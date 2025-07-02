Trek CarBack Radar Tail Light review: Hit and miss detection detracts from some decent features.

A high performer when it comes to pickup range, while other areas leave something to be desired

By published
Trek CarBack Radar light
(Image: © Future)

Cyclingnews Verdict

An impressive pickup range is countered by a poor field of view and chunky design. A battery indicator is useful, but battery life itself lags behind the competition.

Pros

  • +

    Very long distance pick-up range

  • +

    Mount is actually very secure on different seat posts

  • +

    Visible battery gauge is useful

Cons

  • -

    Sits a bit wider than other radar units so thigh rub can occur

  • -

    Side visibility of the rear light is limited

  • -

    FOV appears significantly narrower than competitors

  • -

    Cars maintaining speed behind drop out from detection

  • -

    Battery life is low compared to the competition

You can trust Cyclingnews Our experts spend countless hours testing cycling tech and will always share honest, unbiased advice to help you choose. Find out more about how we test.

Trek CarBack

Price: £169.99 / €199.99 / $199.99

Weight: 87g without mount

Modes: Four

Lumens: 90 on brightest setting

Battery life: 7 hours maximum

Trek CarBack Radar

The light and radar are all housed in this unit (Image credit: Future)
Image 1 of 2
Trek CarBack Radar
The charge port covering is located at the base of the light(Image credit: Future)
Image 1 of 2
Trek CarBack Radar
The click in mount is nicely secure(Image credit: Future)
Swipe to scroll horizontally
Testing scorecard and notes

Attributes

Notes

Rating

Radar Performance

The pickup range is great, and better than other units I’ve tested. But the FOV and ability to maintain detection are not as good as others or just plain bad.

3/10

Light Quality

The light itself is bright and highly effective, while the different modes offer something for each ambient condition. My only issue is that there is no side visibility unlike competitors.

8/10

Control Scheme

Everything is nice and easy to use. Hold the power button to turn on or off, press it to change modes. More features or options could be nice, but it does the job simply and easily enough.

8/10

Battery Life and Charging

Battery life is low compared to similarly priced competitors and the market as a whole, while the charge time is similar. At least it is USB-C unlike the current Garmin Varia.

4/10

Value

A class leading detection range and battery life indicator are useful, but not enough to overturn the areas where the CarBack lags behind. All at a price that is up there with the higher end competitors.

5/10

Overall Rating

Row 5 - Cell 1

56

Andy Turner
Andy Turner
Freelance writer

Freelance cycling journalist Andy Turner is a fully qualified sports scientist, cycling coach at ATP Performance, and aerodynamics consultant at Venturi Dynamics. He also spent 3 years racing as a UCI Continental professional and held a British Cycling Elite Race Licence for 7 years. He now enjoys writing fitness and tech related articles, and putting cycling products through their paces for reviews. Predominantly road focussed, he is slowly venturing into the world of gravel too, as many ‘retired’ UCI riders do.

 

When it comes to cycling equipment, he looks for functionality, a little bit of bling, and ideally aero gains. Style and tradition are secondary, performance is key.

He has raced the Tour of Britain and Volta a Portugal, but nowadays spends his time on the other side of races in the convoy as a DS, coaching riders to race wins themselves, and limiting his riding to Strava hunting, big adventures, and café rides.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.