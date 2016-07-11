Dutch national lottery extends sponsorship of LottoNL-Jumbo

Image 1 of 5 Brian Bulgaç (Team LottoNL - Jumbo) on bidon duty (Image credit: ASO) Image 2 of 5 The 2015 LottoNL-Jumbo team kit (Image credit: dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 3 of 5 Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNl-Jumbo) in the maglia rosa (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 5 Lotto Jumbo directors Addy Engels and Jan Boven in high spirits at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 Dutch champion Dylan Groenewegen (LottoNL-Jumbo) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Team LottoNL-Jumbo will continue for another two years, as the Dutch Lotto announced on Monday that it has extended its sponsorship contract through the 2018 season. Jumbo Supermarkets and the other main sponsor, BrandLoyalty, have already re-signed for two more years.

Lotto sponsors a combined speed skating and cycling team.

"The last years proved that this new concept is a successful one. You can see that on the sports results, but also on commercial level," said Arno de Jong of the lottery. "That is at least as much as important for Lotto as the title sponsor. We're proud to be engaged with these two beautiful sports for the upcoming period."

Richard Plugge, general manager of the cycling team, said, "It's wonderful that we're able to move on with these sponsors in our Road to 2018 project. The collaboration with the speed skaters continues to increase our knowledge and commercial opportunities. Together, we're able to keep on developing and innovating within our 2018-vision."

Lotto and Jumbo took over team sponsorship in 2015. In the past two years, the team has brought in four national titles, wins at Rund um Köln, the Ster ZLM Toer, stages at the Volta a Valencia and Tour de Yorkshire, as well as stage wins in both the Vuelta a Espana and the Giro d'Italia.

The team came close to Grand Tour success this year, when Steven Kruijswijk wore the leader's jersey at the Giro d'Italia for five stages, ending the race just off the podium in fourth.