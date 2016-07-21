Trending

Tour de France: Froome wins mountain time trial to Megève

Sky captain extends race lead, tops Dumoulin for stage win

Chris Froome (Sky)

Chris Froome (Sky)

Chris Froome (Sky)
Image 2 of 44

Jan Janssen (NED)/ Eddy Merckx (BEL)/ Bernard Hinault

Jan Janssen (NED)/ Eddy Merckx (BEL)/ Bernard Hinault
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 44

Chris Froome (Team Sky) and Richie Porte (BMC) who won the "prix Bernard Hinault" as the fastest rider on the Côte de Domancy

Chris Froome (Team Sky) and Richie Porte (BMC) who won the "prix Bernard Hinault" as the fastest rider on the Côte de Domancy
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 44

Chris Froome (Team Sky) and Richie Porte (BMC)

Chris Froome (Team Sky) and Richie Porte (BMC)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 44

Chris Froome (Sky) used a full TT rig for the mountain test

Chris Froome (Sky) used a full TT rig for the mountain test
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 44

Adam Yates (Orica-BikeExchange)

Adam Yates (Orica-BikeExchange)
Image 7 of 44

Chris Froome (Sky) used a full TT rig for the mountain test

Chris Froome (Sky) used a full TT rig for the mountain test
Image 8 of 44

Richie Porte (BMC) digs deep in the time trial

Richie Porte (BMC) digs deep in the time trial
Image 9 of 44

Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale)

Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale)
Image 10 of 44

Chris Froome (Sky) heads for another stage win

Chris Froome (Sky) heads for another stage win
Chris Froome (Sky)

Chris Froome (Sky)

Chris Froome (Sky)
Image 12 of 44

Adam Yates (Orica-BikeExchange)

Adam Yates (Orica-BikeExchange)
Image 13 of 44

Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo)

Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo)
Image 14 of 44

World champion Vasil Kiryienka (Team Sky)

World champion Vasil Kiryienka (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 44

Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin)

Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 44

Daniel Martin (Etixx-Quickstep)

Daniel Martin (Etixx-Quickstep)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 44

Nairo Quintana (Movistar)

Nairo Quintana (Movistar)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Chris Froome (Sky)

Chris Froome (Sky)

Chris Froome (Sky)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Richie Porte (BMC)

Richie Porte (BMC)

Richie Porte (BMC)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Fabio Aru (Astana)

Fabio Aru (Astana)

Fabio Aru (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 44

Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale)

Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Chris Froome (Sky)

Chris Froome (Sky)

Chris Froome (Sky)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 23 of 44

Pierre Rolland (Cannondale-Drapac)

Pierre Rolland (Cannondale-Drapac)
Image 24 of 44

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)
Image 25 of 44

Roman Kreuziger (Tinkoff)

Roman Kreuziger (Tinkoff)
Image 26 of 44

Louis Meintjes (Lampre-Merida)

Louis Meintjes (Lampre-Merida)
Fabio Aru (Astana)

Fabio Aru (Astana)

Fabio Aru (Astana)
Image 28 of 44

Daniel Martin (Etixx-Quickstep)

Daniel Martin (Etixx-Quickstep)
Image 29 of 44

Stef Clement (IAM Cycling)

Stef Clement (IAM Cycling)
Image 30 of 44

Tejay van Garderen (BMC) took it easy in the TT

Tejay van Garderen (BMC) took it easy in the TT
Image 31 of 44

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) was one of the first to start the time trial

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) was one of the first to start the time trial
Image 32 of 44

Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal) set the fastest time but was soon eclipsed by Dumoulin

Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal) set the fastest time but was soon eclipsed by Dumoulin
Image 33 of 44

Jon Izagirre (Movistar)

Jon Izagirre (Movistar)
Image 34 of 44

Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin)

Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin)
Image 35 of 44

Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin)

Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin)
Image 36 of 44

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) exhausted after a mountain time trial

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) exhausted after a mountain time trial
Peter Sagan (Tinkoff)

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff)

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff)
Image 38 of 44

German time trial champion Tony Martin (Etixx-Quickstep)

German time trial champion Tony Martin (Etixx-Quickstep)
Image 39 of 44

Simon Geschke (Giant-Alpecin)

Simon Geschke (Giant-Alpecin)
Image 40 of 44

The Alps tower over the riders in the Sallanches time trial

The Alps tower over the riders in the Sallanches time trial
Image 41 of 44

Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) comes in with the fastest time in Sallanches

Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) comes in with the fastest time in Sallanches
Image 42 of 44

Steve Cummings (Dimension Data) on the start ramp

Steve Cummings (Dimension Data) on the start ramp
Image 43 of 44

German national time trial champion Tony Martin (Etixx-QuickStep)

German national time trial champion Tony Martin (Etixx-QuickStep)
Image 44 of 44

World champion Vasil Kiryienka (Team Sky) warsm up in his rainbow jersey

World champion Vasil Kiryienka (Team Sky) warsm up in his rainbow jersey

Chris Froome (Team Sky) stormed to victory at the Tour de France during the 17km mountain time trial from Sallanches to Megève. He finished the course in a blistering 30:43, beating Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) by 21 seconds and Fabio Aru (Astana) by 33 seconds.

"I didn't expect to beat Tom today," Froome said. "I think that pacing was key today. I started off steady and really controlled that first part and then just gave it everything I had over the top and through the last part. I'm really happy with that [performance]."

Froome's winning time trial pushed him even further into the lead of the overall classification, now positioned 3:52 ahead of Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo) and 4:17 ahead of Adam Yates (Orica-BikeExchange).

The second time trial at the Tour de France was a much calmer affair compared to the stage 13 jaunt from La Caverne du Pont-d'Arc. There were no broken bones, crashes or riders being lifted off the tarmac by strong gusts of winds and blown into the rocky roadsides – this time around, it was just man versus mountain.

Stage 18 was all the talk among the overall contenders after the previous day's summit at Finhaut-Emosson, the first day in the Alps, and as the next place for riders to gain or lose time in the overall.

It was also highly anticipated as the first mountain time trial at the Tour since l'Alpe d'Huez was used in 2004, and even though Froome picked up more time on his rivals in Finhaut, he was looking to increase his lead on the climb to Megeve. The first four kilometres were a forgivingly flat section of the course, but the route soon kicked up the Côte de Domancy and then on to the Côte de Chozeau. The riders then descended into Megeve.

The crowds roared when it was time for the last block of riders to start, the best of the best in the overall classification at the Tour de France. And with Dumoulin's benchmark time of 31:04, all eyes were on the GC riders to see if they could out-do the Dutch time trial specialist.

Richie Porte (BMC) who chose to use a road bike instead of a time trial machine, was the first to create a 'wow' moment when he clocked 11:33 at the top of the Cote de Domancy, the first time check, nine seconds faster than Dumoulin. But his speed dropped after that, to nine seconds slower than the Dutchman at the second time check. Following the descent, the Australian flew through the finish line with 31:16. In the end, it stood out as a strong performance, good enough to finish fourth on the day and to remain in sixth place overall.

Fabio Aru (Astana) also set a quick time to the first time check, only four seconds slower than Dumoulin, and only 23 seconds slower at the second time check. Aru finished with the same time as Porte, but took third place on the day, and move up in GC from eighth to seventh.

"I was disappointed after the last time trial," Aru said. "I prepared well for the Tour, and I knew that I just had to go out there and do my best. I expected to do well today, and I gave it everything from the start."

It was a disappointing start to the mountain time trial for Nairo Quintana (Movistar), who in general has struggled on the climbing stages at the Tour de France. He was over a minute slower than Dumoulin by the second time check but finished slightly stronger than expected with a 31:53. Although the mediocre performance is not what we expect from the Colombian in the mountains, he did manage to pick up 13 seconds on Adam Yates (Orica-BikeExchange), but he remains in fourth overall. He is reportedly struggling with allergies at this Tour de France.

Yates, who was delighted after a strong stage 13 time trial, repeated that performance on the road to Megeve. He finished in 32:06, and although it was only good enough for 16th on the day, he held onto his third place overall, which is more than he expected of himself heading into this year's Tour de France.

Mollema, who also chose to use a road bike instead of a time trial machine, showed signs of struggle on the climb to Finhaut, and he continued to lose some seconds in the time trial. He tucked over his handlebars on the descent, desperately trying to limit his losses to GC rivals and he finished with 32:06, 17th on the day, but more importantly he held onto second place overall with two mountain stages to go.

Froome was the big surprise of the day, although maybe he shouldn't have been as he was the closest to Dumoulin's winning time in the stage 13 time trial. He started out 22 seconds down compared to Dumoulin at the Cote de Domancy, but he quickened his efforts and was marked at only 10 seconds down at the second check. He kept picking up speed and crossed the finish line with the fastest time of the day – 30:43, and attributed his win to being able to set a good pace and stay within his rhythm on the climbs.

Tour de France stage 18 highlights video

Dumoulin sets the benchmark to beat

After yesterday's travails in the first of four Alpine stages, it was time for the struggling riders to raise the curtain for the uphill time trial.

Sam Bennett (Bora-Argon 18), who has bravely limped through the race since his crash in the first week set off first, along the 17-kilometre test that would see riders take on two climbs before a technical descent to the line.

For many of the lower-placed GC riders this was a relative rest day but after almost three weeks of racing and thousands of metres of climbing, even the mere thought of racing today would have seen many within the peloton wish for Paris.

Bennett made it through, of course, but there were a string of riders keen on at least trying to trouble the leader board. First of those was Alexis Gougeard (AG2R La Mondiale), who was soon toppled by Nicolas Edet, who, riding for Cofidis, Solutions Credits, have little to show for their Tour so far. Edet's ride may have displayed guts but with some accomplished time trialists still in the hut, there was little chance of the Frenchman's resistance holding.

Romain Sicard (Direct Energie), Jerome Coppel (IAM Cycling), Ion Izagirre (Movistar Team) and Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal) all briefly led but while they all had short stints on the hot seat Tom Dumoulin (Giant Alpecin) was making mincemeat of their times.

The consummate time triallist, Dumoulin was 30 seconds faster at the second time check, as his long-limbed frame flew up the climbs as another Dutchman, Wilco Keldermann (LottoNL-Jumbo) did his best impression of a rider who wanted to be anywhere but the Tour. One pedalled with intent and desire, arching over his time trial bars on everything but the steepest sections, while the other looked to simply survive the ordeal.

A race of truth with such contrasting tales. Dumoulin crossed the line in 31:04, taking 41 seconds off De Gendt's effort. It looked as though he was on his way to securing a third stage victory, only to be beaten by the last rider on course, yellow jersey Froome.

"I think Froome in his best form can beat my time,” Dumoulin predicted as he watched Froome race for the finish line in Megeve. “I felt good on the steep bit at the beginning, but I felt I was losing a bit of strength on the longer stretches of 3-4%. It's easy to lose time on a course like this. I did a good time trial, but I don’t think it's good enough to win."

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky0:30:43
2Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:21
3Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:33
4Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
5Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:42
6Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:02
7Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:03
8Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha0:01:05
9Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida0:01:08
10Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:01:10
11Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling0:01:15
12Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:18
13Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team0:01:20
14Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling0:01:22
15Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:01:23
16Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange
17Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo0:01:25
18Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step0:01:28
19Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie0:01:38
20Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie0:01:44
21Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team0:01:46
22Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:54
23Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky0:02:09
24Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:02:12
25Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:02:13
26Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 180:02:15
27Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal0:02:18
28Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step0:02:20
29Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ0:02:21
30Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team0:02:22
31Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:23
32Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:24
33Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky0:02:25
34Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac0:02:27
35Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky0:02:28
36Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
37Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-BikeExchange0:02:29
38Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha0:02:35
39Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team0:02:37
40Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data0:02:38
41Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:02:40
42Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:02:43
43Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team0:02:44
44Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
45Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:48
46Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin0:02:49
47Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky0:02:50
48Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:02:54
49Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:02:56
50Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
51Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac0:02:59
52Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:02
53Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:03:03
54Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Drapac
55Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data0:03:04
56Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky0:03:07
57Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling0:03:11
58Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:03:14
59Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ0:03:15
60Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
61Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida0:03:16
62Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
63Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling0:03:17
64Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:03:18
65Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-BikeExchange0:03:21
66Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange
67Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff Team0:03:23
68Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
69Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ0:03:24
70Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:03:27
71Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team0:03:28
72Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie
73Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-BikeExchange0:03:29
74Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie
75Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step0:03:32
76Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
77Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling0:03:33
78Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:03:34
79Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Direct Energie
80Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team0:03:35
80Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
82Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team0:03:37
83Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:03:38
84Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
85Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange0:03:39
86Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
87Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ0:03:41
88Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
89Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:44
90Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team0:03:45
91Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange0:03:46
92Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data0:03:48
93Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie
94Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 180:03:49
95Vegard Breen (Nor) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:03:50
96George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:03:54
97Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:03:56
98Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida0:03:59
99Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
100Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 180:04:00
101Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:04:04
102Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:04:06
103Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ0:04:07
104Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida0:04:09
105Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha0:04:10
106Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:04:13
107Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:04:14
108Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 180:04:18
109Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
110Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
111Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:04:19
112Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:04:21
113Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team0:04:22
114Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal0:04:23
115Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:04:30
116Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:31
117Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team
118Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
119Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac0:04:32
120Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:04:33
121Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
122Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha0:04:34
123Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling0:04:37
124Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha0:04:42
125Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step0:04:45
126Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie
127Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
128Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
129Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo0:04:47
130Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:04:48
131Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling0:04:49
132Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:04:51
133William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ0:04:53
134Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:04:54
135Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step0:04:56
136Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida0:04:57
137Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange0:04:58
138Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
139Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida0:05:00
140Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
141Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida0:05:01
142Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team0:05:04
143Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky0:05:08
144Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff Team0:05:11
145Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step0:05:13
146Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team0:05:14
147Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
148Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo0:05:20
149Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
150John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:05:22
151Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team0:05:23
152Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
153Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Drapac
154Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal
155Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data0:05:28
156André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal0:05:29
157Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:05:30
158Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
159Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo0:05:31
160Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:05:35
161Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky0:05:36
162Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:05:41
163Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac0:05:42
164Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:05:44
165Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha0:05:47
166Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:05:49
167Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:05:50
168Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida
169Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal0:05:52
170Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal0:05:54
171Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 180:06:04
172Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:06:16
173Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha0:06:19
174Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:06:39
175Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:06:44
176Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:07:03
177Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data0:07:22
DNSFabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
DNSShane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 18

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky20pts
2Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin17
3Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team15
4Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team13
5Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale11
6Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal10
7Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team9
8Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha8
9Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida7
10Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team6
11Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling5
12Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team4
13Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team3
14Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling2
15Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team1

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida0:31:51
2Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange0:00:15
3Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:01:04
4Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step0:01:12
5Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team0:01:14
6Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:15
7Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:01:32
8Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:01:35
9Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin0:01:41
10Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida0:02:08
11Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie0:02:20
12Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:02:24
13Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange0:02:31
14Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
15Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie0:02:40
16Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 180:02:41
17Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida0:03:01
18Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:03:13
19Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac0:03:24
20Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step0:03:37
21Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo0:03:39
22Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:03:40
23Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling0:03:41
24Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida0:03:52
25Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data0:04:20
26Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:04:41
27Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha0:05:11
28Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:05:31

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Movistar Team1:35:40
2Astana Pro Team0:00:37
3Team Sky0:01:03
4IAM Cycling0:02:17
5AG2R La Mondiale0:02:22
6BMC Racing Team0:02:33
7Team Giant-Alpecin0:02:35
8Direct Energie0:03:19
9Tinkoff Team0:03:34
10Orica-BikeExchange0:03:42
11Etixx - Quick-Step0:03:49
12Lotto Soudal0:04:07
13Trek-Segafredo0:04:19
14Team Katusha
15Lampre - Merida0:04:52
16Cannondale-Drapac0:04:58
17Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:04:59
18Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:05:06
19Bora-Argon 180:05:16
20FDJ0:05:29
21Dimension Data0:05:59
22Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:07:33

General classification after stage 18
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky77:55:53
2Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo0:03:52
3Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange0:04:16
4Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:04:37
5Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:57
6Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:05:00
7Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:06:08
8Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team0:06:37
9Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida0:07:15
10Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step0:07:18
11Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha0:08:11
12Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team0:08:23
13Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ0:12:40
14Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky0:17:30
15Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky0:22:24
16Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac0:22:51
17Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:27:54
18Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky0:30:23
19Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling0:32:37
20Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin0:35:54
21Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:38:42
22Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:38:46
23Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling0:39:48
24Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo0:40:47
25Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team0:42:08
26Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha0:42:31
27Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:45:59
28Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:51:31
29Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team0:58:49
30Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data0:59:56
31Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ1:02:53
32Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek-Segafredo1:03:36
33Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky1:06:57
34Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:09:11
35Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo1:10:11
36Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team1:12:32
37Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team1:14:10
38Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky1:18:42
39Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 181:23:34
40Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team1:26:46
41Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team1:30:00
42Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-BikeExchange1:32:09
43Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo1:33:52
44Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin1:34:00
45Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team1:38:07
46Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale1:38:12
47Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie1:38:18
48Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal1:38:57
49Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step1:40:28
50Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team1:42:48
51Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept1:47:30
52Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida1:47:34
53George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo1:48:00
54Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team1:48:41
55Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin1:49:49
56Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:51:47
57Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept1:53:31
58Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff Team1:53:55
59Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin1:58:55
60Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 182:00:01
61Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida2:01:54
62Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ2:04:00
63Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie2:05:55
64Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2:06:11
65Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-BikeExchange2:07:05
66Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Direct Energie2:07:53
67Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale2:07:54
68Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team2:09:28
69Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha2:11:29
70Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida2:13:01
71Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team2:14:00
72Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team2:14:11
73Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin2:14:45
74Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Fortuneo - Vital Concept2:16:26
75Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team2:17:25
76Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac2:18:38
77Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling2:19:08
78Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team2:19:44
79Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling2:22:52
80Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ2:25:15
81Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie2:25:43
82Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team2:25:57
83Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ2:26:33
84Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal2:27:35
85Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling2:27:51
86Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2:29:13
87Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team2:30:26
88Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2:30:27
89Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 182:30:29
90Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data2:31:07
91Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team2:32:08
92Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team2:34:02
93Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept2:34:14
94Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida2:35:35
95Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step2:35:37
96Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal2:38:00
97Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept2:40:59
98Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team2:41:05
99Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo2:43:20
100Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data2:46:21
101Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo2:46:47
102Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac2:47:19
103Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida2:49:08
104Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange2:51:13
105Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo2:51:40
106Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept2:53:03
107Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo2:53:31
108Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling2:53:32
109Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data2:55:48
110Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie2:57:15
111Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 182:57:35
112Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
113Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac2:58:40
114Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida3:00:24
115Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky3:02:02
116Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin3:02:56
117Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie3:02:57
118Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo3:03:02
119Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3:03:17
120Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange3:04:10
121Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo3:04:12
122Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal3:05:02
123Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team3:05:25
124Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step3:05:44
125Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac3:07:40
126Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-BikeExchange3:07:56
127Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Drapac3:08:32
128André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal3:08:57
129William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ3:09:26
130Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange3:09:27
131Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange3:09:51
132Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha3:11:09
133Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3:11:16
134Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3:12:51
135Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data3:13:01
136Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team3:13:50
137Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3:15:36
138Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data3:15:55
139Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo3:16:11
140Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3:16:13
141Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step3:16:15
142Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling3:16:20
143Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin3:20:33
144Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 183:20:40
145Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step3:21:23
146Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team3:21:37
147Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept3:22:19
148John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin3:23:26
149Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step3:23:43
150Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha3:23:46
151Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida3:25:26
152Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step3:26:11
153Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin3:27:03
154Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 183:27:25
155Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal3:28:40
156Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff Team3:28:56
157Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie
158Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3:29:05
159Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team3:29:18
160Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo3:29:52
161Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie3:30:23
162Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Drapac3:31:35
163Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo3:31:37
164Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky3:32:55
165Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha3:34:03
166Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step3:34:24
167Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha3:35:29
168Vegard Breen (Nor) Fortuneo - Vital Concept3:36:16
169Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky3:36:40
170Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3:37:54
171Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida3:38:55
172Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal3:39:36
173Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept3:45:21
174Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data3:50:09
175Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling3:54:31
176Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal4:00:36
177Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 184:16:06

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team425pts
2Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step228
3Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie156
4Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha152
5Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange143
6Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team136
7André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal128
8Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky124
9Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal116
10Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team114
11Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits105
12Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling89
13Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step84
14Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data77
15Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data74
16Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin71
17Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits64
18Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling62
19Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data59
20Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step56
21Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-BikeExchange52
22Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept51
23Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team49
24Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step48
25Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling47
26Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo47
27John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin47
28Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo47
29Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha46
30Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step44
31Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale43
32Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 1842
33Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange42
34Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie42
35Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 1840
36Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step40
37Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac39
38Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale38
39Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal38
40Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team37
41Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team37
42Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team37
43Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 1837
44Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie37
45Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha36
46Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo32
47Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team32
48Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida32
49Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo32
50Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo31
51Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step29
52Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 1829
53Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie28
54Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling27
55Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team26
56Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept26
57Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange26
58Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team25
59Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida25
60Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale24
61Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ24
62Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling24
63Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff Team24
64Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky22
65Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data22
66Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept20
67Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 1820
68Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling20
69Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac20
70Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team19
71Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team19
72Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida18
73Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida17
74Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky17
75Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale17
76Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team17
77Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team17
78Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida17
79Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ16
80Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team16
81Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale15
82Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits15
83Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team15
84Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ15
85Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo15
86Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo15
87Vegard Breen (Nor) Fortuneo - Vital Concept15
88Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo14
89Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Fortuneo - Vital Concept14
90Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team14
91Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling13
92Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept13
93Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept13
94Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale13
95Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac12
96Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac12
97Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team11
98Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha11
99Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin11
100Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale11
101Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team10
102George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo9
103Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team9
104Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept8
105Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie8
106Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin7
107Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team7
108Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida7
109Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits7
110Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits7
111Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal7
112Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha7
113Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky6
114Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data6
115Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky6
116Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal6
117Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo5
118Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 185
119Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step5
120Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 185
121Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac4
122Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin4
123Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Drapac4
124Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data4
125Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale3
126Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie3
127Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky2
128Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida2
129Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team2
130Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange2
131Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step2
132Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky2
133Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 181
134Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data1
135Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team173pts
2Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal90
3Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha78
4Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits69
5Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling63
6Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data62
7Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin58
8Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling53
9Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida50
10Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida36
11Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie33
12Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team27
13Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team26
14Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie24
15Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept24
16George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo23
17Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky22
18Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo20
19Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step19
20Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale19
21Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ18
22Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky16
23Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step16
24Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data16
25Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team15
26Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale15
27Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ14
28Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie14
29Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team13
30Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky13
31Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky12
32Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo12
33Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data11
34Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team10
35Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team9
36Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team8
37Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky8
38Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Fortuneo - Vital Concept8
39Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-BikeExchange6
40Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo5
41Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team5
42Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 184
43Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo4
44Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange4
45Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 184
46Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida4
47Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team3
48Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida3
49Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ2
50Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 182
51Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step2
52Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky2
53Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team2
54Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo1
55Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac1
56Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 181
57Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept1
58Vegard Breen (Nor) Fortuneo - Vital Concept1
59Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team1
60Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac1
61Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team1
62Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team1
63Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange78:00:09
2Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida0:02:59
3Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin0:31:38
4Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:34:26
5Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo1:05:55
6Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step1:36:12
7Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept1:43:14
8Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 181:55:45
9Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida1:57:38
10Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team2:13:09
11Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team2:29:46
12Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida2:31:19
13Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac2:43:03
14Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida2:44:52
15Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange2:46:57
16Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo2:47:24
17Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie2:52:59
18Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac2:54:24
19Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie2:58:41
20Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo2:59:56
21Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step3:01:28
22Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data3:08:45
23Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling3:12:04
24Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3:24:49
25Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo3:25:36
26Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha3:31:13
27Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3:33:38
28Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept3:41:05

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Movistar Team233:58:34
2Team Sky0:03:23
3BMC Racing Team0:17:21
4Astana Pro Team0:40:15
5AG2R La Mondiale0:40:53
6Trek-Segafredo1:15:36
7Tinkoff Team1:24:19
8IAM Cycling1:34:59
9Team Katusha1:35:21
10FDJ1:49:03
11Lampre - Merida2:18:36
12Orica-BikeExchange2:29:33
13Etixx - Quick-Step3:01:07
14Team Giant-Alpecin3:07:37
15Bora-Argon 183:18:21
16Cofidis, Solutions Credits4:01:27
17Team LottoNl-Jumbo4:06:49
18Direct Energie4:07:12
19Cannondale-Drapac4:10:53
20Fortuneo - Vital Concept4:13:35
21Dimension Data4:40:45
22Lotto Soudal5:13:39

