FDJ
|0:00:22
|5
|Astana Pro Team
|0:00:26
|6
|Cannondale-Drapac
|0:00:34
|7
|Team Katusha
|0:00:35
|8
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:36
|9
|Lampre - Merida
|0:00:46
|10
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:48
|11
|Tinkoff Team
|12
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|13
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:49
|14
|IAM Cycling
|0:01:43
|15
|BMC Racing Team
|0:01:45
|16
|Direct Energie
|0:02:05
|17
|Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:02:11
|18
|Dimension Data
|0:03:24
|19
|Bora-Argon 18
|0:03:41
|20
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:03:44
|21
|Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:04:37
|22
|Lotto Soudal
|0:07:38
