Tour de France: Cavendish wins stage 14 in Villars-les-Dombes
Froome stays in yellow
Stage 14: Montélimar - Villars-les-Dombes Parc des Oiseaux
Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) swooped to his fourth stage win of this year's Tour de France with a trademark sprint ahead of Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) and Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) on stage 14 to Villars-les-Dombes Parc des Oiseaux.
The Dimension Data rider positioned himself on Marcel Kittel's (Etixx-QuickStep) rear wheel inside the closing stages and the German was the first to open his sprint with 250 metres remaining. As has been the case almost throughout the race, Cavendish had the measure of the German, coming around the left-hand side and holding on for the win. Kittel raised his arms in protest, appearing to be unhappy with Cavendish's racing line.
Chris Froome (Team Sky) had a relatively easy day in the saddle and crossed the line with the rest of the main field. He retained his overall lead with Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo) and Adam Yates (Orica-BikeExchange) still rounding out the top three.
The day, however, belonged to Cavendish who has now brought his tally to four stage wins in this year's race and 30 in what has already been a glittering career. Back to his best, he also made use of some excellent tactics on display from his squad.
The Dimension Data team worked hard to help bring back an early break that included Alex Howes (Cannondale-Drapac), secondly Martin Elmiger (IAM Cycling) and Cesare Benedetti (Bora-Argon 18) and then kept their sprinter safe and sound in the hectic finale.
Coming into the final few kilometres it was all about how teams rode in the wind. With 3km to go the race changed direction with the wind coming from the side to a block headwind.
Bernard Eisel and Serge Pauwels, Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg and Edvald Boasson Hagen all played their parts as Katusha and Lotto tried to measure their approach as the peloton hurtled towards the line. It was Etixx-QuickStep that took the initiative in the wind but Kittel was left with just one man, Fabio Sabatini, with 300 metres to go, and when the Italian peeled off the German was forced to open his sprint.
Behind him sat Cavendish, Kristoff, Sagan and Degenkolb, and Kittel was unable to hold back the tide.
Cavendish was the first to pounce and even though the Dimension Data rider came close to Kittel, he still left the Etixx-QuickStep rider with enough room on the right. Kittel simply didn't have the legs to react.
How it unfolded
After several days of high drama at the Tour de France the peloton were deserving of a calmer day as the race travelled north through the Rhône valley, through the Drôme and Isère départements and towards a finish in Ain.
After the bunch held a respectful minute's silence for the victims of Thursday's terror attack in Nice they rolled out under blue skies but an understandably sombre atmosphere. The Tour, a proud and defiant part of the French way of life, would go on.
The four-man moved formed early with Jeremy Roy off the leash after his captain Thibaut Pinot abandoned on Friday. He clipped off the front with Alex Howes (Cannondale-Drapac), secondly Martin Elmiger (IAM Cycling) and Cesare Benedetti (Bora-Argon 18) and the group set about establishing a lead that peaked at just over four minutes.
With fine weather and a headwind for most of the stage a breakaway always stood little chance of success, especially with so many of the high calibre sprinters both still in the race and some without a win to their name.
The peloton kept the foursome within reach throughout the day and with 22km to go the gap had been brought back to just a few seconds. It was too soon, however, and the gap was allowed to stretch out once more, with Roy insistent on fighting for every second.
Back in the bunch Matti Breschel was forced to abandon after sustaining a deep cut to his leg, and Mathias Frank (IAM Cycling) threw in the towel after it was clear from yesterday's time trial that his top-10 aspirations were over.
Howes was the first to be shed from the break as they crested a small unclassified rise before the same fate fell to Benedetti.
Katusha, BMC and Cofidis - who won here back in 2015 at the Dauphine – moved up to the front before the sight of Sagan drifting on the front suggested that the pace wasn't quite as high as it would be once the sprinters' teams really threw the hammer down.
They caught the forlorn Roy and Elmiger with Etixx-QuickStep hitting the front and switching the bunch from left to right as the road changed direction. Lotto Soudal tried to leave it late but their lines were fluffed as the line approached. Kittel was a sitting duck with 250 metres to go and Cavendish laid another gold egg. The finish was in a bird park, after all.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|5:43:49
|2
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|3
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|4
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|5
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|6
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|7
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie
|8
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|9
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|10
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|11
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|12
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
|13
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|14
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|15
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|16
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|17
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Drapac
|18
|Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|19
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|20
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-BikeExchange
|21
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange
|22
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|23
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|24
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|25
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|26
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
|27
|Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling
|28
|Vegard Breen (Nor) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|29
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|30
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|31
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|32
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team
|33
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|34
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|35
|Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|36
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step
|37
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|38
|Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling
|39
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
|40
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ
|41
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|42
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|43
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|44
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|45
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|46
|Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|47
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|48
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-BikeExchange
|49
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|50
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|51
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal
|52
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|53
|Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|54
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|55
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|56
|Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|57
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|58
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|59
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|60
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|61
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18
|62
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida
|63
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida
|64
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|65
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|66
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|67
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|68
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|69
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|70
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|71
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida
|72
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|73
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|74
|Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|75
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|76
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step
|77
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|78
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|79
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|80
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|81
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida
|82
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|83
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|84
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|85
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|86
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|87
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|88
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|89
|Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha
|90
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|91
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling
|92
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|93
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|94
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|95
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|96
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
|97
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|98
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|99
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|100
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|101
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|102
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|103
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|104
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|105
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|106
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|107
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|108
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|109
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|110
|Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team
|111
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|112
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|113
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie
|114
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|115
|Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18
|116
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|117
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff Team
|118
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|119
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-BikeExchange
|120
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|121
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|122
|Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 18
|0:00:19
|123
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie
|124
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|125
|Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|126
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:26
|127
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie
|128
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|129
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|130
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|131
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|132
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|0:00:30
|133
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:00:32
|134
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|135
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|136
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange
|0:00:36
|137
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:01:03
|138
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|0:01:14
|139
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:01:26
|140
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|141
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling
|0:01:37
|142
|Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling
|143
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:02:07
|144
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
|145
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|146
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
|0:02:15
|147
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|0:02:32
|148
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Direct Energie
|149
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:35
|150
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:38
|151
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky
|152
|Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|153
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|154
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|155
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|156
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|157
|Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
|158
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|159
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|160
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac
|161
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|162
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|163
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|164
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|165
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|166
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|167
|Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ
|168
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|169
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|170
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|171
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data
|172
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|173
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|174
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
|175
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|176
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
|177
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|178
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|179
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|180
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|181
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
|182
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
|183
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|184
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|185
|Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:04:41
|DNF
|Matti Breschel (Den) Cannondale-Drapac
|DNF
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
|20
|pts
|2
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|17
|3
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
|15
|4
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|13
|5
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|11
|6
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|10
|7
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|9
|8
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie
|8
|9
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step
|7
|10
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|6
|11
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|5
|12
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Drapac
|4
|13
|Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|3
|14
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|2
|15
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|50
|pts
|2
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|30
|3
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|20
|4
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|18
|5
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|16
|6
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|14
|7
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie
|12
|8
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|10
|9
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|8
|10
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|11
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|6
|12
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
|5
|13
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|4
|14
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|3
|15
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie
|5:43:49
|2
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|4
|Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|5
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange
|6
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|7
|Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling
|8
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|9
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|10
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|11
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida
|12
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|13
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida
|14
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|15
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|16
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|17
|Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team
|18
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|19
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:00:19
|20
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie
|0:00:26
|21
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|0:00:32
|22
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:01:26
|23
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:38
|24
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|25
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|26
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|27
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|28
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Orica-BikeExchange
|17:11:27
|2
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|3
|Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|4
|FDJ
|5
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|6
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|7
|Bora-Argon 18
|8
|AG2R La Mondiale
|9
|Astana Pro Team
|10
|Team Katusha
|11
|Lampre - Merida
|12
|Trek-Segafredo
|13
|BMC Racing Team
|14
|Movistar Team
|15
|Tinkoff Team
|16
|Dimension Data
|17
|IAM Cycling
|18
|Lotto Soudal
|19
|Team Sky
|20
|Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|21
|Direct Energie
|22
|Cannondale-Drapac
|0:04:04
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|63:46:40
|2
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:47
|3
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange
|0:02:45
|4
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:02:59
|5
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:03:17
|6
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:19
|7
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:04
|8
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:27
|9
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:05:03
|10
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:05:16
|11
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team
|0:05:24
|12
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida
|0:05:48
|13
|Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:05:54
|14
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|0:06:25
|15
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|0:06:48
|16
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:08:23
|17
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ
|0:11:41
|18
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:15:06
|19
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:15:40
|20
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:19:02
|21
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|0:22:38
|22
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|0:27:55
|23
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|0:30:24
|24
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:30:27
|25
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:30:49
|26
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|0:32:39
|27
|Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling
|0:34:49
|28
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:38:43
|29
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling
|0:44:04
|30
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky
|0:45:53
|31
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:46:22
|32
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:48:22
|33
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:50:47
|34
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:50:50
|35
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-BikeExchange
|0:51:18
|36
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|0:51:22
|37
|Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:54:08
|38
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:55:18
|39
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:56:18
|40
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|0:59:17
|41
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18
|1:00:58
|42
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|1:01:09
|43
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|1:01:11
|44
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:01:22
|45
|Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ
|1:01:30
|46
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:02:05
|47
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|1:03:34
|48
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1:04:00
|49
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|1:05:16
|50
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|1:06:22
|51
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|1:06:58
|52
|Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
|1:09:53
|53
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|1:10:35
|54
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:11:11
|55
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1:12:35
|56
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff Team
|1:13:59
|57
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1:14:39
|58
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|1:14:59
|59
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Direct Energie
|1:16:52
|60
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-BikeExchange
|1:19:33
|61
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|1:20:55
|62
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|1:22:20
|63
|Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|1:22:53
|64
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|1:24:41
|65
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:26:53
|66
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1:27:39
|67
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:30:23
|68
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:30:44
|69
|Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha
|1:31:21
|70
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|1:33:45
|71
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
|1:33:47
|72
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|1:35:03
|73
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1:35:27
|74
|Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:35:36
|75
|Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:35:47
|76
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
|1:35:57
|77
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|1:36:11
|78
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|1:39:03
|79
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida
|1:39:28
|80
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:39:40
|81
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|1:42:23
|82
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:42:27
|83
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling
|1:42:44
|84
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|1:43:22
|85
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|1:43:39
|86
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data
|1:45:56
|87
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|1:46:16
|88
|Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team
|1:46:20
|89
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|1:46:44
|90
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|1:46:45
|91
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|1:46:49
|92
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|1:48:03
|93
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida
|1:48:07
|94
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1:49:25
|95
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1:50:08
|96
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|1:50:33
|97
|Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18
|1:51:03
|98
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|1:51:18
|99
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|1:51:43
|100
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|1:52:22
|101
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|1:52:52
|102
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie
|1:53:22
|103
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|1:54:20
|104
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|1:55:09
|105
|Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|1:55:13
|106
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|1:55:21
|107
|Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|1:55:45
|108
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie
|1:57:47
|109
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|1:58:50
|110
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:58:52
|111
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|2:00:10
|112
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie
|2:00:48
|113
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|2:01:13
|114
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|2:01:59
|115
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|2:02:01
|116
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|2:03:07
|117
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
|2:03:48
|118
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|2:04:52
|119
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|2:04:54
|120
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|2:06:05
|121
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|2:06:27
|122
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|2:06:28
|123
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Drapac
|2:07:01
|124
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|2:07:57
|125
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:08:50
|126
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|2:08:53
|127
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
|2:09:09
|128
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|2:09:16
|129
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2:09:27
|130
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|2:10:14
|131
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|2:11:43
|132
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|2:12:15
|133
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-BikeExchange
|2:13:37
|134
|Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling
|2:13:40
|135
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2:14:00
|136
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|2:14:09
|137
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida
|2:14:40
|138
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|2:15:15
|139
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
|2:15:29
|140
|Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha
|2:15:54
|141
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2:16:46
|142
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2:17:00
|143
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2:17:45
|144
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|2:17:55
|145
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal
|2:17:59
|146
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange
|2:18:00
|147
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step
|2:18:32
|148
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|2:19:43
|149
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|2:19:58
|150
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|2:20:09
|151
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|152
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|2:20:23
|153
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|2:20:33
|154
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|2:20:59
|155
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|2:21:15
|156
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|2:22:11
|157
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2:22:47
|158
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|2:22:51
|159
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|2:23:43
|160
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|2:24:05
|161
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|2:24:10
|162
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|2:24:11
|163
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie
|2:24:25
|164
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
|2:25:16
|165
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|2:25:24
|166
|Vegard Breen (Nor) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|2:25:40
|167
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|2:25:51
|168
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
|2:26:03
|169
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
|2:26:23
|170
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|2:27:06
|171
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|2:27:45
|172
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Drapac
|2:28:00
|173
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:29:18
|174
|Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|2:29:24
|175
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2:29:57
|176
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|2:31:22
|177
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|2:31:29
|178
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|2:32:01
|179
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|2:32:24
|180
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|2:32:54
|181
|Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 18
|2:38:12
|182
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
|2:40:52
|183
|Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling
|2:45:19
|184
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|2:53:53
|185
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
|3:00:11
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|340
|pts
|2
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|278
|3
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|228
|4
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie
|145
|5
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|128
|6
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|127
|7
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|122
|8
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|112
|9
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|106
|10
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|94
|11
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|90
|12
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
|68
|13
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|64
|14
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|60
|15
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step
|56
|16
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|54
|17
|Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling
|53
|18
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|53
|19
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-BikeExchange
|52
|20
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|51
|21
|Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|51
|22
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|47
|23
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|47
|24
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|46
|25
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|44
|26
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|43
|27
|Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18
|42
|28
|Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling
|42
|29
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
|40
|30
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|39
|31
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|39
|32
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange
|38
|33
|Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|38
|34
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step
|38
|35
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|35
|36
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|35
|37
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|32
|38
|Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
|32
|39
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|32
|40
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|29
|41
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|29
|42
|Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|29
|43
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|29
|44
|Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|27
|45
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|26
|46
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|26
|47
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team
|24
|48
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling
|24
|49
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|24
|50
|Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|23
|51
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|22
|52
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18
|22
|53
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data
|22
|54
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|22
|55
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|20
|56
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|20
|57
|Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling
|20
|58
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|20
|59
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|19
|60
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
|19
|61
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|19
|62
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|18
|63
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|18
|64
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|18
|65
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|18
|66
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|17
|67
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|17
|68
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie
|17
|69
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida
|17
|70
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|15
|71
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|15
|72
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
|15
|73
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|15
|74
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|15
|75
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|15
|76
|Vegard Breen (Nor) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|15
|77
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|14
|78
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|14
|79
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|14
|80
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|14
|81
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|13
|82
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|13
|83
|Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|13
|84
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|13
|85
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|11
|86
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac
|11
|87
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|11
|88
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|11
|89
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|11
|90
|Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team
|10
|91
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|9
|92
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|9
|93
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|9
|94
|Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|8
|95
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|8
|96
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie
|8
|97
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida
|7
|98
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|7
|99
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|7
|100
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|7
|101
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|7
|102
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal
|7
|103
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
|7
|104
|Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 18
|7
|105
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky
|6
|106
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|6
|107
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|6
|108
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|6
|109
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|6
|110
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|5
|111
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|5
|112
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
|5
|113
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|4
|114
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|4
|115
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Drapac
|4
|116
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|4
|117
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
|4
|118
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ
|3
|119
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|120
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|2
|121
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|2
|122
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|123
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|2
|124
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|2
|125
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|1
|126
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|90
|pts
|2
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|77
|3
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|68
|4
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|58
|5
|Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
|50
|6
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|40
|7
|Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling
|35
|8
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|27
|9
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|26
|10
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|24
|11
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|23
|12
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|22
|13
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|20
|14
|Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|18
|15
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|16
|16
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data
|16
|17
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
|14
|18
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|13
|19
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky
|13
|20
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|12
|21
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|12
|22
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
|11
|23
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|11
|24
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|10
|25
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|9
|26
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|8
|27
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|8
|28
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-BikeExchange
|6
|29
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|5
|30
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|5
|31
|Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18
|4
|32
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|4
|33
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange
|4
|34
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|4
|35
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida
|4
|36
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida
|3
|37
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|2
|38
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|2
|39
|Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|2
|40
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step
|2
|41
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|2
|42
|Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|43
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|44
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|1
|45
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|1
|46
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|1
|47
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
|1
|48
|Vegard Breen (Nor) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|1
|49
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|1
|50
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team
|1
|51
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|52
|Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|53
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange
|63:49:25
|2
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida
|0:03:03
|3
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:05:38
|4
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:16:17
|5
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:27:42
|6
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:43:37
|7
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|1:07:50
|8
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|1:12:14
|9
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|1:36:18
|10
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida
|1:36:43
|11
|Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team
|1:43:35
|12
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|1:43:59
|13
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1:46:40
|14
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|1:47:48
|15
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|1:52:36
|16
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie
|1:55:02
|17
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie
|1:58:03
|18
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|1:58:28
|19
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|2:00:22
|20
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
|2:01:03
|21
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|2:08:58
|22
|Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling
|2:10:55
|23
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|2:12:30
|24
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2:14:01
|25
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|2:21:25
|26
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:26:33
|27
|Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|2:26:39
|28
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|2:30:09
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|BMC Racing Team
|191:18:28
|2
|Movistar Team
|0:02:30
|3
|Team Sky
|0:08:10
|4
|Astana Pro Team
|0:26:33
|5
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:45:58
|6
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:54:15
|7
|Tinkoff Team
|1:07:08
|8
|Team Katusha
|1:19:43
|9
|IAM Cycling
|1:24:22
|10
|Orica-BikeExchange
|1:24:53
|11
|FDJ
|1:31:24
|12
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|1:39:41
|13
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|2:01:36
|14
|Lampre - Merida
|2:08:52
|15
|Bora-Argon 18
|2:10:34
|16
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2:21:25
|17
|Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|2:23:25
|18
|Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|2:48:31
|19
|Direct Energie
|2:58:04
|20
|Cannondale-Drapac
|3:07:50
|21
|Dimension Data
|3:12:29
|22
|Lotto Soudal
|3:41:31
