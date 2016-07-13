Image 1 of 56 Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) wins stage 11 of the Tour de France over Chris Froome Image 2 of 56 Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) drive the breakaway on stage 11 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 56 Luis Leon Sanchez and Jurgen Van den Broeck get their bikes untangled (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 56 William Bonnet (FDJ) and George Bennett crashed but were OK (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 56 George Bennett (LottoNl-Jumbo) went off the road into the culvert (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 56 Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) had a crash (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 56 Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) chasing back after a crash with his team (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 56 The winds broke the peloton into pieces (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 56 Tejay van Garderen (BMC) chasing back after an incident (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 56 Crashes galore on a windy stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 56 Chris Froome (Sky) tries to sprint against Peter Sagan (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 56 A very annoyed Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) came in for fourth (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 56 A very annoyed Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) came in for fourth (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 56 Sagan, Bodnar, Thomas and Froome split from the front of the race in the final kilometers (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 56 Sagan, Bodnar, Thomas and Froome split from the front of the race in the final kilometers (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 56 Sagan, Bodnar, Thomas and Froome split from the front of the race in the final kilometers (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 56 Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) and Maciej Bodnar celebrate their stage win (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 56 Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) celebrates another stage win (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 56 Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) celebrates another stage win (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 56 Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) celebrates another stage win (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 56 Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) celebrates another stage win (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 22 of 56 Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 23 of 56 Green jersey Peter Sagan and race leader Froome got away in the finale of stage 11 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 24 of 56 Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) celebrates another stage win (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 25 of 56 Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) celebrates another stage win (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 26 of 56 The peloton is led home by Alexander Kristoff (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 27 of 56 Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 28 of 56 Oleg Tinkov has a message for his detractors (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 29 of 56 Chris Froome (Sky) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 30 of 56 Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) celebrates another stage win (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 31 of 56 Fabian Cancellara (Trek-Segafredo) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 32 of 56 Wildfires hit near the Tour de France route Image 33 of 56 A windy stage 11 at the Tour de France Image 34 of 56 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Dimension Data) Image 35 of 56 Tejay van Garderen (BMC) Image 36 of 56 Luke Rowe and Vasil Kiriyenka lead the Sky strain for Froome Image 37 of 56 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 38 of 56 Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 39 of 56 Patrick Konrad (Bora-Argon 18) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 40 of 56 Sondre Holst Enger (IAM Cycling) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 41 of 56 Fabian Cancellara (Trek-Segafredo) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 42 of 56 Stage 11 of the Tour de France Image 43 of 56 Splits form on Stage 11 of the Tour de France Image 44 of 56 Chris Froome and Peter Sagan plotting at the start of Stage 11 of the Tour de France Image 45 of 56 Chris Froome (Sky) Image 46 of 56 Andre Greipel (Lotto Soudal) on Stage 11 of the Tour de France Image 47 of 56 Leigh Howard and Arthur Vichot were the breakaway on Stage 11 of the Tour de France Image 48 of 56 Stage 11 of the Tour de France Image 49 of 56 Stage 11 of the Tour de France Image 50 of 56 Tsgabu Grmay crashed into a hedge on Stage 11 of the Tour de France Image 51 of 56 The jersey wearers line up at the start Image 52 of 56 A view from the back of the peloton Image 53 of 56 The peloton rides through the south of France Image 54 of 56 The field sprint for fifth place on stage 11 (Image credit: ASO) Image 55 of 56 Chris Froome (Team Sky) and Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) (Image credit: ASO) Image 56 of 56 Peter Sagan sprinting to stage 11 victory (Image credit: ASO)

On a day marked down for a bunch-sprint finish, the Tour de France delivered another stunner Wednesday during stage 11 to Montpellier as Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) and Chris Froome (Team Sky) snuck away in the final kilometres and finished six seconds ahead of the field.

Froome tried to win the stage from Sagan, but the world champion easily outsprinted the yellow jersey to take his second stage win of the 2016 race. Froome finished second, taking a six-second time bonus to go along with the six-second gap he put on his rivals.

Sagan's Tinkoff teammate Maciej Bodnar also made the four-rider split, along with Froome's teammate Geraint Thomas. Bodnar held on for third, while Thomas faded back into the field.

At the finish line, Sagan expressed surprise about how the stage played out.

"Froomey and Geraint Thomas came with us," Sagan said of the move he initiated in the closing kilometres. "I said, 'We are too strong. They're never going to catch us.' We just pulled very hard and it happened. It's unbelievable."

"Today everybody was like, 'It's crazy wind, it's crazy wind.' And just crazy wind was last 15 or 12km, I don't know how much. It was not planning. It was like, it's dangerous so you have to stay in the front. The bunch is going to split for sure. But you go in breakaway with green jersey and yellow jersey and two guys like Bodnar and Thomas, you cannot plan that. It just happened."

Thomas said he was equally surprised at he and Froome's good fortune.

"Sagan was just motoring," he said. "When they went Froomey responded straightaway and behind him there was a gap, so I got up to him. We were at the front all day just waiting for something to go, and then Sagan and Bodnar just went and that was it."

Froome added another surprising tactic to his resume following his attack on the downhill during stage 8 that saw him ride into the yellow jersey. The rider who is often accused of being too calculating and robotic has shown that he's got a few weapons in his quiver that he hadn't yet revealed.

He now leads Adam Yates (Orica-GreenEdge) in the overall by 28 seconds, with Dan Martin (Etixx-QuickStep) in third at 31 seconds. Nairo Quintana (Movistar) is fourth overall, now 35 seconds behind Froome.

Video Highlights

How it unfolded

On paper, the 164km stage from Carcassonne to Montpellier looked like a day for the sprinters and an easy day for the general classification contenders. Two category 4 climbs came in the first third of the race, with a single sprint point at 50km to go. Despite the relatively flat parcour in the south of France, however, the blowing winds across the plains ensured none of the riders could take a day off.

Early attacks combined with crosswinds and tailwinds immediately out of Carcassonne to start splitting up the race. The route's twisting country roads meant the direction of the wind was changing all the time.

Arthur Vichot (FDJ) and Leigh Howard (IAM Cycling) escaped the bunch to form a two-riders breakaway, while Lawson Craddock (BMC Racing) and Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana) tried to bridge, but their long chase was ultimately unsuccessful.

The duo up front pushed their gap up to past four minutes with about 100km remaining, but the teams of the sprinters, which hadn't had an opportunity to contest the day's victory since stage 6, were eager to bring things together and didn't give the breakaway much leash.

From there the gap began to plummet, dropping to 2:40 just 10km later. Tinkoff continued to push the pace in the peloton, causing the first major split of the day as a group of about 30 riders, with most the general classification contenders included, formed on the front with five or six groups staggered behind.

While the make up of the chasing group continued to shuffle in the crosswinds, Howard and Vichot soldiered on alone, but their efforts off the front came to an end with 61km remaining as the main bunch reeled them back in.

Among the GC contenders, Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) appeared to suffer the most in the winds, losing contact with the leaders and finding himself chasing from the second group for most of the final third of the stage.

The pace eased with 30km remaining as the peloton spread across the road, perhaps waiting for the sprinters' teams to take control of the race, and allowing some of the dropped riders to reconnect with the main bunch.

In the final 15km, Tinkoff, hoping to set up Sagan I the sprint, shared the work on the front with BMC, IAM Cycling and Trek-Segafredo. Constant changes in wind direction kept the GC teams near the front as well as they were on guard from keeping their leaders from being gapped off in the final run into Montpellier.

With 12km, Sagan hit the front and put in a hard dig. His effort caused more splits in the rear of the peloton as he pulled away from the field with teammate Bodnar, Froome and Thomas.

The lead quartet had 17 seconds on the field with 8km to go, and the chase was on in earnest as the green jersey and yellow jersey sped away.

The increased pressure was too much for Mark Cavendish after a long day in the wind, and the double stage winner popped out of the main field with an apparent mechanical.

Sagan continued to pour on the power up front, with the Sky duo and Bodnar happily sharing the load. The gap went over 20 seconds with 4.5km to go, and it was clear the sprinters' teams had been caught off guard and let this one slip away.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team 3:26:23 2 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 3 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff Team 4 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 0:00:06 5 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 6 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 7 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 8 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 9 Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling 10 Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling 11 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 12 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 13 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 14 Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 15 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange 16 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team 17 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 18 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 19 Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 18 20 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team 21 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 22 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 23 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie 24 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 25 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 26 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 27 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 28 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 29 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 30 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 31 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 32 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 33 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling 34 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 35 Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step 36 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 37 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 38 Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 39 Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team 40 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie 0:00:14 41 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:16 42 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 43 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:00:20 44 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 45 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18 46 Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team 47 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff Team 48 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie 49 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie 50 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:00:24 51 Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:27 52 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:30 53 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 54 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 55 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 56 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 57 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 58 Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 59 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal 0:00:35 60 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:00:43 61 Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie 62 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 63 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 0:00:50 64 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:01:00 65 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida 0:01:09 66 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 67 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal 68 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 69 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ 70 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac 71 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 72 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 73 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 74 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 75 Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team 76 Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 77 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 78 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 79 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 80 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 81 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 82 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 83 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 84 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 85 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 86 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 87 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 88 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 89 Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 90 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data 91 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 92 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 93 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 94 Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:01:16 95 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida 0:01:18 96 Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:01:23 97 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha 0:01:47 98 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 0:02:07 99 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Drapac 100 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:02:15 101 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:02:24 102 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:02:30 103 Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling 0:02:58 104 Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ 105 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 0:03:01 106 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida 107 Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 108 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 109 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 0:03:37 110 Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 0:03:42 111 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida 112 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team 113 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:03:50 114 Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie 115 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 116 Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 117 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida 118 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 119 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 120 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 121 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 122 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 123 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 124 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 125 Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 126 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 127 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 128 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 129 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky 130 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 131 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 132 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 133 Matti Breschel (Den) Cannondale-Drapac 134 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data 135 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-BikeExchange 136 Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18 137 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team Katusha 138 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 139 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data 140 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 141 Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team 142 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Drapac 143 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18 144 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 145 Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie 146 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 147 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 148 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange 149 Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling 0:05:39 150 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 151 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida 152 Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 153 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 154 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 155 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie 156 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 157 Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha 158 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida 159 Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha 160 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-BikeExchange 161 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team 162 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 163 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 164 Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida 165 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 166 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-BikeExchange 167 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 168 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 169 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 170 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 171 Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling 172 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 173 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 174 Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky 175 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 176 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 177 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 178 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 179 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida 180 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ 181 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 182 Vegard Breen (Nor) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 183 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 184 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Direct Energie 185 Borut Bozic (Slo) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 186 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:05:48 187 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:05:59 188 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18 189 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 190 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 191 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 192 Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 0:17:01

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team 50 pts 2 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 30 3 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff Team 20 4 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 18 5 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 16 6 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 14 7 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 12 8 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 10 9 Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling 8 10 Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling 7 11 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 6 12 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 5 13 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 4 14 Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 3 15 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange 2

Intermediate sprint - Pézenas, km. 113.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 20 pts 2 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team 17 3 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 15 4 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 13 5 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step 11 6 Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team 10 7 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 9 8 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team 8 9 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 7 10 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 6 11 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha 5 12 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 4 13 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 3 14 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 2 15 Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team 1

Mountain 1 (Cat. 4) Côte de Minerve, km. 38 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 1

Mountain 2 (Cat. 4) Côte de Villespassans, km. 57 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 1

Combativity # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3:26:29 2 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 3 Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling 4 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 5 Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 6 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange 7 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie 8 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 9 Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team 10 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:00:14 11 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie 12 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:00:37 13 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 0:00:44 14 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:54 15 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida 0:01:03 16 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 17 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 18 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 19 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 20 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida 0:01:12 21 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 0:02:01 22 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:02:24 23 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida 0:03:36 24 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data 0:03:44 25 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 26 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida 0:05:33 27 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:05:42 28 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:53 29 Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 0:16:55

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tinkoff Team 10:19:15 2 Team Sky 0:00:06 3 IAM Cycling 0:00:12 4 BMC Racing Team 5 Astana Pro Team 6 Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:22 7 Movistar Team 0:00:26 8 Bora-Argon 18 9 Team Giant-Alpecin 0:00:30 10 Trek-Segafredo 0:00:33 11 Direct Energie 0:00:34 12 Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:00:50 13 Orica-BikeExchange 0:00:56 14 Lotto Soudal 0:01:05 15 Dimension Data 0:01:15 16 AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:29 17 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:39 18 Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:02:18 19 Team Katusha 0:02:56 20 FDJ 0:05:10 21 Lampre - Merida 0:05:22 22 Cannondale-Drapac 0:07:00

General classification after stage 11 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 52:34:37 2 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange 0:00:28 3 Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:31 4 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:00:35 5 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:56 6 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 7 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 8 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:13 9 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 10 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team 0:01:28 11 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:01:35 12 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 0:01:52 13 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida 0:02:10 14 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:02:22 15 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:03:03 16 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 0:03:32 17 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac 0:05:16 18 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:05:54 19 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ 0:06:37 20 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:06:50 21 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team Katusha 0:09:29 22 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:10:03 23 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 0:11:26 24 Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 0:15:08 25 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:15:56 26 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:18:12 27 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:18:37 28 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 0:19:35 29 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:20:59 30 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 0:22:57 31 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:24:46 32 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:28:01 33 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky 0:31:24 34 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team 0:31:41 35 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:32:22 36 Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ 0:32:44 37 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-BikeExchange 0:33:11 38 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:33:49 39 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling 0:35:59 40 Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling 0:37:39 41 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:39:31 42 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:41:00 43 Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida 0:41:43 44 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:42:12 45 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:42:39 46 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:43:13 47 Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 0:43:18 48 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:43:59 49 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18 0:45:24 50 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:46:01 51 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff Team 0:46:06 52 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:46:14 53 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 0:47:04 54 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Direct Energie 0:48:23 55 Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky 0:48:31 56 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 0:49:41 57 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:49:49 58 Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:49:59 59 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie 0:56:54 60 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:58:09 61 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 0:58:48 62 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:00:54 63 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:01:08 64 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:01:12 65 Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 66 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 1:02:43 67 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-BikeExchange 1:03:34 68 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 1:05:44 69 Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team 1:06:51 70 Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha 1:08:05 71 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 1:09:06 72 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:09:12 73 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 1:10:04 74 Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie 1:10:14 75 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida 1:11:37 76 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1:11:47 77 Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team 1:11:53 78 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 1:12:47 79 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 1:13:54 80 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team 1:14:18 81 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 1:15:23 82 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 1:16:40 83 Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:17:56 84 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 1:18:04 85 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 1:18:07 86 Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 1:18:43 87 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 1:19:31 88 Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 1:19:43 89 Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling 1:19:57 90 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 1:21:09 91 Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team 1:22:50 92 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida 1:23:11 93 Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling 1:24:33 94 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 1:24:46 95 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida 96 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1:25:37 97 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 1:26:10 98 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 1:26:14 99 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida 1:27:27 100 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie 1:28:10 101 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:28:11 102 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1:29:01 103 Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18 1:29:15 104 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 1:29:30 105 Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 1:30:52 106 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data 1:31:06 107 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie 1:32:17 108 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 1:32:40 109 Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 1:34:24 110 Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 1:34:49 111 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 1:36:15 112 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 1:36:23 113 Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 1:37:23 114 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 1:37:28 115 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 1:37:40 116 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie 1:37:45 117 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 1:38:41 118 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie 1:39:01 119 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 1:39:14 120 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:39:23 121 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 1:39:30 122 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 1:39:44 123 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 1:39:50 124 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data 1:39:53 125 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:40:06 126 Matti Breschel (Den) Cannondale-Drapac 1:40:52 127 Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 1:41:04 128 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 1:42:03 129 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 1:43:06 130 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 1:43:14 131 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida 1:43:25 132 Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling 1:43:54 133 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Drapac 1:43:55 134 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 1:44:38 135 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 1:44:50 136 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 1:45:09 137 Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha 1:45:22 138 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-BikeExchange 1:45:54 139 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ 1:46:16 140 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step 1:46:45 141 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 1:47:13 142 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 1:48:48 143 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 1:48:57 144 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 145 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange 1:49:15 146 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 1:49:17 147 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 1:49:19 148 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:49:37 149 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 1:49:39 150 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 1:49:57 151 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 1:50:01 152 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 1:50:09 153 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team 1:50:16 154 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 1:50:18 155 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 1:50:34 156 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18 1:50:42 157 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal 1:52:08 158 Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie 1:52:36 159 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 1:53:01 160 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:53:02 161 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:53:05 162 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 1:53:21 163 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 1:53:29 164 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 1:53:31 165 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 1:54:03 166 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Drapac 1:54:40 167 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team 1:54:51 168 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha 1:55:04 169 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff Team 1:55:05 170 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida 1:55:31 171 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 1:56:15 172 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 1:56:21 173 Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie 1:57:07 174 Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 1:57:18 175 Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 1:57:25 176 Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 1:57:31 177 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 1:57:50 178 Vegard Breen (Nor) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 1:58:13 179 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 1:58:37 180 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 1:58:54 181 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida 1:59:36 182 Borut Bozic (Slo) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:59:39 183 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:59:45 184 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal 2:01:18 185 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 2:01:24 186 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 2:02:28 187 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2:05:39 188 Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 18 2:05:43 189 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data 2:06:37 190 Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling 2:11:01 191 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 2:19:31 192 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18 2:29:15

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team 309 pts 2 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 219 3 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 202 4 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 124 5 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 112 6 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie 112 7 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 99 8 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 92 9 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 77 10 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 65 11 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 64 12 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 62 13 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team 60 14 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 58 15 Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step 56 16 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 56 17 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 53 18 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-BikeExchange 52 19 Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 51 20 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 48 21 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 47 22 Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling 42 23 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 41 24 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 38 25 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 38 26 Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18 37 27 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 36 28 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 36 29 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 35 30 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 35 31 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 34 32 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange 32 33 Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida 32 34 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step 31 35 Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling 28 36 Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 28 37 Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team 27 38 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 26 39 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 26 40 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team 24 41 Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling 24 42 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18 22 43 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 22 44 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 20 45 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18 20 46 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 20 47 Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling 20 48 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff Team 20 49 Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team 19 50 Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie 19 51 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 18 52 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 18 53 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 18 54 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 17 55 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 17 56 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 17 57 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 17 58 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie 17 59 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida 17 60 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 15 61 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 15 62 Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 15 63 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 15 64 Vegard Breen (Nor) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 15 65 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 14 66 Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky 14 67 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 14 68 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 13 69 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 13 70 Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 13 71 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 13 72 Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 13 73 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 13 74 Matti Breschel (Den) Cannondale-Drapac 13 75 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 13 76 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 11 77 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac 11 78 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 11 79 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 11 80 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 10 81 Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team 10 82 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 9 83 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 9 84 Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 9 85 Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling 9 86 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 9 87 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 9 88 Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 8 89 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie 8 90 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida 8 91 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 7 92 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 7 93 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 7 94 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 7 95 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal 7 96 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha 7 97 Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 18 7 98 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky 6 99 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie 6 100 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 6 101 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal 6 102 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 6 103 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 5 104 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 5 105 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 4 106 Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 4 107 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data 4 108 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida 3 109 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ 3 110 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 3 111 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 3 112 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 2 113 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 2 114 Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 2 115 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 2 116 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 1 117 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 80 pts 2 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team 77 3 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 58 4 Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida 50 5 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 36 6 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 36 7 Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team 27 8 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 26 9 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 23 10 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 22 11 Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 18 12 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 16 13 Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie 14 14 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 13 15 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky 13 16 Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky 12 17 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 12 18 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 11 19 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 11 20 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 10 21 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 9 22 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 8 23 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-BikeExchange 6 24 Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling 6 25 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 5 26 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 5 27 Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18 4 28 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange 4 29 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 4 30 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida 4 31 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida 3 32 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team 2 33 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 2 34 Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 2 35 Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step 2 36 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 2 37 Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team 2 38 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 2 39 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 1 40 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 1 41 Vegard Breen (Nor) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 1 42 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 1 43 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team 1 44 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1 45 Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team 1 46 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange 52:35:05 2 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida 0:01:42 3 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:02:35 4 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:05:26 5 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:09:35 6 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:17:44 7 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:42:45 8 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 0:58:20 9 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida 1:11:09 10 Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 1:19:15 11 Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team 1:22:22 12 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida 1:22:43 13 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1:25:09 14 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 1:25:46 15 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida 1:26:59 16 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data 1:30:38 17 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie 1:31:49 18 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie 1:37:17 19 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 1:38:46 20 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 1:39:02 21 Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling 1:43:26 22 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 1:44:41 23 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:48:29 24 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 1:49:41 25 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 1:49:50 26 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 1:53:35 27 Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 1:56:50 28 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 2:02:00 29 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2:05:11