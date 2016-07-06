Image 1 of 45 Greg Van Avermaet wins stage 5 of the 2016 Tour de France Image 2 of 45 Greg Van Avermaet rides solo toward the stage 5 win at the Tour de France. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 45 Thomas De gendt survived the breakaway to finish second on stage 5 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 45 Vincenzo Nibali was dropped near the end of stage 5 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 45 Breakaway riders in action during stage 5 at the Tour de France. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 45 Greg Van Avermaet en route to the win during stage 5. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 45 Greg Van Avermaet in yellow after stage 5 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 45 Tejay van Garderen finishes stage 5 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 45 Alberto Contador finishes stage 5 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 45 Views from along the toute of stage 5 at the Tour de France. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 45 Greg Van Avermaet wins stage 5 at the Tour de France. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 45 Tinkoff's Alberto Contador at the finish of stage 5. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 45 Richie Porte finishes stage 5 at the Tour de France. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 45 Greg Van Avermaet rides solo toward the stage 5 win at the Tour de France. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 45 Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) wins the stage (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 45 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 45 Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 45 Stef Clement (IAM Cycling) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 45 Chris Froome (Sky) comes to the line (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 45 Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 45 Roman Kreuziger (Tinkoff) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 22 of 45 Julian Alaphilippe (Etixx-Quickstep) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 23 of 45 Greg Van Avermaet (BMC Racing) celebrates his Tour de France stage win (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 24 of 45 Peter Sagan (Tinkoff Team) lost the yellow jersey (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 25 of 45 Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal) won the combativity prize (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 26 of 45 Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) was fourth (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 27 of 45 Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 28 of 45 The early breakaway in action during stage 5 at the Tour de France. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 45 Dan Martin finishes stage 5 at the Tourde France. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 30 of 45 Greg Van Avermaet (BMC Racing) celebrates his Tour de France stage win Image 31 of 45 Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) toughed it out with a rib injury and rode the front for his team leader Image 32 of 45 Greg Van Avermaet (BMC Racing) in the race lead after winning stage 5 of the Tour de France Image 33 of 45 Thomas De Gendt and Greg Van Avermaet in the breakaway Image 34 of 45 A breakaway gains traction during stage 5 at the Tour de France. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 35 of 45 Greg Van Avermaet (BMC Racing) celebrates his Tour de France stage win in Le Lioran Image 36 of 45 Greg Van Avermaet (BMC Racing) Image 37 of 45 France's Cyril Gautier (L) and Poland's Bartosz Huzarski ride in a breakaway Image 38 of 45 The breakaway on Stage 5 of the Tour de France (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 39 of 45 Ivan Basso behind the wheel of the Tinkoff team car (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 40 of 45 Robert Wagner was caught up in a crash on stage 5 Image 41 of 45 Astana's Andriy Grivko leads the breakaway Image 42 of 45 Chris Froome (Sky) and Alberto Contador (Tinkoff) Image 43 of 45 Andriy Grivko, Greg Van Avermaet, Romain Sicard and Thomas De Gendt ride in a breakaway during the 216 km fifth stage of the 103rd edition of the Tour de France Image 44 of 45 France's Cyril Gautier rides in a breakaway Image 45 of 45 France's Romain Sicard (R) and Belgium's Greg Van Avermaet ride in a breakaway

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) soloed into Le Lioran to claim victory on stage 5 of the Tour de France and move into the yellow jersey at the end of a demanding day in the Massif Central that saw Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) surrender all hopes of final overall victory and a struggling Alberto Contador (Tinkoff) concede yet more ground to his chief rivals.

Part of the day's early break of nine riders, Van Avermaet was well worth his victory, and he dropped his final companion Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal) with a spirited attack on the penultimate climb, the Col du Perthus, with 17.5 kilometres still to race.

Van Avermaet crossed the line 2:34 up on his fellow countryman De Gendt and more than five minutes ahead of the group of overall contenders, meaning that he now holds an overall lead of 5:11 over second-placed Julian Alaphilippe (Etixx-QuickStep), though he is mindful that his hold on the maillot jaune will be an ephemeral one with the high mountains to come in just two days' time.

"One day is enough, and then afterwards we'll see how long I can keep it," Van Avermaet said. "But the Pyrenees will be too hard for me."

Indeed, the rolling roads of the Massif Central have already proved fatal to any podium aspirations that may have been held by Nibali, while the finale suggested, too, that Contador's decline in this race following his crash on stage 1 might be a terminal one.

Nibali was among the many riders distanced on the stiff category 2 ascent of the Pas de Peyrol, with 35 kilometres remaining, when Nairo Quintana's Movistar team began to force the pace at the front of the peloton. The Sicilian would eventually come home 13:45 behind on the stage and more than eight minutes behind Quintana, Chris Froome (Sky) and his Astana teammate Fabio Aru.

The combination of hillier terrain and higher temperatures of the Massif Central made for an abrupt change from the Tour's opening stages in the north, and the transition was a brutal one for some riders. Indeed, Nibali was far from the only man to struggle. Yellow jersey Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) and Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) were also dropped, as Movistar's forcing reduced the group of favourites to just 25 riders by the summit.

A hunched Contador, meanwhile, masked his suffering for much of the afternoon, and looked to have resisted the worst of the pressure when Sky set a rather steadier tempo on the Col du Perthus. A sharp acceleration from local rider Romain Bardet (AG2R-La Mondiale) atop of the final ascent of the Font de Cère strung out the group just under three kilometres from the line, however, and Contador was immediately dislodged.

While Quintana, Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) and Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) led the group back up to Bardet over the summit of the climb, Contador was unable to get back on terms, and he crossed the line 33 seconds down on all of his principal rivals for overall victory. The Spaniard now lies 25th overall, 6:38 behind Van Avermaet, but already 1:21 behind Froome and Quintana.

"It went better than I thought to be honest," Contador insisted, looking to put a brave face on another trying day. "I lost less time than I'd anticipated. I knew it would be difficult and that the other teams would try to make it hard for me. But I'm feeling better than a couple of days ago. Obviously, the crashes in the opening stages were not ideal, but I feel like I'm bouncing back."

The impending long weekend in the Pyrenees will reveal an awful lot more.

How it unfolded

The opening week of this Tour has been characterised by lengthy stages, and 216 kilometres in the rolling, heavy roads of the Massif Central have the tendency to feel even longer again. There was little surprise, then, when the peloton elected to allow a nine-man move sally clear early on, even if it did include lieutenants for Contador and Aru.

Rafal Majka (Tinkoff) and Andriy Grivko (Astana) were joined by Van Avermaet, De Gendt, Cyril Gautier (AG2R-La Mondiale), Serge Pauwels (Dimension Data), Bartosz Huzarski (Bora-Argon 18), Romain Sicard (Direct Energie) and Florian Vachon (Fortuneo-Vital Concept), and they had a lead of six minutes over the bunch after 70 kilometres.

Dissatisfied with the level of collaboration in the move, however, Van Avermaet and De Gendt formed an alliance of circumstance, accelerating away from the group with almost 100 kilometres still to race, joined only by Grivko. That leading trio established a maximum lead of 15 minutes over the main peloton, while the Majka group never struck up a true working arrangement and instead chugged along intermittently almost three minutes back for much of the afternoon.

The Pas de Peyrol – whose descent ended Alexander Vinokourov's Tour de France in 2011 – ignited the action both out in front and back in the main peloton. Unhappy with Grivko's contribution, De Gendt and Van Avermaet decided to ride themselves of the Ukrainian – "Grivko and Majka weren't working. Thomas and I were the strongest guys from the break, so we got a gap," Van Avermaet said – while behind, Movistar took over the pace-setting from Team Sky and quickly upped the ante.

Quintana's guard impressed in clipping back the break's mammoth advantage and whittling the main peloton down to 25 or so riders. Come the summit, however, Jesus Herrada was the only rider left to support Quintana and Valverde, and the team suspended its offensive, allowing Team Sky to take over on the two remaining climbs.

Mikel Nieve and Sergio Henao tapped out a steadier tempo on the Pethus and Font de Cère, and it looked as if Nibali would be the only favourite to incur losses on a demanding day, but word of Contador's travails had spread through the group.

"The whispers were that he wasn't good and the guys smelt blood and went for him," Richie Porte (BMC) said afterwards. An unforgiving business, the Tour de France.

Out in front, meanwhile, Van Avermaet sensed that he had the beating of De Gendt, and he duly dropped his compatriot on the stiffest section of the Perthus, extended his advantage on the Font de Cère, and won in Le Lioran by some 2:34. Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) and Dan Martin (Etixx-QuickStep) led the Froome-Quintana group home, just over five minutes down.

Van Avermaet's sparkling spring campaign was cut short by a crash at the Tour of Flanders, and even with the yellow jersey on his shoulders, the one-time nearly man of Belgian cycling recalled that his profession brings more heartbreak than happiness. "You lose so often," he said. "You have so many disappointments: you have to enjoy it when it when you win.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 5:31:36 2 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:02:34 3 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team 0:05:04 4 Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 5 Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:05:07 6 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18 7 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 8 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange 9 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 10 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 11 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac 12 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 13 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 14 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ 15 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 16 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 17 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 18 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 19 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 20 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 21 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 22 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 23 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida 24 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team Katusha 0:05:16 25 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team 0:05:18 26 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 0:05:21 27 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 0:05:23 28 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 0:05:26 29 Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 0:05:36 30 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team 0:05:40 31 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:05:48 32 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 0:06:03 33 Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:06:24 34 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:07:19 35 Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling 0:08:17 36 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 37 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 38 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Direct Energie 39 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 40 Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team 41 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 42 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 43 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:10:18 44 Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 45 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 46 Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ 47 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 48 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 0:12:35 49 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling 0:13:01 50 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 51 Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:13:05 52 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:13:19 53 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 54 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 55 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 56 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 0:13:36 57 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:13:45 58 Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 59 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 60 Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida 61 Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha 62 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 63 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 64 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 65 Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 66 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 67 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 68 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 69 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 70 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 71 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-BikeExchange 72 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 73 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida 74 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff Team 75 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky 0:13:54 76 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:14:00 77 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie 0:14:58 78 Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky 0:17:59 79 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 80 Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie 0:19:02 81 Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:21:05 82 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 0:23:45 83 Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team 84 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 85 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 86 Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling 87 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 88 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 89 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 90 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 91 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 92 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 93 Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 94 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 95 Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18 96 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 97 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 98 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 99 Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team 100 Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 101 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ 102 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida 103 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida 104 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 105 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange 106 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 107 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 108 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-BikeExchange 109 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie 110 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team 111 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 0:25:14 112 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data 113 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 114 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 115 Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha 116 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 117 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 118 Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 119 Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 120 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 121 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 122 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 123 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ 124 Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling 125 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 126 Matti Breschel (Den) Cannondale-Drapac 127 Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 128 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 129 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 130 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie 131 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha 132 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida 133 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18 134 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 135 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 136 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ 137 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 138 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 139 Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 140 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Drapac 141 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 142 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team 143 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 144 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 145 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 146 Vegard Breen (Nor) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 147 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 148 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 149 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 150 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 151 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 152 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Drapac 153 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 154 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-BikeExchange 155 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 156 Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie 157 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 158 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff Team 159 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 160 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 161 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal 162 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 163 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 164 Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team 165 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 166 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal 167 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 168 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 169 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 170 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step 171 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida 172 Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling 173 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 0:25:44 174 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:25:59 175 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 176 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:26:01 177 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team 0:27:58 178 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie 0:28:34 179 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data 180 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data 181 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 182 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 183 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 184 Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 185 Borut Bozic (Slo) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 186 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida 187 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data 188 Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie 189 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal 190 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 191 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 192 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida 193 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18 194 Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling 195 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 196 Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 18 197 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie 198 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Katusha 0:33:14

Intermediate sprint - Mauriac, km. 144.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 20 pts 2 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 17 3 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 15 4 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 13 5 Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie 11 6 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team 10 7 Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 9 8 Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 8 9 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18 7 10 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie 6 11 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 5 12 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 4 13 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team 3 14 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data 2 15 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 1

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 30 pts 2 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 25 3 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team 22 4 Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 19 5 Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step 17 6 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18 15 7 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 13 8 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange 11 9 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 9 10 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 7 11 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac 6 12 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 5 13 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 14 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ 3 15 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 2

Mountain 1 (Cat. 4) Côte de Saint-Léonard-de-Noblat, km.16.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 1

Mountain 2 (Cat. 3) Côte du Puy Saint-Mary, km. 142.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2 pts 2 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 1

Mountain 3 (Cat. 3) Col de Neronne, km. 173.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2 pts 2 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 1

Mountain 4 (Cat 2) Pas de Peyrol, km. 185.0 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 5 pts 2 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 3 3 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 2 4 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team 1

Mountain 5 (Cat. 2) Col du Perthus, km. 201.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 5 pts 2 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3 3 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 2 4 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team 1

Mountain 6 (Cat. 3) Col de Font de Cère, km. 213.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 2 pts 2 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1

Combativity prize # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 5:36:43 2 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange 3 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 4 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 5 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida 6 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:03:10 7 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 8 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 0:05:11 9 Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 0:08:38 10 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida 11 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida 0:18:38 12 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 13 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 0:20:07 14 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 15 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie 16 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 17 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 18 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 19 Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team 20 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 21 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 22 Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling 23 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:20:52 24 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie 0:23:27 25 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 26 Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 27 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida 28 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data 29 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 BMC Racing Team 16:45:02 2 Team Sky 0:05:21 3 Movistar Team 0:05:36 4 Tinkoff Team 0:05:48 5 Astana Pro Team 0:08:36 6 AG2R La Mondiale 0:09:34 7 FDJ 0:10:18 8 Bora-Argon 18 0:13:28 9 Trek-Segafredo 10 Etixx - Quick-Step 0:13:45 11 Team Katusha 0:13:51 12 IAM Cycling 0:16:52 13 Cannondale-Drapac 0:21:13 14 Team Giant-Alpecin 0:22:23 15 Lampre - Merida 16 Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:24:27 17 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:30:09 18 Direct Energie 0:32:03 19 Orica-BikeExchange 0:32:23 20 Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:36:37 21 Lotto Soudal 0:41:19 22 Dimension Data 0:46:17

General classification after stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 25:34:46 2 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:05:11 3 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 0:05:13 4 Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 0:05:14 5 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 0:05:17 6 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 7 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 8 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 9 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac 10 Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step 11 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 12 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 13 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange 14 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 15 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 16 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 17 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team Katusha 0:05:26 18 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team 0:05:28 19 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida 20 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ 21 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 22 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 0:05:57 23 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:06:08 24 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 0:06:30 25 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team 0:06:38 26 Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:06:55 27 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:07:02 28 Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 0:07:20 29 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 0:08:01 30 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:08:44 31 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 32 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 33 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 34 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Direct Energie 0:09:08 35 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 0:09:38 36 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:09:39 37 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:10:12 38 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:10:43 39 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 0:10:45 40 Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling 0:10:51 41 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:11:03 42 Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ 43 Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 0:12:17 44 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18 0:12:39 45 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling 0:13:22 46 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:13:26 47 Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida 0:13:55 48 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 49 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky 0:14:04 50 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:14:06 51 Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 0:14:12 52 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:14:17 53 Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha 0:14:30 54 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:14:43 55 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:14:47 56 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:15:08 57 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:15:23 58 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:15:35 59 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 0:15:40 60 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 0:15:52 61 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:16:09 62 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff Team 0:16:16 63 Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:16:42 64 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:17:52 65 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-BikeExchange 0:18:36 66 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:18:52 67 Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie 0:19:29 68 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 0:19:44 69 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:20:20 70 Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:20:23 71 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:22:10 72 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 73 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team 0:22:43 74 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida 0:23:03 75 Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:23:20 76 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team 0:23:37 77 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:23:55 78 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 79 Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:24:36 80 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie 0:25:02 81 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 0:25:24 82 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 83 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 84 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida 0:25:34 85 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 86 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:26:05 87 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:26:26 88 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:26:42 89 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:26:43 90 Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling 0:26:45 91 Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling 0:26:46 92 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 93 Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team 0:26:47 94 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:27:03 95 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:27:09 96 Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:27:20 97 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:27:37 98 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:27:50 99 Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky 0:28:08 100 Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 0:28:16 101 Matti Breschel (Den) Cannondale-Drapac 102 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ 103 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:28:44 104 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:29:02 105 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ 0:29:08 106 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 0:29:09 107 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 0:29:13 108 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 0:29:15 109 Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 110 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 0:29:17 111 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida 0:29:19 112 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:29:22 113 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:29:27 114 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Drapac 115 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:29:31 116 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:29:40 117 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie 0:29:41 118 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 0:29:42 119 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-BikeExchange 0:29:43 120 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:29:51 121 Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team 0:29:55 122 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:30:05 123 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 0:30:09 124 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 125 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 0:30:18 126 Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team 0:30:26 127 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 0:30:45 128 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:30:52 129 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:31:13 130 Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling 131 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:31:15 132 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie 0:31:24 133 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida 0:31:38 134 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:31:59 135 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:32:15 136 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie 137 Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18 0:32:19 138 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:32:40 139 Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:32:48 140 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 0:32:51 141 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team 0:32:52 142 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 0:32:55 143 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida 0:33:07 144 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 0:33:30 145 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:33:33 146 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 0:33:36 147 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:33:42 148 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Drapac 0:33:48 149 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha 0:34:16 150 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:34:22 151 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal 0:34:31 152 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:34:35 153 Vegard Breen (Nor) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:34:39 154 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 0:34:44 155 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team 0:34:59 156 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:35:01 157 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data 0:35:12 158 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie 0:35:20 159 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:35:22 160 Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:35:35 161 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 162 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:35:55 163 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 0:36:04 164 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 0:36:13 165 Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie 0:36:16 166 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-BikeExchange 0:36:33 167 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:36:48 168 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data 0:36:49 169 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:36:59 170 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida 171 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:37:15 172 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:37:18 173 Borut Bozic (Slo) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:37:52 174 Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie 0:37:58 175 Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:38:14 176 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:38:20 177 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:38:38 178 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff Team 0:38:43 179 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:39:21 180 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:39:43 181 Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha 0:39:44 182 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange 0:39:58 183 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ 0:40:05 184 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:40:07 185 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 0:40:15 186 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:40:36 187 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18 0:40:42 188 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 0:42:14 189 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 0:42:37 190 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:42:38 191 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data 0:42:39 192 Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 18 0:43:56 193 Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:44:18 194 Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling 0:44:49 195 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data 0:45:58 196 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 0:52:14 197 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18 0:56:09 198 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Katusha 1:10:25

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team 150 pts 2 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 146 3 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 142 4 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie 89 5 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 87 6 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 67 7 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 56 8 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 50 9 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 48 10 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 45 11 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 38 12 Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step 35 13 Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling 34 14 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team 32 15 Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 28 16 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 25 17 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 24 18 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18 22 19 Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 21 20 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 20 21 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 20 22 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18 20 23 Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling 20 24 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 20 25 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 18 26 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 18 27 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 17 28 Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling 17 29 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie 17 30 Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18 17 31 Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 17 32 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 16 33 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange 15 34 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 15 35 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 15 36 Vegard Breen (Nor) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 15 37 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 14 38 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step 14 39 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 13 40 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 13 41 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 13 42 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 13 43 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 12 44 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac 11 45 Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie 11 46 Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 9 47 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 8 48 Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 8 49 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 8 50 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 7 51 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 7 52 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal 7 53 Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 6 54 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal 6 55 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 6 56 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 5 57 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 5 58 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 59 Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 4 60 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ 3 61 Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team 3 62 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida 3 63 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Katusha 3 64 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 2 65 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha 2 66 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data 2 67 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 2 68 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 1 69 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 1 70 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 13 pts 2 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 11 3 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 5 4 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 5 5 Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 2 6 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team 2 7 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 1 8 Vegard Breen (Nor) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 1 9 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 1 10 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 25:39:57 2 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:00:06 3 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 4 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange 5 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida 0:00:17 6 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:03:33 7 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 8 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 0:05:34 9 Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 0:09:01 10 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida 0:17:52 11 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida 0:20:23 12 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:21:31 13 Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling 0:21:35 14 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:21:52 15 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida 0:24:08 16 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:24:11 17 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie 0:24:30 18 Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team 0:25:15 19 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie 0:27:04 20 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 0:27:40 21 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:29:24 22 Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:30:24 23 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:31:37 24 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:31:48 25 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:33:27 26 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 0:35:04 27 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 0:37:26 28 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:37:27 29 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data 0:40:47