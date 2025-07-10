If you're looking for a Garmin Edge 540 in the Amazon Prime Day sale, I have found a much better deal for you

If you are looking for a GPS computer, it's pretty hard to look past Garmin. Although Garmin's vast range includes some of the best bike computers on the market, the entry-level devices are still packed with advanced features.

The Garmin Edge 540 is a prime example of this; it's loaded with riding, navigation and training features to help you get the most from your rides. Whether you're looking for detailed mapping or customised training features that adapt based on your performance and recovery, the Garmin Edge 540 has you covered. This little workhorse shares many features with more premium models like the Garmin Edge 1040 (which is also on sale), and it probably covers the needs of 99% of riders.

For aspiring riders or those who just want a reliable device, the Garmin Edge 540 is a bit of a no-brainer choice. For those in the market, the Amazon Prime Day shopping event may seem like the perfect opportunity to get your hands on a great GPS computer. It's currently discounted by 15% however, I urge you not to rush into a purchase as I have found an alternative option that is much better.

Garmin Edge 540 Solar Amazon Prime Day US deal

Save 33% Garmin Edge 540 Solar: was $449.99 now $299.99 at Amazon The regular Garmin Edge 540 is currently discounted by 15% to $297.50, however, for $1.50 more, you can get the Garmin Edge 540 Solar. Function-wise wise it's exactly the same; however, by harvesting the power of the sun, the Solar version gets up to 32 hours of battery. That's a significant jump in battery life over the standard 540, perfect for those who like to go for long rides.