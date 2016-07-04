Image 1 of 43 Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) wins stage 3 of the Tour de France Image 2 of 43 Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) makes a late charge to beat Andre Greipel (Lotto Soudal) on stage 3 of the Tour de France (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 43 Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) continues in the Tour de France race lead (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 43 Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 43 Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) in the green jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 43 Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) in the green jersey of points classification leader (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 43 Julian Alaphilippe (Etixx-Quickstep) as best young rider (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 43 Julian Alaphilippe (Etixx-Quickstep) as best young rider (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 43 Jasper Stuyven (Trek-Segafredo) in the mountains jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 43 Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) makes a late charge to beat Andre Greipel (Lotto Soudal) on stage 3 of the Tour de France (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 43 Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) wears the green points jersey during stage 3 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 43 The sprint on stage 3 of the Tour de France (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 43 The sprint on stage 3 of the Tour de France (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 43 Andre Greipel thought he had it but was pipped by Mark Cavendish at the line (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 43 Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) thinks he might have beaten Greipel in a photo finish Image 16 of 43 Thomas Voeckler (Direct Energie) on the attack Image 17 of 43 Armindo Fonseca (Fortuneo - Vital Concept) solo breakaway (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 43 Fabio Aru waits at the start of stage 3 (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 19 of 43 Nairo Quintana at the start of stage 3 (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 20 of 43 Oleg Tinkov holds up the yellow jersey (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 21 of 43 Chris Froome (Team Sky) (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 22 of 43 Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) wears yellow and shakes hands with his fans Image 23 of 43 Oleg Tinkov holds up Peter Sagan's yellow jersey at the Tour de France Image 24 of 43 Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) in yellow Image 25 of 43 Alberto Contador (Tinkoff) at the start of stage 3 Image 26 of 43 Richie Porte (BMC) riding stage 3 at Tour de France Image 27 of 43 Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) rolls off the start line of stage 3 at the Tour de France Image 28 of 43 Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) all smiles at the start of stage 3 in the yellow jersey Image 29 of 43 Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) in the yellow jersey at the Tour de France Image 30 of 43 Nairo Quintana signs autographs (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 31 of 43 Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) at the start line of stage 3 in yellow (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 32 of 43 Armindo Fonseca (Fortuneo - Vital Concept) solo breakaway (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 33 of 43 Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 34 of 43 Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 35 of 43 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Katusha) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 36 of 43 Simon Gerrans (Orica-BikeExchange) stage 3 Tour de France (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 37 of 43 Fabian Cancellara (Trek-Segafredo) stage 3 Tour de France (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 38 of 43 Andre Greipel gets support from Lotto Soudal team car stage 3 Tour de France (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 39 of 43 Armindo Fonseca (Fortuneo - Vital Concept) solo breakaway stage 3 Tour de France (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 40 of 43 Julian Alaphilippe (Etixx-QuickStep) in the young rider's jersey at the Tour de France (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 41 of 43 Julian Alaphilippe (Etixx-QuickStep) in the young rider's jersey at the Tour de France (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 42 of 43 Alejandro Valverde rolls to the start line (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 43 of 43 Fabian Cancellara (Trek-Segafredo) at the start of stage 3 Tour de France

Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) continued his storming start to the 2016 Tour de France with a second stage victory on stage 3, where he got the better of André Greipel (Lotto Soudal) by a hair’s breadth.

It was the German who raised his arm as he crossed the line but both riders faced a nervy wait while the commissaires reviewed the photo finish, and it was the Manxman who was able to indulge in jubilant – if delayed – celebration. It marks his 28th stage win at the Tour de France, drawing him level with Bernard Hinault and one closer to the 34 of record holder Eddy Merckx.

Frenchman Bryan Coquard (Direct Energie) was third on the slightly uphill drag to the line in Angers but the final 100 metres represented a two-way tussle between old foes Cavendish and Greipel – the ferocious and tense contest in stark contrast to what was largely a yawn of a 223.5km journey from Granville to Angers.

It was the German who opened the sprint, his lead-out man Jurgen Roelandts having led round the right-hand bend into the final 300m, but Cavendish came roaring back. After spending a couple of seconds in the slipstream, the green jersey wearer launched his bid to come round but it was a protracted affair as Greipel found a second wind, and the overhaul was only completed at the last gasp and by the slimmest of margins.

“I thought I had it but you never know,” Cavendish said. “I kind of knew I’d got it but you have to wait.

“We planned this stage, and I knew I’d have to come from behind. That’s why when Mark [Renshaw] went I wanted to be behind Greipel. Last year after I didn’t win the first sprint I was nervous and maybe went too soon in the following stages and I thought that might be the same for Greipel here.”

Peter Sagan was fourth in the sprint and retained his lead atop the general classification, though he did cede the top spot in the points classification to Cavendish, who’ll wear the green jersey again on stage 4 but this time as the rightful owner.

“To think when I started cycling I’d my name in the same sentence as Bernard Hinault… it’s incredible. It’s a pretty special thing today," Cavendish added.

More on this story:

Video Highlights

How it unfolded

There were improved conditions on stage 3 after the miserable outing the previous day, and riders cut relaxed figures in the start village, with many sipping coffees and reading the latest edition of L’Equipe. That relaxed tone would continue for most of the day, with the peloton ambling along at less than 34km/h and well behind the slowest predicted time schedule.

Tom Dumoulin summed it up best when he glanced over at a TV motorbike and raised his hand to his mouth to mime a big yawn.

There was one attacker from the gun in Armindo Fonseca (Fortuneo-Vital Concept), who found no one for company and settled in for a long and lonely day in the saddle. The Frenchman’s motivation to be in a breakaway today no doubt came from the fact that this stage represented the only point at which this year’s Tour would pass through Brittany – his home region and also that of his team.

After picking up the KOM point at the only categorised climb of the day – the Côte de Villedieu-les-Poêles – he built up a buffer of around six minutes as he entered Brittany at around the 75km mark.

He wouldn’t emerge from the other side – into the Pays de la Loire region – alone, however, as Thomas Voeckler (Direct Energie) injected some much-needed incident into proceedings. With just over 80km remaining, the iconic Frenchman had clearly become bored and decided to jump off the front of the peloton, bridging the five-minute gap to the lone leader in no time.

That seemed to jolt the bunch into life somewhat, as Tinkoff, Lotto Soudal, and Etixx began to show a little more urgency. The gap was down to just over a minute by the intermediate sprint point in Bouillé-Ménard with just over 50km to go. The leading duo didn’t contest it but the main sprinters clipped away from the bunch to stretch their legs, with Kittel crossing first ahead of Kristoff, Sagan, Cavendish and Greipel.

After that the escapees were allowed to dangle out front, the peloton safe in the knowledge they could make the catch when they pleased, and they eventually pleased 8km from the finish.

By that point the sprint trains were in full flow, jostling for position with each other as well as many GC-focused teams who, as in the past two days, were keen to keep their leaders near the front and out of trouble. Etixx-QuickStep were prominent going into the last few kilometres but they misfired in the end – with Kittel finishing a distant seventh – while Roelandts and Renshaw took up perfect positions for Greipel and Cavendish respectively going into the final kilometre.

After that it was a drag race, with Cavendish showing that even with the Rio Olympics looming, his road legs haven’t suffered one iota as he further enshrined his name in Tour legend.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 5:59:54 2 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 3 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie 4 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team 5 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 6 Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling 7 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 8 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 9 Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 10 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 11 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 12 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 13 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 14 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida 15 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 16 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 17 Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 18 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 19 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 20 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal 21 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal 22 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 23 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 24 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 25 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha 26 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 27 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 28 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data 29 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 30 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team 31 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 32 Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step 33 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team 34 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange 35 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac 36 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 37 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 38 Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team 39 Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida 40 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 41 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 42 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 43 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 44 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 45 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 46 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 47 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 48 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 49 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 50 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 51 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 52 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 53 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team Katusha 54 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ 55 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida 56 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky 57 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida 58 Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling 59 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ 60 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 61 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling 62 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 63 Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 18 64 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 65 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team 66 Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie 67 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida 68 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 69 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 70 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 71 Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 72 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 73 Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 74 Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 75 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 76 Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team 77 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team 78 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 79 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 80 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 81 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 82 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 83 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 84 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 85 Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 86 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 87 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 88 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida 89 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 90 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 91 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 91 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 93 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 94 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff Team 95 Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ 96 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 97 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ 98 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 99 Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling 100 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Drapac 101 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 102 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Direct Energie 103 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 104 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 105 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 106 Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team 107 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 108 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 109 Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 110 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 111 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 112 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data 113 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 114 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 115 Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling 116 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 117 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 118 Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18 119 Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 120 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 121 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 122 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff Team 123 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 124 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 125 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 126 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data 126 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie 128 Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha 129 Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling 130 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 131 Matti Breschel (Den) Cannondale-Drapac 132 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 133 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie 134 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 135 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 136 Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team 137 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:00:28 138 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18 0:00:31 139 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18 140 Max Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick -Step 141 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 142 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 143 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida 144 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:36 145 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:00:37 146 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 147 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:00:40 148 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie 0:00:41 149 Borut Bozic (Slo) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:44 150 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 151 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 152 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-BikeExchange 153 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Drapac 154 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida 155 Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie 0:00:50 156 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 157 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:52 158 Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:00:54 159 Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:00:59 160 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 161 Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 162 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 163 Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:17 164 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 165 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-BikeExchange 166 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 167 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-BikeExchange 168 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 169 Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie 0:01:23 170 Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 171 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team 0:01:26 172 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie 0:01:35 173 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:49 174 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 175 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 176 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ 177 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 178 Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky 179 Vegard Breen (Nor) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 180 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 181 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 182 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 183 Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:01:53 184 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 185 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 0:02:03 186 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18 187 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:02:05 188 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:02:07 189 Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha 0:02:08 190 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 191 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 192 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 193 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 0:02:39 194 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange 195 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:03:31 196 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data 0:04:07 197 Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:06:10 198 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Katusha 0:08:44

Sprint 1 - Bouille-Menard, 171km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 20 pts 2 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie 17 3 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 15 4 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 13 5 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team 11 6 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 10 7 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 9 8 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 8 9 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie 7 10 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 6 11 Max Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick -Step 5 12 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 4 13 Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 3 14 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 2 15 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 1

Finish - Angers, 223.5km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 50 pts 2 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 30 3 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie 20 4 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team 18 5 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 16 6 Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling 14 7 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 12 8 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 10 9 Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 8 10 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 7 11 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 6 12 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 5 13 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 4 14 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida 3 15 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 2

Mountain - Cote de Villedieu-les-Poeles, 25.5km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 1

Young rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie 5:59:54 2 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 3 Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling 4 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 5 Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 6 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 7 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 8 Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 9 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 10 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange 11 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 12 Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team 13 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 14 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 15 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 16 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida

Team # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lotto Soudal 17:59:42 2 Etixx - Quick-Step 3 Tinkoff Team 4 Astana Pro Team 5 Trek-Segafredo 6 Team Giant-Alpecin 7 Team Katusha 8 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 9 Dimension Data 10 Movistar Team 11 IAM Cycling 12 Lampre - Merida 13 Team Sky 14 Orica-BikeExchange 15 Fortuneo - Vital Concept 16 Team LottoNl-Jumbo 17 Bora-Argon 18 18 Cannondale-Drapac 19 FDJ 20 BMC Racing Team 21 Direct Energie 22 AG2R La Mondiale

General classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team 14:34:36 2 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:08 3 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:10 4 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:14 5 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 6 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 7 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team 8 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 9 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 10 Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step 11 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac 12 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 13 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 14 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 15 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 16 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 17 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team Katusha 18 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange 19 Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida 20 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 21 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 22 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 23 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 24 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 25 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky 26 Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 27 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:00:24 28 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:25 29 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling 30 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ 31 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 32 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida 33 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:00:29 34 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 35 Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 0:00:31 36 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 37 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 38 Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie 39 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 40 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 41 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 42 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 43 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:35 44 Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 45 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:38 46 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:40 47 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 48 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida 0:00:49 49 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 50 Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ 51 Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha 52 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:55 53 Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 54 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Direct Energie 55 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 56 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:02 57 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team 58 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff Team 59 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 60 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 61 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:11 62 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie 0:01:17 63 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie 0:01:21 64 Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:01:27 65 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 66 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 67 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:01:33 68 Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling 0:01:36 69 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 70 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 0:01:39 71 Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:48 72 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 73 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:53 74 Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling 75 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida 76 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 77 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:01:59 78 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 79 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 80 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 81 Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:03 82 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:02:24 83 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:26 84 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:02:27 85 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-BikeExchange 0:02:37 86 Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling 0:02:38 87 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 0:02:43 88 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 0:02:44 89 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:03:06 90 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 91 Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team 92 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 93 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 94 Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 95 Matti Breschel (Den) Cannondale-Drapac 96 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ 97 Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team 98 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 0:03:10 99 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:03:38 100 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:04:01 101 Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:04:05 102 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 103 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Drapac 0:04:17 104 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-BikeExchange 0:04:23 105 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:04:30 106 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 107 Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling 108 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 0:04:32 109 Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team 0:04:41 110 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:04:55 111 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 112 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 0:05:00 113 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal 114 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 115 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 116 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 117 Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky 0:05:21 118 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ 0:05:27 119 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:05:31 120 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:05:40 121 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:06:01 122 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:06:03 123 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 0:06:08 124 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:06:10 125 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:06:17 126 Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:06:23 127 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:06:28 128 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie 0:06:50 129 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:06:59 130 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:07:05 131 Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 132 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data 133 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team 134 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 135 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 136 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team 137 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Drapac 138 Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 139 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida 140 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff Team 141 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie 142 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 143 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 144 Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18 145 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:07:15 146 Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:07:34 147 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18 0:07:36 148 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida 149 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 0:07:41 150 Borut Bozic (Slo) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:07:49 151 Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie 0:07:55 152 Vegard Breen (Nor) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:07:56 153 Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:07:59 154 Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha 0:08:06 155 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:08:22 156 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:08:23 157 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal 0:08:29 158 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 159 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida 160 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 161 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha 162 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 163 Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team 164 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 165 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 166 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data 167 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data 168 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ 0:08:54 169 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:08:58 170 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 171 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 0:09:00 172 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:09:05 173 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:09:08 174 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:09:10 175 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:09:12 176 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 177 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 0:09:21 178 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida 0:09:22 179 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:09:28 180 Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie 0:09:52 181 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie 0:10:02 182 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18 0:10:32 183 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:10:36 184 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 185 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 186 Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling 0:11:17 187 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange 188 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-BikeExchange 0:11:19 189 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team 190 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:11:38 191 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 0:11:51 192 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data 0:12:36 193 Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:12:40 194 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:13:06 195 Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 18 0:13:53 196 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 0:15:41 197 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18 0:18:40 198 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Katusha 0:22:37

Point classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 123 pts 2 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team 116 3 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 79 4 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 77 5 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie 52 6 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 40 7 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 35 8 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 33 9 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 32 10 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 24 11 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 20 12 Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling 20 13 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18 20 14 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 20 15 Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling 20 16 Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step 18 17 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 18 18 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 17 19 Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 17 20 Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18 17 21 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie 17 22 Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 16 23 Vegard Breen (Nor) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 15 24 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 15 25 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 14 26 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 13 27 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 12 28 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 11 29 Max Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick -Step 9 30 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 8 31 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 7 32 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 7 33 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal 7 34 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 7 35 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 6 36 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal 6 37 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 6 38 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac 5 39 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange 4 40 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 4 41 Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team 3 42 Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 3 43 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida 3 44 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Katusha 3 45 Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 2 46 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha 2 47 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 2 48 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 1 49 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 1 50 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 1

Mountain classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 4 pts 2 Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 2 3 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 1 4 Vegard Breen (Nor) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 1 5 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 14:34:44 2 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:00:06 3 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange 4 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 5 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida 0:00:17 6 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 0:00:23 7 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 8 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 9 Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 10 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie 0:01:09 11 Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling 0:01:28 12 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida 0:01:45 13 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 14 Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team 0:02:58 15 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 16 Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:06:57 17 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:08:21