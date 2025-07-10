'A stage win can change your life, second place can't' – US champion Quinn Simmons misses 'big opportunity' from Tour de France breakaway

By published

Lidl-Trek rider finishes second on stage 6, 2:44 behind Ben Healy in Vire Normandie after brutal fight out in front

Lidl - Trek team&#039;s US rider Quinn Simmons cycles to the finish line to take second place in the 6th stage of the 112th edition of the Tour de France cycling race, 201.5 km between Bayeux and Vire Normandie, Northwestern France, on July 10, 2025. (Photo by Anne-Christine POUJOULAT / AFP)
After his best-ever Tour de France stage finish, Quinn Simmons couldn't help but project an overall feeling of disappointment, as he rode to second place on stage 6 in Vire Normandie on Thursday, missing out on a maiden victory.

Bettered only by Ben Healy, US national champion Simmons was among the seven riders from the hard-fought day's breakaway to suffer defeat as the EF Education-EasyPost rider went solo 42km from the finish and was never seen again.

