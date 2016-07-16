Image 1 of 55 Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) wins his fourth stage at this year's Tour de France Image 2 of 55 Peter Sagan on the podium stage 14 Image 3 of 55 Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) in the green points jersey at the Tour de France Image 4 of 55 Chris Froome (Team Sky) in yellow Image 5 of 55 Peter Sagan heads on a sign designed by his fans Image 6 of 55 Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal) in the mountain jersey Image 7 of 55 Marcel Kittel (Etixx-QuickStep) aggravated at Mark Cavendish victory Image 8 of 55 Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) wins stage 14 Image 9 of 55 Cesar Benedetti (Bora Argon 18) leads the four-man breakaway (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 55 Martin Elmiger (IAM Cycling) in the four-man breakaway (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 55 Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) on the podium with his fourth win at this year's Tour de France Image 12 of 55 Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) sits behind yellow jersey Chris Froome (Team Sky) Image 13 of 55 Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) and Chris Froome (Team Sky) Image 14 of 55 Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data), Marcel Kittel (Etixx-QuickStep) and Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) sprint for the line, stage 14 Tour de France Image 15 of 55 Marcel KIttel (Etixx-QuickStep) throws up his arms in complaint of Mark Cavendish's sprint Image 16 of 55 Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) celebrates with his teammates after winning stage 14 Image 17 of 55 The peloton during stage 14 Tour de France Image 18 of 55 Jeremy Roy (FDJ) leading the Tour de France breakaway (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 55 Alex Howes leading the four-rider breakaway during stage 14 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 55 Samuel Dumoulin (AG2R La Mondiale) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 55 Chris Froome (Sky) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 22 of 55 Marcel Kittel (Etixx-Quickstep) objects (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 23 of 55 Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) wins stage 14 of the Tour de France (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 24 of 55 Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 25 of 55 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 26 of 55 Dylan Groenewegen at the Tour de France stage 14 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 55 Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) Tour de France stage 14 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 55 Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) during stage 14 Tour de France (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 55 Alberto Losada at the Tour de France (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 30 of 55 Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 31 of 55 Jeremy Roy (FDJ) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 32 of 55 Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) wins his fourth stage at this year's Tour de France Image 33 of 55 Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) Image 34 of 55 Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) stage 14 winner Image 35 of 55 Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) crosses the line first to win stage 14 Tour de France Image 36 of 55 Chris Froome and the other riders respect a minutes silence before the start of stage 14 Image 37 of 55 Neutral start at the Tour de France, stage 14 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 38 of 55 Elmiger leads the breakaway, stage 14 Tour de France (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 39 of 55 Fans along the sides of the route, stage 14 Tour de France (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 40 of 55 Alex Howes (Cannondale) leads the four-man break, stage 14 Tour de France (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 41 of 55 The four-man breakaway stage 14 Tour de France (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 42 of 55 Yellow jersey Chris Froome (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 43 of 55 Yellow jersey Chris Froome (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 44 of 55 Adam Yates (Orica-BikeExchange) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 45 of 55 Sunflowers at the Tour de France Image 46 of 55 Team Sky protect Chris Froome in the block headwind during stage 14 Tour de France Image 47 of 55 Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) talks to the media before stage 14 (Image credit: Cyclingnews) Image 48 of 55 Alex Howes (Cannondale-Drapac) leads the break of the day Image 49 of 55 Tour de France known for beautiful sunflowers lining the route Image 50 of 55 The day's breakaway during stage 14 Tour de France Image 51 of 55 Fans of the Tour de France Image 52 of 55 The peloton passes the wheat fields during the Tour de France Image 53 of 55 The field during stage 14 during the Tour de France Image 54 of 55 Yellow jersey Chris Froome (Team Sky) Image 55 of 55 Riders take a moment of silence in honour of the attacks in Nice, at the start of stage 14 Tour de France (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) swooped to his fourth stage win of this year's Tour de France with a trademark sprint ahead of Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) and Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) on stage 14 to Villars-les-Dombes Parc des Oiseaux.

The Dimension Data rider positioned himself on Marcel Kittel's (Etixx-QuickStep) rear wheel inside the closing stages and the German was the first to open his sprint with 250 metres remaining. As has been the case almost throughout the race, Cavendish had the measure of the German, coming around the left-hand side and holding on for the win. Kittel raised his arms in protest, appearing to be unhappy with Cavendish's racing line.

Chris Froome (Team Sky) had a relatively easy day in the saddle and crossed the line with the rest of the main field. He retained his overall lead with Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo) and Adam Yates (Orica-BikeExchange) still rounding out the top three.

The day, however, belonged to Cavendish who has now brought his tally to four stage wins in this year's race and 30 in what has already been a glittering career. Back to his best, he also made use of some excellent tactics on display from his squad.

The Dimension Data team worked hard to help bring back an early break that included Alex Howes (Cannondale-Drapac), secondly Martin Elmiger (IAM Cycling) and Cesare Benedetti (Bora-Argon 18) and then kept their sprinter safe and sound in the hectic finale.

Coming into the final few kilometres it was all about how teams rode in the wind. With 3km to go the race changed direction with the wind coming from the side to a block headwind.

Bernard Eisel and Serge Pauwels, Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg and Edvald Boasson Hagen all played their parts as Katusha and Lotto tried to measure their approach as the peloton hurtled towards the line. It was Etixx-QuickStep that took the initiative in the wind but Kittel was left with just one man, Fabio Sabatini, with 300 metres to go, and when the Italian peeled off the German was forced to open his sprint.

Behind him sat Cavendish, Kristoff, Sagan and Degenkolb, and Kittel was unable to hold back the tide.

Cavendish was the first to pounce and even though the Dimension Data rider came close to Kittel, he still left the Etixx-QuickStep rider with enough room on the right. Kittel simply didn't have the legs to react.

How it unfolded

After several days of high drama at the Tour de France the peloton were deserving of a calmer day as the race travelled north through the Rhône valley, through the Drôme and Isère départements and towards a finish in Ain.

After the bunch held a respectful minute's silence for the victims of Thursday's terror attack in Nice they rolled out under blue skies but an understandably sombre atmosphere. The Tour, a proud and defiant part of the French way of life, would go on.

The four-man moved formed early with Jeremy Roy off the leash after his captain Thibaut Pinot abandoned on Friday. He clipped off the front with Alex Howes (Cannondale-Drapac), secondly Martin Elmiger (IAM Cycling) and Cesare Benedetti (Bora-Argon 18) and the group set about establishing a lead that peaked at just over four minutes.

With fine weather and a headwind for most of the stage a breakaway always stood little chance of success, especially with so many of the high calibre sprinters both still in the race and some without a win to their name.

The peloton kept the foursome within reach throughout the day and with 22km to go the gap had been brought back to just a few seconds. It was too soon, however, and the gap was allowed to stretch out once more, with Roy insistent on fighting for every second.

Back in the bunch Matti Breschel was forced to abandon after sustaining a deep cut to his leg, and Mathias Frank (IAM Cycling) threw in the towel after it was clear from yesterday's time trial that his top-10 aspirations were over.

Howes was the first to be shed from the break as they crested a small unclassified rise before the same fate fell to Benedetti.

Katusha, BMC and Cofidis - who won here back in 2015 at the Dauphine – moved up to the front before the sight of Sagan drifting on the front suggested that the pace wasn't quite as high as it would be once the sprinters' teams really threw the hammer down.

They caught the forlorn Roy and Elmiger with Etixx-QuickStep hitting the front and switching the bunch from left to right as the road changed direction. Lotto Soudal tried to leave it late but their lines were fluffed as the line approached. Kittel was a sitting duck with 250 metres to go and Cavendish laid another gold egg. The finish was in a bird park, after all.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 5:43:49 2 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 3 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team 4 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 5 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 6 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 7 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie 8 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida 9 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 10 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 11 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 12 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18 13 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 14 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 15 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 16 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 17 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Drapac 18 Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 19 Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 20 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-BikeExchange 21 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange 22 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 23 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 24 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 25 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 26 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ 27 Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling 28 Vegard Breen (Nor) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 29 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 30 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 31 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 32 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team 33 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 34 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 35 Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 36 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step 37 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 38 Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling 39 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha 40 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ 41 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 42 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 43 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 44 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 45 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 46 Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team 47 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 48 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-BikeExchange 49 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 50 Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 51 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal 52 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 53 Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team 54 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 55 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 56 Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 57 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida 58 Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team 59 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 60 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 61 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18 62 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida 63 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida 64 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 65 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 66 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 67 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 68 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 69 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 70 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 71 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida 72 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 73 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 74 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 75 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 76 Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step 77 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 78 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida 79 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida 80 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 81 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida 82 Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 83 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 84 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 85 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 86 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 87 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 88 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 89 Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha 90 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 91 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling 92 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 93 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 94 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 95 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 96 Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie 97 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie 98 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 99 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 100 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 101 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team 102 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 103 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 104 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 105 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 106 Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 107 Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 108 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 109 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 110 Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team 111 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 112 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 113 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie 114 Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 115 Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18 116 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 117 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff Team 118 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 119 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-BikeExchange 120 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 121 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 122 Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 18 0:00:19 123 Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie 124 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 125 Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 126 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:00:26 127 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie 128 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 129 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 130 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 131 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 132 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff Team 0:00:30 133 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:00:32 134 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 135 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 136 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange 0:00:36 137 Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:01:03 138 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team 0:01:14 139 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Drapac 0:01:26 140 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 141 Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling 0:01:37 142 Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling 143 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:02:07 144 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 145 Borut Bozic (Slo) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 146 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data 0:02:15 147 Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:32 148 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Direct Energie 149 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:02:35 150 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:02:38 151 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky 152 Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 153 Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 154 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 155 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 156 Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling 157 Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida 158 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 159 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 160 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac 161 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 162 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 163 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 164 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 165 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 166 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 167 Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ 168 Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky 169 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 170 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 171 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data 172 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team 173 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 174 Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie 175 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 176 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data 177 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 178 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 179 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 180 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 181 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 182 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18 183 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 184 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal 185 Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha 0:04:41 DNF Matti Breschel (Den) Cannondale-Drapac DNF Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling

Sprint 1 - La Fayette, 145.5km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18 20 pts 2 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 17 3 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 15 4 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 13 5 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team 11 6 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 10 7 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 9 8 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie 8 9 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step 7 10 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 6 11 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 5 12 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Drapac 4 13 Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 3 14 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 2 15 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data 1

Finish - Villars-les-Dombres, 208.5km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 50 pts 2 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 30 3 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team 20 4 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 18 5 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 16 6 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 14 7 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie 12 8 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida 10 9 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 8 10 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 7 11 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 6 12 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18 5 13 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 4 14 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 3 15 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 2

Mountain 1 - Cote de Puy-Saint-Martin, 20.5km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1

Mountain 2 - Core du Four-a-Chaus, 93.5km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 1

Mountain 3 - Cote d'Hauterives, 101.5km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18 1

Young rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie 5:43:49 2 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 4 Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 5 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange 6 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 7 Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling 8 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 9 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida 10 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 11 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida 12 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 13 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida 14 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida 15 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 16 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 17 Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team 18 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 19 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:00:19 20 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie 0:00:26 21 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 0:00:32 22 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:01:26 23 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:02:38 24 Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 25 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 26 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 27 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 28 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data

Combative Rider Name (Country) Team Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ

Team # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Orica-BikeExchange 17:11:27 2 Team Giant-Alpecin 3 Fortuneo - Vital Concept 4 FDJ 5 Etixx - Quick-Step 6 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 7 Bora-Argon 18 8 AG2R La Mondiale 9 Astana Pro Team 10 Team Katusha 11 Lampre - Merida 12 Trek-Segafredo 13 BMC Racing Team 14 Movistar Team 15 Tinkoff Team 16 Dimension Data 17 IAM Cycling 18 Lotto Soudal 19 Team Sky 20 Team LottoNl-Jumbo 21 Direct Energie 22 Cannondale-Drapac 0:04:04

General classification after stage 14 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 63:46:40 2 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:47 3 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange 0:02:45 4 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:02:59 5 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 0:03:17 6 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:03:19 7 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:04 8 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:04:27 9 Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:05:03 10 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:05:16 11 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team 0:05:24 12 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida 0:05:48 13 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 0:05:54 14 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 0:06:25 15 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 0:06:48 16 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:08:23 17 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ 0:11:41 18 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac 0:15:06 19 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:15:40 20 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:19:02 21 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 0:22:38 22 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:27:55 23 Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 0:30:24 24 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:30:27 25 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:30:49 26 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 0:32:39 27 Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling 0:34:49 28 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:38:43 29 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling 0:44:04 30 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky 0:45:53 31 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:46:22 32 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:48:22 33 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:50:47 34 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:50:50 35 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-BikeExchange 0:51:18 36 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 0:51:22 37 Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 0:54:08 38 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie 0:55:18 39 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:56:18 40 Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky 0:59:17 41 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18 1:00:58 42 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team 1:01:09 43 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 1:01:11 44 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:01:22 45 Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ 1:01:30 46 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 1:02:05 47 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 1:03:34 48 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 1:04:00 49 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 1:05:16 50 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 1:06:22 51 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 1:06:58 52 Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida 1:09:53 53 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 1:10:35 54 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:11:11 55 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 1:12:35 56 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff Team 1:13:59 57 Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1:14:39 58 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 1:14:59 59 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Direct Energie 1:16:52 60 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-BikeExchange 1:19:33 61 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 1:20:55 62 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 1:22:20 63 Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 1:22:53 64 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 1:24:41 65 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:26:53 66 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1:27:39 67 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 1:30:23 68 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:30:44 69 Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha 1:31:21 70 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 1:33:45 71 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 1:33:47 72 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 1:35:03 73 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 1:35:27 74 Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team 1:35:36 75 Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team 1:35:47 76 Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie 1:35:57 77 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 1:36:11 78 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida 1:39:03 79 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida 1:39:28 80 Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:39:40 81 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team 1:42:23 82 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 1:42:27 83 Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling 1:42:44 84 Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 1:43:22 85 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 1:43:39 86 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data 1:45:56 87 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 1:46:16 88 Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team 1:46:20 89 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 1:46:44 90 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 1:46:45 91 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 1:46:49 92 Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling 1:48:03 93 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida 1:48:07 94 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1:49:25 95 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1:50:08 96 Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 1:50:33 97 Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18 1:51:03 98 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 1:51:18 99 Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 1:51:43 100 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 1:52:22 101 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 1:52:52 102 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie 1:53:22 103 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 1:54:20 104 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 1:55:09 105 Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 1:55:13 106 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida 1:55:21 107 Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 1:55:45 108 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie 1:57:47 109 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 1:58:50 110 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:58:52 111 Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 2:00:10 112 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie 2:00:48 113 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 2:01:13 114 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 2:01:59 115 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 2:02:01 116 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 2:03:07 117 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data 2:03:48 118 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 2:04:52 119 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 2:04:54 120 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 2:06:05 121 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 2:06:27 122 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 2:06:28 123 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Drapac 2:07:01 124 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 2:07:57 125 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2:08:50 126 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 2:08:53 127 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 2:09:09 128 Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 2:09:16 129 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2:09:27 130 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 2:10:14 131 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 2:11:43 132 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 2:12:15 133 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-BikeExchange 2:13:37 134 Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling 2:13:40 135 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2:14:00 136 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 2:14:09 137 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida 2:14:40 138 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 2:15:15 139 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ 2:15:29 140 Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha 2:15:54 141 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2:16:46 142 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2:17:00 143 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2:17:45 144 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 2:17:55 145 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal 2:17:59 146 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange 2:18:00 147 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step 2:18:32 148 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team 2:19:43 149 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 2:19:58 150 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 2:20:09 151 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 152 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff Team 2:20:23 153 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 2:20:33 154 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 2:20:59 155 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 2:21:15 156 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida 2:22:11 157 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2:22:47 158 Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 2:22:51 159 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 2:23:43 160 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 2:24:05 161 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 2:24:10 162 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team 2:24:11 163 Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie 2:24:25 164 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18 2:25:16 165 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 2:25:24 166 Vegard Breen (Nor) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 2:25:40 167 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 2:25:51 168 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha 2:26:03 169 Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie 2:26:23 170 Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 2:27:06 171 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 2:27:45 172 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Drapac 2:28:00 173 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2:29:18 174 Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 2:29:24 175 Borut Bozic (Slo) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2:29:57 176 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal 2:31:22 177 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 2:31:29 178 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida 2:32:01 179 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 2:32:24 180 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 2:32:54 181 Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 18 2:38:12 182 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data 2:40:52 183 Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling 2:45:19 184 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 2:53:53 185 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18 3:00:11

Point classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team 340 pts 2 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 278 3 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 228 4 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie 145 5 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 128 6 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 127 7 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 122 8 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 112 9 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 106 10 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 94 11 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 90 12 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 68 13 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 64 14 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team 60 15 Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step 56 16 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 54 17 Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling 53 18 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 53 19 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-BikeExchange 52 20 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 51 21 Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 51 22 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 47 23 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 47 24 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 46 25 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 44 26 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 43 27 Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18 42 28 Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling 42 29 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18 40 30 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 39 31 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 39 32 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange 38 33 Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 38 34 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step 38 35 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 35 36 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 35 37 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 32 38 Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida 32 39 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 32 40 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 29 41 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie 29 42 Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 29 43 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 29 44 Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team 27 45 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 26 46 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 26 47 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team 24 48 Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling 24 49 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff Team 24 50 Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 23 51 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 22 52 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18 22 53 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data 22 54 Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling 22 55 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 20 56 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 20 57 Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling 20 58 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 20 59 Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team 19 60 Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie 19 61 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 19 62 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 18 63 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 18 64 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 18 65 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida 18 66 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 17 67 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 17 68 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie 17 69 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida 17 70 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 15 71 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 15 72 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 15 73 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 15 74 Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 15 75 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 15 76 Vegard Breen (Nor) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 15 77 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 14 78 Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky 14 79 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 14 80 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 14 81 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 13 82 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 13 83 Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 13 84 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 13 85 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 11 86 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac 11 87 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 11 88 Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 11 89 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 11 90 Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team 10 91 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 9 92 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 9 93 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 9 94 Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team 8 95 Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 8 96 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie 8 97 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida 7 98 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 7 99 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 7 100 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 7 101 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 7 102 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal 7 103 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha 7 104 Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 18 7 105 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky 6 106 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 6 107 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal 6 108 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 6 109 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 6 110 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 5 111 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 5 112 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18 5 113 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 4 114 Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 4 115 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Drapac 4 116 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 4 117 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data 4 118 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ 3 119 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 3 120 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 2 121 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 2 122 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 2 123 Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 2 124 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 2 125 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 1 126 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data 1

Mountain classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 90 pts 2 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team 77 3 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 68 4 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 58 5 Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida 50 6 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 40 7 Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling 35 8 Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team 27 9 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 26 10 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie 24 11 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 23 12 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 22 13 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 20 14 Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 18 15 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 16 16 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data 16 17 Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie 14 18 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 13 19 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky 13 20 Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky 12 21 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 12 22 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 11 23 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 11 24 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 10 25 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 9 26 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 8 27 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 8 28 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-BikeExchange 6 29 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 5 30 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 5 31 Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18 4 32 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 4 33 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange 4 34 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 4 35 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida 4 36 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida 3 37 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team 2 38 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 2 39 Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 2 40 Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step 2 41 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 2 42 Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team 2 43 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 2 44 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 1 45 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 1 46 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 1 47 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18 1 48 Vegard Breen (Nor) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 1 49 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 1 50 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team 1 51 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1 52 Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team 1 53 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange 63:49:25 2 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida 0:03:03 3 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:05:38 4 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:16:17 5 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:27:42 6 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:43:37 7 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 1:07:50 8 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 1:12:14 9 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida 1:36:18 10 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida 1:36:43 11 Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team 1:43:35 12 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 1:43:59 13 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1:46:40 14 Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 1:47:48 15 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida 1:52:36 16 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie 1:55:02 17 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie 1:58:03 18 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 1:58:28 19 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 2:00:22 20 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data 2:01:03 21 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 2:08:58 22 Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling 2:10:55 23 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 2:12:30 24 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2:14:01 25 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 2:21:25 26 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2:26:33 27 Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 2:26:39 28 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 2:30:09