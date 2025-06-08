Recommended reading

Critérium du Dauphiné: Tadej Pogačar wins stage 1 as Jonas Vingegaard rips up the script

GC attack foils the sprinters' hopes in Montluçon

UAE Team Emirates XRG&#039;s Slovenian rider Tadej Pogacar celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the 1st stage of the 77th edition of the Criterium du Dauphine cycling race, 195,8 km between DomÃ©rat and Montlucon, on June 8, 2025. (Photo by Anne-Christine POUJOULAT / AFP)
Tadej Pogačar won the opening stage after Jonas Vingegaard launched a late attack, pulling away Evenepoel, Van der Poel (Image credit: Getty Images)

Who else but Tadej Pogačar? On a day destined for the fast men, the world champion won an incredible opening stage of the Critérium du Dauphiné, out-sprinting Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike) and Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Deceuninck) out of a star-studded breakaway into Montluçon.

The five-man move, which also contained Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-QuickStep) and Santiago Buitrago (Bahrain-Victorious), was sparked by Vingegaard inside a chaotic final 6km filled with attacks after the last categorised climb.

