Tour de France: Dumoulin wins stage 9 at Andorra Arcalis
Froome holds yellow going into first rest day
Stage 9: Vielha Val d'Aran - Andorre Arcalis
Having been away in the break from the very first climb of the day, Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) took a superb solo victory in torrential rain and hail at the stage 9 finish of Andorra Arcalis. The Dutchman jumped away from his breakaway companions with 12km remaining. Riding in typically strong fashion, Dumoulin opened up a gap of a minute and eventually finished 38 seconds ahead of Rui Costa (Lampre-Merida) and Rafal Majka (Tinkoff), who led a vain pursuit up to the high-altitude ski station.
As Dumoulin celebrated in the downpour at the finish, the overall contenders set about each other in the deluge that inundated the closing kilometres of the super-category climb to Arcalis. Like the previous day, the instigator was Sky's Sergio Henao, who once again delivered a surprise attack as his teammates set the pace for race leader Chris Froome.
The Colombian's move triggered a long series of attacks in which Froome, Dan Martin (Etixx-QuickStep), Richie Porte (BMC Racing) and Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo) were all prominent. Ultimately, though, the gradient of the final climb wasn't severe enough to enable any of the GC contenders to open up a significant gap.
As a result, there was no notable change at the top of the order as Adam Yates (Orica-BikeExchange) led in a select group comprising Froome, Nairo Quintana (Movistar), Porte and Martin, with Romain Bardet (AG2R-La Mondiale), Mollema, Louis Meintjes (Lampre-Merida) and local favourite Joaquim Rodríguez another 19 seconds in arrears.
BMC co-leader Tejay van Garderen was another 17 seconds down, just ahead of Movistar's Alejandro Valverde and Tinkoff's Roman Kreuziger, who had inherited undisputed leadership of the Russian team after Alberto Contador abandoned the race on the second climb of the stage.
Having struggled with crash-related injuries through the first week, the two-time Tour winner woke up with a fever. Although Contador went on the attack on the first climb, he soon fell back to the bunch and consulted with his managers several times before deciding to quit.
How it unfolded
The sight of riders warming up on the rollers before a mountain stage always suggests a fast start is imminent, and the initial kilometres up the first-category Port de la Bonaigua fully lived up to that. A series of attacks resulted in 40-odd riders forming a breakaway group, the fast pace forcing Dimension Data's Mark Renshaw into an early abandon. The Australian was another to be struck by illness in the night.
Back in the peloton, the ailing Contador decided to test himself with an attack. Valverde marked the move for Movistar along with Henao. As this trio closed on the leaders, the front group split and Thomas De Gendt (Lotto-Soudal) forged clear. Contador and Valverde made it through the stragglers and up to the lead section, while Henao has dropped back to help pace Froome.
When the action momentarily settled, the 25-strong Contador and Valverde group had an advantage of 1-25 over Froome and the peloton. It soon became clear, though, that Contador was suffering. The two-time Tour winner was unable to hold the pace at the front and dropped back to be absorbed by the bunch.
That left the group heavily dominated by Movistar. As well as Valverde, Winner Anacona, Jesús Herrada and the Izagirre brothers had also made it into the move, along with Astana's Diego Rosa and Luis León Sánchez, Tinkoff's Rafal Majka and Peter Sagan (Tinkoff), Alexis Vuillermoz (AG2R-LaMondiale), George Bennett (LottoNL-Jumbo), IAM trio Mathias Frank, Stef Clement and Jérôme Coppel (IAM), Natnael Berhane (Dimension Data), Dumoulin, Thibaut Pinot (FDJ), Lampre duo Rui Costa and Tsgabu Grmay, Lotto-Soudal's Tony Gallopin and Thomas De Gendt, and Dani Navarro and Nicolas Edet from Cofidis.
Approaching the Bonaigua's summit, King of the Mountains leader Majka, his closest rival Pinot and De Gendt vied for the points. Pinot took the maximum available, ahead of De Gendt and Majka.
Although the break was pushing hard to increase its advantage, Sky kept the gap at around a minute, unwilling to allow Valverde any leeway at all. After some badgering by some of his breakaway companions and a word with his team car, the Spaniard sat up and waited for the peloton, which eased off, allowing the gruppetto to regain contact.
It was on the subsequent first-category ascent of the Port de Canto that Contador dropped back several times to his team car. After much discussion, the Spaniard stopped and climbed into a team car 102km from the finish.
At the top of Canto, where the break's lead had reached 6-29, Pinot, De Gendt and Majka once again dueled for KoM points. This time De Gendt held off Pinot, with Majka happy to watch their battle from behind.
The break's advantage rose to more than 10 minutes as the peloton eased off in the valley leading into Andorra. After Sagan had breezed through the intermediate sprint with barely a challenge to his quest to take maximum points and cut Cavendish's lead in the green jersey competition to just seven points, IAM's Coppel attacked on the early slopes of the second-category Comella, Lampre's Grmay bridging up to join him. But their escapade was short-lived as De Gendt came through to cross the climb first and then pressed on solo.
Back in the bunch, Sky's climbers took over from rouleurs Ian Stannard and Luke Rowe at the front on the Comella, the increase in pace quickly forcing almost 80 riders into the gruppetto and putting some GC hopefuls into trouble, notably Dumoulin's Giant teammate Warren Barguil. Up ahead, the first victim of the steep ramps on the first-cat Col de Beixalis was De Gendt, who almost came to a halt as the rest of the breakaway eased by him.
After De Gendt stalled, Pinot, Majka, Rosa, Frank, Dumoulin, Navarro, Bennett, Anacona, Costa and Herrada pushed on. New Zealander Bennett made three attempts to go clear, only to be chased down by Rosa on each occasion. Pinot was in close attendance too, and came by to take the KoM points at the summit of the Beixalis.
Approaching the final climb, the 10 leaders attacked each other again and again until, with 12km remaining, Dumoulin took advantage of a flatter section to power away, leaving his frustrated former companions to gesture at each other as all attempts at collaboration failed. On ramps that suited his supreme time trialling ability, the Dutchman never looked likely to be caught and added a Tour stage win to those he's taken at the Vuelta and Giro in the last year.
Until Henao lit things up it looked like it would be stalemate within the yellow jersey group. But over the final 5km, attacks came relentlessly. Martin led the initial chase across to the Colombian with Froome on his wheel. Then Froome accelerated away with Quintana glued to his wheel. Porte brought the rest of the GC contenders back up to this pair. Martin counter-attacked and then went again when the road did get a little steeper 2km from home.
In the end, though, the gaps between the favourites were negligible, which is just how race director Christian Prudhomme hoped would be the case at the end of the biggest day in the Pyrenees and going into the first rest day.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|5:16:24
|2
|Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
|0:00:38
|3
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|4
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:39
|5
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|0:01:57
|6
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|0:02:30
|7
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:02:48
|8
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:52
|9
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:03:44
|10
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange
|0:06:35
|11
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|12
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|13
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:06:37
|14
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step
|15
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|16
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|0:06:56
|17
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|18
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|19
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida
|20
|Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|21
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:07:13
|22
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team
|0:07:17
|23
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|24
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|25
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|0:07:24
|26
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:07:35
|27
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|28
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|29
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:08:27
|30
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|0:08:41
|31
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ
|32
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac
|33
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:08:50
|34
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|0:09:30
|35
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:09:41
|36
|Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling
|0:09:44
|37
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:09:47
|38
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team Katusha
|0:10:08
|39
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|40
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:10:18
|41
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|0:10:51
|42
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:12:53
|43
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|0:13:06
|44
|Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ
|0:13:50
|45
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|46
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:13:59
|47
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|0:14:01
|48
|Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:15:09
|49
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-BikeExchange
|0:15:36
|50
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-BikeExchange
|51
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18
|0:15:55
|52
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:17:33
|53
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|0:17:42
|54
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida
|0:19:03
|55
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky
|56
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:19:11
|57
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|0:20:39
|58
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|59
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|60
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|61
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|0:21:01
|62
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:21:14
|63
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|64
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|65
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|66
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|67
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|68
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|69
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|70
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:22:07
|71
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:22:19
|72
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|73
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|74
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|75
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:22:58
|76
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Direct Energie
|77
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
|0:23:24
|78
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:24:10
|79
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:25:48
|80
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff Team
|81
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida
|82
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:28:16
|83
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|84
|Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team
|85
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|86
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|87
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|88
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|89
|Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:29:43
|90
|Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha
|91
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie
|92
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie
|93
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|94
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling
|0:31:10
|95
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|96
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|97
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|98
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|99
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|100
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|101
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie
|102
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|103
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|104
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|105
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
|106
|Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18
|107
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:31:48
|108
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|109
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|110
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|111
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida
|112
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|113
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling
|0:32:03
|114
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|115
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|116
|Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:32:22
|117
|Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:32:41
|118
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:35:26
|119
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
|120
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|121
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie
|122
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|123
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|124
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|125
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|126
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|127
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|128
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|129
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|130
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|131
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|132
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|133
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|134
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|135
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|136
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|137
|Matti Breschel (Den) Cannondale-Drapac
|138
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|139
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|140
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|141
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
|142
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange
|143
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|144
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data
|145
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie
|146
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|147
|Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|148
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|149
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Drapac
|150
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|151
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|152
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|153
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|154
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|155
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|156
|Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|157
|Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|158
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Drapac
|159
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|160
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|161
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|162
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|163
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|164
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|165
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|166
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|167
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|168
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|169
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|170
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|171
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal
|172
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|173
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|174
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|175
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|176
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-BikeExchange
|177
|Vegard Breen (Nor) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|178
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|179
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
|180
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step
|181
|Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling
|182
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
|183
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|184
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|185
|Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling
|186
|Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|187
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|188
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|189
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|190
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
|191
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
|192
|Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 18
|193
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|DNF
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
|DNF
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|DNF
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
|DNF
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|20
|pts
|2
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|17
|3
|Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling
|15
|4
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|13
|5
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|11
|6
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|10
|7
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|9
|8
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|9
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|7
|10
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|6
|11
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|5
|12
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|4
|13
|Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
|3
|14
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|2
|15
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|20
|pts
|2
|Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
|17
|3
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|15
|4
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|13
|5
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|11
|6
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|10
|7
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|9
|8
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|8
|9
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|7
|10
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange
|6
|11
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|5
|12
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|4
|13
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|3
|14
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step
|2
|15
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|10
|pts
|2
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|8
|3
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|6
|4
|Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling
|4
|5
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|6
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|10
|pts
|2
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|8
|3
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|6
|4
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|4
|5
|Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling
|2
|6
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|10
|pts
|2
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|8
|3
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|6
|4
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|4
|5
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|2
|6
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|50
|pts
|2
|Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
|40
|3
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|32
|4
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|28
|5
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|24
|6
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|20
|7
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|16
|8
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|12
|9
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|8
|10
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange
|4
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange
|5:22:59
|2
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida
|0:00:21
|3
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:01:00
|4
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:01:52
|5
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:03:12
|6
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:03:33
|7
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:07:24
|8
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida
|0:12:28
|9
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|0:14:39
|10
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|11
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:15:44
|12
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|13
|Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team
|0:21:41
|14
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|15
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:23:08
|16
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|17
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:24:35
|18
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie
|19
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|20
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|0:25:28
|21
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:28:51
|22
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|23
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|24
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|25
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|26
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|27
|Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling
|28
|Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|29
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Movistar Team
|16:04:21
|2
|Astana Pro Team
|0:02:53
|3
|Team Sky
|0:05:46
|4
|BMC Racing Team
|0:08:22
|5
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:09:22
|6
|FDJ
|0:09:52
|7
|Lampre - Merida
|0:11:28
|8
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:11:37
|9
|Tinkoff Team
|0:13:47
|10
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:14:18
|11
|IAM Cycling
|0:16:01
|12
|Orica-BikeExchange
|0:22:38
|13
|Team Katusha
|0:23:09
|14
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:26:22
|15
|Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:33:13
|16
|Lotto Soudal
|0:36:09
|17
|Dimension Data
|0:39:35
|18
|Bora-Argon 18
|0:41:43
|19
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:42:25
|20
|Cannondale-Drapac
|0:47:01
|21
|Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:47:36
|22
|Direct Energie
|0:52:38
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|44:36:03
|2
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange
|0:00:16
|3
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:19
|4
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:00:23
|5
|Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:00:37
|6
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:44
|7
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|8
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|9
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida
|0:00:55
|10
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:01
|11
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|12
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team
|0:01:16
|13
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:23
|14
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:10
|15
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:02:51
|16
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|0:03:20
|17
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:04:01
|18
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ
|0:05:22
|19
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:05:28
|20
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team Katusha
|0:05:33
|21
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|0:07:30
|22
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:08:48
|23
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|0:11:20
|24
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:12:00
|25
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:12:13
|26
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|0:15:30
|27
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|0:15:39
|28
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:16:57
|29
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:19:44
|30
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:20:50
|31
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|0:21:42
|32
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|0:25:56
|33
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:26:03
|34
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:28:04
|35
|Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ
|0:29:40
|36
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky
|0:33:53
|37
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:34:14
|38
|Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling
|0:34:35
|39
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling
|0:35:47
|40
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:36:27
|41
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-BikeExchange
|0:37:03
|42
|Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:37:33
|43
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:40:03
|44
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:40:24
|45
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:40:37
|46
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:42:03
|47
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:42:05
|48
|Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
|0:42:27
|49
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:42:38
|50
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|0:42:46
|51
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|0:43:08
|52
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18
|0:44:58
|53
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff Team
|0:45:40
|54
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|0:45:45
|55
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:45:48
|56
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:45:53
|57
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:48:44
|58
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:48:58
|59
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:54:13
|60
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:54:24
|61
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:55:09
|62
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|0:57:33
|63
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-BikeExchange
|0:57:49
|64
|Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:59:43
|65
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:59:57
|66
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1:01:48
|67
|Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha
|1:02:20
|68
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|1:02:31
|69
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|1:02:36
|70
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|1:02:57
|71
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|1:03:21
|72
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:04:19
|73
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
|1:06:18
|74
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|1:07:02
|75
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|1:07:49
|76
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:07:57
|77
|Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|78
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1:10:32
|79
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:12:39
|80
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|1:12:44
|81
|Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:12:54
|82
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|1:15:24
|83
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|1:15:36
|84
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|1:16:07
|85
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
|1:16:24
|86
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:16:41
|87
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|1:16:49
|88
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|1:16:52
|89
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida
|1:17:26
|90
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|1:18:48
|91
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling
|1:19:45
|92
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida
|1:20:50
|93
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie
|1:22:25
|94
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:22:26
|95
|Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team
|1:22:38
|96
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1:23:49
|97
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|1:24:07
|98
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|1:24:34
|99
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|1:24:55
|100
|Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18
|1:25:19
|101
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|1:26:03
|102
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|1:26:55
|103
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
|1:27:10
|104
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1:28:49
|105
|Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|1:30:28
|106
|Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|1:30:40
|107
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie
|1:32:05
|108
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|1:32:27
|109
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|1:33:27
|110
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|1:33:34
|111
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|1:33:47
|112
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|1:35:34
|113
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|1:35:54
|114
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|1:36:13
|115
|Matti Breschel (Den) Cannondale-Drapac
|1:36:56
|116
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie
|1:37:19
|117
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1:37:26
|118
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|1:37:28
|119
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|1:37:29
|120
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida
|1:37:40
|121
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|1:38:07
|122
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|1:38:29
|123
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data
|1:38:38
|124
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie
|1:38:41
|125
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|1:39:01
|126
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|1:39:02
|127
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|1:39:23
|128
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:39:30
|129
|Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha
|1:39:37
|130
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|1:40:19
|131
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|1:40:31
|132
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
|133
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Drapac
|1:41:42
|134
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-BikeExchange
|1:41:58
|135
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:42:57
|136
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
|1:43:09
|137
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|1:43:17
|138
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|1:43:23
|139
|Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling
|1:43:42
|140
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:43:52
|141
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|1:44:03
|142
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|1:44:15
|143
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|1:44:16
|144
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange
|1:45:19
|145
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|1:45:53
|146
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step
|1:46:23
|147
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|1:46:27
|148
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|1:46:28
|149
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
|1:46:46
|150
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:47:46
|151
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|1:48:07
|152
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|1:48:45
|153
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|1:49:03
|154
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|155
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1:49:07
|156
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|1:49:11
|157
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|1:49:35
|158
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|159
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|1:50:22
|160
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:50:32
|161
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Drapac
|1:50:44
|162
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
|1:51:12
|163
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal
|1:51:27
|164
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie
|1:51:47
|165
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|1:52:24
|166
|Vegard Breen (Nor) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|1:52:28
|167
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:52:29
|168
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1:52:31
|169
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|1:52:32
|170
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|1:52:40
|171
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|1:53:09
|172
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|173
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
|1:53:11
|174
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|1:53:51
|175
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|176
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|1:53:54
|177
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|178
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|1:54:39
|179
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:54:46
|180
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|1:55:03
|181
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:55:06
|182
|Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|1:55:07
|183
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1:55:19
|184
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|1:56:03
|185
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|1:56:55
|186
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|1:58:16
|187
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:59:34
|188
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|2:00:03
|189
|Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling
|2:02:38
|190
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
|2:02:41
|191
|Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 18
|2:03:32
|192
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|2:18:16
|193
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
|2:22:11
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|204
|pts
|2
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|197
|3
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|182
|4
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie
|112
|5
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|90
|6
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|89
|7
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|77
|8
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|74
|9
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|65
|10
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|64
|11
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|60
|12
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|58
|13
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step
|56
|14
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|53
|15
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
|50
|16
|Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|48
|17
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|47
|18
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|40
|19
|Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18
|37
|20
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|37
|21
|Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|36
|22
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|35
|23
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|34
|24
|Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling
|34
|25
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|33
|26
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange
|30
|27
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-BikeExchange
|29
|28
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|28
|29
|Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling
|28
|30
|Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|28
|31
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|25
|32
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18
|22
|33
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|22
|34
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|20
|35
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
|20
|36
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|20
|37
|Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling
|20
|38
|Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
|20
|39
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step
|20
|40
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|19
|41
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
|19
|42
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|18
|43
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|18
|44
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|17
|45
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|17
|46
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|17
|47
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|17
|48
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|17
|49
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling
|17
|50
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie
|17
|51
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida
|17
|52
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team
|16
|53
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|15
|54
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|15
|55
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|15
|56
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|15
|57
|Vegard Breen (Nor) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|15
|58
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|14
|59
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|14
|60
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|14
|61
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|13
|62
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|13
|63
|Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|13
|64
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|13
|65
|Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|13
|66
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|13
|67
|Matti Breschel (Den) Cannondale-Drapac
|13
|68
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|13
|69
|Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|12
|70
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|71
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|11
|72
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|11
|73
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac
|11
|74
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|11
|75
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|10
|76
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|9
|77
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|9
|78
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|9
|79
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|9
|80
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|9
|81
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|8
|82
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie
|8
|83
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|8
|84
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|7
|85
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|7
|86
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|7
|87
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|7
|88
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal
|7
|89
|Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 18
|7
|90
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|6
|91
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|6
|92
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|5
|93
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|5
|94
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|4
|95
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|4
|96
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
|4
|97
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida
|3
|98
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ
|3
|99
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|100
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|3
|101
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|2
|102
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
|2
|103
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|104
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|2
|105
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|1
|106
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|1
|107
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|80
|pts
|2
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|77
|3
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|50
|4
|Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
|40
|5
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|36
|6
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|36
|7
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|27
|8
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|26
|9
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|23
|10
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|22
|11
|Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|18
|12
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|16
|13
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
|14
|14
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|13
|15
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky
|13
|16
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|12
|17
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|12
|18
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
|10
|19
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|10
|20
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|9
|21
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|8
|22
|Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling
|6
|23
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-BikeExchange
|6
|24
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|5
|25
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|5
|26
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|5
|27
|Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18
|4
|28
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange
|4
|29
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|4
|30
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida
|3
|31
|Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|2
|32
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step
|2
|33
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|2
|34
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|35
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|1
|36
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|1
|37
|Vegard Breen (Nor) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|1
|38
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|1
|39
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team
|1
|40
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|41
|Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange
|44:36:19
|2
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida
|0:00:39
|3
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:02:35
|4
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:05:12
|5
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:08:32
|6
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:16:41
|7
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:40:21
|8
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|0:57:17
|9
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|1:02:20
|10
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|1:07:33
|11
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida
|1:17:10
|12
|Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team
|1:22:22
|13
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1:23:33
|14
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|1:25:47
|15
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
|1:26:54
|16
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie
|1:31:49
|17
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|1:33:31
|18
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|1:35:18
|19
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie
|1:37:03
|20
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|1:38:46
|21
|Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling
|1:43:26
|22
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|1:43:47
|23
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|1:43:59
|24
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:47:30
|25
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|1:48:47
|26
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|1:53:35
|27
|Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|1:54:51
|28
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|1:58:00
|29
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:59:18
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Movistar Team
|133:49:31
|2
|Team Sky
|0:02:26
|3
|BMC Racing Team
|0:03:28
|4
|Astana Pro Team
|0:05:51
|5
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:24:13
|6
|Tinkoff Team
|0:24:25
|7
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:31:03
|8
|Team Katusha
|0:43:12
|9
|FDJ
|0:48:44
|10
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:53:54
|11
|IAM Cycling
|1:05:37
|12
|Orica-BikeExchange
|1:14:43
|13
|Lampre - Merida
|1:26:41
|14
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|1:28:01
|15
|Bora-Argon 18
|1:32:14
|16
|Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|1:50:38
|17
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:56:23
|18
|Cannondale-Drapac
|2:02:11
|19
|Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|2:15:11
|20
|Direct Energie
|2:19:47
|21
|Dimension Data
|3:02:50
|22
|Lotto Soudal
|3:20:55
