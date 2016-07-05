Trending

Tour de France: Kittel wins stage 4 in Limoges

Photo finish over Coquard for Etixx-Quickstep rider

Image 1 of 48

Bryan Coquard (Direct Energie) finished second in a photo finish to Marcel Kittel

Image 2 of 48

Marcel Kittel wins stage 4 at Tour de France

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 48

Marcel Kittel kisses his trophy after winning stage 4 Tour de France

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 48

Julian Alaphilippe (Etixx) is the best young rider

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 48

Breakaway rider Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling gets the combative award

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 48

Peter Sagan stays in yellow

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 48

Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo leads the mountain classification

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 48

Peter Sagan is also leading the points classification

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 48

Marcel Kittel won stage 4 at the Tour de France

Image 10 of 48

Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) and Geraint Thomas (Team Sky)

Image 11 of 48

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff) survives another flat stage

Image 12 of 48

Lotto Soudal and sprinter Andre Greipel sign in at the start of stage 4

Image 13 of 48

Stage 4 bunch sprint won by Marcel Kittel

Image 14 of 48

Marcel Kittel raises his arms in victory

Image 15 of 48

Race leader Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) and points leader Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 48

The sun finally broke through the clouds in stage 4 at the Tour de France

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 48

The day's four-man breakaway

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 48

A long line of riders during stage 4 at the Tour de France

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 48

Yellow jersey Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) in the field

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 48

Marcel Kittel (Etixx-QuickStep) takes his ninth career Tour de France victory

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 48

Marcel Kittel (Etixx-QuickStep) takes his ninth career Tour de France victory

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 48

Best young rider Julian Alaphilippe (Etixx-QuickStep) congratulates Marcel Kittel on his victory

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 48

Marcel Kittel (Etixx-QuickStep) takes the stage 4 win

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 24 of 48

Marcel Kittel and Bryan Coquard stage 4 Tour de France

Image 25 of 48

The day's four-man break featuring Oliver Naesen (IAM Cycling), Alexis Gougeard (AG2R-La Mondiale), Markel Irizar (Trek-Segafredo) and Andreas Schillinger (Bora-Argon18).

Image 26 of 48

Marcek Kittel (Etixx-QuickStep) wins the photo-finish sprint ahead of Bryan Coquard (Direct Energie)

Image 27 of 48

Marcek Kittel (Etixx-QuickStep) wins the photo-finish sprint ahead of Bryan Coquard (Direct Energie)

Image 28 of 48

Marcel Kittel (Etixx-QuickStep) wins the photo-finish sprint ahead of Bryan Coquard (Direct Energie)

Image 29 of 48

Etixx-QuickStep riders congratulate Marcel Kittel on stage 4 win at Tour de France

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 48

Photo finish between Marcel Kittel and Bryan Coquard

Image 31 of 48

Alaphilippe and Stuyven at the start

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 48

Chris Froome (Sky)

Image 33 of 48

Oliver Naesen (IAM Cycling) leads the breakaway

Image 34 of 48

Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data)

Image 35 of 48

Julian Vermote (Etixx-Quickstep) strings out the bunch

Image 36 of 48

Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal) tried to get a breakaway going but it did not work

Image 37 of 48

Stage 4 of the Tour de France

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 38 of 48

The breakaway on stage 4 of the Tour de France

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 39 of 48

Oliver Naesen (IAM Cycling) leads the breakaway

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 40 of 48

Mark Cavendish greets Christrian Prudhomme

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 41 of 48

Stage 4 summary

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 42 of 48

Riders head to sign in

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 43 of 48

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) is introduced at the start

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 44 of 48

A relaxed start for the jersey holders

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 45 of 48

Nairo Quintana (Movistar)

Image 46 of 48

Bryan Coquard (Direct Energie) was a man in demand after his second place

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 47 of 48

A photo finish decided stage 4 with Marcel Kittel claiming the win by milimetres

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 48 of 48

Yellow jersey holder Peter Sagan with Raymond Poulidor on the podium in Limoges

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

The margin for error at this Tour de France seems to grow tighter by the day. The proof is in the photo finish stills. For the second day running, the commissaires had to review the images before designating a winner, as Marcel Kittel (Etixx-QuickStep) edged out Bryan Coquard (Direct Energie) by mere millimetres to win stage 4 in Limoges.

In Angers on Monday, Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) and André Greipel (Lotto Soudal) had each punched the air in celebration on crossing the line, but the margins were so tight here that neither Kittel nor Coquard dared the claim the victory for himself.

The jury’s deliberations barely lasted a minute but the wait must have seemed interminable for Kittel, who sat on the tarmac past the finish line, only daring to break into a smile once his soigneur had slapped him on the shoulders in congratulations.

On rising gingerly to his feet, Kittel wiped a tear from his eyes, and his voice was still raw as he spoke beneath the podium. After placing second to Cavendish on stage 1 and then making a hash of his sprint in Angers, the pressure was beginning to mount on Kittel. Victory in Limoges – his 9th Tour de France stage in total, but his first since 2014 – was something of a release.

"I feel very emotional right now – it feels like my first stage win again. I’m super happy. I’m very proud because the team was really fighting for this win," Kittel said. "Things went wrong in the last days and I’m so happy to be back in the Tour and to win a stage like this. I can’t believe it."

The finishing straight pitched upwards for 700 metres and, at least in theory, was less suited to Kittel than the previous two sprint finishes. For Alexander Kristoff (Katusha), by contrast, the terrain presented a considerable opportunity, and there was little surprise when his teammate Jacopo Guarnieri took over from Lotto Soudal in the final kilometre and led out the sprint.

Kittel, meanwhile, bided his time, and though he had team Fabio Sabatini on hand, he opted to stay on the wheel of Greipel, before unleashing a ferocious sprint effort inside the final 200 metres. Neither Greipel nor the yellow jersey Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) could get on terms with the German and he looked to be cruising to a stage win, only for Coquard to emerge from leftfield within sight of the line.

His shoulders rocking as he tried to keep his huge gear turning over, Coquard was visibly straining yet still making up ground on the smoother Kittel. In the final ten metres, Coquard could scarcely hold a straight line and almost touched shoulders with Kittel as they passed beneath the finish banner.

Sitting with his legs crossed past the finish line, Coquard seemed lost in prayer as he waited for white smoke from the commissaires. The verdict that eventually emanated from their cloister near the podium was not a positive one.

"I really believed in my chances. I could see I was making it back but it was not enough," Coquard said of his sprint. "I'm very disappointed but I must not give up. There are still lots of chances left. There is no mistake in the sprints, the strongest rider wins. I was never as close to victory but I haven't won yet. I'm young but I'm a winner. I have temperament and I want to win this year on the Tour."

Sagan placed third on the stage to keep the yellow jersey, 12 seconds ahead of Julian Alaphilippe (Etixx-QuickStep) and 14 up on Alejandro Valverde (Movistar). Tour debutant Dylan Groenewegen (LottoNL-Jumbo) took fourth in front of Kristoff, while Cavendish placed 8th and Greipel faded to 18th.

"I can’t complain, I’m happy, I’m still in yellow, I was third, so more points for the green jersey, it’s good,"Sagan said. "It was nearly 250km with the neutral zone but it wasn’t difficult thanks to the tailwind – it was fine today."

Diamond legs

At 237.5 kilometres, this was the longest of the race and the second mammoth stage in succession, through it was run off at a rather brisker pace than Monday’s leg to Angers. Understandably, given the sheer distance, there wasn’t the usual flurry of willing attackers once the flag dropped outsider Saumer, but a four-man move eventually sallied clear after 15 kilometres, and Oliver Naesen (IAM Cycling), Alexis Gougeard (AG2R-La Mondiale), Markel Irizar (Trek-Segafredo) and Andreas Schillinger (Bora-Argon18) would stay clear for much of the day.

The quartet established a maximum advantage of six minutes before Lotto Soudal, Etixx-QuickStep and Dimension Data set about closing the gap as the terrain grew more rugged on the approach to Limoges.

With 20 kilometres to go, the break was down to three riders – Gougeard had sat up – and the gap hovered at 30 seconds, and though Naesen and Irizar put up admirable resistance, they would be swept up with 7 kilometres remaining.

In the intervening period, Thomas Voeckler signalled Coquard and Direct Energie’s ambition by carrying out much of the pace-setting. For much of the fraught finale, meanwhile, it appeared for all the world as though Kittel’s chance had already passed him by. Etixx-QuickStep had been active earlier in the stage in pegging back the break of the day, but the black and blue jerseys were absent from the front of the peloton as it hurtled towards Limoges.

The run-in was difficult to navigate, due as much to the archipelago of traffic islands and roundabouts as the rolling terrain, but Greipel’s Lotto Soudal team finally appeared to have stilled the waters when they hit the front with three kilometres to go.

As Kittel’s teammate Iljo Keisse pointed out afterwards, however, on a finale that ebbed and flowed like this one, every advantage had its disadvantage. "It was the same yesterday, with a small descent and then a climb. There are always teams coming up from behind so it's very difficult for the team on the front to stay there," he pointed out.

With 1,500 metres to go, Greipel was tucked in third place behind two Lotto Soudal teammates, but his red guard hit the front too soon, and they were overrun on the final haul to the line. Instead, it was Kittel who emerged to claim the win in another game of millimetres on this Tour.

"Yesterday our train didn’t work and that was very annoying because Marcel said he had diamond legs," Keisse said. "Today we had to work things perfectly so he could show his diamond legs to the world and win the stage."

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step5:28:30
2Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie
3Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team
4Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
5Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
6Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling
7Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
8Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
9Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
10Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
11Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
12Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
13Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
14Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
15Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
16Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
17Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
18André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
19Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
20Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
21Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team
22Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac
23Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
24Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
25Matti Breschel (Den) Cannondale-Drapac
26Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
27Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
28Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
29Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
30Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
31Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
32Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
33Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling
34Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
35Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
36Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
37Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
38Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
39Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida
40Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
41Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team
42Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
43Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team
44Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
45Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team Katusha
46Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
47Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
48Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida
49Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
50Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange
51Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling
52Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
53Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
54Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
55Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
56Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
57Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
58Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
59Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step
60Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida
61Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
62William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
63Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
64Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Drapac
65Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky
66Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
67Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
68Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
69Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
70Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Direct Energie
70Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
72Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
73Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ
74Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
75Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
76Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step
77John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
77Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
79Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
80Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
81Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
82Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
83Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
84Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
85Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
85Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
85Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
88Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
89Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
90Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
91Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
92Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
93Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha
94Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
95Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
96Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie
97Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida
98Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
99Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida
100Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
101Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team
102Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
103Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ
104Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie
104Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
106Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18
107Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:00:19
108Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
109Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:00:21
109Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida
111Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
112Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
113Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:25
114Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:28
115Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-BikeExchange0:00:32
116Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team0:00:37
117Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
118Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:42
119Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:46
120Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:00:52
121Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
122Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida
123Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal
124Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data0:00:57
125Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling0:01:11
126Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data0:01:14
127Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
128Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
129Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ0:01:33
130Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Drapac
131Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
132Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
133Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie
134Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff Team
135Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
136Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
137Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
138Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
139Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
140Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
141Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18
142Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
143George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
144Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
145Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data
146Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 18
147Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-BikeExchange
148Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
149Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
150Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
151Vegard Breen (Nor) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
152Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
153Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling
154Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
155Borut Bozic (Slo) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
156Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
157Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team
158Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
159Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal0:01:46
160Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-BikeExchange0:01:56
161Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo0:02:02
162Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:02:08
163Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team0:02:10
164Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
165Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:03:14
166Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
167Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:03:46
168Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:04:52
169Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
170Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
171Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
172Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team0:04:55
173Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
174Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team0:04:57
175Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange0:05:00
176Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
177Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling0:05:02
178Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:05:05
179Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
180Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ0:06:01
181Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team0:06:28
182Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff Team
183Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida
184Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
185Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie
186Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
187Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
188Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha
189Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
190Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
191Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
192Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
193Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
194Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal0:08:03
195Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:08:59
196Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
197Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
198Michael Morkov (Den) Team Katusha0:14:38

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step50pts
2Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie30
3Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team20
4Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo18
5Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha16
6Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling14
7Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept12
8Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data10
9Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale8
10Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange7
11Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo6
12Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo5
13Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac4
14Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange3
15Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step2

Intermediate sprint - Le Dorat, km. 170
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 1820pts
2Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling17
3Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo15
4Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale13
5Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team11
6Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step10
7Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data9
8André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal8
9Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo7
10Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step6
11Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step5
12Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal4
13Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step3
14Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange2
15Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie1

Côte de la Maison Neuve (Cat. 4) km.- 182
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo1

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie5:28:30
2Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
3Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling
4Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
5Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
6Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
7Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
8Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
9Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
10Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida
11Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange
12Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
13Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
14Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida
15Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
16Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
17Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida
18Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida
19Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie
20Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo0:00:21
21Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
22Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange0:01:33
23Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team0:02:10
24Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
25Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac0:03:14
26Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha0:04:55
27Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:06:28
28Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:08:59
29Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data

Combativity
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team LottoNl-Jumbo16:25:30
2Cannondale-Drapac
3Tinkoff Team
4IAM Cycling
5AG2R La Mondiale
6Orica-BikeExchange
7Astana Pro Team
8Etixx - Quick-Step
9BMC Racing Team
10Trek-Segafredo
11Team Giant-Alpecin
12Team Katusha
13Fortuneo - Vital Concept
14Lampre - Merida
15Team Sky
16Direct Energie
17Movistar Team
18Dimension Data
19FDJ
20Bora-Argon 18
21Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:21
22Lotto Soudal0:00:28

General classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team20:03:02
2Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:12
3Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:14
4Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:18
5Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
6Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team
7Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
8Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
9Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
10Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac
11Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
12Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
13Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step
14Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
15Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
16Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team Katusha
17Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
18Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
19Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange
20Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
21Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
22Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
23Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
24Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
25Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky
26Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
27Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling0:00:28
28Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:29
29Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling
30Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida
31Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
32Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ
33Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:00:33
34Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
35Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac0:00:35
36Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
37Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
38Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
39Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
40Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
41Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
42Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
43Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:39
44Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky0:00:42
45Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:44
46Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:53
47Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida
48Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ
49Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha
50Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:59
51Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
52Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Direct Energie
53Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:06
54Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team
55Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
56Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie0:01:15
57Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie0:01:25
58Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin0:01:31
59Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
60Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo0:01:36
61Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
62Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step0:01:37
63Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling0:01:40
64Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
65Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data0:01:43
66Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:52
67Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo0:01:57
68Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida
69Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
70Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:01:58
71Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:02:03
72Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
73Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
74Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
75Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek-Segafredo0:02:07
76Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:02:28
77Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:02:31
78Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha0:02:32
79Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff Team0:02:39
80Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling0:02:42
81Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky0:02:48
82Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling0:03:08
83Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo0:03:10
84Matti Breschel (Den) Cannondale-Drapac
85William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
86Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team
87Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac0:03:25
88Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:03:31
89Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:03:38
90Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo0:04:03
91Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange0:04:09
92Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
93Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data0:04:11
94Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team0:04:20
95Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Drapac0:04:21
96Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:04:34
97Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac0:04:36
98Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-BikeExchange0:04:37
99Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:04:59
100Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-BikeExchange
101Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha0:05:04
102Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo0:05:12
103Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:05:15
104Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team0:05:20
105Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:05:25
106Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ0:05:31
107Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team0:05:36
108Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:05:46
109Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:05:50
110Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:05:54
111Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:06:07
112Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
113Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling
114Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:06:14
115Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team0:06:18
116Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:06:23
117Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky0:06:32
118Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step0:06:46
119Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step0:06:53
120Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie0:06:54
121Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:07:09
122John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
123Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team
124Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
125Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
126Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie
127Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step0:07:34
128Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:07:38
129Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 180:07:40
130Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange0:07:45
131Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team0:07:46
132Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:07:51
133Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida0:08:01
134Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida
135Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data0:08:23
136André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal0:08:27
137Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:08:33
138Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida
139Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
140Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
141Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Drapac0:08:42
142Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
143Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18
144Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha0:09:10
145Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:09:11
146Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal0:09:18
147Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal0:09:25
148Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida0:09:26
149Borut Bozic (Slo) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
150Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step0:09:29
151Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie0:09:32
152Vegard Breen (Nor) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:09:33
153Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team0:09:38
154Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team0:09:59
155George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
156Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data0:10:06
157Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:10:16
158Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky0:10:17
159Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:10:23
160Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky0:10:37
161Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:10:45
162Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:10:49
163Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal0:10:55
164Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky0:10:58
165Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie0:11:10
166Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:11:22
167Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team0:11:24
168Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:11:42
169Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:12:12
170Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:12:49
171Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-BikeExchange0:12:56
172Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:13:08
173Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff Team0:13:37
174Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha0:14:11
175Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data0:14:13
176Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:14:37
177Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha0:14:38
178Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:14:43
179Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ0:14:59
180Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team0:15:01
181Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
182Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac0:15:09
183Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 180:15:30
184Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
185Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:15:32
186Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 180:15:36
187Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange0:16:21
188Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling0:16:23
189Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie0:16:34
190Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac0:17:08
191Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
192Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:17:32
193Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
194Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team0:17:51
195Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:19:12
196Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal0:23:48
197Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 180:27:43
198Michael Morkov (Den) Team Katusha0:37:19

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team147pts
2Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data142
3Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step137
4André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal87
5Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie83
6Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha56
7Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo45
8Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange38
9Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step37
10Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling34
11Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept28
12Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo25
13Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits24
14Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept20
15Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 1820
16Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 1820
17Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling20
18Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team20
19Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step18
20Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo18
21Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team17
22Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling17
23Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step17
24Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 1817
25Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 1817
26Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie17
27Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo15
28Vegard Breen (Nor) Fortuneo - Vital Concept15
29Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac15
30Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo14
31Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step14
32Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange13
33Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept13
34Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale13
35Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal12
36Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo8
37Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale8
38Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal8
39Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin7
40Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky7
41Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal7
42Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal6
43Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step6
44John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin6
45Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac5
46Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo5
47Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange4
48Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac4
49Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team3
50Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida3
51Michael Morkov (Den) Team Katusha3
52Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha2
53Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha2
54Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team2
55Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data1
56Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team1
57Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo4pts
2Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 182
3Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept1
4Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo1
5Vegard Breen (Nor) Fortuneo - Vital Concept1
6Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step20:03:14
2Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:06
3Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
4Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange
5Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida0:00:17
6Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac0:00:23
7Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
8Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
9Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
10Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida0:00:41
11Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie0:01:03
12Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo0:01:24
13Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling0:01:28
14Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo0:01:45
15Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida
16Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:03:19
17Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team0:05:08
18Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:06:57
19Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie
20Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange0:07:33
21Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:08:21
22Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida0:09:14
23Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step0:09:17
24Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:11:30
25Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha0:13:59
26Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:14:49
27Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac0:14:57
28Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:17:20
29Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Orica-BikeExchange60:10:00
2Team Sky
3Movistar Team0:00:21
4FDJ0:00:22
5Astana Pro Team0:00:26
6Cannondale-Drapac0:00:34
7Team Katusha0:00:35
8AG2R La Mondiale0:00:36
9Lampre - Merida0:00:46
10Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:48
11Tinkoff Team
12Team Giant-Alpecin
13Trek-Segafredo0:00:49
14IAM Cycling0:01:43
15BMC Racing Team0:01:45
16Direct Energie0:02:05
17Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:02:11
18Dimension Data0:03:24
19Bora-Argon 180:03:41
20Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:04:05
21Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:04:37
22Lotto Soudal0:08:06

