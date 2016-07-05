Image 1 of 48 Bryan Coquard (Direct Energie) finished second in a photo finish to Marcel Kittel Image 2 of 48 Marcel Kittel wins stage 4 at Tour de France (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 48 Marcel Kittel kisses his trophy after winning stage 4 Tour de France (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 48 Julian Alaphilippe (Etixx) is the best young rider (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 48 Breakaway rider Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling gets the combative award (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 48 Peter Sagan stays in yellow (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 48 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo leads the mountain classification (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 48 Peter Sagan is also leading the points classification (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 48 Marcel Kittel won stage 4 at the Tour de France Image 10 of 48 Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) and Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) Image 11 of 48 Alberto Contador (Tinkoff) survives another flat stage Image 12 of 48 Lotto Soudal and sprinter Andre Greipel sign in at the start of stage 4 Image 13 of 48 Stage 4 bunch sprint won by Marcel Kittel Image 14 of 48 Marcel Kittel raises his arms in victory Image 15 of 48 Race leader Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) and points leader Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 48 The sun finally broke through the clouds in stage 4 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 48 The day's four-man breakaway (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 48 A long line of riders during stage 4 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 48 Yellow jersey Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) in the field (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 48 Marcel Kittel (Etixx-QuickStep) takes his ninth career Tour de France victory (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 48 Marcel Kittel (Etixx-QuickStep) takes his ninth career Tour de France victory (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 48 Best young rider Julian Alaphilippe (Etixx-QuickStep) congratulates Marcel Kittel on his victory (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 48 Marcel Kittel (Etixx-QuickStep) takes the stage 4 win (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 24 of 48 Marcel Kittel and Bryan Coquard stage 4 Tour de France Image 25 of 48 The day's four-man break featuring Oliver Naesen (IAM Cycling), Alexis Gougeard (AG2R-La Mondiale), Markel Irizar (Trek-Segafredo) and Andreas Schillinger (Bora-Argon18). Image 26 of 48 Marcek Kittel (Etixx-QuickStep) wins the photo-finish sprint ahead of Bryan Coquard (Direct Energie) Image 27 of 48 Marcek Kittel (Etixx-QuickStep) wins the photo-finish sprint ahead of Bryan Coquard (Direct Energie) Image 28 of 48 Marcel Kittel (Etixx-QuickStep) wins the photo-finish sprint ahead of Bryan Coquard (Direct Energie) Image 29 of 48 Etixx-QuickStep riders congratulate Marcel Kittel on stage 4 win at Tour de France (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 30 of 48 Photo finish between Marcel Kittel and Bryan Coquard Image 31 of 48 Alaphilippe and Stuyven at the start (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 32 of 48 Chris Froome (Sky) Image 33 of 48 Oliver Naesen (IAM Cycling) leads the breakaway Image 34 of 48 Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) Image 35 of 48 Julian Vermote (Etixx-Quickstep) strings out the bunch Image 36 of 48 Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal) tried to get a breakaway going but it did not work Image 37 of 48 Stage 4 of the Tour de France (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 38 of 48 The breakaway on stage 4 of the Tour de France (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 39 of 48 Oliver Naesen (IAM Cycling) leads the breakaway (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 40 of 48 Mark Cavendish greets Christrian Prudhomme (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 41 of 48 Stage 4 summary (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 42 of 48 Riders head to sign in (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 43 of 48 Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) is introduced at the start (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 44 of 48 A relaxed start for the jersey holders (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 45 of 48 Nairo Quintana (Movistar) Image 46 of 48 Bryan Coquard (Direct Energie) was a man in demand after his second place (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 47 of 48 A photo finish decided stage 4 with Marcel Kittel claiming the win by milimetres (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 48 of 48 Yellow jersey holder Peter Sagan with Raymond Poulidor on the podium in Limoges (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

The margin for error at this Tour de France seems to grow tighter by the day. The proof is in the photo finish stills. For the second day running, the commissaires had to review the images before designating a winner, as Marcel Kittel (Etixx-QuickStep) edged out Bryan Coquard (Direct Energie) by mere millimetres to win stage 4 in Limoges.

In Angers on Monday, Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) and André Greipel (Lotto Soudal) had each punched the air in celebration on crossing the line, but the margins were so tight here that neither Kittel nor Coquard dared the claim the victory for himself.

The jury’s deliberations barely lasted a minute but the wait must have seemed interminable for Kittel, who sat on the tarmac past the finish line, only daring to break into a smile once his soigneur had slapped him on the shoulders in congratulations.

On rising gingerly to his feet, Kittel wiped a tear from his eyes, and his voice was still raw as he spoke beneath the podium. After placing second to Cavendish on stage 1 and then making a hash of his sprint in Angers, the pressure was beginning to mount on Kittel. Victory in Limoges – his 9th Tour de France stage in total, but his first since 2014 – was something of a release.

"I feel very emotional right now – it feels like my first stage win again. I’m super happy. I’m very proud because the team was really fighting for this win," Kittel said. "Things went wrong in the last days and I’m so happy to be back in the Tour and to win a stage like this. I can’t believe it."

The finishing straight pitched upwards for 700 metres and, at least in theory, was less suited to Kittel than the previous two sprint finishes. For Alexander Kristoff (Katusha), by contrast, the terrain presented a considerable opportunity, and there was little surprise when his teammate Jacopo Guarnieri took over from Lotto Soudal in the final kilometre and led out the sprint.

Kittel, meanwhile, bided his time, and though he had team Fabio Sabatini on hand, he opted to stay on the wheel of Greipel, before unleashing a ferocious sprint effort inside the final 200 metres. Neither Greipel nor the yellow jersey Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) could get on terms with the German and he looked to be cruising to a stage win, only for Coquard to emerge from leftfield within sight of the line.

His shoulders rocking as he tried to keep his huge gear turning over, Coquard was visibly straining yet still making up ground on the smoother Kittel. In the final ten metres, Coquard could scarcely hold a straight line and almost touched shoulders with Kittel as they passed beneath the finish banner.

Sitting with his legs crossed past the finish line, Coquard seemed lost in prayer as he waited for white smoke from the commissaires. The verdict that eventually emanated from their cloister near the podium was not a positive one.

"I really believed in my chances. I could see I was making it back but it was not enough," Coquard said of his sprint. "I'm very disappointed but I must not give up. There are still lots of chances left. There is no mistake in the sprints, the strongest rider wins. I was never as close to victory but I haven't won yet. I'm young but I'm a winner. I have temperament and I want to win this year on the Tour."

Sagan placed third on the stage to keep the yellow jersey, 12 seconds ahead of Julian Alaphilippe (Etixx-QuickStep) and 14 up on Alejandro Valverde (Movistar). Tour debutant Dylan Groenewegen (LottoNL-Jumbo) took fourth in front of Kristoff, while Cavendish placed 8th and Greipel faded to 18th.

"I can’t complain, I’m happy, I’m still in yellow, I was third, so more points for the green jersey, it’s good,"Sagan said. "It was nearly 250km with the neutral zone but it wasn’t difficult thanks to the tailwind – it was fine today."

Diamond legs

At 237.5 kilometres, this was the longest of the race and the second mammoth stage in succession, through it was run off at a rather brisker pace than Monday’s leg to Angers. Understandably, given the sheer distance, there wasn’t the usual flurry of willing attackers once the flag dropped outsider Saumer, but a four-man move eventually sallied clear after 15 kilometres, and Oliver Naesen (IAM Cycling), Alexis Gougeard (AG2R-La Mondiale), Markel Irizar (Trek-Segafredo) and Andreas Schillinger (Bora-Argon18) would stay clear for much of the day.

The quartet established a maximum advantage of six minutes before Lotto Soudal, Etixx-QuickStep and Dimension Data set about closing the gap as the terrain grew more rugged on the approach to Limoges.

With 20 kilometres to go, the break was down to three riders – Gougeard had sat up – and the gap hovered at 30 seconds, and though Naesen and Irizar put up admirable resistance, they would be swept up with 7 kilometres remaining.

In the intervening period, Thomas Voeckler signalled Coquard and Direct Energie’s ambition by carrying out much of the pace-setting. For much of the fraught finale, meanwhile, it appeared for all the world as though Kittel’s chance had already passed him by. Etixx-QuickStep had been active earlier in the stage in pegging back the break of the day, but the black and blue jerseys were absent from the front of the peloton as it hurtled towards Limoges.

The run-in was difficult to navigate, due as much to the archipelago of traffic islands and roundabouts as the rolling terrain, but Greipel’s Lotto Soudal team finally appeared to have stilled the waters when they hit the front with three kilometres to go.

As Kittel’s teammate Iljo Keisse pointed out afterwards, however, on a finale that ebbed and flowed like this one, every advantage had its disadvantage. "It was the same yesterday, with a small descent and then a climb. There are always teams coming up from behind so it's very difficult for the team on the front to stay there," he pointed out.

With 1,500 metres to go, Greipel was tucked in third place behind two Lotto Soudal teammates, but his red guard hit the front too soon, and they were overrun on the final haul to the line. Instead, it was Kittel who emerged to claim the win in another game of millimetres on this Tour.

"Yesterday our train didn’t work and that was very annoying because Marcel said he had diamond legs," Keisse said. "Today we had to work things perfectly so he could show his diamond legs to the world and win the stage."

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 5:28:30 2 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie 3 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team 4 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 5 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 6 Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling 7 Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 8 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 9 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 10 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 11 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 12 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 13 Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 14 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 15 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 16 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 17 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 18 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 19 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 20 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 21 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team 22 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac 23 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 24 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 25 Matti Breschel (Den) Cannondale-Drapac 26 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 27 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 28 Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team 29 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 30 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 31 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 32 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 33 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling 34 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 35 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 36 Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 37 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 38 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 39 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida 40 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 41 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team 42 Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida 43 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team 44 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 45 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team Katusha 46 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 47 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 48 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida 49 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 50 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange 51 Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling 52 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 53 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 54 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 55 Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 56 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 57 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 58 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 59 Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step 60 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida 61 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 62 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ 63 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 64 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Drapac 65 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky 66 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 67 Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 68 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 69 Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 70 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Direct Energie 70 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 72 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 73 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ 74 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 75 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 76 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step 77 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 77 Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 79 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 80 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 81 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 82 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 83 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 84 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 85 Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie 85 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 85 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ 88 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 89 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 90 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 91 Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 92 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 93 Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha 94 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 95 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 96 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie 97 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida 98 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 99 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida 100 Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 101 Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team 102 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 103 Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ 104 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie 104 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie 106 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18 107 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:00:19 108 Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 109 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:00:21 109 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida 111 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 112 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 113 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:25 114 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:28 115 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-BikeExchange 0:00:32 116 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team 0:00:37 117 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha 118 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:42 119 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:00:46 120 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:52 121 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 122 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida 123 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal 124 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 0:00:57 125 Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling 0:01:11 126 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data 0:01:14 127 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 128 Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie 129 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 0:01:33 130 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Drapac 131 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 132 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 133 Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie 134 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff Team 135 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 136 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 137 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 138 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 139 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 140 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 141 Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18 142 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 143 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 144 Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 145 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data 146 Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 18 147 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-BikeExchange 148 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 149 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 150 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 151 Vegard Breen (Nor) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 152 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 153 Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling 154 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 155 Borut Bozic (Slo) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 156 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 157 Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team 158 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data 159 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:01:46 160 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-BikeExchange 0:01:56 161 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:02 162 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:02:08 163 Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team 0:02:10 164 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 165 Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:03:14 166 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 167 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:03:46 168 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:04:52 169 Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky 170 Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 171 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 172 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 0:04:55 173 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 174 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 0:04:57 175 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange 0:05:00 176 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18 177 Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling 0:05:02 178 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:05:05 179 Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 180 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ 0:06:01 181 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team 0:06:28 182 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff Team 183 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida 184 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 185 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie 186 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 187 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 188 Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha 189 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 190 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 191 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 192 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 193 Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 194 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 0:08:03 195 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:08:59 196 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18 197 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data 198 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Katusha 0:14:38

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 50 pts 2 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie 30 3 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team 20 4 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 18 5 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 16 6 Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling 14 7 Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 12 8 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 10 9 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 8 10 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 7 11 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 6 12 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 5 13 Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 4 14 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 3 15 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 2

Intermediate sprint - Le Dorat, km. 170 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 20 pts 2 Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling 17 3 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 15 4 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 13 5 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team 11 6 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 10 7 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 9 8 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 8 9 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 7 10 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 6 11 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step 5 12 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 4 13 Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 3 14 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 2 15 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie 1

Côte de la Maison Neuve (Cat. 4) km.- 182 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 1

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie 5:28:30 2 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 3 Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling 4 Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 5 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 6 Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 7 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 8 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 9 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 10 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida 11 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange 12 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 13 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 14 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida 15 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 16 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 17 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida 18 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida 19 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie 20 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:21 21 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 22 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 0:01:33 23 Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team 0:02:10 24 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 25 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 0:03:14 26 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 0:04:55 27 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:06:28 28 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:08:59 29 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data

Combativity # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team LottoNl-Jumbo 16:25:30 2 Cannondale-Drapac 3 Tinkoff Team 4 IAM Cycling 5 AG2R La Mondiale 6 Orica-BikeExchange 7 Astana Pro Team 8 Etixx - Quick-Step 9 BMC Racing Team 10 Trek-Segafredo 11 Team Giant-Alpecin 12 Team Katusha 13 Fortuneo - Vital Concept 14 Lampre - Merida 15 Team Sky 16 Direct Energie 17 Movistar Team 18 Dimension Data 19 FDJ 20 Bora-Argon 18 21 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:21 22 Lotto Soudal 0:00:28

General classification after stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team 20:03:02 2 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:12 3 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:14 4 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:00:18 5 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 6 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team 7 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 8 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 9 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 10 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac 11 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 12 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 13 Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step 14 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 15 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 16 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team Katusha 17 Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida 18 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 19 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange 20 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 21 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 22 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 23 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 24 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 25 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky 26 Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 27 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:00:28 28 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:29 29 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling 30 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida 31 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 32 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ 33 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:00:33 34 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 35 Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 0:00:35 36 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 37 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 38 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 39 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 40 Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie 41 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 42 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 43 Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:39 44 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:42 45 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:44 46 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:53 47 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida 48 Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ 49 Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha 50 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:59 51 Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 52 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Direct Energie 53 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:06 54 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team 55 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 56 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie 0:01:15 57 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie 0:01:25 58 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:01:31 59 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 60 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:36 61 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 62 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:01:37 63 Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling 0:01:40 64 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 65 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 0:01:43 66 Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:52 67 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:57 68 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida 69 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 70 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:58 71 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:02:03 72 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 73 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 74 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 75 Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:07 76 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:02:28 77 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:02:31 78 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:02:32 79 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff Team 0:02:39 80 Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling 0:02:42 81 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 0:02:48 82 Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling 0:03:08 83 Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 0:03:10 84 Matti Breschel (Den) Cannondale-Drapac 85 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ 86 Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team 87 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 0:03:25 88 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:03:31 89 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:03:38 90 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 0:04:03 91 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 0:04:09 92 Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 93 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 0:04:11 94 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 0:04:20 95 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Drapac 0:04:21 96 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:04:34 97 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 0:04:36 98 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-BikeExchange 0:04:37 99 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:04:59 100 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-BikeExchange 101 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 0:05:04 102 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 0:05:12 103 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:05:15 104 Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team 0:05:20 105 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:05:25 106 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ 0:05:31 107 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 0:05:36 108 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:05:46 109 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:05:50 110 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:05:54 111 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:06:07 112 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 113 Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling 114 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:06:14 115 Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team 0:06:18 116 Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:06:23 117 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 0:06:32 118 Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:06:46 119 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:06:53 120 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie 0:06:54 121 Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:07:09 122 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 123 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team 124 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 125 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 126 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie 127 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:07:34 128 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:07:38 129 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18 0:07:40 130 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 0:07:45 131 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team 0:07:46 132 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:07:51 133 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida 0:08:01 134 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida 135 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data 0:08:23 136 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:08:27 137 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:08:33 138 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida 139 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 140 Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team 141 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Drapac 0:08:42 142 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 143 Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18 144 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha 0:09:10 145 Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:09:11 146 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 0:09:18 147 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal 0:09:25 148 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida 0:09:26 149 Borut Bozic (Slo) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 150 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:09:29 151 Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie 0:09:32 152 Vegard Breen (Nor) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:09:33 153 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 0:09:38 154 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 0:09:59 155 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 156 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data 0:10:06 157 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:10:16 158 Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky 0:10:17 159 Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:10:23 160 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 0:10:37 161 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:10:45 162 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:10:49 163 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:10:55 164 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 0:10:58 165 Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie 0:11:10 166 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:11:22 167 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:11:24 168 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:11:42 169 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:12:12 170 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:12:49 171 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-BikeExchange 0:12:56 172 Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:13:08 173 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff Team 0:13:37 174 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 0:14:11 175 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data 0:14:13 176 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:14:37 177 Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha 0:14:38 178 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:14:43 179 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ 0:14:59 180 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:15:01 181 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 182 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 0:15:09 183 Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 18 0:15:30 184 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 185 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:15:32 186 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18 0:15:36 187 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange 0:16:21 188 Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling 0:16:23 189 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie 0:16:34 190 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 0:17:08 191 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 192 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:17:32 193 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data 194 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team 0:17:51 195 Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:19:12 196 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 0:23:48 197 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18 0:27:43 198 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Katusha 0:37:19

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team 147 pts 2 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 142 3 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 137 4 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 87 5 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie 83 6 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 56 7 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 45 8 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 38 9 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 37 10 Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling 34 11 Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 28 12 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 25 13 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 24 14 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 20 15 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 20 16 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18 20 17 Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling 20 18 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 20 19 Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step 18 20 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 18 21 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 17 22 Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling 17 23 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 17 24 Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18 17 25 Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 17 26 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie 17 27 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 15 28 Vegard Breen (Nor) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 15 29 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 15 30 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 14 31 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step 14 32 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 13 33 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 13 34 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 13 35 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 12 36 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 8 37 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 8 38 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 8 39 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 7 40 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 7 41 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal 7 42 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal 6 43 Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 6 44 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 6 45 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac 5 46 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 5 47 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange 4 48 Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 4 49 Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team 3 50 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida 3 51 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Katusha 3 52 Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 2 53 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha 2 54 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 2 55 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 1 56 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 1 57 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 4 pts 2 Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 2 3 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 1 4 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 1 5 Vegard Breen (Nor) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 1 6 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 20:03:14 2 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:00:06 3 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 4 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange 5 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida 0:00:17 6 Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 0:00:23 7 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 8 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 9 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 10 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida 0:00:41 11 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie 0:01:03 12 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:24 13 Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling 0:01:28 14 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:45 15 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida 16 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:03:19 17 Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team 0:05:08 18 Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:06:57 19 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie 20 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 0:07:33 21 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:08:21 22 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida 0:09:14 23 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:09:17 24 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:11:30 25 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 0:13:59 26 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:14:49 27 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 0:14:57 28 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:17:20 29 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data