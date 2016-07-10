Image 1 of 45 Tom Dumoulin (Giant Alpecin) wins stage 9 at the Tour de France Image 2 of 45 Alberto Contador waves good-bye to the 2016 Tour de France during stage 9 Image 3 of 45 Nairo Quintana (Movistar) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 45 Adam Yates in the white jersey during stage 9 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 45 Climbing in the heat during stage 9 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 45 Tony Martin climbs during stage 9 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 45 Tejay van Garderen (BMC) in action during stage 9 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 45 Alejandro Valverde and Nairo Quintana chat during stage 9 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 45 Team Sky line up in support of Chris Froome (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 45 Cyril Gautier (AG2R) on a descent during stage 9 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 45 Julian Alaphilippe tucked in on a descent (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 45 Team Sky's Chris Froome and Geraint Thomas (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 45 Michael Schär (BMC) climbs during stage 9 at the Tour de France. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 45 Alexis Gougeard (AG2R) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 45 Alexander Kristoff climbs in the mountains during stage 9 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 45 Fabio Aru in action during stage 9 of the Tour de France (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 45 Alberto Contador looked chipper at the start of stage 9 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 45 Nairo Quintana gets some last-minute prep on his rear wheel before the start of stage 9 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 45 Another tough day in the Pyrenees for the 2016 peloton (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 45 Another tough day in the Pyrenees for the 2016 peloton (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 45 Tom Dumoulin climbs during stage 9 of the Tour de France. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 45 Another tough day in the Pyrenees for the 2016 peloton (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 45 Chris Froome climbs during stage 9 of the Tour de France. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 45 The Pyrenees delivered plenty of action in the 2016 Tour de France. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 45 Tom Dumoulin on the Tour de France podium following his stage 9 win Image 26 of 45 Fans support Alberto Contador during stage 9 of the Tour de France. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 45 A tough day in the mountains at the Tour de France Image 28 of 45 Alberto Contador sits in his team car after abandoning the Tour de France Image 29 of 45 A tough day in the mountains at the Tour de France Image 30 of 45 Alberto Contador rides near his team car before abandoning the Tour de France Image 31 of 45 A soggy Chris Froome finishes stage 9 at the Tour de France with his overall lead intact. Image 32 of 45 Team Sky work for overall leader Chris Froome Image 33 of 45 Guards at the stage 9 Tour de France Image 34 of 45 Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal) Image 35 of 45 France's Jerome Coppel (R) and Ethiopia's Tsgabu Grmay (L) ride during the 184,5 km ninth stage of the 103rd edition of the Tour de France cycling race on July 10, 2016 between Vielha Val d'Aran and Andorre Arcalis Image 36 of 45 Stage 9 at the Tour de France Image 37 of 45 France's Jerome Coppel (R) and Ethiopia's Tsgabu Grmay (L) ride during the 184,5 km ninth stage of the 103rd edition of the Tour de France cycling race on July 10, 2016 between Vielha Val d'Aran and Andorre Arcalis Image 38 of 45 Chris Froome (Team Sky) in yellow at the Tour de France stage 9 Image 39 of 45 Chris Froome (Team Sky) in yellow at the Tour de France stage 9 Image 40 of 45 Eritrea's Daniel Teklehaimanot (R) rides during the 184,5 km ninth stage of the 103rd edition of the Tour de France cycling race on July 10, 2016 between Vielha Val d'Aran and Andorre Arcalis Image 41 of 45 The peloton during stgae 9 at the Tour de France Image 42 of 45 Tom Dumoulin (Giant Alpecin) wins stage 9 at the Tour de France Image 43 of 45 Adam Yates (Orica-BikeExchange) leads the chase group of contenders over the line Image 44 of 45 Tom Dumoulin (Giant Alpecin) wins stage 9 at the Tour de France Image 45 of 45 Alberto Contador (Tinkoff) gets in the car after abandoning the Tour de France

Having been away in the break from the very first climb of the day, Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) took a superb solo victory in torrential rain and hail at the stage 9 finish of Andorra Arcalis. The Dutchman jumped away from his breakaway companions with 12km remaining. Riding in typically strong fashion, Dumoulin opened up a gap of a minute and eventually finished 38 seconds ahead of Rui Costa (Lampre-Merida) and Rafal Majka (Tinkoff), who led a vain pursuit up to the high-altitude ski station.

As Dumoulin celebrated in the downpour at the finish, the overall contenders set about each other in the deluge that inundated the closing kilometres of the super-category climb to Arcalis. Like the previous day, the instigator was Sky's Sergio Henao, who once again delivered a surprise attack as his teammates set the pace for race leader Chris Froome.

The Colombian's move triggered a long series of attacks in which Froome, Dan Martin (Etixx-QuickStep), Richie Porte (BMC Racing) and Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo) were all prominent. Ultimately, though, the gradient of the final climb wasn't severe enough to enable any of the GC contenders to open up a significant gap.

As a result, there was no notable change at the top of the order as Adam Yates (Orica-BikeExchange) led in a select group comprising Froome, Nairo Quintana (Movistar), Porte and Martin, with Romain Bardet (AG2R-La Mondiale), Mollema, Louis Meintjes (Lampre-Merida) and local favourite Joaquim Rodríguez another 19 seconds in arrears.

BMC co-leader Tejay van Garderen was another 17 seconds down, just ahead of Movistar's Alejandro Valverde and Tinkoff's Roman Kreuziger, who had inherited undisputed leadership of the Russian team after Alberto Contador abandoned the race on the second climb of the stage.

Having struggled with crash-related injuries through the first week, the two-time Tour winner woke up with a fever. Although Contador went on the attack on the first climb, he soon fell back to the bunch and consulted with his managers several times before deciding to quit.

How it unfolded

The sight of riders warming up on the rollers before a mountain stage always suggests a fast start is imminent, and the initial kilometres up the first-category Port de la Bonaigua fully lived up to that. A series of attacks resulted in 40-odd riders forming a breakaway group, the fast pace forcing Dimension Data's Mark Renshaw into an early abandon. The Australian was another to be struck by illness in the night.

Back in the peloton, the ailing Contador decided to test himself with an attack. Valverde marked the move for Movistar along with Henao. As this trio closed on the leaders, the front group split and Thomas De Gendt (Lotto-Soudal) forged clear. Contador and Valverde made it through the stragglers and up to the lead section, while Henao has dropped back to help pace Froome.

When the action momentarily settled, the 25-strong Contador and Valverde group had an advantage of 1-25 over Froome and the peloton. It soon became clear, though, that Contador was suffering. The two-time Tour winner was unable to hold the pace at the front and dropped back to be absorbed by the bunch.

That left the group heavily dominated by Movistar. As well as Valverde, Winner Anacona, Jesús Herrada and the Izagirre brothers had also made it into the move, along with Astana's Diego Rosa and Luis León Sánchez, Tinkoff's Rafal Majka and Peter Sagan (Tinkoff), Alexis Vuillermoz (AG2R-LaMondiale), George Bennett (LottoNL-Jumbo), IAM trio Mathias Frank, Stef Clement and Jérôme Coppel (IAM), Natnael Berhane (Dimension Data), Dumoulin, Thibaut Pinot (FDJ), Lampre duo Rui Costa and Tsgabu Grmay, Lotto-Soudal's Tony Gallopin and Thomas De Gendt, and Dani Navarro and Nicolas Edet from Cofidis.

Approaching the Bonaigua's summit, King of the Mountains leader Majka, his closest rival Pinot and De Gendt vied for the points. Pinot took the maximum available, ahead of De Gendt and Majka.

Although the break was pushing hard to increase its advantage, Sky kept the gap at around a minute, unwilling to allow Valverde any leeway at all. After some badgering by some of his breakaway companions and a word with his team car, the Spaniard sat up and waited for the peloton, which eased off, allowing the gruppetto to regain contact.

It was on the subsequent first-category ascent of the Port de Canto that Contador dropped back several times to his team car. After much discussion, the Spaniard stopped and climbed into a team car 102km from the finish.

At the top of Canto, where the break's lead had reached 6-29, Pinot, De Gendt and Majka once again dueled for KoM points. This time De Gendt held off Pinot, with Majka happy to watch their battle from behind.

The break's advantage rose to more than 10 minutes as the peloton eased off in the valley leading into Andorra. After Sagan had breezed through the intermediate sprint with barely a challenge to his quest to take maximum points and cut Cavendish's lead in the green jersey competition to just seven points, IAM's Coppel attacked on the early slopes of the second-category Comella, Lampre's Grmay bridging up to join him. But their escapade was short-lived as De Gendt came through to cross the climb first and then pressed on solo.

Back in the bunch, Sky's climbers took over from rouleurs Ian Stannard and Luke Rowe at the front on the Comella, the increase in pace quickly forcing almost 80 riders into the gruppetto and putting some GC hopefuls into trouble, notably Dumoulin's Giant teammate Warren Barguil. Up ahead, the first victim of the steep ramps on the first-cat Col de Beixalis was De Gendt, who almost came to a halt as the rest of the breakaway eased by him.

After De Gendt stalled, Pinot, Majka, Rosa, Frank, Dumoulin, Navarro, Bennett, Anacona, Costa and Herrada pushed on. New Zealander Bennett made three attempts to go clear, only to be chased down by Rosa on each occasion. Pinot was in close attendance too, and came by to take the KoM points at the summit of the Beixalis.

Approaching the final climb, the 10 leaders attacked each other again and again until, with 12km remaining, Dumoulin took advantage of a flatter section to power away, leaving his frustrated former companions to gesture at each other as all attempts at collaboration failed. On ramps that suited his supreme time trialling ability, the Dutchman never looked likely to be caught and added a Tour stage win to those he's taken at the Vuelta and Giro in the last year.

Until Henao lit things up it looked like it would be stalemate within the yellow jersey group. But over the final 5km, attacks came relentlessly. Martin led the initial chase across to the Colombian with Froome on his wheel. Then Froome accelerated away with Quintana glued to his wheel. Porte brought the rest of the GC contenders back up to this pair. Martin counter-attacked and then went again when the road did get a little steeper 2km from home.

In the end, though, the gaps between the favourites were negligible, which is just how race director Christian Prudhomme hoped would be the case at the end of the biggest day in the Pyrenees and going into the first rest day.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 5:16:24 2 Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida 0:00:38 3 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team 4 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:39 5 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 0:01:57 6 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 0:02:30 7 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:02:48 8 Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:02:52 9 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:03:44 10 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange 0:06:35 11 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 12 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 13 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:06:37 14 Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step 15 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 16 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 0:06:56 17 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 18 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 19 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida 20 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 21 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:07:13 22 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team 0:07:17 23 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 24 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 25 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 0:07:24 26 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:07:35 27 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 28 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 29 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data 0:08:27 30 Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 0:08:41 31 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ 32 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac 33 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:08:50 34 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 0:09:30 35 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:09:41 36 Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling 0:09:44 37 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:09:47 38 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team Katusha 0:10:08 39 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 40 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:10:18 41 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 0:10:51 42 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:12:53 43 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:13:06 44 Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ 0:13:50 45 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 46 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:13:59 47 Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky 0:14:01 48 Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 0:15:09 49 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-BikeExchange 0:15:36 50 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-BikeExchange 51 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18 0:15:55 52 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:17:33 53 Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling 0:17:42 54 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida 0:19:03 55 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky 56 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:19:11 57 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 0:20:39 58 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 59 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 60 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie 61 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team 0:21:01 62 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:21:14 63 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 64 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 65 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 66 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida 67 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 68 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 69 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 70 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:22:07 71 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:22:19 72 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 73 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 74 Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 75 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:22:58 76 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Direct Energie 77 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 0:23:24 78 Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie 0:24:10 79 Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:25:48 80 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff Team 81 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida 82 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:28:16 83 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 84 Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team 85 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 86 Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 87 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 88 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida 89 Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha 0:29:43 90 Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha 91 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie 92 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie 93 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 94 Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling 0:31:10 95 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 96 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 97 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 98 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 99 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 100 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 101 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie 102 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 103 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 104 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 105 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18 106 Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18 107 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 0:31:48 108 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 109 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 110 Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 111 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida 112 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 113 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling 0:32:03 114 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 115 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 116 Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:32:22 117 Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:32:41 118 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:35:26 119 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ 120 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 121 Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie 122 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 123 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 124 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 125 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 126 Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 127 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 128 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team 129 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 130 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 131 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 132 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 133 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 134 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 135 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 136 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 137 Matti Breschel (Den) Cannondale-Drapac 138 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 139 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 140 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 141 Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie 142 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange 143 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 144 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data 145 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie 146 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 147 Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 148 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 149 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Drapac 150 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal 151 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff Team 152 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 153 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 154 Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 155 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 156 Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team 157 Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team 158 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Drapac 159 Borut Bozic (Slo) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 160 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 161 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 162 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 163 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida 164 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 165 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 166 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 167 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 168 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 169 Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 170 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team 171 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal 172 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 173 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 174 Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 175 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 176 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-BikeExchange 177 Vegard Breen (Nor) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 178 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 179 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha 180 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step 181 Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling 182 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18 183 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida 184 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 185 Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling 186 Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 187 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 188 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 189 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 190 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data 191 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 192 Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 18 193 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal DNF Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ DNF Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ DNF Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data DNF Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team

Sprint 1 - Andorre la Vieille, 138 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team 20 pts 2 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 17 3 Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling 15 4 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team 13 5 Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team 11 6 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 10 7 Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling 9 8 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 8 9 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 7 10 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 6 11 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 5 12 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 4 13 Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida 3 14 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 2 15 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1

Finish - Andorre Arcalis - 184.5km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 20 pts 2 Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida 17 3 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team 15 4 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 13 5 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 11 6 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 10 7 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 9 8 Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team 8 9 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 7 10 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange 6 11 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 5 12 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 4 13 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 3 14 Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step 2 15 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 1

Mountain 1 - Port de la Bonaigua, 19km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 10 pts 2 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 8 3 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team 6 4 Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling 4 5 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 2 6 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 1

Mountain 2 - Port del Canto, 87.5km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 10 pts 2 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 8 3 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team 6 4 Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team 4 5 Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling 2 6 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1

Mountain 3 - Col de Beixalis, 157km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 10 pts 2 Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team 8 3 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 6 4 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 4 5 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 2 6 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team 1

Mountain 4 -Andorre Arcalis, 184.5km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 50 pts 2 Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida 40 3 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team 32 4 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 28 5 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 24 6 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 20 7 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 16 8 Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team 12 9 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 8 10 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange 4

Young rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange 5:22:59 2 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida 0:00:21 3 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:01:00 4 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data 0:01:52 5 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:03:12 6 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:03:33 7 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:07:24 8 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida 0:12:28 9 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida 0:14:39 10 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 11 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:15:44 12 Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 13 Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team 0:21:41 14 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida 15 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie 0:23:08 16 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 17 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 0:24:35 18 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie 19 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 20 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 0:25:28 21 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:28:51 22 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 23 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 24 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 25 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 26 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 27 Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling 28 Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 29 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha

Combative # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin

Team # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Movistar Team 16:04:21 2 Astana Pro Team 0:02:53 3 Team Sky 0:05:46 4 BMC Racing Team 0:08:22 5 AG2R La Mondiale 0:09:22 6 FDJ 0:09:52 7 Lampre - Merida 0:11:28 8 Team Giant-Alpecin 0:11:37 9 Tinkoff Team 0:13:47 10 Trek-Segafredo 0:14:18 11 IAM Cycling 0:16:01 12 Orica-BikeExchange 0:22:38 13 Team Katusha 0:23:09 14 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:26:22 15 Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:33:13 16 Lotto Soudal 0:36:09 17 Dimension Data 0:39:35 18 Bora-Argon 18 0:41:43 19 Etixx - Quick-Step 0:42:25 20 Cannondale-Drapac 0:47:01 21 Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:47:36 22 Direct Energie 0:52:38

General classification after stage 9 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 44:36:03 2 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange 0:00:16 3 Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:19 4 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:00:23 5 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 0:00:37 6 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:44 7 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 8 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 9 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida 0:00:55 10 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:01 11 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 12 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team 0:01:16 13 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:01:23 14 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:02:10 15 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:02:51 16 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 0:03:20 17 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac 0:04:01 18 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ 0:05:22 19 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:05:28 20 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team Katusha 0:05:33 21 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 0:07:30 22 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:08:48 23 Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 0:11:20 24 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:12:00 25 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:12:13 26 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:15:30 27 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 0:15:39 28 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:16:57 29 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:19:44 30 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:20:50 31 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 0:21:42 32 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team 0:25:56 33 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:26:03 34 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:28:04 35 Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ 0:29:40 36 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky 0:33:53 37 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:34:14 38 Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling 0:34:35 39 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling 0:35:47 40 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:36:27 41 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-BikeExchange 0:37:03 42 Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 0:37:33 43 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:40:03 44 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:40:24 45 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:40:37 46 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:42:03 47 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:42:05 48 Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida 0:42:27 49 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Direct Energie 0:42:38 50 Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky 0:42:46 51 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 0:43:08 52 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18 0:44:58 53 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff Team 0:45:40 54 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 0:45:45 55 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:45:48 56 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:45:53 57 Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:48:44 58 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:48:58 59 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:54:13 60 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:54:24 61 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:55:09 62 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 0:57:33 63 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-BikeExchange 0:57:49 64 Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:59:43 65 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:59:57 66 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 1:01:48 67 Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha 1:02:20 68 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 1:02:31 69 Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 1:02:36 70 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie 1:02:57 71 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 1:03:21 72 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 1:04:19 73 Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie 1:06:18 74 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 1:07:02 75 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida 1:07:49 76 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:07:57 77 Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team 78 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1:10:32 79 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 1:12:39 80 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 1:12:44 81 Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team 1:12:54 82 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 1:15:24 83 Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 1:15:36 84 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 1:16:07 85 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 1:16:24 86 Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:16:41 87 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 1:16:49 88 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 1:16:52 89 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida 1:17:26 90 Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling 1:18:48 91 Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling 1:19:45 92 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida 1:20:50 93 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie 1:22:25 94 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:22:26 95 Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team 1:22:38 96 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1:23:49 97 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team 1:24:07 98 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 1:24:34 99 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 1:24:55 100 Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18 1:25:19 101 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida 1:26:03 102 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 1:26:55 103 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data 1:27:10 104 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1:28:49 105 Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 1:30:28 106 Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 1:30:40 107 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie 1:32:05 108 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 1:32:27 109 Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 1:33:27 110 Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 1:33:34 111 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 1:33:47 112 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 1:35:34 113 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 1:35:54 114 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 1:36:13 115 Matti Breschel (Den) Cannondale-Drapac 1:36:56 116 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie 1:37:19 117 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 1:37:26 118 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 1:37:28 119 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 1:37:29 120 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida 1:37:40 121 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 1:38:07 122 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 1:38:29 123 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data 1:38:38 124 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie 1:38:41 125 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 1:39:01 126 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 1:39:02 127 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 1:39:23 128 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:39:30 129 Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha 1:39:37 130 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 1:40:19 131 Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 1:40:31 132 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ 133 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Drapac 1:41:42 134 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-BikeExchange 1:41:58 135 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:42:57 136 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 1:43:09 137 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 1:43:17 138 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 1:43:23 139 Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling 1:43:42 140 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:43:52 141 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 1:44:03 142 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 1:44:15 143 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 1:44:16 144 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange 1:45:19 145 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 1:45:53 146 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step 1:46:23 147 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 1:46:27 148 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team 1:46:28 149 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18 1:46:46 150 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:47:46 151 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 1:48:07 152 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 1:48:45 153 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 1:49:03 154 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 155 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 1:49:07 156 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 1:49:11 157 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 1:49:35 158 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 159 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 1:50:22 160 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:50:32 161 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Drapac 1:50:44 162 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha 1:51:12 163 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal 1:51:27 164 Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie 1:51:47 165 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida 1:52:24 166 Vegard Breen (Nor) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 1:52:28 167 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:52:29 168 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 1:52:31 169 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 1:52:32 170 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 1:52:40 171 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 1:53:09 172 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 173 Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie 1:53:11 174 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 1:53:51 175 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida 176 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 1:53:54 177 Borut Bozic (Slo) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 178 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team 1:54:39 179 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:54:46 180 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff Team 1:55:03 181 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 1:55:06 182 Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 1:55:07 183 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 1:55:19 184 Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 1:56:03 185 Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 1:56:55 186 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 1:58:16 187 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:59:34 188 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal 2:00:03 189 Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling 2:02:38 190 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data 2:02:41 191 Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 18 2:03:32 192 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 2:18:16 193 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18 2:22:11

Point classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 204 pts 2 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team 197 3 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 182 4 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie 112 5 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 90 6 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 89 7 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 77 8 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 74 9 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 65 10 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 64 11 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team 60 12 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 58 13 Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step 56 14 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 53 15 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 50 16 Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 48 17 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 47 18 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 40 19 Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18 37 20 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 37 21 Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 36 22 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 35 23 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 34 24 Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling 34 25 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 33 26 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange 30 27 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-BikeExchange 29 28 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 28 29 Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling 28 30 Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 28 31 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 25 32 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18 22 33 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 22 34 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 20 35 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18 20 36 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 20 37 Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling 20 38 Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida 20 39 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step 20 40 Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team 19 41 Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie 19 42 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 18 43 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 18 44 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 17 45 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 17 46 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 17 47 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 17 48 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 17 49 Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling 17 50 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie 17 51 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida 17 52 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team 16 53 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 15 54 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 15 55 Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 15 56 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 15 57 Vegard Breen (Nor) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 15 58 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 14 59 Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky 14 60 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 14 61 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 13 62 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 13 63 Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 13 64 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 13 65 Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 13 66 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 13 67 Matti Breschel (Den) Cannondale-Drapac 13 68 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 13 69 Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team 12 70 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 12 71 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 11 72 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 11 73 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac 11 74 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 11 75 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 10 76 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 9 77 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 9 78 Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 9 79 Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling 9 80 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 9 81 Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 8 82 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie 8 83 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida 8 84 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 7 85 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 7 86 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 7 87 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 7 88 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal 7 89 Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 18 7 90 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 6 91 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal 6 92 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 5 93 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 5 94 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 4 95 Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 4 96 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data 4 97 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida 3 98 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ 3 99 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 3 100 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 3 101 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 2 102 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha 2 103 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 2 104 Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 2 105 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 1 106 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 1 107 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 1

Mountain classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 80 pts 2 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team 77 3 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 50 4 Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida 40 5 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 36 6 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 36 7 Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team 27 8 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 26 9 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 23 10 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 22 11 Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 18 12 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 16 13 Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie 14 14 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 13 15 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky 13 16 Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky 12 17 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 12 18 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 10 19 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 10 20 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 9 21 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 8 22 Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling 6 23 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-BikeExchange 6 24 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 5 25 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 5 26 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 5 27 Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18 4 28 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange 4 29 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 4 30 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida 3 31 Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 2 32 Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step 2 33 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 2 34 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 2 35 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 1 36 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 1 37 Vegard Breen (Nor) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 1 38 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 1 39 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team 1 40 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1 41 Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team 1

Young rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange 44:36:19 2 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida 0:00:39 3 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:02:35 4 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:05:12 5 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:08:32 6 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:16:41 7 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:40:21 8 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 0:57:17 9 Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 1:02:20 10 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida 1:07:33 11 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida 1:17:10 12 Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team 1:22:22 13 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1:23:33 14 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida 1:25:47 15 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data 1:26:54 16 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie 1:31:49 17 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 1:33:31 18 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 1:35:18 19 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie 1:37:03 20 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 1:38:46 21 Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling 1:43:26 22 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 1:43:47 23 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 1:43:59 24 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:47:30 25 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 1:48:47 26 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 1:53:35 27 Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 1:54:51 28 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 1:58:00 29 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:59:18