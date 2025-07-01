Specialized take inspiration from France's football team for limited edition Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe Tour de France kit

US company shows off new tricolor-style jerseys and blue shorts ahead of French Grand Tour

Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe 2025 Tour de France kit by Specialized
Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe will be decked out in brighter, lighter new colours at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images)

Specialized have unveiled a new, lighter and brighter limited edition Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe kit which pays homage to France and the French national football team ahead of this year's Tour de France.

The new-look kit, made by Specialized, features a white base and fading red and blue stripes across the body, while the shorts are switched to a bright blue colour.

