Trending

Tour de France: Van Avermaet takes stage win in Le Lioran

BMC rider wins from breakaway, takes race lead

Image 1 of 45

Greg Van Avermaet wins stage 5 of the 2016 Tour de France

Greg Van Avermaet wins stage 5 of the 2016 Tour de France
Image 2 of 45

Greg Van Avermaet rides solo toward the stage 5 win at the Tour de France.

Greg Van Avermaet rides solo toward the stage 5 win at the Tour de France.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 45

Thomas De gendt survived the breakaway to finish second on stage 5

Thomas De gendt survived the breakaway to finish second on stage 5
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 45

Vincenzo Nibali was dropped near the end of stage 5 at the Tour de France

Vincenzo Nibali was dropped near the end of stage 5 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 45

Breakaway riders in action during stage 5 at the Tour de France.

Breakaway riders in action during stage 5 at the Tour de France.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 45

Greg Van Avermaet en route to the win during stage 5.

Greg Van Avermaet en route to the win during stage 5.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 45

Greg Van Avermaet in yellow after stage 5

Greg Van Avermaet in yellow after stage 5
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 45

Tejay van Garderen finishes stage 5 at the Tour de France

Tejay van Garderen finishes stage 5 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 45

Alberto Contador finishes stage 5 at the Tour de France

Alberto Contador finishes stage 5 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 45

Views from along the toute of stage 5 at the Tour de France.

Views from along the toute of stage 5 at the Tour de France.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 45

Greg Van Avermaet wins stage 5 at the Tour de France.

Greg Van Avermaet wins stage 5 at the Tour de France.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 45

Tinkoff's Alberto Contador at the finish of stage 5.

Tinkoff's Alberto Contador at the finish of stage 5.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 45

Richie Porte finishes stage 5 at the Tour de France.

Richie Porte finishes stage 5 at the Tour de France.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 45

Greg Van Avermaet rides solo toward the stage 5 win at the Tour de France.

Greg Van Avermaet rides solo toward the stage 5 win at the Tour de France.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 45

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) wins the stage

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) wins the stage
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 45

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 45

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff)

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 45

Stef Clement (IAM Cycling)

Stef Clement (IAM Cycling)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 45

Chris Froome (Sky) comes to the line

Chris Froome (Sky) comes to the line
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 45

Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal)

Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 45

Roman Kreuziger (Tinkoff)

Roman Kreuziger (Tinkoff)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 22 of 45

Julian Alaphilippe (Etixx-Quickstep)

Julian Alaphilippe (Etixx-Quickstep)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 23 of 45

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC Racing) celebrates his Tour de France stage win

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC Racing) celebrates his Tour de France stage win
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 24 of 45

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff Team) lost the yellow jersey

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff Team) lost the yellow jersey
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 25 of 45

Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal) won the combativity prize

Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal) won the combativity prize
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 26 of 45

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) was fourth

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) was fourth
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 27 of 45

Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal)

Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 28 of 45

The early breakaway in action during stage 5 at the Tour de France.

The early breakaway in action during stage 5 at the Tour de France.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 45

Dan Martin finishes stage 5 at the Tourde France.

Dan Martin finishes stage 5 at the Tourde France.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 45

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC Racing) celebrates his Tour de France stage win

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC Racing) celebrates his Tour de France stage win
Image 31 of 45

Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) toughed it out with a rib injury and rode the front for his team leader

Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) toughed it out with a rib injury and rode the front for his team leader
Image 32 of 45

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC Racing) in the race lead after winning stage 5 of the Tour de France

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC Racing) in the race lead after winning stage 5 of the Tour de France
Image 33 of 45

Thomas De Gendt and Greg Van Avermaet in the breakaway

Thomas De Gendt and Greg Van Avermaet in the breakaway
Image 34 of 45

A breakaway gains traction during stage 5 at the Tour de France.

A breakaway gains traction during stage 5 at the Tour de France.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 45

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC Racing) celebrates his Tour de France stage win in Le Lioran

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC Racing) celebrates his Tour de France stage win in Le Lioran
Image 36 of 45

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC Racing)

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC Racing)
Image 37 of 45

France's Cyril Gautier (L) and Poland's Bartosz Huzarski ride in a breakaway

France's Cyril Gautier (L) and Poland's Bartosz Huzarski ride in a breakaway
Image 38 of 45

The breakaway on Stage 5 of the Tour de France

The breakaway on Stage 5 of the Tour de France
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 39 of 45

Ivan Basso behind the wheel of the Tinkoff team car

Ivan Basso behind the wheel of the Tinkoff team car
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 40 of 45

Robert Wagner was caught up in a crash on stage 5

Robert Wagner was caught up in a crash on stage 5
Image 41 of 45

Astana's Andriy Grivko leads the breakaway

Astana's Andriy Grivko leads the breakaway
Image 42 of 45

Chris Froome (Sky) and Alberto Contador (Tinkoff)

Chris Froome (Sky) and Alberto Contador (Tinkoff)
Image 43 of 45

Andriy Grivko, Greg Van Avermaet, Romain Sicard and Thomas De Gendt ride in a breakaway during the 216 km fifth stage of the 103rd edition of the Tour de France

Andriy Grivko, Greg Van Avermaet, Romain Sicard and Thomas De Gendt ride in a breakaway during the 216 km fifth stage of the 103rd edition of the Tour de France
Image 44 of 45

France's Cyril Gautier rides in a breakaway

France's Cyril Gautier rides in a breakaway
Image 45 of 45

France's Romain Sicard (R) and Belgium's Greg Van Avermaet ride in a breakaway

France's Romain Sicard (R) and Belgium's Greg Van Avermaet ride in a breakaway

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) soloed into Le Lioran to claim victory on stage 5 of the Tour de France and move into the yellow jersey at the end of a demanding day in the Massif Central that saw Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) surrender all hopes of final overall victory and a struggling Alberto Contador (Tinkoff) concede yet more ground to his chief rivals.

Related Articles

Tour de France: Leg problems and lack of support leave Contador floundering

Tour de France: Van Garderen coasts in with GC favourites

Tour de France: Van Avermaet earns Cyclingnews Rider of the Day

Tour de France: Dream come true for Lotto Soudal's De Gendt

Part of the day's early break of nine riders, Van Avermaet was well worth his victory, and he dropped his final companion Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal) with a spirited attack on the penultimate climb, the Col du Perthus, with 17.5 kilometres still to race.

Van Avermaet crossed the line 2:34 up on his fellow countryman De Gendt and more than five minutes ahead of the group of overall contenders, meaning that he now holds an overall lead of 5:11 over second-placed Julian Alaphilippe (Etixx-QuickStep), though he is mindful that his hold on the maillot jaune will be an ephemeral one with the high mountains to come in just two days' time.

"One day is enough, and then afterwards we'll see how long I can keep it," Van Avermaet said. "But the Pyrenees will be too hard for me."

Indeed, the rolling roads of the Massif Central have already proved fatal to any podium aspirations that may have been held by Nibali, while the finale suggested, too, that Contador's decline in this race following his crash on stage 1 might be a terminal one.

Nibali was among the many riders distanced on the stiff category 2 ascent of the Pas de Peyrol, with 35 kilometres remaining, when Nairo Quintana's Movistar team began to force the pace at the front of the peloton. The Sicilian would eventually come home 13:45 behind on the stage and more than eight minutes behind Quintana, Chris Froome (Sky) and his Astana teammate Fabio Aru.

The combination of hillier terrain and higher temperatures of the Massif Central made for an abrupt change from the Tour's opening stages in the north, and the transition was a brutal one for some riders. Indeed, Nibali was far from the only man to struggle. Yellow jersey Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) and Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) were also dropped, as Movistar's forcing reduced the group of favourites to just 25 riders by the summit.

A hunched Contador, meanwhile, masked his suffering for much of the afternoon, and looked to have resisted the worst of the pressure when Sky set a rather steadier tempo on the Col du Perthus. A sharp acceleration from local rider Romain Bardet (AG2R-La Mondiale) atop of the final ascent of the Font de Cère strung out the group just under three kilometres from the line, however, and Contador was immediately dislodged.

While Quintana, Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) and Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) led the group back up to Bardet over the summit of the climb, Contador was unable to get back on terms, and he crossed the line 33 seconds down on all of his principal rivals for overall victory. The Spaniard now lies 25th overall, 6:38 behind Van Avermaet, but already 1:21 behind Froome and Quintana.

"It went better than I thought to be honest," Contador insisted, looking to put a brave face on another trying day. "I lost less time than I'd anticipated. I knew it would be difficult and that the other teams would try to make it hard for me. But I'm feeling better than a couple of days ago. Obviously, the crashes in the opening stages were not ideal, but I feel like I'm bouncing back."

The impending long weekend in the Pyrenees will reveal an awful lot more.

More on this story:

How it unfolded

The opening week of this Tour has been characterised by lengthy stages, and 216 kilometres in the rolling, heavy roads of the Massif Central have the tendency to feel even longer again. There was little surprise, then, when the peloton elected to allow a nine-man move sally clear early on, even if it did include lieutenants for Contador and Aru.

Rafal Majka (Tinkoff) and Andriy Grivko (Astana) were joined by Van Avermaet, De Gendt, Cyril Gautier (AG2R-La Mondiale), Serge Pauwels (Dimension Data), Bartosz Huzarski (Bora-Argon 18), Romain Sicard (Direct Energie) and Florian Vachon (Fortuneo-Vital Concept), and they had a lead of six minutes over the bunch after 70 kilometres.

Dissatisfied with the level of collaboration in the move, however, Van Avermaet and De Gendt formed an alliance of circumstance, accelerating away from the group with almost 100 kilometres still to race, joined only by Grivko. That leading trio established a maximum lead of 15 minutes over the main peloton, while the Majka group never struck up a true working arrangement and instead chugged along intermittently almost three minutes back for much of the afternoon.

The Pas de Peyrol – whose descent ended Alexander Vinokourov's Tour de France in 2011 – ignited the action both out in front and back in the main peloton. Unhappy with Grivko's contribution, De Gendt and Van Avermaet decided to ride themselves of the Ukrainian – "Grivko and Majka weren't working. Thomas and I were the strongest guys from the break, so we got a gap," Van Avermaet said – while behind, Movistar took over the pace-setting from Team Sky and quickly upped the ante.

Quintana's guard impressed in clipping back the break's mammoth advantage and whittling the main peloton down to 25 or so riders. Come the summit, however, Jesus Herrada was the only rider left to support Quintana and Valverde, and the team suspended its offensive, allowing Team Sky to take over on the two remaining climbs.

Mikel Nieve and Sergio Henao tapped out a steadier tempo on the Pethus and Font de Cère, and it looked as if Nibali would be the only favourite to incur losses on a demanding day, but word of Contador's travails had spread through the group.

"The whispers were that he wasn't good and the guys smelt blood and went for him," Richie Porte (BMC) said afterwards. An unforgiving business, the Tour de France.

Out in front, meanwhile, Van Avermaet sensed that he had the beating of De Gendt, and he duly dropped his compatriot on the stiffest section of the Perthus, extended his advantage on the Font de Cère, and won in Le Lioran by some 2:34. Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) and Dan Martin (Etixx-QuickStep) led the Froome-Quintana group home, just over five minutes down.

Van Avermaet's sparkling spring campaign was cut short by a crash at the Tour of Flanders, and even with the yellow jersey on his shoulders, the one-time nearly man of Belgian cycling recalled that his profession brings more heartbreak than happiness. "You lose so often," he said. "You have so many disappointments: you have to enjoy it when it when you win.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team5:31:36
2Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:02:34
3Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team0:05:04
4Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
5Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step0:05:07
6Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18
7Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
8Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange
9Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
10Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
11Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac
12Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
13Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
14Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ
15Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
16Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
17Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
18Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
19Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
20Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
21Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
22Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
23Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida
24Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team Katusha0:05:16
25Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team0:05:18
26Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky0:05:21
27Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky0:05:23
28Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team0:05:26
29Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team0:05:36
30Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team0:05:40
31Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling0:05:48
32Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data0:06:03
33Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:06:24
34Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:07:19
35Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling0:08:17
36Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
37Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
38Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Direct Energie
39Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
40Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
41Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
42Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
43Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:10:18
44Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
45Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
46Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ
47Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
48Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac0:12:35
49Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling0:13:01
50Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
51Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:13:05
52Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:13:19
53Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
54Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
55Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
56Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ0:13:36
57Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin0:13:45
58Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
59Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
60Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
61Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha
62Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
63Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
64Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
65Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
66Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
67Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
68Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
69Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
70Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
71Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-BikeExchange
72Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
73Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida
74Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff Team
75Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky0:13:54
76Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:14:00
77Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie0:14:58
78Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky0:17:59
79George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
80Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie0:19:02
81Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:21:05
82Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team0:23:45
83Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team
84Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
85Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
86Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling
87Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
88Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
89Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
90Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
91Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
92Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
93Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
94Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
95Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18
96Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
97Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
98Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
99Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team
100Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
101Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
102Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida
103Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida
104Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
105Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange
106Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
107Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
108Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-BikeExchange
109Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
110Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team
111Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac0:25:14
112Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data
113Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
114Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
115Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha
116Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
117Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
118Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
119Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
120Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
121Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
122Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
123Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
124Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling
125Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
126Matti Breschel (Den) Cannondale-Drapac
127Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
128Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
129Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
130Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie
131Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
132Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida
133Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
134Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
135Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
136William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
137Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
138Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
139Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
140Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Drapac
141Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
142Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team
143Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
144Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
145Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
146Vegard Breen (Nor) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
147John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
148Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
149André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
150Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
151Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
152Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Drapac
153Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
154Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-BikeExchange
155Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
156Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
157Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
158Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff Team
159Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
160Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
161Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal
162Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
163Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
164Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team
165Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
166Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
167Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
168Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
169Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
170Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step
171Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida
172Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling
173Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky0:25:44
174Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:25:59
175Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
176Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:26:01
177Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team0:27:58
178Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie0:28:34
179Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
180Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
181Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
182Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
183Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
184Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
185Borut Bozic (Slo) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
186Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida
187Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
188Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie
189Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
190Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
191Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
192Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida
193Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
194Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling
195Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
196Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 18
197Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie
198Michael Morkov (Den) Team Katusha0:33:14

Intermediate sprint - Mauriac, km. 144.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team20pts
2Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team17
3Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal15
4Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data13
5Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie11
6Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team10
7Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale9
8Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept8
9Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 187
10Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie6
11Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step5
12Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data4
13Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team3
14Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data2
15Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step1

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team30pts
2Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal25
3Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team22
4Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha19
5Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step17
6Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 1815
7Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step13
8Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange11
9Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky9
10Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team7
11Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac6
12Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team5
13Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
14Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ3
15Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team2

Mountain 1 (Cat. 4) Côte de Saint-Léonard-de-Noblat, km.16.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo1

Mountain 2 (Cat. 3) Côte du Puy Saint-Mary, km. 142.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal2pts
2Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team1

Mountain 3 (Cat. 3) Col de Neronne, km. 173.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal2pts
2Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team1

Mountain 4 (Cat 2) Pas de Peyrol, km. 185.0
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal5pts
2Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team3
3Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team2
4Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team1

Mountain 5 (Cat. 2) Col du Perthus, km. 201.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team5pts
2Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal3
3Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team2
4Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team1

Mountain 6 (Cat. 3) Col de Font de Cère, km. 213.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team2pts
2Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal1

Combativity prize
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step5:36:43
2Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange
3Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
4Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
5Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida
6Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:03:10
7Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
8Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 180:05:11
9Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac0:08:38
10Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida
11Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida0:18:38
12Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
13Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac0:20:07
14Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
15Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie
16Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
17Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
18Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
19Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team
20Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
21Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
22Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling
23Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:20:52
24Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie0:23:27
25Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
26Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
27Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida
28Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
29Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1BMC Racing Team16:45:02
2Team Sky0:05:21
3Movistar Team0:05:36
4Tinkoff Team0:05:48
5Astana Pro Team0:08:36
6AG2R La Mondiale0:09:34
7FDJ0:10:18
8Bora-Argon 180:13:28
9Trek-Segafredo
10Etixx - Quick-Step0:13:45
11Team Katusha0:13:51
12IAM Cycling0:16:52
13Cannondale-Drapac0:21:13
14Team Giant-Alpecin0:22:23
15Lampre - Merida
16Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:24:27
17Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:30:09
18Direct Energie0:32:03
19Orica-BikeExchange0:32:23
20Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:36:37
21Lotto Soudal0:41:19
22Dimension Data0:46:17

General classification after stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team25:34:46
2Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step0:05:11
3Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team0:05:13
4Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha0:05:14
5Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky0:05:17
6Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
7Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
8Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
9Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac
10Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step
11Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
12Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
13Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange
14Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
15Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
16Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
17Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team Katusha0:05:26
18Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team0:05:28
19Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida
20Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ
21Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
22Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky0:05:57
23Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling0:06:08
24Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data0:06:30
25Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team0:06:38
26Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:06:55
27Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:07:02
28Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team0:07:20
29Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky0:08:01
30Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:08:44
31Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
32Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
33Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
34Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Direct Energie0:09:08
35Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team0:09:38
36Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:09:39
37Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:10:12
38Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:10:43
39Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 180:10:45
40Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling0:10:51
41Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:11:03
42Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ
43Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek-Segafredo0:12:17
44Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 180:12:39
45Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling0:13:22
46Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:13:26
47Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida0:13:55
48Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
49Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky0:14:04
50Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:14:06
51Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac0:14:12
52Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:14:17
53Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha0:14:30
54Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:14:43
55Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:14:47
56Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin0:15:08
57Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:15:23
58Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:15:35
59Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:15:40
60Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac0:15:52
61Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha0:16:09
62Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff Team0:16:16
63Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:16:42
64Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:17:52
65Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-BikeExchange0:18:36
66Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:18:52
67Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie0:19:29
68Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team0:19:44
69Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:20:20
70Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step0:20:23
71Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling0:22:10
72Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
73Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team0:22:43
74Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida0:23:03
75Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:23:20
76Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team0:23:37
77Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:23:55
78Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
79Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:24:36
80Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie0:25:02
81Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange0:25:24
82Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
83Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
84Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida0:25:34
85Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
86Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:26:05
87Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:26:26
88Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo0:26:42
89Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step0:26:43
90Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling0:26:45
91Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling0:26:46
92Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
93Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team0:26:47
94Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo0:27:03
95Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling0:27:09
96Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:27:20
97Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:27:37
98George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:27:50
99Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky0:28:08
100Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo0:28:16
101Matti Breschel (Den) Cannondale-Drapac
102William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
103Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:28:44
104Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:29:02
105Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ0:29:08
106Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo0:29:09
107Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team0:29:13
108Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange0:29:15
109Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
110Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data0:29:17
111Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida0:29:19
112Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:29:22
113Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:29:27
114Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Drapac
115Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:29:31
116Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:29:40
117Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie0:29:41
118Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac0:29:42
119Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-BikeExchange0:29:43
120Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:29:51
121Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team0:29:55
122Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:30:05
123Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data0:30:09
124Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
125Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo0:30:18
126Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team0:30:26
127Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac0:30:45
128Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:30:52
129Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:31:13
130Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling
131Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:31:15
132Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie0:31:24
133Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida0:31:38
134Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step0:31:59
135John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:32:15
136Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie
137Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 180:32:19
138Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step0:32:40
139Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:32:48
140Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange0:32:51
141Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team0:32:52
142Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal0:32:55
143Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida0:33:07
144Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha0:33:30
145André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal0:33:33
146Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team0:33:36
147Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:33:42
148Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Drapac0:33:48
149Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha0:34:16
150Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:34:22
151Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal0:34:31
152Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step0:34:35
153Vegard Breen (Nor) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:34:39
154Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team0:34:44
155Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team0:34:59
156Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team0:35:01
157Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data0:35:12
158Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie0:35:20
159Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:35:22
160Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:35:35
161Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
162Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:35:55
163Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky0:36:04
164Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky0:36:13
165Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie0:36:16
166Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-BikeExchange0:36:33
167Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:36:48
168Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data0:36:49
169Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:36:59
170Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida
171Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:37:15
172Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:37:18
173Borut Bozic (Slo) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:37:52
174Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie0:37:58
175Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:38:14
176Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:38:20
177Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:38:38
178Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff Team0:38:43
179Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal0:39:21
180Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:39:43
181Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha0:39:44
182Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange0:39:58
183Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ0:40:05
184Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team0:40:07
185Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac0:40:15
186Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:40:36
187Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 180:40:42
188Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data0:42:14
189Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha0:42:37
190Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:42:38
191Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data0:42:39
192Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 180:43:56
193Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:44:18
194Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling0:44:49
195Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data0:45:58
196Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal0:52:14
197Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 180:56:09
198Michael Morkov (Den) Team Katusha1:10:25

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team150pts
2Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data146
3Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step142
4Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie89
5André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal87
6Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team67
7Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha56
8Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step50
9Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal48
10Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo45
11Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange38
12Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step35
13Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling34
14Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team32
15Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept28
16Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo25
17Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits24
18Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 1822
19Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha21
20Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept20
21Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 1820
22Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 1820
23Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling20
24Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team20
25Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo18
26Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step18
27Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team17
28Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling17
29Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie17
30Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 1817
31Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 1817
32Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky16
33Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange15
34Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo15
35Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac15
36Vegard Breen (Nor) Fortuneo - Vital Concept15
37Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo14
38Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step14
39Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data13
40Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange13
41Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept13
42Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale13
43Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal12
44Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac11
45Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie11
46Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale9
47Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo8
48Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept8
49Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale8
50Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin7
51Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team7
52Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal7
53Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step6
54Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal6
55John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin6
56Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team5
57Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo5
58Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
59Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac4
60Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ3
61Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team3
62Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida3
63Michael Morkov (Den) Team Katusha3
64Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team2
65Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha2
66Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data2
67Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team2
68Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data1
69Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team1
70Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal13pts
2Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team11
3Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo5
4Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team5
5Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 182
6Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team2
7Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept1
8Vegard Breen (Nor) Fortuneo - Vital Concept1
9Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo1
10Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step25:39:57
2Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:06
3Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
4Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange
5Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida0:00:17
6Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:03:33
7Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
8Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 180:05:34
9Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac0:09:01
10Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida0:17:52
11Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida0:20:23
12Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo0:21:31
13Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling0:21:35
14Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo0:21:52
15Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida0:24:08
16Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:24:11
17Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie0:24:30
18Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team0:25:15
19Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie0:27:04
20Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange0:27:40
21Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step0:29:24
22Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:30:24
23Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:31:37
24Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:31:48
25Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:33:27
26Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac0:35:04
27Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha0:37:26
28Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:37:27
29Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data0:40:47

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1BMC Racing Team76:56:47
2Team Sky0:03:36
3Movistar Team0:04:12
4Tinkoff Team0:04:51
5Astana Pro Team0:07:17
6AG2R La Mondiale0:08:25
7FDJ0:08:55
8Trek-Segafredo0:12:32
9Team Katusha0:12:41
10Etixx - Quick-Step0:12:48
11Bora-Argon 180:15:24
12IAM Cycling0:16:50
13Cannondale-Drapac0:20:02
14Lampre - Merida0:21:24
15Team Giant-Alpecin0:21:26
16Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:24:53
17Orica-BikeExchange0:30:38
18Direct Energie0:32:23
19Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:32:29
20Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:39:29
21Lotto Soudal0:47:40
22Dimension Data0:47:56

Latest on Cyclingnews