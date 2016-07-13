Trending

Tour de France: Sagan wins stunner of a stage in Montpellier

Froome goes on the attack on windy 'sprint' stage

Image 1 of 56

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) wins stage 11 of the Tour de France over Chris Froome

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) wins stage 11 of the Tour de France over Chris Froome
Image 2 of 56

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) drive the breakaway on stage 11

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) drive the breakaway on stage 11
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 56

Luis Leon Sanchez and Jurgen Van den Broeck get their bikes untangled

Luis Leon Sanchez and Jurgen Van den Broeck get their bikes untangled
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 56

William Bonnet (FDJ) and George Bennett crashed but were OK

William Bonnet (FDJ) and George Bennett crashed but were OK
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 56

George Bennett (LottoNl-Jumbo) went off the road into the culvert

George Bennett (LottoNl-Jumbo) went off the road into the culvert
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 56

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) had a crash

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) had a crash
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 56

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) chasing back after a crash with his team

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) chasing back after a crash with his team
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 56

The winds broke the peloton into pieces

The winds broke the peloton into pieces
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 56

Tejay van Garderen (BMC) chasing back after an incident

Tejay van Garderen (BMC) chasing back after an incident
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 56

Crashes galore on a windy stage

Crashes galore on a windy stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 56

Chris Froome (Sky) tries to sprint against Peter Sagan

Chris Froome (Sky) tries to sprint against Peter Sagan
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 56

A very annoyed Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) came in for fourth

A very annoyed Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) came in for fourth
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 56

A very annoyed Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) came in for fourth

A very annoyed Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) came in for fourth
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 56

Sagan, Bodnar, Thomas and Froome split from the front of the race in the final kilometers

Sagan, Bodnar, Thomas and Froome split from the front of the race in the final kilometers
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 56

Sagan, Bodnar, Thomas and Froome split from the front of the race in the final kilometers

Sagan, Bodnar, Thomas and Froome split from the front of the race in the final kilometers
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 56

Sagan, Bodnar, Thomas and Froome split from the front of the race in the final kilometers

Sagan, Bodnar, Thomas and Froome split from the front of the race in the final kilometers
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 56

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) and Maciej Bodnar celebrate their stage win

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) and Maciej Bodnar celebrate their stage win
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 56

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) celebrates another stage win

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) celebrates another stage win
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 56

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) celebrates another stage win

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) celebrates another stage win
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 56

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) celebrates another stage win

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) celebrates another stage win
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 56

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) celebrates another stage win

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) celebrates another stage win
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 22 of 56

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff)

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 23 of 56

Green jersey Peter Sagan and race leader Froome got away in the finale of stage 11

Green jersey Peter Sagan and race leader Froome got away in the finale of stage 11
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 24 of 56

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) celebrates another stage win

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) celebrates another stage win
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 25 of 56

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) celebrates another stage win

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) celebrates another stage win
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 26 of 56

The peloton is led home by Alexander Kristoff

The peloton is led home by Alexander Kristoff
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 27 of 56

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff)

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 28 of 56

Oleg Tinkov has a message for his detractors

Oleg Tinkov has a message for his detractors
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 29 of 56

Chris Froome (Sky)

Chris Froome (Sky)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 30 of 56

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) celebrates another stage win

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) celebrates another stage win
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 31 of 56

Fabian Cancellara (Trek-Segafredo)

Fabian Cancellara (Trek-Segafredo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 32 of 56

Wildfires hit near the Tour de France route

Wildfires hit near the Tour de France route
Image 33 of 56

A windy stage 11 at the Tour de France

A windy stage 11 at the Tour de France
Image 34 of 56

Daniel Teklehaimanot (Dimension Data)

Daniel Teklehaimanot (Dimension Data)
Image 35 of 56

Tejay van Garderen (BMC)

Tejay van Garderen (BMC)
Image 36 of 56

Luke Rowe and Vasil Kiriyenka lead the Sky strain for Froome

Luke Rowe and Vasil Kiriyenka lead the Sky strain for Froome
Image 37 of 56

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 38 of 56

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff)

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 39 of 56

Patrick Konrad (Bora-Argon 18)

Patrick Konrad (Bora-Argon 18)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 40 of 56

Sondre Holst Enger (IAM Cycling)

Sondre Holst Enger (IAM Cycling)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 41 of 56

Fabian Cancellara (Trek-Segafredo)

Fabian Cancellara (Trek-Segafredo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 42 of 56

Stage 11 of the Tour de France

Stage 11 of the Tour de France
Image 43 of 56

Splits form on Stage 11 of the Tour de France

Splits form on Stage 11 of the Tour de France
Image 44 of 56

Chris Froome and Peter Sagan plotting at the start of Stage 11 of the Tour de France

Chris Froome and Peter Sagan plotting at the start of Stage 11 of the Tour de France
Image 45 of 56

Chris Froome (Sky)

Chris Froome (Sky)
Image 46 of 56

Andre Greipel (Lotto Soudal) on Stage 11 of the Tour de France

Andre Greipel (Lotto Soudal) on Stage 11 of the Tour de France
Image 47 of 56

Leigh Howard and Arthur Vichot were the breakaway on Stage 11 of the Tour de France

Leigh Howard and Arthur Vichot were the breakaway on Stage 11 of the Tour de France
Image 48 of 56

Stage 11 of the Tour de France

Stage 11 of the Tour de France
Image 49 of 56

Stage 11 of the Tour de France

Stage 11 of the Tour de France
Image 50 of 56

Tsgabu Grmay crashed into a hedge on Stage 11 of the Tour de France

Tsgabu Grmay crashed into a hedge on Stage 11 of the Tour de France
Image 51 of 56

The jersey wearers line up at the start

The jersey wearers line up at the start
Image 52 of 56

A view from the back of the peloton

A view from the back of the peloton
Image 53 of 56

The peloton rides through the south of France

The peloton rides through the south of France
Image 54 of 56

The field sprint for fifth place on stage 11

The field sprint for fifth place on stage 11
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 55 of 56

Chris Froome (Team Sky) and Peter Sagan (Tinkoff)

Chris Froome (Team Sky) and Peter Sagan (Tinkoff)
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 56 of 56

Peter Sagan sprinting to stage 11 victory

Peter Sagan sprinting to stage 11 victory
(Image credit: ASO)

On a day marked down for a bunch-sprint finish, the Tour de France delivered another stunner Wednesday during stage 11 to Montpellier as Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) and Chris Froome (Team Sky) snuck away in the final kilometres and finished six seconds ahead of the field.

Froome tried to win the stage from Sagan, but the world champion easily outsprinted the yellow jersey to take his second stage win of the 2016 race. Froome finished second, taking a six-second time bonus to go along with the six-second gap he put on his rivals.

Sagan's Tinkoff teammate Maciej Bodnar also made the four-rider split, along with Froome's teammate Geraint Thomas. Bodnar held on for third, while Thomas faded back into the field.

At the finish line, Sagan expressed surprise about how the stage played out.

"Froomey and Geraint Thomas came with us," Sagan said of the move he initiated in the closing kilometres. "I said, 'We are too strong. They're never going to catch us.' We just pulled very hard and it happened. It's unbelievable."

"Today everybody was like, 'It's crazy wind, it's crazy wind.' And just crazy wind was last 15 or 12km, I don't know how much. It was not planning. It was like, it's dangerous so you have to stay in the front. The bunch is going to split for sure. But you go in breakaway with green jersey and yellow jersey and two guys like Bodnar and Thomas, you cannot plan that. It just happened."

Thomas said he was equally surprised at he and Froome's good fortune.

"Sagan was just motoring," he said. "When they went Froomey responded straightaway and behind him there was a gap, so I got up to him. We were at the front all day just waiting for something to go, and then Sagan and Bodnar just went and that was it."

Froome added another surprising tactic to his resume following his attack on the downhill during stage 8 that saw him ride into the yellow jersey. The rider who is often accused of being too calculating and robotic has shown that he's got a few weapons in his quiver that he hadn't yet revealed.

He now leads Adam Yates (Orica-GreenEdge) in the overall by 28 seconds, with Dan Martin (Etixx-QuickStep) in third at 31 seconds. Nairo Quintana (Movistar) is fourth overall, now 35 seconds behind Froome.

How it unfolded

On paper, the 164km stage from Carcassonne to Montpellier looked like a day for the sprinters and an easy day for the general classification contenders. Two category 4 climbs came in the first third of the race, with a single sprint point at 50km to go. Despite the relatively flat parcour in the south of France, however, the blowing winds across the plains ensured none of the riders could take a day off.

Early attacks combined with crosswinds and tailwinds immediately out of Carcassonne to start splitting up the race. The route's twisting country roads meant the direction of the wind was changing all the time.

Arthur Vichot (FDJ) and Leigh Howard (IAM Cycling) escaped the bunch to form a two-riders breakaway, while Lawson Craddock (BMC Racing) and Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana) tried to bridge, but their long chase was ultimately unsuccessful.

The duo up front pushed their gap up to past four minutes with about 100km remaining, but the teams of the sprinters, which hadn't had an opportunity to contest the day's victory since stage 6, were eager to bring things together and didn't give the breakaway much leash.

From there the gap began to plummet, dropping to 2:40 just 10km later. Tinkoff continued to push the pace in the peloton, causing the first major split of the day as a group of about 30 riders, with most the general classification contenders included, formed on the front with five or six groups staggered behind.

While the make up of the chasing group continued to shuffle in the crosswinds, Howard and Vichot soldiered on alone, but their efforts off the front came to an end with 61km remaining as the main bunch reeled them back in.

Among the GC contenders, Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) appeared to suffer the most in the winds, losing contact with the leaders and finding himself chasing from the second group for most of the final third of the stage.

The pace eased with 30km remaining as the peloton spread across the road, perhaps waiting for the sprinters' teams to take control of the race, and allowing some of the dropped riders to reconnect with the main bunch.

In the final 15km, Tinkoff, hoping to set up Sagan I the sprint, shared the work on the front with BMC, IAM Cycling and Trek-Segafredo. Constant changes in wind direction kept the GC teams near the front as well as they were on guard from keeping their leaders from being gapped off in the final run into Montpellier.

With 12km, Sagan hit the front and put in a hard dig. His effort caused more splits in the rear of the peloton as he pulled away from the field with teammate Bodnar, Froome and Thomas.

The lead quartet had 17 seconds on the field with 8km to go, and the chase was on in earnest as the green jersey and yellow jersey sped away.

The increased pressure was too much for Mark Cavendish after a long day in the wind, and the double stage winner popped out of the main field with an apparent mechanical.

Sagan continued to pour on the power up front, with the Sky duo and Bodnar happily sharing the load. The gap went over 20 seconds with 4.5km to go, and it was clear the sprinters' teams had been caught off guard and let this one slip away. 

SAGAN ce Hérault ! / @petosagan wins again! #TDF2016 pic.twitter.com/KdrxNsCkm6

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team3:26:23
2Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
3Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff Team
4Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha0:00:06
5Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
6Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
7Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
8André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
9Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling
10Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling
11Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
12John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
13Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
14Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
15Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange
16Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team
17Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
18Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
19Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 18
20Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team
21Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
22Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
23Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie
24Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
25Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
26Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
27Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
28Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
29Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
30Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
31Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
32Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
33Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling
34Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
35Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step
36Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
37Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
38Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
39Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team
40Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie0:00:14
41Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:16
42Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
43Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:00:20
44Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
45Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18
46Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team
47Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff Team
48Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
49Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie
50Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:24
51Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo0:00:27
52Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:30
53Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
54Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
55Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
56Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
57Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
58Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
59Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal0:00:35
60Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:00:43
61Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie
62Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
63Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange0:00:50
64Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step0:01:00
65Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida0:01:09
66Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
67Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
68Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
69Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ
70Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac
71Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
72Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
73Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
74Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
75Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
76Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
77Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
78Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
79Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
80Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
81Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
82Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
83Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
84Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
85Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
86Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
87Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
88Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
89Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
90Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data
91Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
92Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
93Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
94Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:01:16
95Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida0:01:18
96Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step0:01:23
97Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha0:01:47
98Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha0:02:07
99Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Drapac
100Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:02:15
101Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:02:24
102Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step0:02:30
103Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling0:02:58
104Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ
105Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ0:03:01
106Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida
107Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
108Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
109Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo0:03:37
110Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek-Segafredo0:03:42
111Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida
112Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team
113Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling0:03:50
114Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
115Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
116Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
117Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida
118Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
119Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
120Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
121Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
122Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
123Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
124Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
125Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
126Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
127Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
128Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
129Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky
130Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
131Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
132Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
133Matti Breschel (Den) Cannondale-Drapac
134Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
135Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-BikeExchange
136Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18
137Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team Katusha
138Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
139Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
140Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
141Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team
142Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Drapac
143Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
144Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
145Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
146Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
147Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
148Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange
149Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling0:05:39
150Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
151Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida
152Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
153Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
154Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
155Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie
156Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
157Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha
158Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida
159Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha
160Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-BikeExchange
161Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team
162Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
163Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
164Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
165Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
166Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-BikeExchange
167Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
168Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
169Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
170Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
171Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling
172George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
173Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
174Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
175Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
176Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
177Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
178Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
179Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida
180William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
181Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
182Vegard Breen (Nor) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
183Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
184Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Direct Energie
185Borut Bozic (Slo) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
186Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo0:05:48
187Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:05:59
188Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
189Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
190Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
191Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
192Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac0:17:01

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team50pts
2Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky30
3Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff Team20
4Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha18
5Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits16
6Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo14
7Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data12
8André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal10
9Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling8
10Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling7
11Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data6
12John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin5
13Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo4
14Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept3
15Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange2

Intermediate sprint - Pézenas, km. 113.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step20pts
2Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team17
3Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data15
4Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step13
5Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step11
6Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team10
7Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step9
8Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team8
9Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team7
10Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky6
11Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha5
12Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange4
13Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team3
14Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky2
15Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team1

Mountain 1 (Cat. 4) Côte de Minerve, km. 38
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ1

Mountain 2 (Cat. 4) Côte de Villespassans, km. 57
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ1

Combativity
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3:26:29
2Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
3Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling
4Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
5Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
6Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange
7Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie
8Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
9Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team
10Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:00:14
11Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie
12Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:00:37
13Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange0:00:44
14Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:54
15Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida0:01:03
16Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
17Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
18Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
19Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
20Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida0:01:12
21Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha0:02:01
22Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step0:02:24
23Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida0:03:36
24Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data0:03:44
25Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
26Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida0:05:33
27Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo0:05:42
28Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:05:53
29Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac0:16:55

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tinkoff Team10:19:15
2Team Sky0:00:06
3IAM Cycling0:00:12
4BMC Racing Team
5Astana Pro Team
6Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:22
7Movistar Team0:00:26
8Bora-Argon 18
9Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:30
10Trek-Segafredo0:00:33
11Direct Energie0:00:34
12Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:00:50
13Orica-BikeExchange0:00:56
14Lotto Soudal0:01:05
15Dimension Data0:01:15
16AG2R La Mondiale0:01:29
17Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:39
18Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:02:18
19Team Katusha0:02:56
20FDJ0:05:10
21Lampre - Merida0:05:22
22Cannondale-Drapac0:07:00

General classification after stage 11
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky52:34:37
2Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange0:00:28
3Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:31
4Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:00:35
5Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo0:00:56
6Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
7Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
8Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:13
9Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
10Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team0:01:28
11Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:01:35
12Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha0:01:52
13Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida0:02:10
14Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:02:22
15Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin0:03:03
16Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky0:03:32
17Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac0:05:16
18Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:05:54
19Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ0:06:37
20Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:06:50
21Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team Katusha0:09:29
22Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:10:03
23Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky0:11:26
24Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek-Segafredo0:15:08
25Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling0:15:56
26Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:18:12
27Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team0:18:37
28Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ0:19:35
29Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:20:59
30Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo0:22:57
31Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:24:46
32Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:28:01
33Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky0:31:24
34Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team0:31:41
35George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:32:22
36Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ0:32:44
37Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-BikeExchange0:33:11
38Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:33:49
39Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling0:35:59
40Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling0:37:39
41Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:39:31
42Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:41:00
43Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida0:41:43
44Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:42:12
45Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin0:42:39
46Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step0:43:13
47Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team0:43:18
48Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha0:43:59
49Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 180:45:24
50Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:46:01
51Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff Team0:46:06
52Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:46:14
53Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data0:47:04
54Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Direct Energie0:48:23
55Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky0:48:31
56Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team0:49:41
57Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:49:49
58Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:49:59
59Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie0:56:54
60Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team0:58:09
61Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 180:58:48
62Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal1:00:54
63Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:01:08
64Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:01:12
65Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
66Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team1:02:43
67Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-BikeExchange1:03:34
68Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin1:05:44
69Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team1:06:51
70Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha1:08:05
71Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team1:09:06
72Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:09:12
73Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale1:10:04
74Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie1:10:14
75Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida1:11:37
76Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team1:11:47
77Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team1:11:53
78Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Fortuneo - Vital Concept1:12:47
79Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team1:13:54
80Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team1:14:18
81Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal1:15:23
82Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac1:16:40
83Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:17:56
84Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ1:18:04
85Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling1:18:07
86Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept1:18:43
87Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ1:19:31
88Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac1:19:43
89Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling1:19:57
90Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ1:21:09
91Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team1:22:50
92Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida1:23:11
93Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling1:24:33
94Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange1:24:46
95Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida
96Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1:25:37
97Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team1:26:10
98Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange1:26:14
99Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida1:27:27
100Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie1:28:10
101Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:28:11
102Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team1:29:01
103Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 181:29:15
104Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data1:29:30
105Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 181:30:52
106Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data1:31:06
107Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie1:32:17
108Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac1:32:40
109Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept1:34:24
110Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo1:34:49
111Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange1:36:15
112Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept1:36:23
113Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept1:37:23
114Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal1:37:28
115Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data1:37:40
116Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie1:37:45
117Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin1:38:41
118Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie1:39:01
119Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo1:39:14
120Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:39:23
121Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac1:39:30
122Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo1:39:44
123Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team1:39:50
124Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data1:39:53
125Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal1:40:06
126Matti Breschel (Den) Cannondale-Drapac1:40:52
127Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo1:41:04
128Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange1:42:03
129Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo1:43:06
130Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling1:43:14
131Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida1:43:25
132Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling1:43:54
133Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Drapac1:43:55
134Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept1:44:38
135Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data1:44:50
136Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step1:45:09
137Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha1:45:22
138Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-BikeExchange1:45:54
139William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ1:46:16
140Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step1:46:45
141Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky1:47:13
142Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo1:48:48
143Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step1:48:57
144Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
145Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange1:49:15
146Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo1:49:17
147John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin1:49:19
148Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:49:37
149Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo1:49:39
150Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step1:49:57
151Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team1:50:01
152Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo1:50:09
153Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team1:50:16
154Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo1:50:18
155Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha1:50:34
156Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 181:50:42
157Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal1:52:08
158Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie1:52:36
159Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin1:53:01
160Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal1:53:02
161Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:53:05
162André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal1:53:21
163Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step1:53:29
164Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data1:53:31
165Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo1:54:03
166Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Drapac1:54:40
167Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team1:54:51
168Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha1:55:04
169Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff Team1:55:05
170Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida1:55:31
171Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 181:56:15
172Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team1:56:21
173Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie1:57:07
174Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept1:57:18
175Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo1:57:25
176Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step1:57:31
177Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team1:57:50
178Vegard Breen (Nor) Fortuneo - Vital Concept1:58:13
179Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky1:58:37
180Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky1:58:54
181Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida1:59:36
182Borut Bozic (Slo) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:59:39
183Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:59:45
184Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal2:01:18
185Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin2:01:24
186Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha2:02:28
187Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2:05:39
188Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 182:05:43
189Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data2:06:37
190Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling2:11:01
191Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal2:19:31
192Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 182:29:15

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team309pts
2Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data219
3Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step202
4Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange124
5Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team112
6Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie112
7André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal99
8Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha92
9Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky77
10Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal65
11Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo64
12Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data62
13Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team60
14Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits58
15Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step56
16Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits56
17Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step53
18Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-BikeExchange52
19Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept51
20Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data48
21Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo47
22Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling42
23Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo41
24Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team38
25Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step38
26Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 1837
27Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha36
28Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale36
29Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team35
30Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal35
31Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin34
32Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange32
33Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida32
34Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step31
35Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling28
36Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 1828
37Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team27
38Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team26
39Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange26
40Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team24
41Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling24
42Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 1822
43Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac22
44Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept20
45Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 1820
46Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 1820
47Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling20
48Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff Team20
49Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team19
50Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie19
51Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team18
52Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team18
53Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team18
54Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale17
55Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ17
56Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team17
57Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale17
58Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie17
59Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida17
60Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo15
61Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits15
62Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo15
63Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo15
64Vegard Breen (Nor) Fortuneo - Vital Concept15
65Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo14
66Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky14
67Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team14
68Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky13
69Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data13
70Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step13
71Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange13
72Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept13
73Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept13
74Matti Breschel (Den) Cannondale-Drapac13
75Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale13
76Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team11
77Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac11
78Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin11
79John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin11
80Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team10
81Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team10
82Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale9
83George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo9
84Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale9
85Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling9
86Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac9
87Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step9
88Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept8
89Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie8
90Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida8
91Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin7
92Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling7
93Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team7
94Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits7
95Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal7
96Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha7
97Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 187
98Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky6
99Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie6
100Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data6
101Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal6
102Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky6
103Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team5
104Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo5
105Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha4
106Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac4
107Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data4
108Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida3
109Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ3
110Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale3
111Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step3
112Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky2
113Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team2
114Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step2
115Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky2
116Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 181
117Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ80pts
2Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team77
3Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin58
4Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida50
5Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal36
6Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits36
7Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team27
8Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team26
9George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo23
10Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky22
11Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step18
12Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky16
13Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie14
14Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team13
15Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky13
16Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky12
17Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling12
18Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data11
19Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team11
20Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team10
21Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team9
22Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky8
23Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-BikeExchange6
24Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling6
25Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo5
26Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team5
27Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 184
28Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange4
29Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team4
30Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida4
31Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida3
32Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team2
33Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ2
34Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 182
35Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step2
36Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky2
37Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team2
38Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team2
39Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo1
40Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept1
41Vegard Breen (Nor) Fortuneo - Vital Concept1
42Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team1
43Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team1
44Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1
45Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team1
46Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange52:35:05
2Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida0:01:42
3Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin0:02:35
4Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:05:26
5Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:09:35
6Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:17:44
7Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step0:42:45
8Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 180:58:20
9Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida1:11:09
10Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac1:19:15
11Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team1:22:22
12Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida1:22:43
13Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1:25:09
14Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange1:25:46
15Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida1:26:59
16Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data1:30:38
17Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie1:31:49
18Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie1:37:17
19Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo1:38:46
20Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac1:39:02
21Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling1:43:26
22Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step1:44:41
23Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:48:29
24Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo1:49:41
25Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo1:49:50
26Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo1:53:35
27Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept1:56:50
28Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha2:02:00
29Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2:05:11

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1BMC Racing Team157:33:00
2Movistar Team0:06:34
3Team Sky0:08:44
4Astana Pro Team0:12:15
5Tinkoff Team0:27:23
6AG2R La Mondiale0:28:40
7Trek-Segafredo0:44:13
8Team Katusha0:58:45
9Orica-BikeExchange1:00:31
10FDJ1:06:31
11Team Giant-Alpecin1:07:01
12IAM Cycling1:18:26
13Lampre - Merida1:38:11
14Etixx - Quick-Step1:41:00
15Bora-Argon 181:45:17
16Team LottoNl-Jumbo2:04:05
17Cofidis, Solutions Credits2:10:39
18Cannondale-Drapac2:21:48
19Direct Energie2:26:29
20Fortuneo - Vital Concept2:30:06
21Dimension Data3:02:59
22Lotto Soudal3:28:08

Latest on Cyclingnews