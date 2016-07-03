Image 1 of 48 Peter Sagan wins stage 2 of the 2016 Tour de France Image 2 of 48 Fabian Cancellara gets aero during stage 2 of the Tour de France (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 3 of 48 The peloton rides along the coast during stage 2 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 4 of 48 The peloton crosses a bridge during stage 2 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 5 of 48 The peloton climbs during stage 2 of the Tour de France (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 6 of 48 Peter Sagan crosses the line to win stage 2 of the Tour de France (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 48 Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) shakes hands with Reto Hollenstein ( IAM Cycling) at the end of stage two of the 2016 Tour de France (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 48 Peter Sagan swapping rainbow stripes for yellow (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 48 Peter Sagan in the first Tour de France yellow jersey of his career (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 48 Peter Sagan in the familiar green jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 48 Jasper Stuyven in the mountains jersey after his day in the breakaway (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 48 Julian Alaphilippe in the white jersey after stage 2 Image 13 of 48 Prince Albert of Monaco congratulates Peter Sagan after stage 2 of the 2016 Tour de France (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 48 Peter Sagan powers to the line ahead of Julian Alaphilippe during stage 2 Image 15 of 48 Peter Sagan wins stage 2 ahead of Julian Alaphilippe Image 16 of 48 Peter Sagan wins stage 2 ahead of Julian Alaphilippe Image 17 of 48 The leaders close in on the finish of stage 2 during the 2015 Tour de France Image 18 of 48 Chris Froome draws a crowd after stage 2 at the Tour de France Image 19 of 48 Mark Cavendish finishes stage 2 and his spell in the yellow jersey. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 48 The breakaway in action during stage 2. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 48 The breakaway in action during stage 2. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 48 Mark Cavendish in yellow during stage 2 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 48 BMC ride tempo to keep the breakaway in check during stage 2 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 48 Paul Voss attacks the breakaway during stage 2 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 48 Edvald Boasson Hagen in the Norwegian champs jersey. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 48 Mark Cavendish rides in yellow during stage 2 of the Tour de France (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 48 Steve Cummings tucks during a downhill section of stage 2 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 48 The peloton rides along the coast during stage 2 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 48 The peloton rides along the coast during stage 2 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 30 of 48 Jasper Stuyven made it to the final kilometre before being caught. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 31 of 48 Jasper Stuyven made it to the final kilometre before being caught. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 32 of 48 Peter Sagan wins stage 2 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 33 of 48 Tinkoff riders pace Alberto Contador back to the peloton during stage 2 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 34 of 48 Tinkoff riders pace Alberto Contador back to the peloton during stage 2 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 35 of 48 The peloton negotiates a roundabout during stage 2 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 36 of 48 BMC riders protect Richie Porte during stage 2. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 37 of 48 Peter Sagan wins stage 2 of the 2016 Tour de France Image 38 of 48 Peter Sagan gets the best of Julian Alaphilippe to win stage 2 of the Tour de France Image 39 of 48 Jasper Stuyven leads a breakaway during the 183 km second stage of the 103rd edition of the Tour de France Image 40 of 48 Dimension Data take charge of the peloton for Mark Cavendish Image 41 of 48 The peloton roll out of Saint-Lo at the start of stage two of the 2016 Tour de France Image 42 of 48 The peloton roll out of Saint-Lo at the start of stage two of the 2016 Tour de France Image 43 of 48 Mark Cavendish (C), wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, grimaces as he rides in the pack during the 183 km second stage of the 103rd edition of the Tour de France Image 44 of 48 Nairo Quintana, Luke Rowe and Chris Froome rides in the pack during the 183 km second stage of the 103rd edition of the Tour de Franc Image 45 of 48 Vegard Breen, Jasper Stuyven, Cesare Benedetti and Paul Voss, wearing the best climber's polka dot jersey, ride in a breakaway past an arc of triumph made with straw during the 183 km second stage of the 103rd edition of the Tour de France Image 46 of 48 Alberto Contador (R), injured after a fall, rides with a teammate during the 183 km second stage of the 103rd edition of the Tour de France Image 47 of 48 Cesare Benedetti (L) and Germany's Paul Voss (R), wearing the best climber's polka dot jersey, ride in a breakaway during the 183 km second stage of the 103rd edition of the Tour de France Image 48 of 48 Sergio Henao Montoya rides during the 183 km second stage of the 103rd edition of the Tour de France

World champion Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) won his first Tour de France stage in three years when he outsprinted Julian Alaphilippe (Etixx-QuickStep) and Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) on the uphill finish in Cherbourg. The victory and time bonus that came with it put the Tinkoff rider into the yellow jersey as race leader Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) lost ground on the final climb.

"I am very surprised I won, because I was thinking that there were still two guys in the front," Sagan said. "Then when I finished I didn't know I won and later realized the breakaway had been caught.

"It is the first time in my career to have the yellow jersey, and it is unbelievable. I'm already wearing a nice jersey [world champion], but this one is also very nice."

Set up by Tinkoff teammate Roman Kreuziger, Sagan found himself on the front 500 metres out and immediately decided it was too soon to make his move. Looking around to see what was happening behind him, he saw Alaphilippe coming through and manoeuvred cleverly onto the Frenchman's wheel.

The Etixx rider opened up his sprint 100 metres from the line, only to see Sagan surge past him at the very last to take victory, with Valverde close behind in third. GC favourites Chris Froome (Team Sky) and Nairo Quintana (Movistar) also finished strongly and in the same time as Sagan, but other notables lost ground.

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff) yielded 48 seconds to his rivals. The Spaniard crashed onto his right shoulder for the second consecutive day and looked to be in some pain on the run-in. Richie Porte (BMC Racing) lost almost two minutes when he suffered a very untimely puncture six kilometres from the finish and then received a slow rear wheel change from the neutral service.

More on this story:

Sagan's failure to deliver a victory salute suggested the Slovak had given everything to overhaul Alaphilippe. But he soon explained that he had thought that he was sprinting for third place rather than first, believing that two men from the break of the day had finished ahead of him.

His reaction spoke volumes about the chaotic nature of the finale, as the breakaway, or more precisely one member of it, had gone close to pulling off a stunning coup. Four riders had been in that break, which formed just three kilometres into the stage – king of the mountains leader Paul Voss (Bora-Argon 18) and his teammate Cesare Benedetti, together with Vegard Breen (Fortuneo-Vital Concept) and Jasper Stuyven (Trek-Segafredo).

Their principal goal had been the contest for mountains jersey, which Stuyven ultimately won when he led over the third-category Côte de la Glacerie. By that point, though, the young Belgian had his focus very much on the yellow jersey rather than red polka dots.

Helped by the crash that saw Contador and several other riders hit the deck, the four escapees had pushed their lead out to six and a half minutes with 100km to the finish. Even when they were another 60km closer to Cherbourg, that advantage was still five minutes as peloton happily let Cavendish's Dimension Data team set the pace.

Although Benedetti dropped back from the lead group 25km from home, Voss, Breen and Stuyven kept going hard as the chase behind them continued to lack cohesion. With 10km left, the three-man break still led by 2-20.

The trio finally slowed on the Côte d'Octeville as they entered Cherbourg, and Stuyven decided this was his moment, blasting away from his two companions on the uncategorized climb. When he topped the uncategorized ascent with 7.5km to the finish, his lead was still above 90 seconds.

Stuyven looked strong as he flew through Cherbourg;s rain-dampened streets and reached the Côte de la Glacerie with a minute in hand and just 2,000 metres away from unexpected glory. It was here, though, that Tinkoff;s domestiques, notably Kreuziger, dashed Stuyven and Trek's hopes.

With fatigue taking a toll as he fought his way up the hill at La Glacerie, Stuyven crested it with only a narrow advantage. As he swept down to the foot of the final 700-metre drag up to the line, the peloton was bearing down on him. He;d barely started to climb, when Sagan charged past with a clutch of puncheurs on his wheel.

Denied at the very last, the courageous Stuyven did at least have the consolation of the polka-dot jersey that had been his original goal. Instead it was Sagan who claimed the day's main spoils, much to his own surprise.

Highlights Video

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team 4:20:51 2 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 3 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 4 Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step 5 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 6 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 7 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 8 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 9 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 10 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 11 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 12 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac 13 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange 14 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 15 Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 16 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 17 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 18 Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida 19 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 20 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team Katusha 21 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky 22 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 23 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team 24 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 25 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 26 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 27 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:00:10 28 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ 0:00:11 29 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 30 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 31 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida 32 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling 33 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:15 34 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 35 Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 0:00:17 36 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 37 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 38 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 39 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 40 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 41 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 42 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 43 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 44 Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie 45 Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:21 46 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:24 47 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:26 48 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 49 Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:32 50 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida 0:00:35 51 Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ 52 Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha 53 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 54 Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 55 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 0:00:41 56 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 57 Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 58 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Direct Energie 59 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 60 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff Team 0:00:48 61 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team 62 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 63 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 64 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 65 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step 66 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:57 67 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie 0:01:07 68 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie 69 Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:01:13 70 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 71 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 72 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 0:01:22 73 Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling 74 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:28 75 Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:39 76 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 77 Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling 78 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-BikeExchange 79 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 80 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida 81 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:01:45 82 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 83 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 84 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 85 Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky 86 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 87 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 88 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie 0:01:51 89 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 0:02:06 90 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:02:10 91 Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling 92 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 0:02:29 93 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:02:52 94 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-BikeExchange 95 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 96 Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team 97 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 98 Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 99 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 100 Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team 101 Matti Breschel (Den) Cannondale-Drapac 102 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 103 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 104 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ 105 Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 106 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 107 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ 108 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 109 Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:03:07 110 Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:03:09 111 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Drapac 0:03:19 112 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 113 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:03:24 114 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:03:30 115 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:03:47 116 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 0:03:51 117 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 118 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 119 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 0:04:17 120 Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling 121 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 122 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 0:04:46 123 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 124 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 125 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 126 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 127 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida 128 Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 129 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 130 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal 131 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 132 Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha 133 Vegard Breen (Nor) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:05:53 134 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:05:56 135 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 136 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:06:15 137 Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:06:51 138 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 139 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 140 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 141 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ 142 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 143 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida 144 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Drapac 145 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 146 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team 147 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 148 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 149 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 150 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data 151 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 152 Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 153 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 154 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 155 Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 156 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 157 Borut Bozic (Slo) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 158 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida 159 Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18 160 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie 161 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18 162 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team 163 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 164 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie 165 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff Team 166 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida 167 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team 168 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange 169 Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie 170 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:08:15 171 Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling 172 Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie 173 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal 174 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida 175 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 176 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal 177 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 178 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 179 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 180 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 181 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha 182 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-BikeExchange 183 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 184 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 185 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 186 Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team 187 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 188 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data 189 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 190 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data 191 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 192 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 193 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 194 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data 195 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18 0:09:47 196 Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 18 0:13:39 197 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Katusha 198 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18 0:16:23

Sprint 1 - Port-Bail, 107.5km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18 20 pts 2 Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 17 3 Vegard Breen (Nor) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 15 4 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 13 5 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 11 6 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 10 7 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 9 8 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team 8 9 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 7 10 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal 6 11 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie 5 12 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 4 13 Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team 3 14 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha 2 15 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 1

Finish - Cherbourg-en-Cotentin, 183km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team 50 pts 2 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 30 3 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 20 4 Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step 18 5 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 16 6 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 14 7 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 12 8 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 10 9 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 8 10 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 7 11 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 6 12 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac 5 13 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange 4 14 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 3 15 Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 2

Mountain 1 - Cote de Torigny-les-Villes, 10km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Vegard Breen (Nor) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 1

Mountain 2 - Cote de Montabot, 23km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 1

Mountain 3 - Cote de Monpinchon, 52km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 1

Mountian 4 - Cote de la Glacerie, 181.5km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 2 pts 2 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team 1

Young rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 4:20:51 2 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 3 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange 4 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 5 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida 0:00:11 6 Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 0:00:17 7 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 8 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 9 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 10 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida 0:00:35 11 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:57 12 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie 0:01:07 13 Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling 0:01:22 14 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:39 15 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida 16 Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team 0:02:52 17 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 18 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:03:30 19 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 0:03:51 20 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida 0:06:51 21 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 22 Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 23 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 24 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie 25 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:08:15 26 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 27 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 28 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 29 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data

General classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team 8:34:42 2 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:08 3 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:10 4 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:00:14 5 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 6 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 7 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 8 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team 9 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 10 Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step 11 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 12 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac 13 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 14 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 15 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 16 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team Katusha 17 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 18 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 19 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 20 Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida 21 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange 22 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 23 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 24 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky 25 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 26 Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 27 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:00:24 28 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:25 29 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling 30 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ 31 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 32 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida 33 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:00:29 34 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 35 Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 0:00:31 36 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 37 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 38 Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie 39 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 40 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 41 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 42 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 43 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 44 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 45 Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:35 46 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:38 47 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:40 48 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 49 Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:46 50 Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:49 51 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida 52 Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha 53 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 54 Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ 55 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:55 56 Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 57 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Direct Energie 58 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 59 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 60 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:01:02 61 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 62 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team 63 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff Team 64 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 65 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 66 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:11 67 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie 0:01:21 68 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie 69 Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:01:27 70 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 71 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 72 Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling 0:01:36 73 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 74 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:42 75 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 0:01:49 76 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:53 77 Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling 78 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-BikeExchange 79 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida 80 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 81 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:01:59 82 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 83 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 84 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 85 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 86 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 0:02:20 87 Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling 0:02:24 88 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 89 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 0:02:43 90 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:03:06 91 Matti Breschel (Den) Cannondale-Drapac 92 Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 93 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 94 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 95 Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 96 Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team 97 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 98 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-BikeExchange 99 Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team 100 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 101 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 102 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ 103 Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky 0:03:32 104 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Drapac 0:03:33 105 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 106 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:03:38 107 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:03:44 108 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:04:01 109 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 0:04:05 110 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 111 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:04:31 112 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 113 Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling 114 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:04:39 115 Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team 0:04:41 116 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 0:05:00 117 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal 118 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 119 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 120 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 121 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 122 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 123 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida 124 Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 125 Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha 126 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:05:17 127 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ 0:05:27 128 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:05:38 129 Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:05:41 130 Vegard Breen (Nor) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:06:07 131 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:06:10 132 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie 133 Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:06:30 134 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:06:59 135 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:07:05 136 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 137 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 138 Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 139 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data 140 Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 141 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team 142 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 143 Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 144 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Drapac 145 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie 146 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team 147 Borut Bozic (Slo) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 148 Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie 149 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ 150 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff Team 151 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 152 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 153 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida 154 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18 155 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida 156 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 157 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 158 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 159 Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18 160 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 161 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 162 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie 0:08:27 163 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:08:29 164 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal 165 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 166 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 167 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida 168 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 169 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal 170 Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team 171 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 172 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 173 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha 174 Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie 175 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 176 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data 177 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 178 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 179 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data 180 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 181 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data 182 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 183 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:08:32 184 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida 0:08:38 185 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange 186 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:08:47 187 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:08:58 188 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team 0:09:53 189 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18 0:10:01 190 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 0:10:02 191 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-BikeExchange 192 Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling 0:11:17 193 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 194 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:11:38 195 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 0:13:02 196 Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 18 0:13:53 197 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Katusha 198 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18 0:16:37

Point classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team 87 pts 2 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 63 3 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 50 4 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 40 5 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 33 6 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie 25 7 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 21 8 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18 20 9 Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling 20 10 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 20 11 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 20 12 Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step 18 13 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 18 14 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 17 15 Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 17 16 Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18 17 17 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 16 18 Vegard Breen (Nor) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 15 19 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 15 20 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 14 21 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 14 22 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 13 23 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 12 24 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 8 25 Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 8 26 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 7 27 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 7 28 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal 7 29 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 6 30 Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling 6 31 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal 6 32 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac 5 33 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 5 34 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange 4 35 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step 4 36 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Katusha 3 37 Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team 3 38 Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 2 39 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 2 40 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha 2 41 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 1 42 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 1

Mountain classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 4 pts 2 Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 2 3 Vegard Breen (Nor) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 1 4 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team 1