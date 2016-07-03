Trending

Tour de France: Sagan wins stage 2

World champion takes the yellow jersey, Contador loses more time

Image 1 of 48

Peter Sagan wins stage 2 of the 2016 Tour de France

Peter Sagan wins stage 2 of the 2016 Tour de France
Image 2 of 48

Fabian Cancellara gets aero during stage 2 of the Tour de France

Fabian Cancellara gets aero during stage 2 of the Tour de France
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 3 of 48

The peloton rides along the coast during stage 2 at the Tour de France

The peloton rides along the coast during stage 2 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 4 of 48

The peloton crosses a bridge during stage 2 at the Tour de France

The peloton crosses a bridge during stage 2 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 5 of 48

The peloton climbs during stage 2 of the Tour de France

The peloton climbs during stage 2 of the Tour de France
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 6 of 48

Peter Sagan crosses the line to win stage 2 of the Tour de France

Peter Sagan crosses the line to win stage 2 of the Tour de France
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 48

Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) shakes hands with Reto Hollenstein ( IAM Cycling) at the end of stage two of the 2016 Tour de France

Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) shakes hands with Reto Hollenstein ( IAM Cycling) at the end of stage two of the 2016 Tour de France
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 48

Peter Sagan swapping rainbow stripes for yellow

Peter Sagan swapping rainbow stripes for yellow
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 48

Peter Sagan in the first Tour de France yellow jersey of his career

Peter Sagan in the first Tour de France yellow jersey of his career
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 48

Peter Sagan in the familiar green jersey

Peter Sagan in the familiar green jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 48

Jasper Stuyven in the mountains jersey after his day in the breakaway

Jasper Stuyven in the mountains jersey after his day in the breakaway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 48

Julian Alaphilippe in the white jersey after stage 2

Julian Alaphilippe in the white jersey after stage 2
Image 13 of 48

Prince Albert of Monaco congratulates Peter Sagan after stage 2 of the 2016 Tour de France

Prince Albert of Monaco congratulates Peter Sagan after stage 2 of the 2016 Tour de France
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 48

Peter Sagan powers to the line ahead of Julian Alaphilippe during stage 2

Peter Sagan powers to the line ahead of Julian Alaphilippe during stage 2
Image 15 of 48

Peter Sagan wins stage 2 ahead of Julian Alaphilippe

Peter Sagan wins stage 2 ahead of Julian Alaphilippe
Image 16 of 48

Peter Sagan wins stage 2 ahead of Julian Alaphilippe

Peter Sagan wins stage 2 ahead of Julian Alaphilippe
Image 17 of 48

The leaders close in on the finish of stage 2 during the 2015 Tour de France

The leaders close in on the finish of stage 2 during the 2015 Tour de France
Image 18 of 48

Chris Froome draws a crowd after stage 2 at the Tour de France

Chris Froome draws a crowd after stage 2 at the Tour de France
Image 19 of 48

Mark Cavendish finishes stage 2 and his spell in the yellow jersey.

Mark Cavendish finishes stage 2 and his spell in the yellow jersey.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 48

The breakaway in action during stage 2.

The breakaway in action during stage 2.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 48

The breakaway in action during stage 2.

The breakaway in action during stage 2.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 48

Mark Cavendish in yellow during stage 2

Mark Cavendish in yellow during stage 2
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 48

BMC ride tempo to keep the breakaway in check during stage 2

BMC ride tempo to keep the breakaway in check during stage 2
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 48

Paul Voss attacks the breakaway during stage 2

Paul Voss attacks the breakaway during stage 2
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 48

Edvald Boasson Hagen in the Norwegian champs jersey.

Edvald Boasson Hagen in the Norwegian champs jersey.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 48

Mark Cavendish rides in yellow during stage 2 of the Tour de France

Mark Cavendish rides in yellow during stage 2 of the Tour de France
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 48

Steve Cummings tucks during a downhill section of stage 2

Steve Cummings tucks during a downhill section of stage 2
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 48

The peloton rides along the coast during stage 2

The peloton rides along the coast during stage 2
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 48

The peloton rides along the coast during stage 2

The peloton rides along the coast during stage 2
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 48

Jasper Stuyven made it to the final kilometre before being caught.

Jasper Stuyven made it to the final kilometre before being caught.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 48

Jasper Stuyven made it to the final kilometre before being caught.

Jasper Stuyven made it to the final kilometre before being caught.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 48

Peter Sagan wins stage 2

Peter Sagan wins stage 2
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 48

Tinkoff riders pace Alberto Contador back to the peloton during stage 2

Tinkoff riders pace Alberto Contador back to the peloton during stage 2
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 48

Tinkoff riders pace Alberto Contador back to the peloton during stage 2

Tinkoff riders pace Alberto Contador back to the peloton during stage 2
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 48

The peloton negotiates a roundabout during stage 2

The peloton negotiates a roundabout during stage 2
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 36 of 48

BMC riders protect Richie Porte during stage 2.

BMC riders protect Richie Porte during stage 2.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 37 of 48

Peter Sagan wins stage 2 of the 2016 Tour de France

Peter Sagan wins stage 2 of the 2016 Tour de France
Image 38 of 48

Peter Sagan gets the best of Julian Alaphilippe to win stage 2 of the Tour de France

Peter Sagan gets the best of Julian Alaphilippe to win stage 2 of the Tour de France
Image 39 of 48

Jasper Stuyven leads a breakaway during the 183 km second stage of the 103rd edition of the Tour de France

Jasper Stuyven leads a breakaway during the 183 km second stage of the 103rd edition of the Tour de France
Image 40 of 48

Dimension Data take charge of the peloton for Mark Cavendish

Dimension Data take charge of the peloton for Mark Cavendish
Image 41 of 48

The peloton roll out of Saint-Lo at the start of stage two of the 2016 Tour de France

The peloton roll out of Saint-Lo at the start of stage two of the 2016 Tour de France
Image 42 of 48

The peloton roll out of Saint-Lo at the start of stage two of the 2016 Tour de France

The peloton roll out of Saint-Lo at the start of stage two of the 2016 Tour de France
Image 43 of 48

Mark Cavendish (C), wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, grimaces as he rides in the pack during the 183 km second stage of the 103rd edition of the Tour de France

Mark Cavendish (C), wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, grimaces as he rides in the pack during the 183 km second stage of the 103rd edition of the Tour de France
Image 44 of 48

Nairo Quintana, Luke Rowe and Chris Froome rides in the pack during the 183 km second stage of the 103rd edition of the Tour de Franc

Nairo Quintana, Luke Rowe and Chris Froome rides in the pack during the 183 km second stage of the 103rd edition of the Tour de Franc
Image 45 of 48

Vegard Breen, Jasper Stuyven, Cesare Benedetti and Paul Voss, wearing the best climber's polka dot jersey, ride in a breakaway past an arc of triumph made with straw during the 183 km second stage of the 103rd edition of the Tour de France

Vegard Breen, Jasper Stuyven, Cesare Benedetti and Paul Voss, wearing the best climber's polka dot jersey, ride in a breakaway past an arc of triumph made with straw during the 183 km second stage of the 103rd edition of the Tour de France
Image 46 of 48

Alberto Contador (R), injured after a fall, rides with a teammate during the 183 km second stage of the 103rd edition of the Tour de France

Alberto Contador (R), injured after a fall, rides with a teammate during the 183 km second stage of the 103rd edition of the Tour de France
Image 47 of 48

Cesare Benedetti (L) and Germany's Paul Voss (R), wearing the best climber's polka dot jersey, ride in a breakaway during the 183 km second stage of the 103rd edition of the Tour de France

Cesare Benedetti (L) and Germany's Paul Voss (R), wearing the best climber's polka dot jersey, ride in a breakaway during the 183 km second stage of the 103rd edition of the Tour de France
Image 48 of 48

Sergio Henao Montoya rides during the 183 km second stage of the 103rd edition of the Tour de France

Sergio Henao Montoya rides during the 183 km second stage of the 103rd edition of the Tour de France

World champion Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) won his first Tour de France stage in three years when he outsprinted Julian Alaphilippe (Etixx-QuickStep) and Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) on the uphill finish in Cherbourg. The victory and time bonus that came with it put the Tinkoff rider into the yellow jersey as race leader Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) lost ground on the final climb.

"I am very surprised I won, because I was thinking that there were still two guys in the front," Sagan said. "Then when I finished I didn't know I won and later realized the breakaway had been caught.

"It is the first time in my career to have the yellow jersey, and it is unbelievable. I'm already wearing a nice jersey [world champion], but this one is also very nice."

Set up by Tinkoff teammate Roman Kreuziger, Sagan found himself on the front 500 metres out and immediately decided it was too soon to make his move. Looking around to see what was happening behind him, he saw Alaphilippe coming through and manoeuvred cleverly onto the Frenchman's wheel.

The Etixx rider opened up his sprint 100 metres from the line, only to see Sagan surge past him at the very last to take victory, with Valverde close behind in third. GC favourites Chris Froome (Team Sky) and Nairo Quintana (Movistar) also finished strongly and in the same time as Sagan, but other notables lost ground.

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff) yielded 48 seconds to his rivals. The Spaniard crashed onto his right shoulder for the second consecutive day and looked to be in some pain on the run-in. Richie Porte (BMC Racing) lost almost two minutes when he suffered a very untimely puncture six kilometres from the finish and then received a slow rear wheel change from the neutral service.

Sagan's failure to deliver a victory salute suggested the Slovak had given everything to overhaul Alaphilippe. But he soon explained that he had thought that he was sprinting for third place rather than first, believing that two men from the break of the day had finished ahead of him.

His reaction spoke volumes about the chaotic nature of the finale, as the breakaway, or more precisely one member of it, had gone close to pulling off a stunning coup. Four riders had been in that break, which formed just three kilometres into the stage – king of the mountains leader Paul Voss (Bora-Argon 18) and his teammate Cesare Benedetti, together with Vegard Breen (Fortuneo-Vital Concept) and Jasper Stuyven (Trek-Segafredo).

Their principal goal had been the contest for mountains jersey, which Stuyven ultimately won when he led over the third-category Côte de la Glacerie. By that point, though, the young Belgian had his focus very much on the yellow jersey rather than red polka dots.

Helped by the crash that saw Contador and several other riders hit the deck, the four escapees had pushed their lead out to six and a half minutes with 100km to the finish. Even when they were another 60km closer to Cherbourg, that advantage was still five minutes as peloton happily let Cavendish's Dimension Data team set the pace.

Although Benedetti dropped back from the lead group 25km from home, Voss, Breen and Stuyven kept going hard as the chase behind them continued to lack cohesion. With 10km left, the three-man break still led by 2-20.

The trio finally slowed on the Côte d'Octeville as they entered Cherbourg, and Stuyven decided this was his moment, blasting away from his two companions on the uncategorized climb. When he topped the uncategorized ascent with 7.5km to the finish, his lead was still above 90 seconds.

Stuyven looked strong as he flew through Cherbourg;s rain-dampened streets and reached the Côte de la Glacerie with a minute in hand and just 2,000 metres away from unexpected glory. It was here, though, that Tinkoff;s domestiques, notably Kreuziger, dashed Stuyven and Trek's hopes.

With fatigue taking a toll as he fought his way up the hill at La Glacerie, Stuyven crested it with only a narrow advantage. As he swept down to the foot of the final 700-metre drag up to the line, the peloton was bearing down on him. He;d barely started to climb, when Sagan charged past with a clutch of puncheurs on his wheel.

Denied at the very last, the courageous Stuyven did at least have the consolation of the polka-dot jersey that had been his original goal. Instead it was Sagan who claimed the day's main spoils, much to his own surprise.

Highlights Video

 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team4:20:51
2Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
3Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
4Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step
5Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
6Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
7Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
8Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
9Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
10Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
11Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
12Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac
13Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange
14Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
15Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
16Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
17Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
18Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
19Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
20Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team Katusha
21Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky
22Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
23Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team
24Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
25Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
26Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
27Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling0:00:10
28Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ0:00:11
29Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
30Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
31Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida
32Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling
33Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:15
34Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
35Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac0:00:17
36Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
37Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
38Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
39Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
40Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
41Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
42Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
43Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
44Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
45Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:21
46Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky0:00:24
47Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:26
48Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
49Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek-Segafredo0:00:32
50Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida0:00:35
51Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ
52Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha
53Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
54Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
55Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky0:00:41
56Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
57Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
58Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Direct Energie
59Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
60Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff Team0:00:48
61Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team
62Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
63Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
64Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
65Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step
66Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo0:00:57
67Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie0:01:07
68Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie
69Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:01:13
70Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
71Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
72Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data0:01:22
73Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling
74Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo0:01:28
75Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:39
76Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
77Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling
78Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-BikeExchange
79Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
80Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida
81Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:01:45
82Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
83Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
84Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
85Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
86Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
87Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
88Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie0:01:51
89Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data0:02:06
90Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:02:10
91Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling
92Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team0:02:29
93Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:52
94Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-BikeExchange
95Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
96Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team
97Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
98Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
99Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
100Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team
101Matti Breschel (Den) Cannondale-Drapac
102Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
103Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
104Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
105Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
106Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
107William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
108Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
109Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:03:07
110Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:03:09
111Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Drapac0:03:19
112Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
113Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:03:24
114Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step0:03:30
115Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:03:47
116Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange0:03:51
117Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
118Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
119Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team0:04:17
120Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling
121Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
122Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team0:04:46
123Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
124Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
125Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
126Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
127Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida
128Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
129Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
130Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
131Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
132Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha
133Vegard Breen (Nor) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:05:53
134Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:05:56
135Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
136Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:06:15
137Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:06:51
138John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
139Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
140Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
141Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
142Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
143Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida
144Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Drapac
145Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
146Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team
147Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
148Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
149Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
150Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
151Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
152Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
153Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
154Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
155Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
156Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
157Borut Bozic (Slo) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
158Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida
159Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18
160Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie
161Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18
162Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team
163George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
164Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie
165Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff Team
166Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida
167Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team
168Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange
169Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie
170Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling0:08:15
171Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling
172Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
173Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal
174Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida
175Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
176Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
177Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
178André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
179Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
180Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
181Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
182Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-BikeExchange
183Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
184Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
185Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
186Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
187Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
188Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
189Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
190Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data
191Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
192Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
193Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
194Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
195Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 180:09:47
196Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 180:13:39
197Michael Morkov (Den) Team Katusha
198Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 180:16:23

Sprint 1 - Port-Bail, 107.5km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 1820pts
2Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 1817
3Vegard Breen (Nor) Fortuneo - Vital Concept15
4Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo13
5André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal11
6Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step10
7Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha9
8Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team8
9Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data7
10Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal6
11Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie5
12Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange4
13Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team3
14Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha2
15Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team1

Finish - Cherbourg-en-Cotentin, 183km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team50pts
2Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step30
3Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team20
4Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step18
5Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange16
6Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo14
7Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal12
8Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team10
9Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo8
10Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky7
11Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange6
12Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac5
13Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange4
14Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin3
15Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha2

Mountain 1 - Cote de Torigny-les-Villes, 10km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Vegard Breen (Nor) Fortuneo - Vital Concept1

Mountain 2 - Cote de Montabot, 23km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo1

Mountain 3 - Cote de Monpinchon, 52km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo1

Mountian 4 - Cote de la Glacerie, 181.5km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo2pts
2Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team1

Young rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step4:20:51
2Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
3Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange
4Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
5Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida0:00:11
6Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac0:00:17
7Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
8Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
9Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
10Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida0:00:35
11Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo0:00:57
12Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie0:01:07
13Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling0:01:22
14Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo0:01:39
15Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida
16Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team0:02:52
17Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
18Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step0:03:30
19Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange0:03:51
20Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida0:06:51
21Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
22Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
23Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
24Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie
25Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:08:15
26Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
27Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
28Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
29Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team8:34:42
2Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:08
3Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:10
4Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:14
5Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
6Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
7Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
8Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team
9Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
10Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step
11Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
12Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac
13Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
14Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
15Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
16Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team Katusha
17Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
18Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
19Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
20Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
21Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange
22Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
23Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
24Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky
25Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
26Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
27Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling0:00:24
28Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:25
29Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling
30Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ
31Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
32Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida
33Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:00:29
34Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
35Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac0:00:31
36Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
37Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
38Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
39Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
40Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
41Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
42Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
43Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
44Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
45Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:35
46Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky0:00:38
47Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:40
48Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
49Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek-Segafredo0:00:46
50Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:49
51Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida
52Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha
53Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
54Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ
55Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:55
56Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
57Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Direct Energie
58Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
59Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
60Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step0:01:02
61Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
62Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team
63Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff Team
64Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
65Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
66Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo0:01:11
67Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie0:01:21
68Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
69Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:01:27
70Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
71Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
72Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling0:01:36
73Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
74Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo0:01:42
75Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data0:01:49
76Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo0:01:53
77Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling
78Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-BikeExchange
79Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida
80Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
81Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:01:59
82Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
83Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
84Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
85Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
86Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data0:02:20
87Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling0:02:24
88Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
89Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team0:02:43
90Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:03:06
91Matti Breschel (Den) Cannondale-Drapac
92Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
93Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
94Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
95Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
96Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team
97Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
98Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-BikeExchange
99Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team
100Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
101Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
102William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
103Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky0:03:32
104Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Drapac0:03:33
105Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
106Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:03:38
107Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step0:03:44
108Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:04:01
109Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange0:04:05
110Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
111Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:04:31
112Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
113Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling
114Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team0:04:39
115Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team0:04:41
116Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha0:05:00
117Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
118Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
119Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
120Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
121Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
122Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
123Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida
124Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
125Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha
126Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:05:17
127Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ0:05:27
128Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:05:38
129Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:05:41
130Vegard Breen (Nor) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:06:07
131Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:06:10
132Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie
133Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:06:30
134Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step0:06:59
135John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:07:05
136Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
137Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
138Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
139Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
140Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
141Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team
142Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
143Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
144Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Drapac
145Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie
146Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team
147Borut Bozic (Slo) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
148Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie
149Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
150Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff Team
151Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
152Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
153Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida
154Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18
155Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida
156Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
157Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
158George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
159Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18
160Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
161Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
162Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie0:08:27
163André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal0:08:29
164Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal
165Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
166Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
167Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida
168Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
169Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
170Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
171Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
172Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
173Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
174Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
175Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
176Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
177Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
178Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
179Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data
180Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
181Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
182Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
183Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:08:32
184Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida0:08:38
185Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange
186Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:08:47
187Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:08:58
188Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team0:09:53
189Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 180:10:01
190Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac0:10:02
191Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-BikeExchange
192Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling0:11:17
193Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
194Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:11:38
195Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal0:13:02
196Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 180:13:53
197Michael Morkov (Den) Team Katusha
198Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 180:16:37

Point classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team87pts
2Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data63
3Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step50
4André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal40
5Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step33
6Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie25
7Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha21
8Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 1820
9Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling20
10Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team20
11Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange20
12Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step18
13Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo18
14Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team17
15Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 1817
16Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 1817
17Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo16
18Vegard Breen (Nor) Fortuneo - Vital Concept15
19Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac15
20Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo14
21Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits14
22Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept13
23Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal12
24Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo8
25Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept8
26Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin7
27Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky7
28Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal7
29Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange6
30Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling6
31Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal6
32Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac5
33Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step5
34Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange4
35Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step4
36Michael Morkov (Den) Team Katusha3
37Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team3
38Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha2
39John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin2
40Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha2
41Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data1
42Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team1

Mountain classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo4pts
2Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 182
3Vegard Breen (Nor) Fortuneo - Vital Concept1
4Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team1

 

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Orica-BikeExchange25:44:48
2Team Sky
3Movistar Team0:00:21
4FDJ0:00:22
5Astana Pro Team0:00:26
6Cannondale Drapac Team0:00:34
7Team Katusha0:00:35
8AG2R La Mondiale0:00:36
9Lampre - Merida0:00:46
10Etixx-Quick Step0:00:48
11Team Giant-Alpecin
12Tinkoff
13Trek - Segafredo0:00:49
14IAM Cycling0:01:43
15BMC Racing Team0:01:45
16Direct Energie0:02:05
17Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:02:11
18Team Dimension Data0:03:24
19Bora-Argon 180:03:41
20Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:03:44
21Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo0:04:37
22Lotto Soudal0:07:38

