Tour de France: Cavendish wins stage 14 in Villars-les-Dombes

Froome stays in yellow

Image 1 of 55

Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) wins his fourth stage at this year's Tour de France

Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) wins his fourth stage at this year's Tour de France
Image 2 of 55

Peter Sagan on the podium stage 14

Peter Sagan on the podium stage 14
Image 3 of 55

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) in the green points jersey at the Tour de France

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) in the green points jersey at the Tour de France
Image 4 of 55

Chris Froome (Team Sky) in yellow

Chris Froome (Team Sky) in yellow
Image 5 of 55

Peter Sagan heads on a sign designed by his fans

Peter Sagan heads on a sign designed by his fans
Image 6 of 55

Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal) in the mountain jersey

Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal) in the mountain jersey
Image 7 of 55

Marcel Kittel (Etixx-QuickStep) aggravated at Mark Cavendish victory

Marcel Kittel (Etixx-QuickStep) aggravated at Mark Cavendish victory
Image 8 of 55

Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) wins stage 14

Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) wins stage 14
Image 9 of 55

Cesar Benedetti (Bora Argon 18) leads the four-man breakaway

Cesar Benedetti (Bora Argon 18) leads the four-man breakaway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 55

Martin Elmiger (IAM Cycling) in the four-man breakaway

Martin Elmiger (IAM Cycling) in the four-man breakaway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 55

Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) on the podium with his fourth win at this year's Tour de France

Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) on the podium with his fourth win at this year's Tour de France
Image 12 of 55

Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) sits behind yellow jersey Chris Froome (Team Sky)

Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) sits behind yellow jersey Chris Froome (Team Sky)
Image 13 of 55

Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) and Chris Froome (Team Sky)

Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) and Chris Froome (Team Sky)
Image 14 of 55

Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data), Marcel Kittel (Etixx-QuickStep) and Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) sprint for the line, stage 14 Tour de France

Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data), Marcel Kittel (Etixx-QuickStep) and Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) sprint for the line, stage 14 Tour de France
Image 15 of 55

Marcel KIttel (Etixx-QuickStep) throws up his arms in complaint of Mark Cavendish's sprint

Marcel KIttel (Etixx-QuickStep) throws up his arms in complaint of Mark Cavendish's sprint
Image 16 of 55

Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) celebrates with his teammates after winning stage 14

Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) celebrates with his teammates after winning stage 14
Image 17 of 55

The peloton during stage 14 Tour de France

The peloton during stage 14 Tour de France
Image 18 of 55

Jeremy Roy (FDJ) leading the Tour de France breakaway

Jeremy Roy (FDJ) leading the Tour de France breakaway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 55

Alex Howes leading the four-rider breakaway during stage 14

Alex Howes leading the four-rider breakaway during stage 14
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 55

Samuel Dumoulin (AG2R La Mondiale)

Samuel Dumoulin (AG2R La Mondiale)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 55

Chris Froome (Sky)

Chris Froome (Sky)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 22 of 55

Marcel Kittel (Etixx-Quickstep) objects

Marcel Kittel (Etixx-Quickstep) objects
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 23 of 55

Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) wins stage 14 of the Tour de France

Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) wins stage 14 of the Tour de France
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 24 of 55

Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data)

Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 25 of 55

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 26 of 55

Dylan Groenewegen at the Tour de France stage 14

Dylan Groenewegen at the Tour de France stage 14
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 55

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) Tour de France stage 14

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) Tour de France stage 14
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 55

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) during stage 14 Tour de France

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) during stage 14 Tour de France
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 55

Alberto Losada at the Tour de France

Alberto Losada at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 55

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff)

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 31 of 55

Jeremy Roy (FDJ)

Jeremy Roy (FDJ)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 32 of 55

Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) wins his fourth stage at this year's Tour de France

Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) wins his fourth stage at this year's Tour de France
Image 33 of 55

Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data)

Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data)
Image 34 of 55

Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) stage 14 winner

Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) stage 14 winner
Image 35 of 55

Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) crosses the line first to win stage 14 Tour de France

Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) crosses the line first to win stage 14 Tour de France
Image 36 of 55

Chris Froome and the other riders respect a minutes silence before the start of stage 14

Chris Froome and the other riders respect a minutes silence before the start of stage 14
Image 37 of 55

Neutral start at the Tour de France, stage 14

Neutral start at the Tour de France, stage 14
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 38 of 55

Elmiger leads the breakaway, stage 14 Tour de France

Elmiger leads the breakaway, stage 14 Tour de France
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 39 of 55

Fans along the sides of the route, stage 14 Tour de France

Fans along the sides of the route, stage 14 Tour de France
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 40 of 55

Alex Howes (Cannondale) leads the four-man break, stage 14 Tour de France

Alex Howes (Cannondale) leads the four-man break, stage 14 Tour de France
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 41 of 55

The four-man breakaway stage 14 Tour de France

The four-man breakaway stage 14 Tour de France
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 42 of 55

Yellow jersey Chris Froome (Team Sky)

Yellow jersey Chris Froome (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 43 of 55

Yellow jersey Chris Froome (Team Sky)

Yellow jersey Chris Froome (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 44 of 55

Adam Yates (Orica-BikeExchange)

Adam Yates (Orica-BikeExchange)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 45 of 55

Sunflowers at the Tour de France

Sunflowers at the Tour de France
Image 46 of 55

Team Sky protect Chris Froome in the block headwind during stage 14 Tour de France

Team Sky protect Chris Froome in the block headwind during stage 14 Tour de France
Image 47 of 55

Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) talks to the media before stage 14

Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) talks to the media before stage 14
(Image credit: Cyclingnews)
Image 48 of 55

Alex Howes (Cannondale-Drapac) leads the break of the day

Alex Howes (Cannondale-Drapac) leads the break of the day
Image 49 of 55

Tour de France known for beautiful sunflowers lining the route

Tour de France known for beautiful sunflowers lining the route
Image 50 of 55

The day's breakaway during stage 14 Tour de France

The day's breakaway during stage 14 Tour de France
Image 51 of 55

Fans of the Tour de France

Fans of the Tour de France
Image 52 of 55

The peloton passes the wheat fields during the Tour de France

The peloton passes the wheat fields during the Tour de France
Image 53 of 55

The field during stage 14 during the Tour de France

The field during stage 14 during the Tour de France
Image 54 of 55

Yellow jersey Chris Froome (Team Sky)

Yellow jersey Chris Froome (Team Sky)
Image 55 of 55

Riders take a moment of silence in honour of the attacks in Nice, at the start of stage 14 Tour de France

Riders take a moment of silence in honour of the attacks in Nice, at the start of stage 14 Tour de France
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) swooped to his fourth stage win of this year's Tour de France with a trademark sprint ahead of Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) and Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) on stage 14 to Villars-les-Dombes Parc des Oiseaux.

The Dimension Data rider positioned himself on Marcel Kittel's (Etixx-QuickStep) rear wheel inside the closing stages and the German was the first to open his sprint with 250 metres remaining. As has been the case almost throughout the race, Cavendish had the measure of the German, coming around the left-hand side and holding on for the win. Kittel raised his arms in protest, appearing to be unhappy with Cavendish's racing line.

Chris Froome (Team Sky) had a relatively easy day in the saddle and crossed the line with the rest of the main field. He retained his overall lead with Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo) and Adam Yates (Orica-BikeExchange) still rounding out the top three.

The day, however, belonged to Cavendish who has now brought his tally to four stage wins in this year's race and 30 in what has already been a glittering career. Back to his best, he also made use of some excellent tactics on display from his squad.

The Dimension Data team worked hard to help bring back an early break that included Alex Howes (Cannondale-Drapac), secondly Martin Elmiger (IAM Cycling) and Cesare Benedetti (Bora-Argon 18) and then kept their sprinter safe and sound in the hectic finale.

Coming into the final few kilometres it was all about how teams rode in the wind. With 3km to go the race changed direction with the wind coming from the side to a block headwind.

Bernard Eisel and Serge Pauwels, Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg and Edvald Boasson Hagen all played their parts as Katusha and Lotto tried to measure their approach as the peloton hurtled towards the line. It was Etixx-QuickStep that took the initiative in the wind but Kittel was left with just one man, Fabio Sabatini, with 300 metres to go, and when the Italian peeled off the German was forced to open his sprint.

Behind him sat Cavendish, Kristoff, Sagan and Degenkolb, and Kittel was unable to hold back the tide.

Cavendish was the first to pounce and even though the Dimension Data rider came close to Kittel, he still left the Etixx-QuickStep rider with enough room on the right. Kittel simply didn't have the legs to react.

How it unfolded

After several days of high drama at the Tour de France the peloton were deserving of a calmer day as the race travelled north through the Rhône valley, through the Drôme and Isère départements and towards a finish in Ain.

After the bunch held a respectful minute's silence for the victims of Thursday's terror attack in Nice they rolled out under blue skies but an understandably sombre atmosphere. The Tour, a proud and defiant part of the French way of life, would go on.

The four-man moved formed early with Jeremy Roy off the leash after his captain Thibaut Pinot abandoned on Friday. He clipped off the front with Alex Howes (Cannondale-Drapac), secondly Martin Elmiger (IAM Cycling) and Cesare Benedetti (Bora-Argon 18) and the group set about establishing a lead that peaked at just over four minutes.

With fine weather and a headwind for most of the stage a breakaway always stood little chance of success, especially with so many of the high calibre sprinters both still in the race and some without a win to their name.

The peloton kept the foursome within reach throughout the day and with 22km to go the gap had been brought back to just a few seconds. It was too soon, however, and the gap was allowed to stretch out once more, with Roy insistent on fighting for every second.

Back in the bunch Matti Breschel was forced to abandon after sustaining a deep cut to his leg, and Mathias Frank (IAM Cycling) threw in the towel after it was clear from yesterday's time trial that his top-10 aspirations were over.

Howes was the first to be shed from the break as they crested a small unclassified rise before the same fate fell to Benedetti. 

Katusha, BMC and Cofidis - who won here back in 2015 at the Dauphine – moved up to the front before the sight of Sagan drifting on the front suggested that the pace wasn't quite as high as it would be once the sprinters' teams really threw the hammer down.

They caught the forlorn Roy and Elmiger with Etixx-QuickStep hitting the front and switching the bunch from left to right as the road changed direction. Lotto Soudal tried to leave it late but their lines were fluffed as the line approached. Kittel was a sitting duck with 250 metres to go and Cavendish laid another gold egg. The finish was in a bird park, after all.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data5:43:49
2Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
3Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team
4John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
5Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
6André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
7Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie
8Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida
9Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
10Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
11Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
12Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
13Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
14Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
15Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
16Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
17Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Drapac
18Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
19Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
20Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-BikeExchange
21Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange
22Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
23Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
24Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
25Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
26William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
27Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling
28Vegard Breen (Nor) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
29Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
30Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
31Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
32Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team
33Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
34Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
35Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
36Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step
37Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
38Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling
39Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
40Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ
41Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
42Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
43Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
44Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
45Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
46Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team
47Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
48Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-BikeExchange
49Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
50Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
51Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal
52Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
53Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team
54Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
55Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
56Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
57Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida
58Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
59Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
60Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
61Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18
62Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida
63Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida
64Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
65Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
66Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
67Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
68Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
69Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
70Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
71Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida
72Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
73Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
74Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
75Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
76Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step
77Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
78Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida
79Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida
80Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
81Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida
82Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
83Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
84Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
85Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
86Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
87Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
88Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
89Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha
90Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
91Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling
92Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
93Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
94Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
95Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
96Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
97Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
98Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
99Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
100Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
101Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team
102Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
103Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
104Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
105Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
106Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
107Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
108Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
109Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
110Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team
111Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
112Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
113Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie
114Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
115Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18
116Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
117Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff Team
118Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
119Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-BikeExchange
120Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
121Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
122Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 180:00:19
123Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie
124Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
125Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
126Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal0:00:26
127Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie
128Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
129Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
130Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
131Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
132Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff Team0:00:30
133Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:00:32
134Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
135Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
136Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange0:00:36
137Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:01:03
138Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team0:01:14
139Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Drapac0:01:26
140Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
141Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling0:01:37
142Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling
143Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling0:02:07
144Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
145Borut Bozic (Slo) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
146Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data0:02:15
147Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek-Segafredo0:02:32
148Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Direct Energie
149Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:35
150Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:02:38
151Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky
152Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
153Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
154Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
155Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
156Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling
157Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
158Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
159Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
160Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac
161Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
162Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
163Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
164Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
165Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
166Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
167Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ
168Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
169Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
170Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
171Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data
172Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team
173George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
174Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
175Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
176Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
177Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
178Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
179Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
180Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
181Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
182Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
183Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
184Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
185Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha0:04:41
DNFMatti Breschel (Den) Cannondale-Drapac
DNFMathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling

Sprint 1 - La Fayette, 145.5km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 1820pts
2Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac17
3Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ15
4Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling13
5Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team11
6Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step10
7Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data9
8Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie8
9Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step7
10Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step6
11Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal5
12Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Drapac4
13Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step3
14Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step2
15Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data1

Finish - Villars-les-Dombres, 208.5km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data50pts
2Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha30
3Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team20
4John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin18
5Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step16
6André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal14
7Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie12
8Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida10
9Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits8
10Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale7
11Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo6
12Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 185
13Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin4
14Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange3
15Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange2

Mountain 1 - Cote de Puy-Saint-Martin, 20.5km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal1

Mountain 2 - Core du Four-a-Chaus, 93.5km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac1

Mountain 3 - Cote d'Hauterives, 101.5km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 181

Young rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie5:43:49
2Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
3Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
4Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
5Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange
6Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
7Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling
8Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
9Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida
10Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
11Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida
12Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
13Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida
14Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida
15Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
16Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
17Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team
18Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
19Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:00:19
20Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie0:00:26
21Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha0:00:32
22Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:01:26
23Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:02:38
24Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
25Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
26Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
27Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
28Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data

Combative
Rider Name (Country) Team
Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ

Team
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Orica-BikeExchange17:11:27
2Team Giant-Alpecin
3Fortuneo - Vital Concept
4FDJ
5Etixx - Quick-Step
6Cofidis, Solutions Credits
7Bora-Argon 18
8AG2R La Mondiale
9Astana Pro Team
10Team Katusha
11Lampre - Merida
12Trek-Segafredo
13BMC Racing Team
14Movistar Team
15Tinkoff Team
16Dimension Data
17IAM Cycling
18Lotto Soudal
19Team Sky
20Team LottoNl-Jumbo
21Direct Energie
22Cannondale-Drapac0:04:04

General classification after stage 14
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky63:46:40
2Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo0:01:47
3Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange0:02:45
4Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:02:59
5Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team0:03:17
6Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:03:19
7Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:04
8Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:04:27
9Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step0:05:03
10Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:05:16
11Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team0:05:24
12Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida0:05:48
13Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha0:05:54
14Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky0:06:25
15Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky0:06:48
16Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin0:08:23
17Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ0:11:41
18Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac0:15:06
19Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:15:40
20Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:19:02
21Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky0:22:38
22Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team0:27:55
23Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek-Segafredo0:30:24
24Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:30:27
25Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:30:49
26Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo0:32:39
27Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling0:34:49
28Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:38:43
29Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling0:44:04
30Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky0:45:53
31Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:46:22
32Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha0:48:22
33Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:50:47
34Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:50:50
35Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-BikeExchange0:51:18
36Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data0:51:22
37Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team0:54:08
38Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie0:55:18
39Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:56:18
40Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky0:59:17
41Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 181:00:58
42Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team1:01:09
43Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team1:01:11
44Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal1:01:22
45Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ1:01:30
46Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale1:02:05
47George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo1:03:34
48Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin1:04:00
49Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team1:05:16
50Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team1:06:22
51Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo1:06:58
52Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida1:09:53
53Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step1:10:35
54Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:11:11
55Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin1:12:35
56Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff Team1:13:59
57Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team1:14:39
58Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 181:14:59
59Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Direct Energie1:16:52
60Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-BikeExchange1:19:33
61Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team1:20:55
62Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Fortuneo - Vital Concept1:22:20
63Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step1:22:53
64Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team1:24:41
65Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:26:53
66Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team1:27:39
67Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale1:30:23
68Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:30:44
69Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha1:31:21
70Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling1:33:45
71Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ1:33:47
72Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ1:35:03
73Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin1:35:27
74Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team1:35:36
75Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team1:35:47
76Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie1:35:57
77Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team1:36:11
78Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida1:39:03
79Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida1:39:28
80Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:39:40
81Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team1:42:23
82Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team1:42:27
83Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling1:42:44
84Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept1:43:22
85Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal1:43:39
86Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data1:45:56
87Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac1:46:16
88Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team1:46:20
89Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange1:46:44
90Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept1:46:45
91Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ1:46:49
92Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling1:48:03
93Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida1:48:07
94Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1:49:25
95Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team1:50:08
96Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac1:50:33
97Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 181:51:03
98Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo1:51:18
99Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept1:51:43
100Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team1:52:22
101Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo1:52:52
102Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie1:53:22
103Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data1:54:20
104Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal1:55:09
105Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept1:55:13
106Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida1:55:21
107Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 181:55:45
108Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie1:57:47
109Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team1:58:50
110Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:58:52
111Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo2:00:10
112Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie2:00:48
113Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo2:01:13
114Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data2:01:59
115Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step2:02:01
116Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac2:03:07
117Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data2:03:48
118Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo2:04:52
119André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal2:04:54
120Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac2:06:05
121Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange2:06:27
122Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo2:06:28
123Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Drapac2:07:01
124Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling2:07:57
125Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2:08:50
126Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange2:08:53
127Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data2:09:09
128Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo2:09:16
129Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal2:09:27
130Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin2:10:14
131Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step2:11:43
132Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky2:12:15
133Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-BikeExchange2:13:37
134Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling2:13:40
135Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2:14:00
136Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team2:14:09
137Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida2:14:40
138Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo2:15:15
139William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ2:15:29
140Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha2:15:54
141Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2:16:46
142Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2:17:00
143Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2:17:45
144Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept2:17:55
145Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal2:17:59
146Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange2:18:00
147Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step2:18:32
148Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team2:19:43
149Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team2:19:58
150Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step2:20:09
151John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
152Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff Team2:20:23
153Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step2:20:33
154Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo2:20:59
155Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha2:21:15
156Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida2:22:11
157Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal2:22:47
158Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step2:22:51
159Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin2:23:43
160Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team2:24:05
161Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo2:24:10
162Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team2:24:11
163Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie2:24:25
164Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 182:25:16
165Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data2:25:24
166Vegard Breen (Nor) Fortuneo - Vital Concept2:25:40
167Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 182:25:51
168Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha2:26:03
169Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie2:26:23
170Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo2:27:06
171Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky2:27:45
172Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Drapac2:28:00
173Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2:29:18
174Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept2:29:24
175Borut Bozic (Slo) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2:29:57
176Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal2:31:22
177Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky2:31:29
178Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida2:32:01
179Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin2:32:24
180Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha2:32:54
181Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 182:38:12
182Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data2:40:52
183Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling2:45:19
184Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal2:53:53
185Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 183:00:11

Point classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team340pts
2Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data278
3Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step228
4Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie145
5André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal128
6Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange127
7Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha122
8Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team112
9Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal106
10Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky94
11Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits90
12Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data68
13Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits64
14Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team60
15Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step56
16Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin54
17Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling53
18Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step53
19Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-BikeExchange52
20Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data51
21Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept51
22Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo47
23Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo47
24Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data46
25Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step44
26Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale43
27Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 1842
28Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling42
29Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 1840
30Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team39
31Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac39
32Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange38
33Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha38
34Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step38
35Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team35
36Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal35
37Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo32
38Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida32
39Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo32
40Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step29
41Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie29
42Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 1829
43John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin29
44Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team27
45Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team26
46Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange26
47Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team24
48Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling24
49Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff Team24
50Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step23
51Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky22
52Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 1822
53Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data22
54Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling22
55Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept20
56Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 1820
57Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling20
58Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale20
59Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team19
60Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie19
61Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo19
62Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team18
63Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team18
64Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team18
65Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida18
66Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team17
67Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale17
68Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie17
69Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida17
70Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team15
71Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits15
72Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ15
73Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team15
74Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo15
75Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo15
76Vegard Breen (Nor) Fortuneo - Vital Concept15
77Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo14
78Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky14
79Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Fortuneo - Vital Concept14
80Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team14
81Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling13
82Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept13
83Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept13
84Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale13
85Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team11
86Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac11
87Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin11
88Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale11
89Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team11
90Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team10
91Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale9
92George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo9
93Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac9
94Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team8
95Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept8
96Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie8
97Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida7
98Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin7
99Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team7
100Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits7
101Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits7
102Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal7
103Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha7
104Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 187
105Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky6
106Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data6
107Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal6
108Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky6
109Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal6
110Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team5
111Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step5
112Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 185
113Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha4
114Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac4
115Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Drapac4
116Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin4
117Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data4
118Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ3
119Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale3
120Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky2
121Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange2
122Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team2
123Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step2
124Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky2
125Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 181
126Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data1

Mountain classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal90pts
2Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team77
3Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits68
4Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin58
5Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida50
6Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data40
7Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling35
8Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team27
9Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team26
10Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie24
11George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo23
12Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky22
13Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo20
14Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step18
15Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky16
16Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data16
17Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie14
18Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team13
19Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky13
20Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky12
21Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo12
22Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data11
23Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team11
24Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team10
25Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team9
26Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky8
27Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Fortuneo - Vital Concept8
28Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-BikeExchange6
29Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo5
30Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team5
31Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 184
32Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo4
33Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange4
34Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team4
35Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida4
36Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida3
37Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team2
38Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ2
39Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 182
40Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step2
41Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky2
42Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team2
43Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team2
44Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo1
45Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac1
46Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept1
47Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 181
48Vegard Breen (Nor) Fortuneo - Vital Concept1
49Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team1
50Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team1
51Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1
52Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team1
53Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange63:49:25
2Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida0:03:03
3Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin0:05:38
4Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:16:17
5Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:27:42
6Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:43:37
7Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step1:07:50
8Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 181:12:14
9Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida1:36:18
10Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida1:36:43
11Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team1:43:35
12Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange1:43:59
13Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1:46:40
14Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac1:47:48
15Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida1:52:36
16Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie1:55:02
17Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie1:58:03
18Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo1:58:28
19Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac2:00:22
20Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data2:01:03
21Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step2:08:58
22Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling2:10:55
23Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo2:12:30
24Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2:14:01
25Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo2:21:25
26Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2:26:33
27Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept2:26:39
28Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha2:30:09

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1BMC Racing Team191:18:28
2Movistar Team0:02:30
3Team Sky0:08:10
4Astana Pro Team0:26:33
5AG2R La Mondiale0:45:58
6Trek-Segafredo0:54:15
7Tinkoff Team1:07:08
8Team Katusha1:19:43
9IAM Cycling1:24:22
10Orica-BikeExchange1:24:53
11FDJ1:31:24
12Team Giant-Alpecin1:39:41
13Etixx - Quick-Step2:01:36
14Lampre - Merida2:08:52
15Bora-Argon 182:10:34
16Cofidis, Solutions Credits2:21:25
17Team LottoNl-Jumbo2:23:25
18Fortuneo - Vital Concept2:48:31
19Direct Energie2:58:04
20Cannondale-Drapac3:07:50
21Dimension Data3:12:29
22Lotto Soudal3:41:31

