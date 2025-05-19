Recommended reading

'Whirlwind since we arrived in Italy' - Rest day reflection of Giro d'Italia week one with roads like ice and love-hate with strade bianche

By published

Larry Warbasse takes time to enjoy gelato for day off during a Grand Tour and shares how Tudor Pro Cycling kept Michael Storer out of trouble

Larry Warbasse (Tudor Pro Cycling) at the Giro d'Italia riding for Michael Storer (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

For the first time since I started racing Grand Tours 12 years ago, I decided to take a full day of rest on the 'rest day' rather than going for an easy spin. I only did so considering tomorrow is a time trial and not an objective of mine in this Giro, so I can use the effort to open up for the following day’s mountains. 

So, I finally got my gelato. A small “tre gusti” (which was nice as they don’t always let you have three flavors in a normal sized cup in this country) at an artisanal spot, along with a walk and a few photos holding up the leaning tower of Pisa was just what I needed to recharge my batteries today. 

