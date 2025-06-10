Recommended reading

'A proper Tour de France stage today' – Tadej Pogačar digs deep on tough hilly trek at Critérium du Dauphiné

Slovenian drops to ninth overall as breakaway stays away to finish

2025 Critérium du Dauphiné stage 3: world champion Tadej Pogačar rides in the peloton
2025 Critérium du Dauphiné stage 3: world champion Tadej Pogačar rides in the peloton (Image credit: Getty Images)

"It was a proper Tour de France stage today" was how Tadej Pogačar described a hard-fought 207km hilly trek on Tuesday at the Critérium du Dauphiné, where a tense truce evolved between the main GC teams as they pushed hard to keep a dangerous 13-rider breakaway in check.

Pogačar could be seen staying close to the front end of the chasing bunch on the fast and furious stage to Charantonnay, run at a blisteringly rapid average speed of 45.2kph, and that despite the 3,036 metres of vertical climbing and warm weather. But early on, the Slovenian had his eye on the ball, too, picking up a couple of bonus seconds in the one intermediate sprint of the day after 29km.

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

