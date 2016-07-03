Tour de France: Sagan wins stage 2
World champion takes the yellow jersey, Contador loses more time
Stage 2: Saint-Lô - Cherbourg-Octeville
World champion Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) won his first Tour de France stage in three years when he outsprinted Julian Alaphilippe (Etixx-QuickStep) and Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) on the uphill finish in Cherbourg. The victory and time bonus that came with it put the Tinkoff rider into the yellow jersey as race leader Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) lost ground on the final climb.
Related Articles
Tour de France stage 2 finish line quotes
Stuyven earns Cyclingnews Rider of the Day honours
Froome enjoys perfect start to Tour de France defence as rivals suffer
Tour de France stage 2 highlights - Video
Van Garderen: Porte and I are still Tour de France co-leaders
Sagan celebrates taking Tour de France yellow but is critical of dangerous riding
Contador loses time and in pain after another Tour de France crash
Tour de France: Today Sagan was stronger, says Alaphilippe
"I am very surprised I won, because I was thinking that there were still two guys in the front," Sagan said. "Then when I finished I didn't know I won and later realized the breakaway had been caught.
"It is the first time in my career to have the yellow jersey, and it is unbelievable. I'm already wearing a nice jersey [world champion], but this one is also very nice."
Set up by Tinkoff teammate Roman Kreuziger, Sagan found himself on the front 500 metres out and immediately decided it was too soon to make his move. Looking around to see what was happening behind him, he saw Alaphilippe coming through and manoeuvred cleverly onto the Frenchman's wheel.
The Etixx rider opened up his sprint 100 metres from the line, only to see Sagan surge past him at the very last to take victory, with Valverde close behind in third. GC favourites Chris Froome (Team Sky) and Nairo Quintana (Movistar) also finished strongly and in the same time as Sagan, but other notables lost ground.
Alberto Contador (Tinkoff) yielded 48 seconds to his rivals. The Spaniard crashed onto his right shoulder for the second consecutive day and looked to be in some pain on the run-in. Richie Porte (BMC Racing) lost almost two minutes when he suffered a very untimely puncture six kilometres from the finish and then received a slow rear wheel change from the neutral service.
Sagan's failure to deliver a victory salute suggested the Slovak had given everything to overhaul Alaphilippe. But he soon explained that he had thought that he was sprinting for third place rather than first, believing that two men from the break of the day had finished ahead of him.
His reaction spoke volumes about the chaotic nature of the finale, as the breakaway, or more precisely one member of it, had gone close to pulling off a stunning coup. Four riders had been in that break, which formed just three kilometres into the stage – king of the mountains leader Paul Voss (Bora-Argon 18) and his teammate Cesare Benedetti, together with Vegard Breen (Fortuneo-Vital Concept) and Jasper Stuyven (Trek-Segafredo).
Their principal goal had been the contest for mountains jersey, which Stuyven ultimately won when he led over the third-category Côte de la Glacerie. By that point, though, the young Belgian had his focus very much on the yellow jersey rather than red polka dots.
Helped by the crash that saw Contador and several other riders hit the deck, the four escapees had pushed their lead out to six and a half minutes with 100km to the finish. Even when they were another 60km closer to Cherbourg, that advantage was still five minutes as peloton happily let Cavendish's Dimension Data team set the pace.
Although Benedetti dropped back from the lead group 25km from home, Voss, Breen and Stuyven kept going hard as the chase behind them continued to lack cohesion. With 10km left, the three-man break still led by 2-20.
The trio finally slowed on the Côte d'Octeville as they entered Cherbourg, and Stuyven decided this was his moment, blasting away from his two companions on the uncategorized climb. When he topped the uncategorized ascent with 7.5km to the finish, his lead was still above 90 seconds.
Stuyven looked strong as he flew through Cherbourg;s rain-dampened streets and reached the Côte de la Glacerie with a minute in hand and just 2,000 metres away from unexpected glory. It was here, though, that Tinkoff;s domestiques, notably Kreuziger, dashed Stuyven and Trek's hopes.
With fatigue taking a toll as he fought his way up the hill at La Glacerie, Stuyven crested it with only a narrow advantage. As he swept down to the foot of the final 700-metre drag up to the line, the peloton was bearing down on him. He;d barely started to climb, when Sagan charged past with a clutch of puncheurs on his wheel.
Denied at the very last, the courageous Stuyven did at least have the consolation of the polka-dot jersey that had been his original goal. Instead it was Sagan who claimed the day's main spoils, much to his own surprise.
Highlights Video
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|4:20:51
|2
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|3
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step
|5
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|6
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|7
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|8
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|9
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|10
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|11
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|12
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac
|13
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange
|14
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|15
|Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|16
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|17
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|18
|Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
|19
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|20
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team Katusha
|21
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky
|22
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|23
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team
|24
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|25
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|26
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|27
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:00:10
|28
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ
|0:00:11
|29
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|30
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|31
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida
|32
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling
|33
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:15
|34
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|35
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:00:17
|36
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|37
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|38
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|39
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|40
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|41
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|42
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|43
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|44
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
|45
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:21
|46
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:24
|47
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:26
|48
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|49
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:32
|50
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|0:00:35
|51
|Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ
|52
|Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha
|53
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|54
|Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|55
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|0:00:41
|56
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|57
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|58
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Direct Energie
|59
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|60
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff Team
|0:00:48
|61
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|62
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|63
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|64
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|65
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step
|66
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:57
|67
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:01:07
|68
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie
|69
|Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:01:13
|70
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|71
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|72
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|0:01:22
|73
|Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling
|74
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:28
|75
|Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:39
|76
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|77
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling
|78
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-BikeExchange
|79
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|80
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|81
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:45
|82
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|83
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|84
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|85
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|86
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|87
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|88
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:01:51
|89
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:02:06
|90
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:10
|91
|Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling
|92
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:29
|93
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:52
|94
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-BikeExchange
|95
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|96
|Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team
|97
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|98
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|99
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|100
|Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|101
|Matti Breschel (Den) Cannondale-Drapac
|102
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|103
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|104
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|105
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|106
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|107
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
|108
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|109
|Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:03:07
|110
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:03:09
|111
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:03:19
|112
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|113
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:24
|114
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:03:30
|115
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:03:47
|116
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|0:03:51
|117
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|118
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|119
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:17
|120
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|121
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|122
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|0:04:46
|123
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|124
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|125
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|126
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|127
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|128
|Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|129
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|130
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|131
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|132
|Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha
|133
|Vegard Breen (Nor) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:05:53
|134
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:05:56
|135
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|136
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:06:15
|137
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:06:51
|138
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|139
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|140
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|141
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
|142
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
|143
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida
|144
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Drapac
|145
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|146
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|147
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|148
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|149
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|150
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
|151
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|152
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|153
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|154
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|155
|Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|156
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|157
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|158
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida
|159
|Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18
|160
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie
|161
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18
|162
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|163
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|164
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie
|165
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|166
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida
|167
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|168
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange
|169
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie
|170
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:08:15
|171
|Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling
|172
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
|173
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal
|174
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|175
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|176
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|177
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|178
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|179
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|180
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|181
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
|182
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-BikeExchange
|183
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|184
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|185
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|186
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|187
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|188
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
|189
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|190
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data
|191
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
|192
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|193
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|194
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
|195
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
|0:09:47
|196
|Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 18
|0:13:39
|197
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Katusha
|198
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
|0:16:23
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
|20
|pts
|2
|Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|17
|3
|Vegard Breen (Nor) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|15
|4
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|13
|5
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|11
|6
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|10
|7
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|9
|8
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|8
|9
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|7
|10
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|6
|11
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie
|5
|12
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|4
|13
|Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|14
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
|2
|15
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|50
|pts
|2
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|30
|3
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|20
|4
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step
|18
|5
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|16
|6
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|14
|7
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|12
|8
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|10
|9
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|8
|10
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|7
|11
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|6
|12
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac
|5
|13
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange
|4
|14
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|3
|15
|Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Vegard Breen (Nor) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|2
|pts
|2
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|4:20:51
|2
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|3
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange
|4
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|5
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida
|0:00:11
|6
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:00:17
|7
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|8
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|9
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|10
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|0:00:35
|11
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:57
|12
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:01:07
|13
|Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling
|0:01:22
|14
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:39
|15
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|16
|Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team
|0:02:52
|17
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|18
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:03:30
|19
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|0:03:51
|20
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida
|0:06:51
|21
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|22
|Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|23
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|24
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie
|25
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:08:15
|26
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|27
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|28
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|29
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|8:34:42
|2
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:08
|3
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:10
|4
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:00:14
|5
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|6
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|7
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|8
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team
|9
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|10
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step
|11
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|12
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac
|13
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|14
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|15
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|16
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team Katusha
|17
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|18
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|19
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|20
|Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
|21
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange
|22
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|23
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|24
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky
|25
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|26
|Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|27
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:00:24
|28
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:25
|29
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling
|30
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ
|31
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|32
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida
|33
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:29
|34
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|35
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:00:31
|36
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|37
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|38
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
|39
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|40
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|41
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|42
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|43
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|44
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|45
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:35
|46
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:38
|47
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:40
|48
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|49
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:46
|50
|Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:49
|51
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|52
|Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha
|53
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|54
|Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ
|55
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:55
|56
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|57
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Direct Energie
|58
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|59
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|60
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:01:02
|61
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|62
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|63
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff Team
|64
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|65
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|66
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:11
|67
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:01:21
|68
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|69
|Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:01:27
|70
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|71
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|72
|Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling
|0:01:36
|73
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|74
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:42
|75
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:01:49
|76
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:53
|77
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling
|78
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-BikeExchange
|79
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|80
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|81
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:59
|82
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|83
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|84
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|85
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|86
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:02:20
|87
|Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling
|0:02:24
|88
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|89
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:43
|90
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:03:06
|91
|Matti Breschel (Den) Cannondale-Drapac
|92
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|93
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|94
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|95
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|96
|Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team
|97
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|98
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-BikeExchange
|99
|Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|100
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|101
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|102
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
|103
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|0:03:32
|104
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:03:33
|105
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|106
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:38
|107
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:03:44
|108
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:04:01
|109
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|0:04:05
|110
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|111
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:04:31
|112
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|113
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|114
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:04:39
|115
|Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:04:41
|116
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|0:05:00
|117
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|118
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|119
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|120
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|121
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|122
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|123
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|124
|Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|125
|Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha
|126
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:05:17
|127
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|0:05:27
|128
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:05:38
|129
|Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:05:41
|130
|Vegard Breen (Nor) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:06:07
|131
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:06:10
|132
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie
|133
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:06:30
|134
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:06:59
|135
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:07:05
|136
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|137
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|138
|Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|139
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
|140
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|141
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|142
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|143
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|144
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Drapac
|145
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie
|146
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|147
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|148
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie
|149
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
|150
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|151
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|152
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
|153
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida
|154
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18
|155
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida
|156
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|157
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|158
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|159
|Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18
|160
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|161
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|162
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:08:27
|163
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|0:08:29
|164
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal
|165
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|166
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|167
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|168
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|169
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|170
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|171
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|172
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|173
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
|174
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
|175
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|176
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
|177
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
|178
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|179
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data
|180
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|181
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
|182
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|183
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:08:32
|184
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida
|0:08:38
|185
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange
|186
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:08:47
|187
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:08:58
|188
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|0:09:53
|189
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
|0:10:01
|190
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:10:02
|191
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-BikeExchange
|192
|Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling
|0:11:17
|193
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|194
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:11:38
|195
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|0:13:02
|196
|Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 18
|0:13:53
|197
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Katusha
|198
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
|0:16:37
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|87
|pts
|2
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|63
|3
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|50
|4
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|40
|5
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|33
|6
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie
|25
|7
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|21
|8
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
|20
|9
|Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling
|20
|10
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|20
|11
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|20
|12
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step
|18
|13
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|18
|14
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|17
|15
|Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|17
|16
|Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18
|17
|17
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|16
|18
|Vegard Breen (Nor) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|15
|19
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|15
|20
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|14
|21
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|14
|22
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|13
|23
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|12
|24
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|8
|25
|Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|8
|26
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|7
|27
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|7
|28
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal
|7
|29
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|6
|30
|Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling
|6
|31
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|6
|32
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac
|5
|33
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|5
|34
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange
|4
|35
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step
|4
|36
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Katusha
|3
|37
|Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|38
|Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|2
|39
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|2
|40
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
|2
|41
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|1
|42
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|4
|pts
|2
|Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|2
|3
|Vegard Breen (Nor) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|1
|4
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Orica-BikeExchange
|25:44:48
|2
|Team Sky
|3
|Movistar Team
|0:00:21
|4
|FDJ
|0:00:22
|5
|Astana Pro Team
|0:00:26
|6
|Cannondale Drapac Team
|0:00:34
|7
|Team Katusha
|0:00:35
|8
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:36
|9
|Lampre - Merida
|0:00:46
|10
|Etixx-Quick Step
|0:00:48
|11
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|12
|Tinkoff
|13
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:00:49
|14
|IAM Cycling
|0:01:43
|15
|BMC Racing Team
|0:01:45
|16
|Direct Energie
|0:02:05
|17
|Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:02:11
|18
|Team Dimension Data
|0:03:24
|19
|Bora-Argon 18
|0:03:41
|20
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:03:44
|21
|Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo
|0:04:37
|22
|Lotto Soudal
|0:07:38
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Van der Poel takes gold at men's European Cyclo-cross ChampionshipsIserbyt is second in Italy
-
Kastelijn takes gold at women's European Cyclo-cross ChampionshipsLechner and Worst round out podium in Silvelle
-
Crispin wins U23 men's European cyclo-cross titleFrenchman beats Kelich and Benoist in Silvelle
-
Modolo reportedly close to Corendon-Circus dealItalian set to join Mathieu van der Poel's squad after long battle with illness
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy