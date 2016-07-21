Tour de France: Froome wins mountain time trial to Megève
Sky captain extends race lead, tops Dumoulin for stage win
Stage 18: Sallanches - Megève (ITT)
Chris Froome (Team Sky) stormed to victory at the Tour de France during the 17km mountain time trial from Sallanches to Megève. He finished the course in a blistering 30:43, beating Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) by 21 seconds and Fabio Aru (Astana) by 33 seconds.
Related Articles
Tour de France: Stage 18 finish line quotes
Aru on the up as Tour de France reaches its climax in the Alps
Tour de France: Stage 18 highlights - Video
Froome edges closer to Tour de France title with time trial victory
Tour de France: Mollema maintains second overall after time trial
Dan Martin: I've never felt this good this late at the Tour de France
Tour de France: Chris Froome earns Cyclingnews Rider of the Day
"I didn't expect to beat Tom today," Froome said. "I think that pacing was key today. I started off steady and really controlled that first part and then just gave it everything I had over the top and through the last part. I'm really happy with that [performance]."
Froome's winning time trial pushed him even further into the lead of the overall classification, now positioned 3:52 ahead of Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo) and 4:17 ahead of Adam Yates (Orica-BikeExchange).
The second time trial at the Tour de France was a much calmer affair compared to the stage 13 jaunt from La Caverne du Pont-d'Arc. There were no broken bones, crashes or riders being lifted off the tarmac by strong gusts of winds and blown into the rocky roadsides – this time around, it was just man versus mountain.
Stage 18 was all the talk among the overall contenders after the previous day's summit at Finhaut-Emosson, the first day in the Alps, and as the next place for riders to gain or lose time in the overall.
It was also highly anticipated as the first mountain time trial at the Tour since l'Alpe d'Huez was used in 2004, and even though Froome picked up more time on his rivals in Finhaut, he was looking to increase his lead on the climb to Megeve. The first four kilometres were a forgivingly flat section of the course, but the route soon kicked up the Côte de Domancy and then on to the Côte de Chozeau. The riders then descended into Megeve.
The crowds roared when it was time for the last block of riders to start, the best of the best in the overall classification at the Tour de France. And with Dumoulin's benchmark time of 31:04, all eyes were on the GC riders to see if they could out-do the Dutch time trial specialist.
Richie Porte (BMC) who chose to use a road bike instead of a time trial machine, was the first to create a 'wow' moment when he clocked 11:33 at the top of the Cote de Domancy, the first time check, nine seconds faster than Dumoulin. But his speed dropped after that, to nine seconds slower than the Dutchman at the second time check. Following the descent, the Australian flew through the finish line with 31:16. In the end, it stood out as a strong performance, good enough to finish fourth on the day and to remain in sixth place overall.
Fabio Aru (Astana) also set a quick time to the first time check, only four seconds slower than Dumoulin, and only 23 seconds slower at the second time check. Aru finished with the same time as Porte, but took third place on the day, and move up in GC from eighth to seventh.
"I was disappointed after the last time trial," Aru said. "I prepared well for the Tour, and I knew that I just had to go out there and do my best. I expected to do well today, and I gave it everything from the start."
It was a disappointing start to the mountain time trial for Nairo Quintana (Movistar), who in general has struggled on the climbing stages at the Tour de France. He was over a minute slower than Dumoulin by the second time check but finished slightly stronger than expected with a 31:53. Although the mediocre performance is not what we expect from the Colombian in the mountains, he did manage to pick up 13 seconds on Adam Yates (Orica-BikeExchange), but he remains in fourth overall. He is reportedly struggling with allergies at this Tour de France.
Yates, who was delighted after a strong stage 13 time trial, repeated that performance on the road to Megeve. He finished in 32:06, and although it was only good enough for 16th on the day, he held onto his third place overall, which is more than he expected of himself heading into this year's Tour de France.
Mollema, who also chose to use a road bike instead of a time trial machine, showed signs of struggle on the climb to Finhaut, and he continued to lose some seconds in the time trial. He tucked over his handlebars on the descent, desperately trying to limit his losses to GC rivals and he finished with 32:06, 17th on the day, but more importantly he held onto second place overall with two mountain stages to go.
Froome was the big surprise of the day, although maybe he shouldn't have been as he was the closest to Dumoulin's winning time in the stage 13 time trial. He started out 22 seconds down compared to Dumoulin at the Cote de Domancy, but he quickened his efforts and was marked at only 10 seconds down at the second check. He kept picking up speed and crossed the finish line with the fastest time of the day – 30:43, and attributed his win to being able to set a good pace and stay within his rhythm on the climbs.
Tour de France stage 18 highlights video
Dumoulin sets the benchmark to beat
After yesterday's travails in the first of four Alpine stages, it was time for the struggling riders to raise the curtain for the uphill time trial.
Sam Bennett (Bora-Argon 18), who has bravely limped through the race since his crash in the first week set off first, along the 17-kilometre test that would see riders take on two climbs before a technical descent to the line.
For many of the lower-placed GC riders this was a relative rest day but after almost three weeks of racing and thousands of metres of climbing, even the mere thought of racing today would have seen many within the peloton wish for Paris.
Bennett made it through, of course, but there were a string of riders keen on at least trying to trouble the leader board. First of those was Alexis Gougeard (AG2R La Mondiale), who was soon toppled by Nicolas Edet, who, riding for Cofidis, Solutions Credits, have little to show for their Tour so far. Edet's ride may have displayed guts but with some accomplished time trialists still in the hut, there was little chance of the Frenchman's resistance holding.
Romain Sicard (Direct Energie), Jerome Coppel (IAM Cycling), Ion Izagirre (Movistar Team) and Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal) all briefly led but while they all had short stints on the hot seat Tom Dumoulin (Giant Alpecin) was making mincemeat of their times.
The consummate time triallist, Dumoulin was 30 seconds faster at the second time check, as his long-limbed frame flew up the climbs as another Dutchman, Wilco Keldermann (LottoNL-Jumbo) did his best impression of a rider who wanted to be anywhere but the Tour. One pedalled with intent and desire, arching over his time trial bars on everything but the steepest sections, while the other looked to simply survive the ordeal.
A race of truth with such contrasting tales. Dumoulin crossed the line in 31:04, taking 41 seconds off De Gendt's effort. It looked as though he was on his way to securing a third stage victory, only to be beaten by the last rider on course, yellow jersey Froome.
"I think Froome in his best form can beat my time,” Dumoulin predicted as he watched Froome race for the finish line in Megeve. “I felt good on the steep bit at the beginning, but I felt I was losing a bit of strength on the longer stretches of 3-4%. It's easy to lose time on a course like this. I did a good time trial, but I don’t think it's good enough to win."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|0:30:43
|2
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:00:21
|3
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:33
|4
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|5
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:42
|6
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:02
|7
|Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:03
|8
|Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:01:05
|9
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida
|0:01:08
|10
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:01:10
|11
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|0:01:15
|12
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:18
|13
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team
|0:01:20
|14
|Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling
|0:01:22
|15
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:23
|16
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange
|17
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:25
|18
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:01:28
|19
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:01:38
|20
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:01:44
|21
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|0:01:46
|22
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:54
|23
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|0:02:09
|24
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:12
|25
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:13
|26
|Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18
|0:02:15
|27
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:18
|28
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:02:20
|29
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ
|0:02:21
|30
|Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team
|0:02:22
|31
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:23
|32
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:24
|33
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|0:02:25
|34
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:02:27
|35
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky
|0:02:28
|36
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|37
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-BikeExchange
|0:02:29
|38
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:02:35
|39
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:37
|40
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:02:38
|41
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:02:40
|42
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:02:43
|43
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:44
|44
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|45
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:48
|46
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:02:49
|47
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|0:02:50
|48
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:02:54
|49
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:02:56
|50
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|51
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:02:59
|52
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:02
|53
|Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:03:03
|54
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Drapac
|55
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|0:03:04
|56
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|0:03:07
|57
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:03:11
|58
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:14
|59
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
|0:03:15
|60
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|61
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|0:03:16
|62
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|63
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling
|0:03:17
|64
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:18
|65
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-BikeExchange
|0:03:21
|66
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange
|67
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|0:03:23
|68
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|69
|Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ
|0:03:24
|70
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:27
|71
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:28
|72
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie
|73
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-BikeExchange
|0:03:29
|74
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie
|75
|Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:03:32
|76
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|77
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling
|0:03:33
|78
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:03:34
|79
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Direct Energie
|80
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:03:35
|80
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|82
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|0:03:37
|83
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:03:38
|84
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|85
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|0:03:39
|86
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|87
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|0:03:41
|88
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|89
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:44
|90
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|0:03:45
|91
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|0:03:46
|92
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|0:03:48
|93
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie
|94
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|0:03:49
|95
|Vegard Breen (Nor) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:03:50
|96
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:03:54
|97
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:56
|98
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida
|0:03:59
|99
|Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|100
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
|0:04:00
|101
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:04:04
|102
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:04:06
|103
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|0:04:07
|104
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida
|0:04:09
|105
|Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:04:10
|106
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:04:13
|107
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:14
|108
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18
|0:04:18
|109
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|110
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|111
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:04:19
|112
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:04:21
|113
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|0:04:22
|114
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|0:04:23
|115
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:30
|116
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:31
|117
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|118
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|119
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:04:32
|120
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:04:33
|121
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
|122
|Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:04:34
|123
|Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling
|0:04:37
|124
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|0:04:42
|125
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:04:45
|126
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie
|127
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|128
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
|129
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|0:04:47
|130
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:04:48
|131
|Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling
|0:04:49
|132
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:51
|133
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
|0:04:53
|134
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:04:54
|135
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:04:56
|136
|Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
|0:04:57
|137
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|0:04:58
|138
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|139
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|0:05:00
|140
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|141
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida
|0:05:01
|142
|Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:05:04
|143
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|0:05:08
|144
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff Team
|0:05:11
|145
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:05:13
|146
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|0:05:14
|147
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|148
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|0:05:20
|149
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|150
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:05:22
|151
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|0:05:23
|152
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|153
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Drapac
|154
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal
|155
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:05:28
|156
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|0:05:29
|157
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:05:30
|158
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|159
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|0:05:31
|160
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:05:35
|161
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|0:05:36
|162
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:05:41
|163
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:05:42
|164
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:05:44
|165
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:05:47
|166
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:05:49
|167
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:05:50
|168
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|169
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|0:05:52
|170
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|0:05:54
|171
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
|0:06:04
|172
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:06:16
|173
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|0:06:19
|174
|Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:06:39
|175
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:06:44
|176
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:07:03
|177
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
|0:07:22
|DNS
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|DNS
|Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 18
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|20
|pts
|2
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|17
|3
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|15
|4
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|13
|5
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|11
|6
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|10
|7
|Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|9
|8
|Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|8
|9
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida
|7
|10
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|6
|11
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|5
|12
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|13
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team
|3
|14
|Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling
|2
|15
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida
|0:31:51
|2
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange
|0:00:15
|3
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:04
|4
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:01:12
|5
|Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team
|0:01:14
|6
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:15
|7
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:01:32
|8
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:01:35
|9
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:01:41
|10
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|0:02:08
|11
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:02:20
|12
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:02:24
|13
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|0:02:31
|14
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|15
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie
|0:02:40
|16
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|0:02:41
|17
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida
|0:03:01
|18
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:03:13
|19
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:03:24
|20
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:03:37
|21
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|0:03:39
|22
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:03:40
|23
|Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling
|0:03:41
|24
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|0:03:52
|25
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:04:20
|26
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:04:41
|27
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|0:05:11
|28
|Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:05:31
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Movistar Team
|1:35:40
|2
|Astana Pro Team
|0:00:37
|3
|Team Sky
|0:01:03
|4
|IAM Cycling
|0:02:17
|5
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:22
|6
|BMC Racing Team
|0:02:33
|7
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:02:35
|8
|Direct Energie
|0:03:19
|9
|Tinkoff Team
|0:03:34
|10
|Orica-BikeExchange
|0:03:42
|11
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:03:49
|12
|Lotto Soudal
|0:04:07
|13
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:04:19
|14
|Team Katusha
|15
|Lampre - Merida
|0:04:52
|16
|Cannondale-Drapac
|0:04:58
|17
|Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:04:59
|18
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:05:06
|19
|Bora-Argon 18
|0:05:16
|20
|FDJ
|0:05:29
|21
|Dimension Data
|0:05:59
|22
|Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:07:33
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|77:55:53
|2
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:03:52
|3
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange
|0:04:16
|4
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:04:37
|5
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:57
|6
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:05:00
|7
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:06:08
|8
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:06:37
|9
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida
|0:07:15
|10
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:07:18
|11
|Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:08:11
|12
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team
|0:08:23
|13
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ
|0:12:40
|14
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|0:17:30
|15
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|0:22:24
|16
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:22:51
|17
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:27:54
|18
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|0:30:23
|19
|Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling
|0:32:37
|20
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:35:54
|21
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:38:42
|22
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:38:46
|23
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling
|0:39:48
|24
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|0:40:47
|25
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|0:42:08
|26
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:42:31
|27
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:45:59
|28
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:51:31
|29
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|0:58:49
|30
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|0:59:56
|31
|Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ
|1:02:53
|32
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|1:03:36
|33
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|1:06:57
|34
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:09:11
|35
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|1:10:11
|36
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1:12:32
|37
|Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:14:10
|38
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky
|1:18:42
|39
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18
|1:23:34
|40
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|1:26:46
|41
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1:30:00
|42
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-BikeExchange
|1:32:09
|43
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|1:33:52
|44
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1:34:00
|45
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|1:38:07
|46
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:38:12
|47
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|1:38:18
|48
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:38:57
|49
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|1:40:28
|50
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|1:42:48
|51
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|1:47:30
|52
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida
|1:47:34
|53
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|1:48:00
|54
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|1:48:41
|55
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1:49:49
|56
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:51:47
|57
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|1:53:31
|58
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff Team
|1:53:55
|59
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1:58:55
|60
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|2:00:01
|61
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|2:01:54
|62
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|2:04:00
|63
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie
|2:05:55
|64
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:06:11
|65
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-BikeExchange
|2:07:05
|66
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Direct Energie
|2:07:53
|67
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:07:54
|68
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|2:09:28
|69
|Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha
|2:11:29
|70
|Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
|2:13:01
|71
|Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|2:14:00
|72
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|2:14:11
|73
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|2:14:45
|74
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|2:16:26
|75
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|2:17:25
|76
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|2:18:38
|77
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|2:19:08
|78
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|2:19:44
|79
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|2:22:52
|80
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|2:25:15
|81
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
|2:25:43
|82
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|2:25:57
|83
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
|2:26:33
|84
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|2:27:35
|85
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling
|2:27:51
|86
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2:29:13
|87
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|2:30:26
|88
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:30:27
|89
|Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18
|2:30:29
|90
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data
|2:31:07
|91
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|2:32:08
|92
|Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team
|2:34:02
|93
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|2:34:14
|94
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida
|2:35:35
|95
|Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|2:35:37
|96
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|2:38:00
|97
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|2:40:59
|98
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|2:41:05
|99
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|2:43:20
|100
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|2:46:21
|101
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|2:46:47
|102
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|2:47:19
|103
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|2:49:08
|104
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|2:51:13
|105
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|2:51:40
|106
|Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|2:53:03
|107
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|2:53:31
|108
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|2:53:32
|109
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|2:55:48
|110
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie
|2:57:15
|111
|Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|2:57:35
|112
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|113
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|2:58:40
|114
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida
|3:00:24
|115
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|3:02:02
|116
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|3:02:56
|117
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie
|3:02:57
|118
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|3:03:02
|119
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3:03:17
|120
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|3:04:10
|121
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|3:04:12
|122
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3:05:02
|123
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|3:05:25
|124
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|3:05:44
|125
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|3:07:40
|126
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-BikeExchange
|3:07:56
|127
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Drapac
|3:08:32
|128
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|3:08:57
|129
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
|3:09:26
|130
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange
|3:09:27
|131
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|3:09:51
|132
|Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha
|3:11:09
|133
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3:11:16
|134
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3:12:51
|135
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
|3:13:01
|136
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|3:13:50
|137
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3:15:36
|138
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
|3:15:55
|139
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|3:16:11
|140
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3:16:13
|141
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|3:16:15
|142
|Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling
|3:16:20
|143
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|3:20:33
|144
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
|3:20:40
|145
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step
|3:21:23
|146
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|3:21:37
|147
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|3:22:19
|148
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|3:23:26
|149
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|3:23:43
|150
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|3:23:46
|151
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|3:25:26
|152
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|3:26:11
|153
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|3:27:03
|154
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|3:27:25
|155
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal
|3:28:40
|156
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|3:28:56
|157
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie
|158
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3:29:05
|159
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|3:29:18
|160
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|3:29:52
|161
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
|3:30:23
|162
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Drapac
|3:31:35
|163
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|3:31:37
|164
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|3:32:55
|165
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
|3:34:03
|166
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|3:34:24
|167
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|3:35:29
|168
|Vegard Breen (Nor) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|3:36:16
|169
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|3:36:40
|170
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3:37:54
|171
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|3:38:55
|172
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|3:39:36
|173
|Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|3:45:21
|174
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
|3:50:09
|175
|Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling
|3:54:31
|176
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|4:00:36
|177
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
|4:16:06
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|425
|pts
|2
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|228
|3
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie
|156
|4
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|152
|5
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|143
|6
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|136
|7
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|128
|8
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|124
|9
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|116
|10
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|114
|11
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|105
|12
|Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling
|89
|13
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|84
|14
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|77
|15
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
|74
|16
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|71
|17
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|64
|18
|Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling
|62
|19
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|59
|20
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step
|56
|21
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-BikeExchange
|52
|22
|Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|51
|23
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|49
|24
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step
|48
|25
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling
|47
|26
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|47
|27
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|47
|28
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|47
|29
|Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|46
|30
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|44
|31
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|43
|32
|Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18
|42
|33
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange
|42
|34
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie
|42
|35
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
|40
|36
|Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|40
|37
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|39
|38
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|38
|39
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|38
|40
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|37
|41
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team
|37
|42
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|37
|43
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18
|37
|44
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|37
|45
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|36
|46
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|32
|47
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|32
|48
|Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
|32
|49
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|32
|50
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|31
|51
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|29
|52
|Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|29
|53
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
|28
|54
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|27
|55
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|26
|56
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|26
|57
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|26
|58
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|25
|59
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida
|25
|60
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|24
|61
|Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ
|24
|62
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling
|24
|63
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|24
|64
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|22
|65
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data
|22
|66
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|20
|67
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|20
|68
|Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling
|20
|69
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac
|20
|70
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|19
|71
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|19
|72
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|18
|73
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida
|17
|74
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|17
|75
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|17
|76
|Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|17
|77
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|17
|78
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida
|17
|79
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ
|16
|80
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|16
|81
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|15
|82
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|15
|83
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|15
|84
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
|15
|85
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|15
|86
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|15
|87
|Vegard Breen (Nor) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|15
|88
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|14
|89
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|14
|90
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|14
|91
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|13
|92
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|13
|93
|Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|13
|94
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|13
|95
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|12
|96
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|12
|97
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|11
|98
|Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha
|11
|99
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|11
|100
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|11
|101
|Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team
|10
|102
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|9
|103
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|9
|104
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|8
|105
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie
|8
|106
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|7
|107
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|7
|108
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|7
|109
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|7
|110
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|7
|111
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal
|7
|112
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
|7
|113
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky
|6
|114
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|6
|115
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|6
|116
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|6
|117
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|5
|118
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|5
|119
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|5
|120
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
|5
|121
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|4
|122
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|4
|123
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Drapac
|4
|124
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
|4
|125
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|126
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
|3
|127
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|2
|128
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida
|2
|129
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|130
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|2
|131
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|2
|132
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|2
|133
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|1
|134
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
|1
|135
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|173
|pts
|2
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|90
|3
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|78
|4
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|69
|5
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling
|63
|6
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|62
|7
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|58
|8
|Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling
|53
|9
|Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
|50
|10
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida
|36
|11
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie
|33
|12
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|27
|13
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|26
|14
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|24
|15
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|24
|16
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|23
|17
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|22
|18
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|20
|19
|Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|19
|20
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|19
|21
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ
|18
|22
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|16
|23
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|16
|24
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data
|16
|25
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|15
|26
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|15
|27
|Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ
|14
|28
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
|14
|29
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|13
|30
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky
|13
|31
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|12
|32
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|12
|33
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
|11
|34
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|10
|35
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|9
|36
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|8
|37
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|8
|38
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|8
|39
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-BikeExchange
|6
|40
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|5
|41
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|5
|42
|Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18
|4
|43
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|4
|44
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange
|4
|45
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18
|4
|46
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida
|4
|47
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|3
|48
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida
|3
|49
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|2
|50
|Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|2
|51
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step
|2
|52
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|2
|53
|Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|54
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|1
|55
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|1
|56
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
|1
|57
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|1
|58
|Vegard Breen (Nor) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|1
|59
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team
|1
|60
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac
|1
|61
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|1
|62
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|1
|63
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange
|78:00:09
|2
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida
|0:02:59
|3
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:31:38
|4
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:34:26
|5
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|1:05:55
|6
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|1:36:12
|7
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|1:43:14
|8
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|1:55:45
|9
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|1:57:38
|10
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|2:13:09
|11
|Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team
|2:29:46
|12
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida
|2:31:19
|13
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|2:43:03
|14
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|2:44:52
|15
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|2:46:57
|16
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|2:47:24
|17
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie
|2:52:59
|18
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|2:54:24
|19
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie
|2:58:41
|20
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|2:59:56
|21
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|3:01:28
|22
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
|3:08:45
|23
|Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling
|3:12:04
|24
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3:24:49
|25
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|3:25:36
|26
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|3:31:13
|27
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3:33:38
|28
|Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|3:41:05
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Movistar Team
|233:58:34
|2
|Team Sky
|0:03:23
|3
|BMC Racing Team
|0:17:21
|4
|Astana Pro Team
|0:40:15
|5
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:40:53
|6
|Trek-Segafredo
|1:15:36
|7
|Tinkoff Team
|1:24:19
|8
|IAM Cycling
|1:34:59
|9
|Team Katusha
|1:35:21
|10
|FDJ
|1:49:03
|11
|Lampre - Merida
|2:18:36
|12
|Orica-BikeExchange
|2:29:33
|13
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|3:01:07
|14
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|3:07:37
|15
|Bora-Argon 18
|3:18:21
|16
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|4:01:27
|17
|Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|4:06:49
|18
|Direct Energie
|4:07:12
|19
|Cannondale-Drapac
|4:10:53
|20
|Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|4:13:35
|21
|Dimension Data
|4:40:45
|22
|Lotto Soudal
|5:13:39
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Oscar Sevilla renews with MedellinSpaniard to keep racing to age 44
-
Brand wins season-start in JaarmarktcrossDutchwoman tops Compton, Riberolle in Niel
-
Black Friday Specialized bike sale: The best deals on Specialized road and gravel bikes for Black FridayLooking for a new Specialized road or gravel bike? Many retailers are running a Black Friday Specialized bike sale, so now's the time to take advantage and snap up a deal
-
Van der Poel wins Jaarmarktcross 2019World champion dominates in muddy race
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy