Tour de France: Cavendish wins stage 3 in Angers

Sagan stays in yellow

Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) wins stage 3 of the Tour de France

Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) wins stage 3 of the Tour de France
Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) makes a late charge to beat Andre Greipel (Lotto Soudal) on stage 3 of the Tour de France

Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) makes a late charge to beat Andre Greipel (Lotto Soudal) on stage 3 of the Tour de France
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) continues in the Tour de France race lead

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) continues in the Tour de France race lead
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Peter Sagan (Tinkoff)

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) in the green jersey

Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) in the green jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) in the green jersey of points classification leader

Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) in the green jersey of points classification leader
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Julian Alaphilippe (Etixx-Quickstep) as best young rider

Julian Alaphilippe (Etixx-Quickstep) as best young rider
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Julian Alaphilippe (Etixx-Quickstep) as best young rider

Julian Alaphilippe (Etixx-Quickstep) as best young rider
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Jasper Stuyven (Trek-Segafredo) in the mountains jersey

Jasper Stuyven (Trek-Segafredo) in the mountains jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) makes a late charge to beat Andre Greipel (Lotto Soudal) on stage 3 of the Tour de France

Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) makes a late charge to beat Andre Greipel (Lotto Soudal) on stage 3 of the Tour de France
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) wears the green points jersey during stage 3 at the Tour de France

Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) wears the green points jersey during stage 3 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The sprint on stage 3 of the Tour de France

The sprint on stage 3 of the Tour de France
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The sprint on stage 3 of the Tour de France

The sprint on stage 3 of the Tour de France
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Andre Greipel thought he had it but was pipped by Mark Cavendish at the line

Andre Greipel thought he had it but was pipped by Mark Cavendish at the line
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) thinks he might have beaten Greipel in a photo finish

Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) thinks he might have beaten Greipel in a photo finish
Thomas Voeckler (Direct Energie) on the attack

Thomas Voeckler (Direct Energie) on the attack
Armindo Fonseca (Fortuneo - Vital Concept) solo breakaway

Armindo Fonseca (Fortuneo - Vital Concept) solo breakaway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Fabio Aru waits at the start of stage 3

Fabio Aru waits at the start of stage 3
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Nairo Quintana at the start of stage 3

Nairo Quintana at the start of stage 3
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Oleg Tinkov holds up the yellow jersey

Oleg Tinkov holds up the yellow jersey
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Chris Froome (Team Sky)

Chris Froome (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) wears yellow and shakes hands with his fans

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) wears yellow and shakes hands with his fans
Oleg Tinkov holds up Peter Sagan's yellow jersey at the Tour de France

Oleg Tinkov holds up Peter Sagan's yellow jersey at the Tour de France
Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) in yellow

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) in yellow
Alberto Contador (Tinkoff) at the start of stage 3

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff) at the start of stage 3
Richie Porte (BMC) riding stage 3 at Tour de France

Richie Porte (BMC) riding stage 3 at Tour de France
Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) rolls off the start line of stage 3 at the Tour de France

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) rolls off the start line of stage 3 at the Tour de France
Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) all smiles at the start of stage 3 in the yellow jersey

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) all smiles at the start of stage 3 in the yellow jersey
Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) in the yellow jersey at the Tour de France

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) in the yellow jersey at the Tour de France
Nairo Quintana signs autographs

Nairo Quintana signs autographs
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) at the start line of stage 3 in yellow

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) at the start line of stage 3 in yellow
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Armindo Fonseca (Fortuneo - Vital Concept) solo breakaway

Armindo Fonseca (Fortuneo - Vital Concept) solo breakaway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha)

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha)

Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Katusha)

Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Simon Gerrans (Orica-BikeExchange) stage 3 Tour de France

Simon Gerrans (Orica-BikeExchange) stage 3 Tour de France
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Fabian Cancellara (Trek-Segafredo) stage 3 Tour de France

Fabian Cancellara (Trek-Segafredo) stage 3 Tour de France
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Andre Greipel gets support from Lotto Soudal team car stage 3 Tour de France

Andre Greipel gets support from Lotto Soudal team car stage 3 Tour de France
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Armindo Fonseca (Fortuneo - Vital Concept) solo breakaway stage 3 Tour de France

Armindo Fonseca (Fortuneo - Vital Concept) solo breakaway stage 3 Tour de France
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Julian Alaphilippe (Etixx-QuickStep) in the young rider's jersey at the Tour de France

Julian Alaphilippe (Etixx-QuickStep) in the young rider's jersey at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Julian Alaphilippe (Etixx-QuickStep) in the young rider's jersey at the Tour de France

Julian Alaphilippe (Etixx-QuickStep) in the young rider's jersey at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Alejandro Valverde rolls to the start line

Alejandro Valverde rolls to the start line
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Fabian Cancellara (Trek-Segafredo) at the start of stage 3 Tour de France

Fabian Cancellara (Trek-Segafredo) at the start of stage 3 Tour de France

Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) continued his storming start to the 2016 Tour de France with a second stage victory on stage 3, where he got the better of André Greipel (Lotto Soudal) by a hair’s breadth.

It was the German who raised his arm as he crossed the line but both riders faced a nervy wait while the commissaires reviewed the photo finish, and it was the Manxman who was able to indulge in jubilant – if delayed – celebration. It marks his 28th stage win at the Tour de France, drawing him level with Bernard Hinault and one closer to the 34 of record holder Eddy Merckx.

Frenchman Bryan Coquard (Direct Energie) was third on the slightly uphill drag to the line in Angers but the final 100 metres represented a two-way tussle between old foes Cavendish and Greipel – the ferocious and tense contest in stark contrast to what was largely a yawn of a 223.5km journey from Granville to Angers.

It was the German who opened the sprint, his lead-out man Jurgen Roelandts having led round the right-hand bend into the final 300m, but Cavendish came roaring back. After spending a couple of seconds in the slipstream, the green jersey wearer launched his bid to come round but it was a protracted affair as Greipel found a second wind, and the overhaul was only completed at the last gasp and by the slimmest of margins.

“I thought I had it but you never know,” Cavendish said. “I kind of knew I’d got it but you have to wait.

“We planned this stage, and I knew I’d have to come from behind. That’s why when Mark [Renshaw] went I wanted to be behind Greipel. Last year after I didn’t win the first sprint I was nervous and maybe went too soon in the following stages and I thought that might be the same for Greipel here.”

Peter Sagan was fourth in the sprint and retained his lead atop the general classification, though he did cede the top spot in the points classification to Cavendish, who’ll wear the green jersey again on stage 4 but this time as the rightful owner.

“To think when I started cycling I’d my name in the same sentence as Bernard Hinault… it’s incredible. It’s a pretty special thing today," Cavendish added. 

How it unfolded

There were improved conditions on stage 3 after the miserable outing the previous day, and riders cut relaxed figures in the start village, with many sipping coffees and reading the latest edition of L’Equipe. That relaxed tone would continue for most of the day, with the peloton ambling along at less than 34km/h and well behind the slowest predicted time schedule.

Tom Dumoulin summed it up best when he glanced over at a TV motorbike and raised his hand to his mouth to mime a big yawn.

There was one attacker from the gun in Armindo Fonseca (Fortuneo-Vital Concept), who found no one for company and settled in for a long and lonely day in the saddle. The Frenchman’s motivation to be in a breakaway today no doubt came from the fact that this stage represented the only point at which this year’s Tour would pass through Brittany – his home region and also that of his team.

After picking up the KOM point at the only categorised climb of the day – the Côte de Villedieu-les-Poêles – he built up a buffer of around six minutes as he entered Brittany at around the 75km mark.

He wouldn’t emerge from the other side – into the Pays de la Loire region – alone, however, as Thomas Voeckler (Direct Energie) injected some much-needed incident into proceedings. With just over 80km remaining, the iconic Frenchman had clearly become bored and decided to jump off the front of the peloton, bridging the five-minute gap to the lone leader in no time.

That seemed to jolt the bunch into life somewhat, as Tinkoff, Lotto Soudal, and Etixx began to show a little more urgency. The gap was down to just over a minute by the intermediate sprint point in Bouillé-Ménard with just over 50km to go. The leading duo didn’t contest it but the main sprinters clipped away from the bunch to stretch their legs, with Kittel crossing first ahead of Kristoff, Sagan, Cavendish and Greipel.

After that the escapees were allowed to dangle out front, the peloton safe in the knowledge they could make the catch when they pleased, and they eventually pleased 8km from the finish.

By that point the sprint trains were in full flow, jostling for position with each other as well as many GC-focused teams who, as in the past two days, were keen to keep their leaders near the front and out of trouble. Etixx-QuickStep were prominent going into the last few kilometres but they misfired in the end – with Kittel finishing a distant seventh – while Roelandts and Renshaw took up perfect positions for Greipel and Cavendish respectively going into the final kilometre.

After that it was a drag race, with Cavendish showing that even with the Rio Olympics looming, his road legs haven’t suffered one iota as he further enshrined his name in Tour legend.

 

 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data5:59:54
2André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
3Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie
4Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team
5Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
6Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling
7Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
8Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
9Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
10Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
11Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
12Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
13John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
14Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida
15Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
16Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
17Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
18Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
19Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
20Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal
21Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
22Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
23Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
24Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
25Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
26Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
27Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
28Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
29Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
30Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team
31Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
32Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step
33Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team
34Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange
35Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac
36Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
37Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
38Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team
39Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
40Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
41Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
42Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
43Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
44Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
45Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
46Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
47Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
48Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
49Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
50Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
51Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
52Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
53Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team Katusha
54William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
55Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida
56Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky
57Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida
58Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling
59Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ
60Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
61Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling
62Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
63Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 18
64Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
65Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team
66Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
67Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida
68Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
69Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
70Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
71Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
72Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
73Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
74Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
75Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
76Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
77Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team
78Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
79Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
80Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
81Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
82Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
83Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
84Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
85Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
86Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
87Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
88Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida
89Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
90Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
91Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
91Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
93Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
94Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff Team
95Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ
96Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
97Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
98Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
99Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling
100Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Drapac
101Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
102Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Direct Energie
103Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
104Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
105Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
106Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team
107Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
108Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
109Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
110Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
111Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
112Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data
113Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
114Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
115Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling
116Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
117Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
118Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18
119Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
120Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
121Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
122Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff Team
123Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
124Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
125Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
126Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
126Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie
128Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha
129Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling
130Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
131Matti Breschel (Den) Cannondale-Drapac
132Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
133Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
134Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
135Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
136Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team
137Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:00:28
138Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 180:00:31
139Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
140Max Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick -Step
141Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
142Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
143Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida
144Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:36
145Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal0:00:37
146Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
147Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:00:40
148Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie0:00:41
149Borut Bozic (Slo) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:44
150Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
151Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
152Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-BikeExchange
153Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Drapac
154Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida
155Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie0:00:50
156Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
157Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky0:00:52
158Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:00:54
159Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:00:59
160Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
161Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
162Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
163Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek-Segafredo0:01:17
164Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
165Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-BikeExchange
166Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
167Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-BikeExchange
168George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
169Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie0:01:23
170Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
171Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team0:01:26
172Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie0:01:35
173Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:49
174Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
175Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
176Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
177Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
178Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
179Vegard Breen (Nor) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
180Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
181Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
182Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
183Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:01:53
184Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
185Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange0:02:03
186Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
187Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:02:05
188Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:02:07
189Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha0:02:08
190Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
191Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
192Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
193Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal0:02:39
194Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange
195Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step0:03:31
196Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data0:04:07
197Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:06:10
198Michael Morkov (Den) Team Katusha0:08:44

Sprint 1 - Bouille-Menard, 171km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept20pts
2Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie17
3Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step15
4Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha13
5Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team11
6Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data10
7André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal9
8Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange8
9Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie7
10Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step6
11Max Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick -Step5
12Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal4
13Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step3
14Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team2
15Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team1

Finish - Angers, 223.5km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data50pts
2André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal30
3Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie20
4Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team18
5Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo16
6Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling14
7Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step12
8Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits10
9Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept8
10Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo7
11Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha6
12Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange5
13John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin4
14Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida3
15Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step2

Mountain - Cote de Villedieu-les-Poeles, 25.5km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept1

Young rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie5:59:54
2Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
3Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling
4Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
5Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
6Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
7Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
8Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
9Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
10Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange
11Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
12Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team
13Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
14Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
15Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
16Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida

Team
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lotto Soudal17:59:42
2Etixx - Quick-Step
3Tinkoff Team
4Astana Pro Team
5Trek-Segafredo
6Team Giant-Alpecin
7Team Katusha
8Cofidis, Solutions Credits
9Dimension Data
10Movistar Team
11IAM Cycling
12Lampre - Merida
13Team Sky
14Orica-BikeExchange
15Fortuneo - Vital Concept
16Team LottoNl-Jumbo
17Bora-Argon 18
18Cannondale-Drapac
19FDJ
20BMC Racing Team
21Direct Energie
22AG2R La Mondiale

General classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team14:34:36
2Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:08
3Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:10
4Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky0:00:14
5Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
6Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
7Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team
8Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
9Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
10Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step
11Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac
12Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
13Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
14Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
15Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
16Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
17Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team Katusha
18Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange
19Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
20Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
21Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
22Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
23Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
24Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
25Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky
26Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
27Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling0:00:24
28Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:25
29Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling
30Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ
31Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
32Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida
33Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:00:29
34Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
35Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac0:00:31
36Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
37Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
38Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
39Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
40Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
41Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
42Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
43Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:35
44Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
45Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky0:00:38
46Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:40
47Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
48Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida0:00:49
49Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
50Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ
51Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha
52Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:55
53Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
54Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Direct Energie
55Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
56Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:02
57Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team
58Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff Team
59Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
60Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
61Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo0:01:11
62Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie0:01:17
63Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie0:01:21
64Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:01:27
65Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
66Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
67Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step0:01:33
68Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling0:01:36
69Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
70Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data0:01:39
71Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:48
72Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
73Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo0:01:53
74Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling
75Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida
76Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
77Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:01:59
78Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
79Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
80Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
81Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek-Segafredo0:02:03
82Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:02:24
83Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo0:02:26
84Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:02:27
85Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-BikeExchange0:02:37
86Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling0:02:38
87Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team0:02:43
88Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky0:02:44
89Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:03:06
90Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
91Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team
92Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
93Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
94Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
95Matti Breschel (Den) Cannondale-Drapac
96William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
97Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team
98Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data0:03:10
99Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:03:38
100Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:04:01
101Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:04:05
102Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
103Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Drapac0:04:17
104Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-BikeExchange0:04:23
105Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:04:30
106Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
107Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling
108Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac0:04:32
109Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team0:04:41
110Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:04:55
111Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
112Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha0:05:00
113Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
114Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
115Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
116Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
117Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky0:05:21
118Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ0:05:27
119Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:05:31
120Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:05:40
121Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:06:01
122Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:06:03
123Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange0:06:08
124Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:06:10
125Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:06:17
126Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step0:06:23
127Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team0:06:28
128Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie0:06:50
129Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step0:06:59
130John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:07:05
131Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
132Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
133Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team
134Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
135Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
136Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team
137Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Drapac
138Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
139Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida
140Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff Team
141Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie
142Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
143Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
144Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18
145Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step0:07:15
146Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:07:34
147Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 180:07:36
148Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida
149Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal0:07:41
150Borut Bozic (Slo) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:07:49
151Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie0:07:55
152Vegard Breen (Nor) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:07:56
153Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:07:59
154Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha0:08:06
155George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:08:22
156André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal0:08:23
157Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal0:08:29
158Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
159Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida
160Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
161Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
162Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
163Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
164Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
165Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
166Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
167Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data
168Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ0:08:54
169Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:08:58
170Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
171Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky0:09:00
172Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal0:09:05
173Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:09:08
174Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:09:10
175Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:09:12
176Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
177Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky0:09:21
178Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida0:09:22
179Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:09:28
180Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie0:09:52
181Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie0:10:02
182Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 180:10:32
183Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:10:36
184Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
185Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
186Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling0:11:17
187Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange
188Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-BikeExchange0:11:19
189Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team
190Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:11:38
191Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac0:11:51
192Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data0:12:36
193Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:12:40
194Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:13:06
195Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 180:13:53
196Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal0:15:41
197Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 180:18:40
198Michael Morkov (Den) Team Katusha0:22:37

Point classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data123pts
2Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team116
3André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal79
4Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step77
5Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie52
6Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha40
7Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step35
8Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange33
9Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo32
10Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits24
11Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept20
12Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling20
13Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 1820
14Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team20
15Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling20
16Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step18
17Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo18
18Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team17
19Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 1817
20Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 1817
21Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie17
22Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept16
23Vegard Breen (Nor) Fortuneo - Vital Concept15
24Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac15
25Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo14
26Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept13
27Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal12
28Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step11
29Max Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick -Step9
30Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo8
31Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky7
32Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin7
33Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal7
34Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo7
35Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange6
36Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal6
37John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin6
38Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac5
39Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange4
40Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal4
41Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team3
42Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step3
43Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida3
44Michael Morkov (Den) Team Katusha3
45Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha2
46Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha2
47Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team2
48Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team1
49Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data1
50Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team1

Mountain classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo4pts
2Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 182
3Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept1
4Vegard Breen (Nor) Fortuneo - Vital Concept1
5Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step14:34:44
2Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:00:06
3Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange
4Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
5Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida0:00:17
6Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 180:00:23
7Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
8Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
9Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
10Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie0:01:09
11Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling0:01:28
12Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida0:01:45
13Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
14Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team0:02:58
15Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
16Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:06:57
17Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:08:21

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Orica-BikeExchange43:44:30
2Team Sky
3Movistar Team0:00:21
4FDJ0:00:22
5Astana Pro Team0:00:26
6Cannondale-Drapac0:00:34
7Team Katusha0:00:35
8AG2R La Mondiale0:00:36
9Lampre - Merida0:00:46
10Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:48
11Tinkoff Team
12Team Giant-Alpecin
13Trek-Segafredo0:00:49
14IAM Cycling0:01:43
15BMC Racing Team0:01:45
16Direct Energie0:02:05
17Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:02:11
18Dimension Data0:03:24
19Bora-Argon 180:03:41
20Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:03:44
21Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:04:37
22Lotto Soudal0:07:38

