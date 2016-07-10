Trending

Tour de France: Dumoulin wins stage 9 at Andorra Arcalis

Froome holds yellow going into first rest day

Image 1 of 45

Tom Dumoulin (Giant Alpecin) wins stage 9 at the Tour de France

Tom Dumoulin (Giant Alpecin) wins stage 9 at the Tour de France
Image 2 of 45

Alberto Contador waves good-bye to the 2016 Tour de France during stage 9

Alberto Contador waves good-bye to the 2016 Tour de France during stage 9
Image 3 of 45

Nairo Quintana (Movistar)

Nairo Quintana (Movistar)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 45

Adam Yates in the white jersey during stage 9

Adam Yates in the white jersey during stage 9
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 45

Climbing in the heat during stage 9

Climbing in the heat during stage 9
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 45

Tony Martin climbs during stage 9

Tony Martin climbs during stage 9
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 45

Tejay van Garderen (BMC) in action during stage 9

Tejay van Garderen (BMC) in action during stage 9
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 45

Alejandro Valverde and Nairo Quintana chat during stage 9

Alejandro Valverde and Nairo Quintana chat during stage 9
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 45

Team Sky line up in support of Chris Froome

Team Sky line up in support of Chris Froome
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 45

Cyril Gautier (AG2R) on a descent during stage 9

Cyril Gautier (AG2R) on a descent during stage 9
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 45

Julian Alaphilippe tucked in on a descent

Julian Alaphilippe tucked in on a descent
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 45

Team Sky's Chris Froome and Geraint Thomas

Team Sky's Chris Froome and Geraint Thomas
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 45

Michael Schär (BMC) climbs during stage 9 at the Tour de France.

Michael Schär (BMC) climbs during stage 9 at the Tour de France.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 45

Alexis Gougeard (AG2R)

Alexis Gougeard (AG2R)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 45

Alexander Kristoff climbs in the mountains during stage 9 at the Tour de France

Alexander Kristoff climbs in the mountains during stage 9 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 45

Fabio Aru in action during stage 9 of the Tour de France

Fabio Aru in action during stage 9 of the Tour de France
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 45

Alberto Contador looked chipper at the start of stage 9

Alberto Contador looked chipper at the start of stage 9
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 45

Nairo Quintana gets some last-minute prep on his rear wheel before the start of stage 9

Nairo Quintana gets some last-minute prep on his rear wheel before the start of stage 9
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 45

Another tough day in the Pyrenees for the 2016 peloton

Another tough day in the Pyrenees for the 2016 peloton
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 45

Another tough day in the Pyrenees for the 2016 peloton

Another tough day in the Pyrenees for the 2016 peloton
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 45

Tom Dumoulin climbs during stage 9 of the Tour de France.

Tom Dumoulin climbs during stage 9 of the Tour de France.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 45

Another tough day in the Pyrenees for the 2016 peloton

Another tough day in the Pyrenees for the 2016 peloton
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 45

Chris Froome climbs during stage 9 of the Tour de France.

Chris Froome climbs during stage 9 of the Tour de France.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 45

The Pyrenees delivered plenty of action in the 2016 Tour de France.

The Pyrenees delivered plenty of action in the 2016 Tour de France.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 45

Tom Dumoulin on the Tour de France podium following his stage 9 win

Tom Dumoulin on the Tour de France podium following his stage 9 win
Image 26 of 45

Fans support Alberto Contador during stage 9 of the Tour de France.

Fans support Alberto Contador during stage 9 of the Tour de France.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 45

A tough day in the mountains at the Tour de France

A tough day in the mountains at the Tour de France
Image 28 of 45

Alberto Contador sits in his team car after abandoning the Tour de France

Alberto Contador sits in his team car after abandoning the Tour de France
Image 29 of 45

A tough day in the mountains at the Tour de France

A tough day in the mountains at the Tour de France
Image 30 of 45

Alberto Contador rides near his team car before abandoning the Tour de France

Alberto Contador rides near his team car before abandoning the Tour de France
Image 31 of 45

A soggy Chris Froome finishes stage 9 at the Tour de France with his overall lead intact.

A soggy Chris Froome finishes stage 9 at the Tour de France with his overall lead intact.
Image 32 of 45

Team Sky work for overall leader Chris Froome

Team Sky work for overall leader Chris Froome
Image 33 of 45

Guards at the stage 9 Tour de France

Guards at the stage 9 Tour de France
Image 34 of 45

Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal)

Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal)
Image 35 of 45

France's Jerome Coppel (R) and Ethiopia's Tsgabu Grmay (L) ride during the 184,5 km ninth stage of the 103rd edition of the Tour de France cycling race on July 10, 2016 between Vielha Val d'Aran and Andorre Arcalis

France's Jerome Coppel (R) and Ethiopia's Tsgabu Grmay (L) ride during the 184,5 km ninth stage of the 103rd edition of the Tour de France cycling race on July 10, 2016 between Vielha Val d'Aran and Andorre Arcalis
Image 36 of 45

Stage 9 at the Tour de France

Stage 9 at the Tour de France
Image 37 of 45

France's Jerome Coppel (R) and Ethiopia's Tsgabu Grmay (L) ride during the 184,5 km ninth stage of the 103rd edition of the Tour de France cycling race on July 10, 2016 between Vielha Val d'Aran and Andorre Arcalis

France's Jerome Coppel (R) and Ethiopia's Tsgabu Grmay (L) ride during the 184,5 km ninth stage of the 103rd edition of the Tour de France cycling race on July 10, 2016 between Vielha Val d'Aran and Andorre Arcalis
Image 38 of 45

Chris Froome (Team Sky) in yellow at the Tour de France stage 9

Chris Froome (Team Sky) in yellow at the Tour de France stage 9
Image 39 of 45

Chris Froome (Team Sky) in yellow at the Tour de France stage 9

Chris Froome (Team Sky) in yellow at the Tour de France stage 9
Image 40 of 45

Eritrea's Daniel Teklehaimanot (R) rides during the 184,5 km ninth stage of the 103rd edition of the Tour de France cycling race on July 10, 2016 between Vielha Val d'Aran and Andorre Arcalis

Eritrea's Daniel Teklehaimanot (R) rides during the 184,5 km ninth stage of the 103rd edition of the Tour de France cycling race on July 10, 2016 between Vielha Val d'Aran and Andorre Arcalis
Image 41 of 45

The peloton during stgae 9 at the Tour de France

The peloton during stgae 9 at the Tour de France
Image 42 of 45

Tom Dumoulin (Giant Alpecin) wins stage 9 at the Tour de France

Tom Dumoulin (Giant Alpecin) wins stage 9 at the Tour de France
Image 43 of 45

Adam Yates (Orica-BikeExchange) leads the chase group of contenders over the line

Adam Yates (Orica-BikeExchange) leads the chase group of contenders over the line
Image 44 of 45

Tom Dumoulin (Giant Alpecin) wins stage 9 at the Tour de France

Tom Dumoulin (Giant Alpecin) wins stage 9 at the Tour de France
Image 45 of 45

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff) gets in the car after abandoning the Tour de France

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff) gets in the car after abandoning the Tour de France

Having been away in the break from the very first climb of the day, Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) took a superb solo victory in torrential rain and hail at the stage 9 finish of Andorra Arcalis. The Dutchman jumped away from his breakaway companions with 12km remaining. Riding in typically strong fashion, Dumoulin opened up a gap of a minute and eventually finished 38 seconds ahead of Rui Costa (Lampre-Merida) and Rafal Majka (Tinkoff), who led a vain pursuit up to the high-altitude ski station.

As Dumoulin celebrated in the downpour at the finish, the overall contenders set about each other in the deluge that inundated the closing kilometres of the super-category climb to Arcalis. Like the previous day, the instigator was Sky's Sergio Henao, who once again delivered a surprise attack as his teammates set the pace for race leader Chris Froome.

The Colombian's move triggered a long series of attacks in which Froome, Dan Martin (Etixx-QuickStep), Richie Porte (BMC Racing) and Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo) were all prominent. Ultimately, though, the gradient of the final climb wasn't severe enough to enable any of the GC contenders to open up a significant gap.

As a result, there was no notable change at the top of the order as Adam Yates (Orica-BikeExchange) led in a select group comprising Froome, Nairo Quintana (Movistar), Porte and Martin, with Romain Bardet (AG2R-La Mondiale), Mollema, Louis Meintjes (Lampre-Merida) and local favourite Joaquim Rodríguez another 19 seconds in arrears.

BMC co-leader Tejay van Garderen was another 17 seconds down, just ahead of Movistar's Alejandro Valverde and Tinkoff's Roman Kreuziger, who had inherited undisputed leadership of the Russian team after Alberto Contador abandoned the race on the second climb of the stage.

Having struggled with crash-related injuries through the first week, the two-time Tour winner woke up with a fever. Although Contador went on the attack on the first climb, he soon fell back to the bunch and consulted with his managers several times before deciding to quit.

How it unfolded

The sight of riders warming up on the rollers before a mountain stage always suggests a fast start is imminent, and the initial kilometres up the first-category Port de la Bonaigua fully lived up to that. A series of attacks resulted in 40-odd riders forming a breakaway group, the fast pace forcing Dimension Data's Mark Renshaw into an early abandon. The Australian was another to be struck by illness in the night.

Back in the peloton, the ailing Contador decided to test himself with an attack. Valverde marked the move for Movistar along with Henao. As this trio closed on the leaders, the front group split and Thomas De Gendt (Lotto-Soudal) forged clear. Contador and Valverde made it through the stragglers and up to the lead section, while Henao has dropped back to help pace Froome.

When the action momentarily settled, the 25-strong Contador and Valverde group had an advantage of 1-25 over Froome and the peloton. It soon became clear, though, that Contador was suffering. The two-time Tour winner was unable to hold the pace at the front and dropped back to be absorbed by the bunch.

That left the group heavily dominated by Movistar. As well as Valverde, Winner Anacona, Jesús Herrada and the Izagirre brothers had also made it into the move, along with Astana's Diego Rosa and Luis León Sánchez, Tinkoff's Rafal Majka and Peter Sagan (Tinkoff), Alexis Vuillermoz (AG2R-LaMondiale), George Bennett (LottoNL-Jumbo), IAM trio Mathias Frank, Stef Clement and Jérôme Coppel (IAM), Natnael Berhane (Dimension Data), Dumoulin, Thibaut Pinot (FDJ), Lampre duo Rui Costa and Tsgabu Grmay, Lotto-Soudal's Tony Gallopin and Thomas De Gendt, and Dani Navarro and Nicolas Edet from Cofidis.

Approaching the Bonaigua's summit, King of the Mountains leader Majka, his closest rival Pinot and De Gendt vied for the points. Pinot took the maximum available, ahead of De Gendt and Majka.

Although the break was pushing hard to increase its advantage, Sky kept the gap at around a minute, unwilling to allow Valverde any leeway at all. After some badgering by some of his breakaway companions and a word with his team car, the Spaniard sat up and waited for the peloton, which eased off, allowing the gruppetto to regain contact.

It was on the subsequent first-category ascent of the Port de Canto that Contador dropped back several times to his team car. After much discussion, the Spaniard stopped and climbed into a team car 102km from the finish.

At the top of Canto, where the break's lead had reached 6-29, Pinot, De Gendt and Majka once again dueled for KoM points. This time De Gendt held off Pinot, with Majka happy to watch their battle from behind.

The break's advantage rose to more than 10 minutes as the peloton eased off in the valley leading into Andorra. After Sagan had breezed through the intermediate sprint with barely a challenge to his quest to take maximum points and cut Cavendish's lead in the green jersey competition to just seven points, IAM's Coppel attacked on the early slopes of the second-category Comella, Lampre's Grmay bridging up to join him. But their escapade was short-lived as De Gendt came through to cross the climb first and then pressed on solo.

Back in the bunch, Sky's climbers took over from rouleurs Ian Stannard and Luke Rowe at the front on the Comella, the increase in pace quickly forcing almost 80 riders into the gruppetto and putting some GC hopefuls into trouble, notably Dumoulin's Giant teammate Warren Barguil. Up ahead, the first victim of the steep ramps on the first-cat Col de Beixalis was De Gendt, who almost came to a halt as the rest of the breakaway eased by him.

After De Gendt stalled, Pinot, Majka, Rosa, Frank, Dumoulin, Navarro, Bennett, Anacona, Costa and Herrada pushed on. New Zealander Bennett made three attempts to go clear, only to be chased down by Rosa on each occasion. Pinot was in close attendance too, and came by to take the KoM points at the summit of the Beixalis.

Approaching the final climb, the 10 leaders attacked each other again and again until, with 12km remaining, Dumoulin took advantage of a flatter section to power away, leaving his frustrated former companions to gesture at each other as all attempts at collaboration failed. On ramps that suited his supreme time trialling ability, the Dutchman never looked likely to be caught and added a Tour stage win to those he's taken at the Vuelta and Giro in the last year.

Until Henao lit things up it looked like it would be stalemate within the yellow jersey group. But over the final 5km, attacks came relentlessly. Martin led the initial chase across to the Colombian with Froome on his wheel. Then Froome accelerated away with Quintana glued to his wheel. Porte brought the rest of the GC contenders back up to this pair. Martin counter-attacked and then went again when the road did get a little steeper 2km from home.

In the end, though, the gaps between the favourites were negligible, which is just how race director Christian Prudhomme hoped would be the case at the end of the biggest day in the Pyrenees and going into the first rest day.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin5:16:24
2Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida0:00:38
3Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team
4Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:39
5Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team0:01:57
6Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ0:02:30
7George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:02:48
8Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:02:52
9Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling0:03:44
10Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange0:06:35
11Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
12Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
13Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:06:37
14Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step
15Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
16Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky0:06:56
17Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
18Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
19Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida
20Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
21Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:07:13
22Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team0:07:17
23Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
24Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
25Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky0:07:24
26Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:07:35
27Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
28Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
29Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data0:08:27
30Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek-Segafredo0:08:41
31Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ
32Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac
33Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:08:50
34Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky0:09:30
35Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:09:41
36Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling0:09:44
37Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:09:47
38Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team Katusha0:10:08
39Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
40Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:10:18
41Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data0:10:51
42Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:12:53
43Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team0:13:06
44Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ0:13:50
45Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
46Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:13:59
47Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky0:14:01
48Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team0:15:09
49Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-BikeExchange0:15:36
50Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-BikeExchange
51Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 180:15:55
52Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:17:33
53Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling0:17:42
54Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida0:19:03
55Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky
56Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:19:11
57Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ0:20:39
58Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
59Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
60Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
61Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team0:21:01
62Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:21:14
63Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
64Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
65Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
66Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida
67Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
68Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
69Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
70Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:22:07
71Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:22:19
72Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
73Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
74Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
75Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:22:58
76Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Direct Energie
77Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ0:23:24
78Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie0:24:10
79Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:25:48
80Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff Team
81Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida
82Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team0:28:16
83Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
84Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team
85Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
86Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
87Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
88Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida
89Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha0:29:43
90Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha
91Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie
92Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie
93Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
94Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling0:31:10
95Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
96Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
97Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
98Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
99Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
100Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
101Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie
102Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
103Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
104Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
105Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
106Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18
107Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac0:31:48
108Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
109Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
110Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
111Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida
112Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
113Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling0:32:03
114Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
115Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
116Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:32:22
117Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:32:41
118Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:35:26
119William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
120Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
121Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie
122Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
123Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
124Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
125Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
126Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
127Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
128Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team
129Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
130Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
131Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
132Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
133Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
134Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
135Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
136Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
137Matti Breschel (Den) Cannondale-Drapac
138Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
139Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
140Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
141Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
142Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange
143Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
144Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data
145Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie
146Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
147Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
148Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
149Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Drapac
150Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
151Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff Team
152Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
153Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
154Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
155Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
156Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team
157Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team
158Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Drapac
159Borut Bozic (Slo) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
160Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
161Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
162Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
163Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida
164Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
165Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
166Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
167Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
168André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
169Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
170Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team
171Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal
172Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
173Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
174Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
175Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
176Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-BikeExchange
177Vegard Breen (Nor) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
178Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
179Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
180Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step
181Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling
182Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
183Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida
184Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
185Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling
186Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
187Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
188Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
189John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
190Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
191Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
192Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 18
193Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
DNFCédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
DNFMatthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
DNFMark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
DNFAlberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team

Sprint 1 - Andorre la Vieille, 138
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team20pts
2Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal17
3Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling15
4Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team13
5Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team11
6Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team10
7Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling9
8Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale8
9Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits7
10Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ6
11Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal5
12Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin4
13Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida3
14Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team2
15Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1

Finish - Andorre Arcalis - 184.5km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin20pts
2Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida17
3Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team15
4Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits13
5Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team11
6Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ10
7George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo9
8Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team8
9Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling7
10Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange6
11Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky5
12Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team4
13Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team3
14Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step2
15Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team1

Mountain 1 - Port de la Bonaigua, 19km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ10pts
2Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal8
3Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team6
4Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling4
5Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team2
6George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo1

Mountain 2 - Port del Canto, 87.5km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal10pts
2Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ8
3Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team6
4Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team4
5Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling2
6Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1

Mountain 3 - Col de Beixalis, 157km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ10pts
2Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team8
3George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo6
4Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling4
5Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team2
6Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team1

Mountain 4 -Andorre Arcalis, 184.5km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin50pts
2Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida40
3Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team32
4Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits28
5Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team24
6Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ20
7George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo16
8Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team12
9Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling8
10Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange4

Young rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange5:22:59
2Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida0:00:21
3Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin0:01:00
4Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data0:01:52
5Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:03:12
6Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:03:33
7Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:07:24
8Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida0:12:28
9Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida0:14:39
10Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
11Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:15:44
12Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
13Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team0:21:41
14Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida
15Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie0:23:08
16Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
17Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac0:24:35
18Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie
19Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
20Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange0:25:28
21Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:28:51
22Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
23Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
24Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
25Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
26Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
27Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling
28Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
29Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha

Combative
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin

Team
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Movistar Team16:04:21
2Astana Pro Team0:02:53
3Team Sky0:05:46
4BMC Racing Team0:08:22
5AG2R La Mondiale0:09:22
6FDJ0:09:52
7Lampre - Merida0:11:28
8Team Giant-Alpecin0:11:37
9Tinkoff Team0:13:47
10Trek-Segafredo0:14:18
11IAM Cycling0:16:01
12Orica-BikeExchange0:22:38
13Team Katusha0:23:09
14Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:26:22
15Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:33:13
16Lotto Soudal0:36:09
17Dimension Data0:39:35
18Bora-Argon 180:41:43
19Etixx - Quick-Step0:42:25
20Cannondale-Drapac0:47:01
21Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:47:36
22Direct Energie0:52:38

General classification after stage 9
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky44:36:03
2Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange0:00:16
3Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:19
4Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:00:23
5Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha0:00:37
6Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:44
7Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
8Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
9Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida0:00:55
10Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:01
11Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
12Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team0:01:16
13Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:01:23
14Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:02:10
15Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin0:02:51
16Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky0:03:20
17Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac0:04:01
18Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ0:05:22
19Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:05:28
20Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team Katusha0:05:33
21Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky0:07:30
22Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:08:48
23Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek-Segafredo0:11:20
24Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling0:12:00
25Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:12:13
26Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team0:15:30
27Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ0:15:39
28Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:16:57
29Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:19:44
30Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:20:50
31Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo0:21:42
32Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team0:25:56
33George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:26:03
34Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:28:04
35Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ0:29:40
36Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky0:33:53
37Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:34:14
38Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling0:34:35
39Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling0:35:47
40Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:36:27
41Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-BikeExchange0:37:03
42Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team0:37:33
43Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha0:40:03
44Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:40:24
45Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step0:40:37
46Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin0:42:03
47Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:42:05
48Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida0:42:27
49Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Direct Energie0:42:38
50Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky0:42:46
51Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data0:43:08
52Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 180:44:58
53Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff Team0:45:40
54Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team0:45:45
55Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:45:48
56Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:45:53
57Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:48:44
58Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:48:58
59Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team0:54:13
60Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:54:24
61Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:55:09
62Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 180:57:33
63Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-BikeExchange0:57:49
64Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step0:59:43
65Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:59:57
66Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin1:01:48
67Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha1:02:20
68Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team1:02:31
69Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac1:02:36
70Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie1:02:57
71Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team1:03:21
72Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale1:04:19
73Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie1:06:18
74Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Fortuneo - Vital Concept1:07:02
75Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida1:07:49
76Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:07:57
77Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team
78Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team1:10:32
79Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team1:12:39
80Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac1:12:44
81Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team1:12:54
82Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ1:15:24
83Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept1:15:36
84Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal1:16:07
85Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ1:16:24
86Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:16:41
87Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ1:16:49
88Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling1:16:52
89Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida1:17:26
90Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling1:18:48
91Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling1:19:45
92Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida1:20:50
93Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie1:22:25
94Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:22:26
95Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team1:22:38
96Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1:23:49
97Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team1:24:07
98Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange1:24:34
99Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team1:24:55
100Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 181:25:19
101Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida1:26:03
102Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac1:26:55
103Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data1:27:10
104Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team1:28:49
105Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept1:30:28
106Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 181:30:40
107Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie1:32:05
108Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept1:32:27
109Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept1:33:27
110Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo1:33:34
111Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange1:33:47
112Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac1:35:34
113Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team1:35:54
114Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal1:36:13
115Matti Breschel (Den) Cannondale-Drapac1:36:56
116Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie1:37:19
117Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin1:37:26
118Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data1:37:28
119Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling1:37:29
120Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida1:37:40
121Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange1:38:07
122Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo1:38:29
123Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data1:38:38
124Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie1:38:41
125Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data1:39:01
126Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo1:39:02
127Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo1:39:23
128Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal1:39:30
129Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha1:39:37
130Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange1:40:19
131Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo1:40:31
132William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
133Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Drapac1:41:42
134Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-BikeExchange1:41:58
135Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:42:57
136Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data1:43:09
137Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky1:43:17
138Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept1:43:23
139Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling1:43:42
140Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:43:52
141Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step1:44:03
142Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo1:44:15
143Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team1:44:16
144Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange1:45:19
145Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac1:45:53
146Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step1:46:23
147Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo1:46:27
148Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team1:46:28
149Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 181:46:46
150Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:47:46
151Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo1:48:07
152Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step1:48:45
153Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo1:49:03
154Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
155John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin1:49:07
156Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 181:49:11
157Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data1:49:35
158Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
159Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha1:50:22
160Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal1:50:32
161Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Drapac1:50:44
162Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha1:51:12
163Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal1:51:27
164Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie1:51:47
165Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida1:52:24
166Vegard Breen (Nor) Fortuneo - Vital Concept1:52:28
167Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:52:29
168Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin1:52:31
169Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky1:52:32
170Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step1:52:40
171André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal1:53:09
172Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
173Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie1:53:11
174Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo1:53:51
175Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida
176Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team1:53:54
177Borut Bozic (Slo) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
178Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team1:54:39
179Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:54:46
180Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff Team1:55:03
181Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team1:55:06
182Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept1:55:07
183Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin1:55:19
184Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo1:56:03
185Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step1:56:55
186Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha1:58:16
187Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:59:34
188Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal2:00:03
189Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling2:02:38
190Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data2:02:41
191Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 182:03:32
192Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal2:18:16
193Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 182:22:11

Point classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data204pts
2Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team197
3Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step182
4Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie112
5Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team90
6André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal89
7Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange77
8Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha74
9Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal65
10Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo64
11Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team60
12Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits58
13Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step56
14Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step53
15Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data50
16Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept48
17Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky47
18Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits40
19Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 1837
20Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo37
21Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha36
22Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team35
23Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin34
24Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling34
25Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo33
26Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange30
27Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-BikeExchange29
28Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team28
29Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling28
30Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 1828
31Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step25
32Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 1822
33Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac22
34Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept20
35Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 1820
36Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 1820
37Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling20
38Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida20
39Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step20
40Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team19
41Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie19
42Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team18
43Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team18
44Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale17
45Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ17
46Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team17
47Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale17
48Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal17
49Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling17
50Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie17
51Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida17
52Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team16
53Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo15
54Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits15
55Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo15
56Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo15
57Vegard Breen (Nor) Fortuneo - Vital Concept15
58Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo14
59Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky14
60Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team14
61Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky13
62Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data13
63Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step13
64Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange13
65Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept13
66Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept13
67Matti Breschel (Den) Cannondale-Drapac13
68Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale13
69Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team12
70Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale12
71Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team11
72Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team11
73Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac11
74Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin11
75Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team10
76Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale9
77George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo9
78Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale9
79Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling9
80Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac9
81Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept8
82Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie8
83Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida8
84Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin7
85Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling7
86Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team7
87Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits7
88Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal7
89Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 187
90John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin6
91Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal6
92Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team5
93Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo5
94Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha4
95Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac4
96Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data4
97Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida3
98Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ3
99Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale3
100Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step3
101Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky2
102Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha2
103Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team2
104Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step2
105Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 181
106Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data1
107Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal1

Mountain classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ80pts
2Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team77
3Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin50
4Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida40
5Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal36
6Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits36
7Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team27
8Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team26
9George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo23
10Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky22
11Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step18
12Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky16
13Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie14
14Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team13
15Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky13
16Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky12
17Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling12
18Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data10
19Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team10
20Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team9
21Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky8
22Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling6
23Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-BikeExchange6
24Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo5
25Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team5
26Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team5
27Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 184
28Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange4
29Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team4
30Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida3
31Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 182
32Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step2
33Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky2
34Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team2
35Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo1
36Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept1
37Vegard Breen (Nor) Fortuneo - Vital Concept1
38Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team1
39Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team1
40Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1
41Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team1

Young rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange44:36:19
2Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida0:00:39
3Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin0:02:35
4Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:05:12
5Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:08:32
6Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:16:41
7Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step0:40:21
8Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 180:57:17
9Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac1:02:20
10Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida1:07:33
11Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida1:17:10
12Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team1:22:22
13Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1:23:33
14Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida1:25:47
15Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data1:26:54
16Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie1:31:49
17Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange1:33:31
18Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac1:35:18
19Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie1:37:03
20Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo1:38:46
21Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling1:43:26
22Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step1:43:47
23Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo1:43:59
24Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:47:30
25Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo1:48:47
26Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo1:53:35
27Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept1:54:51
28Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha1:58:00
29Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:59:18

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Movistar Team133:49:31
2Team Sky0:02:26
3BMC Racing Team0:03:28
4Astana Pro Team0:05:51
5AG2R La Mondiale0:24:13
6Tinkoff Team0:24:25
7Trek-Segafredo0:31:03
8Team Katusha0:43:12
9FDJ0:48:44
10Team Giant-Alpecin0:53:54
11IAM Cycling1:05:37
12Orica-BikeExchange1:14:43
13Lampre - Merida1:26:41
14Etixx - Quick-Step1:28:01
15Bora-Argon 181:32:14
16Team LottoNl-Jumbo1:50:38
17Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:56:23
18Cannondale-Drapac2:02:11
19Fortuneo - Vital Concept2:15:11
20Direct Energie2:19:47
21Dimension Data3:02:50
22Lotto Soudal3:20:55

