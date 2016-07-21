Image 1 of 44 Chris Froome (Sky) Image 2 of 44 Jan Janssen (NED)/ Eddy Merckx (BEL)/ Bernard Hinault (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 44 Chris Froome (Team Sky) and Richie Porte (BMC) who won the "prix Bernard Hinault" as the fastest rider on the Côte de Domancy (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 44 Chris Froome (Team Sky) and Richie Porte (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 44 Chris Froome (Sky) used a full TT rig for the mountain test (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 44 Adam Yates (Orica-BikeExchange) Image 7 of 44 Chris Froome (Sky) used a full TT rig for the mountain test Image 8 of 44 Richie Porte (BMC) digs deep in the time trial Image 9 of 44 Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale) Image 10 of 44 Chris Froome (Sky) heads for another stage win Image 11 of 44 Chris Froome (Sky) Image 12 of 44 Adam Yates (Orica-BikeExchange) Image 13 of 44 Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo) Image 14 of 44 World champion Vasil Kiryienka (Team Sky) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 44 Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 44 Daniel Martin (Etixx-Quickstep) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 44 Nairo Quintana (Movistar) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 44 Chris Froome (Sky) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 44 Richie Porte (BMC) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 44 Fabio Aru (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 44 Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 22 of 44 Chris Froome (Sky) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 23 of 44 Pierre Rolland (Cannondale-Drapac) Image 24 of 44 Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) Image 25 of 44 Roman Kreuziger (Tinkoff) Image 26 of 44 Louis Meintjes (Lampre-Merida) Image 27 of 44 Fabio Aru (Astana) Image 28 of 44 Daniel Martin (Etixx-Quickstep) Image 29 of 44 Stef Clement (IAM Cycling) Image 30 of 44 Tejay van Garderen (BMC) took it easy in the TT Image 31 of 44 Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) was one of the first to start the time trial Image 32 of 44 Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal) set the fastest time but was soon eclipsed by Dumoulin Image 33 of 44 Jon Izagirre (Movistar) Image 34 of 44 Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) Image 35 of 44 Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) Image 36 of 44 Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) exhausted after a mountain time trial Image 37 of 44 Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) Image 38 of 44 German time trial champion Tony Martin (Etixx-Quickstep) Image 39 of 44 Simon Geschke (Giant-Alpecin) Image 40 of 44 The Alps tower over the riders in the Sallanches time trial Image 41 of 44 Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) comes in with the fastest time in Sallanches Image 42 of 44 Steve Cummings (Dimension Data) on the start ramp Image 43 of 44 German national time trial champion Tony Martin (Etixx-QuickStep) Image 44 of 44 World champion Vasil Kiryienka (Team Sky) warsm up in his rainbow jersey

Chris Froome (Team Sky) stormed to victory at the Tour de France during the 17km mountain time trial from Sallanches to Megève. He finished the course in a blistering 30:43, beating Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) by 21 seconds and Fabio Aru (Astana) by 33 seconds.

"I didn't expect to beat Tom today," Froome said. "I think that pacing was key today. I started off steady and really controlled that first part and then just gave it everything I had over the top and through the last part. I'm really happy with that [performance]."

Froome's winning time trial pushed him even further into the lead of the overall classification, now positioned 3:52 ahead of Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo) and 4:17 ahead of Adam Yates (Orica-BikeExchange).

The second time trial at the Tour de France was a much calmer affair compared to the stage 13 jaunt from La Caverne du Pont-d'Arc. There were no broken bones, crashes or riders being lifted off the tarmac by strong gusts of winds and blown into the rocky roadsides – this time around, it was just man versus mountain.

Stage 18 was all the talk among the overall contenders after the previous day's summit at Finhaut-Emosson, the first day in the Alps, and as the next place for riders to gain or lose time in the overall.

It was also highly anticipated as the first mountain time trial at the Tour since l'Alpe d'Huez was used in 2004, and even though Froome picked up more time on his rivals in Finhaut, he was looking to increase his lead on the climb to Megeve. The first four kilometres were a forgivingly flat section of the course, but the route soon kicked up the Côte de Domancy and then on to the Côte de Chozeau. The riders then descended into Megeve.

The crowds roared when it was time for the last block of riders to start, the best of the best in the overall classification at the Tour de France. And with Dumoulin's benchmark time of 31:04, all eyes were on the GC riders to see if they could out-do the Dutch time trial specialist.

Richie Porte (BMC) who chose to use a road bike instead of a time trial machine, was the first to create a 'wow' moment when he clocked 11:33 at the top of the Cote de Domancy, the first time check, nine seconds faster than Dumoulin. But his speed dropped after that, to nine seconds slower than the Dutchman at the second time check. Following the descent, the Australian flew through the finish line with 31:16. In the end, it stood out as a strong performance, good enough to finish fourth on the day and to remain in sixth place overall.

Fabio Aru (Astana) also set a quick time to the first time check, only four seconds slower than Dumoulin, and only 23 seconds slower at the second time check. Aru finished with the same time as Porte, but took third place on the day, and move up in GC from eighth to seventh.

"I was disappointed after the last time trial," Aru said. "I prepared well for the Tour, and I knew that I just had to go out there and do my best. I expected to do well today, and I gave it everything from the start."

It was a disappointing start to the mountain time trial for Nairo Quintana (Movistar), who in general has struggled on the climbing stages at the Tour de France. He was over a minute slower than Dumoulin by the second time check but finished slightly stronger than expected with a 31:53. Although the mediocre performance is not what we expect from the Colombian in the mountains, he did manage to pick up 13 seconds on Adam Yates (Orica-BikeExchange), but he remains in fourth overall. He is reportedly struggling with allergies at this Tour de France.

Yates, who was delighted after a strong stage 13 time trial, repeated that performance on the road to Megeve. He finished in 32:06, and although it was only good enough for 16th on the day, he held onto his third place overall, which is more than he expected of himself heading into this year's Tour de France.

Mollema, who also chose to use a road bike instead of a time trial machine, showed signs of struggle on the climb to Finhaut, and he continued to lose some seconds in the time trial. He tucked over his handlebars on the descent, desperately trying to limit his losses to GC rivals and he finished with 32:06, 17th on the day, but more importantly he held onto second place overall with two mountain stages to go.

Froome was the big surprise of the day, although maybe he shouldn't have been as he was the closest to Dumoulin's winning time in the stage 13 time trial. He started out 22 seconds down compared to Dumoulin at the Cote de Domancy, but he quickened his efforts and was marked at only 10 seconds down at the second check. He kept picking up speed and crossed the finish line with the fastest time of the day – 30:43, and attributed his win to being able to set a good pace and stay within his rhythm on the climbs.

Tour de France stage 18 highlights video

Dumoulin sets the benchmark to beat

After yesterday's travails in the first of four Alpine stages, it was time for the struggling riders to raise the curtain for the uphill time trial.

Sam Bennett (Bora-Argon 18), who has bravely limped through the race since his crash in the first week set off first, along the 17-kilometre test that would see riders take on two climbs before a technical descent to the line.

For many of the lower-placed GC riders this was a relative rest day but after almost three weeks of racing and thousands of metres of climbing, even the mere thought of racing today would have seen many within the peloton wish for Paris.

Bennett made it through, of course, but there were a string of riders keen on at least trying to trouble the leader board. First of those was Alexis Gougeard (AG2R La Mondiale), who was soon toppled by Nicolas Edet, who, riding for Cofidis, Solutions Credits, have little to show for their Tour so far. Edet's ride may have displayed guts but with some accomplished time trialists still in the hut, there was little chance of the Frenchman's resistance holding.

Romain Sicard (Direct Energie), Jerome Coppel (IAM Cycling), Ion Izagirre (Movistar Team) and Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal) all briefly led but while they all had short stints on the hot seat Tom Dumoulin (Giant Alpecin) was making mincemeat of their times.

The consummate time triallist, Dumoulin was 30 seconds faster at the second time check, as his long-limbed frame flew up the climbs as another Dutchman, Wilco Keldermann (LottoNL-Jumbo) did his best impression of a rider who wanted to be anywhere but the Tour. One pedalled with intent and desire, arching over his time trial bars on everything but the steepest sections, while the other looked to simply survive the ordeal.

A race of truth with such contrasting tales. Dumoulin crossed the line in 31:04, taking 41 seconds off De Gendt's effort. It looked as though he was on his way to securing a third stage victory, only to be beaten by the last rider on course, yellow jersey Froome.

"I think Froome in his best form can beat my time,” Dumoulin predicted as he watched Froome race for the finish line in Megeve. “I felt good on the steep bit at the beginning, but I felt I was losing a bit of strength on the longer stretches of 3-4%. It's easy to lose time on a course like this. I did a good time trial, but I don’t think it's good enough to win."

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 0:30:43 2 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:00:21 3 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:33 4 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 5 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:42 6 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:02 7 Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:03 8 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 0:01:05 9 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida 0:01:08 10 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:01:10 11 Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling 0:01:15 12 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:18 13 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team 0:01:20 14 Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling 0:01:22 15 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:01:23 16 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange 17 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:25 18 Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:01:28 19 Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie 0:01:38 20 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie 0:01:44 21 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 0:01:46 22 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:54 23 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 0:02:09 24 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:02:12 25 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:02:13 26 Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18 0:02:15 27 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 0:02:18 28 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:02:20 29 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ 0:02:21 30 Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team 0:02:22 31 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:23 32 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:02:24 33 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 0:02:25 34 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac 0:02:27 35 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky 0:02:28 36 Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team 37 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-BikeExchange 0:02:29 38 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:02:35 39 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:02:37 40 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data 0:02:38 41 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:02:40 42 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:02:43 43 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:02:44 44 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 45 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:48 46 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:02:49 47 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 0:02:50 48 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:02:54 49 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:02:56 50 Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 51 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 0:02:59 52 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:02 53 Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:03:03 54 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Drapac 55 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 0:03:04 56 Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky 0:03:07 57 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:03:11 58 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:03:14 59 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 0:03:15 60 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 61 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida 0:03:16 62 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 63 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling 0:03:17 64 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:03:18 65 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-BikeExchange 0:03:21 66 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange 67 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff Team 0:03:23 68 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 69 Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ 0:03:24 70 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:03:27 71 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 0:03:28 72 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie 73 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-BikeExchange 0:03:29 74 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie 75 Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:03:32 76 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 77 Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling 0:03:33 78 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:03:34 79 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Direct Energie 80 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:03:35 80 Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 82 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team 0:03:37 83 Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:03:38 84 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 85 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 0:03:39 86 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 87 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 0:03:41 88 Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 89 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:44 90 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team 0:03:45 91 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 0:03:46 92 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 0:03:48 93 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie 94 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 0:03:49 95 Vegard Breen (Nor) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:03:50 96 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:03:54 97 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:03:56 98 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida 0:03:59 99 Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 100 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18 0:04:00 101 Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:04:04 102 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:04:06 103 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 0:04:07 104 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida 0:04:09 105 Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha 0:04:10 106 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:04:13 107 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:04:14 108 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18 0:04:18 109 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 110 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 111 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:04:19 112 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:04:21 113 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 0:04:22 114 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 0:04:23 115 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:04:30 116 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:31 117 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team 118 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 119 Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 0:04:32 120 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:04:33 121 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 122 Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha 0:04:34 123 Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling 0:04:37 124 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 0:04:42 125 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:04:45 126 Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie 127 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 128 Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie 129 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:04:47 130 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:04:48 131 Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling 0:04:49 132 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:04:51 133 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ 0:04:53 134 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:04:54 135 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:04:56 136 Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida 0:04:57 137 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 0:04:58 138 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 139 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida 0:05:00 140 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 141 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida 0:05:01 142 Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 0:05:04 143 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 0:05:08 144 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff Team 0:05:11 145 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:05:13 146 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team 0:05:14 147 Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 148 Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 0:05:20 149 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 150 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:05:22 151 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 0:05:23 152 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 153 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Drapac 154 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal 155 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data 0:05:28 156 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:05:29 157 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:05:30 158 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 159 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 0:05:31 160 Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:05:35 161 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 0:05:36 162 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:05:41 163 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 0:05:42 164 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:05:44 165 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha 0:05:47 166 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:05:49 167 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:05:50 168 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida 169 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:05:52 170 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 0:05:54 171 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18 0:06:04 172 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:06:16 173 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 0:06:19 174 Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:06:39 175 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:06:44 176 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:07:03 177 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data 0:07:22 DNS Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo DNS Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 18

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 20 pts 2 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 17 3 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 15 4 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 13 5 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 11 6 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 10 7 Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team 9 8 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 8 9 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida 7 10 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 6 11 Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling 5 12 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 4 13 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team 3 14 Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling 2 15 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida 0:31:51 2 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange 0:00:15 3 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:01:04 4 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:01:12 5 Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team 0:01:14 6 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:15 7 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:01:32 8 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:01:35 9 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:01:41 10 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida 0:02:08 11 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie 0:02:20 12 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:02:24 13 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 0:02:31 14 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 15 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie 0:02:40 16 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 0:02:41 17 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida 0:03:01 18 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:03:13 19 Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 0:03:24 20 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:03:37 21 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:03:39 22 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:03:40 23 Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling 0:03:41 24 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida 0:03:52 25 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data 0:04:20 26 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:04:41 27 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 0:05:11 28 Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:05:31

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Movistar Team 1:35:40 2 Astana Pro Team 0:00:37 3 Team Sky 0:01:03 4 IAM Cycling 0:02:17 5 AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:22 6 BMC Racing Team 0:02:33 7 Team Giant-Alpecin 0:02:35 8 Direct Energie 0:03:19 9 Tinkoff Team 0:03:34 10 Orica-BikeExchange 0:03:42 11 Etixx - Quick-Step 0:03:49 12 Lotto Soudal 0:04:07 13 Trek-Segafredo 0:04:19 14 Team Katusha 15 Lampre - Merida 0:04:52 16 Cannondale-Drapac 0:04:58 17 Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:04:59 18 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:05:06 19 Bora-Argon 18 0:05:16 20 FDJ 0:05:29 21 Dimension Data 0:05:59 22 Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:07:33

General classification after stage 18 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 77:55:53 2 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:03:52 3 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange 0:04:16 4 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:04:37 5 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:57 6 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:05:00 7 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:06:08 8 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 0:06:37 9 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida 0:07:15 10 Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:07:18 11 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 0:08:11 12 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team 0:08:23 13 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ 0:12:40 14 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 0:17:30 15 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 0:22:24 16 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac 0:22:51 17 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:27:54 18 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 0:30:23 19 Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling 0:32:37 20 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:35:54 21 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:38:42 22 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:38:46 23 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling 0:39:48 24 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 0:40:47 25 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:42:08 26 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:42:31 27 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:45:59 28 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:51:31 29 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team 0:58:49 30 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 0:59:56 31 Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ 1:02:53 32 Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 1:03:36 33 Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky 1:06:57 34 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:09:11 35 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 1:10:11 36 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1:12:32 37 Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 1:14:10 38 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky 1:18:42 39 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18 1:23:34 40 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 1:26:46 41 Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1:30:00 42 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-BikeExchange 1:32:09 43 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 1:33:52 44 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 1:34:00 45 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 1:38:07 46 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 1:38:12 47 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie 1:38:18 48 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:38:57 49 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 1:40:28 50 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 1:42:48 51 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 1:47:30 52 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida 1:47:34 53 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 1:48:00 54 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 1:48:41 55 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 1:49:49 56 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:51:47 57 Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 1:53:31 58 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff Team 1:53:55 59 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 1:58:55 60 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 2:00:01 61 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida 2:01:54 62 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 2:04:00 63 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie 2:05:55 64 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2:06:11 65 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-BikeExchange 2:07:05 66 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Direct Energie 2:07:53 67 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 2:07:54 68 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 2:09:28 69 Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha 2:11:29 70 Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida 2:13:01 71 Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team 2:14:00 72 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 2:14:11 73 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 2:14:45 74 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 2:16:26 75 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 2:17:25 76 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 2:18:38 77 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 2:19:08 78 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 2:19:44 79 Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling 2:22:52 80 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 2:25:15 81 Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie 2:25:43 82 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 2:25:57 83 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 2:26:33 84 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 2:27:35 85 Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling 2:27:51 86 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2:29:13 87 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 2:30:26 88 Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2:30:27 89 Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18 2:30:29 90 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data 2:31:07 91 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team 2:32:08 92 Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team 2:34:02 93 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 2:34:14 94 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida 2:35:35 95 Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 2:35:37 96 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 2:38:00 97 Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 2:40:59 98 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 2:41:05 99 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 2:43:20 100 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 2:46:21 101 Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 2:46:47 102 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 2:47:19 103 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida 2:49:08 104 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 2:51:13 105 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 2:51:40 106 Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 2:53:03 107 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 2:53:31 108 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 2:53:32 109 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 2:55:48 110 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie 2:57:15 111 Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 2:57:35 112 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 113 Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 2:58:40 114 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida 3:00:24 115 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 3:02:02 116 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 3:02:56 117 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie 3:02:57 118 Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 3:03:02 119 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3:03:17 120 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 3:04:10 121 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 3:04:12 122 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3:05:02 123 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 3:05:25 124 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 3:05:44 125 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 3:07:40 126 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-BikeExchange 3:07:56 127 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Drapac 3:08:32 128 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 3:08:57 129 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ 3:09:26 130 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange 3:09:27 131 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 3:09:51 132 Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha 3:11:09 133 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3:11:16 134 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3:12:51 135 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data 3:13:01 136 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 3:13:50 137 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3:15:36 138 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 3:15:55 139 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 3:16:11 140 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3:16:13 141 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 3:16:15 142 Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling 3:16:20 143 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 3:20:33 144 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18 3:20:40 145 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step 3:21:23 146 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team 3:21:37 147 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 3:22:19 148 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 3:23:26 149 Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 3:23:43 150 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 3:23:46 151 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida 3:25:26 152 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 3:26:11 153 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 3:27:03 154 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 3:27:25 155 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal 3:28:40 156 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff Team 3:28:56 157 Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie 158 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3:29:05 159 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team 3:29:18 160 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 3:29:52 161 Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie 3:30:23 162 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Drapac 3:31:35 163 Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 3:31:37 164 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 3:32:55 165 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha 3:34:03 166 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 3:34:24 167 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 3:35:29 168 Vegard Breen (Nor) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 3:36:16 169 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 3:36:40 170 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3:37:54 171 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida 3:38:55 172 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal 3:39:36 173 Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 3:45:21 174 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data 3:50:09 175 Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling 3:54:31 176 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 4:00:36 177 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18 4:16:06

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team 425 pts 2 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 228 3 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie 156 4 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 152 5 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 143 6 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 136 7 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 128 8 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 124 9 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 116 10 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team 114 11 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 105 12 Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling 89 13 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 84 14 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 77 15 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 74 16 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 71 17 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 64 18 Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling 62 19 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 59 20 Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step 56 21 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-BikeExchange 52 22 Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 51 23 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 49 24 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step 48 25 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling 47 26 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 47 27 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 47 28 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 47 29 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 46 30 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 44 31 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 43 32 Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18 42 33 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange 42 34 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie 42 35 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18 40 36 Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 40 37 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 39 38 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 38 39 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 38 40 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 37 41 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team 37 42 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 37 43 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18 37 44 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie 37 45 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 36 46 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 32 47 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 32 48 Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida 32 49 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 32 50 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 31 51 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 29 52 Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 29 53 Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie 28 54 Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling 27 55 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 26 56 Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 26 57 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 26 58 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 25 59 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida 25 60 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 24 61 Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ 24 62 Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling 24 63 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff Team 24 64 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 22 65 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data 22 66 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 20 67 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 20 68 Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling 20 69 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac 20 70 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 19 71 Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team 19 72 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida 18 73 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida 17 74 Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky 17 75 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 17 76 Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team 17 77 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 17 78 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida 17 79 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ 16 80 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 16 81 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 15 82 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 15 83 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 15 84 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 15 85 Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 15 86 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 15 87 Vegard Breen (Nor) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 15 88 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 14 89 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 14 90 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 14 91 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 13 92 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 13 93 Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 13 94 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 13 95 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 12 96 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 12 97 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 11 98 Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha 11 99 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 11 100 Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 11 101 Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team 10 102 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 9 103 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team 9 104 Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 8 105 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie 8 106 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 7 107 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 7 108 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida 7 109 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 7 110 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 7 111 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal 7 112 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha 7 113 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky 6 114 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 6 115 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 6 116 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 6 117 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 5 118 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 5 119 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 5 120 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18 5 121 Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 4 122 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 4 123 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Drapac 4 124 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data 4 125 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 3 126 Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie 3 127 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 2 128 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida 2 129 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 2 130 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 2 131 Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 2 132 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 2 133 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 1 134 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data 1 135 Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team 173 pts 2 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 90 3 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 78 4 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 69 5 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling 63 6 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 62 7 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 58 8 Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling 53 9 Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida 50 10 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida 36 11 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie 33 12 Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team 27 13 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 26 14 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie 24 15 Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 24 16 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 23 17 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 22 18 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 20 19 Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 19 20 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 19 21 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ 18 22 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 16 23 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 16 24 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data 16 25 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 15 26 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 15 27 Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ 14 28 Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie 14 29 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 13 30 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky 13 31 Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky 12 32 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 12 33 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 11 34 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 10 35 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 9 36 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 8 37 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 8 38 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 8 39 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-BikeExchange 6 40 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 5 41 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 5 42 Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18 4 43 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 4 44 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange 4 45 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18 4 46 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida 4 47 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team 3 48 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida 3 49 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 2 50 Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 2 51 Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step 2 52 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 2 53 Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team 2 54 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 1 55 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 1 56 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18 1 57 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 1 58 Vegard Breen (Nor) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 1 59 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team 1 60 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac 1 61 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 1 62 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 1 63 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange 78:00:09 2 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida 0:02:59 3 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:31:38 4 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:34:26 5 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 1:05:55 6 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 1:36:12 7 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 1:43:14 8 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 1:55:45 9 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida 1:57:38 10 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 2:13:09 11 Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team 2:29:46 12 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida 2:31:19 13 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 2:43:03 14 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida 2:44:52 15 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 2:46:57 16 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 2:47:24 17 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie 2:52:59 18 Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 2:54:24 19 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie 2:58:41 20 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 2:59:56 21 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 3:01:28 22 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data 3:08:45 23 Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling 3:12:04 24 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3:24:49 25 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 3:25:36 26 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 3:31:13 27 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3:33:38 28 Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 3:41:05