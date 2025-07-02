'Something that seemed utopic just a few years ago' – Meet Giusy Virelli, the woman behind the new incarnation of the Giro d'Italia Women

By published

'The Giro d’Italia is seen as the toughest race in the world’s most beautiful place, so we have to do the same for the Giro d’Italia Women!'

The peloton racing at the Giro d&#039;Italia Women in 2024
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Giusy Virelli is having her final few meetings at the RCS Sport offices in Milan before taking her flight ahead of the big opening day of the men's Giro d'Italia in Albania in May.

For the RCS Sport events manager, this is the culmination of two years’ work, liaising with the local government officials and politicians, tourist offices, police, cycling federations and, of course, rider representatives to put in place all the logistics to ensure the safety and smooth running of the first Grand Tour of the year.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.